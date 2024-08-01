for display only
OLB Coach Drew Wilkins FIRED

SicilianGMEN : 1/8/2024 2:22 pm
Charlotte Carroll
@charlottecrrll
Giants outside linebackers coach Drew Wilkins and his brother defensive assistant Kevin Wilkins have been fired, per source.
Wink's hand picked man  
Sean : 1/8/2024 2:23 pm : link
Stay tuned. More changes may be coming.
Uh oh...  
Optimus-NY : 1/8/2024 2:24 pm : link
That's Wink's boy right there. Spidey-sense is tingling.
Daboll trying to get Wink to quit?  
DaveInTampa : 1/8/2024 2:24 pm : link
Somebody has to be blamed for 6-11  
Bob from Massachusetts : 1/8/2024 2:25 pm : link
So it's Bobby Johnson on the offensive side, TMac for special teams, and now maybe these guys for the sucky run defense. That's how organizations work
Wow  
mittenedman : 1/8/2024 2:27 pm : link
Damn. I liked Drew  
OdellBeckhamJr : 1/8/2024 2:27 pm : link
I thought linebackers did a good job this year. I guess Wink is next...
Ha Ha, how do you know  
jvm52106 : 1/8/2024 2:27 pm : link
Wink hasn't approved this?
Not a good  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/8/2024 2:27 pm : link
sign for Wink... Wink LOVES him.
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/8/2024 2:27 pm : link
Ryan Dunleavy
@rydunleavy
6m
Whoa. This is a major development.

Drew Wilkins is Wink's right-hand man. Can't imagine that's going to sit well in their relationship. #Giants
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/8/2024 2:28 pm : link
Pat Leonard
@PLeonardNYDN
5m
The Wilkins brothers came here with Wink Martindale from Baltimore. Daboll said he expects Martindale back, but now the Wilkins brothers - including Drew Wilkins, Martindale's right hand - have been fired
Sean : 1/8/2024 2:29 pm : link
Bobby Skinner
@BobbySkinner_
Giants fired OLB Coach Drew Wilkins

Out of 78 OLB's in pass rush win rate:

Kayvon Thibodeaux: 71st
Azeez Ojulari: 76th
Jihad Ward: 78th

None of them were world beaters in the run game either.
OLB's were not  
section125 : 1/8/2024 2:29 pm : link
so good. Of course the only one worth a crap was Thibodeaux.

Wonder if they talked to Wink about this? This could get interesting.
This is where the rubber hits the road...  
mittenedman : 1/8/2024 2:29 pm : link
Thibs was talked up and played well at times, but disappeared far too much and was not consistently productive.

Ojulari did jack squat this year.

Ward was very quiet.

They traded for Basham and he did nothing.

---------

Really, their inability to get any production out of the OLB opposite Thibs (and Thibs lack of development, himself) probably did him in.
Man, outside of  
Bill in UT : 1/8/2024 2:29 pm : link
Patterson and Henderson, are there any position coaches worth keeping? What an effin' mess this is and it falls on Daboll, doesn't it? Tough to bet on Wink and Kafka being around, also, despite Daboll's comments at the presser, he doesn't get to decide by himself.
CoughlinHandsonHips : 1/8/2024 2:30 pm : link
Wink's protégé.

Wow - expecting some more Wink news shortly..
Oh Damn !!!  
blueblood : 1/8/2024 2:31 pm : link
ouch !!!
RE: Man, outside of  
jvm52106 : 1/8/2024 2:32 pm : link
In comment 16353388 Bill in UT said:
Quote:
Patterson and Henderson, are there any position coaches worth keeping? What an effin' mess this is and it falls on Daboll, doesn't it? Tough to bet on Wink and Kafka being around, also, despite Daboll's comments at the presser, he doesn't get to decide by himself.


Does it? Everyone here said Wilkins was Winks guy so how is that Daboll's fault. Wink is so fucking overrated here..
I would  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/8/2024 2:32 pm : link
be very surprised if Wink isn't gone at this point.
Interesting.....  
Simms11 : 1/8/2024 2:33 pm : link
Wink I believe hand picked those guys. Wonder if Wink had a say? If not, could spell trouble! Eggs was the better of the two LBer coaches. He’s got those inside guys playing well. McFadden made a huge improvement this year.
Yup, sounds like Wink is a gone  
ZogZerg : 1/8/2024 2:34 pm : link
Maybe I'm wrong about this....  
mittenedman : 1/8/2024 2:34 pm : link
...but why would they bother announcing a Wilkins firing if Wink was leaving?

