Joe Schoen has to take a QB within the top 50 draft picks

There is a lot of talk about whether NYG will use a premium first round pick on QB. The trade up is debated, or whether to trade back into the first.
I've seen some people say the Giants will punt QB all together, that is impossible imo. It depends on what people view as punting the position, but the Giants will likely make their third biggest QB investment via the draft since 2000.
Think about that. This organization does not draft QBs. Aside from Eli & Jones, I believe Davis Webb (87th pick) was their highest QB investment through the draft. Ryan Nassib was a trade up in the 4th round.
Assuming the Giants do no maneuvering of the draft, at minimum I expect one of the 2nd round picks to be a QB. Given the history of the franchise, that's significant.
If Schoen just blindly gives Jones another year and he cannot stay healthy, he will likely be fired. It would be negligence. So, he HAS to take a QB,
I get it if you want to hold onto the picks and not trade up, but if Schoen does that, he better have a viable backup plan at the position that isn't Tommy DeVito or a veteran on the wrong side of 30.
If they have a strong enough conviction to take a QB in even the 2nd round, it still would be a significant investment given how the franchise has operated.
Schoen needs the following things after next season if he (and Daboll) expect to remain:
1. An established QB entering 2025 that is healthy.
2. The arrow clearly pointing up after 2024
I see no way he gives Jones a clear deck to be the QB with his durability concerns, at minimum I think a 2nd round draft pick will be brought in.
If you the think otherwise, it tells me you think Schoen is grossly incompetent and reckless with his employment status as GM of the NYG. In addition, that would extend to Daboll.
Some won't think a 2nd round QB is enough, I get that. But, I expect a QB to be drafted with one of their first 3 picks. I'd be shocked if it wasn't.
1) reaching at #6 for a QB
2) Taking BPA at #6 and then trading up into the 1st round to grab someone like Penix.
There's an unusually high number of teams desperate for a new QB this year, so waiting until round 2 isn't going to fly if they really want a QB.
This implies re-evaluating Jones for yet another season. DeVito would be the third QB on the PS.
I have a feeling we see them go option 2 if they don't trade up.
Quote:
I see them doing one of two things:
I have a feeling we see them go option 2 if they don't trade up.
I believe Cam Ward could be in play if we move back into Round 1
Assuming Jones is on the roster, the team can only put one or two more QBs on the 53 man roster.
And FA is in March and the draft is in April. Think about what that means. The FA decision will probably telegraph what will happen in the draft.
Who the hell is Cam Ward?
He can do that. But he's attaching his job security to a guy who has not been able to stay healthy. You see him being that reckless with his job? These guys generally don't get second chances. I don't see that.
And Eric, remember he said he wasn't shopping Toney either. A prior regime: "we didn't sign Beckham to trade him."
Really curious to see what the buzz around him is like in the pre-draft run up.
This is the same group that gave Daniel the $160 million.
The trust factor isn't there for me.
This I agree with. And I'd imagine Tyrod Taylor would be viewed as the ideal FA option if they went that route.
True, but we know the box we have now tastes like shit.
I find that strategy appalling, but I got the sense from the presser that Schoen that the draft is just another "tool".
All this "Schoen has to do this" or "the Giants have to do that" talk is just fan BS. He has to? Or else what? Fold the franchise? Everyone gets fired? BS. There is more than one way to get from where they are to where they want to go.
The whole "has to" thing is a cousin to "When the player they wanted wasn't there, the GM panicked." GMs spend months putting together a draft board so they are prepared for however the draft falls. Fans panic. GMs go to their board. Their board may be wrong; their picks may be bad, but they don't "panic." It's fan BS.
And get off my goddam lawn.
We might like to see a QB taken in the first 50 picks. I think that's more likely than not. But there's no "have to."
Except Schoen has actually scouted the QBs, unlike your boy Dave
And this is likely a plan that buys him another year because it will likely align with what the owner of the team would do.
Quote:
Same exact thing everyone said in 2019
Except Schoen has actually scouted the QBs, unlike your boy Dave
"Cutcliffe said this guy was just like Eli. Good enough for me!"
Washington State QB. Get familiar. Lightly recruited out of high school because his team ran the Wing T. Started career at Incarnate Word before transferring to WSU. Incredible tools. Can still return to college though (may be going to Miami).
Yup.
And a cautionary tale for everyone whose panties are in a twist because the Giants currently aren't in reach of the three "no-brainers" at QB.
Won a Stanley Cup with the Canes.
