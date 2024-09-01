for display only
Football Giants to interview OL coach Carmen Bricillo

Anakim : 1/9/2024 9:51 am
The #Giants will interview #Raiders OL coach Carmen Bricillo for the same role on Brian Daboll’s coaching staff, sources say. Vegas granted permission for Bricillo to interview while they conduct their GM and HC searches.
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/9/2024 9:51 am : link
Mike Garafolo
@MikeGarafolo
The #Giants will interview #Raiders OL coach Carmen Bricillo for the same role on Brian Daboll’s coaching staff, sources say. Vegas granted permission for Bricillo to interview while they conduct their GM and HC searches.
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/9/2024 9:52 am : link
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
Bricillo was in New England before heading to Vegas with Josh McDaniels.
A Dante Scarnecchia protege  
cosmicj : 1/9/2024 9:53 am : link
From northern PA. Wiki bio linked.
bricillo - ( New Window )
Does he need an agent?  
Heisenberg : 1/9/2024 9:53 am : link
Good.  
Sean : 1/9/2024 9:55 am : link
Daboll needs to bring in his own guys. People who he can trust that understand the Belichick/Saban coaching style.

Don't venture off and bring in Rex Ryan guys.
Master's in sports science  
HBart : 1/9/2024 9:55 am : link
If he's not the new OL coach maybe he can be Senior Hamstring Coordinator
Miked up at 2022 Raiders camp  
Heisenberg : 1/9/2024 9:58 am : link
seems like a likable dude - ( New Window )
RE: Miked up at 2022 Raiders camp  
SomeFan : 1/9/2024 10:02 am : link
In comment 16355562 Heisenberg said:
Quote:
. seems like a likable dude - ( New Window )
Similar hairline as Daboll
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/9/2024 10:02 am : link
Indiana Area HS (2003–2004)
Assistant coach
Duquesne (2005)
Offensive line coach
Akron (2006–2008)
Coaching assistant
Illinois (2009)
Offensive assistant
Youngstown State (2010–2018)
Offensive line coach
New England Patriots (2019)
Coaching assistant
New England Patriots (2020)
Co-offensive line coach
New England Patriots (2021)
Offensive line coach
Las Vegas Raiders (2022–present)
Offensive line coach
RE: Miked up at 2022 Raiders camp  
Jim in Tampa : 1/9/2024 10:02 am : link
In comment 16355562 Heisenberg said:
Quote:
. seems like a likable dude - ( New Window )

I'm sure that Daboll likes the "look" of this guy ;>)
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/9/2024 10:03 am : link
resume seems a little thin to me.

I hope they interview the Atlanta OL coach and Munchak.
Why not Mike Munchak?  
JoeDonLooney : 1/9/2024 10:04 am : link
I hope the Giants at least interview him.
Seems like a good candidate  
JB_in_DC : 1/9/2024 10:05 am : link
PFF had Raiders OL ranked 28th at the end of 2021.

The linked SI article says PFF had them top 10 in 2022 and 2023.

Quote:
One element of the Raiders that was consistent for another season was their offensive line play. The Raiders’ big men up front were named the 8th-best offensive line unit in the NFL ahead of Week 18 by Pro Football Focus and will likely be ranked in the top-10 in the final rankings, just as they were at the end of 2022.

Despite injuries to starters, the Raiders' offensive line was a force all season. The Raiders were led by left tackle Kolton Miller, who earned the highest PFF grade on the Raiders' offense in 2023 at 80.2. Miller played 705 snaps and allowed just 16 total pressures.

Link - ( New Window )
PFF O-Line rankings (grain of salt)  
Hong Kong Hot Tubs : 1/9/2024 10:05 am : link
Has the Raiders with the #8 overall offensive line for the 2023 season, for what it's worth.
RE: Seems like a good candidate  
Blueworm : 1/9/2024 10:06 am : link
In comment 16355596 JB_in_DC said:
Quote:
PFF had Raiders OL ranked 28th at the end of 2021.

The linked SI article says PFF had them top 10 in 2022 and 2023.



