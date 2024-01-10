Giants and Wink Martindale Mutually agree to part ways

Am not so sure teams are going to be lining up to sign him. He’s had 4 years in a row of defenses rated in the bottom of the league. You combine that with the fact that he has had issues at the last two stops and he is a very risky hire
RE: RE: RE: How much dose Martindale walk away with?
Just what we need, him coaching the eagles defense. As they haven’t whooped us enough the last 5 years now we can look forward to Daniel Jones taking snaps from a wheel chair. This situation just all around sucks. Now we’re going to get stuck with some bum at DC probably a patriot holdover like Patricia or Graham who will make us a laughingstock. As if we weren’t enough of one now. Sheeeesh
5 of his 8 years as DC he's been near or at the bottom of the league save for when he took over an already excellent Balt D with Lamar coming on board to eat up that T.O.P. He's a solid football mind, but he isn't a LeBeau, Belichick, etc.. Even if we are worse, it's not much worse than we are now. Can't sack the qb, can't stop the run
5 of his 8 years as DC he's been near or at the bottom of the league save for when he took over an already excellent Balt D with Lamar coming on board to eat up that T.O.P. He's a solid football mind, but he isn't a LeBeau, Belichick, etc.. Even if we are worse, it's not much worse than we are now. Can't sack the qb, can't stop the run
exactly.
RE: He already has a house in Florida and JAX needs a DC
5 of his 8 years as DC he's been near or at the bottom of the league save for when he took over an already excellent Balt D with Lamar coming on board to eat up that T.O.P. He's a solid football mind, but he isn't a LeBeau, Belichick, etc.. Even if we are worse, it's not much worse than we are now. Can't sack the qb, can't stop the run
I think the lack of TOP by the offense was a big part of the friction. This happened in a lot of games this season.
RE: I keep seeing speculation that he is going to Philly
I think the lack of TOP by the offense was a big part of the friction. This happened in a lot of games this season.
This offense was incredibly bad so that is a valid excuse...to a point. He ranked 25th the prior two years with teams near in the top 10 of the league in TOP, There were also games where the defense was blown out of the water almost instantly in the first two months of the season. I'm not gonna say he sucks because he's gone. He is a good NFL mind, but I don't think he's a big loss in the least
Just what we need, him coaching the eagles defense. As they haven’t whooped us enough the last 5 years now we can look forward to Daniel Jones taking snaps from a wheel chair. This situation just all around sucks. Now we’re going to get stuck with some bum at DC probably a patriot holdover like Patricia or Graham who will make us a laughingstock. As if we weren’t enough of one now. Sheeeesh
Just what we need, him coaching the eagles defense. As they haven’t whooped us enough the last 5 years now we can look forward to Daniel Jones taking snaps from a wheel chair. This situation just all around sucks. Now we’re going to get stuck with some bum at DC probably a patriot holdover like Patricia or Graham who will make us a laughingstock. As if we weren’t enough of one now. Sheeeesh
Lmfao. So much dumb here.
You thinking Wink Martindale is the a some sort of saving grace for the Eagles defense, you obviously haven’t been paying attention. At all.
5 of his 8 years as DC he's been near or at the bottom of the league save for when he took over an already excellent Balt D with Lamar coming on board to eat up that T.O.P. He's a solid football mind, but he isn't a LeBeau, Belichick, etc.. Even if we are worse, it's not much worse than we are now. Can't sack the qb, can't stop the run
I think the lack of TOP by the offense was a big part of the friction. This happened in a lot of games this season.
Possibly, but that blade cuts both ways, doesn't it? Wink's defense didn't always get itself off the field as quickly as it could have, either.
I can understand the frustration from the defense when they see the offense putting up constant 3-and-out series, but I didn't see that dragging the Patriots or the Jets down to the bottom rung of the NFL defensive rankings.
has spent his last game as a DC in the NFL. Old guy with mediocre or worse performance over last three years who brings attitude baggage. Would be a huge pass if I were a head coach. does he have any old connections that need a DC? That is the only path I see for him.
5 of his 8 years as DC he's been near or at the bottom of the league save for when he took over an already excellent Balt D with Lamar coming on board to eat up that T.O.P. He's a solid football mind, but he isn't a LeBeau, Belichick, etc.. Even if we are worse, it's not much worse than we are now. Can't sack the qb, can't stop the run
I think the lack of TOP by the offense was a big part of the friction. This happened in a lot of games this season.
