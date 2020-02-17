for display only
5 Draft Strategies Giants Should Pursue (Culled from BBI)

M.S. : 12/30/2023 6:44 am
After countless threads on how the Giants should approach the 2024 Draft, I've tried to reduce all the viewpoints into five broad categories:

Strategy 1: "Franchise QB or Don't Bother"
This is from BBIers who are thoroughly done with Daniel Jones and are thumping the table for either Caleb Williams, Drake Maye or Jayden Daniels. Accordingly, Joe Schoen will have to give up Draft capital to move into the 1, 2 or 3-hole. If by some miracle, "his guy" is still on the Board at 5... great! But don't count on it. Be prepared to give up at minimum 2nd and 4th Round picks and next year's 1st.

Strategy 2: "QB, Yes, But Not So Fast"
This is from BBIers who have a very different view than those in Strategy 1. The wreck of this franchise is not due to a decade of QB hell, but rather an offensive line that is chronically the laughingstock of the NFL. While these BBIers appreciate the danger of relying on the oft-injured Daniel Jones, the solution lies in drafting from an intriguing second-tier of QBs, including Bo Nix, JJ McCarthy and Michael Penix. The strategy would be to wait until Round Two or a much more modest trade up into the second half of Round One.

Strategy 3: "The Bottom is Out of the Barrel"
This is from BBIers more akin to Strategy 2 than 1, but this group is averse to giving up ANY draft capital since there are so many pressing needs on both sides of the ball. Instead of trading up from 5, the Giants should trade back, perhaps twice, in Round One and stockpile as much Draft capital as possible. One of the extra picks could be used for a second-tier QB.

Strategy 4: "Play it as it Lays"
This is from BBIers more akin to Strategy 3, but they are leery about the dangers of trading down and missing out on a high-performing plus-player (I see you Micah Parsons.) In this scenario, the Giants stay put at #5 knowing full well there'll be plenty of upgrades waiting to be snagged, whether it's a WR (Malik Nabers / Rome Odunze) or EDGE (Laiatu Latu / Jared Verse / Dallas Turner) or OT (Olu Fashanu /Joe Alt).

Strategy 5: "I Surrender"
This if from BBIers who have zero faith in this franchise starting with ownership. In other words, does it really matter WHERE the Giants draft? Good luck!
I am on  
mfjmfj : 12/30/2023 8:54 am : link
#1 as long as schoen/daboll believe in the QB they can get. If you are right, price doesn't matter much. If you are wrong, price doesn't matter much. We didn't trade up for DJ, but still could not put a decent team around him and/or he is just bad. Like Sean said, you don't pass up on a franchise QB. If you are wrong or unlucky so be it.

If you aren't sold on one of the QBs then keep drafting to build your team. I would still look for a non-first round QB at any spot, if you think they have a shot. If you don't pick up the QB of the future, I would give serious consideration to a veteran, even Wilson. Hopefully you build a good enough roster to get by with less than great QBing (i.e. arguably Eagles, 49ers, etc.)
Trade up for QB  
Manhattan : 12/30/2023 9:00 am : link
If that isn't possible grab an alpha WR (Nabers/Odunze) and grab Penix/Nix in late first (trade up) or 2nd round.
Nice job putting that together MS, it's pretty comprehensive  
j_rud : 12/30/2023 9:02 am : link
So many variables. The idea of giving up picks is very unpalatable. Then again, the 05 draft, I believe our last without a first rounder, was damn near historic with Webster, Tuck, and Jacobs. You can still make hay without a top pick.

You also have to consider how Daboll has appeared able to wring talent out of QBs, does he need an elite prospect to mold? We've seen more success with non-1st rd QBs in recent years.

Then again, if you are in striking distance, don't you just stop fucking around and go get your guy (if you do in fact love one/any of them)?

One thing is certain: those two have had incredibly difficult offseasons to navigate. Last year they had to appraise the roster and decide a path forward in the wake of a shockingly successful year. They blew it.

