Football Giants to interview OL coach Carmen Bricillo

The #Giants will interview #Raiders OL coach Carmen Bricillo for the same role on Brian Daboll’s coaching staff, sources say. Vegas granted permission for Bricillo to interview while they conduct their GM and HC searches.
Mike Garafolo
@MikeGarafolo
·
3m
The #Giants will interview #Raiders OL coach Carmen Bricillo for the same role on Brian Daboll’s coaching staff, sources say. Vegas granted permission for Bricillo to interview while they conduct their GM and HC searches.
Indiana Area HS (2003–2004)
Assistant coach
Duquesne (2005)
Offensive line coach
Akron (2006–2008)
Coaching assistant
Illinois (2009)
Offensive assistant
Youngstown State (2010–2018)
Offensive line coach
New England Patriots (2019)
Coaching assistant
New England Patriots (2020)
Co-offensive line coach
New England Patriots (2021)
Offensive line coach
Las Vegas Raiders (2022–present)
Offensive line coach
PFF had Raiders OL ranked 28th at the end of 2021.
The linked SI article says PFF had them top 10 in 2022 and 2023.
Quote:
One element of the Raiders that was consistent for another season was their offensive line play. The Raiders’ big men up front were named the 8th-best offensive line unit in the NFL ahead of Week 18 by Pro Football Focus and will likely be ranked in the top-10 in the final rankings, just as they were at the end of 2022.
Despite injuries to starters, the Raiders' offensive line was a force all season. The Raiders were led by left tackle Kolton Miller, who earned the highest PFF grade on the Raiders' offense in 2023 at 80.2. Miller played 705 snaps and allowed just 16 total pressures.
PFF had Raiders OL ranked 28th at the end of 2021.
The linked SI article says PFF had them top 10 in 2022 and 2023.
Quote:
One element of the Raiders that was consistent for another season was their offensive line play. The Raiders’ big men up front were named the 8th-best offensive line unit in the NFL ahead of Week 18 by Pro Football Focus and will likely be ranked in the top-10 in the final rankings, just as they were at the end of 2022.
Despite injuries to starters, the Raiders' offensive line was a force all season. The Raiders were led by left tackle Kolton Miller, who earned the highest PFF grade on the Raiders' offense in 2023 at 80.2. Miller played 705 snaps and allowed just 16 total pressures.
Link - ( New Window )
Let me guess, they allowed more sacks once a 4th round rookie was at QB.
"Tristen Kuhn
@KuhnTristen
#Raiders OL Rankings:
- 13th in adjusted line yards
- 12th in PBLK Win Rate
- 14th in RBLK Win Rate
- 10th in Overall Win Rate
- 6th in Pressure Rate Allowed
- 9th in Sacks Allowed
- 4th in PBLK Efficiency
- 9th in RBLK Efficiency
- 2nd in Pressures Allowed
- 3rd in QB Hits Allowed
- 6th in Clean Pocket Rate
- 3rd in Average Clean Pocket Time (Time to Pressure)
- 14th in Contact behind LOS
- 9th in Second Level Blocking Efficiency
There is certainly some areas that need to be improved but the unit is not bad, it's performing at a near elite level with multiple injuries and a platoon starter at RG. Carmen Bricillo has been phenomenal."
Has the Raiders with the #8 overall offensive line for the 2023 season, for what it's worth.
I was looking through the teams he's coached, his olines have fared very well via PFF grades. I'd need someone who watches Raiders games to give me more intel here as I'm not a huge PFF fan, but his results are better than Bobby Johnson's were...
are they really involved or not? if he's really a Scarnecchia protege' and was learning from him could be a good thing.
But definitely go after Munchak and any others deemed worthy. I'd favor Munchak if they can get him because I think they really need a proven commodity here. They need Neal, JMS, and the young guards to develop NOW or we will be looking at a new regime at this time next year.
Kolton Miller
Dylan Parham
Andre James
Gre Van Roten
Jermaine Eluemunor
Interesting group - Miller 1st round pick, 6'8", 309 - did a 10'1" broad jump. Parham was a 3rd rounder, James a UDFA (Penn), Greg Van Roten (journeyman), Eluemunor - kind of a late starter w/ wrestling background.
Would have been nice to hear him critiquing their technique. I didn't hear a whole lot more than Rah Rah stuff. We need a coach who can come in and eliminate the bad habits and teach these guys what they're doing wrong. Not saying it's not him but that's what we need.
Daboll, Kafka and Schoen can get some in depth information that will help the evaluation process but also what needs to be done.
I would expect questions like:
1. What is your evaluation of the current offensive line?
2. What went wrong this year? what went right?
3. Why haven't our young players developed?
4. Provide your evaluation for each of player
5. What are the specific needs to fix the offensive line?
6. what are the specific challenges that you expect and how would you resolve these?
