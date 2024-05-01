Papa and Banks talking up DJ

I saw a clip of the Believ podcast where papa and banks were talking about the difference in this year and last in terms of winning close games in Jones. Partially fair, but this seems eerily similar to 2021 when the media personalities close to the Giants (papa, banks, tynes, Schwartz) starting talking up Kevin Abrams as the next GM when it was clear Gettleman's days were numbered. I know some here scoff at the idea of Mara meddling in personnel decisions but his adoration for DJ is well documented. I really hope that Schoen is given the freedom to do what he wants in the draft.
At this point, all the trial balloons do is make the commentator seem out of touch and foolish.
In reality, there are far more of the latter than the former in Giants-Land.
But he's not proven himself to be reliable. He did not play well early this year, protection was a big part of that but there was more that that. He was off. Harsh, it was only a few games but true. He's also hurt again - which has been a recurring theme.
If we pass on the chance to draft a QB - as in, if a great QB prospect is there when we pick and we pass - I think we'd be making a mistake. Or at the very least, taking a very big risk.
The only thing I can think is if he meant he played "great" versus how he played in 2023 when he was worthless.
He was never great in 2022 outside of a few halves vs Indy and Minn.
Yet, to his credit got a damn nice deal for it.
You could bet your arse this is formulated. Or, you could stick your head in the sand.
All you have to do is look at the advanced data (DVOA, PFF, QBR), in which Jones has been a bottom 3rd QB every year with the exception of 2022, in which he was average in PFF and DVOA and 6th in QBR (the true outlier here). This season, he was basically dead last everywhere if Zach Wilson didn't exist.
Honestly, let Papa, Banks, Vacchiano, and Eli talk Jones up. Either the Giants will take a QB and we'll move on, or they'll run it back with Jones and I'll take perverse enjoyment when all these people get egg on their faces and start arguing that we need to give Jones another chance in 2025 because the QB options in the draft aren't good enough and the Giants aren't in position to take one, and also Joe Alt just needed a year to adjust to playing right tackle.
The overwhelming odds in my view are that ownership and management believe in Jones, want him to be the quarterback, and have no designs to replace him.
I think the message in the Giants world will be similar to any other team who believes they have a franchise QB.
"We can't wait until our guy gets back on the field."
You're fooling yourself if you think that was anywhere close to the Super Bowl.
14 out of 32 teams are in the playoffs.
Most have no shot at the Super Bowl.
They were third in the division and had a 1-4-1 record in the division.
This year it will be 2-4.
Did anybody outside the Giants organization or any non-Giants fans think that contract was a good idea?
Only a fool would say I AM ALL IN ON DRAFTING A QB and lose all leverage possible- ie Gettleman about Barkley in 2018!!!
The overwhelming odds in my view are that ownership and management believe in Jones, want him to be the quarterback, and have no designs to replace him.
I think the message in the Giants world will be similar to any other team who believes they have a franchise QB.
"We can't wait until our guy gets back on the field."
Then why didn't they pick up the 5th year option? You admitted you were shocked they didn't pick it up.
Why didn't they negotiate with Jones during the bye in 2022? (They were 6-2 at the time.)
Do you really think after a 4-6-1 record after the bye in 2022 when they didn't negotiate a contract mid season, a neck injury which caused Jones to miss 3.5 games in 2023 and a torn ACL, they are still fully committed to Jones?
It doesn't add up.
Did anybody outside the Giants organization or any non-Giants fans think that contract was a good idea?
Does anyone who ISN'T a Giants fan out there actually thinks this is a good deal?
2. Mara stepped in and says you already made your bed with Jones.
Schoen was on the beat scouting the QBs this year, we know that. Banks and Papa are always going to spin what they spin. They're not speaking for the GM, I'm confident in that much.
Only a fool would say I AM ALL IN ON DRAFTING A QB and lose all leverage possible- ie Gettleman about Barkley in 2018!!!
Valid, but a separate point which runs in parallel.
Nothing to see here. Keep in mind they also spend more time near or around players, and tend to be biased towards them.
Only a fool would say I AM ALL IN ON DRAFTING A QB and lose all leverage possible- ie Gettleman about Barkley in 2018!!!
Agreed. That noise you hear is a lot of balloons popping.
My question still was never answered the day they gave Jones the $40 million deal.
Did anybody outside the Giants organization or any non-Giants fans think that contract was a good idea?
The way people talk about Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley proves it.
BTW- If I owned the team I would meddle- you deserve it, you own the damn thing!
Then you would deserve this awful state the team is in.
You could bet your arse this is formulated. Or, you could stick your head in the sand.
You keep saying this but it doesn't pass the smell test to me. You're saying they WON'T draft a QB or move on from Jones, because.....wait for it.....they only care about filling seats...
They filled seats when Danny Kannel and Kent Graham were QBs here. They filled seats when Dave Brown started his first season. They kept filling seats when Dave Brown was terrible in his 2nd and 3rd seasons. They filled seats when Eli was a rookie and awful, filled the same seats when Eli was older and losing games.
If you are saying the Giants are afraid to get younger or even just different at QB because of ticket sales I think that's just a ridiculous assertion. I mean it just hold any water based on so many factors.
So when the Giants do draft a QB this April we can move on from this latest myth.
PS, most NYG fans probably want to move on from Jones anyway. WHy would they NOT show up in 2024? There is no reason to believe in this theory.
We're tired of losing, we don't want players her because they're polite to Mara in the hallway and call him sir. Make football decisions, not emotional ones.
Nothing to see here. Keep in mind they also spend more time near or around players, and tend to be biased towards them.
I don't think anyone is suggesting that the state-run media is driving the convoy. Their job isn't to influence the decision-makers - that's not their purpose.
No, they're there to keep the pollyanna posse engaged and fighting the good fight on their behalf, because otherwise the thinking half of the fanbase might win the war of attrition.
We're tired of losing, we don't want players her because they're polite to Mara in the hallway and call him sir. Make football decisions, not emotional ones.
It's not. But don't worry, you will most likely get your QB this April.
Bob Papa shouldn't be tar and feathering Jones simply to make some of you feel better.
Interesting to see how this plays out and it is complicated a bit by his contract with the injury clause aspect to it. Schoen may have been too cute with that and I suspect it was utilized as a compromise with the negotiations to help keep the guarantees down.
I think the pressure on Schoen has gone up and wonder how this may influence what he ultimately does.
But he's here for next season. The Giants won't incur a $47M (or $59M) dead cap hit by cutting him. Bad enough they'll have to incur a $22M cap hit (the largest in franchise history) when they cut him in 2025.
And as painful as this will be for many here, the Giants will absolutely let him compete for a starting job when he's healthy. They won't deactivate him because of his injury guarantee until at the earliest they are mathematically eliminated from the playoffs. Coaches want to win games.. They will play whoever they think can help them do so. It is very likely that Jones starts at least a few games next year.
If Jones stays healthy, he might have some trade value in the spring of 2025. Some teams might see him as a good "bridge" QB they can sign and start for a few years until they find their franchise QB. My understanding is also that any acquiring team would only be responsible for his salary. The Giants would be responsible for any remaining part of his signing bonus.
This is precious. We’ve all seen Jones miss badly on more easy throws than we can count
Welcome in 2024 to Part 2 of:
"We've done everything possible to screw this kid up..."
"Yeah but the Minnesota game!"
That led to a $160 million colossal mistake and yet another wasted season.
He looked really good in one half against a prevent defense of one of the worst teams in the league.
Quite the hurdle being raised by the DJFC.
Don't hurt yourselves jumping over that leaf on the ground.
My question still was never answered the day they gave Jones the $40 million deal.
Did anybody outside the Giants organization or any non-Giants fans think that contract was a good idea?
"Yeah but the Minnesota game!"
That led to a $160 million colossal mistake and yet another wasted season.
Yep the other 9 wins never happened. The mistake free play. The 700 rushing yards (which i believe was 2nd best in the entire league)
And remember, the 7 rushing TDs didn't happen. Only 15 passing TDs happened.
I know I know DJFC and bla bla fucking bla.
2. There is overwhelming evidence that Jones is not a very good NFL QB, as his entire career suggests
3. The New York Giants front office only believes #1 is true
I think John Mara has a way he wants to run the team, and his hope is that will result in winning football games. I don't think how he runs the team is open to change.
This is going to be a decision made collectively by Schoen and Daboll.
This is the reason they are here and while they will explain their choices to Mara they will have the ultimate say.
has so much been made out of one single game than the Minnesota playoff game.
"Yeah but the Minnesota game!"
That led to a $160 million colossal mistake and yet another wasted season.
Yep the other 9 wins never happened. The mistake free play. The 700 rushing yards (which i believe was 2nd best in the entire league)
And remember, the 7 rushing TDs didn't happen. Only 15 passing TDs happened.
I know I know DJFC and bla bla fucking bla.
Does the rest of team get credit for those 9 wins?
They made a mistake, he's not a good QB. Move on.
has so much been made out of one single game than the Minnesota playoff game.
"Yeah but the Minnesota game!"
That led to a $160 million colossal mistake and yet another wasted season.
Yep the other 9 wins never happened. The mistake free play. The 700 rushing yards (which i believe was 2nd best in the entire league)
And remember, the 7 rushing TDs didn't happen. Only 15 passing TDs happened.
I know I know DJFC and bla bla fucking bla.
Hopefully we find that guy this April. Jones isn't dependable enough and he isn't good enough to cover up or elevate when needed.
HE had a solid 2022. Once the games got tougher DJ failed to rise with the tide. Both these things can be true. We need better.
But he's not proven himself to be reliable. He did not play well early this year, protection was a big part of that but there was more that that. He was off. Harsh, it was only a few games but true. He's also hurt again - which has been a recurring theme.
If we pass on the chance to draft a QB - as in, if a great QB prospect is there when we pick and we pass - I think we'd be making a mistake. Or at the very least, taking a very big risk.
has so much been made out of one single game than the Minnesota playoff game.
"Yeah but the Minnesota game!"
That led to a $160 million colossal mistake and yet another wasted season.
Yep the other 9 wins never happened. The mistake free play. The 700 rushing yards (which i believe was 2nd best in the entire league)
And remember, the 7 rushing TDs didn't happen. Only 15 passing TDs happened.
I know I know DJFC and bla bla fucking bla.
Those are not $160 million numbers. The passing game was anemic. They had to dumb down the offense.
However, it will be phucquing hilarious to watch all the cliff jumpers here if we don't draft a QB high this year.... LOL
"Yeah but the Minnesota game!"
That led to a $160 million colossal mistake and yet another wasted season.
Imagine the stories being told to the grand kids by the campfire years from now. Some Giants fans will talk about that game as if it was the greatest performance in Giants history. Then when the kids ask “what happened next, grandpa?” It’ll be time to make the s’mores and the ending remains a mystery…
Did anybody outside the Giants organization or any non-Giants fans think that contract was a good idea?
In comment 16347355 Eric from BBI said:
"Yeah but the Minnesota game!"
That led to a $160 million colossal mistake and yet another wasted season.
Yep the other 9 wins never happened. The mistake free play. The 700 rushing yards (which i believe was 2nd best in the entire league)
And remember, the 7 rushing TDs didn't happen. Only 15 passing TDs happened.
I know I know DJFC and bla bla fucking bla.
djm - He plays QB. Passing is the primary part of that position. Even when you add his stellar rushing numbers (yards and TDs), he isn't a top 10 QB when looking at the other QBs passing only numbers. He did a great job protecting the ball. He was mediocre in almost every other way you measure a QB.
Actually he was 9th in FF scoring in 2022. And his efficiency ratings were good too. And he won a playoff game. His problem is he isn't aggressive enough downfield and seems gun shy and can't beat the good teams or good defenses.
We saw his best in 22. It aint good enough for the long haul. NO debates from me.
Where some of you lose me is when its implied they signed DJ based on a fart in the wind.
Done. Have a good weekend. We will draft a QB this April.
However, it will be phucquing hilarious to watch all the cliff jumpers here if we don't draft a QB high this year.... LOL
No. It'll be worse. You'll get people who check out and become apathetic. Lost decade in the making.
The offense will struggle.
Jones will get hurt.
Daboll (and maybe Schoen) will get fired.
If the Giants go in this direction, they have no one to blame but themselves. But you see American corporations commit hara kiri all of the time now.
I'm not saying with certainty they won't draft a QB in 2024. But, do not be shocked if they punt the decision another year due to their belief in Jones. As Terps and others have pointed out, handing him the contract and reversing course less than one year later is a painful admission to make, and something they typically do not do. It's a decision point ownership could leverage to keep Jones in there, too.
However, it will be phucquing hilarious to watch all the cliff jumpers here if we don't draft a QB high this year.... LOL
Oh yeah. A real knee slapper, huh? I’m glad you find sucking ass for yet another season so hilarious.
"Yeah but the Minnesota game!"
That led to a $160 million colossal mistake and yet another wasted season.
Yep the other 9 wins never happened. The mistake free play. The 700 rushing yards (which i believe was 2nd best in the entire league)
And remember, the 7 rushing TDs didn't happen. Only 15 passing TDs happened.
I know I know DJFC and bla bla fucking bla.
Those are not $160 million numbers. The passing game was anemic. They had to dumb down the offense.
OK, except the passing game got more and more productive as September progressed into January. IT was not dumbed down as more and more games were played. It was ramped up.
My question still was never answered the day they gave Jones the $40 million deal.
Did anybody outside the Giants organization or any non-Giants fans think that contract was a good idea?
