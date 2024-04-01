for display only
Raanan: Kafka and Wink want to leave?

Anakim : 1/4/2024 5:14 pm
On his pod, Jordan Raanan says he thinks if Wink “had his druthers that he would leave” & adds that he’s heard Kafka “if he had his druthers would probably want to leave.” “We’re not talking about getting fired…we’re talking about them wanting to leave, if it was their choice.”
Thanks, Mike and Wink.  
Joe Beckwith : 1/4/2024 5:18 pm : link
And goodbye.
If true….wow  
Chris684 : 1/4/2024 5:19 pm : link
Daboll already has a lot of explaining to do for 2023. This would just add to that.
Heard this on Michael Kay...  
mvftw : 1/4/2024 5:20 pm : link
Good and take the ST & OL coach also...
Great job by  
bronxboy : 1/4/2024 5:20 pm : link
the front office on coaches.
That makes no sense. How is it not their choice?  
NBGblue : 1/4/2024 5:20 pm : link
Sounds like sh*t stirring to me.
So be it  
RomanWH : 1/4/2024 5:22 pm : link
People forget that Coughlin's first set of coordinators were Hufnagel and Tim Lewis. Spags and Gilbride took over and we won a SB.
RE: That makes no sense. How is it not their choice?  
bigbluewillrise : 1/4/2024 5:24 pm : link
NBGblue said:
Quote:
Sounds like sh*t stirring to me.


they have contracts and theyd have to get a promotion to get out of it.
They can both go.  
Section331 : 1/4/2024 5:24 pm : link
Kafka is running Daboll’s scheme anyway, and it wouldn’t be hard to find another guy who can run the 32nd ranked offense in the league. Wink has more of a track record, but I’ve always felt he was a bit of a one trick pony. He’s replaceable.

That said, Daboll will need to make changes to his coaching style.
RE: That makes no sense. How is it not their choice?  
section125 : 1/4/2024 5:24 pm : link
NBGblue said:
Quote:
Sounds like sh*t stirring to me.


Depends on how long their contract is for. If Kafka goes, Dorsey will be dropped right in.

If Wink goes, who knows - offer it to Wilkens?

I could also be that Kafka and Wink are hoping to leave for a HC job and that would be their druthers....
RE: RE: That makes no sense. How is it not their choice?  
bigbluewillrise : 1/4/2024 5:25 pm : link
section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 16346897 NBGblue said:


Quote:


Sounds like sh*t stirring to me.



Depends on how long their contract is for. If Kafka goes, Dorsey will be dropped right in.

If Wink goes, who knows - offer it to Wilkens?

I could also be that Kafka and Wink are hoping to leave for a HC job and that would be their druthers....



i would get graham if/when harbaugh gets the raiders job.
RE: That makes no sense. How is it not their choice?  
ColHowPepper : 1/4/2024 5:28 pm : link
section125 said:
Quote:
....Depends on how long their contract is for. If Kafka goes, Dorsey will be dropped right in....

No thanks to Dorsey, please. Just because they were together in BUF? Bills fans overwhelmingly wished him good riddance.
RE: So be it  
widmerseyebrow : 1/4/2024 5:31 pm : link
RomanWH said:
Quote:
People forget that Coughlin's first set of coordinators were Hufnagel and Tim Lewis. Spags and Gilbride took over and we won a SB.


Yep. And its particularly easy to move on on offense as a new QB can start in another offense just as easily as one with Kafka involved.
No coach who asks to be let out of their contract will be kept  
BillT : 1/4/2024 5:31 pm : link
It’s one think if someone wants to poach them. But if they say they don’t want to be part of the team I’m pretty sure they’ll be shown the door. What? The team is going to force them to stay when they don’t want to be there. Doubtful.
RE: RE: RE: That makes no sense. How is it not their choice?  
section125 : 1/4/2024 5:34 pm : link
bigbluewillrise said:
Quote:
In comment 16346902 section125 said:


Quote:


In comment 16346897 NBGblue said:


Quote:


Sounds like sh*t stirring to me.



