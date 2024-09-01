Duggan: Pressure intensifies on Daboll

|With Martindale and his protégés gone, the pressure on Daboll intensifies. The honeymoon already was over, but now he needs to find an upgrade on one of the most respected defensive coordinators in the league.
It would be one thing if Martindale was fired for poor performance. But this relationship dissolved over a personality conflict. If Daboll could have made things work with Martindale, he wouldn’t have a major hole to fill on his coaching staff.
Daboll has put a ton of pressure on himself for 2024 to the point where I think a status quo season from 2023 will get him fired. I admit, I don't think Wink was that great. He feasted on bad QBs, got shredded by Dallas twice. The defense was awful against a mediocre Saints team. Wink didn't diffuse the McKinney comments which went completely counter to Daboll. And the '24' play sheet was dumb.
However, I'm sure Mara is not happy about this. Daboll needs to have a year where the arrow is pointing up, the defense does not regress and the QB situation is stable heading into 2025.
I think all this makes QB even more likely in the draft, it would be asking to get fired otherwise. It's far too risky just banking on Jones health.
When head coaches have coordinator changes, it puts them on notice. Coughlin was a lame duck in 2007, he needed to win. The moment Judge fired Garrett, it put Judge on notice.
Daboll now has to fill DC, ST coordinator and OL coach. These are 3 big hires. There is no healthy, serviceable QB on the roster. Let's be honest, this is a mess.
Daboll & Schoen have a massive offseason ahead. And by the way, WSH may be in the Harbaugh sweepstakes.
This offseason feels like yet another significant crossroads for the franchise. Link
- ( New Window
)
This situation is not great. All of these players will have to learn a new defensive system which will be another excuse heading into next season.
Remember when these guys were all high fiving after the Banks pick? That seems like it was years ago now.
I do agree he had his own philosophy and was stubborn about it. I also feel his defense was undermanned at points. Guys like Carlos Basham and Jihad Ward should not be getting reputable snaps. Ojulari could be a star but isn't due to injuries.
His defense, to me anyways, didn't have a problem with development. By comparison, the offense didn't really improve anybody except maybe Wan'Dale.
I guess we need a reminder: 27th ranked D
Well, isn't that the pressure? For him to avoid a poor season, he'll need:
1. A QB who can function the offense and remain healthy. Currently Jones is the only QB and may not be ready by week 1. He's also coming off a 2nd neck injury and ACL. 2022 was his only season he played every game and is since more banged up.
2. Finding an OL coach that can make these pieces work, mainly developing JMS and Neal. Need 2 starting caliber guards.
3. Finding a DC who can lead the defense and not regress. If the defense regresses, it'll make the Wink divorce look even worse for Daboll.
This is a lot to do and then the pressure to be competitive and win at least 8 games.
The one thing that will completely flip the narrative on Daboll is landing a young QB who shows promise. That's his ticket for some rope here. This is why I think that's a lock heading into the draft.
That game was pretty much over before the defense stepped on the field between the offense and special teams.
As good as his coach of the year season was last year is as bad as this season has gone for Daboll. I give him very little credit for keeping the locker room “together”, as most of that was because of the lightning in a bottle DeVito caught.
Here are all the things Daboll screwed up.
Country club training camp
Final roster cutdowns
Andrew Thomas playing injured in Dallas game
OL rotation
Punt returner (see roster cutdowns)
Graham Gano injury (Jets game)
General step back for the offense
Just a brutal season.
On the other hand, the whole "fire Wilkins to instigate Wink to resign" thing , if accurate, doesn't sit well with me either. I'm not ready to get upset or point a finger but the underhandedness of it bothers me. Maybe Wink is an asset but people notice that kind of stuff.
A Belichick guy and a Rex Ryan guy. Really no surprise isn't it? Wink learned under both Rob and Rex Ryan.
Improving the offense is probably the fastest way to make the next DC's job easier.
Quote:
are all of these guys blind? The D sucked. They were embarrassingly bad when they played good offenses. 89 points to DAL is enough cause
I guess we need a reminder: 27th ranked D
Still much better than the offense.. remember we had the most 3 and outs by a huge margin.. how long do you expect our defense to hold up? Also most of our resources are committed to the offense with Barkley, Jones and AT.. The defense also had a ton of turnovers.. I am not sure how the defense is to be blamed between the 3 units they were the most effective unit..