This coming offseason? Oh, nothing too huge. Just decide the future of the franchise, to QB or not to QB, while everyone is shoveling hot coals under your seat. Have fun gentlemen.
The Browns are playing well  
johnnyb : 12/30/2023 9:06 am : link
with Joe Flacco at QB. Shows you how a strong OL can lift an offense. I like strategy four. With the fifth pick, you can draft a really good football player. And we have two second rounders. Build both lines. That’s where games are won and lost.
1st 2 picks...  
Brown_Hornet : 12/30/2023 9:10 am : link
...IMO, should be pass catchers/those who deny pass catchers.

or~

Passers/those who stop passers from passing

After the 1st 2 picks, BPA/Need
Trade down for a haul if possible  
Earl the goat : 12/30/2023 9:17 am : link
Draft two guards
Cooper Bebe. Troy Fautano

Draft two RBs. Third round or later
Trey benson. Bucky Irving. Devin Neal. Ray Davis

Draft line. Tvondre Sweat. Masson smith. Jordan Jefferson

Get your edge in FA. So an established edge takes pressure off KT

Corner Depth

And if they suck in 2024 then 2025 is the year to draft QB
RE: The question I have  
Blue The Dog : 12/30/2023 9:20 am : link
In comment 16338934 Sean said:
Quote:
If they go strategy 4 and finish 7-10. Is Daboll getting a 4th year? Daboll can sell a 7-10 season with a rookie QB showing promise, I don't think he can with the status quo.


I have said this repeatedly. If they don't draft a QB, Daboll is most likely gone, and potentially Schoen. They will have 2 straight losing seasons, with a new QB on the way. Would you really want a guy on the hot seat selecting a QB? We have already gone through that ness. If the Giants stick with Jones, and predictably lose next year, they will deservedly be fired
Strategy #1  
Jim in Tampa : 12/30/2023 9:30 am : link
As long as either Chicago (preferably) or AZ are willing to deal, I'd give up just about anything to beat the rest of the teams... and there would likely be multiple offers.

Of course there's no guarantee when you draft a QB, but if you asked the respective teams of Mahomes, Allen, Burrow and Jackson (three of which required trade-ups to land) how much they would be willing to give up to KEEP their QBs, it would likely be more than what the Giants would end up paying.

I'm tired of not having a franchise QB. Let's do everything we can to get a shot at one of the top 3.
Trade down/trade up  
Reeses Pieces : 12/30/2023 9:31 am : link
If the top 3 QBs are off the board when the Giants select, I’d like to see a small trade down and grab either Nabers or Rome. Then come back up in the late 1st and grab JJ McCarthy. All the talent is there, his throwing opportunities have been limited by Harbaugh’s run heavy offense.
The QB is the most important position  
RomanWH : 12/30/2023 9:32 am : link
We are picking high in a "good QB draft." We should take advantage of it. Hope that this draft class turns out more like Eli, Rivers, Ben and less like Baker, Darnold, Allen, Rosen.

You can't win with a great running game, a solid defense, and a mediocre QB anymore. The Titans of 2020 and 2021 prove this out. A QB like Tannehill can only take you so far. The team and the QB aren't built to have sustained success in late, come-from-behind 4th quarter drives where you're asking the QB to throw every time. Ball control is awesome if you're up and can run out the clock. But that only gets you so far anymore.

I believe in this front office and head coach. Let JS pick his guy and let Dabs coach him up. Get the best Oline coach available and replace Kafka w/ Dorsey. If we're gonna be bad the next couple years, I'd rather it with the hope and promise of a young QB w/ glimpses of elite play rather than trotting Jones back out there thinking "oh yeah, 7th times a charm!"
I'm a soft #5 right now...  
bw in dc : 12/30/2023 9:49 am : link
because I'm very down on Schoen. So, I want to get a sense where this offseason is going leading into free agency and then the draft.

But in theory, we should be pursuing #1.
Putting QB aside  
HBart : 12/30/2023 9:57 am : link
Since that decision drives everything, other known unknowns with huge draft impact:
- Hawkins and Robinson: we have no idea of their current stock and starting potential.
- Ezudu and Neal: both their guys, both hurt, both need to step up their game. Only the building knows what the building thinks.
- Hassenauer: is he a potential starter at G?? Decent depth?
- Waller: any feelers about how much a pay cut he'll take? That drives thinking on a real TE
- Barkley: if he's not on the roster next season, one of the first 4 picks will need to be RB.

To me the slam dunk needs are edge and alpha WR. CB could be a strength or glaring need.

Edge and WR demand premium picks. CB too if we need one. And they need to make a call on OT - cause if they're not confident, this is the draft to get one.

