Raanan: Kafka and Wink want to leave?

On his pod, Jordan Raanan says he thinks if Wink “had his druthers that he would leave” & adds that he’s heard Kafka “if he had his druthers would probably want to leave.” “We’re not talking about getting fired…we’re talking about them wanting to leave, if it was their choice.”
they have contracts and theyd have to get a promotion to get out of it.
That said, Daboll will need to make changes to his coaching style.
Depends on how long their contract is for. If Kafka goes, Dorsey will be dropped right in.
If Wink goes, who knows - offer it to Wilkens?
I could also be that Kafka and Wink are hoping to leave for a HC job and that would be their druthers....
Sounds like sh*t stirring to me.
i would get graham if/when harbaugh gets the raiders job.
No thanks to Dorsey, please. Just because they were together in BUF? Bills fans overwhelmingly wished him good riddance.
Yep. And its particularly easy to move on on offense as a new QB can start in another offense just as easily as one with Kafka involved.
NBGblue said:
Sounds like sh*t stirring to me.
Why would you bring back Graham? He gave up yards like Wink. New blood.
No thanks to Dorsey, please. Just because they were together in BUF? Bills fans overwhelmingly wished him good riddance.
Shocking. Fans wanting a coach removed!
Bills fans jump through folding tables for sport.
I wouldn't base my opinion on theirs, for just about any topic.
Kafka went from one of the up and coming coordinators to one that would willingly leave the team. Ok.
Losing has a way of changing how coaches are viewed by the team and vice versa.
I'd hope the Giants can mend whatever fences need it and give Wink some more talent for his schemes.
Thoroughly mediocre. No thank you.
Kafka - Dabs - Dabs was an OC. Kafka's first shot at it. It's healthy they would butt heads, and that may have run its course.
That said, I would hope Wink is willing to stay.
That said, Daboll will need to make changes to his coaching style.
Kafka went from one of the up and coming coordinators to one that would willingly leave the team. Ok.
Jordan Raanan's slimy clickbait Losing has a way of changing how coaches are viewed by the fans team and vice versa.
Fixed that for you.
It's one thing to replace coordinators who aren't working out. It's quite another when both your coordinators want to leave.
Kafka went from one of the up and coming coordinators to one that would willingly leave the team. Ok.
Jordan Raanan's slimy clickbait Losing has a way of changing how coaches are viewed by the fans team and vice versa.
Fixed that for you.
Other than disliking Raanan and/or his message, what information do you have that he's fabricating this?
I wouldn't be surprised if there are rumors swirling inside the coaching community that Matt Nagy is on the hot seat in KC and Kafka has received some feelers about coming back...
Wink is no spring chicken at 60. I actually think he's done the best job of all the coaches this year. So, if the friction is real with Daboll, maybe a change of scenery is the best thing for both sides...
He was reportedly at ends with McDermott too, and Judge could’ve gotten him as his OC instead of Garrett.
Losing Wink over this is particularly tough to take. I’d like to continue to build his system.
+ 1
Why does he think that? Is it some inside info he got from someone inside the giants organization? From a friend of Wink? Just some wild ass guess based on some old reporting?
Without any explanation for why he thinks what he thinks, it really is just click bait.
That said, Daboll will need to make changes to his coaching style.
2 years in, I haven't seen any changes to his coaching style of stubbornness and deflecting blame.
GaryR said:
Other than disliking Raanan and/or his message, what information do you have that he's fabricating this?
Stories like this either have an angle (even if there isn't an obvious one) for an interested party, or are speculative clickbait. Since I find it hard to imagine that both primary coordinators simultaneously had the identical viewpoint, and can think of no common interested parties for which there could be an angle, I can only conclude that it's clickbait.
If it fell into Raanan's lap that either Wink or Kafka would leave if they had their druthers, that's a story all by itself. No one is sitting on that, especially not Raanan. So we're to believe that Jordan somehow simultaneously scooped that both Wink and Kafka would like to leave? Just seems too convenient, especially for a reporter who likes to push a little bit at the edges to get a sensationalist response (read: clickbait).
Usually head coaches stick with people who can run their system and support their style of coaching. If Daboll and Wink are nothing alike, it's clearly not a long term fit.
But I don't think his defense long-term sustainable, or ideally what you want in the long run. I'd rather have two to three pass rushers who can get after the QB in any system, without having to send blitzers from everywhere.
It's possible guys like Thibodeaux might get more sacks in a more traditional defense. And it worries me that they might be looking for guys to specifically fit Wink's system (like Banks) over guys who'll be work in any system. Nothing against Banks.
