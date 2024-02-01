Michael Penix Jr.

I have seen a few games he has played this season,but last night he showed up big time!!!
The guy has an accurate deep ball and can spin in it in between the linebackers on a dot.
I know he has had injuries in his past,but he has enough mobility and more importantly,a great POCKET PRESENCE to be a great NFL QB.what sayest the pnut gallery
Penix reminds me a little of Eli in that the minute he sees man coverage, he’s going deep. I like that aggressiveness.
I know nothing of footwork, but he laid several balls into tight windows last night.
He is decisive in his reads. Sy's QB reviews will be interesting to read come April.
He was better than I thought he would be.
The majority here wouldn’t touch Josh Allen with a 10-foot pole when he was coming out.
it's the new NFL, every one is going to get injured. Not sure why folks havent wrapped their minds around that yet. Some still think that you should only draft players that you foresee being able to play 16-17 games.
Reality is, that is rare these days.
Tua, Aaron Rodgers, Lamar Jackson, Desean Watson, Joe Burrow, Trevor Lawrence, CJ Stroud, Anthony Richardson, Justin Herbert, Dak, Jalen Hurts, Daniel Jones, Purdy, Geno Smith, Kyler Murray....
i could keep going, but the point is, everybody gets hurt now days.
Neal being his blindside protector is a very legitimate concern that I hadn't yet thought of. Yikes
I don’t see awful footwork at all, but even if true, that is very correctable with good coaching. Eli had a tendency to get real sloppy with his feet, but was able to correct it.
Yes, he does have possibly the best WR unit in FBS, but you could say the same about Joe Burrow at LSU, or CJ Stroud at Ohio St. WR’s need someone to deliver the ball to them, and Penix was dropping dimes out of the sky last night. Deep ball accuracy is a talent, one that is highly south after in the NFL.
For some reason though while I was watching I just didn't see a future star nfl qb - seemed pretty stiff
Was thinking more of a guy like Jacoby Brissett - a good player but not one you draft to lead your team
Last night his receivers were covered tightly, I couldn't believe the windows he was throwing successfully into. It may be the strongest arm, most accurate display I have ever seen in college. Give the guy his due
Left-handed QB with extensive injury history... Evan Neal will be blocking his blindside (because MP's left-handed so the blindside is flipped), what could possibly go wrong?
Neal being his blindside protector is a very legitimate concern that I hadn't yet thought of. Yikes
You don't pass on drafting him solely for that reason. It makes finding a legitimate RT very important, yes but it's not like you're drafting a QB just for the next season.
Injury history is a real concern but if you have conviction in him it shouldn't deter you from taking him. When you look back at this class years from now, there will be some guys who flamed out relatively quickly and others who became placeholder starters until a better option came along. So if you believe in him, I'd rather have a really good QB with injury concerns than a guy who doesn't cut it and turns into a career backup.
Of course he is they should be doing their homework on every QB coming into the league this year.... but I am with Gatorade Dunk on this. His injury history is already scary, he tore the same ACL twice within a 3 year span and injured both shoulders. Behind this OL? And with Evan Neal on his blindside? No way in the world I would sign up for that.
It's very early in the process and there is a lot on the surface to like here. I'm not saying he's the guy, but he is absolutely someone worth doing your homework on.
That is BBI. One guy on here recently said Daniel Jones was a better college prospect than Penix.
Also the majority of posters on here said they wouldn't trade the 1st round pick for Josh Allen right now...
My view towards Penix is the same as for Jones. For both players, their performance is irrelevant. Their injury histories mean neither can be the long-term QB for the Giants.
what a concept.
Yep. A disaster waiting to happen.
Agreed. Every team has to maintain their line. It doesn't stop them from drafting the QB they like. People who think you get the QB to fit the line have it ass backwards. You get the QB the HC and GM like, who ideally fit a system the HC/OC want to feature.
It's very early in the process and there is a lot on the surface to like here. I'm not saying he's the guy, but he is absolutely someone worth doing your homework on.
Of course he is they should be doing their homework on every QB coming into the league this year.... but I am with Gatorade Dunk on this. His injury history is already scary, he tore the same ACL twice within a 3 year span and injured both shoulders. Behind this OL? And with Evan Neal on his blindside? No way in the world I would sign up for that.