How is it possible to answer that question? There are 8 billion people in the world and more than half of them didn't bother to make their opinion public. That's over 4 billion people whose opinion on the subject we can't account for. And does it really matter what uninformed people think of the contract? I only care about what knowledgeable people have to say and they determined that he was worth the money. Only time will tell if it was the right decision or not. Hopefully it will ultimately go down as a bargain. All we can do is wait and see.
Your assumption, then, is that Mara, Schoen, and Daboll are "knowledgable"? Maybe we should consider that one of them knows nothing about football other than what he inherited falling out of a Mara uterus.
The jury is still very much out on the other two.
It's embarrassing at this point.
I'm not saying with certainty they won't draft a QB in 2024. But, do not be shocked if they punt the decision another year due to their belief in Jones. As Terps and others have pointed out, handing him the contract and reversing course less than one year later is a painful admission to make, and something they typically do not do. It's a decision point ownership could leverage to keep Jones in there, too.
Cool. I never said they don't float shit. I said your seat filling talk is a stretch.
We all know every franchise in every sport does this. Thanks for the wisdom.
It's embarrassing at this point.
+1
has so much been made out of one single game than the Minnesota playoff game.
"Yeah but the Minnesota game!"
That led to a $160 million colossal mistake and yet another wasted season.
Yep the other 9 wins never happened. The mistake free play. The 700 rushing yards (which i believe was 2nd best in the entire league)
And remember, the 7 rushing TDs didn't happen. Only 15 passing TDs happened.
I know I know DJFC and bla bla fucking bla.
Those are not $160 million numbers. The passing game was anemic. They had to dumb down the offense.
OK, except the passing game got more and more productive as September progressed into January. IT was not dumbed down as more and more games were played. It was ramped up.
And coincidentally the Giants started losing more games, because Jones was missing open routes, the running plays started to get harder to work over defenses, etc.
I'm not saying with certainty they won't draft a QB in 2024. But, do not be shocked if they punt the decision another year due to their belief in Jones. As Terps and others have pointed out, handing him the contract and reversing course less than one year later is a painful admission to make, and something they typically do not do. It's a decision point ownership could leverage to keep Jones in there, too.
Cool. I never said they don't float shit. I said your seat filling talk is a stretch.
We all know every franchise in every sport does this. Thanks for the wisdom.
You're welcome.
4-6-1 after the bye getting dominated by any good team he faced.
and both Papa and Banks said the same thing on air about Jones. They are saying some of the plays Tyrod did not make or made poor decisions on would have been completed with Jones and as such a much more successful season.
Quite the hurdle being raised by the DJFC.
Don't hurt yourselves jumping over that leaf on the ground.
I wonder if they said anything about the throws Tyrod did make that Jones either can't or won't. The throw to Slayton against the Rams being just one example - Jones physically cannot make that throw on the best day of his life in perfect weather.
... if the Giants don't draft a QB. Stunned.
However, it will be phucquing hilarious to watch all the cliff jumpers here if we don't draft a QB high this year.... LOL
Oh yeah. A real knee slapper, huh? I’m glad you find sucking ass for yet another season so hilarious.
lol and if we draft a QB we won't suck ass next year? You should Prolly rethink that if that's what you are saying.
It's embarrassing at this point.
Did they nor did they NOT ramp up the passing game as the season progressed? Don't believe me? Go look it up.
You're right, it is embarrassing. Frustrating too.
However, it will be phucquing hilarious to watch all the cliff jumpers here if we don't draft a QB high this year.... LOL
Oh yeah. A real knee slapper, huh? I’m glad you find sucking ass for yet another season so hilarious.
lol and if we draft a QB we won't suck ass next year? You should Prolly rethink that if that's what you are saying.
May very well suck next season with a rookie QB. That’s still MUCH better than wasting another year with a QB that we all know isn’t very good. You expect rookie QBs to go through growing pains. It’s part of the process. Going through those same growing pains in year six while making $47M is a completely different conversation
OK, except the passing game got more and more productive as September progressed into January. IT was not dumbed down as more and more games were played. It was ramped up.
Jones threw for over 200 yards once (shockingly against Minnesota) in December and January during the regular season. He averaged 6.6 YPA which is lower than his 6.85 ypa from September through November.
The overwhelming odds in my view are that ownership and management believe in Jones, want him to be the quarterback, and have no designs to replace him.
I think the message in the Giants world will be similar to any other team who believes they have a franchise QB.
"We can't wait until our guy gets back on the field."
Then why didn't they pick up the 5th year option? You admitted you were shocked they didn't pick it up.
Why didn't they negotiate with Jones during the bye in 2022? (They were 6-2 at the time.)
Do you really think after a 4-6-1 record after the bye in 2022 when they didn't negotiate a contract mid season, a neck injury which caused Jones to miss 3.5 games in 2023 and a torn ACL, they are still fully committed to Jones?
It doesn't add up.
Declining his option and not extending midseason ultimately resulted in Jones making much more money.
I'm not saying Schoen hasn't challenge Jonesd to prove himself. I'm saying he gave him every opportunity to prove himself, and then reward him for it. Because they believe in him and want him to succeed.
OK, except the passing game got more and more productive as September progressed into January. IT was not dumbed down as more and more games were played. It was ramped up.
Jones threw for over 200 yards once (shockingly against Minnesota) in December and January during the regular season. He averaged 6.6 YPA which is lower than his 6.85 ypa from September through November.
Yessir.
It's embarrassing at this point.
Did they nor did they NOT ramp up the passing game as the season progressed? Don't believe me? Go look it up.
You're right, it is embarrassing. Frustrating too.
They lost a shit ton of games in the second half of the season. But I’m guessing you don’t think Jones was a part of that, only the wins, right? Great, they ramped it up, according to you. Riveting
Of course, the owners are involved in MAJOR personnel decisions (like the QB). They would be pretty pathetic if they weren't. HOWEVER, how they will proceed will depend on whether they make an emotional decision (Mara), or a cold, calculated analytical decision (Schoen), and move on.
If they draft a QB in the first 2 rounds, you know its the latter, if not its, obviously, the former and we are permanently screwed.
Once defenses stopped falling for it, the magic disappeared.
BEYOND ALL OF THIS, we're talking about a super injury-prone QB (one one season healthy in five) who can't throw TD passes since his rookie season.
The loyalty to Jones is mind-boggling.
He was given a shit sandwich basically his career here.
He is still not good enough to win you anything of relevance.
Draft a QB with our first pick
Find a quality number 1 WR.
Daniel Jones can be the best backup in the league next year. And hopefully he is the greatest mentor that ever played the game to whoever we draft.
The bar is below the ground.
And in every single one of those. Jones is one of the worst QBs in the league. No exaggeration. Almost every single on.
Then the other day there was one about QBs and WR separation. Long story short. The receivers are open. We are getting some bad QB play from our trio.
Some of you love to drum shit up that isn't even there. You're making shit up to push a fight. It aint there.
Middle ground gets treated like extreme talk. You're the one being extreme. Not me. Fucking relax.
"Yeah but the Minnesota game!"
That led to a $160 million colossal mistake and yet another wasted season.
Based on how he played against Minnesota in 2022 Mac Jones should have been handed a 200 million dollar contract
His indecision in the pocked screwed up everything other aspect of his game that seemed to improve in 2022.
I'm not saying with certainty they won't draft a QB in 2024. But, do not be shocked if they punt the decision another year due to their belief in Jones. As Terps and others have pointed out, handing him the contract and reversing course less than one year later is a painful admission to make, and something they typically do not do. It's a decision point ownership could leverage to keep Jones in there, too.
They can cite his injury history as the reason they had to move on so quickly after signing him to that contract if they want to avoid "looking bad," or at least leak that as the reason to the media.
and no.. Stop believing the BS some spew here. Of course he has talked about the QB they had, they did see he threw 20 plus TD's his rookie year and since then they had a lot of just crap situations. BUT, I do not see him "meddling" as some here like to say..
BTW- If I owned the team I would meddle- you deserve it, you own the damn thing!
Then you would deserve this awful state the team is in.
Yeah, fuck that guy you just hired, who probably started off living in his car, going from college practice to practice, game to game, watching all the players. Why bother with a GM?
Regardless, he sucked ass in 2023.
I can't listen to Papa and Banks ever.
Especially, for game broadcasts. Not a fan.
However, it will be phucquing hilarious to watch all the cliff jumpers here if we don't draft a QB high this year.... LOL
Laughing while Rome continues to burn.
Yeah, that's hilarious.
My question still was never answered the day they gave Jones the $40 million deal.
Did anybody outside the Giants organization or any non-Giants fans think that contract was a good idea?
How is it possible to answer that question? There are 8 billion people in the world and more than half of them didn't bother to make their opinion public. That's over 4 billion people whose opinion on the subject we can't account for. And does it really matter what uninformed people think of the contract? I only care about what knowledgeable people have to say and they determined that he was worth the money. Only time will tell if it was the right decision or not. Hopefully it will ultimately go down as a bargain. All we can do is wait and see.
You need more time? Year 6...Year 7?
The wait-and-seers will get you every time.
I have a hard time answering either positively.
"The reason the Giants won all these close games is because Daniel Jones played great".
Let's talk about that:
Win #1 (@TEN)
-1st half drives:
Once defenses stopped falling for it, the magic disappeared.
BEYOND ALL OF THIS, we're talking about a super injury-prone QB (one one season healthy in five) who can't throw TD passes since his rookie season.
The loyalty to Jones is mind-boggling.
Agreed. Jones's best attribute is his running. We called a lot of designed runs, including naked bootlegs, to take advantage of his legs. It fooled defenses for a short time, but teams not surprisingly adjusted pretty quickly.
His arm is more than strong and accurate enough, but he isn't reading defenses well enough at this point. This has been a problem going back to when he was at Duke. Add in his now lengthy injury history, especially his concussion and neck injuries, and his tenure with the Giants will almost certainly end in about 15 months.
However, it will be phucquing hilarious to watch all the cliff jumpers here if we don't draft a QB high this year.... LOL
Oh yeah. A real knee slapper, huh? I’m glad you find sucking ass for yet another season so hilarious.
lol and if we draft a QB we won't suck ass next year? You should Prolly rethink that if that's what you are saying.
Sucking ass with some hope for future is better than what you think is so hilarious which is just sucking ass.
Not sure where this opening up of the playbook is coming from. It seems that the expected improvement in OL play (didn't happen) and the big uptick in skill players didn't come along for the ride.
If you think that is all on Jones so be it. I hope whoever is the QB next season has it better. He will need it.
Some of you love to drum shit up that isn't even there. You're making shit up to push a fight. It aint there.
Middle ground gets treated like extreme talk. You're the one being extreme. Not me. Fucking relax.
You said yesterday you want more great players. See great player. Obtain great player. Keep great player.
Jones was never that and you arguing with fans that likely knew it for years while you continue to want to argue some middle ground?
"Yeah but the Minnesota game!"
That led to a $160 million colossal mistake and yet another wasted season.
Against a defense so bad that it got the coordinator fired.
His indecision in the pocked screwed up everything other aspect of his game that seemed to improve in 2022.
Excellent analysis. Jones was teed up with everything needed for success - great, experienced OL including one of the league's best left tackles, premier RB in the backfield, a vast array of weapons including the feared Darius Slayton, Jalin Hyatt who -- known for his incredible polish -- was universally expected to put up huge numbers right away.Add in the unstoppable Darren Waller and amazing Isaiah Hodgins.
Not only that, he benefitted from specifically teams and defense that repeatedly set him up with superb field position.
Despite all that, as soon as Daboll took the gloves off, he spit the bit. Against shitty teams no less: Miami Dallas, SF and Seattle.
Oh wait.....
"The reason the Giants won all these close games is because Daniel Jones played great".
Let's talk about that:
Win #1 (@TEN)
-1st half drives: Punt, Punt, Punt, Fumble (Jones), Punt, Half
-2nd half 1st drive: Barkley for 68, Breida for 9, TEN penalty on Breida run, Barkley 4 yard TD.
-2nd half 2nd drive: Jones 65 yd TD to Shepard (underthrown on blown coverage, by the way) but hey look at that, a play!
-Next drive punt, Titans muff, Giants recover at the 11 - drive ends when Jones throws a ridiculous pass in the end zone that is picked off
-Go ahead drive: Barkley for 4, two passes for 10 yards, Barkley for 33, Toney for 4, Breida for 3, two Jones runs for 4 yards, Barkley for 5, Barkley for 7, Barkley for 2, play action to Barkley for 1 yard TD pass. Barkley then carries 3 Titans into the end zone for the conversion.
Yeah, Jones won that one for sure.
Did they beat the Panthers 19-16 because Jones was "great" or because Carolina fumbled the opening kickoff (Giants FG), and then fumbled on their first drive (Giants FG), and Graham Gano made 108 yards worth of FGs in the 4th quarter?
Did they beat the Commanders 20-12 because Jones was "great" or did they win because Thibodeaux was a fucking menace in that game?
This is why I have no patience for some people regarding Jones, it's always "he won 9 games". Sorry, but no he fucking did not. The 2022 Giants won 9 games. They won them because of coaching, some pretty solid defense, and to be honest a pretty decent amount of good luck.
Talk about gauging the public for opinions....
How is this gauging the public for opinions? It's not even a back and forth conversation with fans. It's a podcast with a small listening base.
Put the tinfoil hat away.
Only a fool would say I AM ALL IN ON DRAFTING A QB and lose all leverage possible- ie Gettleman about Barkley in 2018!!!
Good posts on this thread.
What happens afterwards is up to Jones. I believe they will give him every opportunity to keep the starting job and I think that's the right thing to do (surprise, I'm another BBI'er who thinks the Giants will do exactly what I would do). If he were to lead the Giants into years of Super Bowl contention, the draft pick (or picks) spent on a QB in 2024 will not be wasted, they will get a return via trade at some point. I also believe that having a rookie QB spend the year on the bench is every bit as valuable as having him spend his rookie year facing NFL defenses. It worked for Brady, Rodgers, and Rivers.
