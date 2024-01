The Athletic First Round Mock Draft (and it's a doozy)

Nick BaumgardnerJan 10, 2024So, he has Atlanta trading all the way up from #8 to grab QB Caleb Williams with the first overall selection. They trade their #8 pick, #43 (second round) and "future" First and Second round picks. I don't think that's enough draft capital to entice the Bears.After Caleb Williams and Drake Maye (QB UNC) go 1-2, he has LSU QB Jayden Daniels slipping past the Giants and sliding all the way down to Minny at #11. Good luck with that, especially with the Pats desperate for a new QB sitting at #3.Instead of Jayden Daniels, he has the Giants picking a BBI favorite at #6 -- OT Joe Alt from Notre Dame! (:-()Joe Schoen has not drafted a QB in his first two years as GM and -- given Daniel Jones' injury status -- seems like he may snag a QB somewhere in Round One. If not QB, perhaps either EDGE or WR:1. Atlanta Falcons (from CHI via CAR): Caleb Williams, QB, USC2. Washington Commanders: Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina3. New England Patriots: Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State4. Arizona Cardinals: Olu Fashanu, OT, Penn State5. Los Angeles Chargers: Malik Nabers, WR, LSU6. New York Giants: Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame7. Tennessee Titans: Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia8. Chicago Bears (from ATL): Keon Coleman, WR, Florida State9. Chicago Bears: Dallas Turner, edge, Alabama10. New York Jets: JC Latham, OT, Alabama11. Minnesota Vikings: Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU 2024 NFL mock draft - ( New Window