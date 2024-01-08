for display only
Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll Press Conference (8:30AM)

Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:02 am

Monday, January 8, 2024

Approx. 8:30 a.m. — General Manager Joe Schoen and Head Coach Brian Daboll Available

Approx. 9:00 a.m. – Players Available

WATCH LIVE at 8:30 AM: GM Joe Schoen and Coach Daboll press conference on http://Giants.com, Giants App, @GiantsTV, & YouTube




Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:38 am : link
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
·
2m
#NYGiants Lawrence - disappointing year....team missed a few plays in some games and missed the playoffs - got to make those plays
RE: RE: here's something to ask yourself  
Mike from Ohio : 9:39 am : link
In comment 16352283 Mbavaro said:
Quote:
In comment 16352264 Greg from LI said:


Quote:


Do you think George Young reported to Wellington every day?



And who is to say that they are “reporting “ to JM everyday

Just stop


What would you suggest is the purpose of that meeting then? "You guys have everything you need?"
RE: RE: here's something to ask yourself  
Greg from LI : 9:39 am : link
In comment 16352283 Mbavaro said:
Quote:
And who is to say that they are “reporting “ to JM everyday

Just stop


Schoen literally just said he and Daboll talk to Mara every day. What do you think they're talking about - the stock market? The weather? How their families are doing?
I picture Daboll  
ajr2456 : 9:42 am : link
Mumbling under his breath “this could have been an email”
RE: rnargi  
rnargi : 9:42 am : link
In comment 16352281 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Your emotional attachment to a losing quarterback is weird.


Why would you say that I have an 'emotional' connection? And I'd posit that it's a losing team. 85 sacks this season....lol. 141 point differential....lol. Defense getting blown out by Dallas twice, Mia, Sea, SF...lol. Your emotional attachment to adding a rookie QB to a very, very bad team is weird.
RE: …  
rnargi : 9:42 am : link
In comment 16352286 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
One season out of five should be concerning.


It is concerning. Who said it wasn't?
RE: RE: rnargi  
Scooter185 : 9:43 am : link
In comment 16352302 rnargi said:
Quote:
In comment 16352281 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


Your emotional attachment to a losing quarterback is weird.



Why would you say that I have an 'emotional' connection? And I'd posit that it's a losing team. 85 sacks this season....lol. 141 point differential....lol. Defense getting blown out by Dallas twice, Mia, Sea, SF...lol. Your emotional attachment to adding a rookie QB to a very, very bad team is weird.


You're right it's not like we've seen rookie QBs drafted in the last few years instantly help turn their team from laughingstock to in the playoffs. Never happens
It's weird to want a better QB?  
Greg from LI : 9:44 am : link
Why?

Daniel Jones has proven to be an oft-injured, mediocre at best QB. Why wouldn't you want an upgrade?

Yes, I know nothing is certain with a rookie QB. You could say the same about any rookie, though.
RE: RE: rnargi  
2ndroundKO : 9:45 am : link
In comment 16352302 rnargi said:
Quote:
In comment 16352281 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


Your emotional attachment to a losing quarterback is weird.



Why would you say that I have an 'emotional' connection? And I'd posit that it's a losing team. 85 sacks this season....lol. 141 point differential....lol. Defense getting blown out by Dallas twice, Mia, Sea, SF...lol. Your emotional attachment to adding a rookie QB to a very, very bad team is weird.

Most of the top rookie QBs get drafted by very bad teams.

Jones  
AcidTest : 9:45 am : link
has played too poorly and has had too many injuries to be the long-term answer at QB. How many seasons does he get to prove otherwise? When your QB's best attribute is his legs then he is not a franchise QB. And now even that attribute is threatened by his torn ACL. Even worse is that his running puts him at substantial risk for incurring yet another concussion or neck injury.

