Duggan: Pressure intensifies on Daboll

Sean : 1/9/2024 8:20 am
Quote:
With Martindale and his protégés gone, the pressure on Daboll intensifies. The honeymoon already was over, but now he needs to find an upgrade on one of the most respected defensive coordinators in the league.

It would be one thing if Martindale was fired for poor performance. But this relationship dissolved over a personality conflict. If Daboll could have made things work with Martindale, he wouldn’t have a major hole to fill on his coaching staff.

Daboll has put a ton of pressure on himself for 2024 to the point where I think a status quo season from 2023 will get him fired. I admit, I don't think Wink was that great. He feasted on bad QBs, got shredded by Dallas twice. The defense was awful against a mediocre Saints team. Wink didn't diffuse the McKinney comments which went completely counter to Daboll. And the '24' play sheet was dumb.

However, I'm sure Mara is not happy about this. Daboll needs to have a year where the arrow is pointing up, the defense does not regress and the QB situation is stable heading into 2025.

I think all this makes QB even more likely in the draft, it would be asking to get fired otherwise. It's far too risky just banking on Jones health.

When head coaches have coordinator changes, it puts them on notice. Coughlin was a lame duck in 2007, he needed to win. The moment Judge fired Garrett, it put Judge on notice.

Daboll now has to fill DC, ST coordinator and OL coach. These are 3 big hires. There is no healthy, serviceable QB on the roster. Let's be honest, this is a mess.

Daboll & Schoen have a massive offseason ahead. And by the way, WSH may be in the Harbaugh sweepstakes.

This offseason feels like yet another significant crossroads for the franchise.
He will also have to fill  
eric2425ny : 1/9/2024 8:27 am : link
multiple defensive assistant positions. Generally the new coordinator will want most of his own guys.

This situation is not great. All of these players will have to learn a new defensive system which will be another excuse heading into next season.

Remember when these guys were all high fiving after the Banks pick? That seems like it was years ago now.
Sounds about right  
Heisenberg : 1/9/2024 8:29 am : link
It's not a good situation. I get that it didn't work out and Wink eventually wore out his welcome in Baltimore too, but Daboll needs to find a guy that he can work with and continue to build something. This is a step back on the defensive side in that regard.
Wink vs good QBs  
Toth029 : 1/9/2024 8:29 am : link
He beat and caused problems for Hurts, Lamar, and Rodgers. Won those three and should have won more (Buffalo game this season giving up 14 to Josh Allen, for example).

I do agree he had his own philosophy and was stubborn about it. I also feel his defense was undermanned at points. Guys like Carlos Basham and Jihad Ward should not be getting reputable snaps. Ojulari could be a star but isn't due to injuries.

His defense, to me anyways, didn't have a problem with development. By comparison, the offense didn't really improve anybody except maybe Wan'Dale.
Its odd to me  
Biteymax22 : 1/9/2024 8:29 am : link
that the reporters keep saying these firings are putting pressure on Daboll. Staff changes this year won't get him fired next year, another 6-11 record will...
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/9/2024 8:31 am : link
If next year is make or break for Dabs, I hope-for his sake and ours-we aren’t relying on Jones having a bounce back season.
"It would be one thing if Martindale was fired for poor performance"  
Victor in CT : 1/9/2024 8:31 am : link
are all of these guys blind? The D sucked. They were embarrassingly bad when they played good offenses. 89 points to DAL is enough cause
It's a results-based business  
Blueworm : 1/9/2024 8:32 am : link
But it looks like they'll sell hope next year.
RE:  
Blueworm : 1/9/2024 8:33 am : link
In comment 16355363 Victor in CT said:
Quote:
are all of these guys blind? The D sucked. They were embarrassingly bad when they played good offenses. 89 points to DAL is enough cause


I guess we need a reminder: 27th ranked D
RE: Its odd to me  
Sean : 1/9/2024 8:37 am : link
In comment 16355357 Biteymax22 said:
Quote:
that the reporters keep saying these firings are putting pressure on Daboll. Staff changes this year won't get him fired next year, another 6-11 record will...

Well, isn't that the pressure? For him to avoid a poor season, he'll need:

1. A QB who can function the offense and remain healthy. Currently Jones is the only QB and may not be ready by week 1. He's also coming off a 2nd neck injury and ACL. 2022 was his only season he played every game and is since more banged up.

2. Finding an OL coach that can make these pieces work, mainly developing JMS and Neal. Need 2 starting caliber guards.

3. Finding a DC who can lead the defense and not regress. If the defense regresses, it'll make the Wink divorce look even worse for Daboll.

This is a lot to do and then the pressure to be competitive and win at least 8 games.

The one thing that will completely flip the narrative on Daboll is landing a young QB who shows promise. That's his ticket for some rope here. This is why I think that's a lock heading into the draft.
Wink had very little to do with us getting shredded by Dallas in Sept.  
Chris684 : 1/9/2024 8:39 am : link
Let’s be honest.

