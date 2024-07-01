Giants to pick 6th; top 11 set.

I understand Penix comes with injury concerns and that will be a big question for the medical people.
If the medical tests check out the Giants would do great to pick Penix 6th and build the offense around his considerable talent.
Agreed. I think Penix is an excellent consolation prize and could possibly do very well under Daboll. If he stays healthy it's hard to see him flaming out and, while it's not likely, there is a non-zero chance he emerges as the best QB of this class and we all wonder what we were thinking ranking him 4th or 5th.
Because NYG are tied with TEN at 6-11. So they pick ahead of them in the first, behind them in the 2nd, ahead of them in the 3rd, etc. (TEN traded their 3rd to ARI, so they won't actually make that pick).
Move up to Chicago at 1 or Arizona at 4 and get the QB.
I still don't believe Chicago goes QB. The Cardinals & Chargers aren't going QB either. We aren't sitting as pretty as I once hoped, but if we really do want a QB it is very attainable. If they don't want a QB I would absolutely love Rome Odunze at 6 (Sy recently told me he's WR2 and he thinks he can make a case for WR1 over MHJr)
People keep saying this about Chicago. Why the heck would the Bears not take Caleb Williams?
Let's be honest, Justin Fields is not that good. He's mid tier at best
I disagree. I did not like Fields as a prospect at all. I think he has improved every year in the NFL and I think he can be a very very good QB in the NFL. The Bears should have had a winning record this year (Blew a 12 point lead in 4 minutes against the Lions & 21 point lead in 16 minutes against the Broncos)
The dude has a terrible OL and one of the worst supporting casts in the NFL. The Bears are trotting out Khalil Herbert, Roschon Johnson, D'Onta Foreman, Equanimeous St. Brown, Darnell Mooney & Tyler Scott at their skill positions.
They passed on QBs last year to keep him and he was much improved this year. They traded the 1st pick last year so they are able to build around him and if they stick with last years plan they should be able to put a very good team around him.
I get the Cardinals gave up on Rosen very quickly, but how often does a team give up on a top 12 pick at QB in 3 years? I'd be willing to guess it's not very often. If the Bears defense can get 2 extra stops they're most likely a playoff team this year.
If Fields had played well and Chicago beat GB, I could see the public pressure forcing the Bears to stick with Fields, but after this loss? Nah, they’re taking a QB, not a single doubt about it.
1. Bears - QB Williams, trade Fields (ATL seems logical)
2. Commanders - QB Maye
3. Patriots - QB Daniels (no idea though, need to see who GM/coach is)
4. Cards - WR Harrison
5. Chargers - TE Bowers (ppl sleeping on how high he’s going to go…best TE prospect of all time)
6. Giants - WR Nabers.
Some will plead for OL at 6. I highly doubt. It because
A.) Thomas is set at LT. So now you are drafting a college LT and asking him to play a new position (neither Alt or Fashanu has played LT). That is not how smart teams manage assets.
B.) Big investment was made in Neal by this regime. They will give him another chance…hopefully with a new coach in the room. Still young, has flashed and put together solid games, and he’s a very hard worker who cares.
To me, this draft for the Giants comes down to getting a QB (will have to move up). If they cannot, then get a playmaker
With a solid QB tandem (Taylor/DeVito),
who will the Giants draft to replace Saquon?
He deserves to be paid.
He deserves a better team than the Jersey Giants could possibly field.
Will he replace Henry in Nashville?
Jones will be back and healthy, so the QB position is solid for 6 or 7 games.
with so many damned holes to be filled, 6 wins was over-achieving.
It's hard not to despair......
I’ve heard 3 names - Williams, Maye and Nix. Giants love the first.
Schoen has balls, if they end up convicted on someone whose obtainable I’m not ruling out them trading up (but I haven’t heard that - only the above)
“Jones is the starting QB week 1” until he isn’t. Smokescreen season has started. As JonC says, watch the actions moreso than the words. I’d wager the heavy hitters in the FO will be frontline with the QB’s in this class during the draft process. We’ll see
Will be non existent when he struggles in his first few years.
Terrible footwork, injury bitten, plays a loaded team in a defense less conference.
Let him be someone else’s first round mistake.
He played the 9th (twice) 15th and 19th ranked scoring defenses in the country this year. He put up 300 yards in every single one of those games. Against UT, 400. 9 TD’s -2 INT’s combined stats. He goes against the #1 scoring defense tomorrow night.
