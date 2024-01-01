So Giants decide to draft MH Jr and trade back into 1st

But I fear he's not a fit for the Giants. With our O-Line being the pits, we really need a mobile QB. Penix can move around in the pocket but his multiple knee surgeries have limited his mobility a bit.
But he's got a fucking cannon and has amazing long range accuracy
It's so hard to evaluate QB. Most NFL executives can't let alone the average BBI poster. I think the Giants should be drafting a QB every year. They haven't drafted QB since 2019 which is too long imo.
So whether it's Williams, Maye, Daniels, Penix, Nix, McCarthy or whoever else, I want them to take a chance on one of these guys with Daboll.
QB is so dependent on fit, system, etc. For every Zach Wilson there is a Brock Purdy. I want Schoen and Daboll to identify someone who works in the system. This shouldn't be viewed as a 10 year commitment. It should be viewed as finding an upgrade for the next 2 seasons minimum.
So only judge him on the games against legit terrible teams?
This is the Daniel Jones redux. What about the Viking game? What about the second half against the Cardinals?
I care what he does against good teams, and honestly he has been mediocre in those games.
Well if he isn’t asked to do anything in those games cause he can’t… how can you judge him? And definitely don’t judge him against bad teams either. That’s why McCarthy has been polarizing all year. It’s tough to get a feeling on him. He doesn’t play many good team and he was hurt against the ones he did play against.
He’s definitely not a top 15 guy in my book. He’s probably a second rounder IMO. But I mean he had a total of 250 yards and 3 TDs against Bama today. Led them on a game tying drive. Outside the first play - he was pretty solid today IMO.
College fans aren’t use to seeing actual defense being played. You had two very very good defenses today.
You see a complete package. When you see Nix, there is plus athleticism and accuracy. With Penix there is exceptional arm talent and accuracy but limited athleticism and the injury history.
When I see McCarthy I don’t see anything that stands out. He does a lot of things well, but nothing that sets him apart. I think he has borderline starter/quality backup potential in the NFL. I’d rather gamble on a guy with one play trait than a guy who is competent but unspectacular at anything.
Nothing wrong with that point of view and you may very well be correct. FWIW, I don’t have McCarthy in the same tier as the top 3 either.
But as far as McCarthy compared to nix and Penix. He’s three years younger so his growth potential is higher IMO. And McCarthy is pretty athletic too. He may be more athletic than Nix. But McCarthy still isn’t a guy I’d consider in the first round. But some team might based on his age plus some of his traits.
JJ in the third would be easier to digest but is he really an upgrade? In that scenario I think you use the picks to improve the roster. Hopefully they have a backup plan at QB in case the top three are gone
This is a good summary, especially the JJM opinion.
You may be right about the development, but that is why I think McCarthy should stay in school another year. In my mind Nix and Penix are the tier 2 guys and I would put McCarthy in tier 3.
Granted, if he wins a National Championship, coming from a top school he may want to come out while his stock is high, but I don’t think he is ready to start taking NFL snaps next year like the tier 1 and 2 guys I listed are.
I've watched a lot of clips. He makes those cross field throws off platform you see Josh Allen make. He might not be ready right away. But he's very similar to Josh Allen when Allen was coming out. Remember how most thought about Allen at the same point.
This is a good summary, especially the JJM opinion.
What does stand out?
He is a plus athlete. They said he will run 4.5
I think his arm is plus too.
His short to intermediate throws are usually really accurate.
Now his deep ball needs a lot of work.
His release can be shorter too.
He is so polarizing. He can look great one play and then a guy who needs another year. If they win next week - he’s def coming out. And some team will take a chance.
My biggest fear with him is he kind of reminds me of how Zach Wilson plays.
I've watched a lot of clips. He makes those cross field throws off platform you see Josh Allen make. He might not be ready right away. But he's very similar to Josh Allen when Allen was coming out. Remember how most thought about Allen at the same point.
I don't see an ounce of that comp. If he did, I would say JJM is a lottery pick - no doubt.
Allen is from another planet. McCarthy is from La Grange Park, Illinois.