That game was pretty much over before the defense stepped on the field between the offense and special teams.

As good as his coach of the year season was last year is as bad as this season has gone for Daboll. I give him very little credit for keeping the locker room “together”, as most of that was because of the lightning in a bottle DeVito caught.

Here are all the things Daboll screwed up.

Country club training camp
Final roster cutdowns
Andrew Thomas playing injured in Dallas game
OL rotation
Punt returner (see roster cutdowns)
Graham Gano injury (Jets game)
General step back for the offense

Just a brutal season.
Pressure Is On Daboll & Schoen  
Costy16 : 1/9/2024 8:40 am : link
The McGaughey and Johnson departures I totally get. But I'm thinking Daboll might not be the easiest guy to work with. The defensive rankings were not good this year, but hello, look at the offensive side when Jones was healthy. Daboll also better not be holding a country club training camp next year like he did this year. This team was WOEFULLY unprepared for Week 1 vs Dallas. For Schoen, you have 26 guys on expiring contracts, an offensive line that needs a huge upgrade, and some key pieces on both sides due new contracts. I agree with Duggan, if next year blows up in Daboll's face after replacing all of these coaches, he's likely gone.
Chris  
Sean : 1/9/2024 8:40 am : link
Already changing your tune after your thread after the Packers game?
While the onus is on Daboll to "make things work"  
j_rud : 1/9/2024 8:42 am : link
you have to acknowledge that some situations are untenable and that some people simply don't want concede/change/get along. We don't know what happened. Daboll is the HC but that doesn't necessarily indicate that this fell apart because of him. Remember, this is 2 teams in 3 years that let this guy walk. That's not nothing.

On the other hand, the whole "fire Wilkins to instigate Wink to resign" thing , if accurate, doesn't sit well with me either. I'm not ready to get upset or point a finger but the underhandedness of it bothers me. Maybe Wink is an asset but people notice that kind of stuff.
*Maybe Wink is an ass  
j_rud : 1/9/2024 8:43 am : link
.
j_rud  
Sean : 1/9/2024 8:47 am : link
Totally agree. I think Wink looks worse. As Bobby Skinner pointed out today on his pod, Wink made no effort to try and fix this. He wanted to get fired. And these guys probably just aren't a fit.

A Belichick guy and a Rex Ryan guy. Really no surprise isn't it? Wink learned under both Rob and Rex Ryan.
It's a huge mistake not giving him credit  
UberAlias : 1/9/2024 8:48 am : link
for keeping the team together. The team has played their best football down the stretch when there was nothing left to play for. Fans can bitch about things not going the way they want their faces turn blue but the players are there in the building --they know the deal. As an outsider looking in, players buying into the coaches is one of the best indicators we have for if the ship is leaking or still afloat.
I think its poor logic to suggest he 'needs' to find a better DC  
Andy in Halifax : 1/9/2024 8:48 am : link
I think the team needs to show that its on the right track to success. Offense needs improvement, defense needs improvement, special teams need improvement. But this isn't a situation where he needs to upgrade the DC or else.

Improving the offense is probably the fastest way to make the next DC's job easier.
RE: RE:  
chuckydee9 : 1/9/2024 8:49 am : link
In comment 16355366 Blueworm said:
Quote:
In comment 16355363 Victor in CT said:


Quote:


are all of these guys blind? The D sucked. They were embarrassingly bad when they played good offenses. 89 points to DAL is enough cause



I guess we need a reminder: 27th ranked D


Still much better than the offense.. remember we had the most 3 and outs by a huge margin.. how long do you expect our defense to hold up? Also most of our resources are committed to the offense with Barkley, Jones and AT.. The defense also had a ton of turnovers.. I am not sure how the defense is to be blamed between the 3 units they were the most effective unit..
I agree. If Schoen is really the guy, then he needs to take complete  
GiantBlue : 1/9/2024 8:51 am : link
control of this ship and stop worrying about Mara and delegating to Daboll.

First, He should determine if Brandon Brown is really interested in helping him turn this around. If he is just looking for his opportunity now, then good luck to you.

But it would really suit Schoen to find an adult that can HC this team correctly without little spats on the sideline, at his kicker, at his back-up QB, at his DC and whomever else he yelled at. If it isn't Daboll, we need to find THAT GUY fast becasuse the adult decisions are coming.

Coordinators, QB, Free Agency, Draft, Roster Building, Cap Management. IF this team is still a mess heading into 2024, then what confidence can we have that the ship is heading in the right direction.

Joe is the key.
I love the blame talk  
UberAlias : 1/9/2024 8:52 am : link
blame has nothing to do with it. One side of the ball shouldn't get a pass or be immune to criticism just because the other side struggles.
 
