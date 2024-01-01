for display only
Schoen/Daboll and Evaluating the 2024 QB Class

nyjuggernaut2 : 1/1/2024 3:12 pm
This thread isn’t about Brian Daboll and his development of quarterbacks, because based on his track record he has proven he can get the most out of his QBs. But how confident are you in he and Joe Schoen’s evaluation process?

The reason I bring this up is because they just gave Daniel Jones a $140m contract after one year of evaluating him, and it’s pretty clear the contract was a mistake. It’s a bit concerning to me that their evaluation of Jones led them to believe he was a franchise QB.
So many layers to this.  
Tim in Eternal Blue : 1/1/2024 3:41 pm : link

I think Scheon and Daboll had the right idea when they didn't pick up Jones' 5th year option. Basically had DJ "prove it". Well he played good enough last year to take the Giants to the playoffs and win a playoff game. So it essentially tied their hands with Jones.

At the end of it all, they couldn't see through the mirage. All the smoke and mirrors that the Giants had to do last year to make the playoffs.

I don't even know the answer anymore. After last year, through training camp and into the pre-season, I bought in and thought Schoen and Daboll could do no wrong. Now? I legit have no idea what they are going to do. It wouldn't surprise me to see them not draft a QB. Unfortunately, I think that's a possibility.

So many excuses. So much divisiveness with our fanbase. I'm just ready for it to be over. I hope Jones becomes an amazing NFL QB but I hope it happens on a different team.

But to answer the OP, I don't know if I have faith in this regime and it's ability to draft a QB. I just don't know anymore.
RE: So many layers to this.  
Manhattan : 1/1/2024 3:48 pm : link
In comment 16342846 Tim in Eternal Blue said:
Quote:

I think Scheon and Daboll had the right idea when they didn't pick up Jones' 5th year option. Basically had DJ "prove it". Well he played good enough last year to take the Giants to the playoffs and win a playoff game. So it essentially tied their hands with Jones.

At the end of it all, they couldn't see through the mirage. All the smoke and mirrors that the Giants had to do last year to make the playoffs.

I don't even know the answer anymore. After last year, through training camp and into the pre-season, I bought in and thought Schoen and Daboll could do no wrong. Now? I legit have no idea what they are going to do. It wouldn't surprise me to see them not draft a QB. Unfortunately, I think that's a possibility.

So many excuses. So much divisiveness with our fanbase. I'm just ready for it to be over. I hope Jones becomes an amazing NFL QB but I hope it happens on a different team.

But to answer the OP, I don't know if I have faith in this regime and it's ability to draft a QB. I just don't know anymore.


Their hands weren't tied unless Mara was pressuring them. It was a colossal mistake. They probably figured he's a bridge, how bad could it get. Well the NFL is clarifying and your mistakes won't end well.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/1/2024 4:05 pm : link
I don't know what goes on behind closed doors, but I tend to think Mara's opinion of Jones-the fawning over the kid like he's a dude one of his daughters brought home-played a role-perhaps even subconsciously-as to why Joe gave him that deal.

It's a disaster. The sooner we move on from Jones, the better. & I get why we can't this offseason because of the cap ramifications, but I yearn for the day Jones is an ex-Giant.
RE: ...  
nyjuggernaut2 : 1/1/2024 4:09 pm : link
In comment 16342870 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
I don't know what goes on behind closed doors, but I tend to think Mara's opinion of Jones-the fawning over the kid like he's a dude one of his daughters brought home-played a role-perhaps even subconsciously-as to why Joe gave him that deal.

It's a disaster. The sooner we move on from Jones, the better. & I get why we can't this offseason because of the cap ramifications, but I yearn for the day Jones is an ex-Giant.


You’re probably right. The way Mara backed Jones, blaming the organization for Jones’ faults prior to the Daboll hiring, and then for the Giants to have a successful season in 2022 put Schoen in a difficult situation.

Like you said, the sooner the Jones era is over the better.
Hard to say  
Lines of Scrimmage : 1/1/2024 4:10 pm : link
They were smart enough not to reach for Willis with a top pick against the wishes some of the QB guru's on here in 2022. I do recall Howell's name coming up and he has shown some ability.

We really don't know how they evaluated last years class.

With the Bills it seems they at least involved in the process. To what degree is hard to say for sure.

They gave a contract to Jones that at least says they thought he is a quality NFL starter imv.

Now they are in position to add a QB but that is a TBD what happens and then you have to see how it works out.
Sigh, how many times do we have to go over this?  
Dave on the UWS : 1/1/2024 4:47 pm : link
the 140 million contract is really a 2 year 84 million one.
Not exactly an endorsement for a "franchise" QB. When they looked around, keeping Jones made the most sense.
I believe they were originally going to Franchise tag him.
Didn't work out because of SB.
Even with that, they have a "reasonable" out after year 2 (next year).
stop looking at the whole contract, its not all guaranteed!
RE: Sigh, how many times do we have to go over this?  
Manhattan : 1/1/2024 5:00 pm : link
In comment 16342967 Dave on the UWS said:
Quote:
the 140 million contract is really a 2 year 84 million one.
Not exactly an endorsement for a "franchise" QB. When they looked around, keeping Jones made the most sense.
I believe they were originally going to Franchise tag him.
Didn't work out because of SB.
Even with that, they have a "reasonable" out after year 2 (next year).
stop looking at the whole contract, its not all guaranteed!


