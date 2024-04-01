Time to play GM : What contract should SB get?

Will find a 2 year deal around 20 million. About 14 guaranteed. Giants won’t pay it, but someone will. He’s not worth franchising a second year. We have all seen his decline. He isn’t going to be better next year, why pay him more than what we did this year. Cannot pay for past performances.
1). No way.
2). something like 3/$21MM, half guaranteed is his peak market in my opinion.
3). I would consider that, depending how the rest of the offseason went.
I have never been a big SB guy. He was way overdrafted and has been one of the most overrated players in the NFL, other than his rookie year when he lived up to the hype.
Having said that, I have been more impressed with him this year than I ever expected to be. Came into camp when he did not have to. Has played hard without complaint behind a putrid OL. Came back from injury much sooner than I thought he would. I don't think he is worth much as a running back at this point (i.e. he is a starter, but probably not a top 10 or maybe even top 20 starter), but I do think there is value in a team treating players right, especially when he has seemed to treat the team right. I would give him more than I think he is worth, just because he has been so stand up. But I still think what I would give him will be much less than he thinks he can get.
Ever know a couple who clearly loved each other but that love simply wasn't enough, and the relationship simply had to end for the best of everyone involved, and it was brutal and sad and it creates rifts in friendships and its one of those times you just sigh and think "Man, stuff gets f*cked up sometimes..."?
He will want at least Chubb’s numbers - $36.6m and 3 years. Is he worth that on the market? Doubtful. Will he get it from NYG? Maybe. NYG have made perplexing moves in the past for “good guys” they like. If they franchise tag him, he will follow the Chubb script and not sign it.
explain how much he has meant to the franchise over the years and express disappointment that they could never build a really good team around him. I would thank him profusely, wish him well in continuing his career, and remind him "Once a Giant, always a Giant."
Unless he comes to me and says "I want to stay and I'll take $1M a year to do so" I would not even contact his agent or return his agent's calls.
but he is past his prime and anyone thinking he is going to have some kind of Tiki Barber renaissance after this year is smoking something.
I wouldn't tag him, but he is probably going to get an offer with something closer to $6/7M per year like Dalvin Cook, Myles Sanders, James Conner or Joe Mixon. If I am the GM I would offer him 2 years $12M ($6M/year) with incentives tied to team performance. Let him go test the market if he is not interested in being a Giant for life.
Saquon has been a great Giant, and he’s still a good RB. BUT he is a homerun hitter who no longer hits home runs. 200+ carries, not a single one over 40 yards. Very few over 20 yards.
It’s clear he doesn’t have that same speed he once had. He’s also getting tripped up at the second level. There was a 6 or 7 yard run where he got tripped up, one he probably would’ve broken for big yardage a few years back - just doesn’t have that same burst anymore.
That said, he STILL is a top 10 RB. He’s gotten better at other areas of his game (as a receiver, pass protector, between the tackles) to where he can be an effective piece for the right price.
I would offer him 3 yrs 36 with 24 GTD. Basically a 2 yr deal.
This year can only be looked at as a disappointment. Almost surely less than 1000 yards rushing and the least receptions of his career, except for the year he tore his ACL. And too many drops and lousy blitz pickups.
I don’t think he is even worth half the RB franchise tag.
He's not a difference maker and never has been. It's not his fault, but he's the worst draft decision the Giants made in my 35-ish years as a fan.
By the way, is a good thing Schoen didn't trade him this season. If he had, the Giants may have finished 5-12.
Worst draft decision ever? Did you forget about Eli Apple? Flowers? Baker? Toney? 3/4 those guys didn’t even make through their first contract. 2 of them didn’t make it through their second season.
Barkley is 131 yards away from being the 3rd all time leading rusher for a franchise that has been around for ~ 100 years. He is their all time leader in rush yards per game.
Allen would’ve been the right pick, but hindsight is 20/20. I remember most were debating trade down for Nelson, or taking a QB which many had pegged as Darnold/Rosen. There were a few Allen supporters, but majority wanted Darnold/Rosen. Safe to say neither of those QB’s would’ve been the right pick. And Q.Nelson has had fewer years of elite play than Barkley.
I think you are correct on the Giants not paying Barkley, he will move on to another team with a good oline and probably have great success and people will be asking, "why did they let him go?"
