Cardinals' HC - "no doubt" Kyler Murray is our franchise QB

Mike in St. Louis : 1/2/2024 6:48 pm
could be just smoke but bodes well for Giants' chances of landing a QB at #5, if that's where we end up...

"With neither the Bears nor Commanders — stationed at Nos. 1 and 2 — locked into drafting a quarterback, the Cardinals could have an important decision to make."
If it's not a lie, they're in a great position to hold a high pick in  
Ten Ton Hammer : 1/2/2024 6:51 pm : link
a QB draft. Could the best non-QB, a la MHJ or Joe Alt.
This is the lying season  
pjcas18 : 1/2/2024 6:52 pm : link
believe no one, trust no one, make no decisions based on any "reports"
They should be our trade partner  
JT039 : 1/2/2024 6:52 pm : link
Cause they will most likely land MHJr.

We can get two and choose who we like best.
If true  
IchabodGiant : 1/2/2024 6:54 pm : link
…. Trade up and secure one of the top quarterbacks. Or some other team will.
keeping murray was a pre-req  
dancing blue bear : 1/2/2024 6:55 pm : link
for the job. no way az eats that money. I don't think the new contract even started.
Gives the Bears extra thought  
Anakim : 1/2/2024 6:56 pm : link
Because if they want Marvin Harrison Jr., they're going to need to take him #1.
Good  
BigBlueShock : 1/2/2024 6:57 pm : link
Now let’s see your franchise QB go out there this weekend and kick the shit out of Seattle. That would be great. Thanks, in advance!
Good move by Arizona.  
Tim in Eternal Blue : 1/2/2024 6:59 pm : link

Keep building.
I think NE and Wash take QBs -so one of the top 3 will be there for us  
PatersonPlank : 1/2/2024 6:59 pm : link
maybe 2 if Washington sticks with Howell. We are in a great position, we can even go WR here and get Penix/Nix later if we want.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/2/2024 7:02 pm : link
Read a lot of Bears content this afternoon...that fan base-the majority @ least-seems to want Fields back. I expect that # to climb to if Chicago can beat their most hated rivals in Wiscy this Sunday.
If the Giants draft a qb with their first pick it will set the  
Jack Stroud : 1/2/2024 7:03 pm : link
franchise back 5 years. There are so many needs drafting a qb does nothing to satisfy the dire needs they have with the oline, dline, lb, and wr.
RE: If true  
UConn4523 : 1/2/2024 7:04 pm : link
In comment 16344743 IchabodGiant said:
Quote:
…. Trade up and secure one of the top quarterbacks. Or some other team will.


Don’t think they are going to risk Harrison.
RE: If the Giants draft a qb with their first pick it will set the  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/2/2024 7:04 pm : link
In comment 16344752 Jack Stroud said:
Quote:
franchise back 5 years. There are so many needs drafting a qb does nothing to satisfy the dire needs they have with the oline, dline, lb, and wr.


This is sarcasm right?
RE: RE: If the Giants draft a qb with their first pick it will set the  
bw in dc : 1/2/2024 7:07 pm : link
In comment 16344756 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
In comment 16344752 Jack Stroud said:


Quote:


franchise back 5 years. There are so many needs drafting a qb does nothing to satisfy the dire needs they have with the oline, dline, lb, and wr.



This is sarcasm right?


It's not sarcasm. This is one of the C-suite leaders of the DJFC.
bw in dc.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/2/2024 7:11 pm : link
It is a cult. I can’t get over how much some people love Jones. One of the most bizarre things I’ve ever seen as a Giants fan.
RE: If the Giants draft a qb with their first pick it will set the  
GiantGrit : 1/2/2024 7:12 pm : link
In comment 16344752 Jack Stroud said:
Quote:
franchise back 5 years. There are so many needs drafting a qb does nothing to satisfy the dire needs they have with the oline, dline, lb, and wr.


