The Athletic First Round Mock Draft (and it's a doozy)

M.S. : 1/11/2024 7:46 am

Nick Baumgardner
Jan 10, 2024

So, he has Atlanta trading all the way up from #8 to grab QB Caleb Williams with the first overall selection. They trade their #8 pick, #43 (second round) and "future" First and Second round picks. I don't think that's enough draft capital to entice the Bears.

After Caleb Williams and Drake Maye (QB UNC) go 1-2, he has LSU QB Jayden Daniels slipping past the Giants and sliding all the way down to Minny at #11. Good luck with that, especially with the Pats desperate for a new QB sitting at #3.

Instead of Jayden Daniels, he has the Giants picking a BBI favorite at #6 -- OT Joe Alt from Notre Dame! (:-()

Joe Schoen has not drafted a QB in his first two years as GM and -- given Daniel Jones' injury status -- seems like he may snag a QB somewhere in Round One. If not QB, perhaps either EDGE or WR:

1. Atlanta Falcons (from CHI via CAR): Caleb Williams, QB, USC
2. Washington Commanders: Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina
3. New England Patriots: Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State
4. Arizona Cardinals: Olu Fashanu, OT, Penn State
5. Los Angeles Chargers: Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
6. New York Giants: Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame
7. Tennessee Titans: Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia
8. Chicago Bears (from ATL): Keon Coleman, WR, Florida State
9. Chicago Bears: Dallas Turner, edge, Alabama
10. New York Jets: JC Latham, OT, Alabama
11. Minnesota Vikings: Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU

Daniels is not falling out of the top 10  
RCPhoenix : 1/11/2024 7:51 am : link
Or even the top 5. If the Giants don't take Daniels if he is there, then the are much more likely to take a WR/ER with the #6 pick.
Makes no sense on so many levels  
BillT : 1/11/2024 7:55 am : link
NE is passing on a QB. No. We’re passing on Daniels, and edge and a WR (all top ten picks) for an OT. No. At least three first round picks to get to #1 even for us much less from #8. Hey, it’s about the clicks, right?
I know nothing, but  
section125 : 1/11/2024 7:55 am : link
the Giants are NOT, NOT, NOT drafting an OT with #6. If they do not trade up for a QB, they will go WR or ER.
Mock Drafts are Fun...  
Jim in Tampa : 1/11/2024 8:12 am : link
But nobody really has a clue, especially 3 1/2 months out, and before the combine, individual workouts and medicals.

I do find it interesting though that on another thread, Sy suggested that Daniels MIGHT be one of those players who dropped a bit.

Then again, I think he made a similar prediction about Kyler Murray at around the same time of year... proving either that even the best draft experts don't know OR that it only takes one team to believe in a player, to prove the experts "wrong".
Daniels has major question marks  
Manhattan : 1/11/2024 8:31 am : link
Don't be surprised if he goes lower than you think. Just because BBI got excited by a Heisman winner doesn't mean NFL teams want to bet their futures on a stick figure. He's not in the same proapect class as Williams.
LAC  
stoneman : 1/11/2024 8:33 am : link
Plus, why would LAC pick a WR when their defense was bottom 5. You would have to assume no one has ever come back from Williams injury. They need a lot of help on D, more than several picks.
If the first  
JFIB : 1/11/2024 8:34 am : link
5 picks go that way, I would seriously consider trading back for a boatload of picks with someone who’s dying for Daniels and selecting Nix later in the 1st. We need the capital to rebuild this team.
RE: LAC  
Manhattan : 1/11/2024 8:37 am : link
stoneman
Quote:
Plus, why would LAC pick a WR when their defense was bottom 5. You would have to assume no one has ever come back from Williams injury. They need a lot of help on D, more than several picks.


Chargers are very likely to pick a WR. Williams has been mercurial at best, injured, and almost 30. Allen way past 30.
Hard to envision another first round OL  
j_rud : 1/11/2024 8:39 am : link
When they've already invested the 4th, 7th, and 57th picks in recent years.
RE: Daniels has major question marks  
UberAlias : 1/11/2024 8:39 am : link
Manhattan
Quote:
Don't be surprised if he goes lower than you think. Just because BBI got excited by a Heisman winner doesn't mean NFL teams want to bet their futures on a stick figure. He's not in the same proapect class as Williams.
This is correct. I do somewhat wonder where was all of that in his first four years. The evaluation process is going to be big for Daniels.
If it were a realistic mock (whatever that means)...  
Capt. Don : 1/11/2024 8:42 am : link
Then people wouldn't post it in places like this.

Shock Jock Mocks.
One thing Jayden Daniels has going in his favor  
M.S. : 1/11/2024 8:54 am : link

The odds are overwhelming that several teams are going to make the Lamar Jackson comparative.
RE: One thing Jayden Daniels has going in his favor  
Manhattan : 1/11/2024 9:02 am : link
M.S.
Quote:

The odds are overwhelming that several teams are going to make the Lamar Jackson comparative.


