Schwartz on the Wink mess…

And I hate to think this but it’s beginning to look like a guy who was never able to secure a head coaching gig from his interviews may with the help of his staff been looking to undermine a first time young coach in DaBoll. Pretty lousy way to operate and even if you don’t think that was the motive, still unprofessional immature behavior. I’m very disappointed I’m him. Goodbye good riddance
With rookie quarterback Tommy DeVito making his first NFL start, Daboll put in a conservative game plan, across the board, surmising that it would take all three phases — offense, defense and special teams — to succeed with a ball-control mindset to have any realistic chance to stay close. The Giants were depleted in the defensive backfield — cornerback Adoree’ Jackson did not play and then Deonte Banks and Cor’Dale Flott were forced out with injuries.
Martindale disregarded the plan and stuck with his pressure packages.
and is a good fit for the personnel, I'm OK with Wink leaving. It's looking more and more like a pattern for him off the field, and on the field he had way more to work with than Daboll and Kafka did. I like aggressive defensive schemes and get that it's an offensive league, but he gets absolutely bamboozled far too often for my taste.
and is a good fit for the personnel, I'm OK with Wink leaving. It's looking more and more like a pattern for him off the field, and on the field he had way more to work with than Daboll and Kafka did. I like aggressive defensive schemes and get that it's an offensive league, but he gets absolutely bamboozled far too often for my taste.
I disagree. I want it to be a familiar hire that can work with Daboll.
I have no love lost for Martingale. I've always thought he was a little annoying.
I think he deserves to be fired, and that's what the Giants should do.
But I put myself in his shoes this week. If my much younger boss, who has accomplished less than me in his career, fired my team. And then went on TV and dared me to quit to make his life easier - I'd tell him to fuck off.
The Giants should fire him. That they have to an honor a guaranteed contract and cannot control where he goes to work next, is part of the deal they made.
RE: Seems to me the Giants PR is a lot stronger than Winks
And Winks initially was a lot more powerful than Daboll control of the media.
Wink can beat Daboll at this game, but the Fpgiants FO is a lot more powerful and experienced in backing Dabol here
I do give Daboll and Schoen credit for trying at first to handle things in house
Someone started the saga with the “Daboll is tough to work for” leak…Giants did a reasonable job of burying that for the rest of the games. But now that Wink acted like he did yesterday, the gloves are off
I have no love lost for Martingale. I've always thought he was a little annoying.
I think he deserves to be fired, and that's what the Giants should do.
But I put myself in his shoes this week. If my much younger boss, who has accomplished less than me in his career, fired my team. And then went on TV and dared me to quit to make his life easier - I'd tell him to fuck off.
The Giants should fire him. That they have to an honor a guaranteed contract and cannot control where he goes to work next, is part of the deal they made.
Put yourself in his shoes? The complete went off the reservation and ignored Dabolls instructions in the Dallas game, apparently. And then leaked all this other bullshit.
Put yourself in his shoes? Screw that. He doesn’t deserve ANY benefit of doubt and his minions deserved to be fired.
We know he wants to quit but don’t want to fire him and he knows he wants to quit but wants to get fired. This sounds like a game of chicken that Daboll started yesterday with his presser and then fired wink’s buddy to get him to quit. While that kind of worked, it hasn’t formally yet. Unless I am missing something this is all posturing that sounds like wink will get some money to leave and some teams he can’t work for. But who knows
I have no love lost for Martingale. I've always thought he was a little annoying.
I think he deserves to be fired, and that's what the Giants should do.
But I put myself in his shoes this week. If my much younger boss, who has accomplished less than me in his career, fired my team. And then went on TV and dared me to quit to make his life easier - I'd tell him to fuck off.
The Giants should fire him. That they have to an honor a guaranteed contract and cannot control where he goes to work next, is part of the deal they made.
not sure i agree. they now probably have cause, and the way he gave them cause / his behavior prior seem unprofessional enough that he sank his own reputation. it's not a situation that looks good for anyone but wink made his bed here, nyg dont owe him anything. he played with fire and is prob gonna get burned bad.
he doesnt want to be an nfl dc but after this there's no way he's an nfl hc any time soon, his best move is probably just going to college somewhere if a viable HC job opens. probably not a good enough option for michigan if harbaugh bolts but would think he'd be an upgrade for a lot of unranked p5 schools.
But I put myself in his shoes this week. If my much younger boss, who has accomplished less than me in his career, fired my team. And then went on TV and dared me to quit to make his life easier - I'd tell him to fuck off.
The Giants should fire him. That they have to an honor a guaranteed contract and cannot control where he goes to work next, is part of the deal they made.
Put yourself in his shoes? The complete went off the reservation and ignored Dabolls instructions in the Dallas game, apparently. And then leaked all this other bullshit.
Put yourself in his shoes? Screw that. He doesn’t deserve ANY benefit of doubt and his minions deserved to be fired.
That's exactly what I'm saying. He deserves to be fired. His staff deserved to be fired.
But do you think he owes the Giants the luxury and benefits connected to him resigning?
But I put myself in his shoes this week. If my much younger boss, who has accomplished less than me in his career, fired my team. And then went on TV and dared me to quit to make his life easier - I'd tell him to fuck off.
The Giants should fire him. That they have to an honor a guaranteed contract and cannot control where he goes to work next, is part of the deal they made.
Put yourself in his shoes? The complete went off the reservation and ignored Dabolls instructions in the Dallas game, apparently. And then leaked all this other bullshit.
Put yourself in his shoes? Screw that. He doesn’t deserve ANY benefit of doubt and his minions deserved to be fired.
That's exactly what I'm saying. He deserves to be fired. His staff deserved to be fired.
But do you think he owes the Giants the luxury and benefits connected to him resigning?
Well he’s seemingly been trying to get fired for weeks, so on the flip side, do the Giants owe him the luxury and benefits connected to firing him?
But I put myself in his shoes this week. If my much younger boss, who has accomplished less than me in his career, fired my team. And then went on TV and dared me to quit to make his life easier - I'd tell him to fuck off.
The Giants should fire him. That they have to an honor a guaranteed contract and cannot control where he goes to work next, is part of the deal they made.
Put yourself in his shoes? The complete went off the reservation and ignored Dabolls instructions in the Dallas game, apparently. And then leaked all this other bullshit.
Put yourself in his shoes? Screw that. He doesn’t deserve ANY benefit of doubt and his minions deserved to be fired.
That's exactly what I'm saying. He deserves to be fired. His staff deserved to be fired.
But do you think he owes the Giants the luxury and benefits connected to him resigning?
if he didnt live up to his end of any normal employment agreement which usually covers not acting against your employer.
RE: RE: As long as the replacement isn't a familiarity hire
and is a good fit for the personnel, I'm OK with Wink leaving. It's looking more and more like a pattern for him off the field, and on the field he had way more to work with than Daboll and Kafka did. I like aggressive defensive schemes and get that it's an offensive league, but he gets absolutely bamboozled far too often for my taste.
I disagree. I want it to be a familiar hire that can work with Daboll.
Bobby Johnson worked great with Daboll. Gotta find someone that can do their job well foremost.
The Giants should fire him. That they have to an honor a guaranteed contract and cannot control where he goes to work next, is part of the deal they made.
not sure i agree. they now probably have cause, and the way he gave them cause / his behavior prior seem unprofessional enough that he sank his own reputation. it's not a situation that looks good for anyone but wink made his bed here, nyg dont owe him anything. he played with fire and is prob gonna get burned bad.
Two separate matters 1) the mutual contractual obligations 2) the practical effect on his reputation.
If there's a clause that contemplates insubordination in his agreement, then the Giants should fire him and they'll probably win if he sues them. Seems like he's been insubordinate.
If there's not, they should fire him anyway and live by the agreement they made.
He's got zero contractual incentive to resign, lose the money owed to him, and let the Giants dictate his next move.
Reputation wise, different matter. Which you've laid out nicely.
Last thought, tactically, if the Giants felt they had the contractual upper hand to fire him, and that he'd violated the terms of the agreement -- the whole charade of "I expect him to return" was either silly or unnecessary.
My bet is that even though he was a galactic asshole, he didn't violate his contract. And that's why the Giants are putting maximum pressure on him to resign.
The article originally said Wink used pressure packages against Dallas despite Daboll asking him to play a run heavy, slow down game style, and Wink ran his packages anyway.
Now it says Daboll encouraged the pressure packages against Dallas which the OPPOSITE of what I read just 5 minutes ago. Something smells.
Very odd. I find the original assertion (Wink went rogue and went with his usual pressure packages) more believable than Daboll "encouraging" him to bring more pressure (like Wink ever needed more encouragement to bring pressure).
That might carry some weight if he/his people didn't go leaking Glazer many weeks ago. Wink has been planning this shit for quite a while because he didn't like the head coach telling him what to do. Same shit he tried to pull with Harbaugh in Baltimore.
I have no love lost for Martingale. I've always thought he was a little annoying.
I think he deserves to be fired, and that's what the Giants should do.
But I put myself in his shoes this week. If my much younger boss, who has accomplished less than me in his career, fired my team. And then went on TV and dared me to quit to make his life easier - I'd tell him to fuck off.
The Giants should fire him. That they have to an honor a guaranteed contract and cannot control where he goes to work next, is part of the deal they made.
Since when has Martindale done more in his career than Daboll? He’s never been hired as a head coach, Daboll has. Daboll has SBs and National Championships to his name. Believe Wink was LB coach for Ravens when they won the SB but that might be it.
I don’t agree that Wink has accomplished more in his career. In fact I’d argue Daboll has.
RE: The story about Daboll walking into a defensive mtg
Since when has Martindale done more in his career than Daboll? He’s never been hired as a head coach, Daboll has. Daboll has SBs and National Championships to his name. Believe Wink was LB coach for Ravens when they won the SB but that might be it.
I don’t agree that Wink has accomplished more in his career. In fact I’d argue Daboll has.
You're right Ryan, that was an exaggeration on my part.
Yesterday, so this aligns. Although this certainly feels like a PR war.
It is a PR onslaught by the Giants, which is what they should be doing. They need to remove the incentive for any other team to want to hire him again. They should make him look like a guy you don’t want in the building.
Not defending Wink at a ll because he is mostly responsible for this mess (assuming what is presented here is accurate), but Daboll needs to do a better job hiring staff. He had to fire friends and assholes this year for being bad at their jobs. Need to start hiring - and managing - people who are good at their jobs.
Yesterday, so this aligns. Although this certainly feels like a PR war.
It is a PR onslaught by the Giants, which is what they should be doing. They need to remove the incentive for any other team to want to hire him again. They should make him look like a guy you don’t want in the building.
Not defending Wink at a ll because he is mostly responsible for this mess (assuming what is presented here is accurate), but Daboll needs to do a better job hiring staff. He had to fire friends and assholes this year for being bad at their jobs. Need to start hiring - and managing - people who are good at their jobs.
I don't dislike Schoen or Daboll, but I'm wondering if cleaning house now would just be getting ahead of the game by a year.
This organization is crying out for a culture builder.
Apologies if someone posted this but a staffing question.
do find it a bit comical to hear Wink chastise Daboll like the D was so much more superior to the O. This offseason it did feel like management spent the majority of their resources on his side of the ball. Top draft pick (Banks), majority of the top free agent signing (Okereke, Robinson & Nunez-Roches), the depth trades right before the season (Simmons and Basham). There was no major injury on that side of the ball either that should attribute to the big decline from last year.
If Wink does not "officially resign" and the Giants cannot get in touch with him, can they interview other candidates for a position that isn't vacated? Do they need to word it carefully?
The Giants plan to interview XXXXXX for a position on their D staff?
Does Wink have any power here preventing the Giants from hiring his successor? Wink comes across as immature and now I wouldn't put it past Wink to be spiteful.
That would be one of the more bizarre contracts encountered, and I’ve seen a lot of employment agreements. But even if it were true, they could just let him keep the title and change his official duties if that were the case for next year. He could be DC with medical duties being collecting towels.
He gave the game ball to Wink after the Pats game. Seems in hindsight that was a peacemaking move.
Daboll confronting Wink twice corroborates what I heard, Wink was the one going to the press and talking. That's a big no no for players - for coaches that is very low. Good on Daboll for being a man and asking to their faces if they had an issue with him.
RE: RE: Apologies if someone posted this but a staffing question.
If Wink does not "officially resign" and the Giants cannot get in touch with him, can they interview other candidates for a position that isn't vacated? Do they need to word it carefully?
The Giants plan to interview XXXXXX for a position on their D staff?
Does Wink have any power here preventing the Giants from hiring his successor? Wink comes across as immature and now I wouldn't put it past Wink to be spiteful.
That would be one of the more bizarre contracts encountered, and I’ve seen a lot of employment agreements. But even if it were true, they could just let him keep the title and change his official duties if that were the case for next year. He could be DC with medical duties being collecting towels.
I have no love lost for Martingale. I've always thought he was a little annoying.
I think he deserves to be fired, and that's what the Giants should do.
But I put myself in his shoes this week. If my much younger boss, who has accomplished less than me in his career, fired my team. And then went on TV and dared me to quit to make his life easier - I'd tell him to fuck off.
The Giants should fire him. That they have to an honor a guaranteed contract and cannot control where he goes to work next, is part of the deal they made.
I think he is “Martindale” which is really why “Wink” is a relevant nickname.
Doesn’t have a clause allowing for cause termination. That would be insane. He could basically come in, shit on the field, punch Daboll in the face and then do a press conference in his own vomit if he couldn’t be terminated for cause.
Perhaps the “cause” provision is very narrow but it’s hard to imagine that it’s so narrow it doesn’t encompass “showing up for work.”
Cause is a legal term of art of course, and would result in litigation but his contract certainly has it.
as an aside for all the hand wringing over non-merit hiring practices
this is why coaches hire people they've worked with before. bobby johnson is evidence of the downside with that, and there are no sure things, but there is the practical reason why that's done - and that is to avoid relationships that dont fit as this one appears to be.
Doesn’t have a clause allowing for cause termination. That would be insane. He could basically come in, shit on the field, punch Daboll in the face and then do a press conference in his own vomit if he couldn’t be terminated for cause.
Perhaps the “cause” provision is very narrow but it’s hard to imagine that it’s so narrow it doesn’t encompass “showing up for work.”
Cause is a legal term of art of course, and would result in litigation but his contract certainly has it.
agreed. if they dont what's transpired in the last couple days covered by cause then the nyg (and nfl bylaws) are stupider than even the biggest critics think.
Owner of the team and his underlings? Which owner(s) btw, bc they’re scattered everywhere in this organization.
Quote:
There was a feeling in the building that Martindale and Drew Wilkins were creating their own fiefdom within the coaching staff, at times bypassing Daboll and believing they had to answer only to each other and, ultimately, ownership.
One would hope there are many layers between ownership and coordinators/assistants, and if he really was answering only to ownership, why the fuck is ownership allowing itself to be inserted into chickenshit HR matters with some assistant coaches in-season (because they certainly wouldn’t insert themselves into football affairs on their own, right? right??). And a, “feeling in the building?” So, many people knew he was undermining Daboll and that was fine and dandy. CLOWNS!
Who was too close? The DC or the Owner? Which owner, btw? How is the chain of command so EFFED in this organization? Schoen needs to get this under control. Be a big boy and tell ownership to BTFO his team, empower Daboll to go sign whoever he wants, and screw Wink - change his title to Assistant to the Assistant Traveling Ball Boy, and stick him in the basement. Make him resign and keep a hand on his leash until he ends up coaching linebackers in Green Bay.
Too brazen to fathom. This article fact pattern warranted an in-season firing but it was swept up and allowed to fester. Who decided that and was it worth the extended period of internal dissent? Amazing. Just amazing. Giants shouldn’t fire this guy now - they have to get him to resign or find a trading partner.
And Daboll and Schoen I’m giving a pass right now bc of meddling owners, but that may be revoked for allowing this to have occurred in the first place and being too weak to have dealt with this earlier. Allowing open disrespect of the Head Coach, the GM, and Asst GM (at a minimum) by a subordinate with so much responsibility speaks to org rot, which starts at the top.
This is my first and only post, to the best of my knowledge, expressing extreme dissatisfaction with ownership. I have no more good will after something like this happens.
Doesn’t have a clause allowing for cause termination. That would be insane. He could basically come in, shit on the field, punch Daboll in the face and then do a press conference in his own vomit if he couldn’t be terminated for cause.
Perhaps the “cause” provision is very narrow but it’s hard to imagine that it’s so narrow it doesn’t encompass “showing up for work.”
Cause is a legal term of art of course, and would result in litigation but his contract certainly has it.
I’m sure it does, but how many of those provisions are really enforceable? You can’t fire him for going to the press when part of his job is to talk to the press. I think the freak out here is a little over the top. Sure, it looks seemly, but if it’s resolved in a week, everyone will forget about it a couple of weeks from now.
Slightly different bent, if Daboll really was operating in good faith, and wanted/expected Martindale back -- I'm not impressed with Daboll. If a guy is showing you up, you fire him.
I agree.
None of this does anything to make me feel as though this regime is going to take this team to a title at any point.
I am so saddened, disheartened, and angry about the state of things with this team. I very rarely start threads and I think one is needed about the larger, global problems with this organization, but I wouldn't know where to begin.
Slightly different bent, if Daboll really was operating in good faith, and wanted/expected Martindale back -- I'm not impressed with Daboll. If a guy is showing you up, you fire him.
id bet a lot daboll was not operating in good faith, which is very anti-nyg-way but pro-competitive-ruthlessness. paying wink $3m to go to dallas after quinn gets hired or in philly sending reddick on twists at evan neal probably wasnt an appealing thought.
he fired the 2 guys who showed him up that sent a clear message who was in charge. and probably knew that was going to lead to an eruption as happened where nyg would hold all the cards.
the interesting scenario to ponder is what happens if wink just bent the knee? and id imagine that backup plan was see how things go for a weeks and if it wasnt working can him then, hopefully after the divisional DC's are all in place.
