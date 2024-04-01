This feels like the end for Saquon

Looks foolish when he leaves and we get nothing in return…
I agree at some level. However, I think you would have been lucky to get a 4th rounder for an oft injured 6th season running back, who would not be an upgrade for most teams. I would be shocked to find out they turned down any meaningful offer.
I agree. And it's time. I wish him well elsewhere.
Completely disagree. I think it was Daboll and I get it considering where the offense was at the time. If the deadline was a month later as it should be, you can absolutely criticize the decision to keep him. But, with the deadline in October, there were way too many games to be played.
Given the RB market, there was no reasonable offer I'd imagine.
rid of back of his caliber for a late round pick....smh
I think he gets resigned cause Daboll and Schoen have seen this guy be standup and professional since they arrived and still can ball. Every team that plays us it's the same....stop Saquon and behind this oline that hasn't been very hard. So why get rid of him? Don't get how anyone thinks we are better without him.
Barkley is only 26, everyone speaks on him like he's 30, So I say resign him cause he's a special athlete and can easily have 3 more highly productive seasons.
if not, I wish him well and balls out and wins a chip and make all his haters eat crow.
Forget what you think about the contract for Jones or tag for Barkley. After last season, the organization wanted the opportunity to continue to build what they accomplished, especially after the playoff win.
--They locked themselves into Jones through 2024.
--They had the opportunity to franchise tag Barkley again in 2024.
It's easy in hindsight to bash the direction after everything has blown up. But, I think this was always a short term plan.
Seeing the comments from Barkley, I'm more confident than ever that the Giants are not only going to go for a QB, but aggressively go for a QB.
It's easy in hindsight to bash the direction after everything has blown up. But, I think this was always a short term plan.
Seeing the comments from Barkley, I'm more confident than ever that the Giants are not only going to go for a QB, but aggressively go for a QB.
Yup, and it also means that one of the biggest locker room supporters of Jones (along with Shepard) will be gone. Slayton will be Jones' biggest backer left.
I'm not at all anti Barkley. He was the driving force for their success last season, had a helluva year. You make some good points.
That's fair, SB is likely more valuable with a rookie QB?
(But he's also buddies with DJ).
There are plenty of examples of RBs with similar or better stats being paid a fraction of SBs contract
But he was offered a good deal last year and turned it down. You don’t get that many bites at the apple. I doubt he gets offered as much as he made this year. And I would think probably for 2 years max. The team is in the middle of a complete overhaul and a high priced back is a luxury. Sad. Wish it were different.
So then what do you suggest that he's worth for being a "rookie QBs best friend"?
Last year was a long time ago in RB years. Saquon has slowed down markedly, the fact that the Giants have done a shit job replacing him doesn’t change that. You know what really is a young QB’s best friend? Having a RB who can pass protect.
Some of you people want to draft a rookie qb
It’s time to move on. Simple as that.
That's the rationale? Ridiculous.
Why are we paying to keep a player on the decline? Reallocate the money elsewhere.
Mara or Schoen, from what happens this off-season.
I firmly believe if they run it back with Jones (and a "place holder") and Barkley as the RB then, Mara is still pulling the strings, despite what he says.
If they aggressively go after a new QB, and cut ties with Barkley, that's Joe Schoen. Plus a lot more of the roster will be turned over.
rid of back of his caliber for a late round pick....smh
I think he gets resigned cause Daboll and Schoen have seen this guy be standup and professional since they arrived and still can ball. Every team that plays us it's the same....stop Saquon and behind this oline that hasn't been very hard. So why get rid of him? Don't get how anyone thinks we are better without him.
Barkley is only 26, everyone speaks on him like he's 30, So I say resign him cause he's a special athlete and can easily have 3 more highly productive seasons.
if not, I wish him well and balls out and wins a chip and make all his haters eat crow.
Hmm, because even at his best our W-L record hasn't really improved. He is the MOST overrated player we have- not being mean, just saying the REP is far greater than the production and he is injured constantly!!
Barkley was awesome in 2022. The team was terrible this year based on a number of reasons and although we shouldn't expect him back on a multi year deal, it wouldn't shock me if he returns again on a 1 year deal.
He says it's unlikely that another team would offer more than the Giants. Zero doubt about that. If anything the market is devalued more than it was, and within that market Barkley's stock has dropped.
What GM is going to look at Barkley's film this season and salivate over a ten figure annual deal?
I think Barkleys return is more likely than ever because his value is lower than ever.