Kafka -- I don't care much whether he stays or goes. It's gonna be Daboll's offense whoever's calling the plays. Assume they promote Tierney if he goes.
Agreed on Kafka...that ship sailed last off season
If a beat with a podcast doesn't share his opinions with his listeners and tell them what he's heard, then it would be pretty pointless.
I’m still not sure how you can categorize this as “slimy clickbait”.
Chiefs when they release Matt Nagy...
This.
I'd hope the Giants can mend whatever fences need it and give Wink some more talent for his schemes.
Why do people have selective short term memory? Does not one else remember that at the time Wink joined the Giants that it was widely reported (and unrefuted by the Giants) that he viewed taking the DC job in NY as a platform to get a HC job?
In other words, he has had one foot out the door since he got here.
Raanan knows this but is using this for his own click agenda.
GaryR said:
Other than disliking Raanan and/or his message, what information do you have that he's fabricating this?
I haven't had any contact with him in several years now, but I doubt this would have changed much in that time just because he has made it big. Good guy, I like him, journalist he isn't, just media man.
It's one thing to replace coordinators who aren't working out. It's quite another when both your coordinators want to leave.
But I don't think his defense long-term sustainable, or ideally what you want in the long run. I'd rather have two to three pass rushers who can get after the QB in any system, without having to send blitzers from everywhere.
It's possible guys like Thibodeaux might get more sacks in a more traditional defense. And it worries me that they might be looking for guys to specifically fit Wink's system (like Banks) over guys who'll be work in any system. Nothing against Banks.
Kafka -- I don't care much whether he stays or goes. It's gonna be Daboll's offense whoever's calling the plays. Assume they promote Tierney if he goes.
+1. I remember reading about the same problems with Wink as I saw from Graham in that his defense is reliant on the blitz: when they didn't blitz, the defense got picked apart.
On the other hand I think Banks could (keyword there) work in a Tampa 2 to give an example; the corners are supposed to be in press-man where they jam the receivers at the line. It's lining off where the Giants have had trouble.
RAVENS DEFENSE: State of The Union - ( New Window )
would anyone want Wink to leave? Every close game the Giants have played the opposing coaches have praised Wink's defenses.
I'd hope the Giants can mend whatever fences need it and give Wink some more talent for his schemes.
Why do people have selective short term memory? Does not one else remember that at the time Wink joined the Giants that it was widely reported (and unrefuted by the Giants) that he viewed taking the DC job in NY as a platform to get a HC job?
In other words, he has had one foot out the door since he got here.
Raanan knows this but is using this for his own click agenda.
If I remember correctly Wink stated that the Giants were a destination not a stepping stone. Now what people say and what their true intentions are could be two different things.
Maybe he'll get to year 3,which is better than his predecessors,but not really something to brag about.
Right now, coming off a terrible year for this team, it puts a big dent in his resume', so I doubt he'll jump this year.
If the draft is good and his defense rebounds and say it's top 10, or close to that, that's when he might get the interview he longs for.
And Wink's defense is all about playing with a lead. And that's not gonna happen with a rookie QB or Daniel Jones.
Wink is great if the other team has to throw, but if they pound it down his throut? Not so much...
Both could move laterally into other coordinator positions if they have opportunities (and the Giants let them). If things are truly as bad as Glazer reported (fuck Raanan) between Wink and Daboll, Wink could choose to leave OR Daboll might fire him.
Or cooler heads could prevail after the season, and they all regroup and try again. They all seemed like one happy, mutual admiration family last year when everything was going right.
Ideally, the coaches still need to work together effectively when things are going wrong so the locker room doesn't become toxic.
Ultimately this is more about personalities than coaching. Wink and Kafka can coach. We saw that last year. Daboll too, may need to modify his own behavior and style in all of this. He doesn't know everything there is to know about HEAD coaching after just two seasons. Even Coughlin lightened up, and changed eventually.
GaryR said:
Other than disliking Raanan and/or his message, what information do you have that he's fabricating this?
Well, a guy could say "he thinks" and make up any story he wishes.
Not hilarious considering they’re both trash.
Other than disliking Raanan and/or his message, what information do you have that he's fabricating this?
Other than disliking Raanan and/or his message, what information do you have that he's fabricating this?