Slightly different bent, if Daboll really was operating in good faith, and wanted/expected Martindale back -- I'm not impressed with Daboll. If a guy is showing you up, you fire him.
I agree.
None of this does anything to make me feel as though this regime is going to take this team to a title at any point.
I am so saddened, disheartened, and angry about the state of things with this team. I very rarely start threads and I think one is needed about the larger, global problems with this organization, but I wouldn't know where to begin.
This is a sad fucking state of affairs.
I think it's pretty clear Daboll didn't want him back. If he did, he wouldn't have fired both Kevin and Drew. He knew what the reaction would be. This is actually pretty Machiavellian if you ask me.
Slightly different bent, if Daboll really was operating in good faith, and wanted/expected Martindale back -- I'm not impressed with Daboll. If a guy is showing you up, you fire him.
I agree.
None of this does anything to make me feel as though this regime is going to take this team to a title at any point.
I am so saddened, disheartened, and angry about the state of things with this team. I very rarely start threads and I think one is needed about the larger, global problems with this organization, but I wouldn't know where to begin.
This is a sad fucking state of affairs.
i can only imagine the praise bbi would heap on the org for "doing the right thing" if wink went to dallas on the giants dime and proceeded to successfully replace quinn. or philly.
Do I want Nick Sirianni and Wink Martindale melting the fuck down with each other? As a Giants fan I'm not operating in fear of what Martindale brings to the table as a DC or principal contributor to a football team.
Cause is a legal term of art of course, and would result in litigation but his contract certainly has it.
agreed. if they dont what's transpired in the last couple days covered by cause then the nyg (and nfl bylaws) are stupider than even the biggest critics think.
This is what counsel is reviewing this moment.
What happened during the season is moot now when Daboll announced he expected Martindale to return and coach.
But the Giants need to weigh the headache of this being litigated.
Three million dollars is nothing to them. So is controlling where Martindale works next worth it?
until dallas and philly get defensive coordinators probably. did u remember the giants d against the ravens last year? any interest in seeing that twice per year for the foreseeable future, and on $3m of the giants dime?
RE: RE: Also there’s almost zero chance wink’s contract
Doesn’t have a clause allowing for cause termination. That would be insane. He could basically come in, shit on the field, punch Daboll in the face and then do a press conference in his own vomit if he couldn’t be terminated for cause.
Perhaps the “cause” provision is very narrow but it’s hard to imagine that it’s so narrow it doesn’t encompass “showing up for work.”
Cause is a legal term of art of course, and would result in litigation but his contract certainly has it.
I’m sure it does, but how many of those provisions are really enforceable? You can’t fire him for going to the press when part of his job is to talk to the press. I think the freak out here is a little over the top. Sure, it looks seemly, but if it’s resolved in a week, everyone will forget about it a couple of weeks from now.
But if it drags out?
I think you’re mistaking a for cause termination clause which is very enforceable and is routinely enforced with a non compete clause which is far less enforceable and often invalidated or narrowed by courts
Do I want Nick Sirianni and Wink Martindale melting the fuck down with each other? As a Giants fan I'm not operating in fear of what Martindale brings to the table as a DC or principal contributor to a football team.
I am not understanding your angst here. If the Giants can keep the money, prevent Wink from going to a rival where he can do damage, and not reward his disloyal and childish behavior, good.
If it doesn't work out, then they are where you want them to be now.
Slightly different bent, if Daboll really was operating in good faith, and wanted/expected Martindale back -- I'm not impressed with Daboll. If a guy is showing you up, you fire him.
I agree.
None of this does anything to make me feel as though this regime is going to take this team to a title at any point.
I am so saddened, disheartened, and angry about the state of things with this team. I very rarely start threads and I think one is needed about the larger, global problems with this organization, but I wouldn't know where to begin.
This is a sad fucking state of affairs.
I think it's pretty clear Daboll didn't want him back. If he did, he wouldn't have fired both Kevin and Drew. He knew what the reaction would be. This is actually pretty Machiavellian if you ask me.
I think it's petty. I also think a good manager heads off this issue months before it becomes a problem.
But I keep coming back to this as a sign of a deeper issue. Did Daboll actually hire Martindale? Dude Judge actually hire Garrett?
Are roles and responsibilities clearly defined in this organization? Doesn't feel like it.
Do I want Nick Sirianni and Wink Martindale melting the fuck down with each other? As a Giants fan I'm not operating in fear of what Martindale brings to the table as a DC or principal contributor to a football team.
they liked martindale enough they werent firing him for his performance, why let an asset u want walk for nothing?
it's kind of funny that the first person to take the high road would be john mara -- and this site is ground zero for where he'd get shredded for doing so.
If Wink does not "officially resign" and the Giants cannot get in touch with him, can they interview other candidates for a position that isn't vacated? Do they need to word it carefully?
The Giants plan to interview XXXXXX for a position on their D staff?
Does Wink have any power here preventing the Giants from hiring his successor? Wink comes across as immature and now I wouldn't put it past Wink to be spiteful.
I’m assuming they could hire a defensive consultant and then when it plays out promote him to DC
Problem is, if Wink came back after they hired someone else, he still has the title of DC, and if the Giants blocked him from performing his duties they would likely be liable for the $3M and potentially a harassment suit. This is ugly.
This is not a good look for the organization and it's a mess.
But I don't think it's more complicated than Daboll hiring a guy who has a good defensive rep around the league (opposing coaches and players have been saying all month what a bitch this defense is to play again, despite what the stats say).
It didn't work out because Wink ended up being about Wink. It sounds like he may have been even angling to replace Daboll at some point.
In other words, they hired the wrong guy. It happens. Even HOF coaches hire the wrong guys.
My feeling is the polar opposite of angst. I think the Giants should fire Martindale and move on.
I am not deeply impressed with him as a defensive coordinator, and I think ultimately his childish and immature behavior would be a net negative for both Dallas and Philadelphia. I think they'll both have much better options.
If the Giants want to invest time and effort choking Martindale out, cool.
Slightly different bent, if Daboll really was operating in good faith, and wanted/expected Martindale back -- I'm not impressed with Daboll. If a guy is showing you up, you fire him.
I agree.
None of this does anything to make me feel as though this regime is going to take this team to a title at any point.
I am so saddened, disheartened, and angry about the state of things with this team. I very rarely start threads and I think one is needed about the larger, global problems with this organization, but I wouldn't know where to begin.
This is a sad fucking state of affairs.
I think it's pretty clear Daboll didn't want him back. If he did, he wouldn't have fired both Kevin and Drew. He knew what the reaction would be. This is actually pretty Machiavellian if you ask me.
I think it's petty. I also think a good manager heads off this issue months before it becomes a problem.
But I keep coming back to this as a sign of a deeper issue. Did Daboll actually hire Martindale? Dude Judge actually hire Garrett?
Are roles and responsibilities clearly defined in this organization? Doesn't feel like it.
This is a Daboll/Wink issue. I don’t see how you’ll be able to tie in “Giants scapegoat culture” or nepotism into this one.
I will say that while Wink seems to be the antagonist here. I’m not sure Daboll has handled or is handling this the right way either.
Last thought, tactically, if the Giants felt they had the contractual upper hand to fire him, and that he'd violated the terms of the agreement -- the whole charade of "I expect him to return" was either silly or unnecessary.
My bet is that even though he was a galactic asshole, he didn't violate his contract. And that's why the Giants are putting maximum pressure on him to resign.
You are either missing or glossing over a key piece here: Wink and/or Wilkins on Wink's behalf went to the media (Glazer) and aired dirty laundry. When confronted in an effort to resolve any issues, Wink punked out and didn't engage the conversation.
Daboll and Schoen played this masterfully yesterday. Wink has no option but to resign, and has now left for Florida while the rest of the staff is involved in year end meetings/planning. It's called job abandonment, and in New Jersey, after 3 days Wink will have forfeited his salary/termination compensation as this is considered a de facto resignation.
At the end of the day, Wink is a b*tch @$$ pu$$y for going to the media and then acting as the aggrieved party.
Either way, he is entitled to nothing and has lost all of my respect.
My feeling is the polar opposite of angst. I think the Giants should fire Martindale and move on.
I am not deeply impressed with him as a defensive coordinator, and I think ultimately his childish and immature behavior would be a net negative for both Dallas and Philadelphia. I think they'll both have much better options.
If the Giants want to invest time and effort choking Martindale out, cool.
It may end up that way, but I don't feel like giving Martindale what he wants right now. And I bet the Giants (including Mara) don't either.
My feeling is the polar opposite of angst. I think the Giants should fire Martindale and move on.
I am not deeply impressed with him as a defensive coordinator, and I think ultimately his childish and immature behavior would be a net negative for both Dallas and Philadelphia. I think they'll both have much better options.
If the Giants want to invest time and effort choking Martindale out, cool.
it's with lawyers now. my guess is they make him an offer in the next couple days his agent tells him he'd be wise to take - like a non-compete within the division and probably some of his $ - and then both sides move on. if he doesnt take whatever they offer they will probably suspend him without pay pending the lawyers fighting it out, which will only damage wink.
this OL is having a tough enough time as it is, you really want 1 of the best blitzing coordinators, who also happens to have seen every rep neal/jms have taken as pros in practice in the division?
Slightly different bent, if Daboll really was operating in good faith, and wanted/expected Martindale back -- I'm not impressed with Daboll. If a guy is showing you up, you fire him.
I agree.
None of this does anything to make me feel as though this regime is going to take this team to a title at any point.
I am so saddened, disheartened, and angry about the state of things with this team. I very rarely start threads and I think one is needed about the larger, global problems with this organization, but I wouldn't know where to begin.
This is a sad fucking state of affairs.
I think it's pretty clear Daboll didn't want him back. If he did, he wouldn't have fired both Kevin and Drew. He knew what the reaction would be. This is actually pretty Machiavellian if you ask me.
I think it's petty. I also think a good manager heads off this issue months before it becomes a problem.
But I keep coming back to this as a sign of a deeper issue. Did Daboll actually hire Martindale? Dude Judge actually hire Garrett?
Are roles and responsibilities clearly defined in this organization? Doesn't feel like it.
It is shocking. Shocking. That you don’t blame Martindale for being a pathetic snake who has been working the media for half a season because the poor baby got yelled at.
Slightly different bent, if Daboll really was operating in good faith, and wanted/expected Martindale back -- I'm not impressed with Daboll. If a guy is showing you up, you fire him.
I agree.
None of this does anything to make me feel as though this regime is going to take this team to a title at any point.
I am so saddened, disheartened, and angry about the state of things with this team. I very rarely start threads and I think one is needed about the larger, global problems with this organization, but I wouldn't know where to begin.
This is a sad fucking state of affairs.
I think it's pretty clear Daboll didn't want him back. If he did, he wouldn't have fired both Kevin and Drew. He knew what the reaction would be. This is actually pretty Machiavellian if you ask me.
I think it's petty. I also think a good manager heads off this issue months before it becomes a problem.
But I keep coming back to this as a sign of a deeper issue. Did Daboll actually hire Martindale? Dude Judge actually hire Garrett?
Are roles and responsibilities clearly defined in this organization? Doesn't feel like it.
It is shocking. Shocking. That you don’t blame Martindale for being a pathetic snake who has been working the media for half a season because the poor baby got yelled at.
Martindale sounds like a fucking clown.
You think that makes Daboll or the Giants look good? They hired this asshole.
Cause is a legal term of art of course, and would result in litigation but his contract certainly has it.
agreed. if they dont what's transpired in the last couple days covered by cause then the nyg (and nfl bylaws) are stupider than even the biggest critics think.
This is what counsel is reviewing this moment.
What happened during the season is moot now when Daboll announced he expected Martindale to return and coach.
But the Giants need to weigh the headache of this being litigated.
Three million dollars is nothing to them. So is controlling where Martindale works next worth it?
I dont understand this, why would this firing.. if it does happen .. raise to the level of ligitation? coaches are fired left and right ive never heard anyone even consider cause before.
it's rare that coaches do things dumb enough to put their big $ at risk with actions are fireable for cause like going awol and cursing out their bosses. when fireable stuff happens (be it legal troubles or otherwise) this stuff does happen.
Slightly different bent, if Daboll really was operating in good faith, and wanted/expected Martindale back -- I'm not impressed with Daboll. If a guy is showing you up, you fire him.
I agree.
None of this does anything to make me feel as though this regime is going to take this team to a title at any point.
I am so saddened, disheartened, and angry about the state of things with this team. I very rarely start threads and I think one is needed about the larger, global problems with this organization, but I wouldn't know where to begin.
This is a sad fucking state of affairs.
I think it's pretty clear Daboll didn't want him back. If he did, he wouldn't have fired both Kevin and Drew. He knew what the reaction would be. This is actually pretty Machiavellian if you ask me.
I think it's petty. I also think a good manager heads off this issue months before it becomes a problem.
But I keep coming back to this as a sign of a deeper issue. Did Daboll actually hire Martindale? Dude Judge actually hire Garrett?
Are roles and responsibilities clearly defined in this organization? Doesn't feel like it.
It is shocking. Shocking. That you don’t blame Martindale for being a pathetic snake who has been working the media for half a season because the poor baby got yelled at.
Martindale sounds like a fucking clown.
You think that makes Daboll or the Giants look good? They hired this asshole.
My take is that only a good coach keeps the team playing hard and for each over throughout all this going on inside the locker room. It would have been easy to lose this team and a lesser coach probably would have.
like I said before.. Daboll can fire his friend for his unit under performing but CANT fire Martindales guys for Wilkins group under performing??
The Giants OLBs got WORSE this year.. Ward does nothing.. Ojulari is invisible and Thibs is inconsistent. That OLB group in among the LOWEST in the NFL in pass rush win rate.. ie they dont bring pressure consistently and they dont win their individual one on one battles consistently..
Is Wilkins about reproach because its ' Winks ' guy..
Please.. after all this.. glad that clown is gone..
RE: Seems to me the Giants PR is a lot stronger than Winks
for media and click bites, but I think it’s simply , people didn’t perform as expected, so , goodbye.
It appears Carter Coughlin and Cam Brown may have been told , goodbye( and ik at least CC is an FA); our OL underperformed so coach Johnson is gone, our OLB guys underformed so the OLB coach is gone.
If Wink cared about his job, finding assistants that performed to the demands of the HC would be something to pursue, not back off of due to loyalty to ‘his’ guys.
This matter doesn’t bother me as I know it’ll all work out, the media will be the media, and the FO is moving forward.
In comment 16356907 Go Terps said:
I think it's petty. I also think a good manager heads off this issue months before it becomes a problem.
But I keep coming back to this as a sign of a deeper issue. Did Daboll actually hire Martindale? Dude Judge actually hire Garrett?
Are roles and responsibilities clearly defined in this organization? Doesn't feel like it.
I have my doubts they actually hired a GM and head coach and trusted them to pick their own people free of disturbance. Wise old egg to help the first time HC to lean on, right? It’s hedging right out the gate, and it set the groundwork to be undermined. Not saying Wink was a bad pick at the time, but Garrett and Wink were both fallback plans if the HC fell apart, so why wouldn’t ownership be involved with the potential replacement? Btw, not to unnecessarily have Kevin Abrams catch a stray, but does Schoen get HIS job if Abrams doesn’t stay in the org? What’s that dynamic like?
It appears there is no clear chain of command in football ops that is free of ownership, and whether that is good, bad or indifferent around the league, it doesn’t work here. You just have to scream enough at some point and it mean enough.
To think I woke up this morning still having a very positive view on Schoen/Daboll, and Neutral on Clan Mara…Forget Wink, he’s not the problem anymore (just control where he goes/doesn’t go, please).
I’m now Neutral/Down On Schoen/Daboll and extremely negative on ownership (which is a resumption of the downward trend after last year’s brief uptick to neutral). I still think Daboll is a very good coach and hope this is merely a blip during his own promising career, and I hope Schoen lasts, too.
Our leadership needs to buck up. The Mara family needs to go away until things are fixed back at home. There’s always a racetrack open somewhere in the world, and there are enough Tisches to manage the business, which by all accounts they do very well.
Shame the only Rooney we’ve got is a Mara, we could use some of that blood in our org.
Eric in Li -- if the point is to keep Martindale away from a division opponent, the last thing they do is fire him for cause, unless there is a clause that has a prohibition of work. Which is probably not even enforceable.
The leverage the Giants have right now is that he's under contract. If they want to control his moves, they won't be the ones ending the agreement.
If they fire him for cause, he goes and gets another job. And then he sues the Giants for the money.
It's widely speculated Meyers settled out of court and got paid.
He doesn't want to honor his contract and basically pulled a "Costanza trying to get fired" thing. Daboll called his bluff. I respect Daboll here. He's doing what has to be done for the best interests of the team. I suspect they'll come to some sort of resolution that keeps him out of the NFC East, and go from there... if anyone wants to hire him after these shenanigans.
Eric in Li -- if the point is to keep Martindale away from a division opponent, the last thing they do is fire him for cause, unless there is a clause that has a prohibition of work. Which is probably not even enforceable.
The leverage the Giants have right now is that he's under contract. If they want to control his moves, they won't be the ones ending the agreement.
If they fire him for cause, he goes and gets another job. And then he sues the Giants for the money.
It's widely speculated Meyers settled out of court and got paid.
if you fire someone for cause non-competes dont necessarily go away (no idea what this contract says, but just like the $ a cause firing and a typical firing likely arent the same).
it isnt going to get to that because there is going to be a settlement bc that's in the interest of both sides. if the nyg truly sidelined wink entirely he'd have nothing to lose by suing, and wink now has several million reasons to acquiesce to main separation terms the nyg offer him.