Depends on how long their contract is for. If Kafka goes, Dorsey will be dropped right in.

If Wink goes, who knows - offer it to Wilkens?

I could also be that Kafka and Wink are hoping to leave for a HC job and that would be their druthers....




i would get graham if/when harbaugh gets the raiders job.


Why would you bring back Graham? He gave up yards like Wink. New blood.
RE: RE: That makes no sense. How is it not their choice?  
section125 : 1/4/2024 5:36 pm : link
ColHowPepper said:
Quote:
In comment 16346902 section125 said:


Quote:


....Depends on how long their contract is for. If Kafka goes, Dorsey will be dropped right in....


No thanks to Dorsey, please. Just because they were together in BUF? Bills fans overwhelmingly wished him good riddance.


Shocking. Fans wanting a coach removed!
Be Careful  
GiantGrit : 1/4/2024 5:36 pm : link
Assuming this is because of an issue with Daboll. Ask yourself this question - who leaked to the media that there was a "rift" between Wink and Daboll? If Wink wanted to either take a break or get out of coaching, what ensures he still gets some compensation; resigning or getting fired?
 
christian : 1/4/2024 5:37 pm : link
Limited demand for a position coach coming off a bad season. The "up to them" means, if there's a job lined up.
Sweet creamery butter, absolutely no to Patrick Graham  
Greg from LI : 1/4/2024 5:37 pm : link
.
RE: RE: That makes no sense. How is it not their choice?  
Gatorade Dunk : 1/4/2024 5:38 pm : link
ColHowPepper said:
Quote:
In comment 16346902 section125 said:


Quote:


....Depends on how long their contract is for. If Kafka goes, Dorsey will be dropped right in....


No thanks to Dorsey, please. Just because they were together in BUF? Bills fans overwhelmingly wished him good riddance.

Bills fans jump through folding tables for sport.

I wouldn't base my opinion on theirs, for just about any topic.
So this  
GaryR : 1/4/2024 5:41 pm : link
team went from being a destination for Wink and not a stepping stone to being one that he would leave. Ok

Kafka went from one of the up and coming coordinators to one that would willingly leave the team. Ok.

Losing has a way of changing how coaches are viewed by the team and vice versa.
why the fuck  
Giantsfan79 : 1/4/2024 5:46 pm : link
would anyone want Wink to leave? Every close game the Giants have played the opposing coaches have praised Wink's defenses.

I'd hope the Giants can mend whatever fences need it and give Wink some more talent for his schemes.
Don't know where Dorsey got this big rep  
HomerJones45 : 1/4/2024 5:47 pm : link
he had the guy with the strongest arm in football throwing swing passes and 5 yard outs, and kept Cook on the bench to make sure 400 year old Latavius Murray got his reps and receptions. He kept many opponents in the game and then sent up a flare for Allen to save him.

Thoroughly mediocre. No thank you.
I could see why they would want to leave  
DavidinBMNY : 1/4/2024 5:51 pm : link
Wink and Dabs are both long time coaches and Wink himself could be a head coach. Instead Dabs has it and Dabs can yell a ton.

Kafka - Dabs - Dabs was an OC. Kafka's first shot at it. It's healthy they would butt heads, and that may have run its course.

That said, I would hope Wink is willing to stay.
RE: They can both go.  
DavidinBMNY : 1/4/2024 5:51 pm : link
Section331 said:
Quote:
Kafka is running Daboll’s scheme anyway, and it wouldn’t be hard to find another guy who can run the 32nd ranked offense in the league. Wink has more of a track record, but I’ve always felt he was a bit of a one trick pony. He’s replaceable.

That said, Daboll will need to make changes to his coaching style.
Quite a good post. Sums it up 100%
RE: So this  
Gatorade Dunk : 1/4/2024 5:53 pm : link
GaryR said:
Quote:
team went from being a destination for Wink and not a stepping stone to being one that he would leave. Ok

Kafka went from one of the up and coming coordinators to one that would willingly leave the team. Ok.

Jordan Raanan's slimy clickbait Losing has a way of changing how coaches are viewed by the fans team and vice versa.