Houston's RBs this year: Devin Singletary, and Dameon Pierce
It seems like Stroud was able to do just fine with non-expensive RBs
Barkley was awesome in 2022. The team was terrible this year based on a number of reasons and although we shouldn't expect him back on a multi year deal, it wouldn't shock me if he returns again on a 1 year deal.
He is still a dynamic player.
Barkley was good in the first half. Had a really disappointing second half of the season. Had a great playoff game.
Eric, which is why I'd keep him around on a 1 year deal but that's it. No sense in offering him anything more.
The problem with Saquon at this point is he seems to be living more off of his reputation than actual difference-making productivity. I used to say, "wow" when he ran. I don't say that anymore. Then there have been the growing # of late-game snafus.
He probably would have had a much different career on a better team.
Eric, which is why I'd keep him around on a 1 year deal but that's it. No sense in offering him anything more.
The problem with Saquon at this point is he seems to be living more off of his reputation than actual difference-making productivity. I used to say, "wow" when he ran. I don't say that anymore. Then there have been the growing # of late-game snafus.
He probably would have had a much different career on a better team.
100% Other teams fans must be pissed watching games with us because the announcers talk about Saquon like the player they first saw in 2018.
RE: RE: Just like every position, RBs have certain measurables
The dynamic force he was in 2018 really wasn't seen much after the injuries began in 2019. Now, he's a plus player at times, but there's alot of ordinary, dropped passes, and mental gaffes where the low football IQ is no longer covered over by talent.
This GM didn't draft Barkley. For lots of reasons Barkley is worse, he didn't come near the ballpark of the incentives in his 1 year deal. 33 Career touchdowns after 6 years. 1 Playoff win. Seems its time.
If that game never happened, what would you talk about? We get it, our offensive players had a field day against a wildly overvalued team (won 13 games despite a point diff that suggested a 9-8 record) with one of the worst defenses of the past decade.
The fact that the Minny games are the only examples you can come up with to defend Jones, Saquon, et al just proves how awful this roster is.
If the Dalvin Cook "one year modest contract" didn't scare the crap out of Schoen, it should have. The Giants can piece together a running back room just as the Eagles have for about half the price of Barkley's AAV. It makes no sense to bring Barkley back under any circumstances for a team that is back at ground zero in terms of a multi-year rebuild.
Some of you people want to draft a rookie qb
Houston's RBs this year: Devin Singletary, and Dameon Pierce
It seems like Stroud was able to do just fine with non-expensive RBs
Great! Singletary was a 3rd round pick and Pierce a 4th round pick. So you would like us to spend a 3rd and 4th rounder to fill Barkley's shoes? Or would you like to sign Singletary since he is a free agent this year?
for both sides. I think the Giants will allow Saquon hit the market and tell him to come back with the offer he gets.
He will cost $12 Million on the tag. I don't see them paying him that amount. Maybe a 2 year deal that pays him more than $12 Million guaranteed over that period, basically what he would have received has he signed for 3 years last year.
The other side of the coin is what free agent RB out there is worth $5 Million to $7 Million a year to replace 26?
If the Dalvin Cook "one year modest contract" didn't scare the crap out of Schoen, it should have. The Giants can piece together a running back room just as the Eagles have for about half the price of Barkley's AAV. It makes no sense to bring Barkley back under any circumstances for a team that is back at ground zero in terms of a multi-year rebuild.
Godo point. I was floored when MIN let Cook walk after how productive he had been. They knew what was up.
for both sides. I think the Giants will allow Saquon hit the market and tell him to come back with the offer he gets.
He will cost $12 Million on the tag. I don't see them paying him that amount. Maybe a 2 year deal that pays him more than $12 Million guaranteed over that period, basically what he would have received has he signed for 3 years last year.
The other side of the coin is what free agent RB out there is worth $5 Million to $7 Million a year to replace 26?
I don't know what kind of money it would take but Eckler would be a big help to our passing game. Pair him with a physical running rookie back
and they're convincing..except that there's a counter argument.
#1. doesn't really count, because I'm an old fan who doesn't really get it...this is a business with no allegiances. So, admitting I'm wrong, I'll make the case...Saquon is a giant..a local boy, a NY boy, he's a team leader and overall good guy.I value that. I never saw Mickey Mantle in another uniform. In my mind, the lack of allegiance diminishes the sport.
2. Barckley is underrated. I watched Bobby Skinner breakdowns of some of his runs. His vision is almost unique. Never mind his alleged "lost burst", he can change direction, literally go to his extreme right and then turn up field in mind boggling bursts. I remember Jimmy Brown, so I've virtually seen them all and I think this ability is unmatched.