Sigh. When they looked around, signing and then restructuring Jones for over $90M guaranteed was decidedly NOT the best course of action. Not when better QBs could be had for less than $10M. Decisions like this torpedo NFL careers.
If you could have an GM and Coach picking  
Giantimistic : 1/1/2024 5:27 pm : link
a new QB who would you choose?

I think Daboll will be good at developing who ever he gets. He had a good track record in that regard.
JS drafts  
Hilary : 1/1/2024 6:11 pm : link
JS drafts have not been great. Let Eli pick the QB.
I don’t blame Schoen for the Jones deal  
JFIB : 1/1/2024 6:33 pm : link
There weren’t many better options and DJ had shown enough to think that if we improve the team around him, he could lead us where we want to go. My concern with Schoen has been all of the other acquisitions over last offseason. Waller was helpful but not worth the 3rd round pick and the contract. The decision to rely on his second year Guards and only acquire a rookie Center was really misguided. Schoen has something to prove to us this off season and he’s got to get it right.
JS  
Hilary : 1/1/2024 6:58 pm : link
JS bid against himself. If he let DJ hit the market he might
have had to sign for a lot less
RE: JS  
section125 : 1/1/2024 7:04 pm : link
In comment 16343216 Hilary said:
Quote:
JS bid against himself. If he let DJ hit the market he might
have had to sign for a lot less


Jones would have signed elsewhere.
RE: So many layers to this.  
Jack Stroud : 1/1/2024 7:05 pm : link
In comment 16342846 Tim in Eternal Blue said:
Quote:

I think Scheon and Daboll had the right idea when they didn't pick up Jones' 5th year option. Basically had DJ "prove it". Well he played good enough last year to take the Giants to the playoffs and win a playoff game. So it essentially tied their hands with Jones.

At the end of it all, they couldn't see through the mirage. All the smoke and mirrors that the Giants had to do last year to make the playoffs. The Giants have a very good qb, and 2 capable back ups, this draft they should be fixing so many positions of need, oline, pass rusher, wr, lb. We will be getting 12,234 posts on who to draft, so sit back and enjoy the ride!

I don't even know the answer anymore. After last year, through training camp and into the pre-season, I bought in and thought Schoen and Daboll could do no wrong. Now? I legit have no idea what they are going to do. It wouldn't surprise me to see them not draft a QB. Unfortunately, I think that's a possibility.

So many excuses. So much divisiveness with our fanbase. I'm just ready for it to be over. I hope Jones becomes an amazing NFL QB but I hope it happens on a different team.

But to answer the OP, I don't know if I have faith in this regime and it's ability to draft a QB. I just don't know anymore.
Just because they paid jones mid level starter money  
djm : 1/1/2024 7:33 pm : link
Doesn’t mean they are clueless with qbs.

Some of you need to separate your own takes on jones and just move on already. You hate him. The giants did not.

Also, the guy had a bad month or so in an offense where little to nothing was actually good. Then he got hurt. Since when is something like that fucking permanent?? For some reason it is treated like permanent scarlet letter around here and it’s pretty much because some of you need to trumpet to the world that you knew all along and every discussion there after is rooted in this mantra. Doesn’t have to be. Things are fluid.

This isn’t a fucking defense of jones so save it. I want them to look qb early on this April. This post is more an indictment on the incessant and insanely dark and depressing takes about jones.

Lastly, some of the best talent evaluators of all time got it wrong with the qb. Everyone misses. Paying jones mid level money after the year he had in 22 is hardly an embarrassing miss or one to give pause.
I should add  
djm : 1/2/2024 10:50 am : link
this line "Some of you need to separate your own takes on jones and just move on already. You hate him. The giants did not" wasn't directed at the OP. Just in general.
....  
BrettNYG10 : 1/2/2024 11:13 am : link
No, I think that once you have one of these consensus top ten pick QBs it's mostly luck and development. I trust Daboll on development. I don't think there are any serious QB scouts that have meaningfully better odds out there.

Over the past ten years, what coach/GM combo would you have trusted the most? Shanahan/Lynch would probably be top three or top five on almost anyone's list and they swung and missed on Lance despite spending a ton of resources on the pick.
RE: Just because they paid jones mid level starter money  
Manhattan : 1/2/2024 11:17 am : link
In comment 16343271 djm said:
Quote:
Doesn’t mean they are clueless with qbs.

Some of you need to separate your own takes on jones and just move on already. You hate him. The giants did not.

Also, the guy had a bad month or so in an offense where little to nothing was actually good. Then he got hurt. Since when is something like that fucking permanent?? For some reason it is treated like permanent scarlet letter around here and it’s pretty much because some of you need to trumpet to the world that you knew all along and every discussion there after is rooted in this mantra. Doesn’t have to be. Things are fluid.