And will be a major project for whoever takes him. He probably needs to sit for a year or two to learn before he’ll be an NFL caliber qb. But the intangibles are there. He’s a low floor high ceiling guy. Will take the proper situation for him to develop in. I’m not sure the giants fit that unless their plan is to sit the rookie qb behind Jones next year.
I don’t think the comparisons to Wilson are fair. Wilson is allergic to staying in the pocket, constantly backpedaling. McCarthy is a lot more comfortable standing in there. And there are no questions about his character like there were with Wilson
I've watched a lot of clips. He makes those cross field throws off platform you see Josh Allen make. He might not be ready right away. But he's very similar to Josh Allen when Allen was coming out. Remember how most thought about Allen at the same point.
I have never seen an opinion like this on McCarthy, or a comparison to Josh Allen. The knock on Allen was he was raw and played against a low level of talent. Nobody ever questioned his arm strength or athleticism, only his accuracy.
i see mccarthy and nix pretty similarly skill set wise and i think they both fit the daboll offense. much more talented versions of devito. obviously not as much raw talent as josh allen but both also a lot more pro ready.
That MvCarthy has a slow delivery and is slow to cut it loose. If that’s an indication of how he processes what he sees, I want no part of him.
Physical traits are nice but the top notch QBs have it between their ears.
Even last night, I didn’t get that feeling watching him.
That MvCarthy has a slow delivery and is slow to cut it loose. If that’s an indication of how he processes what he sees, I want no part of him.
Physical traits are nice but the top notch QBs have it between their ears.
Even last night, I didn’t get that feeling watching him.
Agreed. When I watch McCarthy he has a better arm than Jones, but he plays scared and doesn’t take passes where the window is there albeit closer to a pro window versus a college window. Not everyone can adjust to that with time. I would rather gamble on Day 2 with someone like Cameron Ward where the issues are more cleaning up mechanics.
Outside of the Top 3 I do not see a QB that should carry a 1st Round grade
See I think all 6 can be drafted in the first round to get that extra year. Obviously the top 3 are going top 10.
But I can see Nix, Penix, and McCarthy being drafted like teams like the Vikings, Saints, Rams, broncos, Raiders, Steelers, and a few other teams later in the first.
Just because they are drafted in the 1st Round doesn’t mean they have a 1st Round grade. Teams could have dealt up for Will Levis to get the extra year and did not. Ditto Hendon Hooker who was getting mocked late Round 1 as the draft approached. Look what happened with the QB’s in 2022. If we don’t get one of the Top 3 I am more comfortable doing what Bengals did with Andy Dalton or Raiders with Derek Carr.
If it was as simple as the board thinks no one would ever get the QB wrong. Any guy that gets drafted has the tools. It's not the physical tools. Many busts passed the eye test and had all the physical tools, it's how well do they process things. Can they read the defense, can they go through progressions, do they see the whole field. That's one none of us know and that's what makes or breaks a prospect.
Outside of the Top 3 I do not see a QB that should carry a 1st Round grade
Oh I agree. I was just thinking how teams draft. I think the top 3 are the only first rounders that deserved to get pick but teams reach all the time.
I know that these are the flavor of the week but why would a team worried about injury prone Jones take a shot on Penix and his two surgically repaired knees and surgically repaired shoulder? McCarthy is a system QB and if you are going to look at his book of work over his career it has nothing to suggest NFL starter. Caleb is small and that has its own risks particularly in the Giants no OL system of offense. It's got to be Daniels or Maye or wait on a free agent.
I know that these are the flavor of the week but why would a team worried about injury prone Jones take a shot on Penix and his two surgically repaired knees and surgically repaired shoulder? McCarthy is a system QB and if you are going to look at his book of work over his career it has nothing to suggest NFL starter. Caleb is small and that has its own risks particularly in the Giants no OL system of offense. It's got to be Daniels or Maye or wait on a free agent.
I think you make some good observations here.
But Caleb isn't small. He has a very thick, sturdy body made for the position. Ideally, he'd be two inches taller, but he's great at finding throwing lanes and buying time. Bryce Young is small.
