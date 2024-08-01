Ian Rap: Wink and NYG are parting ways

Excited when we got him but overall his defenses were not good. The run defense was awful and I wonder if that is more on him due to the players we had up front. I don’t know. He kind of struck me as a one trick pony. Lacked the ability to adapt when the blitz didn’t work
Excited when we got him but overall his defenses were not good. The run defense was awful and I wonder if that is more on him due to the players we had up front. I don’t know. He kind of struck me as a one trick pony. Lacked the ability to adapt when the blitz didn’t work
Excited when we got him but overall his defenses were not good. The run defense was awful and I wonder if that is more on him due to the players we had up front. I don’t know. He kind of struck me as a one trick pony. Lacked the ability to adapt when the blitz didn’t work
if Patterson or Henderson will be options to be elevated to DC. Patterson was co-defensive coordinator at Minnesota before coming here and if I remember correctly Henderson was interviewed for the DC position last time around.
Excited when we got him but overall his defenses were not good. The run defense was awful and I wonder if that is more on him due to the players we had up front. I don’t know. He kind of struck me as a one trick pony. Lacked the ability to adapt when the blitz didn’t work
Did some nice things but we never fixed the run defense, and he kept blitzing and isolating people on islands DESPITE being thrown all over. Those Cowboys games HAVE to have played a role in all this, those were flat out demolitions.
10 yards off the los, likes soft zones and prevent defenses. But also not someone who plays a 2 man defensive line or uses his edges in coverage. We need a D that can get to the QB without having to blitz half the time, and still play the run. I assume Ward has also seen his last game as a Giant
and our lack of offense had a lot to do with the defensive rankings but Winks scheme seem to be a all or nothing defense. Pundits talked about how hard it was to play against but there were just too many times it wasn't. Too much of a one trick pony.
Statistically our defenses have sucked the past two years.
Some here dissing Wink. Really? He was great last year and we did have a ton of turnovers this year and played pretty well for the most part. Of course Dallas and SF had their way with us, but they have done that to plenty other teams.
Some here dissing Wink. Really? He was great last year and we did have a ton of turnovers this year and played pretty well for the most part. Of course Dallas and SF had their way with us, but they have done that to plenty other teams.
I would recommend taking another look. The defense was not great avg at best
and our lack of offense had a lot to do with the defensive rankings but Winks scheme seem to be a all or nothing defense. Pundits talked about how hard it was to play against but there were just too many times it wasn't. Too much of a one trick pony.
That's what I was thinking yesterday when they were gushing about his confusing offenses and how he's hard to play against. His D got lit up a lot. Even the turnovers aren't getting me that excited because most of them came against bad teams/offenses and/or teams with a tendancy to turn it over.
You can say what you want about his defense but the fact that he is walking away screams volumes about Daboll and what is going on behind the scenes.
Remember he was retained and decided to quit, this is a coach that has been around for 35+ years with a bunch of organizations and head coaches.
One had an entire second half game plan drawn up for his special day after having a roster spot he didn't deserve all year. The other just shoved out of his job the way a 2nd grader would have set it up.
You can say what you want about his defense but the fact that he is walking away screams volumes about Daboll and what is going on behind the scenes.
Remember he was retained and decided to quit, this is a coach that has been around for 35+ years with a bunch of organizations and head coaches.
It's a datapoint, but it can also speak about Wink, who did not get invited back in Baltimore too.
RE: So much for Wink saying this was the destination for him
but I also do not understand why so many people are totally against him? He's been a solid DC pretty much his entire career. McDermott threw him under the bus, McDermott is a defensive guy so throwing the DC under the bus is lousy.
You can say what you want about his defense but the fact that he is walking away screams volumes about Daboll and what is going on behind the scenes.
Remember he was retained and decided to quit, this is a coach that has been around for 35+ years with a bunch of organizations and head coaches.
He did this exact same thing with his last team/HC just two years ago...
Wow indeed. My gut tells me we finally "gut" this team meaning we let many of our UFA walk including Barkley, McKinney. They will get more money elsewhere and we will retool the OL with a key UFA signing and likely move Neal inside to OG if we draft LT/RT Alt in round 1.
I would not be shocked if we traded down in round 1 either.
Yes, we need a QB but the top 2 will be gone and I don't think Shoen will trade our future for Maye or Williams.
You can say what you want about his defense but the fact that he is walking away screams volumes about Daboll and what is going on behind the scenes.
Remember he was retained and decided to quit, this is a coach that has been around for 35+ years with a bunch of organizations and head coaches.
It's a datapoint, but it can also speak about Wink, who did not get invited back in Baltimore too.
Yeah, I think this has to be taken into account. Wink has now worn out his welcome with two different head coaches, in spite of being highly regarded by his players and ppl around the league.
Wink may just be too "big" not to be a head coach at this point in his coaching career.
You can say what you want about his defense but the fact that he is walking away screams volumes about Daboll and what is going on behind the scenes.
Remember he was retained and decided to quit, this is a coach that has been around for 35+ years with a bunch of organizations and head coaches.
He did this exact same thing with his last team/HC just two years ago...
D
He got let go in Baltimore if I am not mistaken. Either way he is not on the same page as the HC and organization enough to walk away.
but Daboll is looking more and more like a problem every day.
Agreed. Daboll lost me in the first Dallas game when he continued to play Thomas, his best player, who clearly had injured his hamstring. He was then lost for most of the year, all because Daboll was embarrassed they were getting their ass kicked. I don't care if the player says he can keep playing, the coach has take control and protect the player. That was terrible judgement on his part and just stupid player management. He hasn't done much else to impress me since.
but I also do not understand why so many people are totally against him? He's been a solid DC pretty much his entire career. McDermott threw him under the bus, McDermott is a defensive guy so throwing the DC under the bus is lousy.
I'd take Frazier over re-treading Graham, that's for sure.
Some here dissing Wink. Really? He was great last year and we did have a ton of turnovers this year and played pretty well for the most part. Of course Dallas and SF had their way with us, but they have done that to plenty other teams.
He was great last year? What were the Giants defensive rankings last year?
RE: RE: RE: So much for Wink saying this was the destination for him
10 yards off the los, likes soft zones and prevent defenses. But also not someone who plays a 2 man defensive line or uses his edges in coverage. We need a D that can get to the QB without having to blitz half the time, and still play the run. I assume Ward has also seen his last game as a Giant
It seems if Daboll was sincere in letting Wilkins go for no other reason than poor performance, he would have gone to Wink and told him he was doing it knowing that they have a close relationship. If Wink flips out, you let him go to. If he accepts it, he stays.
It is looking like that is not what happened. It is weird he was not mentioned as being let go this morning when the other underperforming coaches were let go publicly.
He may not have realized he was working for a petty child.
Daboll is a petty child?
If he fired a position coach in order to get the D Coordinator to quit, yes he acted like a petty child.
I said it last night. It's not hard to defend letting Wink go for performance reasons. But the details matter. If Daboll's interpersonal skills make him hard to coach under, that's arguably a bigger problem than not being able to identify good coaches.
The way Wink's exit appears to have been orchestrated makes Daboll look like he's the problem here.
At least Adam Dunn walked a lot! But yes, Wink was feast or famine, and got conservative at bad times (protecting the lead v the Jets). The melodrama is fun to watch, but I’m not losing sleep over this.
Ryan Dunleavy
@rydunleavy
·
2m
With #Giants fans panicking about Wink Martindale out, the next page in the Calm The Fans playbook would be to request an interview with Antonio Pierce. Tug on the heartstrings, relive championship days, make them forget Wink.
It seems if Daboll was sincere in letting Wilkins go for no other reason than poor performance, he would have gone to Wink and told him he was doing it knowing that they have a close relationship. If Wink flips out, you let him go to. If he accepts it, he stays.
It is looking like that is not what happened. It is weird he was not mentioned as being let go this morning when the other underperforming coaches were let go publicly.
That means you are making a lot of assumptions. How do you know if Dabs didn't talk to Wink before hand? I don't know and I am guessing you don't either. Dabs said he had only talked to two coaches and was going to continue to talk to coaches after. I am sure that was planned to not fire the OLB coaches before the media session because it would have all been about Wink. We all knew this was coming.
We all make assumptions also. You assume Dabs was a petty child. I assume Wink has an issue with authority which is why two years ago the Ravens let him go without firing him and now the Giants are also. It is a bad look for Wink more than Dabs
Ryan Dunleavy
@rydunleavy
·
2m
With #Giants fans panicking about Wink Martindale out, the next page in the Calm The Fans playbook would be to request an interview with Antonio Pierce. Tug on the heartstrings, relive championship days, make them forget Wink.
Lets see if they do it.
Pass on AP. It's great that he's got guys in Oakland willing to play for him in a lost season, but we've seen this story before. His liabilities as a HC start to show sooner or later.
but Daboll is looking more and more like a problem every day.
Agreed. Daboll lost me in the first Dallas game when he continued to play Thomas, his best player, who clearly had injured his hamstring. He was then lost for most of the year, all because Daboll was embarrassed they were getting their ass kicked. I don't care if the player says he can keep playing, the coach has take control and protect the player. That was terrible judgement on his part and just stupid player management. He hasn't done much else to impress me since.
You trust the info the player and trainers say at the time.
Maybe so, but might we also have just as many who were drafted/signed for a 3-4 (or more specifically, to suit Wink's schemes and preferences) who are now going to be fish out of water/square pegs in round holes for a new DC and his scheme?
It seems this a bro club with Daboll. I expect someone like JH to get promoted because he’s a Yes Man.
Our offense failed to score on an opening drive this year and most of the changes as of the 345pm hour has been defense.
Henderson is a good coach. Look at the production he's gotten out of guys like Fabian Moreau or waiver claims like Pinnock or McLoud. He's number 1 on this of not getting the credit he deserves.
There are reasons Henderson has survived multiple coaching changes. He and Patterson absolutely deserve to stay. I still say Pierce and Staley are the first two I give an interview to. Staley is a Vic Fangio disciple and had a dominant D his one year as a DC with the Rams. I think he can fit with what pieces we do have since we are not asking him to handle 4th down offensive strategy.
more than they like the actual D. Didn't like how he played his secondar, didn't like his reliance on the blitz. Maybe more accurate to say his inability to adjust when it wasn't working. Tell you what he did do tho, was help Dex become the best NT in football. Hope the next guy doesn't get cut on the front. Also interested in what went down and any possible implications about Daboll.
True, his defense was constantly put behind the 8-ball with a lousy offense that couldn’t control the tempo of a game, but you gotta play the cards you’re dealt and Wink’s defense didn’t exactly cover itself in glory, save for turnovers:
2023 Giants Defense Under Wink Martindale
18 Interceptions (3rd Tied)
15 Forced Fumbles (8th Tied)
63.7% Pass Completion Rate (11th)
21 Passing TDs (14th)
191 Passing First Downs (18th Tied)
229.3 Passing Yards per Game (19th)
23.9 Points Allowed per Game (26th)
361.7 Yards per Game (27th)
132.4 Rushing Yards per Game (29th)
34 Sacks (29th)
24 Rushing TDs (30th Tied)
134 Rushing First Downs (30th)
4.73 Yards per Rush (31st)
He may not have realized he was working for a petty child.
Daboll is a petty child?
If he fired a position coach in order to get the D Coordinator to quit, yes he acted like a petty child.
I said it last night. It's not hard to defend letting Wink go for performance reasons. But the details matter. If Daboll's interpersonal skills make him hard to coach under, that's arguably a bigger problem than not being able to identify good coaches.
The way Wink's exit appears to have been orchestrated makes Daboll look like he's the problem here.
How about the other way. How about Wink was the problem and didn't want to do what the HC wanted?
I have to believe that all the 3rd and longs given up and the disasterous run defense was a big problem.
Schoen went out and got two good DTs to help spell Dex and Leo because they were wearing down in the run game. How about the run defense sucked even after the addition of good quality backups? How about the ER/OLBs couldn't contain the run for two years and Thibs never really developed the way he should have.
Thankfully Banks looks good, but this is not a good sign.
Banks actually looked better in zone. Has good eyes. So I don’t see him as being scheme dependent at all.
The player most effected is probably Simmons. Thought he played well and fit Winks scheme very well.
The players who benefit the most are McKinney (remember, the original rift was between he and Wink 👀) and KT (edge rushers are notoriously less effective when playing in Winks scheme).