Fixed that for you.
Wink might have other options.  
BigBlueNH : 1/4/2024 5:58 pm : link
I can't believe anyone would offer Kafka an OC job coming off this season.
If true...  
Jim in Tampa : 1/4/2024 6:08 pm : link
it puts Daboll in a bad light.

It's one thing to replace coordinators who aren't working out. It's quite another when both your coordinators want to leave.
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/4/2024 6:11 pm : link
I would love a legit reporter doing a deep dive after Sunday on this coaching staff this year. A lot of weird shit going on seemingly.
Buh bye  
Matt M. : 1/4/2024 6:20 pm : link
That is music to my ears. I wouldn't mind both leaving.
RE: RE: So this  
Jim in Tampa : 1/4/2024 6:21 pm : link
Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 16346935 GaryR said:


Quote:


team went from being a destination for Wink and not a stepping stone to being one that he would leave. Ok

Kafka went from one of the up and coming coordinators to one that would willingly leave the team. Ok.

Jordan Raanan's slimy clickbait Losing has a way of changing how coaches are viewed by the fans team and vice versa.


Fixed that for you.

Other than disliking Raanan and/or his message, what information do you have that he's fabricating this?
I'm ready for Kafka to be gone  
FranknWeezer : 1/4/2024 6:22 pm : link
if not for anything else, than that I won't have to hear Jordan R. mispronounce the guy's last name "Coffka" on his podcast any longer. Enjoy the podcast, but a PSA: you don't get to make up your own pronunciations of peoples' names, Jordan. Uggh.
It's been a horrendous year...  
bw in dc : 1/4/2024 6:36 pm : link
for the entire organization. I can see coaches not wanting to deal with this again. Even if this organization hooks one of he big three QBs, it could still be ugly here for a while, especially if Jones is still around.

I wouldn't be surprised if there are rumors swirling inside the coaching community that Matt Nagy is on the hot seat in KC and Kafka has received some feelers about coming back...

Wink is no spring chicken at 60. I actually think he's done the best job of all the coaches this year. So, if the friction is real with Daboll, maybe a change of scenery is the best thing for both sides...

This report  
mittenedman : 1/4/2024 6:36 pm : link
surfaced a few weeks ago too…..besides having a dreadful offense, it’s the next biggest concern with Daboll.

He was reportedly at ends with McDermott too, and Judge could’ve gotten him as his OC instead of Garrett.

Losing Wink over this is particularly tough to take. I’d like to continue to build his system.
Wink please please please stay  
AROCK1000 : 1/4/2024 6:38 pm : link
.
RE: Wink please please please stay  
Rjanyg : 1/4/2024 6:46 pm : link
AROCK1000 said:
Quote:
.


+ 1
So...  
Bill E : 1/4/2024 6:50 pm : link
...he says "he thinks Wink would leave if he had his druthers".
Why does he think that? Is it some inside info he got from someone inside the giants organization? From a friend of Wink? Just some wild ass guess based on some old reporting?

Without any explanation for why he thinks what he thinks, it really is just click bait.
RE: They can both go.  
gridirony : 1/4/2024 7:00 pm : link
Section331 said:
Quote:
Kafka is running Daboll’s scheme anyway, and it wouldn’t be hard to find another guy who can run the 32nd ranked offense in the league. Wink has more of a track record, but I’ve always felt he was a bit of a one trick pony. He’s replaceable.

That said, Daboll will need to make changes to his coaching style.


2 years in, I haven't seen any changes to his coaching style of stubbornness and deflecting blame.

Please, please NFW to Patrick Graham. I’d like Leslie Frazier as long  
Spider56 : 1/4/2024 7:01 pm : link
as he’s not still under contract to Buffalo.
frazier and dorsey lol  
bigbluewillrise : 1/4/2024 7:02 pm : link
that would be hilarious bringing basically of all BUF to NYC. lol
RE: RE: RE: So this  
Gatorade Dunk : 1/4/2024 7:05 pm : link
Jim in Tampa said:
Quote:
In comment 16346953 Gatorade Dunk said:


Quote:


In comment 16346935 GaryR said:


Quote:


team went from being a destination for Wink and not a stepping stone to being one that he would leave. Ok

Kafka went from one of the up and coming coordinators to one that would willingly leave the team. Ok.

