This team hasn't had a #1 receiver since Beckham

Eightshamrocks : 1/2/2024 1:04 pm
And his last great, injury free season was 2016. They also haven't had a competent offensive line in over a decade. Yet 75% of this board is obsessed with drafting a QB. How does Mahomes look this season with a trash reciving core outside of Kelce? How would a rookie QB like Pennix or Daniels look with no receiving threat and Evan stibking neal blocking for him? Get reasy for a 3-14 season. Look outside the box. Jones already proved he could get the job done based of 2022. Why would you draft a QB with all the other holes on this roster. As I have said so many times, if Jones fails in 23' you have an out clause-he's gone. You assess the QB after this season-not now.
You are right, we only have 1 pick in the 2024 draft  
UConn4523 : 1/2/2024 1:09 pm
we will not be able to improve any other position, just that one spot.
Mahomes is going to throw for around  
ajr2456 : 1/2/2024 1:10 pm
4400 yards and 30 tds which is pretty in line with 2019-2021 Mahomes. He also has a career high completion percentage.

The Giants haven’t seen a season like that in almost a decade.
Also LOL  
ajr2456 : 1/2/2024 1:11 pm
At the idea that the Giants might go 3-14 with a rookie. What a giant step back
RE: Mahomes is going to throw for around  
JT039 : 1/2/2024 1:11 pm
In comment 16344291 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
4400 yards and 30 tds which is pretty in line with 2019-2021 Mahomes. He also has a career high completion percentage.

The Giants haven’t seen a season like that in almost a decade.


I usually agree with a lot of your posts - but Mahomes has struggled more this year than any other year cause his WRs are so bad and kelce looks like he hit a wall. KC definitely needs a huge upgrade at WR.
These threads are so tiring  
Mike from Ohio : 1/2/2024 1:12 pm
in their abject stupidity.

Nobody drafts positions in a specific order before drafting other positions. There is a reason nobody does it. It's dumb.

Pick good players at positions of need. QB is a desperate need for NYG.
Geezus  
JonC : 1/2/2024 1:13 pm
You pick the QB when the opportunity presents itself. Get your QB. Waiting until after the lines are built leaves too much to chance and forcing picks at even more positions.

If the QB isn't in the 2024 first round, or the entire draft, so be it. Don't force the QB either. But, be honest and realize the QB position is a huge part of the NYG status quo.
DJ’s play  
Mdgiantsfan : 1/2/2024 1:13 pm
You “could” have 3 or 4 legit franschise QBs in this draft, so you can’t ignore the opportunity to get your franchise QB. And based on DJ’s performance this year and injury risk over his short career, again you can’t ignore the opportunity to get an upgrade at the most important position on the field.

You still have premium picks with 2 second round picks as well as free agency to draft at the other positions.
Absolute nonsense  
Maggot Brain : 1/2/2024 1:14 pm
Jones is not the answer. That's proven fact. He's had plenty of time to improve and has not. Reminds me of R.J. Barrett. By all accounts this is a solid QB draft. When Jones blows again next year, what then? Take your shot now and try to improve the line through free agency and a coaching change.
3-14 is hardly any worse  
JonC : 1/2/2024 1:14 pm
than what you're witnessing in 2023. The comment indicates to me you think more highly of the status quo than is deserved.
What’s funny is that despite our horrible OL  
UConn4523 : 1/2/2024 1:15 pm
and middling WRs, there’s plenty of plays to be made that DeVito and Taylor have been botching (and Jones before that). No idea why anyone who’s watched this team this year can come away thinking more talent at QB won’t equate to more plays being made. And when more plays are made, defenses have to start accounting for it.
I've seen this movie before  
Lambuth_Special : 1/2/2024 1:20 pm
Once the 2025 draft rolls around, "Oops, looks like there aren't any good QB prospects, time for the seventh season of Jones"

Once the 2026 draft rolls around, "We don't have the draft capital for the top QB prospects, plus have you seen this OL? Time for the 8th season of Jones"

Once the 2027 draft rolls around, "oops, looks like there aren't any good QB prospects, time for the 9th season of Jones"

Repeat until he retires.
I am a big fan of MHJr  
AROCK1000 : 1/2/2024 1:20 pm
Even trading up would be great IMHO
There are a contingent of fans on here  
Mike from Ohio : 1/2/2024 1:23 pm
who will be telling their grandchildren about the greatest QB they've never heard of - Daniel Jones.

"He was faster than Usain Bolt and once threw a football through a battleship from 200 yards away. He could part a wide receivers hair with a throw in a monsoon, and he once created AND destroyed matter. He was almost too beautiful to look at.

