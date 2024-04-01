CBS mock with NYG trading up to 1 including trade terms

|
Giants select USC QB Caleb Williams 1st overall in
@ChrisTrapasso's 2024 NFL Mock Draft.
Trade terms:
Giants get:
1st overall
Bears get:
5th overall
39th overall
105th overall
2025 1st round pick
2025 3rd round pick
WR Darius Slayton #NYGiants
This is what the franchise needs to do. I'm convinced they aren't making enough progress picking straight up.
2023 - 1st & 2nd
2024 - 1st
2025 - 2nd
DJ Moore
If you hit on this trade it is worth every penny. If you don't? Get ready to take several steps back in your career.
That would be quite the spectacle.
it's basically - a franchise QB (potentially) for:
Bears get:
5th overall - Evan Neal
39th overall - Xavier Mckinney
105th overall - Elerson Smith
2025 1st round pick - Ereck Flowers
2025 3rd round pick - Joshua Ezeudu
WR Darius Slayton #NYGiants
of course instead of Neal it can be Andrew Thomas or Kayvon Thibodeux or those picks can all pan out, and the franchise QB the Giants take could be Zack Wilson or Josh Rosen, but the way the Giants have been drafting lately if they're sure on the QB I'd roll the dice - it could be Mahomes or Josh Allen or CJ Stroud - or fill in the name yourself.
Fans on here love draft picks too much.
You were correct on Josh Allen from the beginning.
So well said. I agree completely.
if you have conviction on the QB you do this in a second.
So well said. I agree completely.
WIthout having looked at Moore's contract I think we would be giving up about the same. Moore>Slayton. 1st and 2nds is similar to 1st, 2nd and 2 thirds (in my book). 5th>9th obviously. This is about what I would expect to pay, and you pay it if you are truly convicted on one and only one of the QBs. If you think two or three of them are worth it, then try to trade to 2nd or 3rd, if available.
To move from 9 to 1 last year. So I think this is a bit steep to go from 5 to 1.
2023 - 1st & 2nd
2024 - 1st
2025 - 2nd
DJ Moore
There may be other teams between the Giants and Bears that may be looking to move up. So perhaps the Giants would need to sweeten the pot to outbid the others...
That would be quite the spectacle.
Caleb Williams isn't sitting out the year if drafted by the NYG. Neither is any other player in the Draft.
2023 - 1st & 2nd
2024 - 1st
2025 - 2nd
DJ Moore
The Manning trade is closer comp (4th then, hopefully 4th or 5th this year). Giants gave up 1st and 3rd in 2004, and 1st and 5th in 2025.
2023 - 1st & 2nd
2024 - 1st
2025 - 2nd
DJ Moore
Nope not happening
if you have conviction on the QB you do this in a second.
So well said. I agree completely.
Better shot winning the lotto if you buy more then 1 ticket.
Yes the picks can be busts and I agree with the overvalue of picks but more in the sense of "I would give up a 3rd but not a 2nd" 5 picks represents 5 chances of drafting an impact player.
I have no problem giving up the premium picks individually but as a whole you cant give up that much. 2 1sts and a low 2nd is 3 high quality chances at a star player.
You have to take into account that we still have a top 5 pick if we don't trade. Carolina was at a weaker position and clearly valued 1 QB above the other. And they wanted to get there very early in the process. That is not a comp.
the Comp is the Eli deal
2024 - 1st and 3rd
2025 - 1st and 5th
and its gets easier If we get to 4.
You may be unpleasantly surprised at how serious he is.
But time will tell.
To move from 9 to 1 last year. So I think this is a bit steep to go from 5 to 1.
2023 - 1st & 2nd
2024 - 1st
2025 - 2nd
DJ Moore
This
There may be other teams between the Giants and Bears that may be looking to move up. So perhaps the Giants would need to sweeten the pot to outbid the others...
Or, not jump all the way to #1. We just assume that teams in between will be going QB, but we really don't know that. If ARI is still at 3, for example, they could still be a viable trade partner and it would cost much less.
You may be unpleasantly surprised at how serious he is.
But time will tell.
Would love to see it. He isn’t Payton Manning or Andrew Luck, and he’s also no longer the consensus #1 pick, so he can angle all he wants, don’t think anyone is going to put up with whatever demands he has. And if he enters the draft he can’t go back to school, so that’s out too.