Jordan Raanan's slimy clickbait Losing has a way of changing how coaches are viewed by the fans team and vice versa.


Fixed that for you.


Other than disliking Raanan and/or his message, what information do you have that he's fabricating this?

Stories like this either have an angle (even if there isn't an obvious one) for an interested party, or are speculative clickbait. Since I find it hard to imagine that both primary coordinators simultaneously had the identical viewpoint, and can think of no common interested parties for which there could be an angle, I can only conclude that it's clickbait.

If it fell into Raanan's lap that either Wink or Kafka would leave if they had their druthers, that's a story all by itself. No one is sitting on that, especially not Raanan. So we're to believe that Jordan somehow simultaneously scooped that both Wink and Kafka would like to leave? Just seems too convenient, especially for a reporter who likes to push a little bit at the edges to get a sensationalist response (read: clickbait).
Daboll is probably better off just hiring coaches who know his style  
Sean : 1/4/2024 7:11 pm : link
All of the credit Daboll got for going outside his circle, that doesn't appear to be going too well when the team is losing.

Usually head coaches stick with people who can run their system and support their style of coaching. If Daboll and Wink are nothing alike, it's clearly not a long term fit.
Kafka and Johnson…  
thrunthrublue : 1/4/2024 7:19 pm : link
and their 32nd ranked offense should have no choice but to leave. Hopefully they end up in the nfc east so we can destroy them twice in 2024.
I like Wink  
David B. : 1/4/2024 7:20 pm : link
and his defense can be very effective when you need to win with smoke and mirrors because you don't have stud pass rushers.

But I don't think his defense long-term sustainable, or ideally what you want in the long run. I'd rather have two to three pass rushers who can get after the QB in any system, without having to send blitzers from everywhere.

It's possible guys like Thibodeaux might get more sacks in a more traditional defense. And it worries me that they might be looking for guys to specifically fit Wink's system (like Banks) over guys who'll be work in any system. Nothing against Banks.

Kafka -- I don't care much whether he stays or goes. It's gonna be Daboll's offense whoever's calling the plays. Assume they promote Tierney if he goes.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/4/2024 7:24 pm : link
A part of me wonders...what's the market for either of them in the pros? Who is rushing to hire Kafka?
SF  
AROCK1000 : 1/4/2024 7:29 pm : link
SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
A part of me wonders...what's the market for either of them in the pros? Who is rushing to hire Kafka?

Agreed on Kafka...that ship sailed last off season
Gatorade  
Jim in Tampa : 1/4/2024 7:33 pm : link
If the quotes in the OP are accurate, Raanan says he THINKS if Wink “had his druthers that he would leave” and that he’s HEARD Kafka “if he had his druthers would probably want to leave.”

If a beat with a podcast doesn't share his opinions with his listeners and tell them what he's heard, then it would be pretty pointless.

I’m still not sure how you can categorize this as “slimy clickbait”.
After reading both Wink's and Kafka interviews  
Blue21 : 1/4/2024 7:40 pm : link
that were posted I believe there may be some truth to this.
They can both go.  
Dave in Hoboken : 1/4/2024 7:42 pm : link
But I'll tell you what; it's becoming more and more understandable to question Daboll and Schoen. Lots of dings in the armor this year for sure.
RE: ...  
bw in dc : 1/4/2024 7:45 pm : link
SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
A part of me wonders...what's the market for either of them in the pros? Who is rushing to hire Kafka?


Chiefs when they release Matt Nagy...
RE: Sweet creamery butter, absolutely no to Patrick Graham  
logman : 1/4/2024 7:45 pm : link
Greg from LI said:
Quote:
.


This.
RE: why the fuck  
rich in DC : 1/4/2024 7:54 pm : link
Giantsfan79 said:
Quote:
would anyone want Wink to leave? Every close game the Giants have played the opposing coaches have praised Wink's defenses.

