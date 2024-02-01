This team hasn't had a #1 receiver since Beckham

And his last great, injury free season was 2016. They also haven't had a competent offensive line in over a decade. Yet 75% of this board is obsessed with drafting a QB. How does Mahomes look this season with a trash reciving core outside of Kelce? How would a rookie QB like Pennix or Daniels look with no receiving threat and Evan stibking neal blocking for him? Get reasy for a 3-14 season. Look outside the box. Jones already proved he could get the job done based of 2022. Why would you draft a QB with all the other holes on this roster. As I have said so many times, if Jones fails in 23' you have an out clause-he's gone. You assess the QB after this season-not now.
The Giants haven’t seen a season like that in almost a decade.
The Giants haven’t seen a season like that in almost a decade.
I usually agree with a lot of your posts - but Mahomes has struggled more this year than any other year cause his WRs are so bad and kelce looks like he hit a wall. KC definitely needs a huge upgrade at WR.
Nobody drafts positions in a specific order before drafting other positions. There is a reason nobody does it. It's dumb.
Pick good players at positions of need. QB is a desperate need for NYG.
If the QB isn't in the 2024 first round, or the entire draft, so be it. Don't force the QB either. But, be honest and realize the QB position is a huge part of the NYG status quo.
You still have premium picks with 2 second round picks as well as free agency to draft at the other positions.
Once the 2026 draft rolls around, "We don't have the draft capital for the top QB prospects, plus have you seen this OL? Time for the 8th season of Jones"
Once the 2027 draft rolls around, "oops, looks like there aren't any good QB prospects, time for the 9th season of Jones"
Repeat until he retires.
"He was faster than Usain Bolt and once threw a football through a battleship from 200 yards away. He could part a wide receivers hair with a throw in a monsoon, and he once created AND destroyed matter. He was almost too beautiful to look at.
But then...there was the offensive line. Sent from the devil himself, they ruined the greatest gift nature has ever bestowed upon the Earth. For that, the world will curse their births for a thousand years."
The Giants haven’t seen a season like that in almost a decade.
Even with 17 games, his YPG are down especially compared to 2019.
His TD% and YPA and AY/A are also down quite a bit. By comparison, he's declined 1.6 AY/A from just last year. To me he's getting more within the league average with these numbers. Reid and Pat are great but their offense isn't very good right now, or up to elite standards. Their defense is 3rd right now in points per drive.
I can be assured they will go hard for a WR somewhere. I'd see Toney being cut.
We haven’t done that before
We have seen Tua become a different QB when they got Hill
We have seen Hurts become a different QB when they got Brown
Dallas went out and got Cooks to go with Lamb because they needed someone to replace the 1 in Cooper
We have seen what Herbert does without K. Allen
The Giants are playing with Slayton as the 1 and the worst OL in the league and no Barkley for 3 games.
If a QB is there where they draft and believe in him get him. I am not trading 4 picks to get 1. If not get a WR. This team is not threatening good teams with Slayton as their 1
Carolina may be the only team with worse WR in the NFL
Saying all that, getting an edge rusher opposite KT is equally important
Watching Jones try to play QB in the NFL for a sixth year is beyond depressing.
QB is a huge need for us, despite other needs we may have. If we accept this, our options relative to the top QB prospects is as high as it's going to be outside of our GM and HC being the wrong guys for the job. We drafted our last franchise QB 20 years ago. The time is now.
Disagree. Playoff Eli came to Green Bay. His WRs unfortunately did not.
QB is a huge need for us, despite other needs we may have. If we accept this, our options relative to the top QB prospects is as high as it's going to be outside of our GM and HC being the wrong guys for the job. We drafted our last franchise QB 20 years ago. The time is now.
Ok. So, how are you going to do that. The top three are most likely out of reach. What if Schoen doesn’t see it in the next three. Should he run back the DG playbook and draft one anyway.
Quote:
4400 yards and 30 tds which is pretty in line with 2019-2021 Mahomes. He also has a career high completion percentage.
The Giants haven’t seen a season like that in almost a decade.