I have no idea how one can watch Daniels and conclude he is going to be able to play like Lamar Jackson in the NFL. For one thing, they run very differently. Daniels is more upright and gets into collisions at a much higher rate. Lamar is rare, nobody runs like him.
This would never happen. While Arizona may not take a QB  
ThomasG : 1/11/2024 9:02 am : link
they would never sit in that spot to take an OT instead of trading that pick to a team that wants Daniels. They could ge a ton of value and probably still get that OT.

Numerous teams will covet Daniels come draft time (if they don't already) and he will never get out of the top 3 or 4 picks.

The Giants will also never take an OT in Rd1 based on comments from Schoen. Neal gets another year to start (and maybe fail). The Giants are moving up for a QB or if they can't get a deal done then they will likely go WR.
RE: Daniels has major question marks  
BigBlueShock : 1/11/2024 9:11 am : link
Manhattan
Quote:
Don't be surprised if he goes lower than you think. Just because BBI got excited by a Heisman winner doesn't mean NFL teams want to bet their futures on a stick figure. He's not in the same proapect class as Williams.

lol. I see the goal posts keep moving. You posted last week that Daniels being a top pick was a figment of BBIs imagination and that none of the analysts doing mock drafts had him going anywhere near that high. Suddenly, almost all of those mock drafts have Daniels going at the top of the draft and now you’re moving on to it still being a figment of BBIs imagination and that NFL teams (instead of mock drafts) surely don’t want the “stick figure”.

I can’t wait until Daniels gets taken in the top 3. Of course, Daniels could end up in the Hall of Fame and you’ll still be sticking to your guns that nobody outside BBI thinks he’s any good
RE: RE: Daniels has major question marks  
BillT : 1/11/2024 9:11 am : link
In comment 16359320 UberAlias said:
Quote:
In comment 16359305 Manhattan said:


Quote:


Don't be surprised if he goes lower than you think. Just because BBI got excited by a Heisman winner doesn't mean NFL teams want to bet their futures on a stick figure. He's not in the same proapect class as Williams.

This is correct. I do somewhat wonder where was all of that in his first four years. The evaluation process is going to be big for Daniels.

You could say the same thing about Burrow. Hey, I don’t know one way or the other but if true there is even less chance for us to get a new QB.
Zero shot  
TyreeHelmet : 1/11/2024 9:13 am : link
Daniels falls out of the top 10.
That’s crazy low  
GiantsRage2007 : 1/11/2024 9:18 am : link
For Bears compensation for the 1st pick. Giants could easily beat that package in this imaginary scenario.
There is certainly the chance  
UberAlias : 1/11/2024 9:19 am : link
The point is, barring anything unexpected surfacing during the evaluations, the other two QBs are locks to go in the top 3. Daniels could surpass one of them, but it's not out of the question that he could fall a bit too. It's even conceivable that NYG passes on him and not because they believe whole heartedly in Jones. Taking a WR like Nabors at 6 and targeting a QB later is viable consideration over taking Daniels at 6 if they don't absolutely love Daniels. It would have some fans seriously upset, but could possibly be the smart move.
RE: RE: One thing Jayden Daniels has going in his favor  
ThomasG : 1/11/2024 9:33 am : link
Manhattan
Quote:
In comment 16359341 M.S. said:


Quote:



The odds are overwhelming that several teams are going to make the Lamar Jackson comparative.



I have no idea how one can watch Daniels and conclude he is going to be able to play like Lamar Jackson in the NFL. For one thing, they run very differently. Daniels is more upright and gets into collisions at a much higher rate. Lamar is rare, nobody runs like him.


I don't think he is going to play like Jackson in the NFL. I think he is a better passer, at least at this stage of his career. And different type of runner albeit no less effective.

JD is the goods.
RE: That’s crazy low  
ThomasG : 1/11/2024 9:35 am : link
GiantsRage2007
Quote:
For Bears compensation for the 1st pick. Giants could easily beat that package in this imaginary scenario.


Yeah. That's probably not enough for us to go from #6 to #1, and certainly not enough to come up from #8.
Most of mock draft people  
Rave7 : 1/11/2024 9:39 am : link
doesn’t know the status of the franchise.
They just heard and saw highlights that Evan Neal was bad that easy to pencil in OT for Giants. Nothing to see in this mock draft.
Even Falcons trade with the Bears was really light.
Bears will want more.
NE going Harrison, not QB  
EmpireWF : 1/11/2024 9:42 am : link
Is interesting but could make sense if they're unimpressed with Daniels (in that scenario). Too early to go Nix, McCarthy, Penix. They could wait and get a new QB in the 2nd or 3rd round. On the bright side in this scenario, you grab the likely best player in the draft and set up whomever the QB ends up being with a true #1 guy right out of the gate.
Could See It  
MojoEd : 1/11/2024 9:43 am : link
Mock drafts shouldn’t be taken as anything more than clickbait, but ATL trading to #1, Daniels falling and NYG passing on him are more realistic than some think.
RE: NE going Harrison, not QB  
EmpireWF : 1/11/2024 9:44 am : link
In comment 16359411 EmpireWF said:
Quote:
Is interesting but could make sense if they're unimpressed with Daniels (in that scenario). Too early to go Nix, McCarthy, Penix. They could wait and get a new QB in the 2nd or 3rd round. On the bright side in this scenario, you grab the likely best player in the draft and set up whomever the QB ends up being with a true #1 guy right out of the gate.


