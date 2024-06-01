The Shepard stuff tomorrow is a symptom of a bigger problem.

He’s going to be introduced last in the pre game introduction with the starters, though he isn’t a starter obviously.
Listen, I don’t wanna be THAT guy. But what has Sterling Shepard done to warrant such a send off? A nice player for awhile, but will I be telling my grandchildren about Shep? No. Does even one big moment come to mind with him? Not really, unless it is of him in the photo on the boat in the week leading up to the January 2017 WC game vs. Green Bay.
He’s a good dude and teammate from all accounts. Worked his ass off to come back from some serious injuries. But that applies to a lot guys who never would have been afforded such an honor like the one he’s getting tomorrow. And let’s be honest…he shouldn’t have even made this roster. Keeping him over Crowder was idiotic AF.
What I am getting at is a larger problem in general that is seemingly rampant in this organization and even among guys I listen to like Chris B from The Giants Insider Podcast…intense loyalty to guys who really haven’t merited it as players. Now I get these guys know Shep personally while I don’t, but I think it really influences their opinion of them as players. And this extends-IMO-to Jones and Saquon. None of these guys-SS, DJ, or Saquon-have really done shit here when you look at it in the larger picture. This is what worries me about this offseason with Jones and Saquon. They both seemed loved in the organization so people will make excuses for them or give them another shot even if they don’t deserve one.
All seem like good guys and teammates. Great. But I just don’t get the attachment to them. For example, this isn’t like David Diehl at the end when he was a shell of himself and giving me agita every game. He had at least been a major contributor on Lombardi winning teams & seemingly beloved in the locker room. I had great memories of David as a pro. He would have warranted a send off like tomorrow.
Flame away if so inclined or call me a heartless SOB, Haha.
To be really mean about it, they’ve been losers in NY.
I don’t care that they are giving him a nice send off, but i’m not sad to see the franchise turn the page on these players.
Exactly, that was far more egregious then giving Shep a nice send-off.
100% agreed. It's not like they're retiring his jersey number. I don't get all the hullabaloo about this
I like the betting prospect of Shepard and Barkley both fumbling tomorrow. Hopefully last game for each of them as “Giants”.
I sorta agree. He's on the team - and that was Daboll's mistake - but since he's on the team in game 17 send him off.
Been a good soldier - but is Shep basically retiring? I guess so. Otherwise this is a "you suck so bad now we know you aren't coming back" lol
Damn. Do you have kids?
I love watching football and appreciate what they are doing so I can have my escape and fun watching. Time and time again I see a player who is underperforming called a bum, disgrace, ect . . . Coaches being fired are celebrated. Fans really are detached from the human element of this. Sure I want them to move on from players and coaches, but I will look forward to the next coach and not celebrate the firing of a coach unless maybe they have proven to be a bad person.
Loyalty is a lost value in todays society. Businesses have no loyalty to employees like they used to and employees have to loyalty to businesses any more for the most part.
I appreciate an organization that is considered class and treats people right, thanks them for their service, and send them on their way with dignity. Giants don't always do it right but they try and often succeed. Once a Giants, always a Giant has meaning. I like that I get to root for an organization that has those values and has delivered me 4 superbowl wins and one loss to enjoy in my lifetime. It is not like they are being loyal and never win. I understand the current era of futility and why people are frustrated. That is legitimate and I do not look down on people that are expecting more.
I think they should move on from players. I think coaches not performing should be fired.
The Giants not doing well is because of so many reasons, but to extrapolate that Shepard getting some respect from the organization that he played for a long time is connected to the Giants futility is absurd. It is not his fault that they kept him on the team. He has done what is asked, fought through injury, and been a great teammate. I hope he comes on as a coach if he wants to do that in the future. It doesn't hurt having people out their singing the praises of the organization in how they treat people. I am proud to route for that team.
Just because players have been part of a losing team, is not a reason to not thank them and send them off for what they have giving to the team. Shephard and Barkley both could have been key parts of a winning team if drafted at different times, under different circumstances.
I have not problem saying thank you. It is not like he is going into the ring of honor.
So thank you Shepard for trying to make the Giants a winner. thank you for the injuries you sustained in the process. I wish you the best of luck in your life going forward and thank you for being part of my sundays--I wish you could have been part of a winner.
I suggest you read this book:
says a lot about you. Cuddle some puppies.
We’ve all been through the last 10 years. It’s a lot of unwarranted or misplaced hate in your heart.