And I think Brock Bowers could be the highest impact pick other than one of the top few WRs or edge.
my preference is to get a top 3 QB  
dd in Mass : 12/30/2023 10:00 am : link
but I'm not willing to give up draft capital. If one of those 3 fall to them at 4 or 5, great.

If not, then I'm a willing trader to accumulate some quality drafts in 2024 or 2025.
RE: M.S.  
nochance : 12/30/2023 10:05 am : link
In comment 16338907 Sean said:
Quote:
Good thread. For me, it's simple. I look at this season as a parallel to 2003. The Giants had a QB in his prime, Kerry Collins led them to a Super Bowl in 2000 and a playoff appearance scoring 38 points in 2002. The OL was a mess in 2003, the current OL at least has a LT anchor in Andrew Thomas.

Ernie Accorsi said when you have the opportunity to draft a franchise changing QB, you have to do it. I don't have the fear of missing on QB as some other BBI'ers - it's no different than missing on a right tackle imo. The Giants just need to know when to move on as opposed to double down on mistakes regardless of position.

From all indications, this is a strong QB draft at the top. Let's play out a scenario:

Let's say the Giants don't come away with a QB. The line play improves on both sides. They add a WR. They look better. I'm going to assume Jones has a similar season to 2022, but continues to not be able to produce TD's through the air. Let's say he misses 3 games due to injury which is reasonable. Even with these improvements, the Giants finish 8-9. I also think that's reasonable. That puts them at around 16 in the draft. Now what? Do they force QB in 2025 and trade even more draft capital to move up?

I just think this is the time to do it. It reminds me of 2004. And yes, the drafted QB might be a bust. But, you can't operate with that fear. Scout, interview, trust your process.



After the 2000 SB Kerry Collins and his happy feet convinced
the Giants that he crumbled under a heavy rush and was only good in optimal conditions. This led the Giants to draft Eli
Any answer other than #1 portrays a fan view that you think  
ThomasG : 12/30/2023 10:06 am : link
the NY Giants know what they are doing and trust them to get it right (or don't really care #5).

I would rather put my faith in aggressively pursuing a top QB prospect, in a draft that has several, to lead them out of the abyss.
RE: Trade down for a haul if possible  
BigBlueShock : 12/30/2023 10:10 am : link
In comment 16338961 Earl the goat said:
Quote:
Draft two guards
Cooper Bebe. Troy Fautano

Draft two RBs. Third round or later
Trey benson. Bucky Irving. Devin Neal. Ray Davis

Draft line. Tvondre Sweat. Masson smith. Jordan Jefferson

Get your edge in FA. So an established edge takes pressure off KT

Corner Depth

And if they suck in 2024 then 2025 is the year to draft QB

If they end up at 5 or later there aren’t going to be any teams tripping over themselves to trade up to that spot. Teams trade up to the top 5 for QBs. Once the 3 QBs are off the board they damn sure aren’t getting “a haul” for that pick
Trade down  
Reale01 : 12/30/2023 10:18 am : link
In #4 the OP lists 7 players that we could pick at 5. I would trade back unless the Giants feel that one of those players is a "game changer" vs the others. Get at least another 2.

Should be able to get WR OL EG CB with a 1 and three 2s. Maybe RB and TE in 3 and 4.
“Build the Oline” is a goal, not a strategy  
Mike from Ohio : 12/30/2023 10:24 am : link
This idea that the Giants line is bad because they have “ignored” it through the draft. That is not the case at all. The problem is who they drafted and their failure to develop. If you are afraid of drafting a QB because he may bust, it is illogical to think we should just spend high picks on the Oline. The draft is a gamble at all positions.

The QB is the most important position on the field, and the Giants have a well below average QB room. We don’t necessarily need to draft a QB in the top 3, but this is at best a 5-6 win team without a significant upgrade at QB.
RE: The trouble with #1 is it’s not going to happen  
gridirony : 12/30/2023 10:50 am : link
In comment 16338920 BillT said:
Quote:
If we’re 5 none of the teams above us that want a QB are going to trade out. We wouldn't, why would they. So, you’re left with the other choices and this team is still near the bottom of the league talent wise. A 2nd tier QB doesn’t help. We already have one of those. Get more players.

I believe a 2nd tier drafted QB would help, as there would no longer be a need for Tyrod or any other 5-6 million dollar backup QB.

That extra money should partially go towards signing a really good guard.

