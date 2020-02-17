Wink hasn't offficially resigned..

Dan Duggan
Wink's agent and the Giants' front office will sort out the terms of the resignation. But there's no way this is going to be a smooth process with all of the acrimony that exists.
Art Stapleton
I'll make the argument that Jay Glazer's report about Daboll and Wink was intended to undermine Daboll - not Jay's intention, but the info - and guess what: it did. We started hearing all about Daboll's personality, after that and that somehow he had to fix things to make sure Wink stayed.
The team was struggling. Last thing Daboll and the Giants needed.
They are both to blame for this nonsense. Is there one adult in this organization?
The last 10 years has not just been about bad football but it's like watching a bad reality tv show. How many cringe worthy moments can one organization have.
Philly runs a 43 and are not really in a spot to overhaul that.
DC, on the other hand, could be a potential destination
Eh. They have Jordan Davis who can play nose. They have Carter who can play 5T. Both Reddick and Nolan Smith are 3-4 EDGE guys, Nakobe Dean played in a 3-4 in college at ILB. So they may need one more 5T and another ILB to complete it.
as it is about not wanting him to go to a rival on the Giant's dime. If he refuses to resign, then assign him to some other meaningless role for next year and let him sit and stew. He'll resign soon enough.
Seriously.. It was fine and funny with Judge's bullshit but here, no so much. You adn few others love to live off that but the truth here seems like the one fucking clown is the guy who leaked this shit to begin with, who wanted to be a head coach and probably still does and the one who did everything he could to live off a rep that the results and stats didn't bear out!
disarray and back to a clown show. This is Raiders ownership type of BS.
Wink’s behavior has literally nothing to do with the organization as a whole
Let’s not be a drama Queen here
This is a reflection on Wink, on how he has chosen to conduct himself
Exactly what has the organization done wrong here?
Firing his assistants to get him to quit is an odd move. As others have said, this move Giants strike me as passive-aggressive. Even if not made, why not fire Wink and pay the $1.5m if you want to get rid of him? They are playing games. The Giants agreed to that contract. Wink is coming off bad now but so are Giants.
Wink is clearly leaking all this to the national guys
Firing his assistants to get him to quit is an odd move. As others have said, this move Giants strike me as passive-aggressive. Even if not made, why not fire Wink and pay the $1.5m if you want to get rid of him? They are playing games. The Giants agreed to that contract. Wink is coming off bad now but so are Giants.
Answer: They don't want to fire him because he will run to the Eagles.
If in fact you have not resigned—and you happen to be a BBI personage—please, please reconsider. You’ve done a great job with what you have been given to work with (not much), and the defense has improved markedly over the second half of the season. Your D gave up fewer points than the Eagles’ respective unit this year.
If the NYG offense had been anything even marginally better than league average this year instead of a hopelessly dysfunctional unit, the Giants would have a game scheduled this weekend.
Firing his assistants to get him to quit is an odd move. As others have said, this move Giants strike me as passive-aggressive. Even if not made, why not fire Wink and pay the $1.5m if you want to get rid of him? They are playing games. The Giants agreed to that contract. Wink is coming off bad now but so are Giants.
No and you are 100% wrong. That is passive aggressive that was a tactical move. Fuck Wink, the most overrated DC we have had in years.
Ironic that we want to get rid of him, but heaven forbid
Maybe….just maybe if Wink didn’t leak info abs acted like a professional… we wouldn’t be here
Ahh yeah the clown show originality statements. I am sorry, how is ownership the issue? This board has acted like Wink was fucking Buddy Ryan of the 80's or even BB of the 80's.
The grown men comment should be applied to WINK! I feel this is a guy who thinks way more of himself than they guys he works with and for. That seems pretty self evident now.
The Giants should just fire Wink then if they agree that he was so bad. It avoids this drama. What is their excuse? The money / going to Philly? If he stinks, who cares about Philly. $1.5m should not stop a firing of your DC who you do not want to stay with the team.
Maybe….just maybe if Wink didn’t leak info abs acted like a professional… we wouldn’t be here
Then they should fire him now. What is reason they are not?
Maybe….just maybe if Wink didn’t leak info abs acted like a professional… we wouldn’t be here
Then they should fire him now. What is reason they are not?
They think there is a high probability that Wash or Philly would hire him as a DC and they don't want to pay him for his last year
the room. Schoen and Daboll are in lock step, and handle things like this together. Wink was never coming out of this looking good, having his cake and eating it too.
He’s burned the bridge but now can’t figure out how to get across the river.
The organization will come out of this alright and probably with a guy who will do a better job.
Wink is NEVER getting a HC gig. He also won’t get a DC job as high profile as this one.
Don't cave into Wink. Fuck that. He doesn't want to be here he can resign.
Someone gets it. You guys who are somehow turning this into the Giants being inept are totally off on this.
