Brian Daboll deserves credit

Sean : 1/7/2024 7:57 pm
If you polled BBI after the loss in Dallas to fall to 2-8, I think most would have expected the Giants to finish in the top 2 in the draft. The team could have easily quit.

Not only did the Giants not quit, they finished the year 4-3. I'm confident in saying no one here would have expected that.

This is a tough job going forward, Daboll won't be here long if QB isn't figured out. But, this season for as bad as it started (and you can get on Daboll for that), he kept the team together.
Agreed  
Danny Kanell : 1/7/2024 8:01 pm : link
.
I've been  
Giantsbigblue : 1/7/2024 8:01 pm : link
Hard on Daboll but the team did not quit so he deserves some kudos for that. There is a lot of in game decisions he needs to clean up and position coaches he needs to let go.

Hopefully he learns from this year mistakes and rights the ship.
I agree.  
cjac : 1/7/2024 8:01 pm : link
Winning 3 games in a row with Devito at QB is a coaching feat in itself.
I think he deserves several years. Hope we can get some good and consistent QB play
Props Daboll!  
200711 : 1/7/2024 8:04 pm : link
I too hope here's here to stay.
He kept the  
46and2Blue : 1/7/2024 8:04 pm : link
Team together but his staff has been a big disappointment this year…he gets credit but deserves some blame for a poor season
Not a good year for Daboll  
gary_from_chester : 1/7/2024 8:04 pm : link
Team took a step back. Coaching staff not cohesive and in-sync. Poor discipline and execution in too many games.

I think he’s a good coach, but not a great year for him. No credit ix due for a 6-11 season. Entire FO and coaching staff needs to step up their game; big off-season. I think they’re all up for the task, but this is a show me league.
An illusion.  
ConsistentGiantFan : 1/7/2024 8:06 pm : link

The Eagles are playing chess while the Giants are playing checkers.

This win, although wonderful, is an ILLUSION it drops the Giants down 2 slots in each and every draft round, so about 14 drops. More importantly it leads the Giant brain trust to over evaluate their own personnel.

Did you see who the Eagles had in the game? Do you think you'll see the same team next season?
You are correct, they did not quit  
Mike from Ohio : 1/7/2024 8:06 pm : link
But they also massively underachieved. You can give I’m credit for finishing 4-3, but you also have to hold him accountable for 2-8.

This was not a net positive year for Daboll.
Even in serious turmoil  
200711 : 1/7/2024 8:07 pm : link
He seems to have handled himself remarkably well - especially in this market and with this media.

Now we know what he's like when literally everything that could possibly go wrong goes wrong.

Even his tablet toss and rage at DJ during the Seattle game seemed proportionate.

I sense he actually has a bright future here. And I'm glad after the post-Coughlin Head Coaches.

We really shouldn't let this one get away unless something really shitty happens.
Agree...he does deserve a lot of credit....  
Simms11 : 1/7/2024 8:07 pm : link
keeping this team together playing hard. He has to learn from this year and get better in decision-making. Improve the Oline, get your QB and get another pass rusher and he'll have a better year.
I'm impressed by the performance over the past few weeks  
chuckydee9 : 1/7/2024 8:07 pm : link
Let's see what he can do with better talent on the team next year.
I guess.  
bceagle05 : 1/7/2024 8:08 pm : link
.
RE: An illusion.  
section125 : 1/7/2024 8:09 pm : link
In comment 16351118 ConsistentGiantFan said:
Quote:

The Eagles are playing chess while the Giants are playing checkers.

This win, although wonderful, is an ILLUSION it drops the Giants down 2 slots in each and every draft round, so about 14 drops. More importantly it leads the Giant brain trust to over evaluate their own personnel.

Did you see who the Eagles had in the game? Do you think you'll see the same team next season?


The Eagles were playing chess. I think they might be tapped out. But yes they are many steps ahead developing players.
No disagreement from me...  
bw in dc : 1/7/2024 8:09 pm : link
I have considerably more confidence in Daboll than Schoen.
I'd be careful about any positive conclusions  
Go Terps : 1/7/2024 8:09 pm : link
6-11 is a terrible record; 5 of the 6 wins came against the worst teams in the league and today came against a dead, broken team that is being accused of quitting.

This season was an abject disaster that was over one drive in. THAT is the game to focus on: the home opener against Dallas. They came in unprepared and lost 40-0, setting the tone for the season.

I'm not giving any of the decision makers credit for anything. They have explaining to do.
RE: You are correct, they did not quit  
Sean : 1/7/2024 8:10 pm : link
In comment 16351121 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
But they also massively underachieved. You can give I’m credit for finishing 4-3, but you also have to hold him accountable for 2-8.

This was not a net positive year for Daboll.

Didn't a lot of people expect regression going into the year? I think their o/u number was 7.5?
Coaches want credit for shit they supposed to do!  
robbieballs2003 : 1/7/2024 8:10 pm : link
RE: An illusion.  
Chris in Philly : 1/7/2024 8:10 pm : link
In comment 16351118 ConsistentGiantFan said:
Quote:

The Eagles are playing chess while the Giants are playing checkers.

This win, although wonderful, is an ILLUSION it drops the Giants down 2 slots in each and every draft round, so about 14 drops. More importantly it leads the Giant brain trust to over evaluate their own personnel.