That said, when does Jerry Reese get a send off for being a 2x Super Bowl GM?
This wasn’t a personal shot at Shep. I think he’s a good dude from all I’ve seen. I just think his send off is a larger symptom plaguing this organization.
I guess I am. I am actually a pretty good dude from all accounts. Well, don’t ask my wife that if she’s my Uber ride home from watching football with buddies. Haha.
I think people are missing my larger point.
And this send off was written in the cards when he made the roster, we just had to wait 18 weeks.
Now anyone that doesn't think Mara is involved with personnel decisions, Shepherd is the canary in the coal mine.
Sure, am I losing sleep over this? No. But I think you and a lot of others are missing the overall point I’m trying to make. Perhaps I didn’t make it artfully enough.
The f'n trainer is in the ring of honor and not the 2 time champion GM.
Yet the zero time champion GM is.
I just cant believe you are a fucking grandfather.
No worries... we will tell Shep to get off your lawn.
Shepard gets a send off but he doesn’t?
I guess I’ll die on this hill. Haha.
I think people are missing my larger point.
People on BBI sometimes just want to be contrarian for the sake of being contrarian. In this case your larger point is correct. The Giants celebrate mediocre achievements.
Not if you value it over ability.
Big John Mendenhall
Tiki Barber
Spider Lockhart
Bob Tucker
Ron Johnson
Doug Kotar
Jessie Armstead
Ike Hilliard
Keith Hamilton
Landon Collins
Kerry Collins
Fran Tarkenton
Can we still like Y.A. Tittle since he at least got us to 3 straight championship games? Or fuck him, too?
It is a lot of catches. In yardage, though, Shep is 16th. (Including all receivers and not just WRs.)
You can have the discussion about loyalty and the acceptance of mediocrity but I don't think Shep falls into that category. This year perhaps. Its easy to forget how sharp a he looked in the preseason. Even so, the wiser move was retaining Crowder.
He didn't get a send off because his career ended after injury that landed him on IR. He likely would've if that wasn't the case
Don’t agree with your larger point. As stated by other posters, it’s a classy way to acknowledge a good player and teammate who’s been a Giant his whole career. It’s not a ring of honor or monument. No one I can think of is happy or accepting of the awful decade or so of Giants football. Doesn’t mean we can’t acknowledge players of longstanding. The guy was a good player before injuries derailed him, and by all accounts an inspirational teammate. Lots of folks here turning into get off my lawn angry types because we suck. Not this dudes fault, having him run out last is no big deal; i appreciate that the Giants try to treat their people the right way. For all the shit we give Mara, I think he gets that right. Now, lets go and draft the effin’ QB and some good players.
:-)
The fact that you STILL obsess about and bring up that stupid fucking boat trip 7 years later is hysterical. Or pathetic. Actually, it’s both
Evan Engram was a losing player when he was there. He contributed nothing and you couldn’t find anyone who wanted to keep him. What is going on around here?
What the holy fuck? Why would anyone deny a guy who played 7 years for the team one last introduction.
Damn. Do you have kids?
I suggest you read this book:
Except Shep isn’t even getting a medal, he’s getting introduced with the starters. Big whoop.
Haha, this was good
I just think this reeks of something wrong with organization @ large: celebration of mediocrity/guys who have really done nothing to warrant such praise. At this rate, Slayton is going to have a better career than Shepard. Are we going to be doing the same thing for him?
My main fear is this attitude when it comes to Jones & Barkley.
This isn't really about him. It's more about how the powers that be in the Giants organization internalize their personal feelings to boost up/celebrate players who don't deserve such love.
The goal is to win games no?
This isn't really about him. It's more about how the powers that be in the Giants organization internalize their personal feelings to boost up/celebrate players who don't deserve such love.
The goal is to win games no?
So if they did this last year heading into the playoffs it would have been okay to give a long time player a video and retirement gift? They’re not retiring his number. They’re just giving him a pat on the back as he leaves.
It's just sad.
Is a team that has an extended losing stretch not supposed to recognize long time players? Are they supposed to give a big fuck you to everyone just because the record has been bad? They are announcing a long time player with the starters. That's it. Fuck, almost every HS and college team, winners and losers, have a Senior Night and recognize players, many who have contributed little. Does that piss people off too?
The worst thing about losing is that it just highlights the fanbase idiocy daily. Like thinking doing this represents a "larger problem". Fuck man.