Well, Daniels has no problem throwing deep and is very accurate doing it.
Penix is not making it to the 2nd round
Minnesota, Denver, Rams, Atlanta, Tenn, Jets all need QBs/Future QBs
So don’t ever upgrade at QB then I guess.
We have to assume OL will be upgraded, talking about the pressure is redundant at this point. Everyone knows we need better OL play and that shouldn’t prevent us from also upgrading QB.
🤦♂️
Penix did not have a clean pocket last night, and also did not have wide open receivers. He came up big in a big time slugfest. He was constantly moving around the pocket and hitting guys in tight windows. I frankly think Washington beats Michigan fairly easily
of the mobility talk. Penix stood in against the rush and threw dimes. He also moved very well in the pocket to find throwing lanes and kept his eyes downfield. He also did run a few times when necessary. Not drafting Penix because you're worried about the o-line is ludicrous. And Schoen and Daboll certainly won't think that way.
Agreed. Every team has to maintain their line. It doesn't stop them from drafting the QB they like. People who think you get the QB to fit the line have it ass backwards. You get the QB the HC and GM like, who ideally fit a system the HC/OC want to feature.
My favorite type of argument around this is "NO QB can succeeed behind this line!" as an argument for not drafting one. What do these people want then? For the team to not field a QB? Usually once you unravel the argument you find that it's just that the person wants Jones to continue starting. But they just said that no QB could succeed behind the OL, so that means Jones will also fail. Completely incoherent argument.
I'm not knocking Penix, but it's worth noting that many quarterbacks at top programs benefit from throwing in a consistently clean pocket. Considering UW's schedule, it seems unlikely that he has faced much pressure throughout this year or even the previous one. We'll get a better idea of Penix's performance next week; Michigan applied a significant amount of pressure on Milroe yesterday, particularly in the first half.
Penix did not have a clean pocket last night, and also did not have wide open receivers. He came up big in a big time slugfest. He was constantly moving around the pocket and hitting guys in tight windows. I frankly think Washington beats Michigan fairly easily
Last night was Penix's game. However, the things posters say he struggles with - have been true this year. Last night - he just dominated so kudos to him.
I dont know if Washington will fairily beat Michigan... Michigan's secondary is really good. Plus, we saw what kind of pressure they can bring. I think it will be close because offensively - Michigan will grind it out and control the ball - not giving as many opportunites for Penix.
Odunze vs. Will Johnson is a must see matchup. Will Johnson is a projected top 5-10 pick in 2025 draft.
You say they should be doing HW, but then you shut it down, lol. Doing HW would mean things like reading medicals and talking to doctors and medical professionals, not the superficial dismissal you've laid out there.
To clarify my point, I want the staff doing deep dives on every QB (well and every single position for that matter... lol). If they decide he is worth the risk and they have mega conviction they will do it, and I will root for the player. My last statement was just my own dopey opinion, that I certainly wouldn't entertain someone with that injury history, especially with all of the needs we have still to make this a consistently competitive squad. It just doesn't make sense to me. Especially based on what I see from a talent perspective. He is an interesting player, had a great game last night, but the NFL is a different world and our OL sucks. It's just not an appealing pick for me.
What do they want? An entire offensive line made up of top 10 picks of course
You know a lot about people's rhetoric about Daniel Jones for being here about a week.
The reason Jones’s injury history is so concerning is that most of his success has been on the ground. If he can’t do that, he is not a starting-caliber QB. Penix is not a running QB. I’m not arguing that his injury history should be ignored, but nor would it be hypocritical to pick Penix to move on from Jones.
☝🏽. But he won't last past the 1st 😔
than Maye at #5 in the 1st rd, injuries and all. Take a top WR in Rd 1, then Penix.
☝🏽. But he won't last past the 1st 😔
Up until last night he was a high 2nd/low 1st pick. We will see.
I’d be happy with a trade down to get more picks, then grab one of these two. We have so many holes; it’s a good move if you like them. If the only significant knock on is injury history and the physicals check out, I think he’d be a great get.
