The Athletic First Round Mock Draft (and it's a doozy)

Jan 10, 2024
So, he has Atlanta trading all the way up from #8 to grab QB Caleb Williams with the first overall selection. They trade their #8 pick, #43 (second round) and "future" First and Second round picks. I don't think that's enough draft capital to entice the Bears.
After Caleb Williams and Drake Maye (QB UNC) go 1-2, he has LSU QB Jayden Daniels slipping past the Giants and sliding all the way down to Minny at #11. Good luck with that, especially with the Pats desperate for a new QB sitting at #3.
Instead of Jayden Daniels, he has the Giants picking a BBI favorite at #6 -- OT Joe Alt from Notre Dame! (:-()
Joe Schoen has not drafted a QB in his first two years as GM and -- given Daniel Jones' injury status -- seems like he may snag a QB somewhere in Round One. If not QB, perhaps either EDGE or WR:
1. Atlanta Falcons (from CHI via CAR): Caleb Williams, QB, USC
2. Washington Commanders: Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina
3. New England Patriots: Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State
4. Arizona Cardinals: Olu Fashanu, OT, Penn State
5. Los Angeles Chargers: Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
6. New York Giants: Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame
7. Tennessee Titans: Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia
8. Chicago Bears (from ATL): Keon Coleman, WR, Florida State
9. Chicago Bears: Dallas Turner, edge, Alabama
10. New York Jets: JC Latham, OT, Alabama
11. Minnesota Vikings: Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU
I do find it interesting though that on another thread, Sy suggested that Daniels MIGHT be one of those players who dropped a bit.
Then again, I think he made a similar prediction about Kyler Murray at around the same time of year... proving either that even the best draft experts don't know OR that it only takes one team to believe in a player, to prove the experts "wrong".
Chargers are very likely to pick a WR. Williams has been mercurial at best, injured, and almost 30. Allen way past 30.
Shock Jock Mocks.
The odds are overwhelming that several teams are going to make the Lamar Jackson comparative.
The odds are overwhelming that several teams are going to make the Lamar Jackson comparative.
I have no idea how one can watch Daniels and conclude he is going to be able to play like Lamar Jackson in the NFL. For one thing, they run very differently. Daniels is more upright and gets into collisions at a much higher rate. Lamar is rare, nobody runs like him.
Numerous teams will covet Daniels come draft time (if they don't already) and he will never get out of the top 3 or 4 picks.
The Giants will also never take an OT in Rd1 based on comments from Schoen. Neal gets another year to start (and maybe fail). The Giants are moving up for a QB or if they can't get a deal done then they will likely go WR.
lol. I see the goal posts keep moving. You posted last week that Daniels being a top pick was a figment of BBIs imagination and that none of the analysts doing mock drafts had him going anywhere near that high. Suddenly, almost all of those mock drafts have Daniels going at the top of the draft and now you’re moving on to it still being a figment of BBIs imagination and that NFL teams (instead of mock drafts) surely don’t want the “stick figure”.
I can’t wait until Daniels gets taken in the top 3. Of course, Daniels could end up in the Hall of Fame and you’ll still be sticking to your guns that nobody outside BBI thinks he’s any good
Quote:
Don't be surprised if he goes lower than you think. Just because BBI got excited by a Heisman winner doesn't mean NFL teams want to bet their futures on a stick figure. He's not in the same proapect class as Williams.
This is correct. I do somewhat wonder where was all of that in his first four years. The evaluation process is going to be big for Daniels.
You could say the same thing about Burrow. Hey, I don’t know one way or the other but if true there is even less chance for us to get a new QB.
Quote:
The odds are overwhelming that several teams are going to make the Lamar Jackson comparative.
I have no idea how one can watch Daniels and conclude he is going to be able to play like Lamar Jackson in the NFL. For one thing, they run very differently. Daniels is more upright and gets into collisions at a much higher rate. Lamar is rare, nobody runs like him.
I don't think he is going to play like Jackson in the NFL. I think he is a better passer, at least at this stage of his career. And different type of runner albeit no less effective.
JD is the goods.
Yeah. That's probably not enough for us to go from #6 to #1, and certainly not enough to come up from #8.
They just heard and saw highlights that Evan Neal was bad that easy to pencil in OT for Giants. Nothing to see in this mock draft.
Even Falcons trade with the Bears was really light.
Bears will want more.
Also, for the Giants, that's sort of a worst case scenario where Nabers is gone and they probably don't want to go OL. I'd go with Brock Bowers or the #1 defensive player assuming it's Dallas Turner or another pass rusher.
Won't be sexy but he could be a 6-7 year pro bowler type at tackle.
Quote:
Alt is the least appealing to me.
Won't be sexy but he could be a 6-7 year pro bowler type at tackle.
or be a bust like Neal.