Also, for the Giants, that's sort of a worst case scenario where Nabers is gone and they probably don't want to go OL. I'd go with Brock Bowers or the #1 defensive player assuming it's Dallas Turner or another pass rusher.
...  
ryanmkeane : 1/11/2024 9:44 am : link
Daniels was pretty average to not good at Arizona State.
Of all the potential top 10 picks  
JT039 : 1/11/2024 9:45 am : link
Alt is the least appealing to me.
....  
ryanmkeane : 1/11/2024 9:46 am : link
If they choose to pass on QB in round 1 because it is too rich to trade up, my dream scenario is Turner at 6 and then OL and WR in round 2. It makes too much sense.
RE: Of all the potential top 10 picks  
ryanmkeane : 1/11/2024 9:46 am : link
JT039
Quote:
Alt is the least appealing to me.

Won't be sexy but he could be a 6-7 year pro bowler type at tackle.
RE: RE: Of all the potential top 10 picks  
JT039 : 1/11/2024 9:47 am : link
JT039 said:

Alt is the least appealing to me.
Quote:
In comment 16359427 JT039 said:


Quote:


Alt is the least appealing to me.


Won't be sexy but he could be a 6-7 year pro bowler type at tackle.


or be a bust like Neal.
...  
ryanmkeane : 1/11/2024 9:47 am : link
Falcons likely have to part with more picks in 2024 in that scenario.
A third top 10 OT in 5 years  
cosmicj : 1/11/2024 9:47 am : link
And then we have to switch the draftee to a new position? Picking Alt would be criminal unless he’s the reincarnation of Anthony Munoz.
...  
ryanmkeane : 1/11/2024 9:47 am : link
JT, you know for a fact that Neal is a bust?
Mocks are usually worthless,  
Section331 : 1/11/2024 9:51 am : link
but even more so this early in the process. I’d be stunned if the Giants went OT with their pick, I think they genuinely want to see Neal work out und3r a new OL coach. I’d be stunned if they let Daniel’s pass them by, but if they’re not sold on him, then I think it’s WR. Any of the MH Jr/Nabers/Odunze triumvirate would be a great get.
From the article (on Daniels)  
JB_in_DC : 1/11/2024 9:58 am : link
Quote:
It’s possible Daniels comes off the board in the top 10 (maybe even in the top three). This is more in line with where I’d place the Heisman winner in the stack, though, and Minnesota needs new life at the QB position. Daniels has played a lot of ball (55 games), but the 23-year-old still has room to develop and would be great with Justin Jefferson.


RE: ...  
ThomasG : 1/11/2024 10:01 am : link
In comment 16359436 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
JT, you know for a fact that Neal is a bust?


No, he doesn't know. None of us do.

But if he never played an NFL game ever again then yes he would be labeled a "bust". And that is a fact.

Have to take Daniels if the draft fell that way  
jeff57 : 1/11/2024 10:02 am : link
.
In other draft news  
jeff57 : 1/11/2024 10:03 am : link
Emeka Egbuka returning to Ohio State.
Link - ( New Window )
I think that mock  
US1 Giants : 1/11/2024 10:03 am : link
lists the draft in their order of player value and doesn't try to match player to team based upon need.
I doubt the Giants take an OT that early again -- yet.  
81_Great_Dane : 1/11/2024 10:19 am : link
Too much investment in a single position. Unless they already know they're giving up on Neal at OT and moving him inside, or trading him, or something.

However, I wouldn't be surprised to see them get a veteran backup QB who is qualified to start and skip QB entirely in this draft.
RE: RE: Daniels has major question marks  
Manhattan : 1/11/2024 10:44 am : link
In comment 16359362 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
In comment 16359305 Manhattan said:


Quote:


Don't be surprised if he goes lower than you think. Just because BBI got excited by a Heisman winner doesn't mean NFL teams want to bet their futures on a stick figure. He's not in the same proapect class as Williams.


lol. I see the goal posts keep moving. You posted last week that Daniels being a top pick was a figment of BBIs imagination and that none of the analysts doing mock drafts had him going anywhere near that high. Suddenly, almost all of those mock drafts have Daniels going at the top of the draft and now you’re moving on to it still being a figment of BBIs imagination and that NFL teams (instead of mock drafts) surely don’t want the “stick figure”.

