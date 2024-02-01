could be just smoke but bodes well for Giants' chances of landing a QB at #5, if that's where we end up...
"With neither the Bears nor Commanders — stationed at Nos. 1 and 2 — locked into drafting a quarterback, the Cardinals could have an important decision to make." Link
We can get two and choose who we like best.
Keep building.
Don’t think they are going to risk Harrison.
This is sarcasm right?
Quote:
franchise back 5 years. There are so many needs drafting a qb does nothing to satisfy the dire needs they have with the oline, dline, lb, and wr.
This is sarcasm right?
It's not sarcasm. This is one of the C-suite leaders of the DJFC.
If you mailed this memo to the Texans they didn’t get it.
The issue is, I think NYG picks ahead of them at 4. I expect the Cardinals to beat Seattle.
1. Chicago - Trade down?
2. Washington - Williams/Maye/Daniels
3. NE - Williams/Maye/Daniels
4. NYG
NYG moves up to 1 to control the draft, Chicago takes Harrison. I'd expect the cost to be 2024 first, 2024 second, 2025 first, 2025 third & Wan'Dale Robinson. Do you do that?
Why wouldn't he be? His team just beat the Eagles. I doubt he's a one-and-done.
Not sure how SOS works if Giants lose and Pats win, but I expect NE to beat NYJ too. I’d feel so much better if we can get into the top 3.
But it is lying season and the Cardinals said that Josh Rosen was their QB after the 2018 season.
Quote:
If not, his opinion doesn’t matter much.
Why wouldn't he be? His team just beat the Eagles. I doubt he's a one-and-done.
Maybe, but AZ may want to do a more comprehensive search. How many interim’s get the job? Not many that I can recall.
You're not missing anything. Gannon is no "interim".....
Keeping Murray does make sense. He's an incredible playmaker.
Keeping Murry "healthy and motivated" will take a deft touch...
Uh, why wouldn’t he be?
Agreed, he gets a lot of shit over the studying clause that was initially part of his contract. Other than being a little short he fits the mold of today’s NFL QB. Mobile, can throw accurately on the run, and has a strong enough arm.
The QB who would absolutely thrive in the current league is Randall Cunningham. He was good back in the day, but man would he be good now.
Quote:
when healthy and motivated. I expect them to stay with him and either get a WR or OT.
Keeping Murray does make sense. He's an incredible playmaker.
Keeping Murry "healthy and motivated" will take a deft touch...
Well, I didnt want to go there...add some toys for him. Keep him interested!
Quote:
Jack is a troll. He repeats some version of the same comment over and over again, as if we all missed it the first 100 or so times.
Commanders won’t pass but why is it so hard to believe the Bears would?
Speaking of repeating the same comment over and over again.
We get it Bill. You don't think that the Bears and Commanders (previously the Bears and the Cards) will pass on a QB.
I think you're right about the Commanders. But I still think that there's a chance that the Bears stick with Fields.
I thought it was 50/50 with AZ. Now that they've dropped to the 4th slot, I think they're out of the running for a QB.
I think the QBs will go 1, 2, 3... with the Bears possibly trading out.
Nope.
Would Joe Schoen/Brian Daboll be willing to do that? Only if they want to stake their entire careers.
There's almost no way the Commanders are sticking with Howell. They had benched him and the only reason he started Sunday was because Brisset got hurt.
Quote:
Three top QB prospects available and they’re sticking with Fields and Howell. Sure they are.
Speaking of repeating the same comment over and over again.
We get it Bill. You don't think that the Bears and Commanders (previously the Bears and the Cards) will pass on a QB.
I think you're right about the Commanders. But I still think that there's a chance that the Bears stick with Fields.
I thought it was 50/50 with AZ. Now that they've dropped to the 4th slot, I think they're out of the running for a QB.
I think the QBs will go 1, 2, 3... with the Bears possibly trading out.
Well Jim, that’s the first answer I’ve gotten. Seems lots of people wishing for the best without any good reason to think that could really happen. So kudos.
The Bears GM pulled of a perfect trade last year that netted them a ton of talent and draft choices including the #1 overall. However, he’s not going to take advantage of that because the Bears have had a top QB like never. But he’s gonna pass on that opportunity to keep Fields. Stranger things have happened.
Quote:
What are you talking about
The other possibility is that the Bears do trade out, but not with the Giants. That could be because they got a better deal from another team, or because the Giants simply don't want to trade multiple first and second rounds picks to move up to #1.
It's terrible that they only have one pick in the draft.
I am a big fan of Fields and think a strong case can be made to keep Fields. But I think your prediction is right. Since Fields just hasn't broken through to that next level, don't wait six years like the Giants are doing with Jones for that to happen. Cut bait and reset with the rookie QB contract.
I don't think that's likely. The Patriots need a lot of help. They likely won't be competitive for several years. Fields has already played three seasons. Any team acquiring him would have to decide whether to pick up his fifth year option after next year. Better to draft one of the "big three" QBs and reset the rookie QB contract to year one. Williams, Maye, and Daniels also likely have much higher ceilings than Fields.
Quote:
Yeah, of course he's their franchise QB bc they can't afford another QB taken at the top of the draft with that kind of cap allocation to the QB position.