But then...there was the offensive line. Sent from the devil himself, they ruined the greatest gift nature has ever bestowed upon the Earth. For that, the world will curse their births for a thousand years."
Who was throwing to Beckham  
LW_Giants : 1/2/2024 1:24 pm
when he was great? I'll give you a hint, it wasn't Daniel Jones.
RE: Mahomes is going to throw for around  
Toth029 : 1/2/2024 1:30 pm
In comment 16344291 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
4400 yards and 30 tds which is pretty in line with 2019-2021 Mahomes. He also has a career high completion percentage.

The Giants haven’t seen a season like that in almost a decade.


Even with 17 games, his YPG are down especially compared to 2019.

His TD% and YPA and AY/A are also down quite a bit. By comparison, he's declined 1.6 AY/A from just last year. To me he's getting more within the league average with these numbers. Reid and Pat are great but their offense isn't very good right now, or up to elite standards. Their defense is 3rd right now in points per drive.

I can be assured they will go hard for a WR somewhere. I'd see Toney being cut.
Lets make next year a “no excuses” year  
HardTruth : 1/2/2024 1:30 pm
For Jones

We haven’t done that before
WR  
stretch234 : 1/2/2024 1:35 pm
We have seen Josh Allen become a different player when they got a 1 in Diggs

We have seen Tua become a different QB when they got Hill

We have seen Hurts become a different QB when they got Brown

Dallas went out and got Cooks to go with Lamb because they needed someone to replace the 1 in Cooper

We have seen what Herbert does without K. Allen

The Giants are playing with Slayton as the 1 and the worst OL in the league and no Barkley for 3 games.

If a QB is there where they draft and believe in him get him. I am not trading 4 picks to get 1. If not get a WR. This team is not threatening good teams with Slayton as their 1

Carolina may be the only team with worse WR in the NFL

Saying all that, getting an edge rusher opposite KT is equally important

If we can’t get one of the top 3 QBs  
BillT : 1/2/2024 1:41 pm
Then taking some other a QB at 4/5 is the same mistake we kill DG for doing with Jones. If we trade down we could easily miss who we want. If we wait until the 2nd the same. What’s certain is that a #1 WR will be there at 4/5.
The DJFC posters really are beautiful...  
bw in dc : 1/2/2024 1:45 pm
Eric really needs to do BBI a public service and start a DJFC Anonymous for those completely addicted to Daniel Jones.

Watching Jones try to play QB in the NFL for a sixth year is beyond depressing.
Too many people getting it backwards  
UberAlias : 1/2/2024 1:54 pm
You build around your QB --you don't get everything into place and and then decide who should lead the team. Why is that? Because good QB prospects rise to the top of the draft boards and your draft capital is at its highest when your team is bad. NYG is bad right now, which means the top QB prospects are in our draft range. Build out the WRs and Oline and that won't be the case. We'll be stuck praying for a QB who may have a marginal R1 grade to fall to us.

QB is a huge need for us, despite other needs we may have. If we accept this, our options relative to the top QB prospects is as high as it's going to be outside of our GM and HC being the wrong guys for the job. We drafted our last franchise QB 20 years ago. The time is now.
This team hasn't had a #1 QB since Eli  
Sammo85 : 1/2/2024 1:54 pm
circa 2015.
RE: This team hasn't had a #1 QB since Eli  
PetesHereNow : 1/2/2024 1:59 pm
In comment 16344375 Sammo85 said:
Quote:
circa 2015.


Disagree. Playoff Eli came to Green Bay. His WRs unfortunately did not.
RE: Too many people getting it backwards  
BillT : 1/2/2024 2:00 pm
In comment 16344374 UberAlias said:
Quote:
You build around your QB --you don't get everything into place and and then decide who should lead the team. Why is that? Because good QB prospects rise to the top of the draft boards and your draft capital is at its highest when your team is bad. NYG is bad right now, which means the top QB prospects are in our draft range. Build out the WRs and Oline and that won't be the case. We'll be stuck praying for a QB who may have a marginal R1 grade to fall to us.

QB is a huge need for us, despite other needs we may have. If we accept this, our options relative to the top QB prospects is as high as it's going to be outside of our GM and HC being the wrong guys for the job. We drafted our last franchise QB 20 years ago. The time is now.

Ok. So, how are you going to do that. The top three are most likely out of reach. What if Schoen doesn’t see it in the next three. Should he run back the DG playbook and draft one anyway.
RE: RE: Mahomes is going to throw for around  
Amtoft : 1/2/2024 2:01 pm
In comment 16344294 JT039 said:
Quote:
In comment 16344291 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


4400 yards and 30 tds which is pretty in line with 2019-2021 Mahomes. He also has a career high completion percentage.

