for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Ian Rap: Wink and NYG are parting ways

Anakim : 1/8/2024 3:27 pm
Ian Rapoport
@RapSheet

A top defensive coordinator now available:

Sources say the #Giants and DC Don “Wink” Martindale are parting ways.

Martindale interviewed for HC jobs in the past, and he could get more looks, as well.
.  
Anakim : 1/8/2024 3:27 pm : link
Pat Leonard
@PLeonardNYDN
BREAKING: Wink Martindale is resigning as defensive coordinator of the Giants to pursue head coach and defensive coordinator opportunities elsewhere, according to a source.

Expect him to be in high demand.

Martindale is regarded as an innovative and aggressive defensive mind that his players love and respect. He spent 10 years in Baltimore before working the last two with the Giants.

He leaves a defense that tied for the NFL lead in takeaways (31) and was the lone bright spot in an otherwise dismal season. @NYDNSports
Jay Glazer doesn’t miss.  
bceagle05 : 1/8/2024 3:28 pm : link
.
Hat tip to Rico and a few others  
The Dude : 1/8/2024 3:29 pm : link
That had this weeks ago
...  
ryanmkeane : 1/8/2024 3:29 pm : link
Leslie Frazier step right up
.  
Anakim : 1/8/2024 3:29 pm : link
Ian Rapoport
@RapSheet

Don "Wink" Martindale has resigned, to be more specific. He'll be coveted and won't be out of work for long. Expect Drew and Kevin Wilkins, two top assistants, to join him.
He also leaves with  
section125 : 1/8/2024 3:30 pm : link
the 27th ranked defense in NFL and I believe the 29th rank against the run.

Chess not Checkets  
DavidinBMNY : 1/8/2024 3:30 pm : link
Saved $1.5 million to pay a different coach.
I was  
g56blue10 : 1/8/2024 3:30 pm : link
Excited when we got him but overall his defenses were not good. The run defense was awful and I wonder if that is more on him due to the players we had up front. I don’t know. He kind of struck me as a one trick pony. Lacked the ability to adapt when the blitz didn’t work
I don't love it  
Biteymax22 : 1/8/2024 3:30 pm : link
Let's see who the replacement is. I hope Jerome Henderson gets the opportunity to interview for it.
ten bucks he's  
Fat Wally : 1/8/2024 3:30 pm : link
with the Eagles before the Super Bowl
we just can't  
46and2Blue : 1/8/2024 3:31 pm : link
ever have nice things can we...
I was  
g56blue10 : 1/8/2024 3:31 pm : link
Excited when we got him but overall his defenses were not good. The run defense was awful and I wonder if that is more on him due to the players we had up front. I don’t know. He kind of struck me as a one trick pony. Lacked the ability to adapt when the blitz didn’t work
My assumption  
darren in pdx : 1/8/2024 3:31 pm : link
is that Wink and Wilkins departures all happened at the same time. Good bye and good luck, I'm not going to lose sleep over this.
Leslie Frazier better not be the next D.C.  
Optimus-NY : 1/8/2024 3:31 pm : link
If so Daboll is on notice to be gone the next time around.
Not a huge fan of this  
ajr2456 : 1/8/2024 3:31 pm : link
But let’s see who replaces him
as always  
Enzo : 1/8/2024 3:32 pm : link
Glazer knows all. And he knew this was gonna happen back on Thanksgiving weekend.
RE: Leslie Frazier better not be the next D.C.  
Anakim : 1/8/2024 3:32 pm : link
In comment 16353672 Optimus-NY said:
Quote:
If so Daboll is on notice to be gone the next time around.


I think that may be the case anyway, Frazier or not
RE: Leslie Frazier better not be the next D.C.  
46and2Blue : 1/8/2024 3:33 pm : link
In comment 16353672 Optimus-NY said:
Quote:
If so Daboll is on notice to be gone the next time around.


I am willing to bet it will indeed be frazier....really sucks, i feel like wink was getting his prices
Rico  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/8/2024 3:33 pm : link
and other asshats who reached out to me, spot on.
RE: I was  
islander1 : 1/8/2024 3:33 pm : link
In comment 16353668 g56blue10 said:
Quote:
Excited when we got him but overall his defenses were not good. The run defense was awful and I wonder if that is more on him due to the players we had up front. I don’t know. He kind of struck me as a one trick pony. Lacked the ability to adapt when the blitz didn’t work


exactly.
if the  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/8/2024 3:33 pm : link
entire offseason is like today, wow.
Wink and his  
bronxboy : 1/8/2024 3:34 pm : link
stink defense. See ya.
Style versus "Results"?  
Rafflee : 1/8/2024 3:34 pm : link
We all like ATTACK Mode.... I'll miss that
I hope they interview  
JFIB : 1/8/2024 3:34 pm : link
Al Harris. He’s done a really good job with the Cowboys DB’s and has been working under Dan Quinn for 3 years.
RE: Rico  
aimrocky : 1/8/2024 3:34 pm : link
In comment 16353678 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
and other asshats who reached out to me, spot on.


Now that it has come true, can you share more details. Was this strictly a personality conflict or was there more to the story?
I can take or leave Wink  
Mike from Ohio : 1/8/2024 3:34 pm : link
but Daboll is looking more and more like a problem every day.
That Jets game was  
section125 : 1/8/2024 3:34 pm : link
probably the nail in the coffin...allowing Zach Wilson to move 50 yards on 2 plays in 28 secs....

...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/8/2024 3:35 pm : link
Ian Rapoport
@RapSheet
·
6m
Don "Wink" Martindale has resigned, to be more specific. He'll be coveted and won't be out of work for long. Expect Drew and Kevin Wilkins, two top assistants, to join him.
Baltimore lost him and is currently the #1 seed in the AFC  
BlueHurricane : 1/8/2024 3:35 pm : link
I am happy his 2 down lineman set is a thing of the past. His D sucks.
wonder  
Steve in Greenwich : 1/8/2024 3:35 pm : link
if Patterson or Henderson will be options to be elevated to DC. Patterson was co-defensive coordinator at Minnesota before coming here and if I remember correctly Henderson was interviewed for the DC position last time around.
RE: if the  
46and2Blue : 1/8/2024 3:35 pm : link
In comment 16353682 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
entire offseason is like today, wow.


I don't see this as a positive move, and even more black mark on Daboll who now a reputation for has being hard to work for... I swear this organization never gets it right
RE: I was  
Matt M. : 1/8/2024 3:35 pm : link
In comment 16353663 g56blue10 said:
Quote:
Excited when we got him but overall his defenses were not good. The run defense was awful and I wonder if that is more on him due to the players we had up front. I don’t know. He kind of struck me as a one trick pony. Lacked the ability to adapt when the blitz didn’t work
+1
Good  
Joey in VA : 1/8/2024 3:36 pm : link
Did some nice things but we never fixed the run defense, and he kept blitzing and isolating people on islands DESPITE being thrown all over. Those Cowboys games HAVE to have played a role in all this, those were flat out demolitions.
This puts pressure on Daboll  
Sean : 1/8/2024 3:36 pm : link
Can't push Wink out and have an abysmal offense again.
RE: if the  
Matt M. : 1/8/2024 3:36 pm : link
In comment 16353682 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
entire offseason is like today, wow.
Not necessarily bad, though.
 
bwitz : 1/8/2024 3:36 pm : link
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/8/2024 3:37 pm : link
Dianna Russini
@DMRussini
·
6m
Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale intends to resign from his role and pursue other coaching opportunities, per source.
Not the worst news  
Matt M. : 1/8/2024 3:37 pm : link
I don't see him getting HC offers and if he does, I don't see him being very successful. He still has value as a DC, but I'm not sad to see him go.
If any of the HC's let go are top DC's prior  
DavidinBMNY : 1/8/2024 3:37 pm : link
I'd be interested in a look. Dallas D has thrived. Look at Schwartz as a DC. Not sure if there are any candidates this year, but it's early!

Please, nobody who plays his corners  
Bill in UT : 1/8/2024 3:37 pm : link
10 yards off the los, likes soft zones and prevent defenses. But also not someone who plays a 2 man defensive line or uses his edges in coverage. We need a D that can get to the QB without having to blitz half the time, and still play the run. I assume Ward has also seen his last game as a Giant
look this may be hindsight  
mushroom : 1/8/2024 3:38 pm : link
and our lack of offense had a lot to do with the defensive rankings but Winks scheme seem to be a all or nothing defense. Pundits talked about how hard it was to play against but there were just too many times it wasn't. Too much of a one trick pony.
Statistically our defenses have sucked the past two years.  
BH28 : 1/8/2024 3:38 pm : link
Two question:

How much of that was lack of talent and how much on Wink?

Do you bring in a guy who fits oure personnel drafted/signed over the last two years or does Daboll get his guy and we have an awkward year where the personnel no longer fits the defensive scheme?

RE: if the  
battttles : 1/8/2024 3:38 pm : link
In comment 16353682 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
entire offseason is like today, wow.


"like today" as in asshats have other big moves they think may happen?
So now we have Schoen and the Jones contract  
Mike from Ohio : 1/8/2024 3:38 pm : link
and Daboll and his spat with wink / game ball to wink / I expect wink to be back / fire winks right hand man thing?

Starting to look like John Mara may have fucked up two more hirings.
Surprised to read  
5BowlsSoon : 1/8/2024 3:38 pm : link
Some here dissing Wink. Really? He was great last year and we did have a ton of turnovers this year and played pretty well for the most part. Of course Dallas and SF had their way with us, but they have done that to plenty other teams.
Daboll is not going to be around long  
ghost718 : 1/8/2024 3:38 pm : link
Neither is the Liberty Biberty GM

RE: Baltimore lost him and is currently the #1 seed in the AFC  
DavidinBMNY : 1/8/2024 3:38 pm : link
In comment 16353693 BlueHurricane said:
Quote:
I am happy his 2 down lineman set is a thing of the past. His D sucks.
#facts - I hate that.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/8/2024 3:39 pm : link
Jordan Raanan
@JordanRaanan
·
55s
Wink Martindale is resigning as defensive coordinator of the Giants, per source. His relationship with Brian Daboll a big part of the divorce.

Martindale should have options elsewhere. The Giants two most recent opponents, the Rams and Eagles, spoke glowingly of his scheme.
Well, the next to go will  
Silver Spoon : 1/8/2024 3:40 pm : link
be Daboll. Then the shit can start all over again.
Hope they’re this cut-throat with the roster, too.  
bceagle05 : 1/8/2024 3:40 pm : link
.
From What I Heard  
GiantGrit : 1/8/2024 3:40 pm : link
He wanted out but also wanted to get fired so he could still recoup some $$$
Part of me thinks they knew this and basically made him make a decision to stay or resign.
RE: Surprised to read  
g56blue10 : 1/8/2024 3:41 pm : link
In comment 16353719 5BowlsSoon said:
Quote:
Some here dissing Wink. Really? He was great last year and we did have a ton of turnovers this year and played pretty well for the most part. Of course Dallas and SF had their way with us, but they have done that to plenty other teams.




I would recommend taking another look. The defense was not great avg at best
If Antonio Pierce doesn’t get  
Metnut : 1/8/2024 3:41 pm : link
the Raiders job, would love to bring him back to blue as our DC.
Well that sucks  
Rjanyg : 1/8/2024 3:41 pm : link
The players seemed to really like him and liked playing for him.

Maybe they can dig up Rod Rust
So much for Wink saying this was the destination for him  
Sean : 1/8/2024 3:41 pm : link
.
RE: ...  
46and2Blue : 1/8/2024 3:41 pm : link
In comment 16353725 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Jordan Raanan
@JordanRaanan
·
55s
Wink Martindale is resigning as defensive coordinator of the Giants, per source. His relationship with Brian Daboll a big part of the divorce.

Martindale should have options elsewhere. The Giants two most recent opponents, the Rams and Eagles, spoke glowingly of his scheme.


He made the eagles look silly yesterday...I want to be in on Daboll but this second year results is making it tough
People are being held accountable  
Larry in Pencilvania : 1/8/2024 3:41 pm : link
I agree with Joey that there were some nice things wink did but there were head scratches to say the least.

I would expect Frazier but I wouldn't mind giving Antonio Pierce a call
And  
g56blue10 : 1/8/2024 3:41 pm : link
I wanted wink. I was excited but it wasn’t great here with him
We have two, perhaps three division rivals  
BlackLight : 1/8/2024 3:41 pm : link
who could be looking to hire a new DC.
RE: look this may be hindsight  
Matt M. : 1/8/2024 3:42 pm : link
In comment 16353714 mushroom said:
Quote:
and our lack of offense had a lot to do with the defensive rankings but Winks scheme seem to be a all or nothing defense. Pundits talked about how hard it was to play against but there were just too many times it wasn't. Too much of a one trick pony.
That's what I was thinking yesterday when they were gushing about his confusing offenses and how he's hard to play against. His D got lit up a lot. Even the turnovers aren't getting me that excited because most of them came against bad teams/offenses and/or teams with a tendancy to turn it over.
RE: Well that sucks  
Silver Spoon : 1/8/2024 3:42 pm : link
In comment 16353735 Rjanyg said:
Quote:
The players seemed to really like him and liked playing for him.

Maybe they can dig up Rod Rust


Or Johnnie Lynn.
This is not a good sign  
larryflower37 : 1/8/2024 3:42 pm : link
You can say what you want about his defense but the fact that he is walking away screams volumes about Daboll and what is going on behind the scenes.
Remember he was retained and decided to quit, this is a coach that has been around for 35+ years with a bunch of organizations and head coaches.
Will be very interesting to see  
Boatie Warrant : 1/8/2024 3:42 pm : link
Which way Daboll goes with his next DC. Looks like I have more reading to do on possible replacements. Is Fangio available? 😀
RE: Well, the next to go will  
OBJ_AllDay : 1/8/2024 3:42 pm : link
In comment 16353729 Silver Spoon said:
Quote:
be Daboll. Then the shit can start all over again.


He certainly is putting it all on him. Sink or Swim time... no more finger pointing at position coaches etc
Raanan is on with Michael Kay right now.  
bceagle05 : 1/8/2024 3:42 pm : link
Says Wink doesn’t believe in the Schoen/Daboll program.
Who did more for this team the last two years  
Mike from Ohio : 1/8/2024 3:42 pm : link
Sterling Shepard or Wink Martindale?

One had an entire second half game plan drawn up for his special day after having a roster spot he didn't deserve all year. The other just shoved out of his job the way a 2nd grader would have set it up.
RE: This is not a good sign  
Heisenberg : 1/8/2024 3:43 pm : link
In comment 16353744 larryflower37 said:
Quote:
You can say what you want about his defense but the fact that he is walking away screams volumes about Daboll and what is going on behind the scenes.
Remember he was retained and decided to quit, this is a coach that has been around for 35+ years with a bunch of organizations and head coaches.


