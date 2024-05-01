What happened with DJ? (Long)

One man's opinion.
I understand how many think the Giants need to move on, but do not understand those who essentially think DJ is trash.
IMO He was at worst solid last year and at best good. He was not a great QB, but he protected the ball, led comebacks, and stayed healthy. I think most of us thought it made sense to go with him in 2023 and were hoping he would build on 2022 and continue to develop under Dabol/Kafka.
This year he entered confident. He had a very good camp according to the accounts we read. He looked very solid in his brief pre-season appearance. (Should the offense have played more? A question for another time.)
The first game of the year was a shitshow from the point that AT got injured. DJ was left in for the entire game and got the snot beat out of him. That can have a lasting effect on a QB. That game was not on him.
The next game started with a first half hangover and a nice second half. There was some optimism and most people were not calling for DJ's head. Then came another pounding by SF in a game where the team was short-handed, short-weeked (and needing to adjust with no Barkley or AT), and they were unsurprisingly, completely overmatched. Some expected DJ to carry the Giants in that game. Can we really blame DJ for that loss?
The Seattle game WAS a disaster and Jones was a big part of it. He looked shell shocked and a QB cannot function in that state. There should have been a much better accounting in that game. The Miami game started poorly on offense for DJ and the Giants and then he got hurt. In my mind he had 1.5 bad games where he should have had a chance (Seattle, Miami).
The first question in my mind is if DJ can recover his confidence or is he permanently shell shocked? The second question is how good can he really be?
What does this mean for 2024? I feel that at the very least there needs to be a legitimate Plan B at QB for next year. It also means that they should not pass on a chance to get a QB that they really believe can be the answer.
I, unlike most here, do think the Giants can win consistently with the 2022 version of DJ, and can win a Superbowl with an improved version of that player. Is that player gone forever?
To conclude I would be OK next year with an effort to improve the overall roster (Trade down?), have a Plan B at QB, and give DJ one last shot to earn the starting role. (IMO That means playing in the pre-season facing live bullets)
I do not think the Giants should panic to get a QB in the draft at all costs and would be upset if they gave up a lot of resources to trade up. The best outcome for the Giants is that DJ comes back and is better with a better supporting cast and repaired confidence. Yes, I know it may be unrealistic.
That said, I would not be upset if they found a QB that they believed in the first round or one they could develop on Day Two. Anyway I am expecting a wave of vicious attacks saying I am DJFC. I am! He is a Giant and I root for him. The team would be better off if he could succeed. That said, the Giants need to admit that it is very possible that he won't be able to turn things around.
If you want DJ back, you are not getting "select weeks I liked" DJ, you are getting the whole package. That package is overpaid for how little it has produced over several years.
And if you think DJ somehow turns some magic corner next year, what is that based on? Will the Oline be much better? Will the receivers and running game suddenly be top tier?
You may view this as some honest assessment of DJ, but it is just the continuation of "5 years is too soon to draw any conclusions" argument that has been posted here for 3 years.
You seem to wipe away all 5 losses this season
So, you feel six years is a reasonable time to truly evaluate a QB in the NFL?
The run on bad coaching and poor roster construction on the Giants has provided unreal plausible deniability.
If he's not good, he's banked 107M dollars.
If he's good, it's been a comedy of misfortune.
Which one would you bet on? That's the quagmire.
DJ has been the starting QB since 2019. 5 years and 60 starts later you are still wondering these things about him.
My answer is: Move on, there are actually other QB options in this world.
Who cares if some give you crap. Those who use the DJFC are mostly dopes and don't understand reality or QB's and offensive football very well imv. That said, Jones is injured again and also gets more expensive. I'm in favor of drafting a QB if the grade merits it with where the Giants are.
I think being shell shocked is real but a good QB/leader should be able to overcome it when the support is better imv.
Some valid reasons others say sad excuses.
At the end of the day a quote from you sums it up for me,
" He was at worst solid last year and at best good. He was not a great QB."
Time to move on.
Last year he was solid, at best. He was micromanaged in an offense heavy on RPO, but defenses catch up to that. Philly wrote the book on how to defend him in the divisional playoff game, and every opponent took note. We’ve been hearing about how it’s his OL, or his WR’s, or his coaches for 4 years now. Maybe it’s him?
Holding a clipboard
Ben Bredeson and Mark Glowinski are top tier NFL guards and should be locked up long term. Get them a QB who can read a defense and process what he is understanding, and they will both be All-Pro.
Jones is already very successful. He made millions under his rookie deal and currently has a $160M contract from playing football.
And now it's over.
wr's who get separation and hold on to he ball he will be successful!
Ben Bredeson and Mark Glowinski are top tier NFL guards and should be locked up long term. Get them a QB who can read a defense and process what he is understanding, and they will both be All-Pro.
Eric Gray is a potential Pro Bowler.
He just needs 3 quality OL, and a QB who can pass for 4000yds and 40TDs.
I remember thinking live - I'd be surprised if he wasn't banged up on that play.
Bisignano mentioned a while back on Giants Insider, there was concern about why DJ regressed. No one quite understood why, after a GREAT offseason. He was pretty much lights out the entire summer.
You don't belong on this board, you make too much sense.
I think the hope was-with another season under Dabs' tutelage-he could take the next step. He didn't. He looked, outside of the second half vs. 'Zona, like shit. The pick six to Seattle...I thought Dabs was quite restrained when talking to him on the bench. That was a rookie mistake. And afterwards, the 'Hawks rookie CB Witherspoon tells he media that the defense knew he stare down his first option. That's quite damming.
It's obvious that '22 was a mirage: we used a lot of RPO, didn't take a ton of deep throws, & Dabs/Kafka outschemed teams & got the best out of Jones. But teams caught on & well, that was that.
I think he's a combination of shell shocked, in over his head, & just flat out not an elite QB. I don't watch the All 22 game film-I have a wife, kids, & job after all-but I listen to Giants podcasts & multiple people who do watch the All 22 said that Jalin was open multiple times deep vs. LVR and Jones just didn't either see him open or was afraid to take a shot. That's quite alarming when shelling out $40 million to someone.
I know I'm one of his harshest critics here, but I don't take joy in bashing the dude. As I've said multiple times, he seems like a stand up dude who takes his job seriously & wants to be great. But he just isn't. And that's not a knock on him as a person or his character. I just want to compete for Lombardis again & we won't as long as we're trotting him out there as QB 1.
