ESPN Advanced Analytics Rate Robinson and Slayton

Robinson is a good slot receiver and can be a really good one in the next couple years. Hyatt and Slayton can put fear in a defense deep.
They need a strong #1 to put it all together.
Part of the reason I would not be pissed if they got one of the top 3 Wrs in this draft at 6.
The last few weeks it consistently shows are WRs are much better than we thought.
And similar stats for our three QBs consistently show all three performed poorly, with Jones being one of the worst inThe league.
Full 17 games my right hand in a cast for every game and I put down 2 balls all year. Don’t even think to part yo lips talkin bout if 86 can catch I’m more consistent than yo grandma Mac n cheese recipe
If the Giants had a quarterback who had both the time and the ability to find open receivers at an acceptable rate, I would argue WR is lower on the need list.
I don't think it's a need at all. QB is there only sensible selection in round 1 this year, but if they don't go that route I really hope they get an edge rusher. What the fuck difference are Nabers and Odunze going to make with Jones throwing to them? It's a waste.
Robinson makes a jump next year after having a full offseason of training and 2 years removed from the ACL. He doesn't have the skill set to ever be a #1 or focal point, but there's a role that he can play very well and create some big plays for us.
Slayton... meh - theres 50 of him in the league right now.
This is one of those situations Dep where you should just say, "Cool, I was wrong."
You can keep lying and calling me other posters name - but acting like the smartest guy in the room isn’t a good look for you.
When you admit you’re finally wrong about something - this board will be a better place. Slayton has always been and always will be an average player. Your schtick on shitting on Jones with your merry followers makes this board worse.
But carry on. Can’t wait until we again with the same shit players and I have to read the same nonsense from the “know it allls”
Richie James the same way last year? And he can't crack the Chiefs lineup.
It's scheme.
I amde a comment about how James was our second leading receiver last year, and cant sniff the field for a team in desperate need of WRs, but it got quickly dismissed because of narratives.
Peope have to realize that every team has at least one Darius Slayton on their team and if switched places would probably put up similar results. I mean when I asked about Slaytons first 10 games of the year - it was deflected to being Jones fault because thats usually the go to narrative here and the theme of their posts.
If you can add a WR1 and fix the OL in the offseason
then running it back with Jones isn't that intolerable. No, the team isn't going to contend with him at QB, but NYG could have a ton of cap room in 2025 after cutting Jones and hopefully functional offensive personnel that would be enticing to a veteran QB.
The Giants need a QB and a WR. Get the QB in the first round, and find a WR after that. I dont care if you trade back in to the fisrt round.
The great teams in the league have a high caliber QB and WR leading them.
Hurts - Brown
Tua - Hill
Burrow - Chase
Purdy - 3 all pros
Dak - Lamb
Allen - Diggs
Mahommes - Kelce
You're totally right, statistically every team does have a Darius Slayton. Players like Slayton are typically the guys who get the second most targets on a team.
Can you share some of the general criteria you are using to assess receivers?
I didnt say statistically. So please dont put words into my mouth. Every team has a guy who is generally very fast, and could make a big play when called upon.
Why the fuck should I give you my criteria? You would instantly dismiss it like you do every time shows you that you are wrong. If you dont like my list - debate it and explain why then. You use a source saying Slayton was a top 30 WR in the league fdrom a source that had Jones as the 6th best QB last year. I didnt see you prance all year defending Jones.
I guess you are one that just picks and chooses sites or analysis that fits your narratives, right?
Lots of folks who were souring on the Robinson pick may look foolish
Robinson is really developing into a nice player. When the quarterback situation gets straightened out, I think he's going to really produce.
I guess we should stick with the 6th best QB from 2022 and just consider this year a wash, right?
Jones always grades out better on QBR - which weighs running pretty hard - versus DVOA and PFF. In pure passing metrics his 2022 was in the 15-20 range for all three (DVOA, PFF, QBR), and worse than that all other years (this year in particular was a disaster). I'm skeptical that he'll make the most out of any number 1 WR (which is why, as you said, they should grab a QB this draft).
Oh I am 100% agreeance with you on Jones. Jones has to go. I was just using his 2022 ESPN stat as a reference on how they can be misleading. There's no way jones can be the starter next year.
