New York Giants vs. Los Angeles Ram Post-Game Discussion

Is daboll’s canary in the coal mine….he may value familiarity over new talent and his 32nd ranked offense, also leading the league in three and outs is directly connected to his familiar buddies Kafka and Johnson. They MUST GO unless they are planning on a repeat of 5-12 in ‘24, cause we saw their ceiling….and if they stay, and repeat their incompetence….Dabs gotta not be around in ‘25.
too much, but KT did play and contributed another two assists per the box score.
He was close on a few of the hurries. Wink was dropping Thibs and Ojulari and even Ward into coverage.
I do not think Wink is the best DC for ERs. He likes his pressure from all kinds of angles and gaps.
In the end, they were getting lots of pressure today.
from having a really good game. At least he ran the guy down from behind. I think he is the kind of veteran who plays better when the team is in contention. He is an above average corner, and I hate to see the team open a new hole where they have a good player. He also likes it here.
But I suppose he'll be a cap cut. And most here will be glad to see him gone.
I'm just going to state my opinion and get off, but I think we are a
better team than most here think. We have no QB, and banged up OL, and yet we are playing tough against playoff teams each week. Get Neal healthy, add a G or two, get a legitimate QB, and we will be good
RE: Taylor has great pocket prescense and is elusive
Tyrod has been the best QB on the Giants this year. That may not be saying much but its weird how he gets harsher criticism than the 6th overall pick.
better team than most here think. We have no QB, and banged up OL, and yet we are playing tough against playoff teams each week. Get Neal healthy, add a G or two, get a legitimate QB, and we will be good
I sorta agree.
But I will also say there's a ton of slop in the league.
I always say this, look at the schedule. Look at the QB situations (injuries).
But QB is what we need, there's no question there. You can build around the QB. Looks like our chance to get one this draft.
Tyrod has been the best QB on the Giants this year. That may not be saying much but its weird how he gets harsher criticism than the 6th overall pick.
Are you kidding me - Taylor gets harsher criticism than Jones? With Jones it is constant(deservedly so), but that does not exempt Taylor from getting called out.
has been the best QB this year, which just proves how bad our QB situation is. I wouldn't resign him. Nothing to do about Jones except how me makes it through next year healthy and has some trade value after the 2024 season. DeVito is at best a journeyman backup IMO.
Taylor was sacked six times today. The Giants have 77 sacks for the season, compared to 49 all last season. 50% increase in sacks, accompanied by more hits and pressures, makes it impossible to compare quarterback play last season with this season.
Jones was sacked “only” 5 times a game this season, compared to 2.75 times a game last season. Not saying that Jones is still our franchise quarterback, but he will be around next year, and he may surprise.
It feels like any 4th and 1, or late game situation with a chance to win, they have found a new way to fuck it up. They have not been clutch, except for the Packers game. But they totally blew the game vs Bills, Jets and today. It's a combo of coaching and execution.
They also won the AZ game on a last minute FG make.
And they won both WASH games and the New England game on last minute defensive stops.
All 5 NYG wins this season have come down to the last minute.
To be accurate, they won the Pats game (or at least prevented being tied) on a missed chip shot (33 yards) after Bill played for the field goal. You can't call that a defensive stop when the other offense did exactly what they wanted - easily gained 34 yards to get into easy FG range.
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
Matthew Stafford: "Got to give (the Giants) a lot of credit on defense and Wink. They present about as tough of looks as you can present to an offense in some of those situations."
Sean McVay: "I’ve got a ton of respect for Wink Martindale. He does a great job. I thought their players executed well."
.....being out to lunch on critical calls when the team needs it most.
Running after a spike with no timeouts? LOL...and not even legit FG range?
I guess he forgot Gano was hurt after all those 50+ FGs.
The draw wasn't necessarily wrong. Hoping for a quick 5 to 8 yards. I'm sure the Rams were coming on a blitz and they hoped to catch them.
I don't think the spike was wrong either. Settle down the line.
No issue with spike.
A run - this team - a run is absurd. It was proven out.
What...Barkley is going to come up clutch? See my above post.
Surprised he didn't fumble or pussy foot for a loss.
You'd prefer Tayrod to throw it in the dirt in front of the WR like on 3rd down or take the sack?
