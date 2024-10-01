for display only
Are You Nervous About Martindale Coaching in the NFCE?

christian : 1/10/2024 6:50 pm
A lot of the speculation yesterday was the Giants were angling to keep him away from their division rivals.

Turns out the Giants either weren't willing to meet his demands to prevent that, or they really didn't care that much.

Personally, I'm glad Daboll and co. come out of this not looking nervous. I also think Martindale is bad news and will cause problems in any organization.

If he ends up in the NFCE, are you worried as a fan?
No  
knowledgetimmons : 1/10/2024 7:07 pm : link
I'm not a stats hound, but based on eyeball test and what I perceive as valued stats, the only thing he excelled at was stopping SOME teams from scoring in the redzone.

other than that, Wink was a mascot, an ethos.

I could only hope Sirianni gets another year after this, and Wink continues his bullshit in Philly or perhaps Dallas if Quinn gets a HC job again. DC is Harbaugh, all day.
No  
M.S. : 1/10/2024 7:08 pm : link

Nope.
Yes  
JoeyBigBlue : 1/10/2024 7:15 pm : link
Those heavy blitz packages against Daniel Jones or Rookie QBs are going to be tough. I hope he doesn’t land on Philly or Dallas.
Nope  
logman : 1/10/2024 7:17 pm : link
...
Not even a little.  
bLiTz 2k : 1/10/2024 7:19 pm : link
In fact I almost want it for the chance to give it to the douchebag.
Yeah, because THAT will be the reason we suck  
sb from NYT Forum : 1/10/2024 7:25 pm : link
.
Almost as fearsome as the Wide 9  
Gap92 : 1/10/2024 7:29 pm : link
.
No.  
regulator : 1/10/2024 7:31 pm : link
and I am not convinced he will even be coaching next year.
Shakin in my fukkin boots.  
MOOPS : 1/10/2024 7:34 pm : link
.
Nope  
BH28 : 1/10/2024 7:41 pm : link
And neither should the Giants. Where he goes is near the bottom of the list of NYG priorities. There are a shit of decisions that they control in house that are much, much more important.
No  
BrianC : 1/10/2024 7:48 pm : link
F Wink. Let's get our house in order. Worrying about where he goes or who will have him is a waste of time.
I'm more nervous about Belichick  
Sean : 1/10/2024 7:49 pm : link
.
Don’t care  
UConn4523 : 1/10/2024 7:49 pm : link
am at the point now as a fan where thinking I know what’s good and bad for us and our rivals is pretty pointless and bound to be wrong a good amount of the time. Whatever happens, happens.
RE: ...  
solarmike : 1/10/2024 7:50 pm : link
In comment 16358945 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
No.


I second the "No" because we suck. Build an OL.
The NFC East in the '80s  
Go Terps : 1/10/2024 7:54 pm : link
Joe Gibbs, Tom Landry, Buddy Ryan. Joe Bugel, Bud Carson, Rich Petitbon, Gene Stallings...

The other teams in the division were stacked, but it didn't stop the Giants from building the best teams they've had in the modern era.

Take an objective look at the Giants and ask yourself if it matters what the other teams in the division do.
 
christian : 1/10/2024 7:56 pm : link
My honest hope is the Giants offense is so materially different next year, Martindale won't have much familiarity.

Good chance there is a new QB, new running back, new primary pass catcher, 2-3 new lineman.
No  
kelly : 1/10/2024 7:58 pm : link
How did Winks defense do against Dallas?

Dallas probably hopes the Eagles hire him.

Buddy Ryan clown clone
I can't see why anyone who  
Bill in UT : 1/10/2024 8:13 pm : link
wanted Wink gone would be nervous about him coaching against us
.  
Banks : 1/10/2024 8:14 pm : link
Not in the least. We make everyone look like the 85 bears. If he beats us won't be because of his genius schemes. It will be because of our never ending struggles
No.  
SirLoinOfBeef : 1/10/2024 8:15 pm : link
The fact that they are not blocking him from any team tells me we're going to look very different offensively this upcoming season.

No  
SleepyOwl : 1/10/2024 8:19 pm : link
Dan Quinn
Ron Rivera

Are head and shoulders better. Played in our division and what? Wink is an overhyped character just like Josh McDaniels, Mike McDaniel and any other narcissist out there acting like they are better than.
Well maybe...  
Johnny5 : 1/10/2024 8:38 pm : link
If he gets rid of the mullet, and the 1987 terminator sunglasses, then...mayb... nah. Still nope.
watch  
bc4life : 1/10/2024 8:43 pm : link
the Dallas tape
Couldn't begin to care less  
Harvest Blend : 1/10/2024 8:52 pm : link
.
Watch out….  
thrunthrublue : 1/10/2024 8:54 pm : link
Wink and his Merry men could bring his 6-11 juggernaut to a new franchise….
I hope he is  
armstead98 : 1/10/2024 9:04 pm : link
Would make for fun games and he’s beatable
One of my Eagles fan friends  
US1 Giants : 1/10/2024 9:07 pm : link
is hoping the Eagles sign Wink as the DC. It makes me nervous with him blitzing against Jones and the Giants OL.
No  
Mike from Ohio : 1/10/2024 9:08 pm : link
Why?
RE: One of my Eagles fan friends  
pjcas18 : 1/10/2024 9:15 pm : link
In comment 16359098 US1 Giants said:
Quote:
is hoping the Eagles sign Wink as the DC. It makes me nervous with him blitzing against Jones and the Giants OL.