Daboll has gotten to the point of being okay not even using
Sportrac is valuing Barkley at 6.6 million per, identical to Tony Pollard and a shade below Austin Ekeler. If they could work out a deal in that neighborhood I wouldn't hate it. It would allow you to get a better position-mate to share the load, because he's not a 25 touch player as this point.
6 mill while adding a hammer to split touches. Thats the only circumstance I'm on board with. But we all know he's not going to take that.
The Chubb script?
The Giants used Chubb as one of their contract comps last offseason and Barkley was supposedly insulted by that comparison.
Chubb is actually a perfect comp, IMO. But Barkley still thinks of himself as the guy he was his rookie year. Love the confidence, but I wouldn't want to pay for it.
My opinion on him, its time to move on. He'll be 27 next season, didn't have a good one this year, has a long injury history, is a poor pass blocker and seems to have taken a step back as a pass catcher this year.
I can't pay top 10 money for a guy with that many knocks on him, which is what I think he'll look for. I'd let him walk, draft someone late and supplement with a mid to low tier FA in the 3-4 mil a year range.
I wanted Lamar Jackson.
Barkley has had the same level of positive impact on the field as any of those guys you just listed...which is to say, none. Not all his fault; it's been garbage around him. But he's hugely overrated.
I know he's not great this year and maybe leaves meat on the bone. I shudder to think of the next RB here. Gray looks like a tumbleweed out there that doesn't want any contact.
I'm sure we will replace BArkley with an equal or better player. After all, it's what the Giants do. Football factory.
I don’t think anyone is saying that SB is the reason we suck, more that the decision to take him so high and to continue to run it back are reasons. It’s not his fault we suck, but he hasn’t really helped us win games either, further enforcing the “RB’s have limited value” meme.
LEt me know when it's time to try and win again. Maybe we draft another slob RB in round 4 and really get creative.
This is the attitude I really love. Smug condescension, and will warn of the terror of life without Saquon without a hint of irony or any examination of life with Saquon.
What are you scared of, and why does it make you angry?
What am I scared of? We don't replace good players. Never. Want proof? Want me to conjure up the list of replacement vets or young talent that have completely shit the bed?
It is hard not to sound condescending when people with aged agendas ovestate a player's weakness. I also pointed out he wasn't that good this year and it's probably time to move on but I am supposed to be confident in this team's ability to adequately replace him? And I should not expect #26 to shine elsewhere? OK ...
Don't sit here surprised 5 years from now when we haven't found a pro NFL RB.
I wasn't even directing my post to anyone in particular. I am just fed up with this franchise spinning its wheels year after year. We wasted Barkley. HE will be very good somewhere else. I don't have an axe to grind with him like some do. I think he's an elite talent that was wasted here. And he's gonna leave this season and BBI will rejoice as if HE was part of the problem. That is what drives me nuts.
What am I scared of....you're kidding me right. I am scared of what has happened and what will happen. Reality scares me.
This makes no sense. Either you think the salary cap doesn't apply to other teams or you think the Giants waste too much money on a voluminous amount of moderate/small contracts and don't allocate enough to a minority number of contracts.
WHy the fuck did we even tag him and bring him back in the first place.
Hint, it aint the system. it's the team. We're gonna let Barkley walk, ok fine, and spend what? 75% of that same money on a vet? Great! We saved money! So we're gonna go cheap and get a lesser player? Maybe draft a kid in round 2? Lovely.
First of all, we rarely have good players, so deciding whether to keep them or replace them has largely been moot.
Secondly, having a RB as one of your best players is only slightly better than having a K as one of your best players (also applies to the Giants, I guess).
Third, players age and ultimately decline. Keeping them forever doesn't keep their prime years intact forever. Sooner or later, you have to replace them anyway, so it's a bit of a bogeyman to be terrified of the inevitable scenario.
Finally, it says more about the lack of other good players than it does about Barkley. Barkley, as a RB, at his age, with his mileage, is exactly the sort of player that smart teams keep on a very tight budget. If he wants to get paid, you have to let him walk.
The Giants do need more great players - no argument from me there. They just also need to shed the loyalty-above-all-else mentality and stop getting sentimental about certain players. We just watched this team enter the season with no punt returner and questionable depth elsewhere (like letting Tyre Phillips go initially) so that they could carry team mascot Sterling Shepard on the 53. Barkley is going to be heading in that same direction of being a glorified team mascot sooner or later, and given his position, I think it's smarter to bet on sooner rather than later.