If they draft ahead of us, expect them to trade down. May still do it if they draft behind us.
The other possibility is that the Bears do trade out, but not with the Giants. That could be because they got a better deal from another team, or because the Giants simply don't want to trade multiple first and second rounds picks to move up to #1.
If Fields balls out again it might make things very tough for them. There is an advantage to resetting the QB clock. But Fields would still be a bargain for 2024 and 2025 if plays like a franchise QB.
Of course, it would also boost his trade value. But if you miss on the drafted QB and you traded Fields and he's fantastic elsewhere, you're going to get fired.
Does it put us on the outside looking in? I'm starting to wonder if it's not a big-4, with Penix possibly jumping Daniels.
No way. Too high a price.
yep, if Chicago is locked in on Caleb Williams, we are screwed.
Do we then take MHJ and continue to make excuses for Daniel Jones?
Or do we take Penix and take a "Ravens x Lamar Jackson" chance on him working out longterm for us
Quote:
The fact that you honestly think Gannon is an interim HC disqualifies you from continuing in this discussion
Certainly some wishful thinking is at play regarding Giants’ fans predicting that the Bears may want to trade out of the top spot. But I’ve also checked a number of Chicago-based online sources as well as some independent (national) sources that are predicting the Bears MIGHT choose to stay with Fields and trade out of the top spot.
I just don’t think that Chicago staying put and picking a QB is a slam dunk, like Washington and the Pats are. (I agree that those two teams, if they end up at 2 and 3, won’t even consider trading out.)
I also felt that AZ would have considered trading out if they had stayed at 2. If they lose next week and either the Pats (quite possible) or Washington (highly unlikely) win, allowing AZ to sneak back into the top 3... I still think that AZ would consider trading out of that spot.
Which would give the Giants two trade options ;>)
No
Quote:
I would be shocked if the didn’t. If Chicago takes Caleb, that puts us on the outside looking in on top QBs.
yep, if Chicago is locked in on Caleb Williams, we are screwed.
Do we then take MHJ and continue to make excuses for Daniel Jones?
Or do we take Penix and take a "Ravens x Lamar Jackson" chance on him working out longterm for us
Penix is not Lamar part deux. He throws better and does not run. Lamar was and still is the best running QB in the NFL who has turned into a better thrower. I do not see any similarities.
Wtf? People only think the Bears may trade out because it benefits the Giants? I think everyone has been crystal clear that they think the Bears may trade out because they feel the Bears will decide to move forward with Fields and build around him. Which is a legit take that has been heavily debated in the national media as well. This take shouldn’t be controversial and it’s weird as hell that you just chalk it up to some Giants fans blue colored glasses
Quote:
I would be shocked if the didn’t. If Chicago takes Caleb, that puts us on the outside looking in on top QBs.
yep, if Chicago is locked in on Caleb Williams, we are screwed.
Do we then take MHJ and continue to make excuses for Daniel Jones?
Or do we take Penix and take a "Ravens x Lamar Jackson" chance on him working out longterm for us
Set back to where? We are already at the bottom of the league.
Would they kick us to the XFL?
In my view, they are sticking with Fields based on his reasonably strong season, developing a great rapport with DJ Moore, and basically his entire Offense backing him publicly. Besides, Chicago still have him under contract for a 4th year, 5th year option and tags to play with making a reset on a rookie deal with a new QB less attractive.
Yes, it will be expensive for Giants to move up but it not only locks in a top QB prospect, it ensure Schoen/Daboll get their #1 choice between these candidates and the type of offense they want to operate. After a big mistake with Jones, I would imagine both Schoen/Daboll want to get a clean slate and pick their own guy to build their future around. And there is no certainty, even with a bad 2024 season, how close they will be to the top of the draft and what that QB class looks like. This one is clearly very strong.
Chicago will deal. Just have to make sure you give them an offer they can't refuse.
Quote:
franchise back 5 years.
Set back to where? We are already at the bottom of the league.
Would they kick us to the XFL?
Jack Stroud is a one note troll, not a serious poster.
If the Giants love one of the QBs coming out this year, I am sure they are placing a call to Chicago right after the games wrap up this week to ask about the first overall pick. You have to find out what that would cost if you feel it gets you a franchise QB.
But it is lying season and the Cardinals said that Josh Rosen was their QB after the 2018 season.
It changed with their change of coach. Kingsbury was all in on Murray. Everyone knew well before the draft that Arizona was intent on drafting Murray.
But yes, any discussion of whether Arizona moves on from Murray must factor in his contract. He's been playing well, and it would fiancially cost Arizona a fair amount to trade him. You would think they stick with him.
He runs like the wind. I will give him that.
Agree with u on NE/WASH. Not certain about CHI. Key to draft might be MH Jr. and not QBs. If MH Jr. considered by CHI to be clear #1 non-QB with the other WRs not close, I can see CHI wanting to move down no further than number #4. If not NYG moving up from #4, then another team doing a two-step trade up to #4 then to #1.
Bears could've had Mahomes and Watson (as did several other teams) instead of Trubisky.
They're eventually due a QB at some point.
He runs like the wind. I will give him that.
Exactly. Look at his stats. They don’t tell you everything but he’s certainly not putting up much passing wise. 16 TDs, 17 last year.