The McKinney-Saquon Conundrum

AROCK1000 : 1/4/2024 2:47 pm
The 2 biggest decisions our FO must make this offseason in terms of current roster members will be these 2.
IMHO
What do you WANT Schoen to do?
Franchise one of them...sign the other?
Let em both go
Sign both to "market rate" contracts-assume for the sake of this discussion,there are a reasonable amount of bidders for each players services.
What sayest thouesttttt
Let both go  
islander1 : 1/4/2024 2:54 pm : link
They will keep Saquon though. And our losses will continue.
RE: Let both go  
robbieballs2003 : 1/4/2024 2:55 pm : link
In comment 16346676 islander1 said:

They will keep Saquon though. And our losses will continue.


Sadly, I agree.
Sporttrac puts McKinney in the 10 mill per range  
j_rud : 1/4/2024 3:00 pm : link
I'm sorry but I simply dont see the production to justify that number. Cant pay good players great money.
Wow  
UberAlias : 1/4/2024 3:02 pm : link
Some serious Saquan hate.
Two players that play fairly low-value positions and not at  
ThomasG : 1/4/2024 3:03 pm : link
an elite level does not constitute a conundrum. And neither is worth their respective franchise-tag levels if you are thinking clearly.

McKinney is probably worth a reasonably good deal due to his talent/age. Enter into good-faith negotiations with some flexibility on a ceiling and it will get done.

Saquon can go find his deal elsewhere and if he really wants to be a NYG for life then he can ask Schoen to match it.





Give each a fair market value based on their performance in 2023  
ConsistentGiantFan : 1/4/2024 3:04 pm : link
But don't bust a gut in trying to keep them; don't get into any bidding wars for their services.
And don't be influenced by any of the Maras.
Conundrum?  
Go Terps : 1/4/2024 3:13 pm : link
I wish I had such simple conundrums in my job.

Let both walk. Who cares?
A conundrum would be...  
bw in dc : 1/4/2024 3:25 pm : link
deciding what to do at the 4th pick if CW and Daniels are available.

This situation is a layup - best of luck in free agency.
RE: Wow  
j_rud : 1/4/2024 3:31 pm : link
In comment 16346694 UberAlias said:

Some serious Saquan hate.


I haven't seen any hate. We've both been on this board a long time, we've seen how BBI hates. Nate Solder was hated. CC Brown was hated. Ereck Flowers was hated. Quite the contrary, with Saquon I've seen a lot of "it's unfortunate but time to move on" posts.
Saquon is limited to first and second down runs when teams know we run  
GiantBlue : 1/4/2024 3:33 pm : link
His receiving, screen and blocking games are subpar at best which makes him a liability for third down and his burst seems gone. He is basically a between the tackles runner and this is becoming more and more evident as he ages.

Let him walk....not because of hate....but because we need to get faster and quicker. Look at guys like Kyren Robinson, Pacheco, Pollard, CMC.....Quick, fast, game breakers.

As for McKinney, when motivated, he is around the ball and making plays. But as you point out above....He shouldn't command a "great player" salary for occasional sparks.

But he has to be replaced too. Conundrum for sure.
RE: Wow  
gridirony : 1/4/2024 3:36 pm : link
In comment 16346694 UberAlias said:

Some serious Saquan hate.


It isn't hate, and many still don't get it.

The Giants are still years away from being competitive. Therefore, it makes no sense to pay big bucks for a few "stars", that by themselves cannot elevate the team to competitiveness. Dumping such a highly payed INDIVIDUAL starter, and putting those resources into two competent starters is a way to build a TEAM.

And wishing Barkley the best in possibly helping an already good team to be better (Super Bowl champs?), could be a win-win for both teams.
RE: Wow  
Blueworm : 1/4/2024 3:47 pm : link
In comment 16346694 UberAlias said:

Some serious Saquan hate.


Well, unless he has a Tiki-like latter career, he's not worth the continuing decline.
RE: Let both go  
allstarjim : 1/4/2024 3:47 pm : link
In comment 16346676 islander1 said:

They will keep Saquon though. And our losses will continue.