Wink leaked the rift w/ Daboll to the press. He’s been angling to get fired and starting gossiping to do so. Screw that.
This wasn’t a good year for Daboll on the field but this situation reflects WAY more poorly on Wink. He turned out to be a malcontent who wanted to get paid by the Giants to coach elsewhere next year. Screw him
the room. Schoen and Daboll are in lock step, and handle things like this together. Wink was never coming out of this looking good, having his cake and eating it too.
He’s burned the bridge but now can’t figure out how to get across the river.
The organization will come out of this alright and probably with a guy who will do a better job.
Wink is NEVER getting a HC gig. He also won’t get a DC job as high profile as this one.
So what do Joe and Dabs do if he decides he's not resigning? Are they really going to keep him on as the DC? Can you imagine what a distraction he would be to this team next season?
I get that this reflects more on Wink than the entire organization, but the whole thing is a clown show. And Wink is the ultimate clown, but this is so on brand for this entire operation for the past decade…parody and absurdity.
Don't cave into Wink. Fuck that. He doesn't want to be here he can resign.
Someone gets it. You guys who are somehow turning this into the Giants being inept are totally off on this.
Wink leaked the rift w/ Daboll to the press. He’s been angling to get fired and starting gossiping to do so. Screw that.
This wasn’t a good year for Daboll on the field but this situation reflects WAY more poorly on Wink. He turned out to be a malcontent who wanted to get paid by the Giants to coach elsewhere next year. Screw him
that he go to one of our rivals. Is he bad or is he good?
Not ironic. He’s a one trick pony whose defenses can be hard to gameplan against. I happen to think he’s wildly overrated. He had some good defenses his first 2 years in Baltimore, but OC’s have caught on, and his defenses have been bottom 1/3rd ever since. And I doubt he’s going to change.
RE: Ironic that we want to get rid of him, but heaven forbid
If that was obvious to all, why did Schoen and Daboll hire him?
Wink is mostly at fault here for behaving like an ass, but this doesn't instill a lot of confidence in the organization's vetting and hiring process - which has been in question for years given the revolving door of coaches.
If that was obvious to all, why did Schoen and Daboll hire him?
Wink is mostly at fault here for behaving like an ass, but this doesn't instill a lot of confidence in the organization's vetting and hiring process - which has been in question for years given the revolving door of coaches.
You never hired someone who turned out to not be what you wanted? We have no idea what went on behind the scenes.
All this shows Wink was a wet nurse to his assistant coaches
corporate america exit package negotiation for a senior executive. Wink is playing games trying to get the Giants to fire him so he has complete freedom to go wherever he wants, which could be literally any of the NFC East teams.
The Giants don't want him to do that for obivious reasons, so now we are in the point where they are going over the $$ and non-compete terms.
Daboll carefully used the words "expected back" yesterday to put it on Wink to quit & Giants keep control of Wink in 2024. My bet is right now Wink's agents and the Giants are negotiating the terms. And further, I think they will end up saying that Wink cannot work for any of the NFC East teams unless he's offered a head coaching job (he won't get that). They will likely not even put wording in that he can't take a DC job because the Eagles will put in some "consultant" language in, which they have done before.
Depending on how much the Giants want to draw a line, they can say he can't coach anywhere...hence the negotiation part. I'm sure this will get resolved soon so both parties can just move on, but there is very little chance Wink will end up anywhere in the NFC East in 2024.
If that was obvious to all, why did Schoen and Daboll hire him?
Wink is mostly at fault here for behaving like an ass, but this doesn't instill a lot of confidence in the organization's vetting and hiring process - which has been in question for years given the revolving door of coaches.
You never hired someone who turned out to not be what you wanted? We have no idea what went on behind the scenes.
Have you ever hired someone who got fired from his last gig for being a mondo butthole, and then were surprised he was in fact a mondo butthole?
organization needs to move on and this looks not only bad but weak considering the whole situation. If that means Wink is free to go where he wants so be it. They should not be concerned with what Wink does imv but Wink has to also agree that the organization is done with him in totality or very close to it.
Build a good team and then run up the score if Wink surfaces elsewhere. If that is with a division team so be it.
If that was obvious to all, why did Schoen and Daboll hire him?
Wink is mostly at fault here for behaving like an ass, but this doesn't instill a lot of confidence in the organization's vetting and hiring process - which has been in question for years given the revolving door of coaches.
You never hired someone who turned out to not be what you wanted? We have no idea what went on behind the scenes.
That is not what I said. I said when you evaluate it with all of the other poor coaching hires, it shows a potential fault in the hiring/vetting process.
If I hired a guy who was an ass, it happens. When most people I hire get fired in under two years, it may suggest I suck at hiring.
Specifically to Sean's post above (which I think is hyperbole), if there was an obvious red flag on this hire and it went bad this quickly, that is also a little bit on the person doing the hiring.
