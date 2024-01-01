Schoen/Daboll and Evaluating the 2024 QB Class

This thread isn’t about Brian Daboll and his development of quarterbacks, because based on his track record he has proven he can get the most out of his QBs. But how confident are you in he and Joe Schoen’s evaluation process?
The reason I bring this up is because they just gave Daniel Jones a $140m contract after one year of evaluating him, and it’s pretty clear the contract was a mistake. It’s a bit concerning to me that their evaluation of Jones led them to believe he was a franchise QB.
I think Scheon and Daboll had the right idea when they didn't pick up Jones' 5th year option. Basically had DJ "prove it". Well he played good enough last year to take the Giants to the playoffs and win a playoff game. So it essentially tied their hands with Jones.
At the end of it all, they couldn't see through the mirage. All the smoke and mirrors that the Giants had to do last year to make the playoffs.
I don't even know the answer anymore. After last year, through training camp and into the pre-season, I bought in and thought Schoen and Daboll could do no wrong. Now? I legit have no idea what they are going to do. It wouldn't surprise me to see them not draft a QB. Unfortunately, I think that's a possibility.
So many excuses. So much divisiveness with our fanbase. I'm just ready for it to be over. I hope Jones becomes an amazing NFL QB but I hope it happens on a different team.
But to answer the OP, I don't know if I have faith in this regime and it's ability to draft a QB. I just don't know anymore.
I think Scheon and Daboll had the right idea when they didn't pick up Jones' 5th year option. Basically had DJ "prove it". Well he played good enough last year to take the Giants to the playoffs and win a playoff game. So it essentially tied their hands with Jones.
At the end of it all, they couldn't see through the mirage. All the smoke and mirrors that the Giants had to do last year to make the playoffs.
I don't even know the answer anymore. After last year, through training camp and into the pre-season, I bought in and thought Schoen and Daboll could do no wrong. Now? I legit have no idea what they are going to do. It wouldn't surprise me to see them not draft a QB. Unfortunately, I think that's a possibility.
So many excuses. So much divisiveness with our fanbase. I'm just ready for it to be over. I hope Jones becomes an amazing NFL QB but I hope it happens on a different team.
But to answer the OP, I don't know if I have faith in this regime and it's ability to draft a QB. I just don't know anymore.
Their hands weren't tied unless Mara was pressuring them. It was a colossal mistake. They probably figured he's a bridge, how bad could it get. Well the NFL is clarifying and your mistakes won't end well.
It's a disaster. The sooner we move on from Jones, the better. & I get why we can't this offseason because of the cap ramifications, but I yearn for the day Jones is an ex-Giant.
It's a disaster. The sooner we move on from Jones, the better. & I get why we can't this offseason because of the cap ramifications, but I yearn for the day Jones is an ex-Giant.
You’re probably right. The way Mara backed Jones, blaming the organization for Jones’ faults prior to the Daboll hiring, and then for the Giants to have a successful season in 2022 put Schoen in a difficult situation.
Like you said, the sooner the Jones era is over the better.
We really don't know how they evaluated last years class.
With the Bills it seems they at least involved in the process. To what degree is hard to say for sure.
They gave a contract to Jones that at least says they thought he is a quality NFL starter imv.
Now they are in position to add a QB but that is a TBD what happens and then you have to see how it works out.
Not exactly an endorsement for a "franchise" QB. When they looked around, keeping Jones made the most sense.
I believe they were originally going to Franchise tag him.
Didn't work out because of SB.
Even with that, they have a "reasonable" out after year 2 (next year).
stop looking at the whole contract, its not all guaranteed!
Not exactly an endorsement for a "franchise" QB. When they looked around, keeping Jones made the most sense.
I believe they were originally going to Franchise tag him.
Didn't work out because of SB.
Even with that, they have a "reasonable" out after year 2 (next year).
stop looking at the whole contract, its not all guaranteed!
Sigh. When they looked around, signing and then restructuring Jones for over $90M guaranteed was decidedly NOT the best course of action. Not when better QBs could be had for less than $10M. Decisions like this torpedo NFL careers.
I think Daboll will be good at developing who ever he gets. He had a good track record in that regard.
have had to sign for a lot less
have had to sign for a lot less
Jones would have signed elsewhere.
