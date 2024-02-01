Michael Penix Jr. AROCK1000 : 1/2/2024 10:55 am

I have seen a few games he has played this season,but last night he showed up big time!!!

The guy has an accurate deep ball and can spin in it in between the linebackers on a dot.

I know he has had injuries in his past,but he has enough mobility and more importantly,a great POCKET PRESENCE to be a great NFL QB.what sayest the pnut gallery