Do we know that they wouldn’t be happy bringing back a defanged Wink?
With staff that is orderly? And when Wonk doesn’t want that, why give it away for free if the outcome could impact you at all, and on your own dime at that? It costs nothing more to bench his ass and keep him from moving on until the team deems it acceptable. It prevents us from absolutely nothing by standing pat here.
Petty, maybe, but that doesn’t make it wrong or not the smart move to force Wink to decide how this goes.
Martindale has a simple nuclear play -- come back to work.
That sets off a game of chicken. The Giants aren't going to fire him if they really fear he'll go to a division rival.
It's a game of musical chairs from then on. They won't let him go until all the chairs are filled as punishment. But are any good candidates going to wait for the Giants to clean up their shit?
Martindale should leak to the press he was upset his staff was impacted, he needed a day to compose himself, and he's ready to return to work.
not really, he's already given them enough they can probably pull whatever HR jiu jitsu they want to suspend him without pay. he played his nuclear card and melted himself down. pressure busted his pipes.
Martindale has a simple nuclear play -- come back to work.
That sets off a game of chicken. The Giants aren't going to fire him if they really fear he'll go to a division rival.
It's a game of musical chairs from then on. They won't let him go until all the chairs are filled as punishment. But are any good candidates going to wait for the Giants to clean up their shit?
Martindale should leak to the press he was upset his staff was impacted, he needed a day to compose himself, and he's ready to return to work.
This isn't the play you think it is. The Giants will just say: "We welcome him back to work, however, we've changed the structure of our defensive game. Now the DC reports to the Head of Defensive Ops (or some other contrived name for a new coordinator) and must do xyy humiliating things in his role. They'll just let him keep the title but reduce him to doing nothing.
Is it out of the question John Mara changes his mind?
Martindale should leak to the press he was upset his staff was impacted, he needed a day to compose himself, and he's ready to return to work.
not really, he's already given them enough they can probably pull whatever HR jiu jitsu they want to suspend him without pay. he played his nuclear card and melted himself down. pressure busted his pipes.
Of course they would suspend him without pay. But they can't then hire a new defensive coordinator, when the current one is suspended. And then fire the old one when all the jobs get filled. Mara nor the NFL would go for that.
All scenarios aside, I do agree they settle. I think Martindale gets all of his money, in exchange for a prohibition in-division.
Daboll looks like a cuck for letting Martindale run the show all year, and looks like something worse for being scared to face him.
Cuck?
The Glazer story broke in late November. Daboll confronted the defensive staff immediately. Martindale and Wilkins played innocent. There was a month left in the season. Everyone knew at that point a divorce was coming. They kept the team together and chose to address it this week.
if you fire someone for cause non-competes dont necessarily go away (no idea what this contract says, but just like the $ a cause firing and a typical firing likely arent the same).
I've written literally hundreds of employment and contract agreements, there's no way in hell a coach agreed to a work prohibition as a product of involuntary termination.
ok since you have more experience with this than me let me ask you 2 questions:
1 is every involuntary termination treated the same?
2 can any executive with an exclusive contract who wants out of it simply stop showing up to get fired and then go work for competitor xyz?
in my less experience than yours the employer in these types of situations would likely have a lot more leverage than the employee if they've violated terms of their employment (which i believe wink almost certainly has).
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Just fire the guy
All scenarios aside, I do agree they settle. I think Martindale gets all of his money, in exchange for a prohibition in-division.
Daboll looks like a cuck for letting Martindale run the show all year, and looks like something worse for being scared to face him.
Run the show all year? Where are you getting that from. And why would the Giants let this guy leak tot he media, stir up a mutiny, curse out the HC, storm off, and then collect 3 million dollars and take the team's playbooks to a direct competitor? That's insane.
All that is left is the method of his departure. Why you are getting worked up over that is weird. It will be finalized one way or the other. As others have stated, the details will be worked out. And I bet most of us won't even remember this a year from now.
All scenarios aside, I do agree they settle. I think Martindale gets all of his money, in exchange for a prohibition in-division.
Daboll looks like a cuck for letting Martindale run the show all year, and looks like something worse for being scared to face him.
Cuck?
The Glazer story broke in late November. Daboll confronted the defensive staff immediately. Martindale and Wilkins played innocent. There was a month left in the season. Everyone knew at that point a divorce was coming. They kept the team together and chose to address it this week.
Not sure how you are getting "cuck" out of that.
yeah that is a very bizarre framing. arent the reports that daboll has been if anything overly confrontational? wink appears to be the one who didnt deal with it directly and instead leaked to glazer midseason.
also a lot of convenient amnesia re Wink's "mutual parting" ending in baltimore too. he's had 6 seasons as a defensive coordinator and now 2 partings and neither was a traditional firing due to poor performance. he may have cost himself a 3rd chance in the last couple days.
All that is left is the method of his departure. Why you are getting worked up over that is weird. It will be finalized one way or the other. As others have stated, the details will be worked out. And I bet most of us won't even remember this a year from now.
What makes you think I’m worked up? All my posts are calm. I think if they don’t want him back as DC, they should fire him, like always happens.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Just fire the guy
Typically what happens with exclusivity or prohibition, if you violate the terms you forfeit the money guaranteed in the agreement, or even are obligated to pay money back.
So in a scenario where an executive has a guaranteed financial schedule, and they are fired or quit, they get paid the full schedule and cannot go to a competitor. If they do, they give up that money and/or pay the penalty.
What you would never do is agree to a prohibition in a scenario where you aren't getting paid. Termination for cause is typically a result of malfeasance, moral clause, material harm etc. That typically voids an agreement, but you'd never agree to then not be able to go get another job. You just don't get paid the full schedule, and usually forego equity etc.
Typically what happens with exclusivity or prohibition, if you violate the terms you forfeit the money guaranteed in the agreement, or even are obligated to pay money back.
So in a scenario where an executive has a guaranteed financial schedule, and they are fired or quit, they get paid the full schedule and cannot go to a competitor. If they do, they give up that money and/or pay the penalty.
What you would never do is agree to a prohibition in a scenario where you aren't getting paid. Termination for cause is typically a result of malfeasance, moral clause, material harm etc. That typically voids an agreement, but you'd never agree to then not be able to go get another job. You just don't get paid the full schedule, and usually forego equity etc.
ok that's semantical, i have no idea whats in his contract but it very well could be that they are fine with the outcome of paying him his full salary while keeping him on his non-compete schedule. the money is not likely to be any sort of motivator to the team in this decision, keeping him from a competitor bc he is a good enough DC they wanted him back even with the stuff he pulled.
The Glazer story broke in late November. Daboll confronted the defensive staff immediately. Martindale and Wilkins played innocent. There was a month left in the season. Everyone knew at that point a divorce was coming. They kept the team together and chose to address it this week.
Not sure how you are getting "cuck" out of that.
This whole thread is based on a report that among other things, Martindale was explicitly ignoring Daboll's instructions in the middle of a game. And Daboll didn't do shit about it.
Seems to me Daboll was watching while Martindale was leading.
The Glazer story broke in late November. Daboll confronted the defensive staff immediately. Martindale and Wilkins played innocent. There was a month left in the season. Everyone knew at that point a divorce was coming. They kept the team together and chose to address it this week.
Not sure how you are getting "cuck" out of that.
This whole thread is based on a report that among other things, Martindale was explicitly ignoring Daboll's instructions in the middle of a game. And Daboll didn't do shit about it.
Seems to me Daboll was watching while Martindale was leading.
Yes, you're right. Daboll should have fired Martingale mid-game.
Yikes.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Just fire the guy
honest question, have you ever gone through the process of firing someone?
No. But defensive coordinators are fired every year. Are defense was ranked poorly, defensive coordinators get fired for exactly that every year.
Defensive coordinators get fired when their teams dont want them back. The giants appear to have wanted wink back here so they didnt want to fire him until he went awol. Its fair game arguing either side of that so i dont know if the giants assessment of wink as a DC is right or wrong. I think on the whole he did a solid job in his 2 years. B+ to A in year 1, maybe a C+ to B in year 2.
The ravens had a similar situation with wink where they had to negotiate a parting but liked him enough they too didnt fire him. So im seeing a pattern with wink.
I don't think they fire him in any scenario. They are going to hold the money over his head, and ask him how much is it going to take for you not to go somewhere we don't want you to go. And his answer will be all of it.
Now, he could be a total MFer tomorrow and say, I don't want your money. I want to pick where I work or I'm staying put.
For the record, I think he's a scuzzy character, so I wouldn't put it past him.
I don't think they fire him in any scenario. They are going to hold the money over his head, and ask him how much is it going to take for you not to go somewhere we don't want you to go. And his answer will be all of it.
Now, he could be a total MFer tomorrow and say, I don't want your money. I want to pick where I work or I'm staying put.
For the record, I think he's a scuzzy character, so I wouldn't put it past him.
ive said this will end in a settlement from i think my first post so you are drawing a distinction where there isn't one - the point is that they now likely have the leverage to threaten a for cause firing directly bc of winks actions in the last 24 hours, whom he has nobody to blame but himself.
i agree he seems like a scuzzy character, or at least an irrational one, so he may choose an irrational outcome not in his best interest. if that's his choice i still think the giants likely have a lot more control over his destiny than he does because of the irrational decisions he's already made. they can lawrence frank him and pay him money to stay home and write reports nobody ever reads. if he wants out he is going to have to give them something they want.
I don't think this is as "circus-y" as it is being portrayed. It's not a good look but this will be over at some point where both sides claim some sort of victory.
Instead of getting caught up in the method of departure, pay attention to what really happened.
Wink started this with his late November leak to Glazer. He clearly wanted out even though he was under contract. When I was told that Wink was gone, my assumption was that Wink and Daboll had already privately come to that conclusion together. Obviously, it appears Wink was playing games. He wanted out, but he wanted his $3 million and complete freedom to go where he wanted, breaking his contract. Giants said screw that.
Giants could back down and simply fire him. Wink make back down and simply resign. Or they will be a compromise.
Regardless, it's not worth the angst. It will get resolved and BBI will move onto the next crisis, likely the 10,417 thread on Daniel Jones.
I don't think this is as "circus-y" as it is being portrayed. It's not a good look but this will be over at some point where both sides claim some sort of victory.
Instead of getting caught up in the method of departure, pay attention to what really happened.
Wink started this with his late November leak to Glazer. He clearly wanted out even though he was under contract. When I was told that Wink was gone, my assumption was that Wink and Daboll had already privately come to that conclusion together. Obviously, it appears Wink was playing games. He wanted out, but he wanted his $3 million and complete freedom to go where he wanted, breaking his contract. Giants said screw that.
Giants could back down and simply fire him. Wink make back down and simply resign. Or they will be a compromise.
Regardless, it's not worth the angst. It will get resolved and BBI will move onto the next crisis, likely the 10,417 thread on Daniel Jones.
I know all this. And why do you keep saying stuff like angst and asking why I’m worked up?
I am calm and posting calmly. We are just talking giants football. It will get resolved, everything does, until then we can talk about it.
The problem with getting in the shit with the pigs is while it doesn't make you a pig, you still get covered in shit.
Maybe Daboll was in full control, Martindale was adequately subordinate, and things finally really went sideways when Daboll fired Martindale's boys.
Like I posted earlier, Daboll has played his hand in the media, Wink probably has more cards. I doubt the story is Martindale was a good soldier. I bet the story is Daboll is in over his head, the staff hates him, the players hate him, and Martindale was the defacto leader.
The problem with getting in the shit with the pigs is while it doesn't make you a pig, you still get covered in shit.
Maybe Daboll was in full control, Martindale was adequately subordinate, and things finally really went sideways when Daboll fired Martindale's boys.
Like I posted earlier, Daboll has played his hand in the media, Wink probably has more cards. I doubt the story is Martindale was a good soldier. I bet the story is Daboll is in over his head, the staff hates him, the players hate him, and Martindale was the defacto leader.
Not impossible, but there are a shit ton of assumptions and guesswork there.
The problem with getting in the shit with the pigs is while it doesn't make you a pig, you still get covered in shit.
Maybe Daboll was in full control, Martindale was adequately subordinate, and things finally really went sideways when Daboll fired Martindale's boys.
Like I posted earlier, Daboll has played his hand in the media, Wink probably has more cards. I doubt the story is Martindale was a good soldier. I bet the story is Daboll is in over his head, the staff hates him, the players hate him, and Martindale was the defacto leader.
They were in the shit since glazers first report in November. The easiest or fastest way out may not have been the best way out for the franchise. Sometimes the choice is best of bad options.
I don't think this is as "circus-y" as it is being portrayed. It's not a good look but this will be over at some point where both sides claim some sort of victory.
Instead of getting caught up in the method of departure, pay attention to what really happened.
Wink started this with his late November leak to Glazer. He clearly wanted out even though he was under contract. When I was told that Wink was gone, my assumption was that Wink and Daboll had already privately come to that conclusion together. Obviously, it appears Wink was playing games. He wanted out, but he wanted his $3 million and complete freedom to go where he wanted, breaking his contract. Giants said screw that.
Giants could back down and simply fire him. Wink make back down and simply resign. Or they will be a compromise.
Regardless, it's not worth the angst. It will get resolved and BBI will move onto the next crisis, likely the 10,417 thread on Daniel Jones.
How is this not a circus? Based on Martindale's personality, did they think he would take the firing of his close assisstant lying down? It's such a passive aggressive way to try and get a guy to quit to save a few bucks and control where he goes. Who gives a shit where he goes? He wasn't that good.
This reminds me of the Seinfeld episode where George reused to leave Play Now and they kept trying more absurd ways to try and get George to quit and he refused.
Wink after breaking into his boarded up office at Giants stadium: Hello Margerie, Wink Martindale. How are ya sweatheart. Listen could you give Mr. Daboll a message for me...If he needs me, tell him I'M IN MY OFFICE!
I don't think Martindale will play the victim card. I think he'll play the alpha card.
The problem Wink has is Baltimore.
This is not an isolated incident anymore.
He can play any card he wants, but the Giants are not known as an organization that does shitty things to their employees.
And the Ravens? A model franchise who didn't put up a fight when Wink wanted to leave.
I don't think the Giants are in the cross hairs, I think the perception Daboll is in control of the program is in doubt.
I mean, watching that end of year press conference Daboll looks like a beat down man. And he's going to get flooded with a bunch of unflattering anonymous shots from Martindale's boys, players and coaches.
where you and I disagree is the firing of Wilkins was a clear tell... they knew he'd go ballistic over that.
I agree. I think the whole “counter move” yesterday’s time line and events) feels like JS is an ice cold assassin. The boxed in wink and then lit a match. Now they control the situation.
Reflecting back its impressive the BD kept his cool this whole time and kept the turmoil from the team. Seems like wink wanted to get fired or cause a scene in season and was poking the bear for weeks.
Because the Giants called Wink's bluff and this will be over before you know it. We have a few more days of teeth-gnashing on BBI but it will get resolved and then be forgotten.
Welcome to the 24-hour news cycle.
The net outcome of this is Wink and the Wilkins boys are gone.
Would it really surpise anyone if he refuses to resign? He seems like that type of guy. Then the Giants are forced to fire him and he wins anyway.
I don't think that is that far fetched. The more probable route is he had an emotional blow-up is taking a few days to cool off and then resigns. But still as Art said in his article earlier, I think this could have been handled much better by the Giants.
Daboll looks the same in every press conference. He looked the same in January 2023 as he did on Monday.
I couldn't disagree more. There were times when Schoen was answering questions where Daboll's eyes were wandering. He looked like he was about to go to sleep.
He literally does that in EVERY joint press conference with Schoen. There are times when Schoen looks bored out of his mind. It happened last year and earlier this year.. I know because I post all of those pressers.
Because the Giants called Wink's bluff and this will be over before you know it. We have a few more days of teeth-gnashing on BBI but it will get resolved and then be forgotten.
Welcome to the 24-hour news cycle.
The net outcome of this is Wink and the Wilkins boys are gone.
Would it really surpise anyone if he refuses to resign? He seems like that type of guy. Then the Giants are forced to fire him and he wins anyway.
I don't think that is that far fetched. The more probable route is he had an emotional blow-up is taking a few days to cool off and then resigns. But still as Art said in his article earlier, I think this could have been handled much better by the Giants.
Handled better? Bullshit nonsense. The guy has been around for years. His bluff got called and now he’s acting like a spoiled child b/c his strategy was blown out of the water.
Last thought, tactically, if the Giants felt they had the contractual upper hand to fire him, and that he'd violated the terms of the agreement -- the whole charade of "I expect him to return" was either silly or unnecessary.
My bet is that even though he was a galactic asshole, he didn't violate his contract. And that's why the Giants are putting maximum pressure on him to resign.
What will they do if he doesn’t? Do they really want this hige distraction in a make or break year?
I couldn't disagree more. There were times when Schoen was answering questions where Daboll's eyes were wandering. He looked like he was about to go to sleep.
He literally does that in EVERY joint press conference with Schoen. There are times when Schoen looks bored out of his mind. It happened last year and earlier this year.. I know because I post all of those pressers.
OK cool I'll take your word for it. So Daboll has always looked like a beat down man, who's about to fall asleep.
The initial leak came out what, 2 weeks before Philly demoted Desai?
Quote:
Desai "lost his authority over third-down game planning, a process that began after coach Nick Sirianni's self scouting of the team during the Week 10 bye" before being demoted, according to Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer.
"Sirianni wanted more collaboration and communication between Desai and his staff — including senior assistant Matt Patricia — and conveyed to his coordinator a need to be more open to other viewpoints, sources said," McLane wrote.
If the head coach's energy level and level of engagement with the media during press conferences is important to you, then you will want Daboll fired last year.
That's not my point or my stance. I simply don't think this charade makes Daboll look like a Machiavellian bad ass. How he acts isn't important to me. I'm just making a statement on how I perceive him, which among the things I care about is pretty low.