To me he showed last night a better ability than any other QB coming out at processing and getting the ball out quick. It was reminiscent of Brady. Between Washington's OL pass protecting well and his ability to get the ball out quickly Texas had no shot at touching him. Totally demoralizes the defense. Neal blocking blindside is scary though
With all the mid-level teams who seriously want a QB (Minny, Denver, Atlanta, LV, even Seattle) it was never likely he would fall to the second. McCarthy will. He might even fall to the third, but I suspect teams with good starting QBs that are looking for a backup would consider him in the middle to late 2nd. Ward likely gets to at least the 3rd.
You wouldn't teach a kid how to throw like Patrick Mahomes or Aaron Rodgers, either. No one in this class, or in most classes, throws the ball better than Penix. One note: I will be interested to see him throw the NFL ball instead of the college ball.
2. Age - why is this a concern? Is the thinking that he's been a grown man beating up on kids, or is the concern that we won't get that many years out of him? If it's the latter, remember that Eli won his second title in his 8th season and could have retired after that; it was all downhill from there.
3. Neal protecting his blind side - fair concern; so trade Neal or kick him inside to guard and sign someone else. As far as I see it the Giants are a blank slate. Neal doesn't have to be the right tackle next year.
4. The injury history is a fair concern, though it's worth noting he's 3 years removed from the second ACL, and it clearly isn't impacting his play.
No, that's just yours and a few others stupid take on it. The OL is bad. It's not debatable.
Penix jr has a slight build and may be susceptible to re-injuring his knees and shoulders.
— 2018: Penix appeared in three games as a true freshman in 2018 before suffering a season-ending ACL tear in October. He didn't make a start and threw only 34 passes, but Penix was splitting time with Peyton Ramsey in a competitive game against Penn State when he went down. Because the injury happened early enough in the season, however, Penix was able to set his sights on a full recovery ahead of the 2019 season.
— 2019: Penix, a lefthander, dislocated the SC joint in his non-throwing shoulder in November 2019, ending his season prematurely. He had made a pretty remarkable comeback, earning the Hoosiers' starting job as a redshirt freshman despite spending most of the offseason recovering from the torn ACL.
— 2020: While Penix was arguably a darkhorse Heisman Trophy candidate with 14 touchdown passes through five games, his season ended abruptly when he re-tore his ACL against Maryland. Indiana played only two more games, but Penix missed an opportunity to play in the Outback Bowl against Ole Miss as he recovered.
— 2021: His 2021 season ended after only five games, with Penix suffering a dislocated joint in his throwing shoulder. At that point, Penix had thrown more interceptions than touchdowns in a season that would see Indiana finish winless in Big Ten play.
Penix shouldn't be dismissed completely. That is indeed idiotic.
He possesses a great asset - a live arm. And that needs to be considered for sure if you are in the market for a better QB. Penix makes throws that Jones couldn't make throwing with a 25 MPH wind at his back.
It's just hard to invest a high pick in a guy who is essentially a PP with a health file littered with red flags. In other words, it's about finding the best place to slot Penix based on that overall value.
It's very early in the process and there is a lot on the surface to like here. I'm not saying he's the guy, but he is absolutely someone worth doing your homework on.
Penix shouldn't be dismissed completely. That is indeed idiotic.
He possesses a great asset - a live arm. And that needs to be considered for sure if you are in the market for a better QB. Penix makes throws that Jones couldn't make throwing with a 25 MPH wind at his back.
It's just hard to invest a high pick in a guy who is essentially a PP with a health file littered with red flags. In other words, it's about finding the best place to slot Penix based on that overall value.
That's fair BW. This will be a QB hungry draft though and he is going to go likely before he should. At least IMO.
When he has 1.5 seconds to throw or is being sacked 90 times in a season. Asking for a friend.
So don’t ever upgrade at QB then I guess.
We have to assume OL will be upgraded, talking about the pressure is redundant at this point. Everyone knows we need better OL play and that shouldn’t prevent us from also upgrading QB.
Daniel Jones completely shattered this fanbase into thinking no QB can function in anything less than ideal conditions.
DJDS - Daniel Jones Derangement Syndrome
What does it mean that he will likely go before he should? If multiple teams want to draft him in the first round, isn't he a first round talent? What metric, aside from where teams want to draft him, tells you where he "should" go?