You can't wait for the Giants to make a mistake with a drafted QB again?
You left out the very well prepared team for opening day that highlighted the outstanding OL that Bobby Johnson said fans would be very proud of.
His ACL wouldn't bother me, except for the fact he's a Running QB. Not only should they move on, they HAVE TOO. I suspect Schoen will spend the next 4 months trying to get John to understand that.
the Giants gain NOTHING by talking as if Jones is history.. The smart thing is to portray your belief in the guy all the way up until the draft and either we trade or make our pick.
Only a fool would say I AM ALL IN ON DRAFTING A QB and lose all leverage possible- ie Gettleman about Barkley in 2018!!!
Good posts on this thread.
You think other teams don’t already know the Giants are looking to take a QB?
and we have the same conversations but replacing Jones's name with theirs. lol
You can't wait for the Giants to make a mistake with a drafted QB again?
So weird that Giant fans want us to continually suck.
...once Daboll took the governors off and gave him a full playbook, he faceplanted.
His indecision in the pocked screwed up everything other aspect of his game that seemed to improve in 2022.
Excellent analysis. Jones was teed up with everything needed for success - great, experienced OL including one of the league's best left tackles, premier RB in the backfield, a vast array of weapons including the feared Darius Slayton, Jalin Hyatt who -- known for his incredible polish -- was universally expected to put up huge numbers right away.Add in the unstoppable Darren Waller and amazing Isaiah Hodgins.
Not only that, he benefitted from specifically teams and defense that repeatedly set him up with superb field position.
Despite all that, as soon as Daboll took the gloves off, he spit the bit. Against shitty teams no less: Miami Dallas, SF and Seattle.
Oh wait.....
And then you've got Eric here saying we wasted another year due to DJ's contract. Sure - everything that happened this year is DJ's fault. Sounds about right.
It wasn't the fact that the team has a league-worst OL and skill players (again). It wasn't the ridiculous injuries. It wasn't the fact the entire team was woefully unprepared to play football out of camp.
It's ALL DJ's fault. That's the face-palm slapping opinion here that won't go away, and is impossible not to take issue with.
I'm ready to move on too - he looked David Carr'd this year. But this organization still has a ton of problems and the next QB will be roadkill if they're not fixed.
You can't wait for the Giants to make a mistake with a drafted QB again?
So weird that Giant fans want us to continually suck.
I dont want them too. But do you really believe Schoen is going to get this right? I am very skeptical so far. If we dont get one of the top 3 QBs in the draft - it will be a colossal failure.
... if the Giants don't draft a QB. Stunned.
However, it will be phucquing hilarious to watch all the cliff jumpers here if we don't draft a QB high this year.... LOL
Laughing while Rome continues to burn.
Yeah, that's hilarious.
It is. Then you babies can cry and talk about how much Daniel Jones sucks and how stupid Schoen and Daboll are for giving him a contract in 50,000 threads a day instead of the usual 25,000. A QB does not fix this team. This team is broken. I don't have any confidence in our scouting, and the coaching has gone backwards. QB is only one small part of the overall problem. I am prepared for this team to keep sucking for the next few years.
You can't wait for the Giants to make a mistake with a drafted QB again?
So weird that Giant fans want us to continually suck.
These are the comments you get from fans who are more interested in protecting their steadfast bad opinions on players or prospects than anything else.
"Good luck replacing Eli Manning". "Jones gives us more chance to win right away than any rookie QB would". "(Fill in Blank prospect) is not a franchise QB".
The excuses are such bullshit. For the life of me I can't understand how you think Jones needs more time or will possibly put it all together in his 6th season.
Someone has to explain that to me and please god don't point to the Minny games.
These are the comments you get from fans who are more interested in protecting their steadfast bad opinions on players or prospects than anything else.
"Good luck replacing Eli Manning". "Jones gives us more chance to win right away than any rookie QB would". "(Fill in Blank prospect) is not a franchise QB".
And whats my bad opinion? Wanting Williams, Maye, or Daniels ? Or not believing in Schoen to do the right thing?
Or do you just make up stuff as you go to impress posters?
However, it will be phucquing hilarious to watch all the cliff jumpers here if we don't draft a QB high this year.... LOL
Laughing while Rome continues to burn.
Yeah, that's hilarious.
It is. Then you babies can cry and talk about how much Daniel Jones sucks and how stupid Schoen and Daboll are for giving him a contract in 50,000 threads a day instead of the usual 25,000. A QB does not fix this team. This team is broken. I don't have any confidence in our scouting, and the coaching has gone backwards. QB is only one small part of the overall problem. I am prepared for this team to keep sucking for the next few years.
You're getting even funnier.
Nobody suggests a newly drafted QB is a guaranteed success. Nor that it's all the Giants need. But it is incredibly important to being competitive in the NFL over the long-term. And when you know you don't have one, it becomes the single-biggest focus to change.
But keep laughing at the suck and calling everybody a baby. You're the coolest.
That being said, I do think they realize the fans are unhappy (partially why these articles keep coming out), so I would not be surprised if they try to mollify the fan base by taking a second round QB or trading a bunch of picks for a second first rounder next season with the narrative that Jones has another prove it year coming (amazingly, his sixth prove it year!) This organization is dysfunctional and the rot starts at the top.
I don't think they realize or are prepared for just how angry fans are with Jones. If he doesn't come out of the gate playing like an absolute stud, he's going to be booed mercilessly.
Yeah, you’re right. The next guy may fail too so why bother. Let’s just roll it back, Baby! Ink this man to a 15 year deal! It’s too risky to ever try to upgrade so let’s keep this shit train rolling! At least we are comfortable, right?
"Fatigue makes cowards of us all." - Vince Lombardi
That being said, I do think they realize the fans are unhappy (partially why these articles keep coming out), so I would not be surprised if they try to mollify the fan base by taking a second round QB or trading a bunch of picks for a second first rounder next season with the narrative that Jones has another prove it year coming (amazingly, his sixth prove it year!) This organization is dysfunctional and the rot starts at the top.
I don't think they realize or are prepared for just how angry fans are with Jones. If he doesn't come out of the gate playing like an absolute stud, he's going to be booed mercilessly.
Another prove it year? Go back and look what everyone said after he signed that big contract. No more excuses- even from his biggest supporters.
And what exactly would you want from him next season for him to "prove it"? Because he would have to double the production of his best year to even consider sticking with him long term- and thats not happening.
He shouldn't play one down next year with the injury risk he poses with that contract into 2025.
And Schoen passing on a top QB prospect is a bigger risk to his job and this team than him being afraid to admit a mistake that quickly.
that the giants take a QB in the first round of the draft. That would be admitting they made a colossal mistake with Jones and Mara is not going to do that this quickly, especially when he's on the hook for a lot of money next season regardless. We will see more and more of these articles as the season ends and draft gets closer because it's selling Jones to themselves as much as it is to the fans.
That being said, I do think they realize the fans are unhappy (partially why these articles keep coming out), so I would not be surprised if they try to mollify the fan base by taking a second round QB or trading a bunch of picks for a second first rounder next season with the narrative that Jones has another prove it year coming (amazingly, his sixth prove it year!) This organization is dysfunctional and the rot starts at the top.
I don't think they realize or are prepared for just how angry fans are with Jones. If he doesn't come out of the gate playing like an absolute stud, he's going to be booed mercilessly.
Another prove it year? Go back and look what everyone said after he signed that big contract. No more excuses- even from his biggest supporters.
And what exactly would you want from him next season for him to "prove it"? Because he would have to double the production of his best year to even consider sticking with him long term- and thats not happening.
He shouldn't play one down next year with the injury risk he poses with that contract into 2025.
And Schoen passing on a top QB prospect is a bigger risk to his job and this team than him being afraid to admit a mistake that quickly.
I think you're misreading what I wrote. I agree that giving him another prove it year is absurd.
...once Daboll took the governors off and gave him a full playbook, he faceplanted.
His indecision in the pocked screwed up everything other aspect of his game that seemed to improve in 2022.
Excellent analysis. Jones was teed up with everything needed for success - great, experienced OL including one of the league's best left tackles, premier RB in the backfield, a vast array of weapons including the feared Darius Slayton, Jalin Hyatt who -- known for his incredible polish -- was universally expected to put up huge numbers right away.Add in the unstoppable Darren Waller and amazing Isaiah Hodgins.
Not only that, he benefitted from specifically teams and defense that repeatedly set him up with superb field position.
Despite all that, as soon as Daboll took the gloves off, he spit the bit. Against shitty teams no less: Miami Dallas, SF and Seattle.
Oh wait.....
Hahahaha, I love that your attempt at sarcasm has Seattle in the same group as SF and Dallas. (news flash, Seattle sucks). But whatever, keep latching your anchor on his one winning season when he threw only 15 TDs.
and we have the same conversations but replacing Jones's name with theirs. lol
Yeah, you’re right. The next guy may fail too so why bother. Let’s just roll it back, Baby! Ink this man to a 15 year deal! It’s too risky to ever try to upgrade so let’s keep this shit train rolling! At least we are comfortable, right?
Or we can get the better QBs which I mentioned in Williams, Maye, or Daniels. Instead of taking a chance on two very questionable products like we did with Jones. Which would be disasterous.
If he plays it safer while addressing the other many shortcomings of the roster he gives himself time to address the QB again in needed. With this approach I still expect him to add a QB somewhere in rounds 2/3.
All comes down the evaluations imv.
I really hope that Jones is cut in June of this season. I am ready to move on without Mara's favourite player. The decisions about the on field personnel should be chosen my Joe Schoen and Brandon Brown, with some input from the coaching staff. Co-owner John Mara can sit in his office and sign the checks, and stay out of the front office completely.
I would love nothing more for him to succeed with the Giants but his neck and durability has me scared. For that reason, I would look to draft his replacement in this upcoming draft. Move up if you happen to fall in love with a specific QB.
"Yeah but the Minnesota game!"
That led to a $160 million colossal mistake and yet another wasted season.
Thank You!
You are, without question, absolutely correct.
I don't think they realize or are prepared for just how angry fans are with Jones. If he doesn't come out of the gate playing like an absolute stud, he's going to be booed mercilessly.
I agree that they likely don't understand the temparature of the fanbase at the moment. A lot of the media (Traina, Vacchiano, Papa, Banks) and a small number of loud fanbase supporters of Jones are masking the discontent. This isn't like what it was with Eli and Barkley in 2018, when it seemed like a 50/50 split among the fanbase on drafting a QB. The athletic fanbase survey found that only 20 percent of Giants fans thought Jones was part of the future, and this is despite a grand majority of fans not blaming him for the team's failures in 2023 (the Oline was #1).
The offense will struggle.
Jones will get hurt.
Daboll (and maybe Schoen) will get fired.
If the Giants go in this direction, they have no one to blame but themselves. But you see American corporations commit hara kiri all of the time now.
Daboll and Schoen are not getting fired after 3 years.
in 2024, this is VERY easy to predict.
The offense will struggle.
Jones will get hurt.
Daboll (and maybe Schoen) will get fired.
If the Giants go in this direction, they have no one to blame but themselves. But you see American corporations commit hara kiri all of the time now.
Daboll and Schoen are not getting fired after 3 years.
If they stick with Jones and suck again - they most certainly will.
in 2024, this is VERY easy to predict.
The offense will struggle.
Jones will get hurt.
Daboll (and maybe Schoen) will get fired.
If the Giants go in this direction, they have no one to blame but themselves. But you see American corporations commit hara kiri all of the time now.
Daboll and Schoen are not getting fired after 3 years.
Why not? If they pass on a QB this draft and Jones struggles/gets injured in 2024 + the Jones contract, it 100% puts both of the chopping block
This TEAM is broken. BROKEN. Even if Daboll is the guy (which I'm NOT convinced of - ESPECIALLY based on so MANY head scratching decisions on preseason and player personnel) there are some serious holes in this staff.
And who is convinced we have fixed our scouting?? The OL sucks (STILL!!!!) and we are multiple players away from even being average there. There are plenty of other holes at WR, TE, DL, LB, and CB.
Yeah but but but Daniel Jones!
The offense will struggle.
Jones will get hurt.
Daboll (and maybe Schoen) will get fired.
If the Giants go in this direction, they have no one to blame but themselves. But you see American corporations commit hara kiri all of the time now.
Daboll and Schoen are not getting fired after 3 years.
I think the only way they save their jobs is to draft a QB early, play him and not let Jones see the field. The $160M was bad enough. Lets not add an injury settlement to it.
This TEAM is broken. BROKEN. Even if Daboll is the guy (which I'm NOT convinced of - ESPECIALLY based on so MANY head scratching decisions on preseason and player personnel) there are some serious holes in this staff.
And who is convinced we have fixed our scouting?? The OL sucks (STILL!!!!) and we are multiple players away from even being average there. There are plenty of other holes at WR, TE, DL, LB, and CB.
Yeah but but but Daniel Jones!
I agree this team lacks top tier talent and we are ways away. But fortunately we have two second round picks. We will have cap space once we release Jones after next year.
You have to get a QB now. I like this years class much more than next year's class. And we are in position to get a franchise guy. Get him first, then build the rest later.
in 2024, this is VERY easy to predict.
The offense will struggle.
Jones will get hurt.
Daboll (and maybe Schoen) will get fired.
If the Giants go in this direction, they have no one to blame but themselves. But you see American corporations commit hara kiri all of the time now.
Daboll and Schoen are not getting fired after 3 years.
