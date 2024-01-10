for display only
Giants and Wink Martindale Mutually agree to part ways

gidiefor : Mod : 2:10 pm
per Giants.com Tweet
Well isn’t that mature?  
Mike from Ohio : 2:11 pm : link
So glad this nonsense is done.
wink now 2/2 in mutual partings  
Eric on Li : 2:12 pm : link
glad the messiness is resolved now find an upgrade at DC like the ravens did.
How much dose Martindale walk away with?  
Jack Stroud : 2:12 pm : link
.
Ummmmm....ok  
Boatie Warrant : 2:13 pm : link
😀
how much of the 3m?  
bigbluewillrise : 2:13 pm : link
can he go to interdivision?
Daboll should wear gloves and sleeveless shirts next season  
bceagle05 : 2:13 pm : link
just to troll him.
RE: How much dose Martindale walk away with?  
Eric on Li : 2:13 pm : link
In comment 16358203 Jack Stroud said:
Quote:
.


id guess half or more and an agreement not to take a job in the division.
Good  
Harvest Blend : 2:14 pm : link
and don't care what the terms are. It's over, move on.
Details no doubt to follow. Probably like the Baltimore deal.  
Blue21 : 2:14 pm : link
We won't pay you but you're free to go. Who knows maybe restricted him from NFC East teams. This doesn't help him I doubt with HC interests unless someone already reached out to him.
RE: RE: How much dose Martindale walk away with?  
cosmicj : 2:15 pm : link
In comment 16358208 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 16358203 Jack Stroud said:


Quote:


.



id guess half or more and an agreement not to take a job in the division.


I think he gets every cent but there are some non compete restrictions.

Part of me would love to see Wink work with Sirianni but guess that’s unlikely.
RE: Daboll should wear gloves and sleeveless shirts next season  
robbieballs2003 : 2:15 pm : link
In comment 16358207 bceagle05 said:
Quote:
just to troll him.


🤣🤣🤣
So he’s going to Philly  
Tuckrule : 2:15 pm : link
.
RE: Daboll should wear gloves and sleeveless shirts next season  
robbieballs2003 : 2:15 pm : link
In comment 16358207 bceagle05 said:
Quote:
just to troll him.


And Jack Bauer in his shirt.
He'll no doubt get hired but  
FranknWeezer : 2:19 pm : link
he blighted himself in the process (yet again), and that's going to stick with him going forward when teams are considering him.
That was literally the statement lol  
BLUATHRT : 2:19 pm : link
No, " we thank Wink for his contributions over two seasons" etc.
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2:20 pm : link
‘Our long national nightmare is over.’
RE: Well isn’t that mature?  
bw in dc : 2:20 pm : link
In comment 16358196 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
So glad this nonsense is done.


Indeed.

Unnecessary drama to deal with an immature, self-involved 60 year old jackass.

RE: RE: How much dose Martindale walk away with?  
Dankbeerman : 2:23 pm : link
In comment 16358208 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 16358203 Jack Stroud said:


Quote:


.



id guess half or more and an agreement not to take a job in the division.


I'm sure the money will be split, weather he made an agreement on where he goes I doubt it.

Maybe he let them know where he was going if he already had it mapped out but he is not gonna give up his options. There is not that many jobs that will be open.

Maybe he is working his way to Jacksonville thats why he flew to FL
Wink is a good DC;  
Dave in Hoboken : 2:24 pm : link
but I found his defenses to be pretty overrated here. That doesn't mean bad; but nowhere near as great as his reputation suggests his defense would be.

