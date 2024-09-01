We are stuck in a never ending hellscape of mediocrity

Quote: “We’ve done everything possible to screw this kid up since he’s been here. … We certainly have not given up on Daniel Jones”.

Quote: "I'm very pleased," Mara said at the NFL Annual Meeting here. "It's the type of individual you want to represent your franchise. He had a terrific year last year. He's young. And I think if we put the right pieces around him, how high he could climb. So, I was very pleased about that.”



Mara believes with Jones leading the offense, the Giants can climb all the way to the Super Bowl.



"We've very confident in that," he said. "Again, we've got to put the right pieces around him. He can't do it all by himself. But I think he showed how good a quarterback he could be this year. And if we can continue to improve our roster, I think there's no limit as to how well he can play. He has the type of mentality you want, too. He works hard. He's a great leader. Players really gravitate toward him. So, he's exactly what you want.”



"I had a lot of confidence that he was our guy," Mara said. "We obviously made the decision not to exercise the fifth-year option (last year). I couldn't have been more pleased that he played as well as he did. I think it became pretty apparent, by midseason anyway, that he was going to be the guy. You could just see he was playing with more confidence. I think he believed in the offensive system that we had there. And just watching the way the players reacted to him, too, gave us all a lot of confidence that he was the guy.”



"I spoke to him as the negotiations first started, and I spoke to him I believe the day he first signed," Mara said. "I emphasized to him how much we wanted him here - wanted him to be a Giant – and how I felt it was in his best interest to sign the deal and stay here. We've finally going to give you some continuity, which we haven't been able to do since we drafted you. And we have a chance to build this roster now and be a successful team, and we want you to be a part of it. It was a good conversation. And I was very pleased, as I said before, that he ended up signing the deal.”

I’ve been trying to take a realistic view of what 2024 may look like with the financial situation the franchise finds itself in heading into the offseason. Operating under the belief that the cap rises to $248,682,522 as projected by Spotrac the Giants will find themselves with $36,878,788 in cap space. If they cut Glowinski and re-structure Gano and Wallers contracts it would leave them with $51,370,455 in space before adding rookie contracts and filling out the roster.Daniel Jones contract will account for $47,105,000 against the cap next season, almost 20% of the entire cap. There really is no incentive to re-structure pushing money to 2025 when they can get out of the deal with a dead cap hit of $22,210,000 post June 1st of that year. Jones dead cap number for a post June 1st cut in 2024 is a crippling $69,315,000.There is a growing chorus of Giants fans who seem to believe that the regime was pressured into the extension by Mara. First, here is a quote from Joe Schoen’s introductory press conference regarding Jones' development by John Mara:Shortly thereafter the Giants declined his 5th year option heading into the 2022 season it seemed the writing was on the wall and Schoen and Daboll were already preparing to move off Jones and bring in their own QB of the future. After a successful season and winning a road playoff game in Minnesota the Giants found themselves stuck. They either had to franchise Jones, let him leave via FA or extend him. They obviously chose to extend him and Mara’s comment below sure do seem to indicate that he was definitely in favor of that extension and may have steered Schoen and Daboll into accepting that Jones was going to be there QB1 whether or not that was either of their preference.Below are Mara’s comments from giants.com following the contract extension at the NFL Meetings in Arizona:With all the information above taken into consideration and the glowing quotes by Mara, I find it highly unlikely that the Giants were ever going to be in a position where they would be taking a QB with the first pick in this draft. They certainly have enough assets to potentially move to #1 if they are in love with Williams, Daniels or Maye but the financial commitments and enthusiasm for Jones from ownership makes it feel inevitable that they will use that pick to add pieces around Jones.If Schoen and Daboll enthusiastically signed off on DJ as their franchise quarterback then they deserve to be stuck in the hell that they find themselves in. If they were forced into the extension, they should be given every opportunity regardless of how next year plays out to bring in their quarterback and to continue to build the roster in their vision.This franchise is constantly spinning it’s wheels in place and the two constants in this mediocrity we find ourselves in has been Ownership and Daniel Jones. I just don’t see a way that changes before 2025.