It's a datapoint, but it can also speak about Wink, who did not get invited back in Baltimore too.
RE: So much for Wink saying this was the destination for him  
Mike from Ohio : 1/8/2024 3:43 pm : link
In comment 16353737 Sean said:
Quote:
.


He may not have realized he was working for a petty child.
...  
ryanmkeane : 1/8/2024 3:44 pm : link
Gotta think that Kafka is gone
I don't love Leslie Frazier  
MookGiants : 1/8/2024 3:44 pm : link
but I also do not understand why so many people are totally against him? He's been a solid DC pretty much his entire career. McDermott threw him under the bus, McDermott is a defensive guy so throwing the DC under the bus is lousy.
RE: This is not a good sign  
Biteymax22 : 1/8/2024 3:44 pm : link
In comment 16353744 larryflower37 said:
Quote:
You can say what you want about his defense but the fact that he is walking away screams volumes about Daboll and what is going on behind the scenes.
Remember he was retained and decided to quit, this is a coach that has been around for 35+ years with a bunch of organizations and head coaches.


He did this exact same thing with his last team/HC just two years ago...
RE: ...  
OBJ_AllDay : 1/8/2024 3:45 pm : link
In comment 16353725 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Jordan Raanan
@JordanRaanan
·
55s
Wink Martindale is resigning as defensive coordinator of the Giants, per source. His relationship with Brian Daboll a big part of the divorce.

Martindale should have options elsewhere. The Giants two most recent opponents, the Rams and Eagles, spoke glowingly of his scheme.


What a change from last year & the camera's catching their exchanges after the GB and Baltimore games
RE: RE: So much for Wink saying this was the destination for him  
Amtoft : 1/8/2024 3:45 pm : link
In comment 16353753 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
In comment 16353737 Sean said:


Quote:


.



He may not have realized he was working for a petty child.


The Ravens also let him leave happily. And now Giants are also. Maybe ... just maybe this has something to do with Wink and authority.
RE: RE: So much for Wink saying this was the destination for him  
ryanmkeane : 1/8/2024 3:45 pm : link
In comment 16353753 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
In comment 16353737 Sean said:


Quote:


.



He may not have realized he was working for a petty child.

Daboll is a petty child?
RE: if the  
SGMen : 1/8/2024 3:45 pm : link
In comment 16353682 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
entire offseason is like today, wow.
Wow indeed. My gut tells me we finally "gut" this team meaning we let many of our UFA walk including Barkley, McKinney. They will get more money elsewhere and we will retool the OL with a key UFA signing and likely move Neal inside to OG if we draft LT/RT Alt in round 1.

I would not be shocked if we traded down in round 1 either.

Yes, we need a QB but the top 2 will be gone and I don't think Shoen will trade our future for Maye or Williams.
RE: RE: This is not a good sign  
RHPeel : 1/8/2024 3:45 pm : link
In comment 16353749 Heisenberg said:
Quote:
In comment 16353744 larryflower37 said:


Quote:


You can say what you want about his defense but the fact that he is walking away screams volumes about Daboll and what is going on behind the scenes.
Remember he was retained and decided to quit, this is a coach that has been around for 35+ years with a bunch of organizations and head coaches.



It's a datapoint, but it can also speak about Wink, who did not get invited back in Baltimore too.


Yeah, I think this has to be taken into account. Wink has now worn out his welcome with two different head coaches, in spite of being highly regarded by his players and ppl around the league.

Wink may just be too "big" not to be a head coach at this point in his coaching career.
RE: From What I Heard  
GiantGrit : 1/8/2024 3:45 pm : link
In comment 16353731 GiantGrit said:
Quote:
He wanted out but also wanted to get fired so he could still recoup some $$$
Part of me thinks they knew this and basically made him make a decision to stay or resign.


To this point, he was the one who leaked the “rift” w/ Daboll to the press.
Are we so sure this is all Daboll’s fault?  
Section331 : 1/8/2024 3:45 pm : link
I mean, it’s not the first time that Wink has been run out of town. Maybe he’s the one that’s hard to work with.

Baltimore’s D this year is better than it ever was under Wink. I think we’ll be fine.
Wink is big time overrated around here  
MookGiants : 1/8/2024 3:46 pm : link
He's a solid DC like Leslie Frazier, nothing more, nothing less. Baltimore certainly hasn't missed him.
RE: RE: This is not a good sign  
larryflower37 : 1/8/2024 3:46 pm : link
In comment 16353759 Biteymax22 said:
Quote:
In comment 16353744 larryflower37 said:


Quote:


You can say what you want about his defense but the fact that he is walking away screams volumes about Daboll and what is going on behind the scenes.
Remember he was retained and decided to quit, this is a coach that has been around for 35+ years with a bunch of organizations and head coaches.



He did this exact same thing with his last team/HC just two years ago...

D
He got let go in Baltimore if I am not mistaken. Either way he is not on the same page as the HC and organization enough to walk away.
RE: I can take or leave Wink  
batman11 : 1/8/2024 3:46 pm : link
In comment 16353690 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
but Daboll is looking more and more like a problem every day.


Agreed. Daboll lost me in the first Dallas game when he continued to play Thomas, his best player, who clearly had injured his hamstring. He was then lost for most of the year, all because Daboll was embarrassed they were getting their ass kicked. I don't care if the player says he can keep playing, the coach has take control and protect the player. That was terrible judgement on his part and just stupid player management. He hasn't done much else to impress me since.
RE: I don't love Leslie Frazier  
logman : 1/8/2024 3:46 pm : link
In comment 16353758 MookGiants said:
Quote:
but I also do not understand why so many people are totally against him? He's been a solid DC pretty much his entire career. McDermott threw him under the bus, McDermott is a defensive guy so throwing the DC under the bus is lousy.


I'd take Frazier over re-treading Graham, that's for sure.
RE: Surprised to read  
section125 : 1/8/2024 3:46 pm : link
In comment 16353719 5BowlsSoon said:
Quote:
Some here dissing Wink. Really? He was great last year and we did have a ton of turnovers this year and played pretty well for the most part. Of course Dallas and SF had their way with us, but they have done that to plenty other teams.


He was great last year? What were the Giants defensive rankings last year?
RE: RE: RE: So much for Wink saying this was the destination for him  
Mike from Ohio : 1/8/2024 3:46 pm : link
In comment 16353763 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
In comment 16353753 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


In comment 16353737 Sean said:


Quote:


.



He may not have realized he was working for a petty child.


Daboll is a petty child?


If he fired a position coach in order to get the D Coordinator to quit, yes he acted like a petty child.
Adam Dunn  
Sy'56 : 1/8/2024 3:47 pm : link
Homerun or strikeout
RE: Please, nobody who plays his corners  
Joe Beckwith : 1/8/2024 3:47 pm : link
In comment 16353712 Bill in UT said:
Quote:
10 yards off the los, likes soft zones and prevent defenses. But also not someone who plays a 2 man defensive line or uses his edges in coverage. We need a D that can get to the QB without having to blitz half the time, and still play the run. I assume Ward has also seen his last game as a Giant

+1.
From the outside  
BeckShepEli : 1/8/2024 3:47 pm : link
It seems this a bro club with Daboll. I expect someone like JH to get promoted because he’s a Yes Man.

Our offense failed to score on an opening drive this year and most of the changes as of the 345pm hour has been defense.

Antonio Pierce  
Mike in NY : 1/8/2024 3:48 pm : link
Brandon Staley

Are two names that would be high on my list to interview
RE: Are we so sure this is all Daboll’s fault?  
Mike from Ohio : 1/8/2024 3:48 pm : link
In comment 16353769 Section331 said:
Quote:
I mean, it’s not the first time that Wink has been run out of town. Maybe he’s the one that’s hard to work with.

Baltimore’s D this year is better than it ever was under Wink. I think we’ll be fine.


If Daboll wanted Wink gone, then fire him. The problem is not letting Wink go, it is saying you expect him back while firing someone close to him in the hope that he will quit.
RE: If Antonio Pierce doesn’t get  
Joe Beckwith : 1/8/2024 3:48 pm : link
In comment 16353734 Metnut said:
Quote:
the Raiders job, would love to bring him back to blue as our DC.

+1.
RE: Antonio Pierce  
ajr2456 : 1/8/2024 3:49 pm : link
In comment 16353784 Mike in NY said:
Quote:
Brandon Staley

Are two names that would be high on my list to interview


If Pierce somehow doesn’t get the Raiders job the Giants should back up the truck
RE: RE: RE: RE: So much for Wink saying this was the destination for him  
Amtoft : 1/8/2024 3:49 pm : link
In comment 16353777 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
In comment 16353763 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


In comment 16353753 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


In comment 16353737 Sean said:


Quote:


.



He may not have realized he was working for a petty child.


Daboll is a petty child?



If he fired a position coach in order to get the D Coordinator to quit, yes he acted like a petty child.


Or as HC he fired them because they weren't very good? I mean seriously here.
Apologies to Glazer  
UConn4523 : 1/8/2024 3:49 pm : link
.
By Resigning do the Giants have any say on where he goes not season?  
US1 Giants : 1/8/2024 3:50 pm : link
I think he is still under contract.
So how does this work going forward ?  
Ron from Ninerland : 1/8/2024 3:50 pm : link
Since Wink is under contract are the Giants entitled to compensation if Wink signs else ware ?
RE: Antonio Pierce  
OBJ_AllDay : 1/8/2024 3:50 pm : link
In comment 16353784 Mike in NY said:
Quote:
Brandon Staley

Are two names that would be high on my list to interview


Not sure I want the Giants going for 4th and 1's on their own 25 yard line but Pierce I would take in a heartbeat.
RE: People are being held accountable  
Kevin(formerly Tiki4Six) : 1/8/2024 3:50 pm : link
In comment 16353739 Larry in Pencilvania said:
Quote:
I agree with Joey that there were some nice things wink did but there were head scratches to say the least.

I would expect Frazier but I wouldn't mind giving Antonio Pierce a call



He’d blitz 3 guys but gave our DB’s play 10 yards off the ball. Easy pitch and catch !
RE: RE: Are we so sure this is all Daboll’s fault?  
Section331 : 1/8/2024 3:50 pm : link
In comment 16353785 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
In comment 16353769 Section331 said:


Quote:


I mean, it’s not the first time that Wink has been run out of town. Maybe he’s the one that’s hard to work with.

Baltimore’s D this year is better than it ever was under Wink. I think we’ll be fine.



If Daboll wanted Wink gone, then fire him. The problem is not letting Wink go, it is saying you expect him back while firing someone close to him in the hope that he will quit.


They clearly didn’t want to pay him to coach somewhere else. They likely wanted him gone, and now he’s gone. I don’t think the machinations matter all that much.
RE: So how does this work going forward ?  
Amtoft : 1/8/2024 3:50 pm : link
In comment 16353794 Ron from Ninerland said:
Quote:
Since Wink is under contract are the Giants entitled to compensation if Wink signs else ware ?


I think it will be like the Ravens two years ago. Mutual parting of the ways.
RE: RE: Antonio Pierce  
Mike in NY : 1/8/2024 3:52 pm : link
In comment 16353795 OBJ_AllDay said:
Quote:
In comment 16353784 Mike in NY said:


Quote:


Brandon Staley

Are two names that would be high on my list to interview



Not sure I want the Giants going for 4th and 1's on their own 25 yard line but Pierce I would take in a heartbeat.


You aren't hiring him to make those calls. He can coach a defense that brings pressure.
RE: RE: So how does this work going forward ?  
Heisenberg : 1/8/2024 3:52 pm : link
In comment 16353799 Amtoft said:
Quote:
In comment 16353794 Ron from Ninerland said:


Quote:


Since Wink is under contract are the Giants entitled to compensation if Wink signs else ware ?



I think it will be like the Ravens two years ago. Mutual parting of the ways.


Pretty sure Wink's contract was up then.
Amtoft  
Mike from Ohio : 1/8/2024 3:52 pm : link
It seems if Daboll was sincere in letting Wilkins go for no other reason than poor performance, he would have gone to Wink and told him he was doing it knowing that they have a close relationship. If Wink flips out, you let him go to. If he accepts it, he stays.

It is looking like that is not what happened. It is weird he was not mentioned as being let go this morning when the other underperforming coaches were let go publicly.
Glazer knows  
MyNameIsMyName : 1/8/2024 3:52 pm : link
His stuff.
RE: From the outside  
section125 : 1/8/2024 3:52 pm : link
In comment 16353782 BeckShepEli said:
Quote:
It seems this a bro club with Daboll. I expect someone like JH to get promoted because he’s a Yes Man.

Our offense failed to score on an opening drive this year and most of the changes as of the 345pm hour has been defense.


You do understand that most of the player improvement input was on the defensive side of the ball. Banks, Okereke, A'Shawn, Nacho...defense still was bad. Thibs and Flott last year.

Offense was bad, too and the oline coach went also.
RE: RE: Antonio Pierce  
FranknWeezer : 1/8/2024 3:53 pm : link
In comment 16353787 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 16353784 Mike in NY said:


Quote:


Brandon Staley

Are two names that would be high on my list to interview



If Pierce somehow doesn’t get the Raiders job the Giants should back up the truck


Love AP, but can he design/call a defense, or is he more just a leader of men?
RE: RE: RE: RE: So much for Wink saying this was the destination for him  
BlackLight : 1/8/2024 3:53 pm : link
In comment 16353777 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
In comment 16353763 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


In comment 16353753 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


In comment 16353737 Sean said:


Quote:


.



He may not have realized he was working for a petty child.


Daboll is a petty child?



If he fired a position coach in order to get the D Coordinator to quit, yes he acted like a petty child.


I said it last night. It's not hard to defend letting Wink go for performance reasons. But the details matter. If Daboll's interpersonal skills make him hard to coach under, that's arguably a bigger problem than not being able to identify good coaches.

The way Wink's exit appears to have been orchestrated makes Daboll look like he's the problem here.
RE: Adam Dunn  
Section331 : 1/8/2024 3:53 pm : link
In comment 16353779 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
Homerun or strikeout


At least Adam Dunn walked a lot! But yes, Wink was feast or famine, and got conservative at bad times (protecting the lead v the Jets). The melodrama is fun to watch, but I’m not losing sleep over this.
This has been the plan for over a month.  
Rico : 1/8/2024 3:53 pm : link
My source told me in early December that Wink was leaving. The rumors of friction between him and Daboll were real.
RE: RE: RE: Are we so sure this is all Daboll’s fault?  
Mike from Ohio : 1/8/2024 3:54 pm : link
In comment 16353798 Section331 said:
Quote:
In comment 16353785 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


In comment 16353769 Section331 said:


Quote:


I mean, it’s not the first time that Wink has been run out of town. Maybe he’s the one that’s hard to work with.

Baltimore’s D this year is better than it ever was under Wink. I think we’ll be fine.



If Daboll wanted Wink gone, then fire him. The problem is not letting Wink go, it is saying you expect him back while firing someone close to him in the hope that he will quit.