Guys who are good enough to where scheme doesn’t make or break them - Dex, Okereke
Whoever the next DC is, I ask:
1. No soft zone BS
2. Please keep the attacking style, thought maybe not as extreme
3. Please keep Patterson and Henderson on staff
4. Please do not move Dex further away from the ball
Since Wink resigned rather than being fired, do the Giants still own his rights and can they theoretically ask for compensation from whatever team he agrees to a deal with provided that it would be a DC position and not HC?
to anyone suggesting Brandon Staley. I still can’t believe what he did to the Chargers. He doesn’t deserve an interview.
Bad head coaches can still be excellent coordinators. Dick LeBeau, for example, was 12-33 as a head coach. And, of course, Steve Spagnuolo was 11-41.
Did you see how bad their defense was? Absolute hell no. He was a terrible hire who didn’t deserve the job as HC. Tom Telesco should be banned from any front office job himself. The Rams defense didn’t miss beat despite losing tons of players and playing rookies and street FAs last two years.
None of the Vic Fangio defensive guys have been good.
It seems if Daboll was sincere in letting Wilkins go for no other reason than poor performance, he would have gone to Wink and told him he was doing it knowing that they have a close relationship. If Wink flips out, you let him go to. If he accepts it, he stays.
It is looking like that is not what happened. It is weird he was not mentioned as being let go this morning when the other underperforming coaches were let go publicly.
That means you are making a lot of assumptions. How do you know if Dabs didn't talk to Wink before hand? I don't know and I am guessing you don't either. Dabs said he had only talked to two coaches and was going to continue to talk to coaches after. I am sure that was planned to not fire the OLB coaches before the media session because it would have all been about Wink. We all knew this was coming.
We all make assumptions also. You assume Dabs was a petty child. I assume Wink has an issue with authority which is why two years ago the Ravens let him go without firing him and now the Giants are also. It is a bad look for Wink more than Dabs
Of course we are all guessing at what happened. It seems odd to me that they got to the ST and OL coaches to let them go before the press conference, but didn't get to Wilkins until later in the day. I doubt they didn't know until this afternoon they were letting him go. Did nobody know where he was?
It seems like if Daboll told Wink he was firing Wilkins, and Wink resigned, those two things would have come out in the same time frame. As I mentioned, I am looking at what we do know and trying to figure out what we don't.
I started off as a huge Daboll guy, and this year soured me some. That may be coloring some of my perception of this, but the optics look bad to me. If you don't want a guy on your staff, just walk in and tell him he's fired. Don't play games to try to save $1.5M on the contract. That (IMO) is bullshit.
One had an entire second half game plan drawn up for his special day after having a roster spot he didn't deserve all year. The other just shoved out of his job the way a 2nd grader would have set it up.
Of all the ridiculous, off-the-wall takes that have been posted over the past few days, this wins.
One had an entire second half game plan drawn up for his special day after having a roster spot he didn't deserve all year. The other just shoved out of his job the way a 2nd grader would have set it up.
Of all the ridiculous, off-the-wall takes that have been posted over the past few days, this wins.
whose side of the ball was worse.. is still employed.
Well, I'm not a Kafka advocate, but to be fair we did have more talent on the defensive side of the ball.
Still, this sucks. I don't think Wink was some great DC but he certainly wasn't terrible, and there is something to be said for continuity on that side of the ball. Ugh I hope we land a good DC and OL coach, otherwise it's Curtains for Dabs next year and we start all over again.
Hes going to be judged by these numbers but that leaves out the facts. They hired him to rebuild a nothing defense. He had no pass rush in either season. He had 1.5 Cornerbacks in both years. That matters.
It seems if Daboll was sincere in letting Wilkins go for no other reason than poor performance, he would have gone to Wink and told him he was doing it knowing that they have a close relationship. If Wink flips out, you let him go to. If he accepts it, he stays.
It is looking like that is not what happened. It is weird he was not mentioned as being let go this morning when the other underperforming coaches were let go publicly.
That means you are making a lot of assumptions. How do you know if Dabs didn't talk to Wink before hand? I don't know and I am guessing you don't either. Dabs said he had only talked to two coaches and was going to continue to talk to coaches after. I am sure that was planned to not fire the OLB coaches before the media session because it would have all been about Wink. We all knew this was coming.
We all make assumptions also. You assume Dabs was a petty child. I assume Wink has an issue with authority which is why two years ago the Ravens let him go without firing him and now the Giants are also. It is a bad look for Wink more than Dabs
Of course we are all guessing at what happened. It seems odd to me that they got to the ST and OL coaches to let them go before the press conference, but didn't get to Wilkins until later in the day. I doubt they didn't know until this afternoon they were letting him go. Did nobody know where he was?.
The press conference was what time, 9 AM? Maybe they didn't have time to meet everyone beforehand
they lost 65% of their starters from 2020 to 2021?
the status quo sucks. this is an organization that tends to dislike change. it’s daboll’s ship. if things aren’t working, then good for him to act on what he thinks is wrong. to me, this is all a good sign
RE: RE: RE: RE: So much for Wink saying this was the destination for him
the status quo sucks. this is an organization that tends to dislike change. it’s daboll’s ship. if things aren’t working, then good for him to act on what he thinks is wrong. to me, this is all a good sign
He wanted out but also wanted to get fired so he could still recoup some $$$
Part of me thinks they knew this and basically made him make a decision to stay or resign.
To this point, he was the one who leaked the “rift” w/ Daboll to the press.
Appreciate the input from you and Rico
I agree with those saying I don't see this as an automatic indictment of Daboll. Something broke with the relationship, regardless of whose fault it is, Daboll and Schoen acted quickly.
How they did it is interesting - stating they expect him back this morning, then firing his 2 chief lieutenants this afternoon, essentially forcing him to quit
As the saying goes, it's not show friends, it's show business.
What I heard that hasn’t been matched is that the rift was overblown and was used as a way for Wink to get himself pushed out. It does seem like there was a pretty significant rift from what Rico and others heard.
Still, Wink wanted out and to specifically get fired and he definitely leaked things to the press so fuck him. Good riddance.
Those crucifying Daboll over this aren’t being very fair and Wink’s a bitch for going to the press like he did.
who wants Staley as DC should be forced to watch 24 hours on repeats that Chargers-Jags playoff game last year. He pissed away a 27 point lead by meddling in the offense the entire 2nd half, and letting Pederson coach him right out of the building.
who wants Staley as DC should be forced to watch 24 hours on repeats that Chargers-Jags playoff game last year. He pissed away a 27 point lead by meddling in the offense the entire 2nd half, and letting Pederson coach him right out of the building.
You can say what you want about his defense but the fact that he is walking away screams volumes about Daboll and what is going on behind the scenes.
Remember he was retained and decided to quit, this is a coach that has been around for 35+ years with a bunch of organizations and head coaches.
"screams volumes about Daboll."
Go ahead and scream all you want. Be a panic merchant if that's your thing.
I don't think it's panic to say it doesn't look great
who wants Staley as DC should be forced to watch 24 hours on repeats that Chargers-Jags playoff game last year. He pissed away a 27 point lead by meddling in the offense the entire 2nd half, and letting Pederson coach him right out of the building.
We should definitely hire our next DC based on their {checks notes} managing of the offense.
RE: RE: RE: So much for Wink saying this was the destination for him
who wants Staley as DC should be forced to watch 24 hours on repeats that Chargers-Jags playoff game last year. He pissed away a 27 point lead by meddling in the offense the entire 2nd half, and letting Pederson coach him right out of the building.
That has what to do with his ability to be a DC?
Well, That SD defense has been pretty awful under his tenure.
who wants Staley as DC should be forced to watch 24 hours on repeats that Chargers-Jags playoff game last year. He pissed away a 27 point lead by meddling in the offense the entire 2nd half, and letting Pederson coach him right out of the building.
That has what to do with his ability to be a DC?
Greg - did you watch that game and what he did as defensive play caller? His defense choked the game away.
His answer was to go play around with meddling in the offense. All this dope had to do was settle things down and he threw gasoline on the fire on both sides of the ball.
One of the worst coaching displays and on defensive side I have ever seen.
Since Wink resigned rather than being fired, do the Giants still own his rights and can they theoretically ask for compensation from whatever team he agrees to a deal with provided that it would be a DC position and not HC?
This is my question also. I just logged onto ask the same thing.
Says Wink doesn’t believe in the Schoen/Daboll program.
Exactly what I was going to say.
Hearing Schoen say "trust the process" this morning in light of the abominable DJ contract made me sick to my stomach. The only thing I "trust" at this point are fast pivot actions to undo the stupidity and arrogance of that decision. I can only imagine how it has been for Wink this season being an eyewitness to that madness.
Losing Wink is a bigger problem for the locker room than most here are assuming.. And perhaps Daboll was more supportive of the DJ contract than I have assumed. The dismantling of the coaching staff today, while therapeutic for those wanting accountability, may be a more troubling set of symptoms than perhaps we realize. Time will tell.
Then joined the next year as the coordinator most likely for visibility to be a head coach.
He didn’t want to be the d coordinator of the Giants. If he wasn’t head coach he wanted to be head coach of the defense—have his guys, his way, his system. Leave him alone and let him do as he wants. He even got his players for the D.
Daboll has one shot, maybe 2 to be a head coach. He deserves the chance to do it all his way. He probably liked the idea of turning over the d and focusing on the running of the team. It worked in year one. Now he wants it all to be his team, his guys, his way.
Losing Wink is a bigger problem for the locker room than most here are assuming.. And perhaps Daboll was more supportive of the DJ contract than I have assumed. The dismantling of the coaching staff today, while therapeutic for those wanting accountability, may be a more troubling set of symptoms than perhaps we realize. Time will tell.
For reference:
If the Giants were to fire Martindale or embrace some sort of mutual parting of ways, the defense would be thrust into yet another rebuild. The current personnel was compiled to specifically fit Wink’s scheme and that would need to be undone.
For Pro Bowl nose tackle Dexter Lawrence, that would be heartbreaking — from both a human standpoint and a football standpoint.
“It sucks learning a new scheme, if that is what happens,” Lawrence told reporters on Thursday. “So that probably would be the most heartbreaking thing, honestly, and him being just a good leader of men. Things like that would probably be the hardest thing to go about.”
Ultimately, Lawrence wants the combination of Martindale and Patterson to remain in place for the good of the team and his development individually.
“(Martindale) puts plays together to put me into some positions to win, and that’s kind of what his job is. Coach Dre’s job is to help me fight through those positions, to beat guys and things like that. Wink, he’s helped me a lot and he’s been scheming up things pretty well,” Lawrence said.
and it aligns closely to what the insiders are saying here.
- Daboll is very hard on his staff, although thinks Daboll could have patched things up with Wink and continued on with him. Wink didn't want that so this was all posturing for salary retention.
- Kafka also isn't in love with Daboll and wants to move on, although he thinks they will come to a compromise and retain him to avoid a full Coordinator overhaul.
- Daboll will need to do self evaluation on how he handles his staff.
- His potential replacements are Leslie Frazier and Andre Patterson.
why Wink wasn't fired as soon as he went to Glazer if they in fact knew it was him?
The $1.5M due on the contract was worth keeping him around and having this little charade play out?
Amateur hour at the playground for everyone involved.
In a season where you’re already struggling and you’re trying to hold things together, you don’t abruptly fire the DC who is liked in the locker room. And I don’t think from the org’s side of things the bridge was burnt at that point but thats conjecture on my part.
How any of today’s transition, save OL and ST coach firing, is good for NY?
With Wink leaving, it seems guys like McDaniel and others would be interested to follow him and Wink could get them top dollar.
It is now seeming to me there is a possibility Daboll can bring down this team.
Why would McDaniels be following Wink? Wasn't McDaniels the guy who threw Wink under the bus earlier this year, saying he didn't listen to the players? Wink (justifiably) sure as hell didn't appreciate McDaniels going public with his criticism.
why Wink wasn't fired as soon as he went to Glazer if they in fact knew it was him?
The $1.5M due on the contract was worth keeping him around and having this little charade play out?
Amateur hour at the playground for everyone involved.
I think the Giants genuinely would have kept Wink for 2024 if he hadn't resigned today, so I don't think it was just to keep their offset money clean on the balance sheet, although I'm sure they're perfectly content to now have a vote in where he goes next as a DC, especially with Philly likely to be shopping for a new DC this offseason.
That said, Mara has paid a lot of money in recent years to people who no longer coach for the Giants (and is still paying Judge), so it's possible that he drew the line on firing Wink, particularly if Daboll/Schoen felt like he might quit anyway.
How any of today’s transition, save OL and ST coach firing, is good for NY?
With Wink leaving, it seems guys like McDaniel and others would be interested to follow him and Wink could get them top dollar.
