Daniel Jeremiah gives Rome Odunze same grade as MHJ

Manhattan : 12/29/2023 6:15 pm
This could get interesting. Rome is big, physical, great route runner, and some say he high points the ball better than MHJ. He's great in traffic. Where MHJ is fluid, Rome has more bounce.

He gives Rome the same grade as MHJ and has him ahead of Nabors. Some have compared Rome to Davante Adams. Nabors gets compared to DJ Moore.

This is great for the Giants. If we miss out on the three QBs and MHJ, we can still get an alpha WR.

Jeremiah said this on the Move the Sticks podcast, linked below, about 9 minutes in.
Daniel Jeremiah. WR draft grades - ( New Window )
it's a great QB & WR draft  
Eric on Li : 12/29/2023 6:20 pm : link
best of both in several years. last draft with this many strong WRs at the top produced chase, waddle, smith.
RE: it's a great QB & WR draft  
bw in dc : 12/29/2023 6:44 pm : link
Agreed. I'm not super enamored with MJH and Odunze.

I would be equally pleased with any of my favorites: Thomas, Nabors, Franklin, Walker, Sturdivant, McConkey, Polk.

I think Polk is very underrated.
RE: RE: it's a great QB & WR draft  
Manhattan : 12/29/2023 6:52 pm : link
MHJ and Odunze have great size to go along with some elite traits. Can't teach size.
Hope he's right. I have a feeling we will be going WR, if we miss  
BigBlueNH : 12/29/2023 6:53 pm : link
out on QB. Edge is the other possibility, but I think Latu is the only one worth a pick that high, and his neck may knock him down. Can't see us going OT or CB again in Rd. 1. That leaves WR. Hopefully, they really like Odunze or Nabers if that's how the draft falls.
RE: RE: RE: it's a great QB & WR draft  
bw in dc : 12/29/2023 7:06 pm : link
There are a lot of receivers in this class with excellent size. McConkey has unbelievable short area quickness and separation. I think he's going to be a steal on day two or three.
Guys  
Professor Falken : 12/29/2023 7:25 pm : link
who dominate physically and win 50/50 balls in college but don't get separation worry me. That's what I see with Odunze. I remember when we drafted Steve Smith. His teammate at USC was Mike Williams and was drafted much higher. When they showed their highlights during the draft, Williams was never open, but made a lot of contested catches. Odunze reminds me of that. Steve Smith's highlights were unbelievable. He routinely torched cornerbacks and was wide open constantly.
I'd rather have a guy like Nabers.
RE: RE: RE: it's a great QB & WR draft  
k2tampa : 12/29/2023 7:38 pm : link
That's one reason I think Thomas might end up better than Nabers in the pros. Four inches taller and just a tick slower. Just as explosive. Had more TDs on about 20 fewer catches.
Sorry....  
lawguy9801 : 12/29/2023 7:39 pm : link
...who is MHJ?
Oh  
lawguy9801 : 12/29/2023 7:40 pm : link
Marvin Harrison Jr
MHJ, Odunze, Nabers  
Rave7 : 12/29/2023 8:01 pm : link
I'm all for it if we don't get 3 QBs Williams, Maye, Daniels.
They are legit WR1.
Top 3 WR  
Sy'56 : 12/29/2023 8:19 pm : link
are awfully close
I have it a clear...  
Amtoft : 12/29/2023 8:25 pm : link
1. MHj
2. Nabers
3. Odunze

While there is only a small difference between them, I think the order is pretty clear to me.
Would a team just missing a wide receiver be willing to trade up with  
kelly : 12/29/2023 8:53 pm : link
Giants. Would KC be willing to move up to get a top wr?

If so could the Giants bank roll draft picks in 2025 so they have the ammunition to trade up in 2025 for a qb they really like?

Could the Giants trade their number 2 pick for a first round pick in 2025?

If they cannot land a qb in this draft that they like are they better accumulating picks in 2025 to be in a position to get a qb they really like. Makes sense to me.
RE: Would a team just missing a wide receiver be willing to trade up with  
Amtoft : 12/29/2023 9:00 pm : link
It should cost way more than KC will pay to move up from 20+ to 5. Plus how good would that KC pick be in 2025 with a stud WR on that team. I would rather take the stud WR myself.
RE: I have it a clear...  
shocktheworld : 12/29/2023 9:12 pm : link
Agree 100%!
I like Nabers over all of them  
Woodstock : 12/29/2023 9:23 pm : link
He's electric.
RE: I have it a clear...  
bw in dc : 12/29/2023 9:23 pm : link
RE: Top 3 WR  
Rave7 : 12/29/2023 9:45 pm : link
In comment 16338777 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
are awfully close

Sy, I know all 3 are good WRs but in terms of fit with current WR room,
who is the best fit with Giants?
Thank you.
RE: RE: it's a great QB & WR draft  
ThomasG : 12/29/2023 10:03 pm : link
RE: RE: RE: it's a great QB & WR draft  
bw in dc : 12/29/2023 10:21 pm : link
I don't want to give the impression I don't like MJH. I do. I just don't think he's head and shoulders above the other WRs.
RE: RE: RE: RE: it's a great QB & WR draft  
ThomasG : 12/29/2023 10:26 pm : link
RE: Guys  
blueblood : 12/29/2023 10:27 pm : link
Give me the superior route runner with hands EVERY time over the 50/50 guy who struggles to get open..
Steve Smith Highlights.. people have forgotten HOW GOOD he was - ( New Window )
RE: I have it a clear...  
Anakim : 12/29/2023 10:28 pm : link
I'd take Odunze over Nabers. I also think Keon Coleman is a top-10 WR talent. Didn't always play up to it, but he has tools galore like MHJ and Odunze.

