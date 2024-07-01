for display only
Was this Saquon's last game with NYG?

Sean : 1/7/2024 7:44 pm
.
Hopefully  
Go Terps : 1/7/2024 7:45 pm : link
.
He had a poor end to the season  
JoeyBigBlue : 1/7/2024 7:45 pm : link
2nd year in a row. I honestly don’t think so.
No  
NJBlueTuna : 1/7/2024 7:46 pm : link
Front office loves him too much. BUT, if we do draft a qb at 6 or move up, Barkley is gone. Count on this.
If it is ....  
Manny in CA : 1/7/2024 7:47 pm : link
It's the equivalent of dropping a grand piano on the team's head.
Yes  
Sammo85 : 1/7/2024 7:47 pm : link
Giants have to do a lot of work on roster in places and the offense needs to be evolved.

I don’t see him taking discount or a one year deal.
Absolutely not. Unless it was.  
81_Great_Dane : 1/7/2024 7:47 pm : link
Definitely. Unless it wasn’t.

As Master Yoda said: “Always in motion is the future.”
I hope so  
US1 Giants : 1/7/2024 7:47 pm : link
He is not worth the money.
I hope not  
dancing blue bear : 1/7/2024 7:49 pm : link
.
Hopefully  
JT039 : 1/7/2024 7:49 pm : link
..
I think it is.  
section125 : 1/7/2024 7:49 pm : link
I think Schoen may ask his agent what he is looking for or keep an eye on the offers he gets.

I think he will end up on a contender.
Hope so  
gogiants : 1/7/2024 7:51 pm : link
time to move on
I hope not.  
prdave73 : 1/7/2024 7:53 pm : link
The Giant’s offense would be worse then it is now
if he's willing to come back  
outeiroj : 1/7/2024 7:54 pm : link
on a cheaper incentive ladden multi year deal I would be ok with him coming back

like 3yr/33 with only 21m guaranteed.

7m a yr guaranteed is worth it imo, he's still extremely talented and defenses need to know where he is at all times

and he's an extremely likeable guy and the face of the franchise
Hope so  
GaryR : 1/7/2024 7:55 pm : link
He will probably want quite a bit more than the team should be willing to pay.
This staff is smart....  
John in No Cal : 1/7/2024 7:55 pm : link
If you were paying attention you see they have sold him on more than just his salary? You think his Walter Payton nomination wasn't also part of it? And also the promotion? If you've seen the promotion, I'd be very surprised if he wasn't a finalist. He's earned it but make no mistake...it and the promotion factor was likely promised. Let's see.
Who would you replace him with?  
Simms11 : 1/7/2024 7:56 pm : link
.
Hopefully  
200711 : 1/7/2024 7:57 pm : link
Him threatening the team with a holdout at the start of the year said it all for me.

Tired of him chewing on his mouthguard and walking around with swagger like he's the face of the franchise too.

Let him go disappoint everyone somewhere else.

We need the money for bigger and better things.
It  
AcidTest : 1/7/2024 7:57 pm : link
should be. If it isn't, then it's because the FO is still making decisions based on sentimentality instead of performance. See Shepard, Sterling.
I love Saquon but  
Danny Kanell : 1/7/2024 7:58 pm : link
Save the money and sign 2 guards.
Probably  
jeff57 : 1/7/2024 7:59 pm : link
.
RE: It  
200711 : 1/7/2024 8:01 pm : link
In comment 16351069 AcidTest said:
Quote:
should be. If it isn't, then it's because the FO is still making decisions based on sentimentality instead of performance. See Shepard, Sterling.


Lol This franchise does have a lot of evidence to suggest that it has a kind of hugbox business model that isn't really designed for wins and success but coddling fan favorite players.

I'm glad Eli retired with us but that was one of more than a few examples. Sheppard being the latest one.

Then we go throwing away once in a lifetime talent like Beckham over a picture of him on a boat.
RE: Who would you replace him with?  
GF1080 : 1/7/2024 8:01 pm : link
In comment 16351055 Simms11 said:
Quote:
.