You wouldn't teach a kid how to throw like Patrick Mahomes or Aaron Rodgers, either. No one in this class, or in most classes, throws the ball better than Penix. One note: I will be interested to see him throw the NFL ball instead of the college ball.
2. Age - why is this a concern? Is the thinking that he's been a grown man beating up on kids, or is the concern that we won't get that many years out of him? If it's the latter, remember that Eli won his second title in his 8th season and could have retired after that; it was all downhill from there.
3. Neal protecting his blind side - fair concern; so trade Neal or kick him inside to guard and sign someone else. As far as I see it the Giants are a blank slate. Neal doesn't have to be the right tackle next year.
4. The injury history is a fair concern, though it's worth noting he's 3 years removed from the second ACL, and it clearly isn't impacting his play.
Agree with ll of this. There are 5 QB's worthy of a top 10 pick. Giants just have to find the one they want.
So you think one team will pick him a full round or two ahead of where any other team will pick him?
Why do you believe only one team would do that?
Main concerns with him are the injuries, as it's unlikely he'll avoid injury in the NFL. Second, when he's faced a good pass rush his decision making was awful. He won't get consistent clean pockets with a mega-talented receiver crew out there ruining the defensive scheme. I'm not sure he's mobile enough to be plus or better off-platform in the NFL.
Alot to like with Penix, but not a QB I'd put all my eggs on.
He has Aikman- like accuracy I like him
So you think one team will pick him a full round or two ahead of where any other team will pick him?
Why do you believe only one team would do that?
I didn't say one team would do that. The league is so QB starved that he will be over-drafted, by some team. Read JonC's post above. He is an intriguing injury prone QB that will likely be over-drafted this year (hopefully not by the NY Giants).
He has Aikman- like accuracy I like him
totally concur Paulie!!
I think he gets a Natty vs Michigan
Smart QB and makes the right read consistently, has a beautiful deep ball and has put up insane Mahomes like numbers over the last 2 years.
Draft BPA in the first and one of your 2nds on Penix.
The risk/reward is in your favor in the 2nd round.
Recency bias, like the last two years?
We're being fooled by a player playing well? An I reading that correctly?
Not a high level NFL prospect. I think some folks are getting fooled by recency bias and seeing him make some nice throws last night.
Recency bias, like the last two years?
We're being fooled by a player playing well? An I reading that correctly?
Consider the source.
I'm not an all-in-on Penix poster, but you really look lost writing something like this.
The irony is you are come off exactly what you are accusing others of doing - not watching much college football.
Like others have said - recognized some 1 on 1 coverages, and had the confidence in his guy to make a play. Lord knows we haven't had that in a while.
I'm glad we'll have the opportunity to see him against the Michigan defense - that will be a good barometer for us.
Not a high level NFL prospect. I think some folks are getting fooled by recency bias and seeing him make some nice throws last night.
I'm not an all-in-on Penix poster, but you really look lost writing something like this.
The irony is you are come off exactly what you are accusing others of doing - not watching much college football.
The irony is Ryan talking about Penix not being a high level NFL prospect when he's the biggest defender of Daniel Jones on this board.
That's all I'll write.
Not a high level NFL prospect. I think some folks are getting fooled by recency bias and seeing him make some nice throws last night.
Recency bias, like the last two years?
We're being fooled by a player playing well? An I reading that correctly?
New definition of recency bias = a guy who played well in his last game probably isn't very good, because it was just one game.
I'm glad we'll have the opportunity to see him against the Michigan defense - that will be a good barometer for us.
I would expect Penix to score a lot of points against Michigan. Maybe not 40+, but UDub has a great OL, a terrific group of offensive assets and a HC/OC who are very creative. That's a real good formula.
The better question, to me, is if McCarthy et all will be able to keep up with UDub's offense.
Now watch the game be 20-17... ;)
Not a high level NFL prospect. I think some folks are getting fooled by recency bias and seeing him make some nice throws last night.
Recency bias, like the last two years?
We're being fooled by a player playing well? An I reading that correctly?
Excellent counter-post, Go Terps.
In my opinion, the recency bias that has had the most detrimental effect upon the Giants was that road play-off game against a team with one of the worst secondaries in the league.
He only looks good because of the OL and WRs — again, false. He outplayed Justin Fields head to head at Indiana with trash around him. He had Indiana relevant until he got hurt.
