Cannizzaro: McKinney heads to free agency with $$$ in mind

The title is a little misleading as that is not a direct quote from McKinney, but it certainly sounds like a player looking for to get paid.
|“I don’t think nobody’s on my level from the standpoint of being able to do every single thing on the back end,’’ McKinney said. “I think a lot of safeties have certain things that they’re good at and a lot of stuff they’re not good at. But with me, if you just look at my whole game and how I am, I’m able to do everything at a high level and be very productive doing it.
“I’m the most complete safety out there, and it’s about time for some respect to that, too. So, I definitely think I am the best safety in this league and I’ll continue to prove that.’’
Do I wish he would take a hometown discount to stay? Of course
But this is a business.
I agree. They just handed out huge contracts to Thomas and Dex. They won’t dish out another big payday to a safety.
i have no idea if mckinney will get what he is looking for or not, but when players enter FA you have no idea what another team will do. love was a bird in the hand when he gave them a chance to match seattle and the excuse that "their money was spent" is silly. they gave Robinson a bigger cap hit in 2023 a few weeks later.
I think he’s a goner.
I agree. They just handed out huge contracts to Thomas and Dex. They won’t dish out another big payday to a safety.
I don't know
He's a core guy and Safeties don't get the same money as top DTs and OTs
There are moves (tags) to consider
I would think his opinion of Wink and whomever replaces him will be a factor - but the money will dictate
He is going to get paid.
So you either want him or you don't.
"For the right price" is just a ridiculous take here.
i have no idea if mckinney will get what he is looking for or not, but when players enter FA you have no idea what another team will do. love was a bird in the hand when he gave them a chance to match seattle and the excuse that "their money was spent" is silly. they gave Robinson a bigger cap hit in 2023 a few weeks later.
You don't pay lesser player simply because you don't want to pay a better player
In terms of on field play, Love was pretty average.
i have no idea if mckinney will get what he is looking for or not, but when players enter FA you have no idea what another team will do. love was a bird in the hand when he gave them a chance to match seattle and the excuse that "their money was spent" is silly. they gave Robinson a bigger cap hit in 2023 a few weeks later.
Hindsight is 20/20
I don't blame them for not re-signing Love
It is arguable, if not true that the downgrade of Love to Pinnock was less than the downgrade from A'Shawn and next in line as run stopping DT
I do agree that he does not deserve top safety in the league money
Top 10 sure
Top 5?....
We will see who wants to pay him
I don't mind making him a strong offer, but getting in a bidding war or paying top safety money shouldn't be in the cards.
He is going to get paid.
So you either want him or you don't.
"For the right price" is just a ridiculous take here.
It’s not a ridiculous take. It means we recognize teams may overpay for him and we don’t want the Giants to do that. Posters usually set what they think is fair value based on their assessment of the player. I think it’s 8 mil. I think someone will give him 10 mil, possibly more. I think that would be poor allocation of funds.
What do you think his market is? What would you pay for him?
He is going to get paid.
So you either want him or you don't.
"For the right price" is just a ridiculous take here.
He had the ATV accident and Giants seemed to really have his back
The Giants will offer him a very large long-term deal with guaranteed money that will secure him and his family for life.
If he does not take it and they franchise him - he will be rolling the dice
go at what ended up a very reasonable cost was short sighted.
i have no idea if mckinney will get what he is looking for or not, but when players enter FA you have no idea what another team will do. love was a bird in the hand when he gave them a chance to match seattle and the excuse that "their money was spent" is silly. they gave Robinson a bigger cap hit in 2023 a few weeks later.
You don't pay lesser player simply because you don't want to pay a better player
In terms of on field play, Love was pretty average.
love made the pro bowl this year with 1 more FF, 1 more int, and more tackles than mckinney. bringing back love wouldn't have stopped them from possibly bringing back mckinney if the price fit, he'd have hedged them losing mckinney if another team offers him more than they think he's worth (unlike what happened with love where he ended up taking less than the nyg valued him at).
love was also a giants core special teamer. how'd replacing him there go this year?
I am a McKinney fan and he has shored up a position that we don't have to worry about and I hate having to create another position of need on a team that has a ton of needs but you can't over pay with only 37 mil in cap space available
go at what ended up a very reasonable cost was short sighted.
i have no idea if mckinney will get what he is looking for or not, but when players enter FA you have no idea what another team will do. love was a bird in the hand when he gave them a chance to match seattle and the excuse that "their money was spent" is silly. they gave Robinson a bigger cap hit in 2023 a few weeks later.