This isn’t a fucking defense of jones so save it. I want them to look qb early on this April. This post is more an indictment on the incessant and insanely dark and depressing takes about jones.

Lastly, some of the best talent evaluators of all time got it wrong with the qb. Everyone misses. Paying jones mid level money after the year he had in 22 is hardly an embarrassing miss or one to give pause.


That wasn't mid-level starter money. It was a top-15 NFL contract all-time. Mid level starters shouldn't be paid on a scale with Pat Mahomes. They should get less than half. If your team is paying a mid-level starter 85% of Mahomes and Burrow, you have a loser team.
semantics  
djm : 1/2/2024 12:05 pm : link
move on. He was a FA. He was 26. He came off a productive winning season. That matters. Some of you ignore this shit just to prove your point some more. Teams pay QBs and move on all the time. Doesn't mean they were incompetent.
Same people told me  
djm : 1/2/2024 12:06 pm : link
INSISTED on it, that Dallas would crumble after paying Dak big money. Vikings too. Eagles were doomed once they paid WENTZ.

Enough. Move on.
RE: Just because they paid jones mid level starter money  
HomerJones45 : 1/2/2024 12:20 pm : link
In comment 16343271 djm said:
Quote:
Doesn’t mean they are clueless with qbs.

Some of you need to separate your own takes on jones and just move on already. You hate him. The giants did not.

Also, the guy had a bad month or so in an offense where little to nothing was actually good. Then he got hurt. Since when is something like that fucking permanent?? For some reason it is treated like permanent scarlet letter around here and it’s pretty much because some of you need to trumpet to the world that you knew all along and every discussion there after is rooted in this mantra. Doesn’t have to be. Things are fluid.

This isn’t a fucking defense of jones so save it. I want them to look qb early on this April. This post is more an indictment on the incessant and insanely dark and depressing takes about jones.

Lastly, some of the best talent evaluators of all time got it wrong with the qb. Everyone misses. Paying jones mid level money after the year he had in 22 is hardly an embarrassing miss or one to give pause.
Yeah, pretty much it does. There were warning signs they ignored, they didn't even explore alternatives or create negotiating leverage for themselves. They paid the demand of $40 million a year. Characterize it how you will: bad evaluation, bad negotiating, sheer fucking hubris thinking they had unlocked the hidden talents of this wunderkinder.

Can they recover from it? Sure. It's not unfair, however, to question their evaluations and brush them away with "move on". That's a trip down denial.
They gave Jones mid-level starter money, and can get out after only  
PatersonPlank : 1/2/2024 12:24 pm : link
2 years (so 1 more year). They didn't handicap the Giants fiscally. It allows them to draft a QB, and buys them a year if he isn't ready right away (Jones could start initially). I don't think it was much of a mistake at all. Jones was the bet option at the time, and they were able to build in flexibility to hedge their bets.
Tampa  
HomerJones45 : 1/2/2024 12:29 pm : link
Interested to see Tampa's play here. They may make the playoffs having spent less on their starting qb than our backup. They are free to do whatever they like- re-sign Mayfield, move up in the draft, make a play for Fields or Murray at bargain basement prices.
It's a lesson in protecting your franchise tag  
JonC : 1/2/2024 12:29 pm : link
because he should've gotten it. Giants have issues self-scouting and with player sentimentality, Jones and Barkley are two blazing examples of it. Someone in the building needs to be willing to make the difficult decisions, and effectively manage it upstairs. Even if it meant losing SB.

Don't be surprised if the Giants look much better after these two players are gone. Nice guys finish last in this instance.
The shine of the playoff win  
JonC : 1/2/2024 12:35 pm : link
complicated matters somewhat, but it was a lot of window dressing versus legitimate progress and growth. A prepared, sharp GM should've been able to navigate the waters and apply the FT to Jones. Got to hope he learns from it. But, we also know it applies to the whole executive branch and up.
RE: It's a lesson in protecting your franchise tag  
Go Terps : 1/2/2024 12:37 pm : link
In comment 16344211 JonC said:
Quote:
because he should've gotten it. Giants have issues self-scouting and with player sentimentality, Jones and Barkley are two blazing examples of it. Someone in the building needs to be willing to make the difficult decisions, and effectively manage it upstairs. Even if it meant losing SB.

Don't be surprised if the Giants look much better after these two players are gone. Nice guys finish last in this instance.


There was a thread about Barkley being a canary in the coal mine, and I completely agree with that. If they pay Barkley it will say a lot, and none of it good.
Nope  
JonC : 1/2/2024 12:50 pm : link
It will just be more of the same, we can win now we just need to help Daniel.

No football adult in the building making the critical football decisions.
Franchise tag on Jones  
bc4life : 1/2/2024 12:57 pm : link
without even the threat of SB and that crap Oline - that would have been ugly.
RE: Franchise tag on Jones  
Go Terps : 1/2/2024 1:07 pm : link
In comment 16344274 bc4life said:
Quote:
without even the threat of SB and that crap Oline - that would have been ugly.


