for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Darius Slayton Contract Re-Visited

christian : 12/31/2023 8:09 pm
As of today Slayton has eclipsed 700 yards receiving for the 4th time in his career and is very close to hitting 15 YPR for the 4th time as well.

It's his 2nd year in a row catching 60%+ of his targets, and he's only been credited with 2 dropped passes (a big valid criticism in the past).

He's also sub 70 targets, so he's not eating up a bunch of looks to produce.

For 2 years at 6M AAV, he's turned out to be an excellent signing. Especially considering they spend 5M on Campbell who can't earn a shirt.
We need to stick with  
NYGiantFL007 : 12/31/2023 8:13 pm : link
him he is home grown and with a better QB still emerging. I DO NOT want to see an INGRAM.
I was against the 2 years  
section125 : 12/31/2023 8:13 pm : link
$12 mill, but he definitely is worth the money. He is simply faster than "you" think. He runs by people.

Think he might be worth an extension to reduce his hit next year plus hold him an additional 2 years? He is at $7.75 mill next season.
the problem  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12/31/2023 8:15 pm : link
with Slayton is for every time we have a game/thread on him like this, it is followed by another thread in a week about how he let the team down.
I hope we draft a true number 1  
Giantimistic : 12/31/2023 8:15 pm : link
Hyatt becomes a strong 2, Wan’Dale continues growing in the slot and Slayton is a really dangerous 4. I like hodgkins as a 5th, possession type receiver.

Sterling Shepard can move onto the coaching staff.
RE: the problem  
NYGiantFL007 : 12/31/2023 8:16 pm : link
In comment 16342037 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
with Slayton is for every time we have a game/thread on him like this, it is followed by another thread in a week about how he let the team down.


Understood, but that is why I think his true role is 3/4 depending on matchups
Slayton is a good player good teammate  
dancing blue bear : 12/31/2023 8:18 pm : link
And a tremendous bargain.

15ypc since 2019. Leads the team in yards again. He may not be a #1 but he is for the giants pretty much every year. And gets paid like a bench player


Its pretty sad the shit that comes his way.

There is literally nothing to complain about with him
RE: the problem  
section125 : 12/31/2023 8:18 pm : link
In comment 16342037 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
with Slayton is for every time we have a game/thread on him like this, it is followed by another thread in a week about how he let the team down.


So is the thread the problem or Slayton? I believe he's better than we give him credit for...
RE: I was against the 2 years  
Sammo85 : 12/31/2023 8:18 pm : link
In comment 16342034 section125 said:
Quote:
$12 mill, but he definitely is worth the money. He is simply faster than "you" think. He runs by people.

Think he might be worth an extension to reduce his hit next year plus hold him an additional 2 years? He is at $7.75 mill next season.


Not sure. He’s productive and flashes some deep play ability but he’s kind of an outside receiver only and I think his production is a bit inflated by playing on garbage teams 3 out of last 4 years. Useful depth WR but not a top 2 guy.
...  
christian : 12/31/2023 8:23 pm : link
The same argument can be made that Slayton has only played one year with an above average quarterback.
RE: ...  
Sammo85 : 12/31/2023 8:24 pm : link
In comment 16342047 christian said:
Quote:
The same argument can be made that Slayton has only played one year with an above average quarterback.


If we are going for Caleb or Jayden at QB, I’m fine holding Slayton for a few years.
And he did that with our qb situation  
kelly : 12/31/2023 8:25 pm : link
And an o line that cannot pass block.

Put him on KC and he is easily over 1000 yards.
While he's been prone to going cold, this year you have to wonder  
j_rud : 12/31/2023 8:26 pm : link
if it's impacted by scheme or if they're just taking him off the field. I don't think there's been an egregious drop this year, has there?
RE: And he did that with our qb situation  
j_rud : 12/31/2023 8:28 pm : link
In comment 16342051 kelly said:
Quote:
And an o line that cannot pass block.

Put him on KC and he is easily over 1000 yards.


Youd have to think organizational insecurity and poor coaching/consistency has impacted a lot of guys.
RE: ...  
section125 : 12/31/2023 8:29 pm : link
In comment 16342047 christian said:
Quote:
The same argument can be made that Slayton has only played one year with an above average quarterback.