No and you are 100% wrong. That is passive aggressive that was a tactical move. Fuck Wink, the most overrated DC we have had in years.
The OLB position has been nearly as disappointing as the OL. Firing Wilkins could just be a performance issue and the issue between Wink and Daboll could have been around Daboll talking to Wink his disappointment with Wilkins earlier in the season.
They may have expected Wink back because they had no plans of firing him and he knew Wilkins was going to be let go regardless of Wink staying or leaving. Thus putting Wink's return in Wink's hands. Can you get over us letting your friend go for poor performance or not.
While most of the country deal with at-will employment (i.e. I can fire you as I like and you can quit as you like), we have millionaires in contracts battling over money.
When it happens in the corporate world, the press doesn't care. I watched a whole group come into the office every day and sit on their hands with no responsibility for a month while they were in a stand-off with the acquiring company who wanted them out, but didn't want to trigger their equity payout by firing them.
If that was obvious to all, why did Schoen and Daboll hire him?
Wink is mostly at fault here for behaving like an ass, but this doesn't instill a lot of confidence in the organization's vetting and hiring process - which has been in question for years given the revolving door of coaches.
Mike, I agree. It's also a reflection on Daboll for hiring someone outside of the Belichick/Saban program. The same applies to Kafka who reportedly isn't thrilled with the situation either.
Daboll also butted heads with McDermott, so it's fair to criticize Daboll for not anticipating this.
*The Giants don't want to fire Wink, because they don't want to pay him + let him coach in the division
*Wink doesn't want to give them the satisfaction to resign, for the same reasons
This is like when George Costanza was faking his handicap and they sealed up his office, so he snuck in the vents. Or when he kept up the lie of having a place in the Hamptons, and then drove all the way out there before admitting it.
If neither side blinks, and Wink just stays employed, imagine how awkward that would be? Crazy this is actually going on.
They could open up Wink's private bathroom for everyone to use.
the room. Schoen and Daboll are in lock step, and handle things like this together. Wink was never coming out of this looking good, having his cake and eating it too.
He’s burned the bridge but now can’t figure out how to get across the river.
The organization will come out of this alright and probably with a guy who will do a better job.
Wink is NEVER getting a HC gig. He also won’t get a DC job as high profile as this one.
So what do Joe and Dabs do if he decides he's not resigning? Are they really going to keep him on as the DC? Can you imagine what a distraction he would be to this team next season?
Keep him as DC in title take away all his responsibilities. Promote Dre to actually run the defense. Quietly let him go later this year when all coaching vacancies are filled and there is no where for him to go.
Wink asked the Giants to subscribe to Peacock for Saturday's game and Schoen said no - he explained the importance of the team's budget and he could not justify the cost.
Schoen explained to Wink that many Americas live paycheck to paycheck and despite being upper class, they could not do it. Apparently this did not sit well with Wink - he was mostly confused by the logic and now wants to be fired and paid so that he can buy the Peacock game for $4.99 with a portion of next years salary.
They could always hire another DC and pay Wink to sit on the couch.
plus if he is in contract and resigns, I believe the new team may have to compensate us.
This is likely why we fired his two favorite assistants yesterday. Forcing him to resign so we do not have to pay out the rest of his contract, and also so we can control where he goes (outside of the division).
He signed a very healthy contract and doesn’t want to honor it. That is fine, but there are consequences of breaking a contract. It is why contracts exist.
And from what I read the Wilken brothers may have been involved in the Glazer leaks which seems like a dirty plan to get Wink out. It all smells from that side. Daboll has avoided saying anything disparaging of Wink.
Wink strikes me as an arrogant as. It might make him good as a DC but shitty as a partner.
Then find a breach of the contract, fire him for cause, and file a complaint with the league and union. You don't get to simultaneously get to say "there is no evidence he did anything outside of the contract" and "we want to fire him without paying him his contract."
Make the whole thing very public so that nobody will hire him because of the headache.
As far as giving away our secrets, what would those be? How to blitz and pray for turnovers?
But ultimately Daboll and Schoen have executive authority over Wink. Period.
On the flip side, Daboll has also shown a tendency to be surly/difficult - i don't think thats always a negative, but again, there's been some word that he and McDermott had a falling out there last year plus in Buffalo too on similar grounds.
Not surprising but a consistent theme of guys that work under Belichick (and even intersection with Saban) is the trouble that brews in overseeing other coaches/tough on their staff - Patricia, Judge, O'Brien, McDaniels, now Daboll, etc.
I have with the Giants side of this was the intimation by Ranaan yesterday that the Wilkins bros were fired just to piss off Wink so he would quit. If that is true, that is a terrible look.
I am not saying this is true or I am assuming it is true, but he made it sound like they were not getting canned otherwise and were just pawns in this.
I heard that they were the probable leak to Glazer (obviously with Winks approval). If that is true, there was no way they should be in the building. But who knows?