If you mailed this memo to the Texans they didn’t get it.
That’s great, now will Gannon be the HC next year?  
Section331 : 1/2/2024 7:13 pm : link
If not, his opinion doesn’t matter much.
Arizona is a logical trade partner  
Sean : 1/2/2024 7:14 pm : link
Given the Ossenfort-Cowden connection. These teams already made the Simmons trade.

The issue is, I think NYG picks ahead of them at 4. I expect the Cardinals to beat Seattle.

1. Chicago - Trade down?
2. Washington - Williams/Maye/Daniels
3. NE - Williams/Maye/Daniels
4. NYG

NYG moves up to 1 to control the draft, Chicago takes Harrison. I'd expect the cost to be 2024 first, 2024 second, 2025 first, 2025 third & Wan'Dale Robinson. Do you do that?
RE: That’s great, now will Gannon be the HC next year?  
Anakim : 1/2/2024 7:19 pm : link
In comment 16344764 Section331 said:
Quote:
If not, his opinion doesn’t matter much.


Why wouldn't he be? His team just beat the Eagles. I doubt he's a one-and-done.
RE: Arizona is a logical trade partner  
Section331 : 1/2/2024 7:19 pm : link
In comment 16344765 Sean said:
Quote:
Given the Ossenfort-Cowden connection. These teams already made the Simmons trade.

The issue is, I think NYG picks ahead of them at 4. I expect the Cardinals to beat Seattle.

1. Chicago - Trade down?
2. Washington - Williams/Maye/Daniels
3. NE - Williams/Maye/Daniels
4. NYG

NYG moves up to 1 to control the draft, Chicago takes Harrison. I'd expect the cost to be 2024 first, 2024 second, 2025 first, 2025 third & Wan'Dale Robinson. Do you do that?


Not sure how SOS works if Giants lose and Pats win, but I expect NE to beat NYJ too. I’d feel so much better if we can get into the top 3.
Money  
Toth029 : 1/2/2024 7:19 pm : link
Makes it difficult for them to move on.

But it is lying season and the Cardinals said that Josh Rosen was their QB after the 2018 season.
Also a good thing to say  
Mike from Ohio : 1/2/2024 7:19 pm : link
If you want the Bears to take MHJ at #1 so you have the first pick of the QBs instead of hoping they don’t take your guy and you have to settle for #2.
Sean.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/2/2024 7:20 pm : link
They asking for Joe's first born too? That's a steep, steep price.
RE: RE: That’s great, now will Gannon be the HC next year?  
Section331 : 1/2/2024 7:20 pm : link
In comment 16344770 Anakim said:
Quote:
In comment 16344764 Section331 said:


Quote:


If not, his opinion doesn’t matter much.



Why wouldn't he be? His team just beat the Eagles. I doubt he's a one-and-done.


Maybe, but AZ may want to do a more comprehensive search. How many interim’s get the job? Not many that I can recall.
Don’t think I’m interested in moving up to 1  
UConn4523 : 1/2/2024 7:21 pm : link
if that’s the price, mainly because I can see any of 3-5 QBs working out for us. So it comes down to the Giants board and I can’t see them having a huge grade on 1 guy with the rest that far behind.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/2/2024 7:26 pm : link
Wait, Gannon's an interim? WTF? Am I missing something?
Murray is a good QB  
section125 : 1/2/2024 7:27 pm : link
when healthy and motivated. I expect them to stay with him and either get a WR or OT.
AZ  
Sammo85 : 1/2/2024 7:28 pm : link
doesn’t seem enamored with Hollywood Brown so don’t think he’s long for that team. They need multiple WRs.
RE: ...  
BigTymer : 1/2/2024 7:31 pm : link
In comment 16344784 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Wait, Gannon's an interim? WTF? Am I missing something?


You're not missing anything. Gannon is no "interim".....
RE: Murray is a good QB  
bw in dc : 1/2/2024 7:31 pm : link
In comment 16344785 section125 said:
Quote:
when healthy and motivated. I expect them to stay with him and either get a WR or OT.


