New York Giants vs. Los Angeles Ram Game Discussion

And thinking we might does that help our draft position?
Depends. Need help from New England and Washington. Zona too, but it's likely that ship will sail today after they lose to a motivated Eagles team today in Philthy. I thin the Pats will beat the Jets next week up in New England for what it's worth.
Root for the Chargers and Titans to win today as well to stay on the safe side. The Lambs are gonna beat the Giants' butts today. They need this one. Giants are prolly gonna pack it in during the second half if it gets over two scores. Plus McVay LOVES to beat the Giants. Wouldn't be surprised to see him run up the score again on them if he can.
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
·
1h
If the Eagles and 49ers are still alive for the No. 1 seed in the NFC next Sunday, that could push Giants-Eagles at MetLife into the 4:25 window to run at the same time as 49ers-Rams.
An Eagles win today makes that the case.
The Rams are playing as well as anyone right now. They should shred a 5-10 team.
But it's a home game, no health excuses in scope of things, vet QB, and half a team of players and a bunch of coaches with tons to prove. I don't expect a win but it's all teed up for them to play a tight game. Lets see if they can.
McVay needs to get over that. I don’t think the dude was even alive & the firing was justifiable.
No one even knows if this is the case, it just gets recycled as a story every time they play and people just go along with it because the Rams always score a lot of points.
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
Depends. Need help from New England and Washington. Zona too, but it's likely that ship will sail today after they lose to a motivated Eagles team today in Philthy. I thin the Pats will beat the Jets next week up in New England for what it's worth.
Root for the Chargers and Titans to win today as well to stay on the safe side. The Lambs are gonna beat the Giants' butts today. They need this one. Giants are prolly gonna pack it in during the second half if it gets over two scores. Plus McVay LOVES to beat the Giants. Wouldn't be surprised to see him run up the score again on them if he can.
Click below to see the current draft standings:
Tankathon.com - 2024 NFL Draft Order - Updated - ( New Window )
The Rams are gonna light the Giants up IMO. It'll be a blowout come the 4th Quarter.
It’s looking like we will be locked into the 5 spot, even if we lose out. So start looking at draft prospects not named Williams, Maye, Harrison, and Daniels…
@art_stapleton
·
1h
If the Eagles and 49ers are still alive for the No. 1 seed in the NFC next Sunday, that could push Giants-Eagles at MetLife into the 4:25 window to run at the same time as 49ers-Rams.
An Eagles win today makes that the case.
But it's a home game, no health excuses in scope of things, vet QB, and half a team of players and a bunch of coaches with tons to prove. I don't expect a win but it's all teed up for them to play a tight game. Lets see if they can.
What’s the reasoning behind this?
Quote:
supposedly hates the Giants and looks to run up the score.
What’s the reasoning behind this?
We fired his grandfather.
No one even knows if this is the case, it just gets recycled as a story every time they play and people just go along with it because the Rams always score a lot of points.