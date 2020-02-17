for display only
New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles Post-Game Discussion

Eric from BBI : Admin : 7:15 pm
...
FUCK the  
Giantsfan79 : 7:15 pm : link
E-A-G-L-E-S
Yeah Giants!  
ZogZerg : 7:17 pm : link
Fuck the dirty birds!
also a free link  
Giantsfan79 : 7:17 pm : link
to WIP in Philly
Link - ( New Window )
Nice to beat the Eagles…  
IchabodGiant : 7:17 pm : link
Now the focus needs to turn to how we are going to secure our QB of the future come draft time.
This Game Changes the Complexion of the Season  
OntheRoad : 7:17 pm : link

It is what the Giants were supposed to look like all year.
Suck it  
Jersey Heel : 7:17 pm : link
Eagles
At least they finally got the Eagles monkey off their back.  
Dave in Hoboken : 7:18 pm : link
.
RE: This Game Changes the Complexion of the Season  
riceneggs : 7:18 pm : link
In comment 16350835 OntheRoad said:
Quote:

It is what the Giants were supposed to look like all year.


How bro
They played a shell of the Eagles and won  
bwitz : 7:18 pm : link
Yippe!

Meaningless win.
Cardinals driving  
bluesince56 : 7:20 pm : link
In field goal range
RE: They played a shell of the Eagles and won  
j_rud : 7:21 pm : link
In comment 16350845 bwitz said:
Quote:
Yippe!

Meaningless win.


Well we're a shell of a shell if what we thought we'd be, so I'm calling it even
Finally beat those damn Fng Eagles!  
Simms11 : 7:21 pm : link
Love it! Not worried about draft pick. It was nice to finally put a beat down on those slugs. Feels good for a while.
NFL needs to go to a lottery  
Chris684 : 7:22 pm : link
It’s unfair to be put in a position to have losses benefit your team.

It would do away with all the lose for the draft cry babies too.
RE: NFL needs to go to a lottery  
section125 : 7:24 pm : link
In comment 16350860 Chris684 said:
Quote:
It’s unfair to be put in a position to have losses benefit your team.

It would do away with all the lose for the draft cry babies too.


Lottery is a sham. Fuck that crap. 8-9 team gets the #1 pick over a 1-16. Noooooo!
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 7:24 pm : link
I enjoyed this game.
Cardinals lose  
bluesince56 : 7:24 pm : link
Missed 51 yard field goal
RE: RE: NFL needs to go to a lottery  
Chris684 : 7:25 pm : link
In comment 16350865 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 16350860 Chris684 said:


Quote:


It’s unfair to be put in a position to have losses benefit your team.

It would do away with all the lose for the draft cry babies too.



Lottery is a sham. Fuck that crap. 8-9 team gets the #1 pick over a 1-16. Noooooo!


Losing as a benefit is pussy shit.
RE: RE: They played a shell of the Eagles and won  
HBart : 7:25 pm : link
In comment 16350855 j_rud said:
Quote:
In comment 16350845 bwitz said:


Quote:


Yippe!

Meaningless win.



Well we're a shell of a shell if what we thought we'd be, so I'm calling it even


Giants injuries don't count.
Chargers couldn’t win a big game  
jeff57 : 7:26 pm : link
If their life depended on it
My personal favorite game of the a disastrous season  
200711 : 7:26 pm : link
Packers game being a close second.

Not often that you see such a fucked up team playing with this much passion in the final quarter in the final game.

Gladiators today who actually won.

Hopefully this is the beginning of the end of Sirriani too.
I honestly believe we are a better team than our record  
PatersonPlank : 7:26 pm : link
We had a few games that were ridiculous losses. Whatever pick we get is a lower pick than we should IMO.
Hard to understand  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 7:27 pm : link
Not enjoying a win over the scum from Philly. But to each his own.
RE: NFL needs to go to a lottery  
ajr2456 : 7:27 pm : link
In comment 16350860 Chris684 said:
Quote:
It’s unfair to be put in a position to have losses benefit your team.

It would do away with all the lose for the draft cry babies too.


You seem to be crying about those people more than they cry
SEA won  
Scooter185 : 7:28 pm : link
So beating the eagles didn't hurt much. Shame KC won pushing us down to 6 though.
RE: SEA won  
Anakim : 7:29 pm : link
In comment 16350901 Scooter185 said:
Quote:
So beating the eagles didn't hurt much. Shame KC won pushing us down to 6 though.


It hurt the second rounder...
RE: Hard to understand  
ajr2456 : 7:29 pm : link
In comment 16350889 Peter from NH (formerly CT) said:
Quote:
Not enjoying a win over the scum from Philly. But to each his own.


It’s whatever. Philly is going to the playoffs, and the Giants are missing the playoffs for the 8th time in 10 years. It’s not like this guarantees we’re going to sweep Philly next year.

I’m moved more by improving the the team and building a consistent winner than a week 18 game against a reeling Philly team. To each his own though.
Bwitz  
mpinmaine : 7:29 pm : link
Please go away
RE: NFL needs to go to a lottery  
HomerJones45 : 7:31 pm : link
In comment 16350860 Chris684 said:
Quote:
It’s unfair to be put in a position to have losses benefit your team.

It would do away with all the lose for the draft cry babies too.
They will because it is getting ridiculous. The Bears threw the ball 16 times today and ran it 25 while behind in the score. The Panthers threw the ball 18 times and ran it 26 times in a 9-0 game.