The Giants haven’t seen a season like that in almost a decade.



I usually agree with a lot of your posts - but Mahomes has struggled more this year than any other year cause his WRs are so bad and kelce looks like he hit a wall. KC definitely needs a huge upgrade at WR.


Ummm that is kind of his point. Even with zero WRs and a love struck Kelce, not great OL he still put up good numbers and they won 9 games so far. You put any other QB on that team and they are trash.
RE: RE: This team hasn't had a #1 QB since Eli  
Sammo85 : 1/2/2024 2:03 pm
In comment 16344385 PetesHereNow said:
Quote:
In comment 16344375 Sammo85 said:


Quote:


circa 2015.



Disagree. Playoff Eli came to Green Bay. His WRs unfortunately did not.


Eh - he had some up and down passing numbers in 2016. 2016 I can probably push it - but this was the last hurrah for him, totally downhill after.
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/2/2024 2:05 pm
This poster is making his run for president of the DJFC.
RE: RE: RE: This team hasn't had a #1 QB since Eli  
PetesHereNow : 1/2/2024 2:08 pm
In comment 16344396 Sammo85 said:
Quote:
In comment 16344385 PetesHereNow said:


Quote:


In comment 16344375 Sammo85 said:


Quote:


circa 2015.



Disagree. Playoff Eli came to Green Bay. His WRs unfortunately did not.



Eh - he had some up and down passing numbers in 2016. 2016 I can probably push it - but this was the last hurrah for him, totally downhill after.


The whole team was absolute shit in 17, 18, Eli showed signs of getting older behind another horrible OL. 19, he was replaced after 2 games. I can imagine a world where we take someone else at 6, go through 2019 as Eli's final season, and take Herbert in 2020. Probably a better hypothetical than what we have now.
RE: RE: Too many people getting it backwards  
UberAlias : 1/2/2024 2:12 pm
In comment 16344386 BillT said:
Quote:
In comment 16344374 UberAlias said:


Quote:


You build around your QB --you don't get everything into place and and then decide who should lead the team. Why is that? Because good QB prospects rise to the top of the draft boards and your draft capital is at its highest when your team is bad. NYG is bad right now, which means the top QB prospects are in our draft range. Build out the WRs and Oline and that won't be the case. We'll be stuck praying for a QB who may have a marginal R1 grade to fall to us.

QB is a huge need for us, despite other needs we may have. If we accept this, our options relative to the top QB prospects is as high as it's going to be outside of our GM and HC being the wrong guys for the job. We drafted our last franchise QB 20 years ago. The time is now.


Ok. So, how are you going to do that. The top three are most likely out of reach. What if Schoen doesn’t see it in the next three. Should he run back the DG playbook and draft one anyway.
Of course not. Drafting a QB just to draft one is how we got in this mess in the first place. If you really love a guy and don't expect him to be there, you try to deal up. A team may not be willing to trade --but with a top 5 pick, we are within striking distance of even the #1 pick. So it's a possibility you explore.

If you're in the camp arguing that you can't draft a QB unless you have zero holes anywhere on the offensive side --good luck with that. That position is comically poor.
RE: RE: RE: Too many people getting it backwards  
BillT : 1/2/2024 2:27 pm
In comment 16344412 UberAlias said:
Quote:
In comment 16344386 BillT said:


Quote:


In comment 16344374 UberAlias said:


Quote:


You build around your QB --you don't get everything into place and and then decide who should lead the team. Why is that? Because good QB prospects rise to the top of the draft boards and your draft capital is at its highest when your team is bad. NYG is bad right now, which means the top QB prospects are in our draft range. Build out the WRs and Oline and that won't be the case. We'll be stuck praying for a QB who may have a marginal R1 grade to fall to us.

QB is a huge need for us, despite other needs we may have. If we accept this, our options relative to the top QB prospects is as high as it's going to be outside of our GM and HC being the wrong guys for the job. We drafted our last franchise QB 20 years ago. The time is now.


Ok. So, how are you going to do that. The top three are most likely out of reach. What if Schoen doesn’t see it in the next three. Should he run back the DG playbook and draft one anyway.

Of course not. Drafting a QB just to draft one is how we got in this mess in the first place. If you really love a guy and don't expect him to be there, you try to deal up. A team may not be willing to trade --but with a top 5 pick, we are within striking distance of even the #1 pick. So it's a possibility you explore.