It is now seeming to me there is a possibility Daboll can bring down this team.
Why would McDaniels be following Wink? Wasn't McDaniels the guy who threw Wink under the bus earlier this year, saying he didn't listen to the players? Wink (justifiably) sure as hell didn't appreciate McDaniels going public with his criticism.
why Wink wasn't fired as soon as he went to Glazer if they in fact knew it was him?
The $1.5M due on the contract was worth keeping him around and having this little charade play out?
Amateur hour at the playground for everyone involved.
In a season where you’re already struggling and you’re trying to hold things together, you don’t abruptly fire the DC who is liked in the locker room. And I don’t think from the org’s side of things the bridge was burnt at that point but thats conjecture on my part.
why Wink wasn't fired as soon as he went to Glazer if they in fact knew it was him?
The $1.5M due on the contract was worth keeping him around and having this little charade play out?
Amateur hour at the playground for everyone involved.
I think the Giants genuinely would have kept Wink for 2024 if he hadn't resigned today, so I don't think it was just to keep their offset money clean on the balance sheet, although I'm sure they're perfectly content to now have a vote in where he goes next as a DC, especially with Philly likely to be shopping for a new DC this offseason.
That said, Mara has paid a lot of money in recent years to people who no longer coach for the Giants (and is still paying Judge), so it's possible that he drew the line on firing Wink, particularly if Daboll/Schoen felt like he might quit anyway.
I find it hard to believe they would have kept the guy coaching on the sideline with the "24" card, displaying how much he detested working here.
If Jordan R is correct, they didn't even fire Wilkins because of the play of the OLBs. It was just a way to push Wink out. I've expressed my view on that enough and it seems to trigger some so I will stop typing it.
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
·
9m
If Wink Martindale is under contract and he winds up resigning from his job with the #NYGIants to explore other opportunities, not sure Giants are going to just say, hey, go ahead buddy, good luck.
This is more complicated than is being portrayed right now.
Martindale:
1) Identified what Dexter Lawrence could be from day-1
2) Hired Andre Patterson to make that happen
3) Identified Banks as a quality corner when the Giants haven't drafted a decent cornerback in the first round since Amukamara.
I probably would rather have Wink stay. But not by some large margin
I will say Wink got pretty decent play out of some sketchy players in the Secondary for the past two years. Would like to have seen a lot more from the edge though than we have which has been a big disappointment. Good teams rip us running to the edge and decent OTs often handle Thibs and our guys with ease in pass pro.
The boom or bust approach isn't some revelation, and we can do better.
Martindale:
1) Identified what Dexter Lawrence could be from day-1
2) Hired Andre Patterson to make that happen
3) Identified Banks as a quality corner when the Giants haven't drafted a decent cornerback in the first round since Amukamara.
okereke too. and thibs certainly looks better than neal.
i was a little skeptical of wink and i dont think he did a great job this year, but he was pretty solid. upgrading him wont be easy and the way this was handled seems messy.
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
·
9m
If Wink Martindale is under contract and he winds up resigning from his job with the #NYGIants to explore other opportunities, not sure Giants are going to just say, hey, go ahead buddy, good luck.
This is more complicated than is being portrayed right now.
Mike G just said the same thing on NFLN. Negotiations ongoing.
That is a unique defensive scheme and moving on after 2 years is a mess.
Was the defense great by no means but I felt it was developing into something with a couple more players.
So what is next?
Not a great feeling to be rebuilding a bunch of different positions groups again.
RE: Also, we can parrot defensive rankings without the roster context
Martindale:
1) Identified what Dexter Lawrence could be from day-1
2) Hired Andre Patterson to make that happen
3) Identified Banks as a quality corner when the Giants haven't drafted a decent cornerback in the first round since Amukamara.
And it was Jason Garrett that pushed the Giants to draft Andrew Thomas. We have tremendous talent scouting issues.
RE: Also, we can parrot defensive rankings without the roster context
Martindale:
1) Identified what Dexter Lawrence could be from day-1
2) Hired Andre Patterson to make that happen
3) Identified Banks as a quality corner when the Giants haven't drafted a decent cornerback in the first round since Amukamara.
Yes. We have had real player development on that side of the ball. Everything positive (which is little) from this year came from thr defense.
Did some nice things but we never fixed the run defense, and he kept blitzing and isolating people on islands DESPITE being thrown all over. Those Cowboys games HAVE to have played a role in all this, those were flat out demolitions.
But he's been pining for a HC job for a long time.
Maybe he's heard through the grapevine that he has an "in" somewhere. He parted ways from the Ravens, where he was well liked on good terms. He's a good guy, the players will miss him. Best of luck, if that's how it is.
But he's been pining for a HC job for a long time.
Maybe he's heard through the grapevine that he has an "in" somewhere. He parted ways from the Ravens, where he was well liked on good terms. He's a good guy, the players will miss him. Best of luck, if that's how it is.
You don't have to be fired or resign to get a head coaching job.
1) I'm sorry the Wilkins brothers seem to have been used as pawns. But, the reality is the OLB play was not great. KT improved from last year in terms of sack totals, but I really believe he fed off of Dex dominance. He did not get better against the run and their EDGE run defense overall took a step back. Pressure from the side opposite KT was non existent all year and nobody made any plays in coverage.
2) How is Wink getting anyone top dollar? I would be shocked if he gets a HC job and re-hiring the same guys at another DC stop isn't getting them much more than now.
3) IS Kafka next? B/C I don't know how you can run one of the leagues worst offenses 2 years in a row and not get ousted.
You can say what you want about his defense but the fact that he is walking away screams volumes about Daboll and what is going on behind the scenes.
Remember he was retained and decided to quit, this is a coach that has been around for 35+ years with a bunch of organizations and head coaches.
It's a datapoint, but it can also speak about Wink, who did not get invited back in Baltimore too.
Yeah, I think this has to be taken into account. Wink has now worn out his welcome with two different head coaches, in spite of being highly regarded by his players and ppl around the league.
Wink may just be too "big" not to be a head coach at this point in his coaching career.
of how shitty this organization has become, too. Coaches can’t wait to GTF outta here.
Yep. We really are a terrible franchise at this point, with no end in sight. Don’t even have Daniel Snyder to kick around anymore.
Silly take, both of you. We bitch and moan about them not making changes and correcting things. Now they do start to correct things and you deride it. Defense was awful. Couldn't stop the run, to state the obvious. Could not get off the field on 3rd an long. Nip the dessention in the bud and move on.
Obviously the OLBs(like the oline) didn't develop their players. That Wink didn't like Wilkens being let go is on him, too close to his coaches.
You cannot complain about things not being fixed and then complain when something is done about it.
this all says a lot more about Wink than Daboll. Is Daboll hard on his coaches, maybe. But at least he isn't going behind his coaches' backs and leaking sh$t to the press. That's a bitch move and unscrupulous.
If I have a choice between someone who has high expectations and a back stabber, I'm going with the former. At least with that person, you know where you stand.
I agree with Joey that there were some nice things wink did but there were head scratches to say the least.
I would expect Frazier but I wouldn't mind giving Antonio Pierce a call
This is laughable if you believe this is Dabs holding Wink accountable. We haven't scored a TD on the opening drive ALL season...heck have we even scored a TD in the first quarter this season? If so, I know it wasn't many. The offense was worse than the defense.
To the people saying this isn’t a big loss, we’ll see when he’s coaching the eagles defense next year against us.
The defense was the only reason the team had a shot to win any week this year. It wasn’t a perfect or elite unit but it was respectable, and that’s with plenty of work still to do on the talent front. In ‘22, Wink made it work with street FA’s lining up at corner, safety, and LB.
Please do not bring in Leslie Frazier. Dude is hot garbage.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Raanan is on with Michael Kay right now.
Losing Wink is a bigger problem for the locker room than most here are assuming.. And perhaps Daboll was more supportive of the DJ contract than I have assumed. The dismantling of the coaching staff today, while therapeutic for those wanting accountability, may be a more troubling set of symptoms than perhaps we realize. Time will tell.
For reference:
If the Giants were to fire Martindale or embrace some sort of mutual parting of ways, the defense would be thrust into yet another rebuild. The current personnel was compiled to specifically fit Wink’s scheme and that would need to be undone.
For Pro Bowl nose tackle Dexter Lawrence, that would be heartbreaking — from both a human standpoint and a football standpoint.
“It sucks learning a new scheme, if that is what happens,” Lawrence told reporters on Thursday. “So that probably would be the most heartbreaking thing, honestly, and him being just a good leader of men. Things like that would probably be the hardest thing to go about.”
Ultimately, Lawrence wants the combination of Martindale and Patterson to remain in place for the good of the team and his development individually.
“(Martindale) puts plays together to put me into some positions to win, and that’s kind of what his job is. Coach Dre’s job is to help me fight through those positions, to beat guys and things like that. Wink, he’s helped me a lot and he’s been scheming up things pretty well,” Lawrence said.
I agree. With all of the problems on this team, the last issue I had was with Wink and the overall defense... None of the candidates I am seeing can shine his shoes, both in terms of his defensive philosophy and player centric leadership style. Very disappointing way to start the offseason.
But, Harbaugh is one of the better coaches in the league and he let Wink go. Truth is generally somewhere in the middle. DB hard to work for, Wink stubborn, resistant to change?
All speculation at this point. We have not been a dominant defense under his watch. See some really good games and some head scratching games. The Dallas debacles, a division rival, are haunting memories....
of how shitty this organization has become, too. Coaches can’t wait to GTF outta here.
Yep. We really are a terrible franchise at this point, with no end in sight. Don’t even have Daniel Snyder to kick around anymore.
Silly take, both of you. We bitch and moan about them not making changes and correcting things. Now they do start to correct things and you deride it. Defense was awful. Couldn't stop the run, to state the obvious. Could not get off the field on 3rd an long. Nip the dessention in the bud and move on.
Obviously the OLBs(like the oline) didn't develop their players. That Wink didn't like Wilkens being let go is on him, too close to his coaches.
You cannot complain about things not being fixed and then complain when something is done about it.
That’s your opinion and you’re entitled to it. From my seat, the changes that needed fixing were on offense. Winks D was asked to support an incompetent offense which is an impossible situation. This isn’t 1998 where you win 9-6 anymore. I guess I’m not nearly as sold on Daboll as you. Wink is at worst a quality NFL coach and the fact he doesn’t believe in Schoen/Daboll is a concern IMO. We’ll see.
The Giant Insider Podcast and Newspaper
@GiantInsider
The more I learn about Drew Wilkins the more I hear the guy had an ego the size of the Atlantic Ocean. Why, I don't know. But he also wasn't seeing eye-to-eye with Daboll on a lot of stuff and it wouldn't surprise me that he leaked stuff to Jay Glazer leading to today's firing.
The Giant Insider Podcast and Newspaper
@GiantInsider
From what I understand they hoped Wink would stay but knew it was probably over after letting the two Wilkins go. Daboll was smart by putting ball in Wink's court this morning by saying he "expects" Wink back.
The Giant Insider Podcast and Newspaper
@GiantInsider
The more I learn about Drew Wilkins the more I hear the guy had an ego the size of the Atlantic Ocean. Why, I don't know. But he also wasn't seeing eye-to-eye with Daboll on a lot of stuff and it wouldn't surprise me that he leaked stuff to Jay Glazer leading to today's firing.
Here it comes.
Cue the BBI faithful who will act like the Giants never do this after someone betrays the braintrust at Mara Tech.
of how shitty this organization has become, too. Coaches can’t wait to GTF outta here.
Yep. We really are a terrible franchise at this point, with no end in sight. Don’t even have Daniel Snyder to kick around anymore.
Silly take, both of you. We bitch and moan about them not making changes and correcting things. Now they do start to correct things and you deride it. Defense was awful. Couldn't stop the run, to state the obvious. Could not get off the field on 3rd an long. Nip the dessention in the bud and move on.
Obviously the OLBs(like the oline) didn't develop their players. That Wink didn't like Wilkens being let go is on him, too close to his coaches.
You cannot complain about things not being fixed and then complain when something is done about it.
That’s your opinion and you’re entitled to it. From my seat, the changes that needed fixing were on offense. Winks D was asked to support an incompetent offense which is an impossible situation. This isn’t 1998 where you win 9-6 anymore. I guess I’m not nearly as sold on Daboll as you. Wink is at worst a quality NFL coach and the fact he doesn’t believe in Schoen/Daboll is a concern IMO. We’ll see.