Wouldn't it just be assumed the position coaches would be gone?
It'd seem weird for a position coach to be fired without  
BLUATHRT : 1/8/2024 2:34 pm : link
that coordinators consent. This happened after meetings with Kafka and Wink today, with no word on Wink other than affirmative that Daboll expects Wink to be back.
Okereke and McFadden did well inside  
logman : 1/8/2024 2:35 pm : link
but the EDGE has not been good. Changes happen when teams shit the bed.
Pretty weak  
ghost718 : 1/8/2024 2:35 pm : link
If they're trying to force Martindale out

At least have the guts to announce it before the morning press conferece
McGaughey and Johnson  
Mike from Ohio : 1/8/2024 2:37 pm : link
were let go before the 8:30am press conference today. Is this another decision that was made then and just made public now, or did they just let him go now?

Timing seems weird, but again it may just be that it was just made public.
RE: Pretty weak  
Mike from Ohio : 1/8/2024 2:38 pm : link
In comment 16353413 ghost718 said:
Quote:
If they're trying to force Martindale out

At least have the guts to announce it before the morning press conferece


I am really hoping this was not the motive. If it is, then we have a lot of front office problems that need to be addressed.
Yeah this seems hinky  
Greg from LI : 1/8/2024 2:42 pm : link
You announce two coaches are being fired at the morning press conference and then just sneak this news out in the afternoon?
RE: Maybe I'm wrong about this....  
DaveInTampa : 1/8/2024 2:43 pm : link
In comment 16353407 mittenedman said:
Quote:
...but why would they bother announcing a Wilkins firing if Wink was leaving?

Wouldn't it just be assumed the position coaches would be gone?


I think Daboll wants it to look like Wink quit, instead of firing him
RE: RE: Man, outside of  
Bill in UT : 1/8/2024 2:44 pm : link
In comment 16353398 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
In comment 16353388 Bill in UT said:


Quote:


Patterson and Henderson, are there any position coaches worth keeping? What an effin' mess this is and it falls on Daboll, doesn't it? Tough to bet on Wink and Kafka being around, also, despite Daboll's comments at the presser, he doesn't get to decide by himself.



Does it? Everyone here said Wilkins was Winks guy so how is that Daboll's fault. Wink is so fucking overrated here..


Daboll's the boss, the buck for asst coach hirings stops at his desk, regardless of where the suggestion came from.
Thibs  
bronxboy : 1/8/2024 2:44 pm : link
71st? I thought he was a stud pass rusher.
good  
JT039 : 1/8/2024 2:45 pm : link
clean house.

Should be the concept with many of the players as well.
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/8/2024 2:45 pm : link
Bye Wink.
RE: RE: Maybe I'm wrong about this....  
BlackLight : 1/8/2024 2:45 pm : link
In comment 16353442 DaveInTampa said:
Quote:
In comment 16353407 mittenedman said:


Quote:


...but why would they bother announcing a Wilkins firing if Wink was leaving?

Wouldn't it just be assumed the position coaches would be gone?



I think Daboll wants it to look like Wink quit, instead of firing him


Pretty sure that Wink can't quit unless he wants to take a year off from coaching in 2024.
Daboll also said he expected Patrick Graham to be "back"  
Ben in Tampa : 1/8/2024 2:45 pm : link
and we know how that turned out. Looks like it's the same thing with Wink.
Damn  
Chris684 : 1/8/2024 2:46 pm : link
Just when you think Schoen and Dabes had this whole thing on the right track.

How is this not a precursor to Wink leaving?

More change coming in year 3 with no answer at QB on the roster.
I don't mind moving on from Wink  
Greg from LI : 1/8/2024 2:47 pm : link
But I hope the names that have been mentioned - Leslie Frazier, Patrick Graham - are not the direction they go.

Ron Rivera would be interesting.
Why not  
Pete in MD : 1/8/2024 2:47 pm : link
just fire Martindale too right now? His contract?
If you wanted a new OL coach then you should want a new OLB coach too  
Metnut : 1/8/2024 2:47 pm : link
performance from that unit was awful this season.
he should be canned. the# 5 pick in the draft has yet to learn any  
Victor in CT : 1/8/2024 2:48 pm : link
technique and disappears for games at a time. no matter how much they blitz they get little pressure. none of them tackle well.
The Wilkins  
Pete in MD : 1/8/2024 2:49 pm : link
brothers have gone with Wink everywhere. This really isn't cryptic.
RE: I would  
DavidinBMNY : 1/8/2024 2:49 pm : link
In comment 16353400 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
be very surprised if Wink isn't gone at this point.
You would think Wink quit if these guys are gone.
I don't mind  
darren in pdx : 1/8/2024 2:49 pm : link
if Wink is gone. He hasn't coached a good defense in several years now and not sure if his scheme works for the modern NFL. Likely the replacement hire is worse, but they have to try something different.
RE: Why not  
BlackLight : 1/8/2024 2:50 pm : link
In comment 16353464 Pete in MD said:
Quote:
just fire Martindale too right now? His contract?


Nothing is really stopping them from firing Wink if that's the call.