Keeping Murray does make sense. He's an incredible playmaker.

Keeping Murry "healthy and motivated" will take a deft touch...
RE: That’s great, now will Gannon be the HC next year?  
BigBlueShock : 1/2/2024 7:33 pm : link
In comment 16344764 Section331 said:
Quote:
If not, his opinion doesn’t matter much.

Uh, why wouldn’t he be?
RE: Murray is a good QB  
eric2425ny : 1/2/2024 7:33 pm : link
In comment 16344785 section125 said:
Quote:
when healthy and motivated. I expect them to stay with him and either get a WR or OT.


Agreed, he gets a lot of shit over the studying clause that was initially part of his contract. Other than being a little short he fits the mold of today’s NFL QB. Mobile, can throw accurately on the run, and has a strong enough arm.

The QB who would absolutely thrive in the current league is Randall Cunningham. He was good back in the day, but man would he be good now.
RE: RE: Murray is a good QB  
section125 : 1/2/2024 7:39 pm : link
In comment 16344785 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 16344785 section125 said:


Quote:


when healthy and motivated. I expect them to stay with him and either get a WR or OT.



Keeping Murray does make sense. He's an incredible playmaker.

Keeping Murry "healthy and motivated" will take a deft touch...


Well, I didnt want to go there...add some toys for him. Keep him interested!
Think it’s crazy to believe the Bears and Commaders will pass on QBs  
BillT : 1/2/2024 7:49 pm : link
Three top QB prospects available and they’re sticking with Fields and Howell. Sure they are.
RE: RE: RE: If the Giants draft a qb with their first pick it will set the  
Jim in Tampa : 1/2/2024 7:49 pm : link
In comment 16344756 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
In comment 16344756 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


In comment 16344752 Jack Stroud said:


Quote:


franchise back 5 years. There are so many needs drafting a qb does nothing to satisfy the dire needs they have with the oline, dline, lb, and wr.



This is sarcasm right?



It's not sarcasm. This is one of the C-suite leaders of the DJFC.

Jack is a troll. He repeats some version of the same comment over and over again, as if we all missed it the first 100 or so times.
RE: Think it’s crazy to believe the Bears and Commaders will pass on QBs  
Chris684 : 1/2/2024 7:55 pm : link
In comment 16344802 BillT said:
Quote:
Three top QB prospects available and they’re sticking with Fields and Howell. Sure they are.


Commanders won’t pass but why is it so hard to believe the Bears would?
RE: Think it’s crazy to believe the Bears and Commaders will pass on QBs  
Jim in Tampa : 1/2/2024 7:55 pm : link
In comment 16344802 BillT said:
Quote:
Three top QB prospects available and they’re sticking with Fields and Howell. Sure they are.

Speaking of repeating the same comment over and over again.

We get it Bill. You don't think that the Bears and Commanders (previously the Bears and the Cards) will pass on a QB.

I think you're right about the Commanders. But I still think that there's a chance that the Bears stick with Fields.

I thought it was 50/50 with AZ. Now that they've dropped to the 4th slot, I think they're out of the running for a QB.

I think the QBs will go 1, 2, 3... with the Bears possibly trading out.
Cardinals' HC -  
M.S. : 1/2/2024 7:56 pm : link
That’s just another way of saying: “We are open for business, so bring me all the draft choices you’re willing to trade. Thank you very much and have a nice day.”
RE: Arizona is a logical trade partner  
M.S. : 1/2/2024 7:59 pm : link
In comment 16344765 Sean said:
Quote:
Given the Ossenfort-Cowden connection. These teams already made the Simmons trade.

The issue is, I think NYG picks ahead of them at 4. I expect the Cardinals to beat Seattle.