3. He's suffered from a weak supporting cast. I think we owe to him (and to Jones) to put a decent offensive line in front of them.
4. The silly notion is promugated here and repeated until it assumes the patina of a truism: You can draft running backs late". Sure you can, but it's not an easy thing and you can look to invest multiple picks before you find one. Saquon is the offense and not easily replaced. BTW, you can draft QB's late too...Brady, Mahomes, Wilson, Aaron Rogers, Drew Brees and a host of others.
So please, throw out the canard "you can draft a running back late".
Some of you people want to draft a rookie qb
Houston's RBs this year: Devin Singletary, and Dameon Pierce
It seems like Stroud was able to do just fine with non-expensive RBs
Great! Singletary was a 3rd round pick and Pierce a 4th round pick. So you would like us to spend a 3rd and 4th rounder to fill Barkley's shoes? Or would you like to sign Singletary since he is a free agent this year?
You say this like it's a ridiculous proposition. Yes, I think it would be perfectly reasonable for the Giants to draft a RB in the mid rounds and/or add a FA running back on a 1 year 3 million dollar deal.
I've said for two years and I'll keep saying it. They should have traded him when they could have.
I really liked the pick. I will admit that. And, I have pulled for him since day one. But, I agree 100%.
I saw going into last week he was about 120 yards shy of a 1000 rushing season. I thought 60 yards a game, that should be pretty easy. Nope. Needs 84 yards this weekend, which is certainly not a gimme, especially if they are down early.
He's never been bad. But, he just hasn't recaptured his rookie year or lived up to his draft status. I even think his rookie year, rushing-wise, was slightly over-rated. It was a ton of shitty runs with one big run at the end of a game already decided, if he had big rushing totals. Otherwise pedestrian rushing numbers mixed with 50+ receiving yards. Not bad and certainly a big weapon in the passing game. But, not "touched by the hand of G-d" good either.
and they're convincing..except that there's a counter argument.
#1. doesn't really count, because I'm an old fan who doesn't really get it...this is a business with no allegiances. So, admitting I'm wrong, I'll make the case...Saquon is a giant..a local boy, a NY boy, he's a team leader and overall good guy.I value that. I never saw Mickey Mantle in another uniform. In my mind, the lack of allegiance diminishes the sport.
2. Barckley is underrated. I watched Bobby Skinner breakdowns of some of his runs. His vision is almost unique. Never mind his alleged "lost burst", he can change direction, literally go to his extreme right and then turn up field in mind boggling bursts. I remember Jimmy Brown, so I've virtually seen them all and I think this ability is unmatched.
3. He's suffered from a weak supporting cast. I think we owe to him (and to Jones) to put a decent offensive line in front of them.
4. The silly notion is promugated here and repeated until it assumes the patina of a truism: You can draft running backs late". Sure you can, but it's not an easy thing and you can look to invest multiple picks before you find one. Saquon is the offense and not easily replaced. BTW, you can draft QB's late too...Brady, Mahomes, Wilson, Aaron Rogers, Drew Brees and a host of others.
So please, throw out the canard "you can draft a running back late".
1) You never saw Mickey Mantle in another uniform because of something called the "reserve clause" which prevented players from negotiating with other teams unless they were released outright. "Allegiance" isn't what kept him a Yankee, productivity and the fact that the Yankees owned his rights in perpetuity are.
2) Putting Barkley and Jim Brown in the same sentence, sheesh.
3) Excuses.
4) A list of the NFL's most productive RBs is littered with day 2-3 draft picks.
I know many here didn't seem to grasp it and thought he was a no-brainer level signing. The injuries are impacting the burst that made him.
Be careful with that. Cook ran for 1200 yards and 8 td's with the Vikings in 2022 and caught 39 passes and another 2 td's.
The Vikings thought they had an adequate replacement in Mattison who was a 3rd round pick but who seems to have spit the bit in Minnesota. He has 0 td's rushing. (the Vikings have 7 as a team this year)
He may be more a victim of the current "rb's aren't worth anything" fad and the dysfunction that is the Jets offense than a steep decline
Eric, which is why I'd keep him around on a 1 year deal but that's it. No sense in offering him anything more.
The problem with Saquon at this point is he seems to be living more off of his reputation than actual difference-making productivity. I used to say, "wow" when he ran. I don't say that anymore. Then there have been the growing # of late-game snafus.
He probably would have had a much different career on a better team.
This is exactly how I feel.
He is not the explosive and creative home run hitter anymore. No more "wow".