If that is the case then I agree. If they did something themselves to warrant firing (including going to Glazer) then I am fine with it. If however, it was done to piss Wink off and otherwise would not have happened, that is bush league.
Ahh yeah the clown show originality statements. I am sorry, how is ownership the issue? This board has acted like Wink was fucking Buddy Ryan of the 80's or even BB of the 80's.
The grown men comment should be applied to WINK! I feel this is a guy who thinks way more of himself than they guys he works with and for. That seems pretty self evident now.
The Giants should just fire Wink then if they agree that he was so bad. It avoids this drama. What is their excuse? The money / going to Philly? If he stinks, who cares about Philly. $1.5m should not stop a firing of your DC who you do not want to stay with the team.
Until he does go to Philly then you'll bitch about that. It's the BBI playbook
The OLB performance was abysmal under Wilkens' coaching
If Wink quits, he leaves money on the table and can't DC elsewhere for another year. If Daboll fires him, he can. Daboll probably doesn't want him jumping to Philly, Dallas, or Washington. The longer this takes to get resolved, the less chance a fired Wink will land another DC gig, and the fewer options Daboll will have to replace him.
So it seems to be a question of who blinks first.
RE: The more this drags, the more my attitude is fuck Wink
If Wink quits, he leaves money on the table and can't DC elsewhere for another year. If Daboll fires him, he can. Daboll probably doesn't want him jumping to Philly, Dallas, or Washington. The longer this takes to get resolved, the less chance a fired Wink will land another DC gig, and the fewer options Daboll will have to replace him.
So it seems to be a question of who blinks first.
They can replace him. Promote Wink to Asst HC, responsible for film review in a work from home position. Hire a defensive coordinator.
That is the plan.
We thought we were getting adults in the room. The leadership of this team is nothing but a bunch of four year olds who haven't had their diapers changed and haven't had enough sleep.
Tantrums, Tantrums, Tantrums.......and so little to show for it.
Is Joe an adult or one of the children running around in the room screaming because someone stole his teddy bear. GEEZ!
Wink's agent and the Giants' front office will sort out the terms of the resignation. But there's no way this is going to be a smooth process with all of the acrimony that exists.
That is why the Giants do not want to fire him. He's under contract. If he resigns, they own his rights for a year.
I'll make the argument that Jay Glazer's report about Daboll and Wink was intended to undermine Daboll - not Jay's intention, but the info - and guess what: it did. We started hearing all about Daboll's personality, after that and that somehow he had to fix things to make sure Wink stayed.
The team was struggling. Last thing Daboll and the Giants needed.
Wink Martindale is resigning!!!!
You saw the news everywhere yesterday right? And all around the same time frame?
But Wink has not officially handed in his resignation to the Giants. Still. Told you that yesterday.
So where did all those reports come from yesterday?
Pulled a Costanza and showed up for work today?
He can't both quit and get paid, especially since the Giants legally have him under contract.
What I don't like is the role the reporters played in stirring the pot. Anything for a Headline.
Philly runs a 43 and are not really in a spot to overhaul that.
DC, on the other hand, could be a potential destination
He can't both quit and get paid, especially since the Giants legally have him under contract.
Exactly. If they fire him they still pay him. If he quits they don’t.
I think a lot of people like the idea of Wink Martindale's "aggressive" defense than the actual performance of it.
Hope the Giants make him honor the terms of the contract he signed.
What I don't like is the role the reporters played in stirring the pot. Anything for a Headline.
this would appear be the subject using reporters to create a messy situation.
a lot more clarity on why harbough walked away from wink when he had an alternative he liked available.
neither side looks good here but this is winks second time parting on not great terms. good DC but not as good as he seems to think.
Wink’s behavior has literally nothing to do with the organization as a whole
Let’s not be a drama Queen here
This is a reflection on Wink, on how he has chosen to conduct himself
Exactly what has the organization done wrong here?
The last 10 years has not just been about bad football but it's like watching a bad reality tv show. How many cringe worthy moments can one organization have.
Philly runs a 43 and are not really in a spot to overhaul that.
DC, on the other hand, could be a potential destination
What I don't like is the role the reporters played in stirring the pot. Anything for a Headline.
Absoulutly no deal. Wink embarrassed the team and organization, If he doesn't resign, Giants should put him of Leave of absence and let him rot.
Wink’s behavior has literally nothing to do with the organization as a whole
Let’s not be a drama Queen here
This is a reflection on Wink, on how he has chosen to conduct himself
Exactly what has the organization done wrong here?
+1
BBI whines when the Giants give away the store and whine when they play hardball. Can’t please the masses.
Seriously.. It was fine and funny with Judge's bullshit but here, no so much. You adn few others love to live off that but the truth here seems like the one fucking clown is the guy who leaked this shit to begin with, who wanted to be a head coach and probably still does and the one who did everything he could to live off a rep that the results and stats didn't bear out!
