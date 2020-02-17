for display only
Garafolo: expectation is Jones starts week 1

Ned In Atlanta : 2:07 pm
Shockingly highlighting how hard he's attacking his rehab, throwing baseballs and footballs from a chair
Turn on the waterworks  
dancing blue bear : 2:08 pm : link
Trial balloon  
Anakim : 2:09 pm : link
He'll be on the roster, for sure. But he won't be the only cotnender to be QB1...
_____________  
I am Ninja : 2:10 pm : link
I shoulda tried my hardest coming out of college to get a job with the Giants.

Tenured professors, federal judges, nobody has greater job security than NYG employees.
Cue  
AcidTest : 2:10 pm : link
the BBI MELTDOWN!
RE: Trial balloon  
Ned In Atlanta : 2:13 pm : link
In comment 16349621 Anakim said:
Quote:
He'll be on the roster, for sure. But he won't be the only cotnender to be QB1...



Provided the competition isn't Gardner Minshew
I expected nothing less... no problem with him as the Week 1 starter  
regulator : 2:14 pm : link
*provided* we have an heir apparent in place.

Best case scenario would be a good performance from Jones that enables us to trade him after 2024 for some value.
Gatorade: expectation is Giants start 0-1  
Gatorade Dunk : 2:14 pm : link
Who were they going to say is expected to start?  
Manhattan : 2:15 pm : link
Jayden Daniels? He's not on the team. Right now it's between Jones and DeVito.
It would have been newsworthy if they said  
Manhattan : 2:16 pm : link
Justin Fields.
RE: Trial balloon  
Milton : 2:17 pm : link
In comment 16349621 Anakim said:
Quote:
He'll be on the roster, for sure. But he won't be the only cotnender to be QB1...
Even if they were to draft a QB with the first pick, Jones--if healthy--is the guy we want starting the season. Even if you think your rookie QB is the bee's knees, it's the best thing for his development to be sitting and watching, rather than in the line of fire while the team's new OL gets used to each other. Sitting for a year or more may have been the best thing that happened to the likes of Brady, Rivers, and Rodgers, it won't hurt and will likely help in the development of any QB the Giants draft. Maybe not the whole year, but for as long as Jones is playing well and has the Giants winning.
Be nice to move up a spot for MHjr but I suspect the Giants  
GFAN52 : 2:17 pm : link
pick at 5 or try and move down.
I can’t  
Lambuth_Special : 2:17 pm : link
With yet another offseason of Daniel Jones ‘first in the building’ workout/film room warrior dreck. Year after year with no ending in sight.
smokescreen  
fish3321 : 2:18 pm : link
Garafolo...  
bw in dc : 2:18 pm : link
repeated the talking points he received quite well from 1925 Giants Way Drive:

"Jones...attacking his rehab to the point he's on the field in a chair throwing footballs and baseball..."

Brass has to make sure they remind the fans that Jones is still a hard worker and is really dedicated to this craft.

Do we think Garafolo received the talking points by phone call, text or email?



RE: RE: Trial balloon  
Anakim : 2:18 pm : link
In comment 16349643 Milton said:
Quote:
In comment 16349621 Anakim said:


Quote:


He'll be on the roster, for sure. But he won't be the only cotnender to be QB1...

Even if they were to draft a QB with the first pick, Jones--if healthy--is the guy we want starting the season. Even if you think your rookie QB is the bee's knees, it's the best thing for his development to be sitting and watching, rather than in the line of fire while the team's new OL gets used to each other. Sitting for a year or more may have been the best thing that happened to the likes of Brady, Rivers, and Rodgers, it won't hurt and will likely help in the development of any QB the Giants draft. Maybe not the whole year, but for as long as Jones is playing well and has the Giants winning.


That's an outdated way of thinking, Milton. I don't think the Texans are complaining that CJ Stroud was QB1 all along.
That’s pretty  
cjac : 2:19 pm : link
Depressing
RE: RE: Trial balloon  
Manhattan : 2:19 pm : link
In comment 16349643 Milton said:
Quote:
In comment 16349621 Anakim said:


Quote:


He'll be on the roster, for sure. But he won't be the only cotnender to be QB1...

