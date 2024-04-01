The Bind That is Jones's Injury Guarantee

|
|Short answer is if Jones wants to get on the field, and rebuild his value going into 2025, he might have to wave his guarantee.
Jones has two triggers left in his contract:
1) If he is on the roster March 15, 2025 -- 12M of his salary becomes guaranteed
2) If he cannot pass a physical before then, 23M of salary is guaranteed
Having that cliff in March is crucial. For instance this year, no way is he passing a physical in March. It wouldn't even take a big injury in December or January to keep him from passing a physical next March.
Dude, you need to chill, everyone already knows you hate Jones. OP is posting some extremely deep analysis and you just want to torpedo it with your bullshit.
Christian, thanks for this insight. This completely changes my mind about this off-season, it’s going to be a pretty wild ride. Qb change seems much more feasible depending on how this plays out.
A: Schoen will have to say, "So you know that thing we agreed to, to protect your interests if you get hurt? Now that you got hurt, we don't think it's a good idea."
or
B: "You know how we agreed to protect your interests if you get hurt, now that you got hurt, we can risk you playing."
I can't wait until he's an ex-Giant. I'm so sick of the threads about him & the DJFC.
+1
Cutting Jones over the Summer when he can pass a physical actually wouldn't have any negative impact on his cap charge in 2024.
It would be a post-June 1 cut. They would incur the same cap charge on 2024 as if he were on the roster -- 47.1M in dead money. And then a dead money charge of 22.2M on 2025.
That might be the least shitty thing to do to him.
As for Jones, I’ll be happy to replace him this April.
I can't wait until he's an ex-Giant. I'm so sick of the threads about him & the DJFC.
So true. The people who use this dumb acronym always seem to be the ones who can’t get him out of their heads. Often times on non-Giant game threads, threads having nothing to do with the Giants.
Last year was always very unique in that Jones & Barkley were pending free agents in their first season in a new regime. Once the playoff win happened, they were going to bring back both Jones & Barkley to build off what they did in year 1 with Daboll. It was a 2 year window. Jones was locked up through 24 & Barkley could be franchised again in 24.
Hearing Barkley sound resigned to the fact that Sunday is his last game with NYG just further confirms my opinion that NYG will aggressively pursue a QB.
Jones will need to waive the injury guarantee if he's going to play in 2024 imo. I still think a trade is possible at some point. I just don't see Schoen and company risking that injury guarantee for 2025. It makes no sense.
Jones & Barkley are a package deal. If Schoen lets Barkley walk, I definitely think Jones doesn't take another snap for the Giants. If they keep Barkley, then I'd say it's possible Jones does play. I think Barkley ultimately will tell a lot.
...salary cap be damned. The Giants can't afford to have an additional $23 million of his salary on the books for 2025.
I guess I’m confused. If they incur a $22.5M dead cap hit in ‘25 if he’s a post June cut, how is that any different than being charged the same thing for the injury clause? The only way that makes sense for the Giants financially is if they just decide to do Jones a “solid”. And that’s unacceptable. They’re better off keeping him as the damn backup if they are simply paying him anyways
It's a risk. You could play him early in the year and hope for the best if needed. But later on in the year, teams take zero chances (Carr & Wilson).
Given the OL and his injury history, it would be a risk.
The 22.2M dead cap charge would be the remainder of the amortized signing and restructure bonus.
If he were to be cut and couldn't pass a physical, there would be an additional 23M cap charge.
So let's say he tears his other ACL in November of 2024. If they cut him, his 2025 cap charge would 22.2M + 23M.
Jones waives injury guarantee: giants will play him in 2024, and his career moves forward, he does sacrifice some earnings in the short term.
Or
Jones refutes change, giants sit him, pay him, and the rest of the league takes note of a guy who had one good, healthy season. His career could be over.
If I’m in Jones’ shoes, I’d gamble a few (10-20mm) in order to secure the opportunity of more from another team in 2025
...salary cap be damned. The Giants can't afford to have an additional $23 million of his salary on the books for 2025.
If I'm the owner, and I have 70 million of dead cap over 2 years for a guy not on my team, that just signed the contract a year ago?.... I consider that a fireable offense for my general manager.
if he passes a physical he has to Atleast dress, right? What happens if the starter goes down?
What I meant was, he has to be on the active roster, right? So you’d have to carry 2 QBs in front of him at all times and then designate a non QB as the emergency 3rd string starter?
As Sean pointed out, this is exactly what LV and Denver did with Carr and Wilson.
The difference in this scenario is Jones is going into the season rehabbing a major injury. It's a bookend of risk.
Realistically he'll be cleared in some point in mid-August. No way you risk rushing, because that's stupid dangerous.
So what, he can play between October-November, before he's shut down again?
In comment 16347085 sb from NYT Forum said:
...salary cap be damned. The Giants can't afford to have an additional $23 million of his salary on the books for 2025.
If I'm the owner, and I have 70 million of dead cap over 2 years for a guy not on my team, that just signed the contract a year ago?.... I consider that a fireable offense for my general manager.
But the owner is more than half the problem, saying stupid stuff, like we tried to ruin him, all while handing him a bag of $90M. Mara has no right to complain.
The Giants can't cut him before June 1, unless he has a miracle recovery, so there isn't a 69.3M scenario.
He'd be a post-June 1 cut, and it'd be 47M on 2024, and 22M on 2025.
The clock on this situation starts between 8:15pm and 9pm, EST on April 24th, 2024. At that point, Joe Schoen will reveal his cards on the direction of this team.
If he selects a QB then we know Jones's days are numbered.
If he selects a non-QB like a WR/OL/etc, Jones's is granted a stay until round two.
If he selects a QB in round two, we can probably assume Jones is on a much shorter leash but 2024 will be another audition year.
If he doesn't select a QB in round two, Jones is locked and loaded to be the QB in 2024 and 2025. And the sounds of champagne popping are heard at Team Jones Central...
So in terms of what is most likely to happen, I think they bring Jones back slowly, and he gets his job back.
Set aside the performance and the past, for the reasons I've discussed here, it's Baby Billy Bible Bonkers.
The rules says the ER QB has to be a bona fide QB. They'd keep him on the 53, and on game days he'd likely be the 49th active/ER QB.
analysis, but if Jones is healthy, he will either start, or at least compete for a starting job IMO. I would deactivate him to avoid the risk of injury, but the Giants won't. Coaches want to win games. They won't be thinking about his injury guarantee or tell him he can't play unless he waives it. He will play if the coaches think he gives them the best chance to win. The Giants also won't cut him and take a $69.3M cap hit. But they will cut him after next season. The only question is the cap hit.
You're right. The $69.3M dead cap hit can't happen. But Spotrac says the Giants would have a $59.1M dead cap hit if he's cut after June 1. Of course, who knows if they are right.
Link - ( New Window )
The clock on this situation starts between 8:15pm and 9pm, EST on April 24th, 2024. At that point, Joe Schoen will reveal his cards on the direction of this team.
If he selects a QB then we know Jones's days are numbered.
If he selects a non-QB like a WR/OL/etc, Jones's is granted a stay until round two.
If he selects a QB in round two, we can probably assume Jones is on a much shorter leash but 2024 will be another audition year.
If he doesn't select a QB in round two, Jones is locked and loaded to be the QB in 2024 and 2025. And the sounds of champagne popping are heard at Team Jones Central...
It very likely will be decided a month earlier, when free agency starts. If they aren't planning on drafting a QB and keeping him as the starter, they will restructure his contract and would likely make him uncuttable in 2025. If they leave his contract as is, they are likely planning on moving on very soon.
You're right. The $69.3M dead cap hit can't happen. But Spotrac says the Giants would have a $59.1M dead cap hit if he's cut after June 1. Of course, who knows if they are right.
Man, I hate to say anything in certain terms, but I'm pretty sure that's wrong.
It very likely will be decided a month earlier, when free agency starts. If they aren't planning on drafting a QB and keeping him as the starter, they will restructure his contract and would likely make him uncuttable in 2025. If they leave his contract as is, they are likely planning on moving on very soon.
Maybe you are right. I didn't consider that play.
They have plenty of salary on Lawrence, Thomas, and Okereke to convert and move if they need it.
The problems is that the Jones contract is only one of several serious mistakes Schoen has made in just two years. Others include:
(1) Using the FT on Barkley.
(2) Poor OL acquisitions in the draft and FA. I will give Neal a pass because of his broken ankle, but we have gotten nothing from Ezeudu and McKethan, and Schmitz looks underwhelming. Glowinski was also a poor FA signing. The OL situation was so bad we had to sign Pugh "straight off the couch."