I think he comes off as a petty, potentially in over his head coach l, who got pushed around by an overrated defensive coordinator who looks like an orange crammed into a toothpaste tube.
And yet I still very much believe in Daboll as the right coach for all the things that actually matter.
Anything is possible. I said that scenario could still happen above.
But again, if it does, I'm not going to lose sleep over it.
It's the outcome a bunch of posters in this thread want now such as RicFlair and bw in dc.
But why make things easy for the guy who created this mess?
I think you can take the high road (which is how the Giants like to think they act all the time), fire the guy, pay him his money and sidestep any sort of potential circus.
Or you try to outsmart the buy by cornering him to save some dollars and control where the guy goes. Personally, I think the Giants got too cute trying to force him to quit. It just feels a little like a Jimmy Haslam type move.
I would think the Giants would take the 'quieter' road even if Wink did this to himself. That's really it. I mean I guess they did this to guys like Coughlin who wouldn't run to the media and air it out. If they thought Wink would do the same, they misread the situation.
Because the Giants called Wink's bluff and this will be over before you know it. We have a few more days of teeth-gnashing on BBI but it will get resolved and then be forgotten.
Welcome to the 24-hour news cycle.
The net outcome of this is Wink and the Wilkins boys are gone.
Would it really surpise anyone if he refuses to resign? He seems like that type of guy. Then the Giants are forced to fire him and he wins anyway.
I don't think that is that far fetched. The more probable route is he had an emotional blow-up is taking a few days to cool off and then resigns. But still as Art said in his article earlier, I think this could have been handled much better by the Giants.
I mean, the Giants could just demote him to defensive assistant and then send him home for next year, if they really wanted to call his bluff.
I think if the guy really wants to stick it to us and go to a rival, he'll give up the money. He's not exactly broke.
Coughlin never ran to anyone and whined like a bitch
Because the Giants called Wink's bluff and this will be over before you know it. We have a few more days of teeth-gnashing on BBI but it will get resolved and then be forgotten.
Welcome to the 24-hour news cycle.
The net outcome of this is Wink and the Wilkins boys are gone.
Would it really surpise anyone if he refuses to resign? He seems like that type of guy. Then the Giants are forced to fire him and he wins anyway.
I don't think that is that far fetched. The more probable route is he had an emotional blow-up is taking a few days to cool off and then resigns. But still as Art said in his article earlier, I think this could have been handled much better by the Giants.
I mean, the Giants could just demote him to defensive assistant and then send him home for next year, if they really wanted to call his bluff.
I think if the guy really wants to stick it to us and go to a rival, he'll give up the money. He's not exactly broke.
All of this demotion shit just seems petty. Just because Wink is acting like an idiot, doesn't mean the Giants need to engage. They shouldn't care where he goes or about the money. $3M is nothing to the Giants. Just a clean break and move forward, who care if Wink 'wins' by getting his full pay and picking his destination.
It't not, but just becasue Wink is acting like a bitch, doesn't mean the Giants need to reciprocate. It certianly seems like Wink is enjoying this, and the best approach to deal with an attention whore like him is to not engage and pretend he doesn't exist and move on. He wants this, IMO.
The one thing to keep an eye on is if Anarumo gets a head coaching gig. The spot Martindale might covet most is Cincinnati.
The Giants might very well trade him that money for assurance he won't go to team he doesn't intend on going to.
The Bengals would be a great spot for him.
From an organization perspective, I still don't understand why the Giants care where he goes. What's done is done and they should be looking forward about how to make the team better in 2024. Wherever Wink lands isn't going to impact who they draft or who they hire. It's going to be about the guys in the building and where Wink lands should be at the bottom of their concerns.
And if the Giants can't officially start looking to find a replacement until he's officially gone, force it and start looking for that guy who is an organizational fit.
RE: RE: Coughlin never ran to anyone and whined like a bitch
It't not, but just becasue Wink is acting like a bitch, doesn't mean the Giants need to reciprocate. It certianly seems like Wink is enjoying this, and the best approach to deal with an attention whore like him is to not engage and pretend he doesn't exist and move on. He wants this, IMO.
I do get what you’re saying. Having said that, lots of people here, including myself, accuse this franchise of being feckless. I am actually glad they are not backing down here.
We know he wants to quit but don’t want to fire him and he knows he wants to quit but wants to get fired. This sounds like a game of chicken that Daboll started yesterday with his presser and then fired wink’s buddy to get him to quit. While that kind of worked, it hasn’t formally yet. Unless I am missing something this is all posturing that sounds like wink will get some money to leave and some teams he can’t work for. But who knows
The Giants should fire him. That they have to an honor a guaranteed contract and cannot control where he goes to work next, is part of the deal they made.
not sure i agree. they now probably have cause, and the way he gave them cause / his behavior prior seem unprofessional enough that he sank his own reputation. it's not a situation that looks good for anyone but wink made his bed here, nyg dont owe him anything. he played with fire and is prob gonna get burned bad.
Two separate matters 1) the mutual contractual obligations 2) the practical effect on his reputation.
If there's a clause that contemplates insubordination in his agreement, then the Giants should fire him and they'll probably win if he sues them. Seems like he's been insubordinate.
If there's not, they should fire him anyway and live by the agreement they made.
He's got zero contractual incentive to resign, lose the money owed to him, and let the Giants dictate his next move.
Reputation wise, different matter. Which you've laid out nicely.
Its not just the insubordination. He is not showing up for work. I have dealt with a lot of high end employment contract. There is always a dismissal for cause provision. Don't know how Wink avoids it. Tell him to show up. He doesn't. Fire him, pay him nothing, and enforce the non-compete. Wink should have called his lawyer first. He is screwed.
Because the Giants called Wink's bluff and this will be over before you know it. We have a few more days of teeth-gnashing on BBI but it will get resolved and then be forgotten.
Welcome to the 24-hour news cycle.
The net outcome of this is Wink and the Wilkins boys are gone.
Would it really surpise anyone if he refuses to resign? He seems like that type of guy. Then the Giants are forced to fire him and he wins anyway.
I don't think that is that far fetched. The more probable route is he had an emotional blow-up is taking a few days to cool off and then resigns. But still as Art said in his article earlier, I think this could have been handled much better by the Giants.
That will not happen at this point. He is under contract which means he has to fulfill his contract. If he does not fulfill his side of the contract, he will not get paid.
It is as simple as that.
The contracts for coaches are complicated. I know this for a fact. I have been told this by people in the organization who have negotiated the contracts in the past.
He has very little leverage at this point. Now is the time for the lawyers to get together and negotiate.
The one thing to keep an eye on is if Anarumo gets a head coaching gig. The spot Martindale might covet most is Cincinnati.
The Giants might very well trade him that money for assurance he won't go to team he doesn't intend on going to.
The Bengals would be a great spot for him.
From an organization perspective, I still don't understand why the Giants care where he goes. What's done is done and they should be looking forward about how to make the team better in 2024. Wherever Wink lands isn't going to impact who they draft or who they hire. It's going to be about the guys in the building and where Wink lands should be at the bottom of their concerns.
And if the Giants can't officially start looking to find a replacement until he's officially gone, force it and start looking for that guy who is an organizational fit.
They probably could depending on what title they give a replacement. There's nothing saying the Giants couldn't hire another guy and assign Wink a window office or something. That being said, probably better to just fire him, eat the money, and let him go to Philly where he obviously wants to go.
That means he has probably been negotiating with them under the table for quite some time. The Giants absolutely shouldn’t reward that type of behavior. It’s not the high road to let an employee stir dissent, leak stories to the press, negotiate to join a competitor, and challenge authority all while you pay him and then let him walk directly to that competitor while you’re paying him.
That sets a terrible precedent for future hires. If he wants to go there so badly he can sit out of football a year and then go once his contract expires. Wink needs to grow up.
Wink coaches circles around Daboll who turned into Judge this
Really interesting as none of that came out during the season. Bad look for Wink who torpedoed this job and any hope of HC with this circus. This is definitely Daboll's side of the story so who knows what might be left out that might shape it differently in Wink's favor but wow. Tough look for Mr 24.
RE: Wink coaches circles around Daboll who turned into Judge this
Are not giving in to the terrorist. I wanted Wink here becuase I like aggressive defense but this BS deserves a response. I think Wink just ensured he will never be a HC.
+1
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
Martindale disregarded the plan and stuck with his pressure packages.
I think Martindale severely misplayed his hand here.
Now it makes sense why John showed him the door.
Daboll looking more and more like the cooler head here.
With the story about the 2nd game v Dallas and the defensive coverage, Daboll behaved in saintly fashion not firing Wink. Jesus.
Maybe we’ll hear Wink’s side of the story?
Daboll walked into a meeting of the defensive staff and, referring to the report, announced if anyone had a problem with him they should speak up.
No one spoke up.
I disagree. I want it to be a familiar hire that can work with Daboll.
Wink can beat Daboll at this game, but the Fpgiants FO is a lot more powerful and experienced in backing Dabol here
Daboll looking more and more like the cooler head here.
Insubordination* obviously
I think he deserves to be fired, and that's what the Giants should do.
But I put myself in his shoes this week. If my much younger boss, who has accomplished less than me in his career, fired my team. And then went on TV and dared me to quit to make his life easier - I'd tell him to fuck off.
The Giants should fire him. That they have to an honor a guaranteed contract and cannot control where he goes to work next, is part of the deal they made.
Wink can beat Daboll at this game, but the Fpgiants FO is a lot more powerful and experienced in backing Dabol here
I do give Daboll and Schoen credit for trying at first to handle things in house
Someone started the saga with the “Daboll is tough to work for” leak…Giants did a reasonable job of burying that for the rest of the games. But now that Wink acted like he did yesterday, the gloves are off
I think Martindale severely misplayed his hand here.
Yeah he's about to feel the weight of corporate lawyering up the wazoo. He's not getting his full $3m or his full pick of teams, and he probably tainted himself in the process.
wonder if he tries to go to CFB as a HC now.
I think he deserves to be fired, and that's what the Giants should do.
But I put myself in his shoes this week. If my much younger boss, who has accomplished less than me in his career, fired my team. And then went on TV and dared me to quit to make his life easier - I'd tell him to fuck off.
The Giants should fire him. That they have to an honor a guaranteed contract and cannot control where he goes to work next, is part of the deal they made.
Put yourself in his shoes? The complete went off the reservation and ignored Dabolls instructions in the Dallas game, apparently. And then leaked all this other bullshit.
Put yourself in his shoes? Screw that. He doesn’t deserve ANY benefit of doubt and his minions deserved to be fired.
"this is why Wink resigned" - ( New Window )
I think he deserves to be fired, and that's what the Giants should do.
But I put myself in his shoes this week. If my much younger boss, who has accomplished less than me in his career, fired my team. And then went on TV and dared me to quit to make his life easier - I'd tell him to fuck off.
The Giants should fire him. That they have to an honor a guaranteed contract and cannot control where he goes to work next, is part of the deal they made.
not sure i agree. they now probably have cause, and the way he gave them cause / his behavior prior seem unprofessional enough that he sank his own reputation. it's not a situation that looks good for anyone but wink made his bed here, nyg dont owe him anything. he played with fire and is prob gonna get burned bad.
he doesnt want to be an nfl dc but after this there's no way he's an nfl hc any time soon, his best move is probably just going to college somewhere if a viable HC job opens. probably not a good enough option for michigan if harbaugh bolts but would think he'd be an upgrade for a lot of unranked p5 schools.
The Giants should fire him. That they have to an honor a guaranteed contract and cannot control where he goes to work next, is part of the deal they made.
Put yourself in his shoes? The complete went off the reservation and ignored Dabolls instructions in the Dallas game, apparently. And then leaked all this other bullshit.
Put yourself in his shoes? Screw that. He doesn’t deserve ANY benefit of doubt and his minions deserved to be fired.
That's exactly what I'm saying. He deserves to be fired. His staff deserved to be fired.
But do you think he owes the Giants the luxury and benefits connected to him resigning?
Quote:
But I put myself in his shoes this week. If my much younger boss, who has accomplished less than me in his career, fired my team. And then went on TV and dared me to quit to make his life easier - I'd tell him to fuck off.
The Giants should fire him. That they have to an honor a guaranteed contract and cannot control where he goes to work next, is part of the deal they made.
Put yourself in his shoes? The complete went off the reservation and ignored Dabolls instructions in the Dallas game, apparently. And then leaked all this other bullshit.
Put yourself in his shoes? Screw that. He doesn’t deserve ANY benefit of doubt and his minions deserved to be fired.
That's exactly what I'm saying. He deserves to be fired. His staff deserved to be fired.
But do you think he owes the Giants the luxury and benefits connected to him resigning?
Well he’s seemingly been trying to get fired for weeks, so on the flip side, do the Giants owe him the luxury and benefits connected to firing him?
Quote:
But I put myself in his shoes this week. If my much younger boss, who has accomplished less than me in his career, fired my team. And then went on TV and dared me to quit to make his life easier - I'd tell him to fuck off.
The Giants should fire him. That they have to an honor a guaranteed contract and cannot control where he goes to work next, is part of the deal they made.
Put yourself in his shoes? The complete went off the reservation and ignored Dabolls instructions in the Dallas game, apparently. And then leaked all this other bullshit.
Put yourself in his shoes? Screw that. He doesn’t deserve ANY benefit of doubt and his minions deserved to be fired.
That's exactly what I'm saying. He deserves to be fired. His staff deserved to be fired.
But do you think he owes the Giants the luxury and benefits connected to him resigning?
if he didnt live up to his end of any normal employment agreement which usually covers not acting against your employer.
Quote:
and is a good fit for the personnel, I'm OK with Wink leaving. It's looking more and more like a pattern for him off the field, and on the field he had way more to work with than Daboll and Kafka did. I like aggressive defensive schemes and get that it's an offensive league, but he gets absolutely bamboozled far too often for my taste.
I disagree. I want it to be a familiar hire that can work with Daboll.
Bobby Johnson worked great with Daboll. Gotta find someone that can do their job well foremost.
not sure i agree. they now probably have cause, and the way he gave them cause / his behavior prior seem unprofessional enough that he sank his own reputation. it's not a situation that looks good for anyone but wink made his bed here, nyg dont owe him anything. he played with fire and is prob gonna get burned bad.
Two separate matters 1) the mutual contractual obligations 2) the practical effect on his reputation.
If there's a clause that contemplates insubordination in his agreement, then the Giants should fire him and they'll probably win if he sues them. Seems like he's been insubordinate.
If there's not, they should fire him anyway and live by the agreement they made.
He's got zero contractual incentive to resign, lose the money owed to him, and let the Giants dictate his next move.
Reputation wise, different matter. Which you've laid out nicely.
Now it says Daboll encouraged the pressure packages against Dallas which the OPPOSITE of what I read just 5 minutes ago. Something smells.
My bet is that even though he was a galactic asshole, he didn't violate his contract. And that's why the Giants are putting maximum pressure on him to resign.
Now it says Daboll encouraged the pressure packages against Dallas which the OPPOSITE of what I read just 5 minutes ago. Something smells.
I thought I was going nuts, lol--thanks for commenting, that's exactly what I saw.
Now it says Daboll encouraged the pressure packages against Dallas which the OPPOSITE of what I read just 5 minutes ago. Something smells.
Very odd. I find the original assertion (Wink went rogue and went with his usual pressure packages) more believable than Daboll "encouraging" him to bring more pressure (like Wink ever needed more encouragement to bring pressure).
Only thing I will point out, however, is Schwartz is the team's go-to guy when they want their side of the story out there.
I actually thought Wink very subtly took a shot at BD’s offense in his press conference prior to the Rams game.
I have felt how the Giants played offense this season to be a big part of the friction between the two.
In comment 16356728 christian said:
I think he deserves to be fired, and that's what the Giants should do.
But I put myself in his shoes this week. If my much younger boss, who has accomplished less than me in his career, fired my team. And then went on TV and dared me to quit to make his life easier - I'd tell him to fuck off.
The Giants should fire him. That they have to an honor a guaranteed contract and cannot control where he goes to work next, is part of the deal they made.
Only thing I will point out, however, is Schwartz is the team's go-to guy when they want their side of the story out there.
Remember, this is a Pat Hanlon production.
Assuming the Giants come out on top, in either a real or court of public opinion, is not a good bet.
I don’t agree that Wink has accomplished more in his career. In fact I’d argue Daboll has.
I don’t agree that Wink has accomplished more in his career. In fact I’d argue Daboll has.
You're right Ryan, that was an exaggeration on my part.
Now it says Daboll encouraged the pressure packages against Dallas which the OPPOSITE of what I read just 5 minutes ago. Something smells.
Holy shit! Good catch! This new “revised” edition makes absolutely no sense. Someone needs to get to the bottom of this. Something does stink
Quote:
with what Chris in Philly has said all day about this situation (and the history of the Ryan tree).
Only thing I will point out, however, is Schwartz is the team's go-to guy when they want their side of the story out there.
Remember, this is a Pat Hanlon production.
Assuming the Giants come out on top, in either a real or court of public opinion, is not a good bet.
It is a PR onslaught by the Giants, which is what they should be doing. They need to remove the incentive for any other team to want to hire him again. They should make him look like a guy you don’t want in the building.
Not defending Wink at a ll because he is mostly responsible for this mess (assuming what is presented here is accurate), but Daboll needs to do a better job hiring staff. He had to fire friends and assholes this year for being bad at their jobs. Need to start hiring - and managing - people who are good at their jobs.
https://twitter.com/art_stapleton/status/1744858504932786197 - ( New Window )
Quote:
Yesterday, so this aligns. Although this certainly feels like a PR war.
It is a PR onslaught by the Giants, which is what they should be doing. They need to remove the incentive for any other team to want to hire him again. They should make him look like a guy you don’t want in the building.