The more I watch Michael Pratt the more I think he's = or > than McCarthy as a prospect. He can really spin it and looks like he can make every throw, too. May need to adjust his motion but the rest of his mechanics look sound.
McCarthy's arm and athleticism is superior to Pratts.
im detecting a lot of people setting themselves up for disappointment
almost regardless of what happens in the draft. every QB prospect since andrew luck (and before) had some warts. yes even peyton and certainly eli.
this years is a very good class with a lot of candidates, if any of them are good with daboll all we can do is hope he's right. he's the one coaching them, he's the one whose job will ride on getting that judgement right. by all means opinion away but qb more than any other position is an intangible evaluation based on how they mentally fit off field with whatever team drafts them.
mccarthy is 20 years old with 3 seasons less experience than a bunch of the qbs in this class who were not on the first round radar even a year ago. at the experience level he just won rose bowl mvp against saban they were struggling / entering transfer portals at their earlier destinations. he's led um to back to back b1g champs over OSU teams with a lot of NFL talent. even if he's not your favorite of the options if you cant find something to like there i think you are overthinking.
I think he has the physical attributes that will entice a team to take him earlier than they should, but I don’t see him throwing with anticipation.
Trade back into the first and take Penix, or trade the 4/5 pick to move back a bit and pick up some extra picks.
Agree with this. He is a jack of all trades, master of nothing kind of player in my eyes. I think his ceiling is lower than most of the other prospects in this year's draft. Nice player, nothing special.
McCarthy has to be one of the most polorizing prospects ever
Cause there are plays where I say - Yeah I can see him being a franchise guy. Then two plays later - I say no - maybe not.
And then to top it off - he isnt given enough opportunities to say one way or the other cause they run the ball so much.
His combine and throwing day are going to have answer a lot of questions. His combine is probably going to be just as important if not more than Daniels. Cause Daniels at least showed what he can do this year.
But isn't that the exact situation some of us have been suggesting?
The "elite" are at the top of the board because they are seen to be NFL ready. Then logically there are players with similar attributes who will go lower because they still need seasoning (e.g. stay another year).
Why not take one of the latter and let the NYG QB gurus train him for a year (or two). It wasn't that long ago (for someone my age) when that's how ALL QBs developed.
Because physical and mental talent set a ceiling on how good guys can be. You can't draft any QB, and with the right development, turn him into a top QB. All a coach and team can do is maximize the potential that is already there.
I think McCarthy's potential is limited based on what I have seen from him. None of his traits seem elite to me. I am not an expert and I may be dead wrong, but there is very little he does that makes me think "wow, that was impressive."
Should stay in school another year. He’s athletic ability is really good but he struggles with the mental part of being a QB. He fixes that and he’s a top 5 pick next year, and possibly the first overall. But if he does come out , I think Daboll can mold him into an above average QB. We just have to be patient with him, and not rush him to start.
I completely agree that there is no QB prospect who didn't have something to criticize. You just can't predict how any college QB is going to adjust to the mental aspect of the NFL game. College football is addition and subtraction. The NFL is Calculus 2. That's why I hone in on physical attributes. Size, speed, athleticism, arm, etc convey to the NFL.
But I don't understand your McCarthy take. Because he was named the MVP of the Rose Bowl that should make somebody excited his prospects? BFD. It's not like McCarthy has been saddled with disadvantages. He is playing with very good players and a great coaching staff that put him in more opportunities than most to succeed.
I see nothing special about the kid. Just like I didn't see anything special about Jones. So, I just wouldn't want to over-invest in him by wasting a lottery pick or late first on him. Maybe as a day two or early day three pick, I'm more interested.
If we are looking for the Giants prototype - Maye is considerably more talented and interesting.
Well I dont think anyone here wants him if we pick top 5-7. But can we trade back for him in the first? I think thats the real discussion.
doesn't like the Michigan QB? Who could have guessed? For what it's worth I agree with you. But who knows? No college QB is a finished product, they all need the right support system on and off the field to succeed in the NFL.