Daboll saying this morning the expectation that Wink will return is what's confusing to me. Certainly, he had to know at the time that he'd be letting the Wilkins brothers go today.
In a results oriented business….  
morrison40 : 1/8/2024 2:51 pm : link
poor results get people fired ! NFL is a business, with one major exception, owners don’t get fired!
Correct me if I am wrong but  
Blue Dream : 1/8/2024 2:51 pm : link
If he gets fired he can go wherever he wants. If he quits he is sidelined til his contract is up correct? Are they trying to get him to quit?
RE: Yeah this seems hinky  
section125 : 1/8/2024 2:51 pm : link
In comment 16353440 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
You announce two coaches are being fired at the morning press conference and then just sneak this news out in the afternoon?


What sneak. They go through reviews through the day. We all knew Johnson was gone the minute Schoen said he reviewed Neal's college tape and Neal is the guy he thought he was - meant Johnson was not doing his job. For most of the year, Specials sucked - we all knew McGaughey was likely gone. They were probably discussed in season.

I am hoping Wink and Kafka had meetings this morning with Schoen and Daboll to go over assistant coaches. How many times did we see the OLBs fail to hold the edge(two years) and the lack of pass rush production...? It may also be Schoen's input after talking with Daboll and Wink.

But it does seem Wink is on thin ice.

If they release Ward  
Lines of Scrimmage : 1/8/2024 2:52 pm : link
then I will think they are really trying to force Wink out.

Interesting development and quite a stat from the beats.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/8/2024 2:52 pm : link
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
How highly does Wink think of Drew Wilkins? This is from a year ago: "He’s a phenomenal coach. When I got interviewed here for the defensive coordinator job — and you can ask Dabes to confirm this — I said, ‘If it doesn’t work out with me, you need to hire this guy. He is a special talent in this league.’"
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/8/2024 2:52 pm : link
Jordan Raanan
@JordanRaanan
10m
This is a significant move. Drew Wilkins is Wink Martindale's right-hand man.

I was told this does not mean that Martindale has been fired too. But it does make you wonder how much longer he stays.
It’s good to see accountability too  
mittenedman : 1/8/2024 2:54 pm : link
We are now seeing where they thought the team was underperforming.

Mark Collins was talking recently about how scared Tina’s position coaches were of getting fired. The DB Coach Len Fontes used to tell him all the time “I’m not getting fired because of you.” They’d be ultra prepared by the time they took the field.
RE: Why not  
Ron Johnson : 1/8/2024 2:55 pm : link
In comment 16353464 Pete in MD said:
Quote:
just fire Martindale too right now? His contract?



exactly, on firing him. If you don't want him let him go. I hope Daboll isn't playing bullshit games.
RE: If they release Ward  
Angel Eyes : 1/8/2024 2:55 pm : link
In comment 16353487 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
then I will think they are really trying to force Wink out.

Interesting development and quite a stat from the beats.

Ward's a free agent anyways.
RE: I would  
Dankbeerman : 1/8/2024 2:55 pm : link
In comment 16353400 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
be very surprised if Wink isn't gone at this point.


Wouldn't the normal course have been to let go of Wink 1st? Then all of his assistants would be free to go and new guys would bring his?
sorry  
mittenedman : 1/8/2024 2:55 pm : link
*Tuna
So the question remains  
Mike from Ohio : 1/8/2024 2:56 pm : link
How did they diagnose that Johnson was a terrible coach and let him go before the press conference, but not realize that Wilkins was a terrible coach until after the press conference?

It seems if they had completed the position coach evaluations they would have fired everyone at once, unless they are playing a game with Wink.
I love Wink's aggressive approach and constant blitzing  
ciggy : 1/8/2024 2:56 pm : link
But i am not as big a fan of the normal defensive alignment which is more like a 2-4 front. Seems too easy to run on and that was a big problem last two years especially when Dex and Leo were not in the game
offseason is more dramatic than the regular season  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/8/2024 2:57 pm : link
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
Brian Daboll is a tough spot when it comes to his defensive staff and that's part of what happens when you hire Wink Martindale as DC. It's his show, and Daboll knew that.
If Giants are unhappy with their EDGE production, and Daboll believes he needs to make a move there, do you not because of Wink? That's counterproductive.
RE: ...  
DavidinBMNY : 1/8/2024 2:57 pm : link
In comment 16353488 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
How highly does Wink think of Drew Wilkins? This is from a year ago: "He’s a phenomenal coach. When I got interviewed here for the defensive coordinator job — and you can ask Dabes to confirm this — I said, ‘If it doesn’t work out with me, you need to hire this guy. He is a special talent in this league.’"
Right. It's got to be over for Wink at this point. Where's that Chargers former HC at?
RE: Yeah this seems hinky  
mort christenson : 1/8/2024 2:58 pm : link
In comment 16353440 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
You announce two coaches are being fired at the morning press conference and then just sneak this news out in the afternoon?

Hinky? - ( New Window )
The other alternative is that this is exactly the kind of  
logman : 1/8/2024 2:58 pm : link
introspective self-scouting and reflection they've been talking about and are acting on it.

