Giants are hiring Carmen Bricillo

leatherneck570 : 5:06 pm
For OL Coach per Jeremy Fowler
So, what became of Carmine Popovich?  
Gruber : 5:56 pm : link
He refused to take the COVID vaccine, lost his job, and then........?
RE: anyone else a bit uneasy  
Breeze_94 : 5:57 pm : link
In comment 16360216 Giantsfan79 said:
Quote:
that the Raiders blocked Patrick Graham from interviewing, but had no problems letting Bricillo go?


Am I worried about the Raiders judgement? The same ownership that gave a 10 yr deal to Gruden, then followed that up with McDaniels? No not really.
From Carmen  
thrunthrublue : 5:59 pm : link
Miranda to Carmen Bricillo….will be joyful to see the ‘24 O line pass block, and pick up crossing stunts for the first time in over ten years!
great hire  
Rory : 6:00 pm : link
think he was the target even before the Bobby Johnson firing.
Time will tell, but hopefully he's the right guy....  
Simms11 : 6:01 pm : link
if he even gets this oline playing average, it'll be a huge boost to the Offense.
Carmen welcome!  
ThomasG : 6:01 pm : link
Now don't listen to or believe one word from anyone in that front office or the coaching staff about the Offensive Line issues and what needs to be done. They are all morons and if they had any clue, this wouldn't be the complete disaster it is.

Make your own assessments, rely on your own judgment and get everybody else on-board with YOUR recommendations and decisions.

Go to work and don't stop until Evan Neal is a pro bowler!

Is imagine the had a short list out together weeks ago  
Larry in Pencilvania : 6:03 pm : link
They didn't want to look like fools settling for another Bobby Johnson. Once they were blocked by Atlanta they pounced.

I'm hoping they jump at Larry Izzo for special teams as Seattle is letting their staff interview
For those saying this was rushed  
jeffro1 : 6:05 pm : link
Don't you think Schoen is the kind of guy who has lists for everything? He has contingency plans for contingency plans. He probably has a ranked order of replacement candidates for every position on the staff ready to go at a moment's notice.

I think the writing was on the wall to the public after his Evans scouting comment. He has probably had candidates for replacement ranked for a long time and at least since then.
How do we know it was rushed?  
bc4life : 6:05 pm : link
Do you think Daboll decided to fire him on the last day of the season? Daboll knew for some time he was going to go in a different direction. This was one of the first people he reached out to.
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 6:06 pm : link
His number one goal: fix Evan Neal ASAP.
I want to like it  
Ten Ton Hammer : 6:08 pm : link
Or even believe they had a list and knew who they wanted.

I just trust nothing with this team anymore.
I agree with what many are saying  
5BowlsSoon : 6:12 pm : link
The list of OL coaches has been talked about, discussed, and researched for many weeks…..we know two guys they liked…one was blocked. Fortunately for us, this guy wasn’t.

There was no way to a very small way MUNCHAK was leaving the west coast…at least I’ve read that on X and on here. The Eagles guy is a pipe dream. Even if they fire Sirianni, do you really think Eagles would give Giants permission to talk with him while under contract? lol
RE: …  
section125 : 6:12 pm : link
In comment 16360304 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
His number one goal: fix Evan Neal ASAP.


Yes, and Schmitz and Ezeudu...I still think Ezeudu has the goods to play as a very good guard. Good feet and movement. His footwork, IIRC is sloppy.
This guy is going to watch tape from any Dallas game the last 2 years  
Chris684 : 6:13 pm : link
or maybe the Seattle game this year and roll up his sleeves real quick.

This is a massive job with only Andrew Thomas to count on. You like the promise with JMS but lots of work to do. Neal, Ezeudu and McKethan all have produced nothing so far.
That name reminds me of boxing champ ....  
Manny in CA : 6:14 pm : link
Carmen Basilio -



Old-timers, remember that great fight, in '58, against Sugar-Ray Robinson, (pictured above) ?
Would have liked  
Southern Man : 6:21 pm : link
giving Munchak a chance to say no
RE: This guy is going to watch tape from any Dallas game the last 2 years  
5BowlsSoon : 6:23 pm : link
In comment 16360323 Chris684 said:
Quote:
or maybe the Seattle game this year and roll up his sleeves real quick.

This is a massive job with only Andrew Thomas to count on. You like the promise with JMS but lots of work to do. Neal, Ezeudu and McKethan all have produced nothing so far.