And not taking into account any previous debates or agendas, I somewhat agree with JT here. Slay is a nice player to have, but I don’t think he stands out as a WR2. The league is flooded with great wideouts at the moment and there are a number of them that you could probably swap with Slayton given the same QB and system and get very similar results.
TD passes are used as a way to knock Jones, and while it is a data point, it's kind of noisey. I have no problem admitting Jones played well in 2022 despite not throwing a ton of TDs, he had more games I watched where he looked solid than when he didn't (although he faded against good Ds is the second half).
Contrast that with Jones' rookie year, where he threw 24 TDs, but I didn't he was actually that good outside of 3-4 games.
Simms 1990 and 1993 seasons, and Eli's 2008, stand out as low TD but highly efficient seasons.
With Slayton that means I also don't get too tied up in TD catches as well.
JT039, I'm sorry I nicknamed you Dep. Let me provide some back story. There used be this guy on BBI who was a big Phillies and Bulls fan, who would get really angry get himself kicked off the site. Your posting style reminds me of him, I'm just giving you a hard time.
Now, for a BBIer who just joined up in August, I'm surprised you have much reference on how I viewed Jones last year. I was skeptical, but I was impressed by how efficient he played. I wanted the Giants to franchise him, and see if he could repeat the performance.
In terms of judging receivers, it seems like one of us is listing names and the supporting evidence is "because I said" so. And the other is posting supporting evidence by way of data and evaluation.
I'm pretty comfortable with how I am evaluating the topic. I really would love to understand how you are.
In all cases, data can be skewed. If you do not mind me asking - if you can post the link aso we can receivers that are ranked below our duo? Because without seeing who is listed below, how can we verify this as something as credible? Advance stats can always make someone look better than what they really are. Check out my stat with Jones and QBR. was Jones the 6th best QB in 2022? Of course not. That's silly.
Just because you post stats that support your claim - does not necessarily make them true. Because there are a lot of factors that go into any positional play that either are/arent taken into consideration. What kind of routes is he running? Routes and the situation that htey are in. If Slayton is getting open in garbage time and in meaningless football - does that really make him better? No. What routes is he actually getting open on?
I mean we are talking about a guy who averages 3 catches per game (I know - its Jones fault!) The fact of the matter is he has always been a guy that the defenses dont focus on. Hence, why he is replaceable. Has there ever been a time you said - well I can count on Slayton to get 5-8 catches a game for 80 yards? I sure as hell havent. The best we hope for with him is a big play.
I showed a stat last week that half his yards before week 18 came on 9 catches. Thats basically one every other week. Thats not impressive to me ifyou view him as a guy who could be a number 1 or 2 WR.
As far as my views? I am quite comfortable in my background, watching games, and listening to people who played and analyze the game as to come up with my views. Slayton does not do well in contested catches, he struggles with many routes. And is not reliable in big games. Does he have a role with teams? Sure. He can be a low end 3 and a very strong 4 for a team and have some success.
But its nice to know you purposely going after posters for your own shits and giggles. I cant wait until you do it to other posters who always agree with you. I wont hold my breath at that one.
JT026 -- I am happy to pull the filtered information and post. Give me a few minutes.
In terms of the ESPN Advanced Analytics -- that's just one piece of information available I believe supports my position that Slayton is good value and good production for the 2nd most targets in an offense.
I don't believe the ESPN analysis means he's the 28th best receiver. Looking at both the efficiency ratings (which is largely what the ESPN data is), plus the counting stats, and the cost - I think Slayton is probably around the 40th best receiver in the NFL.
My position isn't and never has been he should receive the 1st amount of targets. If you're devoted to not putting words in mouths, that's a good place for you to self reflect.
In terms of catches per game, I've long held that is a bad measure. That's like rating a running back on carries. The better measure is what the player does with amount of targets. Slayton was tied for 16th in the NFL in YPT (he was 4th last year).
before 538 got shut down. last year all 3 of hodgins, slayton, james ranked well also, so i think that's a nice positive for dabolls offense as well.
slaytons speed has always shown up the big question with him as been reliability going back to the 2nd game his 2nd year vs Washington. after the big rookie year week 1 he lit up PIT and we all thought he was maybe a #1, then the big drops started and didn't stop until this season. hopefully that's a permanent change since a drop like the one vs minny last year wasnt a talent problem.
ive said it in a few threads but this group of top 4 WRs is really good and have a really nice diversified skill set. robinson and hyatt are both dynamic with much more upside than some typecast scouting reports. adding an alpha in draft if it lines up would be great but i wouldnt spend much in FA on a veteran WR.