(3) Trading for Basham.
(4) Not finding a credible edge rusher opposite KT.
I still think the Giants will draft a QB in the first or second round. Schoen needs to make sure he drafts the correct one or he'll be gone in a few years.
If Jones is healthy, he will begin the season as the starter. I would say you heard it here first, except the best I could claim would be you heard it here third because Schoen and Daboll have already said as much. Of course that wouldn't fit any of the conspiracy theories that BBI becomes so fond of following a losing season.
Just last year, with a healthy Jones and a healthy Thomas, the Giants beat the Ravens; and now everyone is talking up the Ravens as the Super Bowl favorite. If Jones and Thomas had been healthy all of 2023, I have no doubt that the Giants would be looking ahead to the playoffs right now. That doesn't mean the team doesn't have all sorts of warts that need to be addressed, but look around at the rest of the NFL. It's not just that there aren't any great teams, there aren't even any teams that are consistently good to very good. The Cowboys and Eagles both lost to the Cardinals who lost to the Giants and the Commodores, the Chiefs lost to the Raiders and it feels like the Bills lost to everyone but the Giants despite their 10-6 record. This ain't your granddad's NFL.
if he passes a physical he has to Atleast dress, right? What happens if the starter goes down?
The smart play for the Giants is to not clear him from rehab (whether he should be or not as there will be enough wiggle room) and then he stays on PUP. Jones can petition to the players union but so what.
He should never be on the field again in a Giant uniform.
You're right. The $69.3M dead cap hit can't happen. But Spotrac says the Giants would have a $59.1M dead cap hit if he's cut after June 1. Of course, who knows if they are right.
Man, I hate to say anything in certain terms, but I'm pretty sure that's wrong.
As I said, I am not vouching for the accuracy of the information. I am not a cap expert. But even if your $47M number is correct, I still don't think the Giants will take that cap hit by cutting Jones.
keep him inactive on game days. Pretty simple.
There are very much teams that are consistently good but injuries, missed FGs or an average QB or another team with good fortune keeps them from reaching the end goal.
That is not our issue. We are not consistently good. We are consistently bad with the occasional good due largely to weak schedules and close wins.
Rolling DJ and Saquon out once again in 2024 to compete for a Super Bowl is like asking people to go to the movies to watch The Hangover - Part 6. It’s basically a waste of time.
But if you do, make sure someone tells UConn to bring the popcorn because at least there will be some food to eat or maybe just throw at the screen.
It's 47M on the books in 2024 whether they cut him or hide him.
If they cut him, it's a solid to him. He gets paid the same and can try and find a team.
Also, any salary he does draw from a new team is almost certainly credited back to the Giants the next year as a cap rebate (most big deals have offset language in the event the player is cut).
He should never be on the field again in a Giant uniform.[/quote]
I don't agree. There are two smarter plays:
1) Cut him after June, when he can pass a physical, and hope he signs for some nominal salary that is credited back as an offset
2) Get him to wave his injury guarantee, and trade him for nominal compensation
keep him inactive on game days. Pretty simple.
Jones is never going to win a Superbowl as the starter. They have a better chance of trading for Z. Wilson and winning a SB than they ever will with Jones
I can't wait until he's an ex-Giant. I'm so sick of the threads about him & the DJFC.
You are going to be very disappointed, Jones is a very good qb and will be here for many years to come. If the Giants get that oline right he will be a star. If he leaves the Giants you had better hope he doesn't turn up in say, Washington, or saints preserve us, Dallas!
I'll take that chance. Thanks for the heads up.
He should never be on the field again in a Giant uniform.
I don't agree. There are two smarter plays:
1) Cut him after June, when he can pass a physical, and hope he signs for some nominal salary that is credited back as an offset
2) Get him to wave his injury guarantee, and trade him for nominal compensation [/quote]
I am fine with 1 but it’s not practical,to think he will pass a physical in June. It will be several months later,
I am also fine with 2 but he will never wave it if he has a brain. Daniel Jones should start betting on himself when nobody wants to? No chance.
Schoen had made a lot of mistakes this year. I am not sold on him going forward. I hope he improves quickly.
keep him inactive on game days. Pretty simple.
It's absolutely clueless to compare the 2022 Ravens with the 2023 Ravens.
In 2022, the overachieving, and lucky, Giants beat a mediocre Ravens team that was +35 in points scored vs points given up.
The 2023 Ravens are currently +210. That is why everyone is talking up the Ravens as Super Bowl favorites. This ain't your 2022 Ravens.
1) Cut him after June, when he can pass a physical, and hope he signs for some nominal salary that is credited back as an offset
2) Get him to wave his injury guarantee, and trade him for nominal compensation
I am fine with 1 but it’s not practical,to think he will pass a physical in June. It will be several months later,
I am also fine with 2 but he will never wave it if he has a brain. Daniel Jones should start betting on himself when nobody wants to? No chance.
For number one, the key is cutting him after or designating him a post-June 1 cut. He'll probably be able to pass a physical in August. They can cut him then with no cap change to 2024.
For number two, if he doesn't wave the injury guarantee, he'll be shelved and not play at all. It's much better for his self interest to play somewhere in 2024, versus being shelved.
I'm not sure ownership is going to be all that concerned with maximizing every dollar of cap space given how inefficient they've been in two recent examples:
1. Paying Eli's $23M bonus only to draft Daniel Jones weeks later in 2019. They ended up paying Eli that money for, I think, one win in four starts.
2. Reversing course on Jones after opting not to pick up his fifth year option, and then bumbling the handling of the franchise tag in the Jones/Barkley contract dilemma. Forget for a moment the inanity of feeling compelled to pay both players, but to franchise the cheaper position and pay the more expensive was the cherry on the sundae of incompetence.
And that's just two examples. Leonard Williams, Kenny Golladay, drafting Barkley at all...this organization likes doing dumb things.
But that assumption was taken out back behind the woodshed years ago. The rule structure put in place regarding free agency, the cap, and the draft that was intended to even the odds between the financial haves and have nots has served instead to widen the gulf between the intellectual haves and have nots at the ownership level.
Schoen had made a lot of mistakes this year. I am not sold on him going forward. I hope he improves quickly.
JS’s mistake (beyond the trade) was deciding to restructure, which is why cutting him would be painful.
If it works in the NFLPA favor, the Giants are almost certain to cut Jones this year to avoid a similar situation.
Sadly, I agree. It isn't the 'Giants way'.
There is no "bind" here. The right answer could not be more clear. Schoen should cut DJ as soon as he passes a physical after 6/1/2024. Under no circumstances should he play a single down ever again for this franchise. Schoen should draft the next "Joe Burrow" in April and sign a high floor veteran at a reasonable "backup contract" rate ala Brissett, Mayfield, or even frankly Russell Wilson, to be the bridge/backup to the next "Joe Burrow". Oh and by the way if Schoen drafts the next "Zach Wilson", it will be apparent that a monkey throwing darts at the draft board would be a more competent GM and he should be fired on the spot. And we will know this before the end of the 2024 season, just as David Tepper now knows what a catastrophic mistake it was to take Bryce Young over CJ Stroud.
If it works in the NFLPA favor, the Giants are almost certain to cut Jones this year to avoid a similar situation.
What is the grievance? The team can play any one of their players or not play any one of their players. Just like Wilson has a clause(I amd guessing) that pays him if inured, the team can prevent having to pay the injury clause by not playing him so he will not be injured. The player signed the contract that put in a way to protect his interest. The NFLPA cannot force a team to play a player it doesn't want to play.
There is no "bind" here. The right answer could not be more clear. Schoen should cut DJ as soon as he passes a physical after 6/1/2024. Under no circumstances should he play a single down ever again for this franchise. Schoen should draft the next "Joe Burrow" in April and sign a high floor veteran at a reasonable "backup contract" rate ala Brissett, Mayfield, or even frankly Russell Wilson, to be the bridge/backup to the next "Joe Burrow". Oh and by the way if Schoen drafts the next "Zach Wilson", it will be apparent that a monkey throwing darts at the draft board would be a more competent GM and he should be fired on the spot. And we will know this before the end of the 2024 season, just as David Tepper now knows what a catastrophic mistake it was to take Bryce Young over CJ Stroud.
You are right. A shocking contract based on the player's accomplishments. I have to assume ownership was involved in forcing the issue. Wishful thinking is a terrible operational directive. And at least Watson and Wilson had prior accomplishments to lean on, and both played much better than Jones after their respective signings. If 2023 is all we see of Jones under this contract, it is historically bad return on investment: 2TDs and around 30th in most important passing metrics. Just an abomination.