I'm fine with him leaving.
Per Ranaan  
bigblue12 : 2:24 pm : link
Wink Martindale is free to sign elsewhere without restrictions, per source. The Giants will keep the $3 million he was owed
Our long international nightmare is over.  
Blueworm : 2:25 pm : link
I'm posting from Canada.
Cool.  
logman : 2:25 pm : link
Let's get his replacement in.
RE: Per Ranaan  
kelsto811 : 2:26 pm : link
In comment 16358258 bigblue12 said:
Quote:
Wink Martindale is free to sign elsewhere without restrictions, per source. The Giants will keep the $3 million he was owed


Meh, probably going to the Eagles..oh well
Wink free to go wherever per Raanan  
Sean : 2:26 pm : link
Giants keep the $3M. I'd be shocked if Wink isn't in the NFC East.
This will appear to be  
Dave on the UWS : 2:27 pm : link
a win-win, face saving deal for both sides.
I’m just glad for a quick resolution.
wow eagles could hire him right now!!  
bigbluewillrise : 2:28 pm : link

Jordan Raanan
@JordanRaanan
·
4m
Wink Martindale is free to sign elsewhere without restrictions, per source. The Giants will keep the $3 million he was owed.
Does he take….  
sr267 : 2:28 pm : link
Daniel Jones as part of the buyout?
RE: Per Ranaan  
Lines of Scrimmage : 2:28 pm : link
In comment 16358258 bigblue12 said:
Quote:
Wink Martindale is free to sign elsewhere without restrictions, per source. The Giants will keep the $3 million he was owed


This was always the right path imv. I am glad this nonsense is over. I don't see any winners with how this played out.
interesting so wink effectively resigned but with freedom  
Eric on Li : 2:29 pm : link
give him some credit for putting his money where his mouth was. im sure they were willing to buy a little of his freedom.
His defenses were fun to watch....attack!!! BUT...  
edavisiii : 2:30 pm : link
We couldn't stop the run and statically we weren't that good. Yes we had turnovers but if they did not come, like in New Orleans, we weren't that good.

I did enjoy watching them blitz the crap out of the Eagles!
RE: RE: Per Ranaan  
ZogZerg : 2:30 pm : link
In comment 16358263 kelsto811 said:
Quote:
In comment 16358258 bigblue12 said:


Quote:


Wink Martindale is free to sign elsewhere without restrictions, per source. The Giants will keep the $3 million he was owed



Meh, probably going to the Eagles..oh well


Or the Cowboys...
Or the skins, they need new coaches
3 likely open jobs in division means there's a 20-30% chance  
Eric on Li : 2:31 pm : link
not sure how many total DC jobs are open, but probably about that many when all said and done.
glad its over  
2cents : 2:32 pm : link
at this point if it is a NFC east team please let it be the eagles. him and sirianni would be fun to watch.. two 'alpha' jackasses, sounds like a match made in heaven.
It will be interesting to see  
Whammer : 2:34 pm : link
Who hires this drama queen
It's a shame this didn't work out here  
Chris684 : 2:34 pm : link
In Wink, I thought we finally had a chance for continuity with an older, established DC who looks like he might be passed the point of getting a HC gig.
RE: glad its over  
kelsto811 : 2:34 pm : link
In comment 16358292 2cents said:
Quote:
at this point if it is a NFC east team please let it be the eagles. him and sirianni would be fun to watch.. two 'alpha' jackasses, sounds like a match made in heaven.


That's actually a good point...I could see them butting heads and airing a lot of drama
good riddance  
TyreeHelmet : 2:34 pm : link
Wink is a clown
RE: glad its over  
bw in dc : 2:35 pm : link
In comment 16358292 2cents said:
Quote:
at this point if it is a NFC east team please let it be the eagles. him and sirianni would be fun to watch.. two 'alpha' jackasses, sounds like a match made in heaven.


That would be great theatre.
mmm hmmm  
blueblood : 2:35 pm : link
Agreed to part ways in Baltimore..
Agreed to part ways with the Giants..


mmmm hmmmm
Hopefully Philly signs him  
Metnut : 2:36 pm : link
Would go a long way toward getting us back on a level playing field with them.
RE: RE: RE: Per Ranaan  
prh : 2:36 pm : link
In comment 16358286 ZogZerg said:
Quote:
In comment 16358263 kelsto811 said:


Quote:


In comment 16358258 bigblue12 said:


Quote:


Wink Martindale is free to sign elsewhere without restrictions, per source. The Giants will keep the $3 million he was owed



Meh, probably going to the Eagles..oh well



Or the Cowboys...
Or the skins, they need new coaches

Not sure the Cowboys will be interested. They did score 89 points in their 2 meetings this year.
Ya gotta wonder if he had some animosity for not getting the HC job.  
Blue21 : 2:36 pm : link
It boiled over to the point he couldn't hide it anymore. Just sayin'
RE: Daboll should wear gloves and sleeveless shirts next season  
Johnny5 : 2:38 pm : link
In comment 16358207 bceagle05 said:
Quote:
just to troll him.

