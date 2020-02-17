Barkley and free agency: the first canary in the coal mine

If they give this guy a multi year deal in the 13 mill per neighborhood it will be a terrifying indication that this organization has learned nothing. This is not a marquee RB. It's not 2018. They simply can not give this guy a long term deal.
You don't give multi-year deals to those guys. I don't care who they are. Thats where it will be football malpractice. AND an indication that either JS can't do the job, or John is really still running the show!
thats why I expect them to do just that. The player kills this team in so many ways. No yards on first down rushes, can't convert short yardage, bone head plays at the end of games (see today dropped pass on final drive which if he catches he is still running). please move on from this guy
has to go. He's clearly lost burst, has a pretty extensive injury history, and suddenly also has poor hands.
He’s always had poor hands. Terrible on checkdowns. He runs the wheel route well and makes some nice catches when he’s behind the defender; when he’s in the flat and will get hit, he loses focus. Even when he makes the catch in the flat he often doesn’t do much after. Whatever he was of you thought he was - he is really just an average back at this point. Time to move on.
Would you have started this thread if TT hadn't thrown the knuckleball
I think I have this right but give me some rope here.
SB is a great locker room guy. He is great in the community. He and Jones were/are a package deal. He sells a lot of jerseys. He is a great salesperson for the tri-state area businesses. Mara loves him. His face is everywhere in MetLife.
He's our most feared offensive player.
🤢👍🏻
Yeah, big test. Losing player that John Mara loves.
if he wants to be a Giant for life. This is a business. And the business is winning. And Barkley is not a winning player. No way you cough up serious money for an average back. BTW...the Giants moved the ball up and down the field today with Barkley putting up about 50 yards of total offense. They can do that with any average back.
I think someone at 1925 Giants Way got hold of bws handle. Now they're working on hijacking Terps handle.
I think Jones, Shepard, and Barkley can still contribute
placing him in the top 5 Rbs. The guy is the only threat we have, so the defense makes things tough on him yet he still produces. If he leaves and goes to a team with a real offense he would be dynamic
RE: Barkley is our best player and we should offer him a contract
placing him in the top 5 Rbs. The guy is the only threat we have, so the defense makes things tough on him yet he still produces. If he leaves and goes to a team with a real offense he would be dynamic
I mean who else can produce behind this OL? The fact he is near the top of the league (like #2 or so) since his return from injury (so 10 or so weeks) is amazing
And saying "give that man a top 5 deal.at his position". You're INSANE. The injury history alone precludes such a deal, let alone all the other nonsense. I swear to God, this is a Mugatu topic. Gd crazy pills.
RE: RE: I can't make a single play from him that mattered
I've been a supporter of both of these guys their entire tenure. They both do everything right off the field and appear to be great young men. I take no pleasure in making the case to move on. I've been vocal about the failures of the front office and how it's hurt the development of these guys, especially Jones. I'm truly sorry it hasn't worked out.
But it's old. And it's tired. And I'm sick of shitty football. And it's time to get honest about why it's so shitty.
Admittedly there might be some, but I can't remember anything about him and might not even notice when he's finally gone in seven years.
Are you still pretending like last year didn't matter? I mean there's stubbornness and condescension and there's the level of this post.
Are you still pretending last year was the result of something other than Daboll's magic tricks and a weak schedule?
Are you also pretending that 9-7-1 with a 38-7 playoff loss in Philly is something to feel great about?
Not saying I feel great about either the end of last season or this season, but to say Barkley never made a play that mattered is a startling lack of awareness. I get that you didn't like the pick, but holy shit, a little fairness is in order.
Yes, we shouldn't have drafted him at 2. In hindsight, we should have traded down. But at some point, we will stop beating the same dead horse.
I've been a supporter of both of these guys their entire tenure. They both do everything right off the field and appear to be great young men. I take no pleasure in making the case to move on. I've been vocal about the failures of the front office and how it's hurt the development of these guys, especially Jones. I'm truly sorry it hasn't worked out.
But it's old. And it's tired. And I'm sick of shitty football. And it's time to get honest about why it's so shitty.
THIS^^^^
RE: I thought Saquon was comprehensively outplayed
By Karen Williams. And I mean comprehensively. Take the jerseys off and who was the best RB on the field?
Yea and Emmit Smith is the greatest ever. Lets just ignore the offensive line that opened gaping holes for him to run through. His entire career. Did SB gain yardage when there was a hole, yes. So comparisons are specious when dealing with team sports.
By Karen Williams. And I mean comprehensively. Take the jerseys off and who was the best RB on the field?
