Giants are hiring Carmen Bricillo

Now don't listen to or believe one word from anyone in that front office or the coaching staff about the Offensive Line issues and what needs to be done. They are all morons and if they had any clue, this wouldn't be the complete disaster it is.
Make your own assessments, rely on your own judgment and get everybody else on-board with YOUR recommendations and decisions.
Go to work and don't stop until Evan Neal is a pro bowler!
Is imagine the had a short list out together weeks ago
Don't you think Schoen is the kind of guy who has lists for everything? He has contingency plans for contingency plans. He probably has a ranked order of replacement candidates for every position on the staff ready to go at a moment's notice.
I think the writing was on the wall to the public after his Evans scouting comment. He has probably had candidates for replacement ranked for a long time and at least since then.
The list of OL coaches has been talked about, discussed, and researched for many weeks…..we know two guys they liked…one was blocked. Fortunately for us, this guy wasn’t.
There was no way to a very small way MUNCHAK was leaving the west coast…at least I’ve read that on X and on here. The Eagles guy is a pipe dream. Even if they fire Sirianni, do you really think Eagles would give Giants permission to talk with him while under contract? lol
id have probably hired someone like mike munchak in the middle of the season to help figure out how to run the organizations offensive line strategy from drafting to coaching.
it seems like no position has been more negatively impacted with all the rules/cba/college changes than OL, and as a business they need to move away from being totally at the whim of a singular position coach.
Yo are assuming Mike Munchak would have been interested in that.
wouldnt have had to be mike munchak, he happened to be out of the league last year which is why i mentioned him, he was available. it cant just be any old retired OL coach, but id imagine there's one out there who has forgotten more about OL play than most head coaches and would see appeal in an off field more strategic role.
i know of at least 1 nhl team that structures their goaltending strategy that way with an off ice director of goaltending who the day to day goalie coaches (nhl/ahl) report into.
Don’t think #Giants Fans realize the upgrade Carmen Bricillo represents. Worked under Alabama’s current OL Coach Eric Wolford at Youngstown State & Dante Scarnecchia with Patriots. Did an EXCEPTIONAL job with Raiders O-Line in 2023. Best OL Coach Giants have had in yrs.
I truly don’t think the Pats win as many superbowls without Dante. I am good for protégés of his.
RE: Expect the Giants to add at least one OL from Vegas
If I had to guess it will be OT Jermaine Eluemunor. He will be cheap and could be the answer if Neal falters again.
it would be expensive but if Onwenu is willing to play G that would be a nice add. just turned 26. was a top 10 OL on PFF his first 3 years, has played both guard spots and RT (where he started this past year).
The Raiders OL played really well the last couple of years. This year with a rookie QB and a patch work OL that changed almost every week gave up 45 less sacks than us with only 40. They averaged 2.35 sacks given up a game to our 5! per game. The year before with Carr he was sacked 27 times in 15 games which is 1.8 per game compared to our 2.75 per game with DJ last year without all the injuries to our OL. I think we got a very good one.
I think the Giants will make one big splash in free agency on a guard. I think Hunt and Dotson are going to be too expensive but Onwenu would be a little cheaper and offers more versatility. He would be so valuable to us because he can kick out to RT if Neal continues to struggle.
The Giants should draft a guard early but they can’t go into next season with a day two pick starting at one guard spot with Ezeudu and McKethan battling for the other one. That is way too much inexperience inside when you add in JMS.
Couldn't pretend to know much about new Giants OL coach Carmen Bricillo, since I hadn't heard of him until two days ago. But I've heard very strong reviews in the past few hours from people who have worked with him.
Bricillo joined the Patriots in 2019 as an offensive assistant, spending a year learning under legendary O-line coach Dante Scarnecchia. I just spoke to Scarnecchia, who spoke very highly of Bricillo.
"He's a good guy to work with, very smart guy, good football coach, great work ethic — all those things that you put a lot of value on," Scarnecchia said.
Scarnecchia described Bricillo's coaching style as "assertive," but said Bricillo relates well to players. "I think he’s a really likable guy. He’s got a tough side and he’s got a compassionate side and I think that’s a good thing."
And no, the 75-year-old Scarnecchia has no interest in being a consultant or anything like that. He's very much retired and enjoying that.
I didn't know too much about Bricillo, the attached link gives some insight into what he is about.