I do agree that he will be allowed to compete for a starting job once he's healthy, and that he will play if Daboll thinks he gives him the best chance to win. They won't bench him next year out of fear he might get injured until at the earliest they are mathematically eliminated from the playoffs.

With any luck he will be cut or traded after the 2024 season with only a $22M dead cap hit.
Sy said it best  
Ten Ton Hammer : 9:46 am : link
The standard for QB play is so low you don't even know what you're looking for.
RE: RE: RE: rnargi  
rnargi : 9:46 am : link
In comment 16352308 Scooter185 said:
Quote:
In comment 16352302 rnargi said:


Quote:


In comment 16352281 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


Your emotional attachment to a losing quarterback is weird.



Why would you say that I have an 'emotional' connection? And I'd posit that it's a losing team. 85 sacks this season....lol. 141 point differential....lol. Defense getting blown out by Dallas twice, Mia, Sea, SF...lol. Your emotional attachment to adding a rookie QB to a very, very bad team is weird.



You're right it's not like we've seen rookie QBs drafted in the last few years instantly help turn their team from laughingstock to in the playoffs. Never happens


So you're saying that moving up at the cost of at least one more 1st rounder plus to get either of the 3 QBs...I'll even give you any one of them...will most likely result in the Giants making the playoffs rather than NOT trading the draft capital and continuing to build the DEF, WR room, and OL?
The GM can and should say the team is terrible  
HardTruth : 9:47 am : link
This is pro sports. The record speaks for itself

We were 6-11. It’s terrible.

If not the GM, then who? Why the need to hide what is plainly obvious?
RE: RE: rnargi  
HBart : 9:47 am : link
In comment 16352302 rnargi said:
Quote:
In comment 16352281 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


Your emotional attachment to a losing quarterback is weird.



Why would you say that I have an 'emotional' connection? And I'd posit that it's a losing team. 85 sacks this season....lol. 141 point differential....lol. Defense getting blown out by Dallas twice, Mia, Sea, SF...lol. Your emotional attachment to adding a rookie QB to a very, very bad team is weird.

It is really weird. Eric's gone all cranky old man on DJ :)

Happy New Year Rob.
RE: RE: RE: here's something to ask yourself  
Mbavaro : 9:47 am : link
In comment 16352293 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
In comment 16352283 Mbavaro said:


Quote:


And who is to say that they are “reporting “ to JM everyday

Just stop



Schoen literally just said he and Daboll talk to Mara every day. What do you think they're talking about - the stock market? The weather? How their families are doing?


So what?
Just because they are discussing the team….in no way shape or form does that illustrate any micromanaging is going on

Talk about grasping at straws

Of all things to actually care about with this team…this isn’t one of them

I spoke to the CEOs I worked with everyday  
arniefez : 9:47 am : link
that we were in the same building. Almost always about business and most of the time I initiated. I think that’s healthy. I was rarely given “orders” but I didn’t need a weatherman to know which way the wind blew.

No one craps on the Mara’s more than I do but 2 off seasons ago they did what I hoped they would and brought in what I think are qualified people at GM and HC. Last off season I think their direct or indirect influence was a factor in the Jones contract. Obviously that’s turned into a health and financial problem for 2024 and 2025.

I think this off season is off to a good start. ST and OL coaches were held accountable and hopefully the rumor about Wink coming back is true.

We have some pretty comparable data from this season  
cosmicj : 9:47 am : link
Showing that Jones is inferior to a career back up like Tyrod. The Miami game is really what did it for me. Both QBs played and the moment Taylor entered the sack % dropped like a stone. Then Taylor leads a functional offense to end the season with a win and two close losses. Jones is a major problem.
At this point  
JT039 : 9:48 am : link
trade up to number 1, draft whoever you think is best - sign Tee Higgins to give him a number 1 weapon to go with the rest of role player type WRs we have.

That would be the ideal scenario for a QB to succeed. You have to get the QB and you have to get him weapons. We have neither right now. Let Barkley walk. Look at some of the RBs this year and where they were drafted...