Also a few notes based on other comments:
Although Caleb is my #1 choice, we shouldn't get hung up on which of the 3 QBs the Giants would choose. The point is, if they trade up to the top spot, the Giants get to evaluate all the QBs and choose the one they like the best.
Also, unless the order of the top 3 teams changes (and it still might if NE wins this week if AZ and/or the Giants lose) then the only chance the Giants have of landing the QB will be if the Bears decide to trade out... because QBs will be selected in the top three choices and Wash and NE sure as hell aren't trading their picks.
Very interesting post. Look at the Rams. They haven't had a first round pick in 7 years. And they have made numerous other trades to move back in the draft.
Yet, here we are again, despite a down year in 2022 due largely to injuries, with the Rams back in the playoffs.
Hell, I believe the highest drafted player that Stafford is playing with on the offense is a second round rookie G.
His skill position players are something like a 3rd, 5th, 3rd, and undrafted.
Ultimately what matters most isn't the # of picks. It's hitting on the picks you have.
You may be unpleasantly surprised at how serious he is.
But time will tell.
We should all stop with the "Caleb is demanding ownership" takes. The NFL has already told the Jets that they couldn't give Aaron Rodgers an ownership take in his contract.
So it doesn't matter whether or not Caleb will ask for it. The NFL simply will not allow a contract that gives partial team ownership to a player.
I get the thought here, but isn't the old adage "build through the draft, not free agency"? Can't exactly build through the draft when you're giving up all your picks. I'd be OK with trading picks, but not the kind of hall outlined here.
I think what someone outlined from the Eli trade years back, or slightly closer to what the Panthers gave last year would be a bit more in line.
But they may like Maye and Daniels a lot too and won't need to give up a Kings ransom for them.
But they may like Maye and Daniels a lot too and won't need to give up a Kings ransom for them.
That's the better play. I have liked CW since I saw him kill it in high school, but he's just not that much better of a prospect than Daniels and Maye.
Maye needs a second wind around here because he's still a tremendously talented prospect.
Won't need to pony up that much.
But they may like Maye and Daniels a lot too and won't need to give up a Kings ransom for them.
That's the better play. I have liked CW since I saw him kill it in high school, but he's just not that much better of a prospect than Daniels and Maye.
Maye needs a second wind around here because he's still a tremendously talented prospect.
He's not that much better... until it is obvious he is. He has more elite traits than the other guys. Elite arm talent - best in class. Elite off-platform, elite creativity, elite ability to throw from multiple arm angles. I might put Penix above the other two. Williams is in a class by himself.
But they may like Maye and Daniels a lot too and won't need to give up a Kings ransom for them.
Even if the Giants would take any of the 3 top QBs, the problem is, if the draft order stays the same, Wash and NE are almost certain to take a QB and they aren't trading out. So in that scenario, trading with the Bears would be their only option.
However, If NE wins (and they're favored by 2.5, at home, vs. the Jets in what may be BB's last game) AZ moves ahead of them with a loss to Seattle. So AZ would be a potential trading partner at 3.
If both NE and AZ win, then the Giants could pick as high as 3. But if they don't win the tiebreaker with NE, the Giants would likely end up at 4... and the 3 QBs would be gone unless they traded with the Bears.
This CBS Mock is actually sensible. Not suggesting the trade goes down but just how they have the players coming off the board. Nice job by them.
Much more practical than some of the others posted around here in last 2 weeks.
If you hit on the QB, it's a bargain. You are nowhere in this league without a quality QB. You aren't going to think about the cost if the guy you get becomes a top QB and we start competing for titles. Go big, or go home. Building out the roster for a marginal QB doesn't work. We've been doing that already, how do you like the results?
Won't need to pony up that much.
But they may like Maye and Daniels a lot too and won't need to give up a Kings ransom for them.
Even if the Giants would take any of the 3 top QBs, the problem is, if the draft order stays the same, Wash and NE are almost certain to take a QB and they aren't trading out. So in that scenario, trading with the Bears would be their only option.
However, If NE wins (and they're favored by 2.5, at home, vs. the Jets in what may be BB's last game) AZ moves ahead of them with a loss to Seattle. So AZ would be a potential trading partner at 3.