If you're in the camp arguing that you can't draft a QB unless you have zero holes anywhere on the offensive side --good luck with that. That position is comically poor.

I didn’t say anything or even intimate anything like what you said in your last paragraph.

So, if you’re not getting the top 3 because it’s pretty certain those teams want a QB as well. So, you’re not getting those, you’re not just drafting the next QB at 4/5, if you trade down or wait until the 2nd you could easily miss your guy. But if you take a WR at 4/5 you’ve got a #1 WR. I take the bird in hand.
Bill --  
UberAlias : 1/2/2024 2:44 pm
And I didn't say anything like we should draft a QB at all costs either. I was responding to the notion that we shouldn't be looking QB because of our Oline or WRs. WE absolutely should be looking at options at QB, and that should include potentially trading up if there is a guy we love. Of course it takes 2 to make that happen, so you may not have a choice --but sitting back on your heels and praying that the draft falls exactly how you want it to is a very DG way to operate.
Enough  
rsjem1979 : 1/2/2024 2:57 pm
Quote:
Jones already proved he could get the job done based of 2022.


If you don't want to have a serious conversation about the future of this team, just go fire up your DVR and watch the Vikings playoff game for the 100th time.
RE: I've seen this movie before  
nochance : 1/2/2024 3:06 pm
In comment 16344310 Lambuth_Special said:
Quote:
Once the 2025 draft rolls around, "Oops, looks like there aren't any good QB prospects, time for the seventh season of Jones"

Once the 2026 draft rolls around, "We don't have the draft capital for the top QB prospects, plus have you seen this OL? Time for the 8th season of Jones"

Once the 2027 draft rolls around, "oops, looks like there aren't any good QB prospects, time for the 9th season of Jones"

Repeat until he retires.



The problem with Jones is the chronic neck problems. Next Year if the Giants don't get a QB in the 1st or 2nd round How long before he hurts his neck again and possibly is done for good
RE: Bill --  
BillT : 1/2/2024 3:11 pm
In comment 16344457 UberAlias said:
Quote:
And I didn't say anything like we should draft a QB at all costs either. I was responding to the notion that we shouldn't be looking QB because of our Oline or WRs. WE absolutely should be looking at options at QB, and that should include potentially trading up if there is a guy we love. Of course it takes 2 to make that happen, so you may not have a choice --but sitting back on your heels and praying that the draft falls exactly how you want it to is a very DG way to operate.

Uber. That’s fine but the QB frenzy here is on different level. It’s QB or bust it seems. I look at our spot and think well there is some chance of a QB maybe but a certainty of a #1 WR.
Yeah, I'm with you Bill  
UberAlias : 1/2/2024 3:26 pm
Definitely not QB or bust. That's how we got into our situation in the first place.
I do not think having a number 1 WR is necessary.  
Amc825 : 1/2/2024 3:37 pm
I also do not think that Nicks, Plax, OBJ, And Cruz would have had the careers they did if DJ, Tyrod or TD was throwing the ball instead of Eli?

If we had this WR group in 2007-20011, Wan’dale would have been a 90+ catch receiver in Gilbride’s offense. Slayton would be putting up consistent 1000 yard seasons, Bellinger has as much upside than Jake Ballard or Kevin Boss.

Facts are facts. This offense has been dead since 2020. Need to try to get a QB first.
RE: RE: Mahomes is going to throw for around  
ajr2456 : 1/2/2024 3:39 pm
In comment 16344294 JT039 said:
Quote:
In comment 16344291 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


4400 yards and 30 tds which is pretty in line with 2019-2021 Mahomes. He also has a career high completion percentage.

The Giants haven’t seen a season like that in almost a decade.



I usually agree with a lot of your posts - but Mahomes has struggled more this year than any other year cause his WRs are so bad and kelce looks like he hit a wall. KC definitely needs a huge upgrade at WR.


Not saying he hasn’t, but a bad Mahomes year is still in the top third of the league
Some will suggest QB or bust  
JonC : 1/2/2024 3:46 pm
but I wouldn't suggest it, it's how we got stuck with DJ. I haven't seen Uber suggest it either.
They will have a shot at one  
Sy'56 : 1/2/2024 3:54 pm
this April

No doubt. Passing on Garrett Wilson in 2022 was understandable and even though I disagreed back then and still do - I get their desire to build the trenches.

But this time around (unless they're convicted by a QB) - they will have a shot at a WR1
RE: RE: Mahomes is going to throw for around  
HomerJones45 : 1/2/2024 3:56 pm
In comment 16344294 JT039 said:
Quote:
In comment 16344291 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


4400 yards and 30 tds which is pretty in line with 2019-2021 Mahomes. He also has a career high completion percentage.