Even if they were to draft a QB with the first pick, Jones--if healthy--is the guy we want starting the season. Even if you think your rookie QB is the bee's knees, it's the best thing for his development to be sitting and watching, rather than in the line of fire while the team's new OL gets used to each other. Sitting for a year or more may have been the best thing that happened to the likes of Brady, Rivers, and Rodgers, it won't hurt and will likely help in the development of any QB the Giants draft. Maybe not the whole year, but for as long as Jones is playing well and has the Giants winning.


Yes. Daniel Jones can demonstrate how *not* to play the position
RE: It would have been newsworthy if they said  
Mike from Ohio : 2:19 pm : link
In comment 16349642 Manhattan said:
Quote:
Justin Fields.


“Anyone not named Daniel Jones expected to start Week 1, unless the Giants acquire a different player also named Daniel Jones.”
For Jones sake  
Sammo85 : 2:20 pm : link
He better hope it’s not a home game and it’s against either the Cardinals or Commanders.
Would not surprise me one iota  
Sec 103 : 2:20 pm : link
Even with a QB pick. WTF would want to play behind that line?
RE: Who were they going to say is expected to start?  
bw in dc : 2:20 pm : link
In comment 16349639 Manhattan said:
Quote:
Jayden Daniels? He's not on the team. Right now it's between Jones and DeVito.


Just say nothing. Interesting Jints Central are putting this out the day before the Schoen press conference.
RE: RE: Who were they going to say is expected to start?  
Mike from Ohio : 2:22 pm : link
In comment 16349656 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16349639 Manhattan said:


Quote:


Jayden Daniels? He's not on the team. Right now it's between Jones and DeVito.



Just say nothing. Interesting Jints Central are putting this out the day before the Schoen press conference.


Ham handed way to say “we aren’t really in the market for a QB. We would trade up for the right deal to add MHJ though.”
Johnny Boy  
Silver Spoon : 2:23 pm : link
has spoken, and it’s the same garbage.
Terrible  
TyreeHelmet : 2:26 pm : link
Giants will have a top 5 pick in a qb rich draft and they are running it back with an injured Daniel Jones. If he’s the clear QB1 next year I have zero faith left in this regime.

It’s insane they this guy is getting a 6th season here.
RE: RE: Who were they going to say is expected to start?  
Manhattan : 2:27 pm : link
In comment 16349656 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16349639 Manhattan said:


Quote:


Jayden Daniels? He's not on the team. Right now it's between Jones and DeVito.



Just say nothing. Interesting Jints Central are putting this out the day before the Schoen press conference.


Depends on the context. Were they asked about it? Then this is the obvious thing to say to avoid controversy and hurt feelings.
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2:30 pm : link
This organization is trying like hell to make a lot of long time Giants fans not give a shit anymore.
There are no doubt two factions vying for power  
HomerJones45 : 2:31 pm : link
and who knows who is in what faction.

One faction thinks poor Daniel is a real hard worker and good person who has never had a good ol or "weapons" and if those were just acquired or materialized, he's be great. Garafalo was served this up by that faction, and there are fans who believe this also.

The other faction thinks he's had his chance, got his contract and face planted and it's time to move on. Many fans back this faction.

So, since this is the Giants, there will be a compromise. What's the compromise position? It won't involve moving up, so what is it? Qb in the second round>? Trade for Fields (trying to get a starting qb from the team that drafted him on the cheap is a long standing Giant tradition going back to the trade for Tittle),try and get a vet FA on the cheap?

That's where we are going with this.

The best situation for the Giants  
Scooter185 : 2:31 pm : link
Is that Jones rehab takes longer than expected and starts the year on PUP. The rookie quarterback gets everything firing on all cylinders and they start 4-0 and when Jones is ready to be activated he's been Wally Pip'd and the only snaps he takes next season are as some farewell snaps at the end of their last home game before the rookie leads them into the playoffs
No sh*t  
Mike in NY : 2:33 pm : link
You can’t go into the offseason saying we HAVE TO do something or you are just asking to be screwed over.
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2:33 pm : link
Year 6 is going to be the year! And if not, 7 heaven! But if that doesn’t work, dude at least deserves 8 years like a twice elected POTUS. Then 9…10…36.
RE: Terrible  
bluewave : 2:33 pm : link
In comment 16349677 TyreeHelmet said:
Quote:
Giants will have a top 5 pick in a qb rich draft and they are running it back with an injured Daniel Jones. If he’s the clear QB1 next year I have zero faith left in this regime.