Bahahahahaha

That would be epic
If he signs somewhere in the NFCE, he'll be trembling in fear of  
FranknWeezer : 2:38 pm : link
MIKE KAFKA unleashing holy hell against his defenses!!
Eagles or Commanders?  
Anakim : 2:40 pm : link
Adios, you gruff fat fucker
Schoen & Daboll Going Full Darth Vader!  
Trainmaster : 2:41 pm : link
It's a  
Giantsbigblue : 2:43 pm : link
Conscious uncoupling
RE: He'll no doubt get hired but  
mfsd : 2:43 pm : link
In comment 16358227 FranknWeezer said:
Quote:
he blighted himself in the process (yet again), and that's going to stick with him going forward when teams are considering him.


Yeah, once is one thing, but “mutual parting ways” twice in a row is a pattern.

He’ll get a job, enough teams out there looking to shake up their defense. But Wink’s going to bring a growing rep of not necessarily willing to get with a head coach’s program to his next stop
Per Raanan  
leatherneck570 : 2:45 pm : link
Wink Martindale is free to sign elsewhere without restrictions, per source. The Giants will keep the $3 million he was owed.
Nevermind  
leatherneck570 : 2:45 pm : link
See it’s already been posted.
three days ago  
Steve in Greenwich : 2:48 pm : link
the thought of Wink joining a division rival would have scared me. If what they are saying went down is half true, then please, take him Eagles.
He already has a house in Florida and JAX needs a DC  
logman : 2:48 pm : link
Maybe he can try to position himself to replace Dough Pederson if they don't get back to the playoffs next year. The Khans have plenty of money to waste.
Doug.  
logman : 2:48 pm : link
...
Now, maybe we'll be able to stop the run  
Ira : 2:53 pm : link
.
It's a cautionary tale to any of the younger/new head coaches.  
Tom in NY : 2:56 pm : link
Wink is about Wink and will surely back stab you to the media in order to get what he wants.

I would be VERY reluctant to bring that guy onto my staff, unless:
1. I had a long track record of success and a great relationship with my ownership.

OR

2. I was given NO other choice in the matter.

We've heard of coach killers among players, this guy is certainly a coach killer from within the coaches' room.
RE: It's a shame this didn't work out here  
GruningsOnTheHill : 2:57 pm : link
In comment 16358297 Chris684 said:
Quote:
In Wink, I thought we finally had a chance for continuity with an older, established DC who looks like he might be passed the point of getting a HC gig.

+1
I  
g56blue10 : 2:57 pm : link
Am not so sure teams are going to be lining up to sign him. He’s had 4 years in a row of defenses rated in the bottom of the league. You combine that with the fact that he has had issues at the last two stops and he is a very risky hire
RE: RE: RE: How much dose Martindale walk away with?  
GruningsOnTheHill : 2:58 pm : link
In comment 16358248 Dankbeerman said:
Quote:
In comment 16358208 Eric on Li said:


Quote:


In comment 16358203 Jack Stroud said:


Quote:


.



id guess half or more and an agreement not to take a job in the division.



I'm sure the money will be split, weather he made an agreement on where he goes I doubt it.

Maybe he let them know where he was going if he already had it mapped out but he is not gonna give up his options. There is not that many jobs that will be open.

Maybe he is working his way to Jacksonville thats why he flew to FL

He lives in Bradenton (Lakewood Ranch) just a few miles from me.
I keep seeing speculation that he is going to Philly  
Jay on the Island : 3:00 pm : link
If he couldn't get along with Daboll or Harbaugh why does anyone think that things will work out with the buffoon Sirianni?
Great  
Jripper4201 : 3:02 pm : link
Just what we need, him coaching the eagles defense. As they haven’t whooped us enough the last 5 years now we can look forward to Daniel Jones taking snaps from a wheel chair. This situation just all around sucks. Now we’re going to get stuck with some bum at DC probably a patriot holdover like Patricia or Graham who will make us a laughingstock. As if we weren’t enough of one now. Sheeeesh
...  
christian : 3:05 pm : link
Damn, Wink put the fucking money on the table?

