Brian Daboll deserves credit

If you polled BBI after the loss in Dallas to fall to 2-8, I think most would have expected the Giants to finish in the top 2 in the draft. The team could have easily quit.
Not only did the Giants not quit, they finished the year 4-3. I'm confident in saying no one here would have expected that.
This is a tough job going forward, Daboll won't be here long if QB isn't figured out. But, this season for as bad as it started (and you can get on Daboll for that), he kept the team together.
Hopefully he learns from this year mistakes and rights the ship.
I think he deserves several years. Hope we can get some good and consistent QB play
I think he’s a good coach, but not a great year for him. No credit ix due for a 6-11 season. Entire FO and coaching staff needs to step up their game; big off-season. I think they’re all up for the task, but this is a show me league.
This was not a net positive year for Daboll.
Now we know what he's like when literally everything that could possibly go wrong goes wrong.
Even his tablet toss and rage at DJ during the Seattle game seemed proportionate.
I sense he actually has a bright future here. And I'm glad after the post-Coughlin Head Coaches.
We really shouldn't let this one get away unless something really shitty happens.
The Eagles were playing chess. I think they might be tapped out. But yes they are many steps ahead developing players.
This season was an abject disaster that was over one drive in. THAT is the game to focus on: the home opener against Dallas. They came in unprepared and lost 40-0, setting the tone for the season.
I'm not giving any of the decision makers credit for anything. They have explaining to do.
Didn't a lot of people expect regression going into the year? I think their o/u number was 7.5?
The eagles are playing chess? Have you seen the last month? They desperately wanted to come in and get back on track. And they got their shit pushed in. Sirianni has lost the locker room and is in major danger of being fired. None of genius Rosemans big moves did anything. They are in turmoil. This city is ready to explode. And it’s fucking paradise. One fucking draft slot is well worth it. They are still we’ll positioned to trade up and take a QB or take a stud WR and trade back up later for another QB.
If you were actively rooting for the eagles to win today, you’re an asshole.
They beat 2 play off teams.
I’d love to have seen a what if on the season if DJ didn’t shit the bed.
But they also massively underachieved. You can give I’m credit for finishing 4-3, but you also have to hold him accountable for 2-8.
The quality of the football was horrendous. 9 games of 14 points scored or less. 6 times concerned 30+, twice 40+. Amongst the worst in the league in points scored, points allowed, and point differential.
I take nothing positive from this year. This organization is nowhere.
But they also massively underachieved. You can give I’m credit for finishing 4-3, but you also have to hold him accountable for 2-8.
Who came into the year expecting the season was over by Halloween? It was. The team was not competitive until they were out of the playoff race.
If you want to give Daboll credit, it is for a 6-11 season is all I am saying, not a 4-3 finish. I don’t think he should be on the hot seat, but I also don’t think we clearly have our guy.
Not quitting is not something to be celebrated.
The bar for everything with this team is at the floor.
Agree with the posters who mentioned how bad Philly has been. Then you had WFT firing the DC and trading two D line players. Patriots. Etc. That helped the record more than anything imv.
He said he watched the Philly playoff loss many times. Then prepares the team to come out 40-0 against Dallas opening day.
Does he get blame for the horrible start? Yes, but he gets credit for keeping the team together too and I don't care who they played. They could have mailed it in and we would be having different conversations.
But they both went all in on Jones. This isn't like Jones was forced on them. They decided to give him the contract.
Agree with the posters who mentioned how bad Philly has been. Then you had WFT firing the DC and trading two D line players. Patriots. Etc. That helped the record more than anything imv.
He said he watched the Philly playoff loss many times. Then prepares the team to come out 40-0 against Dallas opening day.
Dallas destroyed a lot of teams this year in surprising form.
I think the Week 1 thing was all about our supposedly "face of the team" players shitting the bed and Dallas steamrolling us.
That game was pretty much over midway through the second quarter.
and he needs to be a a lot better next season. I don't see the next great Giants HC in the making.
The game was really over midway through the 1st quarter.
Daboll needs to have a better offseason and camp plan this coming year. Nobody cares that he was Coach of the Year in 2022, he was awful most of 2023.
Does he get blame for the horrible start? Yes, but he gets credit for keeping the team together too and I don't care who they played. They could have mailed it in and we would be having different conversations.
This is part of the problem. The bar has been set as “he is better than McAdoo and Judge.” Almost every coach in the NFL right now is better than those guys.
It would be nice to not evaluate the coach on “how did the team look after Halloween when the season was over? Great coaches keep bad teams trying hard in meaningless games.”