It’s insane they this guy is getting a 6th season here.


You are not getting one of the top 3 QBs and if it's not one of those players, you are not getting a Day 1 starter after that. Not sure what fans are expecting here...
Schoen can't tamper yet  
Blueworm : 2:34 pm : link
And shouldn't tip his draft hand.


Nothingburger.
So  
AcidTest : 2:34 pm : link
in other words, it's "Groundhog Day," just like every day at Giants Central.
I'm not  
GaryR : 2:35 pm : link
Don Corleone. I don't insist on hearing bad news immediately.
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2:36 pm : link
I don’t doubt it could be a trial balloon, but it’s also scary that people in that organization might think Jones is the guy going forward.
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2:37 pm : link
Somewhere Dave Brown is asking ‘Why didn’t I have as long a leash?’
Jones is gonna get another HC pelt  
Ben in Tampa : 2:37 pm : link
Isn’t he?
RE: …  
bw in dc : 2:39 pm : link
In comment 16349689 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Year 6 is going to be the year! And if not, 7 heaven! But if that doesn’t work, dude at least deserves 8 years like a twice elected POTUS. Then 9…10…36.


Come on. You know this football adage in the NFL:

You don't really know what you have in a QB until their sixth year or later...

That's been around forever. ;)

 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2:39 pm : link
A lot of you need to calm down. Don’t you remember that playoff win in Minny? That win might rival XLII!
RE: Jones is gonna get another HC pelt  
Scooter185 : 2:39 pm : link
In comment 16349700 Ben in Tampa said:
Quote:
Isn’t he?


If this is anything other than smoke, absolutely.

Thankfully we've seen this before. AZ swore Rosen was their guy right up until they announced Kyler as their pick
RE: RE: Terrible  
TyreeHelmet : 2:41 pm : link
In comment 16349690 bluewave said:
Quote:
In comment 16349677 TyreeHelmet said:


Quote:


Giants will have a top 5 pick in a qb rich draft and they are running it back with an injured Daniel Jones. If he’s the clear QB1 next year I have zero faith left in this regime.

It’s insane they this guy is getting a 6th season here.



You are not getting one of the top 3 QBs and if it's not one of those players, you are not getting a Day 1 starter after that. Not sure what fans are expecting here...


How can you know that? And it’s not hard to find a day 1 starter either through the draft or free agency to beat out Jones.

My hope and expectation would be the franchise is focused on vastly improving the QB position and ready to move on from a failed player. That easily could have been linked or nothing needed to be reported. This was let out for a reason sadly.

And this is not a nothingburger given the timing and who’s reporting. Trust me I wish it was.
It’s meaningless until April 26th  
ajr2456 : 2:41 pm : link
But if it ends of the case, another wasted football season upcoming
LOL, can't wait  
sb from NYT Forum : 2:41 pm : link

 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2:42 pm : link
When she’s old enough to date, I’m going to tell my daughter…’Finds somebody who loves you like John Mara loves Daniel Jones.’
RE: RE: Terrible  
Manhattan : 2:42 pm : link
In comment 16349690 bluewave said:
Quote:
In comment 16349677 TyreeHelmet said:


Quote:


Giants will have a top 5 pick in a qb rich draft and they are running it back with an injured Daniel Jones. If he’s the clear QB1 next year I have zero faith left in this regime.

It’s insane they this guy is getting a 6th season here.



You are not getting one of the top 3 QBs and if it's not one of those players, you are not getting a Day 1 starter after that. Not sure what fans are expecting here...


Penix and maybe Nix could be day one starters. Maybe.
Gee thanks Garafolo,  
Section331 : 2:44 pm : link
you get paid to produce this drivel? Of course the expectation is that Jones will be the week 1 starter, that will likely be true even if they take a QB 1st.
File this under “no shit”  
UConn4523 : 2:45 pm : link
and “who cares”. Nothing said about Jones will matter at all until the draft happens.
RE: It’s meaningless until April 26th  
Manhattan : 2:45 pm : link
In comment 16349709 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
But if it ends of the case, another wasted football season upcoming


Football seasons come and go. They don't really matter. What really matters are Daniel Jones' feelings, and maintaining the illusion that Mara didn't blow the pick.
RE: Jones is gonna get another HC pelt  
Manhattan : 2:46 pm : link
In comment 16349700 Ben in Tampa said:
Quote:
Isn’t he?


