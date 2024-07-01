Giants to pick 6th; top 11 set.

Sorry to kill the previous thread, but I had CAR picking first in it.



Thanks to the posters who helped me out this year!



1. CAR (traded to CHI)

2. WAS

3. NE

4. ARI

5. LAC

6. NYG

7. TEN

8. ATL

9. CHI

10. NYJ

11. MIN





NYG 2nd round picks are 39 and 47.