I can’t wait until Daniels gets taken in the top 3. Of course, Daniels could end up in the Hall of Fame and you’ll still be sticking to your guns that nobody outside BBI thinks he’s any good


Err.. i never said that. I think it is likely that he goes 3rd, latest 6th. Have said this all along. And I added I would be thrilled if the Giants got him. He's a great consolation prize if we don't get Williams. My point has been very few have him going #1, and that was in response to allstarjim (i believe) saying it was 50-50 Daniels goes #1. No it's not 50-50 he goes first. Vegas has Williams -500 and Daniels btwn +1400 and +3500. That's not 50-50. And I do believe there is a real possibility he slips further
Brugler  
RAIN : 1/11/2024 10:47 am : link
Had him in the 40s a couple months ago. Daniels run up the board is fairly recent, but don’t be surprised if sure fire tackles are preferred by those wanting to take less risk. The positional value isn’t that far off.
Brugler  
RAIN : 1/11/2024 10:47 am : link
Had him in the 40s a couple months ago. Daniels run up the board is fairly recent, but don’t be surprised if sure fire tackles are preferred by those wanting to take less risk. The positional value isn’t that far off.
RE: RE: RE: One thing Jayden Daniels has going in his favor  
Manhattan : 1/11/2024 10:51 am : link
In comment 16359394 ThomasG said:
Quote:
In comment 16359350 Manhattan said:


Quote:


In comment 16359341 M.S. said:


Quote:



The odds are overwhelming that several teams are going to make the Lamar Jackson comparative.



I have no idea how one can watch Daniels and conclude he is going to be able to play like Lamar Jackson in the NFL. For one thing, they run very differently. Daniels is more upright and gets into collisions at a much higher rate. Lamar is rare, nobody runs like him.



I don't think he is going to play like Jackson in the NFL. I think he is a better passer, at least at this stage of his career. And different type of runner albeit no less effective.

JD is the goods.


I think Daniels is an intriguing prospect, mainly for his running and deep ball. His size/frame and overall arm talent remain questions. I'd be happy if the Giants took a shot at him, but in this draft, Caleb Williams is the best prospect, maybe the goods (whatever that means, they all entail risk), Daniels is in a lower tier. And I am pretty sure that general perception of the difference between the two will hold thru draft day.
RE: Brugler  
BigBlueShock : 1/11/2024 10:59 am : link
In comment 16359564 RAIN said:
Quote:
Had him in the 40s a couple months ago. Daniels run up the board is fairly recent, but don’t be surprised if sure fire tackles are preferred by those wanting to take less risk. The positional value isn’t that far off.

There’s no such thing as a “sure fire tackle”. There are many people on here that think the only risk and the only players that may bust are QBs. You’re wrong.
Tackle  
TyreeHelmet : 1/11/2024 11:06 am : link
There’s no scenario where the giants are taking a tackle at 6. Schoen would have to be sure Neal can’t play RT, can play guard and whoever they pick can be a standout right tackle.

The draft is full of variables but that’s too much. It’s QB, Edge, Wr.
RE: ...  
bw in dc : 1/11/2024 11:12 am : link
In comment 16359436 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
JT, you know for a fact that Neal is a bust?


Right now, Neal is a huge bust, but with an option to save his career one last time - IMV - in 2024.

(Although I would move Neal right now, but that's a different issue...)
I don't find the idea of taking an OT offensive on its own  
Go Terps : 1/11/2024 11:12 am : link
It's been two years with Neal and he hasn't been good. He shouldn't be safe in his job. What bothers me is to pass on a QB in a great QB draft when we currently need a QB. I'm not interested in building around Daniel. The QB issue must be resolved this offseason.

Truth be told, if the players are similar, I'd always opt for the OT over the WR.


RE: RE: Brugler  
Manhattan : 1/11/2024 11:13 am : link
In comment 16359590 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
In comment 16359564 RAIN said:


Quote:


Had him in the 40s a couple months ago. Daniels run up the board is fairly recent, but don’t be surprised if sure fire tackles are preferred by those wanting to take less risk. The positional value isn’t that far off.


There’s no such thing as a “sure fire tackle”. There are many people on here that think the only risk and the only players that may bust are QBs. You’re wrong.


Yes. There's no surefire anything. All positions have had elite top-4 prospects go bust. Even MHJ is not surefire. Would anybody be shocked if Nabers winds up the better receiver?
It's better to admit you missed on Neal than to give him another shot  
Go Terps : 1/11/2024 11:14 am : link
Keep him as depth, move him to guard, trade him, whatever. He doesn't have to be the starting right tackle.
It is very early  
kelsto811 : 1/11/2024 11:17 am : link
But I already get the feeling that everyone sees the Giants going offense no matter what, whether that is QB, WR, or OL…is defense completely out of the realm of possibility where the Giants are sitting and combined with how the roster currently stands? I would think so..
OT should not be the pick at 6  
anon837 : 1/11/2024 11:17 am : link
Top 10 picks are reserved for special. That player has to move the needle and tilt the field in your favor. Drafting an OT means you are picking 1 of 5 players in a unit. They're not drafting an entire line. One player won't buoy the rest of the line. See Thomas and the line last year. A playmaking WR1 or defensive player will go a long way than an OT. There are adequate ones in the 2nd and 3rd rd that could be had. All you need is a high-functioning, high-caliber player manning the tackle spots. An all Pro would be great, but not needed. Don't need to get a WR2 masquerading as WR1. This team already has those.
RE: It is very early  
armstead98 : 1/11/2024 11:20 am : link
kelsto811
Quote:
But I already get the feeling that everyone sees the Giants going offense no matter what, whether that is QB, WR, or OL…is defense completely out of the realm of possibility where the Giants are sitting and combined with how the roster currently stands? I would think so..