Keep Barkley as long as you want, but just remember that he's going to stop being a great player at some point soon whether you keep him or not. Your way just results in continuing to pay the player and delay the replacement effort that you're so afraid of in the first place.
Okay got it. Just another senseless rant with no basis or facts.
let him walk, as I said it might need to happen anyway. I am just convinced whatever move they make will backfire and I can't listen to so many fans act like cutting Bark allows us to spend so much good money on so much other quality.
It never works that way here. One hoile closes while another hole opens.
I know it sounds ranting and raving. What can I say, they have broken me once again. I don't trust this franchise to replace a quality talent and no one should. Prove me wrong.
RE: Okay got it. Just another senseless rant with no basis or facts.
I don't profess to know every detail of the cap but I do know for sure it's not the end all line of demarcation that so many here insist upon believing. I aint getting into cap talk other than to say we haven't panicked nearly enough since 2012. The Ol is 80% kids and it shows. The Defense is composed of 2 legit long term vested vets (NOT counting jackson as he's done here) and it shows. ANd now we want to let McKinney walk.
I want to go back to the days when we were in cap hell and barely had room to fart like 2011.
I feel like past failures (inability to replace talent) are influencing your thoughts on this. Because previous regimes failed to replace exiting talent is not a reason to hold on with white knuckles to talented but poorly fit players. It really is that simple.
I promise you the FO is not looking at this like "well we should probably keep him because Dave Gettleman kept the cupboard stocked with defective products". You're thinking scared.
using the mindset of let's rob peter to pay paul, far too often. Granted, losing Julian Love might not be the end of the world but they let him walk and signed Parris Campbell. Let's spend that money on an average at best WQR who was always hurt? Why not just keep the bird in the hand? Again I get that Love may not have helped much this year, but you have McKinney pending as FA.
They deal Williams away. Spend that money on who? We had a strength at DL. Now we have Dex and maybe Robinson who is also a FA and not that great anyway.
They move shit around and never build a strength. I think BArk in the right offense would give you a big time running game. We're gonna punt that away...fine...but who are we giving that 10 million to? Will the Giants be building a strength or just spreading the money around the roster like they have done the last 12 years now? It's not working.
I don't profess to know every detail of the cap but I do know for sure it's not the end all line of demarcation that so many here insist upon believing. I aint getting into cap talk other than to say we haven't panicked nearly enough since 2012. The Ol is 80% kids and it shows. The Defense is composed of 2 legit long term vested vets (NOT counting jackson as he's done here) and it shows. ANd now we want to let McKinney walk.
I want to go back to the days when we were in cap hell and barely had room to fart like 2011.
Whatever. You want better players, not bigger contracts.
I am sure you were the type pounding the table to give guys like Leonard Williams, Kenny Golladay and Daniel Jones whatever was needed in a contract because you were convinced they were the difference makers to get you back to 2011.
Saquon isn't your answer but it will takes you several more years and tens of millions to him to figure that out. Good luck.
What they've been doing for 12 years is attempting to plug holes instead of making a short term sacrifice for long term roster-building.
You want things to get better? Stop thinking about next year and start thinking about 3-4 years down the road. The roster is deficient in so many places, and you're here complaining about Leonard Williams and Saquon Barkley, neither of whom are going to be a part of the next championship Giants roster.
Barkley was ridiculous draft pick. Williams was a ridiculous acquisition as a pending UFA. The fact that both of them are good players is irrelevant - their overall cost outweighed their value. Getting picks back for Williams was one of the best things the Giants organization has done in the last decade, and it merely undid a mistake by the previous regime.
You want to be good? Acquire picks and build a foundation in the draft. Stop wasting money trying to win 9 games and praying for a miracle.
My preference would have been to trade Barkley at the trade deadline. He had put together a decent string of games at that point and I believe, in contrast to many on this thread, that they could have gotten a similar return for him as they got for Leo. So letting him out the door for absolutely nothing is yet another swing and a miss for Joe Schoen.
But it is the right thing to do now. It is time to move on from Barkley and the disastrous offensive triumvirate of the DJ Era, Barkley/Shepard/DJ. Nice guys who will forever now represent the worst offensive five year period in Giants franchise history. Having lived through the '70s, this could not be more unfathomable to me. And yet here we are.