When was that? ha ha ha
I like Slayton  
Optimus-NY : 12/31/2023 8:29 pm : link
Hope we can get him a QB.
Slayton has been very good and looks even better  
Eric on Li : 12/31/2023 8:30 pm : link
Compared to what they got for similar $ from fa withCampbell. If they can get the rest of the offense functional Hyatt/robinson/slayton/hodgins is already very solid and it’s a great wr draft that could take that room to another level, all cheap. He hasn’t gotten a ton of opportunities but slayton has looked more sure handed this year.
if the Giants trade up  
Giantsfan79 : 12/31/2023 8:31 pm : link
He can fill the DJ Moore roll in the trade
 
christian : 12/31/2023 8:31 pm : link
I've always maintained Slayton has limited versatility. He's a vertical threat, but he's not going to out muscle at the line or dominate over the middle.

He's got his thing, the 8 and 9 routes, and he's pretty good there. That's a perfectly productive role for a guy to get 60-70 targets.

He's not the kind of receiver who should sniff 100.
he's fools gold  
BigBlueCane : 12/31/2023 8:34 pm : link
and should be treated as such.
RE: …  
Sammo85 : 12/31/2023 8:35 pm : link
In comment 16342066 christian said:
Quote:
I've always maintained Slayton has limited versatility. He's a vertical threat, but he's not going to out muscle at the line or dominate over the middle.

He's got his thing, the 8 and 9 routes, and he's pretty good there. That's a perfectly productive role for a guy to get 60-70 targets.

He's not the kind of receiver who should sniff 100.


I think Giants are hoping Hyatt can largely take the Slayton role sooner than later and see what else Hyatt can do. The idea of Hyatt, Campbell, Slayton stretching the field consistently never materialized as envisioned but again that’s due this year to OL/QB carousels.
RE: Slayton has been very good and looks even better  
christian : 12/31/2023 8:36 pm : link
In comment 16342063 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
Compared to what they got for similar $ from fa withCampbell. If they can get the rest of the offense functional Hyatt/robinson/slayton/hodgins is already very solid and it’s a great wr draft that could take that room to another level, all cheap. He hasn’t gotten a ton of opportunities but slayton has looked more sure handed this year..


I think tonight he equalled his number of targets from last season, and has 5 fewer drops on the year.
RE: …  
Eric on Li : 12/31/2023 8:39 pm : link
In comment 16342066 christian said:
Quote:
I've always maintained Slayton has limited versatility. He's a vertical threat, but he's not going to out muscle at the line or dominate over the middle.

He's got his thing, the 8 and 9 routes, and he's pretty good there. That's a perfectly productive role for a guy to get 60-70 targets.

He's not the kind of receiver who should sniff 100.


He hasnt run that many this year but last year his biggest improvement was crossers and the picking up run after catch.

I think Hyatt getting attention has opened things up for slayton, and Robinson is a good compliment in the mid range.

no true alpha but they are an explosive group that compliment each other. Hodgins adds a size dimension in rz too.
RE: RE: Slayton has been very good and looks even better  
Eric on Li : 12/31/2023 8:42 pm : link
In comment 16342075 christian said:
Quote:
In comment 16342063 Eric on Li said:


Quote:


Compared to what they got for similar $ from fa withCampbell. If they can get the rest of the offense functional Hyatt/robinson/slayton/hodgins is already very solid and it’s a great wr draft that could take that room to another level, all cheap. He hasn’t gotten a ton of opportunities but slayton has looked more sure handed this year..



I think tonight he equalled his number of targets from last season, and has 5 fewer drops on the year.


The passing environment has been so down that surprises me. But I guess last year he didn’t get a lot of action early in the year. He also had a few fumbles last year I think and I don’t remember any this year?
Curious I didn’t see this thread  
JT039 : 12/31/2023 8:53 pm : link
The first 10 games of the year.

Losing player that we need to get rid of. People here are growing accustomed to below average players on bad teams.
His production is just too sporadic  
UConn4523 : 12/31/2023 9:00 pm : link
I’d rather invest that $12m into a better player at another position. We can replace Slayton easily IMO.
RE: the problem  
Mike from Ohio : 12/31/2023 9:22 pm : link
In comment 16342037 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
with Slayton is for every time we have a game/thread on him like this, it is followed by another thread in a week about how he let the team down.