An impact defensive player is definitely in the cards. If a pass rusher like Dallas Turner is the highest on their board I think they could take him. Same for an elite CB to pair with Banks.

The thing is that the draft is stacked with offensive at the top of the first rounds so it looks like BPA and need will align there for the Giants.
I'm more than OK adding another OT  
JonC : 1/11/2024 11:21 am : link
but would really rather not burn another top 10 pick on a second RT. Find one in the 2nd round. Get the QB or elite WR at #6, or Edge. OT would be 4th on the list for me, and a pretty shitty outcome given the players that should be available.
RE: It's better to admit you missed on Neal than to give him another shot  
BigBlueShock : 1/11/2024 11:21 am : link
In comment 16359612 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Keep him as depth, move him to guard, trade him, whatever. He doesn't have to be the starting right tackle.

Disagree completely. Neal was an elite tackle at Alabama. His technique has been completely destroyed. Instead of throwing away young assets, how about finding a freakin coach that knows what the hell he’s doing with the OL? We get it, with the CBA you’re always in a big rush to make an immediate decision on players. In your world they either produce immediately or be gone immediately. That’s not how the real world works though.
RE: RE: ...  
Manhattan : 1/11/2024 11:23 am : link
In comment 16359606 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16359436 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


JT, you know for a fact that Neal is a bust?



Right now, Neal is a huge bust, but with an option to save his career one last time - IMV - in 2024.

(Although I would move Neal right now, but that's a different issue...)


I think it is fair to wonder if the bust label on Neal is a little much. According to PFF he only allowed 2 sacks all season. Maybe if we solidified the interior of the line he would improve dramatically.
Don't forget about Russell Wilson..  
IchabodGiant : 1/11/2024 11:25 am : link
He could play a factor in the draft. If he goes to NE, for example, that could open up a trade opportunity for the Giants to move up.
Right Tackle  
JB_in_DC : 1/11/2024 11:29 am : link
Is not a high enough value of a position to blow the 6th overall pick on. You don't need a star there to win football games, you need stability, competence. Schoen needs to find stability and competence in FA and middle rounds for iOL and RT.
RE: RE: RE: ...  
bw in dc : 1/11/2024 11:37 am : link
In comment 16359629 Manhattan said:
Quote:


I think it is fair to wonder if the bust label on Neal is a little much. According to PFF he only allowed 2 sacks all season. Maybe if we solidified the interior of the line he would improve dramatically.


Maybe. If Neal was a 6th round choice, he'd be gone. But I get that he was a lottery pick and he's afforded more time.

Obviously, Schoen/Daboll have concluded the issue is more coaching than talent for Neal. Thus, the move to replace Johnson.

But I don't think you can rule out the possibility that Neal peaked in Tuscaloosa. And he's just a classic miss.

He is on the clock, IMV...

RE: Don't forget about Russell Wilson..  
Jim in Tampa : 1/11/2024 11:39 am : link
IchabodGiant
Quote:
He could play a factor in the draft. If he goes to NE, for example, that could open up a trade opportunity for the Giants to move up.

No team with a shot at one of the top 3 QBs (especially a team like the Pats, who are starting over with a new HC) are going to pass on a rookie QB for a (likely) washed up QB like Russell Wilson.

Denver needs a QB and even they didn't want him.

I think that it's possible that a team needing a QB, and poised to pick one of the second tier guys (Penix, Nix or JJ) might consider Wilson as a bridge QB.
RE: RE: RE: ...  
ThomasG : 1/11/2024 11:55 am : link
In comment 16359629 Manhattan said:
Quote:
In comment 16359606 bw in dc said:


Quote:


In comment 16359436 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


JT, you know for a fact that Neal is a bust?



Right now, Neal is a huge bust, but with an option to save his career one last time - IMV - in 2024.

(Although I would move Neal right now, but that's a different issue...)



I think it is fair to wonder if the bust label on Neal is a little much. According to PFF he only allowed 2 sacks all season. Maybe if we solidified the interior of the line he would improve dramatically.


Neal allowed 2 sacks by the 3QTR of game 1 versus Dallas.

So I guess he threw a shut-out for the rest of the season! That would make him 2nd Team All-Pro at Right Tackle.
RE: RE: Brugler  
ThomasG : 1/11/2024 11:57 am : link
In comment 16359590 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
In comment 16359564 RAIN said:


Quote:


Had him in the 40s a couple months ago. Daniels run up the board is fairly recent, but don’t be surprised if sure fire tackles are preferred by those wanting to take less risk. The positional value isn’t that far off.