I wonder if he has a little sleeveless hoodie his giant balls wear to look more badass.
good. glad it's over with. fuck him and the horse he rode in on.  
Victor in CT : 3:10 pm : link
and again, who care f he goes to Philly? let him. now he's Sirriani's problem.

They had to back Daboll here. And Wink sucked anyway.

Schwartz column from the Post attached.
Giants’ Wink Martindale drama ends with ‘mutual’ breakup - ( New Window )
RE: RE: RE: RE: How much dose Martindale walk away with?  
TyreeHelmet : 3:11 pm : link
In comment 16358369 GruningsOnTheHill said:
Quote:
In comment 16358248 Dankbeerman said:


Quote:


In comment 16358208 Eric on Li said:


Quote:


In comment 16358203 Jack Stroud said:


Quote:


.



id guess half or more and an agreement not to take a job in the division.



I'm sure the money will be split, weather he made an agreement on where he goes I doubt it.

Maybe he let them know where he was going if he already had it mapped out but he is not gonna give up his options. There is not that many jobs that will be open.

He lives in Bradenton (Lakewood Ranch) just a few miles from me.


He lives in Bradenton (Lakewood Ranch) just a few miles from me.


Go ask him what he thinks of Daniel Jones. I would love to hear his honest opinion.
RE: good. glad it's over with. fuck him and the horse he rode in on.  
Jripper4201 : 3:13 pm : link
In comment 16358392 Victor in CT said:
Quote:
and again, who care f he goes to Philly? let him. now he's Sirriani's problem.

They had to back Daboll here. And Wink sucked anyway.

Schwartz column from the Post attached. Giants’ Wink Martindale drama ends with ‘mutual’ breakup - ( New Window )


We don’t have a QB, a horrible OL, an offense that finished 28th and people are saying wink sucked. Sorry the defense was the only functional aspect of this team.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Per Ranaan  
Victor in CT : 3:13 pm : link
In comment 16358311 prh said:
Quote:
In comment 16358286 ZogZerg said:


Quote:


In comment 16358263 kelsto811 said:


Quote:


In comment 16358258 bigblue12 said:


Quote:


Wink Martindale is free to sign elsewhere without restrictions, per source. The Giants will keep the $3 million he was owed



Meh, probably going to the Eagles..oh well



Or the Cowboys...
Or the skins, they need new coaches


Not sure the Cowboys will be interested. They did score 89 points in their 2 meetings this year.


yeah I'm sure he's a priority for them ;-)

he should have been fired just for that
Oct 2023  
Greg from LI : 3:13 pm : link
yup
RE: Per Ranaan  
islander1 : 3:14 pm : link
In comment 16358258 bigblue12 said:
Quote:
Wink Martindale is free to sign elsewhere without restrictions, per source. The Giants will keep the $3 million he was owed


So he caved and resigned. Good job not caving, Giants FO.
RE: RE: good. glad it's over with. fuck him and the horse he rode in on.  
Victor in CT : 3:15 pm : link
In comment 16358406 Jripper4201 said:
Quote:
In comment 16358392 Victor in CT said:


Quote:


and again, who care f he goes to Philly? let him. now he's Sirriani's problem.

They had to back Daboll here. And Wink sucked anyway.

Schwartz column from the Post attached. Giants’ Wink Martindale drama ends with ‘mutual’ breakup - ( New Window )



We don't have a QB, a horrible OL, an offense that finished 28th and people are saying wink sucked. Sorry the defense was the only functional aspect of this team.


right. 29th and 27th ranked last 2 years. very functional. what do you consider dysfunctional?
RE: RE: good. glad it's over with. fuck him and the horse he rode in on.  
islander1 : 3:15 pm : link
In comment 16358406 Jripper4201 said:
Quote:
In comment 16358392 Victor in CT said:


Quote:


and again, who care f he goes to Philly? let him. now he's Sirriani's problem.