I have to admit, the more I learn about Carmen Bricillo and what he brings to the team, the more I think he is a decent hire and will significantly help our offensive line.
Quote:
Some classic coaches like Bill Belichick, Vince Lombardi and Bill Parcells approach their job with a dictatorial style, and they have Super Bowl championships to lend creativity to their style.
Conversely, coaches such as Pete Carroll and Sean McVay are traditionally branded as "players' coaches" by those who set football on the gridiron.
Lastly, and perhaps the most difficult to find, is a coach like Bricillo, the Las Vegas Raiders offensive line coach.
This might surprise most fans, but the third type of coach has won more championships, yet they are the hardest to find. They are the John Madden-type leaders.
A coach like Bricillo is rare; they have the hard-nosed expectations of a Bill Belichick, yet they have the relationship and warmth with their players.
Quote:
I asked center Andre James about what the player told me, and he said: "Since the first day Carm came in, he's just demanded perfection, and you really don't want anything else from a coach, especially an offensive line coach, with the consistency that's required to play offense line. So, since day one, he came in, and he's pushed our group to do better in everything we do. And we really respect that. Like I said, you want a guy like that, just a good guy you want to have in your room. And guys respect him, he's a great leader, and it's been great having him."
Link - ( New Window )
Great article. Very mucj wprth the read by all. Amd it leaves me satisfied by this hire. Onto the next one.
If he can get Neal turned around, that would be fantastic
I'm hoping they jump at Larry Izzo for special teams as Seattle is letting their staff interview
I just trust nothing with this team anymore.
Yes, and Schmitz and Ezeudu...I still think Ezeudu has the goods to play as a very good guard. Good feet and movement. His footwork, IIRC is sloppy.
This is a massive job with only Andrew Thomas to count on. You like the promise with JMS but lots of work to do. Neal, Ezeudu and McKethan all have produced nothing so far.
Old-timers, remember that great fight, in '58, against Sugar-Ray Robinson, (pictured above) ?
This is a massive job with only Andrew Thomas to count on. You like the promise with JMS but lots of work to do. Neal, Ezeudu and McKethan all have produced nothing so far.
Don’t forget Philips and Peart. Based on Peaet’s final game…..who knows?
Maybe they did give a call to him or agent….just not reported. A phone call only takes a minute….why not reach out to the best first before you go down the list?
Interestingly I noticed the PFF Online rankings:
2021 (Patriots): 9th
2022 (Raiders): 10th
2023 (Raiders): 10th
In 2021, the Raiders ranked 28th
PFF is what it is, but this does indicate, Bricillo can put decent offensive lines on the pitch.
The Giants ranked:
2021: 30th
2022: 30th
2023: 30th
How do you know? They could have interviewed 3-4 coaches. Unlike a HC they don’t announce all interviews for a position coach.
Oh I don't know anything other than that they were denied the opportunity to interview the Falcons coach.
My expectation was that if they *had* interviewed 3-4 people within 3 days of firing the previous coach, word of that would have reached the people who get that kind of information to the public.
I finally found the list of Giants OL coaches since the last Superbowl and Pat Flaherty.
Bobby Johnson 2022-2023 | 15-18-1 | 45.6%
Rob Sale 2021 | 4-13-0 | 23.5%
Marc Colombo 2020 | 6-10-0 | 37.5%
Hal Hunter 2018-2019 | 9-23-0 | 28.1%
Mike Solari 2016-2017 | 14-18-0 | 43.8%
Pat Flaherty 2004-2015 | 102-90-0 | 53.1%
I know it's a pr piece but the stats are impressive. Also love that he's a western PA guy. Lotta good football out there, produces a lot of pros and coaches.
it would be expensive but if Onwenu is willing to play G that would be a nice add. just turned 26. was a top 10 OL on PFF his first 3 years, has played both guard spots and RT (where he started this past year).
Basically do the George Costanza approach. As in, the exact opposite of what Johnson did.
Basically do the George Costanza approach. As in, the exact opposite of what Johnson did.
I think Daboll learned his lesson.
It is a fairly in depth article. It also includes a bunch of video interviews with Carmen Bricillo.
Hopefully others will find it of interest.
Josh McDaniels and the Las Vegas Raiders Secret Weapon - ( New Window )
One of the midrounders has to come through.
No one has five first rounders.
Maybe they'll come up with something tomorrow.