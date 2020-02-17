for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Barkley and free agency: the first canary in the coal mine

j_rud : 12/31/2023 3:02 pm
If they give this guy a multi year deal in the 13 mill per neighborhood it will be a terrifying indication that this organization has learned nothing. This is not a marquee RB. It's not 2018. They simply can not give this guy a long term deal.
100%  
robbieballs2003 : 12/31/2023 3:04 pm : link
He does nothing to help this team win.
I like the idea of Barkley  
Sy'56 : 12/31/2023 3:05 pm : link
But the facts say otherwise and the sample size is more than enough

He needs to go.
.  
Danny Kanell : 12/31/2023 3:05 pm : link
I really don’t think they will
What they do at QB is the tell  
Manhattan : 12/31/2023 3:05 pm : link
A Barkley deal is peanuts compared to that. It's Daniel (32nd QB in the league) Jones' lunch money.
Yeah, after  
section125 : 12/31/2023 3:05 pm : link
that drop. Im in the let him go mode. Just drop the expensive deadwood. And I am a Barkley fan.

Get the extra comp pick in 2025...
I'm not holding my breath  
widmerseyebrow : 12/31/2023 3:07 pm : link
This franchise has shown a complete inability to take it's medicine for a year, even though the alternative has yielded equally hopeless results.
RE: I like the idea of Barkley  
j_rud : 12/31/2023 3:07 pm : link
In comment 16340716 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
But the facts say otherwise and the sample size is more than enough

He needs to go.


I have no doubt he can contribute to a team, but it's not as a feature back. He's a role player at this point. A 6ft tall, 235 lb finesse player.
Use the 13 million on an offensive guard  
kelly : 12/31/2023 3:09 pm : link
Until we win the battle of the trenches we aren't winning anything.
_____________  
I am Ninja : 12/31/2023 3:10 pm : link
Ahmad Bradshaw >>>> Saquon Barkley

RE: Use the 13 million on an offensive guard  
j_rud : 12/31/2023 3:11 pm : link
In comment 16340764 kelly said:
Quote:
Until we win the battle of the trenches we aren't winning anything.

So they van coach him so poorly he doesn't look like the guy we signed, so we let him go, and they play better elsewhere?

Sign me up!
Watch  
Chocco : 12/31/2023 3:14 pm : link
Here comes a Barkley TD
Love the guy  
gr888 : 12/31/2023 3:26 pm : link
But its time to move on. I fully expect him to light the world on fire in his next stop for a few years and look like a totally different running back though.
He'll be going into his 7 th year  
Dave on the UWS : 12/31/2023 3:32 pm : link
You don't give multi-year deals to those guys. I don't care who they are. Thats where it will be football malpractice. AND an indication that either JS can't do the job, or John is really still running the show!
None of the FA running backs  
Tim in Eternal Blue : 12/31/2023 3:39 pm : link

Are gonna get big pay checks. Jacobs, Barkley, Pollard ect.
Face of the franchise  
Go Terps : 12/31/2023 3:45 pm : link
I expect him back.
Barkley  
stretch234 : 12/31/2023 3:46 pm : link
The team is 5-7 with him this year including the unreal losses to Jets and Buffalo.

The only player that defenses actually fear we will move on from. Then people want to trade up and give up 4-5 more picks for a QB. How do you get better

This team has no other offensive player that scares people. That gets worse without him
RE: Barkley  
j_rud : 12/31/2023 3:54 pm : link
In comment 16341044 stretch234 said:
Quote:
The team is 5-7 with him this year including the unreal losses to Jets and Buffalo.

