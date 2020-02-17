Daniel Jeremiah gives Rome Odunze same grade as MHJ

This could get interesting. Rome is big, physical, great route runner, and some say he high points the ball better than MHJ. He's great in traffic. Where MHJ is fluid, Rome has more bounce.
He gives Rome the same grade as MHJ and has him ahead of Nabors. Some have compared Rome to Davante Adams. Nabors gets compared to DJ Moore.
This is great for the Giants. If we miss out on the three QBs and MHJ, we can still get an alpha WR.
Jeremiah said this on the Move the Sticks podcast, linked below, about 9 minutes in. Daniel Jeremiah. WR draft grades
Agreed. I'm not super enamored with MJH and Odunze.
I would be equally pleased with any of my favorites: Thomas, Nabors, Franklin, Walker, Sturdivant, McConkey, Polk.
I think Polk is very underrated.
Quote:
best of both in several years. last draft with this many strong WRs at the top produced chase, waddle, smith.
MHJ and Odunze have great size to go along with some elite traits. Can't teach size.
MHJ and Odunze have great size to go along with some elite traits. Can't teach size.
There are a lot of receivers in this class with excellent size. McConkey has unbelievable short area quickness and separation. I think he's going to be a steal on day two or three.
I'd rather have a guy like Nabers.
Quote:
In comment 16338724 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
best of both in several years. last draft with this many strong WRs at the top produced chase, waddle, smith.
MHJ and Odunze have great size to go along with some elite traits. Can't teach size.
That's one reason I think Thomas might end up better than Nabers in the pros. Four inches taller and just a tick slower. Just as explosive. Had more TDs on about 20 fewer catches.
They are legit WR1.
2. Nabers
3. Odunze
While there is only a small difference between them, I think the order is pretty clear to me.
If so could the Giants bank roll draft picks in 2025 so they have the ammunition to trade up in 2025 for a qb they really like?
Could the Giants trade their number 2 pick for a first round pick in 2025?
If they cannot land a qb in this draft that they like are they better accumulating picks in 2025 to be in a position to get a qb they really like. Makes sense to me.
It should cost way more than KC will pay to move up from 20+ to 5. Plus how good would that KC pick be in 2025 with a stud WR on that team. I would rather take the stud WR myself.
2. Nabers
3. Odunze
While there is only a small difference between them, I think the order is pretty clear to me.
Agree 100%!
2. Nabers
3. Odunze
While there is only a small difference between them, I think the order is pretty clear to me.
The LSU boys do it for me - Nabers and Thomas. It's incredible where they are now compared to their high school rankings for the WR position in the 2021 class.
Nabers was the 68th and Thomas was 19th.
MHJ was 13th, btw...
Sy, I know all 3 are good WRs but in terms of fit with current WR room,
who is the best fit with Giants?
Thank you.
Quote:
best of both in several years. last draft with this many strong WRs at the top produced chase, waddle, smith.
Not seeing the same. I have MJH and Nabers as very close and clearly top half of Rd1 guys.
The rest of the WRs can all go on Day 2. Not that they are bad but at a different tier level.
Quote:
In comment 16338724 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
best of both in several years. last draft with this many strong WRs at the top produced chase, waddle, smith.
Not seeing the same. I have MJH and Nabers as very close and clearly top half of Rd1 guys.
The rest of the WRs can all go on Day 2. Not that they are bad but at a different tier level.
I don't want to give the impression I don't like MJH. I do. I just don't think he's head and shoulders above the other WRs.
Quote:
In comment 16338734 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16338724 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
best of both in several years. last draft with this many strong WRs at the top produced chase, waddle, smith.
Not seeing the same. I have MJH and Nabers as very close and clearly top half of Rd1 guys.
The rest of the WRs can all go on Day 2. Not that they are bad but at a different tier level.
I don't want to give the impression I don't like MJH. I do. I just don't think he's head and shoulders above the other WRs.
The QB play in the Big10 this year was an abomination. At least when I watched their games.
Harrison Jr is the goods.
I'd rather have a guy like Nabers.
Give me the superior route runner with hands EVERY time over the 50/50 guy who struggles to get open..