Thanks GT, I was actually thinking of the J Taylor hold out and contract, which other posters have pointed out. Not worth Chubb contract and definitely not worth Taylor’s. I would not be surprised though if SB’s camp rationalizes his falling production by blaming the o-line … just like the DJ defenders.
He very well could end up with Dallas, and I'm sure Jerry would love to plug him into that offense. That would not be pretty from a PR standpoint and on the field.
Behind that line and surrounded by those weapons he'll have a field day playing with the space he'll get to operate.
or maybe he goes to PhillY?
Be careful what your asking for.
It can't be any better for Dallas. Their record against us during Barkley's tenure is 13-1. Barkley could not have been less relevant as it relates to impacting our performance against the Cowboys. You could have been our running back and it wouldn't have made a difference...
What they've been doing for 12 years is attempting to plug holes instead of making a short term sacrifice for long term roster-building.
You want things to get better? Stop thinking about next year and start thinking about 3-4 years down the road. The roster is deficient in so many places, and you're here complaining about Leonard Williams and Saquon Barkley, neither of whom are going to be a part of the next championship Giants roster.
Barkley was ridiculous draft pick. Williams was a ridiculous acquisition as a pending UFA. The fact that both of them are good players is irrelevant - their overall cost outweighed their value. Getting picks back for Williams was one of the best things the Giants organization has done in the last decade, and it merely undid a mistake by the previous regime.
You want to be good? Acquire picks and build a foundation in the draft. Stop wasting money trying to win 9 games and praying for a miracle.
You cannot sign a player to a bad contract because you fear that someone may sign him to a bad contract.
I don't care where he goes, but he needs to go if he's not signing for something far below "market value."
Quentin Nelso has had fewer years of elite play than Barkley? Really? Would love to hear that explained.
I really like SB but it’s time to move on outside of some team friendly deal. Even still, this offense needs a reboot badly and SB and Jones need to go.
One of Hanlon's bogeymen is here to scare us all into embracing the upcoming mistakes the team is about to make.
If SB winds up in division, so be it. The Giants need to start figuring out how to dig out of misery, rather than focus on filling the stadium in 2024 only.
Scared to draft the loud player. Scared to go all in on their convictions. Scared money never wins.
See you next year when we're right back here again.
I disagree. I think the Giants are the bravest team in the league. What other franchise has the cajones to:
*Give massive deals to free agents in obvious decline like Nate Solder and Kenny Golladay
*Trade draft picks to rent the services of an impending free agent like Leonard Williams for 8 games during a losing season. And then pay him a huge FA-type deal anyway.
*Use the #2 overall pick on a RB in a QB-rich draft AND not even take a phone call to hear what trade offers might be
*Give a QB like Daniel Jones a 4-year $160M contract
one of the other 31 teams even if it's an NFC East team. IMO the Giants need to move on from Barkley and Jones. Whether the Giants failed them (my opinion) or they failed the Giants doesn't matter. They failed and the Giants need to end their era.
RE: Giants have been playing it safe for a long time
But it’s clear he has lost the fan base, which is insane. How can you not root for this guy, it’s crazy. But on the other hand there were a large number of fans actively rooting for losses after week 3.
I guess I’m really hoping that it’s just the loud BBI “fans” that are more interested in draft position and cap space then actually rooting for the team to win games.
Tiki brought up a good point yesterday. How many RBs went to a new team in FA and cleaned up, in recent years? The only relatively recent example anyone came up with was Bell and the Jets and that was after first sitting a year. And, that blew up on the Jets. Any other examples were 10+ years ago. At his age and injury history, Barkley isn't getting a great deal anywhere else.
Tiki believes Barkley is a Giant next year because of this. But, it will be on the Giants terms. Either a tag or a very team friendly multi-year deal with an easy out. There are no other options for the tag on the team,
But it’s clear he has lost the fan base, which is insane. How can you not root for this guy, it’s crazy. But on the other hand there were a large number of fans actively rooting for losses after week 3.
I guess I’m really hoping that it’s just the loud BBI “fans” that are more interested in draft position and cap space then actually rooting for the team to win games.
If all I cared about was draft position, I'd hope John Mara steps in and gives Barkley a lifetime contract at the top of the market.