Not defending Wink at a ll because he is mostly responsible for this mess (assuming what is presented here is accurate), but Daboll needs to do a better job hiring staff. He had to fire friends and assholes this year for being bad at their jobs. Need to start hiring - and managing - people who are good at their jobs.
I don't dislike Schoen or Daboll, but I'm wondering if cleaning house now would just be getting ahead of the game by a year.
This organization is crying out for a culture builder.
The Giants plan to interview XXXXXX for a position on their D staff?
Does Wink have any power here preventing the Giants from hiring his successor? Wink comes across as immature and now I wouldn't put it past Wink to be spiteful.
Quote:
The article originally said Wink used pressure packages against Dallas despite Daboll asking him to play a run heavy, slow down game style, and Wink ran his packages anyway.
Now it says Daboll encouraged the pressure packages against Dallas which the OPPOSITE of what I read just 5 minutes ago. Something smells.
Holy shit! Good catch! This new “revised” edition makes absolutely no sense. Someone needs to get to the bottom of this. Something does stink
Yeah, this is a weird reversal. Whoever encouraged the defensive plan...what the hell?
Sure, it ended with a thorough dismantling by a division opponent, but at least the off season was devoid of any thoroughly embarrassing antics by the principal leaders off the field.
Low bar I guess.
The Giants plan to interview XXXXXX for a position on their D staff?
Does Wink have any power here preventing the Giants from hiring his successor? Wink comes across as immature and now I wouldn't put it past Wink to be spiteful.
These are all excellent questions. Who the hell knows?
Then he gets everything he wants, including $3 million.
The Giants plan to interview XXXXXX for a position on their D staff?
Does Wink have any power here preventing the Giants from hiring his successor? Wink comes across as immature and now I wouldn't put it past Wink to be spiteful.
I’m assuming they could hire a defensive consultant and then when it plays out promote him to DC
Exactly. Martindale being a hot head, obnoxious, maltcontent is the least surprising outcome possible. Daboll needs to handicap this shit better.
Quote:
This is crazy.
Then he gets everything he wants, including $3 million.
That’s the contract both sides agree to, if what’s being said is true they are being irresponsible not firing him. Why would you want that guy as your dc?
The Giants plan to interview XXXXXX for a position on their D staff?
Does Wink have any power here preventing the Giants from hiring his successor? Wink comes across as immature and now I wouldn't put it past Wink to be spiteful.
That would be one of the more bizarre contracts encountered, and I’ve seen a lot of employment agreements. But even if it were true, they could just let him keep the title and change his official duties if that were the case for next year. He could be DC with medical duties being collecting towels.
Daboll confronting Wink twice corroborates what I heard, Wink was the one going to the press and talking. That's a big no no for players - for coaches that is very low. Good on Daboll for being a man and asking to their faces if they had an issue with him.
Quote:
If Wink does not "officially resign" and the Giants cannot get in touch with him, can they interview other candidates for a position that isn't vacated? Do they need to word it carefully?
The Giants plan to interview XXXXXX for a position on their D staff?
Does Wink have any power here preventing the Giants from hiring his successor? Wink comes across as immature and now I wouldn't put it past Wink to be spiteful.
That would be one of the more bizarre contracts encountered, and I’ve seen a lot of employment agreements. But even if it were true, they could just let him keep the title and change his official duties if that were the case for next year. He could be DC with medical duties being collecting towels.
Official not “medical”
Quote:
Need to start hiring - and managing - people who are good at their jobs.
Exactly. Martindale being a hot head, obnoxious, maltcontent is the least surprising outcome possible. Daboll needs to handicap this shit better.
I get this. But, it was only a year ago Daboll was getting credit for building a strong coaching staff from all over the league. That was following Judge who filled the staff with his college buddies.
The ideal balance is probably in the middle. I actually prefer head coaches stay within their circle when building a staff to prevent shit like this.
Daboll had an awful start this year. But, keeping the team together down the stretch with a rogue coordinator in a lost season is impressive too.
Quote:
In comment 16356830 RicFlair said:
Quote:
This is crazy.
Then he gets everything he wants, including $3 million.
That’s the contract both sides agree to, if what’s being said is true they are being irresponsible not firing him. Why would you want that guy as your dc?
Why would you want to reward someone for basically breach of contract? Why would you want to allow him to also then join Washington or Philly?
The Giants can keep the money, control where he goes, and still get a new DC.
If the Giants have the nuts, Martindale will be fired by the end of the week.
If they don't have the contractual upper hand, strangling Martindale feels good, but it's just another curly red lock in their clown wig.
I think he deserves to be fired, and that's what the Giants should do.
But I put myself in his shoes this week. If my much younger boss, who has accomplished less than me in his career, fired my team. And then went on TV and dared me to quit to make his life easier - I'd tell him to fuck off.
The Giants should fire him. That they have to an honor a guaranteed contract and cannot control where he goes to work next, is part of the deal they made.
I think he is “Martindale” which is really why “Wink” is a relevant nickname.
If the Giants have the nuts, Martindale will be fired by the end of the week.
If they don't have the contractual upper hand, strangling Martindale feels good, but it's just another curly red lock in their clown wig.
Did I miss something with the Hernandez reference?
Quote:
In comment 16356830 RicFlair said:
Quote:
This is crazy.
Then he gets everything he wants, including $3 million.
That’s the contract both sides agree to, if what’s being said is true they are being irresponsible not firing him. Why would you want that guy as your dc?
obviously nothing he did in-season rose to the level of firing. there was a fractured working relationship, which happens all the time and isn't always irreconcilable.
in the last couple days his behavior has clearly crossed over into cause territory. im pretty sure whatever contract both sides agreed to didnt allow for him to curse out his boss and go awol.
Perhaps the “cause” provision is very narrow but it’s hard to imagine that it’s so narrow it doesn’t encompass “showing up for work.”
Cause is a legal term of art of course, and would result in litigation but his contract certainly has it.
Perhaps the “cause” provision is very narrow but it’s hard to imagine that it’s so narrow it doesn’t encompass “showing up for work.”
Cause is a legal term of art of course, and would result in litigation but his contract certainly has it.
agreed. if they dont what's transpired in the last couple days covered by cause then the nyg (and nfl bylaws) are stupider than even the biggest critics think.
What's the reference?
One would hope there are many layers between ownership and coordinators/assistants, and if he really was answering only to ownership, why the fuck is ownership allowing itself to be inserted into chickenshit HR matters with some assistant coaches in-season (because they certainly wouldn’t insert themselves into football affairs on their own, right? right??). And a, “feeling in the building?” So, many people knew he was undermining Daboll and that was fine and dandy. CLOWNS!
Who was too close? The DC or the Owner? Which owner, btw? How is the chain of command so EFFED in this organization? Schoen needs to get this under control. Be a big boy and tell ownership to BTFO his team, empower Daboll to go sign whoever he wants, and screw Wink - change his title to Assistant to the Assistant Traveling Ball Boy, and stick him in the basement. Make him resign and keep a hand on his leash until he ends up coaching linebackers in Green Bay.
Too brazen to fathom. This article fact pattern warranted an in-season firing but it was swept up and allowed to fester. Who decided that and was it worth the extended period of internal dissent? Amazing. Just amazing. Giants shouldn’t fire this guy now - they have to get him to resign or find a trading partner.
And Daboll and Schoen I’m giving a pass right now bc of meddling owners, but that may be revoked for allowing this to have occurred in the first place and being too weak to have dealt with this earlier. Allowing open disrespect of the Head Coach, the GM, and Asst GM (at a minimum) by a subordinate with so much responsibility speaks to org rot, which starts at the top.
This is my first and only post, to the best of my knowledge, expressing extreme dissatisfaction with ownership. I have no more good will after something like this happens.
What's the reference?
Rich is Giants GC
Perhaps the “cause” provision is very narrow but it’s hard to imagine that it’s so narrow it doesn’t encompass “showing up for work.”
Cause is a legal term of art of course, and would result in litigation but his contract certainly has it.
I’m sure it does, but how many of those provisions are really enforceable? You can’t fire him for going to the press when part of his job is to talk to the press. I think the freak out here is a little over the top. Sure, it looks seemly, but if it’s resolved in a week, everyone will forget about it a couple of weeks from now.
But if it drags out?
I agree.
None of this does anything to make me feel as though this regime is going to take this team to a title at any point.
I am so saddened, disheartened, and angry about the state of things with this team. I very rarely start threads and I think one is needed about the larger, global problems with this organization, but I wouldn't know where to begin.
This is a sad fucking state of affairs.
id bet a lot daboll was not operating in good faith, which is very anti-nyg-way but pro-competitive-ruthlessness. paying wink $3m to go to dallas after quinn gets hired or in philly sending reddick on twists at evan neal probably wasnt an appealing thought.
he fired the 2 guys who showed him up that sent a clear message who was in charge. and probably knew that was going to lead to an eruption as happened where nyg would hold all the cards.
the interesting scenario to ponder is what happens if wink just bent the knee? and id imagine that backup plan was see how things go for a weeks and if it wasnt working can him then, hopefully after the divisional DC's are all in place.
Quote:
Slightly different bent, if Daboll really was operating in good faith, and wanted/expected Martindale back -- I'm not impressed with Daboll. If a guy is showing you up, you fire him.
I agree.
None of this does anything to make me feel as though this regime is going to take this team to a title at any point.
I am so saddened, disheartened, and angry about the state of things with this team. I very rarely start threads and I think one is needed about the larger, global problems with this organization, but I wouldn't know where to begin.
This is a sad fucking state of affairs.
I think it's pretty clear Daboll didn't want him back. If he did, he wouldn't have fired both Kevin and Drew. He knew what the reaction would be. This is actually pretty Machiavellian if you ask me.
agreed. if they dont what's transpired in the last couple days covered by cause then the nyg (and nfl bylaws) are stupider than even the biggest critics think.
This is what counsel is reviewing this moment.
What happened during the season is moot now when Daboll announced he expected Martindale to return and coach.
But the Giants need to weigh the headache of this being litigated.
Three million dollars is nothing to them. So is controlling where Martindale works next worth it?
Quote:
Slightly different bent, if Daboll really was operating in good faith, and wanted/expected Martindale back -- I'm not impressed with Daboll. If a guy is showing you up, you fire him.
I agree.
None of this does anything to make me feel as though this regime is going to take this team to a title at any point.
I am so saddened, disheartened, and angry about the state of things with this team. I very rarely start threads and I think one is needed about the larger, global problems with this organization, but I wouldn't know where to begin.
This is a sad fucking state of affairs.
i can only imagine the praise bbi would heap on the org for "doing the right thing" if wink went to dallas on the giants dime and proceeded to successfully replace quinn. or philly.
i agree. and the speculation that daboll was taunting wink in the press conference seems to have been pretty on point.
i dont love the way daboll handled but wink has revealed himself here in a way that clearly answers "why did harbough let him walk for nothing?"
harbough chose the high road, daboll chose violence.
Do I want Nick Sirianni and Wink Martindale melting the fuck down with each other? As a Giants fan I'm not operating in fear of what Martindale brings to the table as a DC or principal contributor to a football team.
Quote:
Cause is a legal term of art of course, and would result in litigation but his contract certainly has it.
agreed. if they dont what's transpired in the last couple days covered by cause then the nyg (and nfl bylaws) are stupider than even the biggest critics think.
This is what counsel is reviewing this moment.
What happened during the season is moot now when Daboll announced he expected Martindale to return and coach.
But the Giants need to weigh the headache of this being litigated.
Three million dollars is nothing to them. So is controlling where Martindale works next worth it?
until dallas and philly get defensive coordinators probably. did u remember the giants d against the ravens last year? any interest in seeing that twice per year for the foreseeable future, and on $3m of the giants dime?
Quote:
Doesn’t have a clause allowing for cause termination. That would be insane. He could basically come in, shit on the field, punch Daboll in the face and then do a press conference in his own vomit if he couldn’t be terminated for cause.
Perhaps the “cause” provision is very narrow but it’s hard to imagine that it’s so narrow it doesn’t encompass “showing up for work.”
Cause is a legal term of art of course, and would result in litigation but his contract certainly has it.
I’m sure it does, but how many of those provisions are really enforceable? You can’t fire him for going to the press when part of his job is to talk to the press. I think the freak out here is a little over the top. Sure, it looks seemly, but if it’s resolved in a week, everyone will forget about it a couple of weeks from now.
But if it drags out?
I think you’re mistaking a for cause termination clause which is very enforceable and is routinely enforced with a non compete clause which is far less enforceable and often invalidated or narrowed by courts
Quote:
do you want Martindale in Philly? I don't.
Do I want Nick Sirianni and Wink Martindale melting the fuck down with each other? As a Giants fan I'm not operating in fear of what Martindale brings to the table as a DC or principal contributor to a football team.
I am not understanding your angst here. If the Giants can keep the money, prevent Wink from going to a rival where he can do damage, and not reward his disloyal and childish behavior, good.
If it doesn't work out, then they are where you want them to be now.
I prefer door #1.
Quote:
In comment 16356873 christian said:
Quote:
Slightly different bent, if Daboll really was operating in good faith, and wanted/expected Martindale back -- I'm not impressed with Daboll. If a guy is showing you up, you fire him.
I agree.
None of this does anything to make me feel as though this regime is going to take this team to a title at any point.
I am so saddened, disheartened, and angry about the state of things with this team. I very rarely start threads and I think one is needed about the larger, global problems with this organization, but I wouldn't know where to begin.
This is a sad fucking state of affairs.
I think it's pretty clear Daboll didn't want him back. If he did, he wouldn't have fired both Kevin and Drew. He knew what the reaction would be. This is actually pretty Machiavellian if you ask me.
I think it's petty. I also think a good manager heads off this issue months before it becomes a problem.
But I keep coming back to this as a sign of a deeper issue. Did Daboll actually hire Martindale? Dude Judge actually hire Garrett?
Are roles and responsibilities clearly defined in this organization? Doesn't feel like it.
Quote:
do you want Martindale in Philly? I don't.
Do I want Nick Sirianni and Wink Martindale melting the fuck down with each other? As a Giants fan I'm not operating in fear of what Martindale brings to the table as a DC or principal contributor to a football team.
they liked martindale enough they werent firing him for his performance, why let an asset u want walk for nothing?
it's kind of funny that the first person to take the high road would be john mara -- and this site is ground zero for where he'd get shredded for doing so.
Quote:
If Wink does not "officially resign" and the Giants cannot get in touch with him, can they interview other candidates for a position that isn't vacated? Do they need to word it carefully?
The Giants plan to interview XXXXXX for a position on their D staff?
Does Wink have any power here preventing the Giants from hiring his successor? Wink comes across as immature and now I wouldn't put it past Wink to be spiteful.
I’m assuming they could hire a defensive consultant and then when it plays out promote him to DC
Problem is, if Wink came back after they hired someone else, he still has the title of DC, and if the Giants blocked him from performing his duties they would likely be liable for the $3M and potentially a harassment suit. This is ugly.
But I don't think it's more complicated than Daboll hiring a guy who has a good defensive rep around the league (opposing coaches and players have been saying all month what a bitch this defense is to play again, despite what the stats say).
It didn't work out because Wink ended up being about Wink. It sounds like he may have been even angling to replace Daboll at some point.
In other words, they hired the wrong guy. It happens. Even HOF coaches hire the wrong guys.
I am not deeply impressed with him as a defensive coordinator, and I think ultimately his childish and immature behavior would be a net negative for both Dallas and Philadelphia. I think they'll both have much better options.
If the Giants want to invest time and effort choking Martindale out, cool.
Quote:
In comment 16356888 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 16356873 christian said:
Quote:
Slightly different bent, if Daboll really was operating in good faith, and wanted/expected Martindale back -- I'm not impressed with Daboll. If a guy is showing you up, you fire him.
I agree.
None of this does anything to make me feel as though this regime is going to take this team to a title at any point.
I am so saddened, disheartened, and angry about the state of things with this team. I very rarely start threads and I think one is needed about the larger, global problems with this organization, but I wouldn't know where to begin.
This is a sad fucking state of affairs.
I think it's pretty clear Daboll didn't want him back. If he did, he wouldn't have fired both Kevin and Drew. He knew what the reaction would be. This is actually pretty Machiavellian if you ask me.
I think it's petty. I also think a good manager heads off this issue months before it becomes a problem.
But I keep coming back to this as a sign of a deeper issue. Did Daboll actually hire Martindale? Dude Judge actually hire Garrett?
Are roles and responsibilities clearly defined in this organization? Doesn't feel like it.
This is a Daboll/Wink issue. I don’t see how you’ll be able to tie in “Giants scapegoat culture” or nepotism into this one.
I will say that while Wink seems to be the antagonist here. I’m not sure Daboll has handled or is handling this the right way either.
My bet is that even though he was a galactic asshole, he didn't violate his contract. And that's why the Giants are putting maximum pressure on him to resign.
You are either missing or glossing over a key piece here: Wink and/or Wilkins on Wink's behalf went to the media (Glazer) and aired dirty laundry. When confronted in an effort to resolve any issues, Wink punked out and didn't engage the conversation.
Daboll and Schoen played this masterfully yesterday. Wink has no option but to resign, and has now left for Florida while the rest of the staff is involved in year end meetings/planning. It's called job abandonment, and in New Jersey, after 3 days Wink will have forfeited his salary/termination compensation as this is considered a de facto resignation.
At the end of the day, Wink is a b*tch @$$ pu$$y for going to the media and then acting as the aggrieved party.
Either way, he is entitled to nothing and has lost all of my respect.
I am not deeply impressed with him as a defensive coordinator, and I think ultimately his childish and immature behavior would be a net negative for both Dallas and Philadelphia. I think they'll both have much better options.
If the Giants want to invest time and effort choking Martindale out, cool.