Crazy how Penix’ success is to due WR’s being “wide open” but their success isn’t due to his elite ball placement.
Footwork and injury concerns, sure. This argument that its a knock he was throwing to NFL caliber WR’s baffles me. Burrow threw to a similar WR group - sometimes everyone is good and they make each other better. Plenty of good NFL QB’s had good WR’s in college.
A little history as projections/ opinions get thrown around:
QBs:
2014: 3. Bortles. 22. Manziel 32. T. Bridgewater
2015: 1. J. Winston 2. M. Mariota
2016: 1. J. Goff 2. Wentz
2017: 2. Trubisky 10. Mahomes 12. D. Watson
2018: 1. Baker 3. Darnold 7. Josh Allen 10. Rosen 32. Lamar Jackson
2019: 1 Kyler Murray 6. D. Jones 15. D. Haskins
2020: 1. Burrow 5. Tua 6. Herbert 26. Jordan Love
2021: 1. T. Lawrence 2. Z. Wilson 3. T. Lance 11. Fields 15. Mac Jones
2022: 20. Pickett
2023: 1. B. Young 2. Stroud 4. A. Richardson
5th/6th picks
2014: Kalil Mack/ Jake Matthews
2015: Brandon Scherff/ Leonard Williams
2016: Jalen Ramsey/ Ronnie Stanley
2017: Corey Davis/ Jamal Adams
2018: Bradley Chubb/ Quenton Nelson
2019: Devin White/ Daniel Jones
2020: Tua Tagovailoa/ Justin Herbert
2021: Jamar Chase/ Jalen Waddle
2022: K. Thibodeaux / Ikem Ekwonu
2023: D. Witherspoon/ Paris Johnson Jr.
Will be non existent when he struggles in his first few years.
Terrible footwork, injury bitten, plays a loaded team in a defense less conference.
Let him be someone else’s first round mistake.
He played the 9th (twice) 15th and 19th ranked scoring defenses in the country this year. He put up 300 yards in every single one of those games. Against UT, 400. 9 TD’s -2 INT’s combined stats. He goes against the #1 scoring defense tomorrow night.
Crazy how Penix’ success is to due WR’s being “wide open” but their success isn’t due to his elite ball placement.
Footwork and injury concerns, sure. This argument that its a knock he was throwing to NFL caliber WR’s baffles me. Burrow threw to a similar WR group - sometimes everyone is good and they make each other better. Plenty of good NFL QB’s had good WR’s in college.
Yes, for some reason, throwing to Nabers doesn’t hurt Daniels. Look, there are legitimate questions about Penix, but im not sure throwing to good WR’s is one of them.
Will be non existent when he struggles in his first few years.
Terrible footwork, injury bitten, plays a loaded team in a defense less conference.
Let him be someone else’s first round mistake.
He played the 9th (twice) 15th and 19th ranked scoring defenses in the country this year. He put up 300 yards in every single one of those games. Against UT, 400. 9 TD’s -2 INT’s combined stats. He goes against the #1 scoring defense tomorrow night.
Crazy how Penix’ success is to due WR’s being “wide open” but their success isn’t due to his elite ball placement.
Footwork and injury concerns, sure. This argument that its a knock he was throwing to NFL caliber WR’s baffles me. Burrow threw to a similar WR group - sometimes everyone is good and they make each other better. Plenty of good NFL QB’s had good WR’s in college.
Yes, for some reason, throwing to Nabers doesn’t hurt Daniels. Look, there are legitimate questions about Penix, but im not sure throwing to good WR’s is one of them.
CJ Stroud threw to Wilson and Olave, he’s going to be a terrible pro!
Will be non existent when he struggles in his first few years.
Terrible footwork, injury bitten, plays a loaded team in a defense less conference.
Let him be someone else’s first round mistake.
He played the 9th (twice) 15th and 19th ranked scoring defenses in the country this year. He put up 300 yards in every single one of those games. Against UT, 400. 9 TD’s -2 INT’s combined stats. He goes against the #1 scoring defense tomorrow night.
Crazy how Penix’ success is to due WR’s being “wide open” but their success isn’t due to his elite ball placement.
Footwork and injury concerns, sure. This argument that its a knock he was throwing to NFL caliber WR’s baffles me. Burrow threw to a similar WR group - sometimes everyone is good and they make each other better. Plenty of good NFL QB’s had good WR’s in college.
