We are stuck in a never ending hellscape of mediocrity

I’ve been trying to take a realistic view of what 2024 may look like with the financial situation the franchise finds itself in heading into the offseason. Operating under the belief that the cap rises to $248,682,522 as projected by Spotrac the Giants will find themselves with $36,878,788 in cap space. If they cut Glowinski and re-structure Gano and Wallers contracts it would leave them with $51,370,455 in space before adding rookie contracts and filling out the roster.
Daniel Jones contract will account for $47,105,000 against the cap next season, almost 20% of the entire cap. There really is no incentive to re-structure pushing money to 2025 when they can get out of the deal with a dead cap hit of $22,210,000 post June 1st of that year. Jones dead cap number for a post June 1st cut in 2024 is a crippling $69,315,000.
There is a growing chorus of Giants fans who seem to believe that the regime was pressured into the extension by Mara. First, here is a quote from Joe Schoen’s introductory press conference regarding Jones' development by John Mara:
|“We’ve done everything possible to screw this kid up since he’s been here. … We certainly have not given up on Daniel Jones”.
Shortly thereafter the Giants declined his 5th year option heading into the 2022 season it seemed the writing was on the wall and Schoen and Daboll were already preparing to move off Jones and bring in their own QB of the future. After a successful season and winning a road playoff game in Minnesota the Giants found themselves stuck. They either had to franchise Jones, let him leave via FA or extend him. They obviously chose to extend him and Mara’s comment below sure do seem to indicate that he was definitely in favor of that extension and may have steered Schoen and Daboll into accepting that Jones was going to be there QB1 whether or not that was either of their preference.
Below are Mara’s comments from giants.com following the contract extension at the NFL Meetings in Arizona:
|"I'm very pleased," Mara said at the NFL Annual Meeting here. "It's the type of individual you want to represent your franchise. He had a terrific year last year. He's young. And I think if we put the right pieces around him, how high he could climb. So, I was very pleased about that.”
Mara believes with Jones leading the offense, the Giants can climb all the way to the Super Bowl.
"We've very confident in that," he said. "Again, we've got to put the right pieces around him. He can't do it all by himself. But I think he showed how good a quarterback he could be this year. And if we can continue to improve our roster, I think there's no limit as to how well he can play. He has the type of mentality you want, too. He works hard. He's a great leader. Players really gravitate toward him. So, he's exactly what you want.”
"I had a lot of confidence that he was our guy," Mara said. "We obviously made the decision not to exercise the fifth-year option (last year). I couldn't have been more pleased that he played as well as he did. I think it became pretty apparent, by midseason anyway, that he was going to be the guy. You could just see he was playing with more confidence. I think he believed in the offensive system that we had there. And just watching the way the players reacted to him, too, gave us all a lot of confidence that he was the guy.”
"I spoke to him as the negotiations first started, and I spoke to him I believe the day he first signed," Mara said. "I emphasized to him how much we wanted him here - wanted him to be a Giant – and how I felt it was in his best interest to sign the deal and stay here. We've finally going to give you some continuity, which we haven't been able to do since we drafted you. And we have a chance to build this roster now and be a successful team, and we want you to be a part of it. It was a good conversation. And I was very pleased, as I said before, that he ended up signing the deal.”
With all the information above taken into consideration and the glowing quotes by Mara, I find it highly unlikely that the Giants were ever going to be in a position where they would be taking a QB with the first pick in this draft. They certainly have enough assets to potentially move to #1 if they are in love with Williams, Daniels or Maye but the financial commitments and enthusiasm for Jones from ownership makes it feel inevitable that they will use that pick to add pieces around Jones.
If Schoen and Daboll enthusiastically signed off on DJ as their franchise quarterback then they deserve to be stuck in the hell that they find themselves in. If they were forced into the extension, they should be given every opportunity regardless of how next year plays out to bring in their quarterback and to continue to build the roster in their vision.
This franchise is constantly spinning it’s wheels in place and the two constants in this mediocrity we find ourselves in has been Ownership and Daniel Jones. I just don’t see a way that changes before 2025.
And it's true we don't have direct evidence of his day-to-day involvement, but there's a mountain of circumstantial evidence and if it walks like a duck and quacks like a duck....