Saquon is not the reason we have been losing. In fact they've lost at a higher rate when he's been out injured than when he's played. He's a plus player.

You want to bag on Saquon but how many RBs i. The NFL have or would be as successful with a QB situation this bad and an OL that has truly been terrible at run blocking from the Guard positions and at TE, with no fullback? Further, questionable outside threats at receiver making it a lot easier for opposing safeties to cheat.

You see what CMC gets for blocking? Even Deebo is destroying guys for him. It's night and day to what the Giants have.

Yet Saquon is still one of the more productive backs in the NFL again, despite all this. What I'd love to see if for the Giants to finally hit on a QB, get some upgrades at Guard and a good blocking TE, a true #1 receiver, so you all can see how good Saquon is when he isn't the only focal point of opposing defenses. We saw that his rookie year with Eli and OBJ. Then everyone thought he lost a step. He hasn't really lost a step, he lost Eli and OBJ.

If you keep him and can get s

For me  
allstarjim : 1/4/2024 3:53 pm : link
I think McKinney is the easier call to let walk. As Sy mentioned, it's more about the contract he'll get elsewhere. I think Pinnock and Belton + Owens plus rookie should be given a chance to compete and see what happens.

Barkley is different. If you let him go, you better feel good about Gray and maybe Corbin? I don't think this is the year you want to use a 3rd or 4th rounder on another RB. And no matter what you do at the position, you're going to very, very likely be worse at that spot.

I'd like them to work out a reasonable extension.
RE: RE: Wow  
UberAlias : 1/4/2024 3:54 pm : link
In comment 16346725 j_rud said:







Some serious Saquan hate.



I haven't seen any hate. We've both been on this board a long time, we've seen how BBI hates. Nate Solder was hated. CC Brown was hated. Ereck Flowers was hated. Quite the contrary, with Saquon I've seen a lot of "it's unfortunate but time to move on" posts.
I disagree when I see comments like:
--They will keep Saquon though. And our losses will continue.
--Let both walk. Who cares?
RE: RE: RE: Wow  
j_rud : 1/4/2024 3:57 pm : link
In comment 16346762 UberAlias said:













Some serious Saquan hate.



I haven't seen any hate. We've both been on this board a long time, we've seen how BBI hates. Nate Solder was hated. CC Brown was hated. Ereck Flowers was hated. Quite the contrary, with Saquon I've seen a lot of "it's unfortunate but time to move on" posts.

I disagree when I see comments like:
--They will keep Saquon though. And our losses will continue.
--Let both walk. Who cares?


The only hate I see in those comments is hate for losing. "Who cares?" is insensitive, sure. But it hardly passes for hate on a site that produced such things as Clown Face John Mara and the Carlos Emmons as a Tree picture.
I don't hate Barkley  
Go Terps : 1/4/2024 3:57 pm : link
I hate watching the Giants lose and play lousy football most weeks.

What surprises me is how wrapped up many fans are in individual players, and how little those fans seem to care about the results of the games. There seems to be no end to the endurance for consuming bad football.
RE: I don't hate Barkley  
Sammo85 : 1/4/2024 4:00 pm : link
In comment 16346766 Go Terps said:

I hate watching the Giants lose and play lousy football most weeks.

What surprises me is how wrapped up many fans are in individual players, and how little those fans seem to care about the results of the games. There seems to be no end to the endurance for consuming bad football.


It’s absolutely bizarre, and it’s not just on this forum. The Giants fanbase has gotten predominantly weird on this. Not sure if generational flux is going on or what.
RE: I don't hate Barkley  
Angel Eyes : 1/4/2024 4:03 pm : link
In comment 16346766 Go Terps said:

I hate watching the Giants lose and play lousy football most weeks.

What surprises me is how wrapped up many fans are in individual players, and how little those fans seem to care about the results of the games. There seems to be no end to the endurance for consuming bad football.