Quote:


One element of the Raiders that was consistent for another season was their offensive line play. The Raiders’ big men up front were named the 8th-best offensive line unit in the NFL ahead of Week 18 by Pro Football Focus and will likely be ranked in the top-10 in the final rankings, just as they were at the end of 2022.

Despite injuries to starters, the Raiders' offensive line was a force all season. The Raiders were led by left tackle Kolton Miller, who earned the highest PFF grade on the Raiders' offense in 2023 at 80.2. Miller played 705 snaps and allowed just 16 total pressures.

Link - ( New Window )


Let me guess, they allowed more sacks once a 4th round rookie was at QB.
Munchak is 63 and has been out of the league  
cosmicj : 1/9/2024 10:08 am : link
The last 2 seasons. Does he even want to coach more? He publicly stated that he took the Broncos job to live closer to his daughter in Denver. The NJ location may be a problem.
Anakim : 1/9/2024 10:09 am : link
"Tristen Kuhn
@KuhnTristen
#Raiders OL Rankings:
- 13th in adjusted line yards
- 12th in PBLK Win Rate
- 14th in RBLK Win Rate
- 10th in Overall Win Rate
- 6th in Pressure Rate Allowed
- 9th in Sacks Allowed
- 4th in PBLK Efficiency
- 9th in RBLK Efficiency
- 2nd in Pressures Allowed
- 3rd in QB Hits Allowed
- 6th in Clean Pocket Rate
- 3rd in Average Clean Pocket Time (Time to Pressure)
- 14th in Contact behind LOS
- 9th in Second Level Blocking Efficiency

There is certainly some areas that need to be improved but the unit is not bad, it's performing at a near elite level with multiple injuries and a platoon starter at RG. Carmen Bricillo has been phenomenal."
RE: Munchak is 63 and has been out of the league  
Anakim : 1/9/2024 10:09 am : link
In comment 16355608 cosmicj said:
Quote:
The last 2 seasons. Does he even want to coach more?



He said he would for the right opportunity
RE: that  
FanMan : 1/9/2024 10:10 am : link
In comment 16355590 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
resume seems a little thin to me.

I hope they interview the Atlanta OL coach and Munchak.


Word from my friend that knows Munchak is he wants to be in California.
DeVito and Bricillo  
gmenrule : 1/9/2024 10:12 am : link
can share Italian recipes ...... Wonder who has the better chicken parm ?
Pasta futures on the rise in N Jersey.  
Spider56 : 1/9/2024 10:12 am : link
Seriously … pls just find the right guy.
Two mongos in a pod...  
Optimus-NY : 1/9/2024 10:20 am : link
Love at first bite:
RE: PFF O-Line rankings (grain of salt)  
Biteymax22 : 1/9/2024 10:22 am : link
In comment 16355601 Hong Kong Hot Tubs said:
Quote:
Has the Raiders with the #8 overall offensive line for the 2023 season, for what it's worth.


I was looking through the teams he's coached, his olines have fared very well via PFF grades. I'd need someone who watches Raiders games to give me more intel here as I'm not a huge PFF fan, but his results are better than Bobby Johnson's were...
Would be interesting hire  
Sammo85 : 1/9/2024 10:23 am : link
Guessing this is a guy they were looking at.
Seems like he took over a poor unit and turned it  
Metnut : 1/9/2024 10:23 am : link
into an above average one despite some injuries. The exact type of guy NYG should be looking to talk to.
RE: Does he need an agent?  
Lowell : 1/9/2024 10:25 am : link
In comment 16355540 Heisenberg said:
Quote:


Lol!

RE: PFF O-Line rankings (grain of salt)  
jvm52106 : 1/9/2024 10:26 am : link
In comment 16355601 Hong Kong Hot Tubs said:
Quote:
Has the Raiders with the #8 overall offensive line for the 2023 season, for what it's worth.


They also were short on talent so he must have gotten more from them to get to 8. Their talent was pretty razor thin on that Oline.
Made  
Sammo85 : 1/9/2024 10:27 am : link
some production out of a bunch of undrafted/vet pickups on interior.
you never really know what these guys do in BBs world  
Victor in CT : 1/9/2024 10:29 am : link
are they really involved or not? if he's really a Scarnecchia protege' and was learning from him could be a good thing.