Did you see who the Eagles had in the game? Do you think you'll see the same team next season?


The eagles are playing chess? Have you seen the last month? They desperately wanted to come in and get back on track. And they got their shit pushed in. Sirianni has lost the locker room and is in major danger of being fired. None of genius Rosemans big moves did anything. They are in turmoil. This city is ready to explode. And it’s fucking paradise. One fucking draft slot is well worth it. They are still we’ll positioned to trade up and take a QB or take a stud WR and trade back up later for another QB.

If you were actively rooting for the eagles to win today, you’re an asshole.
RE: I'd be careful about any positive conclusions  
ILGMan : 1/7/2024 8:11 pm : link
In comment 16351138 Go Terps said:
Quote:
6-11 is a terrible record; 5 of the 6 wins came against the worst teams in the league and today came against a dead, broken team that is being accused of quitting.

This season was an abject disaster that was over one drive in. THAT is the game to focus on: the home opener against Dallas. They came in unprepared and lost 40-0, setting the tone for the season.

I'm not giving any of the decision makers credit for anything. They have explaining to do.


They beat 2 play off teams.


I’d love to have seen a what if on the season if DJ didn’t shit the bed.
RE: RE: You are correct, they did not quit  
Go Terps : 1/7/2024 8:19 pm : link
In comment 16351140 Sean said:
Quote:
In comment 16351121 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


But they also massively underachieved. You can give I’m credit for finishing 4-3, but you also have to hold him accountable for 2-8.

This was not a net positive year for Daboll.


Didn't a lot of people expect regression going into the year? I think their o/u number was 7.5?


The quality of the football was horrendous. 9 games of 14 points scored or less. 6 times concerned 30+, twice 40+. Amongst the worst in the league in points scored, points allowed, and point differential.

I take nothing positive from this year. This organization is nowhere.
RE: RE: You are correct, they did not quit  
Mike from Ohio : 1/7/2024 8:19 pm : link
In comment 16351140 Sean said:
Quote:
In comment 16351121 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


But they also massively underachieved. You can give I’m credit for finishing 4-3, but you also have to hold him accountable for 2-8.

This was not a net positive year for Daboll.


Didn't a lot of people expect regression going into the year? I think their o/u number was 7.5?


Who came into the year expecting the season was over by Halloween? It was. The team was not competitive until they were out of the playoff race.

If you want to give Daboll credit, it is for a 6-11 season is all I am saying, not a 4-3 finish. I don’t think he should be on the hot seat, but I also don’t think we clearly have our guy.
*conceded  
Go Terps : 1/7/2024 8:19 pm : link
.
Mike & Terps  
Sean : 1/7/2024 8:22 pm : link
That's fair, and I don't disagree. It does show how low the bar has been set for 2nd year head coaches here.
This team and its fan base have become  
Mike from Ohio : 1/7/2024 8:23 pm : link
Very complacent with low expectations and moral victories.

Not quitting is not something to be celebrated.
RE: Mike & Terps  
Go Terps : 1/7/2024 8:24 pm : link
In comment 16351195 Sean said:
Quote:
That's fair, and I don't disagree. It does show how low the bar has been set for 2nd year head coaches here.


The bar for everything with this team is at the floor.
I thought he was terrible  
Lines of Scrimmage : 1/7/2024 8:24 pm : link
and he needs to be a a lot better next season. I don't see the next great Giants HC in the making.

Agree with the posters who mentioned how bad Philly has been. Then you had WFT firing the DC and trading two D line players. Patriots. Etc. That helped the record more than anything imv.

He said he watched the Philly playoff loss many times. Then prepares the team to come out 40-0 against Dallas opening day.
Hope Schoen can get  
ajr2456 : 1/7/2024 8:24 pm : link
Daboll a real QB before he gets fired
so I guess he becomes  
Giantsfan79 : 1/7/2024 8:26 pm : link
the first Giants head coach to get a 3rd year since Tom Coughlin
There's not much they can do now  
ghost718 : 1/7/2024 8:27 pm : link
He's gonna have to wait until next year to pick up his Medium Pepsi
We all saw what  
TrueBlue56 : 1/7/2024 8:27 pm : link
Happened under mcadoo when the wheels started falling off. The team imploded. Judge lost control as well and he imploded with the quarterback sneak play plus his media rant. Coaches can lose a team real quick when the losses pile up. Daboll kept the team fighting and scrapping through the season.

Does he get blame for the horrible start? Yes, but he gets credit for keeping the team together too and I don't care who they played. They could have mailed it in and we would be having different conversations.
RE: Hope Schoen can get  
robbieballs2003 : 1/7/2024 8:28 pm : link
In comment 16351206 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
Daboll a real QB before he gets fired


But they both went all in on Jones. This isn't like Jones was forced on them. They decided to give him the contract.
RE: I thought he was terrible  
200711 : 1/7/2024 8:29 pm : link
In comment 16351205 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
and he needs to be a a lot better next season. I don't see the next great Giants HC in the making.

Agree with the posters who mentioned how bad Philly has been. Then you had WFT firing the DC and trading two D line players. Patriots. Etc. That helped the record more than anything imv.