The Giants haven’t seen a season like that in almost a decade.



I usually agree with a lot of your posts - but Mahomes has struggled more this year than any other year cause his WRs are so bad and kelce looks like he hit a wall. KC definitely needs a huge upgrade at WR.
Mahomes has "struggled" because Nagy is running the same offense he did with the Bears. KC scoring is down a td a game with essentially the same personnel as last season. Air yards per attempt is down over a yard and a half. They have stopped throwing the ball down the field.

Somehow, the dipstick OC believes taking the air out of the ball when Mahomes is the qb is a winning strategy. He's an idiot.
this  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/2/2024 4:00 pm
is a silly argument...

What was the Giants record with a franchise QB (Eli) and a #1 receiver (Beckham)? Dogshit except for 2016.

So having a good QB and #1 receiver doesn't mean jack shit if you don't have the surrounding talent.

BUT... the Giants don't have a QB. They simply don't.
RE: Some will suggest QB or bust  
gary_from_chester : 1/2/2024 4:02 pm
In comment 16344564 JonC said:
Quote:
but I wouldn't suggest it, it's how we got stuck with DJ. I haven't seen Uber suggest it either.


We have Tommy Devito and a not fully recovered Daniel Jones as we look towards next season. We’re likely to have the 5th pick in the draft, a good spot to move up or down from to get a QB we like where the value meets the draft spot. It’s not QB or bust, but if there’s a guy or guy(s) we like, we have to get them. I don’t want to pickup a stopgap like Brisset or the like. We need to make the right move to get the right guy for us. There are some good looking QB’s in this draft.
gary  
JonC : 1/2/2024 4:05 pm
If their QB is within reach, by all means get him. I won't love trading multiple premium assets to get him, but that's for them to figure out how to approach the build. But, if their target is gone at the top of the first, I do hope they'll pivot to WR or Edge as both are big holes and the prospects are worthy.
RE: this  
Sy'56 : 1/2/2024 4:06 pm
In comment 16344576 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
is a silly argument...

What was the Giants record with a franchise QB (Eli) and a #1 receiver (Beckham)? Dogshit except for 2016.

So having a good QB and #1 receiver doesn't mean jack shit if you don't have the surrounding talent.

BUT... the Giants don't have a QB. They simply don't.


The debate is whether or not to get the WR this year right away (round 1) and make another move for a QB (day 2 or a trade up)...or punt on QB decision to next year
Sy'56  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/2/2024 4:11 pm
Yup... and I've already raised the first option on the site (getting the QB late in round one).

Waiting another year is also a possibility, but I'm not sure Daboll will survive that.

You don't want to force picks, but there is also the reality that the Giants don't have a QB. They will need a decent bridge QB if they wait another year. And then you have to also consider your rookie QB isn't playing until 2025.
Depends on the eval.  
RHPeel : 1/2/2024 4:11 pm
Even if you think Daniel Jones is a top 10 QB at his core, that was before this year's injuries. What you have now is a questionable QB who may never fully recover from multiple significant neck injuries and a significant knee injury.

If you think that Daniels is a franchise guy, and he's on the board at your pick, it would be malpractice *not* to take him.

If you don't have the eval there for these guys, or none are available at your pick, then I can buy the argument for a WR. But you *can't* pass up a top guy falling into your lap because you think Jones might be good next year. Too much uncertainty there, and with an easier schedule next year I think the Giants are probably not picking in the top 5 in 2025.
RE: Sy'56  
Sy'56 : 1/2/2024 4:17 pm
In comment 16344589 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Yup... and I've already raised the first option on the site (getting the QB late in round one).

Waiting another year is also a possibility, but I'm not sure Daboll will survive that.

You don't want to force picks, but there is also the reality that the Giants don't have a QB. They will need a decent bridge QB if they wait another year. And then you have to also consider your rookie QB isn't playing until 2025.


correct

I think Jones is the QB week 1 of 2024 unless the knee recovery is slow.

I also don't think it should impact any draft weekend decision one bit. Jones might be the ($40 million) bridge QB to 2025

And call me old school - but I like rookies sitting for a year or at least most of it. Get the FO two years to build OL and skill spots.
Sy'56  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/2/2024 4:21 pm
Jones definitely could be the bridge QB.