I am very concerned, too. Wink was the best coach of the three (HC, OC, DC), and he’s gone. The front office of this franchise is the worst, or more accurately, among the worst in the NFL. It is interesting that just after Daboll says that Kafka is staying, Wink resigns.
After 2 years, Daboll seems as clueless as McAdoo, Schurmur, andJudge. Retention of Kafka is exhibit #1 that Daboll is clueless: Giants D got so many turnovers, which made Kafka’s dismal offense appear better than it was (and it set records for stink). At this rate, no matter who is QB, this team will go 3-14.
I am very concerned, too. Wink was the best coach of the three (HC, OC, DC), and he’s gone. The front office of this franchise is the worst, or more accurately, among the worst in the NFL. It is interesting that just after Daboll says that Kafka is staying, Wink resigns.
After 2 years, Daboll seems as clueless as McAdoo, Schurmur, andJudge. Retention of Kafka is exhibit #1 that Daboll is clueless: Giants D got so many turnovers, which made Kafka’s dismal offense appear better than it was (and it set records for stink). At this rate, no matter who is QB, this team will go 3-14.
He had the #27 defense in the NFL and 30th(?) in points. Yes the offense was bad.
Wink was given most of the shiny new toys this year. Gave him two stout DTs to help Dex and Leo and a great ILB in Okereke. He didn't get it done. He droped CBs so far off the line on 3rd and medium they could not make a stop. He gave up a 3rd a 22 in a soft zone and many 3rd and 10+. He let Zach Wilson move the ball 50ish yards in 27 second and no timeouts by not getting pressure on him - two man rush.
If you step back and take a long look, the defense was not good. Yes the offense was bad - the oline sucked and that coach is gone, too.
Branch was on a radio show talking about how Daboll would make him watch ton of film and made the game easier for him. Said at first he thought Daboll was a pain in the ass but ended up being his favorite coach.
Wink is just a different personality and a players coach. I can see why this divorce happened this quickly.
Losing Wink is not much of a loss. We were giving up
30+ points a game. Any DC can't do much worse. Sauce for the goose i say. Also, you have to be loyal to the HC no matter how much xp you have. Wink forgot this. Wink went "whaaaa, you fired my friend whaaaa, here's my resignation.
he's a competent coach, but we can't stop the run or consistently pressure the qb. This year the offense sucked, but the defense was sieve early in several games. Last year we were around 10th in T.O.P and the defense still gave up gangs of yards and points. Maybe we do worse next year, but he wasn't lighting the world on fire here.
I would like them to stay with the Ravens system but with the potential perception of Daboll being hard to work for maybe candidates won't find the Giants a good destination.
Big year next season for the HC. I have a feeling that ownership is already very concerned with what's playing out.
Really tough spot for a offensive HC to be in this year. Hard to throw stones at the DC with how bad your side of the ball was this season. The offense was at historic levels of poor production for a good part of the season.
I would like them to stay with the Ravens system but with the potential perception of Daboll being hard to work for maybe candidates won't find the Giants a good destination.
Big year next season for the HC. I have a feeling that ownership is already very concerned with what's playing out.
Really tough spot for a offensive HC to be in this year. Hard to throw stones at the DC with how bad your side of the ball was this season. The offense was at historic levels of poor production for a good part of the season.
As of this morning, Wink Martindale hasn’t actually submitted his resignation to the Giants, per sources. So a little cat and mouse game going on. Remember, Martindale is officially under contract for one more year.
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
@PLeonardNYDN
BREAKING: Wink Martindale is resigning as defensive coordinator of the Giants to pursue head coach and defensive coordinator opportunities elsewhere, according to a source.
Expect him to be in high demand.
Martindale is regarded as an innovative and aggressive defensive mind that his players love and respect. He spent 10 years in Baltimore before working the last two with the Giants.
He leaves a defense that tied for the NFL lead in takeaways (31) and was the lone bright spot in an otherwise dismal season. @NYDNSports
@RapSheet
Don "Wink" Martindale has resigned, to be more specific. He'll be coveted and won't be out of work for long. Expect Drew and Kevin Wilkins, two top assistants, to join him.
I think that may be the case anyway, Frazier or not
I am willing to bet it will indeed be frazier....really sucks, i feel like wink was getting his prices
exactly.
Now that it has come true, can you share more details. Was this strictly a personality conflict or was there more to the story?
@RapSheet
·
6m
Don "Wink" Martindale has resigned, to be more specific. He'll be coveted and won't be out of work for long. Expect Drew and Kevin Wilkins, two top assistants, to join him.
I don't see this as a positive move, and even more black mark on Daboll who now a reputation for has being hard to work for... I swear this organization never gets it right
@DMRussini
·
6m
Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale intends to resign from his role and pursue other coaching opportunities, per source.
How much of that was lack of talent and how much on Wink?
Do you bring in a guy who fits oure personnel drafted/signed over the last two years or does Daboll get his guy and we have an awkward year where the personnel no longer fits the defensive scheme?
"like today" as in asshats have other big moves they think may happen?
Starting to look like John Mara may have fucked up two more hirings.
@JordanRaanan
·
55s
Wink Martindale is resigning as defensive coordinator of the Giants, per source. His relationship with Brian Daboll a big part of the divorce.
Martindale should have options elsewhere. The Giants two most recent opponents, the Rams and Eagles, spoke glowingly of his scheme.
Part of me thinks they knew this and basically made him make a decision to stay or resign.
I would recommend taking another look. The defense was not great avg at best
Maybe they can dig up Rod Rust
@JordanRaanan
·
55s
Wink Martindale is resigning as defensive coordinator of the Giants, per source. His relationship with Brian Daboll a big part of the divorce.
Martindale should have options elsewhere. The Giants two most recent opponents, the Rams and Eagles, spoke glowingly of his scheme.
He made the eagles look silly yesterday...I want to be in on Daboll but this second year results is making it tough
I would expect Frazier but I wouldn't mind giving Antonio Pierce a call
Maybe they can dig up Rod Rust
Or Johnnie Lynn.
Remember he was retained and decided to quit, this is a coach that has been around for 35+ years with a bunch of organizations and head coaches.
He certainly is putting it all on him. Sink or Swim time... no more finger pointing at position coaches etc
One had an entire second half game plan drawn up for his special day after having a roster spot he didn't deserve all year. The other just shoved out of his job the way a 2nd grader would have set it up.
Remember he was retained and decided to quit, this is a coach that has been around for 35+ years with a bunch of organizations and head coaches.
It's a datapoint, but it can also speak about Wink, who did not get invited back in Baltimore too.
He may not have realized he was working for a petty child.
Remember he was retained and decided to quit, this is a coach that has been around for 35+ years with a bunch of organizations and head coaches.
He did this exact same thing with his last team/HC just two years ago...
@JordanRaanan
·
55s
Wink Martindale is resigning as defensive coordinator of the Giants, per source. His relationship with Brian Daboll a big part of the divorce.
Martindale should have options elsewhere. The Giants two most recent opponents, the Rams and Eagles, spoke glowingly of his scheme.
What a change from last year & the camera's catching their exchanges after the GB and Baltimore games
Quote:
.
He may not have realized he was working for a petty child.
The Ravens also let him leave happily. And now Giants are also. Maybe ... just maybe this has something to do with Wink and authority.
Quote:
.
He may not have realized he was working for a petty child.
Daboll is a petty child?
I would not be shocked if we traded down in round 1 either.
Yes, we need a QB but the top 2 will be gone and I don't think Shoen will trade our future for Maye or Williams.
Quote:
You can say what you want about his defense but the fact that he is walking away screams volumes about Daboll and what is going on behind the scenes.
Remember he was retained and decided to quit, this is a coach that has been around for 35+ years with a bunch of organizations and head coaches.
It's a datapoint, but it can also speak about Wink, who did not get invited back in Baltimore too.
Yeah, I think this has to be taken into account. Wink has now worn out his welcome with two different head coaches, in spite of being highly regarded by his players and ppl around the league.
Wink may just be too "big" not to be a head coach at this point in his coaching career.
Part of me thinks they knew this and basically made him make a decision to stay or resign.
To this point, he was the one who leaked the “rift” w/ Daboll to the press.
Baltimore’s D this year is better than it ever was under Wink. I think we’ll be fine.
Quote:
You can say what you want about his defense but the fact that he is walking away screams volumes about Daboll and what is going on behind the scenes.
Remember he was retained and decided to quit, this is a coach that has been around for 35+ years with a bunch of organizations and head coaches.
He did this exact same thing with his last team/HC just two years ago...
D
He got let go in Baltimore if I am not mistaken. Either way he is not on the same page as the HC and organization enough to walk away.
Agreed. Daboll lost me in the first Dallas game when he continued to play Thomas, his best player, who clearly had injured his hamstring. He was then lost for most of the year, all because Daboll was embarrassed they were getting their ass kicked. I don't care if the player says he can keep playing, the coach has take control and protect the player. That was terrible judgement on his part and just stupid player management. He hasn't done much else to impress me since.
I'd take Frazier over re-treading Graham, that's for sure.
He was great last year? What were the Giants defensive rankings last year?
Quote:
In comment 16353737 Sean said:
Quote:
.
He may not have realized he was working for a petty child.
Daboll is a petty child?
If he fired a position coach in order to get the D Coordinator to quit, yes he acted like a petty child.
+1.
Our offense failed to score on an opening drive this year and most of the changes as of the 345pm hour has been defense.
Are two names that would be high on my list to interview
Baltimore’s D this year is better than it ever was under Wink. I think we’ll be fine.
If Daboll wanted Wink gone, then fire him. The problem is not letting Wink go, it is saying you expect him back while firing someone close to him in the hope that he will quit.
+1.
Are two names that would be high on my list to interview
If Pierce somehow doesn’t get the Raiders job the Giants should back up the truck
Quote:
In comment 16353753 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
In comment 16353737 Sean said:
Quote:
.
He may not have realized he was working for a petty child.
Daboll is a petty child?
If he fired a position coach in order to get the D Coordinator to quit, yes he acted like a petty child.
Or as HC he fired them because they weren't very good? I mean seriously here.
Are two names that would be high on my list to interview
Not sure I want the Giants going for 4th and 1's on their own 25 yard line but Pierce I would take in a heartbeat.
I would expect Frazier but I wouldn't mind giving Antonio Pierce a call
He’d blitz 3 guys but gave our DB’s play 10 yards off the ball. Easy pitch and catch !
Quote:
I mean, it’s not the first time that Wink has been run out of town. Maybe he’s the one that’s hard to work with.
Baltimore’s D this year is better than it ever was under Wink. I think we’ll be fine.
If Daboll wanted Wink gone, then fire him. The problem is not letting Wink go, it is saying you expect him back while firing someone close to him in the hope that he will quit.
They clearly didn’t want to pay him to coach somewhere else. They likely wanted him gone, and now he’s gone. I don’t think the machinations matter all that much.
I think it will be like the Ravens two years ago. Mutual parting of the ways.
Quote:
Brandon Staley
Are two names that would be high on my list to interview
Not sure I want the Giants going for 4th and 1's on their own 25 yard line but Pierce I would take in a heartbeat.
You aren't hiring him to make those calls. He can coach a defense that brings pressure.
Quote:
Since Wink is under contract are the Giants entitled to compensation if Wink signs else ware ?
I think it will be like the Ravens two years ago. Mutual parting of the ways.
Pretty sure Wink's contract was up then.
It is looking like that is not what happened. It is weird he was not mentioned as being let go this morning when the other underperforming coaches were let go publicly.
Our offense failed to score on an opening drive this year and most of the changes as of the 345pm hour has been defense.
You do understand that most of the player improvement input was on the defensive side of the ball. Banks, Okereke, A'Shawn, Nacho...defense still was bad. Thibs and Flott last year.
Offense was bad, too and the oline coach went also.
Quote:
Brandon Staley
Are two names that would be high on my list to interview
If Pierce somehow doesn’t get the Raiders job the Giants should back up the truck
Love AP, but can he design/call a defense, or is he more just a leader of men?
Quote:
In comment 16353753 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
In comment 16353737 Sean said:
Quote:
.
He may not have realized he was working for a petty child.
Daboll is a petty child?
If he fired a position coach in order to get the D Coordinator to quit, yes he acted like a petty child.
I said it last night. It's not hard to defend letting Wink go for performance reasons. But the details matter. If Daboll's interpersonal skills make him hard to coach under, that's arguably a bigger problem than not being able to identify good coaches.
The way Wink's exit appears to have been orchestrated makes Daboll look like he's the problem here.
