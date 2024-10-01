Are You Nervous About Martindale Coaching in the NFCE? christian : 1/10/2024 6:50 pm

A lot of the speculation yesterday was the Giants were angling to keep him away from their division rivals.



Turns out the Giants either weren't willing to meet his demands to prevent that, or they really didn't care that much.



Personally, I'm glad Daboll and co. come out of this not looking nervous. I also think Martindale is bad news and will cause problems in any organization.



If he ends up in the NFCE, are you worried as a fan?