It's a very bizarre take. Stroud played with an even better group of WRs last year.
It's also odd that Penix gets dinged for playing in a bad defensive conference but Odunze doesn't.
Will be non existent when he struggles in his first few years.
Terrible footwork, injury bitten, plays a loaded team in a defense less conference.
Let him be someone else’s first round mistake.
He played the 9th (twice) 15th and 19th ranked scoring defenses in the country this year. He put up 300 yards in every single one of those games. Against UT, 400. 9 TD’s -2 INT’s combined stats. He goes against the #1 scoring defense tomorrow night.
Crazy how Penix’ success is to due WR’s being “wide open” but their success isn’t due to his elite ball placement.
Footwork and injury concerns, sure. This argument that its a knock he was throwing to NFL caliber WR’s baffles me. Burrow threw to a similar WR group - sometimes everyone is good and they make each other better. Plenty of good NFL QB’s had good WR’s in college.
Bro has been trolling Penix for weeks on here. Penix has been healthy the past two years. Fuck oughta here with the “footwork “ talk. Footwork can be coached . What can’t be taught? Throwing a 70 yarder, off your back foot, unbalanced, on a dime. Penix has the best arm talent in the draft and it isn’t close.
Will be non existent when he struggles in his first few years.
Terrible footwork, injury bitten, plays a loaded team in a defense less conference.
Let him be someone else’s first round mistake.
He played the 9th (twice) 15th and 19th ranked scoring defenses in the country this year. He put up 300 yards in every single one of those games. Against UT, 400. 9 TD’s -2 INT’s combined stats. He goes against the #1 scoring defense tomorrow night.
Crazy how Penix’ success is to due WR’s being “wide open” but their success isn’t due to his elite ball placement.
Footwork and injury concerns, sure. This argument that its a knock he was throwing to NFL caliber WR’s baffles me. Burrow threw to a similar WR group - sometimes everyone is good and they make each other better. Plenty of good NFL QB’s had good WR’s in college.
Bro has been trolling Penix for weeks on here. Penix has been healthy the past two years. Fuck oughta here with the “footwork “ talk. Footwork can be coached . What can’t be taught? Throwing a 70 yarder, off your back foot, unbalanced, on a dime. Penix has the best arm talent in the draft and it isn’t close.
I love Penix but I don't think he's on the Giants radar unfortunately just because I do not recall every hearing of Schoen going to any UW games. By comparison, I recall him going to a number of UNC and USC games. Maybe I'm reading too much into it, but I just find it unlikely Schoen wouldn't go see a QB he might draft in person.
Will be non existent when he struggles in his first few years.
Terrible footwork, injury bitten, plays a loaded team in a defense less conference.
Let him be someone else’s first round mistake.
He played the 9th (twice) 15th and 19th ranked scoring defenses in the country this year. He put up 300 yards in every single one of those games. Against UT, 400. 9 TD’s -2 INT’s combined stats. He goes against the #1 scoring defense tomorrow night.
Crazy how Penix’ success is to due WR’s being “wide open” but their success isn’t due to his elite ball placement.
Footwork and injury concerns, sure. This argument that its a knock he was throwing to NFL caliber WR’s baffles me. Burrow threw to a similar WR group - sometimes everyone is good and they make each other better. Plenty of good NFL QB’s had good WR’s in college.
Bro has been trolling Penix for weeks on here. Penix has been healthy the past two years. Fuck oughta here with the “footwork “ talk. Footwork can be coached . What can’t be taught? Throwing a 70 yarder, off your back foot, unbalanced, on a dime. Penix has the best arm talent in the draft and it isn’t close.
I love Penix but I don't think he's on the Giants radar unfortunately just because I do not recall every hearing of Schoen going to any UW games. By comparison, I recall him going to a number of UNC and USC games. Maybe I'm reading too much into it, but I just find it unlikely Schoen wouldn't go see a QB he might draft in person.
Joe Burrow threw to Jamar Chase and Justin Jefferson.
I don't understand the footwork criticism. That's a problem if there's an accuracy issue. Penix has 65%+ competition and a YPA of 8.8 the last two years.
And use your eyes: does Penix have an accuracy issue?
He puts the ball in a 1 foot box in a way that’s eerily reminiscent of Rodgers to me. Not arguing its the same talent but some of his throws this year we’re just stupid accurate. I’ve watched a lot of him and the “WR’s are wide open” comment is such lazy analysis to me.
