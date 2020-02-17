Garafolo: expectation is Jones starts week 1

He'll be on the roster, for sure. But he won't be the only cotnender to be QB1...
Even if they were to draft a QB with the first pick, Jones--if healthy--is the guy we want starting the season. Even if you think your rookie QB is the bee's knees, it's the best thing for his development to be sitting and watching, rather than in the line of fire while the team's new OL gets used to each other. Sitting for a year or more may have been the best thing that happened to the likes of Brady, Rivers, and Rodgers, it won't hurt and will likely help in the development of any QB the Giants draft. Maybe not the whole year, but for as long as Jones is playing well and has the Giants winning.
Be nice to move up a spot for MHjr but I suspect the Giants
That's an outdated way of thinking, Milton. I don't think the Texans are complaining that CJ Stroud was QB1 all along.
Yes. Daniel Jones can demonstrate how *not* to play the position
One faction thinks poor Daniel is a real hard worker and good person who has never had a good ol or "weapons" and if those were just acquired or materialized, he's be great. Garafalo was served this up by that faction, and there are fans who believe this also.
The other faction thinks he's had his chance, got his contract and face planted and it's time to move on. Many fans back this faction.
So, since this is the Giants, there will be a compromise. What's the compromise position? It won't involve moving up, so what is it? Qb in the second round>? Trade for Fields (trying to get a starting qb from the team that drafted him on the cheap is a long standing Giant tradition going back to the trade for Tittle),try and get a vet FA on the cheap?
Is that Jones rehab takes longer than expected and starts the year on PUP. The rookie quarterback gets everything firing on all cylinders and they start 4-0 and when Jones is ready to be activated he's been Wally Pip'd and the only snaps he takes next season are as some farewell snaps at the end of their last home game before the rookie leads them into the playoffs
Giants will have a top 5 pick in a qb rich draft and they are running it back with an injured Daniel Jones. If he’s the clear QB1 next year I have zero faith left in this regime.
It’s insane they this guy is getting a 6th season here.
You are not getting one of the top 3 QBs and if it's not one of those players, you are not getting a Day 1 starter after that. Not sure what fans are expecting here...
How can you know that? And it’s not hard to find a day 1 starter either through the draft or free agency to beat out Jones.
My hope and expectation would be the franchise is focused on vastly improving the QB position and ready to move on from a failed player. That easily could have been linked or nothing needed to be reported. This was let out for a reason sadly.
And this is not a nothingburger given the timing and who’s reporting. Trust me I wish it was.
Essentially, it means nothing. If he's ready, he's the starter (until he's not). Its actually better if he's ready. I believe, it makes drafting a QB a higher probability. If he's not going to be ready, then they have to sign someone during FA to at least act as a bridge.
The biggest issue with Jones playing, is the injury guarantee.
What's best for the organization is for him to NEVER see the field again.
You can’t go into the offseason saying we HAVE TO do something or you are just asking to be screwed over.
Not the point for anyone who has been following along.
On 11/13, one week after DJ's ACL, John Mara leaked a story through Ralph Vacchiano that the Giants wouldn't necessarily take a QB even if they had a top two pick.
This was at a moment when the Giants were in the #2 spot and seemed very likely to stay there, with Jones out for the year and Tyrod Taylor out for multiple weeks.
There was nothing to be gained in leaking that story that would be of any benefit in dealings with other NFL teams. If you were in a top two spot come draft time, you could pretty much do whatever you want, and anything you say in November would be far too remote from spring strategy to have any practical effect.
The only reason for Mara to leak that story was to prepare the fanbase for more Daniel Jones at QB. And today's Garafolo report is more of the same.
On a day when they are honoring Sterling Shepard, who has been the longest tenured and perhaps most catastrophic failure amongst the litany of weapon malfunctions who have not supported our beleaguered scholarship man at quarterback...
It also seems somewhat incongruous with the narrative I have been reading on BBI this weekend that it is in fact Shepard whom the Giants apparently have failed for seven years now with miserable quarterback play???
If Schoen starts in with this line of accountability dodging bullshit again tomorrow we will know that any chance of a serious rebuild will not begin in earnest until after he is gone...
At that point it could be a matter of who among BBI shows up at Metlife with a pair of pliers and a blowtorch.
Drafting a player at #5 and sitting hi on the bench is a waste of a draft pick! When a team drafts a player that high he must come in and start right away.