But definitely go after Munchak and any others deemed worthy. I'd favor Munchak if they can get him because I think they really need a proven commodity here. They need Neal, JMS, and the young guards to develop NOW or we will be looking at a new regime at this time next year.
that line  
46and2Blue : 1/9/2024 10:46 am : link
was pretty bad a couple years ago and he turned things around a bit with arguably not great talent... Still would like to see a proven talent like munchak brought in.
I am sure Daboll has been looking at potential replacements  
kelly : 1/9/2024 11:09 am : link
for a long time. I think he will get someone onboard quickly because that person is going to have to review the entire o line prior to the draft and free agency.
We may first have to discuss this with the organiation's DEI officer  
Beer Man : 1/9/2024 11:15 am : link
Too many bald, bearded guys, we might be in violation
RE: Two mongos in a pod...  
antdog24 : 1/9/2024 11:40 am : link
In comment 16355650 Optimus-NY said:
Quote:
Love at first bite:

It's the same picture
Munchak should absolutely be the top choice  
Greg from LI : 1/9/2024 11:44 am : link
But it does sound unlikely.

If this guy truly soaked up Scarnecchia's knowledge, maybe he's the one despite a light resume.
Talking to a Raiders fan friend  
DieHard : 1/9/2024 12:00 pm : link
He's 50-50 on Bricillo. Says the Raiders O line had a mix of good and bad moments under him, but also that the Raiders didn't do him any favors with personnel.

One point in his favor (my opinion) is that the Pats O-line was pretty functional in 2021 under him and a disaster zone since.

Pretty sure that Daboll/Schoen know  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 1/9/2024 12:10 pm : link
They have to get this right. The team and their future completely depends upon it.

The thing that is obvious is that if they hire him, it’s not just another pretty face.
ryanmkeane : 1/9/2024 12:22 pm : link
I like it, seems like he has good success stories with OLs
My concern would be last  
ajr2456 : 1/9/2024 12:28 pm : link
Year they were great run blocking and couldn’t pass block and this year was true opposite with the same personnel. Would be curious to know why.
RE: My concern would be last  
DieHard : 1/9/2024 12:33 pm : link
In comment 16355967 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
Year they were great run blocking and couldn’t pass block and this year was true opposite with the same personnel. Would be curious to know why.


Good question - Josh Jacobs was never himself this year after holding out, so maybe that played into it. They seemed to get it together down the stretch with Zamir White.

Given that they had Jimmie G, Hoyer and a fourth-round rookie at QB this year, I'd say that having even a half-decent pass block rating is a notable achievement.
RE: We may first have to discuss this with the organiation's DEI officer  
Eman11 : 1/9/2024 12:34 pm : link
In comment 16355803 Beer Man said:
Quote:
Too many bald, bearded guys, we might be in violation


I could see a constant battle over the last slice of pizza.
did quik look at Raiders OL  
bc4life : 1/9/2024 12:42 pm : link
Kolton Miller
Dylan Parham
Andre James
Gre Van Roten
Jermaine Eluemunor

Interesting group - Miller 1st round pick, 6'8", 309 - did a 10'1" broad jump. Parham was a 3rd rounder, James a UDFA (Penn), Greg Van Roten (journeyman), Eluemunor - kind of a late starter w/ wrestling background.
Finished 30th in rushing  
bc4life : 1/9/2024 12:47 pm : link
but had less sacks than Philly.

Giants had most sacks, 20 more than the team behind them.
Raiders OL ratings from PFF  
Big Rick in FL : 1/9/2024 12:54 pm : link
This list includes one player chosen in the top 85. That was Kolton Miller. The rest of the ranked players include a 3rd, 5th, 7th and 2 UDFAs. So not like he had a ton of talent to work with.

Carmen Basilio?  
jeff57 : 1/9/2024 12:54 pm : link
Great fighter.
jeff57  
bc4life : 1/9/2024 1:07 pm : link
Wonder how many besides me recognize that name. BCD, maybe a few others?
RE: Carmen Basilio?  
jeffusedtobeonwebtv : 1/9/2024 1:33 pm : link
In comment 16356042 jeff57 said:
Quote:
Great fighter.