1. Chicago - Trade down?
2. Washington - Williams/Maye/Daniels
3. NE - Williams/Maye/Daniels
4. NYG

NYG moves up to 1 to control the draft, Chicago takes Harrison. I'd expect the cost to be 2024 first, 2024 second, 2025 first, 2025 third & Wan'Dale Robinson. Do you do that?

Nope.

Would Joe Schoen/Brian Daboll be willing to do that? Only if they want to stake their entire careers.
RE: Think it’s crazy to believe the Bears and Commaders will pass on QBs  
FStubbs : 1/2/2024 8:01 pm : link
In comment 16344802 BillT said:
Quote:
Three top QB prospects available and they’re sticking with Fields and Howell. Sure they are.


There's almost no way the Commanders are sticking with Howell. They had benched him and the only reason he started Sunday was because Brisset got hurt.
RE: RE: Think it’s crazy to believe the Bears and Commaders will pass on QBs  
BillT : 1/2/2024 8:07 pm : link
In comment 16344802 BillT said:
Quote:
In comment 16344802 BillT said:


Quote:


Three top QB prospects available and they’re sticking with Fields and Howell. Sure they are.


Speaking of repeating the same comment over and over again.

We get it Bill. You don't think that the Bears and Commanders (previously the Bears and the Cards) will pass on a QB.

I think you're right about the Commanders. But I still think that there's a chance that the Bears stick with Fields.

I thought it was 50/50 with AZ. Now that they've dropped to the 4th slot, I think they're out of the running for a QB.

I think the QBs will go 1, 2, 3... with the Bears possibly trading out.

Well Jim, that’s the first answer I’ve gotten. Seems lots of people wishing for the best without any good reason to think that could really happen. So kudos.

The Bears GM pulled of a perfect trade last year that netted them a ton of talent and draft choices including the #1 overall. However, he’s not going to take advantage of that because the Bears have had a top QB like never. But he’s gonna pass on that opportunity to keep Fields. Stranger things have happened.
And Jim  
BillT : 1/2/2024 8:21 pm : link
I’m wrong folks here don’t have a reason to think the Bears will trade out. They think they will because is benefits the Giants. So, there is that.
RE: RE: RE: That’s great, now will Gannon be the HC next year?  
Tim in Eternal Blue : 1/2/2024 8:27 pm : link
In comment 16344770 Anakim said:
Quote:
In comment 16344770 Anakim said:


Quote:


In comment 16344764 Section331 said:


Quote:


If not, his opinion doesn’t matter much.



Why wouldn't he be? His team just beat the Eagles. I doubt he's a one-and-done.



Maybe, but AZ may want to do a more comprehensive search. How many interim’s get the job? Not many that I can recall.


What are you talking about
Even if there's a shred of truth to this  
RomanWH : 1/2/2024 8:29 pm : link
(Which pj astutely pointed out that this is lying season), we'd still have to offer up a package that's better than any other team that needs a QB. What if some desperate GM offers Arizona their mid-late first and their 1st rounder in the next two drafts? Gotta think that makes Schoen think twice about trying to beat the Costner package from Draft Day.
I  
AcidTest : 1/2/2024 8:31 pm : link
still think the Bears will take a QB. Their current GM didn't draft Fields, drafting a QB allows him to reset the QB rookie contract, he can trade Fields for picks, and he'd be crucified if Williams, Maye, and Daniels all turned out to be better than Fields.

The other possibility is that the Bears do trade out, but not with the Giants. That could be because they got a better deal from another team, or because the Giants simply don't want to trade multiple first and second rounds picks to move up to #1.
AcidTest  
RomanWH : 1/2/2024 8:42 pm : link
What if the Pats trade their high second to the Bears for Fields on draft night? Pats get an experienced yet young QB to build around and they can draft someone to help that with their high first rounder. Either best WR or OT available. Frees up the Bears to take their best QB at #1, best available at their next pick in the first, then two more high seconds to add in premium cost-controlled talent. Win-win.
RE: If the Giants draft a qb with their first pick it will set the  
Ten Ton Hammer : 1/2/2024 8:52 pm : link
In comment 16344752 Jack Stroud said:
Quote:
franchise back 5 years. There are so many needs drafting a qb does nothing to satisfy the dire needs they have with the oline, dline, lb, and wr.