That's rich coming from you with being wrapped up with players; didn't you say it was Jones' fault the Giants lost to the Falcons in 2021 when it was the defense that failed to make a stop?
RE: I don't hate Barkley  
j_rud : 1/4/2024 4:05 pm : link
In comment 16346766 Go Terps said:

I hate watching the Giants lose and play lousy football most weeks.

What surprises me is how wrapped up many fans are in individual players, and how little those fans seem to care about the results of the games. There seems to be no end to the endurance for consuming bad football.


It's the fear of being worse. Some folks still think Barkley us a superstar who represents a chance for a bad team to compete, someone who can help to balance the scales on any given play.

But that's not what he is, and people are afraid of losing one of the few players that have given them highlights. It's essentially the same reason people stay in bad relationships. Because they're afraid of the alternative.
I still contend...  
bw in dc : 1/4/2024 4:05 pm : link
that if Barkley and Jones were on other teams and hitting free agency in 2024, the large majority of BBI, especially and including the DJFC, would have no interest in signing either.

As for McKinney, he's a nice player; but safety is as fungible as the RB position. Unless the S is Ed Reed caliber, move on to other solutions...

RE: RE: I don't hate Barkley  
j_rud : 1/4/2024 4:06 pm : link
In comment 16346774 Angel Eyes said:







I hate watching the Giants lose and play lousy football most weeks.

What surprises me is how wrapped up many fans are in individual players, and how little those fans seem to care about the results of the games. There seems to be no end to the endurance for consuming bad football.


That's rich coming from you with being wrapped up with players; didn't you say it was Jones' fault the Giants lost to the Falcons in 2021 when it was the defense that failed to make a stop?


Holding onto that for 2 years now, were ya?
RE: RE: I don't hate Barkley  
Go Terps : 1/4/2024 4:07 pm : link
In comment 16346770 Sammo85 said:







I hate watching the Giants lose and play lousy football most weeks.

What surprises me is how wrapped up many fans are in individual players, and how little those fans seem to care about the results of the games. There seems to be no end to the endurance for consuming bad football.



It’s absolutely bizarre, and it’s not just on this forum. The Giants fanbase has gotten predominantly weird on this. Not sure if generational flux is going on or what.


The Giants are 33-64-1 since Barkley was drafted. They've been one of the very worst offensive teams in the league over those 6 seasons.

I don't understand fans feeling any connection to any of the players from this period of abject futility. It's like they're trying to speak this era into something other than it's been: a complete and irredeemable catastrophe.
RE: RE: I don't hate Barkley  
Go Terps : 1/4/2024 4:09 pm : link
In comment 16346774 Angel Eyes said:







I hate watching the Giants lose and play lousy football most weeks.

What surprises me is how wrapped up many fans are in individual players, and how little those fans seem to care about the results of the games. There seems to be no end to the endurance for consuming bad football.


That's rich coming from you with being wrapped up with players; didn't you say it was Jones' fault the Giants lost to the Falcons in 2021 when it was the defense that failed to make a stop?


I honestly can't even remember the game or anything about it.

That's what's been so depressing for me as a fan; this era is a complete void. I feel like I've been robbed of years of Giants football. I'm angry about that, and I don't understand the fans that aren't.
I agree the team should move on as SB is a declining player  
UberAlias : 1/4/2024 4:09 pm : link
What I think many have underestimated though is the impact he has had on the rest of the offense. The Oline blocking this year has been terrible and SB remains the one player defenses seem to be scheming to stop. Yes, it was bad all year, but when SB was out, it was brutal.

SB behind such a poor run blocking team is not able to carry the offense as the only weapon DCs have to worry about. But IMO, he did help open up a lot of things in the passing game and that was noticeable when he came back.