I'd hope the Giants can mend whatever fences need it and give Wink some more talent for his schemes.


Why do people have selective short term memory? Does not one else remember that at the time Wink joined the Giants that it was widely reported (and unrefuted by the Giants) that he viewed taking the DC job in NY as a platform to get a HC job?

In other words, he has had one foot out the door since he got here.

Raanan knows this but is using this for his own click agenda.
RE: RE: RE: So this  
Hades07 : 1/4/2024 7:57 pm : link
Jim in Tampa said:
Quote:
In comment 16346953 Gatorade Dunk said:


Quote:


In comment 16346935 GaryR said:


Quote:


team went from being a destination for Wink and not a stepping stone to being one that he would leave. Ok

Kafka went from one of the up and coming coordinators to one that would willingly leave the team. Ok.

Jordan Raanan's slimy clickbait Losing has a way of changing how coaches are viewed by the fans team and vice versa.


Fixed that for you.


Other than disliking Raanan and/or his message, what information do you have that he's fabricating this?
I don't know if what Jordan is reporting is true, embellished or fabricated in this case. But Jordan is absolutely willing to fabricate information in order to attract attention, clicks or traffic.

I haven't had any contact with him in several years now, but I doubt this would have changed much in that time just because he has made it big. Good guy, I like him, journalist he isn't, just media man.
Well Jordan must have gotten multiple hits  
carpoon : 1/4/2024 7:59 pm : link
on his podcast, which is obviously his aim on this total hearsay. Unless he heard it personally from both coaches, he should keep his gossipy mouth shut.
RE: If true...  
Wiggy : 1/4/2024 8:03 pm : link
Jim in Tampa said:
Quote:
it puts Daboll in a bad light.

It's one thing to replace coordinators who aren't working out. It's quite another when both your coordinators want to leave.
this. I don’t see this as optimistically as other here do. In fact, kinda puts daboll in a bad light a little. I mean is daboll so great and everyone else is inept? What proof do we have of that. It could easily be that are like f?!k working with this guy!
If Wink does leave  
mittenedman : 1/4/2024 8:24 pm : link
it makes you wonder if some of the pieces acquired for his system would be trade bait.
RE: I like Wink  
Angel Eyes : 1/4/2024 8:27 pm : link
David B. said:
Quote:
and his defense can be very effective when you need to win with smoke and mirrors because you don't have stud pass rushers.

But I don't think his defense long-term sustainable, or ideally what you want in the long run. I'd rather have two to three pass rushers who can get after the QB in any system, without having to send blitzers from everywhere.

It's possible guys like Thibodeaux might get more sacks in a more traditional defense. And it worries me that they might be looking for guys to specifically fit Wink's system (like Banks) over guys who'll be work in any system. Nothing against Banks.

Kafka -- I don't care much whether he stays or goes. It's gonna be Daboll's offense whoever's calling the plays. Assume they promote Tierney if he goes.


+1. I remember reading about the same problems with Wink as I saw from Graham in that his defense is reliant on the blitz: when they didn't blitz, the defense got picked apart.

On the other hand I think Banks could (keyword there) work in a Tampa 2 to give an example; the corners are supposed to be in press-man where they jam the receivers at the line. It's lining off where the Giants have had trouble.
RAVENS DEFENSE: State of The Union - ( New Window )
They both can go  
jvm52106 : 1/4/2024 8:32 pm : link
WINK is wildly overrated here.
RE: RE: why the fuck  
GaryR : 1/4/2024 8:33 pm : link
rich in DC said:
Quote:
In comment 16346945 Giantsfan79 said:


Quote:


would anyone want Wink to leave? Every close game the Giants have played the opposing coaches have praised Wink's defenses.

I'd hope the Giants can mend whatever fences need it and give Wink some more talent for his schemes.



Why do people have selective short term memory? Does not one else remember that at the time Wink joined the Giants that it was widely reported (and unrefuted by the Giants) that he viewed taking the DC job in NY as a platform to get a HC job?