7. How would you improve our pass protection?
8. How would you improve our run blocking?
9. Are there any changes we should make to our offensive schemes?
10. What are the particular challenge with the NFC East defenses
11. How would you improve the development of each of our young players
12. What Giants free agents should we resign or let go?
13. Who should the Giants target in Free Agency?
14. Who should the Giants target in the draft?
15 What is your approach to training camp?
Assuming we interview a few experienced candidates, Schoen, Daboll and Kafka should have a clear understanding and blueprint of what went wrong, what is needed to fix the offensive line and what resources are needed going forward
Daboll, Kafka and Schoen can get some in depth information that will help the evaluation process but also what needs to be done.
I would expect questions like:
1. What is your evaluation of the current offensive line?
2. What went wrong this year? what went right?
3. Why haven't our young players developed?
4. Provide your evaluation for each of player
5. What are the specific needs to fix the offensive line?
6. what are the specific challenges that you expect and how would you resolve these?
7. How would you improve our pass protection?
8. How would you improve our run blocking?
9. Are there any changes we should make to our offensive schemes?
10. What are the particular challenge with the NFC East defenses
11. How would you improve the development of each of our young players
12. What Giants free agents should we resign or let go?
13. Who should the Giants target in Free Agency?
14. Who should the Giants target in the draft?
15 What is your approach to training camp?
Assuming we interview a few experienced candidates, Schoen, Daboll and Kafka should have a clear understanding and blueprint of what went wrong, what is needed to fix the offensive line and what resources are needed going forward
Anyone the Giants interview is not going to know very little about our offensive line. They aren't sitting around watching 17 games of our OL before they interview this week.
ready for Wink , with a rookie QB. What I’d like to know about him is if his line can pick up twists and stunts . We know he can get them to run block . I am
feeling more optimistic about playing the Eagles simply because their Defense is springing leaks . But while conceding that the Cowboys Defense is a bit overrated , the central focus of the interview process should be : how do you pick up stunts ?
RE: RE: What I really like with these interviews..
Daboll, Kafka and Schoen can get some in depth information that will help the evaluation process but also what needs to be done.
I would expect questions like:
1. What is your evaluation of the current offensive line?
2. What went wrong this year? what went right?
3. Why haven't our young players developed?
4. Provide your evaluation for each of player
5. What are the specific needs to fix the offensive line?
6. what are the specific challenges that you expect and how would you resolve these?
7. How would you improve our pass protection?
8. How would you improve our run blocking?
9. Are there any changes we should make to our offensive schemes?
10. What are the particular challenge with the NFC East defenses
11. How would you improve the development of each of our young players
12. What Giants free agents should we resign or let go?
13. Who should the Giants target in Free Agency?
14. Who should the Giants target in the draft?
15 What is your approach to training camp?
Assuming we interview a few experienced candidates, Schoen, Daboll and Kafka should have a clear understanding and blueprint of what went wrong, what is needed to fix the offensive line and what resources are needed going forward
Anyone the Giants interview is not going to know very little about our offensive line. They aren't sitting around watching 17 games of our OL before they interview this week.
Anyone doing an interview should be doing some preparation based on the specific circumstances. It is important to demonstrate your approach to the various aspects.
Naturally you won't have the in-depth level of knowledge that you would like, but you should have some basic level of detail on the situation, what the issues/opportunities are and a general plan on how things will be fixed.
With Carmen Bricillo in particular, the Raiders played the Giants not that long ago. The team will have done a decent level of game preparation on the Giants offensive line. Bricillo can certainly consult with Pierce, Graham and Leonard on their game planning.
Big_Pete / Eric: They can review tape with the candidates in real time
Eric is right that the feasible level of pre-interview prep may be limited, and will bary among the candidates. That’s OK. Cue up the All-22 and have the interviewees break down Neal (priority 1), Schmitz, Ezeudu, McKethan… is there enough to work with? How would the coach get the most from them? What technique adjustments are needed? What drills would help? How can communication be improved on twists/stunts? Is the playcalling an issue? What would they look for in free agents and draft prospects? Heck, even ask about areas for improvement in Thomas.
I expect highly substantive interviews. Daboll relied heavily on his Rolodex in 2022, with mixed results. He’s in a better position to get the OL hore right this time, IMO.
Giants? because I read the baseball Giants were interviewing an OL coach. weird.
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
@MikeGarafolo
·
3m
The #Giants will interview #Raiders OL coach Carmen Bricillo for the same role on Brian Daboll’s coaching staff, sources say. Vegas granted permission for Bricillo to interview while they conduct their GM and HC searches.