How about we don’t get bitch slapped September - October for a change before we start commending the coach?
While I don't agree with Go Terps about everything, I agree with this.
I take nothing positive from this year. This organization is nowhere.
That's fine, but Daboll earned enough equity in my mind from his masterful management of Jones in 2022 to give him cushion for this pullback.
The bigger problem is Schoen. And I would argue his talent acquisition/management is on par with Gettleman's at this point.
I take nothing positive from this year. This organization is nowhere.
That's fine, but Daboll earned enough equity in my mind from his masterful management of Jones in 2022 to give him cushion for this pullback.
The bigger problem is Schoen. And I would argue his talent acquisition/management is on par with Gettleman's at this point.
Name a single signing DG made that sniffs Okereke.
Daboll a real QB before he gets fired
But they both went all in on Jones. This isn't like Jones was forced on them. They decided to give him the contract.
That is true but they have the chance to correct it, if they don’t they’ll both be fired by the end of 2025
Yep thats it. the team isn't winning so every player sucks and every coach sucks
Does he get blame for the horrible start? Yes, but he gets credit for keeping the team together too and I don't care who they played. They could have mailed it in and we would be having different conversations.
Maybe I'm jaded from the past 10 years, but going 4-3 in this last stretch with this regime does nothing but hurt the draft positioning. Coming off a very unexpected yet successful playoff year, this team started 2-8 and looked absolutely like the Judge-era team. Last year's team looked well coached, and yet this year's team looked like the total opposite during that 10 game stretch.
Don't get me wrong, I like Dabs and had they gone 2-15 would not have swayed me from wanting him to remain as the head man. But going from Coach of the Year to this season has me in wait and see mode especially if we are trotting out DJ and a Tyrod like backup with no real competition for that spot.
Is it? Who are Schoen's big signings or picks? They are Gettleman's picks. Our best players are still Gettleman players. People forget that when Gettleman took over the cap was a disaster. He fixed it to the point that we were frontloading contracts. The cap became a problem because he couldn't get the HC right and was forced to do stupid things like sign Golladay to that contract because his job was on the line. Schoen hasn't really proven anything yet. This is a make or break year for him. He easily could end up worse than Gettleman. It has yet to be determined. I hope he nails this offseason.
is advocating FIRE EVERYBODY. GM, HC all coaches, all scouts, janitors custodians, what am I missing? Cause when an organization is nowhere, then you have to have a 100% clean slate right? 🙄🙄🙄
Yep thats it. the team isn't winning so every player sucks and every coach sucks
It's not about who sucks and who doesn't. It's about what is being built. What is the plan? Who is on what timeline? Who is worth paying and who isn't?
Stop finding reasons to keep people that haven't gotten the job done. How is this not clear by now? How much shit do we have to eat? Why don't you care about winning and losing?
Schoen did a very good job managing the cap he took over and it is a little soon to evaluate his drafts fully. Neal is the only high pick that is looking very iffy right now, and I think that may be more coaching than evaluation given that every Olineman on this team absent Thomas seems to get worse by the week.
Daboll did a great job milking a playoff season out of a poor roster last year and did a good job managing through injuries this year. Having said that, this team was simply not ready to play Week 1 and many of the coaches he hired continue to look like poor choices.
Both of them absolutely mis-evaluated Daniel Jones, and that was a catastrophic error that may still cost both of them their jobs after the 2024 season.
Both are two years in and have a mixed record. I think both deserve another season, but they need to be a lot better than they have been.
In comment 16351243 Dave on the UWS said:
is advocating FIRE EVERYBODY. GM, HC all coaches, all scouts, janitors custodians, what am I missing? Cause when an organization is nowhere, then you have to have a 100% clean slate right? 🙄🙄🙄
Yep thats it. the team isn't winning so every player sucks and every coach sucks
It's not about who sucks and who doesn't. It's about what is being built. What is the plan? Who is on what timeline? Who is worth paying and who isn't?
Stop finding reasons to keep people that haven't gotten the job done. How is this not clear by now? How much shit do we have to eat? Why don't you care about winning and losing?
Its a team game, not just 1 player. There are guys who are good, and doing all they can, but being limited by the crap around them. Ignoring this is detrimental the the building process. You need to identify who are the guys that can be part of a winning team. I think its clear that guys like Barkley and McKinney are two guys that can be key parts of winning teams. Everyone doesn't always suck because we are 6-11.
Name a single signing DG made that sniffs Okereke.
