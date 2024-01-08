Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll Press Conference (8:30AM)

Monday, January 8, 2024
Approx. 8:30 a.m. — General Manager Joe Schoen and Head Coach Brian Daboll Available
Approx. 9:00 a.m. – Players Available
WATCH LIVE at 8:30 AM: GM Joe Schoen and Coach Daboll press conference on http://Giants.com, Giants App, @GiantsTV, & YouTube
#NYGiants Lawrence - disappointing year....team missed a few plays in some games and missed the playoffs - got to make those plays
Do you think George Young reported to Wellington every day?
And who is to say that they are “reporting “ to JM everyday
Just stop
What would you suggest is the purpose of that meeting then? "You guys have everything you need?"
Just stop
Schoen literally just said he and Daboll talk to Mara every day. What do you think they're talking about - the stock market? The weather? How their families are doing?
Why would you say that I have an 'emotional' connection? And I'd posit that it's a losing team. 85 sacks this season....lol. 141 point differential....lol. Defense getting blown out by Dallas twice, Mia, Sea, SF...lol. Your emotional attachment to adding a rookie QB to a very, very bad team is weird.
It is concerning. Who said it wasn't?
Your emotional attachment to a losing quarterback is weird.
Why would you say that I have an 'emotional' connection? And I'd posit that it's a losing team. 85 sacks this season....lol. 141 point differential....lol. Defense getting blown out by Dallas twice, Mia, Sea, SF...lol. Your emotional attachment to adding a rookie QB to a very, very bad team is weird.
You're right it's not like we've seen rookie QBs drafted in the last few years instantly help turn their team from laughingstock to in the playoffs. Never happens
Daniel Jones has proven to be an oft-injured, mediocre at best QB. Why wouldn't you want an upgrade?
Yes, I know nothing is certain with a rookie QB. You could say the same about any rookie, though.
Your emotional attachment to a losing quarterback is weird.
Why would you say that I have an 'emotional' connection? And I'd posit that it's a losing team. 85 sacks this season....lol. 141 point differential....lol. Defense getting blown out by Dallas twice, Mia, Sea, SF...lol. Your emotional attachment to adding a rookie QB to a very, very bad team is weird.
Most of the top rookie QBs get drafted by very bad teams.
I do agree that he will be allowed to compete for a starting job once he's healthy, and that he will play if Daboll thinks he gives him the best chance to win. They won't bench him next year out of fear he might get injured until at the earliest they are mathematically eliminated from the playoffs.
With any luck he will be cut or traded after the 2024 season with only a $22M dead cap hit.
You're right it's not like we've seen rookie QBs drafted in the last few years instantly help turn their team from laughingstock to in the playoffs. Never happens
So you're saying that moving up at the cost of at least one more 1st rounder plus to get either of the 3 QBs...I'll even give you any one of them...will most likely result in the Giants making the playoffs rather than NOT trading the draft capital and continuing to build the DEF, WR room, and OL?
We were 6-11. It’s terrible.
If not the GM, then who? Why the need to hide what is plainly obvious?
Your emotional attachment to a losing quarterback is weird.
Why would you say that I have an 'emotional' connection? And I'd posit that it's a losing team. 85 sacks this season....lol. 141 point differential....lol. Defense getting blown out by Dallas twice, Mia, Sea, SF...lol. Your emotional attachment to adding a rookie QB to a very, very bad team is weird.
It is really weird. Eric's gone all cranky old man on DJ :)
Happy New Year Rob.
And who is to say that they are “reporting “ to JM everyday
Just stop
Schoen literally just said he and Daboll talk to Mara every day. What do you think they're talking about - the stock market? The weather? How their families are doing?
So what?
Just because they are discussing the team….in no way shape or form does that illustrate any micromanaging is going on
Talk about grasping at straws
Of all things to actually care about with this team…this isn’t one of them
No one craps on the Mara’s more than I do but 2 off seasons ago they did what I hoped they would and brought in what I think are qualified people at GM and HC. Last off season I think their direct or indirect influence was a factor in the Jones contract. Obviously that’s turned into a health and financial problem for 2024 and 2025.
I think this off season is off to a good start. ST and OL coaches were held accountable and hopefully the rumor about Wink coming back is true.
That would be the ideal scenario for a QB to succeed. You have to get the QB and you have to get him weapons. We have neither right now. Let Barkley walk. Look at some of the RBs this year and where they were drafted...
Achane
Kyrien Williams
Pacheco
Kyzire White
Pollard
Jaylen Warren
and probably shit load more I dont have theenergy to look up.
We were 6-11. It’s terrible.
If not the GM, then who? Why the need to hide what is plainly obvious?