And his D had their doors blown off more than a couple of times also
(Sorry. I posted this in another thread, but I think it fits better here)
This whole thing feels Bush League. Coaching situations go bad all the time in sports. Some people just don't work well together. So what.
If it's not working out, call the guy into your office at the end of the season and say "sorry...we both know this isn't working...wish you the best...blah blah blah..." and fire him. Like every other team does at this time of the year, every year.
Daboll and Schoen and the rest of the organization look petty and immature. Can't be a good look to other coaching candidates.
That press conference was an embarrassment. Definitely doesn't fit the brand if they are still going for "class organization."
Does the NFL even have a mechanism for that ? Is it even legal in a lot of states ?
Either they agreed to pay him or they didn't.
Either the Giants are exercising their contractual rights and will require compensation for whoever wants to hire them or they're not.
Has there ever been an enforceable agreement in any sport where a departing coach or GM agrees not to work for a certain team ?
Any coach that is under contract must seek and receive the permission of the team that owns his rights in order to interview for a lateral move (and "assistant HC" titles are meaningless). Technically, I think they have to even seek and receive permission for anything all the way up to head coaching positions, although teams cannot block assistants from HC opportunities/interviews.
If a coach resigns with time remaining on his contract, those same restrictions can still apply (or be negotiated away, like with the Giants and Wink ultimately did). And that makes sense, because if it didn't work that way, then any coach who wants to jump to another team (even for a lateral move), could do so simply by resigning. It would open the door to poaching coaches up and down the staff at any time, regardless of contract status.
Take it a step further - think about player contracts. They can't just quit at one team and go get a new contract at another (unless they are free agents or are released). Why would you think that coaching contracts are significantly different in this regard? It's the same people drawing up the contracts.
It seems that fans get contract employment mixed up with at-will employment. Contract employment allows for all sorts of variation from the laws you might be familiar with as a regular at-will employee at your job. But all of the restrictions, rights, etc. can be bargained for consideration in a contract environment.
(Sorry. I posted this in another thread, but I think it fits better here)
This whole thing feels Bush League. Coaching situations go bad all the time in sports. Some people just don't work well together. So what.
If it's not working out, call the guy into your office at the end of the season and say "sorry...we both know this isn't working...wish you the best...blah blah blah..." and fire him. Like every other team does at this time of the year, every year.
Daboll and Schoen and the rest of the organization look petty and immature. Can't be a good look to other coaching candidates.
That press conference was an embarrassment. Definitely doesn't fit the brand if they are still going for "class organization."
Whoever leaked the original rumor to Glazer is the petty and immature one
(Sorry. I posted this in another thread, but I think it fits better here)
This whole thing feels Bush League. Coaching situations go bad all the time in sports. Some people just don't work well together. So what.
If it's not working out, call the guy into your office at the end of the season and say "sorry...we both know this isn't working...wish you the best...blah blah blah..." and fire him. Like every other team does at this time of the year, every year.
Daboll and Schoen and the rest of the organization look petty and immature. Can't be a good look to other coaching candidates.
That press conference was an embarrassment. Definitely doesn't fit the brand if they are still going for "class organization."
You think they look bush league in this? After Wink's posse went to the media talking about a rift? And Daboll -
1. Gave Wink the game ball after the Pats game which in hindsight was clear peacemaking move
2. Went to them privately like a man (twice) to ask what the problem was?
And you think they're bush league for not bending over to Wink by paying him $3M to coach wherever he wants next year after bullying his way out and smearing Daboll publicly?
You would go out of your way to accommodate a man who smeared you behind your back and couldn't tell you straight up what his problem was?
and again, who care f he goes to Philly? let him. now he's Sirriani's problem.
They had to back Daboll here. And Wink sucked anyway.
Schwartz column from the Post attached. Giants’ Wink Martindale drama ends with ‘mutual’ breakup - ( New Window )
We don’t have a QB, a horrible OL, an offense that finished 28th and people are saying wink sucked. Sorry the defense was the only functional aspect of this team.
Umm the defense finished 27th. Not really sure how you view that as functional but 28th is not
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
id guess half or more and an agreement not to take a job in the division.
Quote:
.
id guess half or more and an agreement not to take a job in the division.
I think he gets every cent but there are some non compete restrictions.
Part of me would love to see Wink work with Sirianni but guess that’s unlikely.
🤣🤣🤣
And Jack Bauer in his shirt.
