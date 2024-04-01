The McKinney-Saquon Conundrum

The 2 biggest decisions our FO must make this offseason in terms of current roster members will be these 2.
What do you WANT Schoen to do?
Franchise one of them...sign the other?
Let em both go
Sign both to "market rate" contracts-assume for the sake of this discussion,there are a reasonable amount of bidders for each players services.
What sayest thouesttttt
McKinney is probably worth a reasonably good deal due to his talent/age. Enter into good-faith negotiations with some flexibility on a ceiling and it will get done.
Saquon can go find his deal elsewhere and if he really wants to be a NYG for life then he can ask Schoen to match it.
And don't be influenced by any of the Maras.
Let both walk. Who cares?
This situation is a layup - best of luck in free agency.
I haven't seen any hate. We've both been on this board a long time, we've seen how BBI hates. Nate Solder was hated. CC Brown was hated. Ereck Flowers was hated. Quite the contrary, with Saquon I've seen a lot of "it's unfortunate but time to move on" posts.
Let him walk....not because of hate....but because we need to get faster and quicker. Look at guys like Kyren Robinson, Pacheco, Pollard, CMC.....Quick, fast, game breakers.
As for McKinney, when motivated, he is around the ball and making plays. But as you point out above....He shouldn't command a "great player" salary for occasional sparks.
But he has to be replaced too. Conundrum for sure.
It isn't hate, and many still don't get it.
The Giants are still years away from being competitive. Therefore, it makes no sense to pay big bucks for a few "stars", that by themselves cannot elevate the team to competitiveness. Dumping such a highly payed INDIVIDUAL starter, and putting those resources into two competent starters is a way to build a TEAM.
And wishing Barkley the best in possibly helping an already good team to be better (Super Bowl champs?), could be a win-win for both teams.
Well, unless he has a Tiki-like latter career, he's not worth the continuing decline.
Saquon is not the reason we have been losing. In fact they've lost at a higher rate when he's been out injured than when he's played. He's a plus player.
You want to bag on Saquon but how many RBs i. The NFL have or would be as successful with a QB situation this bad and an OL that has truly been terrible at run blocking from the Guard positions and at TE, with no fullback? Further, questionable outside threats at receiver making it a lot easier for opposing safeties to cheat.
You see what CMC gets for blocking? Even Deebo is destroying guys for him. It's night and day to what the Giants have.
Yet Saquon is still one of the more productive backs in the NFL again, despite all this. What I'd love to see if for the Giants to finally hit on a QB, get some upgrades at Guard and a good blocking TE, a true #1 receiver, so you all can see how good Saquon is when he isn't the only focal point of opposing defenses. We saw that his rookie year with Eli and OBJ. Then everyone thought he lost a step. He hasn't really lost a step, he lost Eli and OBJ.
Barkley is different. If you let him go, you better feel good about Gray and maybe Corbin? I don't think this is the year you want to use a 3rd or 4th rounder on another RB. And no matter what you do at the position, you're going to very, very likely be worse at that spot.
I'd like them to work out a reasonable extension.
--They will keep Saquon though. And our losses will continue.
--Let both walk. Who cares?
I disagree when I see comments like:
--They will keep Saquon though. And our losses will continue.
--Let both walk. Who cares?
The only hate I see in those comments is hate for losing. "Who cares?" is insensitive, sure. But it hardly passes for hate on a site that produced such things as Clown Face John Mara and the Carlos Emmons as a Tree picture.
What surprises me is how wrapped up many fans are in individual players, and how little those fans seem to care about the results of the games. There seems to be no end to the endurance for consuming bad football.
What surprises me is how wrapped up many fans are in individual players, and how little those fans seem to care about the results of the games. There seems to be no end to the endurance for consuming bad football.
It’s absolutely bizarre, and it’s not just on this forum. The Giants fanbase has gotten predominantly weird on this. Not sure if generational flux is going on or what.
What surprises me is how wrapped up many fans are in individual players, and how little those fans seem to care about the results of the games. There seems to be no end to the endurance for consuming bad football.
That's rich coming from you with being wrapped up with players; didn't you say it was Jones' fault the Giants lost to the Falcons in 2021 when it was the defense that failed to make a stop?
What surprises me is how wrapped up many fans are in individual players, and how little those fans seem to care about the results of the games. There seems to be no end to the endurance for consuming bad football.
It's the fear of being worse. Some folks still think Barkley us a superstar who represents a chance for a bad team to compete, someone who can help to balance the scales on any given play.
But that's not what he is, and people are afraid of losing one of the few players that have given them highlights. It's essentially the same reason people stay in bad relationships. Because they're afraid of the alternative.
As for McKinney, he's a nice player; but safety is as fungible as the RB position. Unless the S is Ed Reed caliber, move on to other solutions...
Holding onto that for 2 years now, were ya?
The Giants are 33-64-1 since Barkley was drafted. They've been one of the very worst offensive teams in the league over those 6 seasons.
I don't understand fans feeling any connection to any of the players from this period of abject futility. It's like they're trying to speak this era into something other than it's been: a complete and irredeemable catastrophe.
I honestly can't even remember the game or anything about it.
That's what's been so depressing for me as a fan; this era is a complete void. I feel like I've been robbed of years of Giants football. I'm angry about that, and I don't understand the fans that aren't.