Joel Klatt said it best - he turns 50/50 throws into 70/30 because he almost always puts it where only his guy can grab it.
I understand Penix comes with injury concerns and that will be a big question for the medical people.
If the medical tests check out the Giants would do great to pick Penix 6th and build the offense around his considerable talent.
That’s it. If the medicals check out, I have zero problem with Penix at 6. I’d almost advocate for it. I know what my eyes see. Yes. He has a clean pocket at times. I also see him manipulate the pocket. I also see him make pre-snap reads and know he’s gonna have to get the ball out quick. I also see him have decent mobility when he does decide to run.
Yes he has great weapons. I also see him throw them open. I also see him fit passes into tight windows. I also see elite level ball placement. I also see him change arm slots.
I remember watching Penix at Indiana and thinking “That kid can really spin the ball. You don’t really expect that from a tall, athletic, black QB playing for Indiana of all places.”
Id catch an Indiana game here and there and still be enamored with how well this kid rips the ball. He is gifted.
If they take anything but a QB I’ll be sick. Look how the teams offense ran under a mediocre QB like Tyrod Taylor. Clear as day that DJ is not the franchise QB.
So a rookie QB can get killed behind that OL? No thanks.
Why would it be behind -this- OLine? Taking a QB doesn't prevent them from drafting or signing linemen
And the rookie doesn't have to start. Jones will be on this team and starting. The goal would be to get the rookie some time his first year. The means barring trades they have 13 picks and two years of free agency to improve the line.
They have used more top 3 round picks on the line in the last 6 or 7 years than any team in the league. I don't think there is any way they will take a lineman at 6. And they might not at 39.
I love Penix but I don't think he's on the Giants radar unfortunately just because I do not recall every hearing of Schoen going to any UW games. By comparison, I recall him going to a number of UNC and USC games. Maybe I'm reading too much into it, but I just find it unlikely Schoen wouldn't go see a QB he might draft in person.
Art Stapleton speculated that the reason Schoen is holding an early presser tomorrow may be that he is going to Houston for the champ game.
Will be non existent when he struggles in his first few years.
Terrible footwork, injury bitten, plays a loaded team in a defense less conference.
Let him be someone else’s first round mistake.
He played the 9th (twice) 15th and 19th ranked scoring defenses in the country this year. He put up 300 yards in every single one of those games. Against UT, 400. 9 TD’s -2 INT’s combined stats. He goes against the #1 scoring defense tomorrow night.
Crazy how Penix’ success is to due WR’s being “wide open” but their success isn’t due to his elite ball placement.
Footwork and injury concerns, sure. This argument that its a knock he was throwing to NFL caliber WR’s baffles me. Burrow threw to a similar WR group - sometimes everyone is good and they make each other better. Plenty of good NFL QB’s had good WR’s in college.
Bro has been trolling Penix for weeks on here. Penix has been healthy the past two years. Fuck oughta here with the “footwork “ talk. Footwork can be coached . What can’t be taught? Throwing a 70 yarder, off your back foot, unbalanced, on a dime. Penix has the best arm talent in the draft and it isn’t close.
Caleb has better arm talent than Penix. But I like Penix a lot.
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
If the medical tests check out the Giants would do great to pick Penix 6th and build the offense around his considerable talent.
Agreed. I think Penix is an excellent consolation prize and could possibly do very well under Daboll. If he stays healthy it's hard to see him flaming out and, while it's not likely, there is a non-zero chance he emerges as the best QB of this class and we all wonder what we were thinking ranking him 4th or 5th.
Commanders - Daniels
Patriots - Maye
Cardinals - MHJ
I’d say almost guaranteed.
Quote:
If they take anything but a QB I’ll be sick. Look how the teams offense ran under a mediocre QB like Tyrod Taylor. Clear as day that DJ is not the franchise QB.
So a rookie QB can get killed behind that OL? No thanks.
Why would it be behind -this- OLine? Taking a QB doesn't prevent them from drafting or signing linemen
Early prediction:
Bears trade Justin Fields to his hometown Falcons. The picks:
Bears - Caleb
Commanders - Daniels
Patriots - Maye
Cardinals - Harrison
Chargers - Nabers
NYG - what I would do: Odunze
The chargers are not drafting a WR for the second year in a row. They'll trade down , draft bowers or BPA defense
Totally agree, but if he had balled today, I might have felt differently..