NFL GMs are paid millions to stake their jobs and reputations on drafting college QBs and they have no clue which ones to select. On top of that the GM could make a good pick of a good QB and he could still bust for reasons out of the GM and QBs control.
I'm only sure of one thing. The Giants need a new starting QB. I hope they draft one this year and I hope he's another Phil Simms or Eli Manning.
except the Giants having a top 10 draft pick. But which of you QB experts had Brock Purdy as an MVP candidate when he was drafted? Or even Lamar Jackson?
We just don't know and neither do NFL teams. Would anyone argue that SF has the best roster in the NFL? Their talent evaluators traded up for Trey Lance and drafted Brock Purdy with the last pick of the 7th round.
I completely agree that there is no QB prospect who didn't have something to criticize. You just can't predict how any college QB is going to adjust to the mental aspect of the NFL game. College football is addition and subtraction. The NFL is Calculus 2. That's why I hone in on physical attributes. Size, speed, athleticism, arm, etc convey to the NFL.
But I don't understand your McCarthy take. Because he was named the MVP of the Rose Bowl that should make somebody excited his prospects? BFD. It's not like McCarthy has been saddled with disadvantages. He is playing with very good players and a great coaching staff that put him in more opportunities than most to succeed.
I see nothing special about the kid. Just like I didn't see anything special about Jones. So, I just wouldn't want to over-invest in him by wasting a lottery pick or late first on him. Maybe as a day two or early day three pick, I'm more interested.
If we are looking for the Giants prototype - Maye is considerably more talented and interesting.
right because that's exactly what i said.
sometimes you are an on the level poster with a great deal of cfb knowledge and sometimes you contort yourself to spin some really hollow narratives, which is totally your right but you can do so without totally misstating my comments. your question in bold is as great a distance from what i actually said as the comparisons of kenny pickett to joe burrow in years past.
drake maye more interesting? you don't say. maybe that's why he's been 1a/1b with caleb all year?
RE: I understand we have nothing to talk about again
except the Giants having a top 10 draft pick. But which of you QB experts had Brock Purdy as an MVP candidate when he was drafted? Or even Lamar Jackson?
We just don't know and neither do NFL teams. Would anyone argue that SF has the best roster in the NFL? Their talent evaluators traded up for Trey Lance and drafted Brock Purdy with the last pick of the 7th round.
very well said.
in all the years we've been arguing QBs on BBI it seems some never learn and just want to set themselves up for disappointment being all in/all out when literally nobody knows for sure on any of them.
malik willis was an obvious top 5 pick and then the whole leauge passed on him multiple times (as it turns out rightfully).
lamar jackson was so obvious to everyone that even his own team who drafted him took hayden hurst over him 7 picks earlier.
daboll targeting w/ a trade up and developing josh allen was probably the best move any organization has made for a qb since kc/mahomes. this year has a much higher talent level than the past few years so i see a lot more positives with all of the top 5, and i think the group is a lot flatter talent wise than maybe it seemed ahead of the year since maye/caleb sort of came back to the pack with some flawed performances. i can only imagine this thread if mccarthy played against bama like caleb played against ND.
daboll targeting w/ a trade up and developing josh allen was probably the best move any organization has made for a qb since kc/mahomes.
Probably nitpicking, but these two moves happened one year apart. So it's not really that impressive to say that something is the best 'X' since 'Y' if X happened at the very first opportunity that followed Y.
Why did you cite McCarthy winning the MVP of the Rose Bowl? It seems to me that you were doing it to pump up McCarthy's prospects. Because that's how your thought flowed...
You miss the point on Drake. The point is Drake absolutely fits the NYG prototype of late. See Eli and Jones. It has nothing to do where he is rated currently.
the time horizon of 'since mahomes' was to point out there have been a bunch of drafts since where teams havent made those kinds of correct judgements, not because it matters that there was any kind of gap in time between the 2 selections. maybe this reads better for you:
in the last decade new cba era mahomes and allen are far and away the 2 best qb evaluations + developments.