But because I actually hope the Giants can build a consistent winner with a sustainable model, I hope they realize that building around a star RB is not that. Don't get me wrong - teams still need to run the ball, and you need viable production from your RBs, but having all your eggs in one basket with a singular RB1 who is nearing the typical breakdown age is a mistake.
I hope Schoen plays hardball with Barkley because I value the opportunity to win championships more than I care about the Walter Payton Man of the Year bullshit, which will be the only trophies Barkley wins.
1yr 8m max, but it is time to look for a multiple headed RB room that can contribute in various game situations and game plans.
^This.
Don't care.
No.
So I would think his contract is in that neighborhood.
So I would say 14 mil per is fair.
If he wants more gotta cut him loose.
If 1925 Giants Way want to stay in the Team Barkley sweepstakes, they should do what they should have done to Team Jones last year - Transition Tag him.
My guess is Team Barkley would be lucky to get a 2yr/$20M deal from another team...
Utterly ridiculous. Colts have a rookie QB also under contract and Taylor is several years younger and with less wear on tires.
So I would think his contract is in that neighborhood.
So I would say 14 mil per is fair.
If he wants more gotta cut him loose.
14 million for the 14th leading rusher in the league who has played a full season 33% of his career, who's dropping balls and taking himself out of games on 3rd down much to his coach's frustration.
Why do people insist on making reasonable fans who actually like and appreciste Barkley make the case for how awful it would be to extend him? Stop lol.
So I would think his contract is in that neighborhood.
So I would say 14 mil per is fair.
If he wants more gotta cut him loose.
Who knew John Mara posted here?
Happy New Year, John!
What he said^
It’s clear he doesn’t have that same speed he once had. He’s also getting tripped up at the second level. There was a 6 or 7 yard run where he got tripped up, one he probably would’ve broken for big yardage a few years back - just doesn’t have that same burst anymore.
That said, he STILL is a top 10 RB. He’s gotten better at other areas of his game (as a receiver, pass protector, between the tackles) to where he can be an effective piece for the right price.
I would offer him 3 yrs 36 with 24 GTD. Basically a 2 yr deal.
I don’t think he is even worth half the RB franchise tag.
1) Saquon Barkley
2) Josh Jacobs
3) Tony Pollard
4) D’Andre Swift
5) Austin Ekeler
6) Derrick Henry
He's one year younger just saying
And you want to give him a contract with double-digit numbers or tag him?
Just because Mara & Co. may be football-blind at times, that doesn't mean you all should follow suit.
6 mill while adding a hammer to split touches. Thats the only circumstance I'm on board with. But we all know he's not going to take that.
Quote:
In comment 16346273 gpat1031 said:
Quote:
26.5 guarantee.
So I would think his contract is in that neighborhood.
So I would say 14 mil per is fair.
If he wants more gotta cut him loose.
Utterly ridiculous. Colts have a rookie QB also under contract and Taylor is several years younger and with less wear on tires.
He's one year younger just saying
2 years younger (Taylor turns 25 next week, Saquon 27 next month), but it’s more the mileage. Which would you rather buy, the 2020 model with 200k miles, or the 2022 with 50k?
My opinion on him, its time to move on. He'll be 27 next season, didn't have a good one this year, has a long injury history, is a poor pass blocker and seems to have taken a step back as a pass catcher this year.
I can't pay top 10 money for a guy with that many knocks on him, which is what I think he'll look for. I'd let him walk, draft someone late and supplement with a mid to low tier FA in the 3-4 mil a year range.
I know he's not great this year and maybe leaves meat on the bone. I shudder to think of the next RB here. Gray looks like a tumbleweed out there that doesn't want any contact.
I'm sure we will replace BArkley with an equal or better player. After all, it's what the Giants do. Football factory.
I wanted Lamar Jackson.
Barkley has had the same level of positive impact on the field as any of those guys you just listed...which is to say, none. Not all his fault; it's been garbage around him. But he's hugely overrated.
LEt me know when it's time to try and win again. Maybe we draft another slob RB in round 4 and really get creative.
I know he's not great this year and maybe leaves meat on the bone. I shudder to think of the next RB here. Gray looks like a tumbleweed out there that doesn't want any contact.
I'm sure we will replace BArkley with an equal or better player. After all, it's what the Giants do. Football factory.
