Predictions on which coaches will stay and who will go?

For the hell of it, who do you think will stay and who do you think will go? Judgment Day is right around the corner.
Brian Daboll - Stay
Mike Kafka - Go
Wink Martindale - Go
Thomas McGaughey - Go
Bobby Johnson - Go (I hope. I'm legit scared that there's a chance they'll bring him back)
Anyone else?
I hope Wink stays, but he probably doesn't. I love his style of defense, but it's not perfect. Him leaving would suck, but we may see guys like McKinney and Kayvon blossom under a different system.
I hope Bobby Johnson is gone, but at the very least move him to another position group, like Assistant TE coach.
They need to throw tons of money at Munchak.
Kafka is the intriguing one to watch for with Dorsey out there and Tierney a Daboll guy from Buffalo too internally.
Agreed, and it's interesting. Many in the media and on BBI praised Daboll for hiring guys that he wasn't friends with per se, but rather guys who he thought were the best men for the job. Daboll never worked with Kafka and Wink and yet decided to bring them on.
Fast forward a couple of years and I wonder if that mindset has changed. Would Daboll replace Kafka and Wink with Ken Dorsey and Leslie Frazier, two guys who he has worked with in the past? And would he keep Bobby Johnson, who he does have a pre-existing relationship with?
Kafka -- Stay
Martindale -- Stay
McGaughey -- Leave
Johnson -- Leave
Nixon -- Leave
Henderson -- Leave
I think Henderson leaves fro a promotion, and Nixon takes the Syracuse OC job. I would let the new Special Teams and Line coach bring in his own assistant(s).
I hope Wink stays.
Everyone else could go.
We catch and tackle most the time. Thibs is a perfect example, he may have sacks but he sucks at defending the run and edge IMO.
Agree about Johnson. Lack of any player development. Hard to say how much to blame McGaughey. Specials are playing decently now that the punter has figured it out and they have a pro returner. Who really made the player decisions? How much input or control did McGaughey have? If he made most of the decisions, then yes he should go. Kafka and Wink should stay unless they get a promotion elsewhere which is now very unlikely. Nixon? What does he do?
Well played.
Jones is going into that critical sixth year, so continuity is huge.
I don't think it's ownership's style. Remember the Coughlin years? There was like a revolving door of coordinators, but Coughlin remained.
without knowing DEFINITIVELY the reasons for those changes is difficult.
Is there enough evidence to swap out Johnson?
This is as much an evaluation of Daboll's judgement and will as anything. Firing a friend or someone with whom you have a personal relationship cannot be easy.
If Daboll doesn't act on the evidence on hand he may be next.
Perhaps more information (real or not) filters out after the season from the beats.
you may as well let Daboll go, too.
Perhaps more information (real or not) filters out after the season from the beats.
I agree. That amount of turnover on the staff is a concern. Would Daboll be pushing the change? Is it coming from the front office?
Keeping a coach while changing all major coordinators just tells me you'll have a lame duck coach in 2024 if things don't turn around.
Lewis > Spags
Hufnagel > Gilbride
Sweatman > Quinn
It's been a while, maybe I'm off.
Technically, I guess.
Hufnagel was fired before the season's end in 2006. The others were let go after the season because Coughlin was on the hot seat. I don't get the sense that Daboll is on the hot seat.
McGaughey, whatever. Our ST problems are the same as O and D - injuries, a line that can't block, and missed tackles. Happy to send him packing but not sure it matters.
Kafka - whatever too. Only Daboll can tease how much he matters or his role in some of the puzzling and deadly play calls.
Wink - In Baltimore Harbuagh said they met to discuss and both knew it was time to part ways. Whether we hear that from Daboll in a week or two is the BBI/Beats asshat test.
Predictions - Johnson's sent packing (regardless of how they spin it), McGaughey & Kafka are back. BBI asshats believe Wink is gone but I have no insight so can't predict other than I believe it will be his decision.
What did it say about Coughlin when he fired Hufnagel and Lewis?
My point is even accomplished coaches get their staff wrong and adjust when necessary.
The Giants most certainly don't win a Super Bowl in 2007 without Coughlin revamping his staff.
I just don't think improving your staff reflects poorly on a coach.
Good point. For me it comes from who's pushing for the change. I want it to be Daboll.
His issue with the Giants was he was passing too much and his personnel groupings were in question in the redzone. Easy transition to Gilbride and the OL/coaching aspect was not in question.
Not a bad thing IMO
Good point. For me it comes from who's pushing for the change. I want it to be Daboll.
Per Eric and Rico, Wink is gone. I believe Wink leaked to Glazer, which kind of forced Daboll's hand to keep him. Getting fired mid season looks a lot worse than mutually parting ways after.
I agree with the above post that Dorsey is the target. I think Daboll wants to implement the Buffalo look built around a two-way QB.
If I recall correctly Coughlin replaced all 3 coordinators YoY from 2006 to 2007.
Good point. For me it comes from who's pushing for the change. I want it to be Daboll.
Per Eric and Rico, Wink is gone. I believe Wink leaked to Glazer, which kind of forced Daboll's hand to keep him. Getting fired mid season looks a lot worse than mutually parting ways after.
I agree with the above post that Dorsey is the target. I think Daboll wants to implement the Buffalo look built around a two-way QB.
Damn, I missed the Rico snippet. He’s said that’s what he’s heard?
Plus, BBI tends to predict what the members hope will happen. Usually, reality leads to a resounding whump of deflation. Hoping for mass changes is one thing. Expecting them will likely lead to disappointment.
Wink leaves, in part as the sacrificial goat. They don't need more sacrificial goats, and they may value continuity overall, while doing some additional tweaking.
you may as well let Daboll go, too.
Not a bad thing IMO
Agree. Seems like one of those it is just a matter of time.