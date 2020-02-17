for display only
Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants Discussion Thread

Eric from BBI : Admin : 7:49 am
In case you missed it...

GIANTS ROSTER MOVES

Activated from Practice Squad (Standard Elevation):
▪️ T Yodny Cajuste
▪️ K Mason Crosby

Free Agent Signing from NYG Practice Squad:
▪️ QB Jacob Eason
▪️ TE Tyree Jackson

Reserve/Injured:
▪️ S Jason Pinnock
Hey now hey now!!  
Route 9 : 7:51 am : link
Don't dream, it's over!!!
RE: Hey now hey now!!  
M.S. : 7:59 am : link
In comment 16349120 Route 9 said:
Quote:
Don't dream, it's over!!!


Crowded House - Don't Dream It's Over - ( New Window )
Here's the weather forecast for the game:  
Optimus-NY : 8:16 am : link
Hourly AccuWeather forecast for East Rutherford, NJ today

It's gonna be cold and cloudy with little wind around game time at 4:25 pm ET. It would have been nicer to play at 1 pm (only flurries are expected) to eliminate the chances of Philly soft-tanking with Dallas at Washington game at 4:25 pm ET.
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 8:18 am : link
Thank God it’s almost over. What a disgusting season.
Something has to change the internal dynamics  
M.S. : 8:19 am : link

of this miserable football team.

Would like to think Joe Schoen / Brian Daboll are the agents of that change and 2023 proves to be just hiccup on the road to success.

At minimum, two things need to happen pretty quickly: Joe Schoen needs to hit a couple of homeruns in the Draft and Brian Daboll needs to get his coaching house in order.

RE: …  
cosmicj : 8:24 am : link
In comment 16349140 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Thank God it’s almost over. What a disgusting season.


Is anyone else reminded of the 1998 season? The 1997 saw an overachieving team that really should have beaten the Vikings in the playoffs. 1998 saw a drop off, with continuing problems with the QB position and growing confidence that Fassel’s coaching staff could wring a lot out of limited talent.

A lot of similarities.
MS  
cosmicj : 8:25 am : link
A massive move like a trade up for Caleb or another of the top QBs? That would give the franchise some direction.
want to see Philly fans riot today  
Giantsfan79 : 8:34 am : link
if the Commanders beat the Cowboys, but the Giants beat the Eagles - denying Philly the #2 seed - I think Philly burns.
cosmicj.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 8:38 am : link
The '98 team at least went 8-8 & beat the Broncos.

This season reminded me of '03.
RE: MS  
Manhattan : 8:48 am : link
In comment 16349146 cosmicj said:
Quote:
A massive move like a trade up for Caleb or another of the top QBs? That would give the franchise some direction.


It certainly would.
RE: cosmicj.  
Tom in NY : 9:02 am : link
In comment 16349157 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
The '98 team at least went 8-8 & beat the Broncos.

This season reminded me of '03.


^^^^THIS!!^^^^

'03 was a disaster from the get go and led to significant changes (Eli/TC) on '04. Let's hope we look back at this season as setting to stage for good things to come.
RE: cosmicj.  
Tom in NY : 9:03 am : link
In comment 16349157 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
The '98 team at least went 8-8 & beat the Broncos.

This season reminded me of '03.


^^^^THIS!!^^^^

'03 was a disaster from the get go and led to significant changes (Eli/TC) on '04. Let's hope we look back at this season as setting to stage for good things to come.
Go Giants!  
truebluelarry : 9:06 am : link
Beat the Eagles, just once.
Send me into the off season with something to be happy about.
RE: want to see Philly fans riot today  
CTGiants : 9:11 am : link
In comment 16349153 Giantsfan79 said:
Quote:
if the Commanders beat the Cowboys, but the Giants beat the Eagles - denying Philly the #2 seed - I think Philly burns.


yeah,that would make it worth it to slide down a notch or two, wouldn't it
RE: RE: want to see Philly fans riot today  
Giantsfan79 : 9:22 am : link
In comment 16349183 CTGiants said:
Quote:
In comment 16349153 Giantsfan79 said:


Quote:


if the Commanders beat the Cowboys, but the Giants beat the Eagles - denying Philly the #2 seed - I think Philly burns.



yeah,that would make it worth it to slide down a notch or two, wouldn't it


there might be buyers remorse in April, but celebration today
RE: RE: RE: want to see Philly fans riot today  
CTGiants : 9:37 am : link
In comment 16349199 Giantsfan79 said:
Quote:
In comment 16349183 CTGiants said:


Quote:


In comment 16349153 Giantsfan79 said:


Quote:


if the Commanders beat the Cowboys, but the Giants beat the Eagles - denying Philly the #2 seed - I think Philly burns.



yeah,that would make it worth it to slide down a notch or two, wouldn't it



there might be buyers remorse in April, but celebration today


I had to pause the game and take a screenshot of the fans reaction in Philly last game when Giants were making it close.. and sent it to my Eagles friend back east.. this would be even better!
Eagles need this win  
Sammo85 : 9:40 am : link
.