CoughlinHandsonHips : 1/9/2024 8:52 am : link
The narrative around here seems to be daboll should’ve been harder on the offensive staff than wink

Who’s saying he wasn’t? It could be an issue where wink think his resume puts him above having to answer to the HC, which is a problem
"relationship dissolved over a personality conflict."  
Enzo : 1/9/2024 8:52 am : link
maybe there would not have been a conflict if the performance were better.
It sounds to me like Wink got over sensitive  
UberAlias : 1/9/2024 8:55 am : link
Like the HC had no right to criticize him on the basis of the offense being worse. Daboll is not the OC. He's the HC. If Wink wasn't comfortable with that relationship, then I'm glad he's gone.
RE: RE: RE:  
BigBlueShock : 1/9/2024 8:56 am : link
In comment 16355390 chuckydee9 said:
Quote:
In comment 16355366 Blueworm said:


Quote:


In comment 16355363 Victor in CT said:


Quote:


are all of these guys blind? The D sucked. They were embarrassingly bad when they played good offenses. 89 points to DAL is enough cause



I guess we need a reminder: 27th ranked D



Still much better than the offense.. remember we had the most 3 and outs by a huge margin.. how long do you expect our defense to hold up? Also most of our resources are committed to the offense with Barkley, Jones and AT.. The defense also had a ton of turnovers.. I am not sure how the defense is to be blamed between the 3 units they were the most effective unit..

These things are not mutually exclusive. Come on now. It is possible for the offense, defense and special teams to ALL suck. Defending Wink because the defense is maybe less shitty is lame. It’s not about ranking the units and then assigning “blame” between the 3 units. They all sucked.
It would be like  
UberAlias : 1/9/2024 8:56 am : link
talking to one of kids about getting a bad grade telling me to go take a hike because my other son did worse.
The desire by some to make wink  
LW_Giants : 1/9/2024 8:57 am : link
Out to be a martyr is a little weird. The defense was awful and it’s clear either he or his guys were leaking internal disputes to the media. That alone warrants dismissal.

It’s true that the offense also sucked, but who’s to say there won’t be major changes on that side of the ball as well? For all we know, Daboll is already planning to take over play calling next year or an overhaul of some personnel.

As for the tough to work with moniker, winning solves a lot of things. If they start winning, people will want to work here regardless of how loud Daboll yells.
Two Alpha males leave it at that  
Rich_Houston_1971 : 1/9/2024 8:58 am : link
Wink decided to walk the plank after his incompetent LB coaches were let go.
RE: RE: RE: RE:  
chuckydee9 : 1/9/2024 9:00 am : link
In comment 16355400 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
In comment 16355390 chuckydee9 said:


Quote:


In comment 16355366 Blueworm said:


Quote:


In comment 16355363 Victor in CT said:


Quote:


are all of these guys blind? The D sucked. They were embarrassingly bad when they played good offenses. 89 points to DAL is enough cause



I guess we need a reminder: 27th ranked D



Still much better than the offense.. remember we had the most 3 and outs by a huge margin.. how long do you expect our defense to hold up? Also most of our resources are committed to the offense with Barkley, Jones and AT.. The defense also had a ton of turnovers.. I am not sure how the defense is to be blamed between the 3 units they were the most effective unit..


These things are not mutually exclusive. Come on now. It is possible for the offense, defense and special teams to ALL suck. Defending Wink because the defense is maybe less shitty is lame. It’s not about ranking the units and then assigning “blame” between the 3 units. They all sucked.


I am not sure the defense could've performed much better based on how bad the Offense and at time special teams were at times.. 27th ranking based on Yards is not a good way to determine if there were 26 better defenses than the NYG..
RE: It would be like  
LW_Giants : 1/9/2024 9:00 am : link
In comment 16355401 UberAlias said:
Quote:
talking to one of kids about getting a bad grade telling me to go take a hike because my other son did worse.


Agree 100% . If you’re the head of sales at a company and your ceo calls you in to tell you you’re doing a bad job, it’s not an acceptable response to scream back, yea well look at the shit job you’re doing!
RE: Its odd to me  
HBart : 1/9/2024 9:04 am : link
In comment 16355357 Biteymax22 said:
Quote:
that the reporters keep saying these firings are putting pressure on Daboll. Staff changes this year won't get him fired next year, another 6-11 record will...

Agreed.

The pressure was already on Daboll to fix the offense; failing to do that will hose 2024 and get him fired.

The manner this was done looks terrible, but reporters are speculating (and may never know) what really went down and how well Daboll did or didn't handle it.

Winning next year will cure everything, and losing will get him fired.
" At the end of the day..  
Paulie Walnuts : 1/9/2024 9:05 am : link
Fcck Santa Claus " - Paulie Walnuts
RE: Chris  
Chris684 : 1/9/2024 9:07 am : link
In comment 16355378 Sean said:
Quote:
Already changing your tune after your thread after the Packers game?


I dunno, I don't see this Wink situation as a good thing for Daboll. They are not parting ways with Daboll in a position of strength and in my opinion that makes Daboll look bad.