They clearly didn’t want to pay him to coach somewhere else. They likely wanted him gone, and now he’s gone. I don’t think the machinations matter all that much.


You and I can disagree about the fact that the machinations don't matter. I can imagine a lot of guys not wanting to work for a team that treats guys like that to save money on the contract.
RE: This has been the plan for over a month.  
FranknWeezer : 1/8/2024 3:54 pm : link
In comment 16353818 Rico said:
Quote:
My source told me in early December that Wink was leaving. The rumors of friction between him and Daboll were real.


Good stuff Rico. Should we expect the same for Kafka?
I hope they have someone good  
UberAlias : 1/8/2024 3:54 pm : link
In line
No shot Pierce is an Option  
Dankbeerman : 1/8/2024 3:54 pm : link
Daboll will be on shaky ground next year, Pierce would be Head Coach in waiting if he was here. fans would want blood 3 weeks in knowing the job AP did this year. No shot Daboll even talks to him.

Also the Raiders should not let him out of the building so this should be a non topic.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/8/2024 3:56 pm : link
Ryan Dunleavy
@rydunleavy
·
2m
With #Giants fans panicking about Wink Martindale out, the next page in the Calm The Fans playbook would be to request an interview with Antonio Pierce. Tug on the heartstrings, relive championship days, make them forget Wink.

Lets see if they do it.
We do have some good internal coaches  
UberAlias : 1/8/2024 3:56 pm : link
Maybe promote from within?
27th ranked D  
Blueworm : 1/8/2024 3:56 pm : link
Next.
RE: This has been the plan for over a month.  
Sammo85 : 1/8/2024 3:56 pm : link
In comment 16353818 Rico said:
Quote:
My source told me in early December that Wink was leaving. The rumors of friction between him and Daboll were real.


Keep us on the grapevine with the offseason moves, especially draft and QB!
RE: Amtoft  
Amtoft : 1/8/2024 3:56 pm : link
In comment 16353805 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
It seems if Daboll was sincere in letting Wilkins go for no other reason than poor performance, he would have gone to Wink and told him he was doing it knowing that they have a close relationship. If Wink flips out, you let him go to. If he accepts it, he stays.

It is looking like that is not what happened. It is weird he was not mentioned as being let go this morning when the other underperforming coaches were let go publicly.


That means you are making a lot of assumptions. How do you know if Dabs didn't talk to Wink before hand? I don't know and I am guessing you don't either. Dabs said he had only talked to two coaches and was going to continue to talk to coaches after. I am sure that was planned to not fire the OLB coaches before the media session because it would have all been about Wink. We all knew this was coming.

We all make assumptions also. You assume Dabs was a petty child. I assume Wink has an issue with authority which is why two years ago the Ravens let him go without firing him and now the Giants are also. It is a bad look for Wink more than Dabs
RE: This has been the plan for over a month.  
Anakim : 1/8/2024 3:57 pm : link
In comment 16353818 Rico said:
Quote:
My source told me in early December that Wink was leaving. The rumors of friction between him and Daboll were real.


You hearing any potential names? Leslie Frazier?
RE: This has been the plan for over a month.  
Mike from Ohio : 1/8/2024 3:57 pm : link
In comment 16353818 Rico said:
Quote:
My source told me in early December that Wink was leaving. The rumors of friction between him and Daboll were real.


Thanks for all you share, Rico. It is much appreciated.

This may be an impossible question to answer, but was this Wink refusing to quit until pushed? Weird that Daboll indicated this morning he expected him to stay (before we knew Wilkins was fired).
RE: ...  
BlackLight : 1/8/2024 3:57 pm : link
In comment 16353831 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Ryan Dunleavy
@rydunleavy
·
2m
With #Giants fans panicking about Wink Martindale out, the next page in the Calm The Fans playbook would be to request an interview with Antonio Pierce. Tug on the heartstrings, relive championship days, make them forget Wink.

Lets see if they do it.


Pass on AP. It's great that he's got guys in Oakland willing to play for him in a lost season, but we've seen this story before. His liabilities as a HC start to show sooner or later.
Geez  
mittenedman : 1/8/2024 3:57 pm : link
You keep watching the Giants do business and it just keeps looking like a clown show.
not sure why anyone would panic about Wink leaving  
Greg from LI : 1/8/2024 3:58 pm : link
.
We do have a few players on the D  
UberAlias : 1/8/2024 3:58 pm : link
who will benefit from this though.
RE: RE: I can take or leave Wink  
Blueworm : 1/8/2024 3:58 pm : link
In comment 16353773 batman11 said:
Quote:
In comment 16353690 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


but Daboll is looking more and more like a problem every day.



Agreed. Daboll lost me in the first Dallas game when he continued to play Thomas, his best player, who clearly had injured his hamstring. He was then lost for most of the year, all because Daboll was embarrassed they were getting their ass kicked. I don't care if the player says he can keep playing, the coach has take control and protect the player. That was terrible judgement on his part and just stupid player management. He hasn't done much else to impress me since.


You trust the info the player and trainers say at the time.
Not really all that sad to see him go.  
Everyone Relax : 1/8/2024 3:58 pm : link
One thing I’m not looking forward to is the inevitable first 3 weeks of next season where the defense gives up 30+ points a game because they are learning a new system
Deonte Banks  
SJ4good80 : 1/8/2024 3:58 pm : link
Was drafted to fit what Wink wanted to do on D.

Thankfully Banks looks good, but this is not a good sign.
RE: From the outside  
Biteymax22 : 1/8/2024 3:59 pm : link
In comment 16353782 BeckShepEli said:
Quote:
It seems this a bro club with Daboll. I expect someone like JH to get promoted because he’s a Yes Man.

Our offense failed to score on an opening drive this year and most of the changes as of the 345pm hour has been defense.


Henderson is a good coach. Look at the production he's gotten out of guys like Fabian Moreau or waiver claims like Pinnock or McLoud. He's number 1 on this of not getting the credit he deserves.
RE: RE: RE: Antonio Pierce  
ajr2456 : 1/8/2024 3:59 pm : link
In comment 16353812 FranknWeezer said:
Quote:
In comment 16353787 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 16353784 Mike in NY said:


Quote:


Brandon Staley

Are two names that would be high on my list to interview



If Pierce somehow doesn’t get the Raiders job the Giants should back up the truck



Love AP, but can he design/call a defense, or is he more just a leader of men?


Not sure but from my interactions with him when he was coaching high school his football IQ is off the charts
RE: This has been the plan for over a month.  
Bill in UT : 1/8/2024 3:59 pm : link
In comment 16353818 Rico said:
Quote:
My source told me in early December that Wink was leaving. The rumors of friction between him and Daboll were real.


So Daboll
Schoen have had at least a month to consider a replacement. Unless it's someone on a playoff team, we could hear something sooner rather than later.
so I am confused how it works...  
BillKo : 1/8/2024 3:59 pm : link
...he's under contract (I assume) but resigns.

I get he can go to a college, but is he able to go to another NFL team?

That doesn't seem quite fair (even if the Giants don't have to pay him should he go elsewhere).
Don't be surprised if the Eagles hire him  
Hammer : 1/8/2024 4:00 pm : link
And DJ pays the price.
RE: so I am confused how it works...  
Amtoft : 1/8/2024 4:01 pm : link
In comment 16353860 BillKo said:
Quote:
...he's under contract (I assume) but resigns.

I get he can go to a college, but is he able to go to another NFL team?

That doesn't seem quite fair (even if the Giants don't have to pay him should he go elsewhere).


It is going to be a mutual parting of the ways.
Is Kafka next?  
US1 Giants : 1/8/2024 4:01 pm : link
There were some reports that he was unhappy too.
RE: so I am confused how it works...  
Greg from LI : 1/8/2024 4:01 pm : link
In comment 16353860 BillKo said:
Quote:
...he's under contract (I assume) but resigns.

I get he can go to a college, but is he able to go to another NFL team?

That doesn't seem quite fair (even if the Giants don't have to pay him should he go elsewhere).


I would imagine the Giants could block him, but I can't believe they would. They just didn't want to pay for him to coach for someone else.
This is another step backwards  
JoeyBigBlue : 1/8/2024 4:01 pm : link
For this organization. These means players will have to adjust to a new system, and learn new calls.
re Antonio Pierce  
Toth029 : 1/8/2024 4:01 pm : link
He really hasn't called plays defensively. At least not at the pro level.

Unless I'm wrong?

Sounds like a great leader though.

Staley is a Cover 3 guy iirc. Frazier is Cover 2. I'd prefer a coach who lives off man coverage but it does seem like more coaches nowadays use zone.
RE: We do have a few players on the D  
FranknWeezer : 1/8/2024 4:01 pm : link
In comment 16353849 UberAlias said:
Quote:
who will benefit from this though.


Maybe so, but might we also have just as many who were drafted/signed for a 3-4 (or more specifically, to suit Wink's schemes and preferences) who are now going to be fish out of water/square pegs in round holes for a new DC and his scheme?
RE: RE: From the outside  
Mike in NY : 1/8/2024 4:01 pm : link
In comment 16353856 Biteymax22 said:
Quote:
In comment 16353782 BeckShepEli said:


Quote:


It seems this a bro club with Daboll. I expect someone like JH to get promoted because he’s a Yes Man.

Our offense failed to score on an opening drive this year and most of the changes as of the 345pm hour has been defense.




Henderson is a good coach. Look at the production he's gotten out of guys like Fabian Moreau or waiver claims like Pinnock or McLoud. He's number 1 on this of not getting the credit he deserves.


There are reasons Henderson has survived multiple coaching changes. He and Patterson absolutely deserve to stay. I still say Pierce and Staley are the first two I give an interview to. Staley is a Vic Fangio disciple and had a dominant D his one year as a DC with the Rams. I think he can fit with what pieces we do have since we are not asking him to handle 4th down offensive strategy.
Damn  
Jim in Forest Hills : 1/8/2024 4:02 pm : link
Wink and Dabs must hate each other
Liked the idea of Wink  
BigBlue7 : 1/8/2024 4:02 pm : link
But not so much in practice. Didn't like how he used Kayvon
RE: Don't be surprised if the Eagles hire him  
Greg from LI : 1/8/2024 4:02 pm : link
In comment 16353861 Hammer said:
Quote:
And DJ pays the price.


Let them hire him. His defense was hardly anything to fear here.
I think people like the idea of a Wink Martin D  
j_rud : 1/8/2024 4:02 pm : link
more than they like the actual D. Didn't like how he played his secondar, didn't like his reliance on the blitz. Maybe more accurate to say his inability to adjust when it wasn't working. Tell you what he did do tho, was help Dex become the best NT in football. Hope the next guy doesn't get cut on the front. Also interested in what went down and any possible implications about Daboll.
RE: RE: Antonio Pierce  
Johnny5 : 1/8/2024 4:03 pm : link
In comment 16353787 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 16353784 Mike in NY said:


Quote:


Brandon Staley

Are two names that would be high on my list to interview



If Pierce somehow doesn’t get the Raiders job the Giants should back up the truck

100%. I'll be shocked if the Raiders don't make him the full time HC though.
Don't forget  
BigBlue7 : 1/8/2024 4:03 pm : link
Wink didn't get along with John Harbaugh either
RE: RE: so I am confused how it works...  
BillKo : 1/8/2024 4:03 pm : link
In comment 16353865 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
In comment 16353860 BillKo said:


Quote:


...he's under contract (I assume) but resigns.

I get he can go to a college, but is he able to go to another NFL team?

That doesn't seem quite fair (even if the Giants don't have to pay him should he go elsewhere).



I would imagine the Giants could block him, but I can't believe they would. They just didn't want to pay for him to coach for someone else.


Got it.

It's like when Parcells in 86 wanted to go to ATL and was blocked by George Young.
RE: Damn  
Mike in NY : 1/8/2024 4:03 pm : link
In comment 16353873 Jim in Forest Hills said:
Quote:
Wink and Dabs must hate each other


I think they respect each other, but Wink wants to be treated like he is the equal of the HC rather than a coordinator. Dabs is the type of person that nobody is above a tongue lashing.
RE: re Antonio Pierce  
Greg from LI : 1/8/2024 4:04 pm : link
In comment 16353868 Toth029 said:
Quote:
He really hasn't called plays defensively. At least not at the pro level.


No, you're right, not at the pro level. He was a very smart MLB though.
I wouldn’t get all hot and lathered about losing Wink  
M.S. : 1/8/2024 4:04 pm : link

True, his defense was constantly put behind the 8-ball with a lousy offense that couldn’t control the tempo of a game, but you gotta play the cards you’re dealt and Wink’s defense didn’t exactly cover itself in glory, save for turnovers:

2023 Giants Defense Under Wink Martindale

18 Interceptions (3rd Tied)
15 Forced Fumbles (8th Tied)
63.7% Pass Completion Rate (11th)
21 Passing TDs (14th)
191 Passing First Downs (18th Tied)
229.3 Passing Yards per Game (19th)
23.9 Points Allowed per Game (26th)
361.7 Yards per Game (27th)
132.4 Rushing Yards per Game (29th)
34 Sacks (29th)
24 Rushing TDs (30th Tied)
134 Rushing First Downs (30th)
4.73 Yards per Rush (31st)
RE: RE: Don't be surprised if the Eagles hire him  
BillKo : 1/8/2024 4:05 pm : link
In comment 16353877 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
In comment 16353861 Hammer said:


Quote:


And DJ pays the price.



Let them hire him. His defense was hardly anything to fear here.


Isn't Wink a 3-4 guy.

Eagles have been 4-3 since forever.....doubt Eagles management is looking to change their bread and butter of get home with the "front four".

I think the Eagles will look for a vet coordinator more towards what they already have in terms of personnel.
This is unfortunate news  
Festina Lente : 1/8/2024 4:05 pm : link
IMO
RE: RE: RE: RE: Are we so sure this is all Daboll’s fault?  
Section331 : 1/8/2024 4:05 pm : link
In comment 16353823 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
In comment 16353798 Section331 said:


Quote:


In comment 16353785 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


In comment 16353769 Section331 said:


Quote:


I mean, it’s not the first time that Wink has been run out of town. Maybe he’s the one that’s hard to work with.

Baltimore’s D this year is better than it ever was under Wink. I think we’ll be fine.



If Daboll wanted Wink gone, then fire him. The problem is not letting Wink go, it is saying you expect him back while firing someone close to him in the hope that he will quit.



They clearly didn’t want to pay him to coach somewhere else. They likely wanted him gone, and now he’s gone. I don’t think the machinations matter all that much.



You and I can disagree about the fact that the machinations don't matter. I can imagine a lot of guys not wanting to work for a team that treats guys like that to save money on the contract.


We can agree that it was a shitty way to handle it, but they will not be lacking good candidates to succeed Wink. Whether they choose the right one is another story.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: So much for Wink saying this was the destination for him  
section125 : 1/8/2024 4:06 pm : link
In comment 16353813 BlackLight said:
Quote:
In comment 16353777 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


In comment 16353763 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


In comment 16353753 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


In comment 16353737 Sean said:


Quote:


.