Yes they would. Clean slate: jones gone, new HC and GM. Not that I want them gone (aside from jones), but that’s what will happen if we go 5-12 again.
These are the comments you get from fans who are more interested in protecting their steadfast bad opinions on players or prospects than anything else.
"Good luck replacing Eli Manning". "Jones gives us more chance to win right away than any rookie QB would". "(Fill in Blank prospect) is not a franchise QB".
And whats my bad opinion? Wanting Williams, Maye, or Daniels ? Or not believing in Schoen to do the right thing?
Or do you just make up stuff as you go to impress posters?
I didn't make anything up.
You're the one trying to be impressive that you know for certain Nix/Penix = Daniel Jones and that Schoen will screw it up that you feel the need to "lol" at all other opinions. That's the real impressive take.
Talk about gauging the public for opinions....
+100 Shades of those hard hitting Dave Gettleman stories of how he was once a “beloved drivers ed teacher”. I think they stuck with DG another 2 years after that. Fans should prepare themselves for no premium prospect QB this draft.
This.
Another shit show like this year and the hammer will fall. The executive committee is never to blame so, the next level down gets axed.
We could do any number of scenarios come draft time and we should not overreact to one or the other.
Schoen and Daboll have a pretty good handle at this point of where the roster is at.
My opinion: The overall "non QB" roster is pretty decent, but likely not yet good enough to make a Super Bowl run with a better quarterback. They would be a good solid team with a better QB, likely in that top 12 range or so.
That being said - I don't know what way Schoen/Daboll will lean come April. They could say fuck it let's go get our guy. They could also say, this is a rich draft with good premium players and we have 3 picks in the top 45, let's try to nail them all. They could also say, let's put pick #4 up to the highest bidder and move down slightly, maybe pick up an additional 2025 1st rounder (which always ends up being pretty good considering rookie QBs tend to struggle).
What I would caution people doing is to think that as of RIGHT NOW, there is a definite scenario which is better than the other. Time will tell.
And you know this how?
"Good luck replacing Eli Manning". "Jones gives us more chance to win right away than any rookie QB would". "(Fill in Blank prospect) is not a franchise QB".
And whats my bad opinion? Wanting Williams, Maye, or Daniels ? Or not believing in Schoen to do the right thing?
Or do you just make up stuff as you go to impress posters?
I didn't make anything up.
You're the one trying to be impressive that you know for certain Nix/Penix = Daniel Jones and that Schoen will screw it up that you feel the need to "lol" at all other opinions. That's the real impressive take.
Like usual, you missed the point. Carry on...
I've always been somewhere in the middle on this conversation. Do I think Jones is great, hell no. Do I think that 2023 looked like he had turned a corner to a point? Yes.
Here's the bottom line. It will be malpractice if another serious QB (maybe 2) is/are not brought on to this roster this offseason.
The Daniel Jones era was over for me on MNF vs the Seahawks this year and was further buried with the injuries thereafter.
It's over.
I've always been somewhere in the middle on this conversation. Do I think Jones is great, hell no. Do I think that 2023 looked like he had turned a corner to a point? Yes.
Here's the bottom line. It will be malpractice if another serious QB (maybe 2) is/are not brought on to this roster this offseason.
The Daniel Jones era was over for me on MNF vs the Seahawks this year and was further buried with the injuries thereafter.
It's over.
Of course that should read 2022.
Daboll has proven himself to be a good football coach. Made the playoffs in year 1. Did what he could with a shitty QB injury situation in 2023.
Anyone that thinks they have a crystal ball into 2024 is lying. They could run Jones out there again and win 11 games. They could play Jones all year and win 7 games. They could play a rookie and win 5 games. They could play a combo of the both and win 10 games. The rookie could be the next Mahomes.
To say that Schoen and Daboll will be fired if they don't make the playoffs or have another rough year would be an overreaction.
If he plays it safer while addressing the other many shortcomings of the roster he gives himself time to address the QB again in needed. With this approach I still expect him to add a QB somewhere in rounds 2/3.
All comes down the evaluations imv.
History is on the side of Giants GMs needing years and years and years of bad player evaluations before getting fired. It takes a mountain of evidence.
Daboll has proven himself to be a good football coach. Made the playoffs in year 1. Did what he could with a shitty QB injury situation in 2023.
Anyone that thinks they have a crystal ball into 2024 is lying. They could run Jones out there again and win 11 games. They could play Jones all year and win 7 games. They could play a rookie and win 5 games. They could play a combo of the both and win 10 games. The rookie could be the next Mahomes.
To say that Schoen and Daboll will be fired if they don't make the playoffs or have another rough year would be an overreaction.
If they go 5-12 with Jones as the QB, the boos in Metlife in December will be loud enough to get anyone fired.
So, again, just because they would go 5-12 does not mean they get fired.
How could you possibly state that? If they run it back with Jones and have a worse season, they not only could be fired they deserved to be fired!
And bring up Penix's injury history all you want, but the fact is he's been healthy for 2 straight seasons. Its college vs NFL, but Jones hasn't had 2 injury free seasons in a row.
You left out the very well prepared team for opening day that highlighted the outstanding OL that Bobby Johnson said fans would be very proud of.
We are going nowhere with Jones. His weaknesses coming out of college where he received 4 years of NFL quality qb coaching are still his weaknesses. DC's have shown you what they think: put a spy on him to stop him from running since he is not particularly elusive, take away the short passes and make him find a receiver. Keep hoping that he'll turn into Brock Purdy if we surround him with a super team.
All this Papa and Banks talk does is indicate there is are contrary positions in the Jints organization and Jones has his supporters there.
So, look for the Giants to do what they always do and operate on a compromise. They will take a qb in the 3rd or 4th round, name Daniel the starter, play the rookie if Jones is a disaster or gets hurt again, and punt the real decision until year.
So, again, just because they would go 5-12 does not mean they get fired.
Yes, that's why I said if they go 5-12 with Jones. If they draft a QB, there is no way the kid isn't playing in December if the team is 5-12. The only way they can save themselves from potentially getting fired after a 5-12 season is to have a promising rookie QB. Which is why I have said before that if they don't get a rookie QB, they are going to restructure Jones's deal, and sign players to back loaded deals to win now, which will be a disaster.
And even if they trade down for pick in 2025, they could still get fired. Gettleman and Judge did even though they got an extra first in their trade down.
It isn't. The injury concerns around Penix are legitimate and will have to be vetted by medical people.
The reason you do that if you're the Giants is Penix is a better player than Jones. Much, much better.
First, he cites Jones’ legs last year. Great Bob. HE JUST TORE HIS ACL THIS NOVEMBER!
‘Combination of throwing the football last year with the way they were attacking defenses’…Good Lord. He threw 15 TDs. Attacking defenses? We barely threw downfield last year.
Then he cites the playoff win vs. Minnesota, which apparently has morphed into Elway’s ‘The Drive’ in Cleveland in terms of football history to some in the Giants organization.
Bob is completely clueless. And God help us if his POV is rampant in that building.
They're high on him because he's still playing.
However, it will be phucquing hilarious to watch all the cliff jumpers here if we don't draft a QB high this year.... LOL
Laughing while Rome continues to burn.
Yeah, that's hilarious.
It is. Then you babies can cry and talk about how much Daniel Jones sucks and how stupid Schoen and Daboll are for giving him a contract in 50,000 threads a day instead of the usual 25,000. A QB does not fix this team. This team is broken. I don't have any confidence in our scouting, and the coaching has gone backwards. QB is only one small part of the overall problem. I am prepared for this team to keep sucking for the next few years.
It's not a small part. There's a reason they get all the money.
HBart. Very fair and objective.
You left out the very well prepared team for opening day that highlighted the outstanding OL that Bobby Johnson said fans would be very proud of.
And yet somehow they were able to generate more offense with a career backup and an UDFA.
We are going nowhere with Jones. His weaknesses coming out of college where he received 4 years of NFL quality qb coaching are still his weaknesses. DC's have shown you what they think: put a spy on him to stop him from running since he is not particularly elusive, take away the short passes and make him find a receiver. Keep hoping that he'll turn into Brock Purdy if we surround him with a super team.
All this Papa and Banks talk does is indicate there is are contrary positions in the Jints organization and Jones has his supporters there.
So, look for the Giants to do what they always do and operate on a compromise. They will take a qb in the 3rd or 4th round, name Daniel the starter, play the rookie if Jones is a disaster or gets hurt again, and punt the real decision until year.
I think this is exactly right, except maybe they'll use one of the seconds on a QB. Maybe.
Can't speculate on players that aren't here, so they did this.
Nothing to see here.
This also suggests why the Giants have been such a train wreck: a confused multitude of owners and administrative staff preventing the professionals from doing their job.
First, he cites Jones’ legs last year. Great Bob. HE JUST TORE HIS ACL THIS NOVEMBER!
‘Combination of throwing the football last year with the way they were attacking defenses’…Good Lord. He threw 15 TDs. Attacking defenses? We barely threw downfield last year.
Then he cites the playoff win vs. Minnesota, which apparently has morphed into Elway’s ‘The Drive’ in Cleveland in terms of football history to some in the Giants organization.
Bob is completely clueless. And God help us if his POV is rampant in that building.
lol GTFO. Yeah, now Bob Papa is clueless. Holy shit.
Again with the focus on the QB. Jones is a middle of the road QB who at this point is broken. When we move on from him, this team - TEAM - if it stays in its current state and remains with current scouting/player evaluation is STILL broken.
This also suggests why the Giants have been such a train wreck: a confused multitude of owners and administrative staff preventing the professionals from doing their job.
This. This is the central issue with the Giants.
He has legitimate injury concerns. He still has put together 2 healthy seasons in a row and Jones is currently recovering from a torn acl and has major neck injury concerns.
But the major difference is that Penix can play and throw at a very high level. He has done things that Jones simply has never done. If those 2 had a legit competition, Penix is winning the job.
I just listened to Papa’s comments for myself…OMG.
First, he cites Jones’ legs last year. Great Bob. HE JUST TORE HIS ACL THIS NOVEMBER!
‘Combination of throwing the football last year with the way they were attacking defenses’…Good Lord. He threw 15 TDs. Attacking defenses? We barely threw downfield last year.
Then he cites the playoff win vs. Minnesota, which apparently has morphed into Elway’s ‘The Drive’ in Cleveland in terms of football history to some in the Giants organization.
Bob is completely clueless. And God help us if his POV is rampant in that building.
lol GTFO. Yeah, now Bob Papa is clueless. Holy shit.
Again with the focus on the QB. Jones is a middle of the road QB who at this point is broken. When we move on from him, this team - TEAM - if it stays in its current state and remains with current scouting/player evaluation is STILL broken.
The thread is literally about Jones and you are ripping posters for posting about Jones.
First, he cites Jones’ legs last year. Great Bob. HE JUST TORE HIS ACL THIS NOVEMBER!
‘Combination of throwing the football last year with the way they were attacking defenses’…Good Lord. He threw 15 TDs. Attacking defenses? We barely threw downfield last year.
Then he cites the playoff win vs. Minnesota, which apparently has morphed into Elway’s ‘The Drive’ in Cleveland in terms of football history to some in the Giants organization.
Bob is completely clueless. And God help us if his POV is rampant in that building.
lol GTFO. Yeah, now Bob Papa is clueless. Holy shit.
Again with the focus on the QB. Jones is a middle of the road QB who at this point is broken. When we move on from him, this team - TEAM - if it stays in its current state and remains with current scouting/player evaluation is STILL broken.
The thread is literally about Jones and you are ripping posters for posting about Jones.
Really? Cool.
I'd say 4-7 with a healthy DJ, less with a draft pick. However a QB draft pick will buy Daboll and Schoen more time. Time to cut him loose.
This also suggests why the Giants have been such a train wreck: a confused multitude of owners and administrative staff preventing the professionals from doing their job.
This. This is the central issue with the Giants.
And it makes it much tougher when the coaches hired since Coughlin:
--McAdoo (first time HC, play caller)
--Shurmur (previously failed HC with mild personality, play caller)
--Judge (first time head coach with minimal experience even leading a unit)
--Daboll (first time head coach)
The Gettleman hire was just an extension of the current thinking. I think Schoen is bright, but he has a tough task.
This is the Giants structure. It's not changing. So, what may need to happen to finally get out of the decade long rut? Hiring someone like Harbaugh, Tomlin, Belichick, Payton, Reid, etc. Someone who has pelts on the wall, a proven track record, and a personality to run EVERYTHING. Put everyone in their place and run the franchise.
I think he should retire to avoid any further catastrophic injury to his body and go on with his life and pursue another career . DJ is a good guy and the vitriol directed at him is alarming. Having said that a QB must be added to this team and right now my first choice would be Jayden Daniels . I don't think he will be there when we draft but I hope management does everything in their power to get him. Bottom line, Daniel Jones is not ever going to be our franchise QB for now or the future.
I'd say 4-7 with a healthy DJ, less with a draft pick. However a QB draft pick will buy Daboll and Schoen more time. Time to cut him loose.
Looks like another 5-12 to 7-10 season. Would be more palatable if we were starting a QB not named Jones. That would preserve Schoen and Daboll. A losing season with jones and they deserve to get canned.
Oops, looks like one of 3 teams could end up third Jags, Texans, or Colts. Thanks
In comment 16347600 cosmicj said:
Quote:
By these press outreaches is scary and would make it hard for a GM to operate. He has a very difficult task ahead of him this offseason. You add internal political concerns and the difficulty rises to another dimension.
This also suggests why the Giants have been such a train wreck: a confused multitude of owners and administrative staff preventing the professionals from doing their job.
This. This is the central issue with the Giants.