Who cares if some give you crap. Those who use the DJFC are mostly dopes and don't understand reality or QB's and offensive football very well imv. That said, Jones is injured again and also gets more expensive. I'm in favor of drafting a QB if the grade merits it with where the Giants are.
I think being shell shocked is real but a good QB/leader should be able to overcome it when the support is better imv.
100% agree!
More common sense.
wr's who get separation and hold on to he ball he will be successful!
More common sense.
The DJFC out in full force tonight!
It's not good. It's never been good.
You just don’t get it GT! He’s never had a good OL or good WR’s or good coaches going back to kindergarten! It’s always someone else’s fault.
You think Falcons, Commanders, Patriots, Pittsburgh, Tennessee, Vegas, etc want to give their mediocre QBs 5 more years to figure it out?
One of the current top 3 Giants draft picks (1st or one of the 2nds) need to be used on a QB. An inexpensive vet needs to be signed too.
Personally, I HATE the idea of using draft capital to move up in the first round for one of the projected top QBs. I’m sure one will be a stud / star, one will be OK and one a bust / dud. No one knows which one and giving up a ton of draft capital and ending up with the dud will set the franchise back for years. I don’t see the 2024 version of Eli, Rivers and Big Ben in this draft.
Hopefully Schoen, Brown and Daboll can find the right QB AND be able to address OL, Edge and other positions of great need in the 2024 draft.
I don't think I'm wrong when I say its a cult. And I think there are some BBIers who would rather see Jones as QB and continue losing than moving on.
But feel any QB, ANY RB.....needs an OL...to block.....
the sacks are the QBs fault...which is truish.....but without consistent blocking.....you are not making plays, you are anticipating getting hit.
Sure....some will have rare elusivness...but rarely sustainable.
I actually thought we found our anchor RT.....live through rookie center....and OL will improve......it actually got worse!
You could see his determination and effort to make a play, even putting his body in danger for which he has paid the price more than once. This kid has a wealth of talent and pride. IMO, he could be one terrific QB with a little support.
2019 - 16th
2020 - 32nd
2021 - 30th
2022 - 24th
2023 - 32nd
I don't care who the QB is; if they're getting hit and hurried as much as DJ has, they'll be ruined too.
Sign PROVEN offensive linemen in free agency, move Neal to guard and hire an O-line coach who preaches sound technique and drills the fundamentals repeatedly.
I remember thinking live - I'd be surprised if he wasn't banged up on that play.
Bisignano mentioned a while back on Giants Insider, there was concern about why DJ regressed. No one quite understood why, after a GREAT offseason. He was pretty much lights out the entire summer.
Oh please. Bisignano knows nothing. And every offseason is GREAT because there’s no pressure, no hitting, and no real meaning to any of it.
I think people have a tendency to, as a result of sympathy for bad circumstances, inflate the accomplished.
"He took a mediocre team to the playoffs" not with great performance. With above average play for the first time in 4 years.
You can't find three consecutive quality, productive starts from him. This is not a lot to ask. When the standards lower because of the perception he's been dealt a bad hand, that's not facts or objectivity.
You could see his determination and effort to make a play, even putting his body in danger for which he has paid the price more than once. This kid has a wealth of talent and pride. IMO, he could be one terrific QB with a little support.
So, when you watch this "terrific QB" play, what images pop into your head? Montana? Elway? Mahomes? Allen? Eli, V2?
Just trying to understand the comp to this "terrific QB"?
You could see his determination and effort to make a play, even putting his body in danger for which he has paid the price more than once. This kid has a wealth of talent and pride. IMO, he could be one terrific QB with a little support.
Why did the same OL or even more of an injured OL look better under Taylor.. why were we able to go deep with Taylor and not Jones? It's everybody else's fault except DJ..
Reale: Great common sense and objective post. The DJ heaters say he stinks. When rational arguments are made to understand his struggles, they are called excuses. I call them facts. Here's a guy who performed under ridiculous pressure most of he's time here. I won't go through the coaching and poor personnel. Think about this, option not picked up which meant he was playing for his football career, and he took at best, a mediocre team to the playoffs.
You could see his determination and effort to make a play, even putting his body in danger for which he has paid the price more than once. This kid has a wealth of talent and pride. IMO, he could be one terrific QB with a little support.
Why did the same OL or even more of an injured OL look better under Taylor.. why were we able to go deep with Taylor and not Jones? It's everybody else's fault except DJ..
Why was Tommy Devito able to win a game on Monday Night Football and Daniel Jones is 0-8 on MNF for his career?
Questions abound.
christian. Nice.
Everything positive is because of Jones
Everything negative is everyone else's fault
Yet they wonder why the DJFC moniker exists
Anyway, I'm going guarantee that the offense will look better with a rookie QB taken in April than it has with DJ
22 was NOT DJ’s prove it year, as many stated. It was his chance to EARN a prove it year. He did:
Stayed healthy.
Avoided turnovers.
Productive rushing/scrambling.
Four 4th qtr comebacks, 5 game winning drives.
67% completion rate, 3000+ passing yards with weak supporting cast.
9-7-1 plus a playoff win.
But he has blown the opportunity to lock up the job due to injuries and poor play. As OP states, if there’s a chance at a QB you believe in you grab him. But I’m also not ready to panic if the QB or a deal for a top QB is out of reach, and we settle for a top WR with second tier QB next.
To conclude I would be OK next year with an effort to improve the overall roster (Trade down?), have a Plan B at QB, and give DJ one last shot to earn the starting role. (IMO That means playing in the pre-season facing live bullets)
So, you feel six years is a reasonable time to truly evaluate a QB in the NFL?
I said "to earn". No QB could have been successful under Judge/Garrett. I am not against replacing DJ. I am in disagreement with those who think he is trash. I think he is a middle of the pack QB with some upside due to less than ideal opportunity. Drafting the wrong guy cou;d lead to 3 more years of "lets see":
The run on bad coaching and poor roster construction on the Giants has provided unreal plausible deniability.
If he's not good, he's banked 107M dollars.
If he's good, it's been a comedy of misfortune.
Which one would you bet on? That's the quagmire.
Interesting take. Fair assessment. I feel the same way. A part of me says there could be something there. But you can't say that those that say we need to move on are wrong.
That's true for every pick though. Especially with the Giants, who typically give any rookie the full length of their rookie contract to prove it.
Who cares if some give you crap. Those who use the DJFC are mostly dopes and don't understand reality or QB's and offensive football very well imv. That said, Jones is injured again and also gets more expensive. I'm in favor of drafting a QB if the grade merits it with where the Giants are.
I think being shell shocked is real but a good QB/leader should be able to overcome it when the support is better imv.