If I'm the owner, and I have 70 million of dead cap over 2 years for a guy not on my team, that just signed the contract a year ago?.... I consider that a fireable offense for my general manager.
You dont think Mara is in the room making this decision WITH Schoen?
There is no "bind" here. The right answer could not be more clear. Schoen should cut DJ as soon as he passes a physical after 6/1/2024. Under no circumstances should he play a single down ever again for this franchise. Schoen should draft the next "Joe Burrow" in April and sign a high floor veteran at a reasonable "backup contract" rate ala Brissett, Mayfield, or even frankly Russell Wilson, to be the bridge/backup to the next "Joe Burrow". Oh and by the way if Schoen drafts the next "Zach Wilson", it will be apparent that a monkey throwing darts at the draft board would be a more competent GM and he should be fired on the spot. And we will know this before the end of the 2024 season, just as David Tepper now knows what a catastrophic mistake it was to take Bryce Young over CJ Stroud.
Good post The Mike.
It is amazing the contract Jones got after throwing 15 TDs.. Jordan Love has thrown 30 TDs and could very well lead the Packers to the playoffs. Is he worth $55M AAV? How about Baker Mayfield?
Why did Schoen tell the world he wanted Jones back before they even begun negotiations? Why did they let Jones dictate the negotiations? Both Jones and Barkley could have tested the market.
Jones should have gotten a Geno Smith type contract. Seattle can cut Smith after THIS season.
It doesn't help when ownership is fawning over Jones publicly after the Vikings win, and it's hard for a first time GM or HC to manage that.
If we are being honest, the Giants should be all in on Harbaugh. I like Daboll, but this franchise needs a strong personality with a track record to manage all the family dynamics in ownership.
There is too much collaboration with the Giants. I'm sure John Mara, Chris Mara, Tim McDonnell & Kevin Abrams were all advocating for paying Jones.
The bottom line is, they don't have to throw away 2024. They can find a way to get any of these QB's, they can start one of these guys and start building something. They better at least try.
If they just roll it all back in 2024, the entire regime should be fired. It's too bad it isn't 5 years sooner and I'd want Belichick. That's the type of leader to get out of this mess, not another coordinator.
Huge offseason for Schoen and Daboll.
First, remember Mara has a lot of influence when it comes to guys like Jones and Barkley. He seems to care too much about the image of the QB. He also seems to like Barkley too much.
Daboll decides who plays, not Schoen. Daboll's job is tied to wins, playoffs, etc. He is going to play whoever can win next week. This is why he switched to Tyrod two weeks ago after DeVito lost his hot hand.
Jone's ACL is not going to be ready in time for training camp. This means he will have no reps even if he is healthy enough to play week 1.
Therefore, our starting QB for week 1 is going to be whoever we pickup or draft this off season, DeVito, or Tyrod. We cannot go into the start of next season with Tyrod and Devito as our potential starters with continued uncertainty about Jone's health. This has nothing to do with his contract. Daboll needs to win next season at all costs.
So, we are getting a QB this off season... period. Daboll will play whoever he thinks (not who you think) gives him the best chance to win at the start of the season.
Now, if we draft a QB high, he will be on his rookie contract. That plus what we have to pay Jones is about what we would be paying a top QB anyway. By the time we have to sign our rookie QB to his second more expensive contract, the Jones contract and cap hits will be in our rear view mirror.
First, remember Mara has a lot of influence when it comes to guys like Jones and Barkley. He seems to care too much about the image of the QB. He also seems to like Barkley too much.
I agree with much of this. And let's be real, it's possible Jones will be ready by wk 1, but there's an equal chance he won't be fully ready until week 6. You don't want to throw a guy with major neck injury concerns out into NFL action with an ACL, and knee stability concerns, that aren't completely healed, especially with the injury clause in his contract.
The clock on this situation starts between 8:15pm and 9pm, EST on April 24th, 2024. At that point, Joe Schoen will reveal his cards on the direction of this team.
If he selects a QB then we know Jones's days are numbered.
If he selects a non-QB like a WR/OL/etc, Jones's is granted a stay until round two.
If he selects a QB in round two, we can probably assume Jones is on a much shorter leash but 2024 will be another audition year.
If he doesn't select a QB in round two, Jones is locked and loaded to be the QB in 2024 and 2025. And the sounds of champagne popping are heard at Team Jones Central...
The other WC is if they don't go QB in the draft, they will have to go QB via FA. Who they sign that route will be very telling.
keep him inactive on game days. Pretty simple.
Mediocrity at QB is the way to the top!
For number one, the key is cutting him after or designating him a post-June 1 cut. He'll probably be able to pass a physical in August. They can cut him then with no cap change to 2024. AGREE.
For number two, if he doesn't wave the injury guarantee, he'll be shelved and not play at all. It's much better for his self interest to play somewhere in 2024, versus being shelved.
In reality, while better to spend it on a mid-tier player, an extra $23 million spread over 2 or more years with a $300 million dollar cap isn't meaningful enough to impact the QB decision.
Jones injury situation matters a lot. The guarantee doesn't.
There is no "bind" here. The right answer could not be more clear. Schoen should cut DJ as soon as he passes a physical after 6/1/2024. Under no circumstances should he play a single down ever again for this franchise. Schoen should draft the next "Joe Burrow" in April and sign a high floor veteran at a reasonable "backup contract" rate ala Brissett, Mayfield, or even frankly Russell Wilson, to be the bridge/backup to the next "Joe Burrow". Oh and by the way if Schoen drafts the next "Zach Wilson", it will be apparent that a monkey throwing darts at the draft board would be a more competent GM and he should be fired on the spot. And we will know this before the end of the 2024 season, just as David Tepper now knows what a catastrophic mistake it was to take Bryce Young over CJ Stroud.
I read on BBI this contract was somewhere around a B+/A deal for the Giants.
keep him inactive on game days. Pretty simple.
Come on man. The Giants had all of 238 total yards of offense in that Baltimore game. 155 passing yards. Jones rushed for a whopping 6 yards. They benefited from a couple of timely Baltimore turnovers. That was the exact kind of game that many of you were dismissing DeVito for. Not doing much on offense and taking advantage of short fields to score their points.
Jones did nothing in that game that any other QB or backup QB couldn’t do. But of course, the fan club gives him all the credit for the win. Your standards for QB play continue to be pathetically low
But the more I think about it, the more my blood boils. Joe Schoen should be fired for this contract. It is arguably the dumbest contract in major sports history. It is one thing to overpay proven stars like Russell or Watson. But doing anything other than the franchise tag for DJ on the belief that a guy who threw fifteen touchdown passes last year should be paid a higher percentage of the cap in 2024 than all but five players in the entire league is the definition of stupidity.
There is no "bind" here. The right answer could not be more clear. Schoen should cut DJ as soon as he passes a physical after 6/1/2024. Under no circumstances should he play a single down ever again for this franchise. Schoen should draft the next "Joe Burrow" in April and sign a high floor veteran at a reasonable "backup contract" rate ala Brissett, Mayfield, or even frankly Russell Wilson, to be the bridge/backup to the next "Joe Burrow". Oh and by the way if Schoen drafts the next "Zach Wilson", it will be apparent that a monkey throwing darts at the draft board would be a more competent GM and he should be fired on the spot. And we will know this before the end of the 2024 season, just as David Tepper now knows what a catastrophic mistake it was to take Bryce Young over CJ Stroud.
I read on BBI this contract was somewhere around a B+/A deal for the Giants.
Six months ago, BBI was convinced we'd found our franchise quarterback, don't remember much chatter about what a terrible contract Schoen had drawn up. Now, apparently it's the worst contract in sports history!
keep him inactive on game days. Pretty simple.
Your perspective probably is an accurate reflection of how the GIants liklely view this, which is a naive, sentimental, and frankly lazy way to approach team building. Because the Giants had a couple of magical Superbowl runs more than a decade ago, they are always a couple of small moves and lucky bounces from winning again, right? Screw trying to build a sustainably great team, let's grab us the 2024 version of Kawika Mitchell and off we go!
That there are cap implications beyond that isn't a product of the contract they signed, it's a reflection of how the manage their cap accounting. Those are two very different topics.
My view from the onset was it was an average deal for both sides. The few big name QBs who have made it to UFA have secured substantial practical guarantees in year three. Jones did not secure that.
The Giants have the means, motive, and opportunity to move away cleanly after two years. Whether they do it is a management question, not a contract question.
As I said, I am not vouching for the accuracy of the information. I am not a cap expert. But even if your $47M number is correct, I still don't think the Giants will take that cap hit by cutting Jones.