No, he doesn't know. None of us do.
But if he never played an NFL game ever again then yes he would be labeled a "bust". And that is a fact.
However, I wouldn't be surprised to see them get a veteran backup QB who is qualified to start and skip QB entirely in this draft.
Quote:
Don't be surprised if he goes lower than you think. Just because BBI got excited by a Heisman winner doesn't mean NFL teams want to bet their futures on a stick figure. He's not in the same proapect class as Williams.
lol. I see the goal posts keep moving. You posted last week that Daniels being a top pick was a figment of BBIs imagination and that none of the analysts doing mock drafts had him going anywhere near that high. Suddenly, almost all of those mock drafts have Daniels going at the top of the draft and now you’re moving on to it still being a figment of BBIs imagination and that NFL teams (instead of mock drafts) surely don’t want the “stick figure”.
I can’t wait until Daniels gets taken in the top 3. Of course, Daniels could end up in the Hall of Fame and you’ll still be sticking to your guns that nobody outside BBI thinks he’s any good
Err.. i never said that. I think it is likely that he goes 3rd, latest 6th. Have said this all along. And I added I would be thrilled if the Giants got him. He's a great consolation prize if we don't get Williams. My point has been very few have him going #1, and that was in response to allstarjim (i believe) saying it was 50-50 Daniels goes #1. No it's not 50-50 he goes first. Vegas has Williams -500 and Daniels btwn +1400 and +3500. That's not 50-50. And I do believe there is a real possibility he slips further
Quote:
In comment 16359341 M.S. said:
Quote:
The odds are overwhelming that several teams are going to make the Lamar Jackson comparative.
I have no idea how one can watch Daniels and conclude he is going to be able to play like Lamar Jackson in the NFL. For one thing, they run very differently. Daniels is more upright and gets into collisions at a much higher rate. Lamar is rare, nobody runs like him.
I don't think he is going to play like Jackson in the NFL. I think he is a better passer, at least at this stage of his career. And different type of runner albeit no less effective.
JD is the goods.
I think Daniels is an intriguing prospect, mainly for his running and deep ball. His size/frame and overall arm talent remain questions. I'd be happy if the Giants took a shot at him, but in this draft, Caleb Williams is the best prospect, maybe the goods (whatever that means, they all entail risk), Daniels is in a lower tier. And I am pretty sure that general perception of the difference between the two will hold thru draft day.
There’s no such thing as a “sure fire tackle”. There are many people on here that think the only risk and the only players that may bust are QBs. You’re wrong.
The draft is full of variables but that’s too much. It’s QB, Edge, Wr.
Right now, Neal is a huge bust, but with an option to save his career one last time - IMV - in 2024.
(Although I would move Neal right now, but that's a different issue...)
Truth be told, if the players are similar, I'd always opt for the OT over the WR.
Quote:
Had him in the 40s a couple months ago. Daniels run up the board is fairly recent, but don’t be surprised if sure fire tackles are preferred by those wanting to take less risk. The positional value isn’t that far off.
There’s no such thing as a “sure fire tackle”. There are many people on here that think the only risk and the only players that may bust are QBs. You’re wrong.
Yes. There's no surefire anything. All positions have had elite top-4 prospects go bust. Even MHJ is not surefire. Would anybody be shocked if Nabers winds up the better receiver?
An impact defensive player is definitely in the cards. If a pass rusher like Dallas Turner is the highest on their board I think they could take him. Same for an elite CB to pair with Banks.
The thing is that the draft is stacked with offensive at the top of the first rounds so it looks like BPA and need will align there for the Giants.
Disagree completely. Neal was an elite tackle at Alabama. His technique has been completely destroyed. Instead of throwing away young assets, how about finding a freakin coach that knows what the hell he’s doing with the OL? We get it, with the CBA you’re always in a big rush to make an immediate decision on players. In your world they either produce immediately or be gone immediately. That’s not how the real world works though.
Quote:
JT, you know for a fact that Neal is a bust?
Right now, Neal is a huge bust, but with an option to save his career one last time - IMV - in 2024.
(Although I would move Neal right now, but that's a different issue...)
I think it is fair to wonder if the bust label on Neal is a little much. According to PFF he only allowed 2 sacks all season. Maybe if we solidified the interior of the line he would improve dramatically.
I think it is fair to wonder if the bust label on Neal is a little much. According to PFF he only allowed 2 sacks all season. Maybe if we solidified the interior of the line he would improve dramatically.
Maybe. If Neal was a 6th round choice, he'd be gone. But I get that he was a lottery pick and he's afforded more time.
Obviously, Schoen/Daboll have concluded the issue is more coaching than talent for Neal. Thus, the move to replace Johnson.
But I don't think you can rule out the possibility that Neal peaked in Tuscaloosa. And he's just a classic miss.