I agree 100%. Those of you who have played QB, HS, College, Flag, Sand Lot should please tell us how they would have had any realistic chance to succeed in an environment like Jones has faced. I could not have. You need two of the following three elements OL, Coaching, Skill Players - you can overcome one. Shurmer 1-3 (he was a good OC), Judge 0-3, Dabol 1-3. That said, just because he did not get the best shot does not mean he is good.
look no further than this quote in the OP: “ The team would be better off if he could succeed.” yeah, no shit. with the subtext being “and I would feel better about myself that i wasn’t a dumb fuck all along.”
I think the hope was-with another season under Dabs' tutelage-he could take the next step. He didn't. He looked, outside of the second half vs. 'Zona, like shit. The pick six to Seattle...I thought Dabs was quite restrained when talking to him on the bench. That was a rookie mistake. And afterwards, the 'Hawks rookie CB Witherspoon tells he media that the defense knew he stare down his first option. That's quite damming.
It's obvious that '22 was a mirage: we used a lot of RPO, didn't take a ton of deep throws, & Dabs/Kafka outschemed teams & got the best out of Jones. But teams caught on & well, that was that.
I think he's a combination of shell shocked, in over his head, & just flat out not an elite QB. I don't watch the All 22 game film-I have a wife, kids, & job after all-but I listen to Giants podcasts & multiple people who do watch the All 22 said that Jalin was open multiple times deep vs. LVR and Jones just didn't either see him open or was afraid to take a shot. That's quite alarming when shelling out $40 million to someone.
I know I'm one of his harshest critics here, but I don't take joy in bashing the dude. As I've said multiple times, he seems like a stand up dude who takes his job seriously & wants to be great. But he just isn't. And that's not a knock on him as a person or his character. I just want to compete for Lombardis again & we won't as long as we're trotting him out there as QB 1.
A much more reasoned take than your usual - thanks for that - and you are not wrong. There are real flaws that do not have to do with support. There are also some things to like about his game. He is accurate and throws a good ball. He is a good runner. He seems to respond to the moment in close games. He is tough.
I have two real concerns 1. Does he not see open receivers, 2. Can he recover from the beating he took this year.
I said "to earn". No QB could have been successful under Judge/Garrett. I am not against replacing DJ. I am in disagreement with those who think he is trash. I think he is a middle of the pack QB with some upside due to less than ideal opportunity. Drafting the wrong guy cou;d lead to 3 more years of "lets see":
He's had five years to "earn" it.
The risk of drafting the wrong guy is much less than waiting for current, over-priced sixth year QB to "earn" it...
JFC. We've reach the Twilight Zone with Jones...
Some valid reasons others say sad excuses.
At the end of the day a quote from you sums it up for me,
" He was at worst solid last year and at best good. He was not a great QB."
Time to move on.
I think a better quote is that "you can win consistently with the 2022 DJ, you can win a Superbowl with an improved version."
There was upside at the end of 2022. Is it still there?
and I agree with a good part of it especially the games you highlighted.
Who cares if some give you crap. Those who use the DJFC are mostly dopes and don't understand reality or QB's and offensive football very well imv. That said, Jones is injured again and also gets more expensive. I'm in favor of drafting a QB if the grade merits it with where the Giants are.
I think being shell shocked is real but a good QB/leader should be able to overcome it when the support is better imv.
I agree 100%. Those of you who have played QB, HS, College, Flag, Sand Lot should please tell us how they would have had any realistic chance to succeed in an environment like Jones has faced. I could not have. You need two of the following three elements OL, Coaching, Skill Players - you can overcome one. Shurmer 1-3 (he was a good OC), Judge 0-3, Dabol 1-3. That said, just because he did not get the best shot does not mean he is good.
Dude. We've switched everything out for Jones. Three HCs, two GMs, drafted OL with top picks, added weapons, DL, DBs, LBs. We've gone through myriad OCs. The only thing we haven't tried is bring in a real QB for competition. If the QB is bad, everything looks dysfunctional. Well.. everything looks dysfunctional.
Part of the problem with the Jones truthers is they will say with all sincerity that they just want to evaluate Jones one more year. But they don't really mean it. Because when things inevitably go south, they blame the coaching, the OL, the WRs, the TE. When it's bad it's never Jones' fault. They won't accept the numbers which are as clear as fucking day. They won't accept testimonials from arou d the league. Players on other teams laughing at Jones and the contract. The only result they will accept is Jones is the QB.
We’ve literally just watched Tommy DeVito and Tyrod Taylor both make throws that DJ either couldn’t make or chose not to make.
if that doesn’t convince you that the guy isn’t a good QB, nothing ever will.
Think about this, option not picked up which meant he was playing for his football career, and he took at best, a mediocre team to the playoffs.
I think people have a tendency to, as a result of sympathy for bad circumstances, inflate the accomplished.
"He took a mediocre team to the playoffs" not with great performance. With above average play for the first time in 4 years.
You can't find three consecutive quality, productive starts from him. This is not a lot to ask. When the standards lower because of the perception he's been dealt a bad hand, that's not facts or objectivity.
There were something like 6 4th quarter comebacks. He had a good 2022 dude. There are issues and concerns for sure but it is simply not fair to say he never showed anything.
We’ve literally just watched Tommy DeVito and Tyrod Taylor both make throws that DJ either couldn’t make or chose not to make.
if that doesn’t convince you that the guy isn’t a good QB, nothing ever will.
In fact, Jones is not accurate. How many times have we watched him throw to the wrong leverage point, the wrong shoulder, the wrong side, too high or too low, on simple throws? For the NFL he doesn't throw a good ball. Engram had to leave his orbit to realize his potential. It's ridiculous we're still hearing that Jones is a good passer. The 3000 yard, 15 TD guy.
Reale: Great common sense and objective post. The DJ heaters say he stinks. When rational arguments are made to understand his struggles, they are called excuses. I call them facts. Here's a guy who performed under ridiculous pressure most of he's time here. I won't go through the coaching and poor personnel. Think about this, option not picked up which meant he was playing for his football career, and he took at best, a mediocre team to the playoffs.
You could see his determination and effort to make a play, even putting his body in danger for which he has paid the price more than once. This kid has a wealth of talent and pride. IMO, he could be one terrific QB with a little support.
So, when you watch this "terrific QB" play, what images pop into your head? Montana? Elway? Mahomes? Allen? Eli, V2?
Just trying to understand the comp to this "terrific QB"?