There’s no such thing as a “sure fire tackle”. There are many people on here that think the only risk and the only players that may bust are QBs. You’re wrong.


Agree. I just don't follow the logic when posters keep saying their own no guarantees with QBs that go early, but everybody else turns into a Hall of Famer.
it's far more likely...  
Burtman : 1/11/2024 11:57 am : link
that Chicago trades with New England. The Pats get the QB they want and Chicago gets MH Jr plus picks which is probably what they'd prefer.
are no guarantees  
ThomasG : 1/11/2024 11:59 am : link
.
RE: it's far more likely...  
ThomasG : 1/11/2024 12:01 pm : link
Burtman
Quote:
that Chicago trades with New England. The Pats get the QB they want and Chicago gets MH Jr plus picks which is probably what they'd prefer.


The Pats may not think they have to move up at all to get what they want if their QB grades are similar. They can sit tight and save the draft collateral.
RE: It's better to admit you missed on Neal than to give him another shot  
Jay on the Island : 1/11/2024 12:03 pm : link
In comment 16359612 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Keep him as depth, move him to guard, trade him, whatever. He doesn't have to be the starting right tackle.

I am fine with them adding another OT in the draft but not in the top 10. They have two second round picks and possibly two 3rd's if they lose Brandon Brown to a GM job. Use on of those picks on insurance for Neal but also a player that can kick inside if Neal does perform well under a new OL coach.
RE: RE: One thing Jayden Daniels has going in his favor  
Section331 : 1/11/2024 12:04 pm : link
In comment 16359350 Manhattan said:
Quote:
In comment 16359341 M.S. said:


Quote:



The odds are overwhelming that several teams are going to make the Lamar Jackson comparative.



I have no idea how one can watch Daniels and conclude he is going to be able to play like Lamar Jackson in the NFL. For one thing, they run very differently. Daniels is more upright and gets into collisions at a much higher rate. Lamar is rare, nobody runs like him.


I disagree with you on Daniel’s prospects, but I do agree that no one runs like Lamar. His ability to maneuver his body at the last second to avoid direct contact is uncanny. It can’t be taught.
RE: RE: It's better to admit you missed on Neal than to give him another shot  
Go Terps : 1/11/2024 12:07 pm : link
In comment 16359626 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
In comment 16359612 Go Terps said:


Quote:


Keep him as depth, move him to guard, trade him, whatever. He doesn't have to be the starting right tackle.


Disagree completely. Neal was an elite tackle at Alabama. His technique has been completely destroyed. Instead of throwing away young assets, how about finding a freakin coach that knows what the hell he’s doing with the OL? We get it, with the CBA you’re always in a big rush to make an immediate decision on players. In your world they either produce immediately or be gone immediately. That’s not how the real world works though.


Who's saying to throw him away? He's probably still close enough to his rookie snoring report that someone out there might be willing to trade a 3rd for him. I'd take that.

I'm just not into chasing lost causes. What are the odds Neal turns it around enough that we're going to want to pay him a second contract? Lower than 50%, surely.

If you implemented the approach I'm describing as a matter of policy you'd make mistakes now and then and let someone go that you should have kept. But I think that would be outweighed by the times you were right.

I'm not suggesting throwing Neal away for nothing. I'm just saying he's past the point of being a barrier if the opportunity to draft another tracker arises and makes sense. He's lost to right, through his poor play over two years, to feel like he shouldn't be challenged to keep his job as a starter.

Let's raise the standard instead of making excuses.
*rookie scouting report  
Go Terps : 1/11/2024 12:08 pm : link
.
First of all, the Bears are taking a QB,  
Section331 : 1/11/2024 12:08 pm : link
and even if not, why would they take less than they got last year in a much better QB draft class?
Geez my the swipe typing on my phone sucks  
Go Terps : 1/11/2024 12:09 pm : link
.
RE: RE: RE: It's better to admit you missed on Neal than to give him another shot  
aimrocky : 1/11/2024 12:09 pm : link
In comment 16359714 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 16359626 BigBlueShock said:


Quote:


In comment 16359612 Go Terps said:


Quote:


Keep him as depth, move him to guard, trade him, whatever. He doesn't have to be the starting right tackle.


Disagree completely. Neal was an elite tackle at Alabama. His technique has been completely destroyed. Instead of throwing away young assets, how about finding a freakin coach that knows what the hell he’s doing with the OL? We get it, with the CBA you’re always in a big rush to make an immediate decision on players. In your world they either produce immediately or be gone immediately. That’s not how the real world works though.



Who's saying to throw him away? He's probably still close enough to his rookie snoring report that someone out there might be willing to trade a 3rd for him. I'd take that.

I'm just not into chasing lost causes. What are the odds Neal turns it around enough that we're going to want to pay him a second contract? Lower than 50%, surely.

If you implemented the approach I'm describing as a matter of policy you'd make mistakes now and then and let someone go that you should have kept. But I think that would be outweighed by the times you were right.