I usually agree with a lot of your posts - but Mahomes has struggled more this year than any other year cause his WRs are so bad and kelce looks like he hit a wall. KC definitely needs a huge upgrade at WR.
Ummm that is kind of his point. Even with zero WRs and a love struck Kelce, not great OL he still put up good numbers and they won 9 games so far. You put any other QB on that team and they are trash.
Quote:
circa 2015.
Disagree. Playoff Eli came to Green Bay. His WRs unfortunately did not.
Eh - he had some up and down passing numbers in 2016. 2016 I can probably push it - but this was the last hurrah for him, totally downhill after.
Quote:
In comment 16344375 Sammo85 said:
Quote:
circa 2015.
Disagree. Playoff Eli came to Green Bay. His WRs unfortunately did not.
Eh - he had some up and down passing numbers in 2016. 2016 I can probably push it - but this was the last hurrah for him, totally downhill after.
The whole team was absolute shit in 17, 18, Eli showed signs of getting older behind another horrible OL. 19, he was replaced after 2 games. I can imagine a world where we take someone else at 6, go through 2019 as Eli's final season, and take Herbert in 2020. Probably a better hypothetical than what we have now.
Quote:
You build around your QB --you don't get everything into place and and then decide who should lead the team. Why is that? Because good QB prospects rise to the top of the draft boards and your draft capital is at its highest when your team is bad. NYG is bad right now, which means the top QB prospects are in our draft range. Build out the WRs and Oline and that won't be the case. We'll be stuck praying for a QB who may have a marginal R1 grade to fall to us.
QB is a huge need for us, despite other needs we may have. If we accept this, our options relative to the top QB prospects is as high as it's going to be outside of our GM and HC being the wrong guys for the job. We drafted our last franchise QB 20 years ago. The time is now.
Ok. So, how are you going to do that. The top three are most likely out of reach. What if Schoen doesn’t see it in the next three. Should he run back the DG playbook and draft one anyway.
If you're in the camp arguing that you can't draft a QB unless you have zero holes anywhere on the offensive side --good luck with that. That position is comically poor.
Quote:
In comment 16344374 UberAlias said:
Quote:
You build around your QB --you don't get everything into place and and then decide who should lead the team. Why is that? Because good QB prospects rise to the top of the draft boards and your draft capital is at its highest when your team is bad. NYG is bad right now, which means the top QB prospects are in our draft range. Build out the WRs and Oline and that won't be the case. We'll be stuck praying for a QB who may have a marginal R1 grade to fall to us.
QB is a huge need for us, despite other needs we may have. If we accept this, our options relative to the top QB prospects is as high as it's going to be outside of our GM and HC being the wrong guys for the job. We drafted our last franchise QB 20 years ago. The time is now.
Ok. So, how are you going to do that. The top three are most likely out of reach. What if Schoen doesn’t see it in the next three. Should he run back the DG playbook and draft one anyway.
Of course not. Drafting a QB just to draft one is how we got in this mess in the first place. If you really love a guy and don't expect him to be there, you try to deal up. A team may not be willing to trade --but with a top 5 pick, we are within striking distance of even the #1 pick. So it's a possibility you explore.
If you're in the camp arguing that you can't draft a QB unless you have zero holes anywhere on the offensive side --good luck with that. That position is comically poor.
I didn’t say anything or even intimate anything like what you said in your last paragraph.
So, if you’re not getting the top 3 because it’s pretty certain those teams want a QB as well. So, you’re not getting those, you’re not just drafting the next QB at 4/5, if you trade down or wait until the 2nd you could easily miss your guy. But if you take a WR at 4/5 you’ve got a #1 WR. I take the bird in hand.
If you don't want to have a serious conversation about the future of this team, just go fire up your DVR and watch the Vikings playoff game for the 100th time.
Once the 2026 draft rolls around, "We don't have the draft capital for the top QB prospects, plus have you seen this OL? Time for the 8th season of Jones"
Once the 2027 draft rolls around, "oops, looks like there aren't any good QB prospects, time for the 9th season of Jones"
Repeat until he retires.