He has had to change his style of running to more power due to the injuries that have taken some of his suddenness and acceleration. He's physically gifted so he can still be productive, but use your eyes. Breida and backup Gray appear more explosive than Saquon. That alone says OK it's time.
I know many here didn't seem to grasp it and thought he was a no-brainer level signing. The injuries are impacting the burst that made him.
Be careful with that. Cook ran for 1200 yards and 8 td's with the Vikings in 2022 and caught 39 passes and another 2 td's.
The Vikings thought they had an adequate replacement in Mattison who was a 3rd round pick but who seems to have spit the bit in Minnesota. He has 0 td's rushing. (the Vikings have 7 as a team this year)
He may be more a victim of the current "rb's aren't worth anything" fad and the dysfunction that is the Jets offense than a steep decline
All RBs need a real good offensive line to be productive. Not all offensive lines need a really good RB to be productive.
Also, if your QB needs a real good RB to be productive, he probably isn’t a good enough QB.
I know many here didn't seem to grasp it and thought he was a no-brainer level signing. The injuries are impacting the burst that made him.
Be careful with that. Cook ran for 1200 yards and 8 td's with the Vikings in 2022 and caught 39 passes and another 2 td's.
The Vikings thought they had an adequate replacement in Mattison who was a 3rd round pick but who seems to have spit the bit in Minnesota. He has 0 td's rushing. (the Vikings have 7 as a team this year)
He may be more a victim of the current "rb's aren't worth anything" fad and the dysfunction that is the Jets offense than a steep decline
He's been outplayed by a wide margin by a 2nd year, 2nd round rookie coming off ACL surgery. The Jets offensive "dysfunction" doesn't seem to apply to Breece Hall, who is averaging more yards per touch than all but one of Dalvin's Cook's seasons in MIN.
for both sides. I think the Giants will allow Saquon hit the market and tell him to come back with the offer he gets.
He will cost $12 Million on the tag. I don't see them paying him that amount. Maybe a 2 year deal that pays him more than $12 Million guaranteed over that period, basically what he would have received has he signed for 3 years last year.
The other side of the coin is what free agent RB out there is worth $5 Million to $7 Million a year to replace 26?
I don't know what kind of money it would take but Eckler would be a big help to our passing game. Pair him with a physical running rookie back
I love Eckler but why would he leave LA for NY? You would have to offer him a lot
Houston's RBs this year: Devin Singletary, and Dameon Pierce
It seems like Stroud was able to do just fine with non-expensive RBs
Great! Singletary was a 3rd round pick and Pierce a 4th round pick. So you would like us to spend a 3rd and 4th rounder to fill Barkley's shoes? Or would you like to sign Singletary since he is a free agent this year?
Except that Singletary didn’t cost HOU a 3rd round pick, just money and not much of that. He’s had 90% of Saquon’s production at 25% of the salary. That is smart roster management.
is it so hard to move on from players who haven't really worked out? Jones, Barklay need to go. Thanks for the memories but move aside for better players that are more cost effective. Ten plus years of lousy football is more than enough.
is it so hard to move on from players who haven't really worked out? Jones, Barklay need to go. Thanks for the memories but move aside for better players that are more cost effective. Ten plus years of lousy football is more than enough.
are you asking why is it hard for fans to move on or front office professionals?
Fans are entitled to whatever opinion they have- whether they like a player or they don't, and what reasons earn that respect or loyalty. whether they think the player will help the team win etc. And fans can have an opinion on what a player should make. Obviously that opinion has no impact on what happens. It would be helpful if fans recognized the limits of their "evaluation skills" and the small amounts of actual info they have on players (and prospects). While that has no bearing on their opinions, it should impact their certitude.
as far as FO, It's a pretty cut throat business. too many bad decisions and you are unemployed. I think JS has made some tough decisions and let good and popular players go. he has played hardball in other cases. no one is 100%, and again these guys have way more info and expertise then the fans. It may be a matter of their opinion of who hasn't worked out vs that of a fan. If a GM hangs onto bad players , they lose games. Lose alot of games you get fired.
Seems like the system polices itself.
For the record S&D are not responsible for 10 years of lousy football. They are def. responsible for 1, tho.
Next.
Not dealing him reeks of Mara.
Mara needed one more run with him/Jones/Sheppard.
For old times sake.
I agree at some level. However, I think you would have been lucky to get a 4th rounder for an oft injured 6th season running back, who would not be an upgrade for most teams. I would be shocked to find out they turned down any meaningful offer.