He's going for the record.
Not even a little surprised  
Sy'56 : 2:47 pm : link
Schoen already said this weeks ago  
Dave on the UWS : 2:48 pm : link
Essentially, it means nothing. If he's ready, he's the starter (until he's not). Its actually better if he's ready. I believe, it makes drafting a QB a higher probability. If he's not going to be ready, then they have to sign someone during FA to at least act as a bridge.
The biggest issue with Jones playing, is the injury guarantee.
What's best for the organization is for him to NEVER see the field again.
RE: It’s meaningless until April 26th  
TyreeHelmet : 2:48 pm : link
In comment 16349709 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
But if it ends of the case, another wasted football season upcoming


I really hope you are right but I’m starting to feel they are running it back with Jones.
RE: No sh*t  
shyster : 2:49 pm : link
In comment 16349688 Mike in NY said:
Quote:
You can’t go into the offseason saying we HAVE TO do something or you are just asking to be screwed over.


Not the point for anyone who has been following along.

On 11/13, one week after DJ's ACL, John Mara leaked a story through Ralph Vacchiano that the Giants wouldn't necessarily take a QB even if they had a top two pick.

This was at a moment when the Giants were in the #2 spot and seemed very likely to stay there, with Jones out for the year and Tyrod Taylor out for multiple weeks.

There was nothing to be gained in leaking that story that would be of any benefit in dealings with other NFL teams. If you were in a top two spot come draft time, you could pretty much do whatever you want, and anything you say in November would be far too remote from spring strategy to have any practical effect.

The only reason for Mara to leak that story was to prepare the fanbase for more Daniel Jones at QB. And today's Garafolo report is more of the same.
RE: Not even a little surprised  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2:50 pm : link
In comment 16349725 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
.


Sadly nor am I! DJFC is popping bottles of champagne reading this.
If they do they deserve the repercussions  
ajr2456 : 2:51 pm : link
That come with it. Schoen will be no different then his predecessors and nobody can debate the Mara meddling any more.

Let’s hope it’s not true. They’ve been a joke of a franchise for a decade, let’s hope they want to change that
I have a CFL team to follow  
Blueworm : 2:52 pm : link
I don't need to watch this to see 2nd tier QB play.
RE: RE: It’s meaningless until April 26th  
Scooter185 : 2:54 pm : link
In comment 16349728 TyreeHelmet said:
Quote:
In comment 16349709 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


But if it ends of the case, another wasted football season upcoming



I really hope you are right but I’m starting to feel they are running it back with Jones.


All signs pointed to Judge staying and Kevin Abrams becoming GM. I'll remain hopeful until draft night
Total BBI meltdown  
Maijay : 2:54 pm : link
Giants starting week one Daniel Jones, Barkley with a nice new fat contract, Neal our starter at RT and our first round pick Bowers the TE from Georgia with one of the top three QBs still on the board and finally Sterling Shepherd is still on the team.
How is that news?  
CV36 : 2:58 pm : link
I’m hearing from reliable resources that Valentine’s Day is expected to start on February 14 this year.
wait until Free Agency  
BigBlueCane : 2:58 pm : link
starts before making your minds up.

What the Giants do or don't do at that point will tell all.
RE: Gatorade: expectation is Giants start 0-1  
eric2425ny : 2:59 pm : link
In comment 16349636 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
.


lol, exactly. And odds are it will be a prime time game against either Philly or most likely Dallas.
Interesting that the "we have failed DJ" mantra appears to be back  
The Mike : 2:59 pm : link
On a day when they are honoring Sterling Shepard, who has been the longest tenured and perhaps most catastrophic failure amongst the litany of weapon malfunctions who have not supported our beleaguered scholarship man at quarterback...

It also seems somewhat incongruous with the narrative I have been reading on BBI this weekend that it is in fact Shepard whom the Giants apparently have failed for seven years now with miserable quarterback play???