Because NYG are tied with TEN at 6-11. So they pick ahead of them in the first, behind them in the 2nd, ahead of them in the 3rd, etc. (TEN traded their 3rd to ARI, so they won't actually make that pick).
Thanks Ray! I never knew that.
Move Neal to Guard.
Upgrade 3 positions with two picks.
Quote:
In comment 16351009 Big Rick in FL said:
Quote:
Move up to Chicago at 1 or Arizona at 4 and get the QB.
I still don't believe Chicago goes QB. The Cardinals & Chargers aren't going QB either. We aren't sitting as pretty as I once hoped, but if we really do want a QB it is very attainable. If they don't want a QB I would absolutely love Rome Odunze at 6 (Sy recently told me he's WR2 and he thinks he can make a case for WR1 over MHJr)
People keep saying this about Chicago. Why the heck would the Bears not take Caleb Williams?
Let's be honest, Justin Fields is not that good. He's mid tier at best
I disagree. I did not like Fields as a prospect at all. I think he has improved every year in the NFL and I think he can be a very very good QB in the NFL. The Bears should have had a winning record this year (Blew a 12 point lead in 4 minutes against the Lions & 21 point lead in 16 minutes against the Broncos)
The dude has a terrible OL and one of the worst supporting casts in the NFL. The Bears are trotting out Khalil Herbert, Roschon Johnson, D'Onta Foreman, Equanimeous St. Brown, Darnell Mooney & Tyler Scott at their skill positions.
They passed on QBs last year to keep him and he was much improved this year. They traded the 1st pick last year so they are able to build around him and if they stick with last years plan they should be able to put a very good team around him.
I get the Cardinals gave up on Rosen very quickly, but how often does a team give up on a top 12 pick at QB in 3 years? I'd be willing to guess it's not very often. If the Bears defense can get 2 extra stops they're most likely a playoff team this year.
If Fields had played well and Chicago beat GB, I could see the public pressure forcing the Bears to stick with Fields, but after this loss? Nah, they’re taking a QB, not a single doubt about it.
How do you know where the Giants have him?
2. Commanders - QB Maye
3. Patriots - QB Daniels (no idea though, need to see who GM/coach is)
4. Cards - WR Harrison
5. Chargers - TE Bowers (ppl sleeping on how high he’s going to go…best TE prospect of all time)
6. Giants - WR Nabers.
Some will plead for OL at 6. I highly doubt. It because
A.) Thomas is set at LT. So now you are drafting a college LT and asking him to play a new position (neither Alt or Fashanu has played LT). That is not how smart teams manage assets.
B.) Big investment was made in Neal by this regime. They will give him another chance…hopefully with a new coach in the room. Still young, has flashed and put together solid games, and he’s a very hard worker who cares.
To me, this draft for the Giants comes down to getting a QB (will have to move up). If they cannot, then get a playmaker
Troy Fautanu
Troy Franklin
That would be my ideal first 3 picks if they don’t move at all.
Williams
Maye
Daniels
Harrison Jr
Odunze
Nabers
I’d be happy with any of those guys.
who will the Giants draft to replace Saquon?
He deserves to be paid.
He deserves a better team than the Jersey Giants could possibly field.
Will he replace Henry in Nashville?
Jones will be back and healthy, so the QB position is solid for 6 or 7 games.
with so many damned holes to be filled, 6 wins was over-achieving.
It's hard not to despair......
Schoen has balls, if they end up convicted on someone whose obtainable I’m not ruling out them trading up (but I haven’t heard that - only the above)
“Jones is the starting QB week 1” until he isn’t. Smokescreen season has started. As JonC says, watch the actions moreso than the words. I’d wager the heavy hitters in the FO will be frontline with the QB’s in this class during the draft process. We’ll see
Terrible footwork, injury bitten, plays a loaded team in a defense less conference.
Let him be someone else’s first round mistake.
They’re not going OT.
The Giants are not getting another OL at 6. Get someone to coach these guys
If Nabors is available you get him
There is a reason the Bills got Diggs, Dolphins got Hill, Eagles got Brown, Cincy got Chase, even Dallas needed to get Cooks.
The Giants need someone on that level
I think they go WR if QB isn’t there. Nix is a name to watch from end of first for early to mid 2nd.
Terrible footwork, injury bitten, plays a loaded team in a defense less conference.
Let him be someone else’s first round mistake.