I really don't want to defend Gettleman. Guy was a catastrophe. But he drafted two guys on the brink of being All-Pros - AT and Lawrence. And other quality like X, Love, Slayton. And if you're into running backs, Barkley.
I would argue that Daboll got the team to the playoffs last year with a team comprised largely of Gettleman's work.
Schoen doubled down on Jones. So, I don't care if Okereke is the second coming of Dick Butkus.
Schoen certainly looks and sounds better than Gettleman.
Better? Way, way too early to tell.
Better than Dave. Saying otherwise is disingenuous.
Is it? Who are Schoen's big signings or picks? They are Gettleman's picks. Our best players are still Gettleman players. People forget that when Gettleman took over the cap was a disaster. He fixed it to the point that we were frontloading contracts. The cap became a problem because he couldn't get the HC right and was forced to do stupid things like sign Golladay to that contract because his job was on the line. Schoen hasn't really proven anything yet. This is a make or break year for him. He easily could end up worse than Gettleman. It has yet to be determined. I hope he nails this offseason.
Gettleman picked in the top 10 every single year, he also drafted the biggest hindrance to this franchise.
Schoen’s first draft was 3 months after getting the job. His second one was he was picking in the 20s and landed what looks like a future pro bowler in Banks.
Name a single signing DG made that sniffs Okereke.
I really don't want to defend Gettleman. Guy was a catastrophe. But he drafted two guys on the brink of being All-Pros - AT and Lawrence. And other quality like X, Love, Slayton. And if you're into running backs, Barkley.
I would argue that Daboll got the team to the playoffs last year with a team comprised largely of Gettleman's work.
Schoen doubled down on Jones. So, I don't care if Okereke is the second coming of Dick Butkus.
You believe Daboll was not on the same page as Schoen on the Jones evaluation? What are you basing that on? You think he told Schoen Jones is a middling QB and Schoen told him to fuck off and then signed him?
Daboll owns a big piece of that Jones contract also.
Is it? Who are Schoen's big signings or picks? They are Gettleman's picks. Our best players are still Gettleman players. People forget that when Gettleman took over the cap was a disaster. He fixed it to the point that we were frontloading contracts. The cap became a problem because he couldn't get the HC right and was forced to do stupid things like sign Golladay to that contract because his job was on the line. Schoen hasn't really proven anything yet. This is a make or break year for him. He easily could end up worse than Gettleman. It has yet to be determined. I hope he nails this offseason.
Gettleman picked in the top 10 every single year, he also drafted the biggest hindrance to this franchise.
Schoen’s first draft was 3 months after getting the job. His second one was he was picking in the 20s and landed what looks like a future pro bowler in Banks.
Wait, who is worse, the guy who drafted the biggest hindrance or the guy who shelled out $40 mil per yer on that hindrance? Schoen had 2 first round picks in the top 10 and one has been horrendous. Thibs has been ok. Not sure where you are going with this.
This was a terrible year and we wound up with pick 6. This sucks. Daboll looks better than our prior three coaches. But let's raise the bar.
Wait, who is worse, the guy who drafted the biggest hindrance or the guy who shelled out $40 mil per yer on that hindrance? Schoen had 2 first round picks in the top 10 and one has been horrendous. Thibs has been ok. Not sure where you are going with this.
Not sure where youre going with this. Schoen so far has been better than Gettleman, who was a disaster from the start. He blew the #2 pick right off the bat, had three first rounders the next year and blew two of them. One guy didn’t even last two years. He hit on Thomas and then blew the first round pick the next year. How different would this team look if Gettleman traded down and took Chubb or Nelson? Or went Allen-Lawrence-Deebo instead of Jones-Lawrence-Baker? Or took Parsons or Slater instead of Toney.
Yes Shcoen royally screwed up the Jones contract but he has a chance to right that wrong this spring. Let’s see if he can get it done.
- Bradbury and Martinez both had as good of first seasons as Okereke did this year
- Thomas and Lawrence are both great players
- Love, McKinney, Hill, Carter and Slayton were good values at where they were picked
- Bradbury and Martinez both had as good of first seasons as Okereke did this year
- Thomas and Lawrence are both great players
- Love, McKinney, Hill, Carter and Slayton were good values at where they were picked
Yes. The issue though is he had no team build philosophy. He picked some nice pieces but never built a team.
Schoen needs to build a team. The way to do that is nail QB and then build from there. If Schoen opts against that or can't manage up, I don't think he'll be any different than Gettleman.
I hate Gettleman with the gravity of Jupiter, but he made some isolated good decisions.