1. Pick the right rookie QB
2. Hire the right OL coach
3. Sign the right OL guys this offseason
No matter what anyone says, GM’s and coaches are thinking about the hour glass being turned over. Daboll & Schoen are entering year 3, if they don’t get their guy now they may never do so.
If the Giants draft a QB who has a Stroud like impact, if the new OL coach is the right hire and has the OL playing at even an above average level I think it could catapult this team.
Would this make them Super Bowl contenders? No, I don’t believe the Texans are either. But they got the QB right and now they have direction.
“But they’ll give up so many picks” what exactly have the top 10 picks netted this team the past decade?
I’m down on the Giants right now, and I’m not saying I have confidence they will get the checkpoints listed right b/c they’ve only shown the ability to fail at doing so recently but if they do it changes the entire outlook of this team and regime.
Schoen & Daboll know that which is why my money is on the Giants identifying a QB they like and making the move for him.
The outcome is easy to predict. The offense struggles with Jones. He gets hurt again. Giants finish 6-11. Daboll fired. Schoen maybe too.
Nah, that’s bullshit. If Joe Schoen fails as GM of the Giants it will be because of his own choices, not John Mara’s influence. Schoen is running the show. No more meddling excuses.
And by the way, just a superb negotiating tactic, telling him and his agent on the first day of negotiations that the owner of the team definitely wants him back. Brilliant stuff there by the genetic lottery winner.
No chance they take a QB before round 3 this year. Not with this doofus running things.
The reality of the Giants making a move, dare I say splash trade up, is staring everyone right in the face.
To your first point, it is on them. Enough of the meddling excuse. Not a reality anymore.
Bad year two.
Third year will be telling. Get the QB, make progress. Let’s see what happens.
That move I just don't understand.
I've never seen someone so proud of a wild card win. How has Jones been the other 60 games he's played?
And totally agree with others on it. I don't want to hear the excuses of Mara being involved. This is Schoen and Daboll's team.
But if they run it back with Jones with another year of shitty offense and poor results, they don't deserve to stay.
I still can't reconcile the decision to not exercise the 5th year option but yet believing Mara is forcing hands here with Jones on the extension. He could have done it earlier but was talked out of it by Schoen...no way.
I think Schoen and Daboll just thought the team/Jones were in a better place after the surprising playoff year than they really were. And Schoen misplayed his hand by trying too hard to keep Jones AND Barkley while also figuring a way to create some cap space. He screwed up and now we are stuck with the Jones contract as the outcome.
Schoen needs to fix it in April by moving up in the draft and getting to the #1 overall pick.
It's hard to understand how they can't see what we all do starting them right in the face...
I truly hope they do.
Too many fans are accepting mediocrity.
I still can't reconcile the decision to not exercise the 5th year option but yet believing Mara is forcing hands here with Jones on the extension. He could have done it earlier but was talked out of it by Schoen...no way.
I don't know why people have a hard time reconciling those things. When the decision on the option had to be made, Jones was coming off a neck injury and two terrible seasons, and Schoen could very easily have reminded Mara that they hold the franchise tag if they want it and Jones proves himself.
And to be clear, nobody reasonably is concluding that Mara is "forcing" anything, but it's obvious in his own words that he is very much involved in these decisions, and as the owner of the team his opinion surely carries a lot of weight, no?
Mara was downright giddy after the playoff win in Minnesota. "We're back!" he famously declared in front of the media. Given his words and actions, it seems pretty clear that moving on from Jones after 2022 was never going to happen. Just read his quotes above.
That move I just don't understand.
It feels like they were ready to franchise tag him but Barkley fucked that up. So they signed him to a mid deal and used the tag on Barkley. Should have just let Barkley walk, tagged Jones and drafted a QB in this draft.
Agreed that Daboll/Schoen’s futures are tied to DJ, but I don’t know if they have the authority to correct the DJ mistake. Looking at their body language at yesterday’s news conference when Schoen talks about DJ, I sensed exhaustion and dispirited resignation that they are locked into the looming DJ/NYG implosion and that they won’t be given a second bite of the apple at selecting a franchise QB. Only hope is if they somehow hit the lottery on a Day 2 or, more likely Day 3 QB.
Looking at things with a clear head, the best thing to do is just rip the band-aid off and get rid of Jones, let Barkley go elsewhere and build this team how it should be built.
You don't need faces of the franchise if you're 13-4 and going deep into the playoffs every year. Stop worrying about the fact that a guy acts like you want in the public eye and judge him by his play on the field.