You're right, in that a second tier QB likely wouldn't help on the field. The Giants are one of those teams so short on talent, that the season is over if they go past the starting QB. The least amount of resources should go into the backup QBs, and the resources should primarily go into the OL and DL.
RE: my preference is to get a top 3 QB  
Manhattan : 12/30/2023 10:58 am : link
In comment 16338989 dd in Mass said:
Quote:
but I'm not willing to give up draft capital. If one of those 3 fall to them at 4 or 5, great.

If not, then I'm a willing trader to accumulate some quality drafts in 2024 or 2025.


If you want a top 3 QB you have to trade up. Have to. And if there is a guy you like it's well worth it.
Half related  
lugnut : 12/30/2023 11:04 am : link
I just dunno WTF we CAN do re OL?? A fave - one def of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results. Can we subcontract out our OL drafting to the Lions or Eagles maybe? And the coaching?

Seems mutually exclusive - if we give up enough draft picks to move up for a “franchise” QB, we won’t have enough to beef up OL (and/or maybe DL). Plop him behind this OL and it’s just the same shit all over again.

Honestly I could be content to let Jones, Taylor, DeVito compete on equal footing in camp and roll w/ them for a couple yrs (tho I have no idea the contract/$ stuff), assuming we’re improving lines and adding a weapon or two. Wonder if we could pluck someone’s second string QB who’s shown something by then (Lions’ Hooker off top of head).
I want strategy #2, unless a top QB falls to us at the 5th pick  
PatersonPlank : 12/30/2023 11:07 am : link
which I think has a 50% chance. So I am like a combination of #1 and #2. If we don't get what we consider the top 3 QBs, we take a WR and then get Nix/JJ/Ewers (if he comes out) early in the 2nd or late 1st.

By the way I hear no buzz on Tua's brother, I wonder why? He set all kinds of records and does have a brother who plays pretty well
j_rud  
M.S. : 12/30/2023 11:35 am : link

So many balls in the air, indeed. It almost seems like a good news/bad news situation for Joe Schoen. The good news… he can go in one of many directions. The bad news… he could go in one of many directions! Gonna be some very tough decisions ahead.

ps you mentioned Tuck/Webster/Jacobs. Joe Schoen needs that kind of good fortune, quality players found after the first two rounds.
Nice summary M.S,  
Lines of Scrimmage : 12/30/2023 11:42 am : link
I agree with number 2 about the OL and the injury factor with Jones. I would add cost as well.

If they draft a QB just be right. If they don't have a conviction on one then trade back and build up both the front 7 and OL (BPA). I'd like a QB added somewhere. TE (dual) and WR when BPA.

When you have a strong OL/front 7 you are well on you way to becoming a good team and really what this franchise once excelled at. I also have concerns with the HC.
I was never a Daniel Jones believer or nonbeliever.  
DonnieD89 : 12/30/2023 11:53 am : link
I just wanted to wait-and-see what happened this year, and all I can say now is that he is not it. I saw some plays where the sacks were on him. Not to say that the Oline is not at fault. He did not demonstrate on some plays the ability to set up his protection during pre-snap. I’ve come to conclusion that he is not a great decision-maker. He’s been in the league for five years now, and he cannot figure out pre-snap reads to set up his protection? Given the other two quarterbacks, that being Tyrod Taylor and Tommy DeVito, they are definitely not franchise quarterbacks. Giants somehow need to get their franchise quarterback. I am of the first two scenarios, and I am also willing to trade just a little bit down to see if we can get more picks, if we cannot get one of the top three quarterbacks. With that said, though, it’s up to Joe Shoen and Brian Daboll to have a conviction with one of these top three quarterbacks with one of these top three QBs to move up. I am kind of hoping that they are open to one of the second tier quarterbacks, identifying one of them that they feel they can develop. I am a big believer that they should not invest in a left tackle with such a high pick. They have already spent too much draft capital for OTs in the past and it is hard to convert a left tackle into a right tackle. There may be some hungry teams behind them, such as the Chargers and Jets that may be willing to trade up with the Giants.. I would take whatever high pick they have, and draft themselves an ER or WR1. Then, I would see if I can use whatever draft capital they have to move up in the back half of the first round to identify their quarterback that they would like to develop. This is providing that they feel that they can develop one of them, whether it is Penix, Nix or McCarthy. They should still have enough draft capital to fill in other holes with this scenario. As far as the old line is concerned, I think they need to invest in the IOL through free agency to get some veterans, and also, get a new OLine coach. That’s my opinion. This might benefit Evan. One poster did point out that they need to do a better job of identifying talent with the Oline. I totally agree. I don’t know if it’s the fact that these OLinemen are not smart enough or athletic enough or a combination. This just needs to be fixed. This is just MHO.
RE: M.S. Great Job  
ConsistentGiantFan : 12/30/2023 12:00 pm : link
In comment 16338942 Maijay said:
Quote:
My issue is do I trust the people picking the groceries. I am dubious of the personnel department and scouts of being competent in picking the right players regardless of any strategy they use. I can only hope that Schoen has put the right people in place for the evaluation and selection of players.

