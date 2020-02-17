5 Draft Strategies Giants Should Pursue (Culled from BBI)

After countless threads on how the Giants should approach the 2024 Draft, I've tried to reduce all the viewpoints into five broad categories:
Strategy 1: "Franchise QB or Don't Bother"
This is from BBIers who are thoroughly done with Daniel Jones and are thumping the table for either Caleb Williams, Drake Maye or Jayden Daniels. Accordingly, Joe Schoen will have to give up Draft capital to move into the 1, 2 or 3-hole. If by some miracle, "his guy" is still on the Board at 5... great! But don't count on it. Be prepared to give up at minimum 2nd and 4th Round picks and next year's 1st.
Strategy 2: "QB, Yes, But Not So Fast"
This is from BBIers who have a very different view than those in Strategy 1. The wreck of this franchise is not due to a decade of QB hell, but rather an offensive line that is chronically the laughingstock of the NFL. While these BBIers appreciate the danger of relying on the oft-injured Daniel Jones, the solution lies in drafting from an intriguing second-tier of QBs, including Bo Nix, JJ McCarthy and Michael Penix. The strategy would be to wait until Round Two or a much more modest trade up into the second half of Round One.
Strategy 3: "The Bottom is Out of the Barrel"
This is from BBIers more akin to Strategy 2 than 1, but this group is averse to giving up ANY draft capital since there are so many pressing needs on both sides of the ball. Instead of trading up from 5, the Giants should trade back, perhaps twice, in Round One and stockpile as much Draft capital as possible. One of the extra picks could be used for a second-tier QB.
Strategy 4: "Play it as it Lays"
This is from BBIers more akin to Strategy 3, but they are leery about the dangers of trading down and missing out on a high-performing plus-player (I see you Micah Parsons.) In this scenario, the Giants stay put at #5 knowing full well there'll be plenty of upgrades waiting to be snagged, whether it's a WR (Malik Nabers / Rome Odunze) or EDGE (Laiatu Latu / Jared Verse / Dallas Turner) or OT (Olu Fashanu /Joe Alt).
Strategy 5: "I Surrender"
This if from BBIers who have zero faith in this franchise starting with ownership. In other words, does it really matter WHERE the Giants draft? Good luck!
If you aren't sold on one of the QBs then keep drafting to build your team. I would still look for a non-first round QB at any spot, if you think they have a shot. If you don't pick up the QB of the future, I would give serious consideration to a veteran, even Wilson. Hopefully you build a good enough roster to get by with less than great QBing (i.e. arguably Eagles, 49ers, etc.)
You also have to consider how Daboll has appeared able to wring talent out of QBs, does he need an elite prospect to mold? We've seen more success with non-1st rd QBs in recent years.
Then again, if you are in striking distance, don't you just stop fucking around and go get your guy (if you do in fact love one/any of them)?
One thing is certain: those two have had incredibly difficult offseasons to navigate. Last year they had to appraise the roster and decide a path forward in the wake of a shockingly successful year. They blew it.
This coming offseason? Oh, nothing too huge. Just decide the future of the franchise, to QB or not to QB, while everyone is shoveling hot coals under your seat. Have fun gentlemen.
Passers/those who stop passers from passing
After the 1st 2 picks, BPA/Need
Cooper Bebe. Troy Fautano
Draft two RBs. Third round or later
Trey benson. Bucky Irving. Devin Neal. Ray Davis
Draft line. Tvondre Sweat. Masson smith. Jordan Jefferson
Get your edge in FA. So an established edge takes pressure off KT
Corner Depth
And if they suck in 2024 then 2025 is the year to draft QB
I have said this repeatedly. If they don't draft a QB, Daboll is most likely gone, and potentially Schoen. They will have 2 straight losing seasons, with a new QB on the way. Would you really want a guy on the hot seat selecting a QB? We have already gone through that ness. If the Giants stick with Jones, and predictably lose next year, they will deservedly be fired
Of course there's no guarantee when you draft a QB, but if you asked the respective teams of Mahomes, Allen, Burrow and Jackson (three of which required trade-ups to land) how much they would be willing to give up to KEEP their QBs, it would likely be more than what the Giants would end up paying.
I'm tired of not having a franchise QB. Let's do everything we can to get a shot at one of the top 3.
You can't win with a great running game, a solid defense, and a mediocre QB anymore. The Titans of 2020 and 2021 prove this out. A QB like Tannehill can only take you so far. The team and the QB aren't built to have sustained success in late, come-from-behind 4th quarter drives where you're asking the QB to throw every time. Ball control is awesome if you're up and can run out the clock. But that only gets you so far anymore.
