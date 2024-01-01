Darius Slayton Contract Re-Visited

As of today Slayton has eclipsed 700 yards receiving for the 4th time in his career and is very close to hitting 15 YPR for the 4th time as well.
It's his 2nd year in a row catching 60%+ of his targets, and he's only been credited with 2 dropped passes (a big valid criticism in the past).
He's also sub 70 targets, so he's not eating up a bunch of looks to produce.
For 2 years at 6M AAV, he's turned out to be an excellent signing. Especially considering they spend 5M on Campbell who can't earn a shirt.
Think he might be worth an extension to reduce his hit next year plus hold him an additional 2 years? He is at $7.75 mill next season.
Sterling Shepard can move onto the coaching staff.
Understood, but that is why I think his true role is 3/4 depending on matchups
15ypc since 2019. Leads the team in yards again. He may not be a #1 but he is for the giants pretty much every year. And gets paid like a bench player
Its pretty sad the shit that comes his way.
There is literally nothing to complain about with him
So is the thread the problem or Slayton? I believe he's better than we give him credit for...
Not sure. He’s productive and flashes some deep play ability but he’s kind of an outside receiver only and I think his production is a bit inflated by playing on garbage teams 3 out of last 4 years. Useful depth WR but not a top 2 guy.
If we are going for Caleb or Jayden at QB, I’m fine holding Slayton for a few years.
Put him on KC and he is easily over 1000 yards.
Youd have to think organizational insecurity and poor coaching/consistency has impacted a lot of guys.
When was that? ha ha ha
He's got his thing, the 8 and 9 routes, and he's pretty good there. That's a perfectly productive role for a guy to get 60-70 targets.
He's not the kind of receiver who should sniff 100.
I think Giants are hoping Hyatt can largely take the Slayton role sooner than later and see what else Hyatt can do. The idea of Hyatt, Campbell, Slayton stretching the field consistently never materialized as envisioned but again that’s due this year to OL/QB carousels.
I think tonight he equalled his number of targets from last season, and has 5 fewer drops on the year.
He hasnt run that many this year but last year his biggest improvement was crossers and the picking up run after catch.
I think Hyatt getting attention has opened things up for slayton, and Robinson is a good compliment in the mid range.
no true alpha but they are an explosive group that compliment each other. Hodgins adds a size dimension in rz too.
Compared to what they got for similar $ from fa withCampbell. If they can get the rest of the offense functional Hyatt/robinson/slayton/hodgins is already very solid and it’s a great wr draft that could take that room to another level, all cheap. He hasn’t gotten a ton of opportunities but slayton has looked more sure handed this year..
The passing environment has been so down that surprises me. But I guess last year he didn’t get a lot of action early in the year. He also had a few fumbles last year I think and I don’t remember any this year?
Losing player that we need to get rid of. People here are growing accustomed to below average players on bad teams.
The Giants seem to always find streaky, inconsistent players. Who aside from Dexter Lawrence on this team is consistent week in and week out (except those that are consistently bad)?
Does anyone really think that replacing Slayton with Hyatt next year is going to negatively impact the offense?
This is 100% correct. Get a true number 1. With Hyatt and Robinson - that’s a good enough core.
Guys like Slayton are a dime a dozen.
Looking at Hyatt's direction. The problem with many of these guys on the roster is they are inconsistent. If they are making decent coin, they are ripe for replacement by a rookie contract.
Really? Think the Chiefs wouldn't like to have him right now?
Guys like Slayton are a dime a dozen.
That's not "dime a dozen" game speed Slayton has.
In comment 16342117 BH28 said:
Really? Think the Chiefs wouldn't like to have him right now?
Nope. Dime a dozen. You think he’s better than Rice? He would be the same
Player on any team. Make a big play once every couple weeks.
He stinks. He always has. He was just given more opportunities here cause the rest of the WRs were worse.
He’s a number 4 WR on a lot of teams in this league. He’s fast. That’s about it.
Guys like Slayton are a dime dozen.
That's not "dime a dozen" game speed Slayton has.
So you agree since Hyatt is faster or just as fast - we don’t need Slayton. Thanks for proving my point.
Again - where was all this talk with Slayton the first 10 weeks when he had 26 catches for like 300 yards and 0 TDs. Nowhere to be found - much like Slayton in games that actually matter.
So you agree since Hyatt is faster or just as fast - we don’t need Slayton. Thanks for proving my point.
I didn't mention Hyatt. But I would say we have two guys who can run away from the majority of safeties and corners in the NFL.
I like Hyatt, but I don't know what we have in him yet.