Don’t forget Philips and Peart. Based on Peaet’s final game…..who knows?
RE: Would have liked  
5BowlsSoon : 6:25 pm : link
In comment 16360333 Southern Man said:
Quote:
giving Munchak a chance to say no


Maybe they did give a call to him or agent….just not reported. A phone call only takes a minute….why not reach out to the best first before you go down the list?
RE: Not exactly a robust or extensive coaching search..  
djstat : 6:32 pm : link
In comment 16360215 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
.
How do you know? They could have interviewed 3-4 coaches. Unlike a HC they don’t announce all interviews for a position coach.
Good luck coach,  
darren in pdx : 6:38 pm : link
this guy will be a Giants legend if he can turn the unit to be at least average after the past decade of futility.
darren  
bc4life : 6:39 pm : link
it's been longer than a decade
Solid hire  
Big_Pete : 6:41 pm : link
This is a solid hire.

Interestingly I noticed the PFF Online rankings:

2021 (Patriots): 9th
2022 (Raiders): 10th
2023 (Raiders): 10th

In 2021, the Raiders ranked 28th

PFF is what it is, but this does indicate, Bricillo can put decent offensive lines on the pitch.

The Giants ranked:
2021: 30th
2022: 30th
2023: 30th
Is it too optimistic  
Pepe LePugh : 6:45 pm : link
to think that with coaching and, say a third round add, that the OL could actually not suck?
RE: RE: Not exactly a robust or extensive coaching search..  
Ten Ton Hammer : 6:49 pm : link
In comment 16360340 djstat said:
Quote:
In comment 16360215 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


.

How do you know? They could have interviewed 3-4 coaches. Unlike a HC they don’t announce all interviews for a position coach.


Oh I don't know anything other than that they were denied the opportunity to interview the Falcons coach.

My expectation was that if they *had* interviewed 3-4 people within 3 days of firing the previous coach, word of that would have reached the people who get that kind of information to the public.
hope he's good but i have no idea  
Eric on Li : 6:50 pm : link
id have probably hired someone like mike munchak in the middle of the season to help figure out how to run the organizations offensive line strategy from drafting to coaching.

it seems like no position has been more negatively impacted with all the rules/cba/college changes than OL, and as a business they need to move away from being totally at the whim of a singular position coach.
Raiders write up  
5BowlsSoon : 6:50 pm : link
On our guy
CB - ( New Window )
RE: hope he's good but i have no idea  
Chris in Philly : 6:55 pm : link
In comment 16360360 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
id have probably hired someone like mike munchak in the middle of the season to help figure out how to run the organizations offensive line strategy from drafting to coaching.

it seems like no position has been more negatively impacted with all the rules/cba/college changes than OL, and as a business they need to move away from being totally at the whim of a singular position coach.


Yo are assuming Mike Munchak would have been interested in that.
Great news  
New Yorker : 7:01 pm : link
Carmen Bricillo is the best guy we could of gotten for oline coach,we pounched on this deal right away too.Great Job.
At this point, I don't care how fast it was  
David B. : 7:04 pm : link
If he can do the job better than the last bunch of OL coaches.

I finally found the list of Giants OL coaches since the last Superbowl and Pat Flaherty.

Bobby Johnson 2022-2023 | 15-18-1 | 45.6%
Rob Sale 2021 | 4-13-0 | 23.5%
Marc Colombo 2020 | 6-10-0 | 37.5%
Hal Hunter 2018-2019 | 9-23-0 | 28.1%
Mike Solari 2016-2017 | 14-18-0 | 43.8%
Pat Flaherty 2004-2015 | 102-90-0 | 53.1%
RE: RE: hope he's good but i have no idea  
Eric on Li : 7:08 pm : link
In comment 16360365 Chris in Philly said:
Quote:
In comment 16360360 Eric on Li said:


Quote:


id have probably hired someone like mike munchak in the middle of the season to help figure out how to run the organizations offensive line strategy from drafting to coaching.

it seems like no position has been more negatively impacted with all the rules/cba/college changes than OL, and as a business they need to move away from being totally at the whim of a singular position coach.



Yo are assuming Mike Munchak would have been interested in that.


wouldnt have had to be mike munchak, he happened to be out of the league last year which is why i mentioned him, he was available. it cant just be any old retired OL coach, but id imagine there's one out there who has forgotten more about OL play than most head coaches and would see appeal in an off field more strategic role.

i know of at least 1 nhl team that structures their goaltending strategy that way with an off ice director of goaltending who the day to day goalie coaches (nhl/ahl) report into.
RE: RE: Not saying I hate it  
Mayo2JZ : 7:10 pm : link
In comment 16360229 ThreePoints said:
Quote:
In comment 16360217 BigBlueShock said:


Quote:


But is he the only one they interviewed? This just seems a bit rushed to me, no?



