for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Titans request interview with Kafka

Giantsfan79 : 3:26 pm
I'm in Nashville and local sports radio is reporting it
That would be a major downgrade from Vrabel  
logman : 3:29 pm : link
...
Please take him  
Jripper4201 : 3:30 pm : link
Should have been canned day one with Johnson
If they shock us  
Jay on the Island : 3:35 pm : link
and hire Kafka that likely means that Dorsey is coming to be the OC unless they promote Tierney.
RE: Please take him  
Sec 103 : 3:35 pm : link
In comment 16358466 Jripper4201 said:
Quote:
Should have been canned day one with Johnson

Indeed
LOL  
Anakim : 3:36 pm : link
Be my guest
Confirmed  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3:36 pm : link
Tom Pelissero
@TomPelissero
·
16m
The #Titans requested an interview with #Giants OC Mike Kafka for their head coaching job, per source.
Kafka  
Toth029 : 3:37 pm : link
Would get a comp pick too.
RE: Kafka  
FranknWeezer : 3:40 pm : link
In comment 16358488 Toth029 said:
Quote:
Would get a comp pick too.


Come again? Is this a Mike McDaniel-type situation?
Haha.  
FStubbs : 3:40 pm : link
I hope they hire him.
RE: Kafka  
Jay on the Island : 3:40 pm : link
In comment 16358488 Toth029 said:
Quote:
Would get a comp pick too.

No we wouldn't
As senator palpatine once said  
Scooter185 : 3:41 pm : link
Do it
For head coaching role  
Andy in Boston : 3:42 pm : link
??
if I recall correctly  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3:42 pm : link
the Cardinals, Panthers, Texans, and Colts all interviewed him last year too.
you  
46and2Blue : 3:42 pm : link
have to feel shitty as a team when Kafka walks into your first meeting after having a presence like Vrabel.
At this point  
George : 3:44 pm : link
I don’t really give a shit.
RE: if I recall correctly  
Jay on the Island : 3:44 pm : link
In comment 16358508 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
the Cardinals, Panthers, Texans, and Colts all interviewed him last year too.

He was reportedly the front runner for Arizona until they interviewed Gannon.
The only thing I can think  
Amtoft : 3:46 pm : link
He played with a crap injured filled OL and 3 QBs including an undrafted rookie free agent. They should have beat the Jets and probably the Bills meaning an 8-9 record. If they deem him the one who got the most out of DeVito and TT then it would make sense a little I guess.
RE: if I recall correctly  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3:46 pm : link
In comment 16358508 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
the Cardinals, Panthers, Texans, and Colts all interviewed him last year too.


Confirmed. I just looked in the archives.
Mike Vrabel to Mike Kafka  
Blue Dream : 3:46 pm : link
Would be the biggest downgrade since Parcells to He who shall not be named.
RE: Mike Vrabel to Mike Kafka  
Jay on the Island : 3:49 pm : link
In comment 16358521 Blue Dream said:
Quote:
Would be the biggest downgrade since Parcells to He who shall not be named.

The funny thing is that we really don't know. Some OC's that are innovative and great at their job suck as a HC while OC's with mediocre results will sometimes make great HC's. IIRC Mike McCarthy had the 32nd ranked offense with New Orleans when he was hired by GB.
RE: RE: Kafka  
KDavies : 3:50 pm : link
In comment 16358504 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
In comment 16358488 Toth029 said:


Quote:


Would get a comp pick too.


No we wouldn't


Why wouldn't we? Kafka has been here two years. And he is Puerto Rican
Link - ( New Window )
Titans play by play announcer…  
thrunthrublue : 3:53 pm : link
should spend the off-season memorizing: “That’s three and out for Tennessee…”
RE: if I recall correctly  
bwitz : 3:55 pm : link
In comment 16358508 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
the Cardinals, Panthers, Texans, and Colts all interviewed him last year too.


I remember the Cardinals interest. People all worked up about social media goings on and, it turned out to be nothing at all.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3:59 pm : link
Pat Leonard
@PLeonardNYDN
·
4s
The Tennessee Titans requested an interview with Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka for their head coaching vacancy, according to a source, as
@TomPelissero
said.

Kafka is respected in the league despite this season’s tough conditions and offensive results in New York.
What a joke! Kafka?????????  
GiantBlue : 3:59 pm : link
With no QB?

HA HA........

Meanwhile Vrabel fired. What a trash organization.

Go, Go, Go.........
Titans Are WAY More F'd Up Than We Are  
BigTymer : 3:59 pm : link
Not sure if this has been posted elsewhere, but the GM Ran Carthon "wasn't even in the room" when the decision was made to fire Vrabel (as coach reports to owner and not the GM). And they will "vote" democratically supposedly on their next coach.

This is the very definition of a meddlesome owner who truly has no idea what they are doing but "thinks" they know best.... Wow.

https://www.cbssports.com/nfl/news/titans-gm-ran-carthon-addresses-mike-vrabel-firing-and-potential-trade-says-they-will-vote-on-next-coach/
yikes  
HoodieGelo : 4:04 pm : link
lmfao
I guess having the first name of Mike makes you very appealing  
Giantsfan79 : 4:06 pm : link
to the Titans. Since 2011

Mike Munchak
Mike Mularkey
Mike Vrabel

Mike Kafka
RE: I guess having the first name of Mike makes you very appealing  
beatrixkiddo : 4:10 pm : link
In comment 16358578 Giantsfan79 said:
Quote:
to the Titans. Since 2011

Mike Munchak
Mike Mularkey
Mike Vrabel

Mike Kafka


I Like Mike! Haha
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4:14 pm : link
Have him.
LOL  
ZogZerg : 4:17 pm : link
He's respected, but has no resume to justify HC interviews.

