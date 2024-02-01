This team hasn't had a #1 receiver since Beckham Eightshamrocks : 1/2/2024 1:04 pm

And his last great, injury free season was 2016. They also haven't had a competent offensive line in over a decade. Yet 75% of this board is obsessed with drafting a QB. How does Mahomes look this season with a trash reciving core outside of Kelce? How would a rookie QB like Pennix or Daniels look with no receiving threat and Evan stibking neal blocking for him? Get reasy for a 3-14 season. Look outside the box. Jones already proved he could get the job done based of 2022. Why would you draft a QB with all the other holes on this roster. As I have said so many times, if Jones fails in 23' you have an out clause-he's gone. You assess the QB after this season-not now.