He may not have realized he was working for a petty child.


Daboll is a petty child?



If he fired a position coach in order to get the D Coordinator to quit, yes he acted like a petty child.



I said it last night. It's not hard to defend letting Wink go for performance reasons. But the details matter. If Daboll's interpersonal skills make him hard to coach under, that's arguably a bigger problem than not being able to identify good coaches.

The way Wink's exit appears to have been orchestrated makes Daboll look like he's the problem here.


How about the other way. How about Wink was the problem and didn't want to do what the HC wanted?
I have to believe that all the 3rd and longs given up and the disasterous run defense was a big problem.
Schoen went out and got two good DTs to help spell Dex and Leo because they were wearing down in the run game. How about the run defense sucked even after the addition of good quality backups? How about the ER/OLBs couldn't contain the run for two years and Thibs never really developed the way he should have.
RE: Deonte Banks  
Breeze_94 : 1/8/2024 4:06 pm : link
In comment 16353855 SJ4good80 said:
Quote:
Was drafted to fit what Wink wanted to do on D.

Thankfully Banks looks good, but this is not a good sign.


Banks actually looked better in zone. Has good eyes. So I don’t see him as being scheme dependent at all.

The player most effected is probably Simmons. Thought he played well and fit Winks scheme very well.

The players who benefit the most are McKinney (remember, the original rift was between he and Wink 👀) and KT (edge rushers are notoriously less effective when playing in Winks scheme).

Guys who are good enough to where scheme doesn’t make or break them - Dex, Okereke

Whoever the next DC is, I ask:
1. No soft zone BS
2. Please keep the attacking style, thought maybe not as extreme
3. Please keep Patterson and Henderson on staff
4. Please do not move Dex further away from the ball
RE: RE: From What I Heard  
mfsd : 1/8/2024 4:06 pm : link
In comment 16353767 GiantGrit said:
Quote:
In comment 16353731 GiantGrit said:


Quote:


He wanted out but also wanted to get fired so he could still recoup some $$$
Part of me thinks they knew this and basically made him make a decision to stay or resign.



To this point, he was the one who leaked the “rift” w/ Daboll to the press.


Appreciate the input from you and Rico

I agree with those saying I don't see this as an automatic indictment of Daboll. Something broke with the relationship, regardless of whose fault it is, Daboll and Schoen acted quickly.

How they did it is interesting - stating they expect him back this morning, then firing his 2 chief lieutenants this afternoon, essentially forcing him to quit

As the saying goes, it's not show friends, it's show business.
Dan Duggan article  
larryflower37 : 1/8/2024 4:06 pm : link
On prospective candidates obviously speculation but a comprehensive list
The athletic - ( New Window )
What about Ron Rivera?  
Greg from LI : 1/8/2024 4:07 pm : link
He ran some good defenses when he was a DC
RE: Leslie Frazier better not be the next D.C.  
ColHowPepper : 1/8/2024 4:07 pm : link
In comment 16353672 Optimus-NY said:
Quote:
If so Daboll is on notice to be gone the next time around.

ditto Optimus, no to Frazier.

What WAS the rub between Daboll and Wink, specifically?
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/8/2024 4:08 pm : link
I wonder if Rivera is interested?
Wink doesn't take any crap LOL  
PatersonPlank : 1/8/2024 4:08 pm : link
Rivera would be good
RE: Daboll is not going to be around long  
Sec 103 : 1/8/2024 4:09 pm : link
In comment 16353720 ghost718 said:
Quote:
Neither is the Liberty Biberty GM


Right now, I'm in this camp
RE: so I am confused how it works...  
Section331 : 1/8/2024 4:09 pm : link
In comment 16353860 BillKo said:
Quote:
...he's under contract (I assume) but resigns.

I get he can go to a college, but is he able to go to another NFL team?

That doesn't seem quite fair (even if the Giants don't have to pay him should he go elsewhere).


I’m sure the Giants will agree to let him out of his contract.
RE: What about Ron Rivera?  
BillKo : 1/8/2024 4:10 pm : link
In comment 16353900 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
He ran some good defenses when he was a DC


I'm thinking he still in this business to be a HC, or not be in it at all.

Is he still owed $$ from WSH?
Absolute no  
Sammo85 : 1/8/2024 4:10 pm : link
to anyone suggesting Brandon Staley. I still can’t believe what he did to the Chargers. He doesn’t deserve an interview.
RE: RE: So much for Wink saying this was the destination for him  
Mbavaro : 1/8/2024 4:11 pm : link
In comment 16353753 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
In comment 16353737 Sean said:


Quote:


.



He may not have realized he was working for a petty child.


Petty child?
Brilliant observation
I'm sure Wink is a big personality given his...  
BillKo : 1/8/2024 4:13 pm : link
...experience and success over the years.

Daboll on the other hand is a young coach trying to make his mark.

I probably think Wink had more to say than was Daboll was willing to hear and that's the rift.

Daboll probably said my staff, including who works under you. Learn to like it or leave.

Let's face it - the defense was mediocre at best.

RE: Absolute no  
Greg from LI : 1/8/2024 4:13 pm : link
In comment 16353913 Sammo85 said:
Quote:
to anyone suggesting Brandon Staley. I still can’t believe what he did to the Chargers. He doesn’t deserve an interview.


Bad head coaches can still be excellent coordinators. Dick LeBeau, for example, was 12-33 as a head coach. And, of course, Steve Spagnuolo was 11-41.
RE: …  
section125 : 1/8/2024 4:13 pm : link
In comment 16353903 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
I wonder if Rivera is interested?


I brought him up this morning. I remembered him as a good DC and Sy confirmed he was.

He may sit out a year and look for a HC job. Or maybe he says screw the HC pressure and goes back to what he loves.
.......  
CoughlinHandsonHips : 1/8/2024 4:14 pm : link
Interesting Schoen said he expected Wink to return.

I think Wink felt differently - which would explain the late announcement of the Wilkin's firing.

Patricia would be brutal  
bigblue12 : 1/8/2024 4:14 pm : link
Would be interesting to see what type of defense Henderson or Patterson would run. I like Patterson and hope he sticks around.
RE: Deonte Banks  
Ten Ton Hammer : 1/8/2024 4:15 pm : link
In comment 16353855 SJ4good80 said:
Quote:
Was drafted to fit what Wink wanted to do on D.

Thankfully Banks looks good, but this is not a good sign.


He's a man-cover player. Not especially unique to Wink.

It will suck when they bring in another read and react guy.
RE: Absolute no  
Mike in NY : 1/8/2024 4:15 pm : link
In comment 16353913 Sammo85 said:
Quote:
to anyone suggesting Brandon Staley. I still can’t believe what he did to the Chargers. He doesn’t deserve an interview.


The guy can coach defenses. That is all that matters. We are not hiring him to be the analytics guy.
I liked the hiring of Wink but it hasnt worked out  
kelly : 1/8/2024 4:15 pm : link
The defense despite players added to that side of the ball has not played well.

Two years into a rebuild and the team is this unsettled is not a good sign.
I have to ask a question  
Biteymax22 : 1/8/2024 4:16 pm : link
that may be dumb, but I'm going to ask it anyway.

Since Wink resigned rather than being fired, do the Giants still own his rights and can they theoretically ask for compensation from whatever team he agrees to a deal with provided that it would be a DC position and not HC?
RE: RE: Absolute no  
Sammo85 : 1/8/2024 4:17 pm : link
In comment 16353919 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
In comment 16353913 Sammo85 said:


Quote:


to anyone suggesting Brandon Staley. I still can’t believe what he did to the Chargers. He doesn’t deserve an interview.



Bad head coaches can still be excellent coordinators. Dick LeBeau, for example, was 12-33 as a head coach. And, of course, Steve Spagnuolo was 11-41.


Did you see how bad their defense was? Absolute hell no. He was a terrible hire who didn’t deserve the job as HC. Tom Telesco should be banned from any front office job himself. The Rams defense didn’t miss beat despite losing tons of players and playing rookies and street FAs last two years.
None of the Vic Fangio defensive guys have been good.  
Ten Ton Hammer : 1/8/2024 4:17 pm : link
.
RE: RE: …  
Greg from LI : 1/8/2024 4:17 pm : link
In comment 16353922 section125 said:
Quote:
He may sit out a year and look for a HC job. Or maybe he says screw the HC pressure and goes back to what he loves.


He's 62 years old and had two cracks at head coaching. I'd be surprised if he got a third job. Few do without winning a title along the way.
RE: RE: Absolute no  
Sammo85 : 1/8/2024 4:18 pm : link
In comment 16353930 Mike in NY said:
Quote:
In comment 16353913 Sammo85 said:


Quote:


to anyone suggesting Brandon Staley. I still can’t believe what he did to the Chargers. He doesn’t deserve an interview.



The guy can coach defenses. That is all that matters. We are not hiring him to be the analytics guy.


No. The whole problem is he can’t. His own defense in LA mutinied to have him fired.
RE: RE: Deonte Banks  
Mbavaro : 1/8/2024 4:18 pm : link
In comment 16353927 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 16353855 SJ4good80 said:


Quote:


Was drafted to fit what Wink wanted to do on D.

Thankfully Banks looks good, but this is not a good sign.



He's a man-cover player. Not especially unique to Wink.

It will suck when they bring in another read and react guy.


And who is to say they will bring in another read and react DC?
You cant cover up a poor roster with coaching changes  
kelly : 1/8/2024 4:18 pm : link
You can try but it will not work.

Schoen needs to do better with the roster.
RE: RE: Amtoft  
Mike from Ohio : 1/8/2024 4:19 pm : link
In comment 16353836 Amtoft said:
Quote:
In comment 16353805 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


It seems if Daboll was sincere in letting Wilkins go for no other reason than poor performance, he would have gone to Wink and told him he was doing it knowing that they have a close relationship. If Wink flips out, you let him go to. If he accepts it, he stays.

It is looking like that is not what happened. It is weird he was not mentioned as being let go this morning when the other underperforming coaches were let go publicly.



That means you are making a lot of assumptions. How do you know if Dabs didn't talk to Wink before hand? I don't know and I am guessing you don't either. Dabs said he had only talked to two coaches and was going to continue to talk to coaches after. I am sure that was planned to not fire the OLB coaches before the media session because it would have all been about Wink. We all knew this was coming.

We all make assumptions also. You assume Dabs was a petty child. I assume Wink has an issue with authority which is why two years ago the Ravens let him go without firing him and now the Giants are also. It is a bad look for Wink more than Dabs


Of course we are all guessing at what happened. It seems odd to me that they got to the ST and OL coaches to let them go before the press conference, but didn't get to Wilkins until later in the day. I doubt they didn't know until this afternoon they were letting him go. Did nobody know where he was?

It seems like if Daboll told Wink he was firing Wilkins, and Wink resigned, those two things would have come out in the same time frame. As I mentioned, I am looking at what we do know and trying to figure out what we don't.

I started off as a huge Daboll guy, and this year soured me some. That may be coloring some of my perception of this, but the optics look bad to me. If you don't want a guy on your staff, just walk in and tell him he's fired. Don't play games to try to save $1.5M on the contract. That (IMO) is bullshit.
the Rans didn't miss a beat?  
Greg from LI : 1/8/2024 4:19 pm : link
They went from #1 under Staley to 15, 21, and 19 since.
RE: RE: RE: Deonte Banks  
Ten Ton Hammer : 1/8/2024 4:20 pm : link
In comment 16353940 Mbavaro said:
Quote:
In comment 16353927 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


In comment 16353855 SJ4good80 said:


Quote:


Was drafted to fit what Wink wanted to do on D.

Thankfully Banks looks good, but this is not a good sign.



He's a man-cover player. Not especially unique to Wink.

It will suck when they bring in another read and react guy.



And who is to say they will bring in another read and react DC?


Npthing. I'll be pleasantly surprised if they don't. It's just been most of my experience with the Giants outside of Spagnuolo.
RE: RE: RE: So much for Wink saying this was the destination for him  
Mike from Ohio : 1/8/2024 4:22 pm : link
In comment 16353915 Mbavaro said:
Quote:
In comment 16353753 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


In comment 16353737 Sean said:


Quote:


.



He may not have realized he was working for a petty child.



Petty child?
Brilliant observation


Did someone ring the village idiot? Thanks for sharing your time us.
this is interesting  
Burt64 : 1/8/2024 4:23 pm : link
my eye test was that Wink would have been much better than these actual ranks.

Nick Falato
@nickfalato
Wink Martindale's defensive statistics as the #Giants DC

2022:

Points against: 17th
Yards allowed: 25th
Ru yards allowed: 27th
Blitz rate: 1st (39.7)
Pressure rate: 6th
Sacks: 13th (41 sacks)
Turnovers: 25th (19)

2023:

Points against: 26th
Yards allowed: 27th
Ru yards allowed: 29th
Blitz rate: 2nd
Pressure rate: 21st
Sacks: 28th (34 sacks)
Turnovers: Tied 1st (31, Baltimore)
Boooo!!  
big_blue : 1/8/2024 4:23 pm : link
He will go to the eagles mark my words. Booo
RE: Who did more for this team the last two years  
clatterbuck : 1/8/2024 4:23 pm : link
In comment 16353748 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
Sterling Shepard or Wink Martindale?

One had an entire second half game plan drawn up for his special day after having a roster spot he didn't deserve all year. The other just shoved out of his job the way a 2nd grader would have set it up.


Of all the ridiculous, off-the-wall takes that have been posted over the past few days, this wins.
Yet Kafka  
BigBlueCane : 1/8/2024 4:24 pm : link
whose side of the ball was worse.. is still employed.
RE: RE: Who did more for this team the last two years  
Mike from Ohio : 1/8/2024 4:25 pm : link
In comment 16353962 clatterbuck said:
Quote:
In comment 16353748 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


Sterling Shepard or Wink Martindale?

One had an entire second half game plan drawn up for his special day after having a roster spot he didn't deserve all year. The other just shoved out of his job the way a 2nd grader would have set it up.



Of all the ridiculous, off-the-wall takes that have been posted over the past few days, this wins.


Sweet! What did I win?
RE: RE: Absolute no  
Heisenberg : 1/8/2024 4:25 pm : link
In comment 16353930 Mike in NY said:
Quote:
In comment 16353913 Sammo85 said:


Quote:


to anyone suggesting Brandon Staley. I still can’t believe what he did to the Chargers. He doesn’t deserve an interview.



The guy can coach defenses. That is all that matters. We are not hiring him to be the analytics guy.


Are we sure about that? How many times has that defense collapsed?
RE: the Rans didn't miss a beat?  
Sammo85 : 1/8/2024 4:26 pm : link
In comment 16353947 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
They went from #1 under Staley to 15, 21, and 19 since.


They lost 65 percent of their starters Greg. What were you sleeping under a rock?