Isn't that what it ended up being?
RE: Franchise tag on Jones  
JonC : 1/2/2024 1:10 pm : link
In comment 16344274 bc4life said:
Quote:
without even the threat of SB and that crap Oline - that would have been ugly.


At some point, you have to work on the long game future of the team. Being focused on the season at hand doesn't work. It fills the stadium but is producing a poor product.
I think Jones is done here  
Sean : 1/2/2024 1:11 pm : link
I'd be very surprised if they tried to patch things around Jones. I think the question becomes an expensive trade up to Chicago (who I think will keep Fields) vs a Penix/Nix/McCarthy level QB prospect.

Jones feels out of sight and out of mind now. We haven't even gotten any feel good rehab stories yet, but I suppose they could still come.
I am ready to move on from Barkley  
djm : 1/2/2024 1:19 pm : link
at this point it's just not worth it anymore. I am also fully prepared for him to reach a higher level of play if and when he does leave. I have no doubt he becomes more explosive and consistent elsewhere.
RE: It's a lesson in protecting your franchise tag  
BrettNYG10 : 1/2/2024 1:20 pm : link
In comment 16344211 JonC said:
Quote:
because he should've gotten it. Giants have issues self-scouting and with player sentimentality, Jones and Barkley are two blazing examples of it. Someone in the building needs to be willing to make the difficult decisions, and effectively manage it upstairs. Even if it meant losing SB.

Don't be surprised if the Giants look much better after these two players are gone. Nice guys finish last in this instance.


You and I were of similar mind this off-season. I asked a few questions:

1. Do the Giants agree passing yards/TDs are the key to success in today's NFL?
2. What evidence was there that Jones could get us there?
3. If they think the anemic numbers were due to the surrounding pieces, how were you going to acquire those over the next couple of seasons?

The off-season made zero strategic sense. I posted this at the time:

Quote:
if Daniel Jones reaches a deal with NYG he will become the first QB in history to:

- sign for $20M+/yr
- after playing 15+ games
- and throwing less than 20 TDs

there hasn't been another QB to sign for even $10M+/yr after playing 12+ games & throwing only 15 TDs (as Jones did)

Daniel Jones is the *only QB in the modern passing era* to play 10+ games for 3 consecutive years and throw fewer TDs than games played every year:

2020: 14 games played… 11 pass TDs

2021: 11 games played… 10 pass TDs

2022: 16 games played… 15 pass TDs


It was insane. There was no reason to pay Jones more than Carr/Smith.
RE: Franchise tag on Jones  
BrettNYG10 : 1/2/2024 1:21 pm : link
In comment 16344274 bc4life said:
Quote:
without even the threat of SB and that crap Oline - that would have been ugly.


Thankfully this season wasn't ugly.
Zero reason to pay Jones more  
JonC : 1/2/2024 1:26 pm : link
Barkley's 27 next season with a handful of injuries and miles on the wheels at a position where players tend to fall off the cliff by 30. He's not the same player he was before the ACL, at a position where 27-28 and 1500 rushes is on the older side.

He can be a useful player, but the constant mental errors, injuries, etc ... the Giants can lose 12 games with or without him. He's not the crucial pain point the QB spot is, but he's not going to be part of the solution here.
now we're getting into paying him too much  
djm : 1/2/2024 1:28 pm : link
that's my exact point. They wanted to bring Jones back. They paid him what they had to pay him. Sitting here and implying that they could have spent less on Jones to me is a waste of time and doesn't conclude or confirm anything.

They wanted to keep him and paid him market value.

Also awful convenient to consistently leave out Dj's rushing prowess and production from 2022. 22 total Tds. 700+ rushing. I guess we ignore that. Fine.

Done.
....  
BrettNYG10 : 1/2/2024 1:30 pm : link
Market value for a guy who can't throw touchdowns at a league average rate isn't $40 million a year.

If they wanted to keep him, the FT was there, which was around $30 million.
RE: Hard to say  
Gatorade Dunk : 1/2/2024 1:31 pm : link
In comment 16342884 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
They were smart enough not to reach for Willis with a top pick against the wishes some of the QB guru's on here in 2022.

It's wild that anyone thinks that the NYG front office's draft preparation includes "well who are they pushing for on BBI?"

Because unless anyone genuinely believes that, it's silly to even say it, let alone repeat it with any sort of frequency.
look  
djm : 1/2/2024 1:34 pm : link
if you feel that way, hen you should want to run Daboll and Schoen out of town on the express and call it a day. I don't think signing Jones is a sign that someone doesn't know how to scout QBs. And that's what the OP implied. We can spiral into FTs and cap bullshit all we want but that isn't even relevant in my view. They paid him because they liked what he did in 22. And the eye test said he was solid. The OVERALL numbers said he was solid if not a prolific passer. The surrounding talent was average at best, no one argues there. The wins and losses were nice, again, no one argues.

Don't trust this staff with QBs despite the fact that they built Jones up to a playoff winning QB. Ok.
RE: ....  
djm : 1/2/2024 1:34 pm : link
In comment 16344325 BrettNYG10 said:
Quote:
Market value for a guy who can't throw touchdowns at a league average rate isn't $40 million a year.