First, He should determine if Brandon Brown is really interested in helping him turn this around. If he is just looking for his opportunity now, then good luck to you.
But it would really suit Schoen to find an adult that can HC this team correctly without little spats on the sideline, at his kicker, at his back-up QB, at his DC and whomever else he yelled at. If it isn't Daboll, we need to find THAT GUY fast becasuse the adult decisions are coming.
Coordinators, QB, Free Agency, Draft, Roster Building, Cap Management. IF this team is still a mess heading into 2024, then what confidence can we have that the ship is heading in the right direction.
Joe is the key.
Who’s saying he wasn’t? It could be an issue where wink think his resume puts him above having to answer to the HC, which is a problem
Quote:
In comment 16355363 Victor in CT said:
Quote:
are all of these guys blind? The D sucked. They were embarrassingly bad when they played good offenses. 89 points to DAL is enough cause
I guess we need a reminder: 27th ranked D
Still much better than the offense.. remember we had the most 3 and outs by a huge margin.. how long do you expect our defense to hold up? Also most of our resources are committed to the offense with Barkley, Jones and AT.. The defense also had a ton of turnovers.. I am not sure how the defense is to be blamed between the 3 units they were the most effective unit..
These things are not mutually exclusive. Come on now. It is possible for the offense, defense and special teams to ALL suck. Defending Wink because the defense is maybe less shitty is lame. It’s not about ranking the units and then assigning “blame” between the 3 units. They all sucked.
It’s true that the offense also sucked, but who’s to say there won’t be major changes on that side of the ball as well? For all we know, Daboll is already planning to take over play calling next year or an overhaul of some personnel.
As for the tough to work with moniker, winning solves a lot of things. If they start winning, people will want to work here regardless of how loud Daboll yells.
Quote:
In comment 16355366 Blueworm said:
Quote:
In comment 16355363 Victor in CT said:
Quote:
are all of these guys blind? The D sucked. They were embarrassingly bad when they played good offenses. 89 points to DAL is enough cause
I guess we need a reminder: 27th ranked D
Still much better than the offense.. remember we had the most 3 and outs by a huge margin.. how long do you expect our defense to hold up? Also most of our resources are committed to the offense with Barkley, Jones and AT.. The defense also had a ton of turnovers.. I am not sure how the defense is to be blamed between the 3 units they were the most effective unit..
These things are not mutually exclusive. Come on now. It is possible for the offense, defense and special teams to ALL suck. Defending Wink because the defense is maybe less shitty is lame. It’s not about ranking the units and then assigning “blame” between the 3 units. They all sucked.
I am not sure the defense could've performed much better based on how bad the Offense and at time special teams were at times.. 27th ranking based on Yards is not a good way to determine if there were 26 better defenses than the NYG..
Agree 100% . If you’re the head of sales at a company and your ceo calls you in to tell you you’re doing a bad job, it’s not an acceptable response to scream back, yea well look at the shit job you’re doing!
Agreed.
The pressure was already on Daboll to fix the offense; failing to do that will hose 2024 and get him fired.
The manner this was done looks terrible, but reporters are speculating (and may never know) what really went down and how well Daboll did or didn't handle it.
Winning next year will cure everything, and losing will get him fired.
I dunno, I don't see this Wink situation as a good thing for Daboll. They are not parting ways with Daboll in a position of strength and in my opinion that makes Daboll look bad.
I do believe that Daboll can work with any QB and get the best out of him but that only lasts so long and the Schoen and Daboll quotes from yesterday on Jones don't make me feel warm and fuzzy. It is true that Daboll kept the players together but that feels like a very small consolation prize right now.
Some of this is probably my emotional reaction to what's going on right now but I have a very bad feeling about all of this, and I'm usually an optimist.
He is as much a reason as anything for this season being stillborn IMO.
It impacted the defense (youngest in the NFL) as it couldn't stop the run or rush the passer consistently, making Wink's job even harder. It's also clear Wink's lost something off his fastball, and was making a lot of strange calls at times.