Yea and Emmit Smith is the greatest ever. Lets just ignore the offensive line that opened gaping holes for him to run through. His entire career. Did SB gain yardage when there was a hole, yes. So comparisons are specious when dealing with team sports.
He also misses lanes when they are there. I hate when people make it a OL vs the RB debate. It's not an either/or. They are situationally and mutually dependent factors. The OL sucks, yes. No one will argue that.
However, also true...
-His vision is poor and he misses lanes
-For a dual threat RB his hands are poor
-For a 6ft, 235lb RB he goes down easily
-He takes himself out of games. On 3rd down. Was it Philly or NO when he tried to come off and Daboll waived him to say in?
-Not a plus blocker. Improved lately but typically a negative as a blocker.
-He can't play injured. It's a big ask. Yup. Kinda hard to knock a guy there, and he does try to gut it out. But he's completely neutered bc he's a finesse player who, at least theoretically/historically, wins with speed and shiftiness.
We get it ok, you don't like him. Some of us do
I don't like the talent at the price. Barkley is a great guy and it makes this unpleasant. When you make it strictly about football the Pro Barkley crowd doesn't have a leg to stand on.
If the guy was in a real offense he'd be lighting it up. He is doing all he can with our OL and lousy passing game. All the defenses do is gameplan to stop him since we have nothing else. Plus he's a leader on the team. Build the talent around him and he will be really good.
If the guy was in a real offense he'd be lighting it up. He is doing all he can with our OL and lousy passing game. All the defenses do is gameplan to stop him since we have nothing else. Plus he's a leader on the team. Build the talent around him and he will be really good.
And by the way regarding stats, the guys is second in the league in rushing since his return from injury 10 or so weeks ago (behind McCaffrey). What is so bad about that? In this offense that is unbelievable. Imagine what he could do on the Bills, Chiefs, Dolphins, etc.
And saying "give that man a top 5 deal.at his position". You're INSANE. The injury history alone precludes such a deal, let alone all the other nonsense. I swear to God, this is a Mugatu topic. Gd crazy pills.
One only needs to watch the games from this season. How many of them was Barkley the best back in that game? Today certainly wasn't one of them.
Schoen should offer Barkley what he thinks he's worth on the RB market
Much like Danny Dimes it's difficult to play behind this line,with that said he seems like the strongest soft running back on earth.I do not trust signing him to long term deal .I expect him to be injured too much with nicks and not fullfilling our needs.He will look great behind good oline but most running backs will also.I pass on signing him long term and would offer one year deals if he wants at 10 million and wish him luck to do better.
RE: Kyren Williams was drafted in 2022 in the 5th round
To me, Barkley is not the same player he was since the knee injury. I recently re-watched some of his ‘18 season. I saw a much more explosive, fast, and powerful running back. Those attributes matched his vision which allowed him to make positive yardage many times when there was nothing to gain.
He still has the same vision, but lacks the physical attributes to make it to the creases he sees. My uneducated opinion.
To me, Barkley is not the same player he was since the knee injury. I recently re-watched some of his ‘18 season. I saw a much more explosive, fast, and powerful running back. Those attributes matched his vision which allowed him to make positive yardage many times when there was nothing to gain.
He still has the same vision, but lacks the physical attributes to make it to the creases he sees. My uneducated opinion.
Meant to include agility in the attributes listed above. I don’t see the same ability to make guys miss as before his injury.
There will be, by my math, $30-$45 million in cap space available or easily made available to sign FAs. Allocating ~ $8M each to X and Robinson (they'll make more - I'm talking cap) that's $15M to $25M for vet signings including Barkley. At least $5M (cap) needs to go to replacing Glowinski with a vet. Ideally 2 guys if you can find them.
So -- if my math is good -- we can afford to play back the exact same thing without any cap gymnastics. Except this time I'd be floating the transition tag for leverage. The same RB market situation will play out again. I'd hang loose on Barkley till after the draft and make a business decision based on my draft haul.
RE: I thought Saquon was comprehensively outplayed
If the guy was in a real offense he'd be lighting it up. He is doing all he can with our OL and lousy passing game. All the defenses do is gameplan to stop him since we have nothing else. Plus he's a leader on the team. Build the talent around him and he will be really good.
Somebody said it above - makes mental and physical mistakes that should not happen.
Fumbled in Jets game.
Fumbled in GB game.
Dropped a potential TD yesterday.
And I still say the attempt on that two pt conversion was lame - he could have caught it IMO considering the athlete he's supposed to be. It's almost like he gave up when it wasn't between his numbers.
Barkley is a very good player, but will kill the team in critical situations.
He needs to go.