If they wanted to keep him, the FT was there, which was around $30 million.


Also awful convenient to consistently leave out Dj's rushing prowess and production from 2022. 22 total Tds. 700+ rushing. I guess we ignore that. Fine.

Done.
RE: now we're getting into paying him too much  
JonC : 1/2/2024 1:34 pm : link
In comment 16344321 djm said:
Quote:
that's my exact point. They wanted to bring Jones back. They paid him what they had to pay him. Sitting here and implying that they could have spent less on Jones to me is a waste of time and doesn't conclude or confirm anything.

They wanted to keep him and paid him market value.

Also awful convenient to consistently leave out Dj's rushing prowess and production from 2022. 22 total Tds. 700+ rushing. I guess we ignore that. Fine.

Done.


I shouldn't respond to you, you rarely see the big picture.
RE: RE: now we're getting into paying him too much  
djm : 1/2/2024 1:37 pm : link
In comment 16344336 JonC said:
Quote:
In comment 16344321 djm said:


Quote:


that's my exact point. They wanted to bring Jones back. They paid him what they had to pay him. Sitting here and implying that they could have spent less on Jones to me is a waste of time and doesn't conclude or confirm anything.

They wanted to keep him and paid him market value.

Also awful convenient to consistently leave out Dj's rushing prowess and production from 2022. 22 total Tds. 700+ rushing. I guess we ignore that. Fine.

Done.



I shouldn't respond to you, you rarely see the big picture.


You just did, only to insult.

So you want to fire Dabol and Schoen?

Just because I disagree with you doesn't mean I don't see things. We disagree. I am merely NOT condemning this regime for paying the QB who had a good year in 22. But hey you know more than they do. Get into the NFL then mr big picture.
RE: RE: ....  
BrettNYG10 : 1/2/2024 1:38 pm : link
In comment 16344335 djm said:
Quote:
In comment 16344325 BrettNYG10 said:


Quote:


Market value for a guy who can't throw touchdowns at a league average rate isn't $40 million a year.

If they wanted to keep him, the FT was there, which was around $30 million.



Also awful convenient to consistently leave out Dj's rushing prowess and production from 2022. 22 total Tds. 700+ rushing. I guess we ignore that. Fine.

Done.


I've posted about it elsewhere multiple times (and advocated for running the ball more with Jones in the Judge days), it's not as valuable as passing the ball.

djm, you are simultaneously one of the dumbest and most annoying posters on this board. It's a rare combination.
RE: RE: RE: now we're getting into paying him too much  
JonC : 1/2/2024 1:40 pm : link
In comment 16344340 djm said:
Quote:
In comment 16344336 JonC said:


Quote:


In comment 16344321 djm said:


Quote:


that's my exact point. They wanted to bring Jones back. They paid him what they had to pay him. Sitting here and implying that they could have spent less on Jones to me is a waste of time and doesn't conclude or confirm anything.

They wanted to keep him and paid him market value.

Also awful convenient to consistently leave out Dj's rushing prowess and production from 2022. 22 total Tds. 700+ rushing. I guess we ignore that. Fine.

Done.



I shouldn't respond to you, you rarely see the big picture.



You just did, only to insult.

So you want to fire Dabol and Schoen?

Just because I disagree with you doesn't mean I don't see things. We disagree. I am merely NOT condemning this regime for paying the QB who had a good year in 22. But hey you know more than they do. Get into the NFL then mr big picture.


Your Giants fan heart gets in the way, as it does for NYG ownership and management.

It's no sin, we just won't agree often.
here's an example of big picture stuff  
djm : 1/2/2024 1:44 pm : link
how many times do teams issue out and KEEP the QB on the FT?

Not many. I wonder why.

Sometimes teams get the QB thing wrong. The most well run team in the NFL, SF, traded up and drafted a slob #3 overall. They are still going today because the fan base wasn't allowed to fire the GM and HC.

George Young drafted Simms and Hoss. HE also mistakenly drafted Dave Brown.

I don't think it's completely fair to hold Schoen's feet to the fire for paying a QB who came off a good year. I think it's rational take.
He came off an average year  
JonC : 1/2/2024 1:46 pm : link
The mistake is not pivoting when he should. Jones' reps parlayed an average year and a playoff win into something that should've have happened. Pursue other QBs, don't be afraid to admit a mistake and punt, as the 49ers did.
Evaluation mistakes will always happen  
JonC : 1/2/2024 1:49 pm : link
It's probably 50/50 NYG succeeds with their next QB.

But, don't hang on to every rationalization in the book to go 6, 7 seasons with the QB in hand. Fear of moving on is between the ears. It's time to add another QB or two to the room. Not one QB in the building right now should preclude action.
RE: here's an example of big picture stuff  
gary_from_chester : 1/2/2024 1:49 pm : link
In comment 16344355 djm said:
Quote:
how many times do teams issue out and KEEP the QB on the FT?

Not many. I wonder why.

Sometimes teams get the QB thing wrong. The most well run team in the NFL, SF, traded up and drafted a slob #3 overall. They are still going today because the fan base wasn't allowed to fire the GM and HC.

