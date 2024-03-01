for display only
Predictions on which coaches will stay and who will go?

Anakim : 1/3/2024 9:39 am
For the hell of it, who do you think will stay and who do you think will go? Judgment Day is right around the corner.


Brian Daboll - Stay

Mike Kafka - Go

Wink Martindale - Go

Thomas McGaughey - Go

Bobby Johnson - Go (I hope. I'm legit scared that there's a chance they'll bring him back)



Anyone else?
Kafka should stay  
Fat Wally : 1/3/2024 9:45 am : link
too many variables around why the offense sucked this year to pin it all on him. Oline, Qb Play.. he deserves another year.


I hope Wink stays, but he probably doesn't. I love his style of defense, but it's not perfect. Him leaving would suck, but we may see guys like McKinney and Kayvon blossom under a different system.

I hope Bobby Johnson is gone, but at the very least move him to another position group, like Assistant TE coach.

They need to throw tons of money at Munchak.
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/3/2024 9:46 am : link
If we bring Johnson back, what the hell are we doing an an organization? We can’t be THAT incompetent right?
Unless I know the DC they're planning to bring in  
jeff57 : 1/3/2024 9:49 am : link
I'd rather stick with Wink. The defense has its flaws, but it could have been a lot worse, and its's certainly better than the offense.
Injuries  
Sammo85 : 1/3/2024 9:58 am : link
can’t be used an excuse to keep Johnson. The lack of prep strategy out of training camp, poor teaching adjustments on basics is inexcusable.

Kafka is the intriguing one to watch for with Dorsey out there and Tierney a Daboll guy from Buffalo too internally.
Kafka  
UberAlias : 1/3/2024 10:03 am : link
stays
RE: …  
Anakim : 1/3/2024 10:06 am : link
In comment 16345078 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
If we bring Johnson back, what the hell are we doing an an organization? We can’t be THAT incompetent right?


Agreed, and it's interesting. Many in the media and on BBI praised Daboll for hiring guys that he wasn't friends with per se, but rather guys who he thought were the best men for the job. Daboll never worked with Kafka and Wink and yet decided to bring them on.

Fast forward a couple of years and I wonder if that mindset has changed. Would Daboll replace Kafka and Wink with Ken Dorsey and Leslie Frazier, two guys who he has worked with in the past? And would he keep Bobby Johnson, who he does have a pre-existing relationship with?
Coaches  
Sec_149 : 1/3/2024 10:10 am : link
Daboll -- Stay
Kafka -- Stay
Martindale -- Stay
McGaughey -- Leave
Johnson -- Leave
Nixon -- Leave

Henderson -- Leave

I think Henderson leaves fro a promotion, and Nixon takes the Syracuse OC job. I would let the new Special Teams and Line coach bring in his own assistant(s).
My thoughts  
Rjanyg : 1/3/2024 10:26 am : link
I believe Daboll stays.

I hope Wink stays.

Everyone else could go.
Wink  
NJLCO : 1/3/2024 10:27 am : link
I hope he stays but we have to get tougher. To me we’re soft…and I get the bend don’t break but I don’t believe any team fears us on defense. We don’t hit people.
We catch and tackle most the time. Thibs is a perfect example, he may have sacks but he sucks at defending the run and edge IMO.
RE: Coaches  
Ivan15 : 1/3/2024 10:29 am : link
In comment 16345120 Sec_149 said:
Quote:
Daboll -- Stay
Kafka -- Stay
Martindale -- Stay
McGaughey -- Leave
Johnson -- Leave
Nixon -- Leave