Devil's advocate, but if they're obviously terrible there's no need to say it. Everything the Giants management say publicly is with a consideration for keeping the seats filled.
That would be the ideal scenario for a QB to succeed. You have to get the QB and you have to get him weapons. We have neither right now. Let Barkley walk. Look at some of the RBs this year and where they were drafted...
Achane
Kyrien Williams
Pacheco
Kyzire White
Pollard
Jaylen Warren
and probably shit load more I dont have theenergy to look up.
Schoen directly said this morning he thought the did a good job adding weapons. I don't think he shares the view that the skill players at WR and RB are subpar.
That would be the ideal scenario for a QB to succeed. You have to get the QB and you have to get him weapons. We have neither right now. Let Barkley walk. Look at some of the RBs this year and where they were drafted...
Achane
Kyrien Williams
Pacheco
Kyzire White
Pollard
Jaylen Warren
and probably shit load more I dont have theenergy to look up.
Trey Benson in the third is where I would lean.
You're right it's not like we've seen rookie QBs drafted in the last few years instantly help turn their team from laughingstock to in the playoffs. Never happens
So you're saying that moving up at the cost of at least one more 1st rounder plus to get either of the 3 QBs...I'll even give you any one of them...will most likely result in the Giants making the playoffs rather than NOT trading the draft capital and continuing to build the DEF, WR room, and OL?
Yes, but your premise is flawed because trading up and taking a QB doesn't prevent them from adding to the DEF, WR, or OL.
It is really weird. Eric's gone all cranky old man on DJ :)
Happy New Year Rob.
HNY, Howard...nice to har from you! For the record, I agree with Eric and others regarding Jones. He has started his career almost mirroring Phil Simms. He's been good, bad, and very bad at times. He has not shown consistency. He's 1 step out the door, and I get it. However, I'm 100% unwilling to mortgage 3 or 4 very high draft picks to move up a couple slots to take any of the 3 QBs everyone is talking up. I trust in the front office and coaching staff to continue building this roster, which was nearly devoid of talent 2 years ago with no cap space. I stay the course. I know people want instant gratification these days, but it ain't happening with the Giants with the holes they have on this team. Every single QB put behind the Giants oline this season ended up injured. Some rookie is going to change that? We're looking at and RGIII scenario if they do that.
It's been five years. He can't stay healthy. He can't throw TD passes. He plays 1 or 2 good games per year that keep the clingers hopeful. "Yeah, but the Minnesota playoff game!" "Yeah, but the second half of the Arizona game!"
You and I are the same age. I know what a good, consistent QB looks like. Daniel Jones is not Phil Simms. He's not Eli Manning. Hell, he's not even Kerry Collins.
Jones is more than a quarterback to some people, it seems.
Dave Brown: 26-34-0
Who is ownership? Are we talking John Mara and Steve Tisch or are we talking Tim McDonald and Kate Mara?
The Golden Globes and what brand of coffee they like the best, naturally
Dave Brown: 26-34-0
Giants record when Jones started in 2023: 1-5
Any other QB starting in 2023: 5-6
trade up to number 1, draft whoever you think is best - sign Tee Higgins to give him a number 1 weapon to go with the rest of role player type WRs we have.
That would be the ideal scenario for a QB to succeed. You have to get the QB and you have to get him weapons. We have neither right now. Let Barkley walk. Look at some of the RBs this year and where they were drafted...
Achane
Kyrien Williams
Pacheco
Kyzire White
Pollard
Jaylen Warren
and probably shit load more I dont have theenergy to look up.
Schoen directly said this morning he thought the did a good job adding weapons. I don't think he shares the view that the skill players at WR and RB are subpar.
Well Schoen hasnt proven himself to be a quality evaluator of talent either. It vcould be argued he has been the biggest problem of the team the last two years.
Obviously the team
But…so what
Doesn’t mean they are being micromanaged
Do you have ant tangible proof in these conversations that they are being told me what to do?
Grasping at straws
It's been five years. He can't stay healthy. He can't throw TD passes. He plays 1 or 2 good games per year that keep the clingers hopeful. "Yeah, but the Minnesota playoff game!" "Yeah, but the second half of the Arizona game!"
You and I are the same age. I know what a good, consistent QB looks like. Daniel Jones is not Phil Simms. He's not Eli Manning. Hell, he's not even Kerry Collins.
I read your article and as noted above, I agree with you, his consistency isn't there and he's been hurt a lot. I just don't think it's the smart move to trade that much capital to get one of these QBs. You want to move on? Fine. But the rookie class, IMHO, is not the way to go. Either get a bona fide mid level starter (not Taylor) to keep building the team like they did with Collins, and get the QB when you're closer to being ready like they did with Eli. That's when you can trade your capital, when it's less dire to lose it. Now? It would be borderline criminal to trade 3 firsts and more to move up to #1 with the needs on this team, which will get worse if you trade high draft capital. You know this.