George Young drafted Simms and Hoss. HE also mistakenly drafted Dave Brown.

I don't think it's completely fair to hold Schoen's feet to the fire for paying a QB who came off a good year. I think it's rational take.


I’m with you. I’ll hold his feet to the fire if he doesn’t get the QB in this year’s draft. We’re in a good position. Also need to look critically at roster construction, performance of draft picks, coaching and staff changes. Big offseason for Joe Schoen and company. Time for some bold moves, we need a sea change.
has nothing to do with heart  
djm : 1/2/2024 1:50 pm : link
I am merely not firing the GM for paying the QB who had a good year. I've said it 100 fucking times now I want to draft a QB this April. I said it this time last year too when I knew they'd sign DJ long term. Signing DJ shouldn't preclude us from QB hunting and trying to upgrade the position. I have been right down the middle on Jones. Some of you are extreme in your stances and even in your attacks on people you deem to be blindly loyal. Why go there.

I also wanted to run Kerry Collins out of town by week 10, 2003. I guess my heart wasn't into it back then. You're wrong about my takes on the QB. I want a new one.
I'm not firing the GM right now either  
JonC : 1/2/2024 1:52 pm : link
Might not matter, is the point.
again  
djm : 1/2/2024 1:57 pm : link
saying 6-7 years of DJ completely ignores how well he played in year 1 of this regime. IF you think anyone here would want DJ back after 2022 if he doesn't lead the Giants to a playoff win you are fucking high. No one would.

DJ had a good year at what appears to be the worst possible time, from the NYG POV. They bought it. It is what it is. We can still draft a stud this April and move on. Not the end of the world.

I trust Daboll with QBs. I don't trust anyone to know with 100% certainty which college QB is the goods and no one should. History clearly shows us it's a virtual crapshoot and that applies to this regime. I still would rather see this regime draft a kid high and try and develop him and I disagree with the notion that we should be terrified of this approach simply because this staff paid Jones.

IF you think that's irrational I don't know what to tell you.

I'll say this, they knew after the playoff win  
JonC : 1/2/2024 1:57 pm : link
they'd have a majority of fan support behind keeping Jones. In their view, "they're back!" and the stadium would be filled and with renewed hope for 2023. I warned against relying too heavily on a false wall that was Jones and the 2022 season.

Fast forward to now, and it's Mission Failure in almost every way possible.

Now what? Punt the decisions to Jan 2025? At some point, the decision chain needs to be broken.
Irrational isn't the right word  
JonC : 1/2/2024 1:59 pm : link
I file it under hope is not a plan. YMMV.
DJ didn't play that well in 2022  
JonC : 1/2/2024 2:00 pm : link
He reduced the turnovers, got the running going to offset some of the offense missing, but points and championships in the NFL come via the vertical passing game today.

He had a few games that rose to expectations, and a number of games where he was the same old Jones. It is what it is, in 2023 he collapsed.
I think  
djm : 1/2/2024 2:01 pm : link
we should all be open to the likelihood that pretty good Qbs (with some variance) playing in bad or struggling offenses tend to experience a lot of volatility in their career. Wins and losses and stats included.

ok fine  
djm : 1/2/2024 2:02 pm : link
he didn't play that well.


I give up. You win.
RE: I'll say this, they knew after the playoff win  
BrettNYG10 : 1/2/2024 2:02 pm : link
In comment 16344381 JonC said:
Quote:
they'd have a majority of fan support behind keeping Jones. In their view, "they're back!" and the stadium would be filled and with renewed hope for 2023. I warned against relying too heavily on a false wall that was Jones and the 2022 season.

Fast forward to now, and it's Mission Failure in almost every way possible.

Now what? Punt the decisions to Jan 2025? At some point, the decision chain needs to be broken.


The Giants do not make analytically hard decisions, it goes back to the self-scouting issues you've harped on for years.

I wanted Jones back on the tag. His season was good enough, with flashes, that I wanted more information--but the base rates of guys turning into really good QBs after year 4 is very low. The tag was ideal for this.

Of course, I was wrong there too. The right decision was to let him walk and sign Mayfield or Brissett or someone like that.

NFL franchises are almost all 1-2 good drafts a way from contention. Unless you know you have an elite QB, you maximize assets and cap space in Y+1 onwards.
Other than Jack Stroud  
Sean : 1/2/2024 2:03 pm : link
Most people on BBI (even the biggest Jones supporters) want a QB drafted. I couldn't imagine the reaction if NYG completely punted on QB.
JonC  
UberAlias : 1/2/2024 2:04 pm : link
How much did senior non football influence/pressures (cough, cough) factor into things relative to the thinking of the football guys?
one last word  
djm : 1/2/2024 2:08 pm : link
DJ was 13th in QBR in 2022 and some of the guys ahead of him lost more games. Jones was ahead of Prescott and Cousins. He was neck and neck with HErbert. Jones was the 8th ranked FF QB in most leagues (I know it's FF but it's a metric that captures pts scored and yardage which we all know is important) and Dj won 9 games plus the playoff game.

He outplayed Lamar Jackson and Aaron Rodgers and Lawrence and Cousins.