It was Slayton they paid 2/$12, which is a convenient excuse but think about what Schoen has said repeatedly, he's a hard negotiator. If you offer Love a bigger deal IN season and he says no, I'll test FA, then gets a modest offer, you walk away from that player if you're Schoen. It's hard headed and possibly a mistake, but he wants guys who are all in, going fishing for leverage will not help any player remain in blue.
some validity in that but its cutting off nose to spite face by letting a captain walk out the door at a value lower than the one they had originally assigned to him. love wore green dot, played most snaps on defense and specials last year of any player on the team and those 2 units had a lot of problems early in the year.
He shows signs though. I wonder if in a different system he elevates even more.
This is an absolute dumb take.... I want the good players here and the bad players gone. I could care less who drafted or signed them.
“Redeploy” that money, and you are acquiring and integrating a new player with a much higher risk they will underperform.
Everyone talks about $ in free agency, but what about the risks of signing a busy? Much higher for an external player.
fun·gi·ble
[ˈfənjəbəl]
ADJECTIVE
fungible (adjective)
(of a product or commodity) replaceable by another identical item; mutually interchangeable:
"it is by no means the world's only fungible commodity" · "NFL safeties and running backs are easily replaceable for another..."
If you think you are the best Safety in the league and should be paid as such then this probably isn't going to work out. Let us know if there is anything else to discuss.
Thanks and we hope you the best.
Xavier McKinney and his 116 tackles may be wearing a different color next season.
Are we only allowed to pay the very very best? IS that how this all works? Seems to be a pretty high bar.
How come Dallas and Philly pays their good players?
Draft a player in round 2. Watch that player become a top 5 player at safety. Let him walk in FA because "he isn't the best safety in football."
That about right?
We're gonna suck forever.
That obviously means he's going to fuck up again.
Let Love walk. Let McKinney walk.
Brilliant.
The question will be whether McKinney signs here or tries to get more elsewhere. I guarantee the Giants try and bring him back. He's too good not to. Not the best, but he's a good 2 way safety.
The question will be whether McKinney signs here or tries to get more elsewhere. I guarantee the Giants try and bring him back. He's too good not to. Not the best, but he's a good 2 way safety.
Define big.
The question will be whether McKinney signs here or tries to get more elsewhere. I guarantee the Giants try and bring him back. He's too good not to. Not the best, but he's a good 2 way safety.
Yeah, let's hope Schoen doles out huge contracts for both McKinney and Barkley.
It's always smart to over-invest in these two "critical" positions.
Giants offered love a deal during the bye week. He WANTED to test Free agency.. Giants offered him a deal AFTER Free Agency started.. offered him an AAV of 7 million.. He wanted TEN MILLION.. Giants said good luck...
Giants signed Okereke, Nacho, Robinson, Campbell, traded for Waller, resigned Slaytom, Jones, franchised Barkley and extended Dexter Lawrence..
Love never got his 10 million offer.. Seahawks offered SIX million.. Love said.. hey can I get that seven..
Giants said sorry.. we spent it.. we didnt sit around waiting for you.. and we got Pinnock on the roster..
So he was offered a deal better than what he got SEVERAL times..
No one LET him go... he CHOSE to go..
Top 5 Safety...good luck with that Djm. You aren't even close. Let me give you some names of better Safeties:
Fitzpatrick
James
Simmons
Hufanga
Bates
Baker
Jackson
Hyde
Byard
Williams
Reid
Delpit
I may be missing someone. But let me know how you get to Top 5 for the X-man.
the Giants defense has players at each level that are young and can be part of the next Giants identity.
without a QB you can't point to any part of the offense.
DT- Dex Edge- Thibs LB- Bobby CB- Banks S- Mckinney. that is 5 guys out of 11 that can play Pro Bowl caliber football and be the start of something that is durable.
it would be very disappointing to not sign him... as we know they will dole out money to plug gaps that will equal the amount they save by not signing him and the players they get will suck.... so just move towards having an identity.
the Giants defense has players at each level that are young and can be part of the next Giants identity.
without a QB you can't point to any part of the offense.
DT- Dex Edge- Thibs LB- Bobby CB- Banks S- Mckinney. that is 5 guys out of 11 that can play Pro Bowl caliber football and be the start of something that is durable.
it would be very disappointing to not sign him... as we know they will dole out money to plug gaps that will equal the amount they save by not signing him and the players they get will suck.... so just move towards having an identity.
