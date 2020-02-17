New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles Post-Game Discussion

They were a shoe in for the 1 seed just 6 weeks ago
Shows you what happened when you take your foot off the pedal
They relaxed and were reading their headlines
I also think they hit a wall. They have a some older vets they went in on. Also Siriani may have lost the team
AJ Brown seems like he quit. He’s not really injured
It is what the Giants were supposed to look like all year.
How bro
Meaningless win.
Well we're a shell of a shell if what we thought we'd be, so I'm calling it even
It would do away with all the lose for the draft cry babies too.
Lottery is a sham. Fuck that crap. 8-9 team gets the #1 pick over a 1-16. Noooooo!
It’s unfair to be put in a position to have losses benefit your team.
Losing as a benefit is pussy shit.
Yippe!
Giants injuries don't count.
Not often that you see such a fucked up team playing with this much passion in the final quarter in the final game.
Gladiators today who actually won.
Hopefully this is the beginning of the end of Sirriani too.
You seem to be crying about those people more than they cry
It hurt the second rounder...
It’s whatever. Philly is going to the playoffs, and the Giants are missing the playoffs for the 8th time in 10 years. It’s not like this guarantees we’re going to sweep Philly next year.
I’m moved more by improving the the team and building a consistent winner than a week 18 game against a reeling Philly team. To each his own though.
Teams made business decisions today; it was pretty embarassing and not fair to the fans who paid full price for taxes.
Eff them. They'll win next week in Tampa though. The Niners will destroy them in two weeks in Frisco if they play.
It’s unfair to be put in a position to have losses benefit your team.
You seem to be crying about those people more than they cry
O yea? Is that what it seems?
Did they really though Dave?
Not permanently; just for the moment, I mean.
O yea? Is that what it seems?
You keep bringing it up on every thread so yea, it does
Losing as a benefit is pussy shit.
The Lottery is an awful, awful solution to any draft process. Carolina? They had the 1st pick(well Bears) wrapped up. Who cares, the suck.
All the teams ahead of the Giants suck.
Has anyone heard from CIP?
Good job Wink and the defense!
So there!
Glad to see that. It takes the sting out of not picking 4th.
5th or 6th is not that much diffrent
So there!
Ha!
Meaningless win.
How a shell? They started the game with all healthy starters playing….they saw Cowboys were losing half way into the 2nd …the only starters who came out were injured. At halftime, they conceded…..
We won it fair and square….why can’t you give them their props?
Meaningless win.
Whah! I can’t enjoy my favorite team finally beating our biggest rivals! Get over it bro!
No they did not.
