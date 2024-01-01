Dan Duggan and Art Stapleton Commentary on the Game Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/1/2024 9:39 am : 1/1/2024 9:39 am

Dan Duggan @DDuggan21



Giants' offensive snap counts from yesterday (this will be long since I'm not doing my standard game review):



• Typically heavy workload for Saquon, although only 12 carries. He's been on the field more frequently on third downs the past two weeks after that became a big talking point. His drops yesterday might show why they had been taking him off the field in those situations.



They've tried to sprinkle Eric Gray in lately. He had one carry for two yards and one catch for six yards. Would like to see him get a few series as the featured back in the finale.



• Jalin Hyatt had his biggest snap share of the season. Makes sense to feature a player like him more now. There were clearly shots drawn up for him and Tyrod isn't afraid to let them rip. He dropped a deep ball on the first possession and had a 47-yarder erased by a Daniel Bellinger hold. There were other plays where he was open deep where Tyrod went elsewhere/the blocking didn't hold up. Still, so much development needed. Starting with the basics, like getting enough depth on the fourth-and-1 crosser that didn't get the first down.



Remarkably, Darius Slayton is going to be the Giants' leading receiver for the fourth time in five years. Playing with Tyrod has shown that he's still a dangerous deep threat. Talk about making him a cap casualty is silly. A $7.8M cap hit for a quality No. 2 WR is totally reasonable.



Wan'Dale Robinson feels like the player who is going to benefit the most from an overall better offense (if/when that happens). He's not someone you want to rely on downfield, but his explosiveness can create big plays from anywhere.



It's sad to see how things are ending for Sterling Shepard. He had the bad drop on a rare snap yesterday and basically went directly to the sideline. Gunner Olszewski keeps sneaking in for a snap or two lately. Just have a feeling he's going to be involved in a crazy trick play at some point. Also, re-signing him should be a priority. They finally have someone who makes a positive impact in the return game.



• Darren Waller still is a plus receiving TE. He got wide-open for an 18-yard gain on a third-and-4 in the third quarter with a nice route and could have had a bigger day (five catches, 51 yards), if Tyrod hit him on that deep crossing route in the fourth quarter. But he doesn't look nearly as dynamic as he did during the summer before the hamstring injuries resurfaced. There's at least a discussion to be had about his future ($7.1M savings/$7.4M dead money if cut), but don't see how dumping him helps the 2024 team.



Bellinger made a nice move and had a great effort to come up a yard short on third-and-19 in the fourth quarter. But he had two holding penalties, including the one that negated the deep pass to Hyatt. He's been flagged six times this season, which is second-most among TEs. Just an overall disappointing second season.



• Tyre Phillips missed two snaps in the first quarter with a left knee injury and then was carted off with what was announced as a right knee injury in the fourth quarter. Obviously looked like a major injury, which is unfortunate for a player who was on the cusp of making some money in free agency after playing well in 10 games in place of Evan Neal.



Been on a rough finish to John Michael Schmitz's rookie year.



Giants' defensive snap counts from yesterday:



• Big-picture, the Giants didn't use the game as a youth movement despite being out of the playoffs. Jordon Riley bumped back to DL4 with Rakeem Nunez-Roches back in the lineup, Nick McCloud replaced Deonte Banks (shoulder) over Tre Hawkins and Gervarrius Owens was a healthy scratch as usual.



• Dexter Lawrence wasn't on as much of a pitch count. A fairly quiet game by his standards. A'Shawn Robinson continued his strong second half. He's someone they should be interested in re-signing at the right price.



• Kayvon Thibodeaux had a slight decrease in his typical workload. Have to wonder if he's hit the wall a bit. Very quiet down the stretch.



Boogie Basham was dusted off after four straight healthy scratches. Giants need serious reinforcements at OLB this offseason.



• Isaiah Simmons started in the base defense over Micah McFadden. McFadden still played more snaps, but the split was much closer than usual. Can't think of many times Simmons has been ILB2 in the base this season. Simmons remains at his best as a blitzer and he came up with the big third-down sack late.



Wink had some different nickel packages with three DL. Sometimes there would be two OLB with Bobby Okereke as the lone ILB. Other times, there would be only one OLB with Okereke and Simmons.



• By far Cor'Dale Flott's highest snap percentage of the season with the Giants spending most of the game in nickel. He had a rough sequence on the Rams' last TD drive, getting beat by Demarcus Robinson for a 37-yard catch and committing a hold on the next play.



The Giants actually did a good job in coverage on Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp. Tackling obviously was a different story on the 80-yard catch-and-run by Nacua when Adoree' Jackson gave an effort that brought to mind the worst days of Janoris Jenkins. Jackson wasn't exactly laying it all on the line to get involved on Kyren Williams' 28-yard TD run in the fourth quarter, either. He's a vet about to hit free agency. I think they have to consider playing Hawkins over him in the finale.



• Dane Belton hasn't been able to get on the field much because Xavier McKinney and Jason Pinnock never leave it. Well, Belton made the most of his opportunity after Pinnock left with a foot injury in the first quarter. Belton had two interceptions and a fumble recovery. Daboll called his knack for being around the ball "uncanny." He also showed impressive speed/hustle to catch Nacua 80 yards downfield after Jackson's missed tackle.



Pinnock downplayed the injury after the game, but hard to imagine he'll play on Sunday, so could be a nice opportunity for Belton to build some positive momentum heading into the offseason, especially with McKinney's uncertain future.