The identity of missing tackles - did you watch him the first half of the season? The identity of recklessly injuring himself in-season during off field activities? The identity of mouthing off to the press instead of talking to his coaches? He’s a great playmaker a Pro Bowler? Really? He’s got talent he’s never fully lived up to. He’s not special and he is definitely not the type of player that gives us the ‘identity’ we need.
another hole about to be created.
Subjective. He's a damn good player who is young and hitting FA.
that the Giants offer McKinney a big long term contract.
The question will be whether McKinney signs here or tries to get more elsewhere. I guarantee the Giants try and bring him back. He's too good not to. Not the best, but he's a good 2 way safety.
Yeah, let's hope Schoen doles out huge contracts for both McKinney and Barkley.
It's always smart to over-invest in these two "critical" positions.
Oh for fuck's sake now we're deeming safety as a non critical position???
Since when???
Also, tell SF and Dallas that RB isn't important.
Think critically. Don't just parrot the same echo chamber bullshit all the time.
He will get paid a small fortune on the open market. You'll see.
That gets GMs fired faster than shit through a goose and it should, especially when you factor in we're entering year 3 and showing signs of getting WORSE..
Wake me up when it is time to sign good players again. I guess we can wait another year.
One injury away from cc brown starting.
Subjective. He's a damn good player who is young and hitting FA.
It's not subjective. The players up on that list aren't old and many are making All-Pro teams. X-man is good but not in their class.
Some of you all need to watch other games instead of overvaluing Giant players just because they "don't suck".
S
He will get paid a small fortune on the open market. You'll see.
Yes, many Safeties cover and support the run. That's the job.
Getting paid a small fortune by another team doesn't make that a smart deal.
That gets GMs fired faster than shit through a goose and it should, especially when you factor in we're entering year 3 and showing signs of getting WORSE..
Wake me up when it is time to sign good players again. I guess we can wait another year.
Why didn't X make the pro bowl? Or how many All-Pro votes do you think he'll get? Since he is Top 5 Safety he should be close to Second Team All-Pro.
We're so scared of paying people. I get it, but if you are gonna draft guys and let them walk in FA because "that guy isn't elite" you're gonna suck year in year out.
With that said, if NYG offer MCK a big deal and he still leaves for greener pastures I will live with it. But NYG need to reasonably try or have some plan in place that mitigates the loss. And don't tell me the draft.
Quote:
after losing Love one year prior, and the Giants defense gets shredded in 24, how on earth could anyone sit here and exhibit confidence in Schoen and Daboll? Love is in the pro bowl. McK will go somewhere and fit in and be in the pro bowl running too. And we'll be 30th against the pass.
That gets GMs fired faster than shit through a goose and it should, especially when you factor in we're entering year 3 and showing signs of getting WORSE..
Wake me up when it is time to sign good players again. I guess we can wait another year.
Why didn't X make the pro bowl? Or how many All-Pro votes do you think he'll get? Since he is Top 5 Safety he should be close to Second Team All-Pro.
Dude you're splitting hairs. Move on. Is he a good (or even very good) starting safety or not? If you don't think he is, you're not watching.
And he's most definitely a pro bowl caliber talent. He's every bit as good as Love if not better and Love just got voted in. I'd rather have McKinney.
Also, who the fuck cares about fan voted pro bowls. Watch the guy play.
If you aren't trying to bring back McK I don't know what the point is here. You gonna save a few bucks and sign someone else's cast off safety? Good luck with that.
Yes, by all means, it is better to build a team by giving a QB that was outplayed by backups $160M for 4 years and giving a RB who misses games every year and in obvious decline a raise.
And the deals for Thomas, Dex and Okereke I guess didn't happen either.
SMH
Are we only allowed to pay the very very best? IS that how this all works? Seems to be a pretty high bar.
How come Dallas and Philly pays their good players?
Draft a player in round 2. Watch that player become a top 5 player at safety. Let him walk in FA because "he isn't the best safety in football."
That about right?
We're gonna suck forever.
You want to suck forever? then pay Xavier as much money as he'll get on the open market.
Safeties are the running backs of defense.
That gets GMs fired faster than shit through a goose and it should, especially when you factor in we're entering year 3 and showing signs of getting WORSE..
Wake me up when it is time to sign good players again. I guess we can wait another year.
Why didn't X make the pro bowl? Or how many All-Pro votes do you think he'll get? Since he is Top 5 Safety he should be close to Second Team All-Pro.
Dude you're splitting hairs. Move on. Is he a good (or even very good) starting safety or not? If you don't think he is, you're not watching.
Read my posts above and stop being a moron who goes on rants.
I would frame it this way: we have good players at the wrong positions.
