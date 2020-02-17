5 Draft Strategies Giants Should Pursue (Culled from BBI) M.S. : 12/30/2023 6:44 am

After countless threads on how the Giants should approach the 2024 Draft, I've tried to reduce all the viewpoints into five broad categories:



Strategy 1: "Franchise QB or Don't Bother"

This is from BBIers who are thoroughly done with Daniel Jones and are thumping the table for either Caleb Williams, Drake Maye or Jayden Daniels. Accordingly, Joe Schoen will have to give up Draft capital to move into the 1, 2 or 3-hole. If by some miracle, "his guy" is still on the Board at 5... great! But don't count on it. Be prepared to give up at minimum 2nd and 4th Round picks and next year's 1st.



Strategy 2: "QB, Yes, But Not So Fast"

This is from BBIers who have a very different view than those in Strategy 1. The wreck of this franchise is not due to a decade of QB hell, but rather an offensive line that is chronically the laughingstock of the NFL. While these BBIers appreciate the danger of relying on the oft-injured Daniel Jones, the solution lies in drafting from an intriguing second-tier of QBs, including Bo Nix, JJ McCarthy and Michael Penix. The strategy would be to wait until Round Two or a much more modest trade up into the second half of Round One.



Strategy 3: "The Bottom is Out of the Barrel"

This is from BBIers more akin to Strategy 2 than 1, but this group is averse to giving up ANY draft capital since there are so many pressing needs on both sides of the ball. Instead of trading up from 5, the Giants should trade back, perhaps twice, in Round One and stockpile as much Draft capital as possible. One of the extra picks could be used for a second-tier QB.



Strategy 4: "Play it as it Lays"

This is from BBIers more akin to Strategy 3, but they are leery about the dangers of trading down and missing out on a high-performing plus-player (I see you Micah Parsons.) In this scenario, the Giants stay put at #5 knowing full well there'll be plenty of upgrades waiting to be snagged, whether it's a WR (Malik Nabers / Rome Odunze) or EDGE (Laiatu Latu / Jared Verse / Dallas Turner) or OT (Olu Fashanu /Joe Alt).



Strategy 5: "I Surrender"

This if from BBIers who have zero faith in this franchise starting with ownership. In other words, does it really matter WHERE the Giants draft? Good luck!