It's 47M on the books in 2024 whether they cut him or hide him.
If they cut him, it's a solid to him. He gets paid the same and can try and find a team.
Also, any salary he does draw from a new team is almost certainly credited back to the Giants the next year as a cap rebate (most big deals have offset language in the event the player is cut).
I agree that his cap hit is the same whether they cut him or keep him. But the Giants are not going to cut him. They won't incur a $47M cap hit. That would be more than twice the $22M cap hit (the largest in franchise history), that they will incur when they cut him in 2025. They would also have to pay the salary of the QB who replaces him, presumably a veteran.
They also won't cut him because as I said, they still envision him as the starter as soon as he is healthy, or at a minimum as someone who can compete for a starting job. They aren't going to refuse to play him because if he gets hurt it might trigger his injury guarantee. That would only happen at the earliest next year when the Giants are mathematically eliminated from the playoffs.
Another reason to keep him is that he might actually have some trade value after next season, assuming he stays healthy. By the spring of 2025, he'll be about 18 months removed from his ACL tear. Jones has also had at least some success. Some teams might view him as a good "bridge" QB they can start for a few years until they find someone better. The league is loaded with such players, Mayfield and Minshew being a few good examples. And if he's traded, my understanding is that the Giants would be responsible for any cap hit for his remaining bonus. The acquiring team would only have to pay his salary.
In comment 16347085 sb from NYT Forum said:
...salary cap be damned. The Giants can't afford to have an additional $23 million of his salary on the books for 2025.
If I'm the owner, and I have 70 million of dead cap over 2 years for a guy not on my team, that just signed the contract a year ago?.... I consider that a fireable offense for my general manager.
It's a fireable offense for whosever idea it was.
Doesn't mean it was the GM's.
What do you think your new BBI handle will be by then? Because this one will be banned before the draft. Book it.
I believe Jones will be the starter as soon as he's healthy, they will not invest meaningful resources in another QB, and they will make no adjustments to his contract.
I think that's malpractice and will be the reason Schoen loses his job after 2024. Either because Jone gets hurt yet again, or reverts to his mean and is a bottom fourth QB.
Unless they do something cosmically stupid, odds are Jones is going to represent a 47M cap charge next year. That's whether he plays, whether he's shelved, or traded.
They have four options, three of them protect them in 2025, one of them exposes them.
- Shelve Jones so he doesn't get hurt
- Force him to waive his injury guarantee
- Trade him
- Say fuck it, at let the guy who constantly gets hurt play with the existing contract that has a big injury clause
In comment 16347179 The Mike said:
But the more I think about it, the more my blood boils. Joe Schoen should be fired for this contract. It is arguably the dumbest contract in major sports history. It is one thing to overpay proven stars like Russell or Watson. But doing anything other than the franchise tag for DJ on the belief that a guy who threw fifteen touchdown passes last year should be paid a higher percentage of the cap in 2024 than all but five players in the entire league is the definition of stupidity.
There is no "bind" here. The right answer could not be more clear. Schoen should cut DJ as soon as he passes a physical after 6/1/2024. Under no circumstances should he play a single down ever again for this franchise. Schoen should draft the next "Joe Burrow" in April and sign a high floor veteran at a reasonable "backup contract" rate ala Brissett, Mayfield, or even frankly Russell Wilson, to be the bridge/backup to the next "Joe Burrow". Oh and by the way if Schoen drafts the next "Zach Wilson", it will be apparent that a monkey throwing darts at the draft board would be a more competent GM and he should be fired on the spot. And we will know this before the end of the 2024 season, just as David Tepper now knows what a catastrophic mistake it was to take Bryce Young over CJ Stroud.
I read on BBI this contract was somewhere around a B+/A deal for the Giants.
Six months ago, BBI was convinced we'd found our franchise quarterback, don't remember much chatter about what a terrible contract Schoen had drawn up. Now, apparently it's the worst contract in sports history!
I love how there are actually people who don't realize that all of this is written in internet ink. The receipts are all there.
Go back to the thread from when DJ signed. You'll see a few posters openly call it a bad contract. Several more came right out and said that they thought the franchise tag was the much better move because it kept the "prove-it" onus on DJ for another year.
It's purely revisionist history to pretend that all of BBI (or the fanbase at large) had a kumbaya moment when DJ signed last year.
If they’re worried about the playoffs next year they should already be fired.
In comment 16347179 The Mike said:
But the more I think about it, the more my blood boils. Joe Schoen should be fired for this contract. It is arguably the dumbest contract in major sports history. It is one thing to overpay proven stars like Russell or Watson. But doing anything other than the franchise tag for DJ on the belief that a guy who threw fifteen touchdown passes last year should be paid a higher percentage of the cap in 2024 than all but five players in the entire league is the definition of stupidity.
There is no "bind" here. The right answer could not be more clear. Schoen should cut DJ as soon as he passes a physical after 6/1/2024. Under no circumstances should he play a single down ever again for this franchise. Schoen should draft the next "Joe Burrow" in April and sign a high floor veteran at a reasonable "backup contract" rate ala Brissett, Mayfield, or even frankly Russell Wilson, to be the bridge/backup to the next "Joe Burrow". Oh and by the way if Schoen drafts the next "Zach Wilson", it will be apparent that a monkey throwing darts at the draft board would be a more competent GM and he should be fired on the spot. And we will know this before the end of the 2024 season, just as David Tepper now knows what a catastrophic mistake it was to take Bryce Young over CJ Stroud.
I read on BBI this contract was somewhere around a B+/A deal for the Giants.
Six months ago, BBI was convinced we'd found our franchise quarterback, don't remember much chatter about what a terrible contract Schoen had drawn up. Now, apparently it's the worst contract in sports history!
I fall into all those categories. But, I particularly hate the casual comments about how it's "easy" to get out after year 2. WTF good is that when year 2 has a crazy ballooned salary that is all guaranteed? Year 1 was terrible. He played terrible when healthy and had 2 significant injuries. The combination of those 3 make next year a landmine, which is why it is a legitimate question whether or not they should ever let him play in 2024.
We’ve all seen what Daniel Jones is capable of if his OL is bad. And THAT is not “conducive to the Giants competing for a playoff spot”. If their intention is to play Jones because the OL is absolutely dreadful again in hopes of “keeping their jobs” then they are even dumber than we all could imagine possible and deserve to lose their jobs. Every damn one of them.
...salary cap be damned. The Giants can't afford to have an additional $23 million of his salary on the books for 2025.
Good thread idea, christian, but I would argue that cutting Jones over the summer would be the worst thing to do for him. For the team, it might be a great idea, but for Jones, it gives his team little time to find another team. I just do not see the Giants doing this.
Schoen even approaching Jones about waiving his injury clause becomes problematic. The moment Schoen gets near a “we can’t play you if we keep the injury clause”, Jones’s agents will file a complaint with the NFLPA. I think they draft or sign a QB, let him play while Jones recuperates, and then just say the new QB has won the job.
Need to realize: Coaches and GM's are in the "do everything it takes for us to keep our job's" business. There is no way that Schoen and Daboll believe that startiny a rookie QB behind this offensive line in 2024, will be conducive to the Giants competing for a playoff spot, and them keeping their jobs. So buckle up anti Jones crowd, because you are going to be dissapointed after he takes over as starter in week 3, supplanting DeVito, or whomever other veteran back up the Giants bring in. Book it.
What do you think your new BBI handle will be by then? Because this one will be banned before the draft. Book it.
In comment 16347318 Eightshamrocks said:
Need to realize: Coaches and GM's are in the "do everything it takes for us to keep our job's" business. There is no way that Schoen and Daboll believe that startiny a rookie QB behind this offensive line in 2024, will be conducive to the Giants competing for a playoff spot, and them keeping their jobs. So buckle up anti Jones crowd, because you are going to be dissapointed after he takes over as starter in week 3, supplanting DeVito, or whomever other veteran back up the Giants bring in. Book it.
What do you think your new BBI handle will be by then? Because this one will be banned before the draft. Book it.
Way to not address the point of the post and go straight to personal attacks. Brilliant.
How is that a personal attack? You've already admitted that this is not your first BBI handle. And it didn't take much to deduce that your previous handles had been banned. The same will happen with this current handle, because you're not here to discuss anything, you're just here to troll.
It's not a personal attack; it's merely an observation.
In comment 16347179 The Mike said:
But the more I think about it, the more my blood boils. Joe Schoen should be fired for this contract. It is arguably the dumbest contract in major sports history. It is one thing to overpay proven stars like Russell or Watson. But doing anything other than the franchise tag for DJ on the belief that a guy who threw fifteen touchdown passes last year should be paid a higher percentage of the cap in 2024 than all but five players in the entire league is the definition of stupidity.
