Schoen/Daboll and Evaluating the 2024 QB Class nyjuggernaut2 : 1/1/2024 3:12 pm

This thread isn’t about Brian Daboll and his development of quarterbacks, because based on his track record he has proven he can get the most out of his QBs. But how confident are you in he and Joe Schoen’s evaluation process?



The reason I bring this up is because they just gave Daniel Jones a $140m contract after one year of evaluating him, and it’s pretty clear the contract was a mistake. It’s a bit concerning to me that their evaluation of Jones led them to believe he was a franchise QB.