I do think Wink can be thin-skinned at times, and also see Daboll's sideline explosions as something he needs control moving forward.
Quote:
In comment 16355390 chuckydee9 said:
Quote:
In comment 16355366 Blueworm said:
Quote:
In comment 16355363 Victor in CT said:
Quote:
are all of these guys blind? The D sucked. They were embarrassingly bad when they played good offenses. 89 points to DAL is enough cause
I guess we need a reminder: 27th ranked D
Still much better than the offense.. remember we had the most 3 and outs by a huge margin.. how long do you expect our defense to hold up? Also most of our resources are committed to the offense with Barkley, Jones and AT.. The defense also had a ton of turnovers.. I am not sure how the defense is to be blamed between the 3 units they were the most effective unit..
These things are not mutually exclusive. Come on now. It is possible for the offense, defense and special teams to ALL suck. Defending Wink because the defense is maybe less shitty is lame. It’s not about ranking the units and then assigning “blame” between the 3 units. They all sucked.
I am not sure the defense could've performed much better based on how bad the Offense and at time special teams were at times.. 27th ranking based on Yards is not a good way to determine if there were 26 better defenses than the NYG..
They sucked in almost every metric except for turnovers, which were almost exclusively produced in the last quarter of the season. It sounds like you’re saying you can’t possibly judge Wink and the defense because the offense was bad. The defensive results simply don’t matter. And that’s just completely asinine. That’s even worse than the Jones defenders blaming everything else besides Jones for results. It’s far worse, actually. The Jets had a worse offense than the Giants. Their defense finished 3rd in the league in yards per game. 3rd. Their offense was a dumpster fire
It impacted the defense (youngest in the NFL) as it couldn't stop the run or rush the passer consistently, making Wink's job even harder. It's also clear Wink's lost something off his fastball, and was making a lot of strange calls at times.
I do think Wink can be thin-skinned at times, and also see Daboll's sideline explosions as something he needs control moving forward.
I think Daboll and Wink were TOO similar from a personality perspective.
Just like in romantic relationships, sometimes opposite personailities prove to have much more staying power
Baltimore certainly has recovered from his leaving!
Spot on
.
Baltimore certainly has recovered from his leaving!
His nickname is wink
he's a great interview
he dresses and acts different then most other coaches
He's a good coach
Thus, the media loves him
I'd argue the opposite is true, if the Giants had a top defense, I'm sure Daboll would have looked past the personality clash with Wink.
But personality clash and poor performance are a deadly combo. Really odd defense of Wink by Duggan.
But the pressure has to be building on Daboll. He doesn't need a Super Bowl, but positive developments need to happen.
That game was pretty much over before the defense stepped on the field between the offense and special teams.
As good as his coach of the year season was last year is as bad as this season has gone for Daboll. I give him very little credit for keeping the locker room “together”, as most of that was because of the lightning in a bottle DeVito caught.
Here are all the things Daboll screwed up.
Country club training camp
Final roster cutdowns
Andrew Thomas playing injured in Dallas game
OL rotation
Punt returner (see roster cutdowns)
Graham Gano injury (Jets game)
General step back for the offense
Just a brutal season.
And he has issues getting along with his staff.
The shine is rapidly coming off.
I do think it will need to be clear to just about everybody that the team looks to be on a very good path. With a potential new QB in place you should still see a lot of positive things with the team even if he shows the often rookie struggles.
If it is Jones it gets a bit more complicated imv but you still need to see those same good things going on with the team.
It’s true that the offense also sucked, but who’s to say there won’t be major changes on that side of the ball as well? For all we know, Daboll is already planning to take over play calling next year or an overhaul of some personnel.
As for the tough to work with moniker, winning solves a lot of things. If they start winning, people will want to work here regardless of how loud Daboll yells.
I do think it will need to be clear to just about everybody that the team looks to be on a very good path. With a potential new QB in place you should still see a lot of positive things with the team even if he shows the often rookie struggles.
If it is Jones it gets a bit more complicated imv but you still need to see those same good things going on with the team.