Achane
Kyrien Williams
Pacheco
Kyzire White
Pollard
Jaylen Warren
and probably shit load more I dont have theenergy to look up.
RE: The GM can and should say the team is terrible  
Ten Ton Hammer : 9:48 am : link
In comment 16352327 HardTruth said:
Quote:
This is pro sports. The record speaks for itself

We were 6-11. It’s terrible.

If not the GM, then who? Why the need to hide what is plainly obvious?


Devil's advocate, but if they're obviously terrible there's no need to say it. Everything the Giants management say publicly is with a consideration for keeping the seats filled.
FOR THE LOVE OF JEHOVAH  
Greg from LI : 9:48 am : link
STOP SAYING "WR ROOM"!!!!!!
RE: At this point  
Mike from Ohio : 9:51 am : link
In comment 16352335 JT039 said:
Quote:
trade up to number 1, draft whoever you think is best - sign Tee Higgins to give him a number 1 weapon to go with the rest of role player type WRs we have.

That would be the ideal scenario for a QB to succeed. You have to get the QB and you have to get him weapons. We have neither right now. Let Barkley walk. Look at some of the RBs this year and where they were drafted...

Achane
Kyrien Williams
Pacheco
Kyzire White
Pollard
Jaylen Warren
and probably shit load more I dont have theenergy to look up.


Schoen directly said this morning he thought the did a good job adding weapons. I don't think he shares the view that the skill players at WR and RB are subpar.
RE: At this point  
ajr2456 : 9:52 am : link
In comment 16352335 JT039 said:
Quote:
trade up to number 1, draft whoever you think is best - sign Tee Higgins to give him a number 1 weapon to go with the rest of role player type WRs we have.

That would be the ideal scenario for a QB to succeed. You have to get the QB and you have to get him weapons. We have neither right now. Let Barkley walk. Look at some of the RBs this year and where they were drafted...

Achane
Kyrien Williams
Pacheco
Kyzire White
Pollard
Jaylen Warren
and probably shit load more I dont have theenergy to look up.


Trey Benson in the third is where I would lean.
RE: RE: RE: RE: rnargi  
Scooter185 : 9:52 am : link
In comment 16352323 rnargi said:
Quote:
In comment 16352308 Scooter185 said:


Quote:


In comment 16352302 rnargi said:


Quote:


In comment 16352281 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


Your emotional attachment to a losing quarterback is weird.



Why would you say that I have an 'emotional' connection? And I'd posit that it's a losing team. 85 sacks this season....lol. 141 point differential....lol. Defense getting blown out by Dallas twice, Mia, Sea, SF...lol. Your emotional attachment to adding a rookie QB to a very, very bad team is weird.



You're right it's not like we've seen rookie QBs drafted in the last few years instantly help turn their team from laughingstock to in the playoffs. Never happens



So you're saying that moving up at the cost of at least one more 1st rounder plus to get either of the 3 QBs...I'll even give you any one of them...will most likely result in the Giants making the playoffs rather than NOT trading the draft capital and continuing to build the DEF, WR room, and OL?


Yes, but your premise is flawed because trading up and taking a QB doesn't prevent them from adding to the DEF, WR, or OL.
RE: RE: RE: rnargi  
rnargi : 9:53 am : link
In comment 16352330 HBart said:
Quote:
In comment 16352302 rnargi said:


Quote:


In comment 16352281 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


Your emotional attachment to a losing quarterback is weird.



Why would you say that I have an 'emotional' connection? And I'd posit that it's a losing team. 85 sacks this season....lol. 141 point differential....lol. Defense getting blown out by Dallas twice, Mia, Sea, SF...lol. Your emotional attachment to adding a rookie QB to a very, very bad team is weird.


It is really weird. Eric's gone all cranky old man on DJ :)

Happy New Year Rob.