If you don’t like the guy that’s fine, but at least bring facts to the table and not just regurgitate some shit someone else said.
Left-handed QB with extensive injury history... Evan Neal will be blocking his blindside (because MP's left-handed so the blindside is flipped), what could possibly go wrong?
it's the new NFL, every one is going to get injured. Not sure why folks havent wrapped their minds around that yet. Some still think that you should only draft players that you foresee being able to play 16-17 games.
Reality is, that is rare these days.
Tua, Aaron Rodgers, Lamar Jackson, Desean Watson, Joe Burrow, Trevor Lawrence, CJ Stroud, Anthony Richardson, Justin Herbert, Dak, Jalen Hurts, Daniel Jones, Purdy, Geno Smith, Kyler Murray....
i could keep going, but the point is, everybody gets hurt now days.
You had my attention with that list of injured QBs until you put Daniel Jones’ name on it.
Can you tell I’m down on him for being so crappy this year? I supported him for 4 years and then this…..ugh!
When Jones got hurt we had to put Paris Campbell on the bench because Taylor wouldn’t throw to him when he was 3 yards behind the line of scrimmage….apparently just about every pass Campbell caught was behind the LOS. (I just made that up to sound more impressive….impressed?)
Last night his arm was the sole difference. I don't think any other QB in college was putting the ball in the places he did. Texas defenders were right there, the WRs were not running around open
So performance in college doesn't matter? What does matter?
I'm glad we'll have the opportunity to see him against the Michigan defense - that will be a good barometer for us.
I would expect Penix to score a lot of points against Michigan. Maybe not 40+, but UDub has a great OL, a terrific group of offensive assets and a HC/OC who are very creative. That's a real good formula.
The better question, to me, is if McCarthy et all will be able to keep up with UDub's offense.
Now watch the game be 20-17... ;)
Don’t forget bw, Michigan has the #1 rated college defense this year. If anyone could stop their machine, it will be them.
NFL First Round QB prospects should not be judged on wins in college or how many TDs and yards they have thrown.
It should be about elite traits, leadership ability, and toughness. I don't see any elite traits on Penix as a passer.
You compared his arm strength to Herbert which is beyond laughable. They aren't even close.
It's very early in the process and there is a lot on the surface to like here. I'm not saying he's the guy, but he is absolutely someone worth doing your homework on.
Penix shouldn't be dismissed completely. That is indeed idiotic.
He possesses a great asset - a live arm. And that needs to be considered for sure if you are in the market for a better QB. Penix makes throws that Jones couldn't make throwing with a 25 MPH wind at his back.
It's just hard to invest a high pick in a guy who is essentially a PP with a health file littered with red flags. In other words, it's about finding the best place to slot Penix based on that overall value.
This post makes the most sense and thus concerns me about him becoming a Giant. I mean our OL is not Wash OL. And there is no reason to believe it will get better anytime soon….thus, you have to be concerned that prior injury might be revisited again. So, yes, I am putting this guy behind everyone else who is considered a #1 prospect because I believe next years QB on NY will probably be getting killed again.
It should be about elite traits, leadership ability, and toughness. I don't see any elite traits on Penix as a passer.
You really need to take a deep breath. If you can't acknowledge that Penix has plus/plus-plus arm talent, you either too stubborn or too ignorant about what you are watching.
Penix’s performance is good for the Giants.
But if Schoen really wants a QB - trade fucking up and ensure you get one.
That said with 1 oft injured QB, the giants need someone who can withstand the contact of the NFL game.
His play is great for the giants
It gives us more options to get what we want in the early rounds...making a trade up or down more doable.
Especially if Schoen sees a way to kill 2 birds with 1 stone
This narrative is getting out of control.
This narrative is getting out of control.
He was dropping 50 yard throws right in stride, at least one with a pass rusher right in his face. Penix has a very good arm. Watching him for 30 seconds would show you that, if you knew what to look for.
This is why projecting this stuff in November and December is always a mistake.
We see it every year and no one seems to learn.
Someone who wasn't supposed to be as good as the others will probably end up being the best QB in the draft.
Says the guy who will point to one playoff game to prove Daniel Jones is good.