In other words, he has had one foot out the door since he got here.

Raanan knows this but is using this for his own click agenda.


If I remember correctly Wink stated that the Giants were a destination not a stepping stone. Now what people say and what their true intentions are could be two different things.
We'll see what happens  
ghost718 : 1/4/2024 8:41 pm : link
Not really a good sign for Daboll if it's true

Maybe he'll get to year 3,which is better than his predecessors,but not really something to brag about.
No secret Wink wants a head coaching job ....  
Manny in CA : 1/4/2024 8:42 pm : link

Right now, coming off a terrible year for this team, it puts a big dent in his resume', so I doubt he'll jump this year.

If the draft is good and his defense rebounds and say it's top 10, or close to that, that's when he might get the interview he longs for.
If try, I would guess it's because they'd want to be with a contender  
sb from NYT Forum : 1/4/2024 8:53 pm : link
...and the Giants won't be a contender next year almost surely.

And Wink's defense is all about playing with a lead. And that's not gonna happen with a rookie QB or Daniel Jones.

Wink is great if the other team has to throw, but if they pound it down his throut? Not so much...
Wink  
BigBlueShock : 1/4/2024 9:01 pm : link
I’d be shocked if Wink got a HC gig at this point. He’s 60 years old and the NFL has trended towards younger, mostly offensive oriented HCs. It’s not impossible and I’m rooting for him but he’s going to be an enormous long shot for any openings. He needed a couple of near elite seasons to stand out from the crowd and unfortunately the Giants haven’t given him that
If winning cures everything  
David B. : 1/4/2024 9:15 pm : link
A year like this one strains all personalities to the breaking point. This offseason, neither Wink nor Kafka are going to be the hot as HC candidates they were last year when everything went right.

Both could move laterally into other coordinator positions if they have opportunities (and the Giants let them). If things are truly as bad as Glazer reported (fuck Raanan) between Wink and Daboll, Wink could choose to leave OR Daboll might fire him.

Or cooler heads could prevail after the season, and they all regroup and try again. They all seemed like one happy, mutual admiration family last year when everything was going right.

Ideally, the coaches still need to work together effectively when things are going wrong so the locker room doesn't become toxic.

Ultimately this is more about personalities than coaching. Wink and Kafka can coach. We saw that last year. Daboll too, may need to modify his own behavior and style in all of this. He doesn't know everything there is to know about HEAD coaching after just two seasons. Even Coughlin lightened up, and changed eventually.
RE: RE: RE: So this  
kickoff : 1/4/2024 9:41 pm : link
Jim in Tampa said:
Quote:
In comment 16346953 Gatorade Dunk said:


Quote:


In comment 16346935 GaryR said:


Quote:


team went from being a destination for Wink and not a stepping stone to being one that he would leave. Ok

Kafka went from one of the up and coming coordinators to one that would willingly leave the team. Ok.

Jordan Raanan's slimy clickbait Losing has a way of changing how coaches are viewed by the fans team and vice versa.


Fixed that for you.


Other than disliking Raanan and/or his message, what information do you have that he's fabricating this?


Well, a guy could say "he thinks" and make up any story he wishes.
RE: frazier and dorsey lol  
WillVAB : 1/4/2024 9:54 pm : link
bigbluewillrise said:
Quote:
that would be hilarious bringing basically of all BUF to NYC. lol


Not hilarious considering they’re both trash.
RE: RE: RE: So this  
Milton : 1/4/2024 10:02 pm : link
Jim in Tampa said:
Quote:

Other than disliking Raanan and/or his message, what information do you have that he's fabricating this?
It comes right from the horse's mouth, Raanan himself. He doesn't claim to know if they want to leave, he's just saying he thinks they do. Fabricating may be a strong way to put it, but it's not like it's based on fact. And, again, he admits that openly. And yet people on BBI want to run with it as if it's, you know, basically a fact, so after quickly dispensing with the "if true" caveat, they rush ahead and call it an indictment on Daboll.