I do believe that Daboll can work with any QB and get the best out of him but that only lasts so long and the Schoen and Daboll quotes from yesterday on Jones don't make me feel warm and fuzzy. It is true that Daboll kept the players together but that feels like a very small consolation prize right now.

Some of this is probably my emotional reaction to what's going on right now but I have a very bad feeling about all of this, and I'm usually an optimist.
Wink has fielded shit defenses 3 years in a row  
sb from NYT Forum : 1/9/2024 9:08 am : link
People are making way too much about this loss. His defense is gimmicky, it’s been figured out by opposing offensive coordinators, it doesn’t maximize the talents of the players, and only is successful if his team is playing with big lead.

He is as much a reason as anything for this season being stillborn IMO.
It's a tough spot  
JonC : 1/9/2024 9:16 am : link
After two years, the roster remains in-flux, deeply flawed and full of holes. There's no identity on either side of the football, nothing consistent or solid to hang a hat on.

It impacted the defense (youngest in the NFL) as it couldn't stop the run or rush the passer consistently, making Wink's job even harder. It's also clear Wink's lost something off his fastball, and was making a lot of strange calls at times.

I do think Wink can be thin-skinned at times, and also see Daboll's sideline explosions as something he needs control moving forward.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE:  
BigBlueShock : 1/9/2024 9:17 am : link
In comment 16355406 chuckydee9 said:
Quote:
In comment 16355400 BigBlueShock said:


Quote:


In comment 16355390 chuckydee9 said:


Quote:


In comment 16355366 Blueworm said:


Quote:


In comment 16355363 Victor in CT said:


Quote:


are all of these guys blind? The D sucked. They were embarrassingly bad when they played good offenses. 89 points to DAL is enough cause



I guess we need a reminder: 27th ranked D



Still much better than the offense.. remember we had the most 3 and outs by a huge margin.. how long do you expect our defense to hold up? Also most of our resources are committed to the offense with Barkley, Jones and AT.. The defense also had a ton of turnovers.. I am not sure how the defense is to be blamed between the 3 units they were the most effective unit..


These things are not mutually exclusive. Come on now. It is possible for the offense, defense and special teams to ALL suck. Defending Wink because the defense is maybe less shitty is lame. It’s not about ranking the units and then assigning “blame” between the 3 units. They all sucked.



I am not sure the defense could've performed much better based on how bad the Offense and at time special teams were at times.. 27th ranking based on Yards is not a good way to determine if there were 26 better defenses than the NYG..

They sucked in almost every metric except for turnovers, which were almost exclusively produced in the last quarter of the season. It sounds like you’re saying you can’t possibly judge Wink and the defense because the offense was bad. The defensive results simply don’t matter. And that’s just completely asinine. That’s even worse than the Jones defenders blaming everything else besides Jones for results. It’s far worse, actually. The Jets had a worse offense than the Giants. Their defense finished 3rd in the league in yards per game. 3rd. Their offense was a dumpster fire
RE: It's a tough spot  
BigBlue7 : 1/9/2024 9:18 am : link
In comment 16355432 JonC said:
Quote:
After two years, the roster remains in-flux, deeply flawed and full of holes. There's no identity on either side of the football, nothing consistent or solid to hang a hat on.

It impacted the defense (youngest in the NFL) as it couldn't stop the run or rush the passer consistently, making Wink's job even harder. It's also clear Wink's lost something off his fastball, and was making a lot of strange calls at times.

I do think Wink can be thin-skinned at times, and also see Daboll's sideline explosions as something he needs control moving forward.


I think Daboll and Wink were TOO similar from a personality perspective.

Just like in romantic relationships, sometimes opposite personailities prove to have much more staying power
i don’t get all the media love for Wink…  
morrison40 : 1/9/2024 9:18 am : link
His defense stats were bad and he basically got fired from his last 2 jobs.
Baltimore certainly has recovered from his leaving!
Kind of a lazy take by the media once again  
Dinger : 1/9/2024 9:18 am : link
not sure if this really increases the pressure for Daboll. It may bring more media focus on him being responsible. But if your defense added two first rounders and your largest FA signing and still got blown away in certain games without really leading any statistics Id say there is pressure there to change the DC. Same can be said for OC. I think this will most likely mean a focus on a DC who can work with what they have and no big time defensive additions as I believe they will focus on offense in FA and the draft to fix a putrid unit. I also think he will either go in house or 'fresh blood' for the DC position. By Fresh blood I think the Michigan DC or an up and coming NFL candidate. Someone who Dabs can yell at on the sideline and have some influence over will be a consideration as well. While I loved the pressure Winks blitzes brought, his overall scheme was lacking and I think too predictable for better coaching staffs.
RE: It's a huge mistake not giving him credit  
ThomasG : 1/9/2024 9:19 am : link
In comment 16355388 UberAlias said:
Quote:
for keeping the team together. The team has played their best football down the stretch when there was nothing left to play for. Fans can bitch about things not going the way they want their faces turn blue but the players are there in the building --they know the deal. As an outsider looking in, players buying into the coaches is one of the best indicators we have for if the ship is leaking or still afloat.