.
Sure, am I losing sleep over this? No. But I think you and a lot of others are missing the overall point I’m trying to make. Perhaps I didn’t make it artfully enough.
I wouldnt assume we are all missing the point. It’s loud and clear what your point is, I just don’t think honoring a player is an example of overwhelming loyalty to a player considering it’s a gesture across all of sports, regardless of how successful the team is. There are Ginats fans attending the game tomorrow and it’s Sheps last game, 1 + 1 still = 2.
Do I think Sterling Shepard deserves a medal for trying? No. He was overdrafted because Reese was desperate for a complement to Beckham, then overpaid by Gettleman because the post-Beckham WR corps was so bad, then retained by Schoen for reasons unknown. But the man wore the colors for eight years, and gave what he could to a bad team. He deserves a respectful sendoff. It does no harm, and as Eric said, the only thing it's a symptom of is the organization's shortage of stuff to celebrate.
Tremendous lol
I have no problem giving the guy a pat on the ass on the way out. I wish he had some big moments in big games to put on the screen.
Think about that, he doesn't have a single highlight in a playoff win.
It's just a stark reminder of how bad the Giants have been. There isn't a Giant drafted after 2011 who has 2 playoffs wins.
This is an early candidate for 2024 POTY.
Very well played.
Our business as fans is winning, and that business has not been booming. Shepherd has meant nothing as far as winning anything here.
So again, I think it's just another opportunity for Mara to show a disconnect with the way the hardcore fans are feeling at a given moment.
He probably thought we'd be really grateful for the free soda.
He probably thinks that his loyalty to players like saquan, and daniel, and Shep, is something that would mean a lot to people like us in our daily lives.
He probably thinks that being there everyday and voicing his opinions does not count as meddling.
In this example, I love Shep, but at the end of another miserable season, I'm not really going to be in the mood to celebrate anyone's career tomorrow.
But I guess Mr Mara is.
Where is this ‘celebration’ people keep referring to? He’s running out last instead of tenth or twenty seventh….so what? Separate the frustration stemming from years of losing against a harmless gesture of appreciation. To each his own I guess, don’t think this is a symptom of anything other than a classy move by an organization that treats its employees better than most. The sucking has nothing to do with that.
Mara's business is owning an NFL football team, and that business is booming. Shepherd has meant something to the family business.
Our business as fans is winning, and that business has not been booming. Shepherd has meant nothing as far as winning anything here.
So again, I think it's just another opportunity for Mara to show a disconnect with the way the hardcore fans are feeling at a given moment.
He probably thought we'd be really grateful for the free soda.
He probably thinks that his loyalty to players like saquan, and daniel, and Shep, is something that would mean a lot to people like us in our daily lives.
He probably thinks that being there everyday and voicing his opinions does not count as meddling.
In this example, I love Shep, but at the end of another miserable season, I'm not really going to be in the mood to celebrate anyone's career tomorrow.
But I guess Mr Mara is.
Where is this ‘celebration’ people keep referring to? He’s running out last instead of tenth or twenty seventh….so what? Separate the frustration stemming from years of losing against a harmless gesture of appreciation. To each his own I guess, don’t think this is a symptom of anything other than a classy move by an organization that treats its employees better than most. The sucking has nothing to do with that.
Bingo. OP is overreacting. The coaches/players all seem to like and respect Shepard, nothing more.
Nice way to say goodbye
This wasn’t a personal shot at Shep. I think he’s a good dude from all I’ve seen. I just think his send off is a larger symptom plaguing this organization.
Look, the entire idea of a farewell is ridiculous. The entire organization has been ridiculous for over a decade. Shep was fine, but to be honest, I really do not remember much about him. That could be because he’s been associated with such a long, losing culture. What I recall the most is him on that stupid boat trip, not any individual play on the field. If you told me he last played over five years ago, I would believe you.
I wish him well. Other than that, I can't remember anything about his career here. I guess he was in the boat picture, so there's that.
The fact that you STILL obsess about and bring up that stupid fucking boat trip 7 years later is hysterical. Or pathetic. Actually, it’s both
Who's obsessing? The point is there's nothing memorable about Shepard's career here.
Shepard gets a send off but he doesn’t?
I guess I’ll die on this hill. Haha.
I’ll die with you. This is a freakin joke. The guy should have been cut before 2022.