We could probably sign Edwards and Singletary for less money than Barkley. They give you all the versatility you need. Keep Gray and draft another RB if you want on day 3. Room would be fine.
Listen  
Dnew15 : 1/7/2024 8:02 pm : link
If he’s willing to play on a cheap deal - I’ll take him back.

It’s unlikely- which means probably.

Sad it didn’t go better for him in blue.
I'd like to see what he could do with a line that blocks for him, but  
Ira : 1/7/2024 8:04 pm : link
I agree that he'd probably cost too much.
I hope so  
Mike from Ohio : 1/7/2024 8:04 pm : link
We need money to improve the roster, and he will take a lot of that. Spend that money on a couple of guards and draft a RB in the 3rd - 5th round. Love Saquon but it is time to move on giving the early-phase rebuild this team is still in.
Depends on finances  
DavidinBMNY : 1/7/2024 8:04 pm : link
Sure you bring him back for $6mm.

He's not getting even what he got this year from this or any team.
I've been vocal for awhile  
j_rud : 1/7/2024 8:06 pm : link
Best for both parties to go their separate ways.
I hope not  
PatersonPlank : 1/7/2024 8:07 pm : link
He is the heart of the team and a great player
RE: I hope not  
200711 : 1/7/2024 8:08 pm : link
In comment 16351126 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
He is the heart of the team and a great player


No he's not.

He just acts like it on the sideline.
Might have been his last game in the league.  
Big Blue Blogger : 1/7/2024 8:08 pm : link
Once he learns his market value, I think there’s a real possibility he could retire. The $8MM per year that would change most people’s lives might seem like an insult to Saquon Barkley.
It should be  
Dave in PA : 1/7/2024 8:10 pm : link
But know how this ownership operates he’ll probably be back on a 3 or 4 year deal
RE: Might have been his last game in the league.  
200711 : 1/7/2024 8:11 pm : link
In comment 16351133 Big Blue Blogger said:
Quote:
Once he learns his market value, I think there’s a real possibility he could retire. The $8MM per year that would change most people’s lives might seem like an insult to Saquon Barkley.


This.

He's a closet asshole. Reminds me a little of Tiki.
Whatever they do I hope there is no franchise tag involved.  
Blue Dream : 1/7/2024 8:12 pm : link
Nobody needs that drama again. Sign him or don't. I don't think they should but I'll defer to the FO as long as it is purely for football reasons. Wake me when it's over.
RE: RE: Might have been his last game in the league.  
section125 : 1/7/2024 8:15 pm : link
In comment 16351148 200711 said:
Quote:
In comment 16351133 Big Blue Blogger said:


Quote:


Once he learns his market value, I think there’s a real possibility he could retire. The $8MM per year that would change most people’s lives might seem like an insult to Saquon Barkley.



This.

He's a closet asshole. Reminds me a little of Tiki.


There is no evidence what so ever he is an Ahole...
The CBS free agent predictions  
HBart : 1/7/2024 8:15 pm : link
Had him signing a 3 year deal at $6.6M AAV.

For that he'd back be back.
Losing the face of the NYG franchise...  
bw in dc : 1/7/2024 8:18 pm : link
is going to be difficult but it's the right thing to do.

I hope so  
Jay on the Island : 1/7/2024 8:20 pm : link
Look to the draft to select his replacement.
RE: I hope not  
Go Terps : 1/7/2024 8:21 pm : link
In comment 16351126 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
He is the heart of the team and a great player


He's been the heart of a terrible team for 6 years. Team needs a heart transplant.
RE: Losing the face of the NYG franchise...  
200711 : 1/7/2024 8:25 pm : link
In comment 16351175 bw in dc said:
Quote:
is going to be difficult but it's the right thing to do.


The "face of the franchise" - whatever that actually means - is Xavier McKinney if anyone.

He's the heart and soul player since he was drafted.

Barkley is now a verifiable bust.
I hope not  
rasbutant : 1/7/2024 8:30 pm : link
Plus player all around. Leader, hardwork, talented.

Everyone should want him on their team.

It’s not your money!!! Stop fretting over draft position, stop focusing on salary cap and enjoy the freaking games. Too many GM wannabes. seriously seems like you all enjoy the off-season more than the actual games. Go make your mock drafts, have fun.