I believe in this front office and head coach. Let JS pick his guy and let Dabs coach him up. Get the best Oline coach available and replace Kafka w/ Dorsey. If we're gonna be bad the next couple years, I'd rather it with the hope and promise of a young QB w/ glimpses of elite play rather than trotting Jones back out there thinking "oh yeah, 7th times a charm!"
But in theory, we should be pursuing #1.
- Hawkins and Robinson: we have no idea of their current stock and starting potential.
- Ezudu and Neal: both their guys, both hurt, both need to step up their game. Only the building knows what the building thinks.
- Hassenauer: is he a potential starter at G?? Decent depth?
- Waller: any feelers about how much a pay cut he'll take? That drives thinking on a real TE
- Barkley: if he's not on the roster next season, one of the first 4 picks will need to be RB.
To me the slam dunk needs are edge and alpha WR. CB could be a strength or glaring need.
Edge and WR demand premium picks. CB too if we need one. And they need to make a call on OT - cause if they're not confident, this is the draft to get one.
And I think Brock Bowers could be the highest impact pick other than one of the top few WRs or edge.
If not, then I'm a willing trader to accumulate some quality drafts in 2024 or 2025.
Ernie Accorsi said when you have the opportunity to draft a franchise changing QB, you have to do it. I don't have the fear of missing on QB as some other BBI'ers - it's no different than missing on a right tackle imo. The Giants just need to know when to move on as opposed to double down on mistakes regardless of position.
From all indications, this is a strong QB draft at the top. Let's play out a scenario:
Let's say the Giants don't come away with a QB. The line play improves on both sides. They add a WR. They look better. I'm going to assume Jones has a similar season to 2022, but continues to not be able to produce TD's through the air. Let's say he misses 3 games due to injury which is reasonable. Even with these improvements, the Giants finish 8-9. I also think that's reasonable. That puts them at around 16 in the draft. Now what? Do they force QB in 2025 and trade even more draft capital to move up?
I just think this is the time to do it. It reminds me of 2004. And yes, the drafted QB might be a bust. But, you can't operate with that fear. Scout, interview, trust your process.
After the 2000 SB Kerry Collins and his happy feet convinced
the Giants that he crumbled under a heavy rush and was only good in optimal conditions. This led the Giants to draft Eli
I would rather put my faith in aggressively pursuing a top QB prospect, in a draft that has several, to lead them out of the abyss.
If they end up at 5 or later there aren’t going to be any teams tripping over themselves to trade up to that spot. Teams trade up to the top 5 for QBs. Once the 3 QBs are off the board they damn sure aren’t getting “a haul” for that pick
Should be able to get WR OL EG CB with a 1 and three 2s. Maybe RB and TE in 3 and 4.
The QB is the most important position on the field, and the Giants have a well below average QB room. We don’t necessarily need to draft a QB in the top 3, but this is at best a 5-6 win team without a significant upgrade at QB.
I believe a 2nd tier drafted QB would help, as there would no longer be a need for Tyrod or any other 5-6 million dollar backup QB.
That extra money should partially go towards signing a really good guard.
You're right, in that a second tier QB likely wouldn't help on the field. The Giants are one of those teams so short on talent, that the season is over if they go past the starting QB. The least amount of resources should go into the backup QBs, and the resources should primarily go into the OL and DL.
If not, then I'm a willing trader to accumulate some quality drafts in 2024 or 2025.
If you want a top 3 QB you have to trade up. Have to. And if there is a guy you like it's well worth it.
Seems mutually exclusive - if we give up enough draft picks to move up for a “franchise” QB, we won’t have enough to beef up OL (and/or maybe DL). Plop him behind this OL and it’s just the same shit all over again.
Honestly I could be content to let Jones, Taylor, DeVito compete on equal footing in camp and roll w/ them for a couple yrs (tho I have no idea the contract/$ stuff), assuming we’re improving lines and adding a weapon or two. Wonder if we could pluck someone’s second string QB who’s shown something by then (Lions’ Hooker off top of head).
By the way I hear no buzz on Tua's brother, I wonder why? He set all kinds of records and does have a brother who plays pretty well
So many balls in the air, indeed. It almost seems like a good news/bad news situation for Joe Schoen. The good news… he can go in one of many directions. The bad news… he could go in one of many directions! Gonna be some very tough decisions ahead.
ps you mentioned Tuck/Webster/Jacobs. Joe Schoen needs that kind of good fortune, quality players found after the first two rounds.
If they draft a QB just be right. If they don't have a conviction on one then trade back and build up both the front 7 and OL (BPA). I'd like a QB added somewhere. TE (dual) and WR when BPA.
When you have a strong OL/front 7 you are well on you way to becoming a good team and really what this franchise once excelled at. I also have concerns with the HC.
Which emphasizes the quandary I have. Scouts must be evaluated/measured by the performance of the players they advocated.