He said he watched the Philly playoff loss many times. Then prepares the team to come out 40-0 against Dallas opening day.


Dallas destroyed a lot of teams this year in surprising form.

I think the Week 1 thing was all about our supposedly "face of the team" players shitting the bed and Dallas steamrolling us.

That game was pretty much over midway through the second quarter.
RE: RE: I thought he was terrible  
robbieballs2003 : 1/7/2024 8:30 pm : link
In comment 16351223 200711 said:
Quote:
In comment 16351205 Lines of Scrimmage said:


Quote:


and he needs to be a a lot better next season. I don't see the next great Giants HC in the making.

Agree with the posters who mentioned how bad Philly has been. Then you had WFT firing the DC and trading two D line players. Patriots. Etc. That helped the record more than anything imv.

He said he watched the Philly playoff loss many times. Then prepares the team to come out 40-0 against Dallas opening day.



Dallas destroyed a lot of teams this year in surprising form.

I think the Week 1 thing was all about our supposedly "face of the team" players shitting the bed and Dallas steamrolling us.

That game was pretty much over midway through the second quarter.


The game was really over midway through the 1st quarter.
Yeah, he deserves some credit to keep the team playing hard  
truebluelarry : 1/7/2024 8:30 pm : link
but he also deserves blame for the 1-5 start (that realistically could've been 0-6 if not for the miraculous second half at Arizona) that was 100% the fault of the soft camp he ran and his refusal to play starters during the preseason. This team was not ready to play football on opening night and didn't recover from being punched in the face until mid October, which also coincided with an easier schedule...and they still blew games they would've/could've/should've won (Bills & Jets).

Daboll needs to have a better offseason and camp plan this coming year. Nobody cares that he was Coach of the Year in 2022, he was awful most of 2023.
RE: We all saw what  
Mike from Ohio : 1/7/2024 8:31 pm : link
In comment 16351219 TrueBlue56 said:
Quote:
Happened under mcadoo when the wheels started falling off. The team imploded. Judge lost control as well and he imploded with the quarterback sneak play plus his media rant. Coaches can lose a team real quick when the losses pile up. Daboll kept the team fighting and scrapping through the season.

Does he get blame for the horrible start? Yes, but he gets credit for keeping the team together too and I don't care who they played. They could have mailed it in and we would be having different conversations.


This is part of the problem. The bar has been set as “he is better than McAdoo and Judge.” Almost every coach in the NFL right now is better than those guys.

It would be nice to not evaluate the coach on “how did the team look after Halloween when the season was over? Great coaches keep bad teams trying hard in meaningless games.”

How about we don’t get bitch slapped September - October for a change before we start commending the coach?
It was over  
McNally's_Nuts : 1/7/2024 8:31 pm : link
the second they blocked the field goal and returned it for a touchdown
.  
Del Shofner : 1/7/2024 8:31 pm : link
In comment 16351138 Go Terps said:
Quote:
This season was ... over one drive in. THAT is the game to focus on: the home opener against Dallas. They came in unprepared and lost 40-0, setting the tone for the season.


While I don't agree with Go Terps about everything, I agree with this.
RE: RE: RE: You are correct, they did not quit  
bw in dc : 1/7/2024 8:32 pm : link
In comment 16351181 Go Terps said:
Quote:

I take nothing positive from this year. This organization is nowhere.


That's fine, but Daboll earned enough equity in my mind from his masterful management of Jones in 2022 to give him cushion for this pullback.

The bigger problem is Schoen. And I would argue his talent acquisition/management is on par with Gettleman's at this point.
So I guess Terps  
Dave on the UWS : 1/7/2024 8:33 pm : link
is advocating FIRE EVERYBODY. GM, HC all coaches, all scouts, janitors custodians, what am I missing? Cause when an organization is nowhere, then you have to have a 100% clean slate right? 🙄🙄🙄
look closely at Jalen Hurt's  
thrunthrublue : 1/7/2024 8:33 pm : link
middle finger sticking out like a divining rod, (that 58 gifted him),... that is what Hurts and all the other 53 eagles and their coaches think of the giants. So hoping the giants make some great draft picks, fire O line Johnson.....send Kafka packing....let McGaughey do for another team what he has done for us, and with a new start, be reborn, re charged and make all best efforts in adding a new Lombardi to that well appointed glass case!
RE: RE: RE: RE: You are correct, they did not quit  
Chris in Philly : 1/7/2024 8:38 pm : link
In comment 16351239 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16351181 Go Terps said:


Quote:



I take nothing positive from this year. This organization is nowhere.



That's fine, but Daboll earned enough equity in my mind from his masterful management of Jones in 2022 to give him cushion for this pullback.

The bigger problem is Schoen. And I would argue his talent acquisition/management is on par with Gettleman's at this point.


Name a single signing DG made that sniffs Okereke.
RE: RE: Hope Schoen can get  
ajr2456 : 1/7/2024 8:38 pm : link
In comment 16351221 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
In comment 16351206 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


Daboll a real QB before he gets fired



But they both went all in on Jones. This isn't like Jones was forced on them. They decided to give him the contract.