Spot on
Everything daboll and the  
TrueBlue56 : 1/9/2024 9:21 am : link
Giants do is intensified this offseason. Would there be less pressure if all of the coaches stayed in place? Of course not. It's a results oriented business. Articles like this just leave me shaking my head.
.
RE: i don’t get all the media love for Wink…  
BigBlue7 : 1/9/2024 9:21 am : link
In comment 16355437 morrison40 said:
Quote:
His defense stats were bad and he basically got fired from his last 2 jobs.
Baltimore certainly has recovered from his leaving!


His nickname is wink
he's a great interview
he dresses and acts different then most other coaches
He's a good coach

Thus, the media loves him
These beats must love Wink for some reason  
BH28 : 1/9/2024 9:25 am : link
How can you look at a defense that ranked statistically in the bottom 5 the last two years and not call that poor performance?

I'd argue the opposite is true, if the Giants had a top defense, I'm sure Daboll would have looked past the personality clash with Wink.

But personality clash and poor performance are a deadly combo. Really odd defense of Wink by Duggan.
The honeymoon is over  
ajr2456 : 1/9/2024 9:26 am : link
I would like to believe Daboll and Schoen are smart enough to not risk their jobs on Daniel Jones a second time. But we’ll see.
They seem like two stubborn dudes.  
Manhattan : 1/9/2024 9:27 am : link
and maybe it could never work.

But the pressure has to be building on Daboll. He doesn't need a Super Bowl, but positive developments need to happen.
I liked Wink but my biggest contention was giving up the third and  
Blue21 : 1/9/2024 9:40 am : link
longs. 3 rd and 16 or 18 no big deal first down happened way to often
he''s a genius. only a genius can have both Leonard Williams and  
Victor in CT : 1/9/2024 9:43 am : link
Dexter Lawrence inside and "dial up" ways to get consistently gashed in the running game.
the only  
46and2Blue : 1/9/2024 9:45 am : link
pressure on Daboll is to win. I don't like the WM situation, but I think everyone is tired of the Giants being a low tier team, and a win mark on every teams Calander. Another year of shitty football will get him fired before anything else
RE: Wink had very little to do with us getting shredded by Dallas in Sept.  
Sec 103 : 1/9/2024 9:47 am : link
In comment 16355375 Chris684 said:
Quote:
Let’s be honest.

That game was pretty much over before the defense stepped on the field between the offense and special teams.

As good as his coach of the year season was last year is as bad as this season has gone for Daboll. I give him very little credit for keeping the locker room “together”, as most of that was because of the lightning in a bottle DeVito caught.

Here are all the things Daboll screwed up.

Country club training camp
Final roster cutdowns
Andrew Thomas playing injured in Dallas game
OL rotation
Punt returner (see roster cutdowns)
Graham Gano injury (Jets game)
General step back for the offense

Just a brutal season.


And he has issues getting along with his staff.
The shine is rapidly coming off.
Agree  
Lines of Scrimmage : 1/9/2024 9:48 am : link
but it is not just simply about wins and losses.

I do think it will need to be clear to just about everybody that the team looks to be on a very good path. With a potential new QB in place you should still see a lot of positive things with the team even if he shows the often rookie struggles.

If it is Jones it gets a bit more complicated imv but you still need to see those same good things going on with the team.
RE: The desire by some to make wink  
HomerJones45 : 1/9/2024 9:48 am : link
In comment 16355402 LW_Giants said:
Quote:
Out to be a martyr is a little weird. The defense was awful and it’s clear either he or his guys were leaking internal disputes to the media. That alone warrants dismissal.

It’s true that the offense also sucked, but who’s to say there won’t be major changes on that side of the ball as well? For all we know, Daboll is already planning to take over play calling next year or an overhaul of some personnel.

As for the tough to work with moniker, winning solves a lot of things. If they start winning, people will want to work here regardless of how loud Daboll yells.
He wasn't dismissed. It was a passive- aggressive move to force him to quit. Let's call a spade a spade- Daboll and Schoen aren't exactly covered with glory on this one.
RE: Agree  
Sean : 1/9/2024 9:56 am : link
In comment 16355519 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
but it is not just simply about wins and losses.

I do think it will need to be clear to just about everybody that the team looks to be on a very good path. With a potential new QB in place you should still see a lot of positive things with the team even if he shows the often rookie struggles.

If it is Jones it gets a bit more complicated imv but you still need to see those same good things going on with the team.

I think if it's Jones the pressure to win is even greater.
For me  
RetroJint : 1/9/2024 9:59 am : link
The 2 Dallas games and then the road games in New Orleans and Las Vegas was enough for me to be glad Wink is gone. They should have played better on D than the did. That graphic about leading the league in turnovers after the fifth game is telling . The season was over by then.