The problem with Jones is the chronic neck problems. Next Year if the Giants don't get a QB in the 1st or 2nd round How long before he hurts his neck again and possibly is done for good
Uber. That’s fine but the QB frenzy here is on different level. It’s QB or bust it seems. I look at our spot and think well there is some chance of a QB maybe but a certainty of a #1 WR.
If we had this WR group in 2007-20011, Wan’dale would have been a 90+ catch receiver in Gilbride’s offense. Slayton would be putting up consistent 1000 yard seasons, Bellinger has as much upside than Jake Ballard or Kevin Boss.
Facts are facts. This offense has been dead since 2020. Need to try to get a QB first.
Quote:
4400 yards and 30 tds which is pretty in line with 2019-2021 Mahomes. He also has a career high completion percentage.
The Giants haven’t seen a season like that in almost a decade.
I usually agree with a lot of your posts - but Mahomes has struggled more this year than any other year cause his WRs are so bad and kelce looks like he hit a wall. KC definitely needs a huge upgrade at WR.
Not saying he hasn’t, but a bad Mahomes year is still in the top third of the league
No doubt. Passing on Garrett Wilson in 2022 was understandable and even though I disagreed back then and still do - I get their desire to build the trenches.
But this time around (unless they're convicted by a QB) - they will have a shot at a WR1
Quote:
4400 yards and 30 tds which is pretty in line with 2019-2021 Mahomes. He also has a career high completion percentage.
The Giants haven’t seen a season like that in almost a decade.
I usually agree with a lot of your posts - but Mahomes has struggled more this year than any other year cause his WRs are so bad and kelce looks like he hit a wall. KC definitely needs a huge upgrade at WR.
Somehow, the dipstick OC believes taking the air out of the ball when Mahomes is the qb is a winning strategy. He's an idiot.
What was the Giants record with a franchise QB (Eli) and a #1 receiver (Beckham)? Dogshit except for 2016.
So having a good QB and #1 receiver doesn't mean jack shit if you don't have the surrounding talent.
BUT... the Giants don't have a QB. They simply don't.
We have Tommy Devito and a not fully recovered Daniel Jones as we look towards next season. We’re likely to have the 5th pick in the draft, a good spot to move up or down from to get a QB we like where the value meets the draft spot. It’s not QB or bust, but if there’s a guy or guy(s) we like, we have to get them. I don’t want to pickup a stopgap like Brisset or the like. We need to make the right move to get the right guy for us. There are some good looking QB’s in this draft.
What was the Giants record with a franchise QB (Eli) and a #1 receiver (Beckham)? Dogshit except for 2016.
So having a good QB and #1 receiver doesn't mean jack shit if you don't have the surrounding talent.
BUT... the Giants don't have a QB. They simply don't.
The debate is whether or not to get the WR this year right away (round 1) and make another move for a QB (day 2 or a trade up)...or punt on QB decision to next year
Waiting another year is also a possibility, but I'm not sure Daboll will survive that.
You don't want to force picks, but there is also the reality that the Giants don't have a QB. They will need a decent bridge QB if they wait another year. And then you have to also consider your rookie QB isn't playing until 2025.
If you think that Daniels is a franchise guy, and he's on the board at your pick, it would be malpractice *not* to take him.
If you don't have the eval there for these guys, or none are available at your pick, then I can buy the argument for a WR. But you *can't* pass up a top guy falling into your lap because you think Jones might be good next year. Too much uncertainty there, and with an easier schedule next year I think the Giants are probably not picking in the top 5 in 2025.
Waiting another year is also a possibility, but I'm not sure Daboll will survive that.
You don't want to force picks, but there is also the reality that the Giants don't have a QB. They will need a decent bridge QB if they wait another year. And then you have to also consider your rookie QB isn't playing until 2025.
correct
I think Jones is the QB week 1 of 2024 unless the knee recovery is slow.
I also don't think it should impact any draft weekend decision one bit. Jones might be the ($40 million) bridge QB to 2025
And call me old school - but I like rookies sitting for a year or at least most of it. Get the FO two years to build OL and skill spots.
The problem is if he gets hurt again and the Giants get stuck with another year of his contract. Folks may poo poo that risk, but Jones has only played one season where he didn't miss games.