At least Adam Dunn walked a lot! But yes, Wink was feast or famine, and got conservative at bad times (protecting the lead v the Jets). The melodrama is fun to watch, but I’m not losing sleep over this.
Quote:
In comment 16353769 Section331 said:
Quote:
I mean, it’s not the first time that Wink has been run out of town. Maybe he’s the one that’s hard to work with.
Baltimore’s D this year is better than it ever was under Wink. I think we’ll be fine.
If Daboll wanted Wink gone, then fire him. The problem is not letting Wink go, it is saying you expect him back while firing someone close to him in the hope that he will quit.
They clearly didn’t want to pay him to coach somewhere else. They likely wanted him gone, and now he’s gone. I don’t think the machinations matter all that much.
You and I can disagree about the fact that the machinations don't matter. I can imagine a lot of guys not wanting to work for a team that treats guys like that to save money on the contract.
Good stuff Rico. Should we expect the same for Kafka?
Also the Raiders should not let him out of the building so this should be a non topic.
@rydunleavy
·
2m
With #Giants fans panicking about Wink Martindale out, the next page in the Calm The Fans playbook would be to request an interview with Antonio Pierce. Tug on the heartstrings, relive championship days, make them forget Wink.
Lets see if they do it.
Keep us on the grapevine with the offseason moves, especially draft and QB!
It is looking like that is not what happened. It is weird he was not mentioned as being let go this morning when the other underperforming coaches were let go publicly.
That means you are making a lot of assumptions. How do you know if Dabs didn't talk to Wink before hand? I don't know and I am guessing you don't either. Dabs said he had only talked to two coaches and was going to continue to talk to coaches after. I am sure that was planned to not fire the OLB coaches before the media session because it would have all been about Wink. We all knew this was coming.
We all make assumptions also. You assume Dabs was a petty child. I assume Wink has an issue with authority which is why two years ago the Ravens let him go without firing him and now the Giants are also. It is a bad look for Wink more than Dabs
You hearing any potential names? Leslie Frazier?
Thanks for all you share, Rico. It is much appreciated.
This may be an impossible question to answer, but was this Wink refusing to quit until pushed? Weird that Daboll indicated this morning he expected him to stay (before we knew Wilkins was fired).
@rydunleavy
·
2m
With #Giants fans panicking about Wink Martindale out, the next page in the Calm The Fans playbook would be to request an interview with Antonio Pierce. Tug on the heartstrings, relive championship days, make them forget Wink.
Lets see if they do it.
Pass on AP. It's great that he's got guys in Oakland willing to play for him in a lost season, but we've seen this story before. His liabilities as a HC start to show sooner or later.
Quote:
but Daboll is looking more and more like a problem every day.
Agreed. Daboll lost me in the first Dallas game when he continued to play Thomas, his best player, who clearly had injured his hamstring. He was then lost for most of the year, all because Daboll was embarrassed they were getting their ass kicked. I don't care if the player says he can keep playing, the coach has take control and protect the player. That was terrible judgement on his part and just stupid player management. He hasn't done much else to impress me since.
You trust the info the player and trainers say at the time.
Thankfully Banks looks good, but this is not a good sign.
Our offense failed to score on an opening drive this year and most of the changes as of the 345pm hour has been defense.
Henderson is a good coach. Look at the production he's gotten out of guys like Fabian Moreau or waiver claims like Pinnock or McLoud. He's number 1 on this of not getting the credit he deserves.
Quote:
In comment 16353784 Mike in NY said:
Quote:
Brandon Staley
Are two names that would be high on my list to interview
If Pierce somehow doesn’t get the Raiders job the Giants should back up the truck
Love AP, but can he design/call a defense, or is he more just a leader of men?
Not sure but from my interactions with him when he was coaching high school his football IQ is off the charts
So Daboll
Schoen have had at least a month to consider a replacement. Unless it's someone on a playoff team, we could hear something sooner rather than later.
I get he can go to a college, but is he able to go to another NFL team?
That doesn't seem quite fair (even if the Giants don't have to pay him should he go elsewhere).
I get he can go to a college, but is he able to go to another NFL team?
That doesn't seem quite fair (even if the Giants don't have to pay him should he go elsewhere).
It is going to be a mutual parting of the ways.
I get he can go to a college, but is he able to go to another NFL team?
That doesn't seem quite fair (even if the Giants don't have to pay him should he go elsewhere).
I would imagine the Giants could block him, but I can't believe they would. They just didn't want to pay for him to coach for someone else.
Unless I'm wrong?
Sounds like a great leader though.
Staley is a Cover 3 guy iirc. Frazier is Cover 2. I'd prefer a coach who lives off man coverage but it does seem like more coaches nowadays use zone.
Maybe so, but might we also have just as many who were drafted/signed for a 3-4 (or more specifically, to suit Wink's schemes and preferences) who are now going to be fish out of water/square pegs in round holes for a new DC and his scheme?
Quote:
It seems this a bro club with Daboll. I expect someone like JH to get promoted because he’s a Yes Man.
Our offense failed to score on an opening drive this year and most of the changes as of the 345pm hour has been defense.
Henderson is a good coach. Look at the production he's gotten out of guys like Fabian Moreau or waiver claims like Pinnock or McLoud. He's number 1 on this of not getting the credit he deserves.
There are reasons Henderson has survived multiple coaching changes. He and Patterson absolutely deserve to stay. I still say Pierce and Staley are the first two I give an interview to. Staley is a Vic Fangio disciple and had a dominant D his one year as a DC with the Rams. I think he can fit with what pieces we do have since we are not asking him to handle 4th down offensive strategy.
Let them hire him. His defense was hardly anything to fear here.
Quote:
Brandon Staley
Are two names that would be high on my list to interview
If Pierce somehow doesn’t get the Raiders job the Giants should back up the truck
100%. I'll be shocked if the Raiders don't make him the full time HC though.
Quote:
...he's under contract (I assume) but resigns.
I get he can go to a college, but is he able to go to another NFL team?
That doesn't seem quite fair (even if the Giants don't have to pay him should he go elsewhere).
I would imagine the Giants could block him, but I can't believe they would. They just didn't want to pay for him to coach for someone else.
Got it.
It's like when Parcells in 86 wanted to go to ATL and was blocked by George Young.
I think they respect each other, but Wink wants to be treated like he is the equal of the HC rather than a coordinator. Dabs is the type of person that nobody is above a tongue lashing.
No, you're right, not at the pro level. He was a very smart MLB though.
True, his defense was constantly put behind the 8-ball with a lousy offense that couldn’t control the tempo of a game, but you gotta play the cards you’re dealt and Wink’s defense didn’t exactly cover itself in glory, save for turnovers:
2023 Giants Defense Under Wink Martindale
18 Interceptions (3rd Tied)
15 Forced Fumbles (8th Tied)
63.7% Pass Completion Rate (11th)
21 Passing TDs (14th)
191 Passing First Downs (18th Tied)
229.3 Passing Yards per Game (19th)
23.9 Points Allowed per Game (26th)
361.7 Yards per Game (27th)
132.4 Rushing Yards per Game (29th)
34 Sacks (29th)
24 Rushing TDs (30th Tied)
134 Rushing First Downs (30th)
4.73 Yards per Rush (31st)
Quote:
And DJ pays the price.
Let them hire him. His defense was hardly anything to fear here.
Isn't Wink a 3-4 guy.
Eagles have been 4-3 since forever.....doubt Eagles management is looking to change their bread and butter of get home with the "front four".
I think the Eagles will look for a vet coordinator more towards what they already have in terms of personnel.
Quote:
In comment 16353785 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
In comment 16353769 Section331 said:
Quote:
I mean, it’s not the first time that Wink has been run out of town. Maybe he’s the one that’s hard to work with.
Baltimore’s D this year is better than it ever was under Wink. I think we’ll be fine.
If Daboll wanted Wink gone, then fire him. The problem is not letting Wink go, it is saying you expect him back while firing someone close to him in the hope that he will quit.
They clearly didn’t want to pay him to coach somewhere else. They likely wanted him gone, and now he’s gone. I don’t think the machinations matter all that much.
You and I can disagree about the fact that the machinations don't matter. I can imagine a lot of guys not wanting to work for a team that treats guys like that to save money on the contract.
We can agree that it was a shitty way to handle it, but they will not be lacking good candidates to succeed Wink. Whether they choose the right one is another story.
Quote:
In comment 16353763 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
In comment 16353753 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
In comment 16353737 Sean said:
Quote:
.
He may not have realized he was working for a petty child.
Daboll is a petty child?
If he fired a position coach in order to get the D Coordinator to quit, yes he acted like a petty child.
I said it last night. It's not hard to defend letting Wink go for performance reasons. But the details matter. If Daboll's interpersonal skills make him hard to coach under, that's arguably a bigger problem than not being able to identify good coaches.
The way Wink's exit appears to have been orchestrated makes Daboll look like he's the problem here.
How about the other way. How about Wink was the problem and didn't want to do what the HC wanted?
I have to believe that all the 3rd and longs given up and the disasterous run defense was a big problem.
Schoen went out and got two good DTs to help spell Dex and Leo because they were wearing down in the run game. How about the run defense sucked even after the addition of good quality backups? How about the ER/OLBs couldn't contain the run for two years and Thibs never really developed the way he should have.
Thankfully Banks looks good, but this is not a good sign.
Banks actually looked better in zone. Has good eyes. So I don’t see him as being scheme dependent at all.
The player most effected is probably Simmons. Thought he played well and fit Winks scheme very well.
The players who benefit the most are McKinney (remember, the original rift was between he and Wink 👀) and KT (edge rushers are notoriously less effective when playing in Winks scheme).
Guys who are good enough to where scheme doesn’t make or break them - Dex, Okereke
Whoever the next DC is, I ask:
1. No soft zone BS
2. Please keep the attacking style, thought maybe not as extreme
3. Please keep Patterson and Henderson on staff
4. Please do not move Dex further away from the ball
Quote:
He wanted out but also wanted to get fired so he could still recoup some $$$
Part of me thinks they knew this and basically made him make a decision to stay or resign.
To this point, he was the one who leaked the “rift” w/ Daboll to the press.
Appreciate the input from you and Rico
I agree with those saying I don't see this as an automatic indictment of Daboll. Something broke with the relationship, regardless of whose fault it is, Daboll and Schoen acted quickly.
How they did it is interesting - stating they expect him back this morning, then firing his 2 chief lieutenants this afternoon, essentially forcing him to quit
As the saying goes, it's not show friends, it's show business.
The athletic - ( New Window )
ditto Optimus, no to Frazier.
What WAS the rub between Daboll and Wink, specifically?
Right now, I'm in this camp
I get he can go to a college, but is he able to go to another NFL team?
That doesn't seem quite fair (even if the Giants don't have to pay him should he go elsewhere).
I’m sure the Giants will agree to let him out of his contract.
I'm thinking he still in this business to be a HC, or not be in it at all.
Is he still owed $$ from WSH?
Quote:
.
He may not have realized he was working for a petty child.
Petty child?
Brilliant observation
Daboll on the other hand is a young coach trying to make his mark.
I probably think Wink had more to say than was Daboll was willing to hear and that's the rift.
Daboll probably said my staff, including who works under you. Learn to like it or leave.
Let's face it - the defense was mediocre at best.
Bad head coaches can still be excellent coordinators. Dick LeBeau, for example, was 12-33 as a head coach. And, of course, Steve Spagnuolo was 11-41.
I brought him up this morning. I remembered him as a good DC and Sy confirmed he was.
He may sit out a year and look for a HC job. Or maybe he says screw the HC pressure and goes back to what he loves.
I think Wink felt differently - which would explain the late announcement of the Wilkin's firing.
Thankfully Banks looks good, but this is not a good sign.
He's a man-cover player. Not especially unique to Wink.
It will suck when they bring in another read and react guy.
The guy can coach defenses. That is all that matters. We are not hiring him to be the analytics guy.
Two years into a rebuild and the team is this unsettled is not a good sign.
Since Wink resigned rather than being fired, do the Giants still own his rights and can they theoretically ask for compensation from whatever team he agrees to a deal with provided that it would be a DC position and not HC?
Quote:
to anyone suggesting Brandon Staley. I still can’t believe what he did to the Chargers. He doesn’t deserve an interview.
Bad head coaches can still be excellent coordinators. Dick LeBeau, for example, was 12-33 as a head coach. And, of course, Steve Spagnuolo was 11-41.
Did you see how bad their defense was? Absolute hell no. He was a terrible hire who didn’t deserve the job as HC. Tom Telesco should be banned from any front office job himself. The Rams defense didn’t miss beat despite losing tons of players and playing rookies and street FAs last two years.