Much more patience with Kafka. I think Daboll made the STC decision after the FGA block returned for a touchdown in the opener . Not sure if that firing was justified , but I can live with it .

Wink’s 2 seasons were a mixed bag. Ultimately he was deficient . It also seems that he was something of a wuss.
RE: RE: The desire by some to make wink  
LW_Giants : 1/9/2024 10:01 am : link
In comment 16355520 HomerJones45 said:
Quote:
In comment 16355402 LW_Giants said:


Quote:


Out to be a martyr is a little weird. The defense was awful and it’s clear either he or his guys were leaking internal disputes to the media. That alone warrants dismissal.

It’s true that the offense also sucked, but who’s to say there won’t be major changes on that side of the ball as well? For all we know, Daboll is already planning to take over play calling next year or an overhaul of some personnel.

As for the tough to work with moniker, winning solves a lot of things. If they start winning, people will want to work here regardless of how loud Daboll yells.

He wasn't dismissed. It was a passive- aggressive move to force him to quit. Let's call a spade a spade- Daboll and Schoen aren't exactly covered with glory on this one.


True, but if Wink was trying to force them to fire him to collect his money while he shipped off to a rival then he left them little choice.
RE: RE: It's a huge mistake not giving him credit  
HBart : 1/9/2024 10:02 am : link
In comment 16355439 ThomasG said:
Quote:
In comment 16355388 UberAlias said:


Quote:


for keeping the team together. The team has played their best football down the stretch when there was nothing left to play for. Fans can bitch about things not going the way they want their faces turn blue but the players are there in the building --they know the deal. As an outsider looking in, players buying into the coaches is one of the best indicators we have for if the ship is leaking or still afloat.



Spot on

+1
It is my experience that people do not like to get yelled at  
Hammer : 1/9/2024 10:09 am : link
Further, it is clear that grown men do not respond well to being berated.

Clearly, if Daboll is yelling at people on the side lines, in front of thousands of people, he is screaming at people behind closed doors.

Even though we don't know this for sure, I would bet my bottom dollar that Martindale is gone because Daboll went off on him in front of his staff.

If Daboll doesn't get his emotions under control he is going to fail as a leader of men.

Daboll better grow up, and fast.
This pressure will result in one of 2 things  
Blue The Dog : 1/9/2024 10:13 am : link
I have said this many times before, but 1 of 2 things will happen:
1. They will draft a QB to lengthen their leash
2. They will massively restructure Jones' contract to lower his league record $47 million cap hit to try to win now to save their jobs

I don't think people realize just how likely it is that Jones gets a contract restructure that makes him uncuttable in 2025. While they may technically have an out in the contract, it would mean taking a larger cap hit next year than any NFL team has for any one active player in at least 5 years, and likely ever. You don't take that kind of cap hit when you need to produce wins now.
I think we may be wildly overstating this Wink situation.  
Section331 : 1/9/2024 10:14 am : link
Sure, it s a bit of a PR hit for the Org, but much of that was due to Wink crying to his friends in the press rather than talking it out with Daboll. That’s not to say Daboll is blameless, but Wink’s behavior was terribly unprofessional.

I hope you’re right about the QB situation, but I’m more inclined to believe Sy’s take, that they’ll roll one more year with Jones and try to get him more weapons and some protection. It’s ridiculous that we’re now heading into year 6 of his scholarship, but I guess that how this organization rolls.
RE: This pressure will result in one of 2 things  
Manhattan : 1/9/2024 10:18 am : link
In comment 16355626 Blue The Dog said:
Quote:
I have said this many times before, but 1 of 2 things will happen:
1. They will draft a QB to lengthen their leash
2. They will massively restructure Jones' contract to lower his league record $47 million cap hit to try to win now to save their jobs

I don't think people realize just how likely it is that Jones gets a contract restructure that makes him uncuttable in 2025. While they may technically have an out in the contract, it would mean taking a larger cap hit next year than any NFL team has for any one active player in at least 5 years, and likely ever. You don't take that kind of cap hit when you need to produce wins now.


If they feel they have to restructure Jones and make him uncuttable in 2025, then they should pack their bags now. He's among the worst starting quarterbacks in the league when he plays in a normal, vertical offense. What a disaster this deal is.
RE: Wink has fielded shit defenses 3 years in a row  
Section331 : 1/9/2024 10:21 am : link
In comment 16355423 sb from NYT Forum said:
Quote:
People are making way too much about this loss. His defense is gimmicky, it’s been figured out by opposing offensive coordinators, it doesn’t maximize the talents of the players, and only is successful if his team is playing with big lead.

He is as much a reason as anything for this season being stillborn IMO.


I mostly agree with this, but I do think Wink’s defenses are a pain in the ass to game plan against, since you have to prepare for pressure coming from anywhere. However, it is a gimmicky defense, one that can be exploited, especially when he runs out that ridiculous 2-5 scheme.