Barkley has broken a number of longish runs this year. He was virtually hit the the backfield - so your anger should be on the line being unable to make simple blocks.
Eh, it is ok to quibble.
125- I couldn’t agree more! The OLine ine the epicenter of our success or failure. Barkley plays his heart out. Run hard right to the last play ( in all games) he had a miss BFD. But he wasn’t the cause of the short game ending throw nor the sideline short pass, the short arm to Waller. Give any decent QB time and he will shred a defense. So if the front office takes an arm first they had better have plans for road graders at 2,3 or 4.
We always build a car with a great engine but either forget to put tires on it or bald tires. Match the pieces and we’ll do better. Happy new year 🎊 125.🍸
He didn't run him down. Belton pushed him out of bounds. One of many mistakes made by the highly paid play by play guy. Said the ball came out on one Rams run. Replay showed the runner never even bobbled it.
Rams had a ton to play for today and the Giants nada, unless you want to say “pride and jobs.”
Very proud of the effort this team put forth. They could have mailed it in but they battled as best they could with the resources they have!
Ps I’ve got a man-crush on our punt returner. We haven’t had anything like him for years!
I’ve always been a fan of a good return man.
Yet if he doesn't somehow stay on his feet when he spins before going the distance, his most memorable play would have been misplaying the long put that went over his head, then grabbing it and losing two more yards. Turned a 50 yard punt into a net 73 yarder.
Is this like his 3rd game in a row where we hardly ever heard his number called?
He was dropped in coverage quite a few times and nothing horrible happened. He also had a nice edge rush on the sack credited to Jihad Ward.
So our number 1 pick in 3 games has had 3 tackles and drops into coverage and a nice edge rush we’re good. That’s acceptable. I’m good
Wink has publically stated he does not care where the pressure comes from. He dropped Thibs, Ojulari and Ward in coverage to disguise his blitzes through the game. It sorta, kinda, worked today, didn't it?
So it’s acceptable to you. No worries. It’s not for me.
Thibs runs but looks for others to make the tackle. This happened late in the game. He was trailing and could have left his feet to make the tackle but nope. He is no Carl Banks thats for sure. We could have done way better with that pick but fans will be trying to justify it and I have done so as well. Not happy with that guy.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Wow, Thibs was quiet again today
So it’s acceptable to you. No worries. It’s not for me.
This is a thing every defensive coordinator on the league does. Justin Tuck played drop coverage 15 years ago.
Nobody has to pretend they know how to run a defensive scheme in the NFL from their couch. Unserious comments.
RE: Where did the ref place the ball after the slide?
better team than most here think. We have no QB, and banged up OL, and yet we are playing tough against playoff teams each week. Get Neal healthy, add a G or two, get a legitimate QB, and we will be good
If you play as close as the NYG did today with clearly an inferior OL, no true #1 WR, and a backup QB some of the credit has to go to the staff and HC.
That group seems to be able to make in game adjustments but I'll accept an argument that there is room for improvement in play calling. (Let Kafka draw up the offensive game plan but have someone else call plays.)
RE: RE: Where did the ref place the ball after the slide?
Well it doesn't help that Wink has said he uses Thibs to open up opportunities for others.
if on this date next year, the giants are also 5-12....all the discussions will be pointed at 1) why did Johnson and Kafka return in '24.....2) who will they replace daboll with? Hope the future is not that.
RE: RE: RE: Where did the ref place the ball after the slide?
if you added a genuine quality wide receiver like Tee Higgins, then you'd have a pretty good unit: Higgins, Slayton, Robinson, and Hyatt.
Thibodeaux would be helped by adding an edge rusher to compelement him.
Better blocking from the tight ends.
For a player with no instinct for the game, I thought Simmons made some good plays when he was on the field.
Bredeson and Pugh are fine as backups. Neither can be starters.
It's on Daboll. HC picks the final roster.
Not remotely true as a general rule. Some HCs elevate themselves to that status by their record of success.
Generally, GMs make the cuts and decide who is on the roster. Coaches coach.
And GMs can be suggested/told what to do by ownership.
Amen
It's collaborative. Sure the coaches coach but the HC has a huge say - and generally unless it's a major player the HC gets the say.