That is true but they have the chance to correct it, if they don’t they’ll both be fired by the end of 2025
RE: So I guess Terps  
PatersonPlank : 1/7/2024 8:40 pm : link
In comment 16351243 Dave on the UWS said:
Quote:
is advocating FIRE EVERYBODY. GM, HC all coaches, all scouts, janitors custodians, what am I missing? Cause when an organization is nowhere, then you have to have a 100% clean slate right? 🙄🙄🙄


Yep thats it. the team isn't winning so every player sucks and every coach sucks
Schoen is already  
ajr2456 : 1/7/2024 8:40 pm : link
Better than Dave. Saying otherwise is disingenuous.
RE: We all saw what  
Mdgiantsfan : 1/7/2024 8:44 pm : link
In comment 16351219 TrueBlue56 said:
Quote:
Happened under mcadoo when the wheels started falling off. The team imploded. Judge lost control as well and he imploded with the quarterback sneak play plus his media rant. Coaches can lose a team real quick when the losses pile up. Daboll kept the team fighting and scrapping through the season.

Does he get blame for the horrible start? Yes, but he gets credit for keeping the team together too and I don't care who they played. They could have mailed it in and we would be having different conversations.


Maybe I'm jaded from the past 10 years, but going 4-3 in this last stretch with this regime does nothing but hurt the draft positioning. Coming off a very unexpected yet successful playoff year, this team started 2-8 and looked absolutely like the Judge-era team. Last year's team looked well coached, and yet this year's team looked like the total opposite during that 10 game stretch.

Don't get me wrong, I like Dabs and had they gone 2-15 would not have swayed me from wanting him to remain as the head man. But going from Coach of the Year to this season has me in wait and see mode especially if we are trotting out DJ and a Tyrod like backup with no real competition for that spot.
RE: Schoen is already  
robbieballs2003 : 1/7/2024 8:45 pm : link
In comment 16351276 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
Better than Dave. Saying otherwise is disingenuous.


Is it? Who are Schoen's big signings or picks? They are Gettleman's picks. Our best players are still Gettleman players. People forget that when Gettleman took over the cap was a disaster. He fixed it to the point that we were frontloading contracts. The cap became a problem because he couldn't get the HC right and was forced to do stupid things like sign Golladay to that contract because his job was on the line. Schoen hasn't really proven anything yet. This is a make or break year for him. He easily could end up worse than Gettleman. It has yet to be determined. I hope he nails this offseason.
RE: RE: So I guess Terps  
Go Terps : 1/7/2024 8:48 pm : link
In comment 16351275 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
In comment 16351243 Dave on the UWS said:


Quote:


is advocating FIRE EVERYBODY. GM, HC all coaches, all scouts, janitors custodians, what am I missing? Cause when an organization is nowhere, then you have to have a 100% clean slate right? 🙄🙄🙄



Yep thats it. the team isn't winning so every player sucks and every coach sucks


It's not about who sucks and who doesn't. It's about what is being built. What is the plan? Who is on what timeline? Who is worth paying and who isn't?

Stop finding reasons to keep people that haven't gotten the job done. How is this not clear by now? How much shit do we have to eat? Why don't you care about winning and losing?
There is plenty of room to question Schoen & Daboll  
Mike from Ohio : 1/7/2024 8:50 pm : link
Both have some positives, both have some negatives.

Schoen did a very good job managing the cap he took over and it is a little soon to evaluate his drafts fully. Neal is the only high pick that is looking very iffy right now, and I think that may be more coaching than evaluation given that every Olineman on this team absent Thomas seems to get worse by the week.

Daboll did a great job milking a playoff season out of a poor roster last year and did a good job managing through injuries this year. Having said that, this team was simply not ready to play Week 1 and many of the coaches he hired continue to look like poor choices.

Both of them absolutely mis-evaluated Daniel Jones, and that was a catastrophic error that may still cost both of them their jobs after the 2024 season.

Both are two years in and have a mixed record. I think both deserve another season, but they need to be a lot better than they have been.
RE: RE: RE: So I guess Terps  
PatersonPlank : 1/7/2024 8:52 pm : link
In comment 16351303 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 16351275 PatersonPlank said:


Quote:


In comment 16351243 Dave on the UWS said:


Quote:


is advocating FIRE EVERYBODY. GM, HC all coaches, all scouts, janitors custodians, what am I missing? Cause when an organization is nowhere, then you have to have a 100% clean slate right? 🙄🙄🙄



Yep thats it. the team isn't winning so every player sucks and every coach sucks



It's not about who sucks and who doesn't. It's about what is being built. What is the plan? Who is on what timeline? Who is worth paying and who isn't?

Stop finding reasons to keep people that haven't gotten the job done. How is this not clear by now? How much shit do we have to eat? Why don't you care about winning and losing?


Its a team game, not just 1 player. There are guys who are good, and doing all they can, but being limited by the crap around them. Ignoring this is detrimental the the building process. You need to identify who are the guys that can be part of a winning team. I think its clear that guys like Barkley and McKinney are two guys that can be key parts of winning teams. Everyone doesn't always suck because we are 6-11.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: You are correct, they did not quit  
bw in dc : 1/7/2024 8:53 pm : link
In comment 16351264 Chris in Philly said:
Quote:



Name a single signing DG made that sniffs Okereke.


