Thomas McGaughey FIRED

Jordan Raanan

@JordanRaanan

The Giants fired special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey, per source. He had been the Giants special teams coach for six seasons. He lasted through three different head coaches. His units were top-half-of-the-league most of the first four years. Past two seasons were rough.