The only player that defenses actually fear we will move on from. Then people want to trade up and give up 4-5 more picks for a QB. How do you get better

This team has no other offensive player that scares people. That gets worse without him


The "what about life without Saquon" crowd kills me. You've had 6 of the most forgettable seasons of the last 50 years WITH him. What are you scared of? Losing?
Disheartening to see so many "so called" fans  
gpat1031 : 12/31/2023 3:56 pm : link
bail on our best offensive threat on this offense. I'm ok with a 2-3 year deal in the 13 mil range. I see a few more really good years in him. He's only 26, fans act like this guy is 30...smh
I can’t decide if I want him back for the BBI reaction  
UConn4523 : 12/31/2023 4:05 pm : link
or if I want him gone so these threads stop
Mara  
BigBlueCane : 12/31/2023 4:10 pm : link
will want to keep him to sell tickets.
Drop him  
jeff57 : 12/31/2023 4:10 pm : link
The way he drops passes.
RE: Disheartening to see so many  
bwitz : 12/31/2023 4:10 pm : link
In comment 16341136 gpat1031 said:
Quote:
bail on our best offensive threat on this offense. I'm ok with a 2-3 year deal in the 13 mil range. I see a few more really good years in him. He's only 26, fans act like this guy is 30...smh


People are bailing b/c he’s simply not going to be worth what he wants. The money can be spent better in other areas.
He  
AcidTest : 12/31/2023 4:11 pm : link
has to go. He's clearly lost burst, has a pretty extensive injury history, and suddenly also has poor hands.
Man up Schoen and let him walk…  
Rick in Dallas : 12/31/2023 4:12 pm : link
Hands of Stone!!!
Screw Mara!!!
If the Giants bring back Barkleythey are flat out stupid  
Chris L. : 12/31/2023 4:12 pm : link
thats why I expect them to do just that. The player kills this team in so many ways. No yards on first down rushes, can't convert short yardage, bone head plays at the end of games (see today dropped pass on final drive which if he catches he is still running). please move on from this guy
This team  
g56blue10 : 12/31/2023 4:13 pm : link
Has some holes but we are possibly in the playoffs if we have a legit QB this year
RE: He  
christian : 12/31/2023 4:13 pm : link
In comment 16341319 AcidTest said:
Quote:
has to go. He's clearly lost burst, has a pretty extensive injury history, and suddenly also has poor hands.


Barkley has had bad hands for the last 3 years.
If Barkely is back  
Mike from Ohio : 12/31/2023 4:14 pm : link
Schoen was the wrong hire. He is a fun, exciting player, but he is not a guy you win with. Too many mental and physical mistakes to be relied upon to win.
I disagree  
rasbutant : 12/31/2023 4:15 pm : link
Alway have and alway will think 13M for a playmaker at any position is cheap money. Heck give me two, go sign King Henry to pair with him! That would be money well spent.
I thought Saquon was comprehensively outplayed  
cosmicj : 12/31/2023 4:17 pm : link
By Karen Williams. And I mean comprehensively. Take the jerseys off and who was the best RB on the field?
Karen = Kyren  
cosmicj : 12/31/2023 4:17 pm : link
Damned autocorrect.
RE: He  
gary_from_chester : 12/31/2023 4:18 pm : link
In comment 16341319 AcidTest said:
Quote:
has to go. He's clearly lost burst, has a pretty extensive injury history, and suddenly also has poor hands.


He’s always had poor hands. Terrible on checkdowns. He runs the wheel route well and makes some nice catches when he’s behind the defender; when he’s in the flat and will get hit, he loses focus. Even when he makes the catch in the flat he often doesn’t do much after. Whatever he was of you thought he was - he is really just an average back at this point. Time to move on.
Would you have started this thread if TT hadn't thrown the knuckleball  
JCin332 : 12/31/2023 4:20 pm : link
on the 2 pt conversion?
Absolutely  
Maggot Brain : 12/31/2023 4:25 pm : link
before TT's terrible pass. There's no way you spend money on Barkley. Spend it on a guard who can open some holes and any freaking back will eat. If he's the face of the franchise, we are fucked.
You have to bring SB back...  
bw in dc : 12/31/2023 4:35 pm : link
I think I have this right but give me some rope here.

SB is a great locker room guy. He is great in the community. He and Jones were/are a package deal. He sells a lot of jerseys. He is a great salesperson for the tri-state area businesses. Mara loves him. His face is everywhere in MetLife.
He's our most feared offensive player.