Thus there's a two year lag built into the system where inferior evaluators are allowed to continue on..
I mean we can ring our hands about it but it's really a different discussion.
Teams that win throw the ball well.
Defenses are changing to combat that Dallas is a great example.
And they can be run on... And that's going to cost them some games.
But if they can throw the ball and stop teens from throwing the ball it won't matter they still have a shot at a championship.
QB,WR,ER&CB are the only guys I consider in the first two picks.
The Giants should have been smarter last year at end of season and looked to rebuild. Instead they foolishly believed that they were a playoff team. Let's not kid oursleves again. Let's not sell everything for a team requiring a rebuild.
Draft down is optimal i.m.o but drafting in their slot I think also gets a potentially key piece moving forwards...
In my view a Rd 1 or Rd2 QB is the same - a crap shoot, be fun to watch it all unveil...
The important thing though is that the Giants go and get whomever is at the top of their board.
I agree with your QB rankings, but if all 3 go before we pick I don’t want to see us overdrafting Nix in Round 1. If you liike him, trade down first.
This team feels like far more of a mess than the 2003 team. That team at least was in the Superbowl just 3 years earlier.
Interesting comparison Sean, I can see that. It's going to be an interesting offseason that's for sure.
We wont be any good next year so we will have a high pick in 2025 plus the additional picks for trading down.
Teams will want to trade up to get one of the top receivers.
If that narrow window doesn't present itself, we could probably trade down with teams looking at Fashanu and Alt, and still get a top WR or Edge.
If that narrow window doesn't present itself, we could probably trade down with teams looking at Fashanu and Alt, and still get a top WR or Edge.
Agree with this approach. Move down a few spots and pick up one of the top WRs, and then jump back into the bottom of the first and grab one of the second tier QBs if you think you can make them productive NFL QBs. They may not be a long term franchise QB, but they can be part of the solution on an affordable contract while you look for THE guy.
2. This is a strong QB draft
3. The Giants are drafting high enough that every QB prospect is within their reach. Trading from #5 up to #1 has many prescedents; it is perfectly reasonable to say the Giants have the resources to trade up to #1, because they do.
I don't know who the Giants' highest rated QB will be, but whomever he is, he is attainable.
THAT is the QB they should get. The three conditions I listed above don't materialize every year. This is a great opportunity to get THE guy they like best out of a universally acknowledged strong group. If they don't get their guy, then what are we doing here?
The worry is getting to #2 and #3 because there is a strong likelihood that several influential voices at 1925 Giants Way still believe in Jones.
1--- You stoipped watching football last year? They don't have a good QB for sure. . . . But "not viable?" Do you know what the word "viable" means?
2--- They have a crummy Offensive Line.
3--- Their WR's and TE are sub par.
4--- Their Defense could be quite a bit better.
If the Giants made an aggressive move for Williams or Daniels it would be different than how the front office has viewed QB prospects in the past. Maye feels like a likely choice after Manning and Jones.
Ultimately, I think they'll make the move for a QB because they've been on such a carousel at QB this year. I'd bet even Mara hates that. Even assuming it's a clean ACL for Jones, he's had other injuries in his career causing him to miss games in 2019, 2020, 2021 & 2023.
If I had to wager, they will try hard to move up for Drake Maye. That's the Giant type move.
Look, I always root for the Giants when the game starts, but intellectually and what is best for the team long term, I know what's best is the Giants to finish the year 0-2. Now, the Giants at home can beat the Rams.
The Patriots can beat the Jets. Nothing is set in stone yet so I'd love for this thread to be reincarnated after week 17 because even if they just move one spot from #5 to #4, that's significant as to a lot of factors.
As we sit today, I'm at #1. Nothing means more than getting that franchise QB (but it better be the right one). Sure, I'd love Harrison Jr or Odunze or Nabers or one of the premium Edge guys. But at the same time, there's so much work to be done. I trust Schoen more than myself. If the price isn't right to move up later in the first for a McCarthy, for example, and they draft him and Marvin, I'll trust it. If they move up to #1 and get their guy, I'm going to trust it. If they stand pat, I'll trust whatever happens. I do know they are in a great position to improve this team significantly, and I'm excited and looking forward to seeing exactly how they do it.
Maye definitely possesses many of the perceived off-the-field requisites we have come to expect.
The good news is Maye is more talented than Eli and Jones. And if he is the pick, you are trusting Daboll to craft a gifted prospect to be the next franchise, SB winning QB. The bad news is that Maye would be such a Giants move that it would be easy to conclude Mara was driving the idea.
Mara should be disgusted two years in with a new regime and having one of the worst if not the worst OL's in the league.
Questionable back up RB's and the TE's are blah. I will give a pass for the WR's for now with the other issues. Then you have some very questionable coaching.