Nothing is going to change until they have a better QB. Actions speak louder than words, if a move isn't made for a QB then brace for more of this for a few more seasons.
Good post Bitey, agreed
Great post.
Why anyone would want to keep the face (or heart, or whatever analogy you want to use) of what this franchise has been the past decade is beyond me.
Planes should be flying over the stadium, but there are still fans pointing to 2022 and wearing Barkley jerseys.
Too many fans are accepting mediocrity.
Who is doing that? We’ve sucked for 10 years. Two years ago, we brought in Schoen and Daboll.
They had a good year one, no? Year one took a losing team to the playoffs and won a game. Anyone looking at that objectively as the first year of a new regime would say it was successful.
Year two disaster. Dysfunction on the coaching staff. Blowout losses. QB fails and is injured. Again. Awful year two.
Is it unreasonable to give this new regime year three before we go into hysterics about a never ending hellscape? I have concerns about Schoen/Daboll and will be extremely upset if they don’t get the QB this draft, but I haven’t given up on them yet. No chest pumping or accepting mediocrity, just a measured, reasoned take on the new regime.
How does that move make sense?
They got blown out and embarrassed in the second round of the playoffs after going 4-6-1 down the stretch. Stop treating it like they were 13-4 and almost won a Super Bowl for Christ sake
How does that move make sense?
Keeping him over Crowder said a lot about this organization. And none of it good.
That's fair. I just went through this as a Knicks fan - overachieving playoff season in year one of a new regime, crash down to earth in year two, make the necessary corrections and get back on the right track in years three and four. Schoen and Daboll can absolutely follow that path.
The Giants look for reasons to be right and as soon as there is evidence of it, they go all in.
I hope they can admit mistakes this offseason and make hard decisions. Daniel is making plenty of money, he'll be just fine.
Spot on as always
Yep, don't cling to a mistake just because you made it recently.
The Giants look for reasons to be right and as soon as there is evidence of it, they go all in.
I hope they can admit mistakes this offseason and make hard decisions. Daniel is making plenty of money, he'll be just fine.
It comes down to this. Pick the right QB, win 8-10 games with him showing well and suddenly everyone’s tune will change.
With that said, the OL hire is monumental. Hiring the wrong guy has the ability to pink slip Daboll. Haven’t gotten it right since Flaherty. No excuses, hire the right guy and pay up.
Quote:
I still can't reconcile the decision to not exercise the 5th year option but yet believing Mara is forcing hands here with Jones on the extension. He could have done it earlier but was talked out of it by Schoen...no way.
I don't know why people have a hard time reconciling those things. When the decision on the option had to be made, Jones was coming off a neck injury and two terrible seasons, and Schoen could very easily have reminded Mara that they hold the franchise tag if they want it and Jones proves himself.
And to be clear, nobody reasonably is concluding that Mara is "forcing" anything, but it's obvious in his own words that he is very much involved in these decisions, and as the owner of the team his opinion surely carries a lot of weight, no?
Mara was downright giddy after the playoff win in Minnesota. "We're back!" he famously declared in front of the media. Given his words and actions, it seems pretty clear that moving on from Jones after 2022 was never going to happen. Just read his quotes above.
That's not what I meant. What I am suggesting is Schoen wasn't forced to do the extension by the owner at all, he simply screwed up in the end after being smart in the interim by not exercising the option. I guess working in that building does makes you dumber.
And yes, many here conclude Schoen was forced by Mara. Even with the indirect comments like you say. But I don't buy it...Schoen just drank the kool-aid on the 2022 season and screwed up looking for higher and better when he should have been more cautious and prudent. And he had the golden ticket with the Tag as his way out and didn't think clearly how to use it. Scary actually.
But 2 is completely irrelevant if you have 1. That is my point.
I just cannot figure out how a still green-GM didn't use the Tag in this instance. Especially when his earlier judgment of not exercising the option came into question from Jones putting up a better year than Schoen expected.
This was the poster-child example for using a Tag on a QB, and he missed it.
Quote:
It may be that: (1) Schoen really did buy into the hype after the 2022 season and thought Jones was a QB he could win with; and (2) Mara was pushing him to keep Jones. I don't see those two things as mutually exclusive.
But 2 is completely irrelevant if you have 1. That is my point.