HE had a pretty good year. I don't know why so many here insist on disparaging that season but by doing so you completely obliterate Schoen's credibility. Schoen didn't sign DJ on a whim.

Two things can be true: Jones was solid in 22 and brutally bad in 23. I subscribe to this.
djm  
JonC : 1/2/2024 2:09 pm : link
Listen, we look at NYG differently. My days as a fan rooting for and fueled by emotion are gone. I am pissed off at the product on the field for many years gone by. From Ownership right on down, they stink and there's plenty of blame to go around. The QB debate is a symptom of a larger set of problems that need to start demonstrating something in the building is changing.
RE: He came off an average year  
Section331 : 1/2/2024 2:10 pm : link
In comment 16344360 JonC said:
Quote:
The mistake is not pivoting when he should. Jones' reps parlayed an average year and a playoff win into something that should've have happened. Pursue other QBs, don't be afraid to admit a mistake and punt, as the 49ers did.


This is the money post. Jones had a slightly above average year, and it was by far his best. That should have been a damning enough indictment to the management team. It’s one thing for BBI’ers to overvalue a QB season, it’s another when team management does it.

I think Schoen wanted Jones back on his terms, a shorter length deal with starter level but not star level money. The FT was complicated by the fact that he couldn’t come to terms with SB, and he wanted to save it for Saquon. That should tell everyone that he valued Saquon more than Jones.

Schoen brought Jones back because he had few other options (and no, signing a Baker Mayfield type wasn’t one, fans would have revolted). But he overvalued both Jones AND SB, he should have used the transition tag on Jones and let him field offers. But even that had enormous risk, in a QB-starved league, all you need is one team to sign Jones to a poison pill contract. What I would have done is just go into the season with Tyrod as the starter, and bring in an experienced backup.
solid, average, middle of the pack, etc  
JonC : 1/2/2024 2:10 pm : link
would describe Jones' 2022 season accurately, imo. Nothing more.
Brett  
JonC : 1/2/2024 2:15 pm : link
Boom, you got it.

Uber, I don't know for sure, that's the type of info that probably won't escape the building too easily either. But, doesn't feel alot like not much has changed in the two years since the last set of changes.
Section331  
JonC : 1/2/2024 2:19 pm : link
NYG was positioned to do the same.
Jon  
UberAlias : 1/2/2024 2:20 pm : link
I feel there's probably been more change than you see, but I hear ya.
"He outplayed Lamar Jackson and Aaron Rodgers and Lawrence and Cousins  
JonC : 1/2/2024 2:23 pm : link
This is where, imv, the eye test over stats is pretty obvious. Jones is not at the level of those QBs, not even Cousins whom is a plus QB unlikely to ever sniff a SB win.
I don't understand this  
Go Terps : 1/2/2024 2:26 pm : link
Quote:
Schoen brought Jones back because he had few other options (and no, signing a Baker Mayfield type wasn’t one, fans would have revolted).


How much more proof do we need that the fans don't know what they're talking about and will show up anyway to a shitty product? If the Giants started the season with Taylor, or Mayfield, or Dalton, or any of the numerous cheap veterans that are better players than Jones...what were the fans going to do? Not show up?

The shit-eating fans who thought Jones and Barkley were a good foundation are a huge part of the problem because they validate ownership's stupidity.

How bad does this have to get before we actually let someone smart make a decision?
RE: solid, average, middle of the pack, etc  
djm : 1/2/2024 2:27 pm : link
In comment 16344409 JonC said:
Quote:
would describe Jones' 2022 season accurately, imo. Nothing more.


fair enough--lol. We need better no arguments from me. Not to digress but I don't want to miss out on NFL stud talent just to QB chase, but it's a risk I am willing to take.
RE:  
djm : 1/2/2024 2:27 pm : link
In comment 16344420 JonC said:
Quote:
This is where, imv, the eye test over stats is pretty obvious. Jones is not at the level of those QBs, not even Cousins whom is a plus QB unlikely to ever sniff a SB win.


Fair enough.
RE: I don't understand this  
djm : 1/2/2024 2:29 pm : link
In comment 16344423 Go Terps said:
Quote:


Quote:


Schoen brought Jones back because he had few other options (and no, signing a Baker Mayfield type wasn’t one, fans would have revolted).



How much more proof do we need that the fans don't know what they're talking about and will show up anyway to a shitty product? If the Giants started the season with Taylor, or Mayfield, or Dalton, or any of the numerous cheap veterans that are better players than Jones...what were the fans going to do? Not show up?

The shit-eating fans who thought Jones and Barkley were a good foundation are a huge part of the problem because they validate ownership's stupidity.

How bad does this have to get before we actually let someone smart make a decision?


YEs, the fans are CLEARLY the problem here.

Stop breathing in your own farts.

(in a whisper, the fans show up no matter what...doesn't matter who the QB is and to imply that Mara signed DJ just to fill the seats is looney tunes)
maybe you meant the same thing  
djm : 1/2/2024 2:36 pm : link
I don't know. But Schoen/Daboll signed Jones and Barkley.