So you agree since Hyatt is faster or just as fast - we don’t need Slayton. Thanks for proving my point.
I didn't mention Hyatt. But I would say we have two guys who can run away from the majority of safeties and corners in the NFL.
I like Hyatt, but I don't know what we have in him yet.
You don’t need 2. You need 1. You need a true number 1 WR that can control a game and have the defenses focused on him. Slayton isn’t that guy and never will be. With a true number 1, Wandale in the slot and Hyatt in the outside - that’s a formidable trio. This nonsense that Slayton can be anything more than a number 3 is purely what it is - nonsense.
We have a younger, cheaper Slayton who could possibly be bette than him. Cut bait. Change the culture and narrative of the team. Stop replaying the season with the majority of the same miserable roster.
If he's all he'll ever be he's still a good value. He's always open. With the situation inside the hashes sorted he's a fine piece of the puzzle.
In comment 16342037 Eric from BBI said:
Most teams throw the ball 500 or more times a year. Now maybe the Giants morph into the 49ers next year and their top 4 targets get 75% of the throws, or maybe they morph into the Ravens and their top pass catcher ends the year right around 800 yards. Point being you have to have an elite running game to not throw the ball 500 times.
Slayton is incredibly efficient. He both catches a high percentage of the balls that come his way and he gets good yardage on
Tank Dell, Rasheed Shaheed, and Darius Slayton are the only WRs at or with a realistic chance to end the year with 750 yards on fewer than 75 targets.
Slayton will comfortably be in the top 50 receiving yards among receivers and will have the fewest targets among that top 50.
Why is it a problem to have two WRs who have proven ability to make big plays with their game speed?
Bringing back Slayton is that he’s a similar player to Hyatt.
Why is it a problem to have two WRs who have proven ability to make big plays with their game speed?
Because you preferably want WRs with roles on the team. You want an all around No.1 (we dont have that), a stretch the field No. 2 (Hyatt), slot No. 3 (Robinson), and a big body Red Zone target No.4 (Hodgins).
I like Slayton but we can save 7 mill cutting him. Hopefully Hyatt can take his snaps and produce at a similar or better level.
If Slayton were signed long term at this price it'd be a blessing not a curse. Most teams don't have one player with his speed, and NY would have two.
I think he's a free agent amd they may let him walk because he'll get a hearty raise on the open field.
I agree with most on this board, his production is a bargain - he puts up wr2 numbers yearly. And he’d be more even more productive if we get an oline/qb upgrade that allows us to run a normal nfl offense.
I agree with most on this board, his production is a bargain - he puts up wr2 numbers yearly. And he’d be more even more productive if we get an oline/qb upgrade that allows us to run a normal nfl offense.
He hasn’t scored more than 3 TDs in a season since his rookie year.
He’s never had a season of 800 yards
40% of his yards and 2 out of his 3 TDs came the last 3 weeks in meaningless football.
That’s not number 2 material. He ranks 48th overall in yards (with basically no big games when we actually needed him.) and that’s as our number 1. Put him on other teams - and he will get less looks and less playing time.
Again - he’s the pure definition of a JAG. We possibly drafted a better one last year. Cut bait with the stink and get real productive players. I mean this is year 5 of a JAG - should we go to year 6 like with Jones?
Let’s try and do better.
He’s almost always healthy.
I agree with most on this board, his production is a bargain - he puts up wr2 numbers yearly. And he’d be more even more productive if we get an oline/qb upgrade that allows us to run a normal nfl offense.
He hasn’t scored more than 3 TDs in a season since his rookie year.
He’s never had a season of 800 yards
40% of his yards and 2 out of his 3 TDs came the last 3 weeks in meaningless football.
That’s not number 2 material. He ranks 48th overall in yards (with basically no big games when we actually needed him.) and that’s as our number 1. Put him on other teams - and he will get less looks and less playing time.
Again - he’s the pure definition of a JAG. We possibly drafted a better one last year. Cut bait with the stink and get real productive players. I mean this is year 5 of a JAG - should we go to year 6 like with Jones?
Let’s try and do better.
Until there is adequate depth, there is no point moving on from Slayton right now. You can argue he is a JAG based on the statistics alone, but there is more to him as a player than you are giving him credit for. The offensive line and the QB throwing him the ball have something to do with those numbers.
That does not mean we should not try to upgrade at the position. I too would prefer a big upgrade at WR- but, it is not like Slayton prevents us from doing that. You need depth and it is good to have a veteran with a young group of WRs
We have three guys that should stay put based off position and contract:
Hyatt - speed guy who will only get better
Robinson - slot guy. Jack of all trades
Hodgins - your perfect number 4. Can play inside and out and fill in a pinch.