Did I miss anything?

Oh, he wants to be a Giant for life...
RE: You have to bring SB back...  
GiantGrit : 12/31/2023 4:38 pm : link
In comment 16341484 bw in dc said:
Quote:
I think I have this right but give me some rope here.

SB is a great locker room guy. He is great in the community. He and Jones were/are a package deal. He sells a lot of jerseys. He is a great salesperson for the tri-state area businesses. Mara loves him. His face is everywhere in MetLife.
He's our most feared offensive player.

Did I miss anything?

Oh, he wants to be a Giant for life...


🤢👍🏻
Yeah, big test. Losing player that John Mara loves.  
St. Jimmy : 12/31/2023 4:41 pm : link
.
Don't Care  
Maggot Brain : 12/31/2023 4:42 pm : link
if he wants to be a Giant for life. This is a business. And the business is winning. And Barkley is not a winning player. No way you cough up serious money for an average back. BTW...the Giants moved the ball up and down the field today with Barkley putting up about 50 yards of total offense. They can do that with any average back.
RE: You have to bring SB back...  
GaryR : 12/31/2023 4:50 pm : link
In comment 16341484 bw in dc said:
Quote:
I think I have this right but give me some rope here.

SB is a great locker room guy. He is great in the community. He and Jones were/are a package deal. He sells a lot of jerseys. He is a great salesperson for the tri-state area businesses. Mara loves him. His face is everywhere in MetLife.
He's our most feared offensive player

Did I miss anything?

Oh, he wants to be a Giant for life...


I think someone at 1925 Giants Way got hold of bws handle. Now they're working on hijacking Terps handle.
I think Jones, Shepard, and Barkley can still contribute  
averagejoe : 12/31/2023 4:50 pm : link
Shepard and Barkley will improve Cheer squad and Jones could be an excellent waterboy .
Would you franchise Barkley ?  
DavidinBMNY : 12/31/2023 4:53 pm : link
Again?

I wouldn't. I don't think he's worth the salary allocated to him this year.

I don't think the Giants have anyone ready to go on the roster, but there has to be a way to get some competent rbs in from FA.

Ownership is going to want him back -> Barkley is going to get a lesser deal then he thinks.

Sometimes - just move on. Let someone else try to make winning plays when it counts.
RE: He  
DavidinBMNY : 12/31/2023 4:54 pm : link
In comment 16341319 AcidTest said:
Quote:
has to go. He's clearly lost burst, has a pretty extensive injury history, and suddenly also has poor hands.
And he worked on his hands, to try to prove he deserves CMC $ and he has failed for sure to live up to that.
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12/31/2023 4:56 pm : link
While bw’s post is dripping in sarcasm, it probably isn’t far from the truth.
RE: I think Jones, Shepard, and Barkley can still contribute  
DavidinBMNY : 12/31/2023 4:56 pm : link
In comment 16341562 averagejoe said:
Quote:
Shepard and Barkley will improve Cheer squad and Jones could be an excellent waterboy .
Shep has to go, Bark shouldn't be brought back , and Jones has to compete to try and be the QB and he likely will lose and be the backup in 24.
Name me a play...  
BillKo : 12/31/2023 4:57 pm : link
...at the end of game where he won a game for the Giants.

I'm maybe being tough on him - but I don't really remember any.
Barkley is our best player and we should offer him a contract  
PatersonPlank : 12/31/2023 4:59 pm : link
placing him in the top 5 Rbs. The guy is the only threat we have, so the defense makes things tough on him yet he still produces. If he leaves and goes to a team with a real offense he would be dynamic
RE: Barkley is our best player and we should offer him a contract  
PatersonPlank : 12/31/2023 5:00 pm : link
In comment 16341603 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
placing him in the top 5 Rbs. The guy is the only threat we have, so the defense makes things tough on him yet he still produces. If he leaves and goes to a team with a real offense he would be dynamic


I mean who else can produce behind this OL? The fact he is near the top of the league (like #2 or so) since his return from injury (so 10 or so weeks) is amazing
I can't make a single play from him that mattered  
Go Terps : 12/31/2023 5:02 pm : link
Admittedly there might be some, but I can't remember anything about him and might not even notice when he's finally gone in seven years.
*name  
Go Terps : 12/31/2023 5:02 pm : link
.
RE: I can't make a single play from him that mattered  
PetesHereNow : 12/31/2023 5:05 pm : link
In comment 16341613 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Admittedly there might be some, but I can't remember anything about him and might not even notice when he's finally gone in seven years.