IMO, Wink thought he wasn’t responsible to Daboll, that Daboll ran the offense, and he the defense. That’s not how it works. I think many here are too overly concerned with Wink leaving. I say good riddance, Balt’s D is much better this year than it ever was under Wink, and it’s basically the same personnel. DC’s can create pressure without leaving holes all over the field and having ER’s cover TE’s.
let's be honest  
DavidinBMNY : 1/9/2024 10:50 am : link
The pressure was intensified either way. The team sucked most of the year.

The rift between Dabs/Wink emerged this year, not last and did so because of the suck.
Media takes side of coach who leaks information to said Media.  
Mike in ramapo college : 1/9/2024 10:59 am : link
Shocking!
RE: This pressure will result in one of 2 things  
Lambuth_Special : 1/9/2024 11:04 am : link
In comment 16355626 Blue The Dog said:
Quote:

2. They will massively restructure Jones' contract to lower his league record $47 million cap hit to try to win now to save their jobs

I don't think people realize just how likely it is that Jones gets a contract restructure that makes him uncuttable in 2025. While they may technically have an out in the contract, it would mean taking a larger cap hit next year than any NFL team has for any one active player in at least 5 years, and likely ever. You don't take that kind of cap hit when you need to produce wins now.


If they do this I might laugh my ass off, as it increases the chances that Jones could get a 4th coach fired when whoever they hire in 2025 falls under the spell of football Rasputin when he does "everything we ask of him."
How can you extend a player rehabbing an ACL and with two neck  
cosmicj : 1/9/2024 11:06 am : link
injuries in his history? When’s the last time there was a major restructure of a QB on an IR? Can anyone point to an example?
This is a mess  
PaulN : 1/9/2024 11:20 am : link
A horribly run franchise. Boy this is hard to cheer for. A defensive coordinator that was very popular and was a good coordinator, now walking out the door because he can not co exist with this head coach who has proven nothing as a head coach. He came into such a mess, looked to overcome that, and then has a horrible season, followed by an mess of an off season, all following coach of the tear? Now he is on the hot seat that has the flames turned up full blast in New Yorks sickening media.
Mara  
PaulN : 1/9/2024 11:22 am : link
Needs to help, now!!!! Firing this guy next season will set this franchise back so far that it starts to look impossible to turn around. Simular to the Browns when they drafted Baker.
This team is a disaster.  
Johnny5 : 1/9/2024 11:34 am : link
... Honestly I don't see Daboll here after next year.

This team is an absolute fooking mess.
RE: This is a mess  
mittenedman : 1/9/2024 11:36 am : link
In comment 16355818 PaulN said:
Quote:
A horribly run franchise. Boy this is hard to cheer for. A defensive coordinator that was very popular and was a good coordinator, now walking out the door because he can not co exist with this head coach who has proven nothing as a head coach. He came into such a mess, looked to overcome that, and then has a horrible season, followed by an mess of an off season, all following coach of the tear? Now he is on the hot seat that has the flames turned up full blast in New Yorks sickening media.


Agreed. I see most people siding with Daboll here, but Wink's got every right to be upset with Daboll, who's running a terrible offense despite 2 hand-picked QBs, All World RB, All Pro LT and a crew of solid, if unspectacular, WRs. Year 2 of the system. And they're completely useless.

This is big boy football and Wink's the type of DC we should want here. Give him a respectable offense and you've got a football team. Such a shame.
Who would want this HC job here?  
SirLoinOfBeef : 1/9/2024 11:42 am : link
Maybe that's why we don't get the big names in for interviews.

Did Duggan watch the Giants this year?  
ZogZerg : 1/9/2024 11:44 am : link
The Performance of the D was not good.

Wink's defense mostly sucked and he sounds like a whiny bitch  
Greg from LI : 1/9/2024 11:47 am : link
Pressure is absolutely on Daboll, but we know now why John Harbaugh didn't mind seeing Wink leave.
RE: Who would want this HC job here?  
mittenedman : 1/9/2024 11:47 am : link
In comment 16355869 SirLoinOfBeef said:
Quote:
Maybe that's why we don't get the big names in for interviews.


I've thought the same. Apparently Saban was somewhat interested when they hired McAdoo, but obviously wanted more control of football operations than they were willing to give. As most big name coaches do.
RE: Wink's defense mostly sucked and he sounds like a whiny bitch  
Victor in CT : 1/9/2024 11:51 am : link
In comment 16355883 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
Pressure is absolutely on Daboll, but we know now why John Harbaugh didn't mind seeing Wink leave.


spot on Greg.
He sounds for all the world like a bitter man  
Greg from LI : 1/9/2024 11:59 am : link
He thinks he deserved a head coaching gig and never got one, so he wants to act like an "assistant head coach" more than just a mere coordinator. Harbaugh didn't put up with that in Baltimore and now Daboll wouldn't either.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE:  
chuckydee9 : 1/9/2024 12:01 pm : link
In comment 16355435 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
In comment 16355406 chuckydee9 said:


