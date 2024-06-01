for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

The Shepard stuff tomorrow is a symptom of a bigger problem.

SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/6/2024 5:25 pm
He’s going to be introduced last in the pre game introduction with the starters, though he isn’t a starter obviously.

Listen, I don’t wanna be THAT guy. But what has Sterling Shepard done to warrant such a send off? A nice player for awhile, but will I be telling my grandchildren about Shep? No. Does even one big moment come to mind with him? Not really, unless it is of him in the photo on the boat in the week leading up to the January 2017 WC game vs. Green Bay.

He’s a good dude and teammate from all accounts. Worked his ass off to come back from some serious injuries. But that applies to a lot guys who never would have been afforded such an honor like the one he’s getting tomorrow. And let’s be honest…he shouldn’t have even made this roster. Keeping him over Crowder was idiotic AF.

What I am getting at is a larger problem in general that is seemingly rampant in this organization and even among guys I listen to like Chris B from The Giants Insider Podcast…intense loyalty to guys who really haven’t merited it as players. Now I get these guys know Shep personally while I don’t, but I think it really influences their opinion of them as players. And this extends-IMO-to Jones and Saquon. None of these guys-SS, DJ, or Saquon-have really done shit here when you look at it in the larger picture. This is what worries me about this offseason with Jones and Saquon. They both seemed loved in the organization so people will make excuses for them or give them another shot even if they don’t deserve one.

All seem like good guys and teammates. Great. But I just don’t get the attachment to them. For example, this isn’t like David Diehl at the end when he was a shell of himself and giving me agita every game. He had at least been a major contributor on Lombardi winning teams & seemingly beloved in the locker room. I had great memories of David as a pro. He would have warranted a send off like tomorrow.

Flame away if so inclined or call me a heartless SOB, Haha.
Shep has a personality that is easy to cheer for  
Ben in Tampa : 1/6/2024 5:28 pm : link
But I generally agree with you. Shep, Saquon, Jones… they represent a failed “core” of players that produced some of the worst football in team history.

To be really mean about it, they’ve been losers in NY.

I don’t care that they are giving him a nice send off, but i’m not sad to see the franchise turn the page on these players.
Did you see the Gettleman send off?  
Silver Spoon : 1/6/2024 5:29 pm : link
It was nauseating. This organization is so out of it, you have to wonder if they’ll ever be in it.
Agree  
Devour the Day : 1/6/2024 5:35 pm : link
Agree 100% with everything you state.
Third all time  
bronxboy : 1/6/2024 5:36 pm : link
in WR receptions for Giants. Guess that means squat.
So you think being classy  
jvm52106 : 1/6/2024 5:37 pm : link
Is a bad thing..
They value loyalty over everything else  
RCPhoenix : 1/6/2024 5:37 pm : link
It’s part of what makes them have a losing culture. It’s why Ronnie Barnes is still there.
Not limited to the Giants.  
bceagle05 : 1/6/2024 5:43 pm : link
Guys who played 10 minutes for teams get video tributes when returning as visiting players. The constant ass kissing has gotten absurd.
Who cares? He’s been a good teammate  
Section331 : 1/6/2024 5:47 pm : link
and a solid player for his time here. This is basically his senior day moment, so what? This is like the millionth thing I’m concerned about with the Giants.
RE: Did you see the Gettleman send off?  
Section331 : 1/6/2024 5:48 pm : link
In comment 16348725 Silver Spoon said:
Quote:
It was nauseating. This organization is so out of it, you have to wonder if they’ll ever be in it.


Exactly, that was far more egregious then giving Shep a nice send-off.
RE: Who cares? He’s been a good teammate  
Strahan91 : 1/6/2024 5:49 pm : link
In comment 16348735 Section331 said:
Quote:
and a solid player for his time here. This is basically his senior day moment, so what? This is like the millionth thing I’m concerned about with the Giants.

100% agreed. It's not like they're retiring his jersey number. I don't get all the hullabaloo about this
I laughed at Terps Olive Garden reference  
Sammo85 : 1/6/2024 5:53 pm : link
But it kind of is true.

I like the betting prospect of Shepard and Barkley both fumbling tomorrow. Hopefully last game for each of them as “Giants”.
RE: Who cares? He’s been a good teammate  
BillKo : 1/6/2024 5:55 pm : link
In comment 16348735 Section331 said:
Quote:
and a solid player for his time here. This is basically his senior day moment, so what? This is like the millionth thing I’m concerned about with the Giants.


I sorta agree. He's on the team - and that was Daboll's mistake - but since he's on the team in game 17 send him off.

Been a good soldier - but is Shep basically retiring? I guess so. Otherwise this is a "you suck so bad now we know you aren't coming back" lol
You're totally that guy  
HBart : 1/6/2024 5:55 pm : link
What the holy fuck? Why would anyone deny a guy who played 7 years for the team one last introduction.

Damn. Do you have kids?
The only thing this is symptomatic of  
j_rud : 1/6/2024 5:56 pm : link
is letting years of bad football jade you to the point where you get funny about honoring the contributions of the longest tenured Giant who's also top 10 in receptions. Sixth all time, might even get to 5th. That's significant. I'm a Shep fan but I had no idea he was above guys like Nicks and Cruz. His career has been emblematic of his attitude: understated, diligent, workmanlike. Happy they're giving him a send off.
Haha - SFGFNCGiantsFan is that guy!  
PatersonPlank : 1/6/2024 5:57 pm : link
.
RE: So you think being classy  
Optimus-NY : 1/6/2024 5:58 pm : link
In comment 16348729 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
Is a bad thing..


I call bull shit and will flame away  
Giantimistic : 1/6/2024 5:59 pm : link
I am truthfully sick of the way these players are often spoken about. Most of them come into the NFL as basically kids and are judged in every way possible from their physical makeup, mental make-up, and every word that comes out of their mouth. they get pulled in a lot of directions by many people looking to make money off of them. Sure they get paid a lot to play a game but that can be real short lived and taken away from them real quickly. Although the agree to it, they are putting their bodies on the line, risking potential brain damage so we can enjoy a few hours of entertainment each week.

I love watching football and appreciate what they are doing so I can have my escape and fun watching. Time and time again I see a player who is underperforming called a bum, disgrace, ect . . . Coaches being fired are celebrated. Fans really are detached from the human element of this. Sure I want them to move on from players and coaches, but I will look forward to the next coach and not celebrate the firing of a coach unless maybe they have proven to be a bad person.

Loyalty is a lost value in todays society. Businesses have no loyalty to employees like they used to and employees have to loyalty to businesses any more for the most part.

I appreciate an organization that is considered class and treats people right, thanks them for their service, and send them on their way with dignity. Giants don't always do it right but they try and often succeed. Once a Giants, always a Giant has meaning. I like that I get to root for an organization that has those values and has delivered me 4 superbowl wins and one loss to enjoy in my lifetime. It is not like they are being loyal and never win. I understand the current era of futility and why people are frustrated. That is legitimate and I do not look down on people that are expecting more.

I think they should move on from players. I think coaches not performing should be fired.