I still can’t get over Sy, whom I respect, giving a top flight 90 grade to Josh Rosen and then seeing Rosen unable to hang on to a roster spot in the league. Who could have predicted that?
Why did you cite McCarthy winning the MVP of the Rose Bowl? It seems to me that you were doing it to pump up McCarthy's prospects. Because that's how your thought flowed...
is this really that complicated? do you need a diagram illustrating the aging process?
mccarthy is 20 years old with 3 seasons less experience than a bunch of the qbs in this class who were not on the first round radar even a year ago. at the experience level he just won rose bowl mvp against saban they were struggling / entering transfer portals at their earlier destinations.he's led um to back to back b1g champs over OSU teams with a lot of NFL talent.
also saying he 'won rose bowl mvp' is a literal statement of reality. it seems to me that you are trying to dismiss that bc it doesnt fit your chosen narrative.
except the Giants having a top 10 draft pick. But which of you QB experts had Brock Purdy as an MVP candidate when he was drafted? Or even Lamar Jackson?
We just don't know and neither do NFL teams. Would anyone argue that SF has the best roster in the NFL? Their talent evaluators traded up for Trey Lance and drafted Brock Purdy with the last pick of the 7th round.
I still can’t get over Sy, whom I respect, giving a top flight 90 grade to Josh Rosen and then seeing Rosen unable to hang on to a roster spot in the league. Who could have predicted that?
the nfl as a whole sort of had him right since they dropped him to qb4 in that draft, which was very against the mock draft consensus similar to how they had haskins/lock/willis right. all 4 failed less bc of tools than that they didnt have the right mentality to be pro qbs.
all of that is why months ago schoen made the comment about how important the draft process is for QBs more than any other position.
RE: RE: I understand we have nothing to talk about again
So if BBI hates McCarthy - probably means he will be ok. If BBI loves him - he will probably stink.
If you watched the end of the season - he was dealing with a leg injury. So the games against PSU and OSu he was extremely limited.
In that order.
If the Giants are down by 5 and get the kickoff at the 25 with 1 minute left in the 4th, what makes you think JJ can lead a TD drive?
Quote:
I've watched McCarthy play 3 games this year and haven't seen anything out of him that makes me think he's got a bright NFL future ahead of him.
If you watched the end of the season - he was dealing with a leg injury. So the games against PSU and OSu he was extremely limited.
I've heard enough excuses for the QB the Giants wasted a pick on 5 years ago. Not interested.
In that order.
Absolutely NO on Penix. 2 ACLs already and some shoulder issues...
Guy is a medical experiment.
Excuse or facts? It’s been reported by everyone that he was severely limited the last 3 games. I guess he shouldn’t have played at all to satisfy you.
but not in the first round. There are a few guys I like in the 2nd and 3rd rounds if we can't get one of the top 3.
Day 2 pick for me. Again he’s three years younger than the next tier QBs. I believe he has a lot of room to grow than nix or pennix.
But I fear he's not a fit for the Giants. With our O-Line being the pits, we really need a mobile QB. Penix can move around in the pocket but his multiple knee surgeries have limited his mobility a bit.
But he's got a fucking cannon and has amazing long range accuracy
So whether it's Williams, Maye, Daniels, Penix, Nix, McCarthy or whoever else, I want them to take a chance on one of these guys with Daboll.
QB is so dependent on fit, system, etc. For every Zach Wilson there is a Brock Purdy. I want Schoen and Daboll to identify someone who works in the system. This shouldn't be viewed as a 10 year commitment. It should be viewed as finding an upgrade for the next 2 seasons minimum.
When I see McCarthy I don’t see anything that stands out. He does a lot of things well, but nothing that sets him apart. I think he has borderline starter/quality backup potential in the NFL. I’d rather gamble on a guy with one play trait than a guy who is competent but unspectacular at anything.
Nothing wrong with that point of view and you may very well be correct. FWIW, I don’t have McCarthy in the same tier as the top 3 either.