I think if it's Jones the pressure to win is even greater.
Much more patience with Kafka. I think Daboll made the STC decision after the FGA block returned for a touchdown in the opener . Not sure if that firing was justified , but I can live with it .
Wink’s 2 seasons were a mixed bag. Ultimately he was deficient . It also seems that he was something of a wuss.
Quote:
Out to be a martyr is a little weird. The defense was awful and it’s clear either he or his guys were leaking internal disputes to the media. That alone warrants dismissal.
It’s true that the offense also sucked, but who’s to say there won’t be major changes on that side of the ball as well? For all we know, Daboll is already planning to take over play calling next year or an overhaul of some personnel.
As for the tough to work with moniker, winning solves a lot of things. If they start winning, people will want to work here regardless of how loud Daboll yells.
He wasn't dismissed. It was a passive- aggressive move to force him to quit. Let's call a spade a spade- Daboll and Schoen aren't exactly covered with glory on this one.
True, but if Wink was trying to force them to fire him to collect his money while he shipped off to a rival then he left them little choice.
Quote:
for keeping the team together. The team has played their best football down the stretch when there was nothing left to play for. Fans can bitch about things not going the way they want their faces turn blue but the players are there in the building --they know the deal. As an outsider looking in, players buying into the coaches is one of the best indicators we have for if the ship is leaking or still afloat.
Spot on
+1
Clearly, if Daboll is yelling at people on the side lines, in front of thousands of people, he is screaming at people behind closed doors.
Even though we don't know this for sure, I would bet my bottom dollar that Martindale is gone because Daboll went off on him in front of his staff.
If Daboll doesn't get his emotions under control he is going to fail as a leader of men.
Daboll better grow up, and fast.
1. They will draft a QB to lengthen their leash
2. They will massively restructure Jones' contract to lower his league record $47 million cap hit to try to win now to save their jobs
I don't think people realize just how likely it is that Jones gets a contract restructure that makes him uncuttable in 2025. While they may technically have an out in the contract, it would mean taking a larger cap hit next year than any NFL team has for any one active player in at least 5 years, and likely ever. You don't take that kind of cap hit when you need to produce wins now.
I hope you’re right about the QB situation, but I’m more inclined to believe Sy’s take, that they’ll roll one more year with Jones and try to get him more weapons and some protection. It’s ridiculous that we’re now heading into year 6 of his scholarship, but I guess that how this organization rolls.
1. They will draft a QB to lengthen their leash
2. They will massively restructure Jones' contract to lower his league record $47 million cap hit to try to win now to save their jobs
I don't think people realize just how likely it is that Jones gets a contract restructure that makes him uncuttable in 2025. While they may technically have an out in the contract, it would mean taking a larger cap hit next year than any NFL team has for any one active player in at least 5 years, and likely ever. You don't take that kind of cap hit when you need to produce wins now.
If they feel they have to restructure Jones and make him uncuttable in 2025, then they should pack their bags now. He's among the worst starting quarterbacks in the league when he plays in a normal, vertical offense. What a disaster this deal is.
He is as much a reason as anything for this season being stillborn IMO.
I mostly agree with this, but I do think Wink’s defenses are a pain in the ass to game plan against, since you have to prepare for pressure coming from anywhere. However, it is a gimmicky defense, one that can be exploited, especially when he runs out that ridiculous 2-5 scheme.
IMO, Wink thought he wasn’t responsible to Daboll, that Daboll ran the offense, and he the defense. That’s not how it works. I think many here are too overly concerned with Wink leaving. I say good riddance, Balt’s D is much better this year than it ever was under Wink, and it’s basically the same personnel. DC’s can create pressure without leaving holes all over the field and having ER’s cover TE’s.
The rift between Dabs/Wink emerged this year, not last and did so because of the suck.
2. They will massively restructure Jones' contract to lower his league record $47 million cap hit to try to win now to save their jobs
I don't think people realize just how likely it is that Jones gets a contract restructure that makes him uncuttable in 2025. While they may technically have an out in the contract, it would mean taking a larger cap hit next year than any NFL team has for any one active player in at least 5 years, and likely ever. You don't take that kind of cap hit when you need to produce wins now.
