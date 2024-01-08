Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll Press Conference (8:30AM) Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:02 am : 8:02 am



Monday, January 8, 2024



Approx. 8:30 a.m. — General Manager Joe Schoen and Head Coach Brian Daboll Available



Approx. 9:00 a.m. – Players Available



********



WATCH LIVE at 8:30 AM: GM Joe Schoen and Coach Daboll press conference on http://Giants.com, Giants App, @GiantsTV, & YouTube