The problem is if he gets hurt again and the Giants get stuck with another year of his contract. Folks may poo poo that risk, but Jones has only played one season where he didn't miss games.
RE: gary  
gary_from_chester : 1/2/2024 4:31 pm
In comment 16344582 JonC said:
Quote:
If their QB is within reach, by all means get him. I won't love trading multiple premium assets to get him, but that's for them to figure out how to approach the build. But, if their target is gone at the top of the first, I do hope they'll pivot to WR or Edge as both are big holes and the prospects are worthy.


I’d love a Turner-Nix draft. Or Daniels - Tryce. Plenty of good receiver options too with two second round picks. I think best scenario is we get QB - Edge - WR in the first three rounds. Need some OL and TE help in the draft or FA. Lots of holes which is why I like a trade down for Nix or Penix (since I like them; obviously they would have to like them too). Just don’t think punting the QB to 2025 is a good option. Make a smart move now and get your guy.
RE: RE: Sy'56  
bw in dc : 1/2/2024 4:48 pm
In comment 16344597 Sy'56 said:
Quote:

And call me old school - but I like rookies sitting for a year or at least most of it. Get the FO two years to build OL and skill spots.


Yeah, I think this thinking is ancient. That rookie contract for a lottery pick is too important to wait on. I want as much intel on the player right away under live action.

I'd even be okay with the QB sharing some time if they hit a downturn. But they need to play.

Richardson was looking very promising before he got hurt. Stroud has been brilliant with a team most of thought would contend for a top three pick again. Herbert showed he was ready to take the reins right away (granted, he got thrust into action when TT went down). Burrow was playing well his rookie year before the injury. Lawrence struggled but that experience paid off in 2022. Purdy stepped up his rookie year.

Not all of the above followed the same exact path to playing year one, but they played and it appears it was more than worth it...
RE: RE: RE: Sy'56  
Sy'56 : 1/2/2024 5:11 pm
In comment 16344632 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16344597 Sy'56 said:


Quote:



And call me old school - but I like rookies sitting for a year or at least most of it. Get the FO two years to build OL and skill spots.



Yeah, I think this thinking is ancient. That rookie contract for a lottery pick is too important to wait on. I want as much intel on the player right away under live action.

I'd even be okay with the QB sharing some time if they hit a downturn. But they need to play.

Richardson was looking very promising before he got hurt. Stroud has been brilliant with a team most of thought would contend for a top three pick again. Herbert showed he was ready to take the reins right away (granted, he got thrust into action when TT went down). Burrow was playing well his rookie year before the injury. Lawrence struggled but that experience paid off in 2022. Purdy stepped up his rookie year.

Not all of the above followed the same exact path to playing year one, but they played and it appears it was more than worth it...


Examples live on both sides

Mahomes is the one I am referencing here.

Richardson, Burrow, Stroud all injured year one. Could be back luck, could be not ready for the speed and decision making needed consistently

Purdy played because multiple guys got injured.
Lawrence / Stroud / Burrow had nobody in front of them.

And the supporting casts are different. This is why comparing situations has some, but not a lot, of value.
RE: RE: gary  
ThomasG : 1/2/2024 5:16 pm
In comment 16344618 gary_from_chester said:
Quote:
In comment 16344582 JonC said:


Quote:


If their QB is within reach, by all means get him. I won't love trading multiple premium assets to get him, but that's for them to figure out how to approach the build. But, if their target is gone at the top of the first, I do hope they'll pivot to WR or Edge as both are big holes and the prospects are worthy.



I’d love a Turner-Nix draft. Or Daniels - Tryce. Plenty of good receiver options too with two second round picks. I think best scenario is we get QB - Edge - WR in the first three rounds. Need some OL and TE help in the draft or FA. Lots of holes which is why I like a trade down for Nix or Penix (since I like them; obviously they would have to like them too). Just don’t think punting the QB to 2025 is a good option. Make a smart move now and get your guy.


Did Dallas Turner even play last night? He goes quiet a lot more than you ever saw Will Anderson do at Bama.

Pass.
RE: Sy'56  
BillT : 1/2/2024 5:16 pm
In comment 16344600 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Jones definitely could be the bridge QB.

The problem is if he gets hurt again and the Giants get stuck with another year of his contract. Folks may poo poo that risk, but Jones has only played one season where he didn't miss games.

This seems most likely. Given their spot it’s not going to be easy to get that next QB. If the top are gone which's is likely, there is probably one of the next three they like. How you maneuver getting him is harder than most here seem to think.
Re: rookie QBs starting/sitting in year 1  
Go Terps : 1/2/2024 5:21 pm
Normally I'm in favor of starting the rookie QB from the outset in order to take as much advantage of the cheap QB room as possible. However that advantage won't exist for the Giants due to the Jones cap hit. That could be an argument in support of letting a rookie sit and watch for part of the year.