It's terrible that they only have one pick in the draft.
RE: I  
bw in dc : 1/2/2024 9:05 pm : link
In comment 16344830 AcidTest said:
Quote:
still think the Bears will take a QB. Their current GM didn't draft Fields, drafting a QB allows him to reset the QB rookie contract, he can trade Fields for picks, and he'd be crucified if Williams, Maye, and Daniels all turned out to be better than Fields.


I am a big fan of Fields and think a strong case can be made to keep Fields. But I think your prediction is right. Since Fields just hasn't broken through to that next level, don't wait six years like the Giants are doing with Jones for that to happen. Cut bait and reset with the rookie QB contract.
RE: AcidTest  
AcidTest : 1/2/2024 9:09 pm : link
In comment 16344834 RomanWH said:
Quote:
What if the Pats trade their high second to the Bears for Fields on draft night? Pats get an experienced yet young QB to build around and they can draft someone to help that with their high first rounder. Either best WR or OT available. Frees up the Bears to take their best QB at #1, best available at their next pick in the first, then two more high seconds to add in premium cost-controlled talent. Win-win.


I don't think that's likely. The Patriots need a lot of help. They likely won't be competitive for several years. Fields has already played three seasons. Any team acquiring him would have to decide whether to pick up his fifth year option after next year. Better to draft one of the "big three" QBs and reset the rookie QB contract to year one. Williams, Maye, and Daniels also likely have much higher ceilings than Fields.
I mean what is he supposed to say...  
Amtoft : 1/2/2024 9:11 pm : link
He doesn't even know where he will be picking. Should he say we are taking a QB #1, but then doesn't pick until 8th? I mean I don't think he moves on from Murray because of his huge contract, but that is just me.
RE: RE: RE: If the Giants draft a qb with their first pick it will set the  
UberAlias : 1/2/2024 9:39 pm : link
In comment 16344756 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
In comment 16344756 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


In comment 16344752 Jack Stroud said:


Quote:


franchise back 5 years. There are so many needs drafting a qb does nothing to satisfy the dire needs they have with the oline, dline, lb, and wr.



This is sarcasm right?



It's not sarcasm. This is one of the C-suite leaders of the DJFC.
Lol. I assumed was sarcasm too.
Commanders and NE are taking QBs  
UberAlias : 1/2/2024 9:45 pm : link
I would be shocked if the didn’t. If Chicago takes Caleb, that puts us on the outside looking in on top QBs.
Kyler Murray's dead cap # is $97.5M  
allstarjim : 1/2/2024 9:50 pm : link
Next season and $81.5M in 2025.

Yeah, of course he's their franchise QB bc they can't afford another QB taken at the top of the draft with that kind of cap allocation to the QB position.

If they draft ahead of us, expect them to trade down. May still do it if they draft behind us.

RE: I  
allstarjim : 1/2/2024 9:55 pm : link
In comment 16344830 AcidTest said:
Quote:
still think the Bears will take a QB. Their current GM didn't draft Fields, drafting a QB allows him to reset the QB rookie contract, he can trade Fields for picks, and he'd be crucified if Williams, Maye, and Daniels all turned out to be better than Fields.

The other possibility is that the Bears do trade out, but not with the Giants. That could be because they got a better deal from another team, or because the Giants simply don't want to trade multiple first and second rounds picks to move up to #1.


If Fields balls out again it might make things very tough for them. There is an advantage to resetting the QB clock. But Fields would still be a bargain for 2024 and 2025 if plays like a franchise QB.

