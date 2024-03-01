Which QBs in the draft are the best fit for Daboll?.

A hard look.And I think Daniels can beat a team in a lot more ways.
I just keep going back to when they had Kayvon Thibodeaux in their suite during the NFL combine interviews. The question was brought up that if he didn’t get any sacks in the first four games, how he was going to react to the New York media? I can see a very similar question asked to Williams, knowing how he reacted after the defeat to UCLA.
I think you draft based on talent and desire and not extraneous nonsense, like *I think he can handle the NY media*, which may not be knowable anyway. Because what will wind up happening is you'll always pick the conventional personality because NFL talent can be hard to divine. And how did that work out with our last QB selection? A perfectly boring, vanilla personality. Awesome he wins the handles NY media sweepstakes. They don't hand out NFL championships for that.
You gotta take what the defense gives you sometimes and not try to play hero ball. If they give you 5 yards, take the 5 yards. Nothing wrong with 2nd down and 5. And knowing when to throw the ball away and even take a sack.
RE: RE: RE: I just don’t see Williams as a good fit. I think Maye and Daniels get
You can have a “conventional personality“ or fiery personality. I don’t think they care about that. I think we have to look at maturity. That’s the implication.
It's best fit for the NY Giants organization. Mara's talked about this a lot: they ask a ton of their QB off the field, public appearances, lots of corporate functions, being a brand ambassador.
It's very important for them to be represented the right way in those situations.
Like it or not, that's professional NFL football in NY. You've got to be able to handle football, corporate events and the wild ups and downs and shit-stirring media here. I don't know the prospects well enough to predict, but I was almost certain they'd draft Daniel Jones.
Just another headwind that makes it harder to succeed.
If any of those factors are described by John Mara to Joe Schoen as necessary in our next QB, then Mara is absolutely meddling in personnel decisions.
All of those factors are present in Daniel Jones, and the team is being held back in large part due to the decision to draft Jones.
Let the football people make football decisions, or insist on PR decisions and accept losing as this franchise - and some if its fan base - have seemed to.
This thinking is why the Giants are among the worst teams in all of football in the last decade.
This thinking is why the Giants are among the worst teams in all of football in the last decade.
It is also a meddling Mara conspiracy theory. If Jones is a perfect face of the franchise, of course he told Schoen to re-sign him, and will almost certainly result in him telling Schoen not to draft a QB until the 4th round or so this year.
If you believe this, you admit Mara is pulling the strings on important roster and team building decisions.
I think they are taking a QB. I see no scenario where Jones is back with no real competition despite the contract.
To me, it comes down to how they evaluate Drake Maye vs some of the other options. Maye screams NYG type QB.
I agree completely. I was trying to point out the contradiction in believing two opposite things - 1) Schoen and Daboll decided they wanted to sign Jones with no input/pressure from Mara; and 2) Mara insists on certain off field talents for his QB. Both can't be true.
I do believe Mara wants a QB who can be the face of the franchise guy, and I think that has been made clear to Schoen. For that reason I do believe that if the Giants had the first pick it would be Maye.
I do also believe the Giants should come out of this draft with a QB who can be the future of the position, not depth. But like Terps, I am skeptical that all of the Giants front office holds that view.
other QB's that says they are not NY type of QB's?
The Giants have had two SB winning QB's.
What did both have outside of talent? Great teammates and earned the respect of the team. Tough as nails. Overcame obstacles though differences in the obstacles faced. Fiercely competitive. Played big at the biggest moments. Great leaders though in different ways.
I'll take another one of those "Giants QB's" and I think the Giants are going to like a few of the QB's coming out.
Just another sign that Mara has his head up his ass. Get a QB who can play, worry about how he handles off the field functions later. Public speaking and press relations can be taught. The QB’s primary job is on the field.
but nothing that isn’t correctable, and none as glaring as those with Josh Allen coming out of Wyoming. I could see Daboll saying he can fix any of Maye’s warts, but if they have a shot at Williams, I think they’ve got to take it.
on Maye. Got some Josh Allen in his game and high end arm talent.
Definitely really good ability to make any throw.
Plus, he's athletic and has very good bloodlines (brother started on UNC hoops national championship team in 2017, father played QB at UNC, and I believe another brother played on a Florida Gator national championship baseball team).
