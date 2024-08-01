OLB Coach Drew Wilkins FIRED

Pat Leonard
@PLeonardNYDN
·
5m
The Wilkins brothers came here with Wink Martindale from Baltimore. Daboll said he expects Martindale back, but now the Wilkins brothers - including Drew Wilkins, Martindale's right hand - have been fired
Does it? Everyone here said Wilkins was Winks guy so how is that Daboll's fault. Wink is so fucking overrated here..
Wink I believe hand picked those guys. Wonder if Wink had a say? If not, could spell trouble! Eggs was the better of the two LBer coaches. He’s got those inside guys playing well. McFadden made a huge improvement this year.
Daboll's the boss, the buck for asst coach hirings stops at his desk, regardless of where the suggestion came from.
if Wink is gone. He hasn't coached a good defense in several years now and not sure if his scheme works for the modern NFL. Likely the replacement hire is worse, but they have to try something different.
You announce two coaches are being fired at the morning press conference and then just sneak this news out in the afternoon?
What sneak. They go through reviews through the day. We all knew Johnson was gone the minute Schoen said he reviewed Neal's college tape and Neal is the guy he thought he was - meant Johnson was not doing his job. For most of the year, Specials sucked - we all knew McGaughey was likely gone. They were probably discussed in season.
I am hoping Wink and Kafka had meetings this morning with Schoen and Daboll to go over assistant coaches. How many times did we see the OLBs fail to hold the edge(two years) and the lack of pass rush production...? It may also be Schoen's input after talking with Daboll and Wink.
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
We are now seeing where they thought the team was underperforming.
Mark Collins was talking recently about how scared Tina’s position coaches were of getting fired. The DB Coach Len Fontes used to tell him all the time “I’m not getting fired because of you.” They’d be ultra prepared by the time they took the field.
But i am not as big a fan of the normal defensive alignment which is more like a 2-4 front. Seems too easy to run on and that was a big problem last two years especially when Dex and Leo were not in the game
offseason is more dramatic than the regular season
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
Brian Daboll is a tough spot when it comes to his defensive staff and that's part of what happens when you hire Wink Martindale as DC. It's his show, and Daboll knew that.
If Giants are unhappy with their EDGE production, and Daboll believes he needs to make a move there, do you not because of Wink? That's counterproductive.
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
Right. It's got to be over for Wink at this point. Where's that Chargers former HC at?
I get the vibe that he is a tough guy to reign in as a subordinate. He buckled working under Harbaugh. Performance aside, I can see it being not a good fit for Daboll. (Potential for a Buddy Ryan type locker room
Schism?) Better for a parting of the ways here.
This is what I thunk. I think Daboll wants some more oversight of the defense.
Edge was the obvious weakness on this D. Both in pass rush and run D.
Maybe this was a message that Wink chose to stay. Daboll's comments earlier may have alluded to the fact that it may be Winks decision, meaning this was gonna happen and Wink would have to agree or he would let go too.
The presser today was brilliant. Because Dabs "intended" to bring Wink back. So this puts the departure on Wink. Wink's guys are gone, he goes. The optics are playing chess - not checkers from Dabs. And if Wink is willing to stay (very doubtful) good for Wink.
This defense has played well considering how poor the other side of the ball is. If the Giant offense could maintain drives, the defense would rank near the top of the league.
The other issue is the personnel. It has been molded with draft picks and acquisitions to fit Winks UNIQUE scheme. Their 1st rounder and big FA acquisition from last year were tailor made for Winks defense.
I feel like they are close on the defensive side of the ball. If Wink truly is heading out the door, it sets them back significantly.
If you fired a guy so that another guy would hopefully quit too so you didn't have to fire him, you are not playing chess, you are a pussy.
If you want Wilkins gone you walk into Wink's office and tell him you are letting him go. If he throws a fit you let him go too. You don't fire a guy he is close to with the hopes it will be enough to piss him off.
the source of drama back a few weeks ago between Daboll and Wink. For all we know Daboll may have told Wink he was looking at making changes to his staff and Wink told him if they go I go. Daboll has the press conference saying I still want Wink here but its up to him, later fires Wilkins and now its Wink's play of if he stays or goes.
None of them were world beaters in the run game either.
So KT's 11.5 sacks were just really lucky? Who's stat is that?
