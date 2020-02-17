Titans request interview with Kafka

He played with a crap injured filled OL and 3 QBs including an undrafted rookie free agent. They should have beat the Jets and probably the Bills meaning an 8-9 record. If they deem him the one who got the most out of DeVito and TT then it would make sense a little I guess.
Would be the biggest downgrade since Parcells to He who shall not be named.
The funny thing is that we really don't know. Some OC's that are innovative and great at their job suck as a HC while OC's with mediocre results will sometimes make great HC's. IIRC Mike McCarthy had the 32nd ranked offense with New Orleans when he was hired by GB.
Not sure if this has been posted elsewhere, but the GM Ran Carthon "wasn't even in the room" when the decision was made to fire Vrabel (as coach reports to owner and not the GM). And they will "vote" democratically supposedly on their next coach.
This is the very definition of a meddlesome owner who truly has no idea what they are doing but "thinks" they know best.... Wow.
I can't figure out what the hell anyone sees in this guy. What's impressive about him other than he coached Mahomes, under Reid?
This offense is God Awful to watch and has no identity.
That's a valid point, but only in the context of him as an offensive coordinator or offensive position coach.
The role of a HC is so different and doesn't necessarily have to be strictly tied to one side of the ball in X's & O's terms. It wasn't that long ago that it felt like a novelty for a HC to double as the de facto head of one platoon unit with a dominant coordinator atop the other platoon unit.
We know there are great coordinators who are bad head coaches, but somehow lose sight of the inverse. Look at Coughlin for example - he never even was a coordinator at the NFL level, and his only OC gig in college was fairly mediocre (to be kind). But he became a great HC.
I wouldn't rule out Kafka's potential at one role because of a lack of overwhelming success in a different role.
His offence was brutally bad this past season, part of it because the "franchise" QB is easily readable by the opposition, which is why Jones wasn't able to get a TD in the first half of his games before he was injured (again).
So getting rid of Kafka will be a positive to help the offence, the other half of repairing the offence would be cutting Jones on June 1st!
RE: I think every Giants fan would love to see him go
Kinda difficult to run an offense when your line can’t pick up a stunt and gave up 80 plus sacks
Let’s not go PC on this matter . Can you imagine what they’re thinking in Tenny? 80 sacks , 31 overall . Still I have an inkling that Kafka is actually a good coach . But better choice than Vrabel? King Henry has been mouthing off about that .
As a Giant fan living in Nashville, I don't get it.
Indeed
@TomPelissero
·
16m
The #Titans requested an interview with #Giants OC Mike Kafka for their head coaching job, per source.
Come again? Is this a Mike McDaniel-type situation?
No we wouldn't
He was reportedly the front runner for Arizona until they interviewed Gannon.
Confirmed. I just looked in the archives.
Quote:
Would get a comp pick too.
Why wouldn't we? Kafka has been here two years. And he is Puerto Rican
Link - ( New Window )
I remember the Cardinals interest. People all worked up about social media goings on and, it turned out to be nothing at all.
@PLeonardNYDN
·
4s
The Tennessee Titans requested an interview with Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka for their head coaching vacancy, according to a source, as
@TomPelissero
said.
Kafka is respected in the league despite this season's tough conditions and offensive results in New York.
HA HA........
Meanwhile Vrabel fired. What a trash organization.
Go, Go, Go.........
https://www.cbssports.com/nfl/news/titans-gm-ran-carthon-addresses-mike-vrabel-firing-and-potential-trade-says-they-will-vote-on-next-coach/
Mike Munchak
Mike Mularkey
Mike Vrabel
Mike Kafka
I Like Mike! Haha
What a joke.
They wouldn't be hiring him to be offensive coordinator.
Maybe that's what you're missing?
After Sirianni's first presser, I thought Philly would be lucky to win five games.
Shane Steichen blew me away in Indy.
Look at Jonathan Gannon. The Cards were very competitive with him.
Professor McDaniel has been excellent in Miami. Who saw that coming?
DeMeco Ryan blew me away in Houston. What a job he did.
Again, you just never know. And that's because you really never hear from these guys outside their specialty.
I think his time in KC with Mahomes gets a lot weight
This offense is God Awful to watch and has no identity.
What did anyone see in Mike McDaniel? Do you recall his role in San Fran?
So getting rid of Kafka will be a positive to help the offence, the other half of repairing the offence would be cutting Jones on June 1st!
There's magnesium hydroxide for that.