If Schoen starts in with this line of accountability dodging bullshit again tomorrow we will know that any chance of a serious rebuild will not begin in earnest until after he is gone...
RE: Total BBI meltdown  
Angel Eyes : 3:02 pm : link
In comment 16349741 Maijay said:
Quote:
Giants starting week one Daniel Jones, Barkley with a nice new fat contract, Neal our starter at RT and our first round pick Bowers the TE from Georgia with one of the top three QBs still on the board and finally Sterling Shepherd is still on the team.

At that point it could be a matter of who among BBI shows up at Metlife with a pair of pliers and a blowtorch.
RE: RE: RE: Trial balloon  
Jack Stroud : 3:06 pm : link
In comment 16349648 Anakim said:
Quote:
In comment 16349643 Milton said:


Quote:


In comment 16349621 Anakim said:


Quote:


He'll be on the roster, for sure. But he won't be the only cotnender to be QB1...

Even if they were to draft a QB with the first pick, Jones--if healthy--is the guy we want starting the season. Even if you think your rookie QB is the bee's knees, it's the best thing for his development to be sitting and watching, rather than in the line of fire while the team's new OL gets used to each other. Sitting for a year or more may have been the best thing that happened to the likes of Brady, Rivers, and Rodgers, it won't hurt and will likely help in the development of any QB the Giants draft. Maybe not the whole year, but for as long as Jones is playing well and has the Giants winning.



That's an outdated way of thinking, Milton. I don't think the Texans are complaining that CJ Stroud was QB1 all along.
Drafting a player at #5 and sitting hi on the bench is a waste of a draft pick! When a team drafts a player that high he must come in and start right away.
This is not news  
UberAlias : 3:08 pm : link
If he’s healthy he’s likely to start week 1 even if they draft a QB.
How is this news?  
Sean : 3:08 pm : link
Schoen said the same thing during the bye and will likely say it again tomorrow. The draft is what matters.
RE: RE: Trial balloon  
IchabodGiant : 3:08 pm : link
In comment 16349643 Milton said:
Quote:
In comment 16349621 Anakim said:


Quote:


He'll be on the roster, for sure. But he won't be the only cotnender to be QB1...

Even if they were to draft a QB with the first pick, Jones--if healthy--is the guy we want starting the season. Even if you think your rookie QB is the bee's knees, it's the best thing for his development to be sitting and watching, rather than in the line of fire while the team's new OL gets used to each other. Sitting for a year or more may have been the best thing that happened to the likes of Brady, Rivers, and Rodgers, it won't hurt and will likely help in the development of any QB the Giants draft. Maybe not the whole year, but for as long as Jones is playing well and has the Giants winning.


Old thinking. Draft a QB and start him day 1.
The comments are surprising  
Sean : 3:11 pm : link
Jones is on the roster with a $47M cap hit. We've talked non stop about the contract and how NYG is stuck.

If there is any slight hope to trade Jones, wouldn't this need to be the messaging?
Would you prefer  
upnyg : 3:12 pm : link
were in the QB market and will do anything to move up?
As I have posted before Jones is following the Shepherd blueprint  
kelly : 3:12 pm : link
for being a Giant far longer then he should.

Be a great teammate

Talk glowing of the Giant organization

Arrive on time and in shape

And always remember it's not about winning it's about losing with class.
RE: The comments are surprising  
Ned In Atlanta : 3:13 pm : link
In comment 16349772 Sean said:
Quote:
Jones is on the roster with a $47M cap hit. We've talked non stop about the contract and how NYG is stuck.

If there is any slight hope to trade Jones, wouldn't this need to be the messaging?


No one is trading for Jones and his albatross of a contract
RE: RE: RE: RE: Trial balloon  
Section331 : 3:14 pm : link
In comment 16349760 Jack Stroud said:
Quote:
In comment 16349648 Anakim said:


Quote:


In comment 16349643 Milton said:


Quote:


In comment 16349621 Anakim said:


Quote:


He'll be on the roster, for sure. But he won't be the only cotnender to be QB1...

Even if they were to draft a QB with the first pick, Jones--if healthy--is the guy we want starting the season. Even if you think your rookie QB is the bee's knees, it's the best thing for his development to be sitting and watching, rather than in the line of fire while the team's new OL gets used to each other. Sitting for a year or more may have been the best thing that happened to the likes of Brady, Rivers, and Rodgers, it won't hurt and will likely help in the development of any QB the Giants draft. Maybe not the whole year, but for as long as Jones is playing well and has the Giants winning.