Pay Wink a portion of the contractual obligation in return for his agreement not to coach within the division. Happens all the time - it's business, not personal.
What I don't like is the role the reporters played in stirring the pot. Anything for a Headline.
Absoulutly no deal. Wink embarrassed the team and organization, If he doesn't resign, Giants should put him of Leave of absence and let him rot.
100%
Why should the Giants let him have his cake and eat it too?
Ahh yeah the clown show originality statements. I am sorry, how is ownership the issue? This board has acted like Wink was fucking Buddy Ryan of the 80's or even BB of the 80's.
The grown men comment should be applied to WINK! I feel this is a guy who thinks way more of himself than they guys he works with and for. That seems pretty self evident now.
It is. At the same time, the offspring of Belichick who become HCs seem to have a common denominator: horrible people skills.
It's like they wear it as a badge of honor.
Firing his assistants to get him to quit is an odd move. As others have said, this move Giants strike me as passive-aggressive. Even if not made, why not fire Wink and pay the $1.5m if you want to get rid of him? They are playing games. The Giants agreed to that contract. Wink is coming off bad now but so are Giants.
Answer: They don't want to fire him because he will run to the Eagles.
If the NYG offense had been anything even marginally better than league average this year instead of a hopelessly dysfunctional unit, the Giants would have a game scheduled this weekend.
Please reconsider, my man. Reconsider.
No and you are 100% wrong. That is passive aggressive that was a tactical move. Fuck Wink, the most overrated DC we have had in years.
Maybe….just maybe if Wink didn’t leak info abs acted like a professional… we wouldn’t be here
Ahh yeah the clown show originality statements. I am sorry, how is ownership the issue? This board has acted like Wink was fucking Buddy Ryan of the 80's or even BB of the 80's.
The grown men comment should be applied to WINK! I feel this is a guy who thinks way more of himself than they guys he works with and for. That seems pretty self evident now.
Maybe….just maybe if Wink didn’t leak info abs acted like a professional… we wouldn’t be here
THIS!!!!
Maybe….just maybe if Wink didn’t leak info abs acted like a professional… we wouldn’t be here
Then they should fire him now. What is reason they are not?
They think there is a high probability that Wash or Philly would hire him as a DC and they don't want to pay him for his last year
He’s burned the bridge but now can’t figure out how to get across the river.
The organization will come out of this alright and probably with a guy who will do a better job.
Wink is NEVER getting a HC gig. He also won’t get a DC job as high profile as this one.
Someone gets it. You guys who are somehow turning this into the Giants being inept are totally off on this.
Wink leaked the rift w/ Daboll to the press. He’s been angling to get fired and starting gossiping to do so. Screw that.
This wasn’t a good year for Daboll on the field but this situation reflects WAY more poorly on Wink. He turned out to be a malcontent who wanted to get paid by the Giants to coach elsewhere next year. Screw him
He’s burned the bridge but now can’t figure out how to get across the river.
The organization will come out of this alright and probably with a guy who will do a better job.
Wink is NEVER getting a HC gig. He also won’t get a DC job as high profile as this one.
So what do Joe and Dabs do if he decides he's not resigning? Are they really going to keep him on as the DC? Can you imagine what a distraction he would be to this team next season?
Let him go. Eagles are disintegrating anyway. Last time the fell for that bullshit we ended up with Ben McAdoosh as head coach.
Don't cave into Wink. Fuck that. He doesn't want to be here he can resign.
Someone gets it. You guys who are somehow turning this into the Giants being inept are totally off on this.
Wink leaked the rift w/ Daboll to the press. He’s been angling to get fired and starting gossiping to do so. Screw that.
This wasn’t a good year for Daboll on the field but this situation reflects WAY more poorly on Wink. He turned out to be a malcontent who wanted to get paid by the Giants to coach elsewhere next year. Screw him
This
What I don't like is the role the reporters played in stirring the pot. Anything for a Headline.
I wouldnt offer to pay him a dime...
If you are so unhappy with the current situation then resign.
as some have said - I am not giving in to him at all
Not ironic. He’s a one trick pony whose defenses can be hard to gameplan against. I happen to think he’s wildly overrated. He had some good defenses his first 2 years in Baltimore, but OC’s have caught on, and his defenses have been bottom 1/3rd ever since. And I doubt he’s going to change.
BBI may think he sucks but the organization doesn’t think so.
Who looked like shit yesterday
He was shown the door in Baltimore and they're a better defense for it.
If that was obvious to all, why did Schoen and Daboll hire him?
Wink is mostly at fault here for behaving like an ass, but this doesn't instill a lot of confidence in the organization's vetting and hiring process - which has been in question for years given the revolving door of coaches.
Only by clueless people who judge headlines.
This was never going to work.