The Giants not doing well is because of so many reasons, but to extrapolate that Shepard getting some respect from the organization that he played for a long time is connected to the Giants futility is absurd. It is not his fault that they kept him on the team. He has done what is asked, fought through injury, and been a great teammate. I hope he comes on as a coach if he wants to do that in the future. It doesn't hurt having people out their singing the praises of the organization in how they treat people. I am proud to route for that team.

Just because players have been part of a losing team, is not a reason to not thank them and send them off for what they have giving to the team. Shephard and Barkley both could have been key parts of a winning team if drafted at different times, under different circumstances.

I have not problem saying thank you. It is not like he is going into the ring of honor.

So thank you Shepard for trying to make the Giants a winner. thank you for the injuries you sustained in the process. I wish you the best of luck in your life going forward and thank you for being part of my sundays--I wish you could have been part of a winner.
Warrant such a send off?  
Big Rick in FL : 1/6/2024 5:59 pm : link
Getting introduced to the home fans is some kind of big send off?
RE: You're totally that guy  
Optimus-NY : 1/6/2024 6:00 pm : link
In comment 16348745 HBart said:
Quote:
What the holy fuck? Why would anyone deny a guy who played 7 years for the team one last introduction.

Damn. Do you have kids?


I suggest you read this book:

You’re mad that shep  
dancing blue bear : 1/6/2024 6:12 pm : link
Is essentially getting a cake on his last day of work?

says a lot about you. Cuddle some puppies.

We’ve all been through the last 10 years. It’s a lot of unwarranted or misplaced hate in your heart.
I don’t have any idea why this  
Doubledeuce22 : 1/6/2024 6:13 pm : link
Mediocre WR is so celebrated by this organization and fan base. He’s done nothing but get injured and been on losing teams.
He shouldn't be on the roster this year  
Sean : 1/6/2024 6:16 pm : link
That said, a send off doesn't bother me. He's had some brutal injuries and has been here since 2016.

That said, when does Jerry Reese get a send off for being a 2x Super Bowl GM?
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/6/2024 6:18 pm : link
I guess-based on majority of posts thus far-I am a heartless SOB.

This wasn’t a personal shot at Shep. I think he’s a good dude from all I’ve seen. I just think his send off is a larger symptom plaguing this organization.
RE: Haha - SFGFNCGiantsFan is that guy!  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/6/2024 6:20 pm : link
In comment 16348749 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
.


I guess I am. I am actually a pretty good dude from all accounts. Well, don’t ask my wife that if she’s my Uber ride home from watching football with buddies. Haha.
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/6/2024 6:22 pm : link
I have two kids. Not sure why that’s relevant to my post?

I think people are missing my larger point.
Meh  
Jint Fan in Buc Land : 1/6/2024 6:23 pm : link
When you don't win anything you have to celebrate nonsense and maybe that's you're point but I'd prefer cerebrating nonsense to keep the team together than just making everyone miserable. It's not like our culture is the problem. Bad coaching coupled with a weak roster is.
Loyalty doesn’t  
Ron Johnson : 1/6/2024 6:24 pm : link
Prevent you from winning. If anything it contributes to it.
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/6/2024 6:25 pm : link
My larger point is that some affiliated with the Giants/podcast hosts/fans are fine with mediocrity. And they are letting such color their opinions on people who don’t deserve the acclamation they get.
What a weird thing to complain about  
UConn4523 : 1/6/2024 6:25 pm : link
.
The send off doesn't bother me  
kelly : 1/6/2024 6:26 pm : link
it's the fact that he made the team over Crowder that bothers me.

And this send off was written in the cards when he made the roster, we just had to wait 18 weeks.

Now anyone that doesn't think Mara is involved with personnel decisions, Shepherd is the canary in the coal mine.
RE: What a weird thing to complain about  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/6/2024 6:27 pm : link
In comment 16348773 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
.


Sure, am I losing sleep over this? No. But I think you and a lot of others are missing the overall point I’m trying to make. Perhaps I didn’t make it artfully enough.
RE: He shouldn't be on the roster this year  
christian : 1/6/2024 6:28 pm : link
In comment 16348762 Sean said:
Quote:
That said, a send off doesn't bother me. He's had some brutal injuries and has been here since 2016.

That said, when does Jerry Reese get a send off for being a 2x Super Bowl GM?


The f'n trainer is in the ring of honor and not the 2 time champion GM.

Yet the zero time champion GM is.
RE: RE: Haha - SFGFNCGiantsFan is that guy!  
DefenseWins : 1/6/2024 6:30 pm : link
In comment 16348767 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:

I guess I am. I am actually a pretty good dude from all accounts. Well, don’t ask my wife that if she’s my Uber ride home from watching football with buddies. Haha.


I just cant believe you are a fucking grandfather.

No worries... we will tell Shep to get off your lawn.
Sean.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/6/2024 6:32 pm : link
Zak DeOssie won two Super Bowls here. Made multiple Pro Bowls.

Shepard gets a send off but he doesn’t?

I guess I’ll die on this hill. Haha.
RE: …  
RCPhoenix : 1/6/2024 6:33 pm : link
In comment 16348769 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
I have two kids. Not sure why that’s relevant to my post?

I think people are missing my larger point.


People on BBI sometimes just want to be contrarian for the sake of being contrarian. In this case your larger point is correct. The Giants celebrate mediocre achievements.
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/6/2024 6:33 pm : link
I’m a grandfather? News to me.
RE: Loyalty doesn’t  
RCPhoenix : 1/6/2024 6:34 pm : link
In comment 16348771 Ron Johnson said:
Quote:
Prevent you from winning. If anything it contributes to it.


Not if you value it over ability.
It's a good thing nobody here waxes nostalgic for  
rnargi : 1/6/2024 6:35 pm : link
Brad Van Pelt
Big John Mendenhall
Tiki Barber
Spider Lockhart
Bob Tucker
Ron Johnson
Doug Kotar
Jessie Armstead
Ike Hilliard
Keith Hamilton
Landon Collins
Kerry Collins
Fran Tarkenton
Can we still like Y.A. Tittle since he at least got us to 3 straight championship games? Or fuck him, too?
He's an easy guy to root for  
Jay on the Island : 1/6/2024 6:35 pm : link
because of his work ethic, leadership qualities, and love for the game. He will likely be a coach in the near future perhaps as early as next year. With that said there was no reason why the Giants should have brought him back this year. He is clearly finished and they let go of a far more valuable player in Crowder to keep Shepard who doesn't play special teams.
RE: Third all time  
Del Shofner : 1/6/2024 6:36 pm : link
In comment 16348728 bronxboy said:
Quote:
in WR receptions for Giants. Guess that means squat.


It is a lot of catches. In yardage, though, Shep is 16th. (Including all receivers and not just WRs.)
RE: …  
j_rud : 1/6/2024 6:37 pm : link
In comment 16348772 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
My larger point is that some affiliated with the Giants/podcast hosts/fans are fine with mediocrity. And they are letting such color their opinions on people who don’t deserve the acclamation they get.