See you next year.
Henry or Barkley ?  
larryflower37 : 1/7/2024 8:34 pm : link
Henry would probably cost half as much
RE: RE: I hope not  
PatersonPlank : 1/7/2024 8:38 pm : link
In comment 16351191 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 16351126 PatersonPlank said:


Quote:


He is the heart of the team and a great player



He's been the heart of a terrible team for 6 years. Team needs a heart transplant.


Just because the team isn't good doesn't mean every player sucks too. We have a core to keep
Let him test the market  
WillVAB : 1/7/2024 8:41 pm : link
Barkley, Henry, and Jacobs will all be FAs. I
RE: RE: RE: I hope not  
Go Terps : 1/7/2024 8:45 pm : link
In comment 16351263 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
In comment 16351191 Go Terps said:


Quote:


In comment 16351126 PatersonPlank said:


Quote:


He is the heart of the team and a great player



He's been the heart of a terrible team for 6 years. Team needs a heart transplant.



Just because the team isn't good doesn't mean every player sucks too. We have a core to keep


It means the players aren't worth paying.

If Barkley wants to play here cheap, fine. But he thinks he's a great player, and why wouldn't he? That fiction has been pumped into his head since he got here.
Can’t wait for next season to go down the shitter  
bceagle05 : 1/7/2024 8:48 pm : link
in October while he’s nursing another ankle sprain.
RE: Henry or Barkley ?  
Blue Dream : 1/7/2024 9:01 pm : link
In comment 16351247 larryflower37 said:
Quote:
Henry would probably cost half as much


Ekler available as well
Giants  
Sammo85 : 1/7/2024 9:15 pm : link
have to be smart with their cap. They’ve got big hits next couple seasons on books and need to address both OL and front 7 on D.
Yes  
Ned In Atlanta : 1/7/2024 9:26 pm : link
He should go somewhere where he has a shot to win in the 2-3 years he has left . And the Giants should find a cheaper, younger, less injury prone replacement . It's not that complicated
It should be  
GiantGrit : 1/7/2024 9:53 pm : link
Even if it wasn’t one of the most overlooked spots needing upgrade is RB2. Not a big fan of Gray. Barkley gets banged up every year and the drop off in talent is too large - not because of Saquon but rather the depth really lacking.

Giants need more playmakers all over the field, including running back. Get younger and cheaper there.
.  
Spider43 : 1/7/2024 9:56 pm : link

If I had to bet - I'd bet he's gone  
bc4life : 1/7/2024 9:56 pm : link
Was a great player but the injuries and shitty OL held him back.
Probably  
logman : 1/7/2024 10:04 pm : link
Unless he's willing to take a market value deal. They really shouldn't FRanchise him again.
IF they can sign a reasonable 2-3 year deal with a lot of incentives  
Matt M. : 1/7/2024 10:15 pm : link
and not as much guaranteed, then maybe he can be back. But, I think he is in for a rude awakening in term of his market value as a FA.
Probably not or else you would have seen Shepard-like theatrics  
GiantTuff1 : 1/7/2024 10:21 pm : link
and force feeding… But I guess he got his TDs.
RE: Who would you replace him with?  
Section331 : 1/7/2024 10:34 pm : link
In comment 16351055 Simms11 said:
Quote:
.


Houston signed Devin Singletary for $2.5 Mill, less than 1/4 what Saquon was making, and he had 90% of Saquon’s production. That’s how you do it.
RE: Yes  
Section331 : 1/7/2024 10:36 pm : link
In comment 16351408 Ned In Atlanta said:
Quote:
He should go somewhere where he has a shot to win in the 2-3 years he has left . And the Giants should find a cheaper, younger, less injury prone replacement . It's not that complicated


That’s where I’m at too. Look, let Saquon move on to a team that has a shot at at a title (even if they won’t pay him as much). Giants need to move on.
RE: Henry or Barkley ?  
rasbutant : 1/7/2024 10:54 pm : link
In comment 16351247 larryflower37 said:
Quote:
Henry would probably cost half as much


Both!!!
Barkley looked like a slightly above average HB today  
cosmicj : 1/7/2024 11:42 pm : link
And that’s been true the last couple of months.