I think Scheon and Daboll had the right idea when they didn't pick up Jones' 5th year option. Basically had DJ "prove it". Well he played good enough last year to take the Giants to the playoffs and win a playoff game. So it essentially tied their hands with Jones.
At the end of it all, they couldn't see through the mirage. All the smoke and mirrors that the Giants had to do last year to make the playoffs. The Giants have a very good qb, and 2 capable back ups, this draft they should be fixing so many positions of need, oline, pass rusher, wr, lb. We will be getting 12,234 posts on who to draft, so sit back and enjoy the ride!
I don't even know the answer anymore. After last year, through training camp and into the pre-season, I bought in and thought Schoen and Daboll could do no wrong. Now? I legit have no idea what they are going to do. It wouldn't surprise me to see them not draft a QB. Unfortunately, I think that's a possibility.
So many excuses. So much divisiveness with our fanbase. I'm just ready for it to be over. I hope Jones becomes an amazing NFL QB but I hope it happens on a different team.
But to answer the OP, I don't know if I have faith in this regime and it's ability to draft a QB. I just don't know anymore.
Some of you need to separate your own takes on jones and just move on already. You hate him. The giants did not.
Also, the guy had a bad month or so in an offense where little to nothing was actually good. Then he got hurt. Since when is something like that fucking permanent?? For some reason it is treated like permanent scarlet letter around here and it’s pretty much because some of you need to trumpet to the world that you knew all along and every discussion there after is rooted in this mantra. Doesn’t have to be. Things are fluid.
This isn’t a fucking defense of jones so save it. I want them to look qb early on this April. This post is more an indictment on the incessant and insanely dark and depressing takes about jones.
Lastly, some of the best talent evaluators of all time got it wrong with the qb. Everyone misses. Paying jones mid level money after the year he had in 22 is hardly an embarrassing miss or one to give pause.
Over the past ten years, what coach/GM combo would you have trusted the most? Shanahan/Lynch would probably be top three or top five on almost anyone's list and they swung and missed on Lance despite spending a ton of resources on the pick.
Some of you need to separate your own takes on jones and just move on already. You hate him. The giants did not.
Also, the guy had a bad month or so in an offense where little to nothing was actually good. Then he got hurt. Since when is something like that fucking permanent?? For some reason it is treated like permanent scarlet letter around here and it’s pretty much because some of you need to trumpet to the world that you knew all along and every discussion there after is rooted in this mantra. Doesn’t have to be. Things are fluid.
This isn’t a fucking defense of jones so save it. I want them to look qb early on this April. This post is more an indictment on the incessant and insanely dark and depressing takes about jones.
Lastly, some of the best talent evaluators of all time got it wrong with the qb. Everyone misses. Paying jones mid level money after the year he had in 22 is hardly an embarrassing miss or one to give pause.
That wasn't mid-level starter money. It was a top-15 NFL contract all-time. Mid level starters shouldn't be paid on a scale with Pat Mahomes. They should get less than half. If your team is paying a mid-level starter 85% of Mahomes and Burrow, you have a loser team.
Enough. Move on.
Some of you need to separate your own takes on jones and just move on already. You hate him. The giants did not.
Also, the guy had a bad month or so in an offense where little to nothing was actually good. Then he got hurt. Since when is something like that fucking permanent?? For some reason it is treated like permanent scarlet letter around here and it’s pretty much because some of you need to trumpet to the world that you knew all along and every discussion there after is rooted in this mantra. Doesn’t have to be. Things are fluid.
This isn’t a fucking defense of jones so save it. I want them to look qb early on this April. This post is more an indictment on the incessant and insanely dark and depressing takes about jones.
Lastly, some of the best talent evaluators of all time got it wrong with the qb. Everyone misses. Paying jones mid level money after the year he had in 22 is hardly an embarrassing miss or one to give pause.
Can they recover from it? Sure. It's not unfair, however, to question their evaluations and brush them away with "move on". That's a trip down denial.
Don't be surprised if the Giants look much better after these two players are gone. Nice guys finish last in this instance.
Don't be surprised if the Giants look much better after these two players are gone. Nice guys finish last in this instance.
There was a thread about Barkley being a canary in the coal mine, and I completely agree with that. If they pay Barkley it will say a lot, and none of it good.
No football adult in the building making the critical football decisions.
Isn't that what it ended up being?