I’d tend to agree, but I imagine the team knew Johnson was going to be fired the minute they could. This has probably been in the works for weeks, in terms of scouting replacements.


And what do you know about hiring a position coach?
RE: Raiders write up  
j_rud : 7:10 pm : link
In comment 16360361 5BowlsSoon said:
Quote:
On our guy CB - ( New Window )


I know it's a pr piece but the stats are impressive. Also love that he's a western PA guy. Lotta good football out there, produces a lot of pros and coaches.
—-  
Peppers : 7:12 pm : link
Good hire.
Expect the Giants to add at least one OL from Vegas  
Jay on the Island : 7:32 pm : link
If I had to guess it will be OT Jermaine Eluemunor. He will be cheap and could be the answer if Neal falters again.
RE: .  
Giantimistic : 7:37 pm : link
In comment 16360286 Anakim said:
Quote:
Chad Forbes
@NFLDraftBites
Don’t think #Giants Fans realize the upgrade Carmen Bricillo represents. Worked under Alabama’s current OL Coach Eric Wolford at Youngstown State & Dante Scarnecchia with Patriots. Did an EXCEPTIONAL job with Raiders O-Line in 2023. Best OL Coach Giants have had in yrs.


I truly don’t think the Pats win as many superbowls without Dante. I am good for protégés of his.
RE: Expect the Giants to add at least one OL from Vegas  
Eric on Li : 7:37 pm : link
In comment 16360393 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
If I had to guess it will be OT Jermaine Eluemunor. He will be cheap and could be the answer if Neal falters again.


it would be expensive but if Onwenu is willing to play G that would be a nice add. just turned 26. was a top 10 OL on PFF his first 3 years, has played both guard spots and RT (where he started this past year).
I like this hire...  
Amtoft : 7:46 pm : link
The Raiders OL played really well the last couple of years. This year with a rookie QB and a patch work OL that changed almost every week gave up 45 less sacks than us with only 40. They averaged 2.35 sacks given up a game to our 5! per game. The year before with Carr he was sacked 27 times in 15 games which is 1.8 per game compared to our 2.75 per game with DJ last year without all the injuries to our OL. I think we got a very good one.
No more rotation stuff in camp  
RCPhoenix : 7:56 pm : link
Continuity matters. Identify the likely starters and let them play together as a unit.

Basically do the George Costanza approach. As in, the exact opposite of what Johnson did.
RE: RE: Expect the Giants to add at least one OL from Vegas  
Jay on the Island : 8:07 pm : link
In comment 16360397 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 16360393 Jay on the Island said:


Quote:


If I had to guess it will be OT Jermaine Eluemunor. He will be cheap and could be the answer if Neal falters again.



it would be expensive but if Onwenu is willing to play G that would be a nice add. just turned 26. was a top 10 OL on PFF his first 3 years, has played both guard spots and RT (where he started this past year).

I think the Giants will make one big splash in free agency on a guard. I think Hunt and Dotson are going to be too expensive but Onwenu would be a little cheaper and offers more versatility. He would be so valuable to us because he can kick out to RT if Neal continues to struggle.

The Giants should draft a guard early but they can’t go into next season with a day two pick starting at one guard spot with Ezeudu and McKethan battling for the other one. That is way too much inexperience inside when you add in JMS.
RE: No more rotation stuff in camp  
Jay on the Island : 8:07 pm : link
In comment 16360410 RCPhoenix said:
Quote:
Continuity matters. Identify the likely starters and let them play together as a unit.

Basically do the George Costanza approach. As in, the exact opposite of what Johnson did.

I think Daboll learned his lesson.
From the Raiders Reddit page  
Sean : 8:23 pm : link
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:24 pm : link
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
Couldn't pretend to know much about new Giants OL coach Carmen Bricillo, since I hadn't heard of him until two days ago. But I've heard very strong reviews in the past few hours from people who have worked with him.

Bricillo joined the Patriots in 2019 as an offensive assistant, spending a year learning under legendary O-line coach Dante Scarnecchia. I just spoke to Scarnecchia, who spoke very highly of Bricillo.

"He's a good guy to work with, very smart guy, good football coach, great work ethic — all those things that you put a lot of value on," Scarnecchia said.

Scarnecchia described Bricillo's coaching style as "assertive," but said Bricillo relates well to players. "I think he’s a really likable guy. He’s got a tough side and he’s got a compassionate side and I think that’s a good thing."