I think this season has shown the NYG need a minimum of 3 QBs on the roster, especially if Jones and/or Taylor are in the mix.
Washington State QB. Get familiar. Lightly recruited out of high school because his team ran the Wing T. Started career at Incarnate Word before transferring to WSU. Incredible tools. Can still return to college though (may be going to Miami).
He has until January 15th to make his decision firm.
Ward is a very talented player. There is some LJax-lite to his game, especially the way he throws.
I do think he may be using this draft declaration to drive up his acquisition/NIL price...
Look at the QB injuries around the league - I think guys like TT will be more expensive than ever before AND that's for teams that have a QB 1 on lockdown.
The fumbles are a concern but disagree on the last part. From what I was told his family wanted him to stay in school and he’s over college
How does a free agent signing telegraph the draft? Jones, a free agent vet, and a rookie could all be on the roster. Or it could just be Jones and a free agent. Or Jones, a free agent vet, and DeVito.
It's pretty much a given Jones is gone after 2024, so even if they gave a free agent a four-year deal it doesn't imply anything for the draft other than the rookie won't start right away. They aren't going to sign a vet to a multiyear $10 million per deal.
Precisely the fear, it dovetails too well.
(1) Most importantly, the size of the contract will largely determine it. If they give a big deal to a veteran, they are not likely to draft a QB high. Also, any quality FA quarterback is not going to want to come here unless he's been told he has a legit shot at the starting job.
(2) Though not impossible, most teams still do not prefer to keep three QBs on the 53-man roster.
If the Giants re-sign someone like Taylor, I think it suggests a QB in the draft. If they pay more than 2-year, $11 million (Taylor's contract) for a veteran, I would think they would not draft a QB.
The problem for the Giants is FA comes before the draft, and not the other way around.
This upcoming year is where the mantle is set for the roster as 26 contracts ( the last half of the team) he gets to decide on.
With that being said. I do beleive Schoen takes a QB but I believe it will be in the second Round. We need a Jamaar Chase WR type to scare the hell out of defensed in our division. They need marvin harrision in Rd 1. I also think Peniz or JJ Mccarthy in Rd 2 and a OL with the other 2nd rd pick would be a great pick. In free agency we should go after Linebackers and a guard that's available. Resigning Saquan make sense at the right price.
QB2: Taylor (or similarly priced FA acquisition like Mariota or Brissett)
QB3: DeVito (or day 3 pick/UDFA)
There's little reason to think that 6 games is enough to make the Giants pivot from a guy they just paid.
I just threw up in my mouth a little.
That being said, I agree with Terps, it feels like Jones is going to be run back another year and if he's even remotely mediocre that will be enough for the power's that be to run it back in 25. Start looking at the 26 draft qbs, because I have a feeling that's the realistic time the Giants look for an impact qb in the draft.
That being said, I agree with Terps, it feels like Jones is going to be run back another year and if he's even remotely mediocre that will be enough for the power's that be to run it back in 25. Start looking at the 26 draft qbs, because I have a feeling that's the realistic time the Giants look for an impact qb in the draft.
Alas, I believe you have outlined it correctly.
Another season with arguably the worst QB room in the league with the separation between QB1, QB2 and QB3 being razor think. And therein lies the massive problem...
And aim for next years #1 draft point I suppose.
That being said, I agree with Terps, it feels like Jones is going to be run back another year and if he's even remotely mediocre that will be enough for the power's that be to run it back in 25. Start looking at the 26 draft qbs, because I have a feeling that's the realistic time the Giants look for an impact qb in the draft.
I will say that this draft almost reminds me of 2018 in the sense that the rankings teams have on QB's are probably going to be quite diverse. I do agree not forcing a QB at 6 if he has a 2nd Round grade just for the sake of drafting a QB high. The extra 2nd gives us the leverage to see how the QB crop falls and lately teams seem to be realizing that you can't take Day 2 talent in Round 1 and hope they are ready if needed.
We had right handed QBs with Andrew Thomas protecting the blind side this year. What good did that do?
Quote:
Penix at #6 with Neal protecting his blind side make you throw up in your mouth .... or anywhere else?
We had right handed QBs with Andrew Thomas protecting the blind side this year. What good did that do?
We were light years better with Thomas than without.
Dude. Thomas went down and they started Ezeudu at LT. The OL was a disaster for the 1st few games of the season and was the biggest problem we had.
Didn’t think Ewers was coming out?
You have to admit it is highly unlikely they give a big deal to a backup. Lots of good backup QBs signed without a chance to start. Some of the best backups out there, Bridgewater, Brissett, Dalton, Keenum, Rush, Winston, Trubinsky, Huntley, Minshew, knew going in they had little to no chance to start.