Completely disagree. I think it was Daboll and I get it considering where the offense was at the time. If the deadline was a month later as it should be, you can absolutely criticize the decision to keep him. But, with the deadline in October, there were way too many games to be played.
Given the RB market, there was no reasonable offer I'd imagine.
Looks foolish when he leaves and we get nothing in return…
Mara needed one more run with him/Jones/Sheppard.
For old times sake.
There's some moves the team does not make to avoid sending the wrong horrible message to the team.
As fans, we can decide to give up on the year and just tune back in next year. These guys have to keep playing.
His agent should tell him to stop saying things that make people remember that RBs aren't franchise-changers.
Of course this is the same agent that negotiated him into a franchise tag with laughable incentives, so maybe he's not the sharpest.
Absurd pick at #2 overall. It was then. It looks even worse in hindsight.
They’re not likely to be able to afford him. They also are smart in seeing how you don’t pay RBs huge money even on short term deals.
I think he gets resigned cause Daboll and Schoen have seen this guy be standup and professional since they arrived and still can ball. Every team that plays us it's the same....stop Saquon and behind this oline that hasn't been very hard. So why get rid of him? Don't get how anyone thinks we are better without him.
Barkley is only 26, everyone speaks on him like he's 30, So I say resign him cause he's a special athlete and can easily have 3 more highly productive seasons.
if not, I wish him well and balls out and wins a chip and make all his haters eat crow.
--They locked themselves into Jones through 2024.
--They had the opportunity to franchise tag Barkley again in 2024.
It's easy in hindsight to bash the direction after everything has blown up. But, I think this was always a short term plan.
Seeing the comments from Barkley, I'm more confident than ever that the Giants are not only going to go for a QB, but aggressively go for a QB.
For his size, Saquon is incredibly fast and quick and has/had elite change of direction abilities. He was touted as having WR abilities.
We learned his vision, ability to break tackles and balance are not elite
One could argue that the the 3 latter abilities are foundational for any good RB.
Saquons's abilities as a receiver were both over-stated and under utilized.
--They locked themselves into Jones through 2024.
--They had the opportunity to franchise tag Barkley again in 2024.
It's easy in hindsight to bash the direction after everything has blown up. But, I think this was always a short term plan.
Seeing the comments from Barkley, I'm more confident than ever that the Giants are not only going to go for a QB, but aggressively go for a QB.
Yup, and it also means that one of the biggest locker room supporters of Jones (along with Shepard) will be gone. Slayton will be Jones' biggest backer left.
No one was complaining last year when Barkley ran for 1300 yards, caught 57 passes and scored 10 td's. This season in a "down" year, he scored 8 td's - on a team that had only 22 total so far where he is for the most part, the only credible offensive threat.
Remember, a rb is a rookie qb's best friend, and star RB's are cheap relative to their output and influence.
I'm not at all anti Barkley. He was the driving force for their success last season, had a helluva year. You make some good points.
It’s time to move on. Simple as that.
That's fair, SB is likely more valuable with a rookie QB?
(But he's also buddies with DJ).
There are plenty of examples of RBs with similar or better stats being paid a fraction of SBs contract
It’s time to move on. Simple as that.
So then what do you suggest that he's worth for being a "rookie QBs best friend"?
Last year was a long time ago in RB years. Saquon has slowed down markedly, the fact that the Giants have done a shit job replacing him doesn’t change that. You know what really is a young QB’s best friend? Having a RB who can pass protect.
It’s time to move on. Simple as that.
That's the rationale? Ridiculous.
Why are we paying to keep a player on the decline? Reallocate the money elsewhere.
I firmly believe if they run it back with Jones (and a "place holder") and Barkley as the RB then, Mara is still pulling the strings, despite what he says.
If they aggressively go after a new QB, and cut ties with Barkley, that's Joe Schoen. Plus a lot more of the roster will be turned over.
I think he gets resigned cause Daboll and Schoen have seen this guy be standup and professional since they arrived and still can ball. Every team that plays us it's the same....stop Saquon and behind this oline that hasn't been very hard. So why get rid of him? Don't get how anyone thinks we are better without him.
Barkley is only 26, everyone speaks on him like he's 30, So I say resign him cause he's a special athlete and can easily have 3 more highly productive seasons.
if not, I wish him well and balls out and wins a chip and make all his haters eat crow.
Hmm, because even at his best our W-L record hasn't really improved. He is the MOST overrated player we have- not being mean, just saying the REP is far greater than the production and he is injured constantly!!
I'm kind of serious, it would be disastrous for him to get injured in a meaningless game as he is a FA next year.