HNY, Howard...nice to har from you! For the record, I agree with Eric and others regarding Jones. He has started his career almost mirroring Phil Simms. He's been good, bad, and very bad at times. He has not shown consistency. He's 1 step out the door, and I get it. However, I'm 100% unwilling to mortgage 3 or 4 very high draft picks to move up a couple slots to take any of the 3 QBs everyone is talking up. I trust in the front office and coaching staff to continue building this roster, which was nearly devoid of talent 2 years ago with no cap space. I stay the course. I know people want instant gratification these days, but it ain't happening with the Giants with the holes they have on this team. Every single QB put behind the Giants oline this season ended up injured. Some rookie is going to change that? We're looking at and RGIII scenario if they do that.
rnargi  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:53 am : link
I've written a long article on Jones. So rehashing them here is pointless.

It's been five years. He can't stay healthy. He can't throw TD passes. He plays 1 or 2 good games per year that keep the clingers hopeful. "Yeah, but the Minnesota playoff game!" "Yeah, but the second half of the Arizona game!"

You and I are the same age. I know what a good, consistent QB looks like. Daniel Jones is not Phil Simms. He's not Eli Manning. Hell, he's not even Kerry Collins.
Mbavaro  
Mike from Ohio : 9:54 am : link
If they are not talking about running the team, what is it you think Schoen and Daboll talk to Mara about everyday?
RE: rnargi  
logman : 9:55 am : link
In comment 16352281 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Your emotional attachment to a losing quarterback is weird.


Jones is more than a quarterback to some people, it seems.
Oh Boy  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:55 am : link
Daniel Jones: 22-36-1

Dave Brown: 26-34-0
RE: Schoen and Daboll talk to ownership every day?  
Ivan15 : 9:56 am : link
In comment 16352020 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
Did the surprise (not surprise) anyone else?
______
Who is ownership? Are we talking John Mara and Steve Tisch or are we talking Tim McDonald and Kate Mara?
RE: Mbavaro  
Greg from LI : 9:57 am : link
In comment 16352374 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
If they are not talking about running the team, what is it you think Schoen and Daboll talk to Mara about everyday?


The Golden Globes and what brand of coffee they like the best, naturally
RE: Oh Boy  
Sean : 9:57 am : link
In comment 16352381 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Daniel Jones: 22-36-1

Dave Brown: 26-34-0

Giants record when Jones started in 2023: 1-5
Any other QB starting in 2023: 5-6
RE: RE: At this point  
JT039 : 9:57 am : link
In comment 16352356 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
In comment 16352335 JT039 said:


Quote:


trade up to number 1, draft whoever you think is best - sign Tee Higgins to give him a number 1 weapon to go with the rest of role player type WRs we have.

That would be the ideal scenario for a QB to succeed. You have to get the QB and you have to get him weapons. We have neither right now. Let Barkley walk. Look at some of the RBs this year and where they were drafted...

Achane
Kyrien Williams
Pacheco
Kyzire White
Pollard
Jaylen Warren
and probably shit load more I dont have theenergy to look up.



Schoen directly said this morning he thought the did a good job adding weapons. I don't think he shares the view that the skill players at WR and RB are subpar.


Well Schoen hasnt proven himself to be a quality evaluator of talent either. It vcould be argued he has been the biggest problem of the team the last two years.
RE: Mbavaro  
Mbavaro : 9:59 am : link
In comment 16352374 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
If they are not talking about running the team, what is it you think Schoen and Daboll talk to Mara about everyday?


Obviously the team

But…so what

Doesn’t mean they are being micromanaged

Do you have ant tangible proof in these conversations that they are being told me what to do?

Grasping at straws
RE: rnargi  
rnargi : 9:59 am : link
In comment 16352370 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
I've written a long article on Jones. So rehashing them here is pointless.

It's been five years. He can't stay healthy. He can't throw TD passes. He plays 1 or 2 good games per year that keep the clingers hopeful. "Yeah, but the Minnesota playoff game!" "Yeah, but the second half of the Arizona game!"