With Jones' contract it's highly unlikely they are going to sign a backup for $8 mill, $9 mill or $10 mill a year. I would be shocked if they signed one for more than Taylor money. And any vet coming here would have to know they are drafting a QB high this year or next anyway unless he's a fool.
It is not hard at all in today's NFL to have 3 QBs on the 53. Several teams did it this year. It used to happen all the time when the rosters were 45. Now you have 53 on the active roster, and 16 on the practice squad (with two elevations a game). You have 8 inactives on game day. So your active roster is actually 45 and you have 24 in reserve. Except now you can keep 8 of those "reserve" guys locked up so other teams can't poach them. So you have 69 players available to you. Then you have guys on injured reserve. All keeping three QBs on the 53 means is one of the guys who is always inactive and never plays will be on the practice squad instead of the 53.
I'd place a wager that the Eagles will be drafting a QB within the top 2 rounds and the Giants will wait until 2026. Wow.
You have to admit it is highly unlikely they give a big deal to a backup. Lots of good backup QBs signed without a chance to start. Some of the best backups out there, Bridgewater, Brissett, Dalton, Keenum, Rush, Winston, Trubinsky, Huntley, Minshew, knew going in they had little to no chance to start.
With Jones' contract it's highly unlikely they are going to sign a backup for $8 mill, $9 mill or $10 mill a year. I would be shocked if they signed one for more than Taylor money. And any vet coming here would have to know they are drafting a QB high this year or next anyway unless he's a fool.
I feel like it would essentially be lighting money on fire to spend money on someone like Brissett. They are essentially duplicating Jones' level and adding an additional 5-10 million in cap.
Just draft someone with a potentially higher ceiling, even if it's Cam Ward in the 4th.
I didn't want to say it outloud....
1) reaching at #6 for a QB
2) Taking BPA at #6 and then trading up into the 1st round to grab someone like Penix.
There's an unusually high number of teams desperate for a new QB this year, so waiting until round 2 isn't going to fly if they really want a QB.
****
The problem for the Giants is FA comes before the draft, and not the other way around.
Interesting that the Colts/Bears trade last year went down 5 days before the start of free agency. I don’t expect the NYG to be that decisive, but I expect another team (ATL?) will be.
All I know is Schoen has said twice that "they have to do something at quarterback because of the unknown with Jones' injury" (paraphrasing)
He has left it open that may come in free agency or the draft.
I still contend that free agency will be a big tell about what they do in the draft. If they spend more than they did on Taylor (or longer deal), then I wouldn't count on a QB being drafted.
If they spend less, I would think we are drafting a QB.
Who do you see as a top fight qb and dis that qb better than Daniele Jones? Without fixing that oline whomever it is that plays qb is doomed to fail.
Taylor v Eagles Jan 7 game: 23/37, 297 yds, 1TD/1INT
Taylor v Rams, Dec 31: 27/41, 319 yds, 1TD/1INT
QB is very likely imo.
QB is very likely imo.
Yeah, and what I haven't seen shared here on BBI, but elsewhere on Twitter/X: Schoen had a quote about the DJ contract putting things on "an accelerated timeline" and seemed to imply that it backfired.
I would be pretty surprised if they didn't take one.
I know there is a large portion here that don't believe they are taking QB. I think the opposite. I think they are going to get one (it might mean they reach too), but they're taking one.
6 games 🤣🤣Try six years
Look at the roster and who's contracts are up.
There are going to be A LOT of openings.
I know there is a large portion here that don't believe they are taking QB. I think the opposite. I think they are going to get one (it might mean they reach too), but they're taking one.
JS also mentioned moving around the draft, didn't he?
McCarthy seems a bit more like Daboll’s type (more athletic, while Penix is a true pocket passer).
I was watching McCarthy and a few things stand out.
1. Zip/velocity
2. Throwing on the run and from different arm angles
3. Avoiding pressure and making throws under pressure
4. A lot of NFL concepts in Um offense, will make his transition easier to project
5. Very athletic, though not big enough to be used as a runner . Think younger Tyrod.
A few things I was uncertain of
1. Seems to panic a bit when his first read is gone (see the overruled INT last week)
2. Slight frame
3. Has good velocity, but doesn’t really drive the ball downfield. Not sure he’s a great deep ball thrower, or he may be a bit too risk averse - regardless, he hardly ever throws the go ball.
I unfortunately agree that this is what it will be