Slayton is sort of the perfect #3 receiver in any offense. He's not talented enough to be a top guy or even a second option, but he can really come out of nowhere and win you some games with his speed.
Robinson, Hyatt, Slayton, and a bonafide stud #1 type guy in round 1 or round 2 of this year's draft would change the offense significantly.
Think about having Odunze, Hyatt, Robinson, and Waller on the field at once.
Slayton is sort of the perfect #3 receiver in any offense. He's not talented enough to be a top guy or even a second option, but he can really come out of nowhere and win you some games with his speed.
He just hasn't been consistent. I think we'd all love to get an AJ Brown / Diggs / Tyreek / Adams type of true #1 WR (At least I would). Couple that with better OL play (and QB play) and this offense is cooking. I would like another (better) all around TE too while we're at it.
Slayton is sort of the perfect #3 receiver in any offense. He's not talented enough to be a top guy or even a second option, but he can really come out of nowhere and win you some games with his speed.
QB,#1 reciever,right tackle,two guards,DC.I want to move Waller,he is too injury prone and we can't count on him plus he has the dropsies.Move Danny Dimes and sign Taylor and draft Daniels .Move Neal to left guard or trade him ,I prefer to draft two guards and trade Neal.I think oline is key, love the hire of our new oline coach first move is a good one.Let's Barkley walk,rather sign an all pro guard.
Eezy peezy lol
Love Robinson. Favorite pick of '22 draft.
And similar stats for our three QBs consistently show all three performed poorly, with Jones being one of the worst inThe league.
And he eliminated the drops this year. Much better spots to create cap space.
Get these guys a real QB
Fixed your sentence.
The ripple effect, however, of having a true WR1 is enormous.
Kansas City would have done well to trade for him.
Sadly on this team he is the 1 and most teams a 3 and on Was/Dal would be the 4
The scenario I'd be fine with is if they draft a WR and pair him with a QB like Penix/Nix/McCarthy by trading back into the 1st.
Jahan Dotson not Doctson - spell check error
Slayton isnt even close to Manningham as a player.
ESPN advance stats had Jones as a top 6 QB last year. Always take these with a grain of salt. Its just another bash Jones thread where the usual suspects show up.
Of course you are. Wan'Dale I like because he is your prototypical slot guy and is a helluva blocker. Slayton... meh - theres 50 of him in the league right now.
This is one of those situations Dep where you should just say, "Cool, I was wrong."
Quote:
Slayton... meh - theres 50 of him in the league right now.
This is one of those situations Dep where you should just say, "Cool, I was wrong."
You can keep lying and calling me other posters name - but acting like the smartest guy in the room isn’t a good look for you.
When you admit you’re finally wrong about something - this board will be a better place. Slayton has always been and always will be an average player. Your schtick on shitting on Jones with your merry followers makes this board worse.
But carry on. Can’t wait until we again with the same shit players and I have to read the same nonsense from the “know it allls”
Quote:
you are taking Lamb, Cooks, McClaurin, Doctson, Smith and Brown and possibly Samuel
Maybe not Samuel. But yes - all those WRs are much better than Slayton.
AFC East:
Hill, Waddle, Garret Wilson, Diggs, Gabe Davis
AFC North:
Flowers, Pickens, Johnson, Chase, Higgins, Boyd, Cooper
AFC South:
Pittman, Hopkins, Collins, Dell, Kirk, Ridley
AFC West:
Williams, Allen, Adams, Meyers, Sutton, Jeudy, Rice
NFC East:
Lamb, Cooks, Brown, Smith, McLaurein, Dotson
NFC North:
St. Brown, Jefferson, Addison, Watson, Reed, Moore
NFC South:
Evans, Godwin, Olave, London
NFC West:
Samuel, Aiyuk, Metcalf, JSN, Lockett, Nacua, Kupp
So thats 48 WRS off the bat:
Now include the following who arguably can be considered in the same ball park if not better than Slayton:
Shakir, Elijah Moore, Beckham, Bateman, Gallup, Josh Reynolds, Quez Watkins, Noah Brown, Romeo Doubs, Zay Jones, Rashid Shaheed, Alec Pierce, Josh Downs, Josh Palmer, Maquis Brown, Demario Douglas, JSS, Bourne, Thielen... and about another 6-10 guys....