Are you still pretending like last year didn't matter? I mean there's stubbornness and condescension and there's the level of this post.
RE: Disheartening to see so many  
j_rud : 12/31/2023 5:08 pm : link
In comment 16341136 gpat1031 said:
Quote:
bail on our best offensive threat on this offense. I'm ok with a 2-3 year deal in the 13 mil range. I see a few more really good years in him. He's only 26, fans act like this guy is 30...smh


Mr Mara appreciates your blind, unquestioning patronage.
RE: I can't make a single play from him that mattered  
BillKo : 12/31/2023 5:10 pm : link
In comment 16341613 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Admittedly there might be some, but I can't remember anything about him and might not even notice when he's finally gone in seven years.


I thought of one - just looked it up. Had to look it up.

2 pt conversion in TN last year, opening day.

But I can think of many bone head plays he makes - that he shouldn't make - for being where he was drafted.

I briefly saw the 2 pt conversion on Redzone - it looks to be a pass he should have at least made a better attempt on.
Not only should he be tagged again, we need Mara to push the NFL  
ThomasG : 12/31/2023 5:11 pm : link
League Office to change the rules and allow us to continue tagging him for an entire generation.

After all, he’s a generational back.
Let him go  
5BowlsSoon : 12/31/2023 5:11 pm : link
I’m tired of this topic and paying a RB over 10 mill doesn’t make sense in today’s market.
I cant fathom watching this team  
j_rud : 12/31/2023 5:13 pm : link
And saying "give that man a top 5 deal.at his position". You're INSANE. The injury history alone precludes such a deal, let alone all the other nonsense. I swear to God, this is a Mugatu topic. Gd crazy pills.
RE: RE: I can't make a single play from him that mattered  
PetesHereNow : 12/31/2023 5:13 pm : link
In comment 16341648 BillKo said:
Quote:
In comment 16341613 Go Terps said:


Quote:


Admittedly there might be some, but I can't remember anything about him and might not even notice when he's finally gone in seven years.



I thought of one - just looked it up. Had to look it up.

2 pt conversion in TN last year, opening day.

But I can think of many bone head plays he makes - that he shouldn't make - for being where he was drafted.

I briefly saw the 2 pt conversion on Redzone - it looks to be a pass he should have at least made a better attempt on.


The 2 pt conversion was a flip behind him from Tyrod. That is not on Barkley.

Now the angle route on the last drive? That is on Barkley completely.
Barkley & Jones  
GiantsRage2007 : 12/31/2023 5:14 pm : link
And another 5 win season. Your NY Football Giants.
RE: Barkley & Jones  
PatersonPlank : 12/31/2023 5:14 pm : link
In comment 16341662 GiantsRage2007 said:
Quote:
And another 5 win season. Your NY Football Giants.


They won 10 last season
1 year deal again?  
McNally's_Nuts : 12/31/2023 5:16 pm : link
I’m okay with that but they cannot sign him to a long term deal under any circumstances.

He doesn’t move the needle at all. He isn’t in McCaffrey’s league.

RE: RE: Barkley & Jones  
j_rud : 12/31/2023 5:17 pm : link
In comment 16341665 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
In comment 16341662 GiantsRage2007 said:


Quote:


And another 5 win season. Your NY Football Giants.



They won 10 last season


They did, when everything broke right for them and, against all odds, they were both healthy.

Remind me what's happened literally every other year.
RE: RE: I can't make a single play from him that mattered  
Go Terps : 12/31/2023 5:18 pm : link
In comment 16341628 PetesHereNow said:
Quote:
In comment 16341613 Go Terps said:


Quote:


Admittedly there might be some, but I can't remember anything about him and might not even notice when he's finally gone in seven years.