I'd still rather play the rookie and let him sink or swim similar to what Houston has done with CJ Stroud, but the other approach could be viable in 2024.
RE: Re: rookie QBs starting/sitting in year 1  
Mike in NY : 1/2/2024 5:24 pm
In comment 16344664 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Normally I'm in favor of starting the rookie QB from the outset in order to take as much advantage of the cheap QB room as possible. However that advantage won't exist for the Giants due to the Jones cap hit. That could be an argument in support of letting a rookie sit and watch for part of the year.

I'd still rather play the rookie and let him sink or swim similar to what Houston has done with CJ Stroud, but the other approach could be viable in 2024.


Even without the contract, I have seen teams ruin careers by playing guys before they were ready. Look at the last 2 Jets 1st Round QB's for a nearby example. I don't think Tennessee did Willis any favors (and I disliked Willis before the draft anyway) with how they used him.
I don't see how the team can let Jones  
Mike from Ohio : 1/2/2024 5:51 pm
take the field next year knowing a) he gets injured a lot; and b) an injury that carries over into next year essentially adds another year to his Giants tenure. Maybe you say any injury by week 4 or 5 should be healed and you let him play to then, but I don't see any value to playing him after week 8.
The answer is always simple.  
mfjmfj : 1/2/2024 5:52 pm
If you think there is a guy who can be a franchise QB, that you can reasonably get, you always do it, unless you already have a Manning, Brady,Mahomes, etc. on your team. In other words at least half of the teams in the league at anytime. This is obviously true and why QBs are drafted well above all other positions. If you believe the hype Harrison is by far the best player in this draft, and the one most likely to be a generational player. No one thinks he is going first.
….  
ryanmkeane : 1/2/2024 7:55 pm
I don’t agree that Daboll “wouldn’t survive” if they held firm on their picks and took 3 non QBs with their first 3 picks to bolster the roster or even traded back to get more assets in 2025.

With a bolstered roster + Jones, that’s probably a 7 win team at minimum. If Jones doesn’t work out, they can transition to QB in 2025 if need be, and their team will be much better around that player.

This team hasn't had a #1 anything since Beckham  
200711 : 1/2/2024 7:55 pm
Maybe Daboll being COTY in 2022? Even that kind of looks sketchy now - like Fassell winning it in 1997.

That's about it.

Couple of Pro Bowlers I guess.

Xavier McKinney seems like a remarkably wise beyond his years on the field leader I guess.

Man the bar is low these days.
I’m willing to bet  
JFIB : 1/2/2024 8:47 pm
By the time our pick comes around, Daniels, Maye and Williams are off the board. Schoen will have no luck finding a parter to trade back and will pull the trigger on Bo Nix. He will be too worried that he won’t be able to trade back into the bottom of the first and they will wind up reaching a little for Bo Nix. I think Nix will be a good pro but at the number 5 pick it will be a little early but Schoen and Daboll will get there man.
RE: …  
Ned In Atlanta : 1/3/2024 7:23 am
In comment 16344400 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
This poster is making his run for president of the DJFC.



That's pretty disrespectful to Ryan Keane
RE: ….  
Ned In Atlanta : 1/3/2024 7:29 am
In comment 16344809 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
I don’t agree that Daboll “wouldn’t survive” if they held firm on their picks and took 3 non QBs with their first 3 picks to bolster the roster or even traded back to get more assets in 2025.

With a bolstered roster + Jones, that’s probably a 7 win team at minimum. If Jones doesn’t work out, they can transition to QB in 2025 if need be, and their team will be much better around that player.


That's the entire problem, i don't know why it's so hard to grasp. The qb class is awesome, they're picking top 5. with a better roster and jones they'll likely be good enough to win 7-9 games and at best get blown out again in the playoffs. And then getting a qb becomes way more cost prohibitive
......  
Route 9 : 1/3/2024 8:34 am
I miss OBJ
RE: ….  
Sammo85 : 1/3/2024 10:09 am
In comment 16344809 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
I don’t agree that Daboll “wouldn’t survive” if they held firm on their picks and took 3 non QBs with their first 3 picks to bolster the roster or even traded back to get more assets in 2025.

With a bolstered roster + Jones, that’s probably a 7 win team at minimum. If Jones doesn’t work out, they can transition to QB in 2025 if need be, and their team will be much better around that player.


And what if there’s no good QB? Punt another season? See this is all just subterfuge wishcasting by a small group clinging to idea of giving Jones another 3-4 years here.