What a joke.
I don't think you guys get it  
Joey in VA : 4:18 pm : link
Kafka is a great mind who is very well respected and has done some good things for us. Losing more continuity will be bad for the process, don't root for more change.
.....  
BrettNYG10 : 4:21 pm : link
I'd prefer Kafka to stay. We need to fix the line, get a QB. Scheme looks good to me.
What makes Kafka attractive?  
5BowlsSoon : 4:27 pm : link
I must be missing something here…it can’t be our great offensive numbers. So what?
More change is happening, clearly  
JonC : 4:28 pm : link
After the last two shitshow seasons, I ain't scurred.
Addition by subtraction  
GiantTuff1 : 4:28 pm : link
if this means Daboll steps in to call plays.
Kafka is somewhat hamstrung  
JonC : 4:29 pm : link
by his QBs, OL, etc. Let's be honest.
RE: What makes Kafka attractive?  
Gatorade Dunk : 4:35 pm : link
In comment 16358634 5BowlsSoon said:
Quote:
I must be missing something here…it can’t be our great offensive numbers. So what?

They wouldn't be hiring him to be offensive coordinator.

Maybe that's what you're missing?
You just never know...  
bw in dc : 4:38 pm : link
what's going to work in the NFL.

After Sirianni's first presser, I thought Philly would be lucky to win five games.

Shane Steichen blew me away in Indy.

Look at Jonathan Gannon. The Cards were very competitive with him.

Professor McDaniel has been excellent in Miami. Who saw that coming?

DeMeco Ryan blew me away in Houston. What a job he did.

Again, you just never know. And that's because you really never hear from these guys outside their specialty.
Seems that more coaches what out then those wanting to stay  
US1 Giants : 4:41 pm : link
.
RE: What makes Kafka attractive?  
Giantsfan79 : 4:49 pm : link
In comment 16358634 5BowlsSoon said:
Quote:
I must be missing something here…it can’t be our great offensive numbers. So what?


I think his time in KC with Mahomes gets a lot weight
For the love of me  
mittenedman : 5:03 pm : link
I can't figure out what the hell anyone sees in this guy. What's impressive about him other than he coached Mahomes, under Reid?

This offense is God Awful to watch and has no identity.
RE: For the love of me  
bw in dc : 5:09 pm : link
In comment 16358736 mittenedman said:
Quote:
I can't figure out what the hell anyone sees in this guy. What's impressive about him other than he coached Mahomes, under Reid?

This offense is God Awful to watch and has no identity.


What did anyone see in Mike McDaniel? Do you recall his role in San Fran?
Why  
Spider43 : 5:13 pm : link
?
RE: For the love of me  
Gatorade Dunk : 5:16 pm : link
In comment 16358736 mittenedman said:
Quote:
I can't figure out what the hell anyone sees in this guy. What's impressive about him other than he coached Mahomes, under Reid?

This offense is God Awful to watch and has no identity.

That's a valid point, but only in the context of him as an offensive coordinator or offensive position coach.

The role of a HC is so different and doesn't necessarily have to be strictly tied to one side of the ball in X's & O's terms. It wasn't that long ago that it felt like a novelty for a HC to double as the de facto head of one platoon unit with a dominant coordinator atop the other platoon unit.

We know there are great coordinators who are bad head coaches, but somehow lose sight of the inverse. Look at Coughlin for example - he never even was a coordinator at the NFL level, and his only OC gig in college was fairly mediocre (to be kind). But he became a great HC.

I wouldn't rule out Kafka's potential at one role because of a lack of overwhelming success in a different role.
Ohhhh I figured it out...  
Amtoft : 5:21 pm : link
interview Kafka to get the whole story on Wink just in case they want to hire him as DC hahahaha
I think every Giants fan would love to see him go  
Fishmanjim57 : 5:35 pm : link
His offence was brutally bad this past season, part of it because the "franchise" QB is easily readable by the opposition, which is why Jones wasn't able to get a TD in the first half of his games before he was injured (again).
So getting rid of Kafka will be a positive to help the offence, the other half of repairing the offence would be cutting Jones on June 1st!
RE: I think every Giants fan would love to see him go  
Mbavaro : 5:40 pm : link
In comment 16358805 Fishmanjim57 said:
Quote:
His offence was brutally bad this past season, part of it because the "franchise" QB is easily readable by the opposition, which is why Jones wasn't able to get a TD in the first half of his games before he was injured (again).
So getting rid of Kafka will be a positive to help the offence, the other half of repairing the offence would be cutting Jones on June 1st!


Kinda difficult to run an offense when your line can’t pick up a stunt and gave up 80 plus sacks
They call him  
bronxboy : 5:45 pm : link
magic Mike cause he can make an offense disappear.
The owner is a woman right ?  
RetroJint : 6:07 pm : link
Let’s not go PC on this matter . Can you imagine what they’re thinking in Tenny? 80 sacks , 31 overall . Still I have an inkling that Kafka is actually a good coach . But better choice than Vrabel? King Henry has been mouthing off about that .
picking a coach is like drafting a QB  
kelly : 6:20 pm : link
You never know how it's going to work out.
Oh  
prdave73 : 6:41 pm : link
please take him. I hope this happens.
RE: At this point  
gridirony : 7:57 pm : link
In comment 16358510 George said:
Quote:
I don’t really give a shit.

There's magnesium hydroxide for that.
Kafka over Vrabel  
bc4life : 8:07 pm : link
As a Giant fan living in Nashville, I don't get it.
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2024
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 