He's 62 years old and had two cracks at head coaching. I'd be surprised if he got a third job. Few do without winning a title along the way.
Quote:
to anyone suggesting Brandon Staley. I still can’t believe what he did to the Chargers. He doesn’t deserve an interview.
The guy can coach defenses. That is all that matters. We are not hiring him to be the analytics guy.
No. The whole problem is he can’t. His own defense in LA mutinied to have him fired.
Quote:
Was drafted to fit what Wink wanted to do on D.
Thankfully Banks looks good, but this is not a good sign.
He's a man-cover player. Not especially unique to Wink.
It will suck when they bring in another read and react guy.
And who is to say they will bring in another read and react DC?
Schoen needs to do better with the roster.
Quote:
It seems if Daboll was sincere in letting Wilkins go for no other reason than poor performance, he would have gone to Wink and told him he was doing it knowing that they have a close relationship. If Wink flips out, you let him go to. If he accepts it, he stays.
It is looking like that is not what happened. It is weird he was not mentioned as being let go this morning when the other underperforming coaches were let go publicly.
That means you are making a lot of assumptions. How do you know if Dabs didn't talk to Wink before hand? I don't know and I am guessing you don't either. Dabs said he had only talked to two coaches and was going to continue to talk to coaches after. I am sure that was planned to not fire the OLB coaches before the media session because it would have all been about Wink. We all knew this was coming.
We all make assumptions also. You assume Dabs was a petty child. I assume Wink has an issue with authority which is why two years ago the Ravens let him go without firing him and now the Giants are also. It is a bad look for Wink more than Dabs
Of course we are all guessing at what happened. It seems odd to me that they got to the ST and OL coaches to let them go before the press conference, but didn't get to Wilkins until later in the day. I doubt they didn't know until this afternoon they were letting him go. Did nobody know where he was?
It seems like if Daboll told Wink he was firing Wilkins, and Wink resigned, those two things would have come out in the same time frame. As I mentioned, I am looking at what we do know and trying to figure out what we don't.
I started off as a huge Daboll guy, and this year soured me some. That may be coloring some of my perception of this, but the optics look bad to me. If you don't want a guy on your staff, just walk in and tell him he's fired. Don't play games to try to save $1.5M on the contract. That (IMO) is bullshit.
Quote:
In comment 16353855 SJ4good80 said:
Quote:
Was drafted to fit what Wink wanted to do on D.
Thankfully Banks looks good, but this is not a good sign.
He's a man-cover player. Not especially unique to Wink.
It will suck when they bring in another read and react guy.
And who is to say they will bring in another read and react DC?
Npthing. I'll be pleasantly surprised if they don't. It's just been most of my experience with the Giants outside of Spagnuolo.
Quote:
In comment 16353737 Sean said:
Quote:
.
He may not have realized he was working for a petty child.
Petty child?
Brilliant observation
Did someone ring the village idiot? Thanks for sharing your time us.
Nick Falato
@nickfalato
Wink Martindale's defensive statistics as the #Giants DC
2022:
Points against: 17th
Yards allowed: 25th
Ru yards allowed: 27th
Blitz rate: 1st (39.7)
Pressure rate: 6th
Sacks: 13th (41 sacks)
Turnovers: 25th (19)
2023:
Points against: 26th
Yards allowed: 27th
Ru yards allowed: 29th
Blitz rate: 2nd
Pressure rate: 21st
Sacks: 28th (34 sacks)
Turnovers: Tied 1st (31, Baltimore)
One had an entire second half game plan drawn up for his special day after having a roster spot he didn't deserve all year. The other just shoved out of his job the way a 2nd grader would have set it up.
Of all the ridiculous, off-the-wall takes that have been posted over the past few days, this wins.
Quote:
Sterling Shepard or Wink Martindale?
One had an entire second half game plan drawn up for his special day after having a roster spot he didn't deserve all year. The other just shoved out of his job the way a 2nd grader would have set it up.
Of all the ridiculous, off-the-wall takes that have been posted over the past few days, this wins.
Sweet! What did I win?
Quote:
to anyone suggesting Brandon Staley. I still can’t believe what he did to the Chargers. He doesn’t deserve an interview.
The guy can coach defenses. That is all that matters. We are not hiring him to be the analytics guy.
Are we sure about that? How many times has that defense collapsed?
They lost 65 percent of their starters Greg. What were you sleeping under a rock?
He destroyed that Chargers defense.
Well, I'm not a Kafka advocate, but to be fair we did have more talent on the defensive side of the ball.
Still, this sucks. I don't think Wink was some great DC but he certainly wasn't terrible, and there is something to be said for continuity on that side of the ball. Ugh I hope we land a good DC and OL coach, otherwise it's Curtains for Dabs next year and we start all over again.
Ugh.
Because he didn't quite his job like Wink did.
Nick Falato
@nickfalato
Wink Martindale's defensive statistics as the #Giants DC
2022:
Points against: 17th
Yards allowed: 25th
Ru yards allowed: 27th
Blitz rate: 1st (39.7)
Pressure rate: 6th
Sacks: 13th (41 sacks)
Turnovers: 25th (19)
2023:
Points against: 26th
Yards allowed: 27th
Ru yards allowed: 29th
Blitz rate: 2nd
Pressure rate: 21st
Sacks: 28th (34 sacks)
Turnovers: Tied 1st (31, Baltimore)
Hes going to be judged by these numbers but that leaves out the facts. They hired him to rebuild a nothing defense. He had no pass rush in either season. He had 1.5 Cornerbacks in both years. That matters.
Quote:
In comment 16353805 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
It seems if Daboll was sincere in letting Wilkins go for no other reason than poor performance, he would have gone to Wink and told him he was doing it knowing that they have a close relationship. If Wink flips out, you let him go to. If he accepts it, he stays.
It is looking like that is not what happened. It is weird he was not mentioned as being let go this morning when the other underperforming coaches were let go publicly.
That means you are making a lot of assumptions. How do you know if Dabs didn't talk to Wink before hand? I don't know and I am guessing you don't either. Dabs said he had only talked to two coaches and was going to continue to talk to coaches after. I am sure that was planned to not fire the OLB coaches before the media session because it would have all been about Wink. We all knew this was coming.
We all make assumptions also. You assume Dabs was a petty child. I assume Wink has an issue with authority which is why two years ago the Ravens let him go without firing him and now the Giants are also. It is a bad look for Wink more than Dabs
Of course we are all guessing at what happened. It seems odd to me that they got to the ST and OL coaches to let them go before the press conference, but didn't get to Wilkins until later in the day. I doubt they didn't know until this afternoon they were letting him go. Did nobody know where he was?.
The press conference was what time, 9 AM? Maybe they didn't have time to meet everyone beforehand
Quote:
If so Daboll is on notice to be gone the next time around.
ditto Optimus, no to Frazier.
What WAS the rub between Daboll and Wink, specifically?
Why so down on Frazier? According to Duggan he's a well-respected around the league.
Quote:
In comment 16353753 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
In comment 16353737 Sean said:
Quote:
.
He may not have realized he was working for a petty child.
Petty child?
Brilliant observation
Did someone ring the village idiot? Thanks for sharing your time us.
Yea ok….I’m the idiot but you call someone a petulant child without even having a clue what went on behind the scenes
No need to have internet muscles with the name calling as I never personally insulted you
Quote:
In comment 16353672 Optimus-NY said:
Quote:
If so Daboll is on notice to be gone the next time around.
ditto Optimus, no to Frazier.
What WAS the rub between Daboll and Wink, specifically?
Why so down on Frazier? According to Duggan he's a well-respected around the league.
Because he is the epitome of bend don't break. :cough: 13 seconds :cough:
Good points.
Quote:
In comment 16353731 GiantGrit said:
Quote:
He wanted out but also wanted to get fired so he could still recoup some $$$
Part of me thinks they knew this and basically made him make a decision to stay or resign.
To this point, he was the one who leaked the “rift” w/ Daboll to the press.
Appreciate the input from you and Rico
I agree with those saying I don't see this as an automatic indictment of Daboll. Something broke with the relationship, regardless of whose fault it is, Daboll and Schoen acted quickly.
How they did it is interesting - stating they expect him back this morning, then firing his 2 chief lieutenants this afternoon, essentially forcing him to quit
As the saying goes, it's not show friends, it's show business.
What I heard that hasn’t been matched is that the rift was overblown and was used as a way for Wink to get himself pushed out. It does seem like there was a pretty significant rift from what Rico and others heard.
Still, Wink wanted out and to specifically get fired and he definitely leaked things to the press so fuck him. Good riddance.
Those crucifying Daboll over this aren’t being very fair and Wink’s a bitch for going to the press like he did.
He’s replaceable. Onto the next.
Quote:
In comment 16353927 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 16353855 SJ4good80 said:
Quote:
Was drafted to fit what Wink wanted to do on D.
Thankfully Banks looks good, but this is not a good sign.
He's a man-cover player. Not especially unique to Wink.
It will suck when they bring in another read and react guy.
And who is to say they will bring in another read and react DC?
Npthing. I'll be pleasantly surprised if they don't. It's just been most of my experience with the Giants outside of Spagnuolo.
Read and react? Rod Rust was a long time ago.
That has what to do with his ability to be a DC?
Remember he was retained and decided to quit, this is a coach that has been around for 35+ years with a bunch of organizations and head coaches.
"screams volumes about Daboll."
Go ahead and scream all you want. Be a panic merchant if that's your thing.
Knowing why Baltimore was willing to let him walk away would also inform us on this.
We should definitely hire our next DC based on their {checks notes} managing of the offense.
Quote:
In comment 16353737 Sean said:
Quote:
.
He may not have realized he was working for a petty child.
The Ravens also let him leave happily. And now Giants are also. Maybe ... just maybe this has something to do with Wink and authority.
People complain all he time abut our defense but as soon as someone is fired the sky is falling and BD/JS don't know what they'e doing. Usual BBI reaction
Exactly what I was going to say.
Quote:
who wants Staley as DC should be forced to watch 24 hours on repeats that Chargers-Jags playoff game last year. He pissed away a 27 point lead by meddling in the offense the entire 2nd half, and letting Pederson coach him right out of the building.
That has what to do with his ability to be a DC?
Well, That SD defense has been pretty awful under his tenure.
It certainly does look like that was meant to indicate he only had to be here 24 more hours.
It would be nice to have an offseason where we lose a bunch of coaches who got promotions elsewhere instead of fired for sucking.
thanks, Rico, and sure this was asked (and answered) above: what was the root of the friction, if you can say?
Quote:
who wants Staley as DC should be forced to watch 24 hours on repeats that Chargers-Jags playoff game last year. He pissed away a 27 point lead by meddling in the offense the entire 2nd half, and letting Pederson coach him right out of the building.
That has what to do with his ability to be a DC?
Greg - did you watch that game and what he did as defensive play caller? His defense choked the game away.
His answer was to go play around with meddling in the offense. All this dope had to do was settle things down and he threw gasoline on the fire on both sides of the ball.
One of the worst coaching displays and on defensive side I have ever seen.
Quote:
It certainly does look like that was meant to indicate he only had to be here 24 more hours.
It would be nice to have an offseason where we lose a bunch of coaches who got promotions elsewhere instead of fired for sucking.
That would be just last year!
Since Wink resigned rather than being fired, do the Giants still own his rights and can they theoretically ask for compensation from whatever team he agrees to a deal with provided that it would be a DC position and not HC?
This is my question also. I just logged onto ask the same thing.
Quote:
In comment 16354025 antdog24 said:
Quote:
It certainly does look like that was meant to indicate he only had to be here 24 more hours.
It would be nice to have an offseason where we lose a bunch of coaches who got promotions elsewhere instead of fired for sucking.
That would be just last year!
Everyone was worried Wink and Kafka were leaving.
Quote:
Says Wink doesn’t believe in the Schoen/Daboll program.
Exactly what I was going to say.
All in with Jones? If that would be the case, he’s a smart man to get out of dysfunction.
Which is?
everyone thinks change is always the solution but thats alot of work to overcome.
Wink Martindale can't sniff a HC gig.
But this is all on Daboll?.. Perhaps Wink is full of shit. I wass happy when they signed him, but it's obvious he really didn't want to be here. Or maybe anywhere that's not a HC position.
It won't be getting any easier for him IMO.
Quote:
Says Wink doesn’t believe in the Schoen/Daboll program.
Exactly what I was going to say.
Wow, I wonder what that means exactly? Interesting. Ugh the Giants are just a mess...