But as far as McCarthy compared to nix and Penix. He’s three years younger so his growth potential is higher IMO. And McCarthy is pretty athletic too. He may be more athletic than Nix. But McCarthy still isn’t a guy I’d consider in the first round. But some team might based on his age plus some of his traits.
There are 50 guys in college football with an “NFL arm.” Daniel Jones has an NFL arm. That is not enough to be a good QB. Nobody on this board should have to be told that.
This is a good summary, especially the JJM opinion.
What does stand out?
Granted, if he wins a National Championship, coming from a top school he may want to come out while his stock is high, but I don’t think he is ready to start taking NFL snaps next year like the tier 1 and 2 guys I listed are.
This is your opinion on McCarthy?
Quote:
This is a good summary, especially the JJM opinion.
What does stand out?
He is a plus athlete. They said he will run 4.5
I think his arm is plus too.
His short to intermediate throws are usually really accurate.
Now his deep ball needs a lot of work.
His release can be shorter too.
He is so polarizing. He can look great one play and then a guy who needs another year. If they win next week - he’s def coming out. And some team will take a chance.
My biggest fear with him is he kind of reminds me of how Zach Wilson plays.
I don't see an ounce of that comp. If he did, I would say JJM is a lottery pick - no doubt.
Allen is from another planet. McCarthy is from La Grange Park, Illinois.
The meditation does not bother me. I respect that. Doing it very publicly on the field seems a little…look-at-me-ish.
I don’t think the comparisons to Wilson are fair. Wilson is allergic to staying in the pocket, constantly backpedaling. McCarthy is a lot more comfortable standing in there. And there are no questions about his character like there were with Wilson
I have never seen an opinion like this on McCarthy, or a comparison to Josh Allen. The knock on Allen was he was raw and played against a low level of talent. Nobody ever questioned his arm strength or athleticism, only his accuracy.
Nix and Penix have more talent than Jones. We don’t already have that guy.
I am not saying they are franchise guys, but both would be an immediate upgrade over Jones.
LOL. I was watching video recently of Julian Sayin, QB heading to Bama. He looked the part of QB much more than Jones...and he's 17.
I think that would shock almost everyone who follows the NFL, but you never know. As long as it is not the Giants, it just helps us by pushing more talent down one slot.
Zero point zero percent chance he’s a top 10 pick. Yikes man.
And like Chip said, a lot of holes to fill. Like I keep saying a clever plan trade-down is CRUCIAL.
I'm NOT necessarily against a QB, if it happens in the middle of the first round (there WILL be a good guy there), the SCREAMING need is the O-line.
This team is (offensively) rich with skill players but destitute with guys who can open holes and keep QBs from getting the crap beaten out of them
Physical traits are nice but the top notch QBs have it between their ears.
Even last night, I didn’t get that feeling watching him.
Physical traits are nice but the top notch QBs have it between their ears.
Even last night, I didn’t get that feeling watching him.
Agreed. When I watch McCarthy he has a better arm than Jones, but he plays scared and doesn’t take passes where the window is there albeit closer to a pro window versus a college window. Not everyone can adjust to that with time. I would rather gamble on Day 2 with someone like Cameron Ward where the issues are more cleaning up mechanics.
See I think all 6 can be drafted in the first round to get that extra year. Obviously the top 3 are going top 10.
But I can see Nix, Penix, and McCarthy being drafted like teams like the Vikings, Saints, Rams, broncos, Raiders, Steelers, and a few other teams later in the first.
Oh I agree. I was just thinking how teams draft. I think the top 3 are the only first rounders that deserved to get pick but teams reach all the time.
Nix?
Joe Milton on day 2/3?
If Daboll wants to develop McCarthy, I trust him on it.
Trade back into the first and take Penix, or trade the 4/5 pick to move back a bit and pick up some extra picks.
I think you make some good observations here.
But Caleb isn't small. He has a very thick, sturdy body made for the position. Ideally, he'd be two inches taller, but he's great at finding throwing lanes and buying time. Bryce Young is small.
The more I watch Michael Pratt the more I think he's = or > than McCarthy as a prospect. He can really spin it and looks like he can make every throw, too. May need to adjust his motion but the rest of his mechanics look sound.