Just curious  
Mayo2JZ : 6:17 am : link
but did we ever find out the true reason why he left Baltimore?
RE: RE: RE: RE: So this  
Jim in Tampa : 6:28 am : link
Milton said:
Quote:
In comment 16346970 Jim in Tampa said:


Quote:



Other than disliking Raanan and/or his message, what information do you have that he's fabricating this?

It comes right from the horse's mouth, Raanan himself. He doesn't claim to know if they want to leave, he's just saying he thinks they do. Fabricating may be a strong way to put it, but it's not like it's based on fact. And, again, he admits that openly. And yet people on BBI want to run with it as if it's, you know, basically a fact, so after quickly dispensing with the "if true" caveat, they rush ahead and call it an indictment on Daboll.

Wrong!

If the OP is accurate, Raanan shares what he has HEARD about Kafka and then what he THINKS about Wink.

From the OP:
Raanan HEARD Kafka “if he had his druthers would probably want to leave.”
Raanan THINKS if Wink “had his druthers that he would leave”.

So is it really your stance that a NY Giants beat reporter should not divulge any Giants-related information that he has heard, nor even share his opinions (what he thinks) on his own podcast?

Regarding your criticism of me (and others on BBI) who you claim “rush ahead and call it an indictment on Daboll”… there is no rush to judgement here.

It has been well documented that Wink and Daboll have had issues this year. Thus, if Raanan is also reporting that he has HEARD (from a source) that Kafka would probably want to leave, then yes, two unhappy coordinators would be an indictment of the head coach, and also make it worthy for discussion.

Sorry if it annoys you that I “rushed” to discuss Daboll and the coordinators. Perhaps next time I’ll simply pretend I have a link to relevant information and then direct others to some useless YouTube video of a song or a TV clip. Then everyone will know that I’m adding real value to BBI.
You had the whole  
Lines of Scrimmage : 7:30 am : link
who is calling plays from the Arizona game that was being debated.

Then Glazer with his report. Wink in his transcript went out of his way to compliment McVay prior to the Rams and he also included Shanahan and McDaniel as HC's who have innovative run games. I think part of the issue is the offense had so many three and outs and for a bunch of the games a terrible run game which kept putting the D back on the field. I suspect part of the friction is over this.

Agree with the poster saying it is concerning if both want to leave. Daboll has shown a tendency to like to pass blame imv.
don't let the door hit them on the way out.  
Victor in CT : 7:40 am : link
buyer beware with Reid assistants. It's patently obvious that his offensive assistants do nothing. It's his show.
Daboll and Schoen have been totally unimpressive this year  
kelly : 7:50 am : link
Terrible year for the organization. They really need to get their act together this coming year or don't let the door hit you on the way out.

Before Daboll yells at one of his coaches or players he should think long and hard at his many bone headed decisions this year.
Sexy Dexy weighs in on Wink and Andre Patterson  
KingBlue : 7:59 am : link
Wants him to stay. Doesn't want change.
Dexter on Wink - ( New Window )
RE: Daboll and Schoen have been totally unimpressive this year  
ryanmkeane : 8:23 am : link
kelly said:
Quote:
Terrible year for the organization. They really need to get their act together this coming year or don't let the door hit you on the way out.

Before Daboll yells at one of his coaches or players he should think long and hard at his many bone headed decisions this year.

They lost their 1st and 2nd string QBs for the majority of the season.
...  
ryanmkeane : 8:25 am : link
Wink had been with Ravens for 10 seasons. Don't think it was anything other than the fact that his time there had just come to an end.
RE: Daboll and Schoen have been totally unimpressive this year  
section125 : 8:27 am : link
kelly said:
Quote:
Terrible year for the organization. They really need to get their act together this coming year or don't let the door hit you on the way out.

Before Daboll yells at one of his coaches or players he should think long and hard at his many bone headed decisions this year.


Yeah, you let Daboll know!
Ranaan may be correct, but too many people take these  
logman : 8:32 am : link
whispers as if they're solidly true. What new evidence other than the rumors we heard earlier in the season is he presenting? Someone told him? That's hardly compelling.