Lets dump him because he is a generational talent. BTW You missed Peyton, Brady, Farve, Rodgers.
Think about this, option not picked up which meant he was playing for his football career, and he took at best, a mediocre team to the playoffs.
I think people have a tendency to, as a result of sympathy for bad circumstances, inflate the accomplished.
"He took a mediocre team to the playoffs" not with great performance. With above average play for the first time in 4 years.
You can't find three consecutive quality, productive starts from him. This is not a lot to ask. When the standards lower because of the perception he's been dealt a bad hand, that's not facts or objectivity.
There were something like 6 4th quarter comebacks. He had a good 2022 dude. There are issues and concerns for sure but it is simply not fair to say he never showed anything.
In all those comebacks he barely threw the ball. Comebacks are not the measure of a good QB. Blowout wins are better.
look no further than this quote in the OP: “ The team would be better off if he could succeed.” yeah, no shit. with the subtext being “and I would feel better about myself that i wasn’t a dumb fuck all along.”
Please improve your reading habits. I am not a DJ is the answer guy. Clearly he has not shown it. Also the injuries are a legit concern. I just don't think he is the trash that some of you think he is.
Read up on Phil Simms career.
Think about this, option not picked up which meant he was playing for his football career, and he took at best, a mediocre team to the playoffs.
I think people have a tendency to, as a result of sympathy for bad circumstances, inflate the accomplished.
"He took a mediocre team to the playoffs" not with great performance. With above average play for the first time in 4 years.
You can't find three consecutive quality, productive starts from him. This is not a lot to ask. When the standards lower because of the perception he's been dealt a bad hand, that's not facts or objectivity.
There were something like 6 4th quarter comebacks. He had a good 2022 dude. There are issues and concerns for sure but it is simply not fair to say he never showed anything.
But I'm not saying he never showed anything. Sure he has. As have many other quarterbacks that didn't pan out in the NFL.
The definition of Daniel Jones is that he has moments. He's never been consistently good or consistently productive.
We can talk about the comebacks. Some are legitimately good play, some of them are moments where he completed 3 passes for 15 yards and then Gano converted a 56 yard field goal.
The comeback this year against arizona gets treated like it's a the gold standard, when he played so incredibly poorly for a half game and put the team in a 21-point hole in the first place. But he came back and won.
Think about this, option not picked up which meant he was playing for his football career, and he took at best, a mediocre team to the playoffs.
I think people have a tendency to, as a result of sympathy for bad circumstances, inflate the accomplished.
"He took a mediocre team to the playoffs" not with great performance. With above average play for the first time in 4 years.
You can't find three consecutive quality, productive starts from him. This is not a lot to ask. When the standards lower because of the perception he's been dealt a bad hand, that's not facts or objectivity.
There were something like 6 4th quarter comebacks. He had a good 2022 dude. There are issues and concerns for sure but it is simply not fair to say he never showed anything.
In all those comebacks he barely threw the ball. Comebacks are not the measure of a good QB. Blowout wins are better.
Yeah you are right. I guess running doesn't count if you are a QB. They were Jones running or Jones throwing. It wasn't Barkley.
“He is accurate and throws a good ball.”
We’ve literally just watched Tommy DeVito and Tyrod Taylor both make throws that DJ either couldn’t make or chose not to make.
if that doesn’t convince you that the guy isn’t a good QB, nothing ever will.
In fact, Jones is not accurate. How many times have we watched him throw to the wrong leverage point, the wrong shoulder, the wrong side, too high or too low, on simple throws? For the NFL he doesn't throw a good ball. Engram had to leave his orbit to realize his potential. It's ridiculous we're still hearing that Jones is a good passer. The 3000 yard, 15 TD guy.
Jones is accurate. He decision making is in question. Engram was TERRIBLE look on youtube for the "highlights" of his last season. Personally led to at least 5 interceptions.
“He is accurate and throws a good ball.”
We’ve literally just watched Tommy DeVito and Tyrod Taylor both make throws that DJ either couldn’t make or chose not to make.
if that doesn’t convince you that the guy isn’t a good QB, nothing ever will.
In fact, Jones is not accurate. How many times have we watched him throw to the wrong leverage point, the wrong shoulder, the wrong side, too high or too low, on simple throws? For the NFL he doesn't throw a good ball. Engram had to leave his orbit to realize his potential. It's ridiculous we're still hearing that Jones is a good passer. The 3000 yard, 15 TD guy.
Jones is accurate. He decision making is in question. Engram was TERRIBLE look on youtube for the "highlights" of his last season. Personally led to at least 5 interceptions.
Jones is not accurate. He can barely muster a competent fade throw. Remember Golladay yelling in the Wash game. You can't have a contested catch guy with Jones because he can't get it to high leverage points. The only throws he can accurately throw are intermediate targets right over the middle with the receiver facing him.
Daniel Jones is out here putting up Gus Frerrotte numbers, not Phil Simms numbers. Daniel Jones’ best season was 3k yards and 24 TDs. Phil Simms did that FOUR TIMES while handing the ball off 100 times a game.
you are out of your gourd even speaking those two names in the same sentence.
So, when you watch this "terrific QB" play, what images pop into your head? Montana? Elway? Mahomes? Allen? Eli, V2?
Just trying to understand the comp to this "terrific QB"?
Lets dump him because he is a generational talent. BTW You missed Peyton, Brady, Farve, Rodgers.
Surely you jest...right?
In fact, Jones is not accurate. How many times have we watched him throw to the wrong leverage point, the wrong shoulder, the wrong side, too high or too low, on simple throws? For the NFL he doesn't throw a good ball. Engram had to leave his orbit to realize his potential. It's ridiculous we're still hearing that Jones is a good passer. The 3000 yard, 15 TD guy.
Last year, Jones was 5th in completion%. But that is misleading.
And that's because Jones was 25th in YPA and last in intended air yards. So, he had a lot of easy throws through the design of Dabka's offense.
look no further than this quote in the OP: “ The team would be better off if he could succeed.” yeah, no shit. with the subtext being “and I would feel better about myself that i wasn’t a dumb fuck all along.”
Isn’t the DJCB the same thing? A group of arm chair GMs protecting their “evaluation” from day 1. Certain he would never win anything, get a second contract, be anything g but a backup etc etc. actively rooting for the guy to get injured and or fail. So they can be right. But they have not been. To date. He’s still here. How long. Idk. Maybe he never plays again or he finishes his 2nd contract. He could get a third.