Quote:
Says Wink doesn’t believe in the Schoen/Daboll program.
Exactly what I was going to say.
Hearing Schoen say "trust the process" this morning in light of the abominable DJ contract made me sick to my stomach. The only thing I "trust" at this point are fast pivot actions to undo the stupidity and arrogance of that decision. I can only imagine how it has been for Wink this season being an eyewitness to that madness.
Losing Wink is a bigger problem for the locker room than most here are assuming.. And perhaps Daboll was more supportive of the DJ contract than I have assumed. The dismantling of the coaching staff today, while therapeutic for those wanting accountability, may be a more troubling set of symptoms than perhaps we realize. Time will tell.
He didn’t want to be the d coordinator of the Giants. If he wasn’t head coach he wanted to be head coach of the defense—have his guys, his way, his system. Leave him alone and let him do as he wants. He even got his players for the D.
Daboll has one shot, maybe 2 to be a head coach. He deserves the chance to do it all his way. He probably liked the idea of turning over the d and focusing on the running of the team. It worked in year one. Now he wants it all to be his team, his guys, his way.
It also means all accountability is on him now.
Losing Wink is a bigger problem for the locker room than most here are assuming.. And perhaps Daboll was more supportive of the DJ contract than I have assumed. The dismantling of the coaching staff today, while therapeutic for those wanting accountability, may be a more troubling set of symptoms than perhaps we realize. Time will tell.
For reference:
If the Giants were to fire Martindale or embrace some sort of mutual parting of ways, the defense would be thrust into yet another rebuild. The current personnel was compiled to specifically fit Wink’s scheme and that would need to be undone.
For Pro Bowl nose tackle Dexter Lawrence, that would be heartbreaking — from both a human standpoint and a football standpoint.
“It sucks learning a new scheme, if that is what happens,” Lawrence told reporters on Thursday. “So that probably would be the most heartbreaking thing, honestly, and him being just a good leader of men. Things like that would probably be the hardest thing to go about.”
Ultimately, Lawrence wants the combination of Martindale and Patterson to remain in place for the good of the team and his development individually.
“(Martindale) puts plays together to put me into some positions to win, and that’s kind of what his job is. Coach Dre’s job is to help me fight through those positions, to beat guys and things like that. Wink, he’s helped me a lot and he’s been scheming up things pretty well,” Lawrence said.
- Daboll is very hard on his staff, although thinks Daboll could have patched things up with Wink and continued on with him. Wink didn't want that so this was all posturing for salary retention.
- Kafka also isn't in love with Daboll and wants to move on, although he thinks they will come to a compromise and retain him to avoid a full Coordinator overhaul.
- Daboll will need to do self evaluation on how he handles his staff.
- His potential replacements are Leslie Frazier and Andre Patterson.
Reminds me of Costanza trying to get fired to get the Mets job.
Ryan Crowden is already on staff..
@JordanRaanan
·
5m
The Wilkins Bros. were caught in the crossfire. This had little to do with them or their performance.
With Wink leaving, it seems guys like McDaniel and others would be interested to follow him and Wink could get them top dollar.
It is now seeming to me there is a possibility Daboll can bring down this team.
The $1.5M due on the contract was worth keeping him around and having this little charade play out?
Amateur hour at the playground for everyone involved.
Quote:
In comment 16353901 ColHowPepper said:
Quote:
In comment 16353672 Optimus-NY said:
Quote:
If so Daboll is on notice to be gone the next time around.
ditto Optimus, no to Frazier.
What WAS the rub between Daboll and Wink, specifically?
Why so down on Frazier? According to Duggan he's a well-respected around the league.
Because he is the epitome of bend don't break. :cough: 13 seconds :cough:
13 seconds is on McDermott he took over defensive play calling on that drive. Also overruled his ST coach who wanted to squib kick
The $1.5M due on the contract was worth keeping him around and having this little charade play out?
Amateur hour at the playground for everyone involved.
In a season where you’re already struggling and you’re trying to hold things together, you don’t abruptly fire the DC who is liked in the locker room. And I don’t think from the org’s side of things the bridge was burnt at that point but thats conjecture on my part.
I’d be on board w this as well
With Wink leaving, it seems guys like McDaniel and others would be interested to follow him and Wink could get them top dollar.
It is now seeming to me there is a possibility Daboll can bring down this team.
Why would McDaniels be following Wink? Wasn't McDaniels the guy who threw Wink under the bus earlier this year, saying he didn't listen to the players? Wink (justifiably) sure as hell didn't appreciate McDaniels going public with his criticism.
Fans are impossible to please. Giants fans bitch when they play zone and bitch when they blitz. The only way the fans would be happy if if they were the 2000 Ravens defense every year.
The $1.5M due on the contract was worth keeping him around and having this little charade play out?
Amateur hour at the playground for everyone involved.
I think the Giants genuinely would have kept Wink for 2024 if he hadn't resigned today, so I don't think it was just to keep their offset money clean on the balance sheet, although I'm sure they're perfectly content to now have a vote in where he goes next as a DC, especially with Philly likely to be shopping for a new DC this offseason.
That said, Mara has paid a lot of money in recent years to people who no longer coach for the Giants (and is still paying Judge), so it's possible that he drew the line on firing Wink, particularly if Daboll/Schoen felt like he might quit anyway.
Quote:
How any of today’s transition, save OL and ST coach firing, is good for NY?
With Wink leaving, it seems guys like McDaniel and others would be interested to follow him and Wink could get them top dollar.
It is now seeming to me there is a possibility Daboll can bring down this team.
Why would McDaniels be following Wink? Wasn't McDaniels the guy who threw Wink under the bus earlier this year, saying he didn't listen to the players? Wink (justifiably) sure as hell didn't appreciate McDaniels going public with his criticism.
Who?
Quote:
why Wink wasn't fired as soon as he went to Glazer if they in fact knew it was him?
The $1.5M due on the contract was worth keeping him around and having this little charade play out?
Amateur hour at the playground for everyone involved.
In a season where you’re already struggling and you’re trying to hold things together, you don’t abruptly fire the DC who is liked in the locker room. And I don’t think from the org’s side of things the bridge was burnt at that point but thats conjecture on my part.
Thanks, GG!
But as I covered in my late season game previews, his defense this year wasn't very good. It was turnovers or bust. And he had fewer excuses than the offense.
Quote:
why Wink wasn't fired as soon as he went to Glazer if they in fact knew it was him?
The $1.5M due on the contract was worth keeping him around and having this little charade play out?
Amateur hour at the playground for everyone involved.
I think the Giants genuinely would have kept Wink for 2024 if he hadn't resigned today, so I don't think it was just to keep their offset money clean on the balance sheet, although I'm sure they're perfectly content to now have a vote in where he goes next as a DC, especially with Philly likely to be shopping for a new DC this offseason.
That said, Mara has paid a lot of money in recent years to people who no longer coach for the Giants (and is still paying Judge), so it's possible that he drew the line on firing Wink, particularly if Daboll/Schoen felt like he might quit anyway.
I find it hard to believe they would have kept the guy coaching on the sideline with the "24" card, displaying how much he detested working here.
If Jordan R is correct, they didn't even fire Wilkins because of the play of the OLBs. It was just a way to push Wink out. I've expressed my view on that enough and it seems to trigger some so I will stop typing it.
Quote:
and alot of Tampa 2, not something I'd sign up for unless they're ready now to change the personnel.
Fans are impossible to please. Giants fans bitch when they play zone and bitch when they blitz. The only way the fans would be happy if if they were the 2000 Ravens defense every year.
This is true. You could already hear the complaining after some defenders are let go due to scheme mismatch.
I think he means McKinney
Frazier, same deal. The Cover 2 utilizes specific linebackers and corners.
Frazier, same deal. The Cover 2 utilizes specific linebackers and corners.
Correct. Graham's not returning here, but some seem to forget what his scheme looked like, how it often failed, and didn't utilize some players, eg Dex, to their strengths.
@art_stapleton
·
9m
If Wink Martindale is under contract and he winds up resigning from his job with the #NYGIants to explore other opportunities, not sure Giants are going to just say, hey, go ahead buddy, good luck.
This is more complicated than is being portrayed right now.
Quote:
In comment 16354222 JonC said:
Quote:
and alot of Tampa 2, not something I'd sign up for unless they're ready now to change the personnel.
Fans are impossible to please. Giants fans bitch when they play zone and bitch when they blitz. The only way the fans would be happy if if they were the 2000 Ravens defense every year.
This is true. You could already hear the complaining after some defenders are let go due to scheme mismatch.
I'm not attached to any players on this team. I want to see an infrastructure built first.
But as I covered in my late season game previews, his defense this year wasn't very good. It was turnovers or bust. And he had fewer excuses than the offense.
Agreed. Also his being pushed out of Baltimore like he was should have raised red flags. That is an organization that has their shit together and doesn't do anything impulsively
Martindale:
1) Identified what Dexter Lawrence could be from day-1
2) Hired Andre Patterson to make that happen
3) Identified Banks as a quality corner when the Giants haven't drafted a decent cornerback in the first round since Amukamara.
I will say Wink got pretty decent play out of some sketchy players in the Secondary for the past two years. Would like to have seen a lot more from the edge though than we have which has been a big disappointment. Good teams rip us running to the edge and decent OTs often handle Thibs and our guys with ease in pass pro.
The boom or bust approach isn't some revelation, and we can do better.
@JordanRaanan
·
5m
The Wilkins Bros. were caught in the crossfire. This had little to do with them or their performance.
Pretty cold and ruthless if this was Schoen and Daboll in agreement and lockstep doing this. If they don’t do this with Jones, I’ll have lots of questions.
Martindale:
1) Identified what Dexter Lawrence could be from day-1
2) Hired Andre Patterson to make that happen
3) Identified Banks as a quality corner when the Giants haven't drafted a decent cornerback in the first round since Amukamara.
okereke too. and thibs certainly looks better than neal.
i was a little skeptical of wink and i dont think he did a great job this year, but he was pretty solid. upgrading him wont be easy and the way this was handled seems messy.
@art_stapleton
·
9m
If Wink Martindale is under contract and he winds up resigning from his job with the #NYGIants to explore other opportunities, not sure Giants are going to just say, hey, go ahead buddy, good luck.
This is more complicated than is being portrayed right now.
Mike G just said the same thing on NFLN. Negotiations ongoing.
I think they meant McKinney
But these people (Dabs AND Wink) always gotta let their fucking egos get in the way of success. The shit is ridiculous. Wink will get a job in 5 minutes.
As others have said, the machinations reek of an unserious organization.
Plenty of good coordinators were horrible head coaches. Maybe he's the guy for us.
But these people (Dabs AND Wink) always gotta let their fucking egos get in the way of success. The shit is ridiculous. Wink will get a job in 5 minutes.
As others have said, the machinations reek of an unserious organization.
Resigning Jones, along with Tim McDonnell still being involved in personnel are clues ...
On the flip side - Wink not liking the Schoen/Daboll plan is a big concern IMO. Because obviously from afar, it hasn't been very good.
Was the defense great by no means but I felt it was developing into something with a couple more players.
So what is next?
Not a great feeling to be rebuilding a bunch of different positions groups again.
Martindale:
1) Identified what Dexter Lawrence could be from day-1
2) Hired Andre Patterson to make that happen
3) Identified Banks as a quality corner when the Giants haven't drafted a decent cornerback in the first round since Amukamara.
And it was Jason Garrett that pushed the Giants to draft Andrew Thomas. We have tremendous talent scouting issues.
Martindale:
1) Identified what Dexter Lawrence could be from day-1
2) Hired Andre Patterson to make that happen
3) Identified Banks as a quality corner when the Giants haven't drafted a decent cornerback in the first round since Amukamara.
Yes. We have had real player development on that side of the ball. Everything positive (which is little) from this year came from thr defense.
@JordanRaanan
·
5m
The Wilkins Bros. were caught in the crossfire. This had little to do with them or their performance.
[quote] Neither is the Liberty Biberty GM
[/quote
I got from his..really funny!!
With Wink leaving, it seems guys like McDaniel and others would be interested to follow him and Wink could get them top dollar.
It is now seeming to me there is a possibility Daboll can bring down this team.
This is what happens when 26 contracts expire at same time and mostly on defense. Schoen is cleaning house and giving a mew DC a blank sheet to instill his own defense.
But he's been pining for a HC job for a long time.
Maybe he's heard through the grapevine that he has an "in" somewhere. He parted ways from the Ravens, where he was well liked on good terms. He's a good guy, the players will miss him. Best of luck, if that's how it is.