They had to back Daboll here. And Wink sucked anyway.

Schwartz column from the Post attached. Giants’ Wink Martindale drama ends with ‘mutual’ breakup - ( New Window )



We don't have a QB, a horrible OL, an offense that finished 28th and people are saying wink sucked. Sorry the defense was the only functional aspect of this team.


hardly functional. turnovers bailed them out time and time again. Trash run defense, and not just in the second half of blowouts. All damn game.
RE: RE: RE: good. glad it's over with. fuck him and the horse he rode in on.  
Victor in CT : 3:17 pm : link
In comment 16358415 islander1 said:
Quote:
In comment 16358406 Jripper4201 said:


Quote:


In comment 16358392 Victor in CT said:


Quote:


and again, who care f he goes to Philly? let him. now he's Sirriani's problem.

They had to back Daboll here. And Wink sucked anyway.

Schwartz column from the Post attached. Giants’ Wink Martindale drama ends with ‘mutual’ breakup - ( New Window )



We don't have a QB, a horrible OL, an offense that finished 28th and people are saying wink sucked. Sorry the defense was the only functional aspect of this team.



hardly functional. turnovers bailed them out time and time again. Trash run defense, and not just in the second half of blowouts. All damn game.


with Dex and LW as his interior lineman to boot. takes a genius to have a shit run D inheriting that.
.  
Banks : 3:25 pm : link
5 of his 8 years as DC he's been near or at the bottom of the league save for when he took over an already excellent Balt D with Lamar coming on board to eat up that T.O.P. He's a solid football mind, but he isn't a LeBeau, Belichick, etc.. Even if we are worse, it's not much worse than we are now. Can't sack the qb, can't stop the run
RE: .  
Victor in CT : 3:27 pm : link
In comment 16358451 Banks said:
Quote:
5 of his 8 years as DC he's been near or at the bottom of the league save for when he took over an already excellent Balt D with Lamar coming on board to eat up that T.O.P. He's a solid football mind, but he isn't a LeBeau, Belichick, etc.. Even if we are worse, it's not much worse than we are now. Can't sack the qb, can't stop the run


exactly.
RE: He already has a house in Florida and JAX needs a DC  
k2tampa : 3:30 pm : link
In comment 16358345 logman said:
Quote:
Maybe he can try to position himself to replace Dough Pederson if they don't get back to the playoffs next year. The Khans have plenty of money to waste.


Jax was my thought.
RE: .  
Lines of Scrimmage : 3:31 pm : link
In comment 16358451 Banks said:
Quote:
5 of his 8 years as DC he's been near or at the bottom of the league save for when he took over an already excellent Balt D with Lamar coming on board to eat up that T.O.P. He's a solid football mind, but he isn't a LeBeau, Belichick, etc.. Even if we are worse, it's not much worse than we are now. Can't sack the qb, can't stop the run


I think the lack of TOP by the offense was a big part of the friction. This happened in a lot of games this season.
RE: I keep seeing speculation that he is going to Philly  
Optimus-NY : 3:33 pm : link
In comment 16358373 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
If he couldn't get along with Daboll or Harbaugh why does anyone think that things will work out with the buffoon Sirianni?


Roseman is the Kingpin there, not Siridumb@$$.
Mutual agreement from both sides  
JoeyBigBlue : 3:35 pm : link
Wink gets to leave and pick his next job, the Giants aren’t responsible for the 3 million he was owed next season.
RE: I keep seeing speculation that he is going to Philly  
Chris in Philly : 3:36 pm : link
In comment 16358373 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
If he couldn't get along with Daboll or Harbaugh why does anyone think that things will work out with the buffoon Sirianni?


Sirianni may not even be there after Monday...
RE: RE: Per Ranaan  
Gatorade Dunk : 3:37 pm : link
In comment 16358263 kelsto811 said:
Quote:
In comment 16358258 bigblue12 said:


Quote:


Wink Martindale is free to sign elsewhere without restrictions, per source. The Giants will keep the $3 million he was owed



Meh, probably going to the Eagles..oh well

We should be so lucky.
RE: RE: I keep seeing speculation that he is going to Philly  
Jay on the Island : 3:40 pm : link
In comment 16358484 Chris in Philly said:
Quote:

Sirianni may not even be there after Monday...