Which emphasizes the quandary I have. Scouts must be evaluated/measured by the performance of the players they advocated.
Thus there's a two year lag built into the system where inferior evaluators are allowed to continue on..
We don't really get to trust...  
Brown_Hornet : 12/30/2023 12:13 pm : link
... The competency of those making the selections.
I mean we can ring our hands about it but it's really a different discussion.

Teams that win throw the ball well.
Defenses are changing to combat that Dallas is a great example.
And they can be run on... And that's going to cost them some games.
But if they can throw the ball and stop teens from throwing the ball it won't matter they still have a shot at a championship.

QB,WR,ER&CB are the only guys I consider in the first two picks.
3 or 4 Obviously  
giantstock : 12/30/2023 12:22 pm : link
The team has too many holes. The OL is god-awful and the front 7 on Defense is not that good. If you can't get the QB at 5 look to win games in the trenches. Drafting a WR or CB with 5th pick would be laughable too. Go after teh philopshy the 49ers used. Work on the trenches.

The Giants should have been smarter last year at end of season and looked to rebuild. Instead they foolishly believed that they were a playoff team. Let's not kid oursleves again. Let's not sell everything for a team requiring a rebuild.
Number 6  
JerseyCityJoe : 12/30/2023 12:25 pm : link
Just draft better players.
I don't care  
Gman11 : 12/30/2023 12:31 pm : link
who they draft as long as the guy doesn't pull a hamstring in the preseason.
Great thread  
3rd and a cab ride : 12/30/2023 1:02 pm : link
I think there will be lots of value where the Giants pick with i.m.o 6-7 top, top level players in the draft. I think a small trade down could be lucrative but in reality, I think there will be a player they love where they pick and will stay put.

Draft down is optimal i.m.o but drafting in their slot I think also gets a potentially key piece moving forwards...

In my view a Rd 1 or Rd2 QB is the same - a crap shoot, be fun to watch it all unveil...
Strategy 1, but specifically for Daniels  
Go Terps : 12/30/2023 1:21 pm : link
Personally I don't love either of Williams or Maye.

The important thing though is that the Giants go and get whomever is at the top of their board.
RE: Strategy 1, but specifically for Daniels  
Mike in NY : 12/30/2023 1:48 pm : link
In comment 16339154 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Personally I don't love either of Williams or Maye.

The important thing though is that the Giants go and get whomever is at the top of their board.


I agree with your QB rankings, but if all 3 go before we pick I don’t want to see us overdrafting Nix in Round 1. If you liike him, trade down first.
RE: M.S.  
FStubbs : 12/30/2023 4:02 pm : link
In comment 16338907 Sean said:
Quote:
Good thread. For me, it's simple. I look at this season as a parallel to 2003. The Giants had a QB in his prime, Kerry Collins led them to a Super Bowl in 2000 and a playoff appearance scoring 38 points in 2002. The OL was a mess in 2003, the current OL at least has a LT anchor in Andrew Thomas.

Ernie Accorsi said when you have the opportunity to draft a franchise changing QB, you have to do it. I don't have the fear of missing on QB as some other BBI'ers - it's no different than missing on a right tackle imo. The Giants just need to know when to move on as opposed to double down on mistakes regardless of position.

From all indications, this is a strong QB draft at the top. Let's play out a scenario:

Let's say the Giants don't come away with a QB. The line play improves on both sides. They add a WR. They look better. I'm going to assume Jones has a similar season to 2022, but continues to not be able to produce TD's through the air. Let's say he misses 3 games due to injury which is reasonable. Even with these improvements, the Giants finish 8-9. I also think that's reasonable. That puts them at around 16 in the draft. Now what? Do they force QB in 2025 and trade even more draft capital to move up?