Daboll let his guy (Johnson) go, too.

Wink may very well be gone, but he could just as easily be on board with this. Until we hear otherwise, we don't know one way or the other.
Wink  
MojoEd : 1/8/2024 2:58 pm : link
I get the vibe that he is a tough guy to reign in as a subordinate. He buckled working under Harbaugh. Performance aside, I can see it being not a good fit for Daboll. (Potential for a Buddy Ryan type locker room
Schism?) Better for a parting of the ways here.
RE: ..  
widmerseyebrow : 1/8/2024 2:59 pm : link
In comment 16353382 Sean said:
Quote:
Bobby Skinner
@BobbySkinner_
Giants fired OLB Coach Drew Wilkins

Out of 78 OLB's in pass rush win rate:

Kayvon Thibodeaux: 71st
Azeez Ojulari: 76th
Jihad Ward: 78th

None of them were world beaters in the run game either.


So KT's 11.5 sacks were just really lucky? Who's stat is that?
RE: RE: I would  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/8/2024 2:59 pm : link
In comment 16353502 Dankbeerman said:
Quote:
In comment 16353400 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


be very surprised if Wink isn't gone at this point.



Wouldn't the normal course have been to let go of Wink 1st? Then all of his assistants would be free to go and new guys would bring his?


I think if Wilkins is gone, Wink isn't going to want to stay here.
Who are some of the potentials out there for DC if Wink does go  
OBJ_AllDay : 1/8/2024 2:59 pm : link
I see Rivera mentioned in this thread. Seems like a wet blanket of a personality and just had a horrific defense in DC. Wouldn't love that.
RE: Wink  
Sean : 1/8/2024 2:59 pm : link
In comment 16353525 MojoEd said:
Quote:
I get the vibe that he is a tough guy to reign in as a subordinate. He buckled working under Harbaugh. Performance aside, I can see it being not a good fit for Daboll. (Potential for a Buddy Ryan type locker room
Schism?) Better for a parting of the ways here.

This is what I thunk. I think Daboll wants some more oversight of the defense.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/8/2024 2:59 pm : link
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
5m
Had Wink Martindale gotten the head coaching job in Indy last season, sense I got was that Drew Wilkins would have been his DC.

At Combine, very rarely if ever did you see Wink without the Wilkins brothers. Extremely tight.

This is significant, as the entire beat is saying.
I mean if you break it down  
Dankbeerman : 1/8/2024 3:00 pm : link
Edge was the obvious weakness on this D. Both in pass rush and run D.

Maybe this was a message that Wink chose to stay. Daboll's comments earlier may have alluded to the fact that it may be Winks decision, meaning this was gonna happen and Wink would have to agree or he would let go too.

If Wink is gone  
DavidinBMNY : 1/8/2024 3:00 pm : link
The presser today was brilliant. Because Dabs "intended" to bring Wink back. So this puts the departure on Wink. Wink's guys are gone, he goes. The optics are playing chess - not checkers from Dabs. And if Wink is willing to stay (very doubtful) good for Wink.
Enough  
Professor Falken : 1/8/2024 3:01 pm : link
with the retreads. Get Jesse Minter from Michigan.
I also think Wink went to Glazer  
Sean : 1/8/2024 3:01 pm : link
Which pissed off Daboll.
One of 2 things  
HBart : 1/8/2024 3:01 pm : link
Either smoke before the firing of Wink -or- a conscious decision made with Wink to show accountability to the whole team - OLB is a position with 2 great athletes who everyone expects more from.
"Wink, we want you to stay, but we want you to be without your  
Anakim : 1/8/2024 3:01 pm : link
right-hand man"
Agree with Sean  
ciggy : 1/8/2024 3:02 pm : link
The leak re: disputes had to come from Wink's camp
RE: One of 2 things  
rnargi : 1/8/2024 3:02 pm : link
In comment 16353545 HBart said:
Quote:
Either smoke before the firing of Wink -or- a conscious decision made with Wink to show accountability to the whole team - OLB is a position with 2 great athletes who everyone expects more from.


Yep. Quite possibly, Wink approved this.
I don’t get pushing Wink out the door  
Breeze_94 : 1/8/2024 3:03 pm : link
This defense has played well considering how poor the other side of the ball is. If the Giant offense could maintain drives, the defense would rank near the top of the league.

The other issue is the personnel. It has been molded with draft picks and acquisitions to fit Winks UNIQUE scheme. Their 1st rounder and big FA acquisition from last year were tailor made for Winks defense.

I feel like they are close on the defensive side of the ball. If Wink truly is heading out the door, it sets them back significantly.
RE: If Wink is gone  
Mike from Ohio : 1/8/2024 3:03 pm : link
In comment 16353541 DavidinBMNY said:
Quote:
The presser today was brilliant. Because Dabs "intended" to bring Wink back. So this puts the departure on Wink. Wink's guys are gone, he goes. The optics are playing chess - not checkers from Dabs. And if Wink is willing to stay (very doubtful) good for Wink.