I really don't want to defend Gettleman. Guy was a catastrophe. But he drafted two guys on the brink of being All-Pros - AT and Lawrence. And other quality like X, Love, Slayton. And if you're into running backs, Barkley.

I would argue that Daboll got the team to the playoffs last year with a team comprised largely of Gettleman's work.

Schoen doubled down on Jones. So, I don't care if Okereke is the second coming of Dick Butkus.

If they win the games they won last year.....  
John in No Cal : 1/7/2024 8:53 pm : link
this is easily a 9-8 team. And the difference vs last year is they lost a lot more players to injuries.
RE: Schoen is already  
bw in dc : 1/7/2024 8:56 pm : link
In comment 16351276 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
Better than Dave. Saying otherwise is disingenuous.


Schoen certainly looks and sounds better than Gettleman.

Better? Way, way too early to tell.
RE: RE: Schoen is already  
ajr2456 : 1/7/2024 8:56 pm : link
In comment 16351295 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
In comment 16351276 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


Better than Dave. Saying otherwise is disingenuous.



Is it? Who are Schoen's big signings or picks? They are Gettleman's picks. Our best players are still Gettleman players. People forget that when Gettleman took over the cap was a disaster. He fixed it to the point that we were frontloading contracts. The cap became a problem because he couldn't get the HC right and was forced to do stupid things like sign Golladay to that contract because his job was on the line. Schoen hasn't really proven anything yet. This is a make or break year for him. He easily could end up worse than Gettleman. It has yet to be determined. I hope he nails this offseason.


Gettleman picked in the top 10 every single year, he also drafted the biggest hindrance to this franchise.

Schoen’s first draft was 3 months after getting the job. His second one was he was picking in the 20s and landed what looks like a future pro bowler in Banks.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: You are correct, they did not quit  
Mike from Ohio : 1/7/2024 9:01 pm : link
In comment 16351322 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16351264 Chris in Philly said:


Quote:





Name a single signing DG made that sniffs Okereke.



I really don't want to defend Gettleman. Guy was a catastrophe. But he drafted two guys on the brink of being All-Pros - AT and Lawrence. And other quality like X, Love, Slayton. And if you're into running backs, Barkley.

I would argue that Daboll got the team to the playoffs last year with a team comprised largely of Gettleman's work.

Schoen doubled down on Jones. So, I don't care if Okereke is the second coming of Dick Butkus.


You believe Daboll was not on the same page as Schoen on the Jones evaluation? What are you basing that on? You think he told Schoen Jones is a middling QB and Schoen told him to fuck off and then signed him?

Daboll owns a big piece of that Jones contract also.
RE: RE: RE: Schoen is already  
robbieballs2003 : 1/7/2024 9:01 pm : link
In comment 16351338 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 16351295 robbieballs2003 said:


Quote:


In comment 16351276 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


Better than Dave. Saying otherwise is disingenuous.



Is it? Who are Schoen's big signings or picks? They are Gettleman's picks. Our best players are still Gettleman players. People forget that when Gettleman took over the cap was a disaster. He fixed it to the point that we were frontloading contracts. The cap became a problem because he couldn't get the HC right and was forced to do stupid things like sign Golladay to that contract because his job was on the line. Schoen hasn't really proven anything yet. This is a make or break year for him. He easily could end up worse than Gettleman. It has yet to be determined. I hope he nails this offseason.



Gettleman picked in the top 10 every single year, he also drafted the biggest hindrance to this franchise.

Schoen’s first draft was 3 months after getting the job. His second one was he was picking in the 20s and landed what looks like a future pro bowler in Banks.


Wait, who is worse, the guy who drafted the biggest hindrance or the guy who shelled out $40 mil per yer on that hindrance? Schoen had 2 first round picks in the top 10 and one has been horrendous. Thibs has been ok. Not sure where you are going with this.
.....  
BrettNYG10 : 1/7/2024 9:02 pm : link
I'm with Terps. This season was over after the first drive, and clearly over by week four.

This was a terrible year and we wound up with pick 6. This sucks. Daboll looks better than our prior three coaches. But let's raise the bar.
Illussion  
mdthedream : 1/7/2024 9:04 pm : link
The Eagles are toast.
The season is a big disappointment…  
Chris in Philly : 1/7/2024 9:04 pm : link
but at the end of the day, man child Sirianni has lost the locker room of what was considered the best team in the league and Daboll kept this one together after a brutal early stretch. That’s not nothing.
Yeah, he does  
TinVA : 1/7/2024 9:08 pm : link
For a season full of crap football and bad coaching. Yep, he deserves credit.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Schoen is already  
ajr2456 : 1/7/2024 9:10 pm : link
In comment 16351353 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:

Wait, who is worse, the guy who drafted the biggest hindrance or the guy who shelled out $40 mil per yer on that hindrance? Schoen had 2 first round picks in the top 10 and one has been horrendous. Thibs has been ok. Not sure where you are going with this.


Not sure where youre going with this. Schoen so far has been better than Gettleman, who was a disaster from the start. He blew the #2 pick right off the bat, had three first rounders the next year and blew two of them. One guy didn’t even last two years. He hit on Thomas and then blew the first round pick the next year. How different would this team look if Gettleman traded down and took Chubb or Nelson? Or went Allen-Lawrence-Deebo instead of Jones-Lawrence-Baker? Or took Parsons or Slater instead of Toney.

