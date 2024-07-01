Was this Saquon's last game with NYG?

If you were paying attention you see they have sold him on more than just his salary? You think his Walter Payton nomination wasn't also part of it? And also the promotion? If you've seen the promotion, I'd be very surprised if he wasn't a finalist. He's earned it but make no mistake...it and the promotion factor was likely promised. Let's see.
We need money to improve the roster, and he will take a lot of that. Spend that money on a couple of guards and draft a RB in the 3rd - 5th round. Love Saquon but it is time to move on giving the early-phase rebuild this team is still in.
Plus player all around. Leader, hardwork, talented.
Everyone should want him on their team.
It’s not your money!!! Stop fretting over draft position, stop focusing on salary cap and enjoy the freaking games. Too many GM wannabes. seriously seems like you all enjoy the off-season more than the actual games. Go make your mock drafts, have fun.
Even if it wasn’t one of the most overlooked spots needing upgrade is RB2. Not a big fan of Gray. Barkley gets banged up every year and the drop off in talent is too large - not because of Saquon but rather the depth really lacking.
Giants need more playmakers all over the field, including running back. Get younger and cheaper there.
This isn’t the 1930s NFL. The Giants should not sign SB, and look to draft an HB they like in rounds 3-6 and go with some FAs the pro personnel dept has identified as talented. I believe no one would tell the difference between that solution and a 2024 Saquon.
is going to be difficult but it's the right thing to do.
The "face of the franchise" - whatever that actually means - is Xavier McKinney if anyone.
He's the heart and soul player since he was drafted.
Barkley is now a verifiable bust.
Nobody should count 2020. That first game of the year that I remember very well, Pittsburgh went all out to stop Saquon. they sent everyone because they didn't respect Jones at all. The second game of that year it was either his first or second touch of the game and he tore his ACL grade three tear, and really wasn't himself in 2021 either, as he didn't start getting confidence back on that knee until late in the year.
In all other seasons, games/scrimmage yards/TDs:
16/2028/15
13/1441/8
16/1650/10
13/1242/10
When he was healthy, he was tremendous. Also a model teammate, leader, citizen. Why people want to trash him, I'll never understand.
He did this with DJ as his QB (in all but his rookie year), a bad OL and blocking in general), and very little in the way of outside receiving help that could challenge a defense to respect the deep third of the field...They didn't have to respect the QB or the receivers, and that left Saquon with bad blocking in front of him, and he still produced the above.
If he goes to a good team next year, he will surpass all those numbers, save for maybe his rookie year with Eli and OBJ, if he maintains some good health.
If he leaves, I wish him great success. I could easily see him as a Charger.
i would get wanting to keep him, but hes not that player. Giants can get a back that improves backfield speed and hands pretty easily.
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
I don’t see him taking discount or a one year deal.
As Master Yoda said: “Always in motion is the future.”
I think he will end up on a contender.
like 3yr/33 with only 21m guaranteed.
7m a yr guaranteed is worth it imo, he's still extremely talented and defenses need to know where he is at all times
and he's an extremely likeable guy and the face of the franchise
Tired of him chewing on his mouthguard and walking around with swagger like he's the face of the franchise too.
Let him go disappoint everyone somewhere else.
We need the money for bigger and better things.
Lol This franchise does have a lot of evidence to suggest that it has a kind of hugbox business model that isn't really designed for wins and success but coddling fan favorite players.
I'm glad Eli retired with us but that was one of more than a few examples. Sheppard being the latest one.
Then we go throwing away once in a lifetime talent like Beckham over a picture of him on a boat.
We could probably sign Edwards and Singletary for less money than Barkley. They give you all the versatility you need. Keep Gray and draft another RB if you want on day 3. Room would be fine.
It’s unlikely- which means probably.
Sad it didn’t go better for him in blue.
He's not getting even what he got this year from this or any team.
No he's not.
He just acts like it on the sideline.
This.
He's a closet asshole. Reminds me a little of Tiki.