And no, the 75-year-old Scarnecchia has no interest in being a consultant or anything like that. He's very much retired and enjoying that.
Carmen Bricillo  
Big_Pete : 8:53 pm : link
I didn't know too much about Bricillo, the attached link gives some insight into what he is about.

I have to admit, the more I learn about Carmen Bricillo and what he brings to the team, the more I think he is a decent hire and will significantly help our offensive line.

Quote:

Some classic coaches like Bill Belichick, Vince Lombardi and Bill Parcells approach their job with a dictatorial style, and they have Super Bowl championships to lend creativity to their style.

Conversely, coaches such as Pete Carroll and Sean McVay are traditionally branded as "players' coaches" by those who set football on the gridiron.


Lastly, and perhaps the most difficult to find, is a coach like Bricillo, the Las Vegas Raiders offensive line coach.

This might surprise most fans, but the third type of coach has won more championships, yet they are the hardest to find. They are the John Madden-type leaders.

A coach like Bricillo is rare; they have the hard-nosed expectations of a Bill Belichick, yet they have the relationship and warmth with their players.


Quote:

I asked center Andre James about what the player told me, and he said: "Since the first day Carm came in, he's just demanded perfection, and you really don't want anything else from a coach, especially an offensive line coach, with the consistency that's required to play offense line. So, since day one, he came in, and he's pushed our group to do better in everything we do. And we really respect that. Like I said, you want a guy like that, just a good guy you want to have in your room. And guys respect him, he's a great leader, and it's been great having him."


Link - ( New Window )
link  
Big_Pete : 9:07 pm : link
My apologies, I forgot to include the title for this link.

It is a fairly in depth article. It also includes a bunch of video interviews with Carmen Bricillo.

Hopefully others will find it of interest.
Josh McDaniels and the Las Vegas Raiders Secret Weapon - ( New Window )
RE: RE: No more rotation stuff in camp  
RCPhoenix : 9:26 pm : link
In comment 16360420 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
In comment 16360410 RCPhoenix said:


Quote:


Continuity matters. Identify the likely starters and let them play together as a unit.

Basically do the George Costanza approach. As in, the exact opposite of what Johnson did.


I think Daboll learned his lesson.


I hope so.
RE: Is it too optimistic  
Blueworm : 9:50 pm : link
In comment 16360355 Pepe LePugh said:
Quote:
to think that with coaching and, say a third round add, that the OL could actually not suck?


One of the midrounders has to come through.
No one has five first rounders.
FANTASTIC!  
ConsistentGiantFan : 9:58 pm : link
Amazing! Whoppee!
RE: Carmen Bricillo  
Dankbeerman : 10:21 pm : link
In comment 16360461 Big_Pete said:
Quote:
I didn't know too much about Bricillo, the attached link gives some insight into what he is about.

I have to admit, the more I learn about Carmen Bricillo and what he brings to the team, the more I think he is a decent hire and will significantly help our offensive line.



Quote:



Some classic coaches like Bill Belichick, Vince Lombardi and Bill Parcells approach their job with a dictatorial style, and they have Super Bowl championships to lend creativity to their style.

Conversely, coaches such as Pete Carroll and Sean McVay are traditionally branded as "players' coaches" by those who set football on the gridiron.


Lastly, and perhaps the most difficult to find, is a coach like Bricillo, the Las Vegas Raiders offensive line coach.

This might surprise most fans, but the third type of coach has won more championships, yet they are the hardest to find. They are the John Madden-type leaders.

A coach like Bricillo is rare; they have the hard-nosed expectations of a Bill Belichick, yet they have the relationship and warmth with their players.






Quote:



I asked center Andre James about what the player told me, and he said: "Since the first day Carm came in, he's just demanded perfection, and you really don't want anything else from a coach, especially an offensive line coach, with the consistency that's required to play offense line. So, since day one, he came in, and he's pushed our group to do better in everything we do. And we really respect that. Like I said, you want a guy like that, just a good guy you want to have in your room. And guys respect him, he's a great leader, and it's been great having him."


Link - ( New Window )
Great article. Very mucj wprth the read by all. Amd it leaves me satisfied by this hire. Onto the next one.
If he can get Neal turned around, that would be fantastic  
Greg from LI : 11:06 pm : link
.
This must....  
Bill E : 11:09 pm : link
...be a good hire.
The usual suspects are not commenting; which can only mean they are having trouble coming up with a negative spin.

Maybe they'll come up with something tomorrow.