And it makes it much tougher when the coaches hired since Coughlin:
--McAdoo (first time HC, play caller)
--Shurmur (previously failed HC with mild personality, play caller)
--Judge (first time head coach with minimal experience even leading a unit)
--Daboll (first time head coach)
The Gettleman hire was just an extension of the current thinking. I think Schoen is bright, but he has a tough task.
This is the Giants structure. It's not changing. So, what may need to happen to finally get out of the decade long rut? Hiring someone like Harbaugh, Tomlin, Belichick, Payton, Reid, etc. Someone who has pelts on the wall, a proven track record, and a personality to run EVERYTHING. Put everyone in their place and run the franchise.
I would take Harbaugh in a second. All day, every day. There were plenty of people that thought Coughlin was an asshole. Look at how that turned out lol.
I'd say 4-7 with a healthy DJ, less with a draft pick. However a QB draft pick will buy Daboll and Schoen more time. Time to cut him loose.
Dallas Cowboys Home & Away
Philadelphia Eagles Home & Away
Washington Redskins Home & Away
Atlanta Falcons
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
New Orleans Saints
Carolina Panthers
Baltimore Ravens
Cleveland Browns
Cincinnati Bengals
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFC North*
NFC West*
* as of today Minnesota and Seattle
A rookie QB has possibility to have us struggle, or could mean everything to make a quantum leap to 10 wins again. When the offense moves the ball it is ok for defense to give up points knowing the offense is going to do their part.
By these press outreaches is scary and would make it hard for a GM to operate. He has a very difficult task ahead of him this offseason. You add internal political concerns and the difficulty rises to another dimension.
This also suggests why the Giants have been such a train wreck: a confused multitude of owners and administrative staff preventing the professionals from doing their job.
This. This is the central issue with the Giants.
And it makes it much tougher when the coaches hired since Coughlin:
--McAdoo (first time HC, play caller)
--Shurmur (previously failed HC with mild personality, play caller)
--Judge (first time head coach with minimal experience even leading a unit)
--Daboll (first time head coach)
The Gettleman hire was just an extension of the current thinking. I think Schoen is bright, but he has a tough task.
This is the Giants structure. It's not changing. So, what may need to happen to finally get out of the decade long rut? Hiring someone like Harbaugh, Tomlin, Belichick, Payton, Reid, etc. Someone who has pelts on the wall, a proven track record, and a personality to run EVERYTHING. Put everyone in their place and run the franchise.
They wouldn't do that. It would upset the structure and reduce ownership influence.
This is a family that has Landry, Lombardi, Parcells Belichick, and Payton in the building, let them go elsewhere, and never got them back.
The Maras don't want a military-style, top-down structure. They want a committee.
This 100%. Can’t see either surviving this scenario and letting them reboot in 2025.
I doubt Schoen is gone after three years, the roster et al is bad enough to plainly see much more time is needed.
Ah. So Penix has been 6th in the NFL in QBR over a full season and won a road playoff game in the NFL?
Last I checked Penix has not played a snap in the NFL yet.
I doubt Schoen is gone after three years, the roster et al is bad enough to plainly see much more time is needed.
Agree JC. But I don't see how they don't draft a QB this year.
The best way to increase his odds of being fired is pass on a QB who has a strong rookie, and Daniel Jones has a mediocre year and/or gets injured again.
He'll have broken and bought Jones for 2025 and missed on a viable upgrade.
Rabbit Foot Dave got himself fired in four, so I don't think three is out of bounds for a guy who isn't family.
Do you have this saved as a macro?
I would say that you need new material, but we both know DJ is never going to give you that.
it's wise to replace the QB when the opportunity presents itself. Which could be the 2024 draft, or UFA, or it could be the 2025 draft. Whatthefuckever. Just acknowledge the QB is one of many problems that need to be addressed, and develop a plan to attack the near future.
I doubt Schoen is gone after three years, the roster et al is bad enough to plainly see much more time is needed.
Agree JC. But I don't see how they don't draft a QB this year.
I don't trust them to not screw it up, as things haven't changed much regarding the big, pivotal decisions in two years of The Schoen Reign. I hope they keep their heads screwed on straight, don't fall into the trap DG did, and get the one they covet. That's all we can ask.
Quote:
In comment 16347670 JonC said:
Quote:
it's wise to replace the QB when the opportunity presents itself. Which could be the 2024 draft, or UFA, or it could be the 2025 draft. Whatthefuckever. Just acknowledge the QB is one of many problems that need to be addressed, and develop a plan to attack the near future.
I doubt Schoen is gone after three years, the roster et al is bad enough to plainly see much more time is needed.
Agree JC. But I don't see how they don't draft a QB this year.
I don't trust them to not screw it up, as things haven't changed much regarding the big, pivotal decisions in two years of The Schoen Reign. I hope they keep their heads screwed on straight, don't fall into the trap DG did, and get the one they covet. That's all we can ask.
I hear ya that's my fear. And I don't want them to take a guy just to take a guy. If they have conviction on THE guy, do what it takes to get him. I never liked Accorsi all that much but I always respected him for going after Eli the way he did.
Ah. So Penix has been 6th in the NFL in QBR over a full season and won a road playoff game in the NFL?
Last I checked Penix has not played a snap in the NFL yet.
Aren’t you the guy who said Jones was a better prospect than Penix? Did you watch Jones in college?
Jones doesn’t pass for any touchdowns- going back to his college days. Penix has thrown a bunch the last 2 seasons and been one of the best players in the country. Jones has never done that.
Penix is a far better prospect and player. Not really debatable.
First, he cites Jones’ legs last year. Great Bob. HE JUST TORE HIS ACL THIS NOVEMBER!
‘Combination of throwing the football last year with the way they were attacking defenses’…Good Lord. He threw 15 TDs. Attacking defenses? We barely threw downfield last year.
Then he cites the playoff win vs. Minnesota, which apparently has morphed into Elway’s ‘The Drive’ in Cleveland in terms of football history to some in the Giants organization.
Bob is completely clueless. And God help us if his POV is rampant in that building.
Yeah, a lot of people are clueless, it's not always clear who. However, Papa being around the team and witnessing practice and play close up I believe his opinion carries more weight than some of the GMs and coaches on this board.
They made a mistake, he's not a good QB. Move on.
After the 38-7 Road Playoff loss to a division rival, the reality should have set in the front office.
How can they get fired if DJ is Mara's boy.
To be fair Ryan, you also seem to believe this applies to the NFL. I give you praise and credit for your consistency.
Are you just trolling at this point?
I just listened to Papa’s comments for myself…OMG.
First, he cites Jones’ legs last year. Great Bob. HE JUST TORE HIS ACL THIS NOVEMBER!
‘Combination of throwing the football last year with the way they were attacking defenses’…Good Lord. He threw 15 TDs. Attacking defenses? We barely threw downfield last year.
Then he cites the playoff win vs. Minnesota, which apparently has morphed into Elway’s ‘The Drive’ in Cleveland in terms of football history to some in the Giants organization.
Bob is completely clueless. And God help us if his POV is rampant in that building.
Yeah, a lot of people are clueless, it's not always clear who. However, Papa being around the team and witnessing practice and play close up I believe his opinion carries more weight than some of the GMs and coaches on this board.
Papa hosts a radio show every weekday. He's not at practice, ever, because he's hosting a radio show when practice is going on.
What he knows is what he's been told. And when he passes that along, the gullible end of the fanbase laps it up happily, thinking they're getting insider info. It's not. It's strategic comms.
With no future QB on the roster and the Giants are bad again, Daboll and maybe Schoen are getting fired. Daboll can’t survive another bad year with Jones and Schoen shouldn’t either, he’s the one who made the mistake to pay him.
How can they get fired if DJ is Mara's boy.
The same way that a prior GM/HC duo got fired for going along with Mara's own QB plan in 2017.
Quote:
And you’re still using touchdowns as a measure to talk about college players. That is a useless stat.
Are you just trolling at this point?
I don't think he's intentionally trolling. Worse, I think he sincerely believes the drivel he posts.
Ah. So Penix has been 6th in the NFL in QBR over a full season and won a road playoff game in the NFL?
Last I checked Penix has not played a snap in the NFL yet.
Look, I'm not ga-ga over Penix like others, but you can honestly say you watch Penix throw a football and still conclude Jones is a more talented thrower?
Jones is 1-0 in the playoffs with a very good game against Minnesota. LJax is 1-3 in the playoffs and his play has been largely putrid in the playoffs. Are you willing to step out on that ledge and say you would take Jones over LJax?
I would think converting open guys in touchdowns would be meaningful.
6th in the NFL in QBR over a full season and won a road playoff game in the NFL
Do you have this saved as a macro?
I would say that you need new material, but we both know DJ is never going to give you that.
It really is amazing, isn’t it? Giants fans now talk about a wild card playoff win like we used to talk about winning Super Bowls. I don’t remember EVER using one playoff win for any QB in the history of the NFL as some kind of badge of honor. Typically QBs that have only been able to win one single playoff game in their career are criticized for it. The same exact posters that can’t stop jerking off over one playoff win for Jones use it as a big negative on Lamar Jacksons resume. Weird how that works…
College stats don’t matter? They aren’t the only, or even the most important criteria for projecting a player’s pro career, but calling them useless is patently ridiculous.
Quote:
And you’re still using touchdowns as a measure to talk about college players. That is a useless stat.
College stats don’t matter? They aren’t the only, or even the most important criteria for projecting a player’s pro career, but calling them useless is patently ridiculous.
Pro stats don’t matter either, it’s what his eyes say. He’ll make up that Lamar doesn’t throw well in the cold, when his numbers prove that he’s towards the top.
the Giants gain NOTHING by talking as if Jones is history.. The smart thing is to portray your belief in the guy all the way up until the draft and either we trade or make our pick.
Only a fool would say I AM ALL IN ON DRAFTING A QB and lose all leverage possible- ie Gettleman about Barkley in 2018!!!
Good posts on this thread.
You think other teams don’t already know the Giants are looking to take a QB?
I didn't say that. I'm agreeing with jvm in that the smart play is for the Giants to publicly back DJ right now.
“He has done things that Jones has simply never done.”
Ah. So Penix has been 6th in the NFL in QBR over a full season and won a road playoff game in the NFL?
Last I checked Penix has not played a snap in the NFL yet.
Look, I'm not ga-ga over Penix like others, but you can honestly say you watch Penix throw a football and still conclude Jones is a more talented thrower?
Jones is 1-0 in the playoffs with a very good game against Minnesota. LJax is 1-3 in the playoffs and his play has been largely putrid in the playoffs. Are you willing to step out on that ledge and say you would take Jones over LJax?
DJ is 1-1 in the playoffs, although Ryan seems to conveniently forget that Philly game.
I honestly don’t think there is one. And that’s putting aside his absurd contract and injuries.
How can you not view that as a problem? How can you not want better?
He's been disappointing along with the rest. He's visibly hot-headed on the sidelines, and apparently clashing with more than a few in the building. Offensive scheme is pretty vanilla, which is to be expected on a weak unit with a QB who can't run an advanced offense. He's learning on the job too, given his first HC gig is in the NFL, of all places.
Our scouting/eval continues to not look very good. And, they're using the premium rounds to pick on some significant needs, another indicator they think they can win now.
Giants remain painful to watch. After two years, it shows you how bad they were/are and how much talent is still needed.
it's wise to replace the QB when the opportunity presents itself. Which could be the 2024 draft, or UFA, or it could be the 2025 draft. Whatthefuckever. Just acknowledge the QB is one of many problems that need to be addressed, and develop a plan to attack the near future.
I doubt Schoen is gone after three years, the roster et al is bad enough to plainly see much more time is needed.
Agree JC. But I don't see how they don't draft a QB this year.
I don't trust them to not screw it up, as things haven't changed much regarding the big, pivotal decisions in two years of The Schoen Reign. I hope they keep their heads screwed on straight, don't fall into the trap DG did, and get the one they covet. That's all we can ask.
Gettleman had several issues. He shopped when he was desperate for a new QB, wound up coveting a weak one and overdrafted him because he panicked. He was a moron through-and-through and had no chance in a QB-weak draft of 2019.
While not ideal, Schoen can actually act somewhat desperate but still get it right with a new QB. And this QB-rich draft allows for some leeway in that fashion.
And you’re still using touchdowns as a measure to talk about college players. That is a useless stat.
College stats don’t matter? They aren’t the only, or even the most important criteria for projecting a player’s pro career, but calling them useless is patently ridiculous.
Only on BBI will you ever find the pure honesty of fans who know nothing about football and say things like touchdowns do not matter.
Bob Papa and Carl Banks are correct. Jones did play great last year. He did the 3 most important things a QB can do: give his receivers a chance to make plays by throwing the ball accurately (#1 in on target %), protecting the ball (#1 in TOs), and extending plays including gaining his own yardage when needed (#6 in rushing yards).
You can hate everything about Jones from the way he throws to his contract to the side he dresses on. You can think 2022 was an aberration and his heinous 4 games this season are his future. You can be concerned as I am that how he plays doesn't matter if he's hurt which is way too much. You can even think last year was nice but it's not good enough to win it all so lets try to upgrade.
Saying he sucked last season or never played well in the NFL just sounds stupid. He aced the eyeball test last season and put up top tier numbers in the areas that he can control.
The world isn't black and white, and multiple things can be true at the same time.
Quote:
Ah. So Penix has been 6th in the NFL in QBR over a full season and won a road playoff game in the NFL?
Last I checked Penix has not played a snap in the NFL yet.
Look, I'm not ga-ga over Penix like others, but you can honestly say you watch Penix throw a football and still conclude Jones is a more talented thrower?