He is on the clock, IMV...
No team with a shot at one of the top 3 QBs (especially a team like the Pats, who are starting over with a new HC) are going to pass on a rookie QB for a (likely) washed up QB like Russell Wilson.
Denver needs a QB and even they didn't want him.
I think that it's possible that a team needing a QB, and poised to pick one of the second tier guys (Penix, Nix or JJ) might consider Wilson as a bridge QB.
Quote:
In comment 16359436 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
JT, you know for a fact that Neal is a bust?
Right now, Neal is a huge bust, but with an option to save his career one last time - IMV - in 2024.
(Although I would move Neal right now, but that's a different issue...)
I think it is fair to wonder if the bust label on Neal is a little much. According to PFF he only allowed 2 sacks all season. Maybe if we solidified the interior of the line he would improve dramatically.
Neal allowed 2 sacks by the 3QTR of game 1 versus Dallas.
So I guess he threw a shut-out for the rest of the season! That would make him 2nd Team All-Pro at Right Tackle.
Quote:
Had him in the 40s a couple months ago. Daniels run up the board is fairly recent, but don’t be surprised if sure fire tackles are preferred by those wanting to take less risk. The positional value isn’t that far off.
There’s no such thing as a “sure fire tackle”. There are many people on here that think the only risk and the only players that may bust are QBs. You’re wrong.
Agree. I just don't follow the logic when posters keep saying their own no guarantees with QBs that go early, but everybody else turns into a Hall of Famer.
The Pats may not think they have to move up at all to get what they want if their QB grades are similar. They can sit tight and save the draft collateral.
I am fine with them adding another OT in the draft but not in the top 10. They have two second round picks and possibly two 3rd's if they lose Brandon Brown to a GM job. Use on of those picks on insurance for Neal but also a player that can kick inside if Neal does perform well under a new OL coach.
Quote:
The odds are overwhelming that several teams are going to make the Lamar Jackson comparative.
I have no idea how one can watch Daniels and conclude he is going to be able to play like Lamar Jackson in the NFL. For one thing, they run very differently. Daniels is more upright and gets into collisions at a much higher rate. Lamar is rare, nobody runs like him.
I disagree with you on Daniel’s prospects, but I do agree that no one runs like Lamar. His ability to maneuver his body at the last second to avoid direct contact is uncanny. It can’t be taught.
Quote:
Keep him as depth, move him to guard, trade him, whatever. He doesn't have to be the starting right tackle.
Disagree completely. Neal was an elite tackle at Alabama. His technique has been completely destroyed. Instead of throwing away young assets, how about finding a freakin coach that knows what the hell he’s doing with the OL? We get it, with the CBA you’re always in a big rush to make an immediate decision on players. In your world they either produce immediately or be gone immediately. That’s not how the real world works though.
Who's saying to throw him away? He's probably still close enough to his rookie snoring report that someone out there might be willing to trade a 3rd for him. I'd take that.
I'm just not into chasing lost causes. What are the odds Neal turns it around enough that we're going to want to pay him a second contract? Lower than 50%, surely.
If you implemented the approach I'm describing as a matter of policy you'd make mistakes now and then and let someone go that you should have kept. But I think that would be outweighed by the times you were right.
I'm not suggesting throwing Neal away for nothing. I'm just saying he's past the point of being a barrier if the opportunity to draft another tracker arises and makes sense. He's lost to right, through his poor play over two years, to feel like he shouldn't be challenged to keep his job as a starter.
Let's raise the standard instead of making excuses.
Quote:
In comment 16359612 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Keep him as depth, move him to guard, trade him, whatever. He doesn't have to be the starting right tackle.
Disagree completely. Neal was an elite tackle at Alabama. His technique has been completely destroyed. Instead of throwing away young assets, how about finding a freakin coach that knows what the hell he’s doing with the OL? We get it, with the CBA you’re always in a big rush to make an immediate decision on players. In your world they either produce immediately or be gone immediately. That’s not how the real world works though.
Who's saying to throw him away? He's probably still close enough to his rookie snoring report that someone out there might be willing to trade a 3rd for him. I'd take that.
I'm just not into chasing lost causes. What are the odds Neal turns it around enough that we're going to want to pay him a second contract? Lower than 50%, surely.
If you implemented the approach I'm describing as a matter of policy you'd make mistakes now and then and let someone go that you should have kept. But I think that would be outweighed by the times you were right.
I'm not suggesting throwing Neal away for nothing. I'm just saying he's past the point of being a barrier if the opportunity to draft another tracker arises and makes sense. He's lost to right, through his poor play over two years, to feel like he shouldn't be challenged to keep his job as a starter.
Let's raise the standard instead of making excuses.
Fantastic post.
Quote:
Plus, why would LAC pick a WR when their defense was bottom 5. You would have to assume no one has ever come back from Williams injury. They need a lot of help on D, more than several picks.