You can have the discussion about loyalty and the acceptance of mediocrity but I don't think Shep falls into that category. This year perhaps. Its easy to forget how sharp a he looked in the preseason. Even so, the wiser move was retaining Crowder.
RE: Sean.  
Strahan91 : 1/6/2024 6:40 pm : link
In comment 16348779 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Zak DeOssie won two Super Bowls here. Made multiple Pro Bowls.

Shepard gets a send off but he doesn’t?

I guess I’ll die on this hill. Haha.

He didn't get a send off because his career ended after injury that landed him on IR. He likely would've if that wasn't the case
RE: …  
gary_from_chester : 1/6/2024 6:40 pm : link
In comment 16348772 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
My larger point is that some affiliated with the Giants/podcast hosts/fans are fine with mediocrity. And they are letting such color their opinions on people who don’t deserve the acclamation they get.


Don’t agree with your larger point. As stated by other posters, it’s a classy way to acknowledge a good player and teammate who’s been a Giant his whole career. It’s not a ring of honor or monument. No one I can think of is happy or accepting of the awful decade or so of Giants football. Doesn’t mean we can’t acknowledge players of longstanding. The guy was a good player before injuries derailed him, and by all accounts an inspirational teammate. Lots of folks here turning into get off my lawn angry types because we suck. Not this dudes fault, having him run out last is no big deal; i appreciate that the Giants try to treat their people the right way. For all the shit we give Mara, I think he gets that right. Now, lets go and draft the effin’ QB and some good players.
I think this is being over a analyzed a bit.  
Blue Dream : 1/6/2024 6:41 pm : link
Longest tenured Giant and someone who is clearly beloved by his team is getting to have a little moment in his last game. It's not going to hurt anybody. Won't evem be seen on TV. No one will remember it after tomorrow. This team has much bigger problems to tackle.
.  
Go Terps : 1/6/2024 6:45 pm : link
I wish him well. Other than that, I can't remember anything about his career here. I guess he was in the boat picture, so there's that.
I Hope Shep  
Trainmaster : 1/6/2024 6:46 pm : link
Gets a free medium Pepsi too.

:-)
Evan Engram  
monstercoo : 1/6/2024 6:47 pm : link
Getting a little off topic here, but this organization loves boy scouts but I always thought it was interesting that they showed no loyalty to Evan Engram. He always said the right things and imo was a better player than Shep. I guess Shep had the better story and peaked at the right time to get a big contract.
RE: .  
BigBlueShock : 1/6/2024 6:49 pm : link
In comment 16348793 Go Terps said:
Quote:
I wish him well. Other than that, I can't remember anything about his career here. I guess he was in the boat picture, so there's that.

The fact that you STILL obsess about and bring up that stupid fucking boat trip 7 years later is hysterical. Or pathetic. Actually, it’s both
Spot on SFGFNCGiantsFan  
Victor in CT : 1/6/2024 6:51 pm : link
He's the epitome of mediocre.
RE: Evan Engram  
Chris in Philly : 1/6/2024 6:52 pm : link
In comment 16348795 monstercoo said:
Quote:
Getting a little off topic here, but this organization loves boy scouts but I always thought it was interesting that they showed no loyalty to Evan Engram. He always said the right things and imo was a better player than Shep. I guess Shep had the better story and peaked at the right time to get a big contract.


Evan Engram was a losing player when he was there. He contributed nothing and you couldn’t find anyone who wanted to keep him. What is going on around here?
.....  
BrettNYG10 : 1/6/2024 6:58 pm : link
I can't wait to see how mad you are at the Daniel Jones sendoff in 2034.
RE: RE: You're totally that guy  
Section331 : 1/6/2024 7:00 pm : link
In comment 16348755 Optimus-NY said:
Quote:
In comment 16348745 HBart said:


Quote:


What the holy fuck? Why would anyone deny a guy who played 7 years for the team one last introduction.

Damn. Do you have kids?



I suggest you read this book:


Except Shep isn’t even getting a medal, he’s getting introduced with the starters. Big whoop.
Sigh.  
Spider56 : 1/6/2024 7:01 pm : link
Sigh again.
Celebrate mediocrity?  
HBart : 1/6/2024 7:01 pm : link
They're not putting him in the ring of honor....they're introducing him with starters on what's likely his last NFL game.
Introduced with the starters?  
Johnny5 : 1/6/2024 7:01 pm : link
Yeah what a dick move.

/S
RE: .....  
BigBlueShock : 1/6/2024 7:03 pm : link
In comment 16348801 BrettNYG10 said:
Quote:
I can't wait to see how mad you are at the Daniel Jones sendoff in 2034.

Haha, this was good
RE: The only thing this is symptomatic of  
DonnieD89 : 1/6/2024 7:05 pm : link
In comment 16348747 j_rud said:
Quote:
is letting years of bad football jade you to the point where you get funny about honoring the contributions of the longest tenured Giant who's also top 10 in receptions. Sixth all time, might even get to 5th. That's significant. I'm a Shep fan but I had no idea he was above guys like Nicks and Cruz. His career has been emblematic of his attitude: understated, diligent, workmanlike. Happy they're giving him a send off.


+1
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/6/2024 7:05 pm : link
Again, I'm not losing sleep over this. My infant son will be the reason I do. Haha.

I just think this reeks of something wrong with organization @ large: celebration of mediocrity/guys who have really done nothing to warrant such praise. At this rate, Slayton is going to have a better career than Shepard. Are we going to be doing the same thing for him?

My main fear is this attitude when it comes to Jones & Barkley.
What’s the big deal that this is being brought up?  
DonnieD89 : 1/6/2024 7:07 pm : link
Nobody’s taking anything away from anybody on this board. Let him have his day. and move on. Don’t understand why this is bothering anybody.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/6/2024 7:16 pm : link
Again, I like Shep. He's a good dude and hard worker from all accounts.

This isn't really about him. It's more about how the powers that be in the Giants organization internalize their personal feelings to boost up/celebrate players who don't deserve such love.

The goal is to win games no?
RE: ...  
Chris in Philly : 1/6/2024 7:25 pm : link
In comment 16348821 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Again, I like Shep. He's a good dude and hard worker from all accounts.

This isn't really about him. It's more about how the powers that be in the Giants organization internalize their personal feelings to boost up/celebrate players who don't deserve such love.

The goal is to win games no?


So if they did this last year heading into the playoffs it would have been okay to give a long time player a video and retirement gift? They’re not retiring his number. They’re just giving him a pat on the back as he leaves.
It's fine  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/6/2024 7:27 pm : link
to say good bye to a veteran player. I think SFGFNCGiantsFan is simply tired of instead of experiencing a fight for a playoff spot, the New York Football Giants' PR department has had to promote stuff like Beckham's pre-game one-handed catches (remember that?), what the players are wearing when they arrive at the stadium, birthdays, free Pepsi, celebrating players who were maybe on one or two teams with a winning record.