If they do this I might laugh my ass off, as it increases the chances that Jones could get a 4th coach fired when whoever they hire in 2025 falls under the spell of football Rasputin when he does "everything we ask of him."
This team is an absolute fooking mess.
Agreed. I see most people siding with Daboll here, but Wink's got every right to be upset with Daboll, who's running a terrible offense despite 2 hand-picked QBs, All World RB, All Pro LT and a crew of solid, if unspectacular, WRs. Year 2 of the system. And they're completely useless.
This is big boy football and Wink's the type of DC we should want here. Give him a respectable offense and you've got a football team. Such a shame.
I've thought the same. Apparently Saban was somewhat interested when they hired McAdoo, but obviously wanted more control of football operations than they were willing to give. As most big name coaches do.
spot on Greg.
Quote:
In comment 16355400 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
In comment 16355390 chuckydee9 said:
Quote:
In comment 16355366 Blueworm said:
Quote:
In comment 16355363 Victor in CT said:
Quote:
are all of these guys blind? The D sucked. They were embarrassingly bad when they played good offenses. 89 points to DAL is enough cause
I guess we need a reminder: 27th ranked D
Still much better than the offense.. remember we had the most 3 and outs by a huge margin.. how long do you expect our defense to hold up? Also most of our resources are committed to the offense with Barkley, Jones and AT.. The defense also had a ton of turnovers.. I am not sure how the defense is to be blamed between the 3 units they were the most effective unit..
These things are not mutually exclusive. Come on now. It is possible for the offense, defense and special teams to ALL suck. Defending Wink because the defense is maybe less shitty is lame. It’s not about ranking the units and then assigning “blame” between the 3 units. They all sucked.
I am not sure the defense could've performed much better based on how bad the Offense and at time special teams were at times.. 27th ranking based on Yards is not a good way to determine if there were 26 better defenses than the NYG..
They sucked in almost every metric except for turnovers, which were almost exclusively produced in the last quarter of the season. It sounds like you’re saying you can’t possibly judge Wink and the defense because the offense was bad. The defensive results simply don’t matter. And that’s just completely asinine. That’s even worse than the Jones defenders blaming everything else besides Jones for results. It’s far worse, actually. The Jets had a worse offense than the Giants. Their defense finished 3rd in the league in yards per game. 3rd. Their offense was a dumpster fire
I am not defending him other than stating the fact that of the 3 units.. the Def performed the best.. this idea that defense sucked isn't true.. was the defense championship caliber? No.. but their DVOA ranking is 21.. not necessarily bad as people are making it out to be.
Agreed. Duggan putting the blame for deterioration of Daboll/Martindale relationship solely on Daboll is absurd. Pro-Martindale spin on this reminds me that it is healthy to be cynical of pundits. Would not be surprised if Duggan gets information from Wink, his agent or associates.
That's a much more appropriate way to describe it.. There is tons of things that need to be fixed.. I don't mind that he left.. but our defense wasn't as bad as people are making it out to be.. and it improved drastically as the year went on.. I am not sad that he left.. Just that there should be more focus on Offense which was horrendous under Jones and they have all the resources (draft and $)..
Quote:
Still bottom half of the league. In other words, rather subpar.
That's a much more appropriate way to describe it.. There is tons of things that need to be fixed.. I don't mind that he left.. but our defense wasn't as bad as people are making it out to be.. and it improved drastically as the year went on.. I
Part of the reason he wasn't 'fired' and they let him 'resign'. The defense wasn't bad, but his behavior, possibly his lack of willingness to do what Dabs wanted or other currently unknown reasons for why this has played out. Daboll clearly likes to keep things 'in house'. It also looks like on more than one occasion Martindale was not doing what Daboll preferred during a game. His response to the McKinney complaints also goes against how Daboll handles things. HC has a right to choose his coordinators? Still think Wink has suddenly become an ICON on BBI as tends to happen here. His mediocrity(at best) will be elevated to HoF heights here and when we hire Patrick Graham back and his defense sucks we will reminisce about the stout Wink defenses....../s
I really don't see all the fuss
That is THE question of this offseason.