The Giants seem to always find streaky, inconsistent players. Who aside from Dexter Lawrence on this team is consistent week in and week out (except those that are consistently bad)?
He's a guy who can be replaced with a rookie contract, IMO.  
BH28 : 12/31/2023 9:30 pm : link
Looking at Hyatt's direction. The problem with many of these guys on the roster is they are inconsistent. If they are making decent coin, they are ripe for replacement by a rookie contract.

Does anyone really think that replacing Slayton with Hyatt next year is going to negatively impact the offense?
he makes 6m...  
bigbluewillrise : 12/31/2023 9:34 pm : link
hes not the problem... next...

RE: He's a guy who can be replaced with a rookie contract, IMO.  
JT039 : 12/31/2023 9:57 pm : link
In comment 16342117 BH28 said:
Quote:
Looking at Hyatt's direction. The problem with many of these guys on the roster is they are inconsistent. If they are making decent coin, they are ripe for replacement by a rookie contract.

Does anyone really think that replacing Slayton with Hyatt next year is going to negatively impact the offense?


This is 100% correct. Get a true number 1. With Hyatt and Robinson - that’s a good enough core.

Guys like Slayton are a dime a dozen.
RE: RE: He's a guy who can be replaced with a rookie contract, IMO.  
section125 : 12/31/2023 10:05 pm : link
In comment 16342147 JT039 said:
Quote:
In comment 16342117 BH28 said:


Quote:


Looking at Hyatt's direction. The problem with many of these guys on the roster is they are inconsistent. If they are making decent coin, they are ripe for replacement by a rookie contract.

Does anyone really think that replacing Slayton with Hyatt next year is going to negatively impact the offense?



This is 100% correct. Get a true number 1. With Hyatt and Robinson - that’s a good enough core.

Guys like Slayton are a dime a dozen.


Really? Think the Chiefs wouldn't like to have him right now?
RE: RE: He's a guy who can be replaced with a rookie contract, IMO.  
bw in dc : 12/31/2023 10:12 pm : link
In comment 16342147 JT039 said:
Quote:


Guys like Slayton are a dime a dozen.


That's not "dime a dozen" game speed Slayton has.
RE: RE: RE: He's a guy who can be replaced with a rookie contract, IMO.  
JT039 : 12/31/2023 10:12 pm : link
In comment 16342156 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 16342147 JT039 said:


Quote:


In comment 16342117 BH28 said:


Quote:


Looking at Hyatt's direction. The problem with many of these guys on the roster is they are inconsistent. If they are making decent coin, they are ripe for replacement by a rookie contract.

Does anyone really think that replacing Slayton with Hyatt next year is going to negatively impact the offense?



This is 100% correct. Get a true number 1. With Hyatt and Robinson - that’s a good enough core.

Guys like Slayton are a dime a dozen.



Really? Think the Chiefs wouldn't like to have him right now?


Nope. Dime a dozen. You think he’s better than Rice? He would be the same
Player on any team. Make a big play once every couple weeks.

He stinks. He always has. He was just given more opportunities here cause the rest of the WRs were worse.

He’s a number 4 WR on a lot of teams in this league. He’s fast. That’s about it.
RE: RE: RE: He's a guy who can be replaced with a rookie contract, IMO.  
JT039 : 12/31/2023 10:14 pm : link
In comment 16342157 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16342147 JT039 said:


Quote:




Guys like Slayton are a dime dozen.

That's not "dime a dozen" game speed Slayton has.


So you agree since Hyatt is faster or just as fast - we don’t need Slayton. Thanks for proving my point.
Draft Xavier Worthy in the second round  
JT039 : 12/31/2023 10:19 pm : link
And you get a guy who instantly is an upgrade with even better game changing speed.

Again - where was all this talk with Slayton the first 10 weeks when he had 26 catches for like 300 yards and 0 TDs. Nowhere to be found - much like Slayton in games that actually matter.
RE: RE: RE: RE: He's a guy who can be replaced with a rookie contract, IMO.  
bw in dc : 12/31/2023 10:19 pm : link
In comment 16342159 JT039 said:
Quote:

So you agree since Hyatt is faster or just as fast - we don’t need Slayton. Thanks for proving my point.