It's just sad.
I think  
Bourne ‘86 : 1/6/2024 7:41 pm : link
You’re looking too much into running out of the tunnel last. He’ll be cheered, good for him. There won’t be a halftime celebration..
The losing..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 1/6/2024 7:42 pm : link
is what is sad. The rest of the bitching is just frustration that comes across as idiocy.

Is a team that has an extended losing stretch not supposed to recognize long time players? Are they supposed to give a big fuck you to everyone just because the record has been bad? They are announcing a long time player with the starters. That's it. Fuck, almost every HS and college team, winners and losers, have a Senior Night and recognize players, many who have contributed little. Does that piss people off too?

The worst thing about losing is that it just highlights the fanbase idiocy daily. Like thinking doing this represents a "larger problem". Fuck man.
Sometimes I really think the fans hereb are the worst  
Festina Lente : 1/6/2024 7:45 pm : link
He is a class act agood leader, a loyal guy and he was reliable guy for a Long time who put his body on the line even when playing for some of the worst teams in history. . People have short memories. He deserves a good send off
RE: RE: What a weird thing to complain about  
UConn4523 : 1/6/2024 7:46 pm : link
In comment 16348775 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
In comment 16348773 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


.



Sure, am I losing sleep over this? No. But I think you and a lot of others are missing the overall point I’m trying to make. Perhaps I didn’t make it artfully enough.


I wouldnt assume we are all missing the point. It’s loud and clear what your point is, I just don’t think honoring a player is an example of overwhelming loyalty to a player considering it’s a gesture across all of sports, regardless of how successful the team is. There are Ginats fans attending the game tomorrow and it’s Sheps last game, 1 + 1 still = 2.
Optimus-NY: Couple of things about that Izenberg book.  
Big Blue Blogger : 1/6/2024 7:50 pm : link
Bill Parcells was a highly quotable coach with an impressive body of work, but he's also a guy who screwed the team on the way out. So if you're trying to make a point about the low value of loyalty, Parcells might not be the ideal example to cite. Also, that book pre-dates free agency. Parcells could treat players like children (or worse) because they had little recourse. Anyway, the Giants lost to Philly at the end of the week Izenberg chronicled, on their way to one of several disappointing seasons in the Parcells era.

Do I think Sterling Shepard deserves a medal for trying? No. He was overdrafted because Reese was desperate for a complement to Beckham, then overpaid by Gettleman because the post-Beckham WR corps was so bad, then retained by Schoen for reasons unknown. But the man wore the colors for eight years, and gave what he could to a bad team. He deserves a respectful sendoff. It does no harm, and as Eric said, the only thing it's a symptom of is the organization's shortage of stuff to celebrate.
RE: .....  
Fox : 1/6/2024 7:50 pm : link
In comment 16348801 BrettNYG10 said:
Quote:
I can't wait to see how mad you are at the Daniel Jones sendoff in 2034.


Tremendous lol
The Venn diagram  
BlackLight : 1/6/2024 7:57 pm : link
of the people pissed that Shepard is getting a respectful sendoff and the people livid that Gettleman was allowed to resign rather than be publicly shame-fired is a perfect circle.
 
christian : 1/6/2024 7:58 pm : link
The overwhelming loyalty was paying him anything the last two years and blowing the roster spot. Remember that time he was the punt returner? That was aces.

I have no problem giving the guy a pat on the ass on the way out. I wish he had some big moments in big games to put on the screen.

Think about that, he doesn't have a single highlight in a playoff win.

It's just a stark reminder of how bad the Giants have been. There isn't a Giant drafted after 2011 who has 2 playoffs wins.
RE: .....  
bw in dc : 1/6/2024 8:08 pm : link
In comment 16348801 BrettNYG10 said:
Quote:
I can't wait to see how mad you are at the Daniel Jones sendoff in 2034.


This is an early candidate for 2024 POTY.

Very well played.
Oh that Brett.  
Johnny5 : 1/6/2024 8:10 pm : link
He so witty!
I don’t have a problem  
dabru : 1/6/2024 8:11 pm : link
at all with a franchise that values people. I am not saying it should be the determining factor in most decisions but that it should still be a factor. It is easy as a fan to disregard its importance but these are people first.How do you feel when the company you work for doesn’t value their long term employees? Do you like being part of a work family or just spreadsheeted? A guy like Shep has spent his entire career with the NYG, right or wrong, he has worked his ass off through multiple coach changes and I am happy to see ownership value this.
Imo, a very fair post and led me to remember something important  
cpgiants : 1/6/2024 8:17 pm : link
Mara's business is owning an NFL football team, and that business is booming. Shepherd has meant something to the family business.

Our business as fans is winning, and that business has not been booming. Shepherd has meant nothing as far as winning anything here.

So again, I think it's just another opportunity for Mara to show a disconnect with the way the hardcore fans are feeling at a given moment.

He probably thought we'd be really grateful for the free soda.

He probably thinks that his loyalty to players like saquan, and daniel, and Shep, is something that would mean a lot to people like us in our daily lives.

He probably thinks that being there everyday and voicing his opinions does not count as meddling.

In this example, I love Shep, but at the end of another miserable season, I'm not really going to be in the mood to celebrate anyone's career tomorrow.

But I guess Mr Mara is.
RE: Imo, a very fair post and led me to remember something important  
gary_from_chester : 1/6/2024 8:26 pm : link
In comment 16348877 cpgiants said:
Quote:
Mara's business is owning an NFL football team, and that business is booming. Shepherd has meant something to the family business.

Our business as fans is winning, and that business has not been booming. Shepherd has meant nothing as far as winning anything here.

So again, I think it's just another opportunity for Mara to show a disconnect with the way the hardcore fans are feeling at a given moment.

He probably thought we'd be really grateful for the free soda.

He probably thinks that his loyalty to players like saquan, and daniel, and Shep, is something that would mean a lot to people like us in our daily lives.

He probably thinks that being there everyday and voicing his opinions does not count as meddling.

In this example, I love Shep, but at the end of another miserable season, I'm not really going to be in the mood to celebrate anyone's career tomorrow.

But I guess Mr Mara is.


Where is this ‘celebration’ people keep referring to? He’s running out last instead of tenth or twenty seventh….so what? Separate the frustration stemming from years of losing against a harmless gesture of appreciation. To each his own I guess, don’t think this is a symptom of anything other than a classy move by an organization that treats its employees better than most. The sucking has nothing to do with that.
RE: RE: Imo, a very fair post and led me to remember something important  
EmpireWF : 1/6/2024 8:35 pm : link
In comment 16348883 gary_from_chester said:
Quote:
In comment 16348877 cpgiants said:


Quote:


Mara's business is owning an NFL football team, and that business is booming. Shepherd has meant something to the family business.

Our business as fans is winning, and that business has not been booming. Shepherd has meant nothing as far as winning anything here.

So again, I think it's just another opportunity for Mara to show a disconnect with the way the hardcore fans are feeling at a given moment.

He probably thought we'd be really grateful for the free soda.

He probably thinks that his loyalty to players like saquan, and daniel, and Shep, is something that would mean a lot to people like us in our daily lives.

He probably thinks that being there everyday and voicing his opinions does not count as meddling.