Yes Shcoen royally screwed up the Jones contract but he has a chance to right that wrong this spring. Let’s see if he can get it done.
...  
christian : 1/7/2024 9:14 pm : link
I hate Gettleman with the gravity of Jupiter, but he made some isolated good decisions.

- Bradbury and Martinez both had as good of first seasons as Okereke did this year

- Thomas and Lawrence are both great players

- Love, McKinney, Hill, Carter and Slayton were good values at where they were picked
RE: ...  
Sean : 1/7/2024 9:18 pm : link
In comment 16351382 christian said:
Quote:
I hate Gettleman with the gravity of Jupiter, but he made some isolated good decisions.

- Bradbury and Martinez both had as good of first seasons as Okereke did this year

- Thomas and Lawrence are both great players

- Love, McKinney, Hill, Carter and Slayton were good values at where they were picked

Yes. The issue though is he had no team build philosophy. He picked some nice pieces but never built a team.

Schoen needs to build a team. The way to do that is nail QB and then build from there. If Schoen opts against that or can't manage up, I don't think he'll be any different than Gettleman.
RE: RE: ...  
Mike from Ohio : 1/7/2024 9:19 pm : link
In comment 16351391 Sean said:
Quote:
In comment 16351382 christian said:


Quote:


I hate Gettleman with the gravity of Jupiter, but he made some isolated good decisions.

- Bradbury and Martinez both had as good of first seasons as Okereke did this year

- Thomas and Lawrence are both great players

- Love, McKinney, Hill, Carter and Slayton were good values at where they were picked


Yes. The issue though is he had no team build philosophy. He picked some nice pieces but never built a team.

Schoen needs to build a team. The way to do that is nail QB and then build from there. If Schoen opts against that or can't manage up, I don't think he'll be any different than Gettleman.


If they don’t address the QB position this offseason there is virtually no chance Schoen or Daboll is here in 2025.
Let me qualify that last comment  
Mike from Ohio : 1/7/2024 9:22 pm : link
If they don’t address the QB position this offseason, both Schoen and Daboll SHOULD be done in 2025.

If they stick with Jones there is a very good chance that is the best thing they can do for their job security, even if they continue losing at the rate teams tend to lose with Daniel Jones as their QB.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: You are correct, they did not quit  
bw in dc : 1/7/2024 9:24 pm : link
In comment 16351352 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:

You believe Daboll was not on the same page as Schoen on the Jones evaluation? What are you basing that on? You think he told Schoen Jones is a middling QB and Schoen told him to fuck off and then signed him?

Daboll owns a big piece of that Jones contract also.


I don't know how Schoen and Daboll interact. My instinct tells me if Schoen told Daboll that he thought the Franchise Tag on Jones was a wiser financial move to make Jones demonstrate 2022 wasn't a fluke, Daboll would have agreed.

In San Franciso, Lynch reports to Shanahan. If you asked me who I blame mostly for the Lance trade, I would say Shanahan.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: You are correct, they did not quit  
Mike from Ohio : 1/7/2024 9:29 pm : link
In comment 16351404 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16351352 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:



You believe Daboll was not on the same page as Schoen on the Jones evaluation? What are you basing that on? You think he told Schoen Jones is a middling QB and Schoen told him to fuck off and then signed him?

Daboll owns a big piece of that Jones contract also.



I don't know how Schoen and Daboll interact. My instinct tells me if Schoen told Daboll that he thought the Franchise Tag on Jones was a wiser financial move to make Jones demonstrate 2022 wasn't a fluke, Daboll would have agreed.

In San Franciso, Lynch reports to Shanahan. If you asked me who I blame mostly for the Lance trade, I would say Shanahan.


I think if Daboll said “there is only so much I can do with this guy to win games” I can’t imagine Schoen would have signed him for what he did. I think it is pretty evident that Daboll thought he could win with Jones.
Daboll is a good coach  
bc4life : 1/7/2024 9:33 pm : link
Still have to fix that OLine.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: You are correct, they did not quit  
bw in dc : 1/7/2024 9:38 pm : link
In comment 16351414 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:

I think if Daboll said “there is only so much I can do with this guy to win games” I can’t imagine Schoen would have signed him for what he did. I think it is pretty evident that Daboll thought he could win with Jones.


Maybe.

Or Schoen could have said the cap situation is very tight and the best way to free up more cash in the short-term is to sign Jones to a multi-year deal. And Daboll agreed with the idea.
I’m out of optimism  
GiantGrit : 1/7/2024 9:44 pm : link
Or handing out credit. I like Daboll and Schoen and quite honestly I’m tired of the revolving door at HC. Starting over again countless times makes me want to check out as a fan even if they’re making the right call.

The critique on Gettleman not having an overall team philosophy he was building towards is correct and I could levy the same criticism against Schoen thus far. What we do know is the team emphasized more speed this past offseason but overall lacked toughness and composure in big spots this year.

Offensively I think Daboll leans toward a gunslinger whose arm opens up the entire field and playbook. He wants an offense that vertically attacks. Figure out how to build that. Jones is very clearly not the guy to do that.