Furthermore, and you have to add this, he has the NYG stereotype that Mara would love for the face of the franchise - southern, quiet, and knows the cliches.
Do you know his recruiting story? He was destined for Bama but backed out because of Bryce Young, and decided to stay home at UNC.
After an excellent 2022 for Maye, Phil Longo, the UNC OC who Maye really enjoyed, took the OC job at Wisconsin with Luke Fickel. So, speculation ramped up that Maye was seriously considering hitting the portal. And Bama popped up on the radar.
Imagine if Bama had Maye this year?
Anyway, you could argue a legit reason Maye had a pullback this year was Longo's departure. And adjusting to a new OC.
Maye would have to be the betting favorite, certainly
That's assuming they go for a QB at all, which I still think is a big assumption.
I'm not convinced, either. I'm bracing myself for a sixth year of uninspiring QB play and more excuses.
Have you checked out the QB for Tulane - Michael Pratt?
Not a huge amount. From what I've seen and read he looks like he can play but obviously there are the questions about competition and such. I'll be interested to see the conversation around him this spring. You?
Makes sense, and UNC is not a power program attracting stars around him either. They'll need to figure out if there were other reasons for the decline in 2023, but he was fantastic when I've watched him play. Full tool box.
Makes sense, and UNC is not a power program attracting stars around him either. They'll need to figure out if there were other reasons for the decline in 2023, but he was fantastic when I've watched him play. Full tool box.
Check this out below. It's about a three minute listen from a few months back. I really respect Hasselbeck because he's not a guy trying to make headlines. And he's actually a very good, underrated broadcaster for ESPN... Hasselbeck on Maye - ( New Window )
They will not let this opportunity slip by. Even if Mara is in love with Jones, they have the injury card to play with Mara. I think Daboll and Schoen are going to get their guy now. They tried it, Jones' body betrayed him, I do not want to argue about Jones, who failed, what happened, ect. It just doesn't matter.
It's January
The obituary on the season hasn't been written yet.
But.
again.
It sucks.
None of us are happy.
We cannot count on Daniel Jones.
I believe that is fair based on the factual accounts of his availability through college and the NFL.
I believe we will move up.
We are going to get our guy.
Not going to hope it falls to us.
That is the proper call.
RE: I just don’t see Williams as a good fit. I think Maye and Daniels get
His tenure here has been characterized by putting out fires at the QB position from day one.
If we're talking about getting him someone to beat execute a passing offense that gets the ball out intelligently and accurately, I think the best fit is clearly Penix.
But is the QB choice about aligning with the coach, or aligning with what ownership thinks the QB should be?
As someone that wants to see the Giants get back to winning ways, my preferences are for Penix (who I think is the best passer by far) or Daniels (who I think blends strong passing with strong running ability).
But hell if I know what Daboll wants to do in a perfect world, because I don't think he's even had a good world to operate in since he arrived.
their main concern is winning. regardless of what we may think of them - they are tired of getting embarrassed.
Well, it's probably beyond what you outlined.
You know Mara is going to want the QB to be the face of the franchise. And I'm going to assume he prefers the quiet, cliche QB rather than the more vocal, opiniated type...
If available, I think that may work against selecting CW...
I just keep going back to when they had Kayvon Thibodeaux in their suite during the NFL combine interviews. The question was brought up that if he didn’t get any sacks in the first four games, how he was going to react to the New York media? I can see a very similar question asked to Williams, knowing how he reacted after the defeat to UCLA.
I think you draft based on talent and desire and not extraneous nonsense, like *I think he can handle the NY media*, which may not be knowable anyway. Because what will wind up happening is you'll always pick the conventional personality because NFL talent can be hard to divine. And how did that work out with our last QB selection? A perfectly boring, vanilla personality. Awesome he wins the handles NY media sweepstakes. They don't hand out NFL championships for that.
You can have a “conventional personality“ or fiery personality. I don’t think they care about that. I think we have to look at maturity. That’s the implication.
Sure it was fun to have DJ go incognito with the fans, but that's no reason to keep him.
Just another headwind that makes it harder to succeed.
If any of those factors are described by John Mara to Joe Schoen as necessary in our next QB, then Mara is absolutely meddling in personnel decisions.
