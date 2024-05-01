Papa and Banks talking up DJ Ned In Atlanta : 1/5/2024 8:47 am

I saw a clip of the Believ podcast where papa and banks were talking about the difference in this year and last in terms of winning close games in Jones. Partially fair, but this seems eerily similar to 2021 when the media personalities close to the Giants (papa, banks, tynes, Schwartz) starting talking up Kevin Abrams as the next GM when it was clear Gettleman's days were numbered. I know some here scoff at the idea of Mara meddling in personnel decisions but his adoration for DJ is well documented. I really hope that Schoen is given the freedom to do what he wants in the draft.