He's at least 60 years old and looks to be in terrible shape, if you're worried about him blitzing against the Giants even admittedly porous OL you should see a therapist.


...  
christian : 1/10/2024 9:18 pm : link
I'm scared of replacement level players getting play calls from a tape cassette on loop blitzing Jones and this line.
I’m not happy he’s gone and  
gersh : 1/10/2024 9:41 pm : link
I don’t want him in the NFC East

That said - I assume there’s more to the story as to why he’s gone
And I won’t lose sleep if he signs in the Division.
Nervous  
Cheech d : 1/10/2024 9:41 pm : link
Not at all…
Knowledge gained by familiarity is a two way street. He would know us and we know him.
The better roster and to a lesser degree game plans will decide the games.
Have to know your hot reads.  
Blueworm : 1/10/2024 9:42 pm : link
So, yes for now.
RE: RE: RE: No, unless Daniel Jones is still our starting QB.  
section125 : 1/10/2024 9:53 pm : link
In comment 16358972 ThomasG said:
Quote:
In comment 16358969 christian said:


Quote:


In comment 16358957 ThomasG said:


Quote:


Then yes.



One could argue this Wink could do the job against Jones.





If Wink was the opposing DC and Jones was the QB for 17 games, Daniel would set the NFL record for throwing Pick-6's in a season.


$20 says he does not throw 1 INT and not 1 TD. Won't have to....just run the ball for 400 yards per game.
Not at all  
TyreeHelmet : 1/10/2024 10:11 pm : link
I’m nervous about the quarterback who doesn’t throw for any touchdowns.
Dallas if Quinn leaves would make me a little nervous  
Blue Dream : 1/10/2024 10:19 pm : link
Because of their talent level. Four man rushes from them are hard enough to deal with nevemind constant blitzing. But what could they do to us that would be any worse so whatever and Quinn being gone woukd be a net positive. The other teams including Iggles not really.
Not sure that'd I'd be any more "nervous"  
CardinalX : 1/10/2024 10:25 pm : link
But I wouldn't necessarily overlook it either. As facing a DC facing a DC that is heavy heavy on the blitz. It's not as if it's not as if we are in a position to do extremely well given our current QB and offensive line and seeming inability to avoid the sacks.
Nope  
Larry in Pencilvania : 1/10/2024 10:30 pm : link
Eagles don't have the corners and are getting old on defense. Giants need to acquire more talent and beat their NFCE rivals. If it means beating Wink twice a year I'm for it.
Not concerned.  
FStubbs : 1/10/2024 10:46 pm : link
We all know he wants to go to the Eagles, but Daniel Jones has been practicing against that defense for 2 years. Wink has nothing Jones hasn't seen before.
no  
MookGiants : 1/10/2024 10:51 pm : link
wildly overrated by a lot of people on here. He's an average DC and sounds like he's a real asshole on top of not being that good of a DC
Not really  
islander1 : 1/10/2024 11:09 pm : link
we know what he is now. A one trick pony. It's a really good trick, and he was decent with the secondary...but he's completely ineffective against the run unless he's got ass tons of talent like he did in Baltimore.
At first I was upset at the notion  
GiantTuff1 : 1/10/2024 11:27 pm : link
but after consideration I would cherish seeing Daboll and Wink square off 2x per year. Talk about adding heat to a rivalry.

It would be must-see-TV.
Whoever replaces Wink will use his own defense, not Wink's  
Marty in Albany : 12:09 am : link
We have bigger worries.
Will he let the Giants  
kdog77 : 5:00 am : link
run all over their D Line and convert every third and long?

I don't understand the fascination/fear of Wink's system. The Giants were 2nd in blitz rate, but 21st in pressure and 28th in sacks. The 31 takeaways was great, but overall the Giants D finished 26th in points against, 27th in total yards against and 29th in rush yards against.

If Giants FO/HC are concerned that Daniel Jones won't perform well against a Wink style Defense, then that says more about their belief in Daniel Jones than any mealy mouthed lament by John Mara that they did not do enough to help him succeed.
No  
Rick in Dallas : 7:01 am : link
The truth coming out about Wink and his cronies would make all HC shy away from hiring him. Dude is a cancer who in his mind thinks he’s better than anyone else.
No  
BigBlue7 : 7:13 am : link
I don't think his scheme and attitude match up well against today's offenses
Bring it  
4xchamps : 8:25 am : link
We could use 27 points per game twice a year.
is the OP serious? Wink instead of Quinn would be a huge boon for  
Victor in CT : 9:08 am : link
NYG.
At this point, it feels like the opposing DC is the least of our  
Heisenberg : 9:10 am : link
offense's concerns
Wink knows our current offensive personnel  
xtian : 9:22 am : link
which is certainly an advantage for him but the NYG also know his schemes which is an advantage. Our personnel will change more than his schemes. So, I guess strategically, the NYG have the advantage.
