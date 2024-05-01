What happened with DJ? (Long) Reale01 : 1/5/2024 5:22 pm

One man's opinion.



I understand how many think the Giants need to move on, but do not understand those who essentially think DJ is trash.



IMO He was at worst solid last year and at best good. He was not a great QB, but he protected the ball, led comebacks, and stayed healthy. I think most of us thought it made sense to go with him in 2023 and were hoping he would build on 2022 and continue to develop under Dabol/Kafka.



This year he entered confident. He had a very good camp according to the accounts we read. He looked very solid in his brief pre-season appearance. (Should the offense have played more? A question for another time.)



The first game of the year was a shitshow from the point that AT got injured. DJ was left in for the entire game and got the snot beat out of him. That can have a lasting effect on a QB. That game was not on him.

The next game started with a first half hangover and a nice second half. There was some optimism and most people were not calling for DJ's head. Then came another pounding by SF in a game where the team was short-handed, short-weeked (and needing to adjust with no Barkley or AT), and they were unsurprisingly, completely overmatched. Some expected DJ to carry the Giants in that game. Can we really blame DJ for that loss?



The Seattle game WAS a disaster and Jones was a big part of it. He looked shell shocked and a QB cannot function in that state. There should have been a much better accounting in that game. The Miami game started poorly on offense for DJ and the Giants and then he got hurt. In my mind he had 1.5 bad games where he should have had a chance (Seattle, Miami).



The first question in my mind is if DJ can recover his confidence or is he permanently shell shocked? The second question is how good can he really be?



What does this mean for 2024? I feel that at the very least there needs to be a legitimate Plan B at QB for next year. It also means that they should not pass on a chance to get a QB that they really believe can be the answer.



I, unlike most here, do think the Giants can win consistently with the 2022 version of DJ, and can win a Superbowl with an improved version of that player. Is that player gone forever?



To conclude I would be OK next year with an effort to improve the overall roster (Trade down?), have a Plan B at QB, and give DJ one last shot to earn the starting role. (IMO That means playing in the pre-season facing live bullets)



I do not think the Giants should panic to get a QB in the draft at all costs and would be upset if they gave up a lot of resources to trade up. The best outcome for the Giants is that DJ comes back and is better with a better supporting cast and repaired confidence. Yes, I know it may be unrealistic.



That said, I would not be upset if they found a QB that they believed in the first round or one they could develop on Day Two. Anyway I am expecting a wave of vicious attacks saying I am DJFC. I am! He is a Giant and I root for him. The team would be better off if he could succeed. That said, the Giants need to admit that it is very possible that he won't be able to turn things around.











