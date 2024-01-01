Darius Slayton Contract Re-Visited christian : 12/31/2023 8:09 pm

As of today Slayton has eclipsed 700 yards receiving for the 4th time in his career and is very close to hitting 15 YPR for the 4th time as well.



It's his 2nd year in a row catching 60%+ of his targets, and he's only been credited with 2 dropped passes (a big valid criticism in the past).



He's also sub 70 targets, so he's not eating up a bunch of looks to produce.



For 2 years at 6M AAV, he's turned out to be an excellent signing. Especially considering they spend 5M on Campbell who can't earn a shirt.