I don’t think anyone is saying that SB is the reason we suck, more that the decision to take him so high and to continue to run it back are reasons. It’s not his fault we suck, but he hasn’t really helped us win games either, further enforcing the “RB’s have limited value” meme.
1) Saquon Barkley
2) Josh Jacobs
3) Tony Pollard
4) D’Andre Swift
5) Austin Ekeler
6) Derrick Henry
Gonna be a saturated market that is already suppressed.
There's gonna be some good deals on RBs available.
Good time to go shopping.
What am I scared of? We don't replace good players. Never. Want proof? Want me to conjure up the list of replacement vets or young talent that have completely shit the bed?
It is hard not to sound condescending when people with aged agendas ovestate a player's weakness. I also pointed out he wasn't that good this year and it's probably time to move on but I am supposed to be confident in this team's ability to adequately replace him? And I should not expect #26 to shine elsewhere? OK ...
Don't sit here surprised 5 years from now when we haven't found a pro NFL RB.
Interesting - IF SB would even consider it...would you do it if you were Schoen?
What am I scared of....you're kidding me right. I am scared of what has happened and what will happen. Reality scares me.
LEt me know when it's time to try and win again. Maybe we draft another slob RB in round 4 and really get creative.
This makes no sense. Either you think the salary cap doesn't apply to other teams or you think the Giants waste too much money on a voluminous amount of moderate/small contracts and don't allocate enough to a minority number of contracts.
Which is it?
Hint, it aint the system. it's the team. We're gonna let Barkley walk, ok fine, and spend what? 75% of that same money on a vet? Great! We saved money! So we're gonna go cheap and get a lesser player? Maybe draft a kid in round 2? Lovely.
This will end badly. It always does.
I don't care. Figure it out yourself.
We'll see. Hold me to it. Please.
First of all, we rarely have good players, so deciding whether to keep them or replace them has largely been moot.
Secondly, having a RB as one of your best players is only slightly better than having a K as one of your best players (also applies to the Giants, I guess).
Third, players age and ultimately decline. Keeping them forever doesn't keep their prime years intact forever. Sooner or later, you have to replace them anyway, so it's a bit of a bogeyman to be terrified of the inevitable scenario.
Finally, it says more about the lack of other good players than it does about Barkley. Barkley, as a RB, at his age, with his mileage, is exactly the sort of player that smart teams keep on a very tight budget. If he wants to get paid, you have to let him walk.
The Giants do need more great players - no argument from me there. They just also need to shed the loyalty-above-all-else mentality and stop getting sentimental about certain players. We just watched this team enter the season with no punt returner and questionable depth elsewhere (like letting Tyre Phillips go initially) so that they could carry team mascot Sterling Shepard on the 53. Barkley is going to be heading in that same direction of being a glorified team mascot sooner or later, and given his position, I think it's smarter to bet on sooner rather than later.
Keep Barkley as long as you want, but just remember that he's going to stop being a great player at some point soon whether you keep him or not. Your way just results in continuing to pay the player and delay the replacement effort that you're so afraid of in the first place.
It never works that way here. One hoile closes while another hole opens.
I know it sounds ranting and raving. What can I say, they have broken me once again. I don't trust this franchise to replace a quality talent and no one should. Prove me wrong.
I don't profess to know every detail of the cap but I do know for sure it's not the end all line of demarcation that so many here insist upon believing. I aint getting into cap talk other than to say we haven't panicked nearly enough since 2012. The Ol is 80% kids and it shows. The Defense is composed of 2 legit long term vested vets (NOT counting jackson as he's done here) and it shows. ANd now we want to let McKinney walk.
I want to go back to the days when we were in cap hell and barely had room to fart like 2011.
I feel like past failures (inability to replace talent) are influencing your thoughts on this. Because previous regimes failed to replace exiting talent is not a reason to hold on with white knuckles to talented but poorly fit players. It really is that simple.
I promise you the FO is not looking at this like "well we should probably keep him because Dave Gettleman kept the cupboard stocked with defective products". You're thinking scared.
move on... with the situation the team is in signing him to even a 2-3 year deal is not a good idea.
Whatever. You want better players, not bigger contracts.
I am sure you were the type pounding the table to give guys like Leonard Williams, Kenny Golladay and Daniel Jones whatever was needed in a contract because you were convinced they were the difference makers to get you back to 2011.