Are you still pretending like last year didn't matter? I mean there's stubbornness and condescension and there's the level of this post.


Are you still pretending last year was the result of something other than Daboll's magic tricks and a weak schedule?

Are you also pretending that 9-7-1 with a 38-7 playoff loss in Philly is something to feel great about?
BTW, if anyone cares to check,  
j_rud : 12/31/2023 5:20 pm : link
I've been a supporter of both of these guys their entire tenure. They both do everything right off the field and appear to be great young men. I take no pleasure in making the case to move on. I've been vocal about the failures of the front office and how it's hurt the development of these guys, especially Jones. I'm truly sorry it hasn't worked out.

But it's old. And it's tired. And I'm sick of shitty football. And it's time to get honest about why it's so shitty.
RE: RE: Barkley & Jones  
GiantsRage2007 : 12/31/2023 5:24 pm : link
In comment 16341665 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
In comment 16341662 GiantsRage2007 said:


Quote:


And another 5 win season. Your NY Football Giants.



They won 10 last season



Yep and they ran it all back this year and what did they get?
RE: RE: RE: I can't make a single play from him that mattered  
PetesHereNow : 12/31/2023 5:24 pm : link
In comment 16341678 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 16341628 PetesHereNow said:


Quote:


In comment 16341613 Go Terps said:


Quote:


Admittedly there might be some, but I can't remember anything about him and might not even notice when he's finally gone in seven years.




Are you still pretending like last year didn't matter? I mean there's stubbornness and condescension and there's the level of this post.



Are you still pretending last year was the result of something other than Daboll's magic tricks and a weak schedule?

Are you also pretending that 9-7-1 with a 38-7 playoff loss in Philly is something to feel great about?


Not saying I feel great about either the end of last season or this season, but to say Barkley never made a play that mattered is a startling lack of awareness. I get that you didn't like the pick, but holy shit, a little fairness is in order.

Yes, we shouldn't have drafted him at 2. In hindsight, we should have traded down. But at some point, we will stop beating the same dead horse.
I thought Barkley had a very good 2022  
cosmicj : 12/31/2023 5:25 pm : link
But remember how he tailed off after that Texans win when he had >30 carries? He hasn’t been the same since. It could be that he won’t be that early 2022 season HB ever again (and forget 2018).
Barkley does make plays  
McNally's_Nuts : 12/31/2023 5:27 pm : link
and his second TD against the Vikings was probably his best run ever but he doesn’t make game changing plays anymore.

He’s a luxury on a bad team.

RE: RE: RE: Barkley & Jones  
PatersonPlank : 12/31/2023 5:28 pm : link
In comment 16341704 GiantsRage2007 said:
Quote:
In comment 16341665 PatersonPlank said:


Quote:


In comment 16341662 GiantsRage2007 said:


Quote:


And another 5 win season. Your NY Football Giants.



They won 10 last season




Yep and they ran it all back this year and what did they get?


You said Barkley and Jones, no Jones this year plus a lot of OL injuries
RE: RE: RE: RE: Barkley & Jones  
GiantsRage2007 : 12/31/2023 5:40 pm : link
In comment 16341721 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
In comment 16341704 GiantsRage2007 said:


Quote:


In comment 16341665 PatersonPlank said:


Quote:


In comment 16341662 GiantsRage2007 said:


Quote:


And another 5 win season. Your NY Football Giants.



They won 10 last season




Yep and they ran it all back this year and what did they get?



You said Barkley and Jones, no Jones this year plus a lot of OL injuries



Lol. Exactly. Excuses.

Get players who don’t get hurt. I see other teams do it. It’s possible!
Kyren Williams was drafted in 2022 in the 5th round  
bwitz : 12/31/2023 6:08 pm : link
He was the best RB on the field today. Couldn’t care less about the OL argument.