Teams made business decisions today; it was pretty embarassing and not fair to the fans who paid full price for taxes.
Chargers couldn’t win a big game  
jeff57 : 7:31 pm : link
If their life depended on it
End of the Passin' Paison?  
MauiYankee : 7:34 pm : link
Super Bowl LXVII!!
RE: also a free link  
Optimus-NY : 7:37 pm : link
In comment 16350831 Giantsfan79 said:
Quote:
to WIP in Philly Link - ( New Window )


Eff them. They'll win next week in Tampa though. The Niners will destroy them in two weeks in Frisco if they play.
RE: RE: NFL needs to go to a lottery  
Chris684 : 7:38 pm : link
In comment 16350898 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 16350860 Chris684 said:


Quote:


It’s unfair to be put in a position to have losses benefit your team.

It would do away with all the lose for the draft cry babies too.



You seem to be crying about those people more than they cry


O yea? Is that what it seems?
RE: At least they finally got the Eagles monkey off their back.  
Optimus-NY : 7:38 pm : link
In comment 16350839 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
.


Did they really though Dave?
RE: RE: At least they finally got the Eagles monkey off their back.  
Dave in Hoboken : 7:40 pm : link
In comment 16350968 Optimus-NY said:
Quote:
In comment 16350839 Dave in Hoboken said:


Quote:


.



Did they really though Dave?


Not permanently; just for the moment, I mean.
Alas.....  
MauiYankee : 7:41 pm : link
The hottest team in the mix is Dallass. Some solid teams in the AFC but the Packers? Rams? The Eagles are backsliding. Detroit is iffy. SF is wobbly......Sigh...
RE: RE: RE: NFL needs to go to a lottery  
ajr2456 : 7:41 pm : link
In comment 16350965 Chris684 said:
Quote:
In comment 16350898 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 16350860 Chris684 said:


Quote:


It’s unfair to be put in a position to have losses benefit your team.

It would do away with all the lose for the draft cry babies too.



You seem to be crying about those people more than they cry



O yea? Is that what it seems?


You keep bringing it up on every thread so yea, it does
RE: RE: RE: NFL needs to go to a lottery  
section125 : 7:43 pm : link
In comment 16350878 Chris684 said:
Quote:
In comment 16350865 section125 said:


Quote:


In comment 16350860 Chris684 said:


Quote:


It’s unfair to be put in a position to have losses benefit your team.

It would do away with all the lose for the draft cry babies too.



Lottery is a sham. Fuck that crap. 8-9 team gets the #1 pick over a 1-16. Noooooo!



Losing as a benefit is pussy shit.


The Lottery is an awful, awful solution to any draft process. Carolina? They had the 1st pick(well Bears) wrapped up. Who cares, the suck.
All the teams ahead of the Giants suck.
I live outside Philly  
Larry in Pencilvania : 7:46 pm : link
And just went to the store wearing my new GIANTS hat and no one would talk shit too me. I just smiled. Knicks and Giants destroyed Philly this week. Great weekend

Has anyone heard from CIP?
From the Phily paper  
US1 Giants : 7:46 pm : link
Quote:
Hurts took two awful sacks because he didn’t recognize blitzes, and that had nothing to do with the finger. He finished with a passer rating of 26.8, third-worst of his career.


Good job Wink and the defense!
There is an old adage in football, going back to  
Stephen in Sofla : 7:48 pm : link
YA Tittle days (back me up here Nargi), that it is hard for a division foe to beat a team 25 out of 28 times in a row.

So there!
Wow... Carl Banks called the Eagles  
Larry in Pencilvania : 7:49 pm : link
Quitters... Said they quit on their coach
RE: Cardinals lose  
nochance : 7:49 pm : link
In comment 16350871 bluesince56 said:
Quote:
Missed 51 yard field goal



Glad to see that. It takes the sting out of not picking 4th.
5th or 6th is not that much diffrent
Eagles looked like  
cjac : 7:51 pm : link
They were a shoe in for the 1 seed just 6 weeks ago

Shows you what happened when you take your foot off the pedal

They relaxed and were reading their headlines
RE: There is an old adage in football, going back to  
rnargi : 7:51 pm : link
In comment 16351020 Stephen in Sofla said:
Quote:
YA Tittle days (back me up here Nargi), that it is hard for a division foe to beat a team 25 out of 28 times in a row.

So there!


Ha!
RE: They played a shell of the Eagles and won  
5BowlsSoon : 7:52 pm : link
In comment 16350845 bwitz said:
Quote:
Yippe!

Meaningless win.


How a shell? They started the game with all healthy starters playing….they saw Cowboys were losing half way into the 2nd …the only starters who came out were injured. At halftime, they conceded…..

We won it fair and square….why can’t you give them their props?
RE: They played a shell of the Eagles and won  
JFIB : 7:53 pm : link
In comment 16350845 bwitz said:
Quote:
Yippe!

Meaningless win.


Whah! I can’t enjoy my favorite team finally beating our biggest rivals! Get over it bro!
RE: At least they finally got the Eagles monkey off their back.  
TyreeHelmet : 7:53 pm : link
In comment 16350839 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
.


No they did not.
RE: Eagles looked like  
Larry in Pencilvania : 7:53 pm : link
In comment 16351030 cjac said:
Quote:
They were a shoe in for the 1 seed just 6 weeks ago

Shows you what happened when you take your foot off the pedal

They relaxed and were reading their headlines


I also think they hit a wall. They have a some older vets they went in on. Also Siriani may have lost the team
RE: RE: Eagles looked like  
cjac : 7:57 pm : link
In comment 16351043 Larry in Pencilvania said:
Quote:
In comment 16351030 cjac said:


Quote:


They were a shoe in for the 1 seed just 6 weeks ago

Shows you what happened when you take your foot off the pedal

They relaxed and were reading their headlines



I also think they hit a wall. They have a some older vets they went in on. Also Siriani may have lost the team


AJ Brown seems like he quit. He’s not really injured