The one caution here is, get rid of SB and we still need to find 2 players who concern DCs. Say we draft MHJ and let SB walk. The plan is simple --shut down MHJ, but who makes them pay for that? Slayton has been our top WR but he has been a guy who has more benefitted from SB, not the other way around. The hope is that maybe MHJ can develop into that guy next year along with someone else we bring in. But it is not a given that that will happen --Hyatt is a very one dimensional player who needs to get better in a lot of areas. So right now, SB is filling a need in this offense which some here have under estimated the value he's had because it's not showing in the numbers.
Barkley is the reason Giants lose and play lousy football?  
UberAlias : 1/4/2024 4:11 pm : link
I don't even know what to say to that. Yeah --it looked awesome when he was out, LOL.
Keep X  
HBart : 1/4/2024 4:11 pm : link
Let the market price Barkley and then decide.
It should be all ab out the cost  
UberAlias : 1/4/2024 4:14 pm : link
with both of these players. They both add value to the team, the question should be one of price.
I'm not with the Barkley hate at all.  
gpat1031 : 1/4/2024 4:14 pm : link
I'm also not a fan of letting talented players we drafted walk out the door without a legit offer to sign.
Make both competitive fair market offers.
If either goes above what would be fair then we have to let them go.
If Barkley ends of in Philly or Dallas which is real possibility a lot of attitudes would change.
I am on Saquon Barkley's side here...  
Fishmanjim57 : 1/4/2024 4:14 pm : link
I'd like to see Saquon stay on the Giants for the rest of his career. Xavier McKinney should be "franchised".
RE: RE: I don't hate Barkley  
rsjem1979 : 1/4/2024 4:14 pm : link
In comment 16346774 Angel Eyes said:







I hate watching the Giants lose and play lousy football most weeks.

What surprises me is how wrapped up many fans are in individual players, and how little those fans seem to care about the results of the games. There seems to be no end to the endurance for consuming bad football.


That's rich coming from you with being wrapped up with players; didn't you say it was Jones' fault the Giants lost to the Falcons in 2021 when it was the defense that failed to make a stop?


The Giants scored 1 offensive TD and 14 points in that game.
RE: Barkley is the reason Giants lose and play lousy football?  
Go Terps : 1/4/2024 4:15 pm : link
In comment 16346790 UberAlias said:

I don't even know what to say to that. Yeah --it looked awesome when he was out, LOL.


It doesn't look good with him in.
Great point  
UberAlias : 1/4/2024 4:17 pm : link
Let's get rid of Andrew Thomas. Too many years of bad offense with him here.
Resigning Barkley is more about his future trend  
cosmicj : 1/4/2024 4:17 pm : link
Than his past and that trend doesn’t look good.
It's about how resources are allocated  
RCPhoenix : 1/4/2024 4:18 pm : link
It's not about hating either player (Barkley or McKinney). Neither one is worth what he wants and in that sense should not be on the Giants next year. The Giants already overpaid for Jones. They shouldn't make a similar mistake with Barkley and McKinney.
There is no sense in having good players  
dancing blue bear : 1/4/2024 4:19 pm : link
until we have a great team.

dumbest shit i have ever seen. I guess it works in building a team in madden. of course there is no accountability or real stakes involved there.

In the real world you don't get better by letting good players go.

If the FO feels they have players in the pipeline that are comparable or adequate replacements - that's one thing. That is the goal- to get to that point where you are developing players ahead of need. building depth, but this program is still pretty young. i don't know how they feel about belton and grey, except they don't get on the feild much.

There is no issue with the salary cap. I think they like both players, but no negotiations have opened with either during the season. There is no M.O. on JS, though. We have one year history where he tried to negotiate extensions with 2 players(sucedded with neither) and extended 3 players he didn't talk to until after the season

I would expect both to get reasonable/ market offers, I don't know that JS would tag or chase either.

coordinator decisions prob have some bearing as well.

RE: RE: I don't hate Barkley  
ThomasG : 1/4/2024 4:19 pm : link
In comment 16346774 Angel Eyes said:







I hate watching the Giants lose and play lousy football most weeks.

What surprises me is how wrapped up many fans are in individual players, and how little those fans seem to care about the results of the games. There seems to be no end to the endurance for consuming bad football.