If I knew you were going to post this, Victor, I wouldn't have wasted my time :)
In that he doesn’t sit back and play the read and react shitty zone we played for a long time but let’s be honest his defense was hot garbage most of the season.
And yes, our offense was the worst in the league, and yes we need more edge talent and another corner but seriously until we all the sudden started creating turnovers against bad teams the d was horrendous.
The missed tackles weeks 1 through 4 were comical. Neither side of the ball was prepared for the season.
If I knew you were going to post this, Victor, I wouldn't have wasted my time :)
Actually, your list of solo tackles is worse than what I said. He had one or zero solo tackles in 11 games.
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
·
1m
At this point, what's going on with #NYGiants feels like chess match. Wink says he wants to stay, under contract.
Daboll says expectation is Wink returns, but changes made to defensive staff, including two guys he brought here.
Next move?
Only a matter of time NYG have a new DC
It’s simple. Giants aren’t firing Wink Martindale to let him negotiate a contract for 2024 at 1/2 the current rate. That would leave the Giants on the hook for $1.5M+. If Wink wants to leave, Giants won’t be paying him to coach elsewhere (Panthers).
Actually, your list of solo tackles is worse than what I said. He had one or zero solo tackles in 11 games.
you have to laugh not to cry. KT has ability but it's not being brought out by the coaches. Or maybe it's him?
It’s simple. Giants aren’t firing Wink Martindale to let him negotiate a contract for 2024 at 1/2 the current rate. That would leave the Giants on the hook for $1.5M+. If Wink wants to leave, Giants won’t be paying him to coach elsewhere (Panthers).
$1.5M is chump change to be screwing around this situation over.
The missed tackles weeks 1 through 4 were comical. Neither side of the ball was prepared for the season.
Ryan Dunleavy
@rydunleavy
·
7m
Beyond what it means for escalating #Giants Wink Martindale’s likely departure, Wink always was quick to credit Drew Wilkins for Kayvon Thibodeaux’s development. Dont lose sight of impact on players.
Of our OLB’s to contain the edge on outside runs consistently is akin to the OL not knowing how to pick up stunts. We saw the same mistakes from these two position groups all year never get corrected. Bobby Johnson got fired for it and theses two coaches should get canned too. If Wink doesn’t like it and wants to quit, so be it. Our Defense as a whole has sucked all season.
lament about the past season and complain about not enough improvement in players, sometimes it is hard choices that lead to improvements.
The lack of development of the Oline and the constant piss poor run defense over two years should be enough to see it is time to move on from the coaches responsible.
27th ranked defense and 29th vs the run is nothing to get hyped up for Wink over. Even yesterday, in the 1st half the defense was puuting all kind of pressure on Hurts and in the 2nd half it basically stopped on Mariota. The constant soft coverages on 3rd and longs or even 3rd a short were horrendous.
Wink is a cool guy, but was not impressed with his overall defense.
Your guys aren’t developing our OLB as we expected, so we’re letting them go.
If Wink comes back with, KT and AO aren’t picking up on the advanced teaching, then either they are 1 trick ponies or Wink is covering up.
I think at this point KT should have picked up a swim or spin move, but he’s still straight line. Ditto AO.
Fun times ahead the next few days as the revolving door to teams firing HCs gets interesting.
The Giant Insider Podcast and Newspaper
@GiantInsider
The more I learn about Drew Wilkins the more I hear the guy had an ego the size of the Atlantic Ocean. Why, I don't know. But he also wasn't seeing eye-to-eye with Daboll on a lot of stuff and it wouldn't surprise me that he leaked stuff to Jay Glazer leading to today's firing.
Eric, heard through the grapevine that his firing was not done with Wink's blessing and was one of the major contributors to a verbal exchange that led to his leaving
The rest you can maybe chalk up to the scheme of the guys who just got fired.
Either way, you really have to be dug in to be sour on a guy who just got 11.5 sacks in his second year, when everyone's main concern after his rookie year was that he doesn't even have enough sacks.
Why cut them? They're good players. Are you implying that I said to cut Kayvon? Obviously I didn't. Yes, there was a concern about KT's sacks after his rookie season. But you're ignoring the concern about his problems setting the edge and playing the run. Both of those other guys had more sacks than KT, more tackles, and more tackles for losses. And Mack is 32. Kayvon has some great games, but he's not a great player. He's inconsistent, he is poor against the run, and he has too many games where he's invisible. He's still young and hopefully will address his weaknesses and he's the best we've got at the moment.