If you fired a guy so that another guy would hopefully quit too so you didn't have to fire him, you are not playing chess, you are a pussy.

If you want Wilkins gone you walk into Wink's office and tell him you are letting him go. If he throws a fit you let him go too. You don't fire a guy he is close to with the hopes it will be enough to piss him off.
RE: I also think Wink went to Glazer  
Mike from Ohio : 1/8/2024 3:04 pm : link
In comment 16353543 Sean said:
Quote:
Which pissed off Daboll.


Then he should have fired Wink for doing so.
Mike  
Sean : 1/8/2024 3:05 pm : link
Well how about Wink running to Glazer because he doesn't like getting yelled at? That was the crux of the report.

Let's not make Wink out to look great here.
This team is starting to feel like "Succession"  
Mike from Ohio : 1/8/2024 3:06 pm : link
if it was re-shot with a bunch of chimps.
RE: Mike  
Mike from Ohio : 1/8/2024 3:07 pm : link
In comment 16353557 Sean said:
Quote:
Well how about Wink running to Glazer because he doesn't like getting yelled at? That was the crux of the report.

Let's not make Wink out to look great here.


Making Wink out to be great? I just suggested it if were true he should have been fired.
RE: I also think Wink went to Glazer  
Danny Kanell : 1/8/2024 3:07 pm : link
In comment 16353543 Sean said:
Quote:
Which pissed off Daboll.


Then why give him the game ball that day?
this could be  
Steve in Greenwich : 1/8/2024 3:08 pm : link
the source of drama back a few weeks ago between Daboll and Wink. For all we know Daboll may have told Wink he was looking at making changes to his staff and Wink told him if they go I go. Daboll has the press conference saying I still want Wink here but its up to him, later fires Wilkins and now its Wink's play of if he stays or goes.
Maybe Wilkins is the mole who went to Glazer?  
bceagle05 : 1/8/2024 3:09 pm : link
Wink, Daboll and Tony Soprano may have taken him out for a little boat ride this morning.
RE: RE: ..  
Victor in CT : 1/8/2024 3:10 pm : link
In comment 16353528 widmerseyebrow said:
Quote:
In comment 16353382 Sean said:


Quote:


Bobby Skinner
@BobbySkinner_
Giants fired OLB Coach Drew Wilkins

Out of 78 OLB's in pass rush win rate:

Kayvon Thibodeaux: 71st
Azeez Ojulari: 76th
Jihad Ward: 78th

None of them were world beaters in the run game either.



So KT's 11.5 sacks were just really lucky? Who's stat is that?


he had a few big stat games to get there vs. the Jets, WAS and SEA. no consistency. no sacks in the last FOUR GAMES, just 4 QB hits. only 26 tackles on the season. no sacks in 8 games. 1 or 0 tackles in 5 games. he disappears for long stretches.
Kayvon Thibodeaux - ( New Window )
RE: RE: ..  
Bill in UT : 1/8/2024 3:11 pm : link
In comment 16353528 widmerseyebrow said:
Quote:
In comment 16353382 Sean said:


Quote:


Bobby Skinner
@BobbySkinner_
Giants fired OLB Coach Drew Wilkins

Out of 78 OLB's in pass rush win rate:

Kayvon Thibodeaux: 71st
Azeez Ojulari: 76th
Jihad Ward: 78th

None of them were world beaters in the run game either.



So KT's 11.5 sacks were just really lucky? Who's stat is that?

Thibs got 8 1/2 of his 11 sacks in 4 games- Wash (2), Jets and Seahawks. He had 8 games with zero sacks. He had 3 games with 1 tackle, 2 games with 0. He certainly has had a few terrific games, but he is also invisible way too often for a "star" player. I also don't get Wink dropping him into coverage- he has no ability to cover a receiver or back.
RE: RE: I also think Wink went to Glazer  
Sean : 1/8/2024 3:11 pm : link
In comment 16353568 Danny Kanell said:
Quote:
In comment 16353543 Sean said:


Quote:


Which pissed off Daboll.



Then why give him the game ball that day?

That video showed it was hardly that. Tossed the ball at him. I think it was passive aggressive. Mike does have a point. Regardless, it's messy.
Remember when  
Biteymax22 : 1/8/2024 3:11 pm : link
Matt Judon stopped playing under Wilkins, went to another team and proceeded to have his two best seasons?
Seems like a matter of time  
bigblue12 : 1/8/2024 3:14 pm : link
:(
Link - ( New Window )
RE: RE: RE: I also think Wink went to Glazer  
section125 : 1/8/2024 3:14 pm : link
In comment 16353575 Sean said:
Quote:
In comment 16353568 Danny Kanell said:


Quote:


In comment 16353543 Sean said:


Quote:


Which pissed off Daboll.



Then why give him the game ball that day?


That video showed it was hardly that. Tossed the ball at him. I think it was passive aggressive. Mike does have a point. Regardless, it's messy.


