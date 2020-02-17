Thomas McGaughey FIRED

Jordan Raanan
@JordanRaanan
·
Now
The Giants fired special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey, per source. He had been the Giants special teams coach for six seasons. He lasted through three different head coaches. His units were top-half-of-the-league most of the first four years. Past two seasons were rough.
@art_stapleton
·
1m
#NYGiants have fired special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey, source confirms, as
@JordanRaanan
reported.
McGaughey had one year left on his contract and served as STC over the past three head coaching regimes. Was also here as assistant STC under Tom Coughlin.
@rydunleavy
·
1m
Changes to #Giants staff are underway.
Thomas McGaughey should have no problem finding a new job based on the interest he drew over the last 6 years whenever his future here was uncertain.
But it was time for a change from both sides.
Would be very happy with that, he’s solid choice.
The day? I would be fine if they fired him next week. I just dont want him coaching on this team anymore. There is no practice tomorrow.
"Most of the first four" equals 3/4 (4/4 wouldn't be "most" it would be "all"; 2/4 wouldn't be "most" it would be "half"). And then the past two years get buried as an oh-by-the-way note.
Talk about a disastrous waterfall:
From in our red zone to
Down 7-0 to
Felling Thomas for a good chunk of season to
Felling Jones for a good chunk of season
Schoen says the blame regarding punt returner is on him. But somebody coaching has to be honest and tell the GM that the original plan isn't going to work.
I never like to see Special Team issues as they scream to bigger issues with the coaching/rosters.