If you aren't trying to bring back McK I don't know what the point is here. You gonna save a few bucks and sign someone else's cast off safety? Good luck with that.
I'm sure they'll try but they can't "overpay" - there is costs to doing certain things. What are they doing with Barkley, OG, other spots on defense with depth/ER?. Whats the plan at QB.
Schoen needs to show more with his vision and overall fits on players at macro level, not just with roster and planning, but with budget and what the market allows.
Good and someone else wants to pay them, is no way to build a team. We will never improve by replacing our best guys with worse guys every year.
Yes, by all means, it is better to build a team by giving a QB that was outplayed by backups $160M for 4 years and giving a RB who misses games every year and in obvious decline a raise.
And the deals for Thomas, Dex and Okereke I guess didn't happen either.
SMH
Why are bringing up Jones? This thread is about McKinney. Everytime you have no point your response is "but Jones".
Yes, by all means, it is better to build a team by giving a QB that was outplayed by backups $160M for 4 years and giving a RB who misses games every year and in obvious decline a raise.
And the deals for Thomas, Dex and Okereke I guess didn't happen either.
SMH
Why are bringing up Jones? This thread is about McKinney. Everytime you have no point your response is "but Jones".
You said why don't we keep our best guys and I gave you several names of players that we did.
I also gave you two names of players that the Giants kept and paid way too much even though they aren't our best guys. This actually prevents successful team building which you seem to be in favor of.
Xavier McKinney and his 116 tackles may be wearing a different color next season.
I don't think he wants to be back.
The problem is not paying but overpaying. Someone is going to give him what he's likely looking for - 18-20m/year. That someone should not be the Giants.
I defy anyone to argue with these 3 points:
1- McKinney is at least a very good player
2- Aside from his off the field injury he has proven to be durable.
3- Keeping him would be better than losing him.
Now #3 needs to include - but for how much?
To me the conversation should be:
"McKinney deserves to be paid like the #___ safety in the NFL."
IMO, the answer is not top 3, but after that it's a conversation. That includes the fact that the cap is rising, he is young, and longer the deal the less the money will be relative to the ever rising cap.
Here are the safety salary rankings based on average annual value, according to Over The Cap.
1. Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers: $19 million (4 years, $76 million)
2. Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh Steelers: $18.24 million (4 years, $72.98 million)
3. Jamal Adams, Seattle Seahawks: $17.5 million (4 years, $80 million)
4. Jessie Bates III, Atlanta Falcons: $16.005 million (4 years, $64.02 million)
5. Harrison Smith, Minnesota Vikings: $16 million (4 years, $64 million)
6. Justin Simmons, Denver Broncos: $15.25 million (4 years, $61 million)
7. Eddie Jackson, Chicago Bears: $14.6 million (4 years, $58.4 million)
9. Marcus Williams, Baltimore Ravens: $14 million (5 years, $70 million)
10. Quandre Diggs, Seattle Seahawks: $13 million (3 years, $39 million)
11. Kevin Byard, Tennessee Titans: $12.55 million (2 years, $25.1 million)
12. Jalen Thompson, Arizona Cardinals: $12 million (3 years, $36 million)
13. Justin Reid, Kansas City Chiefs: $10.5 million (3 years, $31.5 million)
14. Amani Hooker, Tennessee Titans: $10 million (3 years, $30 million)
15. Micah Hyde, Buffalo Bills: $9.62 million (2 years, $19.25 million)
The biggest problem on D is the Giants run defense. McKinney is a good player but it’s more important to get better in the front seven. If someone wants to pay him $10+ million then let him walk.
So who is the best safety in the league?
Why do the Eagles always come up no matter what?
Coaches, players, games, it's seemingly everything on this site.
Good post Bill
I think just a bit more to get it done with the threat of the tag.
I think the guaranteed money will be the key so may need to be more like $25-30 mil?
And maybe just a bump to $14 mil/year
If it’s a 5 year deal - it will be easy to structure as team friendly
HBart laid out something similar the other day, maybe $14 mil per
Reid? Like Justin Reid? Lol.
Marcus Williams? Na. Has barely played
Delpit? See above
Hufanga? Injured, also significantly lower grades FWIW. Plays on a stacked D.
Byard…not what he once was. Was traded for Pennies.
Hyde…league average at this point, getting up there on age
I think X is right on the cusp of top 5. And if he’s close, he’s 100% getting paid to 5 on the open market because that’s how it works. Good, young players get paid top dollar when their time comes. X is an ascending player…has graded put as on of the best safeties in football in 2 of the last 3 years. He’s versatile, a leader, and also played 100% of the snaps…so he has a TON of value.