Personally I think both extremes are ignorant. But let’s be fair- opposite sides of the same coin Most of
the rational fans understand it’s a team sport. They root for the team and whoever is playing at the time. They hope to upgrade all positions when possible. Rational fans don’t think he’s on par with mahommes or will ever be. He’s the guy we have right now
We also don’t think we know more then the professionals and concoct conspiracy theories as to why their opinions aren’t shared by people that actually know. And shouting down anyone who disagrees.
T he giants are required to field a team 17 times a year. Whether we have a magical qb or a bum. So I’ll root for whoever is out there so long as they don’t beat their wives dogs or kids. If they bust their ass and put the team first thats even better.
Doesn’t mean I don’t want a better player
Wish in one hand and shit in the other. See which gets filled first.
You can't judge a quarterback under these conditions. A quarterback can now and then create his own sack, but that's not the usual. When you see jailbreak assaults by the other teams' defensive front usually the QB does not have time to do anything.
All we're saying is that he'll be around next season and he should be given a chance to show how he plays.
Simms was almost done after missing most of his 3rd and 4th seasons, and Parcells started Scott Brunner. Simms was fortunate to get another chance.
I have it from my nephew that the Bills' fans wanted to take another quarterback high in the draft after Josh's rookie season was not good.
Jones will be around next season and let him show what he's got in competition with anyone else. Since the Giants have adapted the common habit of not playing regulars in pre-season games, it does get harder to evaluate.
And this is fairly even over 3 different QBs
And while all 3 may have sacked themselves (as all qbsl do) all 3 are fairly mobile and have avoided plenty by running.
Either way everyone acknowledges the OL is awful. Again. There is disagreement that it has improved steadily over the year going from historically putrid and disfuntional to just plain worst in the league this year.
Otoh results are all that matter. Regardless of who is under center that has to get fixed or the team is going nowhere. I really hope that good coaching is the difference and we do whatever is necessary to get it fixed.
Think about it for a second. We all participate in BBI discussions, not because we are casual fans, but because we are die-hard Giants fans.
While many who claim to be Giants’ fans know only the “star players” and couldn’t name the starting OL if their lives depended on it… most BBI’ers can not only name the starting OL, we can also list all the backup OL and tell you where they went to college.
The Giants mean a lot to ALL of us, and no BBI’er goes into the season hoping for anything other than winning games, making the playoffs and having success.
The DJ “doubters” (like myself) have seen enough in 5 years to believe that Jones will never be anything more than (at best) an average QB. We also believe that DJ at his worst, is a below average QB, who has trouble staying healthy. And of course the cherry on top of the shit sundae is… DJ also makes $40M+ per year.
Given all that, plus after seeing our 2nd and 3rd string QBs play about as well (and in some cases better than DJ) we feel it’s time to move on.
Would we rather be right about DJ? I think that may be important to some, but I think most of us would be absolutely thrilled to have been proven wrong. (Even crow can taste great if you’re eating it during a Giants playoff run.)
We’re just so f**king tired of losing! We want the Giants to start winning again and we don’t feel the team can do that consistently with Jones at QB.
As far as the DJ “enthusiasts”, again, just because I disagree with them, I don’t think they would “rather be right than have the Giants win”. I compare them to someone in a bad marriage who wants to stay and work things out, when all their friends and family can plainly see that it’s time for a divorce.
I know that starting over (whether it’s with a new spouse or a new QB) can be painful, and there’s no guarantee that the next one will be better. But after 5 years you have to know deep down in your heart, that it’s time to move on.
With that contract I'm sure he'll be on the team next year. Maybe he starts while the draft pick looks on for while.
During his time with the Giants I said he has some good skills, but doesn't have the "it" factor. In other words, he doesn't rise to the occasion. I thought he may have found "it" after the Colts and Vikings games last season, but that was just fool's gold.
During his time with the Giants I said he has some good skills, but doesn't have the "it" factor. In other words, he doesn't rise to the occasion. I thought he may have found "it" after the Colts and Vikings games last season, but that was just fool's gold.
Did you watch the games? Seriously. Or not - look at the chart someone posted a chart of pressure/time to pressure between the 3 QBs. Lower left bad, upper right good. The OL with Jones was literally at the 0 on both. With DeVito it was better. With Taylor it made it all the way about average on both. And it's exactly a 45 degree line. It's so fucking obvious Jones 4 shitty games this season were an outlier. Pretty much every Giants player's performance for Q1 was a bad outlier.
But his ACL-tear -- maybe linked to him being pounded like few QBs in history -- clouds his future. I haven't seen anyone who'd be in tears about replacing Jones with the right "can't miss" prospect because of it.
BBI with Jones is like a mob that grabs the guy trying to mediate a dispute and beats him to death. It's almost frightening.
The mob mistakes love of rational football discussion with love of Jones. Anyone who's here for that shouldn't hate Jones. They might hate the BBIers who can't do better than respond to any valid fact with "Jones sucks" and any excellent stat with "only 15 touchdowns" - as if Jones can catch the ball too.
Yes, the line is bad, but there is a big difference when Taylor is back there vs Jones. Taylor moves in the pocket, feels pressure, makes the line look slightly better.
My opinion, Jones struggles reading defenses thus doesn't audible out of bad plays. We've seen him lock in on receivers and miss plenty of open ones.
Self preservation, as someone said earlier the slide in the dallas game, there's an art to getting down on time to not allow the defender to even have a chance at hitting you late, he never does that. Some say its toughness to take the hit on the sideline some may say its stupid, live another down.
Other than these three things, I think Jones has the arm and athleticism. But, time to move on
it’s a bunch of dudes who would rather be proven right than see the team they supposedly root for actually get better. this debate is and always has been an example of the hot-take, polarization of our society on every issue. everyone has a take and nobody gives an inch.
look no further than this quote in the OP: “ The team would be better off if he could succeed.” yeah, no shit. with the subtext being “and I would feel better about myself that i wasn’t a dumb fuck all along.”
Please improve your reading habits. I am not a DJ is the answer guy. Clearly he has not shown it. Also the injuries are a legit concern. I just don't think he is the trash that some of you think he is.
Read up on Phil Simms career.
Nobody who watched Phil Simms and understands the difference between the NFL in the 80s and the NFL in the 21st century would make this comparison.
Is the point that Simms struggled for years and then hit his stride later in his career? If so, is the suggestion every QB get 6-8 years to prove what he is? In the 80s there was no salary cap, free agency or $40M/year contracts. Guys git drafted with a team and played there until the team decided they were done with them.