He played the 9th (twice) 15th and 19th ranked scoring defenses in the country this year. He put up 300 yards in every single one of those games. Against UT, 400. 9 TD’s -2 INT’s combined stats. He goes against the #1 scoring defense tomorrow night.
Crazy how Penix’ success is to due WR’s being “wide open” but their success isn’t due to his elite ball placement.
Footwork and injury concerns, sure. This argument that its a knock he was throwing to NFL caliber WR’s baffles me. Burrow threw to a similar WR group - sometimes everyone is good and they make each other better. Plenty of good NFL QB’s had good WR’s in college.
QBs:
2014: 3. Bortles. 22. Manziel 32. T. Bridgewater
2015: 1. J. Winston 2. M. Mariota
2016: 1. J. Goff 2. Wentz
2017: 2. Trubisky 10. Mahomes 12. D. Watson
2018: 1. Baker 3. Darnold 7. Josh Allen 10. Rosen 32. Lamar Jackson
2019: 1 Kyler Murray 6. D. Jones 15. D. Haskins
2020: 1. Burrow 5. Tua 6. Herbert 26. Jordan Love
2021: 1. T. Lawrence 2. Z. Wilson 3. T. Lance 11. Fields 15. Mac Jones
2022: 20. Pickett
2023: 1. B. Young 2. Stroud 4. A. Richardson
5th/6th picks
2014: Kalil Mack/ Jake Matthews
2015: Brandon Scherff/ Leonard Williams
2016: Jalen Ramsey/ Ronnie Stanley
2017: Corey Davis/ Jamal Adams
2018: Bradley Chubb/ Quenton Nelson
2019: Devin White/ Daniel Jones
2020: Tua Tagovailoa/ Justin Herbert
2021: Jamar Chase/ Jalen Waddle
2022: K. Thibodeaux / Ikem Ekwonu
2023: D. Witherspoon/ Paris Johnson Jr.
Quote:
Will be non existent when he struggles in his first few years.
Terrible footwork, injury bitten, plays a loaded team in a defense less conference.
Let him be someone else’s first round mistake.
He played the 9th (twice) 15th and 19th ranked scoring defenses in the country this year. He put up 300 yards in every single one of those games. Against UT, 400. 9 TD’s -2 INT’s combined stats. He goes against the #1 scoring defense tomorrow night.
Crazy how Penix’ success is to due WR’s being “wide open” but their success isn’t due to his elite ball placement.
Footwork and injury concerns, sure. This argument that its a knock he was throwing to NFL caliber WR’s baffles me. Burrow threw to a similar WR group - sometimes everyone is good and they make each other better. Plenty of good NFL QB’s had good WR’s in college.
Yes, for some reason, throwing to Nabers doesn’t hurt Daniels. Look, there are legitimate questions about Penix, but im not sure throwing to good WR’s is one of them.
Quote:
In comment 16351502 JT039 said:
Quote:
Will be non existent when he struggles in his first few years.
Terrible footwork, injury bitten, plays a loaded team in a defense less conference.
Let him be someone else’s first round mistake.
He played the 9th (twice) 15th and 19th ranked scoring defenses in the country this year. He put up 300 yards in every single one of those games. Against UT, 400. 9 TD’s -2 INT’s combined stats. He goes against the #1 scoring defense tomorrow night.
Crazy how Penix’ success is to due WR’s being “wide open” but their success isn’t due to his elite ball placement.
Footwork and injury concerns, sure. This argument that its a knock he was throwing to NFL caliber WR’s baffles me. Burrow threw to a similar WR group - sometimes everyone is good and they make each other better. Plenty of good NFL QB’s had good WR’s in college.
Yes, for some reason, throwing to Nabers doesn’t hurt Daniels. Look, there are legitimate questions about Penix, but im not sure throwing to good WR’s is one of them.
CJ Stroud threw to Wilson and Olave, he’s going to be a terrible pro!
People here made the same knock on Stroud.
Quote:
Will be non existent when he struggles in his first few years.
Terrible footwork, injury bitten, plays a loaded team in a defense less conference.
Let him be someone else’s first round mistake.
He played the 9th (twice) 15th and 19th ranked scoring defenses in the country this year. He put up 300 yards in every single one of those games. Against UT, 400. 9 TD’s -2 INT’s combined stats. He goes against the #1 scoring defense tomorrow night.
Crazy how Penix’ success is to due WR’s being “wide open” but their success isn’t due to his elite ball placement.