Steve Smith Highlights.. people have forgotten HOW GOOD he was
2. Nabers
3. Odunze
While there is only a small difference between them, I think the order is pretty clear to me.
I'd take Odunze over Nabers. I also think Keon Coleman is a top-10 WR talent. Didn't always play up to it, but he has tools galore like MHJ and Odunze.
And Brian Thomas Jr. and Xavier Leggette are sleepers.
And Brian Thomas Jr. and Xavier Leggette are sleepers.
BT Jr isn't going to be a sleeper for long.
Odunze - very intriguing - would love to see how he does at the combine.
Quote:
who dominate physically and win 50/50 balls in college but don't get separation worry me. That's what I see with Odunze. I remember when we drafted Steve Smith. His teammate at USC was Mike Williams and was drafted much higher. When they showed their highlights during the draft, Williams was never open, but made a lot of contested catches. Odunze reminds me of that. Steve Smith's highlights were unbelievable. He routinely torched cornerbacks and was wide open constantly.
I'd rather have a guy like Nabers.
Give me the superior route runner with hands EVERY time over the 50/50 guy who struggles to get open.. Steve Smith Highlights.. people have forgotten HOW GOOD he was - ( New Window )
What does Steve Smith have anything to do with this? He’s was a slot receiver anyway.
If teams like Chicago and AZ choose not to draft a QB and opt to go WR instead, AND they agree with the premise that there's not much difference in talent between the top WRs, then they would be more open to trading down to 5 (the Giants' most likely draft slot).
If Chicago and AZ wanted to go WR but saw MHJ as head and shoulders above the rest, they wouldn't want to trade down any lower than the 4th slot.
To me is he any better than M. Williams who is not a 1 but a really good 2
Nabers seems every bit as good as J. Jefferson or J. Chase who are clear 1’s
Saying that, if the neck checks out on the edge rusher that is where I am going. It is so much harder to find pass rushers
Maybe an oversight/mistake...
bw, the knock on Thomas Jr. is he's big but plays small. What say you?
+1
He's the prototype. He's be a perfect fit with current JH/WR/DS. His size and physicality complements them; their speed takes the top off and complements him.
bw, the knock on Thomas Jr. is he's big but plays small. What say you?
Not sure what that means. I see a WR really starting to come into his own physically with the sky being the limit. In fact, I think he has the highest ceiling amongst the WR class.
I'm not kidding when I say I think he's got more tools than anyone at WR.
Quote:
best of both in several years. last draft with this many strong WRs at the top produced chase, waddle, smith.
LOL. I think you like to be contrarian. BTW BW...why do you insist on spelling it Nabors? That's not how it's spelled. I'd figure if he's one of your favorites you'd know how to spell his name.
Nabers is certainly the consensus #2. And the safer bet. But Odunze is tantalizing. Sone comp him to Olave, but he brungs 6-3, 216, which, if the comp is true, would make him rare and unstoppable.
LOL. I think you like to be contrarian. BTW BW...why do you insist on spelling it Nabors? That's not how it's spelled. I'd figure if he's one of your favorites you'd know how to spell his name.
Contrarian about what exactly?
But, yes, it's just a bad habit with Nabers. A very good friend of mine has the last name Nabors. Perhaps that's the mental hurdle... ;)
So far,
Daniel Jeremiah has Odunze as wr1/2, same grade as Harrison jr.
Sy has Odunze as wr2.
Dane Brugler has Nabers as wr2.
Quote:
LOL. I think you like to be contrarian. BTW BW...why do you insist on spelling it Nabors? That's not how it's spelled. I'd figure if he's one of your favorites you'd know how to spell his name.
Contrarian about what exactly?
But, yes, it's just a bad habit with Nabers. A very good friend of mine has the last name Nabors. Perhaps that's the mental hurdle... ;)
No one believes you have friends, bw.
Quote:
MHJ and Odunze have great size to go along with some elite traits. Can't teach size.
There are a lot of receivers in this class with excellent size. McConkey has unbelievable short area quickness and separation. I think he's going to be a steal on day two or three.
Plus is would be awesome to have WR with the name McKonkie again!