You and I are the same age. I know what a good, consistent QB looks like. Daniel Jones is not Phil Simms. He's not Eli Manning. Hell, he's not even Kerry Collins.


I read your article and as noted above, I agree with you, his consistency isn't there and he's been hurt a lot. I just don't think it's the smart move to trade that much capital to get one of these QBs. You want to move on? Fine. But the rookie class, IMHO, is not the way to go. Either get a bona fide mid level starter (not Taylor) to keep building the team like they did with Collins, and get the QB when you're closer to being ready like they did with Eli. That's when you can trade your capital, when it's less dire to lose it. Now? It would be borderline criminal to trade 3 firsts and more to move up to #1 with the needs on this team, which will get worse if you trade high draft capital. You know this.
RE: Oh Boy  
Rjanyg : 10:00 am : link
In comment 16352381 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Daniel Jones: 22-36-1

Dave Brown: 26-34-0


Wow.

To be fair, Dave Brown had a pretty decent OL and defense in 1994.
RE: k2tampa  
section125 : 10:00 am : link
In comment 16352164 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
that's EXACTLY why this team has been terrible for 12 years.

"We could have won a few more games" while completely failing to recognize (1) they didn't, and (2) they actually could have lost even more games.

THIS IS A BAD TEAM.

PERIOD.

Do I have to make you re-watch the season?


Eric, Daboll even said that last year they probably should have lost at Tenn and I believe GB. He knows sometimes you get lucky and sometimes unlucky.

It is a bad team, yes it is. Get then a good QB and it is a mediocre team, but nowhere near a good team.
RE: RE: Mbavaro  
Mike from Ohio : 10:01 am : link
In comment 16352388 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
In comment 16352374 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


If they are not talking about running the team, what is it you think Schoen and Daboll talk to Mara about everyday?



The Golden Globes and what brand of coffee they like the best, naturally


Mara - "Good morning, gentlemen. What's going on today?"

Schoen - "Well we claimed a guard and a punt returner off the waiver wire, and elevated a TE from the practice squad to fill in for Waller while he is out the next couple of weeks."

Daboll - "Position meetings are going on this morning from 9am until 11am, and then we have an afternoon walkthrough from 1-3. Going to try and get Gray some carries this week to lessen the load on Saquon."

Mara - "Thanks, gentlemen. Have a great day!"
RE: RE: Oh Boy  
Lambuth_Special : 10:02 am : link
In comment 16352391 Sean said:
Quote:
In comment 16352381 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


Daniel Jones: 22-36-1

Dave Brown: 26-34-0


Giants record when Jones started in 2023: 1-5
Any other QB starting in 2023: 5-6


This is why I'm not as down on the team overall as Eric. All they need is some league average QB play, and hopefully much better than that.
RE: RE: Mbavaro  
Mike from Ohio : 10:03 am : link
In comment 16352398 Mbavaro said:
Quote:
In comment 16352374 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


If they are not talking about running the team, what is it you think Schoen and Daboll talk to Mara about everyday?



Obviously the team

But…so what

Doesn’t mean they are being micromanaged

Do you have ant tangible proof in these conversations that they are being told me what to do?

Grasping at straws


Yes, of course I have tangible proof! I sit in on these meetings and will post transcripts shortly. I was just waiting for someone to ask so I could spring this! You walked right into my trap!!!

We are all speculating, you included. Was that not obvious to literally everyone?
RE: rnargi  
AcidTest : 10:03 am : link
In comment 16352370 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
I've written a long article on Jones. So rehashing them here is pointless.

It's been five years. He can't stay healthy. He can't throw TD passes. He plays 1 or 2 good games per year that keep the clingers hopeful. "Yeah, but the Minnesota playoff game!" "Yeah, but the second half of the Arizona game!"