If both NE and AZ win, then the Giants could pick as high as 3. But if they don't win the tiebreaker with NE, the Giants would likely end up at 4... and the 3 QBs would be gone unless they traded with the Bears.
Schoen needs to deal with the Bears all the way to #1. Control your destiny and your top choice at QB.
Won't need to pony up that much.
But they may like Maye and Daniels a lot too and won't need to give up a Kings ransom for them.
That's the better play. I have liked CW since I saw him kill it in high school, but he's just not that much better of a prospect than Daniels and Maye.
Maye needs a second wind around here because he's still a tremendously talented prospect.
He's not that much better... until it is obvious he is. He has more elite traits than the other guys. Elite arm talent - best in class. Elite off-platform, elite creativity, elite ability to throw from multiple arm angles. I might put Penix above the other two. Williams is in a class by himself.
There is absolutely a lot to like about CW.
However, you are underestimating the skills and size of Daniels and Maye. And that's where we differ...
Won't need to pony up that much.
But they may like Maye and Daniels a lot too and won't need to give up a Kings ransom for them.
Even if the Giants would take any of the 3 top QBs, the problem is, if the draft order stays the same, Wash and NE are almost certain to take a QB and they aren't trading out. So in that scenario, trading with the Bears would be their only option.
However, If NE wins (and they're favored by 2.5, at home, vs. the Jets in what may be BB's last game) AZ moves ahead of them with a loss to Seattle. So AZ would be a potential trading partner at 3.
If both NE and AZ win, then the Giants could pick as high as 3. But if they don't win the tiebreaker with NE, the Giants would likely end up at 4... and the 3 QBs would be gone unless they traded with the Bears.
Then go with MHJ and trade up back into the 1st round for another QB
Won't need to pony up that much.
But they may like Maye and Daniels a lot too and won't need to give up a Kings ransom for them.
That's the better play. I have liked CW since I saw him kill it in high school, but he's just not that much better of a prospect than Daniels and Maye.
Maye needs a second wind around here because he's still a tremendously talented prospect.
He's not that much better... until it is obvious he is. He has more elite traits than the other guys. Elite arm talent - best in class. Elite off-platform, elite creativity, elite ability to throw from multiple arm angles. I might put Penix above the other two. Williams is in a class by himself.
There is absolutely a lot to like about CW.
However, you are underestimating the skills and size of Daniels and Maye. And that's where we differ...
Both Daniels and Maye would be exciting gets for the Giants. I'd be thrilled to start a new chapter. I do like their prospects. Daniels absolutely has elite running potential, and throws a great deep ball, but as a passer he's not in Williams' class. Maye has the great size and frame and a powerful arm. I still give the arm-talent edge to Williams, and Maye isn't nearly as good off-platform and in second reaction scenarios. If I am trading up, I am trading up for one guy. Otherwise I'm waiting for Penix. I seriously lean:
1. Williams
2. Penix
2a. Daniels
2b. Maye
What’s a good price for such a transformation?
What’s a good price for such a transformation?
What's the price? If he's the goods, you can't pay too much.
It's a lottery ticket. The odds may not be great. But it's not like the odds for success increase exponentially if you don't take the big swing. What's the worst that happens? They continue to suck? The odds on that are already pretty high. And not because of anything about Daboll and Schoen, simply because its a highly competitive league that deals in an imprecise and shifting alchemy of talent, work, and yes, luck.
But if you're right...if you get one of those QB's, you are instantly on the fast track. It doesn't have to be a struggle fest or 4 years of "well, one more year to get a TRUE read on the qb...). Fuck that. Go find The QB. The Houston Texans are playing a Win and You're In game this weekend. The freaking Texans! Do you remember the muck and mire that team was sunk in just 12 months ago? The only reason that happens is bc they found the QB. And the coach. Can't sell Ryans short. But that's another thread. And we already have the coach.
If you have conviction about the QB, go get the QB.
