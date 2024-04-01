The McKinney-Saquon Conundrum AROCK1000 : 1/4/2024 2:47 pm

The 2 biggest decisions our FO must make this offseason in terms of current roster members will be these 2.

IMHO

What do you WANT Schoen to do?

Franchise one of them...sign the other?

Let em both go

Sign both to "market rate" contracts-assume for the sake of this discussion,there are a reasonable amount of bidders for each players services.

What sayest thouesttttt