He’s coming out last. He isn’t being inducted into the Giants Hall of Fame. FFS
Shepard gets a send off but he doesn’t?
I guess I’ll die on this hill. Haha.
I must say that’s a pretty damn good point.
In a larger point we have a 2 time SB champion GM who isn't even acknowledged since he was fired for something the owner agreed to.
His contributions didn’t exactly lead the team to success. He was not a difference maker for the team. Decent WR, peaked his rookie year, and part of many a losing season.
Loyalty! All you can do is laugh.
These players are human beings. If YOU worked a job where you gave it all you had and it was YOUR last day, wouldn't you appreciate someone saying thank you, or doing something nice for you.
I mean seriously..
Multiple concussions, Achilles Tear, ACL tear, time away from his family with two young daughters, staying with the team last year when he could have stayed away rehabbing but NO he is there helping the other receivers and encouraging them....
and people here are PISSED because its the end of his career and they are allowing him to say goodbye to the fans one last time..
Unbelievable...
Last year Shep had 13 catches in three games and was clearly one of the most reliable receivers on the team before an injury. No one could argue that he was any lower than the 2rd best wideout on the team going into 2022
It’s not the players we have that are the problem, it’s something entrenched in this franchise for over 10 years now. Kevin Zeitler, heck… Evan Engram…. I am not talking about players that are “too expensive to resign” (that’s another topic) I am talking about players that this board and fan base decides that are not good enough to play for this team. Now, I am too lazy, but I could name dozens of players that BBI decided were not good enough for this franchise, left and had productive careers with other teams.
Someone above said “we could have drafted Michael Thomas” ok. Do you for one second think that Thomas would have had the career he did playing for the Giants?
Another question, Jalin Hyatt only has 22 receptions and has played 548 snaps. Shep has played 125 snaps with 7 receptions. What is hyatts grace period with the BBI hive mind? How long does he have before you turn on him? 1 season? 2?
Now, I am not defending Shep’s drops, he hasn’t played good at all this year. But look around, all the giants wr numbers are down except Wan’dale.
Get a QB next year, fix the damn offense and everyone will be better. But man, some of you guys that call yourself fans. Support your players. Support your team.
Last year Shep had 13 catches in three games and was clearly one of the most reliable receivers on the team before an injury. No one could argue that he was any lower than the 2rd best wideout on the team going into 2022
It’s not the players we have that are the problem, it’s something entrenched in this franchise for over 10 years now. Kevin Zeitler, heck… Evan Engram…. I am not talking about players that are “too expensive to resign” (that’s another topic) I am talking about players that this board and fan base decides that are not good enough to play for this team. Now, I am too lazy, but I could name dozens of players that BBI decided were not good enough for this franchise, left and had productive careers with other teams.
Someone above said “we could have drafted Michael Thomas” ok. Do you for one second think that Thomas would have had the career he did playing for the Giants?
Another question, Jalin Hyatt only has 22 receptions and has played 548 snaps. Shep has played 125 snaps with 7 receptions. What is hyatts grace period with the BBI hive mind? How long does he have before you turn on him? 1 season? 2?
Now, I am not defending Shep’s drops, he hasn’t played good at all this year. But look around, all the giants wr numbers are down except Wan’dale.
Get a QB next year, fix the damn offense and everyone will be better. But man, some of you guys that call yourself fans. Support your players. Support your team.
It's nice to "honor" a player for longevity, but let's be honest, Shepard is really overrated. He had 8 touchdowns as a rookie and never had more than 4 after that. He never reached 900 yards receiving in a season. You ask Giants fans what his most memorable play was and they will say it was a run block.
C'mon. As I mentioned in another thread, Chris Calloway did more. I don't remember the Giants honoring him (or anyone similar to those type of credentials).
Last year Shep had 13 catches in three games and was clearly one of the most reliable receivers on the team before an injury. No one could argue that he was any lower than the 2rd best wideout on the team going into 2022
It’s not the players we have that are the problem, it’s something entrenched in this franchise for over 10 years now. Kevin Zeitler, heck… Evan Engram…. I am not talking about players that are “too expensive to resign” (that’s another topic) I am talking about players that this board and fan base decides that are not good enough to play for this team. Now, I am too lazy, but I could name dozens of players that BBI decided were not good enough for this franchise, left and had productive careers with other teams.
Someone above said “we could have drafted Michael Thomas” ok. Do you for one second think that Thomas would have had the career he did playing for the Giants?