That is probably an accurate prediction of what a potential deal would have to look like. Just because you don’t want to make the move doesn’t mean that CBS is clueless. Just say you don’t like the idea of trading up…
Yes. If you want to compete for championships, it's an advantage to be aggressive. The last time the Giants made championship runs it was the result of aggressively acquiring Eli. And that was two decades ago. If anything, the league is MORE QB-centric.
too much IMO. Fifty percent of first round QBs bust. Teams traded a ton for RGIII, Sam Darnold, Mitch Trubisky, and Trey Lance, and got very little return. The Bears also probably wish they hadn't traded a first, fourth, and a fifth for Justin Fields. Josh Allen only cost two seconds and Patrick Mahomes only cost a first and a third because the trades happened later in the first round. Brock Purdy was taken with the last pick in the draft. Teams that make these kinds of crazy trades are basically admitting that they suck at scouting. The answer to that isn't to make that kind of crazy trade, it's to get better scouts.
If you hit on the QB, it's a bargain. You are nowhere in this league without a quality QB. You aren't going to think about the cost if the guy you get becomes a top QB and we start competing for titles. Go big, or go home. Building out the roster for a marginal QB doesn't work. We've been doing that already, how do you like the results?
The operative word in your response is "if."
Brock Purdy and Jalen Hurts prove that you don't need to make these kinds of crazy trades to find a franchise QB.
I should have added Carson Wentz and Jason Campbell to the list of QBs a team spent a ton of draft capital to acquire and for which they got very little in return. Bryce Young is also likely in that category.
Other QBs teams didn't trade up for but who they spent a first round pick on and who didn't work out include Zach Wilson, Mark Sanchez, Christian Ponder, E.J. Manuel, Heath Shuler, Patrick Ramsey, JaMarcus Russell, and Ryan Leaf. But at least those QBs only cost a single first round pick.
The fact that we have had lousy QB play since Eli retired is not a reason to be desperate. Nothing is. Trades like the one being proposed are basically the dictionary definition of "shopping hungry."
There is also the question of which QB to pick at #1. Do you trust Schoen to pick the right one? I'm not sure I do, not after his catastrophic mistake in signing Jones to that ridiculous contract instead of using the franchise tag on him.
And what if we make the trade, and the QB we pick is fantastic, but because of injuries can't play? One of Eli's greatest strengths was just being available.
One of the "second tier' QBs (Bo Nix, J.J. McCarthy, Cam Ward, Spencer Rattler) is likely to turn out to be just as good as the best of the "big three" QBs. It's up to Schoen and the scouts to find and draft that QB.
I think that’s a big TBD. Daniels seems like he’s got the highest ceiling and he’s a better athlete than Williams. But I care about what’s upstairs as well and how they handle pressure and no one has more red flags in that area than Williams. His mental makeup needs to be heavily vetted.
Anyway, if they took Williams I'd be psyched for the talent. He's gonna make Lamar/Mahomes-like plays. But I'm also gonna be worried as hell about the other stuff. And no, that's not to say I want another Forrest Gump directly from southern central casting, and the whole "can he handle the bright lights of NY?!?!" is overplayed. But you can't melt either.
There is also the question of which QB to pick at #1. Do you trust Schoen to pick the right one? I'm not sure I do, not after his catastrophic mistake in signing Jones to that ridiculous contract instead of using the franchise tag on him.
You still don't get that the "tag" wasn't going to work because that $32.5 mill would have taken almost all of the remaining cap money off the table. That money is frozen unless a deal was reached prior to July 17th(?). I think they had $45 mill total to spend. So that left $12.5 mill for draft picks ($5-6 mill) and season operations $8-10 mill. So the numbers did not add up. So if they tag Jones and try to sign Barkley, they don't have money for picks and seasonal ops.
Hindsight is 20/20 so letting Jones go would have been the best option. The tag was not a real option.
His athletic ability + arm. Also seems to be accurate, way more than Lamar Jackson was coming out.
Man, all this tells me is that we are really bad at drafting.
Same. I'd like to keep our second this year but let's try and compete for championships. Get it done.
1st and 3rd this year, 1st and 3rd next year + some change.
It’s a fair take but what’s your plan? And please don’t say continue to build around the current QB. That’s not a plan. That’s a surrender
Make this trade.
Never.
There is also the question of which QB to pick at #1. Do you trust Schoen to pick the right one? I'm not sure I do, not after his catastrophic mistake in signing Jones to that ridiculous contract instead of using the franchise tag on him.