Footwork and injury concerns, sure. This argument that its a knock he was throwing to NFL caliber WR’s baffles me. Burrow threw to a similar WR group - sometimes everyone is good and they make each other better. Plenty of good NFL QB’s had good WR’s in college.
It's a very bizarre take. Stroud played with an even better group of WRs last year.
It's also odd that Penix gets dinged for playing in a bad defensive conference but Odunze doesn't.
Quote:
Will be non existent when he struggles in his first few years.
Terrible footwork, injury bitten, plays a loaded team in a defense less conference.
Let him be someone else’s first round mistake.
He played the 9th (twice) 15th and 19th ranked scoring defenses in the country this year. He put up 300 yards in every single one of those games. Against UT, 400. 9 TD’s -2 INT’s combined stats. He goes against the #1 scoring defense tomorrow night.
Crazy how Penix’ success is to due WR’s being “wide open” but their success isn’t due to his elite ball placement.
Footwork and injury concerns, sure. This argument that its a knock he was throwing to NFL caliber WR’s baffles me. Burrow threw to a similar WR group - sometimes everyone is good and they make each other better. Plenty of good NFL QB’s had good WR’s in college.
Bro has been trolling Penix for weeks on here. Penix has been healthy the past two years. Fuck oughta here with the “footwork “ talk. Footwork can be coached . What can’t be taught? Throwing a 70 yarder, off your back foot, unbalanced, on a dime. Penix has the best arm talent in the draft and it isn’t close.
Quote:
In comment 16351502 JT039 said:
Quote:
Will be non existent when he struggles in his first few years.
Terrible footwork, injury bitten, plays a loaded team in a defense less conference.
Let him be someone else’s first round mistake.
He played the 9th (twice) 15th and 19th ranked scoring defenses in the country this year. He put up 300 yards in every single one of those games. Against UT, 400. 9 TD’s -2 INT’s combined stats. He goes against the #1 scoring defense tomorrow night.
Crazy how Penix’ success is to due WR’s being “wide open” but their success isn’t due to his elite ball placement.
Footwork and injury concerns, sure. This argument that its a knock he was throwing to NFL caliber WR’s baffles me. Burrow threw to a similar WR group - sometimes everyone is good and they make each other better. Plenty of good NFL QB’s had good WR’s in college.
Bro has been trolling Penix for weeks on here. Penix has been healthy the past two years. Fuck oughta here with the “footwork “ talk. Footwork can be coached . What can’t be taught? Throwing a 70 yarder, off your back foot, unbalanced, on a dime. Penix has the best arm talent in the draft and it isn’t close.
I love Penix but I don't think he's on the Giants radar unfortunately just because I do not recall every hearing of Schoen going to any UW games. By comparison, I recall him going to a number of UNC and USC games. Maybe I'm reading too much into it, but I just find it unlikely Schoen wouldn't go see a QB he might draft in person.
Quote:
In comment 16351555 GiantGrit said:
Quote:
In comment 16351502 JT039 said:
Quote:
Will be non existent when he struggles in his first few years.
Terrible footwork, injury bitten, plays a loaded team in a defense less conference.
Let him be someone else’s first round mistake.
He played the 9th (twice) 15th and 19th ranked scoring defenses in the country this year. He put up 300 yards in every single one of those games. Against UT, 400. 9 TD’s -2 INT’s combined stats. He goes against the #1 scoring defense tomorrow night.
Crazy how Penix’ success is to due WR’s being “wide open” but their success isn’t due to his elite ball placement.
Footwork and injury concerns, sure. This argument that its a knock he was throwing to NFL caliber WR’s baffles me. Burrow threw to a similar WR group - sometimes everyone is good and they make each other better. Plenty of good NFL QB’s had good WR’s in college.
Bro has been trolling Penix for weeks on here. Penix has been healthy the past two years. Fuck oughta here with the “footwork “ talk. Footwork can be coached . What can’t be taught? Throwing a 70 yarder, off your back foot, unbalanced, on a dime. Penix has the best arm talent in the draft and it isn’t close.
I love Penix but I don't think he's on the Giants radar unfortunately just because I do not recall every hearing of Schoen going to any UW games. By comparison, I recall him going to a number of UNC and USC games. Maybe I'm reading too much into it, but I just find it unlikely Schoen wouldn't go see a QB he might draft in person.
Schoen went to the USC vs UW game on Nov 4th.