In this example, I love Shep, but at the end of another miserable season, I'm not really going to be in the mood to celebrate anyone's career tomorrow.

But I guess Mr Mara is.



Where is this ‘celebration’ people keep referring to? He’s running out last instead of tenth or twenty seventh….so what? Separate the frustration stemming from years of losing against a harmless gesture of appreciation. To each his own I guess, don’t think this is a symptom of anything other than a classy move by an organization that treats its employees better than most. The sucking has nothing to do with that.


Bingo. OP is overreacting. The coaches/players all seem to like and respect Shepard, nothing more.
Well you said it  
Mayo2JZ : 1/6/2024 8:36 pm : link
In your opening statement….you’re being THAT guy
This is literally the smallest of small gestures  
eclipz928 : 1/6/2024 8:51 pm : link
to acknowledge a career-long Giant who appears to be finishing his career on amicable terms with the team. If you're at the stadium you should give him a round of applause when he's introduced.....or don't. Who cares? It's completely inconsequential, and would not likely occur if not for a number a circumstances that just happen to line up on Sunday.
A good thing for a good person  
uconngiant : 1/6/2024 8:53 pm : link
No issue with that at all.

Nice way to say goodbye
RE: …  
Silver Spoon : 1/6/2024 9:03 pm : link
In comment 16348764 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
I guess-based on majority of posts thus far-I am a heartless SOB.

This wasn’t a personal shot at Shep. I think he’s a good dude from all I’ve seen. I just think his send off is a larger symptom plaguing this organization.


Look, the entire idea of a farewell is ridiculous. The entire organization has been ridiculous for over a decade. Shep was fine, but to be honest, I really do not remember much about him. That could be because he’s been associated with such a long, losing culture. What I recall the most is him on that stupid boat trip, not any individual play on the field. If you told me he last played over five years ago, I would believe you.
Shepard is a good guy and good teammate  
OBJ_AllDay : 1/6/2024 9:05 pm : link
Good blocker too but I agree it’s a little much. Great we’re celebrating a 2nd round pick who was a chains mover with rare YAC after a dreadful decade of giants football. Forget the 1 more year for this season, he shouldn’t of came close to getting the second contract that he did. Like the guy but just calling a spade a spade. Also (rarely brought up) it was actually his idea the whole boat thing before GB… just saying
Symptoms  
Snorkels : 1/6/2024 9:22 pm : link
The only thing that is symptomatic of anything in this thread just how incredibly petty, moronic and downright insufferable this site can be. I believe there are two types of fans in this world. Those of the Pampered Prince, or maybe more accurately the pampered prick, variety who feel they're owed wins and championships and if they don't get them somebody has to be held accountable; somebody has to pay versus what I will call the real fans who recognize that its a kid's game with a pointy ball that takes crazy bounces and sometimes you win and sometimes you lose. When you win you celebrate and when you lose, and everybody loses at some point, you work like to get back to winning. And it will happen. Just for the record, this franchise has won 4 Super Bowls in the past 40 years more than any team in the league other than the Patriots and we didn't have any goats! Enjoy the game tomorrow.
RE: RE: .  
Go Terps : 1/6/2024 9:56 pm : link
In comment 16348796 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
In comment 16348793 Go Terps said:


Quote:


I wish him well. Other than that, I can't remember anything about his career here. I guess he was in the boat picture, so there's that.


The fact that you STILL obsess about and bring up that stupid fucking boat trip 7 years later is hysterical. Or pathetic. Actually, it’s both


Who's obsessing? The point is there's nothing memorable about Shepard's career here.
RE: Sean.  
sb from NYT Forum : 1/6/2024 10:00 pm : link
In comment 16348779 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Zak DeOssie won two Super Bowls here. Made multiple Pro Bowls.

Shepard gets a send off but he doesn’t?

I guess I’ll die on this hill. Haha.


I’ll die with you. This is a freakin joke. The guy should have been cut before 2022.
RE: Shepard is a good guy and good teammate  
Tim in Eternal Blue : 1/6/2024 10:02 pm : link
In comment 16348934 OBJ_AllDay said:
Quote:
Good blocker too but I agree it’s a little much. Great we’re celebrating a 2nd round pick who was a chains mover with rare YAC after a dreadful decade of giants football. Forget the 1 more year for this season, he shouldn’t have came close to getting the second contract that he did. Like the guy but just calling a spade a spade. Also (rarely brought up) it was actually his idea the whole boat thing before GB… just saying


He’s coming out last. He isn’t being inducted into the Giants Hall of Fame. FFS
They aren’t putting him in the Ring of Honor  
JoeyBigBlue : 1/6/2024 10:10 pm : link
Let him get cheered one last time by the home crowd. He’s a life long Giant that spend 8 seasons here, let the crowd him a nice send off.
RE: Sean.  
FranknWeezer : 1/6/2024 10:21 pm : link
In comment 16348779 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Zak DeOssie won two Super Bowls here. Made multiple Pro Bowls.

Shepard gets a send off but he doesn’t?

I guess I’ll die on this hill. Haha.


I must say that’s a pretty damn good point.
My 0nly question is  
kelly : 1/6/2024 10:28 pm : link
Will the medium pepsi be free?
The fact is none of you know  
steve in ky : 1/6/2024 10:30 pm : link
The impact Shep May have had on people behind the scenes in the locker room. So setting aside that he is two receptions away from being 5th all time on Giants receptions list, if the team feels strongly enough to pay him this small harmless symbol of respect I don’t understand anyone having a problem with it? It doesn’t make anyone a “smart” fan to have contempt for the Giants celebrating one of their own, regardless of whether or not you have the same appreciation for him.
Shep  
GF1080 : 1/6/2024 10:33 pm : link
I think the OP is correct but it's more a point he was on the roster all year than the send off tomorrow. He shouldn't have sniffed the roster this year nevermind stay on it as he barely made a play all season. Every roster spot is valuable and he wasted one all season. Make him a coach if he's so important in the room.

In a larger point we have a 2 time SB champion GM who isn't even acknowledged since he was fired for something the owner agreed to.
RE: The fact is none of you know  
RCPhoenix : 1/6/2024 10:36 pm : link
In comment 16348983 steve in ky said:
Quote:
The impact Shep May have had on people behind the scenes in the locker room. So setting aside that he is two receptions away from being 5th all time on Giants receptions list, if the team feels strongly enough to pay him this small harmless symbol of respect I don’t understand anyone having a problem with it? It doesn’t make anyone a “smart” fan to have contempt for the Giants celebrating one of their own, regardless of whether or not you have the same appreciation for him.


His contributions didn’t exactly lead the team to success. He was not a difference maker for the team. Decent WR, peaked his rookie year, and part of many a losing season.

Not surprising;  
Dave in Hoboken : 1/6/2024 10:41 pm : link
this is the same franchise that put Ronnie Barnes in their Ring of Honor because he's been with the franchise forever, despite the fact that year in and year out for about 15-20 years now, this franchise one of the most (if not the most in some years) injured teams in the entire league year in and year out. Think about that. They didn't fire him; they actually put him in the Ring of Honor, instead.