I didn't mention Hyatt. But I would say we have two guys who can run away from the majority of safeties and corners in the NFL.

I like Hyatt, but I don't know what we have in him yet.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: He's a guy who can be replaced with a rookie contract, IMO.  
JT039 : 12/31/2023 10:23 pm : link
In comment 16342162 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16342159 JT039 said:


Quote:



So you agree since Hyatt is faster or just as fast - we don’t need Slayton. Thanks for proving my point.



I didn't mention Hyatt. But I would say we have two guys who can run away from the majority of safeties and corners in the NFL.

I like Hyatt, but I don't know what we have in him yet.


You don’t need 2. You need 1. You need a true number 1 WR that can control a game and have the defenses focused on him. Slayton isn’t that guy and never will be. With a true number 1, Wandale in the slot and Hyatt in the outside - that’s a formidable trio. This nonsense that Slayton can be anything more than a number 3 is purely what it is - nonsense.

We have a younger, cheaper Slayton who could possibly be bette than him. Cut bait. Change the culture and narrative of the team. Stop replaying the season with the majority of the same miserable roster.
The Giants have 99 problems  
HBart : 12/31/2023 10:43 pm : link
Slayton isn't one of them. Not his play nor his contract.

If he's all he'll ever be he's still a good value. He's always open. With the situation inside the hashes sorted he's a fine piece of the puzzle.
Said in another thread like a week ago  
Amtoft : 12/31/2023 10:44 pm : link
I have been super hard on him because he drops to many passes. This year he has shown tremendous improvement. That deep ball catch today was awesome. He for sure is earning his contract.
hed be a monster with mahomes  
bigbluewillrise : 12/31/2023 10:47 pm : link
trust me.
RE: the problem  
ElitoCanton : 12/31/2023 10:51 pm : link
Get him a real QB for once in his career.

In comment 16342037 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
with Slayton is for every time we have a game/thread on him like this, it is followed by another thread in a week about how he let the team down.
The problem with  
JoeyBigBlue : 12/31/2023 11:11 pm : link
Bringing back Slayton is that he’s a similar player to Hyatt. Obviously Slayton is a better player, but Slayton can have similar production if he works on a few things in the offseason.
...  
christian : 12/31/2023 11:59 pm : link
I think too many fans think in terms of a static hierarchy, when offensive play designers think in terms of creating advantages. Slayton and Hyatt can co-exist.

Most teams throw the ball 500 or more times a year. Now maybe the Giants morph into the 49ers next year and their top 4 targets get 75% of the throws, or maybe they morph into the Ravens and their top pass catcher ends the year right around 800 yards. Point being you have to have an elite running game to not throw the ball 500 times.

Slayton is incredibly efficient. He both catches a high percentage of the balls that come his way and he gets good yardage on

Tank Dell, Rasheed Shaheed, and Darius Slayton are the only WRs at or with a realistic chance to end the year with 750 yards on fewer than 75 targets.

Slayton will comfortably be in the top 50 receiving yards among receivers and will have the fewest targets among that top 50.
RE: The problem with  
bw in dc : 12:12 am : link
In comment 16342217 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
Bringing back Slayton is that he’s a similar player to Hyatt.


Why is it a problem to have two WRs who have proven ability to make big plays with their game speed?
Not only can they co-exist  
HBart : 12:47 am : link
They should. The safety has to make a choice. You saw in on the bomb today, and on the miss to Slayton where Hyatt ended up single and should gave been the target.
RE: RE: The problem with  
JoeyBigBlue : 1:29 am : link
In comment 16342253 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16342217 JoeyBigBlue said:


Quote:


Bringing back Slayton is that he’s a similar player to Hyatt.



Why is it a problem to have two WRs who have proven ability to make big plays with their game speed?


Because you preferably want WRs with roles on the team. You want an all around No.1 (we dont have that), a stretch the field No. 2 (Hyatt), slot No. 3 (Robinson), and a big body Red Zone target No.4 (Hodgins).

I like Slayton but we can save 7 mill cutting him. Hopefully Hyatt can take his snaps and produce at a similar or better level.
That isn't really a problem  
Ten Ton Hammer : 2:03 am : link
You have two players with high value skillsets at the WR, except one is developed and productive and one is a promising young player the coach cannot stop saying has a ways to go in his development.