- Bradbury and Martinez both had as good of first seasons as Okereke did this year
- Thomas and Lawrence are both great players
- Love, McKinney, Hill, Carter and Slayton were good values at where they were picked
Yes. The issue though is he had no team build philosophy. He picked some nice pieces but never built a team.
Schoen needs to build a team. The way to do that is nail QB and then build from there. If Schoen opts against that or can't manage up, I don't think he'll be any different than Gettleman.
If they don’t address the QB position this offseason there is virtually no chance Schoen or Daboll is here in 2025.
If they stick with Jones there is a very good chance that is the best thing they can do for their job security, even if they continue losing at the rate teams tend to lose with Daniel Jones as their QB.
You believe Daboll was not on the same page as Schoen on the Jones evaluation? What are you basing that on? You think he told Schoen Jones is a middling QB and Schoen told him to fuck off and then signed him?
Daboll owns a big piece of that Jones contract also.
I don't know how Schoen and Daboll interact. My instinct tells me if Schoen told Daboll that he thought the Franchise Tag on Jones was a wiser financial move to make Jones demonstrate 2022 wasn't a fluke, Daboll would have agreed.
In San Franciso, Lynch reports to Shanahan. If you asked me who I blame mostly for the Lance trade, I would say Shanahan.
You believe Daboll was not on the same page as Schoen on the Jones evaluation? What are you basing that on? You think he told Schoen Jones is a middling QB and Schoen told him to fuck off and then signed him?
Daboll owns a big piece of that Jones contract also.
I don't know how Schoen and Daboll interact. My instinct tells me if Schoen told Daboll that he thought the Franchise Tag on Jones was a wiser financial move to make Jones demonstrate 2022 wasn't a fluke, Daboll would have agreed.
In San Franciso, Lynch reports to Shanahan. If you asked me who I blame mostly for the Lance trade, I would say Shanahan.
I think if Daboll said “there is only so much I can do with this guy to win games” I can’t imagine Schoen would have signed him for what he did. I think it is pretty evident that Daboll thought he could win with Jones.
I think if Daboll said “there is only so much I can do with this guy to win games” I can’t imagine Schoen would have signed him for what he did. I think it is pretty evident that Daboll thought he could win with Jones.
Maybe.
Or Schoen could have said the cap situation is very tight and the best way to free up more cash in the short-term is to sign Jones to a multi-year deal. And Daboll agreed with the idea.
The critique on Gettleman not having an overall team philosophy he was building towards is correct and I could levy the same criticism against Schoen thus far. What we do know is the team emphasized more speed this past offseason but overall lacked toughness and composure in big spots this year.
Offensively I think Daboll leans toward a gunslinger whose arm opens up the entire field and playbook. He wants an offense that vertically attacks. Figure out how to build that. Jones is very clearly not the guy to do that.
Defensively I have no idea what’ll happen if Wink leaves regarding staying with a similar scheme fit or bringing back someone like Graham.
Its a concern that as of today, this regime will be entering year 3 and there is still many questions on what this team is trying to do.
I wouldn’t say I’m disouraged by the current state of the Giants, I’m almost disinterested by the ineptitude and lack of excitement they provide even in defeat most of the time. Bad and boring are a brutal combination.
To say its a massive offseason would be an understatement. It’ll most likely make or break this regime. Roster is still severely lacking in difference making talent.
I think if Daboll said “there is only so much I can do with this guy to win games” I can’t imagine Schoen would have signed him for what he did. I think it is pretty evident that Daboll thought he could win with Jones.
Maybe.
Or Schoen could have said the cap situation is very tight and the best way to free up more cash in the short-term is to sign Jones to a multi-year deal. And Daboll agreed with the idea.
Then he was all in on the Jones evaluation. I am not sure what point you are trying to make other than if Schoen was 100% in on Jones, maybe Daboll was only 80%, so slightly less wrong.
So yeah, why not give Dabs some credit for not quitting in the 2nd half, especially when he had to put a 3rd string QB in and still won a few games with him.
For the record, I’m not giving anyone any pats on the back for the first half of the season. No one….
Now we know what he's like when literally everything that could possibly go wrong goes wrong.
Even his tablet toss and rage at DJ during the Seattle game seemed proportionate.
I sense he actually has a bright future here. And I'm glad after the post-Coughlin Head Coaches.
We really shouldn't let this one get away unless something really shitty happens.
A few nice wins of late, but Daboll was more problem than solution this year.
If you’re convinced this regime can’t win and you’re going to hyper fixate on the DJ contract and anything Daniel jones for that matter, then I guess we’re up shit’s creek.