It may end up that way, but I don't feel like giving Martindale what he wants right now. And I bet the Giants (including Mara) don't either.
I am not deeply impressed with him as a defensive coordinator, and I think ultimately his childish and immature behavior would be a net negative for both Dallas and Philadelphia. I think they'll both have much better options.
If the Giants want to invest time and effort choking Martindale out, cool.
it's with lawyers now. my guess is they make him an offer in the next couple days his agent tells him he'd be wise to take - like a non-compete within the division and probably some of his $ - and then both sides move on. if he doesnt take whatever they offer they will probably suspend him without pay pending the lawyers fighting it out, which will only damage wink.
this OL is having a tough enough time as it is, you really want 1 of the best blitzing coordinators, who also happens to have seen every rep neal/jms have taken as pros in practice in the division?
Quote:
In comment 16356888 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 16356873 christian said:
Quote:
Slightly different bent, if Daboll really was operating in good faith, and wanted/expected Martindale back -- I'm not impressed with Daboll. If a guy is showing you up, you fire him.
I agree.
None of this does anything to make me feel as though this regime is going to take this team to a title at any point.
I am so saddened, disheartened, and angry about the state of things with this team. I very rarely start threads and I think one is needed about the larger, global problems with this organization, but I wouldn't know where to begin.
This is a sad fucking state of affairs.
I think it's pretty clear Daboll didn't want him back. If he did, he wouldn't have fired both Kevin and Drew. He knew what the reaction would be. This is actually pretty Machiavellian if you ask me.
I think it's petty. I also think a good manager heads off this issue months before it becomes a problem.
But I keep coming back to this as a sign of a deeper issue. Did Daboll actually hire Martindale? Dude Judge actually hire Garrett?
Are roles and responsibilities clearly defined in this organization? Doesn't feel like it.
It is shocking. Shocking. That you don’t blame Martindale for being a pathetic snake who has been working the media for half a season because the poor baby got yelled at.
that would also be my prediction. bigger unknown is if any team is willing to touch him after this.
Why should the giants pay him plus let him go where ever he wants free and clear.
If Wink wants out bad enough, he can walk away minus his pay and ability to go where ever he chooses.
Ultimately if I were Schoen and Daboll, I wouldn't put much stake in ownership backing a hard play against Martindale. Mara takes a hard stance, but when shit gets real he folds.
I'm still waiting for that vigorous defense Mara promised of Manning and the equipment guys during trial.
Quote:
Giants will pay Wink a little money in exchange for staying away from Dallas, Washington or Philly. Ends this public pissing match and keeps him out of the division.
that would also be my prediction. bigger unknown is if any team is willing to touch him after this.
I doubt he’s getting $3 mil like he was from the Giants, which is probably why we’re in this position, but there’s a lot of shitty DC’s in the league. I bet he lands another job.
Quote:
In comment 16356892 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16356888 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 16356873 christian said:
Quote:
Slightly different bent, if Daboll really was operating in good faith, and wanted/expected Martindale back -- I'm not impressed with Daboll. If a guy is showing you up, you fire him.
I agree.
None of this does anything to make me feel as though this regime is going to take this team to a title at any point.
I am so saddened, disheartened, and angry about the state of things with this team. I very rarely start threads and I think one is needed about the larger, global problems with this organization, but I wouldn't know where to begin.
This is a sad fucking state of affairs.
I think it's pretty clear Daboll didn't want him back. If he did, he wouldn't have fired both Kevin and Drew. He knew what the reaction would be. This is actually pretty Machiavellian if you ask me.
I think it's petty. I also think a good manager heads off this issue months before it becomes a problem.
But I keep coming back to this as a sign of a deeper issue. Did Daboll actually hire Martindale? Dude Judge actually hire Garrett?
Are roles and responsibilities clearly defined in this organization? Doesn't feel like it.
It is shocking. Shocking. That you don’t blame Martindale for being a pathetic snake who has been working the media for half a season because the poor baby got yelled at.
Martindale sounds like a fucking clown.
You think that makes Daboll or the Giants look good? They hired this asshole.
Quote:
Cause is a legal term of art of course, and would result in litigation but his contract certainly has it.
agreed. if they dont what's transpired in the last couple days covered by cause then the nyg (and nfl bylaws) are stupider than even the biggest critics think.
This is what counsel is reviewing this moment.
What happened during the season is moot now when Daboll announced he expected Martindale to return and coach.
But the Giants need to weigh the headache of this being litigated.
Three million dollars is nothing to them. So is controlling where Martindale works next worth it?
I dont understand this, why would this firing.. if it does happen .. raise to the level of ligitation? coaches are fired left and right ive never heard anyone even consider cause before.
Quote:
In comment 16356928 aimrocky said:
Quote:
Giants will pay Wink a little money in exchange for staying away from Dallas, Washington or Philly. Ends this public pissing match and keeps him out of the division.
that would also be my prediction. bigger unknown is if any team is willing to touch him after this.
I doubt he’s getting $3 mil like he was from the Giants, which is probably why we’re in this position, but there’s a lot of shitty DC’s in the league. I bet he lands another job.
Agreed, I’m sure the lawyers are working on the separation agreement this very moment. They’ll pay him part of the value of the contract to stay away from division rivals.
Quote:
In comment 16356874 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
Cause is a legal term of art of course, and would result in litigation but his contract certainly has it.
agreed. if they dont what's transpired in the last couple days covered by cause then the nyg (and nfl bylaws) are stupider than even the biggest critics think.
This is what counsel is reviewing this moment.
What happened during the season is moot now when Daboll announced he expected Martindale to return and coach.
But the Giants need to weigh the headache of this being litigated.
Three million dollars is nothing to them. So is controlling where Martindale works next worth it?
I dont understand this, why would this firing.. if it does happen .. raise to the level of ligitation? coaches are fired left and right ive never heard anyone even consider cause before.
it's rare that coaches do things dumb enough to put their big $ at risk with actions are fireable for cause like going awol and cursing out their bosses. when fireable stuff happens (be it legal troubles or otherwise) this stuff does happen.
urban meyer was fired for cause a couple years ago. i think gruden too.
Report: Jaguars Fired Urban Meyer For Cause - ( New Window )
It is shocking. Shocking. That you don’t blame Martindale for being a pathetic snake who has been working the media for half a season because the poor baby got yelled at.
Martindale sounds like a fucking clown.
You think that makes Daboll or the Giants look good? They hired this asshole.
nobody looks good now. if they paid him go to dallas/philly and he succeeded they'd look worse though. that's the decision they made. no need to overcomplicate or look for ghosts that arent there.
Quote:
In comment 16356907 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 16356892 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16356888 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 16356873 christian said:
Quote:
Slightly different bent, if Daboll really was operating in good faith, and wanted/expected Martindale back -- I'm not impressed with Daboll. If a guy is showing you up, you fire him.
I agree.
None of this does anything to make me feel as though this regime is going to take this team to a title at any point.
I am so saddened, disheartened, and angry about the state of things with this team. I very rarely start threads and I think one is needed about the larger, global problems with this organization, but I wouldn't know where to begin.
This is a sad fucking state of affairs.
I think it's pretty clear Daboll didn't want him back. If he did, he wouldn't have fired both Kevin and Drew. He knew what the reaction would be. This is actually pretty Machiavellian if you ask me.
I think it's petty. I also think a good manager heads off this issue months before it becomes a problem.
But I keep coming back to this as a sign of a deeper issue. Did Daboll actually hire Martindale? Dude Judge actually hire Garrett?
Are roles and responsibilities clearly defined in this organization? Doesn't feel like it.
It is shocking. Shocking. That you don’t blame Martindale for being a pathetic snake who has been working the media for half a season because the poor baby got yelled at.
Martindale sounds like a fucking clown.
You think that makes Daboll or the Giants look good? They hired this asshole.
My take is that only a good coach keeps the team playing hard and for each over throughout all this going on inside the locker room. It would have been easy to lose this team and a lesser coach probably would have.
Daboll already comes off as a total cuck for letting Martindale get away with it all year.
There are soon to be ex-players, ex-coaches, and Martindale to leak the dirt on Daboll and any private failings he's had the last year.
I bet they come to terms quickly and if there are any blacklisted teams, Martindale gets all of his money. Mara will put down money to prevent this from playing out, like he always does.
The Giants OLBs got WORSE this year.. Ward does nothing.. Ojulari is invisible and Thibs is inconsistent. That OLB group in among the LOWEST in the NFL in pass rush win rate.. ie they dont bring pressure consistently and they dont win their individual one on one battles consistently..
Is Wilkins about reproach because its ' Winks ' guy..
Please.. after all this.. glad that clown is gone..
Wink can beat Daboll at this game, but the Fpgiants FO is a lot more powerful and experienced in backing Dabol here
You sound like a complete douche ..
I didn't know what the hell was going on after work today, but now this makes total sense! Daboll received massive respect from me after the way he handled this situation!!!
It appears Carter Coughlin and Cam Brown may have been told , goodbye( and ik at least CC is an FA); our OL underperformed so coach Johnson is gone, our OLB guys underformed so the OLB coach is gone.
If Wink cared about his job, finding assistants that performed to the demands of the HC would be something to pursue, not back off of due to loyalty to ‘his’ guys.
This matter doesn’t bother me as I know it’ll all work out, the media will be the media, and the FO is moving forward.
Quote:
In comment 16356930 Chris in Philly said:
It is shocking. Shocking. That you don’t blame Martindale for being a pathetic snake who has been working the media for half a season because the poor baby got yelled at.
Martindale sounds like a fucking clown.
You think that makes Daboll or the Giants look good? They hired this asshole.
nobody looks good now. if they paid him go to dallas/philly and he succeeded they'd look worse though. that's the decision they made. no need to overcomplicate or look for ghosts that arent there.
Martindale hasn't distinguished himself here. I'm not worried about him going to Philly or anywhere else.
But more importantly, until they get their own house in order who cares what happens in Dallas or Philly?
Quote:
In comment 16356797 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
with what Chris in Philly has said all day about this situation (and the history of the Ryan tree).
Only thing I will point out, however, is Schwartz is the team's go-to guy when they want their side of the story out there.
Remember, this is a Pat Hanlon production.
Assuming the Giants come out on top, in either a real or court of public opinion, is not a good bet.
You are the clown.
Mara has to be mortified by all this, and it's not going to put Daboll in a good light to Mara.
So I think they'll either hit a home run this offseason or we are looking at a reset after 2024.
This is such a massive task this regime has in front of them.
Quote:
In comment 16356938 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 16356930 Chris in Philly said:
It is shocking. Shocking. That you don’t blame Martindale for being a pathetic snake who has been working the media for half a season because the poor baby got yelled at.
Martindale sounds like a fucking clown.
You think that makes Daboll or the Giants look good? They hired this asshole.
nobody looks good now. if they paid him go to dallas/philly and he succeeded they'd look worse though. that's the decision they made. no need to overcomplicate or look for ghosts that arent there.
Martindale hasn't distinguished himself here. I'm not worried about him going to Philly or anywhere else.
But more importantly, until they get their own house in order who cares what happens in Dallas or Philly?
one of the main things they need to do to get their house in order is competing better with dallas and philly.
did philly's house look in order sunday? is one of the biggest differences from last year that they lost their coordinators? they didnt pay wink $3m / year because they thought he was bad at his job.
I think it's petty. I also think a good manager heads off this issue months before it becomes a problem.
But I keep coming back to this as a sign of a deeper issue. Did Daboll actually hire Martindale? Dude Judge actually hire Garrett?
Are roles and responsibilities clearly defined in this organization? Doesn't feel like it.
I have my doubts they actually hired a GM and head coach and trusted them to pick their own people free of disturbance. Wise old egg to help the first time HC to lean on, right? It’s hedging right out the gate, and it set the groundwork to be undermined. Not saying Wink was a bad pick at the time, but Garrett and Wink were both fallback plans if the HC fell apart, so why wouldn’t ownership be involved with the potential replacement? Btw, not to unnecessarily have Kevin Abrams catch a stray, but does Schoen get HIS job if Abrams doesn’t stay in the org? What’s that dynamic like?
It appears there is no clear chain of command in football ops that is free of ownership, and whether that is good, bad or indifferent around the league, it doesn’t work here. You just have to scream enough at some point and it mean enough.
To think I woke up this morning still having a very positive view on Schoen/Daboll, and Neutral on Clan Mara…Forget Wink, he’s not the problem anymore (just control where he goes/doesn’t go, please).
I’m now Neutral/Down On Schoen/Daboll and extremely negative on ownership (which is a resumption of the downward trend after last year’s brief uptick to neutral). I still think Daboll is a very good coach and hope this is merely a blip during his own promising career, and I hope Schoen lasts, too.
Our leadership needs to buck up. The Mara family needs to go away until things are fixed back at home. There’s always a racetrack open somewhere in the world, and there are enough Tisches to manage the business, which by all accounts they do very well.
Shame the only Rooney we’ve got is a Mara, we could use some of that blood in our org.
The leverage the Giants have right now is that he's under contract. If they want to control his moves, they won't be the ones ending the agreement.
If they fire him for cause, he goes and gets another job. And then he sues the Giants for the money.
It's widely speculated Meyers settled out of court and got paid.
Daboll should do a Southwest commercial. Wanna get away?
Why stoop to Wink's level? Why create additional drama?
It's a petty move by Daboll and Schoen. You have to include Schoen because Daboll is not making that type of move without consent.
Here's an idea - just fire Wink and move on. Instead, you know have two jackasses playing the coaches version of Battleship.
Morons.
The leverage the Giants have right now is that he's under contract. If they want to control his moves, they won't be the ones ending the agreement.
If they fire him for cause, he goes and gets another job. And then he sues the Giants for the money.
It's widely speculated Meyers settled out of court and got paid.
if you fire someone for cause non-competes dont necessarily go away (no idea what this contract says, but just like the $ a cause firing and a typical firing likely arent the same).
it isnt going to get to that because there is going to be a settlement bc that's in the interest of both sides. if the nyg truly sidelined wink entirely he'd have nothing to lose by suing, and wink now has several million reasons to acquiesce to main separation terms the nyg offer him.
Petty, maybe, but that doesn’t make it wrong or not the smart move to force Wink to decide how this goes.
Quote:
here... we should be a little impressed by Daboll calling the bluff here. It was a pretty bad-ass move to fire the brothers.
Why stoop to Wink's level? Why create additional drama?
It's a petty move by Daboll and Schoen. You have to include Schoen because Daboll is not making that type of move without consent.
Here's an idea - just fire Wink and move on. Instead, you know have two jackasses playing the coaches version of Battleship.
Morons.
Yeah. They’re the morons in this.
Being contrarian is a full time job for some people.
Quote:
In comment 16356833 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16356830 RicFlair said:
Quote:
This is crazy.
Then he gets everything he wants, including $3 million.
That’s the contract both sides agree to, if what’s being said is true they are being irresponsible not firing him. Why would you want that guy as your dc?
obviously nothing he did in-season rose to the level of firing. there was a fractured working relationship, which happens all the time and isn't always irreconcilable.
in the last couple days his behavior has clearly crossed over into cause territory. im pretty sure whatever contract both sides agreed to didnt allow for him to curse out his boss and go awol.
Right, so fire the guy.
That sets off a game of chicken. The Giants aren't going to fire him if they really fear he'll go to a division rival.
It's a game of musical chairs from then on. They won't let him go until all the chairs are filled as punishment. But are any good candidates going to wait for the Giants to clean up their shit?
Martindale should leak to the press he was upset his staff was impacted, he needed a day to compose himself, and he's ready to return to work.
Quote:
In comment 16356841 RicFlair said:
Quote:
In comment 16356833 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16356830 RicFlair said:
Quote:
This is crazy.
Then he gets everything he wants, including $3 million.
That’s the contract both sides agree to, if what’s being said is true they are being irresponsible not firing him. Why would you want that guy as your dc?
obviously nothing he did in-season rose to the level of firing. there was a fractured working relationship, which happens all the time and isn't always irreconcilable.
in the last couple days his behavior has clearly crossed over into cause territory. im pretty sure whatever contract both sides agreed to didnt allow for him to curse out his boss and go awol.
Right, so fire the guy.
if it comes to that they will, except with cause that saves them $ and probably allows them to exert control on where he goes next. if anyone will take him after this.
Quote:
In comment 16356868 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 16356841 RicFlair said:
Quote:
In comment 16356833 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16356830 RicFlair said:
Quote:
This is crazy.
Then he gets everything he wants, including $3 million.
That’s the contract both sides agree to, if what’s being said is true they are being irresponsible not firing him. Why would you want that guy as your dc?
obviously nothing he did in-season rose to the level of firing. there was a fractured working relationship, which happens all the time and isn't always irreconcilable.
in the last couple days his behavior has clearly crossed over into cause territory. im pretty sure whatever contract both sides agreed to didnt allow for him to curse out his boss and go awol.
Right, so fire the guy.
if it comes to that they will, except with cause that saves them $ and probably allows them to exert control on where he goes next. if anyone will take him after this.
I don’t care about John Mara’s money.
That sets off a game of chicken. The Giants aren't going to fire him if they really fear he'll go to a division rival.
It's a game of musical chairs from then on. They won't let him go until all the chairs are filled as punishment. But are any good candidates going to wait for the Giants to clean up their shit?
Martindale should leak to the press he was upset his staff was impacted, he needed a day to compose himself, and he's ready to return to work.
Show back up to work like nothing happened. Another Costanza move. To be a fly on the wall within that building.
-Judge & Columbo come to blows.
-Wink cursing off Daboll and storming off.
-That lawsuit of a toxic, violent workplace.
I do agree that not firing Wink becomes ridiculous at a point. What are they doing? Move on and start interviewing potential DC's.
That sets off a game of chicken. The Giants aren't going to fire him if they really fear he'll go to a division rival.