I’d love a Turner-Nix draft. Or Daniels - Tryce. Plenty of good receiver options too with two second round picks. I think best scenario is we get QB - Edge - WR in the first three rounds. Need some OL and TE help in the draft or FA. Lots of holes which is why I like a trade down for Nix or Penix (since I like them; obviously they would have to like them too). Just don’t think punting the QB to 2025 is a good option. Make a smart move now and get your guy.
And call me old school - but I like rookies sitting for a year or at least most of it. Get the FO two years to build OL and skill spots.
Yeah, I think this thinking is ancient. That rookie contract for a lottery pick is too important to wait on. I want as much intel on the player right away under live action.
I'd even be okay with the QB sharing some time if they hit a downturn. But they need to play.
Richardson was looking very promising before he got hurt. Stroud has been brilliant with a team most of thought would contend for a top three pick again. Herbert showed he was ready to take the reins right away (granted, he got thrust into action when TT went down). Burrow was playing well his rookie year before the injury. Lawrence struggled but that experience paid off in 2022. Purdy stepped up his rookie year.
Not all of the above followed the same exact path to playing year one, but they played and it appears it was more than worth it...
Quote:
And call me old school - but I like rookies sitting for a year or at least most of it. Get the FO two years to build OL and skill spots.
Yeah, I think this thinking is ancient. That rookie contract for a lottery pick is too important to wait on. I want as much intel on the player right away under live action.
I'd even be okay with the QB sharing some time if they hit a downturn. But they need to play.
Richardson was looking very promising before he got hurt. Stroud has been brilliant with a team most of thought would contend for a top three pick again. Herbert showed he was ready to take the reins right away (granted, he got thrust into action when TT went down). Burrow was playing well his rookie year before the injury. Lawrence struggled but that experience paid off in 2022. Purdy stepped up his rookie year.
Not all of the above followed the same exact path to playing year one, but they played and it appears it was more than worth it...
Examples live on both sides
Mahomes is the one I am referencing here.
Richardson, Burrow, Stroud all injured year one. Could be back luck, could be not ready for the speed and decision making needed consistently
Purdy played because multiple guys got injured.
Lawrence / Stroud / Burrow had nobody in front of them.
And the supporting casts are different. This is why comparing situations has some, but not a lot, of value.
Quote:
If their QB is within reach, by all means get him. I won't love trading multiple premium assets to get him, but that's for them to figure out how to approach the build. But, if their target is gone at the top of the first, I do hope they'll pivot to WR or Edge as both are big holes and the prospects are worthy.
I’d love a Turner-Nix draft. Or Daniels - Tryce. Plenty of good receiver options too with two second round picks. I think best scenario is we get QB - Edge - WR in the first three rounds. Need some OL and TE help in the draft or FA. Lots of holes which is why I like a trade down for Nix or Penix (since I like them; obviously they would have to like them too). Just don’t think punting the QB to 2025 is a good option. Make a smart move now and get your guy.
Did Dallas Turner even play last night? He goes quiet a lot more than you ever saw Will Anderson do at Bama.
Pass.
The problem is if he gets hurt again and the Giants get stuck with another year of his contract. Folks may poo poo that risk, but Jones has only played one season where he didn't miss games.
This seems most likely. Given their spot it’s not going to be easy to get that next QB. If the top are gone which's is likely, there is probably one of the next three they like. How you maneuver getting him is harder than most here seem to think.
I'd still rather play the rookie and let him sink or swim similar to what Houston has done with CJ Stroud, but the other approach could be viable in 2024.
I'd still rather play the rookie and let him sink or swim similar to what Houston has done with CJ Stroud, but the other approach could be viable in 2024.
Even without the contract, I have seen teams ruin careers by playing guys before they were ready. Look at the last 2 Jets 1st Round QB's for a nearby example. I don't think Tennessee did Willis any favors (and I disliked Willis before the draft anyway) with how they used him.
With a bolstered roster + Jones, that’s probably a 7 win team at minimum. If Jones doesn’t work out, they can transition to QB in 2025 if need be, and their team will be much better around that player.