Get the extra comp pick in 2025...
He needs to go.
I have no doubt he can contribute to a team, but it's not as a feature back. He's a role player at this point. A 6ft tall, 235 lb finesse player.
So they van coach him so poorly he doesn't look like the guy we signed, so we let him go, and they play better elsewhere?
Sign me up!
Are gonna get big pay checks. Jacobs, Barkley, Pollard ect.
The only player that defenses actually fear we will move on from. Then people want to trade up and give up 4-5 more picks for a QB. How do you get better
This team has no other offensive player that scares people. That gets worse without him
The only player that defenses actually fear we will move on from. Then people want to trade up and give up 4-5 more picks for a QB. How do you get better
This team has no other offensive player that scares people. That gets worse without him
The "what about life without Saquon" crowd kills me. You've had 6 of the most forgettable seasons of the last 50 years WITH him. What are you scared of? Losing?
People are bailing b/c he’s simply not going to be worth what he wants. The money can be spent better in other areas.
Screw Mara!!!
Barkley has had bad hands for the last 3 years.
He’s always had poor hands. Terrible on checkdowns. He runs the wheel route well and makes some nice catches when he’s behind the defender; when he’s in the flat and will get hit, he loses focus. Even when he makes the catch in the flat he often doesn’t do much after. Whatever he was of you thought he was - he is really just an average back at this point. Time to move on.
I wouldn't. I don't think he's worth the salary allocated to him this year.
I don't think the Giants have anyone ready to go on the roster, but there has to be a way to get some competent rbs in from FA.
Ownership is going to want him back -> Barkley is going to get a lesser deal then he thinks.
Sometimes - just move on. Let someone else try to make winning plays when it counts.
I'm maybe being tough on him - but I don't really remember any.
I mean who else can produce behind this OL? The fact he is near the top of the league (like #2 or so) since his return from injury (so 10 or so weeks) is amazing
Are you still pretending like last year didn't matter? I mean there's stubbornness and condescension and there's the level of this post.
Mr Mara appreciates your blind, unquestioning patronage.
I thought of one - just looked it up. Had to look it up.
2 pt conversion in TN last year, opening day.
But I can think of many bone head plays he makes - that he shouldn't make - for being where he was drafted.
I briefly saw the 2 pt conversion on Redzone - it looks to be a pass he should have at least made a better attempt on.
After all, he’s a generational back.
They won 10 last season
He doesn’t move the needle at all. He isn’t in McCaffrey’s league.
He’s a luxury on a bad team.
But it's old. And it's tired. And I'm sick of shitty football. And it's time to get honest about why it's so shitty.
THIS^^^^
Yea and Emmit Smith is the greatest ever. Lets just ignore the offensive line that opened gaping holes for him to run through. His entire career. Did SB gain yardage when there was a hole, yes. So comparisons are specious when dealing with team sports.
And by the way regarding stats, the guys is second in the league in rushing since his return from injury 10 or so weeks ago (behind McCaffrey). What is so bad about that? In this offense that is unbelievable. Imagine what he could do on the Bills, Chiefs, Dolphins, etc.
One only needs to watch the games from this season. How many of them was Barkley the best back in that game? Today certainly wasn't one of them.
Seem to think the word was there were offers of a 3rd but not a 2nd. Not sure if that was confirmed, or if I'm just fabricating it tbh. But that's how I remember it.
Good luck to Barkley in his future endeavors.
How’s the guy the Giants drafted last year doing?
So -- if my math is good -- we can afford to play back the exact same thing without any cap gymnastics. Except this time I'd be floating the transition tag for leverage. The same RB market situation will play out again. I'd hang loose on Barkley till after the draft and make a business decision based on my draft haul.
At their current draft slot, and accounting for 51 players, the Giants currently forecast to have 16.7M in effective free cap space for 2024 per OTC.
I don't believe this figure includes the credit the Giants will get of 2.75M for the incentives that were deemed likely to be earned, that Jones did not.
For I believe come opening league day with no additional transactions that number is closer to 19.5M.
As they do each year, the Giants will make numerous cuts and restructures to field the best roster and fit under the salary cap.
Good targets to cut are Waller and Glowinksi. Likely restructures are Lawrence, Thomas, and Okereke.
Somebody said it above - makes mental and physical mistakes that should not happen.
Fumbled in Jets game.
Fumbled in GB game.
Dropped a potential TD yesterday.
And I still say the attempt on that two pt conversion was lame - he could have caught it IMO considering the athlete he's supposed to be. It's almost like he gave up when it wasn't between his numbers.
Barkley is a very good player, but will kill the team in critical situations.