To get back healthy as fast as possible. As soon as he can pass a physical, he can be released or traded. Best case scenario is a trade, but highly unlikely. So the release and taking the cap hits over 2 seasons, IMO is the best option.
Exactly. The overreaction is crazy.
As JonC always says, follow the actions not the words.
In order for some team to trade for Jones they would
The only question with a trade is how many picks the Giants needs to package with Jones and how much salary they will need to retain. Getting him off the roster completely with no salary retained would probably cost about what trading up to #1 in the draft would cost.
and not drafting a QB in the first round are two very different things.
I like your optimism Sean. But when Schoen starts in with the "we have failed DJ" excuses tomorrow, and given that DJ will be the sixth highest paid player in the sport in 2024, due precisely to Schoen's dogshit negotiating strategy, it is hard not to conclude that they will use the draft to "right this egregious wrong" and stay on the status quo track rather than acknowledge their abysmal decision making and begin again a rebuild that went awry right from the start in 2019.
Until proven otherwise, there is no reason to believe this management team has a clue to what it is doing.
Or we use up a lot draft capital to move up grab Williams as our QB and 4 plays into game 1 he goes down with a serious knee injury because our OL still can't block because we did not any chances to grab talent in the draft . Pick your poison.
Or we use up a lot draft capital to move up grab Williams as our QB and 4 plays into game 1 he goes down with a serious knee injury because our OL still can't block because we did not any chances to grab talent in the draft . Pick your poison.
Taking a QB and fixing the OL are not mutually exclusive
Somewhere Dave Brown is asking ‘Why didn’t I have as long a leash?’
In fact, he did. When George Young was walking Fassel out to meet the press for the first time as the Giants Head Coach, he was concerned about him announcing that Brown was his starter, fearing it would look like it was handed down from management. Fassel told him he didn't care how it looked, it's what he believed. That didn't stop Fassel from switching to Danny Kanell six games into the season.
X infinity. Tomorrow's press conference has a chance to be very, very telling.
Are you this much of a Chicken Little in every facet of your life, or just when it comes to moving on from a mediocre QB?
We need at least 5 more seasons, two more head coaches, and twelve more oline combinations to determine whether jones is capable of throwing the modern day forward pass. Maybe next year he ll crack 16 throwing tds if all goes perfect.
week 1. As log long as there is a new rookie backup being groomed it’s fine.
Tenured professors, federal judges, nobody has greater job security than NYG employees.
Provided the competition isn't Gardner Minshew
Best case scenario would be a good performance from Jones that enables us to trade him after 2024 for some value.
"Jones...attacking his rehab to the point he's on the field in a chair throwing footballs and baseball..."
Brass has to make sure they remind the fans that Jones is still a hard worker and is really dedicated to this craft.
Do we think Garafolo received the talking points by phone call, text or email?
Yes. Daniel Jones can demonstrate how *not* to play the position
“Anyone not named Daniel Jones expected to start Week 1, unless the Giants acquire a different player also named Daniel Jones.”
Just say nothing. Interesting Jints Central are putting this out the day before the Schoen press conference.
Jayden Daniels? He's not on the team. Right now it's between Jones and DeVito.
Just say nothing. Interesting Jints Central are putting this out the day before the Schoen press conference.
Ham handed way to say “we aren’t really in the market for a QB. We would trade up for the right deal to add MHJ though.”
It’s insane they this guy is getting a 6th season here.
Jayden Daniels? He's not on the team. Right now it's between Jones and DeVito.
Just say nothing. Interesting Jints Central are putting this out the day before the Schoen press conference.
Depends on the context. Were they asked about it? Then this is the obvious thing to say to avoid controversy and hurt feelings.
That's where we are going with this.
It’s insane they this guy is getting a 6th season here.
You are not getting one of the top 3 QBs and if it's not one of those players, you are not getting a Day 1 starter after that. Not sure what fans are expecting here...
Nothingburger.
Come on. You know this football adage in the NFL:
You don't really know what you have in a QB until their sixth year or later...
That's been around forever. ;)
If this is anything other than smoke, absolutely.
Thankfully we've seen this before. AZ swore Rosen was their guy right up until they announced Kyler as their pick
Giants will have a top 5 pick in a qb rich draft and they are running it back with an injured Daniel Jones. If he’s the clear QB1 next year I have zero faith left in this regime.