Henderson -- Leave

I think Henderson leaves fro a promotion, and Nixon takes the Syracuse OC job. I would let the new Special Teams and Line coach bring in his own assistant(s).
__________________
Agree about Johnson. Lack of any player development. Hard to say how much to blame McGaughey. Specials are playing decently now that the punter has figured it out and they have a pro returner. Who really made the player decisions? How much input or control did McGaughey have? If he made most of the decisions, then yes he should go. Kafka and Wink should stay unless they get a promotion elsewhere which is now very unlikely. Nixon? What does he do?
You have to keep Kafka  
Giantimistic : 1/3/2024 11:03 am : link
Giving Jones another new offensive coordinator next season might really mess him up.
I think there’s a logical +/- debate for all of the coaches except  
Spider56 : 1/3/2024 11:12 am : link
Johnson. If he returns, it shows Dabs either has very poor judgement or is not committed to winning at all cost. Johnson has to go for this team to even have a chance at being competitive.
If you're gonna let go of all three coordinators  
logman : 1/3/2024 11:17 am : link
you may as well let Daboll go, too.

I have a strange feeling  
SicilianGMEN : 1/3/2024 11:18 am : link
that Daboll is gone....not through firing but him quitting. I don't have any sources or anything other than a gut feeling but I think something is brewing.
RE: You have to keep Kafka  
bw in dc : 1/3/2024 11:27 am : link
In comment 16345199 Giantimistic said:
Quote:
Giving Jones another new offensive coordinator next season might really mess him up.


Well played.

Jones is going into that critical sixth year, so continuity is huge.
RE: If you're gonna let go of all three coordinators  
Anakim : 1/3/2024 11:33 am : link
In comment 16345221 logman said:
Quote:
you may as well let Daboll go, too.


I don't think it's ownership's style. Remember the Coughlin years? There was like a revolving door of coordinators, but Coughlin remained.
Making changes  
ConsistentGiantFan : 1/3/2024 11:37 am : link

without knowing DEFINITIVELY the reasons for those changes is difficult.

Is there enough evidence to swap out Johnson?

This is as much an evaluation of Daboll's judgement and will as anything. Firing a friend or someone with whom you have a personal relationship cannot be easy.

If Daboll doesn't act on the evidence on hand he may be next.
Either JS sucks or Johnson has to go  
averagejoe : 1/3/2024 11:40 am : link
They both can't stay
If it plays out like in the OP  
Lines of Scrimmage : 1/3/2024 11:42 am : link
than that is quite the turnover after just two years.

Perhaps more information (real or not) filters out after the season from the beats.


RE: RE: If you're gonna let go of all three coordinators  
logman : 1/3/2024 11:43 am : link
In comment 16345240 Anakim said:
Quote:
In comment 16345221 logman said:


Quote:


you may as well let Daboll go, too.




I don't think it's ownership's style. Remember the Coughlin years? There was like a revolving door of coordinators, but Coughlin remained.


But not all at once
RE: If it plays out like in the OP  
Sean : 1/3/2024 11:45 am : link
In comment 16345255 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
than that is quite the turnover after just two years.

Perhaps more information (real or not) filters out after the season from the beats.

I agree. That amount of turnover on the staff is a concern. Would Daboll be pushing the change? Is it coming from the front office?

Keeping a coach while changing all major coordinators just tells me you'll have a lame duck coach in 2024 if things don't turn around.
 
christian : 1/3/2024 11:51 am : link
If I recall correctly Coughlin replaced all 3 coordinators YoY from 2006 to 2007.

Lewis > Spags
Hufnagel > Gilbride
Sweatman > Quinn

It's been a while, maybe I'm off.
If we see all 3 Coordinators fired  
mittenedman : 1/3/2024 11:57 am : link
+ the OL Coach, holy shit.....wandering the desert. Tough to have much confidence in what's going on after that.
RE: …  
logman : 1/3/2024 12:00 pm : link
In comment 16345266 christian said:
Quote:
If I recall correctly Coughlin replaced all 3 coordinators YoY from 2006 to 2007.

Lewis > Spags
Hufnagel > Gilbride
Sweatman > Quinn

It's been a while, maybe I'm off.


Technically, I guess.