Good luck to Barkley in his future endeavors.
RE: BTW, if anyone cares to check,  
Mayo2JZ : 12/31/2023 6:10 pm : link
In comment 16341687 j_rud said:
Quote:
I've been a supporter of both of these guys their entire tenure. They both do everything right off the field and appear to be great young men. I take no pleasure in making the case to move on. I've been vocal about the failures of the front office and how it's hurt the development of these guys, especially Jones. I'm truly sorry it hasn't worked out.

But it's old. And it's tired. And I'm sick of shitty football. And it's time to get honest about why it's so shitty.


THIS^^^^
RE: I thought Saquon was comprehensively outplayed  
Phils2008 : 12/31/2023 6:28 pm : link
In comment 16341382 cosmicj said:
Quote:
By Karen Williams. And I mean comprehensively. Take the jerseys off and who was the best RB on the field?


Yea and Emmit Smith is the greatest ever. Lets just ignore the offensive line that opened gaping holes for him to run through. His entire career. Did SB gain yardage when there was a hole, yes. So comparisons are specious when dealing with team sports.
It'll be two years too late  
Spider43 : 12/31/2023 6:33 pm : link
But better late than never, please just let him walk already.
RE: RE: I thought Saquon was comprehensively outplayed  
j_rud : 12/31/2023 6:44 pm : link
In comment 16341856 Phils2008 said:
Quote:
In comment 16341382 cosmicj said:


Quote:


By Karen Williams. And I mean comprehensively. Take the jerseys off and who was the best RB on the field?



Yea and Emmit Smith is the greatest ever. Lets just ignore the offensive line that opened gaping holes for him to run through. His entire career. Did SB gain yardage when there was a hole, yes. So comparisons are specious when dealing with team sports.


He also misses lanes when they are there. I hate when people make it a OL vs the RB debate. It's not an either/or. They are situationally and mutually dependent factors. The OL sucks, yes. No one will argue that.

However, also true...

-His vision is poor and he misses lanes
-For a dual threat RB his hands are poor
-For a 6ft, 235lb RB he goes down easily
-He takes himself out of games. On 3rd down. Was it Philly or NO when he tried to come off and Daboll waived him to say in?
-Not a plus blocker. Improved lately but typically a negative as a blocker.
-He can't play injured. It's a big ask. Yup. Kinda hard to knock a guy there, and he does try to gut it out. But he's completely neutered bc he's a finesse player who, at least theoretically/historically, wins with speed and shiftiness.





RE: RE: RE: I thought Saquon was comprehensively outplayed  
PatersonPlank : 12/31/2023 6:44 pm : link
In comment 16341897 j_rud said:
Quote:
In comment 16341856 Phils2008 said:


Quote:


In comment 16341382 cosmicj said:


Quote:


By Karen Williams. And I mean comprehensively. Take the jerseys off and who was the best RB on the field?



Yea and Emmit Smith is the greatest ever. Lets just ignore the offensive line that opened gaping holes for him to run through. His entire career. Did SB gain yardage when there was a hole, yes. So comparisons are specious when dealing with team sports.



He also misses lanes when they are there. I hate when people make it a OL vs the RB debate. It's not an either/or. They are situationally and mutually dependent factors. The OL sucks, yes. No one will argue that.

However, also true...

-His vision is poor and he misses lanes
-For a dual threat RB his hands are poor
-For a 6ft, 235lb RB he goes down easily
-He takes himself out of games. On 3rd down. Was it Philly or NO when he tried to come off and Daboll waived him to say in?
-Not a plus blocker. Improved lately but typically a negative as a blocker.
-He can't play injured. It's a big ask. Yup. Kinda hard to knock a guy there, and he does try to gut it out. But he's completely neutered bc he's a finesse player who, at least theoretically/historically, wins with speed and shiftiness.






We get it ok, you don't like him. Some of us do
RE: RE: RE: RE: I thought Saquon was comprehensively outplayed  
j_rud : 12/31/2023 6:55 pm : link
In comment 16341899 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
In comment 16341897 j_rud said:


Quote:


In comment 16341856 Phils2008 said:


Quote:


In comment 16341382 cosmicj said:


Quote:


By Karen Williams. And I mean comprehensively. Take the jerseys off and who was the best RB on the field?