Indeed.
Unnecessary drama to deal with an immature, self-involved 60 year old jackass.
Quote:
.
id guess half or more and an agreement not to take a job in the division.
I'm sure the money will be split, weather he made an agreement on where he goes I doubt it.
Maybe he let them know where he was going if he already had it mapped out but he is not gonna give up his options. There is not that many jobs that will be open.
Maybe he is working his way to Jacksonville thats why he flew to FL
I'm fine with him leaving.
Meh, probably going to the Eagles..oh well
I’m just glad for a quick resolution.
Jordan Raanan
@JordanRaanan
·
4m
Wink Martindale is free to sign elsewhere without restrictions, per source. The Giants will keep the $3 million he was owed.
This was always the right path imv. I am glad this nonsense is over. I don't see any winners with how this played out.
I did enjoy watching them blitz the crap out of the Eagles!
Quote:
Wink Martindale is free to sign elsewhere without restrictions, per source. The Giants will keep the $3 million he was owed
Meh, probably going to the Eagles..oh well
Or the Cowboys...
Or the skins, they need new coaches
That's actually a good point...I could see them butting heads and airing a lot of drama
That would be great theatre.
Agreed to part ways with the Giants..
mmmm hmmmm
Quote:
In comment 16358258 bigblue12 said:
Quote:
Wink Martindale is free to sign elsewhere without restrictions, per source. The Giants will keep the $3 million he was owed
Meh, probably going to the Eagles..oh well
Or the Cowboys...
Or the skins, they need new coaches
Not sure the Cowboys will be interested. They did score 89 points in their 2 meetings this year.
Bahahahahaha
That would be epic
Yeah, once is one thing, but “mutual parting ways” twice in a row is a pattern.
He’ll get a job, enough teams out there looking to shake up their defense. But Wink’s going to bring a growing rep of not necessarily willing to get with a head coach’s program to his next stop
I would be VERY reluctant to bring that guy onto my staff, unless:
1. I had a long track record of success and a great relationship with my ownership.
OR
2. I was given NO other choice in the matter.
We've heard of coach killers among players, this guy is certainly a coach killer from within the coaches' room.
+1
Quote:
In comment 16358203 Jack Stroud said:
Quote:
.
id guess half or more and an agreement not to take a job in the division.
I'm sure the money will be split, weather he made an agreement on where he goes I doubt it.
Maybe he let them know where he was going if he already had it mapped out but he is not gonna give up his options. There is not that many jobs that will be open.
Maybe he is working his way to Jacksonville thats why he flew to FL
He lives in Bradenton (Lakewood Ranch) just a few miles from me.
I wonder if he has a little sleeveless hoodie his giant balls wear to look more badass.
They had to back Daboll here. And Wink sucked anyway.
Schwartz column from the Post attached.
Giants’ Wink Martindale drama ends with ‘mutual’ breakup - ( New Window )
Quote:
In comment 16358208 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 16358203 Jack Stroud said:
Quote:
.
id guess half or more and an agreement not to take a job in the division.
I'm sure the money will be split, weather he made an agreement on where he goes I doubt it.
Maybe he let them know where he was going if he already had it mapped out but he is not gonna give up his options. There is not that many jobs that will be open.
Maybe he is working his way to Jacksonville thats why he flew to FL
He lives in Bradenton (Lakewood Ranch) just a few miles from me.
Go ask him what he thinks of Daniel Jones. I would love to hear his honest opinion.
They had to back Daboll here. And Wink sucked anyway.
Schwartz column from the Post attached. Giants’ Wink Martindale drama ends with ‘mutual’ breakup - ( New Window )
We don’t have a QB, a horrible OL, an offense that finished 28th and people are saying wink sucked. Sorry the defense was the only functional aspect of this team.
Quote:
In comment 16358263 kelsto811 said:
Quote:
In comment 16358258 bigblue12 said:
Quote:
Wink Martindale is free to sign elsewhere without restrictions, per source. The Giants will keep the $3 million he was owed
Meh, probably going to the Eagles..oh well
Or the Cowboys...
Or the skins, they need new coaches
Not sure the Cowboys will be interested. They did score 89 points in their 2 meetings this year.
yeah I'm sure he's a priority for them ;-)
he should have been fired just for that
So he caved and resigned. Good job not caving, Giants FO.
Quote:
and again, who care f he goes to Philly? let him. now he's Sirriani's problem.