Hufnagel was fired before the season's end in 2006. The others were let go after the season because Coughlin was on the hot seat. I don't get the sense that Daboll is on the hot seat.
RE: Bobby Johnson  
bc4life : 1/3/2024 12:04 pm : link
Not qualified to judge whether he should go, but the product is well below expectations. One thing that bugs is how does Neal get to determine where he will play on the OLine?
If Wink is on the way out  
bc4life : 1/3/2024 12:08 pm : link
I'd keep my ear to the ground re: Vrabel's future in Tennessee. I think Titans would be foolish to fire him but...
If you fire  
bc4life : 1/3/2024 12:08 pm : link
Wink and Kafka, what does that say about Daboll?
Johnson  
HBart : 1/3/2024 12:11 pm : link
Has to go. Fault or not.

McGaughey, whatever. Our ST problems are the same as O and D - injuries, a line that can't block, and missed tackles. Happy to send him packing but not sure it matters.

Kafka - whatever too. Only Daboll can tease how much he matters or his role in some of the puzzling and deadly play calls.

Wink - In Baltimore Harbuagh said they met to discuss and both knew it was time to part ways. Whether we hear that from Daboll in a week or two is the BBI/Beats asshat test.

Predictions - Johnson's sent packing (regardless of how they spin it), McGaughey & Kafka are back. BBI asshats believe Wink is gone but I have no insight so can't predict other than I believe it will be his decision.
Kafka will most likely be retained.....  
Simms11 : 1/3/2024 12:12 pm : link
I think he’s learning on the job and year three with Dabs should be even better. Wink should also stock around however it appears that he might be gone, in which case does Wilkens stay and become DC or does he go wherever Wink does?! McGauhey needs to be shown the door and Bobby Johnson of course needs to go. He’s been absolutely worthless. If Johnson is not let go, then I would bring in an Oline consultant like they did with Flats because Johnson needs someone that knows Oline to be looking over his shoulder!
RE: If you fire  
christian : 1/3/2024 12:17 pm : link
In comment 16345293 bc4life said:
Quote:
Wink and Kafka, what does that say about Daboll?


What did it say about Coughlin when he fired Hufnagel and Lewis?
On a side note  
bc4life : 1/3/2024 12:20 pm : link
WTF ever happened to Hufnagel? Seemed like he disappeared.

But in response to your question, it' a bit of apples and oranges. Coughlin had a respectable resume as HC. And, he did not get his first choice at DC.

.  
Danny Kanell : 1/3/2024 12:20 pm : link
I think they're all staying except for McGaughey.
I know thus will trigger some people  
cosmicj : 1/3/2024 12:21 pm : link
But I’m not sure what the basis for firing McGaughey is. Sure, there have been some mistakes, but there have also been positives. My impression is that the kick and punt coverage has been decent overall.
As per Eric looks like Wink is going  
Jim in Forest Hills : 1/3/2024 12:21 pm : link
and it would suck if the reason is he and Daboll dont get along.
Jim, if so  
bc4life : 1/3/2024 12:23 pm : link
That's where the GM should step in
RE: On a side note  
christian : 1/3/2024 12:24 pm : link
In comment 16345311 bc4life said:
Quote:
WTF ever happened to Hufnagel? Seemed like he disappeared.

But in response to your question, it' a bit of apples and oranges. Coughlin had a respectable resume as HC. And, he did not get his first choice at DC.


My point is even accomplished coaches get their staff wrong and adjust when necessary.

The Giants most certainly don't win a Super Bowl in 2007 without Coughlin revamping his staff.

I just don't think improving your staff reflects poorly on a coach.
RE: …  
Sean : 1/3/2024 12:26 pm : link
In comment 16345266 christian said:
Quote:
If I recall correctly Coughlin replaced all 3 coordinators YoY from 2006 to 2007.

Lewis > Spags
Hufnagel > Gilbride
Sweatman > Quinn

It's been a while, maybe I'm off.

Good point. For me it comes from who's pushing for the change. I want it to be Daboll.
bc4  
Lines of Scrimmage : 1/3/2024 12:26 pm : link
JH won a couple championships as a HC in the CFL and I think he is running the organization now.

His issue with the Giants was he was passing too much and his personnel groupings were in question in the redzone. Easy transition to Gilbride and the OL/coaching aspect was not in question.