@art_stapleton
·
2m
Bricillo was in New England before heading to Vegas with Josh McDaniels.
bricillo - ( New Window )
Don't venture off and bring in Rex Ryan guys.
seems like a likable dude - ( New Window )
Assistant coach
Duquesne (2005)
Offensive line coach
Akron (2006–2008)
Coaching assistant
Illinois (2009)
Offensive assistant
Youngstown State (2010–2018)
Offensive line coach
New England Patriots (2019)
Coaching assistant
New England Patriots (2020)
Co-offensive line coach
New England Patriots (2021)
Offensive line coach
Las Vegas Raiders (2022–present)
Offensive line coach
I'm sure that Daboll likes the "look" of this guy ;>)
I hope they interview the Atlanta OL coach and Munchak.
The linked SI article says PFF had them top 10 in 2022 and 2023.
Despite injuries to starters, the Raiders' offensive line was a force all season. The Raiders were led by left tackle Kolton Miller, who earned the highest PFF grade on the Raiders' offense in 2023 at 80.2. Miller played 705 snaps and allowed just 16 total pressures.
Link - ( New Window )
The linked SI article says PFF had them top 10 in 2022 and 2023.
Quote:
One element of the Raiders that was consistent for another season was their offensive line play. The Raiders’ big men up front were named the 8th-best offensive line unit in the NFL ahead of Week 18 by Pro Football Focus and will likely be ranked in the top-10 in the final rankings, just as they were at the end of 2022.
Despite injuries to starters, the Raiders' offensive line was a force all season. The Raiders were led by left tackle Kolton Miller, who earned the highest PFF grade on the Raiders' offense in 2023 at 80.2. Miller played 705 snaps and allowed just 16 total pressures.
Link - ( New Window )
Let me guess, they allowed more sacks once a 4th round rookie was at QB.
@KuhnTristen
#Raiders OL Rankings:
- 13th in adjusted line yards
- 12th in PBLK Win Rate
- 14th in RBLK Win Rate
- 10th in Overall Win Rate
- 6th in Pressure Rate Allowed
- 9th in Sacks Allowed
- 4th in PBLK Efficiency
- 9th in RBLK Efficiency
- 2nd in Pressures Allowed
- 3rd in QB Hits Allowed
- 6th in Clean Pocket Rate
- 3rd in Average Clean Pocket Time (Time to Pressure)
- 14th in Contact behind LOS
- 9th in Second Level Blocking Efficiency
There is certainly some areas that need to be improved but the unit is not bad, it's performing at a near elite level with multiple injuries and a platoon starter at RG. Carmen Bricillo has been phenomenal."
He said he would for the right opportunity
I hope they interview the Atlanta OL coach and Munchak.
Word from my friend that knows Munchak is he wants to be in California.
I was looking through the teams he's coached, his olines have fared very well via PFF grades. I'd need someone who watches Raiders games to give me more intel here as I'm not a huge PFF fan, but his results are better than Bobby Johnson's were...
Lol!
They also were short on talent so he must have gotten more from them to get to 8. Their talent was pretty razor thin on that Oline.
But definitely go after Munchak and any others deemed worthy. I'd favor Munchak if they can get him because I think they really need a proven commodity here. They need Neal, JMS, and the young guards to develop NOW or we will be looking at a new regime at this time next year.
It's the same picture
If this guy truly soaked up Scarnecchia's knowledge, maybe he's the one despite a light resume.
One point in his favor (my opinion) is that the Pats O-line was pretty functional in 2021 under him and a disaster zone since.
The thing that is obvious is that if they hire him, it’s not just another pretty face.
Good question - Josh Jacobs was never himself this year after holding out, so maybe that played into it. They seemed to get it together down the stretch with Zamir White.
Given that they had Jimmie G, Hoyer and a fourth-round rookie at QB this year, I'd say that having even a half-decent pass block rating is a notable achievement.
I could see a constant battle over the last slice of pizza.
Dylan Parham
Andre James
Gre Van Roten
Jermaine Eluemunor
Interesting group - Miller 1st round pick, 6'8", 309 - did a 10'1" broad jump. Parham was a 3rd rounder, James a UDFA (Penn), Greg Van Roten (journeyman), Eluemunor - kind of a late starter w/ wrestling background.
Giants had most sacks, 20 more than the team behind them.
Didn't he have a series of fights with Sugar Ray Robinson?
Quote:
. seems like a likable dude - ( New Window )
Similar hairline as Daboll
And waste line!😉
Would have been nice to hear him critiquing their technique. I didn't hear a whole lot more than Rah Rah stuff. We need a coach who can come in and eliminate the bad habits and teach these guys what they're doing wrong. Not saying it's not him but that's what we need.
Quote:
Great fighter.