There is no "bind" here. The right answer could not be more clear. Schoen should cut DJ as soon as he passes a physical after 6/1/2024. Under no circumstances should he play a single down ever again for this franchise. Schoen should draft the next "Joe Burrow" in April and sign a high floor veteran at a reasonable "backup contract" rate ala Brissett, Mayfield, or even frankly Russell Wilson, to be the bridge/backup to the next "Joe Burrow". Oh and by the way if Schoen drafts the next "Zach Wilson", it will be apparent that a monkey throwing darts at the draft board would be a more competent GM and he should be fired on the spot. And we will know this before the end of the 2024 season, just as David Tepper now knows what a catastrophic mistake it was to take Bryce Young over CJ Stroud.
I read on BBI this contract was somewhere around a B+/A deal for the Giants.
Six months ago, BBI was convinced we'd found our franchise quarterback, don't remember much chatter about what a terrible contract Schoen had drawn up. Now, apparently it's the worst contract in sports history!
You don’t remember much chatter about his contract? You weren’t paying attention then. There were MANY of us who thought the contract was absurd.
In comment 16347318 Eightshamrocks said:
Need to realize: Coaches and GM's are in the "do everything it takes for us to keep our job's" business. There is no way that Schoen and Daboll believe that startiny a rookie QB behind this offensive line in 2024, will be conducive to the Giants competing for a playoff spot, and them keeping their jobs. So buckle up anti Jones crowd, because you are going to be dissapointed after he takes over as starter in week 3, supplanting DeVito, or whomever other veteran back up the Giants bring in. Book it.
What do you think your new BBI handle will be by then? Because this one will be banned before the draft. Book it.
Way to not address the point of the post and go straight to personal attacks. Brilliant.
You’re a one-trick pony who has almost certainly been banned before. You don’t seem to care as much about the Giants as you do about Jones. Your obsession with him is almost disturbing. You have never started, or even commented on any thread that is not about Jones.
In comment 16347345 Gatorade Dunk said:
In comment 16347318 Eightshamrocks said:
Need to realize: Coaches and GM's are in the "do everything it takes for us to keep our job's" business. There is no way that Schoen and Daboll believe that startiny a rookie QB behind this offensive line in 2024, will be conducive to the Giants competing for a playoff spot, and them keeping their jobs. So buckle up anti Jones crowd, because you are going to be dissapointed after he takes over as starter in week 3, supplanting DeVito, or whomever other veteran back up the Giants bring in. Book it.
What do you think your new BBI handle will be by then? Because this one will be banned before the draft. Book it.
Way to not address the point of the post and go straight to personal attacks. Brilliant.
How is that a personal attack? You've already admitted that this is not your first BBI handle. And it didn't take much to deduce that your previous handles had been banned. The same will happen with this current handle, because you're not here to discuss anything, you're just here to troll.
It's not a personal attack; it's merely an observation.
In comment 16347345 Gatorade Dunk said:
In comment 16347318 Eightshamrocks said:
Need to realize: Coaches and GM's are in the "do everything it takes for us to keep our job's" business. There is no way that Schoen and Daboll believe that startiny a rookie QB behind this offensive line in 2024, will be conducive to the Giants competing for a playoff spot, and them keeping their jobs. So buckle up anti Jones crowd, because you are going to be dissapointed after he takes over as starter in week 3, supplanting DeVito, or whomever other veteran back up the Giants bring in. Book it.
What do you think your new BBI handle will be by then? Because this one will be banned before the draft. Book it.
Way to not address the point of the post and go straight to personal attacks. Brilliant.
You’re a one-trick pony who has almost certainly been banned before. You don’t seem to care as much about the Giants as you do about Jones. Your obsession with him is almost disturbing. You have never started, or even commented on any thread that is not about Jones.
against the Broncos works out for benching Wilson because of the injury guarantee.
If it works in the NFLPA favor, the Giants are almost certain to cut Jones this year to avoid a similar situation.
What is the grievance? The team can play any one of their players or not play any one of their players. Just like Wilson has a clause(I amd guessing) that pays him if inured, the team can prevent having to pay the injury clause by not playing him so he will not be injured. The player signed the contract that put in a way to protect his interest. The NFLPA cannot force a team to play a player it doesn't want to play.
Pretty much exactly what we are talking about. If the Giants try to get Jones to waive injury guarantee to play, this is what could happen:
“If the Broncos follow-through on the Club’s threat, the Club will violate, among other things, the Collective Bargaining Agreement, Mr. Wilson’s Player Contract and New York law. And, we are particularly concerned that the Broncos still intend to commit these violations under the guise of ‘coaching decisions.’
“Accordingly, we write to notify you that the NFLPA and Mr. Wilson ‘reasonably anticipate’ arbitration and/or litigation against the Broncos and the Management Council, triggering your respective obligations to preserve potentially relevant documents."
Link - ( New Window )
The issue is the torn ACL. They can't cut him while he can't pass a physical. I agree with you, but unfortunately the torn ACL ended that idea.
I'd do everything possible to trade him even if it means including a draft pick.
Amen. And the longer Jones is in the building, the more likely everyone is going to fall in love with his "first in the building" work ethic. It already took out Shurmur and Judge and caused Daboll/Schoen to fork over $160 million, no reason he couldn't finish the job for this regime.
So you don’t think ANY of the QBs in this draft will be better than Jones? Not one of them?
Holy shitballs. None of these guys have to be “can’t miss” to be better than Jones. Come now. That bar is simply not very high. There is no doubt that you are here to troll. This would go down as a historically bad draft class if not one of these QBs is better than Daniel freakin Jones. Possibly the worst QB class ever if that’s how it works out. So you’re either a troll or have NO clue what the hell you’re watching. You’re better off just telling us you’re trolling…
Jone is not a good QB but a good example of "there are no can't miss prospects".
The wait-and-see time is over. Now it's really just about how to handle his contractual cap items.
against the Broncos works out for benching Wilson because of the injury guarantee.
If it works in the NFLPA favor, the Giants are almost certain to cut Jones this year to avoid a similar situation.
What is the grievance? The team can play any one of their players or not play any one of their players. Just like Wilson has a clause(I amd guessing) that pays him if inured, the team can prevent having to pay the injury clause by not playing him so he will not be injured. The player signed the contract that put in a way to protect his interest. The NFLPA cannot force a team to play a player it doesn't want to play.
And it is why the team is paying lip service to the fact that Wilson does not give them the best chance to win. Once you argue that you are past the legality of sitting a player with an injury guarantee.
The Giants were picking 25th in the draft and were coming off a nice playoff run, a lot of that had to do with Jones. It was his first year with Daboll and he showed significant improvement in a lot of areas.
But sure, giving that QB what amounts to a 2 year guaranteed contract is a firable offense.
You said it yourself, dummy:
I used to be the Shockey guy from years ago.
If you think that's dumb, you should read some of your posts.
For everyone who says support for Jones to continue as the starting QB is irrational, wich is said on here multiple times a day, I think the absolute condemnation of Jones as a player by the anti Jones crowd is equally as irrational. You guy are like the pot calling the kettle black. No, Jones is not a terrible player as you claim. The proof is usually somewhere in the middle, as with anything else. Jones is a good QB who you can win with. He isn't a great one-nobody is claiming he is. Of course the offensive line needs to stop being offensive, and the Giants need to improve the receiving core. Once that happens, then we shall see. I don't think any of the QB's in this draft are going to be better players than Jones, I just don't. There are no "can't miss" prospects. So let's just agree to dissagree.
So you don’t think ANY of the QBs in this draft will be better than Jones? Not one of them?
Holy shitballs. None of these guys have to be “can’t miss” to be better than Jones. Come now. That bar is simply not very high. There is no doubt that you are here to troll. This would go down as a historically bad draft class if not one of these QBs is better than Daniel freakin Jones. Possibly the worst QB class ever if that’s how it works out. So you’re either a troll or have NO clue what the hell you’re watching. You’re better off just telling us you’re trolling…
With your trashing of Jones's talent in your post.
But the more I think about it, the more my blood boils. Joe Schoen should be fired for this contract. It is arguably the dumbest contract in major sports history. It is one thing to overpay proven stars like Russell or Watson. But doing anything other than the franchise tag for DJ on the belief that a guy who threw fifteen touchdown passes last year should be paid a higher percentage of the cap in 2024 than all but five players in the entire league is the definition of stupidity.