Yea and Emmit Smith is the greatest ever. Lets just ignore the offensive line that opened gaping holes for him to run through. His entire career. Did SB gain yardage when there was a hole, yes. So comparisons are specious when dealing with team sports.



He also misses lanes when they are there. I hate when people make it a OL vs the RB debate. It's not an either/or. They are situationally and mutually dependent factors. The OL sucks, yes. No one will argue that.

However, also true...

-His vision is poor and he misses lanes
-For a dual threat RB his hands are poor
-For a 6ft, 235lb RB he goes down easily
-He takes himself out of games. On 3rd down. Was it Philly or NO when he tried to come off and Daboll waived him to say in?
-Not a plus blocker. Improved lately but typically a negative as a blocker.
-He can't play injured. It's a big ask. Yup. Kinda hard to knock a guy there, and he does try to gut it out. But he's completely neutered bc he's a finesse player who, at least theoretically/historically, wins with speed and shiftiness.








We get it ok, you don't like him. Some of us do


I don't like the talent at the price. Barkley is a great guy and it makes this unpleasant. When you make it strictly about football the Pro Barkley crowd doesn't have a leg to stand on.
I'm starting the SBFC - all are welcome  
PatersonPlank : 12/31/2023 7:03 pm : link
If the guy was in a real offense he'd be lighting it up. He is doing all he can with our OL and lousy passing game. All the defenses do is gameplan to stop him since we have nothing else. Plus he's a leader on the team. Build the talent around him and he will be really good.
I'd give him 3 years 24M with 12M guaranteed  
WillieYoung : 12/31/2023 7:05 pm : link
and that's only because he's a good teammate and ambassador for the Giants.
RE: I'm starting the SBFC - all are welcome  
PatersonPlank : 12/31/2023 7:06 pm : link
In comment 16341927 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
If the guy was in a real offense he'd be lighting it up. He is doing all he can with our OL and lousy passing game. All the defenses do is gameplan to stop him since we have nothing else. Plus he's a leader on the team. Build the talent around him and he will be really good.


And by the way regarding stats, the guys is second in the league in rushing since his return from injury 10 or so weeks ago (behind McCaffrey). What is so bad about that? In this offense that is unbelievable. Imagine what he could do on the Bills, Chiefs, Dolphins, etc.
Extremely overrated player.  
Dave in Hoboken : 12/31/2023 7:47 pm : link
We MUST move on from him next year. It's beyond time.
....  
BrettNYG10 : 12/31/2023 7:48 pm : link
Why didn't we trade him at the deadline? I have a hard time believing he couldn't fetch a second or third.
He wasn’t traded  
dancing blue bear : 12/31/2023 7:59 pm : link
Because S& D want him on the team next year. It’s pretty obvious
RE: I cant fathom watching this team  
Hades07 : 12/31/2023 8:04 pm : link
In comment 16341658 j_rud said:
Quote:
And saying "give that man a top 5 deal.at his position". You're INSANE. The injury history alone precludes such a deal, let alone all the other nonsense. I swear to God, this is a Mugatu topic. Gd crazy pills.

One only needs to watch the games from this season. How many of them was Barkley the best back in that game? Today certainly wasn't one of them.
Schoen should offer Barkley what he thinks he's worth on the RB market  
ConsistentGiantFan : 12/31/2023 9:21 pm : link
I don't think Barley would accept it. There, problem solved.
RE: ....  
j_rud : 12/31/2023 11:07 pm : link
In comment 16342001 BrettNYG10 said:
Quote:
Why didn't we trade him at the deadline? I have a hard time believing he couldn't fetch a second or third.


