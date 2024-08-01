Joe Schoen has to take a QB within the top 50 draft picks Sean : 1/8/2024 1:25 pm

There is a lot of talk about whether NYG will use a premium first round pick on QB. The trade up is debated, or whether to trade back into the first.



I've seen some people say the Giants will punt QB all together, that is impossible imo. It depends on what people view as punting the position, but the Giants will likely make their third biggest QB investment via the draft since 2000.



Think about that. This organization does not draft QBs. Aside from Eli & Jones, I believe Davis Webb (87th pick) was their highest QB investment through the draft. Ryan Nassib was a trade up in the 4th round.



Assuming the Giants do no maneuvering of the draft, at minimum I expect one of the 2nd round picks to be a QB. Given the history of the franchise, that's significant.



If Schoen just blindly gives Jones another year and he cannot stay healthy, he will likely be fired. It would be negligence. So, he HAS to take a QB,



I get it if you want to hold onto the picks and not trade up, but if Schoen does that, he better have a viable backup plan at the position that isn't Tommy DeVito or a veteran on the wrong side of 30.



If they have a strong enough conviction to take a QB in even the 2nd round, it still would be a significant investment given how the franchise has operated.



Schoen needs the following things after next season if he (and Daboll) expect to remain:



1. An established QB entering 2025 that is healthy.

2. The arrow clearly pointing up after 2024



I see no way he gives Jones a clear deck to be the QB with his durability concerns, at minimum I think a 2nd round draft pick will be brought in.



If you the think otherwise, it tells me you think Schoen is grossly incompetent and reckless with his employment status as GM of the NYG. In addition, that would extend to Daboll.



Some won't think a 2nd round QB is enough, I get that. But, I expect a QB to be drafted with one of their first 3 picks. I'd be shocked if it wasn't.