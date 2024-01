Duggan: Pressure intensifies on Daboll

Quote: With Martindale and his protégés gone, the pressure on Daboll intensifies. The honeymoon already was over, but now he needs to find an upgrade on one of the most respected defensive coordinators in the league.



It would be one thing if Martindale was fired for poor performance. But this relationship dissolved over a personality conflict. If Daboll could have made things work with Martindale, he wouldn’t have a major hole to fill on his coaching staff.

Daboll has put a ton of pressure on himself for 2024 to the point where I think a status quo season from 2023 will get him fired. I admit, I don't think Wink was that great. He feasted on bad QBs, got shredded by Dallas twice. The defense was awful against a mediocre Saints team. Wink didn't diffuse the McKinney comments which went completely counter to Daboll. And the '24' play sheet was dumb.However, I'm sure Mara is not happy about this. Daboll needs to have a year where the arrow is pointing up, the defense does not regress and the QB situation is stable heading into 2025.I think all this makes QB even more likely in the draft, it would be asking to get fired otherwise. It's far too risky just banking on Jones health.When head coaches have coordinator changes, it puts them on notice. Coughlin was a lame duck in 2007, he needed to win. The moment Judge fired Garrett, it put Judge on notice.Daboll now has to fill DC, ST coordinator and OL coach. These are 3 big hires. There is no healthy, serviceable QB on the roster. Let's be honest, this is a mess.Daboll & Schoen have a massive offseason ahead. And by the way, WSH may be in the Harbaugh sweepstakes.This offseason feels like yet another significant crossroads for the franchise.