That's an outdated way of thinking, Milton. I don't think the Texans are complaining that CJ Stroud was QB1 all along.

Drafting a player at #5 and sitting hi on the bench is a waste of a draft pick! When a team drafts a player that high he must come in and start right away.


Do you even watch football?
RE: How is this news?  
Ned In Atlanta : 3:14 pm : link
In comment 16349766 Sean said:
Quote:
Schoen said the same thing during the bye and will likely say it again tomorrow. The draft is what matters.



Why does it need to be announced week 18?
Ned  
Sean : 3:17 pm : link
He's the only QB on the roster essentially. Forget DeVito.

The Giants cannot move off Jones. They are stuck unfortunately. So empty reports like this will be expected up until the draft.

All I care about is the draft, that's all that matters. I fully expect many comments about Jones' rehab and how hard he's working until then unfortunately.

Follow the actions.
We need to root for Jones  
JoeyBigBlue : 3:24 pm : link
To get back healthy as fast as possible. As soon as he can pass a physical, he can be released or traded. Best case scenario is a trade, but highly unlikely. So the release and taking the cap hits over 2 seasons, IMO is the best option.
RE: We need to root for Jones  
Sean : 3:25 pm : link
In comment 16349798 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
To get back healthy as fast as possible. As soon as he can pass a physical, he can be released or traded. Best case scenario is a trade, but highly unlikely. So the release and taking the cap hits over 2 seasons, IMO is the best option.

Exactly. The overreaction is crazy.

As JonC always says, follow the actions not the words.
In order for some team to trade for Jones they would  
kelly : 3:40 pm : link
First have to be worse than us at player evaluation.

Good luck finding that team
RE: We need to root for Jones  
Mike from Ohio : 3:44 pm : link
In comment 16349798 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
To get back healthy as fast as possible. As soon as he can pass a physical, he can be released or traded. Best case scenario is a trade, but highly unlikely. So the release and taking the cap hits over 2 seasons, IMO is the best option.


The only question with a trade is how many picks the Giants needs to package with Jones and how much salary they will need to retain. Getting him off the roster completely with no salary retained would probably cost about what trading up to #1 in the draft would cost.
MetLife parking lot is empty  
Sean : 3:47 pm : link
If NYG is dumb enough to bury their head in the sand and roll with Jones WITHOUT drafting a QB high, they'll get everything they deserve. An empty stadium.
Jones being the week 1 starter  
Sean : 3:48 pm : link
and not drafting a QB in the first round are two very different things.
So we need to start looking at the QB prospects in the 2025 draft.  
ThomasG : 4:02 pm : link
We should be in good position to get one if Jones starts season and stays healthy.
Me: Expectation is Jones does not finish Week 1 as QB1  
cpgiants : 4:02 pm : link
And I dont even have to know the opponent
RE: Jones being the week 1 starter  
The Mike : 4:04 pm : link
In comment 16349834 Sean said:
Quote:
and not drafting a QB in the first round are two very different things.


I like your optimism Sean. But when Schoen starts in with the "we have failed DJ" excuses tomorrow, and given that DJ will be the sixth highest paid player in the sport in 2024, due precisely to Schoen's dogshit negotiating strategy, it is hard not to conclude that they will use the draft to "right this egregious wrong" and stay on the status quo track rather than acknowledge their abysmal decision making and begin again a rebuild that went awry right from the start in 2019.

Until proven otherwise, there is no reason to believe this management team has a clue to what it is doing.
That means nothing.  
j_rud : 4:14 pm : link
In fact, saying anything other than that at this point would he foolish.
It’s not like that should be a surprise  
BillT : 4:25 pm : link
We aren’t getting one of the top three QBs. So even if we do get someone it’s not likely they are going to sit at least part of the year. It’s not necessarily anything permanent or groundbreaking.
RE: Total BBI meltdown  
Bruner4329 : 4:27 pm : link
In comment 16349741 Maijay said:
Quote:
Giants starting week one Daniel Jones, Barkley with a nice new fat contract, Neal our starter at RT and our first round pick Bowers the TE from Georgia with one of the top three QBs still on the board and finally Sterling Shepherd is still on the team.


