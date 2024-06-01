The Shepard stuff tomorrow is a symptom of a bigger problem. SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/6/2024 5:25 pm

He’s going to be introduced last in the pre game introduction with the starters, though he isn’t a starter obviously.



Listen, I don’t wanna be THAT guy. But what has Sterling Shepard done to warrant such a send off? A nice player for awhile, but will I be telling my grandchildren about Shep? No. Does even one big moment come to mind with him? Not really, unless it is of him in the photo on the boat in the week leading up to the January 2017 WC game vs. Green Bay.



He’s a good dude and teammate from all accounts. Worked his ass off to come back from some serious injuries. But that applies to a lot guys who never would have been afforded such an honor like the one he’s getting tomorrow. And let’s be honest…he shouldn’t have even made this roster. Keeping him over Crowder was idiotic AF.



What I am getting at is a larger problem in general that is seemingly rampant in this organization and even among guys I listen to like Chris B from The Giants Insider Podcast…intense loyalty to guys who really haven’t merited it as players. Now I get these guys know Shep personally while I don’t, but I think it really influences their opinion of them as players. And this extends-IMO-to Jones and Saquon. None of these guys-SS, DJ, or Saquon-have really done shit here when you look at it in the larger picture. This is what worries me about this offseason with Jones and Saquon. They both seemed loved in the organization so people will make excuses for them or give them another shot even if they don’t deserve one.



All seem like good guys and teammates. Great. But I just don’t get the attachment to them. For example, this isn’t like David Diehl at the end when he was a shell of himself and giving me agita every game. He had at least been a major contributor on Lombardi winning teams & seemingly beloved in the locker room. I had great memories of David as a pro. He would have warranted a send off like tomorrow.



Flame away if so inclined or call me a heartless SOB, Haha.