You can easily see that Slayton is just another JAG on a shitty team.
It's scheme.
It's scheme.
I amde a comment about how James was our second leading receiver last year, and cant sniff the field for a team in desperate need of WRs, but it got quickly dismissed because of narratives.
Peope have to realize that every team has at least one Darius Slayton on their team and if switched places would probably put up similar results. I mean when I asked about Slaytons first 10 games of the year - it was deflected to being Jones fault because thats usually the go to narrative here and the theme of their posts.
Can you share some of the general criteria you are using to assess receivers?
The Giants need a QB and a WR. Get the QB in the first round, and find a WR after that. I dont care if you trade back in to the fisrt round.
The great teams in the league have a high caliber QB and WR leading them.
Hurts - Brown
Tua - Hill
Burrow - Chase
Purdy - 3 all pros
Dak - Lamb
Allen - Diggs
Mahommes - Kelce
See a pattern?
Can you share some of the general criteria you are using to assess receivers?
I didnt say statistically. So please dont put words into my mouth. Every team has a guy who is generally very fast, and could make a big play when called upon.
Why the fuck should I give you my criteria? You would instantly dismiss it like you do every time shows you that you are wrong. If you dont like my list - debate it and explain why then. You use a source saying Slayton was a top 30 WR in the league fdrom a source that had Jones as the 6th best QB last year. I didnt see you prance all year defending Jones.
I guess you are one that just picks and chooses sites or analysis that fits your narratives, right?
Pretty fair WR list from this Dep guy.
christian : 8/27/2023 8:08 am
I'll start. 10-7, second in the division. Daniel Jones is a Pro Bowl alternate, Dexter Lawrence is DPOY.
Boy was I wrong about that.
Robinson is really developing into a nice player. When the quarterback situation gets straightened out, I think he's going to really produce.
He had 1 less catch than Slayton despite not being their number 1 option and probably had worse QB play.
Quote:
Lots of folks who were souring on the Robinson pick may look foolish
Robinson is really developing into a nice player. When the quarterback situation gets straightened out, I think he's going to really produce.
I guess we should stick with the 6th best QB from 2022 and just consider this year a wash, right?
More TDs in the last two years than Slayton.
Quote:
In comment 16359463 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
Lots of folks who were souring on the Robinson pick may look foolish
Robinson is really developing into a nice player. When the quarterback situation gets straightened out, I think he's going to really produce.
I guess we should stick with the 6th best QB from 2022 and just consider this year a wash, right?
Jones always grades out better on QBR - which weighs running pretty hard - versus DVOA and PFF. In pure passing metrics his 2022 was in the 15-20 range for all three (DVOA, PFF, QBR), and worse than that all other years (this year in particular was a disaster). I'm skeptical that he'll make the most out of any number 1 WR (which is why, as you said, they should grab a QB this draft).
Oh I am 100% agreeance with you on Jones. Jones has to go. I was just using his 2022 ESPN stat as a reference on how they can be misleading. There's no way jones can be the starter next year.
Quote:
5 catches over 20 yards. El stinko
More TDs in the last two years than Slayton.
TD passes, 2022-23 seasons
WSH: 48
NYG: 32
Quote:
In comment 16359492 bronxboy said:
Quote:
5 catches over 20 yards. El stinko
More TDs in the last two years than Slayton.
TD passes, 2022-23 seasons
WSH: 48
NYG: 32
No surprise there. DJ’s TD stats are abysmal for a starting QB.
TD passes, 2022-23 seasons
WSH: 48
NYG: 32
Cool. Guess that happens when you have better WRs.
Quote:
TD passes, 2022-23 seasons
WSH: 48
NYG: 32
Cool. Guess that happens when you have better WRs.
Or have QBs who actually know what to do with the ball in the redzone sometimes.
Or have QBs who actually know what to do with the ball in the redzone sometimes.
Yeah, thats why Redskins are fully committed to Sam Howell, right?
Not possible. We definitely do!
Contrast that with Jones' rookie year, where he threw 24 TDs, but I didn't he was actually that good outside of 3-4 games.