Jones is 1-0 in the playoffs with a very good game against Minnesota. LJax is 1-3 in the playoffs and his play has been largely putrid in the playoffs. Are you willing to step out on that ledge and say you would take Jones over LJax?
DJ is 1-1 in the playoffs, although Ryan seems to conveniently forget that Philly game.
A lot of people forget the Philly game, including the guys who dished out that silly contract.
Or in the NFL…
Quote:
Bob Papa and Carl Banks are correct. Jones did play great last year. He did the 3 most important things a QB can do: give his receivers a chance to make plays by throwing the ball accurately (#1 in on target %), protecting the ball (#1 in TOs), and extending plays including gaining his own yardage when needed (#6 in rushing yards).
You can hate everything about Jones from the way he throws to his contract to the side he dresses on. You can think 2022 was an aberration and his heinous 4 games this season are his future. You can be concerned as I am that how he plays doesn't matter if he's hurt which is way too much. You can even think last year was nice but it's not good enough to win it all so lets try to upgrade.
Saying he sucked last season or never played well in the NFL just sounds stupid. He aced the eyeball test last season and put up top tier numbers in the areas that he can control.
The world isn't black and white, and multiple things can be true at the same time.
Two of those he was only #1 in because they had to dumb down the offense because he stinks.
Daniel Jones has never played great for 1 minute in the NFL. I hope he’s just shilling because if he really thinks 22 TDs in 17 games is great he needs to find another word for the top 10 QBs. Daniel Jones wasn’t a top 10 QB last year and this year before he got hurt I’m not sure if he was top 30.
Bob Papa and Carl Banks are correct. Jones did play great last year. He did the 3 most important things a QB can do: give his receivers a chance to make plays by throwing the ball accurately (#1 in on target %), protecting the ball (#1 in TOs), and extending plays including gaining his own yardage when needed (#6 in rushing yards).
You can hate everything about Jones from the way he throws to his contract to the side he dresses on. You can think 2022 was an aberration and his heinous 4 games this season are his future. You can be concerned as I am that how he plays doesn't matter if he's hurt which is way too much. You can even think last year was nice but it's not good enough to win it all so lets try to upgrade.
Saying he sucked last season or never played well in the NFL just sounds stupid. He aced the eyeball test last season and put up top tier numbers in the areas that he can control.
The world isn't black and white, and multiple things can be true at the same time.
Two of those he was only #1 in because they had to dumb down the offense because he stinks.
HBart might be Jones’s uncle.
it's wise to replace the QB when the opportunity presents itself. Which could be the 2024 draft, or UFA, or it could be the 2025 draft. Whatthefuckever. Just acknowledge the QB is one of many problems that need to be addressed, and develop a plan to attack the near future.
I doubt Schoen is gone after three years, the roster et al is bad enough to plainly see much more time is needed.
Agree JC. But I don't see how they don't draft a QB this year.
I don't trust them to not screw it up, as things haven't changed much regarding the big, pivotal decisions in two years of The Schoen Reign. I hope they keep their heads screwed on straight, don't fall into the trap DG did, and get the one they covet. That's all we can ask.
Gettleman had several issues. He shopped when he was desperate for a new QB, wound up coveting a weak one and overdrafted him because he panicked. He was a moron through-and-through and had no chance in a QB-weak draft of 2019.
While not ideal, Schoen can actually act somewhat desperate but still get it right with a new QB. And this QB-rich draft allows for some leeway in that fashion.
Maye has some Josh Allen to him, and has been a better touch and accuracy passer in college. Find a way to draft him. Let's go.
What that tells me is that he's unreliable, which is worse than being outright bad, because he keeps everyone engaged enough to get them all fired.
What that tells me is that he's unreliable, which is worse than being outright bad, because he keeps everyone engaged enough to get them all fired.
To add on this: this is why I find Jones' workout warrior "looks great in the building" ethos to actually be a corrosive quality. If he had lazy habits, he would've been gone yesterday. Yet he seems to continually be convincing ownership and multiple GMs and coaching staffs that he's just around the cornrer from a breakout.
What that tells me is that he's unreliable, which is worse than being outright bad, because he keeps everyone engaged enough to get them all fired.
Very fair. There was nothing team friendly about Jones approach to the negotiations. He wanted every nickel.
That said, none of that matters now. Even if he's given a pass for his performance this year (which would be a mistake), he's coming off a serious injury and there's no guarantee he's ready to start at the beginning of next season.
The Giants will be within striking distance of a good rookie quarterback. If they don't like the options in the draft, they need to sign or trade for a good veteran. The team has to start next season with a quarterback who is capable of starting and winning.
That Jones' 2022 performance was good. That actually makes me more frustrated with his 2023 performance. He not only failed to build on his 2022 foundation, but he regressed and put up his worst tape as a pro. This is also after coming to the table asking for $50 million AAV.
What that tells me is that he's unreliable, which is worse than being outright bad, because he keeps everyone engaged enough to get them all fired.
Very fair. There was nothing team friendly about Jones approach to the negotiations. He wanted every nickel.
Yeah, and he certainly had every right to ask for the money, but if that's your approach, please spare me the "poor Jones can't function with this supporting cast" thing. His supporting cast didn't force him to pass Barkley into a big hit as well as throw an INT running out-of-bounds on opening night, it didn't force him to basically turtle up against SF, and didn't force him into the zillion mistakes he made against Seattle.
Funny thing is: Mara has said a lot more. In fact, he sounds very much like an avid Jones suppoerter. Here's some longer quotes from 2021:
“You tell me what quarterback could have thrived over these last couple years with what we had out there on offense?” Mara said. “I was in a health and safety committee meeting the other day and they showed our injuries over the last four years as compared with [other teams]. The last four years, we had more injuries than anybody in the league and a lot of ’em were on offense. So let’s give him a chance with a new staff and a better offensive line and we think he’ll be very successful.”
The Giants are the NFL’s most-injured team since 2009. That’s an undeniably dose of reality.
Beyond just that, Mara has seen flashes in Jones that prove his ceiling remains high. One game he cited was not the comeback victory over Tampa Bay during Jones’ rookie season, but a 27-21 overtime victory in New Orleans this past season.
That was a win that came with the Giants sporting one of their thinnest rosters in recent memory.
“We still have a lot of confidence in Daniel and think he’s going to be a very good quarterback if we just put the right pieces around him and give him a little bit more continuity and stability,” Mara said. “He hasn’t had that since he’s been here. Let’s give him a chance to prove himself. He’s shown flashes of it, for sure.
“You go back to that game in New Orleans, he played as well as anybody ever could have expected. We think there’s a lot more of that left in him if we can just put the right pieces around him.”
Souce: https://giantswire.usatoday.com/2022/03/27/new-york-giants-john-mara-offers-emphatic-support-of-daniel-jones/
Interesting that it was mentioned Daboll clashing with some in the building.
it's wise to replace the QB when the opportunity presents itself. Which could be the 2024 draft, or UFA, or it could be the 2025 draft. Whatthefuckever. Just acknowledge the QB is one of many problems that need to be addressed, and develop a plan to attack the near future.
I doubt Schoen is gone after three years, the roster et al is bad enough to plainly see much more time is needed.
Agree JC. But I don't see how they don't draft a QB this year.
I don't trust them to not screw it up, as things haven't changed much regarding the big, pivotal decisions in two years of The Schoen Reign. I hope they keep their heads screwed on straight, don't fall into the trap DG did, and get the one they covet. That's all we can ask.
Gettleman had several issues. He shopped when he was desperate for a new QB, wound up coveting a weak one and overdrafted him because he panicked. He was a moron through-and-through and had no chance in a QB-weak draft of 2019.
While not ideal, Schoen can actually act somewhat desperate but still get it right with a new QB. And this QB-rich draft allows for some leeway in that fashion.
Maye has some Josh Allen to him, and has been a better touch and accuracy passer in college. Find a way to draft him. Let's go.
A damn fine prospect. Use some draft collateral and go up a bit and get him. Then systematically start addressing other key areas for the longer term.
This is the draft.
What that tells me is that he's unreliable, which is worse than being outright bad, because he keeps everyone engaged enough to get them all fired.
Coach killer
“We still have a lot of confidence in Daniel and think he’s going to be a very good quarterback if we just put the right pieces around him and give him a little bit more continuity and stability,” Mara said. “He hasn’t had that since he’s been here. Let’s give him a chance to prove himself. He’s shown flashes of it, for sure.
“You go back to that game in New Orleans, he played as well as anybody ever could have expected. We think there’s a lot more of that left in him if we can just put the right pieces around him.”
This is part of a poor evaluation process, that works backwards from a conclusion and is supported only by cherry-picked evidence.
Conclusion: Daniel Jones will be a very good QB if the right pieces are around him.
That belief can not be easily disproven, because it suggests that if Jones fails, it must be that a variety of factors around him are the cause.
I've often said (sarcastically) of some of the more rapid excuse-makers, "Daniel Jones cannot fail, he can only be failed". That's what Mara's comments (and there are many) suggest.
People seem convinced the Giants are going to move on from Jones, but I doubt it. I'll believe it when I see it.
Funny thing is: Mara has said a lot more. In fact, he sounds very much like an avid Jones suppoerter. Here's some longer quotes from 2021:
Quote:
Mara blamed injuries for some of the team’s woes.
“You tell me what quarterback could have thrived over these last couple years with what we had out there on offense?” Mara said. “I was in a health and safety committee meeting the other day and they showed our injuries over the last four years as compared with [other teams]. The last four years, we had more injuries than anybody in the league and a lot of ’em were on offense. So let’s give him a chance with a new staff and a better offensive line and we think he’ll be very successful.”
The Giants are the NFL’s most-injured team since 2009. That’s an undeniably dose of reality.
Beyond just that, Mara has seen flashes in Jones that prove his ceiling remains high. One game he cited was not the comeback victory over Tampa Bay during Jones’ rookie season, but a 27-21 overtime victory in New Orleans this past season.
That was a win that came with the Giants sporting one of their thinnest rosters in recent memory.
“We still have a lot of confidence in Daniel and think he’s going to be a very good quarterback if we just put the right pieces around him and give him a little bit more continuity and stability,” Mara said. “He hasn’t had that since he’s been here. Let’s give him a chance to prove himself. He’s shown flashes of it, for sure.
“You go back to that game in New Orleans, he played as well as anybody ever could have expected. We think there’s a lot more of that left in him if we can just put the right pieces around him.”
Souce: https://giantswire.usatoday.com/2022/03/27/new-york-giants-john-mara-offers-emphatic-support-of-daniel-jones/
Fair enough. I'm still not sold that his positive opinion equates to a mandate that the Giants keep him. I would like him to shut his mouth more, though.
If he does really want Jones around, I hope he takes a page from his father who wanted to roll with Kerry Collins but let the football people make the decisions that brought in Eli Manning instead.
2. As for Mara, I wouldn’t give him too much credit as far as the depth of his convictions , other than him not wanting to waste money . He wants to win. Maybe he doesn’t deserve to win, but it’s still his desire .
3. I carry no brief , either way , on Jones . But had he been healthy for some of the easier teams on the schedule I’m sure his play would have improved . The schedule at the beginning , coupled with the loss of their 2 best players on offense , would have done in any quarterback. If they draft a quarterback , return a similar offensive line and receiver group, the quarterback will do no better than what you’ve seen this season . The Giants in one sense played at their level. They beat the teams they should have beaten. They lost to those that were clearly better other than the Jets . But it’s not an abomination that they lost to the Jets
I hope they have a great off-season . No matter what they do at quaterback .
Fair enough. I'm still not sold that his positive opinion equates to a mandate that the Giants keep him. I would like him to shut his mouth more, though.
If he does really want Jones around, I hope he takes a page from his father who wanted to roll with Kerry Collins but let the football people make the decisions that brought in Eli Manning instead.
It doesn't need to be a "mandate" for his opinion to carry a lot of weight with the people WHO REPORT DIRECTLY TO HIM.
You can be damn sure when he meets with Schoen and Daboll he's a part of the conversation.
Eli Manning had only three years higher than 5.7% (6.2% in 2004 rookie year, 6.6% in 2013 the 27 INT year and 7.5% in 2018)
Daniel Jones' 2019 (7.6%), 2022 (8.5%), 2020 (9.1%) and 2023 (15.8%) are all more than Eli Manning's highest career sack rate year in 2018 with 7.5%
This is both a QB and OL tweet. Fix the damn line. Get a QB who can avoid pressure and extend plays.
Eli had some notoriously bad lines, but only twice (2013 and 2018) did he get sacked at an above average rate. The 4 games Eli played in 2019 was his third lowest sack rate+ of his career, but is one of Jones’ highest. Granted Jones was a rookie, but Eli also didn’t have his athleticism.
Sack rate - ( New Window )
Quote:
Mara’s love for Jones is so weird.
How about Schoen's and Daboll's love for Jones? I would think you'd find it even more weird, whereas it could be said that Mara may have been biased based on his original investment in Jones, whereas Schoen and Daboll come from a more objective place (if Schoen had any bias at all, it would be negative, given that Jones was Gettleman's pick and the credit for any Super Bowls won with Jones would have to be shared with Mr. G).
I hope they "love" getting fired in a year then.
Which is part of being a better QB. Instead Jones runs out of bounds for a sack or turns it over.
2. As for Mara, I wouldn’t give him too much credit as far as the depth of his convictions , other than him not wanting to waste money . He wants to win. Maybe he doesn’t deserve to win, but it’s still his desire .