It's a game of musical chairs from then on. They won't let him go until all the chairs are filled as punishment. But are any good candidates going to wait for the Giants to clean up their shit?
Martindale should leak to the press he was upset his staff was impacted, he needed a day to compose himself, and he's ready to return to work.
not really, he's already given them enough they can probably pull whatever HR jiu jitsu they want to suspend him without pay. he played his nuclear card and melted himself down. pressure busted his pipes.
Quote:
In comment 16356920 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
here... we should be a little impressed by Daboll calling the bluff here. It was a pretty bad-ass move to fire the brothers.
Why stoop to Wink's level? Why create additional drama?
It's a petty move by Daboll and Schoen. You have to include Schoen because Daboll is not making that type of move without consent.
Here's an idea - just fire Wink and move on. Instead, you know have two jackasses playing the coaches version of Battleship.
Morons.
Yeah. They’re the morons in this.
Being contrarian is a full time job for some people.
They are all morons.
If you can't see it, well, you can't see it. A buttoned-up business doesn't operate this way.
I've written literally hundreds of employment and contract agreements, there's no way in hell a coach agreed to a work prohibition as a product of involuntary termination.
That sets off a game of chicken. The Giants aren't going to fire him if they really fear he'll go to a division rival.
It's a game of musical chairs from then on. They won't let him go until all the chairs are filled as punishment. But are any good candidates going to wait for the Giants to clean up their shit?
Martindale should leak to the press he was upset his staff was impacted, he needed a day to compose himself, and he's ready to return to work.
This isn't the play you think it is. The Giants will just say: "We welcome him back to work, however, we've changed the structure of our defensive game. Now the DC reports to the Head of Defensive Ops (or some other contrived name for a new coordinator) and must do xyy humiliating things in his role. They'll just let him keep the title but reduce him to doing nothing.
I know that's a 0.001% of happening, but Mara doesn't like being embarrassed. It seems Daboll is just as dug in as Martindale.
In comment 16356990 RicFlair said:
Quote:
In comment 16356868 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 16356841 RicFlair said:
Right, so fire the guy.
if it comes to that they will, except with cause that saves them $ and probably allows them to exert control on where he goes next. if anyone will take him after this.
I don’t care about John Mara’s money.
neither do i, but id rather not send him on his way to get the philly pass rush back to record sack numbers. wink may not be as good of a DC as he thinks he is but he is pretty good.
I know that's a 0.001% of happening, but Mara doesn't like being embarrassed. It seems Daboll is just as dug in as Martindale.
You're getting too worked up over this. It will get worked out.
Quote:
In comment 16356990 RicFlair said:
Quote:
In comment 16356868 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 16356841 RicFlair said:
Right, so fire the guy.
if it comes to that they will, except with cause that saves them $ and probably allows them to exert control on where he goes next. if anyone will take him after this.
I don’t care about John Mara’s money.
neither do i, but id rather not send him on his way to get the philly pass rush back to record sack numbers. wink may not be as good of a DC as he thinks he is but he is pretty good.
Ok then keep him as DC.
Martindale should leak to the press he was upset his staff was impacted, he needed a day to compose himself, and he's ready to return to work.
not really, he's already given them enough they can probably pull whatever HR jiu jitsu they want to suspend him without pay. he played his nuclear card and melted himself down. pressure busted his pipes.
Of course they would suspend him without pay. But they can't then hire a new defensive coordinator, when the current one is suspended. And then fire the old one when all the jobs get filled. Mara nor the NFL would go for that.
Quote:
here... we should be a little impressed by Daboll calling the bluff here. It was a pretty bad-ass move to fire the brothers.
Why stoop to Wink's level? Why create additional drama?
It's a petty move by Daboll and Schoen. You have to include Schoen because Daboll is not making that type of move without consent.
Here's an idea - just fire Wink and move on. Instead, you know have two jackasses playing the coaches version of Battleship.
Morons.
I know it's your MO to assume everything the Giants do is wrong, but Daboll would have looked like a bitch here if Wink left with his salary and headed off to Philly.
That still could happen, but if it doesn't, this was the right move.
He called his bluff. I'd rather Daboll fuck Martindale here if Martindale wants to play that game.
As long as this doesn't interfere with interviewing coaches, this will have no impact on Schoen and Daboll.
It will on Wink.
LOL
Daboll looks like a cuck for letting Martindale run the show all year, and looks like something worse for being scared to face him.
I know that's a 0.001% of happening, but Mara doesn't like being embarrassed. It seems Daboll is just as dug in as Martindale.
Do you think Daboll did this without informing Schoen and Mara?
Daboll looks like a cuck for letting Martindale run the show all year, and looks like something worse for being scared to face him.
Cuck?
The Glazer story broke in late November. Daboll confronted the defensive staff immediately. Martindale and Wilkins played innocent. There was a month left in the season. Everyone knew at that point a divorce was coming. They kept the team together and chose to address it this week.
Not sure how you are getting "cuck" out of that.
Quote:
if you fire someone for cause non-competes dont necessarily go away (no idea what this contract says, but just like the $ a cause firing and a typical firing likely arent the same).
I've written literally hundreds of employment and contract agreements, there's no way in hell a coach agreed to a work prohibition as a product of involuntary termination.
ok since you have more experience with this than me let me ask you 2 questions:
1 is every involuntary termination treated the same?
2 can any executive with an exclusive contract who wants out of it simply stop showing up to get fired and then go work for competitor xyz?
in my less experience than yours the employer in these types of situations would likely have a lot more leverage than the employee if they've violated terms of their employment (which i believe wink almost certainly has).
Quote:
In comment 16356995 RicFlair said:
Quote:
In comment 16356990 RicFlair said:
Quote:
In comment 16356868 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 16356841 RicFlair said:
Right, so fire the guy.
if it comes to that they will, except with cause that saves them $ and probably allows them to exert control on where he goes next. if anyone will take him after this.
I don’t care about John Mara’s money.
neither do i, but id rather not send him on his way to get the philly pass rush back to record sack numbers. wink may not be as good of a DC as he thinks he is but he is pretty good.
Ok then keep him as DC.
they tried, he blew up and he went awol.
Quote:
We know Mara likes Martindale, he was runner up to Judge in 2020. If this circus continues, does Mara just rip off the bandaid and try to hire Vrabel?
I know that's a 0.001% of happening, but Mara doesn't like being embarrassed. It seems Daboll is just as dug in as Martindale.
Do you think Daboll did this without informing Schoen and Mara?
Did that stop him from firing Reese & McAdoo?
Daboll looks like a cuck for letting Martindale run the show all year, and looks like something worse for being scared to face him.
Run the show all year? Where are you getting that from. And why would the Giants let this guy leak tot he media, stir up a mutiny, curse out the HC, storm off, and then collect 3 million dollars and take the team's playbooks to a direct competitor? That's insane.
In comment 16357019 christian said:
Daboll looks like a cuck for letting Martindale run the show all year, and looks like something worse for being scared to face him.
Hell, I had asshats telling me he was gone weeks ago... as I put in my Rams game preview.
Quote:
In comment 16357003 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 16356995 RicFlair said:
Quote:
In comment 16356990 RicFlair said:
Quote:
In comment 16356868 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 16356841 RicFlair said:
Right, so fire the guy.
if it comes to that they will, except with cause that saves them $ and probably allows them to exert control on where he goes next. if anyone will take him after this.
I don’t care about John Mara’s money.
neither do i, but id rather not send him on his way to get the philly pass rush back to record sack numbers. wink may not be as good of a DC as he thinks he is but he is pretty good.
Ok then keep him as DC.
they tried, he blew up and he went awol.
We should definitely fire someone who did that.
LOL
If you think that’s what I was actually suggesting then it all went over your head.
Martindale is gone. He's done here.
All that is left is the method of his departure. Why you are getting worked up over that is weird. It will be finalized one way or the other. As others have stated, the details will be worked out. And I bet most of us won't even remember this a year from now.
Quote:
All scenarios aside, I do agree they settle. I think Martindale gets all of his money, in exchange for a prohibition in-division.
Daboll looks like a cuck for letting Martindale run the show all year, and looks like something worse for being scared to face him.
Cuck?
The Glazer story broke in late November. Daboll confronted the defensive staff immediately. Martindale and Wilkins played innocent. There was a month left in the season. Everyone knew at that point a divorce was coming. They kept the team together and chose to address it this week.
Not sure how you are getting "cuck" out of that.
yeah that is a very bizarre framing. arent the reports that daboll has been if anything overly confrontational? wink appears to be the one who didnt deal with it directly and instead leaked to glazer midseason.
also a lot of convenient amnesia re Wink's "mutual parting" ending in baltimore too. he's had 6 seasons as a defensive coordinator and now 2 partings and neither was a traditional firing due to poor performance. he may have cost himself a 3rd chance in the last couple days.
I know it's your MO to assume everything the Giants do is wrong, but Daboll would have looked like a bitch here if Wink left with his salary and headed off to Philly.
That still could happen, but if it doesn't, this was the right move.
He called his bluff. I'd rather Daboll fuck Martindale here if Martindale wants to play that game.
Hey, if this organization acting like The Sopranos makes you feel better, good for you.
Once Wink started acting in a subordinate fashion, he should have been fired. It's Buttoned-Up Business 101.
Instead, just another day at NYG High School at 1925 Giants Way...
Martindale is gone. He's done here.
All that is left is the method of his departure. Why you are getting worked up over that is weird. It will be finalized one way or the other. As others have stated, the details will be worked out. And I bet most of us won't even remember this a year from now.
What makes you think I’m worked up? All my posts are calm. I think if they don’t want him back as DC, they should fire him, like always happens.
Quote:
In comment 16357008 RicFlair said:
Quote:
In comment 16357003 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 16356995 RicFlair said:
Quote:
In comment 16356990 RicFlair said:
Quote:
In comment 16356868 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 16356841 RicFlair said:
Right, so fire the guy.
if it comes to that they will, except with cause that saves them $ and probably allows them to exert control on where he goes next. if anyone will take him after this.
I don’t care about John Mara’s money.
neither do i, but id rather not send him on his way to get the philly pass rush back to record sack numbers. wink may not be as good of a DC as he thinks he is but he is pretty good.
Ok then keep him as DC.
they tried, he blew up and he went awol.
We should definitely fire someone who did that.
honest question, have you ever gone through the process of firing someone?
Typically what happens with exclusivity or prohibition, if you violate the terms you forfeit the money guaranteed in the agreement, or even are obligated to pay money back.
So in a scenario where an executive has a guaranteed financial schedule, and they are fired or quit, they get paid the full schedule and cannot go to a competitor. If they do, they give up that money and/or pay the penalty.
What you would never do is agree to a prohibition in a scenario where you aren't getting paid. Termination for cause is typically a result of malfeasance, moral clause, material harm etc. That typically voids an agreement, but you'd never agree to then not be able to go get another job. You just don't get paid the full schedule, and usually forego equity etc.
Martindale tried to strong-arm the Giants and you're saying the proper move was to give him what he wanted.
That makes little sense to me.
Quote:
In comment 16357029 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 16357008 RicFlair said:
Quote:
In comment 16357003 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 16356995 RicFlair said:
Quote:
In comment 16356990 RicFlair said:
Quote:
In comment 16356868 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 16356841 RicFlair said:
Right, so fire the guy.
if it comes to that they will, except with cause that saves them $ and probably allows them to exert control on where he goes next. if anyone will take him after this.
I don’t care about John Mara’s money.
neither do i, but id rather not send him on his way to get the philly pass rush back to record sack numbers. wink may not be as good of a DC as he thinks he is but he is pretty good.
Ok then keep him as DC.
they tried, he blew up and he went awol.
We should definitely fire someone who did that.
honest question, have you ever gone through the process of firing someone?
No. But defensive coordinators are fired every year. Are defense was ranked poorly, defensive coordinators get fired for exactly that every year.
I’ve said countless times they should fire him.
Typically what happens with exclusivity or prohibition, if you violate the terms you forfeit the money guaranteed in the agreement, or even are obligated to pay money back.
So in a scenario where an executive has a guaranteed financial schedule, and they are fired or quit, they get paid the full schedule and cannot go to a competitor. If they do, they give up that money and/or pay the penalty.
What you would never do is agree to a prohibition in a scenario where you aren't getting paid. Termination for cause is typically a result of malfeasance, moral clause, material harm etc. That typically voids an agreement, but you'd never agree to then not be able to go get another job. You just don't get paid the full schedule, and usually forego equity etc.
ok that's semantical, i have no idea whats in his contract but it very well could be that they are fine with the outcome of paying him his full salary while keeping him on his non-compete schedule. the money is not likely to be any sort of motivator to the team in this decision, keeping him from a competitor bc he is a good enough DC they wanted him back even with the stuff he pulled.
Correct. I think they should fire him the normal way. The way we have always fired our coordinators. The way that doesn’t lead to this kind of circus.
The Glazer story broke in late November. Daboll confronted the defensive staff immediately. Martindale and Wilkins played innocent. There was a month left in the season. Everyone knew at that point a divorce was coming. They kept the team together and chose to address it this week.
Not sure how you are getting "cuck" out of that.
This whole thread is based on a report that among other things, Martindale was explicitly ignoring Daboll's instructions in the middle of a game. And Daboll didn't do shit about it.
Seems to me Daboll was watching while Martindale was leading.
Quote:
The Glazer story broke in late November. Daboll confronted the defensive staff immediately. Martindale and Wilkins played innocent. There was a month left in the season. Everyone knew at that point a divorce was coming. They kept the team together and chose to address it this week.
Not sure how you are getting "cuck" out of that.
This whole thread is based on a report that among other things, Martindale was explicitly ignoring Daboll's instructions in the middle of a game. And Daboll didn't do shit about it.
Seems to me Daboll was watching while Martindale was leading.
Yes, you're right. Daboll should have fired Martingale mid-game.
Yikes.
they tried, he blew up and he went awol.
We should definitely fire someone who did that.
honest question, have you ever gone through the process of firing someone?
No. But defensive coordinators are fired every year. Are defense was ranked poorly, defensive coordinators get fired for exactly that every year.
Defensive coordinators get fired when their teams dont want them back. The giants appear to have wanted wink back here so they didnt want to fire him until he went awol. Its fair game arguing either side of that so i dont know if the giants assessment of wink as a DC is right or wrong. I think on the whole he did a solid job in his 2 years. B+ to A in year 1, maybe a C+ to B in year 2.
The ravens had a similar situation with wink where they had to negotiate a parting but liked him enough they too didnt fire him. So im seeing a pattern with wink.
Martindale tried to strong-arm the Giants and you're saying the proper move was to give him what he wanted.
That makes little sense to me.
I didn't realize the thought of Martindale being back on the market and getting hired by another team struck so much fear in you.
2nd time for both they couldnt get along with people.
but it doenst matter as long as you win.
daboll wink and mcdermott.
wink now with daboll and harbaugh.
(2) The part of the article you are referring to has been edited and significantly changed already, which begs the question if there is any truth to that part at all.
(3) Schwartz is notorious for being the Giants' PR spin guy, meaning it is the team's interest to put out the story that Wink has demonstrated insubordination.
What do we know for a fact? All of the players have said they saw NO evidence at all of tension between Daboll and the defensive staff.
Quote:
He was "fired"... just not the way you want him to be fired.
Correct. I think they should fire him the normal way. The way we have always fired our coordinators. The way that doesn’t lead to this kind of circus.
Should wink have acted the normal way to not being fired and just continued doing his job?
Or resigned the normal way, which would be to actually resign and not just ghost the employer who didnt fire him and leak that he resigned without doing so?
Quote:
I suspect if the Giants had done what you are suggesting, you would have said they did the wrong thing.
Martindale tried to strong-arm the Giants and you're saying the proper move was to give him what he wanted.
That makes little sense to me.
I didn't realize the thought of Martindale being back on the market and getting hired by another team struck so much fear in you.
I wouldn't call it fear, but I don't want Wink in the division.
But as I've said repeatedly in this thread, I also don't want to reward Wink's behavior.
Now, he could be a total MFer tomorrow and say, I don't want your money. I want to pick where I work or I'm staying put.
For the record, I think he's a scuzzy character, so I wouldn't put it past him.
Quote:
In comment 16357063 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
He was "fired"... just not the way you want him to be fired.
Correct. I think they should fire him the normal way. The way we have always fired our coordinators. The way that doesn’t lead to this kind of circus.
Should wink have acted the normal way to not being fired and just continued doing his job?
Or resigned the normal way, which would be to actually resign and not just ghost the employer who didnt fire him and leak that he resigned without doing so?
You truly believe they wanted him back?
I wouldn't call it fear, but I don't want Wink in the division.
But as I've said repeatedly in this thread, I also don't want to reward Wink's behavior.
I'm more concerned about finding his replacement. And Johnson's.
Now, he could be a total MFer tomorrow and say, I don't want your money. I want to pick where I work or I'm staying put.
For the record, I think he's a scuzzy character, so I wouldn't put it past him.
ive said this will end in a settlement from i think my first post so you are drawing a distinction where there isn't one - the point is that they now likely have the leverage to threaten a for cause firing directly bc of winks actions in the last 24 hours, whom he has nobody to blame but himself.
i agree he seems like a scuzzy character, or at least an irrational one, so he may choose an irrational outcome not in his best interest. if that's his choice i still think the giants likely have a lot more control over his destiny than he does because of the irrational decisions he's already made. they can lawrence frank him and pay him money to stay home and write reports nobody ever reads. if he wants out he is going to have to give them something they want.
Instead of getting caught up in the method of departure, pay attention to what really happened.
Wink started this with his late November leak to Glazer. He clearly wanted out even though he was under contract. When I was told that Wink was gone, my assumption was that Wink and Daboll had already privately come to that conclusion together. Obviously, it appears Wink was playing games. He wanted out, but he wanted his $3 million and complete freedom to go where he wanted, breaking his contract. Giants said screw that.