Of course, it would also boost his trade value. But if you miss on the drafted QB and you traded Fields and he's fantastic elsewhere, you're going to get fired.
….  
ryanmkeane : 1/2/2024 10:21 pm : link
If the Bears plan is to keep Fields, it would be GM malpractice not to trade that pick. That pick is likely going to be the highest valued pick in a good while. They could set their franchise up for years if they do it right.
RE: Commanders and NE are taking QBs  
Manhattan : 1/2/2024 10:28 pm : link
In comment 16344868 UberAlias said:
Quote:
I would be shocked if the didn’t. If Chicago takes Caleb, that puts us on the outside looking in on top QBs.


Does it put us on the outside looking in? I'm starting to wonder if it's not a big-4, with Penix possibly jumping Daniels.
RE: Arizona is a logical trade partner  
JFIB : 1/2/2024 10:34 pm : link
In comment 16344765 Sean said:
Quote:
Given the Ossenfort-Cowden connection. These teams already made the Simmons trade.

The issue is, I think NYG picks ahead of them at 4. I expect the Cardinals to beat Seattle.

1. Chicago - Trade down?
2. Washington - Williams/Maye/Daniels
3. NE - Williams/Maye/Daniels
4. NYG

NYG moves up to 1 to control the draft, Chicago takes Harrison. I'd expect the cost to be 2024 first, 2024 second, 2025 first, 2025 third & Wan'Dale Robinson. Do you do that?


No way. Too high a price.
Thanks for crapping the bed Eagles  
Blue Dog : 1/2/2024 10:35 pm : link
I think that win gave the Cardinals renewed hope in Kyler
HC can say whatever he wants  
Spider43 : 1/3/2024 1:38 am : link
GM makes the ultimate decision.
I'll always remain a Giants fan, first ....  
Manny in CA : 1/3/2024 1:41 am : link
But this is a great story. Talk about the longest suffering pro franchise - I'm 77, I was a year old when they won their last NFL Championship !
RE: Commanders and NE are taking QBs  
riceneggs : 1/3/2024 8:00 am : link
In comment 16344868 UberAlias said:
Quote:
I would be shocked if the didn’t. If Chicago takes Caleb, that puts us on the outside looking in on top QBs.


yep, if Chicago is locked in on Caleb Williams, we are screwed.

Do we then take MHJ and continue to make excuses for Daniel Jones?

Or do we take Penix and take a "Ravens x Lamar Jackson" chance on him working out longterm for us
RE: RE: RE: That’s great, now will Gannon be the HC next year?  
BigBlueShock : 1/3/2024 8:02 am : link
In comment 16344770 Anakim said:
Quote:
In comment 16344770 Anakim said:


Quote:


In comment 16344764 Section331 said:


Quote:


If not, his opinion doesn’t matter much.



Why wouldn't he be? His team just beat the Eagles. I doubt he's a one-and-done.



Maybe, but AZ may want to do a more comprehensive search. How many interim’s get the job? Not many that I can recall.

The fact that you honestly think Gannon is an interim HC disqualifies you from continuing in this discussion
RE: And Jim  
Jim in Tampa : 1/3/2024 8:44 am : link
In comment 16344824 BillT said:
Quote:
I’m wrong folks here don’t have a reason to think the Bears will trade out. They think they will because is benefits the Giants. So, there is that.

Certainly some wishful thinking is at play regarding Giants’ fans predicting that the Bears may want to trade out of the top spot. But I’ve also checked a number of Chicago-based online sources as well as some independent (national) sources that are predicting the Bears MIGHT choose to stay with Fields and trade out of the top spot.

I just don’t think that Chicago staying put and picking a QB is a slam dunk, like Washington and the Pats are. (I agree that those two teams, if they end up at 2 and 3, won’t even consider trading out.)

I also felt that AZ would have considered trading out if they had stayed at 2. If they lose next week and either the Pats (quite possible) or Washington (highly unlikely) win, allowing AZ to sneak back into the top 3... I still think that AZ would consider trading out of that spot.