He destroyed that Chargers defense.
RE: Yet Kafka  
Johnny5 : 1/8/2024 4:28 pm : link
In comment 16353968 BigBlueCane said:
Quote:
whose side of the ball was worse.. is still employed.

Well, I'm not a Kafka advocate, but to be fair we did have more talent on the defensive side of the ball.

Still, this sucks. I don't think Wink was some great DC but he certainly wasn't terrible, and there is something to be said for continuity on that side of the ball. Ugh I hope we land a good DC and OL coach, otherwise it's Curtains for Dabs next year and we start all over again.

Ugh.
RE: Yet Kafka  
Gatorade Dunk : 1/8/2024 4:29 pm : link
In comment 16353968 BigBlueCane said:
Quote:
whose side of the ball was worse.. is still employed.

Because he didn't quite his job like Wink did.
RE: this is interesting  
Ten Ton Hammer : 1/8/2024 4:30 pm : link
In comment 16353958 Burt64 said:
Quote:
my eye test was that Wink would have been much better than these actual ranks.

Nick Falato
@nickfalato
Wink Martindale's defensive statistics as the #Giants DC

2022:

Points against: 17th
Yards allowed: 25th
Ru yards allowed: 27th
Blitz rate: 1st (39.7)
Pressure rate: 6th
Sacks: 13th (41 sacks)
Turnovers: 25th (19)

2023:

Points against: 26th
Yards allowed: 27th
Ru yards allowed: 29th
Blitz rate: 2nd
Pressure rate: 21st
Sacks: 28th (34 sacks)
Turnovers: Tied 1st (31, Baltimore)



Hes going to be judged by these numbers but that leaves out the facts. They hired him to rebuild a nothing defense. He had no pass rush in either season. He had 1.5 Cornerbacks in both years. That matters.
RE: RE: RE: Amtoft  
uther99 : 1/8/2024 4:31 pm : link
In comment 16353946 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
In comment 16353836 Amtoft said:


Quote:


In comment 16353805 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


It seems if Daboll was sincere in letting Wilkins go for no other reason than poor performance, he would have gone to Wink and told him he was doing it knowing that they have a close relationship. If Wink flips out, you let him go to. If he accepts it, he stays.

It is looking like that is not what happened. It is weird he was not mentioned as being let go this morning when the other underperforming coaches were let go publicly.



That means you are making a lot of assumptions. How do you know if Dabs didn't talk to Wink before hand? I don't know and I am guessing you don't either. Dabs said he had only talked to two coaches and was going to continue to talk to coaches after. I am sure that was planned to not fire the OLB coaches before the media session because it would have all been about Wink. We all knew this was coming.

We all make assumptions also. You assume Dabs was a petty child. I assume Wink has an issue with authority which is why two years ago the Ravens let him go without firing him and now the Giants are also. It is a bad look for Wink more than Dabs



Of course we are all guessing at what happened. It seems odd to me that they got to the ST and OL coaches to let them go before the press conference, but didn't get to Wilkins until later in the day. I doubt they didn't know until this afternoon they were letting him go. Did nobody know where he was?.


The press conference was what time, 9 AM? Maybe they didn't have time to meet everyone beforehand
they lost 65% of their starters from 2020 to 2021?  
Greg from LI : 1/8/2024 4:31 pm : link
Who did they lose that was so important? Not Aaron Donald, or Jalen Ramsey, or Leonard Floyd.
RE: RE: Leslie Frazier better not be the next D.C.  
clatterbuck : 1/8/2024 4:31 pm : link
In comment 16353901 ColHowPepper said:
Quote:
In comment 16353672 Optimus-NY said:


Quote:


If so Daboll is on notice to be gone the next time around.


ditto Optimus, no to Frazier.

What WAS the rub between Daboll and Wink, specifically?


Why so down on Frazier? According to Duggan he's a well-respected around the league.
rather see this than just running it all back  
PerpetualNervousness : 1/8/2024 4:32 pm : link
the status quo sucks. this is an organization that tends to dislike change. it’s daboll’s ship. if things aren’t working, then good for him to act on what he thinks is wrong. to me, this is all a good sign
RE: RE: RE: RE: So much for Wink saying this was the destination for him  
Mbavaro : 1/8/2024 4:33 pm : link
In comment 16353954 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
In comment 16353915 Mbavaro said:


Quote:


In comment 16353753 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


In comment 16353737 Sean said:


Quote:


.



He may not have realized he was working for a petty child.



Petty child?
Brilliant observation



Did someone ring the village idiot? Thanks for sharing your time us.


Yea ok….I’m the idiot but you call someone a petulant child without even having a clue what went on behind the scenes

No need to have internet muscles with the name calling as I never personally insulted you


RE: RE: RE: Leslie Frazier better not be the next D.C.  
Mike in NY : 1/8/2024 4:34 pm : link
In comment 16353996 clatterbuck said:
Quote:
In comment 16353901 ColHowPepper said:


Quote:


In comment 16353672 Optimus-NY said:


Quote:


If so Daboll is on notice to be gone the next time around.


ditto Optimus, no to Frazier.

What WAS the rub between Daboll and Wink, specifically?



Why so down on Frazier? According to Duggan he's a well-respected around the league.


Because he is the epitome of bend don't break. :cough: 13 seconds :cough:
....  
ryanmkeane : 1/8/2024 4:36 pm : link
Frazier's defenses in Buffalo were mostly very good. In fact, ranked #1 in the league one season.
RE: rather see this than just running it all back  
Johnny5 : 1/8/2024 4:36 pm : link
In comment 16353999 PerpetualNervousness said:
Quote:
the status quo sucks. this is an organization that tends to dislike change. it’s daboll’s ship. if things aren’t working, then good for him to act on what he thinks is wrong. to me, this is all a good sign

Good points.
RE: RE: RE: From What I Heard  
GiantGrit : 1/8/2024 4:37 pm : link
In comment 16353897 mfsd said:
Quote:
In comment 16353767 GiantGrit said:


Quote:


In comment 16353731 GiantGrit said:


Quote:


He wanted out but also wanted to get fired so he could still recoup some $$$
Part of me thinks they knew this and basically made him make a decision to stay or resign.



To this point, he was the one who leaked the “rift” w/ Daboll to the press.



Appreciate the input from you and Rico

I agree with those saying I don't see this as an automatic indictment of Daboll. Something broke with the relationship, regardless of whose fault it is, Daboll and Schoen acted quickly.

How they did it is interesting - stating they expect him back this morning, then firing his 2 chief lieutenants this afternoon, essentially forcing him to quit

As the saying goes, it's not show friends, it's show business.


What I heard that hasn’t been matched is that the rift was overblown and was used as a way for Wink to get himself pushed out. It does seem like there was a pretty significant rift from what Rico and others heard.

Still, Wink wanted out and to specifically get fired and he definitely leaked things to the press so fuck him. Good riddance.

Those crucifying Daboll over this aren’t being very fair and Wink’s a bitch for going to the press like he did.

He’s replaceable. Onto the next.
Anyone  
Sammo85 : 1/8/2024 4:37 pm : link
who wants Staley as DC should be forced to watch 24 hours on repeats that Chargers-Jags playoff game last year. He pissed away a 27 point lead by meddling in the offense the entire 2nd half, and letting Pederson coach him right out of the building.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Deonte Banks  
clatterbuck : 1/8/2024 4:38 pm : link
In comment 16353951 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 16353940 Mbavaro said:


Quote:


In comment 16353927 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


In comment 16353855 SJ4good80 said:


Quote:


Was drafted to fit what Wink wanted to do on D.

Thankfully Banks looks good, but this is not a good sign.



He's a man-cover player. Not especially unique to Wink.

It will suck when they bring in another read and react guy.



And who is to say they will bring in another read and react DC?



Npthing. I'll be pleasantly surprised if they don't. It's just been most of my experience with the Giants outside of Spagnuolo.


Read and react? Rod Rust was a long time ago.
well now this makes sense  
antdog24 : 1/8/2024 4:38 pm : link
RE: Anyone  
Greg from LI : 1/8/2024 4:41 pm : link
In comment 16354020 Sammo85 said:
Quote:
who wants Staley as DC should be forced to watch 24 hours on repeats that Chargers-Jags playoff game last year. He pissed away a 27 point lead by meddling in the offense the entire 2nd half, and letting Pederson coach him right out of the building.


That has what to do with his ability to be a DC?
RE: This is not a good sign  
Gruber : 1/8/2024 4:41 pm : link
In comment 16353744 larryflower37 said:
Quote:
You can say what you want about his defense but the fact that he is walking away screams volumes about Daboll and what is going on behind the scenes.
Remember he was retained and decided to quit, this is a coach that has been around for 35+ years with a bunch of organizations and head coaches.


"screams volumes about Daboll."
Go ahead and scream all you want. Be a panic merchant if that's your thing.
I don't think it's panic to say it doesn't look great  
Ten Ton Hammer : 1/8/2024 4:43 pm : link
But we don't have any access to info.

Knowing why Baltimore was willing to let him walk away would also inform us on this.
RE: Anyone  
Mad Mike : 1/8/2024 4:44 pm : link
In comment 16354020 Sammo85 said:
Quote:
who wants Staley as DC should be forced to watch 24 hours on repeats that Chargers-Jags playoff game last year. He pissed away a 27 point lead by meddling in the offense the entire 2nd half, and letting Pederson coach him right out of the building.

We should definitely hire our next DC based on their {checks notes} managing of the offense.
RE: RE: RE: So much for Wink saying this was the destination for him  
Mayo2JZ : 1/8/2024 4:47 pm : link
In comment 16353762 Amtoft said:
Quote:
In comment 16353753 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


In comment 16353737 Sean said:


Quote:


.



He may not have realized he was working for a petty child.



The Ravens also let him leave happily. And now Giants are also. Maybe ... just maybe this has something to do with Wink and authority.


People complain all he time abut our defense but as soon as someone is fired the sky is falling and BD/JS don't know what they'e doing. Usual BBI reaction
RE: Raanan is on with Michael Kay right now.  
JonC : 1/8/2024 4:47 pm : link
In comment 16353747 bceagle05 said:
Quote:
Says Wink doesn’t believe in the Schoen/Daboll program.


Exactly what I was going to say.
RE: RE: Anyone  
Johnny5 : 1/8/2024 4:48 pm : link
In comment 16354030 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
In comment 16354020 Sammo85 said:


Quote:


who wants Staley as DC should be forced to watch 24 hours on repeats that Chargers-Jags playoff game last year. He pissed away a 27 point lead by meddling in the offense the entire 2nd half, and letting Pederson coach him right out of the building.



That has what to do with his ability to be a DC?

Well, That SD defense has been pretty awful under his tenure.
RE: well now this makes sense  
Mike from Ohio : 1/8/2024 4:49 pm : link
In comment 16354025 antdog24 said:
Quote:


It certainly does look like that was meant to indicate he only had to be here 24 more hours.

It would be nice to have an offseason where we lose a bunch of coaches who got promotions elsewhere instead of fired for sucking.
RE: This has been the plan for over a month.  
ColHowPepper : 1/8/2024 4:50 pm : link
In comment 16353818 Rico said:
Quote:
My source told me in early December that Wink was leaving. The rumors of friction between him and Daboll were real.

thanks, Rico, and sure this was asked (and answered) above: what was the root of the friction, if you can say?
It would be nice if this  
LW_Giants : 1/8/2024 4:50 pm : link
was the beginning of many changes this offseason. I fear it's just finding someone to blame that isn't the GM or HC.
RE: RE: Anyone  
Sammo85 : 1/8/2024 4:52 pm : link
In comment 16354030 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
In comment 16354020 Sammo85 said:


Quote:


who wants Staley as DC should be forced to watch 24 hours on repeats that Chargers-Jags playoff game last year. He pissed away a 27 point lead by meddling in the offense the entire 2nd half, and letting Pederson coach him right out of the building.



That has what to do with his ability to be a DC?


Greg - did you watch that game and what he did as defensive play caller? His defense choked the game away.

His answer was to go play around with meddling in the offense. All this dope had to do was settle things down and he threw gasoline on the fire on both sides of the ball.

One of the worst coaching displays and on defensive side I have ever seen.
RE: RE: well now this makes sense  
LS : 1/8/2024 4:57 pm : link
In comment 16354062 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
In comment 16354025 antdog24 said:


Quote:






It certainly does look like that was meant to indicate he only had to be here 24 more hours.

It would be nice to have an offseason where we lose a bunch of coaches who got promotions elsewhere instead of fired for sucking.

That would be just last year!
And now, over to our Baltimore correspondent:  
Gruber : 1/8/2024 4:58 pm : link
Chip, tell us how bad things have become for the Ravens since Wink Martindale left. Folks are taking it really hard here in New York. Some are threatening to throw themselves off buildings.
RE: I have to ask a question  
Mike in Prescott : 1/8/2024 4:59 pm : link
In comment 16353934 Biteymax22 said:
Quote:
that may be dumb, but I'm going to ask it anyway.

Since Wink resigned rather than being fired, do the Giants still own his rights and can they theoretically ask for compensation from whatever team he agrees to a deal with provided that it would be a DC position and not HC?


This is my question also. I just logged onto ask the same thing.
RE: RE: RE: well now this makes sense  
LS : 1/8/2024 4:59 pm : link
In comment 16354082 LS said:
Quote:
In comment 16354062 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


In comment 16354025 antdog24 said:


Quote:






It certainly does look like that was meant to indicate he only had to be here 24 more hours.

It would be nice to have an offseason where we lose a bunch of coaches who got promotions elsewhere instead of fired for sucking.


That would be just last year!

Everyone was worried Wink and Kafka were leaving.
RE: RE: Raanan is on with Michael Kay right now.  
Silver Spoon : 1/8/2024 5:00 pm : link
In comment 16354052 JonC said:
Quote:
In comment 16353747 bceagle05 said:


Quote:


Says Wink doesn’t believe in the Schoen/Daboll program.



Exactly what I was going to say.


All in with Jones? If that would be the case, he’s a smart man to get out of dysfunction.
RE: Raanan is on with Michael Kay right now.  
Anakim : 1/8/2024 5:02 pm : link
In comment 16353747 bceagle05 said:
Quote:
Says Wink doesn’t believe in the Schoen/Daboll program.


Which is?
thats alot of positions  
Rory : 1/8/2024 5:04 pm : link
to fill this offseason. While managing the SB situation and assessing FA's and draft.

everyone thinks change is always the solution but thats alot of work to overcome.
Brian Daboll won HCOTY  
SirLoinOfBeef : 1/8/2024 5:05 pm : link
last year.

Wink Martindale can't sniff a HC gig.

But this is all on Daboll?.. Perhaps Wink is full of shit. I wass happy when they signed him, but it's obvious he really didn't want to be here. Or maybe anywhere that's not a HC position.