I just think this is the time to do it. It reminds me of 2004. And yes, the drafted QB might be a bust. But, you can't operate with that fear. Scout, interview, trust your process.


This team feels like far more of a mess than the 2003 team. That team at least was in the Superbowl just 3 years earlier.
RE: I don't care  
HBart : 12/30/2023 5:04 pm : link
In comment 16339072 Gman11 said:
Quote:
who they draft as long as the guy doesn't pull a hamstring in the preseason.

That won't happen.

Till game 1.
RE: M.S.  
Johnny5 : 12/30/2023 5:07 pm : link
In comment 16338907 Sean said:
Quote:
Good thread. For me, it's simple. I look at this season as a parallel to 2003. The Giants had a QB in his prime, Kerry Collins led them to a Super Bowl in 2000 and a playoff appearance scoring 38 points in 2002. The OL was a mess in 2003, the current OL at least has a LT anchor in Andrew Thomas.

Ernie Accorsi said when you have the opportunity to draft a franchise changing QB, you have to do it. I don't have the fear of missing on QB as some other BBI'ers - it's no different than missing on a right tackle imo. The Giants just need to know when to move on as opposed to double down on mistakes regardless of position.

From all indications, this is a strong QB draft at the top. Let's play out a scenario:

Let's say the Giants don't come away with a QB. The line play improves on both sides. They add a WR. They look better. I'm going to assume Jones has a similar season to 2022, but continues to not be able to produce TD's through the air. Let's say he misses 3 games due to injury which is reasonable. Even with these improvements, the Giants finish 8-9. I also think that's reasonable. That puts them at around 16 in the draft. Now what? Do they force QB in 2025 and trade even more draft capital to move up?

I just think this is the time to do it. It reminds me of 2004. And yes, the drafted QB might be a bust. But, you can't operate with that fear. Scout, interview, trust your process.

Interesting comparison Sean, I can see that. It's going to be an interesting offseason that's for sure.
Great thread  
Rolyrock : 12/30/2023 5:44 pm : link
I go 4.
4  
CV36 : 12/30/2023 5:52 pm : link
Given that I would take JJ as my QB pick if the second tier QBs fall to us. I am nt a fan of Nix or Penix.
3+  
kelly : 12/30/2023 6:44 pm : link
Trade down and gain 2025 draft picks and get the qb next year.

We wont be any good next year so we will have a high pick in 2025 plus the additional picks for trading down.

Teams will want to trade up to get one of the top receivers.
I would look to move up (for a QB) and move down (if we can't move up)  
BigBlueNH : 12/30/2023 7:07 pm : link
I see a very narrow trade-up possibility: Chicago takes MHJ #1 and we trade with AZ for reasonable capital. (NE and Washington need QBs and won't trade down; #1 overall would be too expensive).

If that narrow window doesn't present itself, we could probably trade down with teams looking at Fashanu and Alt, and still get a top WR or Edge.
RE: I would look to move up (for a QB) and move down (if we can't move up)  
Mike from Ohio : 12/30/2023 7:19 pm : link
In comment 16339492 BigBlueNH said:
Quote:
I see a very narrow trade-up possibility: Chicago takes MHJ #1 and we trade with AZ for reasonable capital. (NE and Washington need QBs and won't trade down; #1 overall would be too expensive).

If that narrow window doesn't present itself, we could probably trade down with teams looking at Fashanu and Alt, and still get a top WR or Edge.


Agree with this approach. Move down a few spots and pick up one of the top WRs, and then jump back into the bottom of the first and grab one of the second tier QBs if you think you can make them productive NFL QBs. They may not be a long term franchise QB, but they can be part of the solution on an affordable contract while you look for THE guy.
The essence of the situation is this:  
Go Terps : 12/30/2023 8:35 pm : link
1. The Giants don't have a viable starting QB currently on their roster
2. This is a strong QB draft
3. The Giants are drafting high enough that every QB prospect is within their reach. Trading from #5 up to #1 has many prescedents; it is perfectly reasonable to say the Giants have the resources to trade up to #1, because they do.

I don't know who the Giants' highest rated QB will be, but whomever he is, he is attainable.