McCarthy's arm and athleticism is superior to Pratts.
this years is a very good class with a lot of candidates, if any of them are good with daboll all we can do is hope he's right. he's the one coaching them, he's the one whose job will ride on getting that judgement right. by all means opinion away but qb more than any other position is an intangible evaluation based on how they mentally fit off field with whatever team drafts them.
mccarthy is 20 years old with 3 seasons less experience than a bunch of the qbs in this class who were not on the first round radar even a year ago. at the experience level he just won rose bowl mvp against saban they were struggling / entering transfer portals at their earlier destinations. he's led um to back to back b1g champs over OSU teams with a lot of NFL talent. even if he's not your favorite of the options if you cant find something to like there i think you are overthinking.
Trade back into the first and take Penix, or trade the 4/5 pick to move back a bit and pick up some extra picks.
Agree with this. He is a jack of all trades, master of nothing kind of player in my eyes. I think his ceiling is lower than most of the other prospects in this year's draft. Nice player, nothing special.
And then to top it off - he isnt given enough opportunities to say one way or the other cause they run the ball so much.
His combine and throwing day are going to have answer a lot of questions. His combine is probably going to be just as important if not more than Daniels. Cause Daniels at least showed what he can do this year.
Granted, if he wins a National Championship, coming from a top school he may want to come out while his stock is high, but I don’t think he is ready to start taking NFL snaps next year like the tier 1 and 2 guys I listed are.
But isn't that the exact situation some of us have been suggesting?
The "elite" are at the top of the board because they are seen to be NFL ready. Then logically there are players with similar attributes who will go lower because they still need seasoning (e.g. stay another year).
Why not take one of the latter and let the NYG QB gurus train him for a year (or two). It wasn't that long ago (for someone my age) when that's how ALL QBs developed.
Because physical and mental talent set a ceiling on how good guys can be. You can't draft any QB, and with the right development, turn him into a top QB. All a coach and team can do is maximize the potential that is already there.
I think McCarthy's potential is limited based on what I have seen from him. None of his traits seem elite to me. I am not an expert and I may be dead wrong, but there is very little he does that makes me think "wow, that was impressive."
Never underestimate the level of common sense info that PaulN needs to have explained to him.
this years is a very good class with a lot of candidates, if any of them are good with daboll all we can do is hope he's right. he's the one coaching them, he's the one whose job will ride on getting that judgement right. by all means opinion away but qb more than any other position is an intangible evaluation based on how they mentally fit off field with whatever team drafts them.
mccarthy is 20 years old with 3 seasons less experience than a bunch of the qbs in this class who were not on the first round radar even a year ago. at the experience level he just won rose bowl mvp against saban they were struggling / entering transfer portals at their earlier destinations. he's led um to back to back b1g champs over OSU teams with a lot of NFL talent. even if he's not your favorite of the options if you cant find something to like there i think you are overthinking.
I completely agree that there is no QB prospect who didn't have something to criticize. You just can't predict how any college QB is going to adjust to the mental aspect of the NFL game. College football is addition and subtraction. The NFL is Calculus 2. That's why I hone in on physical attributes. Size, speed, athleticism, arm, etc convey to the NFL.
But I don't understand your McCarthy take. Because he was named the MVP of the Rose Bowl that should make somebody excited his prospects? BFD. It's not like McCarthy has been saddled with disadvantages. He is playing with very good players and a great coaching staff that put him in more opportunities than most to succeed.
I see nothing special about the kid. Just like I didn't see anything special about Jones. So, I just wouldn't want to over-invest in him by wasting a lottery pick or late first on him. Maybe as a day two or early day three pick, I'm more interested.
If we are looking for the Giants prototype - Maye is considerably more talented and interesting.
Well I dont think anyone here wants him if we pick top 5-7. But can we trade back for him in the first? I think thats the real discussion.
Quote:
taking a weapon at 5 and getting a QB late 1st/early 2nd. But I would rather it not be McCarthy.
This.
Nix?
Joe Milton on day 2/3?
