Thomas McGaughey FIRED

Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:14 am
The Giants fired special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey, per source. He had been the Giants special teams coach for six seasons. He lasted through three different head coaches. His units were top-half-of-the-league most of the first four years. Past two seasons were rough.
Here we go  
BigBlueShock : 8:15 am : link
Bobby Johnson next?
LET'S GO!  
Anakim : 8:16 am : link
ONE DOWN, AT LEAST JOHNSON TO GO
If Bobby Johnson survives the day, I am going to be a very  
Spider56 : 8:16 am : link
unhappy camper.
That  
46and2Blue : 8:16 am : link
Was fast
Bring back Joe DeCamillis?  
Anakim : 8:18 am : link
?
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:20 am : link
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:20 am : link
Changes to #Giants staff are underway.

Thomas McGaughey should have no problem finding a new job based on the interest he drew over the last 6 years whenever his future here was uncertain.

But it was time for a change from both sides.
RE: Bring back Joe DeCamillis?  
JerrysKids : 8:21 am : link
In comment 16351868 Anakim said:
Quote:
?


Would be very happy with that, he’s solid choice.
Thomas  
bronxboy : 8:22 am : link
still believes Campbell can be explosive. LOL
The right moves.  
Dave in Hoboken : 8:28 am : link
Bye bye.
Never recovered  
Sy'56 : 8:29 am : link
from a poor start
This guy was terrible.  
Giants86 : 8:35 am : link
abou time.
Go get Tabor  
GiantGrit : 8:43 am : link
From Carolina
Another one that had to be done  
ZogZerg : 8:45 am : link
two positive moves to start the day.
Same as with Johnson,  
logman : 8:46 am : link
this was an easy decision that I'm glad they realized needed to be made
It was embarrassing how the Cowboys undressed the NYG's STs unit on  
Optimus-NY : 8:47 am : link
opening night back in September. He arguable should have been fired that night. We all noticed the stink eye that Dabes gave T-Mac on the sideline during the preseason too.
I was on the fence about McGaughey  
cosmicj : 8:50 am : link
The first game was a disaster but there was plenty to like later in the season.
RE: If Bobby Johnson survives the day, I am going to be a very  
DefenseWins : 8:51 am : link
In comment 16351862 Spider56 said:
Quote:
unhappy camper.


The day? I would be fine if they fired him next week. I just dont want him coaching on this team anymore. There is no practice tomorrow.
LET'S GO!!!!  
HoodieGelo : 8:59 am : link
Off to a great start
When people ask how the beats slant the story...  
Gatorade Dunk : 9:01 am : link
Look at the Raanan tweet in the OP. Look at how Jordan worded that. Do you think there's any more favorable way to describe a special teams unit that was flat out bad in HALF of McGaughey's seasons here?

"Most of the first four" equals 3/4 (4/4 wouldn't be "most" it would be "all"; 2/4 wouldn't be "most" it would be "half"). And then the past two years get buried as an oh-by-the-way note.
Good  
Paulie Walnuts : 9:11 am : link
Clean out the Mara hold overs
RE: Never recovered  
ColHowPepper : 9:16 am : link
In comment 16351917 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
from a poor start

Talk about a disastrous waterfall:
From in our red zone to
Down 7-0 to
Felling Thomas for a good chunk of season to
Felling Jones for a good chunk of season
Best  
AcidTest : 9:29 am : link
wishes to him. Again, I am sorry he lost his job, but this was another move that had to be made. Our ST were atrocious.
Ho  
Spider43 : 9:35 am : link
Hum.
Another one that I am surprised lasted the year. But had to happen.  
ThomasG : 10:07 am : link
Cannot believe how unprepared this unit was coming out of summer. Just a mess, like the OL.

Schoen says the blame regarding punt returner is on him. But somebody coaching has to be honest and tell the GM that the original plan isn't going to work.

I never like to see Special Team issues as they scream to bigger issues with the coaching/rosters.

things  
46and2Blue : 10:14 am : link
got a little better after the identified a solid KR/PR...the early breakdowns were just nuts
