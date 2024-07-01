Brian Daboll deserves credit Sean : 1/7/2024 7:57 pm

If you polled BBI after the loss in Dallas to fall to 2-8, I think most would have expected the Giants to finish in the top 2 in the draft. The team could have easily quit.



Not only did the Giants not quit, they finished the year 4-3. I'm confident in saying no one here would have expected that.



This is a tough job going forward, Daboll won't be here long if QB isn't figured out. But, this season for as bad as it started (and you can get on Daboll for that), he kept the team together.