That's about it.
Couple of Pro Bowlers I guess.
Xavier McKinney seems like a remarkably wise beyond his years on the field leader I guess.
Man the bar is low these days.
That's pretty disrespectful to Ryan Keane
With a bolstered roster + Jones, that’s probably a 7 win team at minimum. If Jones doesn’t work out, they can transition to QB in 2025 if need be, and their team will be much better around that player.
That's the entire problem, i don't know why it's so hard to grasp. The qb class is awesome, they're picking top 5. with a better roster and jones they'll likely be good enough to win 7-9 games and at best get blown out again in the playoffs. And then getting a qb becomes way more cost prohibitive
With a bolstered roster + Jones, that’s probably a 7 win team at minimum. If Jones doesn’t work out, they can transition to QB in 2025 if need be, and their team will be much better around that player.
And what if there’s no good QB? Punt another season? See this is all just subterfuge wishcasting by a small group clinging to idea of giving Jones another 3-4 years here.
What are we going to do. Bring in Taylor Heineke or Jacoby Brissette or pull Carson Wentz off the scrap heap? Hope we stink in 2026 for Arch Manning to come out?
The time to strike for this regime on a QB is NOW. Make it happen.
Forcing a QB pick because you need one NOW is exactly the opposite of what you should do, especially when you are still building up the roster. Sure, the chances of a position player being a bust are roughly the same as QB, but you don't have to give away a ton of assets for the position player. You can take 3 cracks at it in the top 45 and get some good pieces.
With the QB, you're all in and likely have to part with both 2nd rounders (definitely one) and then a 2025 1st round pick, which is a massive asset for a team with a rookie QB that might not win a ton of games.
It was the following:
-Swap of 1st and 4th overall
-Chargers receive 2004 3rd round pick
-Chargers receive 2005 1st and 5th round pick
If there was any possible way of holding on to our 2nd rounders or at least 1 of them, I would sign off on the deal.
Forcing a QB pick because you need one NOW is exactly the opposite of what you should do, especially when you are still building up the roster. Sure, the chances of a position player being a bust are roughly the same as QB, but you don't have to give away a ton of assets for the position player. You can take 3 cracks at it in the top 45 and get some good pieces.
With the QB, you're all in and likely have to part with both 2nd rounders (definitely one) and then a 2025 1st round pick, which is a massive asset for a team with a rookie QB that might not win a ton of games.
The difference is Jones wasn’t as highly rated as either of the top 3 and wasn’t as skilled of a thrower as Penix.
Gettleman forced a QB in what wasn’t regarded as a great QB draft.
Quote:
I don’t agree that Daboll “wouldn’t survive” if they held firm on their picks and took 3 non QBs with their first 3 picks to bolster the roster or even traded back to get more assets in 2025.
With a bolstered roster + Jones, that’s probably a 7 win team at minimum. If Jones doesn’t work out, they can transition to QB in 2025 if need be, and their team will be much better around that player.
And what if there’s no good QB? Punt another season? See this is all just subterfuge wishcasting by a small group clinging to idea of giving Jones another 3-4 years here.
What are we going to do. Bring in Taylor Heineke or Jacoby Brissette or pull Carson Wentz off the scrap heap? Hope we stink in 2026 for Arch Manning to come out?
The time to strike for this regime on a QB is NOW. Make it happen.
Agreed. We are in striking distance now for a new QB and with a quality draft to do it.
Go big or go home.
Forcing a QB pick because you need one NOW is exactly the opposite of what you should do, especially when you are still building up the roster. Sure, the chances of a position player being a bust are roughly the same as QB, but you don't have to give away a ton of assets for the position player. You can take 3 cracks at it in the top 45 and get some good pieces.
With the QB, you're all in and likely have to part with both 2nd rounders (definitely one) and then a 2025 1st round pick, which is a massive asset for a team with a rookie QB that might not win a ton of games.
It's not the same thing as 2019. This draft has much higher prospects at QB than one where a Jones goes #6 overall. As mentioned in a prior thread Jones is no better than a QB8 or 9 in this draft, maybe even worse.
Not even close to the same thing.