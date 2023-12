Daniel Jeremiah gives Rome Odunze same grade as MHJ

This could get interesting. Rome is big, physical, great route runner, and some say he high points the ball better than MHJ. He's great in traffic. Where MHJ is fluid, Rome has more bounce.He gives Rome the same grade as MHJ and has him ahead of Nabors. Some have compared Rome to Davante Adams. Nabors gets compared to DJ Moore.This is great for the Giants. If we miss out on the three QBs and MHJ, we can still get an alpha WR.Jeremiah said this on the Move the Sticks podcast, linked below, about 9 minutes in. Daniel Jeremiah. WR draft grades - ( New Window