Loyalty! All you can do is laugh.
Some of you people are just insufferable  
blueblood : 1/6/2024 10:51 pm : link
and I am starting to understand why some of the long time posters either stopped coming around or no longer come at all.

These players are human beings. If YOU worked a job where you gave it all you had and it was YOUR last day, wouldn't you appreciate someone saying thank you, or doing something nice for you.

I mean seriously..

Multiple concussions, Achilles Tear, ACL tear, time away from his family with two young daughters, staying with the team last year when he could have stayed away rehabbing but NO he is there helping the other receivers and encouraging them....

and people here are PISSED because its the end of his career and they are allowing him to say goodbye to the fans one last time..

Unbelievable...
I know I will get crucified for this but….  
Amc825 : 1/6/2024 10:53 pm : link
This is why our fan base sucks. Dude gave everything he had since 2016 and this board acts like he did nothing. Most football teams are not made up of all pro players. Every team needs dependable mid tier players, that do not cost the world, yet are steady and dependable. Yet every year someone doesn’t meet up to the “expectations” of BBI.

Last year Shep had 13 catches in three games and was clearly one of the most reliable receivers on the team before an injury. No one could argue that he was any lower than the 2rd best wideout on the team going into 2022

It’s not the players we have that are the problem, it’s something entrenched in this franchise for over 10 years now. Kevin Zeitler, heck… Evan Engram…. I am not talking about players that are “too expensive to resign” (that’s another topic) I am talking about players that this board and fan base decides that are not good enough to play for this team. Now, I am too lazy, but I could name dozens of players that BBI decided were not good enough for this franchise, left and had productive careers with other teams.

Someone above said “we could have drafted Michael Thomas” ok. Do you for one second think that Thomas would have had the career he did playing for the Giants?

Another question, Jalin Hyatt only has 22 receptions and has played 548 snaps. Shep has played 125 snaps with 7 receptions. What is hyatts grace period with the BBI hive mind? How long does he have before you turn on him? 1 season? 2?

Now, I am not defending Shep’s drops, he hasn’t played good at all this year. But look around, all the giants wr numbers are down except Wan’dale.

Get a QB next year, fix the damn offense and everyone will be better. But man, some of you guys that call yourself fans. Support your players. Support your team.
Yep, this fanbase does suck.  
Dave in Hoboken : 1/6/2024 11:00 pm : link
We're honoring players not for being good, not for winning games, but for being on the team for a certain amount of time.

Yikes.
RE: I know I will get crucified for this but….  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/6/2024 11:06 pm : link
In comment 16349002 Amc825 said:
Quote:
This is why our fan base sucks. Dude gave everything he had since 2016 and this board acts like he did nothing. Most football teams are not made up of all pro players. Every team needs dependable mid tier players, that do not cost the world, yet are steady and dependable. Yet every year someone doesn’t meet up to the “expectations” of BBI.

Last year Shep had 13 catches in three games and was clearly one of the most reliable receivers on the team before an injury. No one could argue that he was any lower than the 2rd best wideout on the team going into 2022

It’s not the players we have that are the problem, it’s something entrenched in this franchise for over 10 years now. Kevin Zeitler, heck… Evan Engram…. I am not talking about players that are “too expensive to resign” (that’s another topic) I am talking about players that this board and fan base decides that are not good enough to play for this team. Now, I am too lazy, but I could name dozens of players that BBI decided were not good enough for this franchise, left and had productive careers with other teams.

Someone above said “we could have drafted Michael Thomas” ok. Do you for one second think that Thomas would have had the career he did playing for the Giants?

Another question, Jalin Hyatt only has 22 receptions and has played 548 snaps. Shep has played 125 snaps with 7 receptions. What is hyatts grace period with the BBI hive mind? How long does he have before you turn on him? 1 season? 2?

Now, I am not defending Shep’s drops, he hasn’t played good at all this year. But look around, all the giants wr numbers are down except Wan’dale.

Get a QB next year, fix the damn offense and everyone will be better. But man, some of you guys that call yourself fans. Support your players. Support your team.


It's nice to "honor" a player for longevity, but let's be honest, Shepard is really overrated. He had 8 touchdowns as a rookie and never had more than 4 after that. He never reached 900 yards receiving in a season. You ask Giants fans what his most memorable play was and they will say it was a run block.

C'mon. As I mentioned in another thread, Chris Calloway did more. I don't remember the Giants honoring him (or anyone similar to those type of credentials).
RE: I know I will get crucified for this but….  
Sammo85 : 1/6/2024 11:10 pm : link
In comment 16349002 Amc825 said:
Quote:
This is why our fan base sucks. Dude gave everything he had since 2016 and this board acts like he did nothing. Most football teams are not made up of all pro players. Every team needs dependable mid tier players, that do not cost the world, yet are steady and dependable. Yet every year someone doesn’t meet up to the “expectations” of BBI.

Last year Shep had 13 catches in three games and was clearly one of the most reliable receivers on the team before an injury. No one could argue that he was any lower than the 2rd best wideout on the team going into 2022

It’s not the players we have that are the problem, it’s something entrenched in this franchise for over 10 years now. Kevin Zeitler, heck… Evan Engram…. I am not talking about players that are “too expensive to resign” (that’s another topic) I am talking about players that this board and fan base decides that are not good enough to play for this team. Now, I am too lazy, but I could name dozens of players that BBI decided were not good enough for this franchise, left and had productive careers with other teams.

Someone above said “we could have drafted Michael Thomas” ok. Do you for one second think that Thomas would have had the career he did playing for the Giants?

Another question, Jalin Hyatt only has 22 receptions and has played 548 snaps. Shep has played 125 snaps with 7 receptions. What is hyatts grace period with the BBI hive mind? How long does he have before you turn on him? 1 season? 2?

Now, I am not defending Shep’s drops, he hasn’t played good at all this year. But look around, all the giants wr numbers are down except Wan’dale.

Get a QB next year, fix the damn offense and everyone will be better. But man, some of you guys that call yourself fans. Support your players. Support your team.


I support winners.
Shep  
TyreeHelmet : 1/6/2024 11:11 pm : link
I totally get your point and agree.

I also think it’s okay to do Shep a solid.
I look forward  
Dnew15 : 1/6/2024 11:12 pm : link
To 6 years from now when DJ washes out as a backup QB in Buffalo and signs a one day contract with the Giants so he can retire in blue on a windy, cold day in December when the Giants were eliminated from playoff contention 11 weeks before. Oh what a day it will be!! John Mara and the rest of Jints central will be so happy to have him back and celebrate his greatness in Blue during a special halftime celebration - once a Giants always a Giant.

Then the next day the DJFC will be on BBI debating whether or not he should be inducted into the ring of honor the following season or should they make him wait a year or two.
one other thing, adding to my last post  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/6/2024 11:13 pm : link
that doesn't mean Shepard isn't a total team player, a good guy, and a talent who had a lot of potential.