And a player like Sheppard? It's not even a controversial pick or a draft pick where the GM needs to have it on the roster. 100% on Daboll.
Sheppard is completely on Daboll and maybe he just wanted him for leadership, but that's a poor excuse IMO.
Basically, yes. I'd like TT to get 2 shots.
You're not remotely in FG range given the kicker.
He was close on a few of the hurries. Wink was dropping Thibs and Ojulari and even Ward into coverage.
I do not think Wink is the best DC for ERs. He likes his pressure from all kinds of angles and gaps.
In the end, they were getting lots of pressure today.
It's collaborative. Sure the coaches coach but the HC has a huge say - and generally unless it's a major player the HC gets the say.
And a player like Sheppard? It's not even a controversial pick or a draft pick where the GM needs to have it on the roster. 100% on Daboll.
Sheppard is completely on Daboll and maybe he just wanted him for leadership, but that's a poor excuse IMO.
Simply disagree. Constructing the roster is what GNs do, generally, and a first time head coach such as Daboll has nothing to make himself an exception to that rule.
Wink called a great game overall too, like Kafka. Adoree makes better effort and it looks better in the box score.
I sorta agree.
But I will also say there's a ton of slop in the league.
I always say this, look at the schedule. Look at the QB situations (injuries).
But QB is what we need, there's no question there. You can build around the QB. Looks like our chance to get one this draft.
Wink called a great game overall too, like Kafka. Adoree makes better effort and it looks better in the box score.
Will be interesting to see what happens with Wink and Kafka.
Real quiet.
Is this like his 3rd game in a row where we hardly ever heard his number called?
Very proud of the effort this team put forth. They could have mailed it in but they battled as best they could with the resources they have!
Ps I’ve got a man-crush on our punt returner. We haven’t had anything like him for years!
Wink and Daboll need to figure out a way to get this guy more playing time with more 3 S set!!!!
the guy has a nose for teh ball we have seen this in 2+ years.
ballhawk!!!!
Taylor was sacked six times today. The Giants have 77 sacks for the season, compared to 49 all last season. 50% increase in sacks, accompanied by more hits and pressures, makes it impossible to compare quarterback play last season with this season.
Jones was sacked “only” 5 times a game this season, compared to 2.75 times a game last season. Not saying that Jones is still our franchise quarterback, but he will be around next year, and he may surprise.
Thought both were really marginal, especially Bellinger's, you will see that arm bar several times per game.
Very proud of the effort this team put forth. They could have mailed it in but they battled as best they could with the resources they have!
Ps I’ve got a man-crush on our punt returner. We haven’t had anything like him for years!
@DDuggan21
Matthew Stafford: "Got to give (the Giants) a lot of credit on defense and Wink. They present about as tough of looks as you can present to an offense in some of those situations."
Sean McVay: "I’ve got a ton of respect for Wink Martindale. He does a great job. I thought their players executed well."
Wink and Daboll need to figure out a way to get this guy more playing time with more 3 S set!!!!
the guy has a nose for teh ball we have seen this in 2+ years.
ballhawk!!!!
He'll have plenty of playing time next year when McKinney is gone.
Quote:
Rams had a ton to play for today and the Giants nada, unless you want to say “pride and jobs.”
Very proud of the effort this team put forth. They could have mailed it in but they battled as best they could with the resources they have!
Ps I’ve got a man-crush on our punt returner. We haven’t had anything like him for years!
I’ve always been a fan of a good return man.
Yet if he doesn't somehow stay on his feet when he spins before going the distance, his most memorable play would have been misplaying the long put that went over his head, then grabbing it and losing two more yards. Turned a 50 yard punt into a net 73 yarder.
That's what Bob Pappa said on radio.
If you play as close as the NYG did today with clearly an inferior OL, no true #1 WR, and a backup QB some of the credit has to go to the staff and HC.
That group seems to be able to make in game adjustments but I'll accept an argument that there is room for improvement in play calling. (Let Kafka draw up the offensive game plan but have someone else call plays.)
Well it doesn't help that Wink has said he uses Thibs to open up opportunities for others.
Thibodeaux would be helped by adding an edge rusher to compelement him.
Better blocking from the tight ends.
For a player with no instinct for the game, I thought Simmons made some good plays when he was on the field.