If Slayton were signed long term at this price it'd be a blessing not a curse. Most teams don't have one player with his speed, and NY would have two.

I think he's a free agent amd they may let him walk because he'll get a hearty raise on the open field.

People here have accepted  
JT039 : 2:08 am : link
Mediocrity.
Let’s not forget a major plus for slayton  
JoeSchoens11 : 3:10 am : link
He’s almost always healthy.

I agree with most on this board, his production is a bargain - he puts up wr2 numbers yearly. And he’d be more even more productive if we get an oline/qb upgrade that allows us to run a normal nfl offense.

RE: Let’s not forget a major plus for slayton  
JT039 : 4:15 am : link
In comment 16342307 JoeSchoens11 said:
Quote:
He’s almost always healthy.

I agree with most on this board, his production is a bargain - he puts up wr2 numbers yearly. And he’d be more even more productive if we get an oline/qb upgrade that allows us to run a normal nfl offense.


He hasn’t scored more than 3 TDs in a season since his rookie year.
He’s never had a season of 800 yards
40% of his yards and 2 out of his 3 TDs came the last 3 weeks in meaningless football.

That’s not number 2 material. He ranks 48th overall in yards (with basically no big games when we actually needed him.) and that’s as our number 1. Put him on other teams - and he will get less looks and less playing time.

Again - he’s the pure definition of a JAG. We possibly drafted a better one last year. Cut bait with the stink and get real productive players. I mean this is year 5 of a JAG - should we go to year 6 like with Jones?

Let’s try and do better.
RE: RE: Let’s not forget a major plus for slayton  
Giantology : 4:30 am : link
In comment 16342310 JT039 said:
Quote:
In comment 16342307 JoeSchoens11 said:


Quote:


He’s almost always healthy.

I agree with most on this board, his production is a bargain - he puts up wr2 numbers yearly. And he’d be more even more productive if we get an oline/qb upgrade that allows us to run a normal nfl offense.




He hasn’t scored more than 3 TDs in a season since his rookie year.
He’s never had a season of 800 yards
40% of his yards and 2 out of his 3 TDs came the last 3 weeks in meaningless football.

That’s not number 2 material. He ranks 48th overall in yards (with basically no big games when we actually needed him.) and that’s as our number 1. Put him on other teams - and he will get less looks and less playing time.

Again - he’s the pure definition of a JAG. We possibly drafted a better one last year. Cut bait with the stink and get real productive players. I mean this is year 5 of a JAG - should we go to year 6 like with Jones?

Let’s try and do better.


Until there is adequate depth, there is no point moving on from Slayton right now. You can argue he is a JAG based on the statistics alone, but there is more to him as a player than you are giving him credit for. The offensive line and the QB throwing him the ball have something to do with those numbers.

That does not mean we should not try to upgrade at the position. I too would prefer a big upgrade at WR- but, it is not like Slayton prevents us from doing that. You need depth and it is good to have a veteran with a young group of WRs
You can find depth anywhere  
JT039 : 5:14 am : link
Again. There are Darius Slaytons ion every team.

We have three guys that should stay put based off position and contract:

Hyatt - speed guy who will only get better
Robinson - slot guy. Jack of all trades
Hodgins - your perfect number 4. Can play inside and out and fill in a pinch.

Now where does that leave Slayton? You start him - with Hyatt and Robinson - you have no number or number 2 WRs. You just have two guys who run fast. That’s not an offense. You need a guy to make tough catches over the middle. You need a guy to win 1 on 1 battles consistently. None of our WRs do that.

Now let’s say we sign or draft a WR to be our number 1. You keep Slayton - and then Hyatt becomes useless.

And everyone needs to stop saying “well he never had a QB or an OL”. That’s a cop out cause I could easily say Jones never had a true # 1 or #2 WR either and would be just as correct. And that’s coming from a guy who wants to draft a QB first.

Slayton is never going to get better. He is what he is. A fast guy who makes about 5-6 plays a year. That’s not good enough. We have a younger, faster Slayton on the roster. Play him next year. Slaytons money could be used to upgrade the OL or edge or wherever.

We have accepted mediocrity around here.
I'm  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:34 am : link
sure people think I have a thing out for Slayton.

I don't.

But again, this another example of fans forgetting previous moments.