I don't understand the footwork criticism. That's a problem if there's an accuracy issue. Penix has 65%+ competition and a YPA of 8.8 the last two years.
And use your eyes: does Penix have an accuracy issue?
If the medical tests check out the Giants would do great to pick Penix 6th and build the offense around his considerable talent.
Who's protecting his blind side?
Neal?
Quote:
I understand Penix comes with injury concerns and that will be a big question for the medical people.
If the medical tests check out the Giants would do great to pick Penix 6th and build the offense around his considerable talent.
Who's protecting his blind side?
Neal?
That’s part of the extra cost that comes with a Penix investment. It’s a factor, but if you believe in the talent, it’s not prohibitive.
Quote:
I understand Penix comes with injury concerns and that will be a big question for the medical people.
If the medical tests check out the Giants would do great to pick Penix 6th and build the offense around his considerable talent.
Who's protecting his blind side?
Neal?
Can Andrew Thomas play RT? Lol
I don't understand the footwork criticism. That's a problem if there's an accuracy issue. Penix has 65%+ competition and a YPA of 8.8 the last two years.
And use your eyes: does Penix have an accuracy issue?
He puts the ball in a 1 foot box in a way that’s eerily reminiscent of Rodgers to me. Not arguing its the same talent but some of his throws this year we’re just stupid accurate. I’ve watched a lot of him and the “WR’s are wide open” comment is such lazy analysis to me.
Joel Klatt said it best - he turns 50/50 throws into 70/30 because he almost always puts it where only his guy can grab it.
If the medical tests check out the Giants would do great to pick Penix 6th and build the offense around his considerable talent.
Yes he has great weapons. I also see him throw them open. I also see him fit passes into tight windows. I also see elite level ball placement. I also see him change arm slots.
I remember watching Penix at Indiana and thinking “That kid can really spin the ball. You don’t really expect that from a tall, athletic, black QB playing for Indiana of all places.”
Id catch an Indiana game here and there and still be enamored with how well this kid rips the ball. He is gifted.
Unfortunately, I think they will be running it back with Jones for another year--Giants usually need to be slapped in the face with mistakes multiple times before they realize it's time to move on.
Quote:
In comment 16351367 Doubledeuce22 said:
Quote:
If they take anything but a QB I’ll be sick. Look how the teams offense ran under a mediocre QB like Tyrod Taylor. Clear as day that DJ is not the franchise QB.
So a rookie QB can get killed behind that OL? No thanks.
Why would it be behind -this- OLine? Taking a QB doesn't prevent them from drafting or signing linemen
And the rookie doesn't have to start. Jones will be on this team and starting. The goal would be to get the rookie some time his first year. The means barring trades they have 13 picks and two years of free agency to improve the line.
They have used more top 3 round picks on the line in the last 6 or 7 years than any team in the league. I don't think there is any way they will take a lineman at 6. And they might not at 39.
I love Penix but I don't think he's on the Giants radar unfortunately just because I do not recall every hearing of Schoen going to any UW games. By comparison, I recall him going to a number of UNC and USC games. Maybe I'm reading too much into it, but I just find it unlikely Schoen wouldn't go see a QB he might draft in person.
Art Stapleton speculated that the reason Schoen is holding an early presser tomorrow may be that he is going to Houston for the champ game.
Quote:
In comment 16351502 JT039 said:
Quote:
Will be non existent when he struggles in his first few years.
Terrible footwork, injury bitten, plays a loaded team in a defense less conference.
Let him be someone else’s first round mistake.
He played the 9th (twice) 15th and 19th ranked scoring defenses in the country this year. He put up 300 yards in every single one of those games. Against UT, 400. 9 TD’s -2 INT’s combined stats. He goes against the #1 scoring defense tomorrow night.
Crazy how Penix’ success is to due WR’s being “wide open” but their success isn’t due to his elite ball placement.
Footwork and injury concerns, sure. This argument that its a knock he was throwing to NFL caliber WR’s baffles me. Burrow threw to a similar WR group - sometimes everyone is good and they make each other better. Plenty of good NFL QB’s had good WR’s in college.
Bro has been trolling Penix for weeks on here. Penix has been healthy the past two years. Fuck oughta here with the “footwork “ talk. Footwork can be coached . What can’t be taught? Throwing a 70 yarder, off your back foot, unbalanced, on a dime. Penix has the best arm talent in the draft and it isn’t close.
Caleb has better arm talent than Penix. But I like Penix a lot.