It comes right from the horse's mouth, Raanan himself. He doesn't claim to know if they want to leave, he's just saying he thinks they do. Fabricating may be a strong way to put it, but it's not like it's based on fact. And, again, he admits that openly. And yet people on BBI want to run with it as if it's, you know, basically a fact, so after quickly dispensing with the "if true" caveat, they rush ahead and call it an indictment on Daboll.
Wrong!
If the OP is accurate, Raanan shares what he has HEARD about Kafka and then what he THINKS about Wink.
From the OP:
Raanan HEARD Kafka “if he had his druthers would probably want to leave.”
Raanan THINKS if Wink “had his druthers that he would leave”.
So is it really your stance that a NY Giants beat reporter should not divulge any Giants-related information that he has heard, nor even share his opinions (what he thinks) on his own podcast?
Regarding your criticism of me (and others on BBI) who you claim “rush ahead and call it an indictment on Daboll”… there is no rush to judgement here.
It has been well documented that Wink and Daboll have had issues this year. Thus, if Raanan is also reporting that he has HEARD (from a source) that Kafka would probably want to leave, then yes, two unhappy coordinators would be an indictment of the head coach, and also make it worthy for discussion.
Sorry if it annoys you that I “rushed” to discuss Daboll and the coordinators. Perhaps next time I’ll simply pretend I have a link to relevant information and then direct others to some useless YouTube video of a song or a TV clip. Then everyone will know that I’m adding real value to BBI.
Then Glazer with his report. Wink in his transcript went out of his way to compliment McVay prior to the Rams and he also included Shanahan and McDaniel as HC's who have innovative run games. I think part of the issue is the offense had so many three and outs and for a bunch of the games a terrible run game which kept putting the D back on the field. I suspect part of the friction is over this.
Agree with the poster saying it is concerning if both want to leave. Daboll has shown a tendency to like to pass blame imv.
Before Daboll yells at one of his coaches or players he should think long and hard at his many bone headed decisions this year.
Dexter on Wink - ( New Window )
Before Daboll yells at one of his coaches or players he should think long and hard at his many bone headed decisions this year.
They lost their 1st and 2nd string QBs for the majority of the season.
Before Daboll yells at one of his coaches or players he should think long and hard at his many bone headed decisions this year.
Yeah, you let Daboll know!
Too much credit is given to these glorified gossip columnists. The big bad NY media is nothing more than cliquey Mean Girls style slam book media.
Now Wink is different . It is his defense . He installed it . He revels in the bright moments they’ve had. And there have been some -no question. But what was said about his defenses with the Ravens has been validated here. The Ravens piled up impressive numbers against sub-par offenses but underachieved against playoff-caliber comp. Furthermore Wink has had a really rough time against the Eagles and Cowboys . Add in the fact that they never stop the run . Let’s begin anew . I hope he does leave. He’s a good guy. A funny, insightful interview, even charming , actually . But he isn’t the answer as DC.
It's his podcast and he can share whatever he chooses and we can choose to believe it or not. I won't judge Raanan because generating interest, clickbait, is the world we live in. How many thread topics on BBI are 100% factual and how many are opinion?
If you're only interested in hard facts, open Erics daily report. That's fact, most everything else is opinion.
Last year, the O sputtered along to semi-competency, seemingly making the most of a limited roster. This year, attempts were made to improve the roster, and the O fell flat. Kafka has to take some blame for that. Whether he's running the O show, or merely managing it for Daboll, he hasn't exactly set the world on fire.
Yeah, the QB situation has been a shitshow, but it isn't a stand alone problem, and things would not be hunky dory if a decent QB were at the helm.
Best case scenario is that Kafka is the problem, and leaves, or is set straight by Daboll.
Worse case is that Daboll is the problem, and Kafka is being held back by D's incompetence.
It's a combination of mediocre coaching and mediocre roster.
As shitty as this season seems, there could easily be a few more W's. Missed kicks, bonehead Taylor play at key moments, have led to L's. Crazy as it sounds, we could be teetering at .500, knocking at the playoffs again. Sounds like a player execution thing, but there were also some questionable coaching decisions that likely contributed as well.
I totally agree with this. In fact, I believe Daboll will be gone after next season, Schoen may not be far behind. This team is an embarrassment.
Quote:
But I'll tell you what; it's becoming more and more understandable to question Daboll and Schoen. Lots of dings in the armor this year for sure.
I totally agree with this. In fact, I believe Daboll will be gone after next season, Schoen may not be far behind. This team is an embarrassment.
Fire Daboll.
Fire Schoen.
Fire all of them.
It won't matter. Not until John fires his brother and his nephew.