If that was obvious to all, why did Schoen and Daboll hire him?
Wink is mostly at fault here for behaving like an ass, but this doesn't instill a lot of confidence in the organization's vetting and hiring process - which has been in question for years given the revolving door of coaches.
You never hired someone who turned out to not be what you wanted? We have no idea what went on behind the scenes.
The Giants don't want him to do that for obivious reasons, so now we are in the point where they are going over the $$ and non-compete terms.
Daboll carefully used the words "expected back" yesterday to put it on Wink to quit & Giants keep control of Wink in 2024. My bet is right now Wink's agents and the Giants are negotiating the terms. And further, I think they will end up saying that Wink cannot work for any of the NFC East teams unless he's offered a head coaching job (he won't get that). They will likely not even put wording in that he can't take a DC job because the Eagles will put in some "consultant" language in, which they have done before.
Depending on how much the Giants want to draw a line, they can say he can't coach anywhere...hence the negotiation part. I'm sure this will get resolved soon so both parties can just move on, but there is very little chance Wink will end up anywhere in the NFC East in 2024.
If that was obvious to all, why did Schoen and Daboll hire him?
Wink is mostly at fault here for behaving like an ass, but this doesn't instill a lot of confidence in the organization's vetting and hiring process - which has been in question for years given the revolving door of coaches.
You never hired someone who turned out to not be what you wanted? We have no idea what went on behind the scenes.
Have you ever hired someone who got fired from his last gig for being a mondo butthole, and then were surprised he was in fact a mondo butthole?
Build a good team and then run up the score if Wink surfaces elsewhere. If that is with a division team so be it.
If that was obvious to all, why did Schoen and Daboll hire him?
Wink is mostly at fault here for behaving like an ass, but this doesn't instill a lot of confidence in the organization's vetting and hiring process - which has been in question for years given the revolving door of coaches.
You never hired someone who turned out to not be what you wanted? We have no idea what went on behind the scenes.
That is not what I said. I said when you evaluate it with all of the other poor coaching hires, it shows a potential fault in the hiring/vetting process.
If I hired a guy who was an ass, it happens. When most people I hire get fired in under two years, it may suggest I suck at hiring.
Specifically to Sean's post above (which I think is hyperbole), if there was an obvious red flag on this hire and it went bad this quickly, that is also a little bit on the person doing the hiring.
That goes both ways. If you don’t want an employee to work for you any longer, you fire them.
No and you are 100% wrong. That is passive aggressive that was a tactical move. Fuck Wink, the most overrated DC we have had in years.
They may have expected Wink back because they had no plans of firing him and he knew Wilkins was going to be let go regardless of Wink staying or leaving. Thus putting Wink's return in Wink's hands. Can you get over us letting your friend go for poor performance or not.
When it happens in the corporate world, the press doesn't care. I watched a whole group come into the office every day and sit on their hands with no responsibility for a month while they were in a stand-off with the acquiring company who wanted them out, but didn't want to trigger their equity payout by firing them.
Sorry - not feeling too sorry for him.
Becoming evident he was shit stirring with the media to get fired
Baltimore moved on (and he had a long history with the Harbaughs), and improved dramatically. His replacement is one of the hot shot coordinator HC candidates.
If that was obvious to all, why did Schoen and Daboll hire him?
Wink is mostly at fault here for behaving like an ass, but this doesn't instill a lot of confidence in the organization's vetting and hiring process - which has been in question for years given the revolving door of coaches.
Mike, I agree. It's also a reflection on Daboll for hiring someone outside of the Belichick/Saban program. The same applies to Kafka who reportedly isn't thrilled with the situation either.
Daboll also butted heads with McDermott, so it's fair to criticize Daboll for not anticipating this.
The sides hate each other, but:
*The Giants don't want to fire Wink, because they don't want to pay him + let him coach in the division
*Wink doesn't want to give them the satisfaction to resign, for the same reasons
This is like when George Costanza was faking his handicap and they sealed up his office, so he snuck in the vents. Or when he kept up the lie of having a place in the Hamptons, and then drove all the way out there before admitting it.
If neither side blinks, and Wink just stays employed, imagine how awkward that would be? Crazy this is actually going on.
If the eagles want to give up a first round pick maybe you let him go.
Wink is the kind of guy that would send all out blitzes on every play regardless of how many points he gave up just to knock the Giant qb out of a game.
The sides hate each other, but:
*The Giants don't want to fire Wink, because they don't want to pay him + let him coach in the division
*Wink doesn't want to give them the satisfaction to resign, for the same reasons
This is like when George Costanza was faking his handicap and they sealed up his office, so he snuck in the vents. Or when he kept up the lie of having a place in the Hamptons, and then drove all the way out there before admitting it.
If neither side blinks, and Wink just stays employed, imagine how awkward that would be? Crazy this is actually going on.
They could open up Wink's private bathroom for everyone to use.