Slayton has survived this long because of plays like last week and yesterday. He flashes that big strike talent and coaches and GMs want to tap into that.

But then he disappears for long stretches and drops passes in key moments. It's not just a QB issue.

Slayton is one good draft pick away from losing his starting job. There is no sense in letting him go because he's not overly expensive (but he's not dirt cheap either).
At least Slayon puts up decent numbers in a broken Offense  
ThomasG : 8:39 am : link
and one that clearly struggles at passing the ball downfield.

Nothing special and disappears versus the +CBs in league but over an entire season he is a contributor.
People pick the strangest hills to make a stand on  
HBart : 8:49 am : link
Slayton is and has been the Giants #1 receiver. That's not good, but it's reality. He was about the 40th highest paid WR in the league this season. He has about the 40th most receiving yards amongst WRs in a shit-show year. And only under contract this season and next. Brilliant work by the GM!!!
HBart  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:21 am : link
Not looking for a "hill to die on"... that's a bit much.

But if you want to get away from mediocrity, you have to first recognize it.

In recent years, we've had Giants fans not only constantly overrating their own players, but then pining for players who the fan base once were begging for the team to let go. I'm talking about players such as Beckham, Landon Collins, Justin Pugh, Jon Feliciano, etc.

It's gotten really weird.
Eric  
HBart : 9:37 am : link
Sorry - that wasn't directed at you.

Not to wax too philosophical but BBI is infected with the same nasty polarization as everything else. BBI always had it (canary in that social media coal mine). It's just more extreme now. I'm not pointing the finger at anyone. It's the way it is. We're all living it.

But I'd think Slayton should be the least polarizing player on the team. He's under contract for one more year for $$ that precisely matches his production. We have 2 (real) WR roster spots coming open plus the Waller conundrum, and Hodgins and BFW are no sure things. Hyatt is promising but we're seeing what Daboll's repeatedly said. Work in progress.

The more I think about it, damn good thing that Slayton is under contract.

BTW  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:47 am : link
apparently we need to add Richie James to the list of players who "we should have kept."
RE: RE: Let’s not forget a major plus for slayton  
Ten Ton Hammer : 9:49 am : link
In comment 16342310 JT039 said:
Quote:
In comment 16342307 JoeSchoens11 said:


Quote:


He’s almost always healthy.

I agree with most on this board, his production is a bargain - he puts up wr2 numbers yearly. And he’d be more even more productive if we get an oline/qb upgrade that allows us to run a normal nfl offense.




He hasn’t scored more than 3 TDs in a season since his rookie year.
He’s never had a season of 800 yards
40% of his yards and 2 out of his 3 TDs came the last 3 weeks in meaningless football.

That’s not number 2 material. He ranks 48th overall in yards (with basically no big games when we actually needed him.) and that’s as our number 1. Put him on other teams - and he will get less looks and less playing time.

Again - he’s the pure definition of a JAG. We possibly drafted a better one last year. Cut bait with the stink and get real productive players. I mean this is year 5 of a JAG - should we go to year 6 like with Jones?

Let’s try and do better.


Completely dishonest to make this a stats argument while Hyatt doesn't have the production and Slayton does.

You knowdamn well why Slayton(and all the other WR) doesn't have better stats
RE: RE: RE: Let’s not forget a major plus for slayton  
JT039 : 9:53 am : link
In comment 16342429 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 16342310 JT039 said:



Completely dishonest to make this a stats argument while Hyatt doesn't have the production and Slayton does.

You knowdamn well why Slayton(and all the other WR) doesn't have better stats


It’s not dishonest when Hyatt hasn’t gotten the opportunities that Slayton has had. It’s been 5 years now. He is what he is. Hyatt does the same thing at a cheaper rate. Plus he’s much much younger.

Yeah Slayton doesn’t have better stats cause he isn’t good. Sure we don’t have very good QB, but guys like Campbell, Shepard, Hodgins, Slayton etc are 3-4 WRs at best. I could easily say that if Daniel Jones had a Jefferson, Chase, Hill, Brown, etc - he would have much better stats.

Our QB stinks
Our WR stink

We need to do better and not accept mediocrity.
RE: BTW  
JT039 : 9:54 am : link
In comment 16342426 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
apparently we need to add Richie James to the list of players who "we should have kept."