It won't be getting any easier for him IMO.

ill also add  
Rory : 1/8/2024 5:08 pm : link
if Brandon Brown gets poached thats even more work for JS and another position to fill.
RE: RE: Raanan is on with Michael Kay right now.  
Johnny5 : 1/8/2024 5:08 pm : link
In comment 16354052 JonC said:
Quote:
In comment 16353747 bceagle05 said:


Quote:


Says Wink doesn’t believe in the Schoen/Daboll program.



Exactly what I was going to say.

Wow, I wonder what that means exactly? Interesting. Ugh the Giants are just a mess...
RE: RE: Raanan is on with Michael Kay right now.  
The Mike : 1/8/2024 5:14 pm : link
In comment 16354052 JonC said:
Quote:
In comment 16353747 bceagle05 said:


Quote:


Says Wink doesn’t believe in the Schoen/Daboll program.



Exactly what I was going to say.


Hearing Schoen say "trust the process" this morning in light of the abominable DJ contract made me sick to my stomach. The only thing I "trust" at this point are fast pivot actions to undo the stupidity and arrogance of that decision. I can only imagine how it has been for Wink this season being an eyewitness to that madness.

Losing Wink is a bigger problem for the locker room than most here are assuming.. And perhaps Daboll was more supportive of the DJ contract than I have assumed. The dismantling of the coaching staff today, while therapeutic for those wanting accountability, may be a more troubling set of symptoms than perhaps we realize. Time will tell.
Wink interviewed to be Giants Head coach  
Giantimistic : 1/8/2024 5:14 pm : link
Then joined the next year as the coordinator most likely for visibility to be a head coach.

He didn’t want to be the d coordinator of the Giants. If he wasn’t head coach he wanted to be head coach of the defense—have his guys, his way, his system. Leave him alone and let him do as he wants. He even got his players for the D.

Daboll has one shot, maybe 2 to be a head coach. He deserves the chance to do it all his way. He probably liked the idea of turning over the d and focusing on the running of the team. It worked in year one. Now he wants it all to be his team, his guys, his way.

It also means all accountability is on him now.
tons  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/8/2024 5:14 pm : link
of interesting content from Rico and GiantGrit.
So, it sounds like Daboll got that last slice of pizza  
kinard : 1/8/2024 5:17 pm : link
that they were fighting about after all.
RE: RE: RE: Raanan is on with Michael Kay right now.  
Ten Ton Hammer : 1/8/2024 5:23 pm : link
In comment 16354161 The Mike said:
Quote:


Losing Wink is a bigger problem for the locker room than most here are assuming.. And perhaps Daboll was more supportive of the DJ contract than I have assumed. The dismantling of the coaching staff today, while therapeutic for those wanting accountability, may be a more troubling set of symptoms than perhaps we realize. Time will tell.

For reference:


If the Giants were to fire Martindale or embrace some sort of mutual parting of ways, the defense would be thrust into yet another rebuild. The current personnel was compiled to specifically fit Wink’s scheme and that would need to be undone.

For Pro Bowl nose tackle Dexter Lawrence, that would be heartbreaking — from both a human standpoint and a football standpoint.

“It sucks learning a new scheme, if that is what happens,” Lawrence told reporters on Thursday. “So that probably would be the most heartbreaking thing, honestly, and him being just a good leader of men. Things like that would probably be the hardest thing to go about.”

Ultimately, Lawrence wants the combination of Martindale and Patterson to remain in place for the good of the team and his development individually.

“(Martindale) puts plays together to put me into some positions to win, and that’s kind of what his job is. Coach Dre’s job is to help me fight through those positions, to beat guys and things like that. Wink, he’s helped me a lot and he’s been scheming up things pretty well,” Lawrence said.
Just listened to the Raanan interview on TMKS  
aimrocky : 1/8/2024 5:23 pm : link
and it aligns closely to what the insiders are saying here.

- Daboll is very hard on his staff, although thinks Daboll could have patched things up with Wink and continued on with him. Wink didn't want that so this was all posturing for salary retention.
- Kafka also isn't in love with Daboll and wants to move on, although he thinks they will come to a compromise and retain him to avoid a full Coordinator overhaul.
- Daboll will need to do self evaluation on how he handles his staff.
- His potential replacements are Leslie Frazier and Andre Patterson.
Thanks GiantGrit and Rico  
Sean : 1/8/2024 5:24 pm : link
That Daboll comment about Wink saying this was a "destination" this morning makes a lot of sense. Sounds like Daboll called his bluff.

Reminds me of Costanza trying to get fired to get the Mets job.
RE: ill also add  
blueblood : 1/8/2024 5:27 pm : link
In comment 16354134 Rory said:
Quote:
if Brandon Brown gets poached thats even more work for JS and another position to fill.


Ryan Crowden is already on staff..
I wondered about this... sad  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/8/2024 5:32 pm : link
Jordan Raanan
@JordanRaanan
·
5m
The Wilkins Bros. were caught in the crossfire. This had little to do with them or their performance.
Can someone explain to me  
5BowlsSoon : 1/8/2024 5:32 pm : link
How any of today’s transition, save OL and ST coach firing, is good for NY?

With Wink leaving, it seems guys like McDaniel and others would be interested to follow him and Wink could get them top dollar.

It is now seeming to me there is a possibility Daboll can bring down this team.
I don't understand  
Mike from Ohio : 1/8/2024 5:32 pm : link
why Wink wasn't fired as soon as he went to Glazer if they in fact knew it was him?

The $1.5M due on the contract was worth keeping him around and having this little charade play out?

Amateur hour at the playground for everyone involved.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Leslie Frazier better not be the next D.C.  
Blue Dream : 1/8/2024 5:37 pm : link
In comment 16354007 Mike in NY said:
Quote:
In comment 16353996 clatterbuck said:


Quote:


In comment 16353901 ColHowPepper said:


Quote:


In comment 16353672 Optimus-NY said:


Quote:


If so Daboll is on notice to be gone the next time around.


ditto Optimus, no to Frazier.

What WAS the rub between Daboll and Wink, specifically?



Why so down on Frazier? According to Duggan he's a well-respected around the league.



Because he is the epitome of bend don't break. :cough: 13 seconds :cough:


13 seconds is on McDermott he took over defensive play calling on that drive. Also overruled his ST coach who wanted to squib kick
Frazier is a 4-3 scheme  
JonC : 1/8/2024 5:39 pm : link
and alot of Tampa 2, not something I'd sign up for unless they're ready now to change the personnel.
Sorry to see Wink go  
SomeFan : 1/8/2024 5:39 pm : link
I hope we do not go with the bend / keep everything safe philosophy. It would be a completely different defensive philosophy. Not wanting to get no turnovers and dinked/dunked every possession.
RE: I don't understand  
GiantGrit : 1/8/2024 5:41 pm : link
In comment 16354204 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
why Wink wasn't fired as soon as he went to Glazer if they in fact knew it was him?

The $1.5M due on the contract was worth keeping him around and having this little charade play out?

Amateur hour at the playground for everyone involved.


In a season where you’re already struggling and you’re trying to hold things together, you don’t abruptly fire the DC who is liked in the locker room. And I don’t think from the org’s side of things the bridge was burnt at that point but thats conjecture on my part.
RE: If Antonio Pierce doesn’t get  
OBJRoyal : 1/8/2024 5:41 pm : link
In comment 16353734 Metnut said:
Quote:
the Raiders job, would love to bring him back to blue as our DC.


I’d be on board w this as well
RE: Can someone explain to me  
kinard : 1/8/2024 5:43 pm : link
In comment 16354203 5BowlsSoon said:
Quote:
How any of today’s transition, save OL and ST coach firing, is good for NY?

With Wink leaving, it seems guys like McDaniel and others would be interested to follow him and Wink could get them top dollar.

It is now seeming to me there is a possibility Daboll can bring down this team.


Why would McDaniels be following Wink? Wasn't McDaniels the guy who threw Wink under the bus earlier this year, saying he didn't listen to the players? Wink (justifiably) sure as hell didn't appreciate McDaniels going public with his criticism.
RE: Frazier is a 4-3 scheme  
Ten Ton Hammer : 1/8/2024 5:45 pm : link
In comment 16354222 JonC said:
Quote:
and alot of Tampa 2, not something I'd sign up for unless they're ready now to change the personnel.


Fans are impossible to please. Giants fans bitch when they play zone and bitch when they blitz. The only way the fans would be happy if if they were the 2000 Ravens defense every year.
And I dont mean you , Jon.  
Ten Ton Hammer : 1/8/2024 5:45 pm : link
.
RE: I don't understand  
Gatorade Dunk : 1/8/2024 5:47 pm : link
In comment 16354204 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
why Wink wasn't fired as soon as he went to Glazer if they in fact knew it was him?

The $1.5M due on the contract was worth keeping him around and having this little charade play out?

Amateur hour at the playground for everyone involved.

I think the Giants genuinely would have kept Wink for 2024 if he hadn't resigned today, so I don't think it was just to keep their offset money clean on the balance sheet, although I'm sure they're perfectly content to now have a vote in where he goes next as a DC, especially with Philly likely to be shopping for a new DC this offseason.

That said, Mara has paid a lot of money in recent years to people who no longer coach for the Giants (and is still paying Judge), so it's possible that he drew the line on firing Wink, particularly if Daboll/Schoen felt like he might quit anyway.
RE: RE: Can someone explain to me  
Gatorade Dunk : 1/8/2024 5:48 pm : link
In comment 16354233 kinard said:
Quote:
In comment 16354203 5BowlsSoon said:


Quote:


How any of today’s transition, save OL and ST coach firing, is good for NY?

With Wink leaving, it seems guys like McDaniel and others would be interested to follow him and Wink could get them top dollar.

It is now seeming to me there is a possibility Daboll can bring down this team.



Why would McDaniels be following Wink? Wasn't McDaniels the guy who threw Wink under the bus earlier this year, saying he didn't listen to the players? Wink (justifiably) sure as hell didn't appreciate McDaniels going public with his criticism.

Who?
RE: RE: I don't understand  
Mike from Ohio : 1/8/2024 5:50 pm : link
In comment 16354229 GiantGrit said:
Quote:
In comment 16354204 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


why Wink wasn't fired as soon as he went to Glazer if they in fact knew it was him?

The $1.5M due on the contract was worth keeping him around and having this little charade play out?

Amateur hour at the playground for everyone involved.



In a season where you’re already struggling and you’re trying to hold things together, you don’t abruptly fire the DC who is liked in the locker room. And I don’t think from the org’s side of things the bridge was burnt at that point but thats conjecture on my part.


Thanks, GG!
I have mixed feelings on this  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/8/2024 5:50 pm : link
I was a big supporter of hiring him (hell, I liked him when we interviewed him for HC).

But as I covered in my late season game previews, his defense this year wasn't very good. It was turnovers or bust. And he had fewer excuses than the offense.
I'm  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/8/2024 5:51 pm : link
lost...who is McDaniel?
RE: RE: I don't understand  
Mike from Ohio : 1/8/2024 5:53 pm : link
In comment 16354241 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 16354204 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


why Wink wasn't fired as soon as he went to Glazer if they in fact knew it was him?

The $1.5M due on the contract was worth keeping him around and having this little charade play out?

Amateur hour at the playground for everyone involved.


I think the Giants genuinely would have kept Wink for 2024 if he hadn't resigned today, so I don't think it was just to keep their offset money clean on the balance sheet, although I'm sure they're perfectly content to now have a vote in where he goes next as a DC, especially with Philly likely to be shopping for a new DC this offseason.

That said, Mara has paid a lot of money in recent years to people who no longer coach for the Giants (and is still paying Judge), so it's possible that he drew the line on firing Wink, particularly if Daboll/Schoen felt like he might quit anyway.


I find it hard to believe they would have kept the guy coaching on the sideline with the "24" card, displaying how much he detested working here.

If Jordan R is correct, they didn't even fire Wilkins because of the play of the OLBs. It was just a way to push Wink out. I've expressed my view on that enough and it seems to trigger some so I will stop typing it.
RE: RE: Frazier is a 4-3 scheme  
JonC : 1/8/2024 5:55 pm : link
In comment 16354236 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 16354222 JonC said:


Quote:


and alot of Tampa 2, not something I'd sign up for unless they're ready now to change the personnel.



Fans are impossible to please. Giants fans bitch when they play zone and bitch when they blitz. The only way the fans would be happy if if they were the 2000 Ravens defense every year.


This is true. You could already hear the complaining after some defenders are let go due to scheme mismatch.
RE: I'm  
KingBlue : 1/8/2024 5:55 pm : link
In comment 16354250 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
lost...who is McDaniel?


I think he means McKinney
Point  
Toth029 : 1/8/2024 5:55 pm : link
About Wink is he ran a pretty unique defensive front. Someone like Pat Graham isn't going to use Dexter Lawrence like how Wink utilized him.

Frazier, same deal. The Cover 2 utilizes specific linebackers and corners.
RE: Point  
JonC : 1/8/2024 5:57 pm : link
In comment 16354259 Toth029 said:
Quote:
About Wink is he ran a pretty unique defensive front. Someone like Pat Graham isn't going to use Dexter Lawrence like how Wink utilized him.

Frazier, same deal. The Cover 2 utilizes specific linebackers and corners.


Correct. Graham's not returning here, but some seem to forget what his scheme looked like, how it often failed, and didn't utilize some players, eg Dex, to their strengths.
BTW... Art keeps saying this is STILL not resolved  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/8/2024 5:58 pm : link
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
·
9m
If Wink Martindale is under contract and he winds up resigning from his job with the #NYGIants to explore other opportunities, not sure Giants are going to just say, hey, go ahead buddy, good luck.

This is more complicated than is being portrayed right now.
RE: RE: RE: Frazier is a 4-3 scheme  
Go Terps : 1/8/2024 5:58 pm : link
In comment 16354256 JonC said:
Quote:
In comment 16354236 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


In comment 16354222 JonC said:


Quote:


and alot of Tampa 2, not something I'd sign up for unless they're ready now to change the personnel.



Fans are impossible to please. Giants fans bitch when they play zone and bitch when they blitz. The only way the fans would be happy if if they were the 2000 Ravens defense every year.



This is true. You could already hear the complaining after some defenders are let go due to scheme mismatch.


I'm not attached to any players on this team. I want to see an infrastructure built first.
RE: I have mixed feelings on this  
Blue Dream : 1/8/2024 5:59 pm : link
In comment 16354248 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
I was a big supporter of hiring him (hell, I liked him when we interviewed him for HC).

But as I covered in my late season game previews, his defense this year wasn't very good. It was turnovers or bust. And he had fewer excuses than the offense.


Agreed. Also his being pushed out of Baltimore like he was should have raised red flags. That is an organization that has their shit together and doesn't do anything impulsively
Also, we can parrot defensive rankings without the roster context  
Ten Ton Hammer : 1/8/2024 6:00 pm : link
but there's more to consider.