I grew up watching Phil Simms, and Jones is not anywhere close to the talent Simms was. That comparison is absolutely ridiculous. Simms struggled with injuries and turnovers early in his career. In year 5 Jones is still struggling to read a defense or throw a ball more than 5 yards down the field.
Please do not compare those two again beyond the fact they were both QBs for the Giants.
We’ve literally just watched Tommy DeVito and Tyrod Taylor both make throws that DJ either couldn’t make or chose not to make.
if that doesn’t convince you that the guy isn’t a good QB, nothing ever will.
DJ is NOT accurate. That’s why he hesitates to throw deep balls and the receivers YAC is poor when he is QBing.
Reale01 - this is a basic scouting failure of yours. I suggest starting to really watch what QBs are doing, including before they release the ball, which is where DJ’s deficiencies cluster.
Of course there are these type of posters. Maybe sitting in front of the tv with the game on the line some of them become more sensible.
But put them in front of their keyboard, and many of them can't help themselves. They have dug in too deep with their opinions and takes and can't come back from it.
I’ve never believed that there are posters who would “rather be right than have the Giants win”. I think that is complete and utter nonsense, no matter which side of the DJ argument one is on.
Of course there are these type of posters. Maybe sitting in front of the tv with the game on the line some of them become more sensible.
But put them in front of their keyboard, and many of them can't help themselves. They have dug in too deep with their opinions and takes and can't come back from it.
You (and others) who “know” that there are posters who would rather be right than have the Giants win can’t possibly prove this claim. The only “evidence” that you can offer is that these posters (regardless of which side of the DJ debate they’re on) have restated their position over and over again, in hundreds of posts, so therefore… they’re too “dug into their positions” and to them, wins and losses are secondary.
Of course, I can’t prove that there are NOT posters who would rather be right than have the Giants win, but I can offer stronger evidence. Once again, we are ALL die-hard Giants fans. We didn’t find BBI or stay to post on BBI because we are casual fans. Winning will always be more important than being right.
I’ll never believe that a single “DJ enthusiast” would rather keep DJ than have the team win, nor will I believe that any “DJ doubters” would trade winning seasons and championships, just so that they can be proven right on an internet message board.
Written evidence? LOL.
Repeating essentially the same take (again no matter which side of the DJ debate one is on) is not EVIDENCE that any poster cares more about being right than the Giants winning games.
Show me a single post that essentially says, "I care more about being right about DJ than winning games" then THAT would be evidence. But you don't have that.
All you have is examples of BBI'ers repeating their same takes over and over again. That's not evidence. That's just people repeating their position ad nauseam, hoping the other side will eventually agree with them.
You, on the other hand, are basically relying on hope and a prayer that these fans are more sensible off the site.
Written evidence? LOL.
Repeating essentially the same take (again no matter which side of the DJ debate one is on) is not EVIDENCE that any poster cares more about being right than the Giants winning games.
Show me a single post that essentially says, "I care more about being right about DJ than winning games" then THAT would be evidence. But you don't have that.
All you have is examples of BBI'ers repeating their same takes over and over again. That's not evidence. That's just people repeating their position ad nauseam, hoping the other side will eventually agree with them.
Fine. Was just suggesting you could interpret a fair amount based on the written and what is on the top of their mind.
Hell, there were posters who's first comment on here after an opening 40-0 drubbing by the Cowboys was "just don't blame Daniel Jones for this". Think about that mindset for a minute.
“He is accurate and throws a good ball.”
We’ve literally just watched Tommy DeVito and Tyrod Taylor both make throws that DJ either couldn’t make or chose not to make.
if that doesn’t convince you that the guy isn’t a good QB, nothing ever will.
DJ is NOT accurate. That’s why he hesitates to throw deep balls and the receivers YAC is poor when he is QBing.
Reale01 - this is a basic scouting failure of yours. I suggest starting to really watch what QBs are doing, including before they release the ball, which is where DJ’s deficiencies cluster.
Jones 2022 On Target Pass Percentage was the highest in the NFL amongst starters 81%. 2% higher than Burrow.
The canard that DJ is accurate is one of the central myths of the Jones Truthers. It’s patently false.
The canard that DJ is accurate is one of the central myths of the Jones Truthers. It’s patently false.
Saying that "checkdown Danny" is an accurate passer reminds me of those Toyota commercials that boasted the Corolla had more trunk room than a Mercedes S-class.
I know you’re more sophisticated than this.
The canard that DJ is accurate is one of the central myths of the Jones Truthers. It’s patently false.
Saying that "checkdown Danny" is an accurate passer reminds me of those Toyota commercials that boasted the Corolla had more trunk room than a Mercedes S-class.
You can’t use logic and reason with some of these guys. They pick a stat and cling to it like a life preserver. Sometimes context matters.
Unless the combine or Pro Days reverse the trend of ever more outrageous speed, an alpha WR should be there for us, even if stuck with leftovers (see Garrett Wilson, Justin Jefferson, Chris Olave, etc). I prefer this to QB solution, we will not be competitive with a rookie QB, no matter the tools (see Trevor Lawrence). BBI fantasy that DJ is a bad QB who is responsible for all things bad and we suddenly become winners with a new QB. I wish management had provided something - better than shit show o-line, alpha WR, RB who is integral to passing game, TE who enhances run/pass confusion for defense. Time has passed, yes, but none of that has happened. This is still a decidedly Mickey Mouse offensive operation.
Draft whatever QB is sitting there when we pick? Did you hate all the picks we gave up to get Eli in 2004?
It’s the most important position on the field. Simply waiting for whatever falls in your lap seems pretty careless.
Like that has never happened before?
I know you’re more sophisticated than this.
The canard that DJ is accurate is one of the central myths of the Jones Truthers. It’s patently false.
Saying that "checkdown Danny" is an accurate passer reminds me of those Toyota commercials that boasted the Corolla had more trunk room than a Mercedes S-class.
Citroën Jones
The canard that DJ is accurate is one of the central myths of the Jones Truthers. It’s patently false.
We're going to have to disagree on that. The stats confirm what my eyes concluded.
He was #1 on target among starters. #2 in lowest bad throw percentage. These aren't subjective numbers - they're calculated by the distance between the chip in the ball and the chips in the shoulder pads. He was #1 in lowest interceptions.
How is it possible - literally how is it mathematically possible - to believe he's not be accurate?
Jones’ reluctance to make longer throws is a tacit admission by him that he’s not good at them. Why is he so conservative? Because he’s worried he will miss the longer throws - and for good reason.
I know you’re more sophisticated than this.
The canard that DJ is accurate is one of the central myths of the Jones Truthers. It’s patently false.