You still don't get that the "tag" wasn't going to work because that $32.5 mill would have taken almost all of the remaining cap money off the table. That money is frozen unless a deal was reached prior to July 17th(?). I think they had $45 mill total to spend. So that left $12.5 mill for draft picks ($5-6 mill) and season operations $8-10 mill. So the numbers did not add up. So if they tag Jones and try to sign Barkley, they don't have money for picks and seasonal ops.
Hindsight is 20/20 so letting Jones go would have been the best option. The tag was not a real option.
You're wrong. I do "get" that using the FT on Jones would have meant counting the entire $32.5M against our cap immediately and that would have limited what we could do in FA.
I do agree that I should have been clearer. The FT was not the best option, it was simply a less bad option than the contract. I would have let Jones become a FA. But that wasn't realistic, not after he won a road playoff game. Schoen was under a lot of pressure to keep him on the team. The problem is that Jones and his team knew that tagging him would severely limit what the Giants could do in FA. They also knew Schoen wanted to use the FT on Barkley. They expertly exploited these facts to get an excessive contract from the Schoen and the Giants.
Jones should have been offered something in the $25-$28M range. I would have let him become a FA when he turned that down.
I would have let Barkley become a FA. I would not used the FT on him, but again, Schoen was under a lot of pressure to keep him on the team as well.
no need to give a way so much draft capital. Especially for a low-talent team like the Giants.
This is my worry too. The Eagles are starting to sound like they will put up zero resistance on Sunday and we know the Giants will treat this as their Super Bowl
You may be unpleasantly surprised at how serious he is.
But time will tell.
We almost had MLB Star John Elway.
The draft is not a crapshoot. It just seems that way because the Giants have been so bad at it for so long.
Make this trade.
Never.
Just out of curiosity, were you against trading up for Eli?
if you have conviction on the QB you do this in a second.
it's basically - a franchise QB (potentially) for:
Bears get:
5th overall - Evan Neal
39th overall - Xavier Mckinney
105th overall - Elerson Smith
2025 1st round pick - Ereck Flowers
2025 3rd round pick - Joshua Ezeudu
WR Darius Slayton #NYGiants
of course instead of Neal it can be Andrew Thomas or Kayvon Thibodeux or those picks can all pan out, and the franchise QB the Giants take could be Zack Wilson or Josh Rosen, but the way the Giants have been drafting lately if they're sure on the QB I'd roll the dice - it could be Mahomes or Josh Allen or CJ Stroud - or fill in the name yourself.
Fans on here love draft picks too much.
The draft is not a crapshoot. It just seems that way because the Giants have been so bad at it for so long.
there are more recent studies than one I will cite.
And the Giants may be worse at it than some teams, but you look historically over the entire league and the success rates are not what I would call anything more than a crapshoot. And it gets worse as the rounds get later.
A “hit” was defined as a drafted player who signs a second contract with the team that they played their rookie contract on. This could be a player like Joey Bosa who was drafted by the Chargers, played his rookie contract, and was given a second contract. Another example could be Jalen Ramsey who was traded during his rookie contract but signed an extension with his new team, the Rams.
The list of hits also included Bud Dupree and Jadeveon Clowney, as they did not sign long-term second deals but got their option picked up, and then signed a second deal, which was the franchise tag.
A player that was not a “hit” is a player who did not play through their entire rookie contract. An example of this would be Jameis Winston who did not sign a second contract with the Buccaneers.
While teams intend to hold onto the first-round picks they draft, that was not always the case, as the majority of players did not sign second contracts....
link - ( New Window )
After they beat the Eagles Sunday.
This is my worry too. The Eagles are starting to sound like they will put up zero resistance on Sunday and we know the Giants will treat this as their Super Bowl
What are the Wagles saying that makes you think that?
too much IMO. Fifty percent of first round QBs bust. Teams traded a ton for RGIII, Sam Darnold, Mitch Trubisky, and Trey Lance, and got very little return. The Bears also probably wish they hadn't traded a first, fourth, and a fifth for Justin Fields. Josh Allen only cost two seconds and Patrick Mahomes only cost a first and a third because the trades happened later in the first round. Brock Purdy was taken with the last pick in the draft. Teams that make these kinds of crazy trades are basically admitting that they suck at scouting. The answer to that isn't to make that kind of crazy trade, it's to get better scouts.