Dave Brown: 26-34-0
Wow.
To be fair, Dave Brown had a pretty decent OL and defense in 1994.
"We could have won a few more games" while completely failing to recognize (1) they didn't, and (2) they actually could have lost even more games.
THIS IS A BAD TEAM.
PERIOD.
Do I have to make you re-watch the season?
Eric, Daboll even said that last year they probably should have lost at Tenn and I believe GB. He knows sometimes you get lucky and sometimes unlucky.
It is a bad team, yes it is. Get then a good QB and it is a mediocre team, but nowhere near a good team.
If they are not talking about running the team, what is it you think Schoen and Daboll talk to Mara about everyday?
The Golden Globes and what brand of coffee they like the best, naturally
Mara - "Good morning, gentlemen. What's going on today?"
Schoen - "Well we claimed a guard and a punt returner off the waiver wire, and elevated a TE from the practice squad to fill in for Waller while he is out the next couple of weeks."
Daboll - "Position meetings are going on this morning from 9am until 11am, and then we have an afternoon walkthrough from 1-3. Going to try and get Gray some carries this week to lessen the load on Saquon."
Mara - "Thanks, gentlemen. Have a great day!"
Daniel Jones: 22-36-1
Dave Brown: 26-34-0
Giants record when Jones started in 2023: 1-5
Any other QB starting in 2023: 5-6
This is why I'm not as down on the team overall as Eric. All they need is some league average QB play, and hopefully much better than that.
If they are not talking about running the team, what is it you think Schoen and Daboll talk to Mara about everyday?
Obviously the team
But…so what
Doesn’t mean they are being micromanaged
Do you have ant tangible proof in these conversations that they are being told me what to do?
Grasping at straws
Yes, of course I have tangible proof! I sit in on these meetings and will post transcripts shortly. I was just waiting for someone to ask so I could spring this! You walked right into my trap!!!
We are all speculating, you included. Was that not obvious to literally everyone?
It's been five years. He can't stay healthy. He can't throw TD passes. He plays 1 or 2 good games per year that keep the clingers hopeful. "Yeah, but the Minnesota playoff game!" "Yeah, but the second half of the Arizona game!"
You and I are the same age. I know what a good, consistent QB looks like. Daniel Jones is not Phil Simms. He's not Eli Manning. Hell, he's not even Kerry Collins.
I am also Eric's age.
The problem is that Jones has plateaued as a player. He's already reached his "ceiling," which is as a high-end backup or spot starter. He's the classic "bridge" QB that a team signs for a year or two while they try and find a franchise QB. Someone like Gardner Minshew or Baker Mayfield. The difference of course is that those two QBs are paid a lot less than Jones.
This is why I'm not as down on the team overall as Eric. All they need is some league average QB play, and hopefully much better than that.
An OL that works as a unit and consistent QB play will go a long way to fixing this team.
Your emotional attachment to a losing quarterback is weird.
Jones is more than a quarterback to some people, it seems.
Yep! He’s a veteran QB, too.
Obviously the team
But…so what
Doesn’t mean they are being micromanaged
Do you have ant tangible proof in these conversations that they are being told me what to do?
Grasping at straws
Yes, of course I have tangible proof! I sit in on these meetings and will post transcripts shortly. I was just waiting for someone to ask so I could spring this! You walked right into my trap!!!
We are all speculating, you included. Was that not obvious to literally everyone?
I’m not speculating at all
I have no idea and neither do you
That’s the point instead of trying to drive home a narrative
I am being brutally honest here...
Is it clear that Daniel Jones is better than Tyrod Taylor???
I suggested the fact that there was a standing meeting every day was odd. My "assumption" is they are talking about the New York Giants. I feel like that is a reasonable assumption since they all either own or are employed by the New York Giants. They probably make small talk too.
I said that the frequency struck me as odd. There is no "narrative" I suggested at all. That is coming from you, my friend.
Reid,McVay,Shanahan,LaFleur,Stefanski,McCarthy,McDaniels.
I wouldn’t be shocked if he did .
Yep! He’s a veteran QB, too.
Well played
I am being brutally honest here...
Is it clear that Daniel Jones is better than Tyrod Taylor???
Based on both conventional and advanced stats, no.
Jones did have a much tougher slate of opponents and no Thomas however. The issue is that he was way off on the good throwing opportunities he did get in those first 5 games.
Could he come back and replicate his 2022 form - which hovered around the 12-15 range? Maybe. I don't see it at all however, and I hope the Giants are rational enough to view it that way.
Tyrod Taylor, 2-years, $11 million
I'm not seeing the $149 million difference