You and I are the same age. I know what a good, consistent QB looks like. Daniel Jones is not Phil Simms. He's not Eli Manning. Hell, he's not even Kerry Collins.


I am also Eric's age.

The problem is that Jones has plateaued as a player. He's already reached his "ceiling," which is as a high-end backup or spot starter. He's the classic "bridge" QB that a team signs for a year or two while they try and find a franchise QB. Someone like Gardner Minshew or Baker Mayfield. The difference of course is that those two QBs are paid a lot less than Jones.
RE: RE: RE: Oh Boy  
logman : 10:04 am : link
In comment 16352418 Lambuth_Special said:
Quote:

This is why I'm not as down on the team overall as Eric. All they need is some league average QB play, and hopefully much better than that.


An OL that works as a unit and consistent QB play will go a long way to fixing this team.
RE: RE: rnargi  
leatherneck570 : 10:04 am : link
In comment 16352379 logman said:
Quote:
In comment 16352281 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


Your emotional attachment to a losing quarterback is weird.



Jones is more than a quarterback to some people, it seems.


Yep! He’s a veteran QB, too.
RE: RE: RE: Mbavaro  
Mbavaro : 10:05 am : link
In comment 16352423 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
In comment 16352398 Mbavaro said:


Quote:


In comment 16352374 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


If they are not talking about running the team, what is it you think Schoen and Daboll talk to Mara about everyday?



Obviously the team

But…so what

Doesn’t mean they are being micromanaged

Do you have ant tangible proof in these conversations that they are being told me what to do?

Grasping at straws



Yes, of course I have tangible proof! I sit in on these meetings and will post transcripts shortly. I was just waiting for someone to ask so I could spring this! You walked right into my trap!!!

We are all speculating, you included. Was that not obvious to literally everyone?


I’m not speculating at all


I have no idea and neither do you

That’s the point instead of trying to drive home a narrative
AcidTest  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:07 am : link
AND...

I am being brutally honest here...

Is it clear that Daniel Jones is better than Tyrod Taylor???

rnargi  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:08 am : link
Stroud and Burrow demonstrate what a true franchise QB can do in today's game.
Mbavaro  
Mike from Ohio : 10:11 am : link
Last time, and I am done because you are not reading/understanding anything that I post.

I suggested the fact that there was a standing meeting every day was odd. My "assumption" is they are talking about the New York Giants. I feel like that is a reasonable assumption since they all either own or are employed by the New York Giants. They probably make small talk too.

I said that the frequency struck me as odd. There is no "narrative" I suggested at all. That is coming from you, my friend.
Does Dabol take over play calling in 24?  
morrison40 : 10:12 am : link
Maybe ? 7/9 ,Playoff Offensive HC call plays,
Reid,McVay,Shanahan,LaFleur,Stefanski,McCarthy,McDaniels.
I wouldn’t be shocked if he did .
RE: RE: RE: rnargi  
logman : 10:13 am : link
In comment 16352430 leatherneck570 said:
Quote:
In comment 16352379 logman said:


Quote:


In comment 16352281 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


Your emotional attachment to a losing quarterback is weird.



Jones is more than a quarterback to some people, it seems.



Yep! He’s a veteran QB, too.


Well played

RE: AcidTest  
Lambuth_Special : 10:15 am : link
In comment 16352438 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
AND...

I am being brutally honest here...

Is it clear that Daniel Jones is better than Tyrod Taylor???


Based on both conventional and advanced stats, no.

Jones did have a much tougher slate of opponents and no Thomas however. The issue is that he was way off on the good throwing opportunities he did get in those first 5 games.

Could he come back and replicate his 2022 form - which hovered around the 12-15 range? Maybe. I don't see it at all however, and I hope the Giants are rational enough to view it that way.
looking at the big picture  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:16 am : link
Daniel Jones, 4-years, $160 million.

Tyrod Taylor, 2-years, $11 million

I'm not seeing the $149 million difference