I’ve been trying to say for sometime that I don’t see his value as a number 1. He maybe a good player but nothing close to a game changer. He avoids contact and has limited strength to beating OT’s or TE’s.
None of them were world beaters in the run game either.
Wonder if they talked to Wink about this? This could get interesting.
Ojulari did jack squat this year.
Ward was very quiet.
They traded for Basham and he did nothing.
---------
Really, their inability to get any production out of the OLB opposite Thibs (and Thibs lack of development, himself) probably did him in.
Wow - expecting some more Wink news shortly..
Wouldn't it just be assumed the position coaches would be gone?
At least have the guts to announce it before the morning press conferece
Timing seems weird, but again it may just be that it was just made public.
At least have the guts to announce it before the morning press conferece
I am really hoping this was not the motive. If it is, then we have a lot of front office problems that need to be addressed.
Wouldn't it just be assumed the position coaches would be gone?
I think Daboll wants it to look like Wink quit, instead of firing him
Quote:
Daboll's the boss, the buck for asst coach hirings stops at his desk, regardless of where the suggestion came from.
Should be the concept with many of the players as well.
Pretty sure that Wink can't quit unless he wants to take a year off from coaching in 2024.
How is this not a precursor to Wink leaving?
More change coming in year 3 with no answer at QB on the roster.
Ron Rivera would be interesting.
Nothing is really stopping them from firing Wink if that's the call.
Daboll saying this morning the expectation that Wink will return is what's confusing to me. Certainly, he had to know at the time that he'd be letting the Wilkins brothers go today.
What sneak. They go through reviews through the day. We all knew Johnson was gone the minute Schoen said he reviewed Neal's college tape and Neal is the guy he thought he was - meant Johnson was not doing his job. For most of the year, Specials sucked - we all knew McGaughey was likely gone. They were probably discussed in season.
I am hoping Wink and Kafka had meetings this morning with Schoen and Daboll to go over assistant coaches. How many times did we see the OLBs fail to hold the edge(two years) and the lack of pass rush production...? It may also be Schoen's input after talking with Daboll and Wink.
But it does seem Wink is on thin ice.
Interesting development and quite a stat from the beats.
@JordanRaanan
·
10m
This is a significant move. Drew Wilkins is Wink Martindale's right-hand man.
I was told this does not mean that Martindale has been fired too. But it does make you wonder how much longer he stays.
Mark Collins was talking recently about how scared Tina’s position coaches were of getting fired. The DB Coach Len Fontes used to tell him all the time “I’m not getting fired because of you.” They’d be ultra prepared by the time they took the field.
exactly, on firing him. If you don't want him let him go. I hope Daboll isn't playing bullshit games.
Interesting development and quite a stat from the beats.
Ward's a free agent anyways.
Wouldn't the normal course have been to let go of Wink 1st? Then all of his assistants would be free to go and new guys would bring his?
It seems if they had completed the position coach evaluations they would have fired everyone at once, unless they are playing a game with Wink.
Hinky? - ( New Window )
Daboll let his guy (Johnson) go, too.
Wink may very well be gone, but he could just as easily be on board with this. Until we hear otherwise, we don't know one way or the other.
Schism?) Better for a parting of the ways here.
So KT's 11.5 sacks were just really lucky? Who's stat is that?
Schism?) Better for a parting of the ways here.
This is what I thunk. I think Daboll wants some more oversight of the defense.
@art_stapleton
·
5m
Had Wink Martindale gotten the head coaching job in Indy last season, sense I got was that Drew Wilkins would have been his DC.
At Combine, very rarely if ever did you see Wink without the Wilkins brothers. Extremely tight.
This is significant, as the entire beat is saying.
Maybe this was a message that Wink chose to stay. Daboll's comments earlier may have alluded to the fact that it may be Winks decision, meaning this was gonna happen and Wink would have to agree or he would let go too.
Yep. Quite possibly, Wink approved this.
The other issue is the personnel. It has been molded with draft picks and acquisitions to fit Winks UNIQUE scheme. Their 1st rounder and big FA acquisition from last year were tailor made for Winks defense.
I feel like they are close on the defensive side of the ball. If Wink truly is heading out the door, it sets them back significantly.