Another question, Jalin Hyatt only has 22 receptions and has played 548 snaps. Shep has played 125 snaps with 7 receptions. What is hyatts grace period with the BBI hive mind? How long does he have before you turn on him? 1 season? 2?
Now, I am not defending Shep’s drops, he hasn’t played good at all this year. But look around, all the giants wr numbers are down except Wan’dale.
Get a QB next year, fix the damn offense and everyone will be better. But man, some of you guys that call yourself fans. Support your players. Support your team.
I support winners.
I also think it’s okay to do Shep a solid.
Then the next day the DJFC will be on BBI debating whether or not he should be inducted into the ring of honor the following season or should they make him wait a year or two.
But injuries, bad surrounding cast, etc. conspired against him. But that's true of thousands of ex players.
Big John Mendenhall
Tiki Barber
Spider Lockhart
Bob Tucker
Ron Johnson
Doug Kotar
Jessie Armstead
Ike Hilliard
Keith Hamilton
Landon Collins
Kerry Collins
Fran Tarkenton
Can we still like Y.A. Tittle since he at least got us to 3 straight championship games? Or fuck him, too?
Charlie Conerly
Sam Huff
Joe Morrison
Kyle Rote
Alex Webster
Mel Triplett
Rosey Grier
Jim Katkavage
Dick Mozdeleski
Frank Gifford
Rosey Brown
Darrell Dess
Jimmy Patton
Andy Robestelli
Harlland Svare
Dick Livingston
Phil King
Don Chandler
Pete Gogolak
Greg Larsen
Ray Witecka
Pat Summerall
Erich Barnes
And too many other guys I am leaving out
If anything at least it means they arent planning to resign him.
And all the strawman responses of "why deny a guy an introduction", is just that. A strawman.
Because that's not the point that was being made.
Not entirely true. I mean, publicly shame-firing anyone is pointless, but it really couldn’t happen to a more deserving sack of trash than Dave Gettleman. I think fans calling on Mara to draw and quarter him on the 50-yard line may have been indulging a bit of literary license.
"deserving sack of trash"
Seriously, the guy was bad a his job. That's it. He didn't back over your dog with his car and throw the carcass over the fence into your yard.
You never see adults behaving less seriously then when discussing a former GM who hasn't had the job in two years.
Getting a little off topic here, but this organization loves boy scouts but I always thought it was interesting that they showed no loyalty to Evan Engram. He always said the right things and imo was a better player than Shep. I guess Shep had the better story and peaked at the right time to get a big contract.
Evan Engram was a losing player when he was there. He contributed nothing and you couldn’t find anyone who wanted to keep him. What is going on around here?
Shepard was a losing player while he was here too. Statistically speaking theyve had very similar careers. I’m just pointing out that while Shep was favored here, Engram didn’t get the same treatment.
Some fair pushback. I take issue with people calling me and others who think this ‘miserable’ or ‘horrible fans’. I think that’s a bit much.
Haha. Well played sir.
I mean, he is the face of the franchise and a lot of fans wear his jersey.
Some fair pushback. I take issue with people calling me and others who think this ‘miserable’ or ‘horrible fans’. I think that’s a bit much.
No, it is just silly to worry about Shepard getting a pat on the back. In the grand scheme of things, it is a minor annoyance.
You are not wrong that Shep was not a star at all. Really no more than a JAG. I give him credit for fighting back after every injury.
No, he shold not have made the team, but he was a favorite of the owner and 1 player spot occupied by him did not ruin the Giants' season.
BTW, it isn't a symptom of anything.
Was on the plane with robinsons wife to London vs the rams
She was not to positive on Washington and said what the giants organization focused on with the wives and girlfriends with trips socials events etc.
Lets us hope this helps us get better with the right players.
I love watching football and appreciate what they are doing so I can have my escape and fun watching. Time and time again I see a player who is underperforming called a bum, disgrace, ect . . . Coaches being fired are celebrated. Fans really are detached from the human element of this. Sure I want them to move on from players and coaches, but I will look forward to the next coach and not celebrate the firing of a coach unless maybe they have proven to be a bad person.
Loyalty is a lost value in todays society. Businesses have no loyalty to employees like they used to and employees have to loyalty to businesses any more for the most part.