There is no "bind" here. The right answer could not be more clear. Schoen should cut DJ as soon as he passes a physical after 6/1/2024. Under no circumstances should he play a single down ever again for this franchise. Schoen should draft the next "Joe Burrow" in April and sign a high floor veteran at a reasonable "backup contract" rate ala Brissett, Mayfield, or even frankly Russell Wilson, to be the bridge/backup to the next "Joe Burrow". Oh and by the way if Schoen drafts the next "Zach Wilson", it will be apparent that a monkey throwing darts at the draft board would be a more competent GM and he should be fired on the spot. And we will know this before the end of the 2024 season, just as David Tepper now knows what a catastrophic mistake it was to take Bryce Young over CJ Stroud.
Good post The Mike.
It is amazing the contract Jones got after throwing 15 TDs.. Jordan Love has thrown 30 TDs and could very well lead the Packers to the playoffs. Is he worth $55M AAV? How about Baker Mayfield?
Why did Schoen tell the world he wanted Jones back before they even begun negotiations? Why did they let Jones dictate the negotiations? Both Jones and Barkley could have tested the market.
Jones should have gotten a Geno Smith type contract. Seattle can cut Smith after THIS season.
It doesn't help when ownership is fawning over Jones publicly after the Vikings win, and it's hard for a first time GM or HC to manage that.
If we are being honest, the Giants should be all in on Harbaugh. I like Daboll, but this franchise needs a strong personality with a track record to manage all the family dynamics in ownership.
There is too much collaboration with the Giants. I'm sure John Mara, Chris Mara, Tim McDonnell & Kevin Abrams were all advocating for paying Jones.
The bottom line is, they don't have to throw away 2024. They can find a way to get any of these QB's, they can start one of these guys and start building something. They better at least try.
If they just roll it all back in 2024, the entire regime should be fired. It's too bad it isn't 5 years sooner and I'd want Belichick. That's the type of leader to get out of this mess, not another coordinator.
Huge offseason for Schoen and Daboll.
Agree with all of this, Sean, except the Harbaugh part. Anyone John Mara brings in for an interview that says "I understand your point of view, but ultimately I am bringing in whomever I want" is not getting the job.
If John Harbaugh (or anyone) walks in and says "I don't want Jones and Barkley and am letting them both walk" will be ushered out and not contacted any further.
That is a lie. I have always had this same handle-I just didn't post for several years. I decided to start posting again this season. I have never been banned or had multiple handles, so I don't know what the Hell you are taking about.
I used to be the Shockey guy from years ago.
In comment 16347492 Eightshamrocks said:
That is a lie. I have always had this same handle-I just didn't post for several years. I decided to start posting again this season. I have never been banned or had multiple handles, so I don't know what the Hell you are taking about.
I used to be the Shockey guy from years ago.
Hey Dummy, when I was a Shockey fan back then my handle was Eightshamrocks. I wasn't saying Shockey was included in my handle. What I meant was Shockey was my favorite player then. Jones is my favorite player now.
Then why does your profile say you’ve been a member since Nov 2022? I’m pretty sure Shockey wasn’t playing then.
The Giants were picking 25th in the draft and were coming off a nice playoff run, a lot of that had to do with Jones. It was his first year with Daboll and he showed significant improvement in a lot of areas.
But sure, giving that QB what amounts to a 2 year guaranteed contract is a firable offense.
Signing Jones to a contract is defensible, signing him to THAT contract is less so, especially when you factor in Schoen’s decision not to execute Jones’s 5th year option. You may not think it’s fair, but these are the kind of decisions GM’s are judged on.
Jones' contract is a sunk cost for 2024. You can't use it to make future decisions about the team other than hard cap restrictions it places.
In comment 16347561 Gatorade Dunk said:
In comment 16347492 Eightshamrocks said:
That is a lie. I have always had this same handle-I just didn't post for several years. I decided to start posting again this season. I have never been banned or had multiple handles, so I don't know what the Hell you are taking about.
I used to be the Shockey guy from years ago. - ( New Window )
Hey Dummy, when I was a Shockey fan back then my handle was Eightshamrocks. I wasn't saying Shockey was included in my handle. What I meant was Shockey was my favorite player then. Jones is my favorite player now.
Then why does your profile say you’ve been a member since Nov 2022? I’m pretty sure Shockey wasn’t playing then.
I'm glad you've brought up the practical amount of years guaranteed in the contract, it's the germane point.
I'm sure you'd agree if Schoen misplays this offseason and that 2 year of guarantees metastisized into 3 because of an injury -- that would be a serious blunder, correct?
Jones' contract is a sunk cost for 2024. You can't use it to make future decisions about the team other than hard cap restrictions it places.
This is what I don't understand. Who cares if they draft a QB who busts? It's not an issue as long as they don't overpay.
No one seems to care about drafting another RT who might bust, but here we are still spinning wheels since 2019 with Jones.
We should be picking a QB at some point every year, and we should be ruthless in how they are evaluated.
In comment 16347566 Eightshamrocks said:
In comment 16347561 Gatorade Dunk said:
In comment 16347492 Eightshamrocks said:
That is a lie. I have always had this same handle-I just didn't post for several years. I decided to start posting again this season. I have never been banned or had multiple handles, so I don't know what the Hell you are taking about.
I used to be the Shockey guy from years ago. - ( New Window )
Hey Dummy, when I was a Shockey fan back then my handle was Eightshamrocks. I wasn't saying Shockey was included in my handle. What I meant was Shockey was my favorite player then. Jones is my favorite player now.
Then why does your profile say you’ve been a member since Nov 2022? I’m pretty sure Shockey wasn’t playing then.
Because as I already said on this thread, I didn't post for several years. There was a PW reset on here, so I needed to re-register.
I’m calling BS on that. Did an archive search on old threads when Shockey was traded, and your handle never came up. So you were such a fan that you never bothered to comment when your favorite player got traded? On more than a dozen threads?? Yeah, ok…
Couldn't agree more. Enough of the nuance and mental gymnastics trying to create the softest landing.
It's been five years. The evidence is clear - Jones is not the answer.
Onto the next chapter.
Unfortunately, this organization is going to zig when they should zag.
We have seen the ceiling:8-10 wins
1) If he's cut after he can pass a physical, and he signs with another team. Whatever nominal amount of money he earns, would likely come back as a cap credit in 2025 (as part of offset clauses in most big contracts).
Or 2, and the best case scenario.
2) If they can convince him to waive his injury guarantee, and trade him.
The most likely outcome would be the Giants trade Jones and a draft pick to team X.
Think of it in terms of team X buying a draft pick. If team X wants a 2nd round pick, they eat 10M of Jones's salary. If they want a 3rd, they eat 7M. etc.
In return the Giants get a conditional 7th that conveys to nothing unless Jones is an All Pro.
Because Jones has no guarantees in 2025 and 2026, this is a great way to buy a pick.
p.s.--Do you see what I did there?
+1
If there is something I like about Schoen, he is not opposed to being creative to make a trade.
And honestly, I think it's best for Jones to start fresh somewhere else as well.
The evidence is clear - Jones is not the answer.
Hahaha, the evidence is clear, that's a good one! Whenever someone uses "clearly" or "obviously" or words to that effect in their argument, it's a clear indication that it's anything but.
p.s.--Do you see what I did there?
It's been five years. Five.
Give me a number of years that you are comfortable with to call an adequate sample size?
And he had that historic playoff run in 2022...
There are a lot permutations you can take. But the headline is the Giants need to convince Jones to wave that injury guarantee. That's the bad guy.
In comment 16347595 bw in dc said:
The evidence is clear - Jones is not the answer.
Hahaha, the evidence is clear, that's a good one! Whenever someone uses "clearly" or "obviously" or words to that effect in their argument, it's a clear indication that it's anything but.
p.s.--Do you see what I did there?
It's been five years. Five.
Give me a number of years that you are comfortable with to call an adequate sample size?
There isn't a length of time before some people see and acknowledge and what they don't want to see and acknowledge. For some the Giants will have always ruined/not taken advantage of a star in Daniel Jones.
I don’t know guys. I think Jones needs at least 7 more seasons before we consider moving on. He is such a nice guy, works hard, & doesn’t cause any problems.
And he had that historic playoff run in 2022...
I'm told he even broke some records in that game.
1) If he's cut after he can pass a physical, and he signs with another team. Whatever nominal amount of money he earns, would likely come back as a cap credit in 2025 (as part of offset clauses in most big contracts).
Or 2, and the best case scenario.
2) If they can convince him to waive his injury guarantee, and trade him.
The most likely outcome would be the Giants trade Jones and a draft pick to team X.