He tossed it the same way to Okereke and McKinney yesterday - just his persona....
RE: RE: RE: ..  
Bill in UT : 1/8/2024 3:15 pm : link
In comment 16353572 Victor in CT said:
Quote:
In comment 16353528 widmerseyebrow said:


Quote:


In comment 16353382 Sean said:


Quote:


Bobby Skinner
@BobbySkinner_
Giants fired OLB Coach Drew Wilkins

Out of 78 OLB's in pass rush win rate:

Kayvon Thibodeaux: 71st
Azeez Ojulari: 76th
Jihad Ward: 78th

None of them were world beaters in the run game either.



So KT's 11.5 sacks were just really lucky? Who's stat is that?



he had a few big stat games to get there vs. the Jets, WAS and SEA. no consistency. no sacks in the last FOUR GAMES, just 4 QB hits. only 26 tackles on the season. no sacks in 8 games. 1 or 0 tackles in 5 games. he disappears for long stretches. Kayvon Thibodeaux - ( New Window )


If I knew you were going to post this, Victor, I wouldn't have wasted my time :)
I like wink  
GiantsRage2007 : 1/8/2024 3:15 pm : link
In that he doesn’t sit back and play the read and react shitty zone we played for a long time but let’s be honest his defense was hot garbage most of the season.

And yes, our offense was the worst in the league, and yes we need more edge talent and another corner but seriously until we all the sudden started creating turnovers against bad teams the d was horrendous.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/8/2024 3:17 pm : link
Jordan Raanan
@JordanRaanan
Just spoke with a source who told me don’t expect Wink Martindale to be with the Giants much longer.
If this wasn't approved by Wink  
Big Rick in FL : 1/8/2024 3:17 pm : link
And they wanted Wink gone why wouldn't he be the first one to go?
RE: I like wink  
OBJ_AllDay : 1/8/2024 3:17 pm : link
In comment 16353592 GiantsRage2007 said:
Quote:
In that he doesn’t sit back and play the read and react shitty zone we played for a long time but let’s be honest his defense was hot garbage most of the season.

And yes, our offense was the worst in the league, and yes we need more edge talent and another corner but seriously until we all the sudden started creating turnovers against bad teams the d was horrendous.


The missed tackles weeks 1 through 4 were comical. Neither side of the ball was prepared for the season.
RE: RE: RE: RE: ..  
Bill in UT : 1/8/2024 3:18 pm : link
In comment 16353589 Bill in UT said:
Quote:
In comment 16353572 Victor in CT said:


Quote:


In comment 16353528 widmerseyebrow said:


Quote:


In comment 16353382 Sean said:


Quote:


Bobby Skinner
@BobbySkinner_
Giants fired OLB Coach Drew Wilkins

Out of 78 OLB's in pass rush win rate:

Kayvon Thibodeaux: 71st
Azeez Ojulari: 76th
Jihad Ward: 78th

None of them were world beaters in the run game either.



So KT's 11.5 sacks were just really lucky? Who's stat is that?



he had a few big stat games to get there vs. the Jets, WAS and SEA. no consistency. no sacks in the last FOUR GAMES, just 4 QB hits. only 26 tackles on the season. no sacks in 8 games. 1 or 0 tackles in 5 games. he disappears for long stretches. Kayvon Thibodeaux - ( New Window )



If I knew you were going to post this, Victor, I wouldn't have wasted my time :)


Actually, your list of solo tackles is worse than what I said. He had one or zero solo tackles in 11 games.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/8/2024 3:19 pm : link
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
·
1m
At this point, what's going on with #NYGiants feels like chess match. Wink says he wants to stay, under contract.
Daboll says expectation is Wink returns, but changes made to defensive staff, including two guys he brought here.
Next move?
Only a matter of time NYG have a new DC
Anakim : 1/8/2024 3:19 pm : link
Chad Forbes
@NFLDraftBites

It’s simple. Giants aren’t firing Wink Martindale to let him negotiate a contract for 2024 at 1/2 the current rate. That would leave the Giants on the hook for $1.5M+. If Wink wants to leave, Giants won’t be paying him to coach elsewhere (Panthers).
As much as I hate to lose Wink  
Blue Dream : 1/8/2024 3:19 pm : link
This would be the 2nd job in 3 years that he has gotten run out if. Makes you think he isn't the easiest person to work with. And to be fair Baltimore seems to have done OK without him.
moves like this  
BigBlueCane : 1/8/2024 3:20 pm : link
are why Daboll is likely to be unemployed this time next year.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: ..  
Victor in CT : 1/8/2024 3:22 pm : link
In comment 16353606 Bill in UT said:
Quote:
In comment 16353589 Bill in UT said:


Quote:


In comment 16353572 Victor in CT said:


Quote:


In comment 16353528 widmerseyebrow said:


Quote:


In comment 16353382 Sean said:


Quote:


Bobby Skinner
@BobbySkinner_
Giants fired OLB Coach Drew Wilkins

Out of 78 OLB's in pass rush win rate:

Kayvon Thibodeaux: 71st
Azeez Ojulari: 76th
Jihad Ward: 78th

None of them were world beaters in the run game either.