But injuries, bad surrounding cast, etc. conspired against him. But that's true of thousands of ex players.
RE: It's a good thing nobody here waxes nostalgic for  
yalebowl : 1/6/2024 11:29 pm : link
In comment 16348784 rnargi said:
Quote:
Brad Van Pelt
Big John Mendenhall
Tiki Barber
Spider Lockhart
Bob Tucker
Ron Johnson
Doug Kotar
Jessie Armstead
Ike Hilliard
Keith Hamilton
Landon Collins
Kerry Collins
Fran Tarkenton
Can we still like Y.A. Tittle since he at least got us to 3 straight championship games? Or fuck him, too?


Charlie Conerly
Sam Huff
Joe Morrison
Kyle Rote
Alex Webster
Mel Triplett
Rosey Grier
Jim Katkavage
Dick Mozdeleski
Frank Gifford
Rosey Brown
Darrell Dess
Jimmy Patton
Andy Robestelli
Harlland Svare
Dick Livingston
Phil King
Don Chandler
Pete Gogolak
Greg Larsen
Ray Witecka
Pat Summerall
Erich Barnes
And too many other guys I am leaving out
Who cares  
Dankbeerman : 1/6/2024 11:47 pm : link
They carried him on the roster to this point and I know that was a mistake that bothered everyone. But with literally nothing to play for tomorow lettng him come out last is not much different the having him ring the bell like the rest of the former Giants.

If anything at least it means they arent planning to resign him.


RE: The Venn diagram  
Big Blue Blogger : 1/6/2024 11:49 pm : link
BlackLight said:
Quote:
of the people pissed that Shepard is getting a respectful sendoff and the people livid that Gettleman was allowed to resign rather than be publicly shame-fired is a perfect circle.
Not entirely true. I mean, publicly shame-firing anyone is pointless, but it really couldn’t happen to a more deserving sack of trash than Dave Gettleman. I think fans calling on Mara to draw and quarter him on the 50-yard line may have been indulging a bit of literary license.
Doesnt bother me but  
JonA1979 : 1/6/2024 11:51 pm : link
I still get and mostly agree with the overall point. Is that an allowable position. I won't scream at the tv but I might smirk.
I agree with you  
moespree : 12:41 am : link
The franchise loves to celebrate mediocrity. If only the franchise was in fact mediocre. It's actually worse than that.

And all the strawman responses of "why deny a guy an introduction", is just that. A strawman.

Because that's not the point that was being made.
RE: RE: The Venn diagram  
BlackLight : 12:56 am : link
In comment 16349043 Big Blue Blogger said:
Quote:

Not entirely true. I mean, publicly shame-firing anyone is pointless, but it really couldn’t happen to a more deserving sack of trash than Dave Gettleman. I think fans calling on Mara to draw and quarter him on the 50-yard line may have been indulging a bit of literary license.


"deserving sack of trash"

Seriously, the guy was bad a his job. That's it. He didn't back over your dog with his car and throw the carcass over the fence into your yard.

You never see adults behaving less seriously then when discussing a former GM who hasn't had the job in two years.
Gettleman was paid quite well to utterly wreck the franchise  
Greg from LI : 1:06 am : link
So no, he didn’t deserve to be allowed to resign. If I was as incompetent in my job as he was in his, they’d have security escort me from the building.
A lot of stupidity  
LS : 3:13 am : link
in this thread. Seriously.
RE: RE: Evan Engram  
monstercoo : 4:20 am : link
In comment 16348798 Chris in Philly said:
Quote:
In comment 16348795 monstercoo said:


Quote:


Getting a little off topic here, but this organization loves boy scouts but I always thought it was interesting that they showed no loyalty to Evan Engram. He always said the right things and imo was a better player than Shep. I guess Shep had the better story and peaked at the right time to get a big contract.



Evan Engram was a losing player when he was there. He contributed nothing and you couldn’t find anyone who wanted to keep him. What is going on around here?


Shepard was a losing player while he was here too. Statistically speaking theyve had very similar careers. I’m just pointing out that while Shep was favored here, Engram didn’t get the same treatment.
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 5:17 am : link
Reading this thread in the AM…

Some fair pushback. I take issue with people calling me and others who think this ‘miserable’ or ‘horrible fans’. I think that’s a bit much.
RE: .....  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 5:20 am : link
In comment 16348801 BrettNYG10 said:
Quote:
I can't wait to see how mad you are at the Daniel Jones sendoff in 2034.


Haha. Well played sir.
Chronic complainers were the first people fired  
joe48 : 5:51 am : link
If people are that unhappy there are other choices
Since this could be...  
bw in dc : 6:55 am : link
Barkley's last game too, shouldn't he also be honored? Just in case...?

I mean, he is the face of the franchise and a lot of fans wear his jersey.



RE: …  
section125 : 7:12 am : link
In comment 16349084 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Reading this thread in the AM…

Some fair pushback. I take issue with people calling me and others who think this ‘miserable’ or ‘horrible fans’. I think that’s a bit much.


No, it is just silly to worry about Shepard getting a pat on the back. In the grand scheme of things, it is a minor annoyance.
You are not wrong that Shep was not a star at all. Really no more than a JAG. I give him credit for fighting back after every injury.
No, he shold not have made the team, but he was a favorite of the owner and 1 player spot occupied by him did not ruin the Giants' season.

BTW, it isn't a symptom of anything.
In a way I understand  
Gman11 : 7:32 am : link
the fan saying what has he done to warrant a celebration. However, what is the harm in it? He is well liked by his coaches and teammates and they want to do something nice for him. That's all there is to it. There is nothing wrong with it. Maybe it's this sort of thing as the reason you don't hear an ex-Giant trash the franchise when they leave. You play hard. You give it your best. The team appreciates it and shows it. Don't you wish you had that at your job?
People will find the craziest things to complain about  
hocuspocus : 7:50 am : link
He is running out of the tunnel last in his final game. They aren't retiring his number.
section125.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 7:50 am : link
Being a favorite of Mara shouldn’t warrant a roster spot over someone like Crowder, whose ST contribution dwarfed anything Shep brought to this year’s team.
Can we look at it as a recruiting tool  
56n11bestever : 7:51 am : link
If we look at the big picture as we try to rebuild we need players to come to our organization. Thus comments from L. Williams on the trade send off of shep maybe the message you come here and try to help us rebuild we will respect you. Do you come to the giants or a team like Carolina or Washington.

Was on the plane with robinsons wife to London vs the rams

She was not to positive on Washington and said what the giants organization focused on with the wives and girlfriends with trips socials events etc.

Lets us hope this helps us get better with the right players.
RE: I call bull shit and will flame away  
Rjanyg : 7:55 am : link
In comment 16348753 Giantimistic said:
Quote:
I am truthfully sick of the way these players are often spoken about. Most of them come into the NFL as basically kids and are judged in every way possible from their physical makeup, mental make-up, and every word that comes out of their mouth. they get pulled in a lot of directions by many people looking to make money off of them. Sure they get paid a lot to play a game but that can be real short lived and taken away from them real quickly. Although the agree to it, they are putting their bodies on the line, risking potential brain damage so we can enjoy a few hours of entertainment each week.