Now where does that leave Slayton? You start him - with Hyatt and Robinson - you have no number or number 2 WRs. You just have two guys who run fast. That’s not an offense. You need a guy to make tough catches over the middle. You need a guy to win 1 on 1 battles consistently. None of our WRs do that.
Now let’s say we sign or draft a WR to be our number 1. You keep Slayton - and then Hyatt becomes useless.
And everyone needs to stop saying “well he never had a QB or an OL”. That’s a cop out cause I could easily say Jones never had a true # 1 or #2 WR either and would be just as correct. And that’s coming from a guy who wants to draft a QB first.
Slayton is never going to get better. He is what he is. A fast guy who makes about 5-6 plays a year. That’s not good enough. We have a younger, faster Slayton on the roster. Play him next year. Slaytons money could be used to upgrade the OL or edge or wherever.
We have accepted mediocrity around here.
I don't.
But again, this another example of fans forgetting previous moments.
Slayton has survived this long because of plays like last week and yesterday. He flashes that big strike talent and coaches and GMs want to tap into that.
But then he disappears for long stretches and drops passes in key moments. It's not just a QB issue.
Slayton is one good draft pick away from losing his starting job. There is no sense in letting him go because he's not overly expensive (but he's not dirt cheap either).
Nothing special and disappears versus the +CBs in league but over an entire season he is a contributor.
But if you want to get away from mediocrity, you have to first recognize it.
In recent years, we've had Giants fans not only constantly overrating their own players, but then pining for players who the fan base once were begging for the team to let go. I'm talking about players such as Beckham, Landon Collins, Justin Pugh, Jon Feliciano, etc.
It's gotten really weird.
Not to wax too philosophical but BBI is infected with the same nasty polarization as everything else. BBI always had it (canary in that social media coal mine). It's just more extreme now. I'm not pointing the finger at anyone. It's the way it is. We're all living it.
But I'd think Slayton should be the least polarizing player on the team. He's under contract for one more year for $$ that precisely matches his production. We have 2 (real) WR roster spots coming open plus the Waller conundrum, and Hodgins and BFW are no sure things. Hyatt is promising but we're seeing what Daboll's repeatedly said. Work in progress.
The more I think about it, damn good thing that Slayton is under contract.
He’s almost always healthy.
I agree with most on this board, his production is a bargain - he puts up wr2 numbers yearly. And he’d be more even more productive if we get an oline/qb upgrade that allows us to run a normal nfl offense.
He hasn’t scored more than 3 TDs in a season since his rookie year.
He’s never had a season of 800 yards
40% of his yards and 2 out of his 3 TDs came the last 3 weeks in meaningless football.
That’s not number 2 material. He ranks 48th overall in yards (with basically no big games when we actually needed him.) and that’s as our number 1. Put him on other teams - and he will get less looks and less playing time.
Again - he’s the pure definition of a JAG. We possibly drafted a better one last year. Cut bait with the stink and get real productive players. I mean this is year 5 of a JAG - should we go to year 6 like with Jones?
Let’s try and do better.
Completely dishonest to make this a stats argument while Hyatt doesn't have the production and Slayton does.
You knowdamn well why Slayton(and all the other WR) doesn't have better stats
Completely dishonest to make this a stats argument while Hyatt doesn't have the production and Slayton does.
You knowdamn well why Slayton(and all the other WR) doesn't have better stats
It’s not dishonest when Hyatt hasn’t gotten the opportunities that Slayton has had. It’s been 5 years now. He is what he is. Hyatt does the same thing at a cheaper rate. Plus he’s much much younger.
Yeah Slayton doesn’t have better stats cause he isn’t good. Sure we don’t have very good QB, but guys like Campbell, Shepard, Hodgins, Slayton etc are 3-4 WRs at best. I could easily say that if Daniel Jones had a Jefferson, Chase, Hill, Brown, etc - he would have much better stats.
Our QB stinks
Our WR stink
We need to do better and not accept mediocrity.
It’s just crazy at this point. I mean look at everyone who wants to get rid of Barkley (which I’m fine with) and he’s 100x the player most people want to keep.
Completely dishonest to make this a stats argument while Hyatt doesn't have the production and Slayton does.
You knowdamn well why Slayton(and all the other WR) doesn't have better stats
Yep, disingenuous. Slayton hasn't had more than 3 TDs in a season because he has mostly played with a QB that doesn't ever throw balls into the end zone.
When is the draft?