That's rich coming from you with being wrapped up with players; didn't you say it was Jones' fault the Giants lost to the Falcons in 2021 when it was the defense that failed to make a stop?


Nice job Angel Eyes. You cracked the case wide open with that nugget. He would have gotten away with that 2.5 year-old blatantly false post if it weren't for you!



RE: RE: RE: I don't hate Barkley  
Angel Eyes : 1/4/2024 4:20 pm : link
In comment 16346799 rsjem1979 said:













I hate watching the Giants lose and play lousy football most weeks.

What surprises me is how wrapped up many fans are in individual players, and how little those fans seem to care about the results of the games. There seems to be no end to the endurance for consuming bad football.


That's rich coming from you with being wrapped up with players; didn't you say it was Jones' fault the Giants lost to the Falcons in 2021 when it was the defense that failed to make a stop?



The Giants scored 1 offensive TD and 14 points in that game.

And the defense let the Falcons get in field goal range. I thought we'd moved on from one-platoon football.
RE: I don't hate Barkley  
Sec_149 : 1/4/2024 4:20 pm : link
In comment 16346766 Go Terps said:

I hate watching the Giants lose and play lousy football most weeks.

What surprises me is how wrapped up many fans are in individual players, and how little those fans seem to care about the results of the games. There seems to be no end to the endurance for consuming bad football.


well said!!! 100% agree. Some people are acting like we are winning with these guys on the team. They are not that good.
RE: RE: RE: RE: I don't hate Barkley  
rsjem1979 : 1/4/2024 4:24 pm : link
In comment 16346809 Angel Eyes said:




The Giants scored 1 offensive TD and 14 points in that game.


And the defense let the Falcons get in field goal range. I thought we'd moved on from one-platoon football.


What did the offense do when they had the ball with 4 minutes left in a tie game?
I guess we'll find out if the two of them are sitting on the couch  
UberAlias : 1/4/2024 4:25 pm : link
week 1 of next year.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: I don't hate Barkley  
Angel Eyes : 1/4/2024 4:28 pm : link
In comment 16346818 rsjem1979 said:










The Giants scored 1 offensive TD and 14 points in that game.


And the defense let the Falcons get in field goal range. I thought we'd moved on from one-platoon football.



What did the offense do when they had the ball with 4 minutes left in a tie game?

They punted, then it was the defense's job to hold the offense back. They didn't. You're just shifting blame.
For once  
GaryR : 1/4/2024 4:35 pm : link
I would like to see what the league is willing to pay our "best" players.

I have a feeling that the league will value them less than the team and its fans.
Whats So Hard  
GiantGrit : 1/4/2024 4:42 pm : link
To comprehend in the logic that many fans don’t think it is financially prudent to pay a 28 year old RB who statistically has already started to decline?

The defense here is “Saquon is good”. Who said he wasn’t? I want them to spend money on a more premium position. Don’t we see how many holes this team still has?

McKinney can walk too.
I think most people agree with that  
UberAlias : 1/4/2024 4:57 pm : link
based on responses.
Any smart GM  
Pete in MD : 1/4/2024 5:05 pm : link
assigns value to any player and if they want more, they go somewhere else (or negotiations happen within reason.) Both may stay or go, or 1 and 1, depending on how it plays out.

My gut is both will want more than their value.
I'd have no problem letting Saquon walk IF  
ThreePoints : 1/4/2024 5:07 pm : link
We saw any development of younger RB under Brian Daboll and this coaching staff. If we had some young RB that gave us hope, I'd be singing a different. But we haven't.

Eric Gray has been an afterthought in the run game. Brightwell, Corbin, whoever else...non-existent.

Honestly, this is what I don't get about the "let SB walk" crowd. We go into camp with Gray, Brightwell, Corbin and another rookie? And we expect to have a better running game than we do right now with SB?