Giants could back down and simply fire him. Wink make back down and simply resign. Or they will be a compromise.
Regardless, it's not worth the angst. It will get resolved and BBI will move onto the next crisis, likely the 10,417 thread on Daniel Jones.
Quote:
I wouldn't call it fear, but I don't want Wink in the division.
But as I've said repeatedly in this thread, I also don't want to reward Wink's behavior.
I'm more concerned about finding his replacement. And Johnson's.
And that will occur as well.
Quote:
In comment 16357065 RicFlair said:
Quote:
In comment 16357063 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
He was "fired"... just not the way you want him to be fired.
Correct. I think they should fire him the normal way. The way we have always fired our coordinators. The way that doesn’t lead to this kind of circus.
Should wink have acted the normal way to not being fired and just continued doing his job?
Or resigned the normal way, which would be to actually resign and not just ghost the employer who didnt fire him and leak that he resigned without doing so?
You truly believe they wanted him back?
i believe they wanted him back conditionally, and i suspect they thought it was unlikely he'd accept those conditions leading to a mutual parting like baltimore.
i dont think they expected that he'd set himself on fire.
Instead of getting caught up in the method of departure, pay attention to what really happened.
Wink started this with his late November leak to Glazer. He clearly wanted out even though he was under contract. When I was told that Wink was gone, my assumption was that Wink and Daboll had already privately come to that conclusion together. Obviously, it appears Wink was playing games. He wanted out, but he wanted his $3 million and complete freedom to go where he wanted, breaking his contract. Giants said screw that.
Giants could back down and simply fire him. Wink make back down and simply resign. Or they will be a compromise.
Regardless, it's not worth the angst. It will get resolved and BBI will move onto the next crisis, likely the 10,417 thread on Daniel Jones.
I know all this. And why do you keep saying stuff like angst and asking why I’m worked up?
I am calm and posting calmly. We are just talking giants football. It will get resolved, everything does, until then we can talk about it.
Maybe Daboll was in full control, Martindale was adequately subordinate, and things finally really went sideways when Daboll fired Martindale's boys.
Like I posted earlier, Daboll has played his hand in the media, Wink probably has more cards. I doubt the story is Martindale was a good soldier. I bet the story is Daboll is in over his head, the staff hates him, the players hate him, and Martindale was the defacto leader.
I disagree with what they are doing. That doesn’t make me worked up. I’m not worked up. It’s strange you keep trying to label me as such.
Maybe Daboll was in full control, Martindale was adequately subordinate, and things finally really went sideways when Daboll fired Martindale's boys.
Like I posted earlier, Daboll has played his hand in the media, Wink probably has more cards. I doubt the story is Martindale was a good soldier. I bet the story is Daboll is in over his head, the staff hates him, the players hate him, and Martindale was the defacto leader.
Not impossible, but there are a shit ton of assumptions and guesswork there.
That would also imply that Joe Schoen is a moron.
No we agree on that. There’s a difference between saying “I want out, my agent will be in touch” and doing what wink did. I think the giants expected the former not the latter.
That's why you just fire Wink ten minutes ago. He's just not worth this mayhem.
I mean the story Team Wink tells the press when this is all said and done.
I don't think Martindale will play the victim card. I think he'll play the alpha card.
Maybe Daboll was in full control, Martindale was adequately subordinate, and things finally really went sideways when Daboll fired Martindale's boys.
Like I posted earlier, Daboll has played his hand in the media, Wink probably has more cards. I doubt the story is Martindale was a good soldier. I bet the story is Daboll is in over his head, the staff hates him, the players hate him, and Martindale was the defacto leader.
They were in the shit since glazers first report in November. The easiest or fastest way out may not have been the best way out for the franchise. Sometimes the choice is best of bad options.
I mean the story Team Wink tells the press when this is all said and done.
I don't think Martindale will play the victim card. I think he'll play the alpha card.
The problem Wink has is Baltimore.
This is not an isolated incident anymore.
He can play any card he wants, but the Giants are not known as an organization that does shitty things to their employees.
And the Ravens? A model franchise who didn't put up a fight when Wink wanted to leave.
That's why you just fire Wink ten minutes ago. He's just not worth this mayhem.
I like the way Erin on Li put it above. He lit himself on fire.
Maybe he comes backs tomorrow more rational. Maybe that's even likely. But you can't discount the chance the reason he's coming back is to burn the whole thing down.
Instead of getting caught up in the method of departure, pay attention to what really happened.
Wink started this with his late November leak to Glazer. He clearly wanted out even though he was under contract. When I was told that Wink was gone, my assumption was that Wink and Daboll had already privately come to that conclusion together. Obviously, it appears Wink was playing games. He wanted out, but he wanted his $3 million and complete freedom to go where he wanted, breaking his contract. Giants said screw that.
Giants could back down and simply fire him. Wink make back down and simply resign. Or they will be a compromise.
Regardless, it's not worth the angst. It will get resolved and BBI will move onto the next crisis, likely the 10,417 thread on Daniel Jones.
How is this not a circus? Based on Martindale's personality, did they think he would take the firing of his close assisstant lying down? It's such a passive aggressive way to try and get a guy to quit to save a few bucks and control where he goes. Who gives a shit where he goes? He wasn't that good.
This reminds me of the Seinfeld episode where George reused to leave Play Now and they kept trying more absurd ways to try and get George to quit and he refused.
Wink after breaking into his boarded up office at Giants stadium: Hello Margerie, Wink Martindale. How are ya sweatheart. Listen could you give Mr. Daboll a message for me...If he needs me, tell him I'M IN MY OFFICE!
The problem Wink has is Baltimore.
This is not an isolated incident anymore.
He can play any card he wants, but the Giants are not known as an organization that does shitty things to their employees.
And the Ravens? A model franchise who didn't put up a fight when Wink wanted to leave.
I don't think the Giants are in the cross hairs, I think the perception Daboll is in control of the program is in doubt.
I mean, watching that end of year press conference Daboll looks like a beat down man. And he's going to get flooded with a bunch of unflattering anonymous shots from Martindale's boys, players and coaches.
I have a hard time imagining that any young or up-and-coming HC is going to want to bring Wink in at this point.
Welcome to the 24-hour news cycle.
The net outcome of this is Wink and the Wilkins boys are gone.
Quote:
the NFL is going to know Wink linked to Glazer.
I have a hard time imagining that any young or up-and-coming HC is going to want to bring Wink in at this point.
That's the problem for Wink now.... he looks like a prima donna.
I agree. I think the whole “counter move” yesterday’s time line and events) feels like JS is an ice cold assassin. The boxed in wink and then lit a match. Now they control the situation.
Reflecting back its impressive the BD kept his cool this whole time and kept the turmoil from the team. Seems like wink wanted to get fired or cause a scene in season and was poking the bear for weeks.
Welcome to the 24-hour news cycle.
The net outcome of this is Wink and the Wilkins boys are gone.
Would it really surpise anyone if he refuses to resign? He seems like that type of guy. Then the Giants are forced to fire him and he wins anyway.
I don't think that is that far fetched. The more probable route is he had an emotional blow-up is taking a few days to cool off and then resigns. But still as Art said in his article earlier, I think this could have been handled much better by the Giants.
I couldn't disagree more. There were times when Schoen was answering questions where Daboll's eyes were wandering. He looked like he was about to go to sleep.
But again, if it does, I'm not going to lose sleep over it.
It's the outcome a bunch of posters in this thread want now such as RicFlair and bw in dc.
But why make things easy for the guy who created this mess?
In comment 16357132 christian said:
Quote:
Daboll looks the same in every press conference. He looked the same in January 2023 as he did on Monday.
I couldn't disagree more. There were times when Schoen was answering questions where Daboll's eyes were wandering. He looked like he was about to go to sleep.
Quote:
Daboll looks the same in every press conference. He looked the same in January 2023 as he did on Monday.
I couldn't disagree more. There were times when Schoen was answering questions where Daboll's eyes were wandering. He looked like he was about to go to sleep.
He literally does that in EVERY joint press conference with Schoen. There are times when Schoen looks bored out of his mind. It happened last year and earlier this year.. I know because I post all of those pressers.
Quote:
Because the Giants called Wink's bluff and this will be over before you know it. We have a few more days of teeth-gnashing on BBI but it will get resolved and then be forgotten.
Welcome to the 24-hour news cycle.
The net outcome of this is Wink and the Wilkins boys are gone.
Would it really surpise anyone if he refuses to resign? He seems like that type of guy. Then the Giants are forced to fire him and he wins anyway.
I don't think that is that far fetched. The more probable route is he had an emotional blow-up is taking a few days to cool off and then resigns. But still as Art said in his article earlier, I think this could have been handled much better by the Giants.
Handled better? Bullshit nonsense. The guy has been around for years. His bluff got called and now he’s acting like a spoiled child b/c his strategy was blown out of the water.
Fuck him.
Schoen always looks sweaty.
But again, if it does, I'm not going to lose sleep over it.
It's the outcome a bunch of posters in this thread want now such as RicFlair and bw in dc.
But why make things easy for the guy who created this mess?
Why are you so worked up over this?
My bet is that even though he was a galactic asshole, he didn't violate his contract. And that's why the Giants are putting maximum pressure on him to resign.
What will they do if he doesn’t? Do they really want this hige distraction in a make or break year?
Lol relax man, no need for the angst.
I couldn't disagree more. There were times when Schoen was answering questions where Daboll's eyes were wandering. He looked like he was about to go to sleep.
He literally does that in EVERY joint press conference with Schoen. There are times when Schoen looks bored out of his mind. It happened last year and earlier this year.. I know because I post all of those pressers.
OK cool I'll take your word for it. So Daboll has always looked like a beat down man, who's about to fall asleep.
I think that's kind of my point Eric.
The initial leak came out what, 2 weeks before Philly demoted Desai?
"Sirianni wanted more collaboration and communication between Desai and his staff — including senior assistant Matt Patricia — and conveyed to his coordinator a need to be more open to other viewpoints, sources said," McLane wrote.
and:
That's not my point or my stance. I simply don't think this charade makes Daboll look like a Machiavellian bad ass. How he acts isn't important to me. I'm just making a statement on how I perceive him, which among the things I care about is pretty low.
I think he comes off as a petty, potentially in over his head coach l, who got pushed around by an overrated defensive coordinator who looks like an orange crammed into a toothpaste tube.
And yet I still very much believe in Daboll as the right coach for all the things that actually matter.
But again, if it does, I'm not going to lose sleep over it.
It's the outcome a bunch of posters in this thread want now such as RicFlair and bw in dc.
But why make things easy for the guy who created this mess?
I think you can take the high road (which is how the Giants like to think they act all the time), fire the guy, pay him his money and sidestep any sort of potential circus.
Or you try to outsmart the buy by cornering him to save some dollars and control where the guy goes. Personally, I think the Giants got too cute trying to force him to quit. It just feels a little like a Jimmy Haslam type move.
I would think the Giants would take the 'quieter' road even if Wink did this to himself. That's really it. I mean I guess they did this to guys like Coughlin who wouldn't run to the media and air it out. If they thought Wink would do the same, they misread the situation.
Quote:
Because the Giants called Wink's bluff and this will be over before you know it. We have a few more days of teeth-gnashing on BBI but it will get resolved and then be forgotten.
Welcome to the 24-hour news cycle.
The net outcome of this is Wink and the Wilkins boys are gone.
Would it really surpise anyone if he refuses to resign? He seems like that type of guy. Then the Giants are forced to fire him and he wins anyway.
I don't think that is that far fetched. The more probable route is he had an emotional blow-up is taking a few days to cool off and then resigns. But still as Art said in his article earlier, I think this could have been handled much better by the Giants.
I mean, the Giants could just demote him to defensive assistant and then send him home for next year, if they really wanted to call his bluff.
I think if the guy really wants to stick it to us and go to a rival, he'll give up the money. He's not exactly broke.
How is this hard to understand?
Quote:
In comment 16357119 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Because the Giants called Wink's bluff and this will be over before you know it. We have a few more days of teeth-gnashing on BBI but it will get resolved and then be forgotten.
Welcome to the 24-hour news cycle.
The net outcome of this is Wink and the Wilkins boys are gone.
Would it really surpise anyone if he refuses to resign? He seems like that type of guy. Then the Giants are forced to fire him and he wins anyway.
I don't think that is that far fetched. The more probable route is he had an emotional blow-up is taking a few days to cool off and then resigns. But still as Art said in his article earlier, I think this could have been handled much better by the Giants.
I mean, the Giants could just demote him to defensive assistant and then send him home for next year, if they really wanted to call his bluff.
I think if the guy really wants to stick it to us and go to a rival, he'll give up the money. He's not exactly broke.
All of this demotion shit just seems petty. Just because Wink is acting like an idiot, doesn't mean the Giants need to engage. They shouldn't care where he goes or about the money. $3M is nothing to the Giants. Just a clean break and move forward, who care if Wink 'wins' by getting his full pay and picking his destination.
Bluffing would be he comes in tomorrow and says I'm back to work.
How is this hard to understand?
It't not, but just becasue Wink is acting like a bitch, doesn't mean the Giants need to reciprocate. It certianly seems like Wink is enjoying this, and the best approach to deal with an attention whore like him is to not engage and pretend he doesn't exist and move on. He wants this, IMO.
The Giants might very well trade him that money for assurance he won't go to team he doesn't intend on going to.
The Bengals would be a great spot for him.
The Giants might very well trade him that money for assurance he won't go to team he doesn't intend on going to.
The Bengals would be a great spot for him.
From an organization perspective, I still don't understand why the Giants care where he goes. What's done is done and they should be looking forward about how to make the team better in 2024. Wherever Wink lands isn't going to impact who they draft or who they hire. It's going to be about the guys in the building and where Wink lands should be at the bottom of their concerns.
And if the Giants can't officially start looking to find a replacement until he's officially gone, force it and start looking for that guy who is an organizational fit.
Quote:
Martindale did. Anonymously.
How is this hard to understand?
It't not, but just becasue Wink is acting like a bitch, doesn't mean the Giants need to reciprocate. It certianly seems like Wink is enjoying this, and the best approach to deal with an attention whore like him is to not engage and pretend he doesn't exist and move on. He wants this, IMO.
I do get what you’re saying. Having said that, lots of people here, including myself, accuse this franchise of being feckless. I am actually glad they are not backing down here.
Pretty much
Quote:
The Giants should fire him. That they have to an honor a guaranteed contract and cannot control where he goes to work next, is part of the deal they made.
not sure i agree. they now probably have cause, and the way he gave them cause / his behavior prior seem unprofessional enough that he sank his own reputation. it's not a situation that looks good for anyone but wink made his bed here, nyg dont owe him anything. he played with fire and is prob gonna get burned bad.
Two separate matters 1) the mutual contractual obligations 2) the practical effect on his reputation.
If there's a clause that contemplates insubordination in his agreement, then the Giants should fire him and they'll probably win if he sues them. Seems like he's been insubordinate.
If there's not, they should fire him anyway and live by the agreement they made.
He's got zero contractual incentive to resign, lose the money owed to him, and let the Giants dictate his next move.
Reputation wise, different matter. Which you've laid out nicely.
Its not just the insubordination. He is not showing up for work. I have dealt with a lot of high end employment contract. There is always a dismissal for cause provision. Don't know how Wink avoids it. Tell him to show up. He doesn't. Fire him, pay him nothing, and enforce the non-compete. Wink should have called his lawyer first. He is screwed.
Quote:
Because the Giants called Wink's bluff and this will be over before you know it. We have a few more days of teeth-gnashing on BBI but it will get resolved and then be forgotten.
Welcome to the 24-hour news cycle.
The net outcome of this is Wink and the Wilkins boys are gone.
Would it really surpise anyone if he refuses to resign? He seems like that type of guy. Then the Giants are forced to fire him and he wins anyway.
I don't think that is that far fetched. The more probable route is he had an emotional blow-up is taking a few days to cool off and then resigns. But still as Art said in his article earlier, I think this could have been handled much better by the Giants.
That will not happen at this point. He is under contract which means he has to fulfill his contract. If he does not fulfill his side of the contract, he will not get paid.
It is as simple as that.
The contracts for coaches are complicated. I know this for a fact. I have been told this by people in the organization who have negotiated the contracts in the past.
He has very little leverage at this point. Now is the time for the lawyers to get together and negotiate.
Quote:
The problem with getting in the shit with the pigs is while it doesn't make you a pig, you still get covered in shit.
That's why you just fire Wink ten minutes ago. He's just not worth this mayhem.
Yep, fire him, let him go to Philly, and let the chips fall where they may. If he's this type of character, you'd almost want him in Philly to lock horns with Sirianni.
Quote:
The one thing to keep an eye on is if Anarumo gets a head coaching gig. The spot Martindale might covet most is Cincinnati.
The Giants might very well trade him that money for assurance he won't go to team he doesn't intend on going to.
The Bengals would be a great spot for him.
From an organization perspective, I still don't understand why the Giants care where he goes. What's done is done and they should be looking forward about how to make the team better in 2024. Wherever Wink lands isn't going to impact who they draft or who they hire. It's going to be about the guys in the building and where Wink lands should be at the bottom of their concerns.
And if the Giants can't officially start looking to find a replacement until he's officially gone, force it and start looking for that guy who is an organizational fit.
They probably could depending on what title they give a replacement. There's nothing saying the Giants couldn't hire another guy and assign Wink a window office or something. That being said, probably better to just fire him, eat the money, and let him go to Philly where he obviously wants to go.
If these rumors about him thinking that he didn't answer to Daboll, but directly to ownership, then it's possible.
That sets a terrible precedent for future hires. If he wants to go there so badly he can sit out of football a year and then go once his contract expires. Wink needs to grow up.
The Cowboys scored 89 points. When does Dak start spitting teeth?
+1