At some point, you have to work on the long game future of the team. Being focused on the season at hand doesn't work. It fills the stadium but is producing a poor product.
Jones feels out of sight and out of mind now. We haven't even gotten any feel good rehab stories yet, but I suppose they could still come.
Don't be surprised if the Giants look much better after these two players are gone. Nice guys finish last in this instance.
You and I were of similar mind this off-season. I asked a few questions:
1. Do the Giants agree passing yards/TDs are the key to success in today's NFL?
2. What evidence was there that Jones could get us there?
3. If they think the anemic numbers were due to the surrounding pieces, how were you going to acquire those over the next couple of seasons?
The off-season made zero strategic sense. I posted this at the time:
- sign for $20M+/yr
- after playing 15+ games
- and throwing less than 20 TDs
there hasn't been another QB to sign for even $10M+/yr after playing 12+ games & throwing only 15 TDs (as Jones did)
Daniel Jones is the *only QB in the modern passing era* to play 10+ games for 3 consecutive years and throw fewer TDs than games played every year:
2020: 14 games played… 11 pass TDs
2021: 11 games played… 10 pass TDs
2022: 16 games played… 15 pass TDs
It was insane. There was no reason to pay Jones more than Carr/Smith.
Thankfully this season wasn't ugly.
He can be a useful player, but the constant mental errors, injuries, etc ... the Giants can lose 12 games with or without him. He's not the crucial pain point the QB spot is, but he's not going to be part of the solution here.
They wanted to keep him and paid him market value.
Also awful convenient to consistently leave out Dj's rushing prowess and production from 2022. 22 total Tds. 700+ rushing. I guess we ignore that. Fine.
Done.
If they wanted to keep him, the FT was there, which was around $30 million.
It's wild that anyone thinks that the NYG front office's draft preparation includes "well who are they pushing for on BBI?"
Because unless anyone genuinely believes that, it's silly to even say it, let alone repeat it with any sort of frequency.
Don't trust this staff with QBs despite the fact that they built Jones up to a playoff winning QB. Ok.
If they wanted to keep him, the FT was there, which was around $30 million.
Also awful convenient to consistently leave out Dj's rushing prowess and production from 2022. 22 total Tds. 700+ rushing. I guess we ignore that. Fine.
Done.
They wanted to keep him and paid him market value.
Also awful convenient to consistently leave out Dj's rushing prowess and production from 2022. 22 total Tds. 700+ rushing. I guess we ignore that. Fine.
Done.
I shouldn't respond to you, you rarely see the big picture.
Quote:
that's my exact point. They wanted to bring Jones back. They paid him what they had to pay him. Sitting here and implying that they could have spent less on Jones to me is a waste of time and doesn't conclude or confirm anything.
They wanted to keep him and paid him market value.
Also awful convenient to consistently leave out Dj's rushing prowess and production from 2022. 22 total Tds. 700+ rushing. I guess we ignore that. Fine.
Done.
I shouldn't respond to you, you rarely see the big picture.
You just did, only to insult.
So you want to fire Dabol and Schoen?
Just because I disagree with you doesn't mean I don't see things. We disagree. I am merely NOT condemning this regime for paying the QB who had a good year in 22. But hey you know more than they do. Get into the NFL then mr big picture.
Quote:
Market value for a guy who can't throw touchdowns at a league average rate isn't $40 million a year.
If they wanted to keep him, the FT was there, which was around $30 million.
Also awful convenient to consistently leave out Dj's rushing prowess and production from 2022. 22 total Tds. 700+ rushing. I guess we ignore that. Fine.
Done.
I've posted about it elsewhere multiple times (and advocated for running the ball more with Jones in the Judge days), it's not as valuable as passing the ball.
djm, you are simultaneously one of the dumbest and most annoying posters on this board. It's a rare combination.
Quote:
In comment 16344321 djm said:
Quote:
that's my exact point. They wanted to bring Jones back. They paid him what they had to pay him. Sitting here and implying that they could have spent less on Jones to me is a waste of time and doesn't conclude or confirm anything.
They wanted to keep him and paid him market value.
Also awful convenient to consistently leave out Dj's rushing prowess and production from 2022. 22 total Tds. 700+ rushing. I guess we ignore that. Fine.
Done.
I shouldn't respond to you, you rarely see the big picture.
You just did, only to insult.
So you want to fire Dabol and Schoen?