But he's been pining for a HC job for a long time.
Maybe he's heard through the grapevine that he has an "in" somewhere. He parted ways from the Ravens, where he was well liked on good terms. He's a good guy, the players will miss him. Best of luck, if that's how it is.
You don't have to be fired or resign to get a head coaching job.
Quote:
https://x.com/kayvonojulari/status/1744459238766739619?s=46&t=x1OZJIVmp0XeINNCB2XEqA
Holy crap, that’s incredible, Wink loyal to his guys and drafted his resignation and told dabolll yo F off. WoW!!!
Quote:
https://x.com/kayvonojulari/status/1744459238766739619?s=46&t=x1OZJIVmp0XeINNCB2XEqA
If that's true that's actually how I imagined it went down when Winks resignation was announced on TMKS
@Ourlads_Sy
·
2h
All or nothing Defensive Coordinator created all or nothing results and lacked stability
Won't be out of work for long
This will likely change the personnel NYG goes for in FA and the draft.
But these people (Dabs AND Wink) always gotta let their fucking egos get in the way of success. The shit is ridiculous. Wink will get a job in 5 minutes.
As others have said, the machinations reek of an unserious organization.
He winds up working for the guy who got the position. Guy wins HCOTY.
It's amazing they lasted for two seasons IMO.
This explains it.
And my opinion don't mean squat.
Yep. We really are a terrible franchise at this point, with no end in sight. Don’t even have Daniel Snyder to kick around anymore.
To me it boils down to Dabs & Wink not being on the same page & wanting to move on. I think Wink is a good DC, but he's no BB circa '90.
2) How is Wink getting anyone top dollar? I would be shocked if he gets a HC job and re-hiring the same guys at another DC stop isn't getting them much more than now.
3) IS Kafka next? B/C I don't know how you can run one of the leagues worst offenses 2 years in a row and not get ousted.
Quote:
In comment 16353744 larryflower37 said:
Quote:
You can say what you want about his defense but the fact that he is walking away screams volumes about Daboll and what is going on behind the scenes.
Remember he was retained and decided to quit, this is a coach that has been around for 35+ years with a bunch of organizations and head coaches.
It's a datapoint, but it can also speak about Wink, who did not get invited back in Baltimore too.
Yeah, I think this has to be taken into account. Wink has now worn out his welcome with two different head coaches, in spite of being highly regarded by his players and ppl around the league.
Wink may just be too "big" not to be a head coach at this point in his coaching career.
I only say this for future reference. What is said publicly is often complete BS.
Quote:
of how shitty this organization has become, too. Coaches can’t wait to GTF outta here.
Yep. We really are a terrible franchise at this point, with no end in sight. Don’t even have Daniel Snyder to kick around anymore.
Silly take, both of you. We bitch and moan about them not making changes and correcting things. Now they do start to correct things and you deride it. Defense was awful. Couldn't stop the run, to state the obvious. Could not get off the field on 3rd an long. Nip the dessention in the bud and move on.
Obviously the OLBs(like the oline) didn't develop their players. That Wink didn't like Wilkens being let go is on him, too close to his coaches.
You cannot complain about things not being fixed and then complain when something is done about it.
If I have a choice between someone who has high expectations and a back stabber, I'm going with the former. At least with that person, you know where you stand.
& I don't mind Wink. I wish him well. But he's kidding himself if he thinks he's getting a HC gig.
I would expect Frazier but I wouldn't mind giving Antonio Pierce a call
This is laughable if you believe this is Dabs holding Wink accountable. We haven't scored a TD on the opening drive ALL season...heck have we even scored a TD in the first quarter this season? If so, I know it wasn't many. The offense was worse than the defense.
The defense was the only reason the team had a shot to win any week this year. It wasn’t a perfect or elite unit but it was respectable, and that’s with plenty of work still to do on the talent front. In ‘22, Wink made it work with street FA’s lining up at corner, safety, and LB.
Please do not bring in Leslie Frazier. Dude is hot garbage.
Quote:
Losing Wink is a bigger problem for the locker room than most here are assuming.. And perhaps Daboll was more supportive of the DJ contract than I have assumed. The dismantling of the coaching staff today, while therapeutic for those wanting accountability, may be a more troubling set of symptoms than perhaps we realize. Time will tell.
For reference:
If the Giants were to fire Martindale or embrace some sort of mutual parting of ways, the defense would be thrust into yet another rebuild. The current personnel was compiled to specifically fit Wink’s scheme and that would need to be undone.
For Pro Bowl nose tackle Dexter Lawrence, that would be heartbreaking — from both a human standpoint and a football standpoint.
“It sucks learning a new scheme, if that is what happens,” Lawrence told reporters on Thursday. “So that probably would be the most heartbreaking thing, honestly, and him being just a good leader of men. Things like that would probably be the hardest thing to go about.”
Ultimately, Lawrence wants the combination of Martindale and Patterson to remain in place for the good of the team and his development individually.
“(Martindale) puts plays together to put me into some positions to win, and that’s kind of what his job is. Coach Dre’s job is to help me fight through those positions, to beat guys and things like that. Wink, he’s helped me a lot and he’s been scheming up things pretty well,” Lawrence said.
I agree. With all of the problems on this team, the last issue I had was with Wink and the overall defense... None of the candidates I am seeing can shine his shoes, both in terms of his defensive philosophy and player centric leadership style. Very disappointing way to start the offseason.
All speculation at this point. We have not been a dominant defense under his watch. See some really good games and some head scratching games. The Dallas debacles, a division rival, are haunting memories....
Quote:
In comment 16354396 mittenedman said:
Quote:
of how shitty this organization has become, too. Coaches can’t wait to GTF outta here.
Yep. We really are a terrible franchise at this point, with no end in sight. Don’t even have Daniel Snyder to kick around anymore.
Silly take, both of you. We bitch and moan about them not making changes and correcting things. Now they do start to correct things and you deride it. Defense was awful. Couldn't stop the run, to state the obvious. Could not get off the field on 3rd an long. Nip the dessention in the bud and move on.
Obviously the OLBs(like the oline) didn't develop their players. That Wink didn't like Wilkens being let go is on him, too close to his coaches.
You cannot complain about things not being fixed and then complain when something is done about it.
That’s your opinion and you’re entitled to it. From my seat, the changes that needed fixing were on offense. Winks D was asked to support an incompetent offense which is an impossible situation. This isn’t 1998 where you win 9-6 anymore. I guess I’m not nearly as sold on Daboll as you. Wink is at worst a quality NFL coach and the fact he doesn’t believe in Schoen/Daboll is a concern IMO. We’ll see.
Now if Kafka wants to leave for the same reasons as Wink (DB overbearing), that could be a sign of trouble.
Bad offensive display from an offensive minded HC, but that's just my guess.
Quote:
https://x.com/kayvonojulari/status/1744459238766739619?s=46&t=x1OZJIVmp0XeINNCB2XEqA
That's incredible.
I wonder if Wink is a distant relative of Marc Colombo... ;)
@GiantInsider
The more I learn about Drew Wilkins the more I hear the guy had an ego the size of the Atlantic Ocean. Why, I don't know. But he also wasn't seeing eye-to-eye with Daboll on a lot of stuff and it wouldn't surprise me that he leaked stuff to Jay Glazer leading to today's firing.
@GiantInsider
From what I understand they hoped Wink would stay but knew it was probably over after letting the two Wilkins go. Daboll was smart by putting ball in Wink's court this morning by saying he "expects" Wink back.
@GiantInsider
The more I learn about Drew Wilkins the more I hear the guy had an ego the size of the Atlantic Ocean. Why, I don't know. But he also wasn't seeing eye-to-eye with Daboll on a lot of stuff and it wouldn't surprise me that he leaked stuff to Jay Glazer leading to today's firing.
Here it comes.
Cue the BBI faithful who will act like the Giants never do this after someone betrays the braintrust at Mara Tech.
Now if Kafka wants to leave for the same reasons as Wink (DB overbearing), that could be a sign of trouble.
It's entirely possible that Daboll is hard to work for.
But I'm not sure I'm gonna let a guy who quit two jobs in the span of 25 months be my case study to prove it.
Ranaan really didn't elaborate unfortunately
is growing quite remarkable.
Quote:
In comment 16354437 bceagle05 said:
Quote:
In comment 16354396 mittenedman said:
Quote:
of how shitty this organization has become, too. Coaches can’t wait to GTF outta here.
Yep. We really are a terrible franchise at this point, with no end in sight. Don’t even have Daniel Snyder to kick around anymore.
Silly take, both of you. We bitch and moan about them not making changes and correcting things. Now they do start to correct things and you deride it. Defense was awful. Couldn't stop the run, to state the obvious. Could not get off the field on 3rd an long. Nip the dessention in the bud and move on.
Obviously the OLBs(like the oline) didn't develop their players. That Wink didn't like Wilkens being let go is on him, too close to his coaches.
You cannot complain about things not being fixed and then complain when something is done about it.
That’s your opinion and you’re entitled to it. From my seat, the changes that needed fixing were on offense. Winks D was asked to support an incompetent offense which is an impossible situation. This isn’t 1998 where you win 9-6 anymore. I guess I’m not nearly as sold on Daboll as you. Wink is at worst a quality NFL coach and the fact he doesn’t believe in Schoen/Daboll is a concern IMO. We’ll see.
I am very concerned, too. Wink was the best coach of the three (HC, OC, DC), and he’s gone. The front office of this franchise is the worst, or more accurately, among the worst in the NFL. It is interesting that just after Daboll says that Kafka is staying, Wink resigns.
After 2 years, Daboll seems as clueless as McAdoo, Schurmur, andJudge. Retention of Kafka is exhibit #1 that Daboll is clueless: Giants D got so many turnovers, which made Kafka’s dismal offense appear better than it was (and it set records for stink). At this rate, no matter who is QB, this team will go 3-14.
Ranaan was asked a follow-up by Michael or Don but he just gave a generic "just didn't believe in their approach" as his reply.
Quote:
Brandon Staley
Are two names that would be high on my list to interview
If Pierce somehow doesn’t get the Raiders job the Giants should back up the truck
I don't think Pierce would work for Daboll. I think he'd consider Daboll at most his equal, and possibly his inferior.
I am very concerned, too. Wink was the best coach of the three (HC, OC, DC), and he’s gone. The front office of this franchise is the worst, or more accurately, among the worst in the NFL. It is interesting that just after Daboll says that Kafka is staying, Wink resigns.
After 2 years, Daboll seems as clueless as McAdoo, Schurmur, andJudge. Retention of Kafka is exhibit #1 that Daboll is clueless: Giants D got so many turnovers, which made Kafka’s dismal offense appear better than it was (and it set records for stink). At this rate, no matter who is QB, this team will go 3-14.
He had the #27 defense in the NFL and 30th(?) in points. Yes the offense was bad.
Wink was given most of the shiny new toys this year. Gave him two stout DTs to help Dex and Leo and a great ILB in Okereke. He didn't get it done. He droped CBs so far off the line on 3rd and medium they could not make a stop. He gave up a 3rd a 22 in a soft zone and many 3rd and 10+. He let Zach Wilson move the ball 50ish yards in 27 second and no timeouts by not getting pressure on him - two man rush.
If you step back and take a long look, the defense was not good. Yes the offense was bad - the oline sucked and that coach is gone, too.
Let's all relax with Pierce. He's a great Giant, but he's the classic interim bump that many franchises see coming off a HC everyone hated.
Wink is just a different personality and a players coach. I can see why this divorce happened this quickly.
Not sure we’ll have a way of knowing until or unless some player quotes start to float out.
There’s gotta be some level of risk here for Daboll if Wink had the ear of Dex, Thibs, or Okereke? I guess McKinney too but he’s a FA anyway.
Not sure we’ll have a way of knowing until or unless some player quotes start to float out.
There’s gotta be some level of risk here for Daboll if Wink had the ear of Dex, Thibs, or Okereke? I guess McKinney too but he’s a FA anyway.
Players are loyal to the next paycheck
Big year next season for the HC. I have a feeling that ownership is already very concerned with what's playing out.
Really tough spot for a offensive HC to be in this year. Hard to throw stones at the DC with how bad your side of the ball was this season. The offense was at historic levels of poor production for a good part of the season.
Big year next season for the HC. I have a feeling that ownership is already very concerned with what's playing out.
Really tough spot for a offensive HC to be in this year. Hard to throw stones at the DC with how bad your side of the ball was this season. The offense was at historic levels of poor production for a good part of the season.
Good post Lines.