Health
Footwork can get sloppy
Mobility/throwing on the run
Arm strength and accuracy aren’t his problems.
Has a howitzer of an arm
Finished 2nd in Heisman voting
Has his team on the cusp of a chip
What more do we want??
We slurp a scrub game manager like JJ and don't see what Penix is doing...
I don't love Caleb Williams or Drake Maye; I think Daniels and Penix are the top talents at the position.
But that doesn't really matter. I want to see the Giants assess this class, determine who they like best, and acquire that player with the minimum possible investment. If that guy is Williams or Maye, I'm fine with it.
Just do it already. And after it's done be honest in the assessment of that player right off the bat. If the player has a weak rookie season the antennas should already be up. Stop acting like the NYG QB is something to be bequeathed on a player for years regardless of merit.
I don't trust them to handle this correctly.
I could give two shits about who they take as long as the guy ends up being a good player.
BBI spent countless hours arguing whether Josh Rosen or Sam Darnold were better. LOL
This post makes the most sense and thus concerns me about him becoming a Giant. I mean our OL is not Wash OL. And there is no reason to believe it will get better anytime soon….thus, you have to be concerned that prior injury might be revisited again. So, yes, I am putting this guy behind everyone else who is considered a #1 prospect because I believe next years QB on NY will probably be getting killed again.
Agreed. You have to manage the risk. Penix's style does not mesh very well with the state of the OL or where the league is in terms of dual threat QBs. I was a sucker for the PP for a long, long time. But the league has evolved and it's just smarter planning to have that dual threat.
Again, it's all about value. If Schoen decides to pass on the big three with his first pick, and Penix is there on day two or three, it's more sensible risk. You limit your downside if Penix gets the injury bug again or he can't adjust to the pro game with his limited mobility.
You wouldn't teach a kid how to throw like Patrick Mahomes or Aaron Rodgers, either. No one in this class, or in most classes, throws the ball better than Penix. One note: I will be interested to see him throw the NFL ball instead of the college ball.
2. Age - why is this a concern? Is the thinking that he's been a grown man beating up on kids, or is the concern that we won't get that many years out of him? If it's the latter, remember that Eli won his second title in his 8th season and could have retired after that; it was all downhill from there.
3. Neal protecting his blind side - fair concern; so trade Neal or kick him inside to guard and sign someone else. As far as I see it the Giants are a blank slate. Neal doesn't have to be the right tackle next year.
4. The injury history is a fair concern, though it's worth noting he's 3 years removed from the second ACL, and it clearly isn't impacting his play.
I have been skeptical from the beginning of the year about Penix and his NFL future given his track record at Indiana. And here I am yet again acknowledging that you have called this correctly for months now. Last night's performance by Penix was superb. He not only has all of the physical tools, he appears to have the necessary composure, pocket presence and cognitive processing speed to perform at a high level in the NFL. I am convinced that he most definitely has the ascending ceiling that we have been lacking for years now. So my guess is, assuming injury issues can be overcome, Penix will be rated talent-wise right up there with the top three come April. Which is very good news for us given our likely fifth position in the draft...
Given that Lamar Jackson is about to get his second MVP, I shouldn't be surprised at all by your prescient wisdom here again Terps. Well done, Sir. Well done.
This narrative is getting out of control.
We just aren't watching the same player. And I have a lot of criticism about Penix moving to the next level.
Health
Footwork can get sloppy
Mobility/throwing on the run
Arm strength and accuracy aren’t his problems.
Then let the buyer beware. These 3 problems are not small. It reminds me of 3 problems Evan Neal has….pretty similar, except he is a tackle.
NFL First Round QB prospects should not be judged on wins in college or how many TDs and yards they have thrown.
It should be about elite traits, leadership ability, and toughness. I don't see any elite traits on Penix as a passer.
You compared his arm strength to Herbert which is beyond laughable. They aren't even close.
Well, how about his leadership and toughness? Are they NFL-starter quality? Can he hold a candle to Jones in these areas?
I don't see elite traits with Penix either to push him up into first half of Rd1 but he isn't that far away from that zip code. Nice showing last night and some quality work done over the past two seasons.
Penix’s performance is good for the Giants.
Yes to Sean and cosmic, we see this every year. And it IS good for the Giants, along with Daniels emergence.