Chris, I hope that he is because I hate the thought of the Eagles hiring Vrabel.
Not A Fan  
Jeffrey : 3:45 pm : link
of Daboll's tough love approach but have to say there is nothing about the Giants' defense this year that suggests Wink is indispensable.
RE: RE: .  
Banks : 3:47 pm : link
In comment 16358470 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:

I think the lack of TOP by the offense was a big part of the friction. This happened in a lot of games this season.
This offense was incredibly bad so that is a valid excuse...to a point. He ranked 25th the prior two years with teams near in the top 10 of the league in TOP, There were also games where the defense was blown out of the water almost instantly in the first two months of the season. I'm not gonna say he sucks because he's gone. He is a good NFL mind, but I don't think he's a big loss in the least
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3:49 pm : link
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
·
3m
Replying to
@DDuggan21
I sense most fans don't see the fun in Wink landing in the division. Here's my prediction: He lands in Jacksonville.
RE: ...  
Jay on the Island : 3:50 pm : link
In comment 16358528 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
·
3m
Replying to
@DDuggan21
I sense most fans don't see the fun in Wink landing in the division. Here's my prediction: He lands in Jacksonville.

Fine by me. I would prefer he go to a team that isn't a rival.
So a team can hire him  
David B. : 3:52 pm : link
With no compensation due to the Giants? I thought that was supposed to be a possibility?
RE: Great  
FStubbs : 3:55 pm : link
In comment 16358376 Jripper4201 said:
Quote:
Just what we need, him coaching the eagles defense. As they haven't whooped us enough the last 5 years now we can look forward to Daniel Jones taking snaps from a wheel chair. This situation just all around sucks. Now we're going to get stuck with some bum at DC probably a patriot holdover like Patricia or Graham who will make us a laughingstock. As if we weren't enough of one now


Let's see how well he gets along with Sirianni.
RE: So a team can hire him  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3:55 pm : link
In comment 16358542 David B. said:
Quote:
With no compensation due to the Giants? I thought that was supposed to be a possibility?


That wasn't really the issue, it was the salary and having a say as to where he could go next. They compromised, as many speculated they would on last night's thread.
Good chance  
darren in pdx : 3:56 pm : link
all three NFC East rivals will have an opening for DC this offseason. After his time here, I'd wouldn't be scared to go up against him especially since Daboll knows his tendencies now.
RE: Great  
bwitz : 4:00 pm : link
In comment 16358376 Jripper4201 said:
Quote:
Just what we need, him coaching the eagles defense. As they haven’t whooped us enough the last 5 years now we can look forward to Daniel Jones taking snaps from a wheel chair. This situation just all around sucks. Now we’re going to get stuck with some bum at DC probably a patriot holdover like Patricia or Graham who will make us a laughingstock. As if we weren’t enough of one now. Sheeeesh


Lmfao. So much dumb here.

You thinking Wink Martindale is the a some sort of saving grace for the Eagles defense, you obviously haven’t been paying attention. At all.
RE: RE: .  
Gatorade Dunk : 4:03 pm : link
In comment 16358470 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
In comment 16358451 Banks said:


Quote:


5 of his 8 years as DC he's been near or at the bottom of the league save for when he took over an already excellent Balt D with Lamar coming on board to eat up that T.O.P. He's a solid football mind, but he isn't a LeBeau, Belichick, etc.. Even if we are worse, it's not much worse than we are now. Can't sack the qb, can't stop the run



I think the lack of TOP by the offense was a big part of the friction. This happened in a lot of games this season.

Possibly, but that blade cuts both ways, doesn't it? Wink's defense didn't always get itself off the field as quickly as it could have, either.

I can understand the frustration from the defense when they see the offense putting up constant 3-and-out series, but I didn't see that dragging the Patriots or the Jets down to the bottom rung of the NFL defensive rankings.
Wink  
Paulie Walnuts : 4:05 pm : link
I'm was not impressed
RE: RE: Well isn’t that mature?  
Stephen in Sofla : 4:20 pm : link
In comment 16358236 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16358196 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


So glad this nonsense is done.