Seem to think the word was there were offers of a 3rd but not a 2nd. Not sure if that was confirmed, or if I'm just fabricating it tbh. But that's how I remember it.
Offensive Line help needed  
New Yorker : 8:42 am : link
Much like Danny Dimes it's difficult to play behind this line,with that said he seems like the strongest soft running back on earth.I do not trust signing him to long term deal .I expect him to be injured too much with nicks and not fullfilling our needs.He will look great behind good oline but most running backs will also.I pass on signing him long term and would offer one year deals if he wants at 10 million and wish him luck to do better.
RE: Kyren Williams was drafted in 2022 in the 5th round  
ThreePoints : 8:55 am : link
In comment 16341816 bwitz said:
Quote:
He was the best RB on the field today. Couldn’t care less about the OL argument.

Good luck to Barkley in his future endeavors.


How’s the guy the Giants drafted last year doing?
.  
ChrisRick : 9:11 am : link
To me, Barkley is not the same player he was since the knee injury. I recently re-watched some of his ‘18 season. I saw a much more explosive, fast, and powerful running back. Those attributes matched his vision which allowed him to make positive yardage many times when there was nothing to gain.

He still has the same vision, but lacks the physical attributes to make it to the creases he sees. My uneducated opinion.
RE: .  
ChrisRick : 9:13 am : link
In comment 16342393 ChrisRick said:
Quote:
To me, Barkley is not the same player he was since the knee injury. I recently re-watched some of his ‘18 season. I saw a much more explosive, fast, and powerful running back. Those attributes matched his vision which allowed him to make positive yardage many times when there was nothing to gain.

He still has the same vision, but lacks the physical attributes to make it to the creases he sees. My uneducated opinion.


Meant to include agility in the attributes listed above. I don’t see the same ability to make guys miss as before his injury.
After signing draft picks  
HBart : 9:24 am : link
There will be, by my math, $30-$45 million in cap space available or easily made available to sign FAs. Allocating ~ $8M each to X and Robinson (they'll make more - I'm talking cap) that's $15M to $25M for vet signings including Barkley. At least $5M (cap) needs to go to replacing Glowinski with a vet. Ideally 2 guys if you can find them.

So -- if my math is good -- we can afford to play back the exact same thing without any cap gymnastics. Except this time I'd be floating the transition tag for leverage. The same RB market situation will play out again. I'd hang loose on Barkley till after the draft and make a business decision based on my draft haul.
RE: I thought Saquon was comprehensively outplayed  
HomerJones45 : 12:30 pm : link
In comment 16341382 cosmicj said:
Quote:
By Karen Williams. And I mean comprehensively. Take the jerseys off and who was the best RB on the field?
Williams has a real qb and is the 3rd or 4th option in that offense. Stick him back there with Tyrod and see how he does.
RE: After signing draft picks  
christian : 12:51 pm : link
In comment 16342404 HBart said:
Quote:
There will be, by my math, $30-$45 million in cap space available or easily made available to sign FAs.


At their current draft slot, and accounting for 51 players, the Giants currently forecast to have 16.7M in effective free cap space for 2024 per OTC.

I don't believe this figure includes the credit the Giants will get of 2.75M for the incentives that were deemed likely to be earned, that Jones did not.

For I believe come opening league day with no additional transactions that number is closer to 19.5M.

As they do each year, the Giants will make numerous cuts and restructures to field the best roster and fit under the salary cap.

Good targets to cut are Waller and Glowinksi. Likely restructures are Lawrence, Thomas, and Okereke.
RE: I'm starting the SBFC - all are welcome  
BillKo : 1:03 pm : link
In comment 16341927 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
If the guy was in a real offense he'd be lighting it up. He is doing all he can with our OL and lousy passing game. All the defenses do is gameplan to stop him since we have nothing else. Plus he's a leader on the team. Build the talent around him and he will be really good.


Somebody said it above - makes mental and physical mistakes that should not happen.

Fumbled in Jets game.

Fumbled in GB game.

Dropped a potential TD yesterday.

And I still say the attempt on that two pt conversion was lame - he could have caught it IMO considering the athlete he's supposed to be. It's almost like he gave up when it wasn't between his numbers.

Barkley is a very good player, but will kill the team in critical situations.
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2024
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 