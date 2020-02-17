Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants Discussion Thread

In case you missed it...
GIANTS ROSTER MOVES
Activated from Practice Squad (Standard Elevation):
▪️ T Yodny Cajuste
▪️ K Mason Crosby
Free Agent Signing from NYG Practice Squad:
▪️ QB Jacob Eason
▪️ TE Tyree Jackson
Reserve/Injured:
▪️ S Jason Pinnock
It's gonna be cold and cloudy with little wind around game time at 4:25 pm ET. It would have been nicer to play at 1 pm (only flurries are expected) to eliminate the chances of Philly soft-tanking with Dallas at Washington game at 4:25 pm ET.
of this miserable football team.
Would like to think Joe Schoen / Brian Daboll are the agents of that change and 2023 proves to be just hiccup on the road to success.
At minimum, two things need to happen pretty quickly: Joe Schoen needs to hit a couple of homeruns in the Draft and Brian Daboll needs to get his coaching house in order.
Is anyone else reminded of the 1998 season? The 1997 saw an overachieving team that really should have beaten the Vikings in the playoffs. 1998 saw a drop off, with continuing problems with the QB position and growing confidence that Fassel’s coaching staff could wring a lot out of limited talent.
A lot of similarities.
This season reminded me of '03.
It certainly would.
'03 was a disaster from the get go and led to significant changes (Eli/TC) on '04. Let's hope we look back at this season as setting to stage for good things to come.
Send me into the off season with something to be happy about.
yeah,that would make it worth it to slide down a notch or two, wouldn't it
if the Commanders beat the Cowboys, but the Giants beat the Eagles - denying Philly the #2 seed - I think Philly burns.
yeah,that would make it worth it to slide down a notch or two, wouldn't it
there might be buyers remorse in April, but celebration today
if the Commanders beat the Cowboys, but the Giants beat the Eagles - denying Philly the #2 seed - I think Philly burns.
yeah,that would make it worth it to slide down a notch or two, wouldn't it
there might be buyers remorse in April, but celebration today
I had to pause the game and take a screenshot of the fans reaction in Philly last game when Giants were making it close.. and sent it to my Eagles friend back east.. this would be even better!