Just because I disagree with you doesn't mean I don't see things. We disagree. I am merely NOT condemning this regime for paying the QB who had a good year in 22. But hey you know more than they do. Get into the NFL then mr big picture.
Your Giants fan heart gets in the way, as it does for NYG ownership and management.
It's no sin, we just won't agree often.
Not many. I wonder why.
Sometimes teams get the QB thing wrong. The most well run team in the NFL, SF, traded up and drafted a slob #3 overall. They are still going today because the fan base wasn't allowed to fire the GM and HC.
George Young drafted Simms and Hoss. HE also mistakenly drafted Dave Brown.
I don't think it's completely fair to hold Schoen's feet to the fire for paying a QB who came off a good year. I think it's rational take.
But, don't hang on to every rationalization in the book to go 6, 7 seasons with the QB in hand. Fear of moving on is between the ears. It's time to add another QB or two to the room. Not one QB in the building right now should preclude action.
Not many. I wonder why.
Sometimes teams get the QB thing wrong. The most well run team in the NFL, SF, traded up and drafted a slob #3 overall. They are still going today because the fan base wasn't allowed to fire the GM and HC.
George Young drafted Simms and Hoss. HE also mistakenly drafted Dave Brown.
I don't think it's completely fair to hold Schoen's feet to the fire for paying a QB who came off a good year. I think it's rational take.
I’m with you. I’ll hold his feet to the fire if he doesn’t get the QB in this year’s draft. We’re in a good position. Also need to look critically at roster construction, performance of draft picks, coaching and staff changes. Big offseason for Joe Schoen and company. Time for some bold moves, we need a sea change.
I also wanted to run Kerry Collins out of town by week 10, 2003. I guess my heart wasn't into it back then. You're wrong about my takes on the QB. I want a new one.
DJ had a good year at what appears to be the worst possible time, from the NYG POV. They bought it. It is what it is. We can still draft a stud this April and move on. Not the end of the world.
I trust Daboll with QBs. I don't trust anyone to know with 100% certainty which college QB is the goods and no one should. History clearly shows us it's a virtual crapshoot and that applies to this regime. I still would rather see this regime draft a kid high and try and develop him and I disagree with the notion that we should be terrified of this approach simply because this staff paid Jones.
IF you think that's irrational I don't know what to tell you.
Fast forward to now, and it's Mission Failure in almost every way possible.
Now what? Punt the decisions to Jan 2025? At some point, the decision chain needs to be broken.
He had a few games that rose to expectations, and a number of games where he was the same old Jones. It is what it is, in 2023 he collapsed.
I give up. You win.
Fast forward to now, and it's Mission Failure in almost every way possible.
Now what? Punt the decisions to Jan 2025? At some point, the decision chain needs to be broken.
The Giants do not make analytically hard decisions, it goes back to the self-scouting issues you've harped on for years.
I wanted Jones back on the tag. His season was good enough, with flashes, that I wanted more information--but the base rates of guys turning into really good QBs after year 4 is very low. The tag was ideal for this.
Of course, I was wrong there too. The right decision was to let him walk and sign Mayfield or Brissett or someone like that.
NFL franchises are almost all 1-2 good drafts a way from contention. Unless you know you have an elite QB, you maximize assets and cap space in Y+1 onwards.
He outplayed Lamar Jackson and Aaron Rodgers and Lawrence and Cousins.
HE had a pretty good year. I don't know why so many here insist on disparaging that season but by doing so you completely obliterate Schoen's credibility. Schoen didn't sign DJ on a whim.
Two things can be true: Jones was solid in 22 and brutally bad in 23. I subscribe to this.
This is the money post. Jones had a slightly above average year, and it was by far his best. That should have been a damning enough indictment to the management team. It’s one thing for BBI’ers to overvalue a QB season, it’s another when team management does it.
I think Schoen wanted Jones back on his terms, a shorter length deal with starter level but not star level money. The FT was complicated by the fact that he couldn’t come to terms with SB, and he wanted to save it for Saquon. That should tell everyone that he valued Saquon more than Jones.
Schoen brought Jones back because he had few other options (and no, signing a Baker Mayfield type wasn’t one, fans would have revolted). But he overvalued both Jones AND SB, he should have used the transition tag on Jones and let him field offers. But even that had enormous risk, in a QB-starved league, all you need is one team to sign Jones to a poison pill contract. What I would have done is just go into the season with Tyrod as the starter, and bring in an experienced backup.