I'm not suggesting throwing Neal away for nothing. I'm just saying he's past the point of being a barrier if the opportunity to draft another tracker arises and makes sense. He's lost to right, through his poor play over two years, to feel like he shouldn't be challenged to keep his job as a starter.

Let's raise the standard instead of making excuses.


Fantastic post.
RE: RE: LAC  
johnnyb : 1/11/2024 12:39 pm : link
In comment 16359316 Manhattan said:
Quote:
In comment 16359310 stoneman said:


Quote:


Plus, why would LAC pick a WR when their defense was bottom 5. You would have to assume no one has ever come back from Williams injury. They need a lot of help on D, more than several picks.



Chargers are very likely to pick a WR. Williams has been mercurial at best, injured, and almost 30. Allen way past 30.


didn't the Chargers pick a WR in the first round last year?
...  
ryanmkeane : 1/11/2024 12:44 pm : link
Chargers would be wise to take OL and not WR, they've got plenty of weapons and need to invest in Herbert, and it's a strong OT draft in the top 10.
RE: ...  
uconngiant : 1/11/2024 1:32 pm : link
In comment 16359424 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
Daniels was pretty average to not good at Arizona State.


In his freshman year, he threw 2900 yards 17 TD, and 2 ints.
He played a shortened year the following year and then the team stunk the year after and he transferred out.


Career Stats
See All
STATS
CMP ATT CMP% YDS AVG TD INT LNG RTG
236 327 72.2 3,812 11.7 40 4 86 208.0
266 388 68.6 2,913 7.5 17 3 54 144.5
197 301 65.4 2,380 7.9 10 10 65 136.2
49 84 58.3 701 8.3 5 1 74 145.7
205 338 60.7 2,943 8.7 17 2 86 149.2
RE: LAC  
jvm52106 : 1/11/2024 1:36 pm : link
In comment 16359310 stoneman said:
Quote:
Plus, why would LAC pick a WR when their defense was bottom 5. You would have to assume no one has ever come back from Williams injury. They need a lot of help on D, more than several picks.


Because Allen may have to go cap wise, Williams is coming off yet another injury Quentin Johnston and Joshua Palmer have yet to show they can be #1's.
RE: RE: ...  
ryanmkeane : 1/11/2024 1:41 pm : link
In comment 16359857 uconngiant said:
Quote:
In comment 16359424 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


Daniels was pretty average to not good at Arizona State.



In his freshman year, he threw 2900 yards 17 TD, and 2 ints.
He played a shortened year the following year and then the team stunk the year after and he transferred out.


Career Stats
See All
STATS
CMP ATT CMP% YDS AVG TD INT LNG RTG
236 327 72.2 3,812 11.7 40 4 86 208.0
266 388 68.6 2,913 7.5 17 3 54 144.5
197 301 65.4 2,380 7.9 10 10 65 136.2
49 84 58.3 701 8.3 5 1 74 145.7
205 338 60.7 2,943 8.7 17 2 86 149.2

So we are using the "team stunk" excuse for him now?
RE: RE: RE: ...  
BigBlueShock : 1/11/2024 1:50 pm : link
In comment 16359875 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
In comment 16359857 uconngiant said:


Quote:


In comment 16359424 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


Daniels was pretty average to not good at Arizona State.



In his freshman year, he threw 2900 yards 17 TD, and 2 ints.
He played a shortened year the following year and then the team stunk the year after and he transferred out.


Career Stats
See All
STATS
CMP ATT CMP% YDS AVG TD INT LNG RTG
236 327 72.2 3,812 11.7 40 4 86 208.0
266 388 68.6 2,913 7.5 17 3 54 144.5
197 301 65.4 2,380 7.9 10 10 65 136.2
49 84 58.3 701 8.3 5 1 74 145.7
205 338 60.7 2,943 8.7 17 2 86 149.2


So we are using the "team stunk" excuse for him now?

That’s been the excuse for your boy since freshman year at Duke, and you’re the conductor on that excuse train. But nobody can use it for one season for Daniels? Haha, of course…
RE: RE: ...  
bw in dc : 1/11/2024 1:51 pm : link
In comment 16359857 uconngiant said:
Quote:
In comment 16359424 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


Daniels was pretty average to not good at Arizona State.



In his freshman year, he threw 2900 yards 17 TD, and 2 ints.
He played a shortened year the following year and then the team stunk the year after and he transferred out.



Good post. And not only that, Daniels, as a freshman, beat #6 Oregon and Herbert.
Daniel's bad year was an anomoly  
Mike from Ohio : 1/11/2024 2:24 pm : link
He has proven over and over - even at ASU - that he can produce. When one year is an outlier, you ask why.

Jones hasn't produced consistently through his entire college and NFL careers. When someone is the same over and over, the reason why becomes more clear.

See the difference?
The Funny Thing  
GiantGrit : 1/11/2024 3:35 pm : link
With how bad the Giants OL has been is that - everyone still knows its a problem, arguably still the biggest, and I’m still not sure if it gets discussed enough. But, most people don’t care too much about OL’s unless they falter. Good OL’s largely go unnoticeable.