Exactly. Turned down 3/39! He won’t get anywhere near that.
I totally agreed.
One has to suspect (even though there's no proof anywhere that I'm aware of) that those higher up in the organization than Schoen had a hand in the decision to keep him.
He is still a dynamic player.
Did you watch the Minnesota playoff game?
What GM is going to look at Barkley's film this season and salivate over a ten figure annual deal?
I think Barkleys return is more likely than ever because his value is lower than ever.
Houston's RBs this year: Devin Singletary, and Dameon Pierce
It seems like Stroud was able to do just fine with non-expensive RBs
He is still a dynamic player.
Barkley was good in the first half. Had a really disappointing second half of the season. Had a great playoff game.
2022 game vs the Texans. Very few wow plays,
Did you watch the Minnesota playoff game?
He had 9 rushes for 53 yards and another 56 yards receiving in the wild card game. Granted he scored 2 TDs but since when is that a great game for an HB?
He hasn’t cracked a 100 yard rushing game since that Texans game except for the 36-carry game v the Jets.
I stand by my statement.
The problem with Saquon at this point is he seems to be living more off of his reputation than actual difference-making productivity. I used to say, "wow" when he ran. I don't say that anymore. Then there have been the growing # of late-game snafus.
He probably would have had a much different career on a better team.
For his size, Saquon is incredibly fast and quick and has/had elite change of direction abilities. He was touted as having WR abilities.
We learned his vision, ability to break tackles and balance are not elite
One could argue that the the 3 latter abilities are foundational for any good RB.
Saquons's abilities as a receiver were both over-stated and under utilized.
Which makes the perfect grade DG's crew had on him even more head scratching, though not surprising given what we came to learn about DG GM abilities.
Eric, which is why I'd keep him around on a 1 year deal but that's it. No sense in offering him anything more.
The problem with Saquon at this point is he seems to be living more off of his reputation than actual difference-making productivity. I used to say, "wow" when he ran. I don't say that anymore. Then there have been the growing # of late-game snafus.
He probably would have had a much different career on a better team.
100% Other teams fans must be pissed watching games with us because the announcers talk about Saquon like the player they first saw in 2018.
For his size, Saquon is incredibly fast and quick and has/had elite change of direction abilities. He was touted as having WR abilities.
We learned his vision, ability to break tackles and balance are not elite
One could argue that the the 3 latter abilities are foundational for any good RB.
Saquons's abilities as a receiver were both over-stated and under utilized.
Which makes the perfect grade DG's crew had on him even more head scratching, though not surprising given what we came to learn about DG GM abilities.
Let’s not act like Barkley wasn’t a rare talent. He was. 2018 was an amazing season. Injuries have been the problem and now it’s time to move on.
If that game never happened, what would you talk about? We get it, our offensive players had a field day against a wildly overvalued team (won 13 games despite a point diff that suggested a 9-8 record) with one of the worst defenses of the past decade.
The fact that the Minny games are the only examples you can come up with to defend Jones, Saquon, et al just proves how awful this roster is.
I could see him fitting in Miami or Baltimore but they are teams that use a collection of backs so he will split time and not be paid well.
Cincinnati and Minnesota maybe but they already balked at paying their own guys so wouldn't see much money for him there.
Maybe Tampa Bay considers him and upgrade over White. Would the Chargers prefer him over Eckler or Titans over Henry?
I think you let him test FA and he comes back on another 1 year deal.
Houston's RBs this year: Devin Singletary, and Dameon Pierce
It seems like Stroud was able to do just fine with non-expensive RBs
He will cost $12 Million on the tag. I don't see them paying him that amount. Maybe a 2 year deal that pays him more than $12 Million guaranteed over that period, basically what he would have received has he signed for 3 years last year.
The other side of the coin is what free agent RB out there is worth $5 Million to $7 Million a year to replace 26?
Godo point. I was floored when MIN let Cook walk after how productive he had been. They knew what was up.
He will cost $12 Million on the tag. I don't see them paying him that amount. Maybe a 2 year deal that pays him more than $12 Million guaranteed over that period, basically what he would have received has he signed for 3 years last year.
The other side of the coin is what free agent RB out there is worth $5 Million to $7 Million a year to replace 26?
I don't know what kind of money it would take but Eckler would be a big help to our passing game. Pair him with a physical running rookie back
#1. doesn't really count, because I'm an old fan who doesn't really get it...this is a business with no allegiances. So, admitting I'm wrong, I'll make the case...Saquon is a giant..a local boy, a NY boy, he's a team leader and overall good guy.I value that. I never saw Mickey Mantle in another uniform. In my mind, the lack of allegiance diminishes the sport.