Simms 1990 and 1993 seasons, and Eli's 2008, stand out as low TD but highly efficient seasons.
With Slayton that means I also don't get too tied up in TD catches as well.
Now, for a BBIer who just joined up in August, I'm surprised you have much reference on how I viewed Jones last year. I was skeptical, but I was impressed by how efficient he played. I wanted the Giants to franchise him, and see if he could repeat the performance.
In terms of judging receivers, it seems like one of us is listing names and the supporting evidence is "because I said" so. And the other is posting supporting evidence by way of data and evaluation.
I'm pretty comfortable with how I am evaluating the topic. I really would love to understand how you are.
In all cases, data can be skewed. If you do not mind me asking - if you can post the link aso we can receivers that are ranked below our duo? Because without seeing who is listed below, how can we verify this as something as credible? Advance stats can always make someone look better than what they really are. Check out my stat with Jones and QBR. was Jones the 6th best QB in 2022? Of course not. That's silly.
Just because you post stats that support your claim - does not necessarily make them true. Because there are a lot of factors that go into any positional play that either are/arent taken into consideration. What kind of routes is he running? Routes and the situation that htey are in. If Slayton is getting open in garbage time and in meaningless football - does that really make him better? No. What routes is he actually getting open on?
I mean we are talking about a guy who averages 3 catches per game (I know - its Jones fault!) The fact of the matter is he has always been a guy that the defenses dont focus on. Hence, why he is replaceable. Has there ever been a time you said - well I can count on Slayton to get 5-8 catches a game for 80 yards? I sure as hell havent. The best we hope for with him is a big play.
I showed a stat last week that half his yards before week 18 came on 9 catches. Thats basically one every other week. Thats not impressive to me ifyou view him as a guy who could be a number 1 or 2 WR.
As far as my views? I am quite comfortable in my background, watching games, and listening to people who played and analyze the game as to come up with my views. Slayton does not do well in contested catches, he struggles with many routes. And is not reliable in big games. Does he have a role with teams? Sure. He can be a low end 3 and a very strong 4 for a team and have some success.
But its nice to know you purposely going after posters for your own shits and giggles. I cant wait until you do it to other posters who always agree with you. I wont hold my breath at that one.
In terms of the ESPN Advanced Analytics -- that's just one piece of information available I believe supports my position that Slayton is good value and good production for the 2nd most targets in an offense.
I don't believe the ESPN analysis means he's the 28th best receiver. Looking at both the efficiency ratings (which is largely what the ESPN data is), plus the counting stats, and the cost - I think Slayton is probably around the 40th best receiver in the NFL.
My position isn't and never has been he should receive the 1st amount of targets. If you're devoted to not putting words in mouths, that's a good place for you to self reflect.
In terms of catches per game, I've long held that is a bad measure. That's like rating a running back on carries. The better measure is what the player does with amount of targets. Slayton was tied for 16th in the NFL in YPT (he was 4th last year).
So I didn’t put words into your mouth.
So I didn’t put words into your mouth.
Sorry, I was having a hard time understanding your garbled typing there. I thought what you meant to type was you view him as a guy who could be a number 1 or 2 WR.
Seems like what you meant is you view him as a number 2 and others not in this conversation view him as a number 1?
slaytons speed has always shown up the big question with him as been reliability going back to the 2nd game his 2nd year vs Washington. after the big rookie year week 1 he lit up PIT and we all thought he was maybe a #1, then the big drops started and didn't stop until this season. hopefully that's a permanent change since a drop like the one vs minny last year wasnt a talent problem.
ive said it in a few threads but this group of top 4 WRs is really good and have a really nice diversified skill set. robinson and hyatt are both dynamic with much more upside than some typecast scouting reports. adding an alpha in draft if it lines up would be great but i wouldnt spend much in FA on a veteran WR.
Robinson, Hyatt, Slayton, and a bonafide stud #1 type guy in round 1 or round 2 of this year's draft would change the offense significantly.
Think about having Odunze, Hyatt, Robinson, and Waller on the field at once.
What are the criteria you attach to a 2nd option?
Quote:
Slayton is sort of the perfect #3 receiver in any offense. He's not talented enough to be a top guy or even a second option, but he can really come out of nowhere and win you some games with his speed.
What are the criteria you attach to a 2nd option?
His eyes