Saquon isn't your answer but it will takes you several more years and tens of millions to him to figure that out. Good luck.
On the worst offensive team in football. You’re right, but that says more about the dire state of our roster than it does about Saquon.
What they've been doing for 12 years is attempting to plug holes instead of making a short term sacrifice for long term roster-building.
You want things to get better? Stop thinking about next year and start thinking about 3-4 years down the road. The roster is deficient in so many places, and you're here complaining about Leonard Williams and Saquon Barkley, neither of whom are going to be a part of the next championship Giants roster.
Barkley was ridiculous draft pick. Williams was a ridiculous acquisition as a pending UFA. The fact that both of them are good players is irrelevant - their overall cost outweighed their value. Getting picks back for Williams was one of the best things the Giants organization has done in the last decade, and it merely undid a mistake by the previous regime.
You want to be good? Acquire picks and build a foundation in the draft. Stop wasting money trying to win 9 games and praying for a miracle.
But it is the right thing to do now. It is time to move on from Barkley and the disastrous offensive triumvirate of the DJ Era, Barkley/Shepard/DJ. Nice guys who will forever now represent the worst offensive five year period in Giants franchise history. Having lived through the '70s, this could not be more unfathomable to me. And yet here we are.
Start over. Begin again. Move on.
+100
I really like SB but it’s time to move on outside of some team friendly deal. Even still, this offense needs a reboot badly and SB and Jones need to go.
See you next year when we're right back here again.
I disagree. I think the Giants are the bravest team in the league. What other franchise has the cajones to:
*Give massive deals to free agents in obvious decline like Nate Solder and Kenny Golladay
*Trade draft picks to rent the services of an impending free agent like Leonard Williams for 8 games during a losing season. And then pay him a huge FA-type deal anyway.
*Use the #2 overall pick on a RB in a QB-rich draft AND not even take a phone call to hear what trade offers might be
*Give a QB like Daniel Jones a 4-year $160M contract
They are the bravest team in modern NFL history.
They drafted Toney and Baker - they actually traded up to get Baker.
Those picks were not made "scared".
It seems the biggest concern is overpaying Barkley. I think the Transition Tag lets “The NFL Market” set his value.
If some team values Barkley enough to give him a long term deal with a boatload of guaranteed money, then you say goodbye, wish him well and get some immediate (I believe) compensation.
If no team offers him close to what he and his agent want, you bring him back on an incentive laden one or two year deal.
If some team values Barkley enough to give him a long term deal with a boatload of guaranteed money, then you say goodbye, wish him well and get some immediate (I believe) compensation.
There's no compensation. And he doesn't count toward getting a comp draft pick, as he would if he leaves in free agency.
A major reason the transition tag is rarely used.
Other teams do the negotiating for you with no downside
I guess I’m really hoping that it’s just the loud BBI “fans” that are more interested in draft position and cap space then actually rooting for the team to win games.
I think something like this but should be elsewhere. I hope saquon gets paid and sets records, just going to be with someone else.
and we move on.
id be shcoked if he beats that on teh open market.
Tiki believes Barkley is a Giant next year because of this. But, it will be on the Giants terms. Either a tag or a very team friendly multi-year deal with an easy out. There are no other options for the tag on the team,
That is far too much. Maybe half that. He just will not be getting any major offers.
Bet he gets something like 2 yrs/ $15 mill.
I think it may be time to move on and more disappointed that JS didn't have a more capable back on the roster this season ready to take over.
It was pretty clear to me that the team is much different on offense without him which is not a good thing.
I guess I’m really hoping that it’s just the loud BBI “fans” that are more interested in draft position and cap space then actually rooting for the team to win games.
If all I cared about was draft position, I'd hope John Mara steps in and gives Barkley a lifetime contract at the top of the market.
But because I actually hope the Giants can build a consistent winner with a sustainable model, I hope they realize that building around a star RB is not that. Don't get me wrong - teams still need to run the ball, and you need viable production from your RBs, but having all your eggs in one basket with a singular RB1 who is nearing the typical breakdown age is a mistake.
I hope Schoen plays hardball with Barkley because I value the opportunity to win championships more than I care about the Walter Payton Man of the Year bullshit, which will be the only trophies Barkley wins.
How much guaranteed and where is it split out taking into dead cap? Thats the tell on a contract.