We all want to draft a young QB, and then we'll throw him into an offense with nobody at RB. Who is this young guy handing the ball to? Might as well be you and me.
so many people are ok with...  
outeiroj : 1/4/2024 5:09 pm : link
letting + players walk because they aren't worth it, and they are usually the same people complaining the team has no talent the following year
RE: I am on Saquon Barkley's side here...  
bw in dc : 1/4/2024 5:11 pm : link
In comment 16346798 Fishmanjim57 said:

I'd like to see Saquon stay on the Giants for the rest of his career. Xavier McKinney should be "franchised".


So, you are comfortable paying X $14M per?
I think the Giants very much want to keep  
section125 : 1/4/2024 5:12 pm : link
McKinney at a decent price.
I also think Schoen would re-sign Barkley to a contract for a certain level of compensation, but nowhere near what Barkley would like.

I think Schoen will let Barkley go to FA. I also think McKinney will get a contract offer that he can take it or leave it, just like with Love.

I think after some players are released the Giants will end up with between $45 and $50 mill in cap space. So there will be money for McKinney.
Saquon has lost a step, is banged up a lot,  
Section331 : 1/4/2024 5:33 pm : link
I’d let him find a spot on a winning team. I’d try to keep X, he’s a good player who’s departure would be just another hole to fill. $10M/yr? Sign me up, 3/$30M. He’d be the 20th highest paid safety, so what? I’m surprised out how many still think safety is a devalued position. It isn’t. If you look at the highest paid positions, S is behind only CB and ER.

X is a good 2-way safety. Every DC wants multiple players, especially at that position. QB’s won’t know which safety is in the box or in coverage.
RE: Great point  
Eman11 : 1/4/2024 5:42 pm : link
In comment 16346803 UberAlias said:

Let's get rid of Andrew Thomas. Too many years of bad offense with him here.


I seem to remember a poster in this thread saying we should do just that a year or so back.

I’m all for seeing what the market dictates for these two. If the price is right, I’m all for bringing them back. If they’re looking above market value from the home team then let them walk.
RE: RE: RE: Wow  
Gatorade Dunk : 1/4/2024 5:44 pm : link
In comment 16346762 UberAlias said:













Some serious Saquan hate.



I haven't seen any hate. We've both been on this board a long time, we've seen how BBI hates. Nate Solder was hated. CC Brown was hated. Ereck Flowers was hated. Quite the contrary, with Saquon I've seen a lot of "it's unfortunate but time to move on" posts.

I disagree when I see comments like:
--They will keep Saquon though. And our losses will continue.
--Let both walk. Who cares?

I read those as apathy rather than antipathy.

It might be fair to claim that indifference might be even more insulting than unabashed hatred, but I think that's just the result of such an extended stretch of bad football.
RE: I am on Saquon Barkley's side here...  
Gatorade Dunk : 1/4/2024 5:48 pm : link
In comment 16346798 Fishmanjim57 said:

I'd like to see Saquon stay on the Giants for the rest of his career. Xavier McKinney should be "franchised".

Why the "quotes"? Is "franchised" supposed to be a "euphemism" for "something else"?
Easy decision on Barkley  
jeff57 : 1/4/2024 5:52 pm : link
Let him walk. I’d like to keep McKinney though. Would be willing to franchise him.
IMO fans root for the jerseys  
SirLoinOfBeef : 1/4/2024 6:22 pm : link
they purchase these days.

Keep X and let Saquon go  
AROCK1000 : 1/4/2024 6:36 pm : link
is my 2 cents here
i like what is going on now in the secondary and if X goes we would need to replace him..id even franchise him
Saquon just seems like he has an expiration date on him
He would need to give us a stay a Giant for life type deal,not the other way around.
Go after 2 or 3 cheaper RBs and or via draft and move on
Sight.  
RicFlair : 1/4/2024 6:36 pm : link
Seeing. Tour.
No conundrum, Beltton is ready ....  
Manny in CA : 1/4/2024 7:08 pm : link
Willing and able to take over from McKinney.
RE: Sporttrac puts McKinney in the 10 mill per range  
Breeze_94 : 1/4/2024 8:22 pm : link
In comment 16346693 j_rud said:

I'm sorry but I simply dont see the production to justify that number. Cant pay good players great money.