So KT's 11.5 sacks were just really lucky? Who's stat is that?



he had a few big stat games to get there vs. the Jets, WAS and SEA. no consistency. no sacks in the last FOUR GAMES, just 4 QB hits. only 26 tackles on the season. no sacks in 8 games. 1 or 0 tackles in 5 games. he disappears for long stretches. Kayvon Thibodeaux - ( New Window )



If I knew you were going to post this, Victor, I wouldn't have wasted my time :)



Actually, your list of solo tackles is worse than what I said. He had one or zero solo tackles in 11 games.


you have to laugh not to cry. KT has ability but it's not being brought out by the coaches. Or maybe it's him?
RE: moves like this  
section125 : 1/8/2024 3:22 pm : link
In comment 16353614 BigBlueCane said:
Quote:
are why Daboll is likely to be unemployed this time next year.


Is it Daboll, or is it Schoen? Remember George Young made Parcells get rid of people and Accorsi made TC get rid of people, as did Reese.
RE: Maybe Wilkins is the mole who went to Glazer?  
DavidinBMNY : 1/8/2024 3:23 pm : link
In comment 16353571 bceagle05 said:
Quote:
Wink, Daboll and Tony Soprano may have taken him out for a little boat ride this morning.
The brother. it's always the brother.
RE: .  
Bill in UT : 1/8/2024 3:23 pm : link
In comment 16353611 Anakim said:
Quote:
Chad Forbes
@NFLDraftBites

It’s simple. Giants aren’t firing Wink Martindale to let him negotiate a contract for 2024 at 1/2 the current rate. That would leave the Giants on the hook for $1.5M+. If Wink wants to leave, Giants won’t be paying him to coach elsewhere (Panthers).


$1.5M is chump change to be screwing around this situation over.
RE: RE: I like wink  
GiantsRage2007 : 1/8/2024 3:26 pm : link
In comment 16353599 OBJ_AllDay said:
Quote:
In comment 16353592 GiantsRage2007 said:


Quote:


In that he doesn’t sit back and play the read and react shitty zone we played for a long time but let’s be honest his defense was hot garbage most of the season.

And yes, our offense was the worst in the league, and yes we need more edge talent and another corner but seriously until we all the sudden started creating turnovers against bad teams the d was horrendous.



The missed tackles weeks 1 through 4 were comical. Neither side of the ball was prepared for the season.



I agree.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/8/2024 3:26 pm : link
Dianna Russini
@DMRussini
6m
Several sources in the Giants building have shared that they would be surprised if Wink stays.

At this moment, he is still the defensive coordinator of the New York Giants.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/8/2024 3:27 pm : link
Ryan Dunleavy
@rydunleavy
7m
Beyond what it means for escalating #Giants Wink Martindale’s likely departure, Wink always was quick to credit Drew Wilkins for Kayvon Thibodeaux’s development. Dont lose sight of impact on players.

Jihad Ward called him ‘Wink Jr.’ to me.
The inability  
JFIB : 1/8/2024 3:30 pm : link
Of our OLB’s to contain the edge on outside runs consistently is akin to the OL not knowing how to pick up stunts. We saw the same mistakes from these two position groups all year never get corrected. Bobby Johnson got fired for it and theses two coaches should get canned too. If Wink doesn’t like it and wants to quit, so be it. Our Defense as a whole has sucked all season.
This whole coaching mess, wherever it ends,  
Bill in UT : 1/8/2024 3:30 pm : link
is going to take time away from player evaluation and have a significant effect on the criteria we'll use for drafting and signing FA's. Not something this team needed at TPIT
RE: moves like this  
Mike from Ohio : 1/8/2024 3:32 pm : link
In comment 16353614 BigBlueCane said:
Quote:
are why Daboll is likely to be unemployed this time next year.


This is some pathetic bullshit if true. Bad look for a coach coming off a disappointing season.
While we sit here and  
section125 : 1/8/2024 3:44 pm : link
lament about the past season and complain about not enough improvement in players, sometimes it is hard choices that lead to improvements.
The lack of development of the Oline and the constant piss poor run defense over two years should be enough to see it is time to move on from the coaches responsible.

27th ranked defense and 29th vs the run is nothing to get hyped up for Wink over. Even yesterday, in the 1st half the defense was puuting all kind of pressure on Hurts and in the 2nd half it basically stopped on Mariota. The constant soft coverages on 3rd and longs or even 3rd a short were horrendous.

Wink is a cool guy, but was not impressed with his overall defense.
RE: Interesting.....  
gridirony : 1/8/2024 3:44 pm : link
In comment 16353402 Simms11 said:
Quote:
Wink I believe hand picked those guys. Wonder if Wink had a say? If not, could spell trouble! Eggs was the better of the two LBer coaches. He’s got those inside guys playing well. McFadden made a huge improvement this year.