2. Barckley is underrated. I watched Bobby Skinner breakdowns of some of his runs. His vision is almost unique. Never mind his alleged "lost burst", he can change direction, literally go to his extreme right and then turn up field in mind boggling bursts. I remember Jimmy Brown, so I've virtually seen them all and I think this ability is unmatched.
3. He's suffered from a weak supporting cast. I think we owe to him (and to Jones) to put a decent offensive line in front of them.
4. The silly notion is promugated here and repeated until it assumes the patina of a truism: You can draft running backs late". Sure you can, but it's not an easy thing and you can look to invest multiple picks before you find one. Saquon is the offense and not easily replaced. BTW, you can draft QB's late too...Brady, Mahomes, Wilson, Aaron Rogers, Drew Brees and a host of others.
So please, throw out the canard "you can draft a running back late".
Houston's RBs this year: Devin Singletary, and Dameon Pierce
It seems like Stroud was able to do just fine with non-expensive RBs
Great! Singletary was a 3rd round pick and Pierce a 4th round pick. So you would like us to spend a 3rd and 4th rounder to fill Barkley's shoes? Or would you like to sign Singletary since he is a free agent this year?
You say this like it's a ridiculous proposition. Yes, I think it would be perfectly reasonable for the Giants to draft a RB in the mid rounds and/or add a FA running back on a 1 year 3 million dollar deal.
I saw going into last week he was about 120 yards shy of a 1000 rushing season. I thought 60 yards a game, that should be pretty easy. Nope. Needs 84 yards this weekend, which is certainly not a gimme, especially if they are down early.
He's never been bad. But, he just hasn't recaptured his rookie year or lived up to his draft status. I even think his rookie year, rushing-wise, was slightly over-rated. It was a ton of shitty runs with one big run at the end of a game already decided, if he had big rushing totals. Otherwise pedestrian rushing numbers mixed with 50+ receiving yards. Not bad and certainly a big weapon in the passing game. But, not "touched by the hand of G-d" good either.
#1. doesn't really count, because I'm an old fan who doesn't really get it...this is a business with no allegiances. So, admitting I'm wrong, I'll make the case...Saquon is a giant..a local boy, a NY boy, he's a team leader and overall good guy.I value that. I never saw Mickey Mantle in another uniform. In my mind, the lack of allegiance diminishes the sport.
2. Barckley is underrated. I watched Bobby Skinner breakdowns of some of his runs. His vision is almost unique. Never mind his alleged "lost burst", he can change direction, literally go to his extreme right and then turn up field in mind boggling bursts. I remember Jimmy Brown, so I've virtually seen them all and I think this ability is unmatched.
3. He's suffered from a weak supporting cast. I think we owe to him (and to Jones) to put a decent offensive line in front of them.
4. The silly notion is promugated here and repeated until it assumes the patina of a truism: You can draft running backs late". Sure you can, but it's not an easy thing and you can look to invest multiple picks before you find one. Saquon is the offense and not easily replaced. BTW, you can draft QB's late too...Brady, Mahomes, Wilson, Aaron Rogers, Drew Brees and a host of others.
So please, throw out the canard "you can draft a running back late".
1) You never saw Mickey Mantle in another uniform because of something called the "reserve clause" which prevented players from negotiating with other teams unless they were released outright. "Allegiance" isn't what kept him a Yankee, productivity and the fact that the Yankees owned his rights in perpetuity are.
2) Putting Barkley and Jim Brown in the same sentence, sheesh.
3) Excuses.
4) A list of the NFL's most productive RBs is littered with day 2-3 draft picks.
The Vikings thought they had an adequate replacement in Mattison who was a 3rd round pick but who seems to have spit the bit in Minnesota. He has 0 td's rushing. (the Vikings have 7 as a team this year)
He may be more a victim of the current "rb's aren't worth anything" fad and the dysfunction that is the Jets offense than a steep decline
1000% true.
The Giants are the anti-Eagles in decision making.
We always wait one or two years too late due to misgiven sentiment, rather than one year early to maximize the return. It's infuriating.
Eric, which is why I'd keep him around on a 1 year deal but that's it. No sense in offering him anything more.
The problem with Saquon at this point is he seems to be living more off of his reputation than actual difference-making productivity. I used to say, "wow" when he ran. I don't say that anymore. Then there have been the growing # of late-game snafus.
He probably would have had a much different career on a better team.
This is exactly how I feel.