All of those factors are present in Daniel Jones, and the team is being held back in large part due to the decision to draft Jones.
Let the football people make football decisions, or insist on PR decisions and accept losing as this franchise - and some if its fan base - have seemed to.
This thinking is why the Giants are among the worst teams in all of football in the last decade.
I agree. Maye seems like a solid target if they move up.
This thinking is why the Giants are among the worst teams in all of football in the last decade.
It is also a meddling Mara conspiracy theory. If Jones is a perfect face of the franchise, of course he told Schoen to re-sign him, and will almost certainly result in him telling Schoen not to draft a QB until the 4th round or so this year.
If you believe this, you admit Mara is pulling the strings on important roster and team building decisions.
To me, it comes down to how they evaluate Drake Maye vs some of the other options. Maye screams NYG type QB.
To me, it comes down to how they evaluate Drake Maye vs some of the other options. Maye screams NYG type QB.
I agree completely. I was trying to point out the contradiction in believing two opposite things - 1) Schoen and Daboll decided they wanted to sign Jones with no input/pressure from Mara; and 2) Mara insists on certain off field talents for his QB. Both can't be true.
I do believe Mara wants a QB who can be the face of the franchise guy, and I think that has been made clear to Schoen. For that reason I do believe that if the Giants had the first pick it would be Maye.
I do also believe the Giants should come out of this draft with a QB who can be the future of the position, not depth. But like Terps, I am skeptical that all of the Giants front office holds that view.
The Giants have had two SB winning QB's.
What did both have outside of talent? Great teammates and earned the respect of the team. Tough as nails. Overcame obstacles though differences in the obstacles faced. Fiercely competitive. Played big at the biggest moments. Great leaders though in different ways.
I'll take another one of those "Giants QB's" and I think the Giants are going to like a few of the QB's coming out.
Just another sign that Mara has his head up his ass. Get a QB who can play, worry about how he handles off the field functions later. Public speaking and press relations can be taught. The QB’s primary job is on the field.
Definitely really good ability to make any throw.
Plus, he's athletic and has very good bloodlines (brother started on UNC hoops national championship team in 2017, father played QB at UNC, and I believe another brother played on a Florida Gator national championship baseball team).
Furthermore, and you have to add this, he has the NYG stereotype that Mara would love for the face of the franchise - southern, quiet, and knows the cliches.
I'm not convinced, either. I'm bracing myself for a sixth year of uninspiring QB play and more excuses.
Have you checked out the QB for Tulane - Michael Pratt?
If they come out of this draft with nothing more than a developmental project at QB, it will be fair to question the organization’s competence and desire to win.
That's assuming they go for a QB at all, which I still think is a big assumption.
I'm not convinced, either. I'm bracing myself for a sixth year of uninspiring QB play and more excuses.
Have you checked out the QB for Tulane - Michael Pratt?
Not a huge amount. From what I've seen and read he looks like he can play but obviously there are the questions about competition and such. I'll be interested to see the conversation around him this spring. You?
.
Makes sense, and UNC is not a power program attracting stars around him either. They'll need to figure out if there were other reasons for the decline in 2023, but he was fantastic when I've watched him play. Full tool box.
Check this out below. It's about a three minute listen from a few months back. I really respect Hasselbeck because he's not a guy trying to make headlines. And he's actually a very good, underrated broadcaster for ESPN...
Hasselbeck on Maye - ( New Window )
It's January
The obituary on the season hasn't been written yet.
But.
again.
It sucks.
None of us are happy.
We cannot count on Daniel Jones.
I believe that is fair based on the factual accounts of his availability through college and the NFL.
I believe we will move up.
We are going to get our guy.
Not going to hope it falls to us.
That is the proper call.
I would agree. I'm surprised Penix hasn't gotten a mention.
If we're talking about getting him someone to beat execute a passing offense that gets the ball out intelligently and accurately, I think the best fit is clearly Penix.
But is the QB choice about aligning with the coach, or aligning with what ownership thinks the QB should be?
As someone that wants to see the Giants get back to winning ways, my preferences are for Penix (who I think is the best passer by far) or Daniels (who I think blends strong passing with strong running ability).
But hell if I know what Daboll wants to do in a perfect world, because I don't think he's even had a good world to operate in since he arrived.