If you believe the Giants should only have one speedy receiver or that Hyatt is a lock for a 700 YDs+, on sub-80 targets next year, cool. Again, only the elite running teams and really shitty teams throw the ball fewer than 500 times a year.
The Giants clearly thought Waller would be their big target player this year. They spent the pick and took on 13M in AAV. That's the guy to worry about, because he doesn't play, unlike Slayton who always plays.
Below are the receivers who currently rank in the top 50 in receiving yards. Column F is the ratio of AAV to yards produced. And again take note of how many targets Slayton needs to be in the top 50.
And spare me the accepting mediocrity idiocy. I know it would be helpful to add more WR talent. But until we solve the major QB crisis we're in, these discussions really incomplete.
Dallas is a perfect example.
Lamb - 168 targets
Ferguson - 96 targets
Cooks - 73 targets
The big issue is Waller was clearly the guy in camp and early in the season, and he just doesn't play.
Wanting Slayton back is the pure definition of accepting mediocrity.
And spare me the accepting mediocrity idiocy. I know it would be helpful to add more WR talent. But until we solve the major QB crisis we're in, these discussions really incomplete.
Precisely. Slayton as WR1 is accepting mediocrity. Having him as 2, 3, 4 whatever next season is smart. Necessary actually. Good teams have lots of targets and proven depth.
Wanting Slayton back is the pure definition of accepting mediocrity.
The ESPN Analytics data for open rate is not refreshed for this week, but through week 16:
- Slayton ranks 51st among all WRs in open rate in the NFL, but over the last 2 years combined Slayton ranks 39th in open rate
- Among that data set above that shows receivers who are in the top 50 in yards, Slayton ranks 32nd out of 42 in that group
The players ranked below him are Zay Flowers, DeVonta Smith, Drake London, Jayden Reed, Deebo Samuel, Cooper Kupp, Amari Cooper, Jordan Addison, Terry McLaurin, Gabriel Davis.
Slayton is the 38th highest paid WR in the NFL in AAV, and is going to end the year ~40 in yards. The Giants basically valued him perfectly.
which FA WR signing last year was better per $ than Slayton?
would you rather have JJSS at 3x25m?
or lazard at 4x44m?
or obj 1x15m?
how about 2 years ago?
allen robinson at 3x46m?
or krik at 4x72m?
or a worse MVS at 3x30m?
or russell gage at 3x30m?
if you havent picked up on the trend, WRs are generally crappy and expensive in FA so signing slayton at the # they did as a FA was a good move.
slayton + hodgins + robinson + hyatt is a very cheap WR room that will allow them to spend in other places where they need it (OL!!!!) and not feel totally compelled to draft a WR if they like a different player equally with a top pick.
Gets <sic>less<sic>. targets because he doesn’t get open as often.
Wanting Slayton back is the pure definition of accepting mediocrity.
The ESPN Analytics data for open rate is not refreshed for this week, but through week 16:
- Slayton ranks 51st among all WRs in open rate in the NFL, but over the last 2 years combined Slayton ranks 39th in open rate
- Among that data set above that shows receivers who are in the top 50 in yards, Slayton ranks 32nd out of 42 in that group
The players ranked below him are Zay Flowers, DeVonta Smith, Drake London, Jayden Reed, Deebo Samuel, Cooper Kupp, Amari Cooper, Jordan Addison, Terry McLaurin, Gabriel Davis.
Slayton is the 38th highest paid WR in the NFL in AAV, and is going to end the year ~40 in yards. The Giants basically valued him perfectly.
Excellent. Thanks for posting that.
I hadn't seen the open rate data before. It confirms my eyeball test. He's always open.
not a bad thought. the fact that they probably wont be tapping into FA for WRs gives them flexibility for that. it could effectively be a 1 year extension with some option years.
He has vibes of Ruben Randle. Makes WOW plays, then drops the cupcake play which would break the game open. It’s like he can only make the tuff plays, but can’t manage the gimme plays. It’s a shame.
with Slayton is for every time we have a game/thread on him like this, it is followed by another thread in a week about how he let the team down.
He has vibes of Ruben Randle. Makes WOW plays, then drops the cupcake play which would break the game open. It’s like he can only make the tuff plays, but can’t manage the gimme plays. It’s a shame.
He has two dropped passes all season. This is a valid complaint with him overall but not this year.
That's a BBI issue. This is not a guy getting some crazy deal that's out of line w his production. If this is the guy hire upset about getting 6 million a year sadly you're nuts. This iOS not a bad contract or a bad guy to have on the team. It's wildly weird this is the guy people hate on. There are about 25 to 35 worse contracts on this team. Easily