THAT is the QB they should get. The three conditions I listed above don't materialize every year. This is a great opportunity to get THE guy they like best out of a universally acknowledged strong group. If they don't get their guy, then what are we doing here?
RE: The essence of the situation is this:  
bw in dc : 12/30/2023 8:41 pm : link
In comment 16339568 Go Terps said:
Quote:
1. The Giants don't have a viable starting QB currently on their roster
2. This is a strong QB draft
3. The Giants are drafting high enough that every QB prospect is within their reach. Trading from #5 up to #1 has many prescedents; it is perfectly reasonable to say the Giants have the resources to trade up to #1, because they do.

I don't know who the Giants' highest rated QB will be, but whomever he is, he is attainable.

THAT is the QB they should get. The three conditions I listed above don't materialize every year. This is a great opportunity to get THE guy they like best out of a universally acknowledged strong group. If they don't get their guy, then what are we doing here?


The worry is getting to #2 and #3 because there is a strong likelihood that several influential voices at 1925 Giants Way still believe in Jones.
RE: The essence of the situation is this:  
giantstock : 12/30/2023 9:41 pm : link
In comment 16339568 Go Terps said:
Quote:
1. The Giants don't have a viable starting QB currently on their roster


1--- You stoipped watching football last year? They don't have a good QB for sure. . . . But "not viable?" Do you know what the word "viable" means?

2--- They have a crummy Offensive Line.

3--- Their WR's and TE are sub par.

4--- Their Defense could be quite a bit better.
I suppose Taylor is viable  
Go Terps : 12/30/2023 10:09 pm : link
But if we actually want to compete we don't have a guy.
I'm more convinced the Giants will take a QB  
Sean : 12/30/2023 10:19 pm : link
I think the question becomes what QB. Drake Maye seems like the prototypical NYG QB in every sense.

If the Giants made an aggressive move for Williams or Daniels it would be different than how the front office has viewed QB prospects in the past. Maye feels like a likely choice after Manning and Jones.

Ultimately, I think they'll make the move for a QB because they've been on such a carousel at QB this year. I'd bet even Mara hates that. Even assuming it's a clean ACL for Jones, he's had other injuries in his career causing him to miss games in 2019, 2020, 2021 & 2023.

If I had to wager, they will try hard to move up for Drake Maye. That's the Giant type move.
Are we sure the Giants are picking at #5  
allstarjim : 12/30/2023 10:26 pm : link
And not #4, or not later? I'm certainly not.

Look, I always root for the Giants when the game starts, but intellectually and what is best for the team long term, I know what's best is the Giants to finish the year 0-2. Now, the Giants at home can beat the Rams.

The Patriots can beat the Jets. Nothing is set in stone yet so I'd love for this thread to be reincarnated after week 17 because even if they just move one spot from #5 to #4, that's significant as to a lot of factors.

As we sit today, I'm at #1. Nothing means more than getting that franchise QB (but it better be the right one). Sure, I'd love Harrison Jr or Odunze or Nabers or one of the premium Edge guys. But at the same time, there's so much work to be done. I trust Schoen more than myself. If the price isn't right to move up later in the first for a McCarthy, for example, and they draft him and Marvin, I'll trust it. If they move up to #1 and get their guy, I'm going to trust it. If they stand pat, I'll trust whatever happens. I do know they are in a great position to improve this team significantly, and I'm excited and looking forward to seeing exactly how they do it.
RE: I suppose Taylor is viable  
giantstock : 12/30/2023 10:36 pm : link
In comment 16339664 Go Terps said:
Quote:
But if we actually want to compete we don't have a guy.


Still a moron.
RE: I'm more convinced the Giants will take a QB  
bw in dc : 12/30/2023 10:45 pm : link
In comment 16339673 Sean said:
Quote:
I think the question becomes what QB. Drake Maye seems like the prototypical NYG QB in every sense.


Maye definitely possesses many of the perceived off-the-field requisites we have come to expect.

The good news is Maye is more talented than Eli and Jones. And if he is the pick, you are trusting Daboll to craft a gifted prospect to be the next franchise, SB winning QB. The bad news is that Maye would be such a Giants move that it would be easy to conclude Mara was driving the idea.



Whatever happens  
Lines of Scrimmage : 8:54 am : link
at QB is one issue and I don't think Mara interferes other than giving his opinion.

Mara should be disgusted two years in with a new regime and having one of the worst if not the worst OL's in the league.

Questionable back up RB's and the TE's are blah. I will give a pass for the WR's for now with the other issues. Then you have some very questionable coaching.
