Are You Nervous About Martindale Coaching in the NFCE?

A lot of the speculation yesterday was the Giants were angling to keep him away from their division rivals.
Turns out the Giants either weren't willing to meet his demands to prevent that, or they really didn't care that much.
Personally, I'm glad Daboll and co. come out of this not looking nervous. I also think Martindale is bad news and will cause problems in any organization.
If he ends up in the NFCE, are you worried as a fan?
other than that, Wink was a mascot, an ethos.
I could only hope Sirianni gets another year after this, and Wink continues his bullshit in Philly or perhaps Dallas if Quinn gets a HC job again. DC is Harbaugh, all day.
Nope.
I second the "No" because we suck. Build an OL.
The other teams in the division were stacked, but it didn't stop the Giants from building the best teams they've had in the modern era.
Take an objective look at the Giants and ask yourself if it matters what the other teams in the division do.
Good chance there is a new QB, new running back, new primary pass catcher, 2-3 new lineman.
Dallas probably hopes the Eagles hire him.
Buddy Ryan clown clone
Ron Rivera
Are head and shoulders better. Played in our division and what? Wink is an overhyped character just like Josh McDaniels, Mike McDaniel and any other narcissist out there acting like they are better than.
He's at least 60 years old and looks to be in terrible shape, if you're worried about him blitzing against the Giants even admittedly porous OL you should see a therapist.
That said - I assume there’s more to the story as to why he’s gone
And I won’t lose sleep if he signs in the Division.
Knowledge gained by familiarity is a two way street. He would know us and we know him.
The better roster and to a lesser degree game plans will decide the games.
Then yes.
One could argue this Wink could do the job against Jones.
If Wink was the opposing DC and Jones was the QB for 17 games, Daniel would set the NFL record for throwing Pick-6's in a season.
$20 says he does not throw 1 INT and not 1 TD. Won't have to....just run the ball for 400 yards per game.
It would be must-see-TV.
I don't understand the fascination/fear of Wink's system. The Giants were 2nd in blitz rate, but 21st in pressure and 28th in sacks. The 31 takeaways was great, but overall the Giants D finished 26th in points against, 27th in total yards against and 29th in rush yards against.
If Giants FO/HC are concerned that Daniel Jones won't perform well against a Wink style Defense, then that says more about their belief in Daniel Jones than any mealy mouthed lament by John Mara that they did not do enough to help him succeed.