I appreciate an organization that is considered class and treats people right, thanks them for their service, and send them on their way with dignity. Giants don't always do it right but they try and often succeed. Once a Giants, always a Giant has meaning. I like that I get to root for an organization that has those values and has delivered me 4 superbowl wins and one loss to enjoy in my lifetime. It is not like they are being loyal and never win. I understand the current era of futility and why people are frustrated. That is legitimate and I do not look down on people that are expecting more.
I think they should move on from players. I think coaches not performing should be fired.
The Giants not doing well is because of so many reasons, but to extrapolate that Shepard getting some respect from the organization that he played for a long time is connected to the Giants futility is absurd. It is not his fault that they kept him on the team. He has done what is asked, fought through injury, and been a great teammate. I hope he comes on as a coach if he wants to do that in the future. It doesn't hurt having people out their singing the praises of the organization in how they treat people. I am proud to route for that team.
Just because players have been part of a losing team, is not a reason to not thank them and send them off for what they have giving to the team. Shephard and Barkley both could have been key parts of a winning team if drafted at different times, under different circumstances.
I have not problem saying thank you. It is not like he is going into the ring of honor.
So thank you Shepard for trying to make the Giants a winner. thank you for the injuries you sustained in the process. I wish you the best of luck in your life going forward and thank you for being part of my sundays--I wish you could have been part of a winner.
Good perspective. 7 years with one team let alone surviving the NFL is a a big deal. Giants at the very least are a classy organization.
you are conflating two different things...
Giving him a roster spot is one thing and that was likely a decision made by Daboll for reasons only he can explain.
Simply introducing him prior to the game is something else.
I am 100% behind you when it comes to the Crowder thing. I said it at the time that Crowder was a professional WR and cutting him was a mistake. However, you are way off on the pre-game introduction.
That's not necessarily a high bar, nor one we should be patting ourselves on the back for being.
& was it class to fire a 2X Lombardi winning GM midseason, but let his successor-who called a female reporter 'dahlin'-take photo ops on the field the day before he "retired"? And I wasn't even Reese's biggest fan @ the end, but where's the class there for Jerry compared to Dave?
As for players wanting to come here...maybe the 'classy Giants' plays a role, but a very minor one. It doesn't matter as much as the dollar sign or the organization's competence.
I'd love to be known for a winning culture, not our supposed 'classiness'.
The Giants can't be sentimental about guys-like Shep-who really don't deserve it. You can admire his competitive spirit, the way he busted his ass coming back from injuries, & the like...but he's not alone in that. There's a thousand of others guy who are competitive AF & take their craft seriously who don't get nearly the recognition that someone like SS is getting.
Being a favorite of Mara shouldn’t warrant a roster spot over someone like Crowder, whose ST contribution dwarfed anything Shep brought to this year’s team.
you are conflating two different things...
Giving him a roster spot is one thing and that was likely a decision made by Daboll for reasons only he can explain.
Simply introducing him prior to the game is something else.
I am 100% behind you when it comes to the Crowder thing. I said it at the time that Crowder was a professional WR and cutting him was a mistake. However, you are way off on the pre-game introduction.
We will disagree. So what? He gets his name called to start the game when half the crowd is either in the bathroom, coming up the ramps or buying medium sized Pepsies..that is not a symptom of anything except it is his last game and Mara likes him.
All I am saying is we(the adoring public) are really searching for reasons to be PO'd at the FO, if Sterling Shepard getting his name called in a his final game is a traumatic event.
However, it does give us something to chirp about.
It's always the fall back for comfort.
Sure, we had another bad year, but we are still a classy organization.
Sorta sick of the 'The Giants are a class organization!' mindset.
It's always the fall back for comfort.
Sure, we had another bad year, but we are still a classy organization.
Love the logic. Better to suck and have no class than to suck and be classy. We need to draft better, coach better, and get a QB, the rest of it is much ado about nothing.
That's not necessarily a high bar, nor one we should be patting ourselves on the back for being.
& was it class to fire a 2X Lombardi winning GM midseason, but let his successor-who called a female reporter 'dahlin'-take photo ops on the field the day before he "retired"? And I wasn't even Reese's biggest fan @ the end, but where's the class there for Jerry compared to Dave?
Mara’s behavior during the Eli benching debacle was two faced and cowardly. The treatment of Reese was unbelievable, in particular.
It will make a few points with the modern player and is good PR.
What they did on final cutdown day was the symptom of the bigger problem, not today.
I think today is just a lifetime service award for an above average player who was part of an era of Giants football that is totally forgettable.