They had to back Daboll here. And Wink sucked anyway.
Schwartz column from the Post attached. Giants’ Wink Martindale drama ends with ‘mutual’ breakup - ( New Window )
We don’t have a QB, a horrible OL, an offense that finished 28th and people are saying wink sucked. Sorry the defense was the only functional aspect of this team.
right. 29th and 27th ranked last 2 years. very functional. what do you consider dysfunctional?
Quote:
and again, who care f he goes to Philly? let him. now he's Sirriani's problem.
They had to back Daboll here. And Wink sucked anyway.
Schwartz column from the Post attached. Giants’ Wink Martindale drama ends with ‘mutual’ breakup - ( New Window )
We don’t have a QB, a horrible OL, an offense that finished 28th and people are saying wink sucked. Sorry the defense was the only functional aspect of this team.
hardly functional. turnovers bailed them out time and time again. Trash run defense, and not just in the second half of blowouts. All damn game.
Quote:
In comment 16358392 Victor in CT said:
Quote:
and again, who care f he goes to Philly? let him. now he's Sirriani's problem.
They had to back Daboll here. And Wink sucked anyway.
Schwartz column from the Post attached. Giants’ Wink Martindale drama ends with ‘mutual’ breakup - ( New Window )
We don’t have a QB, a horrible OL, an offense that finished 28th and people are saying wink sucked. Sorry the defense was the only functional aspect of this team.
hardly functional. turnovers bailed them out time and time again. Trash run defense, and not just in the second half of blowouts. All damn game.
with Dex and LW as his interior lineman to boot. takes a genius to have a shit run D inheriting that.
exactly.
Jax was my thought.
I think the lack of TOP by the offense was a big part of the friction. This happened in a lot of games this season.
Roseman is the Kingpin there, not Siridumb@$$.
Sirianni may not even be there after Monday...
Quote:
Wink Martindale is free to sign elsewhere without restrictions, per source. The Giants will keep the $3 million he was owed
Meh, probably going to the Eagles..oh well
We should be so lucky.
Sirianni may not even be there after Monday...
Chris, I hope that he is because I hate the thought of the Eagles hiring Vrabel.
I think the lack of TOP by the offense was a big part of the friction. This happened in a lot of games this season.
@DDuggan21
·
3m
Replying to
@DDuggan21
I sense most fans don't see the fun in Wink landing in the division. Here's my prediction: He lands in Jacksonville.
@DDuggan21
·
3m
Replying to
@DDuggan21
I sense most fans don't see the fun in Wink landing in the division. Here's my prediction: He lands in Jacksonville.
Fine by me. I would prefer he go to a team that isn't a rival.
Let's see how well he gets along with Sirianni.
That wasn't really the issue, it was the salary and having a say as to where he could go next. They compromised, as many speculated they would on last night's thread.
Lmfao. So much dumb here.
You thinking Wink Martindale is the a some sort of saving grace for the Eagles defense, you obviously haven’t been paying attention. At all.
Quote:
5 of his 8 years as DC he's been near or at the bottom of the league save for when he took over an already excellent Balt D with Lamar coming on board to eat up that T.O.P. He's a solid football mind, but he isn't a LeBeau, Belichick, etc.. Even if we are worse, it's not much worse than we are now. Can't sack the qb, can't stop the run
I think the lack of TOP by the offense was a big part of the friction. This happened in a lot of games this season.
Possibly, but that blade cuts both ways, doesn't it? Wink's defense didn't always get itself off the field as quickly as it could have, either.
I can understand the frustration from the defense when they see the offense putting up constant 3-and-out series, but I didn't see that dragging the Patriots or the Jets down to the bottom rung of the NFL defensive rankings.
Quote:
So glad this nonsense is done.
Indeed.
Unnecessary drama to deal with an immature,self-involved 60 year old jackass.
So, a late boomer, always hated those guys.
Then we have a problem. ;)
But when you don't have a good offense and need to play a different style of defense Wink doesn't want to do that.
I think this was some of the friction between him and Daboll.
Speculation? Where? Oh, BBI now that's some valid speculation
Quote:
5 of his 8 years as DC he's been near or at the bottom of the league save for when he took over an already excellent Balt D with Lamar coming on board to eat up that T.O.P. He's a solid football mind, but he isn't a LeBeau, Belichick, etc.. Even if we are worse, it's not much worse than we are now. Can't sack the qb, can't stop the run
I think the lack of TOP by the offense was a big part of the friction. This happened in a lot of games this season.