McFadden? He was a (missed) tackling machine.
Maybe they said to Wink  
Joe Beckwith : 1/8/2024 3:45 pm : link
Your guys aren’t developing our OLB as we expected, so we’re letting them go.
If Wink comes back with, KT and AO aren’t picking up on the advanced teaching, then either they are 1 trick ponies or Wink is covering up.
I think at this point KT should have picked up a swim or spin move, but he’s still straight line. Ditto AO.
Fun times ahead the next few days as the revolving door to teams firing HCs gets interesting.
RE: If this wasn't approved by Wink  
GiantGrit : 1/8/2024 4:06 pm : link
In comment 16353598 Big Rick in FL said:
Quote:
And they wanted Wink gone why wouldn't he be the first one to go?


Wink wanted out but wanted to be fired since he would still be owed a hefty chunk of change. Giants made him choose to stay or resign but they weren’t going to pay him to coach elsewhere.
RE: RE: RE: ..  
widmerseyebrow : 1/8/2024 4:23 pm : link
In comment 16353574 Bill in UT said:
Quote:
He had 8 games with zero sacks.


So did Josh Allen and Khalil Mack. Cut them?

The rest you can maybe chalk up to the scheme of the guys who just got fired.

Either way, you really have to be dug in to be sour on a guy who just got 11.5 sacks in his second year, when everyone's main concern after his rookie year was that he doesn't even have enough sacks.
RE: RE: moves like this  
GoDeep13 : 1/8/2024 4:59 pm : link
In comment 16353674 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
In comment 16353614 BigBlueCane said:


Quote:


are why Daboll is likely to be unemployed this time next year.



This is some pathetic bullshit if true. Bad look for a coach coming off a disappointing season.
If this is how Daboll does business, we may be in for a long coordinator search.
RE: Maybe Wilkins is the mole who went to Glazer?  
eli4life : 1/8/2024 5:05 pm : link
In comment 16353571 bceagle05 said:
Quote:
Wink, Daboll and Tony Soprano may have taken him out for a little boat ride this morning.


They could of had devito’s agent take care of it
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/8/2024 7:40 pm : link
The Giant Insider Podcast and Newspaper
@GiantInsider
The more I learn about Drew Wilkins the more I hear the guy had an ego the size of the Atlantic Ocean. Why, I don't know. But he also wasn't seeing eye-to-eye with Daboll on a lot of stuff and it wouldn't surprise me that he leaked stuff to Jay Glazer leading to today's firing.
RE: ...  
Festina Lente : 1/8/2024 7:43 pm : link
In comment 16354493 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
The Giant Insider Podcast and Newspaper
@GiantInsider
The more I learn about Drew Wilkins the more I hear the guy had an ego the size of the Atlantic Ocean. Why, I don't know. But he also wasn't seeing eye-to-eye with Daboll on a lot of stuff and it wouldn't surprise me that he leaked stuff to Jay Glazer leading to today's firing.

Eric, heard through the grapevine that his firing was not done with Wink's blessing and was one of the major contributors to a verbal exchange that led to his leaving
Festina  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/8/2024 7:44 pm : link
It's pretty much believed that the Wilkins brothers were fired to force Martindale's hand.
RE: Festina  
Festina Lente : 1/8/2024 7:47 pm : link
In comment 16354503 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
It's pretty much believed that the Wilkins brothers were fired to force Martindale's hand.

Well, based on what i heard (which i agree with winks rebuttal tbh) it worked
RE: RE: RE: RE: ..  
Bill in UT : 1/8/2024 7:52 pm : link
In comment 16353961 widmerseyebrow said:
Quote:
In comment 16353574 Bill in UT said:


Quote:


He had 8 games with zero sacks.



So did Josh Allen and Khalil Mack. Cut them?

The rest you can maybe chalk up to the scheme of the guys who just got fired.

Either way, you really have to be dug in to be sour on a guy who just got 11.5 sacks in his second year, when everyone's main concern after his rookie year was that he doesn't even have enough sacks.

Why cut them? They're good players. Are you implying that I said to cut Kayvon? Obviously I didn't. Yes, there was a concern about KT's sacks after his rookie season. But you're ignoring the concern about his problems setting the edge and playing the run. Both of those other guys had more sacks than KT, more tackles, and more tackles for losses. And Mack is 32. Kayvon has some great games, but he's not a great player. He's inconsistent, he is poor against the run, and he has too many games where he's invisible. He's still young and hopefully will address his weaknesses and he's the best we've got at the moment.
Thibs  
NJLCO : 1/8/2024 11:04 pm : link
I’ve been trying to say for sometime that I don’t see his value as a number 1. He maybe a good player but nothing close to a game changer. He avoids contact and has limited strength to beating OT’s or TE’s.