3. I carry no brief , either way , on Jones . But had he been healthy for some of the easier teams on the schedule I’m sure his play would have improved . The schedule at the beginning , coupled with the loss of their 2 best players on offense , would have done in any quarterback. If they draft a quarterback , return a similar offensive line and receiver group, the quarterback will do no better than what you’ve seen this season . The Giants in one sense played at their level. They beat the teams they should have beaten. They lost to those that were clearly better other than the Jets . But it’s not an abomination that they lost to the Jets
I hope they have a great off-season . No matter what they do at quaterback .
I disagree with the bold above, if only because any QB who isn't one of at least the two best players on his offense to begin with, is already done in. Or his offense is, anyway.
When people talk about the circumstances that sabotaged Jones, it always seems to gloss over the fact that we can sincerely talk about the offense losing its two best players to injury and not be talking about the quarterback.
Maybe tools wise, but Cutler had a 10 cent head. THAT is why he “failed in big situations”.
If you could sign Hopkins and sign a guard or two, then the 'two year contract' made sense.
There was no path to developing into a top ten offense with that deal unless Jones turned into Josh Allen. The deal was a strategic mess even if you think Jones is in that Dak/Cousins tier (which he is not).
A better QB beats Buffalo and NYJ for sure. And I think would have put us in a better position against Philly and Seattle.
In fact, the Giants won every game that played out like those two in 2022.
Quote:
Reminds me a lot of Jay Cutler. Has talent, looks good on paper, consistently fails in big situations. He’s the one QB I want no part of.
Maybe tools wise, but Cutler had a 10 cent head. THAT is why he “failed in big situations”.
Spot on. Cutler was a brooding, arrogant jack ass at Vandy and the early part of his NFL career. I think some of that was attributable to his diabetes condition that didn't get diagnosed until his third year in Denver.
Maye carries himself much, much differently than Cutler.
He MIGHT be a guy that COULD possibly get the playoffs every now and then.
You want a QB that is going to win a Super Bowl.
The Giants will upgrade the QB spot in 2024.
He MIGHT be a guy that COULD possibly get the playoffs every now and then.
You want a QB that is going to win a Super Bowl.
Actually I think there's some BBIers who would rather have Jones at QB & win a playoff game every half decade or so than get a QB that can compete year in, year out for a Lombardi.
Or 5 seasons.
Maye reminds me of Justin Herbert. They were both hyped as potential #1 overall picks going into their final season but both did not have the seasons that most people predicted. I don't think Maye is anything like Cutler as Jay Cutler is/was famous for "not caring" and not being the hardest worker in the world. If Jay Cutler had Daniel Jones' work ethic he would have been a HOF player.
He MIGHT be a guy that COULD possibly get the playoffs every now and then.
You want a QB that is going to win a Super Bowl.
Hey Eric can we frame this or put it on the front page
Daniel Jones has never played great for 1 minute in the NFL. I hope he’s just shilling because if he really thinks 22 TDs in 17 games is great he needs to find another word for the top 10 QBs. Daniel Jones wasn’t a top 10 QB last year and this year before he got hurt I’m not sure if he was top 30.
Bob Papa and Carl Banks are correct. Jones did play great last year. He did the 3 most important things a QB can do: give his receivers a chance to make plays by throwing the ball accurately (#1 in on target %), protecting the ball (#1 in TOs), and extending plays including gaining his own yardage when needed (#6 in rushing yards).
You can hate everything about Jones from the way he throws to his contract to the side he dresses on. You can think 2022 was an aberration and his heinous 4 games this season are his future. You can be concerned as I am that how he plays doesn't matter if he's hurt which is way too much. You can even think last year was nice but it's not good enough to win it all so lets try to upgrade.
Saying he sucked last season or never played well in the NFL just sounds stupid. He aced the eyeball test last season and put up top tier numbers in the areas that he can control.
The world isn't black and white, and multiple things can be true at the same time.
Nice rational post. AGREE!
He MIGHT be a guy that COULD possibly get the playoffs every now and then.
You want a QB that is going to win a Super Bowl.
Yessir, I've posted the same a hundred times since he was drafted.
Many first round picks at QB have failed, and everyone knows it. Put a rookie QB out there with a line that allowed 77+ sacks last year and you have a recipe for a really bad rookie season.
Many first round picks at QB have failed, and everyone knows it. Put a rookie QB out there with a line that allowed 77+ sacks last year and you have a recipe for a really bad rookie season.
Who says they're going to draft a QB and put him behind a line that allowed 77+ sacks?
Why does this conversation always come back to the fake idea that if you draft a QB you are not capable of addressing the offensive line? It's a fake argument. Of course they're going to try to fix it.
So what’s crazier? Believing next year we fix it, or next year it’s more of the same?
Say you were betting on it…. Where’s your money at?
He MIGHT be a guy that COULD possibly get the playoffs every now and then.
You want a QB that is going to win a Super Bowl.
We all want a QB who is going to win a Super Bowl, it is the only thing on BBI we can all agree on. Same with Schoen, Daboll, and...believe it or not, John Mara. The singular goal is a Super Bowl victory. Nobody has lowered the bar.
Next, he is also selling hope to the fans and will never speak negatively of a player.
Nothing good can happen if he tells us what we want to hear and you also cannot believe everything you hear from him.
Some of you think the organization and their paid PR team is going to start saying Jones must go... you are all living in a fantasy world.
Tuesday morning there will be guys in that building who are going to be breaking down tape of college QBs and free agent QBs. Plus anyone they may want to trade for.
I mentioned this in another thread.. Jones will not be ready for the start of the season. He did not have his ACL surgery right away. Plus, people here are worried about the potential for him to get injured from a contract perspective. He will not rush himself back either because if he does get hurt, then he will have a difficult time finding work with future teams.
Most of you have lowered the bar so much you don't even realize what you're hoping for out of Jones.
He MIGHT be a guy that COULD possibly get the playoffs every now and then.
You want a QB that is going to win a Super Bowl.
Most of us??? Can you point to even one person on BBI who has posted that they hope for the the occasional playoff birth. Do you really think that Schoen signed Jones to a four year contract hoping for only the occasional playoff birth?
We all want a QB who is going to win a Super Bowl, it is the only thing on BBI we can all agree on. Same with Schoen, Daboll, and...believe it or not, John Mara. The singular goal is a Super Bowl victory. Nobody has lowered the bar.
Then as a passionate DJ supporter, please tell me what he has shown you that leads you to believe he can win a Super Bowl ? Outside of a stretch last year he's been pedestrian to bad for 5 years. Not to mention he's injured every season
Funny. I don't understand how quoting facts and stating the obvious equates to loving Jones. Chris Simms said, after Seattle I think, it wouldn't matter if you replaced Jones with Tom Brady in his prime. Randy Mueller GM said Daboll can try to scheme but you can't outperform your OL.
The last dingleberry these guys pulled from their ass knows more football than all BBI. But having the same opinion as them and quoting it -- in support of what should be obvious to anyone watching the games -- is love?
What's really hard to understand is the opposite. The level of hate for Jones. WTF?
For the record, I think:
- Jones played great last season given a dearth of playmakers.
- was overpaid, but understandably, because every non-elite starting QB with fortuitous contract timing is.
- that overpay a) was earned because in a prove-it year he did just that and b) was the price Schoen paid for optionality when he declined Jones option knowing the '23 cap situation.
- his contract isn't a huge deal -- the $208MM cap when he signed will be $300MM in a few years, and QB inflation is higher than other positions.
I guess to BBI that's love. But not to me.
I'm fine replacing Jones, though I think resources are better spent elsewhere. Unfortunately his injuries require something be done. Maybe the extreme: going all-in on replacing him.
But nothing about Jones is extreme (except his fabulous accuracy and turnover numbers last season). What was extreme was the OL's ineptitude to the point that "off the couch" Justin Pugh was a godsend at LT.
On BBI pointing that out means loving Jones.
Quote:
Mara’s love for Jones is so weird. Then again, I will never understand anyone outside of Jones’ immediate family loving him like some do in the Giants organization and fan base.
Funny. I don't understand how quoting facts and stating the obvious equates to loving Jones. Chris Simms said, after Seattle I think, it wouldn't matter if you replaced Jones with Tom Brady in his prime. Randy Mueller GM said Daboll can try to scheme but you can't outperform your OL.
The last dingleberry these guys pulled from their ass knows more football than all BBI. But having the same opinion as them and quoting it -- in support of what should be obvious to anyone watching the games -- is love?
What's really hard to understand is the opposite. The level of hate for Jones. WTF?
For the record, I think:
- Jones played great last season given a dearth of playmakers.
- was overpaid, but understandably, because every non-elite starting QB with fortuitous contract timing is.
- that overpay a) was earned because in a prove-it year he did just that and b) was the price Schoen paid for optionality when he declined Jones option knowing the '23 cap situation.
- his contract isn't a huge deal -- the $208MM cap when he signed will be $300MM in a few years, and QB inflation is higher than other positions.
I guess to BBI that's love. But not to me.
I'm fine replacing Jones, though I think resources are better spent elsewhere. Unfortunately his injuries require something be done. Maybe the extreme: going all-in on replacing him.
But nothing about Jones is extreme (except his fabulous accuracy and turnover numbers last season). What was extreme was the OL's ineptitude to the point that "off the couch" Justin Pugh was a godsend at LT.
On BBI pointing that out means loving Jones.
Well if Chris Simms likes him....
You need a functional QB to have a functional line. We spent ridiculous resources on this line. Now it's time to get a QB who knows what he is looking at, makes adjustments, doesn't hold the ball too long, and presents a legitimate threat in the passing game. Want to offset a jailbreak rush, throw the damn ball and scare the defense, something Jones can't do.
Quote:
Funny. I don't understand how quoting facts and stating the obvious equates to loving Jones. Chris Simms said, after Seattle I think, it wouldn't matter if you replaced Jones with Tom Brady in his prime. Randy Mueller GM said Daboll can try to scheme but you can't outperform your OL.
The last dingleberry these guys pulled from their ass knows more football than all BBI. But having the same opinion as them and quoting it -- in support of what should be obvious to anyone watching the games -- is love?
What's really hard to understand is the opposite. The level of hate for Jones. WTF?
For the record, I think:
- Jones played great last season given a dearth of playmakers.
- was overpaid, but understandably, because every non-elite starting QB with fortuitous contract timing is.
- that overpay a) was earned because in a prove-it year he did just that and b) was the price Schoen paid for optionality when he declined Jones option knowing the '23 cap situation.
- his contract isn't a huge deal -- the $208MM cap when he signed will be $300MM in a few years, and QB inflation is higher than other positions.
I guess to BBI that's love. But not to me.
I'm fine replacing Jones, though I think resources are better spent elsewhere. Unfortunately his injuries require something be done. Maybe the extreme: going all-in on replacing him.
But nothing about Jones is extreme (except his fabulous accuracy and turnover numbers last season). What was extreme was the OL's ineptitude to the point that "off the couch" Justin Pugh was a godsend at LT.
On BBI pointing that out means loving Jones.
Well if Chris Simms likes him....
You need a functional QB to have a functional line. We spent ridiculous resources on this line. Now it's time to get a QB who knows what he is looking at, makes adjustments, doesn't hold the ball too long, and presents a legitimate threat in the passing game. Want to offset a jailbreak rush, throw the damn ball and scare the defense, something Jones can't do.
Interesting theory that the QB makes the line. It's not one I've heard before. Anything to back it up?
So what’s crazier? Believing next year we fix it, or next year it’s more of the same?
Say you were betting on it…. Where’s your money at?
They’ve spent 3 premium picks in 4 years on Oline
Mara’s love for Jones is so weird. Then again, I will never understand anyone outside of Jones’ immediate family loving him like some do in the Giants organization and fan base.
Funny. I don't understand how quoting facts and stating the obvious equates to loving Jones. Chris Simms said, after Seattle I think, it wouldn't matter if you replaced Jones with Tom Brady in his prime. Randy Mueller GM said Daboll can try to scheme but you can't outperform your OL.
The last dingleberry these guys pulled from their ass knows more football than all BBI. But having the same opinion as them and quoting it -- in support of what should be obvious to anyone watching the games -- is love?
What's really hard to understand is the opposite. The level of hate for Jones. WTF?
For the record, I think:
- Jones played great last season given a dearth of playmakers.
- was overpaid, but understandably, because every non-elite starting QB with fortuitous contract timing is.
- that overpay a) was earned because in a prove-it year he did just that and b) was the price Schoen paid for optionality when he declined Jones option knowing the '23 cap situation.
- his contract isn't a huge deal -- the $208MM cap when he signed will be $300MM in a few years, and QB inflation is higher than other positions.
I guess to BBI that's love. But not to me.
I'm fine replacing Jones, though I think resources are better spent elsewhere. Unfortunately his injuries require something be done. Maybe the extreme: going all-in on replacing him.
Interesting theory that the QB makes the line. It's not one I've heard before. Anything to back it up?
For one, Tyrod has a much lower sack percentage than Jones and DeVito on this team.
He MIGHT be a guy that COULD possibly get the playoffs every now and then.
You want a QB that is going to win a Super Bowl.
Not true. A lot of people have stopped posting about this subject. I think some people are tired of the daily discussions driven by the same posters about the QB position on the team who think they are smarter than everyone else. The mob mentality of people is juvenile. Nobody knows how this is going to unfold.
Quote:
He MIGHT be a guy that COULD possibly get the playoffs every now and then.
You want a QB that is going to win a Super Bowl.
Actually I think there's some BBIers who would rather have Jones at QB & win a playoff game every half decade or so than get a QB that can compete year in, year out for a Lombardi.
I think there are some posters who value the misguided perception that the Giants are somehow more dignified and classy than other teams, and they want a QB like Jones who reminds them of Eli. The thought of someone with some arrogance or even immaturity like a Caleb Williams is unsettling, even if he is just a better player.