I just cannot figure out how a still green-GM didn't use the Tag in this instance. Especially when his earlier judgment of not exercising the option came into question from Jones putting up a better year than Schoen expected.
This was the poster-child example for using a Tag on a QB, and he missed it.
I don't disagree.
Its career suicide to do that for Schoen. Even if you want to play Jones next season, you cannot push any of that money in the future and be ready to move on after 2024.
Admit the mistake and move on.
Bold of them to rely on someone to save their neck who keeps hurting his
This reminds me of how Greg Brady was chosen because he "fit the suit".
Quote:
It may be that: (1) Schoen really did buy into the hype after the 2022 season and thought Jones was a QB he could win with; and (2) Mara was pushing him to keep Jones. I don't see those two things as mutually exclusive.
But 2 is completely irrelevant if you have 1. That is my point.
I just cannot figure out how a still green-GM didn't use the Tag in this instance. Especially when his earlier judgment of not exercising the option came into question from Jones putting up a better year than Schoen expected.
This was the poster-child example for using a Tag on a QB, and he missed it.
It's not irrelevant if bringing Barkley back isn't also part of the franchise's plans for the offseason.
Quote:
The franchise's biggest issue is it doesn't know how to make non-emotional business decisions.
Spot on as always
Quote:
In comment 16356171 LW_Giants said:
Quote:
It may be that: (1) Schoen really did buy into the hype after the 2022 season and thought Jones was a QB he could win with; and (2) Mara was pushing him to keep Jones. I don't see those two things as mutually exclusive.
But 2 is completely irrelevant if you have 1. That is my point.
I just cannot figure out how a still green-GM didn't use the Tag in this instance. Especially when his earlier judgment of not exercising the option came into question from Jones putting up a better year than Schoen expected.
This was the poster-child example for using a Tag on a QB, and he missed it.
It's not irrelevant if bringing Barkley back isn't also part of the franchise's plans for the offseason.
I addressed that earlier as being wrapped up in Schoen's stupidity.
The word was Team Barkley was only a few million away from the Schoen longer term offer. So, if you just had to have Barkley (which is silly all by itself) why not just pony up those dollars instead of risking a really bad decision on a $160M 4-year deal with DJ, with injury guarantees no less.
As much as I hate Gettleman for his awful decision-making over four years, this one by Schoen not using the Tag on Jones is egregious.
Agreed. It's downright comical to have been this bad and still not have anything worthwhile at QB. A #2 draft slot, #6, #4, #11 which turned into a #7, and a #5.
1-because they ignored QBs when then were available
2-because they went with Jones in 2019
3-because they continued to stick with Jones and ignored QBs once again
4-and now because Schoen was a moron and gave Jones that longer contract do they ignore QBs once again?
Can't fathom how inept this has been.
I addressed that earlier as being wrapped up in Schoen's stupidity.
The word was Team Barkley was only a few million away from the Schoen longer term offer. So, if you just had to have Barkley (which is silly all by itself) why not just pony up those dollars instead of risking a really bad decision on a $160M 4-year deal with DJ, with injury guarantees no less.
As much as I hate Gettleman for his awful decision-making over four years, this one by Schoen not using the Tag on Jones is egregious.
Fair. Last offseason was disastrous, and that playoff win (that some people cannot shut the fuck up about) was not only fool's gold, but probably did more harm than good for the long term of this organization.
Quote:
Mediocrity the past decade. It's been downright awful and to boot, they did not come out of that period with a highly talented franchise qb. Let's hope that gets corrected.
Agreed. It's downright comical to have been this bad and still not have anything worthwhile at QB. A #2 draft slot, #6, #4, #11 which turned into a #7, and a #5.
1-because they ignored QBs when then were available
2-because they went with Jones in 2019
3-because they continued to stick with Jones and ignored QBs once again
4-and now because Schoen was a moron and gave Jones that longer contract do they ignore QBs once again?
Can't fathom how inept this has been.
They didn’t plan to move on from Eli until it was too late, and passed up on so many options. Mcadoo sucked but he was right.
A poorly ran franchise.
Quote:
In comment 16356249 lax counsel said:
Quote:
Mediocrity the past decade. It's been downright awful and to boot, they did not come out of that period with a highly talented franchise qb. Let's hope that gets corrected.