It’s just crazy at this point. I mean look at everyone who wants to get rid of Barkley (which I’m fine with) and he’s 100x the player most people want to keep.
RE: RE: RE: Let’s not forget a major plus for slayton  
ThomasG : 10:04 am : link
In comment 16342429 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 16342310 JT039 said:


Quote:


In comment 16342307 JoeSchoens11 said:


Quote:


He’s almost always healthy.

I agree with most on this board, his production is a bargain - he puts up wr2 numbers yearly. And he’d be more even more productive if we get an oline/qb upgrade that allows us to run a normal nfl offense.




He hasn’t scored more than 3 TDs in a season since his rookie year.
He’s never had a season of 800 yards
40% of his yards and 2 out of his 3 TDs came the last 3 weeks in meaningless football.

That’s not number 2 material. He ranks 48th overall in yards (with basically no big games when we actually needed him.) and that’s as our number 1. Put him on other teams - and he will get less looks and less playing time.

Again - he’s the pure definition of a JAG. We possibly drafted a better one last year. Cut bait with the stink and get real productive players. I mean this is year 5 of a JAG - should we go to year 6 like with Jones?

Let’s try and do better.



Completely dishonest to make this a stats argument while Hyatt doesn't have the production and Slayton does.

You knowdamn well why Slayton(and all the other WR) doesn't have better stats


Yep, disingenuous. Slayton hasn't had more than 3 TDs in a season because he has mostly played with a QB that doesn't ever throw balls into the end zone.

When is the draft?
...  
christian : 10:43 am : link
I'm not sure the point of folding in players who are not on the team any longer when assessing the value of Slayton. The point of the thread is if a 6M AAV is good value for the production.

If you believe the Giants should only have one speedy receiver or that Hyatt is a lock for a 700 YDs+, on sub-80 targets next year, cool. Again, only the elite running teams and really shitty teams throw the ball fewer than 500 times a year.

The Giants clearly thought Waller would be their big target player this year. They spent the pick and took on 13M in AAV. That's the guy to worry about, because he doesn't play, unlike Slayton who always plays.

Below are the receivers who currently rank in the top 50 in receiving yards. Column F is the ratio of AAV to yards produced. And again take note of how many targets Slayton needs to be in the top 50.

I don't consider Slayton anything other...  
bw in dc : 10:56 am : link
than WR3. But a WR3 with near elite break away speed. Having that type of asset on your team is a good thing, especially if you have that with multiple players (i.e. Hyatt).

And spare me the accepting mediocrity idiocy. I know it would be helpful to add more WR talent. But until we solve the major QB crisis we're in, these discussions really incomplete.
 
christian : 11:06 am : link
BW in a good offense with a good quarterback Slayton would optimally get the third most targets.

Dallas is a perfect example.

Lamb - 168 targets
Ferguson - 96 targets
Cooks - 73 targets

The big issue is Waller was clearly the guy in camp and early in the season, and he just doesn't play.
Maybe he  
JT039 : 1:01 pm : link
Gets less targets because he doesn’t get open as often.

Wanting Slayton back is the pure definition of accepting mediocrity.
RE: I don't consider Slayton anything other...  
HBart : 1:42 pm : link
In comment 16342498 bw in dc said:
Quote:
than WR3. But a WR3 with near elite break away speed. Having that type of asset on your team is a good thing, especially if you have that with multiple players (i.e. Hyatt).

And spare me the accepting mediocrity idiocy. I know it would be helpful to add more WR talent. But until we solve the major QB crisis we're in, these discussions really incomplete.

Precisely. Slayton as WR1 is accepting mediocrity. Having him as 2, 3, 4 whatever next season is smart. Necessary actually. Good teams have lots of targets and proven depth.
RE: Maybe he  
christian : 2:27 pm : link
In comment 16342632 JT039 said:
Quote:
Gets <sic>less<sic>. targets because he doesn’t get open as often.

Wanting Slayton back is the pure definition of accepting mediocrity.


The ESPN Analytics data for open rate is not refreshed for this week, but through week 16:

- Slayton ranks 51st among all WRs in open rate in the NFL, but over the last 2 years combined Slayton ranks 39th in open rate

- Among that data set above that shows receivers who are in the top 50 in yards, Slayton ranks 32nd out of 42 in that group

The players ranked below him are Zay Flowers, DeVonta Smith, Drake London, Jayden Reed, Deebo Samuel, Cooper Kupp, Amari Cooper, Jordan Addison, Terry McLaurin, Gabriel Davis.