The real trick is for Schoen to game this re-setting of the first 10 picks shrewdly, whether moving up or down.
Draft a QB and play him. Build around his skills. Have a blank check mentality on bringing in a reputable OL coach.
I fully expect mediocrity again next year but at least show me you have a vision and plan of where you want this to go.
Picking at 8 would be very, very disheartening.
Washington gained 11.5 yards per dropback. Every time he dropped back they gained a first down.
Nearly 20% of his throws traveled over 20 yards downfield. He was only off target on 8% of his total throws.
Again, not sure where these stats ended up both were jaw dropping to me.
If you do not see he has a gun for an arm I don't know what to tell you. He threw one pass short last night and it was a 60 yarder from the OPPOSITE hash mark. Not only does he have an extremely strong arm, but his ball placement on deep throws is by far the best of any college QB coming out this year.
Where did I even remotely suggest Penix doesn't have a plus arm?
Reading left to right is the preferred method to comprehend.
The unknowns for ALL of these qb's, which in my opinion is the most important attributes are decision making and ability to read defenses quickly and go through your progressions quickly. The college game does not provide a great testing ground for these attributes which may be why so many ,"blue chippers" fail and some lower round picks succeed. It is a crapshoot. For me there are only 2 top tier qb's in this draft and they are Williams and Daniels. Maye and Penix are next tier. I really would be hesitant with Nix. But again its a crapshoot.
It makes sense,aren't you out there on the west coast,did you get to see many of Penix's games?
Oh yes Harrington outta Oregon....this sizing up of the QB is such a difficult thing
Tom Brady got passed over more time than a Las Vegas showgirl,and look how he turned out...
How about the difference between Payton Manning Ryan Leaf in '98.
can you imagine BBI during that lead up to that draft...
haaaaaaaaaaa
Pretend Penix' game the other night was as meaningful as, say, Jones game against the Vikings last year... what would you think of Penix then?
I think recency bias doesn't really apply to the guy who's had two really strong years in a row.
If you do not see he has a gun for an arm I don't know what to tell you. He threw one pass short last night and it was a 60 yarder from the OPPOSITE hash mark. Not only does he have an extremely strong arm, but his ball placement on deep throws is by far the best of any college QB coming out this year.
Where did I even remotely suggest Penix doesn't have a plus arm?
Reading left to right is the preferred method to comprehend.
I don't think he was responding to you, but was referencing the post YOU were responding to.
Knowing that there are at least 5 guys who qualify to be a quality QB that should be taken in the 1st round …you would think at least one of them should be available when it’s our turn to pick at #8.
Picking at 8 would be very, very disheartening.
I’m sure many here don’t want that, but I feel a big win this Sunday….there will be blood on the ground….Philadelphia blood! Wink is going let the stallions run wild making Hurts wish he were named Feelsogood.
My other concerns are physical. He's had 2 ACL surgeries and 2 shoulder injuries. To me, those are a big red flag.
I think he has about as high a ceiling as any of the QBs in the draft. But, the questions and concerns really lower the floor.
He's the type of guy who, if they took him, I would be happy, but very cautiously optimistic.
My other concerns are physical. He's had 2 ACL surgeries and 2 shoulder injuries. To me, those are a big red flag.
I think he has about as high a ceiling as any of the QBs in the draft. But, the questions and concerns really lower the floor.
He's the type of guy who, if they took him, I would be happy, but very cautiously optimistic.
Next week should be a good test of how he does when pressured.
Joel Klatt on Colin Cowherd - ( New Window )
Nobody can dispute that. He definitely has the arm to make all throws, is highly accurate, throws guys open, and seems able to read defenses and coverages. However, he faces little to no pressure. That raises a few questions. One, how will he process progressions and reads when he has less time to stand back in the pocket forever? Two, how does he handle pressure? Both are likely to be consistent tests in the NFL.
My other concerns are physical. He's had 2 ACL surgeries and 2 shoulder injuries. To me, those are a big red flag.
I think he has about as high a ceiling as any of the QBs in the draft. But, the questions and concerns really lower the floor.
He's the type of guy who, if they took him, I would be happy, but very cautiously optimistic.
Next week should be a good test of how he does when pressured.