We're going to have to disagree on that. The stats confirm what my eyes concluded.
He was #1 on target among starters. #2 in lowest bad throw percentage. These aren't subjective numbers - they're calculated by the distance between the chip in the ball and the chips in the shoulder pads. He was #1 in lowest interceptions.
How is it possible - literally how is it mathematically possible - to believe he's not be accurate?
Have you ever had an eye test done? Because your eyes have completely failed you
Like that has never happened before?
Live your life not by fear.
Like that has never happened before?
Jones’ reluctance to make longer throws is a tacit admission by him that he’s not good at them. Why is he so conservative? Because he’s worried he will miss the longer throws - and for good reason.
I don't agree - but we really don't know. This season ended before it started. Jones threw dimes last season at every level of the field. More short than long - do you expect different given who he was throwing to?
About 90 days to see what the guys who's job depends on it think.
I also disagree that dunp offs aren't a high level skill. Surprised to hear you say it. Especially watching Taylor. Who was a Pro-Bowler.
... Of emotional energy used on both sides of the DJ argument.
Some valid reasons others say sad excuses.
At the end of the day a quote from you sums it up for me,
" He was at worst solid last year and at best good. He was not a great QB."
Time to move on.
I think a better quote is that "you can win consistently with the 2022 DJ, you can win a Superbowl with an improved version."
There was upside at the end of 2022. Is it still there?
In retrospect, 2022 WAS the upside, not the new resting heartbeat from which a subsequent leveling up would occur. We hoped for the latter; we were wrong.
The rest of it is just a lot of words to say: Daniel Jones is an adequate NFL QB, but needs too much around him to be a championship QB, and certainly not in a salary cap environment where he himself does not represent a cap bargain (rather than an albatross).
Yes. All the way, correct. And these observations mean Daniel Jones is a backup quarterback in the NFL, at best.
I also disagree that dunp offs aren't a high level skill. Surprised to hear you say it. Especially watching Taylor. Who was a Pro-Bowler.
Tyrod Taylor was a pro bowler because Brady, Cam, Big Ben, Rodgers and Palmer didn’t play. But be that as it may, in that pro bowl year he averaged 8 Y/A And 8.3 AY/A. Literally the exact opposite of dumping it off.
Just saying stuff without looking at context makes your points unserious.
Like that has never happened before?
Yes, by all means, let's stay with the QB who wasn't a "can't miss" QB prospect and proved it after 5 years of starts.
I also disagree that dunp offs aren't a high level skill. Surprised to hear you say it. Especially watching Taylor. Who was a Pro-Bowler.
Tyrod Taylor was a pro bowler because Brady, Cam, Big Ben, Rodgers and Palmer didn’t play. But be that as it may, in that pro bowl year he averaged 8 Y/A And 8.3 AY/A. Literally the exact opposite of dumping it off.
Just saying stuff without looking at context makes your points unserious.
How is Taylor at dump-offs and short throws?
If he was half as good as Jones we might be playing for a playoff spot.
Dumpoffs were going to recover from the hole Jones put us in?
Your opinions are unserious
Roger that.
No point anyone beating the DJ horse. He can't prove anyone right or wrong and he may never be able to.
.
If you want DJ back, you are not getting "select weeks I liked" DJ, you are getting the whole package. That package is overpaid for how little it has produced over several years.
Nice paragraph. That's about a succinct a way to present the issue as I've yet seen.
Or it could have been PJ Losman. All the same, right? Just don’t trade picks.
“He is accurate and throws a good ball.”
We’ve literally just watched Tommy DeVito and Tyrod Taylor both make throws that DJ either couldn’t make or chose not to make.
if that doesn’t convince you that the guy isn’t a good QB, nothing ever will.
In fact, Jones is not accurate. How many times have we watched him throw to the wrong leverage point, the wrong shoulder, the wrong side, too high or too low, on simple throws? For the NFL he doesn't throw a good ball. Engram had to leave his orbit to realize his potential. It's ridiculous we're still hearing that Jones is a good passer. The 3000 yard, 15 TD guy.
Jones is accurate. He decision making is in question. Engram was TERRIBLE look on youtube for the "highlights" of his last season. Personally led to at least 5 interceptions.
Jones is not accurate. He can barely muster a competent fade throw. Remember Golladay yelling in the Wash game. You can't have a contested catch guy with Jones because he can't get it to high leverage points. The only throws he can accurately throw are intermediate targets right over the middle with the receiver facing him.
Watching the "post-game" show" Sunday, Amani Toomer, IMO made great point. He said TT had great stats threw for 300 yds, ran for many yds, comp 67% but he made a number of bad plays to help lose the game. For you stat guys.
It’s like nobody is counting the games that occurred last year between just before Thanksgiving and through to Christmas and let the cheap win against a Colts G League team cloud their reality.
Jones was exceptionally mediocre and missing plays down the field.
“He is accurate and throws a good ball.”
We’ve literally just watched Tommy DeVito and Tyrod Taylor both make throws that DJ either couldn’t make or chose not to make.
if that doesn’t convince you that the guy isn’t a good QB, nothing ever will.
In fact, Jones is not accurate. How many times have we watched him throw to the wrong leverage point, the wrong shoulder, the wrong side, too high or too low, on simple throws? For the NFL he doesn't throw a good ball. Engram had to leave his orbit to realize his potential. It's ridiculous we're still hearing that Jones is a good passer. The 3000 yard, 15 TD guy.
Jones is accurate. He decision making is in question. Engram was TERRIBLE look on youtube for the "highlights" of his last season. Personally led to at least 5 interceptions.
Jones is not accurate. He can barely muster a competent fade throw. Remember Golladay yelling in the Wash game. You can't have a contested catch guy with Jones because he can't get it to high leverage points. The only throws he can accurately throw are intermediate targets right over the middle with the receiver facing him.
Watching the "post-game" show" Sunday, Amani Toomer, IMO made great point. He said TT had great stats threw for 300 yds, ran for many yds, comp 67% but he made a number of bad plays to help lose the game. For you stat guys.
At least we were in the game to begin with. Thanks to him.
statistics can be misleading, but look at Jones' stats this season vs DeVito and Taylor. They all look similar. Shouldn't Jones be better than the two backups?
With that contract I'm sure he'll be on the team next year. Maybe he starts while the draft pick looks on for while.
During his time with the Giants I said he has some good skills, but doesn't have the "it" factor. In other words, he doesn't rise to the occasion. I thought he may have found "it" after the Colts and Vikings games last season, but that was just fool's gold.