It’s 2024. $10M is not great money. In fact, it would be a bargain..

They payed freaking Parris Campbell and Glowinski close to that.
Saquon may be my favorite player on the roster.  
CT Charlie : 1/4/2024 8:33 pm : link
But I'd keep him only if the coaches believed he was worth it – for leadership as well as productivity. Until we upgrade at least 3 positions on the O-line, he'll never be the weapon we dream of. And that's not going to happen for 2-3 seasons at best, at which point he'll definitely not be as dynamic as 10-12 other backs in the league.

Until our O-line is at least NFL average, we'd be more productive finding an excellent blocking back, even if the guy is a below-average runner.
Sign Saquon to a 2-3 year deal  
eric2425ny : 1/4/2024 10:16 pm : link
and let McKinney walk. If they are bringing in a rookie QB with a high first round pick having a back like Barkley will help their development. They should have signed Barkley to a three year deal last season and franchised Jones, but that’s another can of worms.
I want McKinney back.  
BigBlueNH : 1/5/2024 1:44 am : link
We won't be paying anyone else in the secondary big $, not on a rookie contract. The secondary has played well this year, and he should get some of that credit as the QB of the secondary.
This isn't a tought choice at all.  
Matt M. : 1/5/2024 6:58 am : link
McKinney is 100% going to price himself out of even consideration here. I have little doubt they let him walk. Belton can step in at SS and Owens becomes the #3. That's not a bad trio at all and could potentially be better than what they have now.

As for Barkley there is a sliver of chance they want him back. If they do, they likely tag him. They could let him test the FA market with confidence that he doesn't get the kind of money he's looking for.
Owens at 3?  
bronxboy : 1/5/2024 7:05 am : link
He hasn't played one snap on D this year.
Let them  
TommyWiseau : 1/5/2024 11:35 am : link
both go and sign the best Olineman FA has to offer.
Barkley  
Simms : 1/5/2024 6:05 pm : link
I do not see him with us. For the right number sure. His agent will find someone to pay him more than we should offer.
Sign McKinney  
200711 : 1/5/2024 8:03 pm : link
To a reasonably priced, long term contract.

Tell Saquon to GTFO and never come back.
RE: Sign McKinney  
allstarjim : 12:16 am : link
In comment 16348056 200711 said:

To a reasonably priced, long term contract.

Tell Saquon to GTFO and never come back.


That's an ass clown post.
RE: RE: Sign McKinney  
200711 : 2:03 am : link
In comment 16348221 allstarjim said:







To a reasonably priced, long term contract.

Tell Saquon to GTFO and never come back.



That's an ass clown post.


No it's not.
RE: This isn't a tought choice at all.  
section125 : 6:34 am : link
In comment 16347201 Matt M. said:

McKinney is 100% going to price himself out of even consideration here. I have little doubt they let him walk. Belton can step in at SS and Owens becomes the #3. That's not a bad trio at all and could potentially be better than what they have now.

As for Barkley there is a sliver of chance they want him back. If they do, they likely tag him. They could let him test the FA market with confidence that he doesn't get the kind of money he's looking for.


Not likely tagging Barkley with an almost $13 mill price.
Both of them will want more money then their market value  
Rick in Dallas : 6:50 am : link
Easy decision…. Let them walk
Conundrum???  
royhobbs7 : 8:37 am : link
I love Saquon. But we could win 5 games with him or without him. Same goes for McKinney. Accordingly, it's time to jump ship for both. Gonna miss Saquon, but .......................................

McKinney, not so much. He can go and play as much as he wants with his four-wheeler!!!
McKinney is a leader on D  
AROCK1000 : 11:12 am : link
And will probably produce and play at a rate commensurate of his contract.
Saquon....not so much
As I said earlier,the back end of the secondary has quietly been very effective.