It’s one contract that might hurt for another 1-2 years. He’s gonna come back next season and this staff will try and rehab his play and get everything out of him one last time because not many options. They may draft a qb this April. Maybe even a first or second rounder. Maybe not. Everything depends on how shit shakes out. Make peace with it already. Now we’re gonna conjure up Dave fucking Gettleman to bash Schoen. You guys are losing it.
The key next year will be to avoid that brutal start to the season like we had this year. I hate to say, but the schedule will probably play a big part.
Or a two point conversion…
Great to see all the regular BBI’ers spouting off all the same bullshit…it’s comforting in some bizarre way.
I missed the lunacy
If you look at the QB play and offensive talent on all the teams with worse records than the Giants, I'd only not switch places with the Patriots (and it's pretty close). Daboll had the worst hand in football dealt to him save for the Patriots, IMO, and he won 6 games. In some ways, this year to me was more impressive than last year in the coaching job he did, keeping this team playing hard, and even beating the Eagles.
With the significant injuries this team had, and DJ, Tyrod, and Devito making starts, to win 6 games with the facts as they were this year, that is not underachieving, that is overachieving.
Play calling was suspect.
Roster management was suspect
Unprepared for the start of the season
Bone headed in game decisions
The team did not quit, i give him that. But he did not do a good overall job of coaching.
Mike, Greg in Indiana, I never understand when fans say that the team quit or didn't quit on a coach. It's all perception is it not? We have no idea what is going on inside the franchise. I would love to see some solid examples of a team that quit on their coach and prove it. It's one of the, if not the most, overused term in pro football
I think he’s a good coach, but not a great year for him. No credit ix due for a 6-11 season. Entire FO and coaching staff needs to step up their game; big off-season. I think they’re all up for the task, but this is a show me league.
Outstanding reply!
Not only that but it actually started when the Eagles butt raped us in the playoffs last January and our poor follow up against Dallas. Good post Terps!!
The eagles are playing chess? Have you seen the last month? They desperately wanted to come in and get back on track. And they got their shit pushed in. Sirianni has lost the locker room and is in major danger of being fired. None of genius Rosemans big moves did anything. They are in turmoil. This city is ready to explode. And it’s fucking paradise. One fucking draft slot is well worth it. They are still we’ll positioned to trade up and take a QB or take a stud WR and trade back up later for another QB.
If you were actively rooting for the eagles to win today, you’re an asshole.
Now that's rich. A guy from Philly calling people assholes because they wanted to see us move up in the draft. You can't make this shit up
Happened under mcadoo when the wheels started falling off. The team imploded. Judge lost control as well and he imploded with the quarterback sneak play plus his media rant. Coaches can lose a team real quick when the losses pile up. Daboll kept the team fighting and scrapping through the season.
Does he get blame for the horrible start? Yes, but he gets credit for keeping the team together too and I don't care who they played. They could have mailed it in and we would be having different conversations.
This is part of the problem. The bar has been set as “he is better than McAdoo and Judge.” Almost every coach in the NFL right now is better than those guys.
It would be nice to not evaluate the coach on “how did the team look after Halloween when the season was over? Great coaches keep bad teams trying hard in meaningless games.”
How about we don’t get bitch slapped September - October for a change before we start commending the coach?
Mike Tomlin is a great example
Don't forget Ronnie Barnes
But they also massively underachieved. You can give I’m credit for finishing 4-3, but you also have to hold him accountable for 2-8.
If you look at the QB play and offensive talent on all the teams with worse records than the Giants, I'd only not switch places with the Patriots (and it's pretty close). Daboll had the worst hand in football dealt to him save for the Patriots, IMO, and he won 6 games. In some ways, this year to me was more impressive than last year in the coaching job he did, keeping this team playing hard, and even beating the Eagles.
With the significant injuries this team had, and DJ, Tyrod, and Devito making starts, to win 6 games with the facts as they were this year, that is not underachieving, that is overachieving.
So coming out of training camp, your prediction for the Giants record was lower than the 6-11 they ended with? Wouldn’t that be the only way they overachieved?
The team was trash with Jones starting. They played better with Taylor and DeVito under center and the defense carried much of that with a spike in turnovers. Yet somehow that was Daboll willing the team to victory with a D coordinator many here want fired?
I am not suggesting Daboll be fired. I am still on the fence with him after an excellent first year and a disappointing second year. I am just asking that we evaluate the full season, not the half of the season that supports a narrative that he is a good coach or terrible coach.