I don’t think anyone on this board wants the Giants to lose, I think they just care too much about this false mystique that they have built up around this team.
So what’s crazier? Believing next year we fix it, or next year it’s more of the same?
Say you were betting on it…. Where’s your money at?
So if you accept the two ideas you are suggesting - the line will be terrible next year, and Jones can’t succeed with a terrible line, why would you not want to try something else? Jones is getting paid $40M/year. If a rookie can only fail Ike Jones did, wouldn’t paying that rookie much less money to fail the same make sense?
And then there is that chance that another QB may have different results than Jones, because he is not a top tier QB as I think everyone on this board will agree.
I don’t see the downside to sitting Jones and playing a rookie if everything you say is correct? What is Jones getting us behind a terrible team that a rookie can’t, a higher draft pick?
Quote:
He MIGHT be a guy that COULD possibly get the playoffs every now and then.
You want a QB that is going to win a Super Bowl.
Not true. A lot of people have stopped posting about this subject. I think some people are tired of the daily discussions driven by the same posters about the QB position on the team who think they are smarter than everyone else. The mob mentality of people is juvenile. Nobody knows how this is going to unfold.
Who has stopped posting about this? Not you, obviously because here you are. I see the same exact posters on both sides still posting plenty. So tell me, when you say “A lot of people have stopped posting about this subject” who are these people?
Quote:
Mara’s love for Jones is so weird. Then again, I will never understand anyone outside of Jones’ immediate family loving him like some do in the Giants organization and fan base.
Funny. I don't understand how quoting facts and stating the obvious equates to loving Jones. Chris Simms said, after Seattle I think, it wouldn't matter if you replaced Jones with Tom Brady in his prime. Randy Mueller GM said Daboll can try to scheme but you can't outperform your OL.
The last dingleberry these guys pulled from their ass knows more football than all BBI. But having the same opinion as them and quoting it -- in support of what should be obvious to anyone watching the games -- is love?
What's really hard to understand is the opposite. The level of hate for Jones. WTF?
For the record, I think:
- Jones played great last season given a dearth of playmakers.
- was overpaid, but understandably, because every non-elite starting QB with fortuitous contract timing is.
- that overpay a) was earned because in a prove-it year he did just that and b) was the price Schoen paid for optionality when he declined Jones option knowing the '23 cap situation.
- his contract isn't a huge deal -- the $208MM cap when he signed will be $300MM in a few years, and QB inflation is higher than other positions.
I guess to BBI that's love. But not to me.
I'm fine replacing Jones, though I think resources are better spent elsewhere. Unfortunately his injuries require something be done. Maybe the extreme: going all-in on replacing him.
But nothing about Jones is extreme (except his fabulous accuracy and turnover numbers last season). What was extreme was the OL's ineptitude to the point that "off the couch" Justin Pugh was a godsend at LT.
On BBI pointing that out means loving Jones.
Well if Chris Simms likes him....
You need a functional QB to have a functional line. We spent ridiculous resources on this line. Now it's time to get a QB who knows what he is looking at, makes adjustments, doesn't hold the ball too long, and presents a legitimate threat in the passing game. Want to offset a jailbreak rush, throw the damn ball and scare the defense, something Jones can't do.
Interesting theory that the QB makes the line. It's not one I've heard before. Anything to back it up?
You've never heard a good QB helps stabilize a line? Many view sacks as a QB stat.
Earlier in the season Dan O and many others criticized Jones for failing to make pre snap reads and hanging his line out to dry. A good QB absolutely helps the line.
Quote:
So what’s crazier? Believing next year we fix it, or next year it’s more of the same?
Say you were betting on it…. Where’s your money at?
So if you accept the two ideas you are suggesting - the line will be terrible next year, and Jones can’t succeed with a terrible line, why would you not want to try something else? Jones is getting paid $40M/year. If a rookie can only fail Ike Jones did, wouldn’t paying that rookie much less money to fail the same make sense?
And then there is that chance that another QB may have different results than Jones, because he is not a top tier QB as I think everyone on this board will agree.
I don’t see the downside to sitting Jones and playing a rookie if everything you say is correct? What is Jones getting us behind a terrible team that a rookie can’t, a higher draft pick?
Another potential wrinkle is if Kafka leaves. Wouldn't it be better to let the rookie learn the new system instead of Jones?
He MIGHT be a guy that COULD possibly get the playoffs every now and then.
You want a QB that is going to win a Super Bowl.
Most of us??? Can you point to even one person on BBI who has posted that they hope for the the occasional playoff birth. Do you really think that Schoen signed Jones to a four year contract hoping for only the occasional playoff birth?
We all want a QB who is going to win a Super Bowl, it is the only thing on BBI we can all agree on. Same with Schoen, Daboll, and...believe it or not, John Mara. The singular goal is a Super Bowl victory. Nobody has lowered the bar.
Then as a passionate DJ supporter, please tell me what he has shown you that leads you to believe he can win a Super Bowl ? Outside of a stretch last year he's been pedestrian to bad for 5 years. Not to mention he's injured every season
Arguing with Milton on this topic is like arguing with a devout religious zealot on the existence of God. He'll offer no proof to support his own case; instead, he'll just poke holes in the opposing viewpoint and claim that a failure to prove the negative view confirms that the positive view must, by definition, be valid.
It's a waste of time.
sorry but I can't help channeling Jim Mora at these times - ( New Window )
Someone needs to talk to John about moving on from DJ
I get why you see me as a "passionate DJ supporter" but that's not how I see myself. I'm really just trying to fight back against the insanity. This conviction from so many that he stinks when what I see is inconsistency. Is inconsistency just who he is or is it a byproduct of the youth and inconsistency that has surrounded him since his rookie year? I don't pretend to have the answer to that, but Schoen and Daboll viewed it as a result of the team around him or they wouldn't've given him the 4-year contract they did when tagging him was an option. If two men as experienced, knowledgeable, and uniquely informed as Schoen and Daboll believe he can get us to a Super Bowl, it would be foolishly arrogant of me to pretend I know better. That's where I'm coming from. And my passion comes from being tired of the vitriol aimed at him and the false narratives used to defend it. sorry but I can't help channeling Jim Mora at these times - ( New Window )
They didn't give him a four year contract. It's effectively a 2 year contract. But you know this, yet you choose to misrepresent it. He didn't get the kind of support that Herbert, Burrow, Mahomes have gotten. Which means there was something about Jones that wasn't completely there for Schien/Daboll. And that suspicion has proven right. It's been a disastrous 2023 for Jones, and he has shown he is not a reliable NFL starter. You can't have a QB who plays this poorly for six games. It's a non-starter.
What is the one common denominator in 9 years of "fix the o-line" and "get more 'weapons'" that has been the mantra surrounding Jones since he was a freshman?? Why it's poor Daniel.
The only difference between Trubisky and Dan Jones is that Trubisky has a winning record and didn't have a 5 year scholarship. It is amazing that professional management so deluded themselves that they thought they had to have this guy and that so many otherwise intelligent posters are still mesmerized by his "potential". Posters should be forgiven their opinions; professional management should take the L and move on.
as a passionate DJ supporter, please tell me what he has shown you that leads you to believe he can win a Super Bowl ? Outside of a stretch last year he's been pedestrian to bad for 5 years. Not to mention he's injured every season
I get why you see me as a "passionate DJ supporter" but that's not how I see myself. I'm really just trying to fight back against the insanity. This conviction from so many that he stinks when what I see is inconsistency. Is inconsistency just who he is or is it a byproduct of the youth and inconsistency that has surrounded him since his rookie year? I don't pretend to have the answer to that, but Schoen and Daboll viewed it as a result of the team around him or they wouldn't've given him the 4-year contract they did when tagging him was an option. If two men as experienced, knowledgeable, and uniquely informed as Schoen and Daboll believe he can get us to a Super Bowl, it would be foolishly arrogant of me to pretend I know better. That's where I'm coming from. And my passion comes from being tired of the vitriol aimed at him and the false narratives used to defend it. sorry but I can't help channeling Jim Mora at these times - ( New Window )
It would be foolishly ignorant to also believe Schoen and Daboll are foolproof at what they’re doing and aren’t capable of massive errors in judgement and are as prone to gambling year to year given the NFL environment and the lack of immediate opportunities to shift to other options.
The Jones deal is effectively for two years. If Jones is still here in 2025, either we’ve gone to the NFCC with shot at Super Bowl or we have exhibited we are effectively a clown circus as an organization for a 15 year period and will be in QB hell and NFL purgatory stretching further into the end of the 2020s.
What is the one common denominator in 9 years of "fix the o-line" and "get more 'weapons'" that has been the mantra surrounding Jones since he was a freshman?? Why it's poor Daniel.
The only difference between Trubisky and Dan Jones is that Trubisky has a winning record and didn't have a 5 year scholarship. It is amazing that professional management so deluded themselves that they thought they had to have this guy and that so many otherwise intelligent posters are still mesmerized by his "potential". Posters should be forgiven their opinions; professional management should take the L and move on.
A decade of mediocre to bad football from Daniel Jones and some people want to see more.
Mara’s love for Jones is so weird. Then again, I will never understand anyone outside of Jones’ immediate family loving him like some do in the Giants organization and fan base.
Funny. I don't understand how quoting facts and stating the obvious equates to loving Jones. Chris Simms said, after Seattle I think, it wouldn't matter if you replaced Jones with Tom Brady in his prime. Randy Mueller GM said Daboll can try to scheme but you can't outperform your OL.
The last dingleberry these guys pulled from their ass knows more football than all BBI. But having the same opinion as them and quoting it -- in support of what should be obvious to anyone watching the games -- is love?
What's really hard to understand is the opposite. The level of hate for Jones. WTF?
For the record, I think:
- Jones played great last season given a dearth of playmakers.
- was overpaid, but understandably, because every non-elite starting QB with fortuitous contract timing is.
- that overpay a) was earned because in a prove-it year he did just that and b) was the price Schoen paid for optionality when he declined Jones option knowing the '23 cap situation.
- his contract isn't a huge deal -- the $208MM cap when he signed will be $300MM in a few years, and QB inflation is higher than other positions.
I guess to BBI that's love. But not to me.
I'm fine replacing Jones, though I think resources are better spent elsewhere. Unfortunately his injuries require something be done. Maybe the extreme: going all-in on replacing him.
But nothing about Jones is extreme (except his fabulous accuracy and turnover numbers last season). What was extreme was the OL's ineptitude to the point that "off the couch" Justin Pugh was a godsend at LT.
On BBI pointing that out means loving Jones.
Well if Chris Simms likes him....
You need a functional QB to have a functional line. We spent ridiculous resources on this line. Now it's time to get a QB who knows what he is looking at, makes adjustments, doesn't hold the ball too long, and presents a legitimate threat in the passing game. Want to offset a jailbreak rush, throw the damn ball and scare the defense, something Jones can't do.
Interesting theory that the QB makes the line. It's not one I've heard before. Anything to back it up?
You've never heard a good QB helps stabilize a line? Many view sacks as a QB stat.
Earlier in the season Dan O and many others criticized Jones for failing to make pre snap reads and hanging his line out to dry. A good QB absolutely helps the line.
True. Helps. I believe Jones helps a lot like any QB with legs. He has a slow release which hurts. A wash on balance.
But you can't help Ezudu at LT and practice squadders inside.
Daniel Jones has never played great for 1 minute in the NFL. I hope he’s just shilling because if he really thinks 22 TDs in 17 games is great he needs to find another word for the top 10 QBs. Daniel Jones wasn’t a top 10 QB last year and this year before he got hurt I’m not sure if he was top 30.
Bob Papa and Carl Banks are correct. Jones did play great last year. He did the 3 most important things a QB can do: give his receivers a chance to make plays by throwing the ball accurately (#1 in on target %), protecting the ball (#1 in TOs), and extending plays including gaining his own yardage when needed (#6 in rushing yards).
You can hate everything about Jones from the way he throws to his contract to the side he dresses on. You can think 2022 was an aberration and his heinous 4 games this season are his future. You can be concerned as I am that how he plays doesn't matter if he's hurt which is way too much. You can even think last year was nice but it's not good enough to win it all so lets try to upgrade.
Saying he sucked last season or never played well in the NFL just sounds stupid. He aced the eyeball test last season and put up top tier numbers in the areas that he can control.
The world isn't black and white, and multiple things can be true at the same time.
Two of those he was only #1 in because they had to dumb down the offense because he stinks.
HBart might be Jones’s uncle.
Maybe he is, but he's right.
I get why you see me as a "passionate DJ supporter" but that's not how I see myself. I'm really just trying to fight back against the insanity. This conviction from so many that he stinks when what I see is inconsistency. Is inconsistency just who he is or is it a byproduct of the youth and inconsistency that has surrounded him since his rookie year? I don't pretend to have the answer to that, but Schoen and Daboll viewed it as a result of the team around him or they wouldn't've given him the 4-year contract they did when tagging him was an option. If two men as experienced, knowledgeable, and uniquely informed as Schoen and Daboll believe he can get us to a Super Bowl, it would be foolishly arrogant of me to pretend I know better. That's where I'm coming from. And my passion comes from being tired of the vitriol aimed at him and the false narratives used to defend it. sorry but I can't help channeling Jim Mora at these times - ( New Window )
If someone as knowledgeable and experienced as Dave Gettleman drafted him, well then its settled Jones must be good
Appealing to authority is a fallacy for a reason. While I have infinitely more belief in JS over DG, he's not infallible.
If he admits he screwed up and takes a QB with their first pick my faith in him as GM will go from high to astronomical
Appealing to authority is a fallacy for a reason. While I have infinitely more belief in JS over DG, he's not infallible.