It’s insane they this guy is getting a 6th season here.
You are not getting one of the top 3 QBs and if it's not one of those players, you are not getting a Day 1 starter after that. Not sure what fans are expecting here...
How can you know that? And it’s not hard to find a day 1 starter either through the draft or free agency to beat out Jones.
My hope and expectation would be the franchise is focused on vastly improving the QB position and ready to move on from a failed player. That easily could have been linked or nothing needed to be reported. This was let out for a reason sadly.
And this is not a nothingburger given the timing and who’s reporting. Trust me I wish it was.
Giants will have a top 5 pick in a qb rich draft and they are running it back with an injured Daniel Jones. If he’s the clear QB1 next year I have zero faith left in this regime.
It’s insane they this guy is getting a 6th season here.
You are not getting one of the top 3 QBs and if it's not one of those players, you are not getting a Day 1 starter after that. Not sure what fans are expecting here...
Penix and maybe Nix could be day one starters. Maybe.
Football seasons come and go. They don't really matter. What really matters are Daniel Jones' feelings, and maintaining the illusion that Mara didn't blow the pick.
He's going for the record.
The biggest issue with Jones playing, is the injury guarantee.
What's best for the organization is for him to NEVER see the field again.
I really hope you are right but I’m starting to feel they are running it back with Jones.
Sadly nor am I! DJFC is popping bottles of champagne reading this.
Let’s hope it’s not true. They’ve been a joke of a franchise for a decade, let’s hope they want to change that
But if it ends of the case, another wasted football season upcoming
I really hope you are right but I’m starting to feel they are running it back with Jones.
All signs pointed to Judge staying and Kevin Abrams becoming GM. I'll remain hopeful until draft night
What the Giants do or don't do at that point will tell all.
lol, exactly. And odds are it will be a prime time game against either Philly or most likely Dallas.
At that point it could be a matter of who among BBI shows up at Metlife with a pair of pliers and a blowtorch.
That's an outdated way of thinking, Milton. I don't think the Texans are complaining that CJ Stroud was QB1 all along.
Old thinking. Draft a QB and start him day 1.
If there is any slight hope to trade Jones, wouldn't this need to be the messaging?
Be a great teammate
Talk glowing of the Giant organization
Arrive on time and in shape
And always remember it's not about winning it's about losing with class.
If there is any slight hope to trade Jones, wouldn't this need to be the messaging?
No one is trading for Jones and his albatross of a contract
That's an outdated way of thinking, Milton. I don't think the Texans are complaining that CJ Stroud was QB1 all along.
Drafting a player at #5 and sitting hi on the bench is a waste of a draft pick! When a team drafts a player that high he must come in and start right away.
Do you even watch football?
Why does it need to be announced week 18?
The Giants cannot move off Jones. They are stuck unfortunately. So empty reports like this will be expected up until the draft.
All I care about is the draft, that's all that matters. I fully expect many comments about Jones' rehab and how hard he's working until then unfortunately.
Follow the actions.
Exactly. The overreaction is crazy.
As JonC always says, follow the actions not the words.
Good luck finding that team
The only question with a trade is how many picks the Giants needs to package with Jones and how much salary they will need to retain. Getting him off the roster completely with no salary retained would probably cost about what trading up to #1 in the draft would cost.
I like your optimism Sean. But when Schoen starts in with the "we have failed DJ" excuses tomorrow, and given that DJ will be the sixth highest paid player in the sport in 2024, due precisely to Schoen's dogshit negotiating strategy, it is hard not to conclude that they will use the draft to "right this egregious wrong" and stay on the status quo track rather than acknowledge their abysmal decision making and begin again a rebuild that went awry right from the start in 2019.
Until proven otherwise, there is no reason to believe this management team has a clue to what it is doing.
Or we use up a lot draft capital to move up grab Williams as our QB and 4 plays into game 1 he goes down with a serious knee injury because our OL still can't block because we did not any chances to grab talent in the draft . Pick your poison.
You know free agency exists right?
Taking a QB and fixing the OL are not mutually exclusive
X infinity. Tomorrow's press conference has a chance to be very, very telling.
I would not mind a trade back with the goal of getting a 2025 first rounder either.
I can see them liking Nix and he has been all over the place evaluation wise. I think he is a first rounder.
Are you this much of a Chicken Little in every facet of your life, or just when it comes to moving on from a mediocre QB?