Which would give the Giants two trade options ;>)
RE: Arizona is a logical trade partner  
section125 : 1/3/2024 8:46 am : link
In comment 16344765 Sean said:
Quote:
Given the Ossenfort-Cowden connection. These teams already made the Simmons trade.

The issue is, I think NYG picks ahead of them at 4. I expect the Cardinals to beat Seattle.

1. Chicago - Trade down?
2. Washington - Williams/Maye/Daniels
3. NE - Williams/Maye/Daniels
4. NYG

NYG moves up to 1 to control the draft, Chicago takes Harrison. I'd expect the cost to be 2024 first, 2024 second, 2025 first, 2025 third & Wan'Dale Robinson. Do you do that?


No
RE: RE: Commanders and NE are taking QBs  
section125 : 1/3/2024 8:50 am : link
In comment 16344868 UberAlias said:
Quote:
In comment 16344868 UberAlias said:


Quote:


I would be shocked if the didn’t. If Chicago takes Caleb, that puts us on the outside looking in on top QBs.



yep, if Chicago is locked in on Caleb Williams, we are screwed.

Do we then take MHJ and continue to make excuses for Daniel Jones?

Or do we take Penix and take a "Ravens x Lamar Jackson" chance on him working out longterm for us


Penix is not Lamar part deux. He throws better and does not run. Lamar was and still is the best running QB in the NFL who has turned into a better thrower. I do not see any similarities.
RE: And Jim  
BigBlueShock : 1/3/2024 8:57 am : link
In comment 16344824 BillT said:
Quote:
I’m wrong folks here don’t have a reason to think the Bears will trade out. They think they will because is benefits the Giants. So, there is that.

Wtf? People only think the Bears may trade out because it benefits the Giants? I think everyone has been crystal clear that they think the Bears may trade out because they feel the Bears will decide to move forward with Fields and build around him. Which is a legit take that has been heavily debated in the national media as well. This take shouldn’t be controversial and it’s weird as hell that you just chalk it up to some Giants fans blue colored glasses
RE: RE: Commanders and NE are taking QBs  
UberAlias : 1/3/2024 8:58 am : link
In comment 16344868 UberAlias said:
Quote:
In comment 16344868 UberAlias said:


Quote:


I would be shocked if the didn’t. If Chicago takes Caleb, that puts us on the outside looking in on top QBs.



yep, if Chicago is locked in on Caleb Williams, we are screwed.

Do we then take MHJ and continue to make excuses for Daniel Jones?

Or do we take Penix and take a "Ravens x Lamar Jackson" chance on him working out longterm for us
Just me personally, it's: Caleb, Maye, MHJ, Nabers, and Daniels, in that order. We we either get our new QB, or a stud WR. If we don't take a QB, I'd take a flier on Spencer Rattler later in the draft.
RE: If the Giants draft a qb with their first pick it will set the  
nygiantfan : 1/3/2024 9:05 am : link
In comment 16344752 Jack Stroud said:
Quote:
franchise back 5 years.


Set back to where? We are already at the bottom of the league.

Would they kick us to the XFL?
I expect Arizona to win this week as well so this isn't likely helpful  
nygiantfan : 1/3/2024 9:34 am : link
at all. The play to be made is Chicago for the overall #1 pick.

In my view, they are sticking with Fields based on his reasonably strong season, developing a great rapport with DJ Moore, and basically his entire Offense backing him publicly. Besides, Chicago still have him under contract for a 4th year, 5th year option and tags to play with making a reset on a rookie deal with a new QB less attractive.

Yes, it will be expensive for Giants to move up but it not only locks in a top QB prospect, it ensure Schoen/Daboll get their #1 choice between these candidates and the type of offense they want to operate. After a big mistake with Jones, I would imagine both Schoen/Daboll want to get a clean slate and pick their own guy to build their future around. And there is no certainty, even with a bad 2024 season, how close they will be to the top of the draft and what that QB class looks like. This one is clearly very strong.