Quote:
Once he learns his market value, I think there’s a real possibility he could retire. The $8MM per year that would change most people’s lives might seem like an insult to Saquon Barkley.
This.
He's a closet asshole. Reminds me a little of Tiki.
There is no evidence what so ever he is an Ahole...
For that he'd back be back.
He's been the heart of a terrible team for 6 years. Team needs a heart transplant.
The "face of the franchise" - whatever that actually means - is Xavier McKinney if anyone.
He's the heart and soul player since he was drafted.
Barkley is now a verifiable bust.
Everyone should want him on their team.
It’s not your money!!! Stop fretting over draft position, stop focusing on salary cap and enjoy the freaking games. Too many GM wannabes. seriously seems like you all enjoy the off-season more than the actual games. Go make your mock drafts, have fun.
See you next year.
Quote:
He is the heart of the team and a great player
He's been the heart of a terrible team for 6 years. Team needs a heart transplant.
Just because the team isn't good doesn't mean every player sucks too. We have a core to keep
Quote:
In comment 16351126 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
He is the heart of the team and a great player
He's been the heart of a terrible team for 6 years. Team needs a heart transplant.
Just because the team isn't good doesn't mean every player sucks too. We have a core to keep
It means the players aren't worth paying.
If Barkley wants to play here cheap, fine. But he thinks he's a great player, and why wouldn't he? That fiction has been pumped into his head since he got here.
Ekler available as well
Giants need more playmakers all over the field, including running back. Get younger and cheaper there.
Houston signed Devin Singletary for $2.5 Mill, less than 1/4 what Saquon was making, and he had 90% of Saquon’s production. That’s how you do it.
That’s where I’m at too. Look, let Saquon move on to a team that has a shot at at a title (even if they won’t pay him as much). Giants need to move on.
Both!!!
I’m having trouble seeing what some posters are talking about and think their evaluations of SB are heavily tinged by memories, not current reality.
If he is cheap you bring him back. If not you let him walk and that’s fine but you guys act like he is Ron dayne
Quote:
is going to be difficult but it's the right thing to do.
The "face of the franchise" - whatever that actually means - is Xavier McKinney if anyone.
He's the heart and soul player since he was drafted.
Barkley is now a verifiable bust.
Nobody should count 2020. That first game of the year that I remember very well, Pittsburgh went all out to stop Saquon. they sent everyone because they didn't respect Jones at all. The second game of that year it was either his first or second touch of the game and he tore his ACL grade three tear, and really wasn't himself in 2021 either, as he didn't start getting confidence back on that knee until late in the year.
In all other seasons, games/scrimmage yards/TDs:
16/2028/15
13/1441/8
16/1650/10
13/1242/10
When he was healthy, he was tremendous. Also a model teammate, leader, citizen. Why people want to trash him, I'll never understand.
He did this with DJ as his QB (in all but his rookie year), a bad OL and blocking in general), and very little in the way of outside receiving help that could challenge a defense to respect the deep third of the field...They didn't have to respect the QB or the receivers, and that left Saquon with bad blocking in front of him, and he still produced the above.
If he goes to a good team next year, he will surpass all those numbers, save for maybe his rookie year with Eli and OBJ, if he maintains some good health.
If he leaves, I wish him great success. I could easily see him as a Charger.
What are we talking about here? A team that is serious about winning can find a Saquon Barkley anywhere and pay him nothing.
How did this fanbase become so indifferent to whether the Giants actually won or lose?
13 million and 3 years will lock him up....seems like a no brainers to me.
This numbers are small compared to what Barkley brings to the Giants on and off the field
Move on, draft a good back in the third round and watch this team improve with the money appointed elsewhere.
What are we talking about here? A team that is serious about winning can find a Saquon Barkley anywhere and pay him nothing.
How did this fanbase become so indifferent to whether the Giants actually won or lose?
Those stats fit with what I’ve been seeing. Barkley is now a slightly above average back. Retaining him is a side issue. And the thought of paying this guy 8 figures AAV is frankly insane.