I’m not sure Schoen could survive another top ten OL pick flaming out. I think the optics matter even though Joe Schoen would tell you he’ll pick the BPA.

An Alt pick would annoy a lot of people, me included. I want a QB. But if the guy is as good as some think he can be (multiple pro bowls) and we finally book end the OL, it would be hard for me to complain much.

I agree with Terps though, I would have no marriage to Neal at RT and they better bring in some competition there.

If they could pick Alt and still find a way to grab someone like Nix I’d be excited.

RE: A third top 10 OT in 5 years  
Amtoft : 1/11/2024 3:42 pm : link
cosmicj
Quote:
And then we have to switch the draftee to a new position? Picking Alt would be criminal unless he’s the reincarnation of Anthony Munoz.


Picking Alt or Fashanu only makes sense if you also draft left handed Penix.
RE: The Funny Thing  
M.S. : 1/11/2024 3:43 pm : link
In comment 16360088 GiantGrit said:
Quote:
With how bad the Giants OL has been is that - everyone still knows its a problem, arguably still the biggest, and I’m still not sure if it gets discussed enough. But, most people don’t care too much about OL’s unless they falter. Good OL’s largely go unnoticeable.

I’m not sure Schoen could survive another top ten OL pick flaming out. I think the optics matter even though Joe Schoen would tell you he’ll pick the BPA.

An Alt pick would annoy a lot of people, me included. I want a QB. But if the guy is as good as some think he can be (multiple pro bowls) and we finally book end the OL, it would be hard for me to complain much.

I agree with Terps though, I would have no marriage to Neal at RT and they better bring in some competition there.

If they could pick Alt and still find a way to grab someone like Nix I’d be excited.

Well played, Sir!
RE: The Funny Thing  
TyreeHelmet : 1/11/2024 3:44 pm : link
In comment 16360088 GiantGrit said:
Quote:
With how bad the Giants OL has been is that - everyone still knows its a problem, arguably still the biggest, and I’m still not sure if it gets discussed enough. But, most people don’t care too much about OL’s unless they falter. Good OL’s largely go unnoticeable.

I’m not sure Schoen could survive another top ten OL pick flaming out. I think the optics matter even though Joe Schoen would tell you he’ll pick the BPA.

An Alt pick would annoy a lot of people, me included. I want a QB. But if the guy is as good as some think he can be (multiple pro bowls) and we finally book end the OL, it would be hard for me to complain much.

I agree with Terps though, I would have no marriage to Neal at RT and they better bring in some competition there.

If they could pick Alt and still find a way to grab someone like Nix I’d be excited.


But wasn't that the argument to select Neal 2 years ago? I understand the point that they need to expect more and be ready move faster on a mistake. But I think Neal deserves another season to see if they truly have anything.

But if they pass on Daniels at 6 I will lose it.
Picking Alt in Rd 1 and Bo Nix in Rd 2 is like a  
ThomasG : 1/11/2024 3:44 pm : link
bad Plan B.
Dont really care who Giants draft anymore  
averagejoe : 1/11/2024 5:04 pm : link
if Danny Disaster is QB I am not watching.
Not bad, but as I've said before....  
Manny in CA : 1/11/2024 5:59 pm : link

A top-tier, high functioning tight end affects the many facets of the field of play. (Georgia's Bowers is who I'm thinking of in the 1st round).

To their credit, the Giants recognized this, last year and took a chance and traded for Darren Waller (who looked like a terrifying unstoppable force in training camp). Unfortunately, he has a chronic nerve condition that is not going to get better.

The prudent thing is to trade for a ligit pro bowl type vet guard who starts at right guard on opening day. They may find a 2nd round guard, if not they may need to find another first quality vet guard to play left guard.

OT should be in play  
armstead98 : 8:14 am : link
The giants had a historically bad line and I think we all agree football is won in the trenches.

It’s frustrating that Neal hasn’t worked out but sunk cost is not a reason to avoid making good decisions in the future. If there’s a stud tackle who we are confident can lock down the right then go for it.

But I suspect QB or WR will grade higher on BPA and need.
What happened to the Wash WR?  
Mike from SI : 8:47 am : link
Did I miss it?
RE: OT should be in play  
section125 : 8:59 am : link
In comment 16363060 armstead98 said:
Quote:
The giants had a historically bad line and I think we all agree football is won in the trenches.

It’s frustrating that Neal hasn’t worked out but sunk cost is not a reason to avoid making good decisions in the future. If there’s a stud tackle who we are confident can lock down the right then go for it.

But I suspect QB or WR will grade higher on BPA and need.


I am absolutely sure that OT will not be in play at #6. They may go oline in the 2nd or 3rd round, but ER and WR are huge needs. They didn't fire Bobby Johnson and hire Carmen Bricillo to give up on Evan Neal and Josh Ezeudu.
And yes I believe if Schoen can trade up to get his QB, he will do it.