Too much credit is given to these glorified gossip columnists. The big bad NY media is nothing more than cliquey Mean Girls style slam book media.
No skin off my grape  
RetroJint : 8:47 am : link
if either leaves . But I must be fair to Kafka. He’s coordinating Daboll’s offense . When people complain about design flaws , that’s on Daboll if it truly is an issue , which I think it is. Similarly you can’t blame Kafka for the 6 sacks they give up every game . The offensive line stinks , as per usual .

Now Wink is different . It is his defense . He installed it . He revels in the bright moments they’ve had. And there have been some -no question. But what was said about his defenses with the Ravens has been validated here. The Ravens piled up impressive numbers against sub-par offenses but underachieved against playoff-caliber comp. Furthermore Wink has had a really rough time against the Eagles and Cowboys . Add in the fact that they never stop the run . Let’s begin anew . I hope he does leave. He’s a good guy. A funny, insightful interview, even charming , actually . But he isn’t the answer as DC.
Patrick Graham?  
Chef : 8:52 am : link
lol.. how many fucking late 4th qtr collapses can you take? right down the field to score... ga
...  
ryanmkeane : 9:09 am : link
Fairly certain Kafka would look a lot better as a coordinator and more like the 2022 version if we have adequate QB play
I don't think that Raanan sharing  
GaryR : 10:17 am : link
what he heard or what he thinks is odd. It's his job. If the beat reporters were to report only facts, every day would be a very dull news day.

It's his podcast and he can share whatever he chooses and we can choose to believe it or not. I won't judge Raanan because generating interest, clickbait, is the world we live in. How many thread topics on BBI are 100% factual and how many are opinion?

If you're only interested in hard facts, open Erics daily report. That's fact, most everything else is opinion.
in the  
fkap : 10:36 am : link
coaching vs player execution debate, IMO results, positive or negative, are a mixture of both.

Last year, the O sputtered along to semi-competency, seemingly making the most of a limited roster. This year, attempts were made to improve the roster, and the O fell flat. Kafka has to take some blame for that. Whether he's running the O show, or merely managing it for Daboll, he hasn't exactly set the world on fire.

Yeah, the QB situation has been a shitshow, but it isn't a stand alone problem, and things would not be hunky dory if a decent QB were at the helm.

Best case scenario is that Kafka is the problem, and leaves, or is set straight by Daboll.

Worse case is that Daboll is the problem, and Kafka is being held back by D's incompetence.

It's a combination of mediocre coaching and mediocre roster.

As shitty as this season seems, there could easily be a few more W's. Missed kicks, bonehead Taylor play at key moments, have led to L's. Crazy as it sounds, we could be teetering at .500, knocking at the playoffs again. Sounds like a player execution thing, but there were also some questionable coaching decisions that likely contributed as well.
Unless the 2024 Giants defense  
JohnF : 10:36 am : link
Plays like the 1985 Bears, Wink isn't getting a HC job. Raanan is probably repeating scutt from a couple of disgruntled players who are ticked off at the staff.
RE: They can both go.  
TinVA : 11:05 am : link
Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
But I'll tell you what; it's becoming more and more understandable to question Daboll and Schoen. Lots of dings in the armor this year for sure.


I totally agree with this. In fact, I believe Daboll will be gone after next season, Schoen may not be far behind. This team is an embarrassment.
Wink's  
MookGiants : 11:08 am : link
a solid DC but nothing more than that. We certainly can do worse but we also can do better. Ravens defense hasn't missed him at all
RE: RE: They can both go.  
Gatorade Dunk : 12:42 pm : link
TinVA said:
Quote:
In comment 16347028 Dave in Hoboken said:


Quote:


But I'll tell you what; it's becoming more and more understandable to question Daboll and Schoen. Lots of dings in the armor this year for sure.



I totally agree with this. In fact, I believe Daboll will be gone after next season, Schoen may not be far behind. This team is an embarrassment.

Fire Daboll.

Fire Schoen.

Fire all of them.

It won't matter. Not until John fires his brother and his nephew.