Agreed. It's downright comical to have been this bad and still not have anything worthwhile at QB. A #2 draft slot, #6, #4, #11 which turned into a #7, and a #5.
1-because they ignored QBs when then were available
2-because they went with Jones in 2019
3-because they continued to stick with Jones and ignored QBs once again
4-and now because Schoen was a moron and gave Jones that longer contract do they ignore QBs once again?
Can't fathom how inept this has been.
They didn’t plan to move on from Eli until it was too late, and passed up on so many options. Mcadoo sucked but he was right.
A poorly ran franchise.
Inept
Quote:
In comment 16356185 ThomasG said:
Quote:
In comment 16356171 LW_Giants said:
Quote:
****
The word was Team Barkley was only a few million away from the Schoen longer term offer. So, if you just had to have Barkley (which is silly all by itself) why not just pony up those dollars instead of risking a really bad decision on a $160M 4-year deal with DJ, with injury guarantees no less.
As much as I hate Gettleman for his awful decision-making over four years, this one by Schoen not using the Tag on Jones is egregious.
I don’t think this would have worked. I don’t think Team Barkley would have accepted anything less than McCaffrey money. (Recall Barkley’s too clever statement that he wasn’t asking to reset the market.). I think Team Barkley was purposely dragging negotiations out in hopes NYG would tag Jones and let Barkley hit the free market.
You are absolutely correct sir.
This reminds me of how Greg Brady was chosen because he "fit the suit".
Danny Bravo!
They didn't take the work in the trenches seriously. All those reports last summer about how good the Offense looked. Meanwhile the OL and DL weren't putting up competitive reps, or at least competitive-NFL reps.
The only one that was taking it serious was Dex Lawrence who was basically unblockable on 1-1s. No surprise, as he is the ONLY top-notch player we have on defense.
If you're talking about the game in 2017, it wasn't even a win. They lost that game but Eli threw for over 400 yards and 3 TDs so the powers-that-be entered their GM "search" with the idea that Eli was going to be the QB.
Quote:
In comment 16356224 rsjem1979 said:
Quote:
In comment 16356185 ThomasG said:
Quote:
In comment 16356171 LW_Giants said:
Quote:
****
The word was Team Barkley was only a few million away from the Schoen longer term offer. So, if you just had to have Barkley (which is silly all by itself) why not just pony up those dollars instead of risking a really bad decision on a $160M 4-year deal with DJ, with injury guarantees no less.
As much as I hate Gettleman for his awful decision-making over four years, this one by Schoen not using the Tag on Jones is egregious.
I don’t think this would have worked. I don’t think Team Barkley would have accepted anything less than McCaffrey money. (Recall Barkley’s too clever statement that he wasn’t asking to reset the market.). I think Team Barkley was purposely dragging negotiations out in hopes NYG would tag Jones and let Barkley hit the free market.
Mojo, I recall a lot of reports last summer saying the two parties were extremely close.
Anyway, the risk of losing Barkley and the importance placed on that in the bigger scheme of things was just another poor judgment call by an inept franchise. Shame on Schoen for becoming one of them.
Quote:
if Schoen and Daboll want to commit ritual suicide by relying on Daniel Jones to save their necks, that's on them.
The outcome is easy to predict. The offense struggles with Jones. He gets hurt again. Giants finish 6-11. Daboll fired. Schoen maybe too.
It's hard to understand how they can't see what we all do starting them right in the face...
I truly hope they do.
I think they can see it. There's no way Schoen and Dabs could be comfortable hitching their wagon to DJ based on his body of work. That includes his "terrific" (according to Mara) 2022 season. Do I think there was an actual mandate by Mara - perhaps not. But I'd bet he made it clear, in no uncertain terms, what his preference was regarding DJ's future.
Quote:
The meaningless win against the Eagles that led to the Giants running it back with Eli have set this franchise back probably a decade. Irreparable harm done by two mirages that the whole league saw through, except at Jints Central.
If you're talking about the game in 2017, it wasn't even a win. They lost that game but Eli threw for over 400 yards and 3 TDs so the powers-that-be entered their GM "search" with the idea that Eli was going to be the QB.
Good point, and makes it even worse.
We are with the Jets & Jaguars
Thats how far we are away from mediocrity
Again, Blake Bortles reached an AFC Championship Game once.
that is, poor to mediocre O-line performance for over 10 years. It doesn't take away the meddling owner issue, but the Oline issues are arguably a greater issue than Daniel Jones.