Indeed.

Unnecessary drama to deal with an immature,self-involved 60 year old jackass.


So, a late boomer, always hated those guys.
.....  
CoughlinHandsonHips : 4:22 pm : link
The only thing we'd have to fear about facing Wink in Philly or DC is that his defense works best against inexperienced/poor QB play...
I think there is a solid chance that Wink  
mfjmfj : 4:24 pm : link
has spent his last game as a DC in the NFL. Old guy with mediocre or worse performance over last three years who brings attitude baggage. Would be a huge pass if I were a head coach. does he have any old connections that need a DC? That is the only path I see for him.
RE: .....  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4:27 pm : link
In comment 16358613 CoughlinHandsonHips said:
Quote:
The only thing we'd have to fear about facing Wink in Philly or DC is that his defense works best against inexperienced/poor QB play...


Then we have a problem. ;)
Wink needs a team with a good offense  
kelly : 4:28 pm : link
so he can constantly gamble by blitzing, and then come up with the splash defensive play.

But when you don't have a good offense and need to play a different style of defense Wink doesn't want to do that.

I think this was some of the friction between him and Daboll.
See Ya  
Bernie : 4:29 pm : link
Talked a good game but rarely delivered this year.
RE: I keep seeing speculation that he is going to Philly  
Mayo2JZ : 4:43 pm : link
In comment 16358373 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
If he couldn't get along with Daboll or Harbaugh why does anyone think that things will work out with the buffoon Sirianni?


Speculation? Where? Oh, BBI now that's some valid speculation
RE: RE: .  
Matt M. : 4:45 pm : link
In comment 16358470 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
In comment 16358451 Banks said:


Quote:


5 of his 8 years as DC he's been near or at the bottom of the league save for when he took over an already excellent Balt D with Lamar coming on board to eat up that T.O.P. He's a solid football mind, but he isn't a LeBeau, Belichick, etc.. Even if we are worse, it's not much worse than we are now. Can't sack the qb, can't stop the run



I think the lack of TOP by the offense was a big part of the friction. This happened in a lot of games this season.
And his D had their doors blown off more than a couple of times also
Pretty funny  
mittenedman : 5:01 pm : link
that it's the exact same wording as when he left the Ravens.

"Mutually agreed to part ways."

Wink seems like a jackass.
How can they restrict who he works for ?  
Ron from Ninerland : 5:42 pm : link
Does the NFL even have a mechanism for that ? Is it even legal in a lot of states ?

Either they agreed to pay him or they didn't.

Either the Giants are exercising their contractual rights and will require compensation for whoever wants to hire them or they're not.

Has there ever been an enforceable agreement in any sport where a departing coach or GM agrees not to work for a certain team ?
Bush League  
Jon C. in MD : 6:03 pm : link
(Sorry. I posted this in another thread, but I think it fits better here)

This whole thing feels Bush League. Coaching situations go bad all the time in sports. Some people just don't work well together. So what.

If it's not working out, call the guy into your office at the end of the season and say "sorry...we both know this isn't working...wish you the best...blah blah blah..." and fire him. Like every other team does at this time of the year, every year.

Daboll and Schoen and the rest of the organization look petty and immature. Can't be a good look to other coaching candidates.

That press conference was an embarrassment. Definitely doesn't fit the brand if they are still going for "class organization."
RE: How can they restrict who he works for ?  
Gatorade Dunk : 6:23 pm : link
In comment 16358819 Ron from Ninerland said:
Quote:
Does the NFL even have a mechanism for that ? Is it even legal in a lot of states ?

Either they agreed to pay him or they didn't.

Either the Giants are exercising their contractual rights and will require compensation for whoever wants to hire them or they're not.

Has there ever been an enforceable agreement in any sport where a departing coach or GM agrees not to work for a certain team ?

Any coach that is under contract must seek and receive the permission of the team that owns his rights in order to interview for a lateral move (and "assistant HC" titles are meaningless). Technically, I think they have to even seek and receive permission for anything all the way up to head coaching positions, although teams cannot block assistants from HC opportunities/interviews.