And Brian Thomas Jr. and Xavier Leggette are sleepers.
Brian Thomas is definitely a very nice consolation prize  
ThomasG : 12/29/2023 10:34 pm : link
if you don't get Harrison or Nabers. I put him above Odunze.
RE: RE: I have it a clear...  
bw in dc : 12/29/2023 10:40 pm : link
BT Jr isn't going to be a sleeper for long.
 
ryanmkeane : 12/30/2023 8:09 am : link
All I really care about his fluidity and can they catch the ball with their hands at an elite level. Just watching them actually play that seems to be Nabers to me.

Odunze - very intriguing - would love to see how he does at the combine.
 
ryanmkeane : 12/30/2023 8:12 am : link
Aside from MHJ I mean
RE: RE: Guys  
cokeduplt : 12/30/2023 9:08 am : link
What does Steve Smith have anything to do with this? He’s was a slot receiver anyway.

If the top 3 WRs are close...  
Jim in Tampa : 12/30/2023 9:13 am : link
(as Sy suggests) then it could also be good for the Giants, even if they don't go WR in RD-1.

If teams like Chicago and AZ choose not to draft a QB and opt to go WR instead, AND they agree with the premise that there's not much difference in talent between the top WRs, then they would be more open to trading down to 5 (the Giants' most likely draft slot).

If Chicago and AZ wanted to go WR but saw MHJ as head and shoulders above the rest, they wouldn't want to trade down any lower than the 4th slot.
I've been saying it for a while now  
Chris L. : 12/30/2023 9:48 am : link
Rome IS the guy if you can't get the QB you want and Harrison is gone which he surely will be. Please no more top 10 OL with this pick. We need a QB or playmakers. If you have no playmakers how is the offense supposed to be successful????
Odunze  
stretch234 : 12/30/2023 12:45 pm : link
He seems to always have defenders on him. If he struggles to get separation with bad college CBs he is going to have trouble in the NFL.

To me is he any better than M. Williams who is not a 1 but a really good 2

Nabers seems every bit as good as J. Jefferson or J. Chase who are clear 1’s

Saying that, if the neck checks out on the edge rusher that is where I am going. It is so much harder to find pass rushers
Xavier Leggette  
VanillaVick : 12/30/2023 1:00 pm : link
Is someone I’d like to see them take. Dude is huge and fast.
I saw Sy's WR list...  
bw in dc : 12/30/2023 1:02 pm : link
over at Ourlads', dated 12/4, and he didn't have Brian Thomas, Jr in his top 30.

Maybe an oversight/mistake...
Odunze has been on my radar since September 2021  
JonC : 12/30/2023 2:14 pm : link
Would be a terrific addition.
We need a guy  
HBart : 12/30/2023 2:20 pm : link
With a larger catch radius. Who can box out in the end zone and make contested catches. Like what Waller was supposed to be.

bw, the knock on Thomas Jr. is he's big but plays small. What say you?
RE: Odunze has been on my radar since September 2021  
HBart : 12/30/2023 2:26 pm : link
+1

He's the prototype. He's be a perfect fit with current JH/WR/DS. His size and physicality complements them; their speed takes the top off and complements him.
HBart  
JonC : 12/30/2023 2:30 pm : link
+1 ... Watching Nabers too, he plays a smaller game but has plenty of tools and juice.
RE: We need a guy  
bw in dc : 12/30/2023 2:35 pm : link
Not sure what that means. I see a WR really starting to come into his own physically with the sky being the limit. In fact, I think he has the highest ceiling amongst the WR class.

I'm not kidding when I say I think he's got more tools than anyone at WR.
RE: RE: it's a great QB & WR draft  
allstarjim : 12/30/2023 2:59 pm : link
LOL. I think you like to be contrarian. BTW BW...why do you insist on spelling it Nabors? That's not how it's spelled. I'd figure if he's one of your favorites you'd know how to spell his name.
Spelling is my bad  
Manhattan : 12/30/2023 3:05 pm : link
I messed it up in the OP.

Nabers is certainly the consensus #2. And the safer bet. But Odunze is tantalizing. Sone comp him to Olave, but he brungs 6-3, 216, which, if the comp is true, would make him rare and unstoppable.
*brings  
Manhattan : 12/30/2023 3:05 pm : link
damn phone
RE: RE: RE: it's a great QB & WR draft  
bw in dc : 12/30/2023 3:10 pm : link
Contrarian about what exactly?

But, yes, it's just a bad habit with Nabers. A very good friend of mine has the last name Nabors. Perhaps that's the mental hurdle... ;)

It will be interesting 4 months before the draft  
Rave7 : 12/30/2023 3:20 pm : link
who will be wr2.
So far,
Daniel Jeremiah has Odunze as wr1/2, same grade as Harrison jr.
Sy has Odunze as wr2.
Dane Brugler has Nabers as wr2.
RE: RE: RE: RE: it's a great QB & WR draft  
BrettNYG10 : 12/30/2023 3:39 pm : link
No one believes you have friends, bw.
RE: RE: RE: RE: it's a great QB & WR draft  
Rjanyg : 12/30/2023 11:04 pm : link
Plus is would be awesome to have WR with the name McKonkie again!
