The Bind That is Jones's Injury Guarantee

Short answer is if Jones wants to get on the field, and rebuild his value going into 2025, he might have to wave his guarantee.



Jones has two triggers left in his contract:



1) If he is on the roster March 15, 2025 -- 12M of his salary becomes guaranteed

2) If he cannot pass a physical before then, 23M of salary is guaranteed



Having that cliff in March is crucial. For instance this year, no way is he passing a physical in March. It wouldn't even take a big injury in December or January to keep him from passing a physical next March.