Defensively I have no idea what’ll happen if Wink leaves regarding staying with a similar scheme fit or bringing back someone like Graham.

Its a concern that as of today, this regime will be entering year 3 and there is still many questions on what this team is trying to do.

I wouldn’t say I’m disouraged by the current state of the Giants, I’m almost disinterested by the ineptitude and lack of excitement they provide even in defeat most of the time. Bad and boring are a brutal combination.

To say its a massive offseason would be an understatement. It’ll most likely make or break this regime. Roster is still severely lacking in difference making talent.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: You are correct, they did not quit  
Mike from Ohio : 1/7/2024 10:03 pm : link
In comment 16351429 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16351414 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:



I think if Daboll said “there is only so much I can do with this guy to win games” I can’t imagine Schoen would have signed him for what he did. I think it is pretty evident that Daboll thought he could win with Jones.



Maybe.

Or Schoen could have said the cap situation is very tight and the best way to free up more cash in the short-term is to sign Jones to a multi-year deal. And Daboll agreed with the idea.


Then he was all in on the Jones evaluation. I am not sure what point you are trying to make other than if Schoen was 100% in on Jones, maybe Daboll was only 80%, so slightly less wrong.
To his credit  
5BowlsSoon : 1/7/2024 10:41 pm : link
The Gmen did play better after Jones went down and in particular the 2nd half. We went 4-3 and many agree, we should have won v. jets, Bills, and LA….so 4-3 could have been even better.

So yeah, why not give Dabs some credit for not quitting in the 2nd half, especially when he had to put a 3rd string QB in and still won a few games with him.

For the record, I’m not giving anyone any pats on the back for the first half of the season. No one….
RE: Even in serious turmoil  
Wiggy : 1/7/2024 10:49 pm : link
In comment 16351127 200711 said:
Quote:
He seems to have handled himself remarkably well - especially in this market and with this media.

Now we know what he's like when literally everything that could possibly go wrong goes wrong.

Even his tablet toss and rage at DJ during the Seattle game seemed proportionate.

I sense he actually has a bright future here. And I'm glad after the post-Coughlin Head Coaches.

We really shouldn't let this one get away unless something really shitty happens.
what if he doesn’t fire Bobby Johnson…. That’s my dilemma but otherwise agree with u
We've become a fan base that's  
PHX Giants Fan : 1/7/2024 10:55 pm : link
starved for anything remotely positive.

A few nice wins of late, but Daboll was more problem than solution this year.
some of you need to relax  
djm : 1/7/2024 11:43 pm : link
No one said anything about being satisfied. This season sucked. We all know it. Some are just merely pointing out that the team didn’t collapse. If you want this regime to succeed here you needed to see this team not collapse after the horrid start. Can some of you at least understand that? If they did collapse things get nuked from orbit and that’s never good.

If you’re convinced this regime can’t win and you’re going to hyper fixate on the DJ contract and anything Daniel jones for that matter, then I guess we’re up shit’s creek.

It’s one contract that might hurt for another 1-2 years. He’s gonna come back next season and this staff will try and rehab his play and get everything out of him one last time because not many options. They may draft a qb this April. Maybe even a first or second rounder. Maybe not. Everything depends on how shit shakes out. Make peace with it already. Now we’re gonna conjure up Dave fucking Gettleman to bash Schoen. You guys are losing it.
Ps  
djm : 1/7/2024 11:48 pm : link
I said the same shit about DG this time last year when everyone was exulting Schoen as the second coming. It was premature and like Robbie snd others said earlier in this thread it’s all about the head coach. As Daboll goes, so goes the GM.

The key next year will be to avoid that brutal start to the season like we had this year. I hate to say, but the schedule will probably play a big part.
My only complaint about Dabs  
lono801 : 12:05 am : link
Was he was the only one who thought The Giants were good enough to go for it on 4th down..

Or a two point conversion…

Great to see all the regular BBI’ers spouting off all the same bullshit…it’s comforting in some bizarre way.

I missed the lunacy
RE: You are correct, they did not quit  
allstarjim : 2:26 am : link
In comment 16351121 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
But they also massively underachieved. You can give I’m credit for finishing 4-3, but you also have to hold him accountable for 2-8.

This was not a net positive year for Daboll.


If you look at the QB play and offensive talent on all the teams with worse records than the Giants, I'd only not switch places with the Patriots (and it's pretty close). Daboll had the worst hand in football dealt to him save for the Patriots, IMO, and he won 6 games. In some ways, this year to me was more impressive than last year in the coaching job he did, keeping this team playing hard, and even beating the Eagles.

With the significant injuries this team had, and DJ, Tyrod, and Devito making starts, to win 6 games with the facts as they were this year, that is not underachieving, that is overachieving.
Daboll did not impress this year  
kelly : 2:57 am : link
You have to look at the totality of the year.

Play calling was suspect.
Roster management was suspect
Unprepared for the start of the season
Bone headed in game decisions

The team did not quit, i give him that. But he did not do a good overall job of coaching.
RE: You are correct, they did not quit  
Mayo2JZ : 5:56 am : link
In comment 16351121 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
But they also massively underachieved. You can give I’m credit for finishing 4-3, but you also have to hold him accountable for 2-8.