If you hit on the QB, it's a bargain. You are nowhere in this league without a quality QB. You aren't going to think about the cost if the guy you get becomes a top QB and we start competing for titles. Go big, or go home. Building out the roster for a marginal QB doesn't work. We've been doing that already, how do you like the results?
The operative word in your response is "if."
Brock Purdy and Jalen Hurts prove that you don't need to make these kinds of crazy trades to find a franchise QB.
I should have added Carson Wentz and Jason Campbell to the list of QBs a team spent a ton of draft capital to acquire and for which they got very little in return. Bryce Young is also likely in that category.
Other QBs teams didn't trade up for but who they spent a first round pick on and who didn't work out include Zach Wilson, Mark Sanchez, Christian Ponder, E.J. Manuel, Heath Shuler, Patrick Ramsey, JaMarcus Russell, and Ryan Leaf. But at least those QBs only cost a single first round pick.
The fact that we have had lousy QB play since Eli retired is not a reason to be desperate. Nothing is. Trades like the one being proposed are basically the dictionary definition of "shopping hungry."
There is also the question of which QB to pick at #1. Do you trust Schoen to pick the right one? I'm not sure I do, not after his catastrophic mistake in signing Jones to that ridiculous contract instead of using the franchise tag on him.
And what if we make the trade, and the QB we pick is fantastic, but because of injuries can't play? One of Eli's greatest strengths was just being available.
One of the "second tier' QBs (Bo Nix, J.J. McCarthy, Cam Ward, Spencer Rattler) is likely to turn out to be just as good as the best of the "big three" QBs. It's up to Schoen and the scouts to find and draft that QB.
You don't want to make a deal like because Schoen could pick the wrong guy?
But, then instead, your marching orders for him and his scouts are to go find a "Purdy" or just get it right with one of the QBs in the "second tier" group.
But in either case just ensure he doesn't ever get injured like HoF Eli Manning didn't.
For someone who doesn't trust Schoen to make the right decision at the top of the draft, you sure are putting a lot of pressure on him to get it correct and find the Franchise QB later on.
It's not very often that a team is within striking distance to land a franchise QB in a QB-rich draft. And in today's NFL, if you don't have a top QB, then that position is the Grand Canyon of holes. That's where this team is at right now.
Those other "holes" can be filled with FA signings and the remaining draft picks this year and in future years.
If the Giants hit on a QB they'll be able to compete for the division as early as 2025. Plus, given that franchise QBs have a much longer shelf life, the Giants will have plenty of time to "fill all those holes".
Eli- 16 yr career
Rivers- 17 yr career
Big Ben- 18 yr career
He’s a troll. He repeats the same exact vomit on thread after thread. “We have a very good QB….”.
They gave up a lot less to move up 3 spots in the Eli trade (two 1sts, a 3rd and then a 5th the next year). Granted, SD was kind of forced to make a trade, but two 1sts, two 2nds and a good receiver is just too much to go from 5 (or 4) to 1. As I and others have pointed out, it's more than Houston paid to move up from 9 to 1.
Two 1sts, the Seattle 2nd, and a 5th this or next year should be the ceiling. That's still more than they gave up for Manning.
-Giving up a 4th
-Giving up a 1st and 3rd in 2025
-Giving up an average receiver
That is really not a lot for the #1 pick. The only big asset you are departing with is the 2025 #1 pick, but that is table stakes for a trade like this.
trade is not as far fetched as some think.
They gave up a lot less to move up 3 spots in the Eli trade (two 1sts, a 3rd and then a 5th the next year). Granted, SD was kind of forced to make a trade, but two 1sts, two 2nds and a good receiver is just too much to go from 5 (or 4) to 1. As I and others have pointed out, it's more than Houston paid to move up from 9 to 1.
Two 1sts, the Seattle 2nd, and a 5th this or next year should be the ceiling. That's still more than they gave up for Manning.
We'd only be giving up one 2nd in this trade scenario
To get the #1 pick, you have to pay the price. This trade scenario is really not that bad. The Panthers gave up DJ Moore in their trade. He is way better than Darius Slayton.