Think of it in terms of team X buying a draft pick. If team X wants a 2nd round pick, they eat 10M of Jones's salary. If they want a 3rd, they eat 7M. etc.
In return the Giants get a conditional 7th that conveys to nothing unless Jones is an All Pro.
Because Jones has no guarantees in 2025 and 2026, this is a great way to buy a pick.
Talk about adding insult to injury!
So Daniel Jones' comps are Marcus Mariota, Gardner Minshew and Mitchell Trubisky. Their average AAV is approx $5mm. That would be a $59mm differential over the two years for which DJ is guaranteed $69mm. If I extrapolate your numbers then, the Giants would likely have to add at least three or maybe even four future first round draft picks for any team to pick up the complete guaranteed differential left on his contract as compared to his fair market value. This makes the stupidity of the contract crystal clear.
+1
If there is something I like about Schoen, he is not opposed to being creative to make a trade.
And honestly, I think it's best for Jones to start fresh somewhere else as well.
This may come as a surprise, but I don't have the same vitriol or low opinion of Jones as some. I think he's safely in the range of a Jimmy Garoppolo guy and will last in the league as a spot starter.
And out of no fault of his own, he's just on the wrong end of the cost/benefit spectrum with that contract.
A refresh of the economics and a clean slate will do Jones well.
I don’t know guys. I think Jones needs at least 7 more seasons before we consider moving on. He is such a nice guy, works hard, & doesn’t cause any problems.
And he had that historic playoff run in 2022...
We're seeing a lot of history again this year. The playoffs are going to include some of the following: Joe Flacco, Baker Mayfield, Gardner Minshew, Mason Rudolph. Give them each $80M guaranteed.
Talk about adding insult to injury!
So Daniel Jones' comps are Marcus Mariota, Gardner Minshew and Mitchell Trubisky. Their average AAV is approx $5mm. That would be a $59mm differential over the two years for which DJ is guaranteed $69mm. If I extrapolate your numbers then, the Giants would likely have to add at least three or maybe even four future first round draft picks for any team to pick up the complete guaranteed differential left on his contract as compared to his fair market value. This makes the stupidity of the contract crystal clear.
There are only 36M in full guarantees left on Jones's deal, all as part of his 2024 salary.
The other 33.3M in cap hits are the unaccounted for portions of his signing and restructure bonuses. Those are unconditionally New Yorks responsibility.
A very reasonable outcome is the Giants trade Jones and a 3rd round pick, to a team willing to take on 7M of his 2024 salary.
This may come as a surprise, but I don't have the same vitriol or low opinion of Jones as some. I think he's safely in the range of a Jimmy Garoppolo guy and will last in the league as a spot starter.
And out of no fault of his own, he's just on the wrong end of the cost/benefit spectrum with that contract.
A refresh of the economics and a clean slate will do Jones well.
If you need to choose JimG or Jones to be your QB to win a game for your life, who are you taking?
In comment 16347266 ThomasG said:
In comment 16347179 The Mike said:
But the more I think about it, the more my blood boils. Joe Schoen should be fired for this contract. It is arguably the dumbest contract in major sports history. It is one thing to overpay proven stars like Russell or Watson. But doing anything other than the franchise tag for DJ on the belief that a guy who threw fifteen touchdown passes last year should be paid a higher percentage of the cap in 2024 than all but five players in the entire league is the definition of stupidity.
There is no "bind" here. The right answer could not be more clear. Schoen should cut DJ as soon as he passes a physical after 6/1/2024. Under no circumstances should he play a single down ever again for this franchise. Schoen should draft the next "Joe Burrow" in April and sign a high floor veteran at a reasonable "backup contract" rate ala Brissett, Mayfield, or even frankly Russell Wilson, to be the bridge/backup to the next "Joe Burrow". Oh and by the way if Schoen drafts the next "Zach Wilson", it will be apparent that a monkey throwing darts at the draft board would be a more competent GM and he should be fired on the spot. And we will know this before the end of the 2024 season, just as David Tepper now knows what a catastrophic mistake it was to take Bryce Young over CJ Stroud.
I read on BBI this contract was somewhere around a B+/A deal for the Giants.
Six months ago, BBI was convinced we'd found our franchise quarterback, don't remember much chatter about what a terrible contract Schoen had drawn up. Now, apparently it's the worst contract in sports history!
I love how there are actually people who don't realize that all of this is written in internet ink. The receipts are all there.
Go back to the thread from when DJ signed. You'll see a few posters openly call it a bad contract. Several more came right out and said that they thought the franchise tag was the much better move because it kept the "prove-it" onus on DJ for another year.
It's purely revisionist history to pretend that all of BBI (or the fanbase at large) had a kumbaya moment when DJ signed last year.
Fine! Go back and find the threads. I never said "all of BBI," but I guess you need to characterise it like that to make your argument. I'm not a big fan of DJ. I kept my head down at the time, because most of BBI was pleased that we'd tied up a QB coming off a good second half of the season and an on the road play-off win. There wasn't a whole lot of outrage at the contract.
There isn't a length of time before some people see and acknowledge and what they don't want to see and acknowledge. For some the Giants will have always ruined/not taken advantage of a star in Daniel Jones.
The only conclusion I can draw from those Jones zealots is they actually see greatness in Jones. And don't want to let that great talent join another organization.
What else can you conclude?
Agree with this. We should either be starting a rookie so he can begin to develop, or bring in a vet on a one year contracts to play until said rookie is ready. There is no reason Daniel Jones should start another game for this team with his injury guarantee coupled with his penchant for getting injured.
Coin flip, but since we've seen JG shrivel in the most important game of his life, I'd go Jones.
I'm also on the phone with my life insurance broker either way.
There isn't a length of time before some people see and acknowledge and what they don't want to see and acknowledge. For some the Giants will have always ruined/not taken advantage of a star in Daniel Jones.
The only conclusion I can draw from those Jones zealots is they actually see greatness in Jones. And don't want to let that great talent join another organization.
What else can you conclude?
I don't think it is that. I think it is that they simply don't want to admit they were wrong. We had people defending Gettleman until he retired, and if he was not an objectively terrible GM, one does not exist in the history of sports.
In comment 16347595 bw in dc said:
The evidence is clear - Jones is not the answer.
Hahaha, the evidence is clear, that's a good one! Whenever someone uses "clearly" or "obviously" or words to that effect in their argument, it's a clear indication that it's anything but.
p.s.--Do you see what I did there?
It's been five years. Five.
Give me a number of years that you are comfortable with to call an adequate sample size?
So why did Schoen give him that contract? It wasn't because of John Mara, that's a red herring and just an excuse people use to rationalize why they are in disagreement with a man far more knowledgeable and informed than they are. Mara didn't bring in someone with no ties to the organization just so he can tell him what to do. And if he had, they surely would have exercised the 5th year option.
As supportive as I've been with Jones, I definitely want to see the Giants draft a QB given the general consensus that it's a strong QB draft when it comes to blue and red chip quality prospects and given the first and second round picks. If there's a QB worth that 5 to 8 pick of theirs, they should pounce on him. If not they should consider moving back into the first round later in the draft. They have the ammo to do it and it won't be a waste of a first round pick even if Jones should go on to become a Super Bowl MVP.
If you need to choose JimG or Jones to be your QB to win a game for your life, who are you taking?
Coin flip, but since we've seen JG shrivel in the most important game of his life, I'd go Jones.
I'm also on the phone with my life insurance broker either way.
You really need to need to check the behavioral health benefits in your medical policy. I can't believe you just wrote that... ;)
You should seriously consider self-banning.
Players who A) do not have a contract, B) fail a physical and C) want a contract, can agree to an injury waiver that protects the signing team in the event of injury to the same body part.
But that's not a waiver of an injury guarantee.
The Broncos' request of Russell Wilson was in some headlines misreported as a request that he waive his injury guarantee. That's not what happened. What the Broncos requested was that Wilson waive the pending transition (in March 2024) of the injury guarantee of his 2025 salary to a full, unqualified guarantee.
As things stand now, Jones has the assurance that, in the event of his release by NYG after the 2024 season, he will either be in good health as he looks for a new team, or have $23M in injury protection to tide him over for 2025.
Jones is not giving that up; he negotiated the guarantee for a reason. And the Giants aren't going to ask. And they're not going to cut him for 2024.
Towards the end of the 2024 season, it's possible that Jones' injury guarantee could play a role, as it did with David Carr and the Raiders in 2022.
I wouldn't discount a novel remedy to the problem, because it's a potentially novel problem.
Teams don't regularly replace a quarterback one year into multi-year deals with significant guarantees.