I thought this was a destination DC not a stepping stone position.
HE (supposedly) hates his boss. Poor guy. I wonder how we will go on...
I side with no one. They both seem childish but what do I know...nothing that's what I know.
as a man too. You don't like your job, quit.
That goes both ways. If you don’t want an employee to work for you any longer, you fire them.
that really feels like a Seinfeld episode.
The sides hate each other, but:
*The Giants don't want to fire Wink, because they don't want to pay him + let him coach in the division
*Wink doesn't want to give them the satisfaction to resign, for the same reasons
This is like when George Costanza was faking his handicap and they sealed up his office, so he snuck in the vents. Or when he kept up the lie of having a place in the Hamptons, and then drove all the way out there before admitting it.
If neither side blinks, and Wink just stays employed, imagine how awkward that would be? Crazy this is actually going on.
They could open up Wink's private bathroom for everyone to use.
LOL!
I thought this was a destination DC not a stepping stone position.
HE (supposedly) hates his boss. Poor guy. I wonder how we will go on...
I side with no one. They both seem childish but what do I know...nothing that's what I know.
The good news is there's not much to be distracted from at this point.
are siding with Wink on this one even though Wink is the one pushing to leave.
I thought this was a destination DC not a stepping stone position.
HE (supposedly) hates his boss. Poor guy. I wonder how we will go on...
I side with no one. They both seem childish but what do I know...nothing that's what I know.
It's not siding with Wink to point out that this was poorly handled all the way around and that management bears some responsibility for that.
How was this handled poorly all the way around?
[quote] This organization is a clown show. [/quote
No. Wink is a clown.
If the eagles want to give up a first round pick maybe you let him go.
Wink is the kind of guy that would send all out blitzes on every play regardless of how many points he gave up just to knock the Giant qb out of a game.
This isn't the 80's. That's hard to pull off-people talk.
That is the plan.
We thought we were getting adults in the room. The leadership of this team is nothing but a bunch of four year olds who haven't had their diapers changed and haven't had enough sleep.
Tantrums, Tantrums, Tantrums.......and so little to show for it.
Is Joe an adult or one of the children running around in the room screaming because someone stole his teddy bear. GEEZ!
I suppose you rather he be fired and freed up to go coach the Iggles defense.
"Well played, Daboll"
"I'll see you in hell, Martindale!"
the room. Schoen and Daboll are in lock step, and handle things like this together. Wink was never coming out of this looking good, having his cake and eating it too.
He’s burned the bridge but now can’t figure out how to get across the river.
The organization will come out of this alright and probably with a guy who will do a better job.
Wink is NEVER getting a HC gig. He also won’t get a DC job as high profile as this one.
So what do Joe and Dabs do if he decides he's not resigning? Are they really going to keep him on as the DC? Can you imagine what a distraction he would be to this team next season?
Keep him as DC in title take away all his responsibilities. Promote Dre to actually run the defense. Quietly let him go later this year when all coaching vacancies are filled and there is no where for him to go.
Schoen explained to Wink that many Americas live paycheck to paycheck and despite being upper class, they could not do it. Apparently this did not sit well with Wink - he was mostly confused by the logic and now wants to be fired and paid so that he can buy the Peacock game for $4.99 with a portion of next years salary.
the room. Schoen and Daboll are in lock step, and handle things like this together. Wink was never coming out of this looking good, having his cake and eating it too.
He’s burned the bridge but now can’t figure out how to get across the river.
The organization will come out of this alright and probably with a guy who will do a better job.
Wink is NEVER getting a HC gig. He also won’t get a DC job as high profile as this one.
So what do Joe and Dabs do if he decides he's not resigning? Are they really going to keep him on as the DC? Can you imagine what a distraction he would be to this team next season?
They could always hire another DC and pay Wink to sit on the couch.
They could open up Wink's private bathroom for everyone to use.
"Well played, Daboll"
"I'll see you in hell, Martindale!"
Lol.
They want to play dirty? There’s nothing dirtier than a giant ball of oil
You want him going to Philly and telling them intimate details about our defenders and the offense?
plus if he is in contract and resigns, I believe the new team may have to compensate us.
This is likely why we fired his two favorite assistants yesterday. Forcing him to resign so we do not have to pay out the rest of his contract, and also so we can control where he goes (outside of the division).
I thought this was a destination DC not a stepping stone position.
HE (supposedly) hates his boss. Poor guy. I wonder how we will go on...
I side with no one. They both seem childish but what do I know...nothing that's what I know.
This is where I am. I don't think there is an adult in this discussion. It seems petty and ridiculous from both sides.
Wink - If you are being treated poorly, quit and get out.
Giants - If he is a problem, fire him. You are worried that a division opponents may hire a toxic asshole who whines to the media?
The question is not just who is right, but also is this really worth the reputation hit for everyone involved?