Martindale:
1) Identified what Dexter Lawrence could be from day-1
2) Hired Andre Patterson to make that happen
3) Identified Banks as a quality corner when the Giants haven't drafted a decent cornerback in the first round since Amukamara.
I probably would rather have Wink stay. But not by some large margin  
ThomasG : 1/8/2024 6:00 pm : link
so this isn't really a travesty.

I will say Wink got pretty decent play out of some sketchy players in the Secondary for the past two years. Would like to have seen a lot more from the edge though than we have which has been a big disappointment. Good teams rip us running to the edge and decent OTs often handle Thibs and our guys with ease in pass pro.

The boom or bust approach isn't some revelation, and we can do better.
RE: I wondered about this... sad  
Sammo85 : 1/8/2024 6:05 pm : link
In comment 16354202 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Jordan Raanan
@JordanRaanan
·
5m
The Wilkins Bros. were caught in the crossfire. This had little to do with them or their performance.


Pretty cold and ruthless if this was Schoen and Daboll in agreement and lockstep doing this. If they don’t do this with Jones, I’ll have lots of questions.
Sammo  
Sean : 1/8/2024 6:06 pm : link
It just confirms not to follow anything that's said, follow the actions.
RE: Also, we can parrot defensive rankings without the roster context  
Eric on Li : 1/8/2024 6:07 pm : link
In comment 16354273 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
but there's more to consider.

Martindale:
1) Identified what Dexter Lawrence could be from day-1
2) Hired Andre Patterson to make that happen
3) Identified Banks as a quality corner when the Giants haven't drafted a decent cornerback in the first round since Amukamara.


okereke too. and thibs certainly looks better than neal.

i was a little skeptical of wink and i dont think he did a great job this year, but he was pretty solid. upgrading him wont be easy and the way this was handled seems messy.
One thing I feel pretty confident in  
Mike from Ohio : 1/8/2024 6:09 pm : link
is that John Mara is not going to love the coverage of his team this week.
RE: BTW... Art keeps saying this is STILL not resolved  
rnargi : 1/8/2024 6:10 pm : link
In comment 16354268 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
·
9m
If Wink Martindale is under contract and he winds up resigning from his job with the #NYGIants to explore other opportunities, not sure Giants are going to just say, hey, go ahead buddy, good luck.

This is more complicated than is being portrayed right now.


Mike G just said the same thing on NFLN. Negotiations ongoing.
RE: I'm  
Tittle 9 20 64 : 1/8/2024 6:10 pm : link
In comment 16354250 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
lost...who is McDaniel?



I think they meant McKinney
I thought Wink did as good a job as a coordinator possibly could  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 1/8/2024 6:11 pm : link
under the circumstances last season. And this year, he was asked to do the same thing with marginal upgrades (outside of Okereke) and serious downgrades in other areas.

But these people (Dabs AND Wink) always gotta let their fucking egos get in the way of success. The shit is ridiculous. Wink will get a job in 5 minutes.

As others have said, the machinations reek of an unserious organization.
RE: Absolute no  
FStubbs : 1/8/2024 6:14 pm : link
In comment 16353913 Sammo85 said:
Quote:
to anyone suggesting Brandon Staley. I still can’t believe what he did to the Chargers. He doesn’t deserve an interview.


Plenty of good coordinators were horrible head coaches. Maybe he's the guy for us.
RE: I thought Wink did as good a job as a coordinator possibly could  
FStubbs : 1/8/2024 6:15 pm : link
In comment 16354302 shockeyisthebest8056 said:
Quote:
under the circumstances last season. And this year, he was asked to do the same thing with marginal upgrades (outside of Okereke) and serious downgrades in other areas.

But these people (Dabs AND Wink) always gotta let their fucking egos get in the way of success. The shit is ridiculous. Wink will get a job in 5 minutes.

As others have said, the machinations reek of an unserious organization.


Resigning Jones, along with Tim McDonnell still being involved in personnel are clues ...
Thanks for the color guys.  
mittenedman : 1/8/2024 6:15 pm : link
It makes sense how they handled it - they didn't want to lose the lockerroom by saying they fired him. So they made it clear he quit.

On the flip side - Wink not liking the Schoen/Daboll plan is a big concern IMO. Because obviously from afar, it hasn't been very good.
Building a defense around a coordinator  
larryflower37 : 1/8/2024 6:15 pm : link
That is a unique defensive scheme and moving on after 2 years is a mess.
Was the defense great by no means but I felt it was developing into something with a couple more players.
So what is next?
Not a great feeling to be rebuilding a bunch of different positions groups again.
RE: Also, we can parrot defensive rankings without the roster context  
FStubbs : 1/8/2024 6:16 pm : link
In comment 16354273 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
but there's more to consider.

Martindale:
1) Identified what Dexter Lawrence could be from day-1
2) Hired Andre Patterson to make that happen
3) Identified Banks as a quality corner when the Giants haven't drafted a decent cornerback in the first round since Amukamara.


And it was Jason Garrett that pushed the Giants to draft Andrew Thomas. We have tremendous talent scouting issues.
RE: Also, we can parrot defensive rankings without the roster context  
BrettNYG10 : 1/8/2024 6:19 pm : link
In comment 16354273 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
but there's more to consider.

Martindale:
1) Identified what Dexter Lawrence could be from day-1
2) Hired Andre Patterson to make that happen
3) Identified Banks as a quality corner when the Giants haven't drafted a decent cornerback in the first round since Amukamara.


Yes. We have had real player development on that side of the ball. Everything positive (which is little) from this year came from thr defense.
How real is this?  
newjacksm : 1/8/2024 6:23 pm : link
https://x.com/kayvonojulari/status/1744459238766739619?s=46&t=x1OZJIVmp0XeINNCB2XEqA
RE: I wondered about this... sad  
DavidinBMNY : 1/8/2024 6:24 pm : link
In comment 16354202 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Jordan Raanan
@JordanRaanan
·
5m
The Wilkins Bros. were caught in the crossfire. This had little to do with them or their performance.
. The statistical production from Edge was really bad. Let’s see how fast they both get hired once Wink lands.
RE: Daboll is not going to be around long  
Rich_Houston_1971 : 1/8/2024 6:24 pm : link
In comment 16353720 ghost718 said:
[quote] Neither is the Liberty Biberty GM
[/quote

I got from his..really funny!!
How real is this?  
newjacksm : 1/8/2024 6:24 pm : link
https://x.com/kayvonojulari/status/1744459238766739619?s=46&t=x1OZJIVmp0XeINNCB2XEqA
Running defense was abysmal  
RCPhoenix : 1/8/2024 6:26 pm : link
And the pass defense was meh. It’s not as if Wink got great results here.
RE: Good  
DavidinBMNY : 1/8/2024 6:26 pm : link
In comment 16353701 Joey in VA said:
Quote:
Did some nice things but we never fixed the run defense, and he kept blitzing and isolating people on islands DESPITE being thrown all over. Those Cowboys games HAVE to have played a role in all this, those were flat out demolitions.
+1
RE: How real is this?  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/8/2024 6:27 pm : link
In comment 16354346 newjacksm said:
Quote:
https://x.com/kayvonojulari/status/1744459238766739619?s=46&t=x1OZJIVmp0XeINNCB2XEqA


RE: Can someone explain to me  
Rich_Houston_1971 : 1/8/2024 6:28 pm : link
In comment 16354203 5BowlsSoon said:
Quote:
How any of today’s transition, save OL and ST coach firing, is good for NY?

With Wink leaving, it seems guys like McDaniel and others would be interested to follow him and Wink could get them top dollar.

It is now seeming to me there is a possibility Daboll can bring down this team.



This is what happens when 26 contracts expire at same time and mostly on defense. Schoen is cleaning house and giving a mew DC a blank sheet to instill his own defense.
It a big loss, if he's gone ....  
Manny in CA : 1/8/2024 6:30 pm : link

But he's been pining for a HC job for a long time.

Maybe he's heard through the grapevine that he has an "in" somewhere. He parted ways from the Ravens, where he was well liked on good terms. He's a good guy, the players will miss him. Best of luck, if that's how it is.
RE: It a big loss, if he's gone ....  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/8/2024 6:32 pm : link
In comment 16354359 Manny in CA said:
Quote:

But he's been pining for a HC job for a long time.

Maybe he's heard through the grapevine that he has an "in" somewhere. He parted ways from the Ravens, where he was well liked on good terms. He's a good guy, the players will miss him. Best of luck, if that's how it is.


You don't have to be fired or resign to get a head coaching job.
RE: RE: How real is this?  
Rich_Houston_1971 : 1/8/2024 6:33 pm : link
In comment 16354353 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16354346 newjacksm said:


Quote:


https://x.com/kayvonojulari/status/1744459238766739619?s=46&t=x1OZJIVmp0XeINNCB2XEqA





Holy crap, that’s incredible, Wink loyal to his guys and drafted his resignation and told dabolll yo F off. WoW!!!
RE: Not really all that sad to see him go.  
DavidinBMNY : 1/8/2024 6:37 pm : link
In comment 16353852 Everyone Relax said:
Quote:
One thing I’m not looking forward to is the inevitable first 3 weeks of next season where the defense gives up 30+ points a game because they are learning a new system
they gave up 30 for 5 weeks this year, so that is technically an improvement 😎
Kavyonojulari on twitter is a known troll account  
Ten Ton Hammer : 1/8/2024 6:38 pm : link
so grain of salt that.
RE: RE: How real is this?  
Scooter185 : 1/8/2024 6:39 pm : link
In comment 16354353 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16354346 newjacksm said:


Quote:


https://x.com/kayvonojulari/status/1744459238766739619?s=46&t=x1OZJIVmp0XeINNCB2XEqA





If that's true that's actually how I imagined it went down when Winks resignation was announced on TMKS
James Bettcher is the LBer Coach with Cincy  
M.S. : 1/8/2024 6:43 pm : link
So in a pinch Daboll could bring him back as D.C.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/8/2024 6:47 pm : link
David Syvertsen
@Ourlads_Sy
·
2h
All or nothing Defensive Coordinator created all or nothing results and lacked stability

Won't be out of work for long

This will likely change the personnel NYG goes for in FA and the draft.
This is all a reminder  
mittenedman : 1/8/2024 6:49 pm : link
of how shitty this organization has become, too. Coaches can’t wait to GTF outta here.
Wink had the name and the look  
Chef : 1/8/2024 6:57 pm : link
but not a great defense... and while this is entertaining, it is not some big loss...
RE: I thought Wink did as good a job as a coordinator possibly could  
Matt M. : 1/8/2024 6:58 pm : link
In comment 16354302 shockeyisthebest8056 said:
Quote:
under the circumstances last season. And this year, he was asked to do the same thing with marginal upgrades (outside of Okereke) and serious downgrades in other areas.

But these people (Dabs AND Wink) always gotta let their fucking egos get in the way of success. The shit is ridiculous. Wink will get a job in 5 minutes.

As others have said, the machinations reek of an unserious organization.
Marginal upgrades? Okereke and Banks alone were big upgrades.
Wink interviewed for the Giants HC job  
SirLoinOfBeef : 1/8/2024 7:06 pm : link
and didn't get it.

He winds up working for the guy who got the position. Guy wins HCOTY.

It's amazing they lasted for two seasons IMO.
So that's what's happening  
MauiYankee : 1/8/2024 7:09 pm : link
I saw both thunder and lightening on Mount Olympus this morning.
This explains it.
And my opinion don't mean squat.
RE: This is all a reminder  
bceagle05 : 1/8/2024 7:10 pm : link
In comment 16354396 mittenedman said:
Quote:
of how shitty this organization has become, too. Coaches can’t wait to GTF outta here.

Yep. We really are a terrible franchise at this point, with no end in sight. Don’t even have Daniel Snyder to kick around anymore.
Hopefully they hire someone  
Jay on the Island : 1/8/2024 7:13 pm : link
who runs a similar scheme. It would make things more bleak if they have to replace half the defense. The offense is a huge mess and needs most of the attention this offseason.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/8/2024 7:15 pm : link
I think its a stretch to put this as an indictment of the entire organization, & I'm no fan of how things have been run this past decade or so.

To me it boils down to Dabs & Wink not being on the same page & wanting to move on. I think Wink is a good DC, but he's no BB circa '90.
A few thoughts  
Matt M. : 1/8/2024 7:17 pm : link
1) I'm sorry the Wilkins brothers seem to have been used as pawns. But, the reality is the OLB play was not great. KT improved from last year in terms of sack totals, but I really believe he fed off of Dex dominance. He did not get better against the run and their EDGE run defense overall took a step back. Pressure from the side opposite KT was non existent all year and nobody made any plays in coverage.

2) How is Wink getting anyone top dollar? I would be shocked if he gets a HC job and re-hiring the same guys at another DC stop isn't getting them much more than now.

3) IS Kafka next? B/C I don't know how you can run one of the leagues worst offenses 2 years in a row and not get ousted.
RE: RE: RE: This is not a good sign  
Wiggy : 1/8/2024 7:21 pm : link
In comment 16353766 RHPeel said:
Quote:
In comment 16353749 Heisenberg said:


Quote:


In comment 16353744 larryflower37 said:


Quote:


You can say what you want about his defense but the fact that he is walking away screams volumes about Daboll and what is going on behind the scenes.
Remember he was retained and decided to quit, this is a coach that has been around for 35+ years with a bunch of organizations and head coaches.



It's a datapoint, but it can also speak about Wink, who did not get invited back in Baltimore too.



Yeah, I think this has to be taken into account. Wink has now worn out his welcome with two different head coaches, in spite of being highly regarded by his players and ppl around the league.

Wink may just be too "big" not to be a head coach at this point in his coaching career.
this is certainly a possibility.
keep  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/8/2024 7:22 pm : link
in mind Schoen, Daboll, and Wink all denied this would happen.

I only say this for future reference. What is said publicly is often complete BS.
RE: RE: This is all a reminder  
section125 : 1/8/2024 7:22 pm : link
In comment 16354437 bceagle05 said:
Quote:
In comment 16354396 mittenedman said:


Quote:


of how shitty this organization has become, too. Coaches can’t wait to GTF outta here.


Yep. We really are a terrible franchise at this point, with no end in sight. Don’t even have Daniel Snyder to kick around anymore.


Silly take, both of you. We bitch and moan about them not making changes and correcting things. Now they do start to correct things and you deride it. Defense was awful. Couldn't stop the run, to state the obvious. Could not get off the field on 3rd an long. Nip the dessention in the bud and move on.
Obviously the OLBs(like the oline) didn't develop their players. That Wink didn't like Wilkens being let go is on him, too close to his coaches.
You cannot complain about things not being fixed and then complain when something is done about it.
If GiantGrit's info is correct  
Now Mike in MD : 1/8/2024 7:22 pm : link
this all says a lot more about Wink than Daboll. Is Daboll hard on his coaches, maybe. But at least he isn't going behind his coaches' backs and leaking sh$t to the press. That's a bitch move and unscrupulous.