What are we going to do. Bring in Taylor Heineke or Jacoby Brissette or pull Carson Wentz off the scrap heap? Hope we stink in 2026 for Arch Manning to come out?

The time to strike for this regime on a QB is NOW. Make it happen.
There is enough talent at the skill  
bc4life : 1/3/2024 11:53 am
positions to generate a competent NFL offense. I would be more concerned about being able to run the ball than I would getting that # 1wr. Running the ball affects the passing game significantly.
Jones will be here next season  
Jim in Forest Hills : 1/3/2024 12:15 pm
so he will get another shot. I doubt they would bench him immediately, it will likely be a Alex/Smith/Mahomes scenario if they draft a QB.
..  
ryanmkeane : 1/3/2024 12:48 pm
Sammo, that was the exact same thing everyone said in 2019, which led them to take Daniel Jones at 6, which everyone now thinks was the wrong move.

Forcing a QB pick because you need one NOW is exactly the opposite of what you should do, especially when you are still building up the roster. Sure, the chances of a position player being a bust are roughly the same as QB, but you don't have to give away a ton of assets for the position player. You can take 3 cracks at it in the top 45 and get some good pieces.

With the QB, you're all in and likely have to part with both 2nd rounders (definitely one) and then a 2025 1st round pick, which is a massive asset for a team with a rookie QB that might not win a ton of games.

...  
ryanmkeane : 1/3/2024 12:51 pm
I'd be on board with an Eli type trade for the #1. We didn't give up a lot of draft picks in that deal.

It was the following:

-Swap of 1st and 4th overall
-Chargers receive 2004 3rd round pick
-Chargers receive 2005 1st and 5th round pick

If there was any possible way of holding on to our 2nd rounders or at least 1 of them, I would sign off on the deal.
RE: ..  
ajr2456 : 1/3/2024 1:05 pm
In comment 16345356 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
Sammo, that was the exact same thing everyone said in 2019, which led them to take Daniel Jones at 6, which everyone now thinks was the wrong move.

Forcing a QB pick because you need one NOW is exactly the opposite of what you should do, especially when you are still building up the roster. Sure, the chances of a position player being a bust are roughly the same as QB, but you don't have to give away a ton of assets for the position player. You can take 3 cracks at it in the top 45 and get some good pieces.

With the QB, you're all in and likely have to part with both 2nd rounders (definitely one) and then a 2025 1st round pick, which is a massive asset for a team with a rookie QB that might not win a ton of games.


The difference is Jones wasn’t as highly rated as either of the top 3 and wasn’t as skilled of a thrower as Penix.

Gettleman forced a QB in what wasn’t regarded as a great QB draft.
RE: RE: ….  
ThomasG : 1/3/2024 2:11 pm
In comment 16345116 Sammo85 said:
Quote:
In comment 16344809 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


I don’t agree that Daboll “wouldn’t survive” if they held firm on their picks and took 3 non QBs with their first 3 picks to bolster the roster or even traded back to get more assets in 2025.

With a bolstered roster + Jones, that’s probably a 7 win team at minimum. If Jones doesn’t work out, they can transition to QB in 2025 if need be, and their team will be much better around that player.




And what if there’s no good QB? Punt another season? See this is all just subterfuge wishcasting by a small group clinging to idea of giving Jones another 3-4 years here.

What are we going to do. Bring in Taylor Heineke or Jacoby Brissette or pull Carson Wentz off the scrap heap? Hope we stink in 2026 for Arch Manning to come out?

The time to strike for this regime on a QB is NOW. Make it happen.


Agreed. We are in striking distance now for a new QB and with a quality draft to do it.

Go big or go home.
RE: ..  
ThomasG : 1/3/2024 2:14 pm
In comment 16345356 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
Sammo, that was the exact same thing everyone said in 2019, which led them to take Daniel Jones at 6, which everyone now thinks was the wrong move.

Forcing a QB pick because you need one NOW is exactly the opposite of what you should do, especially when you are still building up the roster. Sure, the chances of a position player being a bust are roughly the same as QB, but you don't have to give away a ton of assets for the position player. You can take 3 cracks at it in the top 45 and get some good pieces.

With the QB, you're all in and likely have to part with both 2nd rounders (definitely one) and then a 2025 1st round pick, which is a massive asset for a team with a rookie QB that might not win a ton of games.


It's not the same thing as 2019. This draft has much higher prospects at QB than one where a Jones goes #6 overall. As mentioned in a prior thread Jones is no better than a QB8 or 9 in this draft, maybe even worse.

Not even close to the same thing.