And from what I read the Wilken brothers may have been involved in the Glazer leaks which seems like a dirty plan to get Wink out. It all smells from that side. Daboll has avoided saying anything disparaging of Wink.
Wink strikes me as an arrogant as. It might make him good as a DC but shitty as a partner.
are siding with Wink on this one even though Wink is the one pushing to leave.
I thought this was a destination DC not a stepping stone position.
HE (supposedly) hates his boss. Poor guy. I wonder how we will go on...
I side with no one. They both seem childish but what do I know...nothing that's what I know.
This is where I am. I don't think there is an adult in this discussion. It seems petty and ridiculous from both sides.
Wink - If you are being treated poorly, quit and get out.
Giants - If he is a problem, fire him. You are worried that a division opponents may hire a toxic asshole who whines to the media?
The question is not just who is right, but also is this really worth the reputation hit for everyone involved?
High stakes + egos + personality clashes have a way of making soluble issues spiral out of control.
Then find a breach of the contract, fire him for cause, and file a complaint with the league and union. You don't get to simultaneously get to say "there is no evidence he did anything outside of the contract" and "we want to fire him without paying him his contract."
Make the whole thing very public so that nobody will hire him because of the headache.
As far as giving away our secrets, what would those be? How to blitz and pray for turnovers?
It does, doesn't it. 3 weeks between the Glazer report and Eagles sidelining Desai.
On the flip side, Daboll has also shown a tendency to be surly/difficult - i don't think thats always a negative, but again, there's been some word that he and McDermott had a falling out there last year plus in Buffalo too on similar grounds.
Not surprising but a consistent theme of guys that work under Belichick (and even intersection with Saban) is the trouble that brews in overseeing other coaches/tough on their staff - Patricia, Judge, O'Brien, McDaniels, now Daboll, etc.
I am not saying this is true or I am assuming it is true, but he made it sound like they were not getting canned otherwise and were just pawns in this.
I am not saying this is true or I am assuming it is true, but he made it sound like they were not getting canned otherwise and were just pawns in this.
I am not saying this is true or I am assuming it is true, but he made it sound like they were not getting canned otherwise and were just pawns in this.
I heard that they were the probable leak to Glazer (obviously with Winks approval). If that is true, there was no way they should be in the building. But who knows?
If that is the case then I agree. If they did something themselves to warrant firing (including going to Glazer) then I am fine with it. If however, it was done to piss Wink off and otherwise would not have happened, that is bush league.
Ahh yeah the clown show originality statements. I am sorry, how is ownership the issue? This board has acted like Wink was fucking Buddy Ryan of the 80's or even BB of the 80's.
The grown men comment should be applied to WINK! I feel this is a guy who thinks way more of himself than they guys he works with and for. That seems pretty self evident now.
The Giants should just fire Wink then if they agree that he was so bad. It avoids this drama. What is their excuse? The money / going to Philly? If he stinks, who cares about Philly. $1.5m should not stop a firing of your DC who you do not want to stay with the team.
Until he does go to Philly then you'll bitch about that. It's the BBI playbook
I am not saying this is true or I am assuming it is true, but he made it sound like they were not getting canned otherwise and were just pawns in this.
The whole timeline by the Giants seems....odd and petty.
Maybe I'm mistaken, but when was the last time the Giants scheduled an 8:30 am press conference? This was apparently the Giants plan:
*Fire Bobby Johnson and McGhaughey - moves "Giants Nation" would be glad about - before the press conference. Say Wink's expected back.
*Schedule a press conference at 8:30 am and take your victory lap for the moves.
*Afterwards - fire the Wilkins bros. Avoiding any of the obvious questions people would have about that. Then hope Wink quits.
You can see their logic. It just doesn't seem like something a functional, well-run organization would be mixed up in.
He wants to go to the Eagles? Let him go to the Eagles. They don't have the personnel to run his D. Let them deal with it. They were going to blitz the crap out of us anyway.
As for him being under contract, can't teams circumvent the issue by offering Assistant HC positions instead of DC?
The sides hate each other, but:
*The Giants don't want to fire Wink, because they don't want to pay him + let him coach in the division
*Wink doesn't want to give them the satisfaction to resign, for the same reasons
This is like when George Costanza was faking his handicap and they sealed up his office, so he snuck in the vents. Or when he kept up the lie of having a place in the Hamptons, and then drove all the way out there before admitting it.
If neither side blinks, and Wink just stays employed, imagine how awkward that would be? Crazy this is actually going on.
Great episode!!
So it seems to be a question of who blinks first.
As for him being under contract, can't teams circumvent the issue by offering Assistant HC positions instead of DC?
They cannot. That doesn't qualify as a promotion.
So it seems to be a question of who blinks first.
They can replace him. Promote Wink to Asst HC, responsible for film review in a work from home position. Hire a defensive coordinator.