Didn't he have a series of fights with Sugar Ray Robinson?
RE: RE: Miked up at 2022 Raiders camp  
Adirondack GMen : 1/9/2024 1:48 pm : link
In comment 16355581 SomeFan said:
Quote:
In comment 16355562 Heisenberg said:


Quote:


. seems like a likable dude - ( New Window )

Similar hairline as Daboll

And waste line!😉
RE: Miked up at 2022 Raiders camp  
JFIB : 1/9/2024 2:54 pm : link
In comment 16355562 Heisenberg said:
Quote:
. seems like a likable dude - ( New Window )


Would have been nice to hear him critiquing their technique. I didn't hear a whole lot more than Rah Rah stuff. We need a coach who can come in and eliminate the bad habits and teach these guys what they're doing wrong. Not saying it's not him but that's what we need.
RE: RE: Carmen Basilio?  
jeff57 : 1/9/2024 3:43 pm : link
In comment 16356143 jeffusedtobeonwebtv said:
Quote:
In comment 16356042 jeff57 said:


Quote:


Great fighter.



Didn't he have a series of fights with Sugar Ray Robinson?


Yes
OMG he looks like Booby Johnson!  
Simms11 : 1/9/2024 4:34 pm : link
LOL
Kolton Miller LT  
Rave7 : 1/9/2024 4:46 pm : link
The best OL on the Raiders missed 4 games due to injury and played only a few snaps in 2 games.
The Raiders OL coach did pretty well without their LT and better performance than Bobby Johnson.
RE: RE: We may first have to discuss this with the organiation's DEI officer  
HBart : 1/9/2024 4:53 pm : link
In comment 16355982 Eman11 said:
Quote:
In comment 16355803 Beer Man said:


Quote:


Too many bald, bearded guys, we might be in violation



I could see a constant battle over the last slice of pizza.

And a fight to the death over the last donut.
RE: DeVito and Bricillo  
LauderdaleMatty : 1/9/2024 7:43 pm : link
In comment 16355624 gmenrule said:
Quote:
can share Italian recipes ...... Wonder who has the better chicken parm ?


Chicken Parm is hardly all that Italian. Now whose nana can make the best gnocchi and gravy. And maybe find a way to teach the OL not to shit the bed on every stunt ?
RE: RE: Two mongos in a pod...  
bluefin : 1/9/2024 8:01 pm : link
In comment 16355864 antdog24 said:
Quote:
In comment 16355650 Optimus-NY said:


Quote:


Love at first bite:



It's the same picture

What I really like with these interviews..  
Big_Pete : 1/9/2024 10:03 pm : link
Daboll, Kafka and Schoen can get some in depth information that will help the evaluation process but also what needs to be done.

I would expect questions like:


1. What is your evaluation of the current offensive line?

2. What went wrong this year? what went right?

3. Why haven't our young players developed?

4. Provide your evaluation for each of player

5. What are the specific needs to fix the offensive line?

6. what are the specific challenges that you expect and how would you resolve these?

7. How would you improve our pass protection?

8. How would you improve our run blocking?

9. Are there any changes we should make to our offensive schemes?

10. What are the particular challenge with the NFC East defenses

11. How would you improve the development of each of our young players

12. What Giants free agents should we resign or let go?

13. Who should the Giants target in Free Agency?

14. Who should the Giants target in the draft?

15 What is your approach to training camp?


Assuming we interview a few experienced candidates, Schoen, Daboll and Kafka should have a clear understanding and blueprint of what went wrong, what is needed to fix the offensive line and what resources are needed going forward
RE: What I really like with these interviews..  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/9/2024 10:46 pm : link
In comment 16356947 Big_Pete said:
Quote:
Daboll, Kafka and Schoen can get some in depth information that will help the evaluation process but also what needs to be done.

I would expect questions like:


1. What is your evaluation of the current offensive line?

2. What went wrong this year? what went right?

3. Why haven't our young players developed?

4. Provide your evaluation for each of player

5. What are the specific needs to fix the offensive line?

6. what are the specific challenges that you expect and how would you resolve these?