If you fired a guy so that another guy would hopefully quit too so you didn't have to fire him, you are not playing chess, you are a pussy.
If you want Wilkins gone you walk into Wink's office and tell him you are letting him go. If he throws a fit you let him go too. You don't fire a guy he is close to with the hopes it will be enough to piss him off.
Then he should have fired Wink for doing so.
Let's not make Wink out to look great here.
Let's not make Wink out to look great here.
Making Wink out to be great? I just suggested it if were true he should have been fired.
Then why give him the game ball that day?
Quote:
Which pissed off Daboll.
Then why give him the game ball that day?
That video showed it was hardly that. Tossed the ball at him. I think it was passive aggressive. Mike does have a point. Regardless, it's messy.
Link - ( New Window )
And yes, our offense was the worst in the league, and yes we need more edge talent and another corner but seriously until we all the sudden started creating turnovers against bad teams the d was horrendous.
@JordanRaanan
Just spoke with a source who told me don’t expect Wink Martindale to be with the Giants much longer.
And yes, our offense was the worst in the league, and yes we need more edge talent and another corner but seriously until we all the sudden started creating turnovers against bad teams the d was horrendous.
The missed tackles weeks 1 through 4 were comical. Neither side of the ball was prepared for the season.
@art_stapleton
·
1m
At this point, what's going on with #NYGiants feels like chess match. Wink says he wants to stay, under contract.
Daboll says expectation is Wink returns, but changes made to defensive staff, including two guys he brought here.
Next move?
Only a matter of time NYG have a new DC
@NFLDraftBites
It’s simple. Giants aren’t firing Wink Martindale to let him negotiate a contract for 2024 at 1/2 the current rate. That would leave the Giants on the hook for $1.5M+. If Wink wants to leave, Giants won’t be paying him to coach elsewhere (Panthers).
Is it Daboll, or is it Schoen? Remember George Young made Parcells get rid of people and Accorsi made TC get rid of people, as did Reese.
@NFLDraftBites
It’s simple. Giants aren’t firing Wink Martindale to let him negotiate a contract for 2024 at 1/2 the current rate. That would leave the Giants on the hook for $1.5M+. If Wink wants to leave, Giants won’t be paying him to coach elsewhere (Panthers).
$1.5M is chump change to be screwing around this situation over.
I agree.
@DMRussini
·
6m
Several sources in the Giants building have shared that they would be surprised if Wink stays.
At this moment, he is still the defensive coordinator of the New York Giants.
@rydunleavy
·
7m
Beyond what it means for escalating #Giants Wink Martindale’s likely departure, Wink always was quick to credit Drew Wilkins for Kayvon Thibodeaux’s development. Dont lose sight of impact on players.
Jihad Ward called him ‘Wink Jr.’ to me.
This is some pathetic bullshit if true. Bad look for a coach coming off a disappointing season.
The lack of development of the Oline and the constant piss poor run defense over two years should be enough to see it is time to move on from the coaches responsible.
27th ranked defense and 29th vs the run is nothing to get hyped up for Wink over. Even yesterday, in the 1st half the defense was puuting all kind of pressure on Hurts and in the 2nd half it basically stopped on Mariota. The constant soft coverages on 3rd and longs or even 3rd a short were horrendous.
Wink is a cool guy, but was not impressed with his overall defense.
McFadden? He was a (missed) tackling machine.
If Wink comes back with, KT and AO aren’t picking up on the advanced teaching, then either they are 1 trick ponies or Wink is covering up.
I think at this point KT should have picked up a swim or spin move, but he’s still straight line. Ditto AO.
Fun times ahead the next few days as the revolving door to teams firing HCs gets interesting.
Wink wanted out but wanted to be fired since he would still be owed a hefty chunk of change. Giants made him choose to stay or resign but they weren’t going to pay him to coach elsewhere.
So did Josh Allen and Khalil Mack. Cut them?
The rest you can maybe chalk up to the scheme of the guys who just got fired.
Either way, you really have to be dug in to be sour on a guy who just got 11.5 sacks in his second year, when everyone's main concern after his rookie year was that he doesn't even have enough sacks.
They could of had devito’s agent take care of it
Eric, heard through the grapevine that his firing was not done with Wink's blessing and was one of the major contributors to a verbal exchange that led to his leaving
Well, based on what i heard (which i agree with winks rebuttal tbh) it worked