He is not the explosive and creative home run hitter anymore. No more "wow".
He has had to change his style of running to more power due to the injuries that have taken some of his suddenness and acceleration. He's physically gifted so he can still be productive, but use your eyes. Breida and backup Gray appear more explosive than Saquon. That alone says OK it's time.
Be careful with that. Cook ran for 1200 yards and 8 td's with the Vikings in 2022 and caught 39 passes and another 2 td's.
The Vikings thought they had an adequate replacement in Mattison who was a 3rd round pick but who seems to have spit the bit in Minnesota. He has 0 td's rushing. (the Vikings have 7 as a team this year)
He may be more a victim of the current "rb's aren't worth anything" fad and the dysfunction that is the Jets offense than a steep decline
All RBs need a real good offensive line to be productive. Not all offensive lines need a really good RB to be productive.
Also, if your QB needs a real good RB to be productive, he probably isn’t a good enough QB.
Be careful with that. Cook ran for 1200 yards and 8 td's with the Vikings in 2022 and caught 39 passes and another 2 td's.
The Vikings thought they had an adequate replacement in Mattison who was a 3rd round pick but who seems to have spit the bit in Minnesota. He has 0 td's rushing. (the Vikings have 7 as a team this year)
He may be more a victim of the current "rb's aren't worth anything" fad and the dysfunction that is the Jets offense than a steep decline
He's been outplayed by a wide margin by a 2nd year, 2nd round rookie coming off ACL surgery. The Jets offensive "dysfunction" doesn't seem to apply to Breece Hall, who is averaging more yards per touch than all but one of Dalvin's Cook's seasons in MIN.
I could see him fitting in Miami or Baltimore but they are teams that use a collection of backs so he will split time and not be paid well.
Cincinnati and Minnesota maybe but they already balked at paying their own guys so wouldn't see much money for him there.
Maybe Tampa Bay considers him and upgrade over White. Would the Chargers prefer him over Eckler or Titans over Henry?
I think you let him test FA and he comes back on another 1 year deal.
You're out of your mind. Eckler is a much more dynamic RB
The Eagles will be just fine. You think Roseman doesn't have a plan?
It's funny, he was 4th in yards after contact in the NFL last year and 14th in broken tackles.
Saquon didn't fail the Giants, the Giants failed Saquon.
for both sides. I think the Giants will allow Saquon hit the market and tell him to come back with the offer he gets.
He will cost $12 Million on the tag. I don't see them paying him that amount. Maybe a 2 year deal that pays him more than $12 Million guaranteed over that period, basically what he would have received has he signed for 3 years last year.
The other side of the coin is what free agent RB out there is worth $5 Million to $7 Million a year to replace 26?
I don't know what kind of money it would take but Eckler would be a big help to our passing game. Pair him with a physical running rookie back
I love Eckler but why would he leave LA for NY? You would have to offer him a lot
It's funny, he was 4th in yards after contact in the NFL last year and 14th in broken tackles.
Saquon didn't fail the Giants, the Giants failed Saquon.
I have to agree with the conclusion.
It's a luxury we shouldn't be dabbling in.
Houston's RBs this year: Devin Singletary, and Dameon Pierce
It seems like Stroud was able to do just fine with non-expensive RBs
Great! Singletary was a 3rd round pick and Pierce a 4th round pick. So you would like us to spend a 3rd and 4th rounder to fill Barkley's shoes? Or would you like to sign Singletary since he is a free agent this year?
Except that Singletary didn’t cost HOU a 3rd round pick, just money and not much of that. He’s had 90% of Saquon’s production at 25% of the salary. That is smart roster management.
are you asking why is it hard for fans to move on or front office professionals?
Fans are entitled to whatever opinion they have- whether they like a player or they don't, and what reasons earn that respect or loyalty. whether they think the player will help the team win etc. And fans can have an opinion on what a player should make. Obviously that opinion has no impact on what happens. It would be helpful if fans recognized the limits of their "evaluation skills" and the small amounts of actual info they have on players (and prospects). While that has no bearing on their opinions, it should impact their certitude.
as far as FO, It's a pretty cut throat business. too many bad decisions and you are unemployed. I think JS has made some tough decisions and let good and popular players go. he has played hardball in other cases. no one is 100%, and again these guys have way more info and expertise then the fans. It may be a matter of their opinion of who hasn't worked out vs that of a fan. If a GM hangs onto bad players , they lose games. Lose alot of games you get fired.
Seems like the system polices itself.
For the record S&D are not responsible for 10 years of lousy football. They are def. responsible for 1, tho.