7. How would you improve our pass protection?

8. How would you improve our run blocking?

9. Are there any changes we should make to our offensive schemes?

10. What are the particular challenge with the NFC East defenses

11. How would you improve the development of each of our young players

12. What Giants free agents should we resign or let go?

13. Who should the Giants target in Free Agency?

14. Who should the Giants target in the draft?

15 What is your approach to training camp?


Assuming we interview a few experienced candidates, Schoen, Daboll and Kafka should have a clear understanding and blueprint of what went wrong, what is needed to fix the offensive line and what resources are needed going forward


Anyone the Giants interview is not going to know very little about our offensive line. They aren't sitting around watching 17 games of our OL before they interview this week.
He had his line  
RetroJint : 1/9/2024 11:17 pm : link
ready for Wink , with a rookie QB. What I’d like to know about him is if his line can pick up twists and stunts . We know he can get them to run block . I am
feeling more optimistic about playing the Eagles simply because their Defense is springing leaks . But while conceding that the Cowboys Defense is a bit overrated , the central focus of the interview process should be : how do you pick up stunts ?
RE: RE: What I really like with these interviews..  
Big_Pete : 2:27 am : link
In comment 16357002 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16356947 Big_Pete said:


Quote:


Daboll, Kafka and Schoen can get some in depth information that will help the evaluation process but also what needs to be done.

I would expect questions like:


1. What is your evaluation of the current offensive line?

2. What went wrong this year? what went right?

3. Why haven't our young players developed?

4. Provide your evaluation for each of player

5. What are the specific needs to fix the offensive line?

6. what are the specific challenges that you expect and how would you resolve these?

7. How would you improve our pass protection?

8. How would you improve our run blocking?

9. Are there any changes we should make to our offensive schemes?

10. What are the particular challenge with the NFC East defenses

11. How would you improve the development of each of our young players

12. What Giants free agents should we resign or let go?

13. Who should the Giants target in Free Agency?

14. Who should the Giants target in the draft?

15 What is your approach to training camp?


Assuming we interview a few experienced candidates, Schoen, Daboll and Kafka should have a clear understanding and blueprint of what went wrong, what is needed to fix the offensive line and what resources are needed going forward



Anyone the Giants interview is not going to know very little about our offensive line. They aren't sitting around watching 17 games of our OL before they interview this week.


Anyone doing an interview should be doing some preparation based on the specific circumstances. It is important to demonstrate your approach to the various aspects.

Naturally you won't have the in-depth level of knowledge that you would like, but you should have some basic level of detail on the situation, what the issues/opportunities are and a general plan on how things will be fixed.

With Carmen Bricillo in particular, the Raiders played the Giants not that long ago. The team will have done a decent level of game preparation on the Giants offensive line. Bricillo can certainly consult with Pierce, Graham and Leonard on their game planning.
Big_Pete / Eric: They can review tape with the candidates in real time  
Big Blue Blogger : 7:01 am : link
Eric is right that the feasible level of pre-interview prep may be limited, and will bary among the candidates. That’s OK. Cue up the All-22 and have the interviewees break down Neal (priority 1), Schmitz, Ezeudu, McKethan… is there enough to work with? How would the coach get the most from them? What technique adjustments are needed? What drills would help? How can communication be improved on twists/stunts? Is the playcalling an issue? What would they look for in free agents and draft prospects? Heck, even ask about areas for improvement in Thomas.

I expect highly substantive interviews. Daboll relied heavily on his Rolodex in 2022, with mixed results. He’s in a better position to get the OL hore right this time, IMO.
This hire might be more important than DC  
bluefin : 7:51 am : link
Reminder - historic # of sacks yielded in a season:

1986 Eagles - 104
2023 GIANTS - 85
1997 Cardinals - 78
2002 Texans - 76
2006 Raiders - 72
1987 Eagles - 72
2014 Jaguars -71

2023 was the worst OL performance in the “parity” era. Nothing gets fixed on offense until this is improved - and it’s going to take more than a coach.

All of the discussion about QB, Barkley, etc., are a waste of time when the team has a bad RT and no guards.
Are you sure it's the football  
pjcas18 : 7:58 am : link
Giants? because I read the baseball Giants were interviewing an OL coach. weird.