If the Giants make a significant draft investment to replace Jones, with one or more first round picks, they've obviously concluded Jones's time is up.
Because of the injury guarantee, especially in light of the fact Jones will be returning from a serious injury, playing him is categorically unwise.
One remedy they have is to not play him, which is a right answer. Another remedy is to trade him, which is unattractive to an acquiring party.
Jones then has a choice to make. Is it better to be shelved or give up his injury guarantee and help facilitate being moved to a team where he has a chance to play.
I wouldn't discount a novel remedy to the problem, because it's a potentially novel problem.
Teams don't regularly replace a quarterback one year into multi-year deals with significant guarantees.
If the Giants make a significant draft investment to replace Jones, with one or more first round picks, they've obviously concluded Jones's time is up.
Because of the injury guarantee, especially in light of the fact Jones will be returning from a serious injury, playing him is categorically unwise.
One remedy they have is to not play him, which is a right answer. Another remedy is to trade him, which is unattractive to an acquiring party.
Jones then has a choice to make. Is it better to be shelved or give up his injury guarantee and help facilitate being moved to a team where he has a chance to play.
We'll the risk is exactly what the Broncos are going through. They asked Wilson to waive the injury guarantee, he said no, the Broncos benched him. Now the NFLPA is saying that violates the CBA.
You would think that Jones has less leverage than Wilson especially since Wilson is a Super Bowl winning QB, but what incentive is there for Jones to actually waive it to play? It's close to zero in my opinion. If he waives it and get hurt, there goes a new contract. If he waives it and plays like shit, there goes a new contract.
The best possible outcome for Jones is the narrative where he is healthy and the Giants don't want to play him. Then he can negotiate something based off of his potential and not actual recent playing time performance.
Just cut him.
If the Giants select a quarterback in the top 10 of the draft, that's a pretty clear indication they are moving on, so I would expect a commensurate prudent decision.
In good faith, the Giants and Jones could work on a resolution. If Jones determined sitting out a year was in his best interest, so be it. An arbitor will never rule a team must play a player. The PA will scoff at the Giants, but that's the end.
It's just simply incomprehensibly stupid for the Giants to play Jones if they've drafted his replacement.
I can't wrap my head around the fallout if Jones were to get hurt and trigger his injury guarantee *after* they drafted his replacement.
Oh for sure. I think the lesson learned is approach the player in good faith and work out a solution.
I think the element of ultimatum opens up debate, and is unnecessary.
You approach the player and say: We're all disappointed in didn't work out. In good conscience we cannot risk playing you this year. We understand if your position is to sit out the year. If you would like us to explore a trade, waving your injury guarantee is the one action you can take to increase those chances.
If you need to choose JimG or Jones to be your QB to win a game for your life, who are you taking?
Coin flip, but since we've seen JG shrivel in the most important game of his life, I'd go Jones.
I'm also on the phone with my life insurance broker either way.
More importantly - who are the other 10 guys on the field with our 2 contestants - the '17-'22 9rs or the '18-'23 Giants?
Rather, the Broncos requested that Wilson waive the provision of his contract that, in March 2024, replaces the injury guarantee of his 2025 salary with a full guarantee, a full year in advance.
Jones' contract doesn't have such a provision. The Wilson scenario will not happen with Jones. If the Giants want to bench Jones, they will simply do it. There will be no actual or implied threats seeking waiver of the injury guarantee.
I wouldn't discount a novel remedy to the problem, because it's a potentially novel problem.
Teams don't regularly replace a quarterback one year into multi-year deals with significant guarantees.
If the Giants make a significant draft investment to replace Jones, with one or more first round picks, they've obviously concluded Jones's time is up.
Because of the injury guarantee, especially in light of the fact Jones will be returning from a serious injury, playing him is categorically unwise.
One remedy they have is to not play him, which is a right answer. Another remedy is to trade him, which is unattractive to an acquiring party.
Jones then has a choice to make. Is it better to be shelved or give up his injury guarantee and help facilitate being moved to a team where he has a chance to play.
I doubt there is anything in the CBA that prevents renegotiating the guarantee, but that doesn’t mean the NFLPA won’t challenge it. They’ll claim that Jones was pressured to renegotiate it in order to be given a chance to play, and they’d probably be right.
It's a question of whether in the abstract, under the CBA can a team threaten to withhold playing time unless a player adjusts a protection in their deal.
The Giants shouldn't and wouldn't do what Denver is alleged to have done. But they certainly could do something similar.
They could tell Jones the only way you take a snap in 2024 is if the 2025 injury guarantee is removed from the contract.
I'm agree the PA would challenge it. It remains to be determined if a team has violated the CBA by withholding playing time in exchange for a renegotiation.
Ultimately, it's not in the Giants best interest to force the issue. Leave it Jones's hands. If he wants to sit out the year cool, if he wants to play for the Giants or anyone else in 2024, he knows what it'll take.
I doubt there is anything in the CBA that prevents renegotiating the guarantee, but that doesn’t mean the NFLPA won’t challenge it. They’ll claim that Jones was pressured to renegotiate it in order to be given a chance to play, and they’d probably be right.
I'm agree the PA would challenge it. It remains to be determined if a team has violated the CBA by withholding playing time in exchange for a renegotiation.
Ultimately, it's not in the Giants best interest to force the issue. Leave it Jones's hands. If he wants to sit out the year cool, if he wants to play for the Giants or anyone else in 2024, he knows what it'll take.
The challenge won’t be whether the Giants withheld playing time, rather that they threatened to withhold playing time. Yes, no arbiter would force the Giants to play Jones, but why else would Jones agree to cancel the injury guarantee other than it would mean he wasn’t going to play? There is simply no other reason, hence the NFLPA having the upper hand in any such claim.
What I hang my hat on is the fact that Schoen and Daboll favored him enough to give him a four year deal that included $82M guaranteed. These are two very experienced men with their careers on the line who had no dog in the race. They didn't draft Jones, they didn't need to defend the pick. Schoen, in particular, had every reason to either move on or apply the franchise tag (which to me seemed the obvious choice), but chose instead to lock him at a higher AAV than what the franchise tag would've cost.
So why did Schoen give him that contract? It wasn't because of John Mara, that's a red herring and just an excuse people use to rationalize why they are in disagreement with a man far more knowledgeable and informed than they are. Mara didn't bring in someone with no ties to the organization just so he can tell him what to do. And if he had, they surely would have exercised the 5th year option.
As supportive as I've been with Jones, I definitely want to see the Giants draft a QB given the general consensus that it's a strong QB draft when it comes to blue and red chip quality prospects and given the first and second round picks. If there's a QB worth that 5 to 8 pick of theirs, they should pounce on him. If not they should consider moving back into the first round later in the draft. They have the ammo to do it and it won't be a waste of a first round pick even if Jones should go on to become a Super Bowl MVP.
I 100% agree Schoen drove the re-signing of Jones. And Mara supported that decision implicitly.
But why should we believe that Schoen and Daboll made the best decision? Schoen has never held the GM gavel to make any final calls on personnel; and Daboll has never been a HC with input on final personnel.
Beyond Jones, I am less and less impressed with Schoen's decision making building this team.
I think the way the Jones contract negotiations played out where it came down to the final minutes, Schoen panicked and played it safe instead of smart. And what we saw of Jones in 2023 suggested that Jones's 2022 season was most likely an aberration instead of a sign of things to come...
I'm not sure how the league would stand or an arbitor would rule. Based on the number of incentives in contracts as well, it's an interesting question.
Personally, I don't think it's in anyone's best interest for teams to double back on these types of components in a contract.
Again, I think the Giants would simply tell Jones they cannot risk playing him, and they would be happy to help facilitate a trade, and that foregoing the injury guarantee would help in that effort.
I'm not sure how the league would stand or an arbitor would rule. Based on the number of incentives in contracts as well, it's an interesting question.
Personally, I don't think it's in anyone's best interest for teams to double back on these types of components in a contract.
Again, I think the Giants would simply tell Jones they cannot risk playing him, and they would be happy to help facilitate a trade, and that foregoing the injury guarantee would help in that effort.
In an otherwise very insightful thread (and you usually are), I'm curious about your use of the word "risk" here.
- does risk imply "we can't risk another bad season because you're not the guy"?
or
- "we can't risk further injury which lessens your trade value"?
or
- "we can't risk spending that injury guarantee"?
I'm assuming that the word is used in a negotiation with DJ. Is it a hardball tactic (you're not our guy), or a conciliatory one (we want what's best for you)?
Not critiquing the use of the word, just wondering which way you saw it.