Didn't he have a series of fights with Sugar Ray Robinson?
Yes
The Raiders OL coach did pretty well without their LT and better performance than Bobby Johnson.
Quote:
Too many bald, bearded guys, we might be in violation
I could see a constant battle over the last slice of pizza.
And a fight to the death over the last donut.
Chicken Parm is hardly all that Italian. Now whose nana can make the best gnocchi and gravy. And maybe find a way to teach the OL not to shit the bed on every stunt ?
Quote:
Love at first bite:
It's the same picture
I would expect questions like:
1. What is your evaluation of the current offensive line?
2. What went wrong this year? what went right?
3. Why haven't our young players developed?
4. Provide your evaluation for each of player
5. What are the specific needs to fix the offensive line?
6. what are the specific challenges that you expect and how would you resolve these?
7. How would you improve our pass protection?
8. How would you improve our run blocking?
9. Are there any changes we should make to our offensive schemes?
10. What are the particular challenge with the NFC East defenses
11. How would you improve the development of each of our young players
12. What Giants free agents should we resign or let go?
13. Who should the Giants target in Free Agency?
14. Who should the Giants target in the draft?
15 What is your approach to training camp?
Assuming we interview a few experienced candidates, Schoen, Daboll and Kafka should have a clear understanding and blueprint of what went wrong, what is needed to fix the offensive line and what resources are needed going forward
I would expect questions like:
1. What is your evaluation of the current offensive line?
2. What went wrong this year? what went right?
3. Why haven't our young players developed?
4. Provide your evaluation for each of player
5. What are the specific needs to fix the offensive line?
6. what are the specific challenges that you expect and how would you resolve these?
7. How would you improve our pass protection?
8. How would you improve our run blocking?
9. Are there any changes we should make to our offensive schemes?
10. What are the particular challenge with the NFC East defenses
11. How would you improve the development of each of our young players
12. What Giants free agents should we resign or let go?
13. Who should the Giants target in Free Agency?
14. Who should the Giants target in the draft?
15 What is your approach to training camp?
Assuming we interview a few experienced candidates, Schoen, Daboll and Kafka should have a clear understanding and blueprint of what went wrong, what is needed to fix the offensive line and what resources are needed going forward
Anyone the Giants interview is not going to know very little about our offensive line. They aren't sitting around watching 17 games of our OL before they interview this week.
feeling more optimistic about playing the Eagles simply because their Defense is springing leaks . But while conceding that the Cowboys Defense is a bit overrated , the central focus of the interview process should be : how do you pick up stunts ?
Quote:
Daboll, Kafka and Schoen can get some in depth information that will help the evaluation process but also what needs to be done.
I would expect questions like:
1. What is your evaluation of the current offensive line?
2. What went wrong this year? what went right?
3. Why haven't our young players developed?
4. Provide your evaluation for each of player
5. What are the specific needs to fix the offensive line?
6. what are the specific challenges that you expect and how would you resolve these?
7. How would you improve our pass protection?
8. How would you improve our run blocking?
9. Are there any changes we should make to our offensive schemes?
10. What are the particular challenge with the NFC East defenses
11. How would you improve the development of each of our young players
12. What Giants free agents should we resign or let go?
13. Who should the Giants target in Free Agency?
14. Who should the Giants target in the draft?
15 What is your approach to training camp?
Assuming we interview a few experienced candidates, Schoen, Daboll and Kafka should have a clear understanding and blueprint of what went wrong, what is needed to fix the offensive line and what resources are needed going forward
Anyone the Giants interview is not going to know very little about our offensive line. They aren't sitting around watching 17 games of our OL before they interview this week.
Anyone doing an interview should be doing some preparation based on the specific circumstances. It is important to demonstrate your approach to the various aspects.
Naturally you won't have the in-depth level of knowledge that you would like, but you should have some basic level of detail on the situation, what the issues/opportunities are and a general plan on how things will be fixed.
With Carmen Bricillo in particular, the Raiders played the Giants not that long ago. The team will have done a decent level of game preparation on the Giants offensive line. Bricillo can certainly consult with Pierce, Graham and Leonard on their game planning.
I expect highly substantive interviews. Daboll relied heavily on his Rolodex in 2022, with mixed results. He’s in a better position to get the OL hore right this time, IMO.
1986 Eagles - 104
2023 GIANTS - 85
1997 Cardinals - 78
2002 Texans - 76
2006 Raiders - 72
1987 Eagles - 72
2014 Jaguars -71
2023 was the worst OL performance in the “parity” era. Nothing gets fixed on offense until this is improved - and it’s going to take more than a coach.
All of the discussion about QB, Barkley, etc., are a waste of time when the team has a bad RT and no guards.