5th overall 2024
Seattle 2nd rounder 2024
5th rounder 2024
1st rounder 2025
4th and 5th rounder 2025
See what he says and go from there.
Make this trade.
Never.
Just out of curiosity, were you against trading up for Eli?
Yes! I thought Rivers was a better QB and same for Roth!
You are ownership's dream fan. Keep doling out your cash!
He’s a troll. He repeats the same exact vomit on thread after thread. “We have a very good QB….”.
I am beginning to wonder whether he is a shill, not a troll. We know that ownership and players pay attention to this fan site, and they both have publicists. It would be more surprising if there weren’t shill accounts promoting their narratives.
You're wrong. I do "get" that using the FT on Jones would have meant counting the entire $32.5M against our cap immediately and that would have limited what we could do in FA.
I do agree that I should have been clearer. The FT was not the best option, it was simply a less bad option than the contract. I would have let Jones become a FA. But that wasn't realistic, not after he won a road playoff game. Schoen was under a lot of pressure to keep him on the team. The problem is that Jones and his team knew that tagging him would severely limit what the Giants could do in FA. They also knew Schoen wanted to use the FT on Barkley. They expertly exploited these facts to get an excessive contract from the Schoen and the Giants.
Jones should have been offered something in the $25-$28M range. I would have let him become a FA when he turned that down.
I would have let Barkley become a FA. I would not used the FT on him, but again, Schoen was under a lot of pressure to keep him on the team as well.
How am I wrong? Where?
That you clarified that they should have let him go to FA doesn't mean I am wrong. What I posted was correct. $32.5 mill counted against the cap immediately and limited what they could have done, until a permanent deal could have been worked out and it would have been about the same as what was agreed to anyway. But they would have missed out on A'Shawn and Nacho likely.
Saying they should have let him walk is a completely different take and as I said hindsight is 20/20. But you are also right that after that playoff win it would have been a awkward sell to Mara and the fans to let him walk.
.
That is probably an accurate prediction of what a potential deal would have to look like. Just because you don’t want to make the move doesn’t mean that CBS is clueless. Just say you don’t like the idea of trading up…
There is no chance that Schoen acts with that kind of desperation. If they were in any way tuned in to how our GM works, then they would get that. It's a clueless scenario.
You are ownership's dream fan. Keep doling out your cash!
He’s a troll. He repeats the same exact vomit on thread after thread. “We have a very good QB….”.
I am beginning to wonder whether he is a shill, not a troll. We know that ownership and players pay attention to this fan site, and they both have publicists. It would be more surprising if there weren’t shill accounts promoting their narratives.
He doesn't sound much different than NYG leadership, which is frightening given all that's fubar'd.
Until I see Jack Stroud post something while John Mara's hands are tied behind his back, you will not convince me they are not one and the same.
You are ownership's dream fan. Keep doling out your cash!
Until I see Jack Stroud post something while John Mara's hands are tied behind his back, you will not convince me they are not one and the same.
hahaha
2023 - 1st & 2nd
2024 - 1st
2025 - 2nd
DJ Moore
And how did giving away the team's future work out for Carolina?
To move from 9 to 1 last year. So I think this is a bit steep to go from 5 to 1.
2023 - 1st & 2nd
2024 - 1st
2025 - 2nd
DJ Moore
And how did giving away the team's future work out for Carolina?
A little too soon to judge don’t you think?
You're wrong. I do "get" that using the FT on Jones would have meant counting the entire $32.5M against our cap immediately and that would have limited what we could do in FA.
I do agree that I should have been clearer. The FT was not the best option, it was simply a less bad option than the contract. I would have let Jones become a FA. But that wasn't realistic, not after he won a road playoff game. Schoen was under a lot of pressure to keep him on the team. The problem is that Jones and his team knew that tagging him would severely limit what the Giants could do in FA. They also knew Schoen wanted to use the FT on Barkley. They expertly exploited these facts to get an excessive contract from the Schoen and the Giants.
Jones should have been offered something in the $25-$28M range. I would have let him become a FA when he turned that down.
I would have let Barkley become a FA. I would not used the FT on him, but again, Schoen was under a lot of pressure to keep him on the team as well.
How am I wrong? Where?