"Mutually agreed to part ways."
Wink seems like a jackass.
Either they agreed to pay him or they didn't.
Either the Giants are exercising their contractual rights and will require compensation for whoever wants to hire them or they're not.
Has there ever been an enforceable agreement in any sport where a departing coach or GM agrees not to work for a certain team ?
This whole thing feels Bush League. Coaching situations go bad all the time in sports. Some people just don't work well together. So what.
If it's not working out, call the guy into your office at the end of the season and say "sorry...we both know this isn't working...wish you the best...blah blah blah..." and fire him. Like every other team does at this time of the year, every year.
Daboll and Schoen and the rest of the organization look petty and immature. Can't be a good look to other coaching candidates.
That press conference was an embarrassment. Definitely doesn't fit the brand if they are still going for "class organization."
Either they agreed to pay him or they didn't.
Either the Giants are exercising their contractual rights and will require compensation for whoever wants to hire them or they're not.
Has there ever been an enforceable agreement in any sport where a departing coach or GM agrees not to work for a certain team ?
Any coach that is under contract must seek and receive the permission of the team that owns his rights in order to interview for a lateral move (and "assistant HC" titles are meaningless). Technically, I think they have to even seek and receive permission for anything all the way up to head coaching positions, although teams cannot block assistants from HC opportunities/interviews.
If a coach resigns with time remaining on his contract, those same restrictions can still apply (or be negotiated away, like with the Giants and Wink ultimately did). And that makes sense, because if it didn't work that way, then any coach who wants to jump to another team (even for a lateral move), could do so simply by resigning. It would open the door to poaching coaches up and down the staff at any time, regardless of contract status.
Take it a step further - think about player contracts. They can't just quit at one team and go get a new contract at another (unless they are free agents or are released). Why would you think that coaching contracts are significantly different in this regard? It's the same people drawing up the contracts.
It seems that fans get contract employment mixed up with at-will employment. Contract employment allows for all sorts of variation from the laws you might be familiar with as a regular at-will employee at your job. But all of the restrictions, rights, etc. can be bargained for consideration in a contract environment.
This whole thing feels Bush League. Coaching situations go bad all the time in sports. Some people just don't work well together. So what.
If it's not working out, call the guy into your office at the end of the season and say "sorry...we both know this isn't working...wish you the best...blah blah blah..." and fire him. Like every other team does at this time of the year, every year.
Daboll and Schoen and the rest of the organization look petty and immature. Can't be a good look to other coaching candidates.
That press conference was an embarrassment. Definitely doesn't fit the brand if they are still going for "class organization."
Whoever leaked the original rumor to Glazer is the petty and immature one
Hint: it clearly wasn’t Daboll or Schoen
This whole thing feels Bush League. Coaching situations go bad all the time in sports. Some people just don't work well together. So what.
If it's not working out, call the guy into your office at the end of the season and say "sorry...we both know this isn't working...wish you the best...blah blah blah..." and fire him. Like every other team does at this time of the year, every year.
Daboll and Schoen and the rest of the organization look petty and immature. Can't be a good look to other coaching candidates.
That press conference was an embarrassment. Definitely doesn't fit the brand if they are still going for "class organization."
You think they look bush league in this? After Wink's posse went to the media talking about a rift? And Daboll -
1. Gave Wink the game ball after the Pats game which in hindsight was clear peacemaking move
2. Went to them privately like a man (twice) to ask what the problem was?
And you think they're bush league for not bending over to Wink by paying him $3M to coach wherever he wants next year after bullying his way out and smearing Daboll publicly?
You would go out of your way to accommodate a man who smeared you behind your back and couldn't tell you straight up what his problem was?
I really can't fathom this take.
Quote:
In comment 16358196 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
So glad this nonsense is done.
Indeed.
Unnecessary drama to deal with an immature,self-involved 60 year old jackass.
So, a late boomer, always hated those guys.
Quote:
and again, who care f he goes to Philly? let him. now he's Sirriani's problem.
They had to back Daboll here. And Wink sucked anyway.
Schwartz column from the Post attached. Giants’ Wink Martindale drama ends with ‘mutual’ breakup - ( New Window )
We don’t have a QB, a horrible OL, an offense that finished 28th and people are saying wink sucked. Sorry the defense was the only functional aspect of this team.
Umm the defense finished 27th. Not really sure how you view that as functional but 28th is not