Chargers are very likely to pick a WR. Williams has been mercurial at best, injured, and almost 30. Allen way past 30.
didn't the Chargers pick a WR in the first round last year?
In his freshman year, he threw 2900 yards 17 TD, and 2 ints.
He played a shortened year the following year and then the team stunk the year after and he transferred out.
Career Stats
Because Allen may have to go cap wise, Williams is coming off yet another injury Quentin Johnston and Joshua Palmer have yet to show they can be #1's.
Quote:
Daniels was pretty average to not good at Arizona State.
In his freshman year, he threw 2900 yards 17 TD, and 2 ints.
He played a shortened year the following year and then the team stunk the year after and he transferred out.
Career Stats
So we are using the "team stunk" excuse for him now?
Quote:
In comment 16359424 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
Daniels was pretty average to not good at Arizona State.
In his freshman year, he threw 2900 yards 17 TD, and 2 ints.
He played a shortened year the following year and then the team stunk the year after and he transferred out.
Career Stats
So we are using the "team stunk" excuse for him now?
That’s been the excuse for your boy since freshman year at Duke, and you’re the conductor on that excuse train. But nobody can use it for one season for Daniels? Haha, of course…
Quote:
Daniels was pretty average to not good at Arizona State.
In his freshman year, he threw 2900 yards 17 TD, and 2 ints.
He played a shortened year the following year and then the team stunk the year after and he transferred out.
Good post. And not only that, Daniels, as a freshman, beat #6 Oregon and Herbert.
Jones hasn't produced consistently through his entire college and NFL careers. When someone is the same over and over, the reason why becomes more clear.
See the difference?
I’m not sure Schoen could survive another top ten OL pick flaming out. I think the optics matter even though Joe Schoen would tell you he’ll pick the BPA.
An Alt pick would annoy a lot of people, me included. I want a QB. But if the guy is as good as some think he can be (multiple pro bowls) and we finally book end the OL, it would be hard for me to complain much.
I agree with Terps though, I would have no marriage to Neal at RT and they better bring in some competition there.
If they could pick Alt and still find a way to grab someone like Nix I’d be excited.
Picking Alt or Fashanu only makes sense if you also draft left handed Penix.
I’m not sure Schoen could survive another top ten OL pick flaming out. I think the optics matter even though Joe Schoen would tell you he’ll pick the BPA.
An Alt pick would annoy a lot of people, me included. I want a QB. But if the guy is as good as some think he can be (multiple pro bowls) and we finally book end the OL, it would be hard for me to complain much.
I agree with Terps though, I would have no marriage to Neal at RT and they better bring in some competition there.
If they could pick Alt and still find a way to grab someone like Nix I’d be excited.
Well played, Sir!
I’m not sure Schoen could survive another top ten OL pick flaming out. I think the optics matter even though Joe Schoen would tell you he’ll pick the BPA.
An Alt pick would annoy a lot of people, me included. I want a QB. But if the guy is as good as some think he can be (multiple pro bowls) and we finally book end the OL, it would be hard for me to complain much.
I agree with Terps though, I would have no marriage to Neal at RT and they better bring in some competition there.
If they could pick Alt and still find a way to grab someone like Nix I’d be excited.
But wasn't that the argument to select Neal 2 years ago? I understand the point that they need to expect more and be ready move faster on a mistake. But I think Neal deserves another season to see if they truly have anything.
But if they pass on Daniels at 6 I will lose it.
A top-tier, high functioning tight end affects the many facets of the field of play. (Georgia's Bowers is who I'm thinking of in the 1st round).
To their credit, the Giants recognized this, last year and took a chance and traded for Darren Waller (who looked like a terrifying unstoppable force in training camp). Unfortunately, he has a chronic nerve condition that is not going to get better.
The prudent thing is to trade for a ligit pro bowl type vet guard who starts at right guard on opening day. They may find a 2nd round guard, if not they may need to find another first quality vet guard to play left guard.
It’s frustrating that Neal hasn’t worked out but sunk cost is not a reason to avoid making good decisions in the future. If there’s a stud tackle who we are confident can lock down the right then go for it.
But I suspect QB or WR will grade higher on BPA and need.
It’s frustrating that Neal hasn’t worked out but sunk cost is not a reason to avoid making good decisions in the future. If there’s a stud tackle who we are confident can lock down the right then go for it.
But I suspect QB or WR will grade higher on BPA and need.
I am absolutely sure that OT will not be in play at #6. They may go oline in the 2nd or 3rd round, but ER and WR are huge needs. They didn't fire Bobby Johnson and hire Carmen Bricillo to give up on Evan Neal and Josh Ezeudu.
And yes I believe if Schoen can trade up to get his QB, he will do it.