This was not a net positive year for Daboll.


Mike, Greg in Indiana, I never understand when fans say that the team quit or didn't quit on a coach. It's all perception is it not? We have no idea what is going on inside the franchise. I would love to see some solid examples of a team that quit on their coach and prove it. It's one of the, if not the most, overused term in pro football
RE: Not a good year for Daboll  
Mayo2JZ : 5:57 am : link
In comment 16351112 gary_from_chester said:
Quote:
Team took a step back. Coaching staff not cohesive and in-sync. Poor discipline and execution in too many games.

I think he’s a good coach, but not a great year for him. No credit ix due for a 6-11 season. Entire FO and coaching staff needs to step up their game; big off-season. I think they’re all up for the task, but this is a show me league.


Outstanding reply!
RE: I'd be careful about any positive conclusions  
Mayo2JZ : 6:01 am : link
In comment 16351138 Go Terps said:
Quote:
6-11 is a terrible record; 5 of the 6 wins came against the worst teams in the league and today came against a dead, broken team that is being accused of quitting.

This season was an abject disaster that was over one drive in. THAT is the game to focus on: the home opener against Dallas. They came in unprepared and lost 40-0, setting the tone for the season.

I'm not giving any of the decision makers credit for anything. They have explaining to do.


Not only that but it actually started when the Eagles butt raped us in the playoffs last January and our poor follow up against Dallas. Good post Terps!!
RE: RE: An illusion.  
Mayo2JZ : 6:05 am : link
In comment 16351145 Chris in Philly said:
Quote:
In comment 16351118 ConsistentGiantFan said:


Quote:



The Eagles are playing chess while the Giants are playing checkers.

This win, although wonderful, is an ILLUSION it drops the Giants down 2 slots in each and every draft round, so about 14 drops. More importantly it leads the Giant brain trust to over evaluate their own personnel.

Did you see who the Eagles had in the game? Do you think you'll see the same team next season?



The eagles are playing chess? Have you seen the last month? They desperately wanted to come in and get back on track. And they got their shit pushed in. Sirianni has lost the locker room and is in major danger of being fired. None of genius Rosemans big moves did anything. They are in turmoil. This city is ready to explode. And it’s fucking paradise. One fucking draft slot is well worth it. They are still we’ll positioned to trade up and take a QB or take a stud WR and trade back up later for another QB.

If you were actively rooting for the eagles to win today, you’re an asshole.


Now that's rich. A guy from Philly calling people assholes because they wanted to see us move up in the draft. You can't make this shit up
RE: RE: We all saw what  
Mayo2JZ : 6:11 am : link
In comment 16351234 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
In comment 16351219 TrueBlue56 said:


Quote:


Happened under mcadoo when the wheels started falling off. The team imploded. Judge lost control as well and he imploded with the quarterback sneak play plus his media rant. Coaches can lose a team real quick when the losses pile up. Daboll kept the team fighting and scrapping through the season.
Does he get blame for the horrible start? Yes, but he gets credit for keeping the team together too and I don't care who they played. They could have mailed it in and we would be having different conversations.



This is part of the problem. The bar has been set as “he is better than McAdoo and Judge.” Almost every coach in the NFL right now is better than those guys.

It would be nice to not evaluate the coach on “how did the team look after Halloween when the season was over? Great coaches keep bad teams trying hard in meaningless games.”

How about we don’t get bitch slapped September - October for a change before we start commending the coach?


Mike Tomlin is a great example
RE: So I guess Terps  
Mayo2JZ : 6:13 am : link
In comment 16351243 Dave on the UWS said:
Quote:
is advocating FIRE EVERYBODY. GM, HC all coaches, all scouts, janitors custodians, what am I missing? Cause when an organization is nowhere, then you have to have a 100% clean slate right? 🙄🙄🙄


Don't forget Ronnie Barnes
RE: RE: You are correct, they did not quit  
Mike from Ohio : 7:48 am : link
In comment 16351699 allstarjim said:
Quote:
In comment 16351121 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


But they also massively underachieved. You can give I’m credit for finishing 4-3, but you also have to hold him accountable for 2-8.

This was not a net positive year for Daboll.



If you look at the QB play and offensive talent on all the teams with worse records than the Giants, I'd only not switch places with the Patriots (and it's pretty close). Daboll had the worst hand in football dealt to him save for the Patriots, IMO, and he won 6 games. In some ways, this year to me was more impressive than last year in the coaching job he did, keeping this team playing hard, and even beating the Eagles.

With the significant injuries this team had, and DJ, Tyrod, and Devito making starts, to win 6 games with the facts as they were this year, that is not underachieving, that is overachieving.


So coming out of training camp, your prediction for the Giants record was lower than the 6-11 they ended with? Wouldn’t that be the only way they overachieved?

The team was trash with Jones starting. They played better with Taylor and DeVito under center and the defense carried much of that with a spike in turnovers. Yet somehow that was Daboll willing the team to victory with a D coordinator many here want fired?

I am not suggesting Daboll be fired. I am still on the fence with him after an excellent first year and a disappointing second year. I am just asking that we evaluate the full season, not the half of the season that supports a narrative that he is a good coach or terrible coach.