Did you watch the games? Seriously.
Yes. I have watched every game during Jones tenure. I have watched the team average 11 points a game under his tutelage. I have watched him throw 5 yard passes on 3rd and 10. I have seen him replaced by an undrafted QB and get the same results.
I've watched other teams too. I've seen guys like Russell Wilson play for years behind a putrid offensive line and take his team to the Super Bowl.
Face it. The guy doesn't have what it takes to be a star QB in this league. The excuse that he doesn't have any quality players around him was used for guys like Darnold too until teams realized that he just isn't very good.
To lose games. Even in some of the wins last year he almost lost them the game if it wasn’t for defensive penalties (Titans, Ravens).
It’s like nobody is counting the games that occurred last year between just before Thanksgiving and through to Christmas and let the cheap win against a Colts G League team cloud their reality.
Jones was exceptionally mediocre and missing plays down the field.
Outside of the Colts game and the Minnesota playoff game he wasn’t good.
But he was elite at reading defenses and making good decisions and getting the ball to the correct spot. Jones is good at dump offs and none of those other things.
If we want a guy who is really good at dump offs and 5 yard throws, but processes slowly and makes poor decisions, we can grab that guy in round 5 or later.
“He is accurate and throws a good ball.”
We’ve literally just watched Tommy DeVito and Tyrod Taylor both make throws that DJ either couldn’t make or chose not to make.
if that doesn’t convince you that the guy isn’t a good QB, nothing ever will.
In fact, Jones is not accurate. How many times have we watched him throw to the wrong leverage point, the wrong shoulder, the wrong side, too high or too low, on simple throws? For the NFL he doesn't throw a good ball. Engram had to leave his orbit to realize his potential. It's ridiculous we're still hearing that Jones is a good passer. The 3000 yard, 15 TD guy.
Jones is accurate. He decision making is in question. Engram was TERRIBLE look on youtube for the "highlights" of his last season. Personally led to at least 5 interceptions.
Jones is not accurate. He can barely muster a competent fade throw. Remember Golladay yelling in the Wash game. You can't have a contested catch guy with Jones because he can't get it to high leverage points. The only throws he can accurately throw are intermediate targets right over the middle with the receiver facing him.
Watching the "post-game" show" Sunday, Amani Toomer, IMO made great point. He said TT had great stats threw for 300 yds, ran for many yds, comp 67% but he made a number of bad plays to help lose the game. For you stat guys.
Toomer on his weekly TMKS spot has also said TT has played better than Jones. While sitting with his first injury, AT said that Jones better be taking notes on how Taylor moved the offense.
Reale: Great common sense and objective post. The DJ heaters say he stinks. When rational arguments are made to understand his struggles, they are called excuses. I call them facts. Here's a guy who performed under ridiculous pressure most of he's time here. I won't go through the coaching and poor personnel. Think about this, option not picked up which meant he was playing for his football career, and he took at best, a mediocre team to the playoffs.
You could see his determination and effort to make a play, even putting his body in danger for which he has paid the price more than once. This kid has a wealth of talent and pride. IMO, he could be one terrific QB with a little support.
So, when you watch this "terrific QB" play, what images pop into your head? Montana? Elway? Mahomes? Allen? Eli, V2?
Just trying to understand the comp to this "terrific QB"?
I guess you didn't see the "with little support", which all those guys had. I don't think any playoff QB ever played under the conditions he has. Also, you ignored the fact he took a so-so team to the play offs while playing under tremendous pressure, guess that don't mean much to you. There was more to the post then terrific QB.
“He is accurate and throws a good ball.”
We’ve literally just watched Tommy DeVito and Tyrod Taylor both make throws that DJ either couldn’t make or chose not to make.
if that doesn’t convince you that the guy isn’t a good QB, nothing ever will.
In fact, Jones is not accurate. How many times have we watched him throw to the wrong leverage point, the wrong shoulder, the wrong side, too high or too low, on simple throws? For the NFL he doesn't throw a good ball. Engram had to leave his orbit to realize his potential. It's ridiculous we're still hearing that Jones is a good passer. The 3000 yard, 15 TD guy.
Jones is accurate. He decision making is in question. Engram was TERRIBLE look on youtube for the "highlights" of his last season. Personally led to at least 5 interceptions.
Jones is not accurate. He can barely muster a competent fade throw. Remember Golladay yelling in the Wash game. You can't have a contested catch guy with Jones because he can't get it to high leverage points. The only throws he can accurately throw are intermediate targets right over the middle with the receiver facing him.
Watching the "post-game" show" Sunday, Amani Toomer, IMO made great point. He said TT had great stats threw for 300 yds, ran for many yds, comp 67% but he made a number of bad plays to help lose the game. For you stat guys.
Toomer on his weekly TMKS spot has also said TT has played better than Jones. While sitting with his first injury, AT said that Jones better be taking notes on how Taylor moved the offense.
Please give me the site where AT said that. I'm really interested to see it.
“He is accurate and throws a good ball.”
We’ve literally just watched Tommy DeVito and Tyrod Taylor both make throws that DJ either couldn’t make or chose not to make.
if that doesn’t convince you that the guy isn’t a good QB, nothing ever will.
In fact, Jones is not accurate. How many times have we watched him throw to the wrong leverage point, the wrong shoulder, the wrong side, too high or too low, on simple throws? For the NFL he doesn't throw a good ball. Engram had to leave his orbit to realize his potential. It's ridiculous we're still hearing that Jones is a good passer. The 3000 yard, 15 TD guy.
Jones is accurate. He decision making is in question. Engram was TERRIBLE look on youtube for the "highlights" of his last season. Personally led to at least 5 interceptions.
Jones is not accurate. He can barely muster a competent fade throw. Remember Golladay yelling in the Wash game. You can't have a contested catch guy with Jones because he can't get it to high leverage points. The only throws he can accurately throw are intermediate targets right over the middle with the receiver facing him.
Watching the "post-game" show" Sunday, Amani Toomer, IMO made great point. He said TT had great stats threw for 300 yds, ran for many yds, comp 67% but he made a number of bad plays to help lose the game. For you stat guys.
Toomer on his weekly TMKS spot has also said TT has played better than Jones. While sitting with his first injury, AT said that Jones better be taking notes on how Taylor moved the offense.
Please give me the site where AT said that. I'm really interested to see it.
You'll have to listen to The Michael Kay Show podcast. I don't have a date for you though sorry. It was some Thursday during Jones 3 weeks off.
As far as him being better than Jones that was this past Thursday