Slayton is the 38th highest paid WR in the NFL in AAV, and is going to end the year ~40 in yards. The Giants basically valued him perfectly.
$/yard shouldnt have rookie contracts in it  
Eric on Li : 2:45 pm : link
i think many are missing forrest from trees.

which FA WR signing last year was better per $ than Slayton?
would you rather have JJSS at 3x25m?
or lazard at 4x44m?
or obj 1x15m?

how about 2 years ago?
allen robinson at 3x46m?
or krik at 4x72m?
or a worse MVS at 3x30m?
or russell gage at 3x30m?

if you havent picked up on the trend, WRs are generally crappy and expensive in FA so signing slayton at the # they did as a FA was a good move.

slayton + hodgins + robinson + hyatt is a very cheap WR room that will allow them to spend in other places where they need it (OL!!!!) and not feel totally compelled to draft a WR if they like a different player equally with a top pick.
RE: RE: Maybe he  
HBart : 2:52 pm : link
In comment 16342742 christian said:
Quote:
In comment 16342632 JT039 said:


Quote:


Gets <sic>less<sic>. targets because he doesn’t get open as often.

Wanting Slayton back is the pure definition of accepting mediocrity.



The ESPN Analytics data for open rate is not refreshed for this week, but through week 16:

- Slayton ranks 51st among all WRs in open rate in the NFL, but over the last 2 years combined Slayton ranks 39th in open rate

- Among that data set above that shows receivers who are in the top 50 in yards, Slayton ranks 32nd out of 42 in that group

The players ranked below him are Zay Flowers, DeVonta Smith, Drake London, Jayden Reed, Deebo Samuel, Cooper Kupp, Amari Cooper, Jordan Addison, Terry McLaurin, Gabriel Davis.

Slayton is the 38th highest paid WR in the NFL in AAV, and is going to end the year ~40 in yards. The Giants basically valued him perfectly.

Excellent. Thanks for posting that.

I hadn't seen the open rate data before. It confirms my eyeball test. He's always open.
Slayton has a higher cap hit in 2024  
cosmicj : 5:21 pm : link
Then in 2023. Schoen might extend Slayton this off season to create a bit of cap space. One possibility.
RE: Slayton has a higher cap hit in 2024  
Eric on Li : 5:24 pm : link
In comment 16343028 cosmicj said:
Quote:
Then in 2023. Schoen might extend Slayton this off season to create a bit of cap space. One possibility.


not a bad thought. the fact that they probably wont be tapping into FA for WRs gives them flexibility for that. it could effectively be a 1 year extension with some option years.
RE: the problem  
bradshaw44 : 6:20 pm : link
In comment 16342037 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
with Slayton is for every time we have a game/thread on him like this, it is followed by another thread in a week about how he let the team down.



He has vibes of Ruben Randle. Makes WOW plays, then drops the cupcake play which would break the game open. It’s like he can only make the tuff plays, but can’t manage the gimme plays. It’s a shame.
RE: RE: the problem  
Ten Ton Hammer : 6:48 pm : link
In comment 16343135 bradshaw44 said:
Quote:
In comment 16342037 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


with Slayton is for every time we have a game/thread on him like this, it is followed by another thread in a week about how he let the team down.




He has vibes of Ruben Randle. Makes WOW plays, then drops the cupcake play which would break the game open. It’s like he can only make the tuff plays, but can’t manage the gimme plays. It’s a shame.


He has two dropped passes all season. This is a valid complaint with him overall but not this year.
RE: the problem  
LauderdaleMatty : 7:36 pm : link
In comment 16342037 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
with Slayton is for every time we have a game/thread on him like this, it is followed by another thread in a week about how he let the team down.


That's a BBI issue. This is not a guy getting some crazy deal that's out of line w his production. If this is the guy hire upset about getting 6 million a year sadly you're nuts. This iOS not a bad contract or a bad guy to have on the team. It's wildly weird this is the guy people hate on. There are about 25 to 35 worse contracts on this team. Easily
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2024
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 