Draft the right QB and we will be fine. Draft a great player once in a while and we will be fine. Don't do this and we will suck.

These contracts are the least of our worries if they don't nail a draft or 2 or 3.
RE:  
rsjem1979 : 1/2/2024 2:50 pm : link
In comment 16344420 JonC said:
Quote:
This is where, imv, the eye test over stats is pretty obvious. Jones is not at the level of those QBs, not even Cousins whom is a plus QB unlikely to ever sniff a SB win.


On top of that, "outplaying" an opposing QB on a given day is not a meaningful comparison in the first place. And if we are going to do it that way, we also have to talk about how often Jones was outplayed by the opposing QB.

Here's a quick list that excludes the obvious ones:
Tannehill, Heinicke, Cooper Rush, Geno Smith
Schoen’s decisionmaking was complicated  
cosmicj : 1/2/2024 2:51 pm : link
By the fact that Jones was actually playing very well at the end of 2022, with the Eagles playoff loss obviously representing a departure. I’m writing as someone who in November 2022 didn’t think Jones had played well enough to justify a long-term contract. But then he went on a hot streak. The timing for Schoen to stand up and not give Jones the contract was awful, we now know in retrospect.

RE: one last word  
cosmicj : 1/2/2024 2:52 pm : link
In comment 16344405 djm said:
Quote:
DJ was 13th in QBR in 2022 and some of the guys ahead of him lost more games. Jones was ahead of Prescott and Cousins. He was neck and neck with HErbert. Jones was the 8th ranked FF QB in most leagues (I know it's FF but it's a metric that captures pts scored and yardage which we all know is important) and Dj won 9 games plus the playoff game.


The QBR is quite dependent on rushing right? If so, I would argue that it overrates certain QBs.
terps  
djm : 1/2/2024 2:53 pm : link
i take back the farts comment ( i do love that line tho) but you should be mad and fed up. I get it. No NYG fan needs to be attacked after venting frustration. It's been a long and rough stretch.

Just get this draft right.
Uber  
JonC : 1/2/2024 3:10 pm : link
I certainly would like to think so, but two years later we're not seeing many tangible results and they're still making we can win-now decisions. Large ones. If the drafting starts to demonstrate a foundation is being put down, hopefully the larger decisions will begin to follow suit and they'll move on from the current characters.

If they draft a QB, make a wise decision on SB, sign a few key pieces (eg, IOL), and put down a draft that doesn't include reaches on smurf WRs or C in the 2nd round, I'll call it progress? lol.
Ooh, Jon called the Schmitz selection a reach.  
cosmicj : 1/2/2024 3:19 pm : link
I went into the 2023 draft thinking Schoen weighted athletic/testing criteria heavily. They clearly played a part in the Banks & Hyatt selections. The Schmitz selection was exactly the opposite. I wonder if it will reinforce Schoen’s convictions on stressing AA.
RE: RE: one last word  
bw in dc : 1/2/2024 3:19 pm : link
In comment 16344470 cosmicj said:
Quote:
In comment 16344405 djm said:


Quote:


DJ was 13th in QBR in 2022 and some of the guys ahead of him lost more games. Jones was ahead of Prescott and Cousins. He was neck and neck with HErbert. Jones was the 8th ranked FF QB in most leagues (I know it's FF but it's a metric that captures pts scored and yardage which we all know is important) and Dj won 9 games plus the playoff game.



The QBR is quite dependent on rushing right? If so, I would argue that it overrates certain QBs.


QBR is not dependent on rushing. It includes rushing. But you can see the breakout of the passing piece and the rushing piece, plus EPA.

For example, last year Jones's rushing results were 4th in the league per the QBR calc. On the passing variable, Jones was 13th.
Thanks for clarifying that  
cosmicj : 1/2/2024 3:19 pm : link
bw
djm  
Manhattan : 1/2/2024 4:50 pm : link
Jones wasn't a good passer in 2022. His running of course was well above average and helped make his season look above average overall.

How do we know Jones was below average as a passer in 2022 even though he had a good QBR score and the team made the playoffs? His underlying pass stats are not good.

TD% 28th in the NFL
Y/A 25th
Y/G 25th
SK % 26th

People will counter that he had a good comp % but this is a product of a QB who was reigned in to avoid turnovers and mistakes and has had virtually the lowest depth of target in the NFL since his rookie season.

Only 6.1 percent of Jones’ pass attempts traveled at least 20 yards in the air in 2022, the 33rd-highest rate in the league. He ranked 32nd 2021 at 5.9 percent.

Jones’ average pass traveled 3.1 yards short of the first down markers in 2022, which ranked 34th. His average pass traveled 2.7 yards short of the sticks in 2021, which ranked 32nd.

Jones' averaged 6.4 air yards per attempt in 2022, which ranked 30th. He had the same average 2021, which ranked 32nd.

This is a QB who was heavily managed by Daboll and previous regimes. An d to good effect as he helped them win games, but this approach, keeping the QB on a leash is unsustainable. And when they attempted to open up the passing game, it got even worse. The mistakes and turnovers returned and he was a bottom 5 passer in the league.