Giants would be dumb to let a cornerstone like this out of the building. He’ll get tagged at the least.
But there's a fairly significant gap between "McKinney" and "best safety in the league".
So who is the best safety in the league?
A better question may be is there a great safety in the NFL that truly makes his presence felt in the passing game? I'm not educated enough on this but it feels like the last really, really good one was Earl Thomas. I don't know if schemes have changed or something else, but safety as a position feels like it's been lowered in importance.
So who is the best safety in the league?
A better question may be is there a great safety in the NFL that truly makes his presence felt in the passing game? I'm not educated enough on this but it feels like the last really, really good one was Earl Thomas. I don't know if schemes have changed or something else, but safety as a position feels like it's been lowered in importance.
Ed Reed. Troy Polamalu. Truly elite S can make a difference. Not sure though that there is anyone in the NFL currently at that level.
Are we only allowed to pay the very very best? IS that how this all works? Seems to be a pretty high bar.
How come Dallas and Philly pays their good players?
Draft a player in round 2. Watch that player become a top 5 player at safety. Let him walk in FA because "he isn't the best safety in football."
That about right?
We're gonna suck forever.
Reid? Like Justin Reid? Lol.
Marcus Williams? Na. Has barely played
Delpit? See above
Hufanga? Injured, also significantly lower grades FWIW. Plays on a stacked D.
Byard…not what he once was. Was traded for Pennies.
Hyde…league average at this point, getting up there on age
I think X is right on the cusp of top 5. And if he’s close, he’s 100% getting paid to 5 on the open market because that’s how it works. Good, young players get paid top dollar when their time comes. X is an ascending player…has graded put as on of the best safeties in football in 2 of the last 3 years. He’s versatile, a leader, and also played 100% of the snaps…so he has a TON of value.
Giants would be dumb to let a cornerstone like this out of the building. He’ll get tagged at the least.
He's not on cusp of top 5, he probably is on cusp of top 10. He embarrassed himself last year with his poor judgment and earlier this year a bit too with his tackling issues before he woke up and realized it's a contract year. Such a surprise he nailed the last game, huh? He's generally good though and already said we should offer him a deal. I would rather have him but you all need to smarten up on roster building.
I peg him at $12M/year and would say that includes a little extra already.
Tag is out of the question. What purpose does that serve a team like the Giants that should be clear as to his abilities and aren't competing for a Lombardi next year anyway. Think again.
Ed Reed. Troy Polamalu. Truly elite S can make a difference. Not sure though that there is anyone in the NFL currently at that level.
But Seattle is the last SB winning team with a great safety. Well, two with Chancellor. That was a decade ago.
Do you know what position is more vital on the back end? Nickel corner.
McKinney is certainly not one of the best safeties to ever play the game
The question is - in today’s NFL - what is he worth?
I think he is a top 10 safety
I think he will be paid top 5
McKinney is certainly not one of the best safeties to ever play the game
The question is - in today’s NFL - what is he worth?
I think he is a top 10 safety
I think he will be paid top 5
Bad business
Ed Reed. Troy Polamalu. Truly elite S can make a difference. Not sure though that there is anyone in the NFL currently at that level.
But Seattle is the last SB winning team with a great safety. Well, two with Chancellor. That was a decade ago.
Do you know what position is more vital on the back end? Nickel corner.
Interesting point, but debatable
Today’s NFL it is true that the nickel corner has greater value. However, it is certainly true, that an athletic safety, who can cover deep and be effective around the line of scrimmage is extremely valuable.
McKinney had that skill set.
Now we are losing focus again.
McKinney is certainly not one of the best safeties to ever play the game
The question is - in today’s NFL - what is he worth?
I think he is a top 10 safety
I think he will be paid top 5
Bad business
I agree
I’m hoping the Giants play it right and it works out to keep him without breaking the bank
Hopefully Andrew Thomas and Dexter Lawrence are the only ones left standing within the next year.
This is an absolute dumb take.... I want the good players here and the bad players gone. I could care less who drafted or signed them.
If you could care less, then care less.
What are you arguing with bceagle about, anyway? You're saying the same thing. Do you think Resume Dave clawed his way to 19 wins over four years by choosing mostly good players?
Ed Reed. Troy Polamalu. Truly elite S can make a difference. Not sure though that there is anyone in the NFL currently at that level.
But Seattle is the last SB winning team with a great safety. Well, two with Chancellor. That was a decade ago.
Do you know what position is more vital on the back end? Nickel corner.
Which is why the Giants should draft Sanristil