Quote:


In comment 16355400 BigBlueShock said:


Quote:


In comment 16355390 chuckydee9 said:


Quote:


In comment 16355366 Blueworm said:


Quote:


In comment 16355363 Victor in CT said:


Quote:


are all of these guys blind? The D sucked. They were embarrassingly bad when they played good offenses. 89 points to DAL is enough cause



I guess we need a reminder: 27th ranked D



Still much better than the offense.. remember we had the most 3 and outs by a huge margin.. how long do you expect our defense to hold up? Also most of our resources are committed to the offense with Barkley, Jones and AT.. The defense also had a ton of turnovers.. I am not sure how the defense is to be blamed between the 3 units they were the most effective unit..


These things are not mutually exclusive. Come on now. It is possible for the offense, defense and special teams to ALL suck. Defending Wink because the defense is maybe less shitty is lame. It’s not about ranking the units and then assigning “blame” between the 3 units. They all sucked.



I am not sure the defense could've performed much better based on how bad the Offense and at time special teams were at times.. 27th ranking based on Yards is not a good way to determine if there were 26 better defenses than the NYG..


They sucked in almost every metric except for turnovers, which were almost exclusively produced in the last quarter of the season. It sounds like you’re saying you can’t possibly judge Wink and the defense because the offense was bad. The defensive results simply don’t matter. And that’s just completely asinine. That’s even worse than the Jones defenders blaming everything else besides Jones for results. It’s far worse, actually. The Jets had a worse offense than the Giants. Their defense finished 3rd in the league in yards per game. 3rd. Their offense was a dumpster fire


I am not defending him other than stating the fact that of the 3 units.. the Def performed the best.. this idea that defense sucked isn't true.. was the defense championship caliber? No.. but their DVOA ranking is 21.. not necessarily bad as people are making it out to be.
swell, DVOA was 21  
Greg from LI : 1/9/2024 12:04 pm : link
Still bottom half of the league. In other words, rather subpar.
RE: He sounds for all the world like a bitter man  
MojoEd : 1/9/2024 12:08 pm : link
In comment 16355903 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
He thinks he deserved a head coaching gig and never got one, so he wants to act like an "assistant head coach" more than just a mere coordinator. Harbaugh didn't put up with that in Baltimore and now Daboll wouldn't either.

Agreed. Duggan putting the blame for deterioration of Daboll/Martindale relationship solely on Daboll is absurd. Pro-Martindale spin on this reminds me that it is healthy to be cynical of pundits. Would not be surprised if Duggan gets information from Wink, his agent or associates.
Wink was available for a reason  
DavidinBMNY : 1/9/2024 12:24 pm : link
That doesn't mean he isn't capable.

RE: swell, DVOA was 21  
chuckydee9 : 1/9/2024 12:32 pm : link
In comment 16355913 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
Still bottom half of the league. In other words, rather subpar.


That's a much more appropriate way to describe it.. There is tons of things that need to be fixed.. I don't mind that he left.. but our defense wasn't as bad as people are making it out to be.. and it improved drastically as the year went on.. I am not sad that he left.. Just that there should be more focus on Offense which was horrendous under Jones and they have all the resources (draft and $)..
RE: RE: swell, DVOA was 21  
Dinger : 1/9/2024 1:53 pm : link
In comment 16355976 chuckydee9 said:
Quote:
In comment 16355913 Greg from LI said:


Quote:


Still bottom half of the league. In other words, rather subpar.



That's a much more appropriate way to describe it.. There is tons of things that need to be fixed.. I don't mind that he left.. but our defense wasn't as bad as people are making it out to be.. and it improved drastically as the year went on.. I

Part of the reason he wasn't 'fired' and they let him 'resign'. The defense wasn't bad, but his behavior, possibly his lack of willingness to do what Dabs wanted or other currently unknown reasons for why this has played out. Daboll clearly likes to keep things 'in house'. It also looks like on more than one occasion Martindale was not doing what Daboll preferred during a game. His response to the McKinney complaints also goes against how Daboll handles things. HC has a right to choose his coordinators? Still think Wink has suddenly become an ICON on BBI as tends to happen here. His mediocrity(at best) will be elevated to HoF heights here and when we hire Patrick Graham back and his defense sucks we will reminisce about the stout Wink defenses....../s
I could care less if wink leaves  
kelly : 1/9/2024 3:04 pm : link
Our defense has been terrible. Exactly what did Wink achieve here as DC? Schoen got him players and there was no real improvement.

I really don't see all the fuss
RE: The honeymoon is over  
bw in dc : 1/9/2024 3:06 pm : link
In comment 16355452 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
I would like to believe Daboll and Schoen are smart enough to not risk their jobs on Daniel Jones a second time. But we’ll see.


That is THE question of this offseason.