If I have a choice between someone who has high expectations and a back stabber, I'm going with the former. At least with that person, you know where you stand.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/8/2024 7:25 pm : link
IDGAF if Dabs is hard on his assistants. So was Parcells. If Wink couldn't take it, that tells me more about Wink than Dabs. And don't forget that Wink wore out his welcome in Baltimore too.

& I don't mind Wink. I wish him well. But he's kidding himself if he thinks he's getting a HC gig.
RE: People are being held accountable  
Mdgiantsfan : 1/8/2024 7:28 pm : link
In comment 16353739 Larry in Pencilvania said:
Quote:
I agree with Joey that there were some nice things wink did but there were head scratches to say the least.

I would expect Frazier but I wouldn't mind giving Antonio Pierce a call


This is laughable if you believe this is Dabs holding Wink accountable. We haven't scored a TD on the opening drive ALL season...heck have we even scored a TD in the first quarter this season? If so, I know it wasn't many. The offense was worse than the defense.
This sucks  
WillVAB : 1/8/2024 7:28 pm : link
To the people saying this isn’t a big loss, we’ll see when he’s coaching the eagles defense next year against us.

The defense was the only reason the team had a shot to win any week this year. It wasn’t a perfect or elite unit but it was respectable, and that’s with plenty of work still to do on the talent front. In ‘22, Wink made it work with street FA’s lining up at corner, safety, and LB.

Please do not bring in Leslie Frazier. Dude is hot garbage.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Raanan is on with Michael Kay right now.  
The Mike : 1/8/2024 7:30 pm : link
In comment 16354179 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 16354161 The Mike said:


Quote:




Losing Wink is a bigger problem for the locker room than most here are assuming.. And perhaps Daboll was more supportive of the DJ contract than I have assumed. The dismantling of the coaching staff today, while therapeutic for those wanting accountability, may be a more troubling set of symptoms than perhaps we realize. Time will tell.


For reference:


If the Giants were to fire Martindale or embrace some sort of mutual parting of ways, the defense would be thrust into yet another rebuild. The current personnel was compiled to specifically fit Wink’s scheme and that would need to be undone.

For Pro Bowl nose tackle Dexter Lawrence, that would be heartbreaking — from both a human standpoint and a football standpoint.

“It sucks learning a new scheme, if that is what happens,” Lawrence told reporters on Thursday. “So that probably would be the most heartbreaking thing, honestly, and him being just a good leader of men. Things like that would probably be the hardest thing to go about.”

Ultimately, Lawrence wants the combination of Martindale and Patterson to remain in place for the good of the team and his development individually.

“(Martindale) puts plays together to put me into some positions to win, and that’s kind of what his job is. Coach Dre’s job is to help me fight through those positions, to beat guys and things like that. Wink, he’s helped me a lot and he’s been scheming up things pretty well,” Lawrence said.


I agree. With all of the problems on this team, the last issue I had was with Wink and the overall defense... None of the candidates I am seeing can shine his shoes, both in terms of his defensive philosophy and player centric leadership style. Very disappointing way to start the offseason.
Wow is right  
bc4life : 1/8/2024 7:31 pm : link
But, Harbaugh is one of the better coaches in the league and he let Wink go. Truth is generally somewhere in the middle. DB hard to work for, Wink stubborn, resistant to change?

All speculation at this point. We have not been a dominant defense under his watch. See some really good games and some head scratching games. The Dallas debacles, a division rival, are haunting memories....
RE: RE: RE: This is all a reminder  
mittenedman : 1/8/2024 7:31 pm : link
In comment 16354458 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 16354437 bceagle05 said:


Quote:


In comment 16354396 mittenedman said:


Quote:


of how shitty this organization has become, too. Coaches can’t wait to GTF outta here.


Yep. We really are a terrible franchise at this point, with no end in sight. Don’t even have Daniel Snyder to kick around anymore.



Silly take, both of you. We bitch and moan about them not making changes and correcting things. Now they do start to correct things and you deride it. Defense was awful. Couldn't stop the run, to state the obvious. Could not get off the field on 3rd an long. Nip the dessention in the bud and move on.
Obviously the OLBs(like the oline) didn't develop their players. That Wink didn't like Wilkens being let go is on him, too close to his coaches.
You cannot complain about things not being fixed and then complain when something is done about it.


That’s your opinion and you’re entitled to it. From my seat, the changes that needed fixing were on offense. Winks D was asked to support an incompetent offense which is an impossible situation. This isn’t 1998 where you win 9-6 anymore. I guess I’m not nearly as sold on Daboll as you. Wink is at worst a quality NFL coach and the fact he doesn’t believe in Schoen/Daboll is a concern IMO. We’ll see.
BD  
bc4life : 1/8/2024 7:33 pm : link
hard to work for.

Now if Kafka wants to leave for the same reasons as Wink (DB overbearing), that could be a sign of trouble.
if accurate  
bc4life : 1/8/2024 7:35 pm : link
Need a bit of elaboration on the "doesn't believe in Schoen/Daboll program" narrative.
RE: if accurate  
Toth029 : 1/8/2024 7:37 pm : link
In comment 16354483 bc4life said:
Quote:
Need a bit of elaboration on the "doesn't believe in Schoen/Daboll program" narrative.


Bad offensive display from an offensive minded HC, but that's just my guess.
RE: RE: How real is this?  
bw in dc : 1/8/2024 7:38 pm : link
In comment 16354353 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16354346 newjacksm said:


Quote:


https://x.com/kayvonojulari/status/1744459238766739619?s=46&t=x1OZJIVmp0XeINNCB2XEqA





That's incredible.

I wonder if Wink is a distant relative of Marc Colombo... ;)
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/8/2024 7:40 pm : link
The Giant Insider Podcast and Newspaper
@GiantInsider
The more I learn about Drew Wilkins the more I hear the guy had an ego the size of the Atlantic Ocean. Why, I don't know. But he also wasn't seeing eye-to-eye with Daboll on a lot of stuff and it wouldn't surprise me that he leaked stuff to Jay Glazer leading to today's firing.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/8/2024 7:41 pm : link
The Giant Insider Podcast and Newspaper
@GiantInsider
From what I understand they hoped Wink would stay but knew it was probably over after letting the two Wilkins go. Daboll was smart by putting ball in Wink's court this morning by saying he "expects" Wink back.
RE: ...  
Gatorade Dunk : 1/8/2024 7:46 pm : link
In comment 16354494 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
The Giant Insider Podcast and Newspaper
@GiantInsider
The more I learn about Drew Wilkins the more I hear the guy had an ego the size of the Atlantic Ocean. Why, I don't know. But he also wasn't seeing eye-to-eye with Daboll on a lot of stuff and it wouldn't surprise me that he leaked stuff to Jay Glazer leading to today's firing.

Here it comes.

Cue the BBI faithful who will act like the Giants never do this after someone betrays the braintrust at Mara Tech.
RE: BD  
Gatorade Dunk : 1/8/2024 7:48 pm : link
In comment 16354479 bc4life said:
Quote:
hard to work for.

Now if Kafka wants to leave for the same reasons as Wink (DB overbearing), that could be a sign of trouble.

It's entirely possible that Daboll is hard to work for.

But I'm not sure I'm gonna let a guy who quit two jobs in the span of 25 months be my case study to prove it.
RE: if accurate  
Scooter185 : 1/8/2024 8:02 pm : link
In comment 16354483 bc4life said:
Quote:
Need a bit of elaboration on the "doesn't believe in Schoen/Daboll program" narrative.


Ranaan really didn't elaborate unfortunately
The hand wringing on this thread  
M.S. : 1/8/2024 8:29 pm : link

is growing quite remarkable.
Scooter  
bc4life : 1/8/2024 8:31 pm : link
Doesn't that seem like something a good reporter would elaborate or try to follow up on?
RE: RE: RE: RE: This is all a reminder  
D_Giants : 1/8/2024 8:42 pm : link
In comment 16354476 mittenedman said:
Quote:
In comment 16354458 section125 said:


Quote:


In comment 16354437 bceagle05 said:


Quote:


In comment 16354396 mittenedman said:


Quote:


of how shitty this organization has become, too. Coaches can’t wait to GTF outta here.


Yep. We really are a terrible franchise at this point, with no end in sight. Don’t even have Daniel Snyder to kick around anymore.



Silly take, both of you. We bitch and moan about them not making changes and correcting things. Now they do start to correct things and you deride it. Defense was awful. Couldn't stop the run, to state the obvious. Could not get off the field on 3rd an long. Nip the dessention in the bud and move on.
Obviously the OLBs(like the oline) didn't develop their players. That Wink didn't like Wilkens being let go is on him, too close to his coaches.
You cannot complain about things not being fixed and then complain when something is done about it.



That’s your opinion and you’re entitled to it. From my seat, the changes that needed fixing were on offense. Winks D was asked to support an incompetent offense which is an impossible situation. This isn’t 1998 where you win 9-6 anymore. I guess I’m not nearly as sold on Daboll as you. Wink is at worst a quality NFL coach and the fact he doesn’t believe in Schoen/Daboll is a concern IMO. We’ll see.


I am very concerned, too. Wink was the best coach of the three (HC, OC, DC), and he’s gone. The front office of this franchise is the worst, or more accurately, among the worst in the NFL. It is interesting that just after Daboll says that Kafka is staying, Wink resigns.

After 2 years, Daboll seems as clueless as McAdoo, Schurmur, andJudge. Retention of Kafka is exhibit #1 that Daboll is clueless: Giants D got so many turnovers, which made Kafka’s dismal offense appear better than it was (and it set records for stink). At this rate, no matter who is QB, this team will go 3-14.
RE: Scooter  
Scooter185 : 1/8/2024 9:06 pm : link
In comment 16354667 bc4life said:
Quote:
Doesn't that seem like something a good reporter would elaborate or try to follow up on?


Ranaan was asked a follow-up by Michael or Don but he just gave a generic "just didn't believe in their approach" as his reply.
RE: RE: Antonio Pierce  
GeofromNJ : 1/8/2024 9:16 pm : link
In comment 16353787 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 16353784 Mike in NY said:


Quote:


Brandon Staley

Are two names that would be high on my list to interview



If Pierce somehow doesn’t get the Raiders job the Giants should back up the truck

I don't think Pierce would work for Daboll. I think he'd consider Daboll at most his equal, and possibly his inferior.
Reading between the lines here  
rnargi : 1/8/2024 9:17 pm : link
This sure seems to feel like a Mike Ditka / Buddy Ryan type situation was developing and Dabs/Schoen quashed it.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: This is all a reminder  
section125 : 1/8/2024 9:28 pm : link
In comment 16354702 D_Giants said:
Quote:


I am very concerned, too. Wink was the best coach of the three (HC, OC, DC), and he’s gone. The front office of this franchise is the worst, or more accurately, among the worst in the NFL. It is interesting that just after Daboll says that Kafka is staying, Wink resigns.

After 2 years, Daboll seems as clueless as McAdoo, Schurmur, andJudge. Retention of Kafka is exhibit #1 that Daboll is clueless: Giants D got so many turnovers, which made Kafka’s dismal offense appear better than it was (and it set records for stink). At this rate, no matter who is QB, this team will go 3-14.


He had the #27 defense in the NFL and 30th(?) in points. Yes the offense was bad.
Wink was given most of the shiny new toys this year. Gave him two stout DTs to help Dex and Leo and a great ILB in Okereke. He didn't get it done. He droped CBs so far off the line on 3rd and medium they could not make a stop. He gave up a 3rd a 22 in a soft zone and many 3rd and 10+. He let Zach Wilson move the ball 50ish yards in 27 second and no timeouts by not getting pressure on him - two man rush.

If you step back and take a long look, the defense was not good. Yes the offense was bad - the oline sucked and that coach is gone, too.
Geo  
Sean : 1/8/2024 9:38 pm : link
That's a ridiculous take. His inferior? Wtf.

Let's all relax with Pierce. He's a great Giant, but he's the classic interim bump that many franchises see coming off a HC everyone hated.
Deion  
Giantsbigblue : 1/8/2024 10:04 pm : link
Branch was on a radio show talking about how Daboll would make him watch ton of film and made the game easier for him. Said at first he thought Daboll was a pain in the ass but ended up being his favorite coach.

Wink is just a different personality and a players coach. I can see why this divorce happened this quickly.
Losing Wink is not much of a loss. We were giving up  
Rich_Houston_1971 : 1/8/2024 10:10 pm : link
30+ points a game. Any DC can't do much worse. Sauce for the goose i say. Also, you have to be loyal to the HC no matter how much xp you have. Wink forgot this. Wink went "whaaaa, you fired my friend whaaaa, here's my resignation.
The only question that needs to be asked  
Chris684 : 1/8/2024 10:24 pm : link
is who held/holds the loyalty of the troops?

Not sure we’ll have a way of knowing until or unless some player quotes start to float out.

There’s gotta be some level of risk here for Daboll if Wink had the ear of Dex, Thibs, or Okereke? I guess McKinney too but he’s a FA anyway.
RE: The only question that needs to be asked  
blueblood : 1/8/2024 10:36 pm : link
In comment 16354976 Chris684 said:
Quote:
is who held/holds the loyalty of the troops?

Not sure we’ll have a way of knowing until or unless some player quotes start to float out.

There’s gotta be some level of risk here for Daboll if Wink had the ear of Dex, Thibs, or Okereke? I guess McKinney too but he’s a FA anyway.


Players are loyal to the next paycheck
.  
Banks : 1/8/2024 10:50 pm : link
he's a competent coach, but we can't stop the run or consistently pressure the qb. This year the offense sucked, but the defense was sieve early in several games. Last year we were around 10th in T.O.P and the defense still gave up gangs of yards and points. Maybe we do worse next year, but he wasn't lighting the world on fire here.
Lot of interesting comments  
Lines of Scrimmage : 7:14 am : link
I would like them to stay with the Ravens system but with the potential perception of Daboll being hard to work for maybe candidates won't find the Giants a good destination.

Big year next season for the HC. I have a feeling that ownership is already very concerned with what's playing out.

Really tough spot for a offensive HC to be in this year. Hard to throw stones at the DC with how bad your side of the ball was this season. The offense was at historic levels of poor production for a good part of the season.



RE: Lot of interesting comments  
Optimus-NY : 7:56 am : link
In comment 16355291 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
I would like them to stay with the Ravens system but with the potential perception of Daboll being hard to work for maybe candidates won't find the Giants a good destination.

Big year next season for the HC. I have a feeling that ownership is already very concerned with what's playing out.

Really tough spot for a offensive HC to be in this year. Hard to throw stones at the DC with how bad your side of the ball was this season. The offense was at historic levels of poor production for a good part of the season.


Good post Lines.
Raanan  
jeff57 : 9:12 am : link
As of this morning, Wink Martindale hasn’t actually submitted his resignation to the Giants, per sources. So a little cat and mouse game going on. Remember, Martindale is officially under contract for one more year.
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2024
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 