That you clarified that they should have let him go to FA doesn't mean I am wrong. What I posted was correct. $32.5 mill counted against the cap immediately and limited what they could have done, until a permanent deal could have been worked out and it would have been about the same as what was agreed to anyway. But they would have missed out on A'Shawn and Nacho likely.
Saying they should have let him walk is a completely different take and as I said hindsight is 20/20. But you are also right that after that playoff win it would have been a awkward sell to Mara and the fans to let him walk.
You were correct that the $32.5M would have to be absorbed immediately into our cap and would have limited what we could do in FA. You were wrong in stating that I didn't understand that. But as I said, I should have been clearer.
You are also right that we would have missed out on A'Shawn, Nacho, and presumably Okereke. That would have been preferable ("less bad") in my view than signing Jones to that contract. But in addition to facing pressure to resign Jones after his road playoff win, Schoen didn't want to face a second year with almost no money to spend in FA, which is what would have happened if he tagged Jones. A long-term contract was the only way to reduce his cap number so Schoen could get or resign FAs. Jones and his representatives obviously knew this and used it effectively to get that contract. They also knew that Schoen wanted to bring back Barkley, which meant saving the FT for him.
Everyone assumes Pats will go QB but that could easily trade that pick.
Everyone assumes Pats will go QB but that could easily trade that pick.
NE needs a QB and is finally in position to get a stud QB prospect and you think they would trade out with a new GM that wants to put a stamp on the team? No way a new GM passes on a QB on a team that doesn't have a QB. 100% they go QB
For a ‘building a team’ GM, still several needs, and 2 years w/o a 1st rounder, you’re buying a team: The Gettleman effect.
That’s a HELL NO from me.
He knows but putting Thibodeaux there doesn't help his point.
Anyway, people need to stop with pointing out any Gettleman picks and applying that to any relevance to today. It's not Gettleman making the call anymore.
But if we were going to do that, McKinney in the 2nd was not a bad pick.
I think the price is crazy and you certainly don't do it for Williams.
Player has to check every box to use multiple firsts on. And just what he put on tape this year, that doesn't check all the boxes.
And I maintain Daniels is going before Williams, and he's going #1.
The more I think about it, the more I like a trade down or simply let the draft come to you.
I agree that hitting on a franchise QB is easily worth multiple first rounders, but it's such a risky game, especially when there are other talented QBs in this draft that Daboll can shape and I believe can win with.
I'm intrigued by both Nix and Penix.
Eagles 6
Giants 1
Before we can mortgage the future for a chance at a franchise QB we need to close the gap in roster talent. A new QB won’t fix this team.
So you don't trade up at all. Don't be held hostage. It's not only a 3 QB draft despite what people think.
And those that want a quick turnaround and for the team to win next year, the guy best-suited for that might be Penix. Second best (or best) might be Nix.
Both are more mature and polished than the top 3, although Daniels shows all the signs that he's ready.
And CBS really doesn't know anything, this is just for clicks.
Same. I just want to see them doing something aggressive and exciting. I don't really care about right and wrong or debating. Be bold. For fucks sake just act like you care.
Fuck quantity and filling holes. Find greatness at all costs.
Take it from the guy who made the ballsy trade that brought us two championships
"I didn't think that was a high price to pay for what I thought was going to be an elite quarterback. But, you better be right.... If you make that trade and it turns out to be a bust it sets you back five, six, seven years.”
“I don't think you can trade away too much for a quarterback who turns out to be a franchise quarterback,"
Ernie Accorsi
But that is what we need, the top of the list. Go get the most coveted QB on Schoen's board and don't look back. The franchise is stuck and not getting any better no matter all the efforts over the past decade. So I say, go for the gold.
And as for the draft picks we give up...he'll figure it out. You do more with less. Better looks into cheap free agents and UDFAs. Hell, maybe it gets them even more focused to pick better with less picks (like the LA Rams recently) and win on Day 3.
Get the best QB you can. Now.
Eagles 6
Giants 1
Before we can mortgage the future for a chance at a franchise QB we need to close the gap in roster talent. A new QB won’t fix this team.
I understand the appeal of that strategy, but it has its own problems. Unless you get luck, it’s going to be harder to land a QB. ATL seems to be following that.