If a coach resigns with time remaining on his contract, those same restrictions can still apply (or be negotiated away, like with the Giants and Wink ultimately did). And that makes sense, because if it didn't work that way, then any coach who wants to jump to another team (even for a lateral move), could do so simply by resigning. It would open the door to poaching coaches up and down the staff at any time, regardless of contract status.

Take it a step further - think about player contracts. They can't just quit at one team and go get a new contract at another (unless they are free agents or are released). Why would you think that coaching contracts are significantly different in this regard? It's the same people drawing up the contracts.

It seems that fans get contract employment mixed up with at-will employment. Contract employment allows for all sorts of variation from the laws you might be familiar with as a regular at-will employee at your job. But all of the restrictions, rights, etc. can be bargained for consideration in a contract environment.
RE: Bush League  
mfsd : 6:31 pm : link
In comment 16358865 Jon C. in MD said:
Quote:
(Sorry. I posted this in another thread, but I think it fits better here)

This whole thing feels Bush League. Coaching situations go bad all the time in sports. Some people just don't work well together. So what.

If it's not working out, call the guy into your office at the end of the season and say "sorry...we both know this isn't working...wish you the best...blah blah blah..." and fire him. Like every other team does at this time of the year, every year.

Daboll and Schoen and the rest of the organization look petty and immature. Can't be a good look to other coaching candidates.

That press conference was an embarrassment. Definitely doesn't fit the brand if they are still going for "class organization."


Whoever leaked the original rumor to Glazer is the petty and immature one

Hint: it clearly wasn’t Daboll or Schoen
RE: Bush League  
GiantGrit : 6:40 pm : link
In comment 16358865 Jon C. in MD said:
Quote:
(Sorry. I posted this in another thread, but I think it fits better here)

This whole thing feels Bush League. Coaching situations go bad all the time in sports. Some people just don't work well together. So what.

If it's not working out, call the guy into your office at the end of the season and say "sorry...we both know this isn't working...wish you the best...blah blah blah..." and fire him. Like every other team does at this time of the year, every year.

Daboll and Schoen and the rest of the organization look petty and immature. Can't be a good look to other coaching candidates.

That press conference was an embarrassment. Definitely doesn't fit the brand if they are still going for "class organization."


You think they look bush league in this? After Wink's posse went to the media talking about a rift? And Daboll -

1. Gave Wink the game ball after the Pats game which in hindsight was clear peacemaking move

2. Went to them privately like a man (twice) to ask what the problem was?

And you think they're bush league for not bending over to Wink by paying him $3M to coach wherever he wants next year after bullying his way out and smearing Daboll publicly?

You would go out of your way to accommodate a man who smeared you behind your back and couldn't tell you straight up what his problem was?

I really can't fathom this take.
Darn! all the drama and intrigue  
SomeFan : 7:03 pm : link
is done for now. Onto who will be our new DC!
RE: RE: RE: Well isn’t that mature?  
SomeFan : 7:22 pm : link
In comment 16358607 Stephen in Sofla said:
Quote:
In comment 16358236 bw in dc said:


Quote:


In comment 16358196 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


So glad this nonsense is done.


Indeed.

Unnecessary drama to deal with an immature,self-involved 60 year old jackass.




So, a late boomer, always hated those guys.
was daddy mean to you?
RE: RE: good. glad it's over with. fuck him and the horse he rode in on.  
g56blue10 : 7:46 pm : link
In comment 16358406 Jripper4201 said:
Quote:
In comment 16358392 Victor in CT said:


Quote:


and again, who care f he goes to Philly? let him. now he's Sirriani's problem.

They had to back Daboll here. And Wink sucked anyway.

Schwartz column from the Post attached. Giants’ Wink Martindale drama ends with ‘mutual’ breakup - ( New Window )



We don’t have a QB, a horrible OL, an offense that finished 28th and people are saying wink sucked. Sorry the defense was the only functional aspect of this team.




Umm the defense finished 27th. Not really sure how you view that as functional but 28th is not