SB behind such a poor run blocking team is not able to carry the offense as the only weapon DCs have to worry about. But IMO, he did help open up a lot of things in the passing game and that was noticeable when he came back.
The one caution here is, get rid of SB and we still need to find 2 players who concern DCs. Say we draft MHJ and let SB walk. The plan is simple --shut down MHJ, but who makes them pay for that? Slayton has been our top WR but he has been a guy who has more benefitted from SB, not the other way around. The hope is that maybe MHJ can develop into that guy next year along with someone else we bring in. But it is not a given that that will happen --Hyatt is a very one dimensional player who needs to get better in a lot of areas. So right now, SB is filling a need in this offense which some here have under estimated the value he's had because it's not showing in the numbers.
Make both competitive fair market offers.
If either goes above what would be fair then we have to let them go.
If Barkley ends of in Philly or Dallas which is real possibility a lot of attitudes would change.
The Giants scored 1 offensive TD and 14 points in that game.
It doesn't look good with him in.
dumbest shit i have ever seen. I guess it works in building a team in madden. of course there is no accountability or real stakes involved there.
In the real world you don't get better by letting good players go.
If the FO feels they have players in the pipeline that are comparable or adequate replacements - that's one thing. That is the goal- to get to that point where you are developing players ahead of need. building depth, but this program is still pretty young. i don't know how they feel about belton and grey, except they don't get on the feild much.
There is no issue with the salary cap. I think they like both players, but no negotiations have opened with either during the season. There is no M.O. on JS, though. We have one year history where he tried to negotiate extensions with 2 players(sucedded with neither) and extended 3 players he didn't talk to until after the season
I would expect both to get reasonable/ market offers, I don't know that JS would tag or chase either.
coordinator decisions prob have some bearing as well.
Nice job Angel Eyes. You cracked the case wide open with that nugget. He would have gotten away with that 2.5 year-old blatantly false post if it weren't for you!
And the defense let the Falcons get in field goal range. I thought we'd moved on from one-platoon football.
What surprises me is how wrapped up many fans are in individual players, and how little those fans seem to care about the results of the games. There seems to be no end to the endurance for consuming bad football.
well said!!! 100% agree. Some people are acting like we are winning with these guys on the team. They are not that good.
The Giants scored 1 offensive TD and 14 points in that game.
And the defense let the Falcons get in field goal range. I thought we'd moved on from one-platoon football.
What did the offense do when they had the ball with 4 minutes left in a tie game?
They punted, then it was the defense's job to hold the offense back. They didn't. You're just shifting blame.
I have a feeling that the league will value them less than the team and its fans.
The defense here is “Saquon is good”. Who said he wasn’t? I want them to spend money on a more premium position. Don’t we see how many holes this team still has?
McKinney can walk too.
My gut is both will want more than their value.
Eric Gray has been an afterthought in the run game. Brightwell, Corbin, whoever else...non-existent.
Honestly, this is what I don't get about the "let SB walk" crowd. We go into camp with Gray, Brightwell, Corbin and another rookie? And we expect to have a better running game than we do right now with SB?
We all want to draft a young QB, and then we'll throw him into an offense with nobody at RB. Who is this young guy handing the ball to? Might as well be you and me.
So, you are comfortable paying X $14M per?
I also think Schoen would re-sign Barkley to a contract for a certain level of compensation, but nowhere near what Barkley would like.
I think Schoen will let Barkley go to FA. I also think McKinney will get a contract offer that he can take it or leave it, just like with Love.
I think after some players are released the Giants will end up with between $45 and $50 mill in cap space. So there will be money for McKinney.
X is a good 2-way safety. Every DC wants multiple players, especially at that position. QB’s won’t know which safety is in the box or in coverage.
I seem to remember a poster in this thread saying we should do just that a year or so back.
I’m all for seeing what the market dictates for these two. If the price is right, I’m all for bringing them back. If they’re looking above market value from the home team then let them walk.
I disagree when I see comments like:
--They will keep Saquon though. And our losses will continue.
--Let both walk. Who cares?
I read those as apathy rather than antipathy.
It might be fair to claim that indifference might be even more insulting than unabashed hatred, but I think that's just the result of such an extended stretch of bad football.
Why the "quotes"? Is "franchised" supposed to be a "euphemism" for "something else"?
i like what is going on now in the secondary and if X goes we would need to replace him..id even franchise him
Saquon just seems like he has an expiration date on him
He would need to give us a stay a Giant for life type deal,not the other way around.
Go after 2 or 3 cheaper RBs and or via draft and move on
It’s 2024. $10M is not great money. In fact, it would be a bargain..
They payed freaking Parris Campbell and Glowinski close to that.
Until our O-line is at least NFL average, we'd be more productive finding an excellent blocking back, even if the guy is a below-average runner.
As for Barkley there is a sliver of chance they want him back. If they do, they likely tag him. They could let him test the FA market with confidence that he doesn't get the kind of money he's looking for.
Tell Saquon to GTFO and never come back.
Tell Saquon to GTFO and never come back.
That's an ass clown post.
That's an ass clown post.
No it's not.
As for Barkley there is a sliver of chance they want him back. If they do, they likely tag him. They could let him test the FA market with confidence that he doesn't get the kind of money he's looking for.
Not likely tagging Barkley with an almost $13 mill price.
McKinney, not so much. He can go and play as much as he wants with his four-wheeler!!!
Saquon....not so much
As I said earlier,the back end of the secondary has quietly been very effective.