I love watching football and appreciate what they are doing so I can have my escape and fun watching. Time and time again I see a player who is underperforming called a bum, disgrace, ect . . . Coaches being fired are celebrated. Fans really are detached from the human element of this. Sure I want them to move on from players and coaches, but I will look forward to the next coach and not celebrate the firing of a coach unless maybe they have proven to be a bad person.

Loyalty is a lost value in todays society. Businesses have no loyalty to employees like they used to and employees have to loyalty to businesses any more for the most part.

I appreciate an organization that is considered class and treats people right, thanks them for their service, and send them on their way with dignity. Giants don't always do it right but they try and often succeed. Once a Giants, always a Giant has meaning. I like that I get to root for an organization that has those values and has delivered me 4 superbowl wins and one loss to enjoy in my lifetime. It is not like they are being loyal and never win. I understand the current era of futility and why people are frustrated. That is legitimate and I do not look down on people that are expecting more.

I think they should move on from players. I think coaches not performing should be fired.

The Giants not doing well is because of so many reasons, but to extrapolate that Shepard getting some respect from the organization that he played for a long time is connected to the Giants futility is absurd. It is not his fault that they kept him on the team. He has done what is asked, fought through injury, and been a great teammate. I hope he comes on as a coach if he wants to do that in the future. It doesn't hurt having people out their singing the praises of the organization in how they treat people. I am proud to route for that team.

Just because players have been part of a losing team, is not a reason to not thank them and send them off for what they have giving to the team. Shephard and Barkley both could have been key parts of a winning team if drafted at different times, under different circumstances.

I have not problem saying thank you. It is not like he is going into the ring of honor.

So thank you Shepard for trying to make the Giants a winner. thank you for the injuries you sustained in the process. I wish you the best of luck in your life going forward and thank you for being part of my sundays--I wish you could have been part of a winner.


Good perspective. 7 years with one team let alone surviving the NFL is a a big deal. Giants at the very least are a classy organization.
RE: section125.  
DefenseWins : 8:45 am : link
In comment 16349119 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Being a favorite of Mara shouldn’t warrant a roster spot over someone like Crowder, whose ST contribution dwarfed anything Shep brought to this year’s team.


you are conflating two different things...

Giving him a roster spot is one thing and that was likely a decision made by Daboll for reasons only he can explain.

Simply introducing him prior to the game is something else.

I am 100% behind you when it comes to the Crowder thing. I said it at the time that Crowder was a professional WR and cutting him was a mistake. However, you are way off on the pre-game introduction.

...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 8:50 am : link
Sorta sick of the 'The Giants are a class organization!' mindset.

That's not necessarily a high bar, nor one we should be patting ourselves on the back for being.

& was it class to fire a 2X Lombardi winning GM midseason, but let his successor-who called a female reporter 'dahlin'-take photo ops on the field the day before he "retired"? And I wasn't even Reese's biggest fan @ the end, but where's the class there for Jerry compared to Dave?

As for players wanting to come here...maybe the 'classy Giants' plays a role, but a very minor one. It doesn't matter as much as the dollar sign or the organization's competence.

I'd love to be known for a winning culture, not our supposed 'classiness'.
DefenseWins.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 9:03 am : link
I think he was given a roster spot for the simple reason that people liked him. Again, I'm sure he's a great dude. But being a good dude isn't enough-IMO-to warrant a roster spot ahead of Crowder, when the latter provides something to the team on special teams & the former doesn't.

The Giants can't be sentimental about guys-like Shep-who really don't deserve it. You can admire his competitive spirit, the way he busted his ass coming back from injuries, & the like...but he's not alone in that. There's a thousand of others guy who are competitive AF & take their craft seriously who don't get nearly the recognition that someone like SS is getting.
I don't think we need to be looking for symptoms any longer.  
ThomasG : 9:12 am : link
The patient is on life-support and needs an injection of anti-moronic serum to get better.
maybe they hired George Costanza  
Victor in CT : 9:26 am : link
"We need more special days"

RE: RE: section125.  
section125 : 9:51 am : link
In comment 16349161 DefenseWins said:
Quote:
In comment 16349119 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


Being a favorite of Mara shouldn’t warrant a roster spot over someone like Crowder, whose ST contribution dwarfed anything Shep brought to this year’s team.



you are conflating two different things...

Giving him a roster spot is one thing and that was likely a decision made by Daboll for reasons only he can explain.

Simply introducing him prior to the game is something else.

I am 100% behind you when it comes to the Crowder thing. I said it at the time that Crowder was a professional WR and cutting him was a mistake. However, you are way off on the pre-game introduction.


We will disagree. So what? He gets his name called to start the game when half the crowd is either in the bathroom, coming up the ramps or buying medium sized Pepsies..that is not a symptom of anything except it is his last game and Mara likes him.

All I am saying is we(the adoring public) are really searching for reasons to be PO'd at the FO, if Sterling Shepard getting his name called in a his final game is a traumatic event.

However, it does give us something to chirp about.
RE: ...  
bw in dc : 9:52 am : link
In comment 16349165 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Sorta sick of the 'The Giants are a class organization!' mindset.



It's always the fall back for comfort.

Sure, we had another bad year, but we are still a classy organization.

 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 9:55 am : link
Don’t know if it was me/if they even lurk on BBI, but the Shep thing hit a nerve with some Giants associated people on Twitter who I follow like Banks, Art, & Chris B. If so, my fifteen minutes of fame 🤣🤣🤣.
RE: RE: ...  
gary_from_chester : 10:01 am : link
In comment 16349223 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16349165 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


Sorta sick of the 'The Giants are a class organization!' mindset.





It's always the fall back for comfort.

Sure, we had another bad year, but we are still a classy organization.


Love the logic. Better to suck and have no class than to suck and be classy. We need to draft better, coach better, and get a QB, the rest of it is much ado about nothing.
RE: ...  
cosmicj : 10:05 am : link
In comment 16349165 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Sorta sick of the 'The Giants are a class organization!' mindset.

That's not necessarily a high bar, nor one we should be patting ourselves on the back for being.

& was it class to fire a 2X Lombardi winning GM midseason, but let his successor-who called a female reporter 'dahlin'-take photo ops on the field the day before he "retired"? And I wasn't even Reese's biggest fan @ the end, but where's the class there for Jerry compared to Dave?


Mara’s behavior during the Eli benching debacle was two faced and cowardly. The treatment of Reese was unbelievable, in particular.
I get the point of this thread  
Dave on the UWS : 10:07 am : link
but it’s not close to the worst thing they’ve done.
It will make a few points with the modern player and is good PR.
Nothing wrong with Shep  
Mike from Ohio : 10:10 am : link
Having his name called pre-game as a sign of appreciation. The larger issue is that he was kept on the roster all year when it was clear that he couldn’t help the team any longer. It was a talent evaluation/roster construction error.

What they did on final cutdown day was the symptom of the bigger problem, not today.

I think today is just a lifetime service award for an above average player who was part of an era of Giants football that is totally forgettable.
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2024
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 