Chicago will deal. Just have to make sure you give them an offer they can't refuse.
RE: RE: If the Giants draft a qb with their first pick it will set the  
Mike from Ohio : 1/3/2024 9:49 am : link
In comment 16344752 Jack Stroud said:
Quote:
In comment 16344752 Jack Stroud said:


Quote:


franchise back 5 years.



Set back to where? We are already at the bottom of the league.

Would they kick us to the XFL?


Jack Stroud is a one note troll, not a serious poster.
I do get the sense that Chicago may stay with Fields  
Mike from Ohio : 1/3/2024 9:55 am : link
although I would not be shocked if they don't. The players are very publicly backing him, and he is starting to play more consistently. Putting another top WR on that team with DJ Moore and that offense can start to become dynamic.

If the Giants love one of the QBs coming out this year, I am sure they are placing a call to Chicago right after the games wrap up this week to ask about the first overall pick. You have to find out what that would cost if you feel it gets you a franchise QB.
RE: Money  
Gruber : 1/3/2024 10:25 am : link
In comment 16344772 Toth029 said:
Quote:
Makes it difficult for them to move on.

But it is lying season and the Cardinals said that Josh Rosen was their QB after the 2018 season.


It changed with their change of coach. Kingsbury was all in on Murray. Everyone knew well before the draft that Arizona was intent on drafting Murray.
But yes, any discussion of whether Arizona moves on from Murray must factor in his contract. He's been playing well, and it would fiancially cost Arizona a fair amount to trade him. You would think they stick with him.
murray can lead a 400+ pts scoring offense  
djm : 1/3/2024 10:26 am : link
he's done that twice. IF he's fine the Cards offense is fine despite limited or average offensive talent around him. Never mind the noise. He's a playmaker.
Fields has never led an NFL high octane offense  
djm : 1/3/2024 10:32 am : link
this is his best season and he's on pace to score less pts than DJ's NYG offense did last year. Yes he's been a bit hot over the course the second half, are we convinced he's the goods now that he's played OK when the team had no shot at the playoffs? . Is Fields going to raise his game next season and score more pts when the games matter even more than these dead in the water December games do? It's a fair question.

He runs like the wind. I will give him that.
if there is one team that will fuck this up  
djm : 1/3/2024 10:33 am : link
it's the Bears.
RE: Commanders and NE are taking QBs  
MojoEd : 1/3/2024 10:41 am : link
In comment 16344868 UberAlias said:
Quote:
I would be shocked if the didn’t. If Chicago takes Caleb, that puts us on the outside looking in on top QBs.

Agree with u on NE/WASH. Not certain about CHI. Key to draft might be MH Jr. and not QBs. If MH Jr. considered by CHI to be clear #1 non-QB with the other WRs not close, I can see CHI wanting to move down no further than number #4. If not NYG moving up from #4, then another team doing a two-step trade up to #4 then to #1.
RE: if there is one team that will fuck this up  
NINEster : 1/3/2024 10:46 am : link
In comment 16345161 djm said:
Quote:
it's the Bears.


Bears could've had Mahomes and Watson (as did several other teams) instead of Trubisky.

They're eventually due a QB at some point.
RE: Fields has never led an NFL high octane offense  
BillT : 1/3/2024 11:18 am : link
In comment 16345160 djm said:
Quote:
this is his best season and he's on pace to score less pts than DJ's NYG offense did last year. Yes he's been a bit hot over the course the second half, are we convinced he's the goods now that he's played OK when the team had no shot at the playoffs? . Is Fields going to raise his game next season and score more pts when the games matter even more than these dead in the water December games do? It's a fair question.

He runs like the wind. I will give him that.

Exactly. Look at his stats. They don’t tell you everything but he’s certainly not putting up much passing wise. 16 TDs, 17 last year.