Quote:
It may be that: (1) Schoen really did buy into the hype after the 2022 season and thought Jones was a QB he could win with; and (2) Mara was pushing him to keep Jones. I don't see those two things as mutually exclusive.
But 2 is completely irrelevant if you have 1. That is my point.
I just cannot figure out how a still green-GM didn't use the Tag in this instance. Especially when his earlier judgment of not exercising the option came into question from Jones putting up a better year than Schoen expected.
This was the poster-child example for using a Tag on a QB, and he missed it.
I think it's simply because he wanted to reserve use of the tag for Barkley.
I'm not saying that's smart. I'm just saying it appears to be the reason
lol they didn't even win that game against the Eagles in 2017.
that is, poor to mediocre O-line performance for over 10 years. It doesn't take away the meddling owner issue, but the Oline issues are arguably a greater issue than Daniel Jones.
No its not. If you polled 100 smart football people and asked them to evaluate the Giants and their biggest need, I would bet close to 100 would say the biggest need is improved quarterback play.
If you magically gave Daniel Jones the best line in football, do you really think he would all of sudden become a top quarterback? I'd argue his biggest flaws have nothing to with offensive line play.
2018 was the most egregious example of this I've seen. To this day, I will swear that the primary objective of that season wasn't winning, but rehabbing Eli's reputation. We literally had asshats (jtgiants) on here after the season getting mad and pointing to his QB rating on the season.
Don't want to delve too deep into Jones, but so much of the discussion from team brass is about improving his supporting cast, not failing him, rather than asking what he can do to raise his standard of play.
A quick look at the 2024 Trade Value Chart (it is only a rough guide):
Giants 1st (6th overall) 1600 pts
Giants 2nd (39th) 510
Seahawks 2nd (47th) 430
Giants 3rd (70th) 240
A total of 2740 points (ignoring a 2025 pick, a player or lower round picks.
Recall:
1st overall Bears from Panthers 3000
2nd overall Commanders 2600
3rd overall Patriots 2200
4th overall Cardinals 1800
5th overall Chargers 1700
I can’t see Giants trading to 1st overall - way too expensive based on 2024 QBs
Commanders and Giants trade very unlikely
So 3rd overall, 2200 points likely the highest they go
In theory, the 6th, 47th and 70th for 2270 gets it done versus 2200, but the “QB” premium likely means at least 6th, 39th, 47th likely for 2540 needed.
I think I’d rather either take a QB with the 39th or 47th or even trade into the bottom of the 1st round (26th pick is 700, which would need the Giants 2nd 510 and 3rd 240 for 750.
So the Giants likely get the pick of any QB but Williams, Maye or Daniels and keep 6th overall and 47th overall to get a WR or Edge in the 1st and OG with the Seahawks 2nd.
2024 Draft Value Chart - Giants - ( New Window )
Other QB hungry teams will surely increase the price to move up.
that is, poor to mediocre O-line performance for over 10 years. It doesn't take away the meddling owner issue, but the Oline issues are arguably a greater issue than Daniel Jones.
First we blamed Kevin Gilbride. We got rid of him.
Then we blamed Tom Coughlin. Then we got rid of him.
Then we blamed Jerry Reese. Then we got rid of him.
Then we blamed Eli. Then we got rid of him.
Then we blamed Shurmur. Then we got rid of him.
Then we blamed Gettleman. Then we got rid of him.
Now we're blaming Daniel Jones. And we'll get rid of him.
When will we blame the Maras?
And by the way, just a superb negotiating tactic, telling him and his agent on the first day of negotiations that the owner of the team definitely wants him back. Brilliant stuff there by the genetic lottery winner.
No chance they take a QB before round 3 this year. Not with this doofus running things.
Outstanding post brother. I agree!
2018 was the most egregious example of this I've seen. To this day, I will swear that the primary objective of that season wasn't winning, but rehabbing Eli's reputation. We literally had asshats (jtgiants) on here after the season getting mad and pointing to his QB rating on the season.
Don't want to delve too deep into Jones, but so much of the discussion from team brass is about improving his supporting cast, not failing him, rather than asking what he can do to raise his standard of play.
Outstanding post brother
That line of thinking will get a 3rd head coach fired.