I’m having trouble seeing what some posters are talking about and think their evaluations of SB are heavily tinged by memories, not current reality.
Probably  
illmatic : 12:10 am : link
Henry has something left in the tank. He would be solid for a year or two while they draft a quality back to replace him. I’m assuming he’ll be cheaper than Barkley.
Some really strange comments here  
cosmicj : 12:14 am : link
This isn’t the 1930s NFL. The Giants should not sign SB, and look to draft an HB they like in rounds 3-6 and go with some FAs the pro personnel dept has identified as talented. I believe no one would tell the difference between that solution and a 2024 Saquon.
Lol  
BleedBlue : 1:26 am : link
You guys just gonna ignore the wheel he caught down the sideline? Is he the best in the game? No… it he isn’t some fucking bum….

If he is cheap you bring him back. If not you let him walk and that’s fine but you guys act like he is Ron dayne
RE: RE: Losing the face of the NYG franchise...  
allstarjim : 2:17 am : link
In comment 16351209 200711 said:
Quote:
In comment 16351175 bw in dc said:


Quote:


is going to be difficult but it's the right thing to do.




The "face of the franchise" - whatever that actually means - is Xavier McKinney if anyone.

He's the heart and soul player since he was drafted.

Barkley is now a verifiable bust.


Nobody should count 2020. That first game of the year that I remember very well, Pittsburgh went all out to stop Saquon. they sent everyone because they didn't respect Jones at all. The second game of that year it was either his first or second touch of the game and he tore his ACL grade three tear, and really wasn't himself in 2021 either, as he didn't start getting confidence back on that knee until late in the year.

In all other seasons, games/scrimmage yards/TDs:

16/2028/15
13/1441/8
16/1650/10
13/1242/10

When he was healthy, he was tremendous. Also a model teammate, leader, citizen. Why people want to trash him, I'll never understand.

He did this with DJ as his QB (in all but his rookie year), a bad OL and blocking in general), and very little in the way of outside receiving help that could challenge a defense to respect the deep third of the field...They didn't have to respect the QB or the receivers, and that left Saquon with bad blocking in front of him, and he still produced the above.

If he goes to a good team next year, he will surpass all those numbers, save for maybe his rookie year with Eli and OBJ, if he maintains some good health.

If he leaves, I wish him great success. I could easily see him as a Charger.
.  
Go Terps : 3:42 am : link
Barkley entered today 26th in the league in yards/carry, and had fewer receptions and yards per reception than Ezekiel Elliott and the trident sticking out of his back.

What are we talking about here? A team that is serious about winning can find a Saquon Barkley anywhere and pay him nothing.

How did this fanbase become so indifferent to whether the Giants actually won or lose?
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 6:34 am : link
I hope so, but I suspect it isn't.
RB are bargains in the NFL. He is not the same player but  
George from PA : 6:46 am : link
The Giants market Barkley and is the face of the Giants.

13 million and 3 years will lock him up....seems like a no brainers to me.

This numbers are small compared to what Barkley brings to the Giants on and off the field
teams that are good like the dolphins and rams  
hassan : 9:13 am : link
get backs in late rounds and have guys like Achane and Williams. Giants fans think its 1990s and view Barkley like Rodney Hampton, that the entire offense should run through him.

Move on, draft a good back in the third round and watch this team improve with the money appointed elsewhere.
RE: .  
cosmicj : 9:15 am : link
In comment 16351708 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Barkley entered today 26th in the league in yards/carry, and had fewer receptions and yards per reception than Ezekiel Elliott and the trident sticking out of his back.

What are we talking about here? A team that is serious about winning can find a Saquon Barkley anywhere and pay him nothing.

How did this fanbase become so indifferent to whether the Giants actually won or lose?


Those stats fit with what I’ve been seeing. Barkley is now a slightly above average back. Retaining him is a side issue. And the thought of paying this guy 8 figures AAV is frankly insane.

And if he was still 2018 barkley  
hassan : 9:15 am : link
i would get wanting to keep him, but hes not that player. Giants can get a back that improves backfield speed and hands pretty easily.