Joe Milton? Really? I don't love Nix, but I wouldn't fight you there, but Milton over McCarthy? Yuk
I am fine getting a QB toward the middle or end of round one, or even round 2, just not McCarthy. I don't see anything to suggest he is a franchise QB or that he ever will be one.
NFL GMs are paid millions to stake their jobs and reputations on drafting college QBs and they have no clue which ones to select. On top of that the GM could make a good pick of a good QB and he could still bust for reasons out of the GM and QBs control.
I'm only sure of one thing. The Giants need a new starting QB. I hope they draft one this year and I hope he's another Phil Simms or Eli Manning.
Joe Milton? Really? I don't love Nix, but I wouldn't fight you there, but Milton over McCarthy? Yuk
Milton is a project. Built like a Sasquatch with a canon on his right shoulder. So, that's sort of interesting.
But he's had forever to get it right and the best he's done after six years in college is that he finally had a good year in 2023 at Rocky Top.
We just don't know and neither do NFL teams. Would anyone argue that SF has the best roster in the NFL? Their talent evaluators traded up for Trey Lance and drafted Brock Purdy with the last pick of the 7th round.
You've brought the best insight and thought (Lance/Purdy) - it's a crapshoot at best.
Unfortunately, for teams who have as many holes as the Giants have, making a 1st round mistake is disaster (the higher up on the board, the more consequential).
THIS
We just don't know and neither do NFL teams. Would anyone argue that SF has the best roster in the NFL? Their talent evaluators traded up for Trey Lance and drafted Brock Purdy with the last pick of the 7th round.
very well said.
in all the years we've been arguing QBs on BBI it seems some never learn and just want to set themselves up for disappointment being all in/all out when literally nobody knows for sure on any of them.
malik willis was an obvious top 5 pick and then the whole leauge passed on him multiple times (as it turns out rightfully).
lamar jackson was so obvious to everyone that even his own team who drafted him took hayden hurst over him 7 picks earlier.
daboll targeting w/ a trade up and developing josh allen was probably the best move any organization has made for a qb since kc/mahomes. this year has a much higher talent level than the past few years so i see a lot more positives with all of the top 5, and i think the group is a lot flatter talent wise than maybe it seemed ahead of the year since maye/caleb sort of came back to the pack with some flawed performances. i can only imagine this thread if mccarthy played against bama like caleb played against ND.
Probably nitpicking, but these two moves happened one year apart. So it's not really that impressive to say that something is the best 'X' since 'Y' if X happened at the very first opportunity that followed Y.
Why did you cite McCarthy winning the MVP of the Rose Bowl? It seems to me that you were doing it to pump up McCarthy's prospects. Because that's how your thought flowed...
You miss the point on Drake. The point is Drake absolutely fits the NYG prototype of late. See Eli and Jones. It has nothing to do where he is rated currently.
the time horizon of 'since mahomes' was to point out there have been a bunch of drafts since where teams havent made those kinds of correct judgements, not because it matters that there was any kind of gap in time between the 2 selections. maybe this reads better for you:
in the last decade new cba era mahomes and allen are far and away the 2 best qb evaluations + developments.
We just don't know and neither do NFL teams. Would anyone argue that SF has the best roster in the NFL? Their talent evaluators traded up for Trey Lance and drafted Brock Purdy with the last pick of the 7th round.
I still can’t get over Sy, whom I respect, giving a top flight 90 grade to Josh Rosen and then seeing Rosen unable to hang on to a roster spot in the league. Who could have predicted that?
It's wild that you never get tired of embarrassing yourself.
I still can’t get over Sy, whom I respect, giving a top flight 90 grade to Josh Rosen and then seeing Rosen unable to hang on to a roster spot in the league. Who could have predicted that?
I'm not defending Rosen (or Sy), but Rosen got killed his first year in Arizona. That AZ OL was one of the worst I have ever seen. Which is saying something, right... ;)
And then he was kicked to the curb a year later with the coaching change (bringing in Kingsbury). Perhaps he never mentally recovered from that...
No excuse, but that was a horrible start to his career.