Or we use up a lot draft capital to move up grab Williams as our QB and 4 plays into game 1 he goes down with a serious knee injury because our OL still can't block because we did not any chances to grab talent in the draft . Pick your poison.
RE: RE: Total BBI meltdown  
ajr2456 : 4:33 pm : link
In comment 16349953 Bruner4329 said:
Quote:
In comment 16349741 Maijay said:


Quote:


Giants starting week one Daniel Jones, Barkley with a nice new fat contract, Neal our starter at RT and our first round pick Bowers the TE from Georgia with one of the top three QBs still on the board and finally Sterling Shepherd is still on the team.



Or we use up a lot draft capital to move up grab Williams as our QB and 4 plays into game 1 he goes down with a serious knee injury because our OL still can't block because we did not any chances to grab talent in the draft . Pick your poison.


You know free agency exists right?
RE: RE: Total BBI meltdown  
Scooter185 : 4:46 pm : link
In comment 16349953 Bruner4329 said:
Quote:
In comment 16349741 Maijay said:


Quote:


Giants starting week one Daniel Jones, Barkley with a nice new fat contract, Neal our starter at RT and our first round pick Bowers the TE from Georgia with one of the top three QBs still on the board and finally Sterling Shepherd is still on the team.



Or we use up a lot draft capital to move up grab Williams as our QB and 4 plays into game 1 he goes down with a serious knee injury because our OL still can't block because we did not any chances to grab talent in the draft . Pick your poison.


Taking a QB and fixing the OL are not mutually exclusive
RE: …  
Milton : 6:10 pm : link
In comment 16349699 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Somewhere Dave Brown is asking ‘Why didn’t I have as long a leash?’
In fact, he did. When George Young was walking Fassel out to meet the press for the first time as the Giants Head Coach, he was concerned about him announcing that Brown was his starter, fearing it would look like it was handed down from management. Fassel told him he didn't care how it looked, it's what he believed. That didn't stop Fassel from switching to Danny Kanell six games into the season.
RE: RE: Jones being the week 1 starter  
bw in dc : 6:18 pm : link
In comment 16349875 The Mike said:
Quote:

I like your optimism Sean. But when Schoen starts in with the "we have failed DJ" excuses tomorrow, and given that DJ will be the sixth highest paid player in the sport in 2024, due precisely to Schoen's dogshit negotiating strategy, it is hard not to conclude that they will use the draft to "right this egregious wrong" and stay on the status quo track rather than acknowledge their abysmal decision making and begin again a rebuild that went awry right from the start in 2019.

Until proven otherwise, there is no reason to believe this management team has a clue to what it is doing.


X infinity. Tomorrow's press conference has a chance to be very, very telling.

Seems reasonable  
Lines of Scrimmage : 6:29 pm : link
I can see a QB drafted after round 1 but depending on the evaluations they could move back up into round 1.

I would not mind a trade back with the goal of getting a 2025 first rounder either.

I can see them liking Nix and he has been all over the place evaluation wise. I think he is a first rounder.
RE: RE: Total BBI meltdown  
Gatorade Dunk : 6:57 pm : link
In comment 16349953 Bruner4329 said:
Quote:
In comment 16349741 Maijay said:


Quote:


Giants starting week one Daniel Jones, Barkley with a nice new fat contract, Neal our starter at RT and our first round pick Bowers the TE from Georgia with one of the top three QBs still on the board and finally Sterling Shepherd is still on the team.



Or we use up a lot draft capital to move up grab Williams as our QB and 4 plays into game 1 he goes down with a serious knee injury because our OL still can't block because we did not any chances to grab talent in the draft . Pick your poison.

Are you this much of a Chicken Little in every facet of your life, or just when it comes to moving on from a mediocre QB?
Hey why not  
lax counsel : 7:52 pm : link
We need at least 5 more seasons, two more head coaches, and twelve more oline combinations to determine whether jones is capable of throwing the modern day forward pass. Maybe next year he ll crack 16 throwing tds if all goes perfect.
Who cares if he starts…  
Chris in Philly : 7:59 pm : link
week 1. As log long as there is a new rookie backup being groomed it’s fine.