Thanks  
bc4life : 1/3/2024 12:28 pm : link
Did not know that.
I can see a scenario where both Ken Dorsey and Leslie Frazier reunite  
Spider56 : 1/3/2024 12:32 pm : link
with Schoen and Dabs. But … is Frazier still under contract with Buffalo? I think he was when he decided to take a year off last spring.
Keep Wink and Daboll; let Kafka and Johnson go  
PatersonPlank : 1/3/2024 12:41 pm : link
Let the new OC have input into the QB draft pick they want, that is important
RE: If you're gonna let go of all three coordinators  
Sec 103 : 1/3/2024 12:47 pm : link
In comment 16345221 logman said:
Quote:
you may as well let Daboll go, too.


Not a bad thing IMO
...  
christian : 1/3/2024 1:04 pm : link
In comment 16345328 Sean said:
Quote:
If I recall correctly Coughlin replaced all 3 coordinators YoY from 2006 to 2007.

Lewis > Spags
Hufnagel > Gilbride
Sweatman > Quinn

It's been a while, maybe I'm off.

Good point. For me it comes from who's pushing for the change. I want it to be Daboll.


Per Eric and Rico, Wink is gone. I believe Wink leaked to Glazer, which kind of forced Daboll's hand to keep him. Getting fired mid season looks a lot worse than mutually parting ways after.

I agree with the above post that Dorsey is the target. I think Daboll wants to implement the Buffalo look built around a two-way QB.
RE: ...  
BigBlueShock : 1/3/2024 1:13 pm : link
In comment 16345380 christian said:
Quote:
In comment 16345328 Sean said:


Quote:


If I recall correctly Coughlin replaced all 3 coordinators YoY from 2006 to 2007.

Lewis > Spags
Hufnagel > Gilbride
Sweatman > Quinn

It's been a while, maybe I'm off.

Good point. For me it comes from who's pushing for the change. I want it to be Daboll.



Per Eric and Rico, Wink is gone. I believe Wink leaked to Glazer, which kind of forced Daboll's hand to keep him. Getting fired mid season looks a lot worse than mutually parting ways after.

I agree with the above post that Dorsey is the target. I think Daboll wants to implement the Buffalo look built around a two-way QB.

Damn, I missed the Rico snippet. He’s said that’s what he’s heard?
Head Coches stay only  
Blueworm : 1/3/2024 1:31 pm : link
If they can satisfy the fans with bloodlettings when things go poorly.
Giants Org  
fkap : 1/3/2024 2:09 pm : link
has been known for half measures. The Kafka offense hasn't done anything to warrant his return, but the tea leaves have apparently ordained that Wink is a goner, so the half measure system leaves Kafka in place.

Plus, BBI tends to predict what the members hope will happen. Usually, reality leads to a resounding whump of deflation. Hoping for mass changes is one thing. Expecting them will likely lead to disappointment.

Wink leaves, in part as the sacrificial goat. They don't need more sacrificial goats, and they may value continuity overall, while doing some additional tweaking.
Offense ranked 32nd…..  
thrunthrublue : 1/3/2024 3:59 pm : link
Clean house with zero risk because impossible that new coaches including Kafka and Johnson…could mathematically do worse than last! New special team coaches also….and fingers crossed they make better drafting decisions using Neal, Gray as examples of busts.
RE: RE: If you're gonna let go of all three coordinators  
Lines of Scrimmage : 1/3/2024 4:17 pm : link
In comment 16345355 Sec 103 said:
Quote:
In comment 16345221 logman said:


Quote:


you may as well let Daboll go, too.




Not a bad thing IMO


Agree. Seems like one of those it is just a matter of time.
Daboll has had a poor year and the offense looks worse  
joe48 : 1/3/2024 6:00 pm : link
I keep hearing how Daboll was brought in because he fixed Allen. Allen had incredible talent and got better when Diggs joined the team. The team was not ready to start the season against the toughest part of the schedule.