Uber, I don't know for sure, that's the type of info that probably won't escape the building too easily either. But, doesn't feel alot like not much has changed in the two years since the last set of changes.
How much more proof do we need that the fans don't know what they're talking about and will show up anyway to a shitty product? If the Giants started the season with Taylor, or Mayfield, or Dalton, or any of the numerous cheap veterans that are better players than Jones...what were the fans going to do? Not show up?
The shit-eating fans who thought Jones and Barkley were a good foundation are a huge part of the problem because they validate ownership's stupidity.
How bad does this have to get before we actually let someone smart make a decision?
fair enough--lol. We need better no arguments from me. Not to digress but I don't want to miss out on NFL stud talent just to QB chase, but it's a risk I am willing to take.
Fair enough.
Quote:
Schoen brought Jones back because he had few other options (and no, signing a Baker Mayfield type wasn’t one, fans would have revolted).
How much more proof do we need that the fans don't know what they're talking about and will show up anyway to a shitty product? If the Giants started the season with Taylor, or Mayfield, or Dalton, or any of the numerous cheap veterans that are better players than Jones...what were the fans going to do? Not show up?
The shit-eating fans who thought Jones and Barkley were a good foundation are a huge part of the problem because they validate ownership's stupidity.
How bad does this have to get before we actually let someone smart make a decision?
YEs, the fans are CLEARLY the problem here.
Stop breathing in your own farts.
(in a whisper, the fans show up no matter what...doesn't matter who the QB is and to imply that Mara signed DJ just to fill the seats is looney tunes)
Draft the right QB and we will be fine. Draft a great player once in a while and we will be fine. Don't do this and we will suck.
These contracts are the least of our worries if they don't nail a draft or 2 or 3.
On top of that, "outplaying" an opposing QB on a given day is not a meaningful comparison in the first place. And if we are going to do it that way, we also have to talk about how often Jones was outplayed by the opposing QB.
Here's a quick list that excludes the obvious ones:
Tannehill, Heinicke, Cooper Rush, Geno Smith
The QBR is quite dependent on rushing right? If so, I would argue that it overrates certain QBs.
Just get this draft right.
If they draft a QB, make a wise decision on SB, sign a few key pieces (eg, IOL), and put down a draft that doesn't include reaches on smurf WRs or C in the 2nd round, I'll call it progress? lol.
Quote:
DJ was 13th in QBR in 2022 and some of the guys ahead of him lost more games. Jones was ahead of Prescott and Cousins. He was neck and neck with HErbert. Jones was the 8th ranked FF QB in most leagues (I know it's FF but it's a metric that captures pts scored and yardage which we all know is important) and Dj won 9 games plus the playoff game.
The QBR is quite dependent on rushing right? If so, I would argue that it overrates certain QBs.
QBR is not dependent on rushing. It includes rushing. But you can see the breakout of the passing piece and the rushing piece, plus EPA.
For example, last year Jones's rushing results were 4th in the league per the QBR calc. On the passing variable, Jones was 13th.
How do we know Jones was below average as a passer in 2022 even though he had a good QBR score and the team made the playoffs? His underlying pass stats are not good.
TD% 28th in the NFL
Y/A 25th
Y/G 25th
SK % 26th
People will counter that he had a good comp % but this is a product of a QB who was reigned in to avoid turnovers and mistakes and has had virtually the lowest depth of target in the NFL since his rookie season.
Only 6.1 percent of Jones’ pass attempts traveled at least 20 yards in the air in 2022, the 33rd-highest rate in the league. He ranked 32nd 2021 at 5.9 percent.
Jones’ average pass traveled 3.1 yards short of the first down markers in 2022, which ranked 34th. His average pass traveled 2.7 yards short of the sticks in 2021, which ranked 32nd.
Jones' averaged 6.4 air yards per attempt in 2022, which ranked 30th. He had the same average 2021, which ranked 32nd.
This is a QB who was heavily managed by Daboll and previous regimes. An d to good effect as he helped them win games, but this approach, keeping the QB on a leash is unsustainable. And when they attempted to open up the passing game, it got even worse. The mistakes and turnovers returned and he was a bottom 5 passer in the league.