Tony Pauline w/ interesting NYG info in his most recent mock

|
|Quote:
|6] NY Giants: Jayden Daniels/QB/LSU
This is a tough one. I didn’t think the Giants would go quarterback at this spot after the extension given to Daniel Jones last year, but people close to the organization keep telling me Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll will pick their quarterback this offseason.
I think Dabs wants a new QB.
Yep, especially with how much they traveled this year to check out the QBs. If I am not mistaken, they watched Maye a ton.
On April 25 at around 9:10pm, I expect this from Goodell:
"With the 6th pick in the 2024 NFL draft, the New York Football Giants select...anyone except a QB."
Quote:
Makes sense.
Yep, especially with how much they traveled this year to check out the QBs. If I am not mistaken, they watched Maye a ton.
Not any more than Williams, Nix, Penix, McCarthy which were multiple times. In fact Daniels is the one QB it seems the braintrust went to see only once.
LOL
Quote:
In comment 16360454 UberAlias said:
Quote:
Makes sense.
Yep, especially with how much they traveled this year to check out the QBs. If I am not mistaken, they watched Maye a ton.
Not any more than Williams, Nix, Penix, McCarthy which were multiple times. In fact Daniels is the one QB it seems the braintrust went to see only once.
I love how people assume they traveled specifically to see the QBs. Forget about the other 21 people playing on each team.
quote from nfl.com
Schoen was not on the QB trail at that time -- it was just part of his Labor Day travel plans -- but his attendance afforded him the opportunity to watch Maye live.
Whose to say the washington game vs usc he wasn't there to scout washingtons top 10 receiver etc. Everyone assumed he was watching the qb's because thats what people want to believe
agreed, especially with a new coach and such a high draft pick
Exactly. They may actually be in worse shape QB wise than we are.
Quote:
.
Exactly. They may actually be in worse shape QB wise than we are.
I agree. Mac Jones makes Daniel Jones look like Joe Montana.
Quote:
In comment 16360460 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
In comment 16360454 UberAlias said:
Quote:
Makes sense.
Yep, especially with how much they traveled this year to check out the QBs. If I am not mistaken, they watched Maye a ton.
Not any more than Williams, Nix, Penix, McCarthy which were multiple times. In fact Daniels is the one QB it seems the braintrust went to see only once.
I love how people assume they traveled specifically to see the QBs. Forget about the other 21 people playing on each team.
quote from nfl.com
Schoen was not on the QB trail at that time -- it was just part of his Labor Day travel plans -- but his attendance afforded him the opportunity to watch Maye live.
Whose to say the washington game vs usc he wasn't there to scout washingtons top 10 receiver etc. Everyone assumed he was watching the qb's because thats what people want to believe
You don't go to a game to scout one player. They are there for multiple players.
Quote:
In comment 16360460 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
In comment 16360454 UberAlias said:
Quote:
Makes sense.
Yep, especially with how much they traveled this year to check out the QBs. If I am not mistaken, they watched Maye a ton.
Not any more than Williams, Nix, Penix, McCarthy which were multiple times. In fact Daniels is the one QB it seems the braintrust went to see only once.
I love how people assume they traveled specifically to see the QBs. Forget about the other 21 people playing on each team.
quote from nfl.com
Schoen was not on the QB trail at that time -- it was just part of his Labor Day travel plans -- but his attendance afforded him the opportunity to watch Maye live.
Whose to say the washington game vs usc he wasn't there to scout washingtons top 10 receiver etc. Everyone assumed he was watching the qb's because thats what people want to believe
Or you’re hoping he wasn’t
Quote:
In comment 16360506 Blue21 said:
Quote:
.
Exactly. They may actually be in worse shape QB wise than we are.
I agree. Mac Jones makes Daniel Jones look like Joe Montana.
Depending on who they hire as a head coach, I could see them going after Kirk Cousins and drafting Harrison or trading down to acquire more assets/picks for the new GM
Quote:
In comment 16360512 BillT said:
Quote:
In comment 16360506 Blue21 said:
Quote:
.
Exactly. They may actually be in worse shape QB wise than we are.
I agree. Mac Jones makes Daniel Jones look like Joe Montana.
Depending on who they hire as a head coach, I could see them going after Kirk Cousins and drafting Harrison or trading down to acquire more assets/picks for the new GM
Russ is popular with Pats ownership
Quote:
In comment 16360506 Blue21 said:
Quote:
.
Exactly. They may actually be in worse shape QB wise than we are.
I agree. Mac Jones makes Daniel Jones look like Joe Montana.
Did you mean him or Joe Montagna?
Depending on who they hire as a head coach, I could see them going after Kirk Cousins and drafting Harrison or trading down to acquire more assets/picks for the new GM
The Cousins sweepstakes are going to be fascinating.
He could be a very hot commodity. If BB ends up in ATL, I think he's all over Cousins.
I would look for the Giants to take a QB at the end of the first or top of the second, but we are a long way from the draft.
That’s my dream. And I also think this is the best and only chance we get a top QB.
That’s my dream. And I also think this is the best and only chance we get a top QB.
There's smoke in this chimney. Lets see if Chicago is willing to deal though.
But I don't think he'll be there. I'm fine with them taking another OT over a WR.
Quote:
In comment 16360460 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
In comment 16360454 UberAlias said:
Quote:
Makes sense.
Yep, especially with how much they traveled this year to check out the QBs. If I am not mistaken, they watched Maye a ton.
Not any more than Williams, Nix, Penix, McCarthy which were multiple times. In fact Daniels is the one QB it seems the braintrust went to see only once.
I love how people assume they traveled specifically to see the QBs. Forget about the other 21 people playing on each team.
quote from nfl.com
Schoen was not on the QB trail at that time -- it was just part of his Labor Day travel plans -- but his attendance afforded him the opportunity to watch Maye live.
Whose to say the washington game vs usc he wasn't there to scout washingtons top 10 receiver etc. Everyone assumed he was watching the qb's because thats what people want to believe
You don’t send multiple front office execs to games to enjoy the pretzels.
The Giants will have to trade into the top 4 to get one of the top QBs
1 Chicago - Trade down or QB
2 Wash - Very likely taking a QB at 2 or trading up to 1
3 NE - Very likely taking a QB at 3 or trading up to 1 or 2
4 Ariz - Taking Harrison or trading down to QB hungry team
Ain't it wonderful.
Quote:
LOL
Some days I have no hope.
Never say never. They hire the next Dave Gettleman at GM and he might have him convinced they can win now with Mac and draft a RB at 3.
According to who? Giants scouted UNC 6 times this year, more than any other team.
I hope Schoen and Daboll land the QB of their choice in this draft. I also hope that Jones plays well enough to keep the guy on the bench. Then we can all feel good about the QB depth chart.
I never thought much of Andrew Luck.
You'll be waiting a long time for those prospects to come around.
I might also have a heart attack with the suspense waiting to see if he drops that far.
Giants should consider ways to get a QB and kill less fans this off-season..
I might also have a heart attack with the suspense waiting to see if he drops that far.
Giants should consider ways to get a QB and kill less fans this off-season..
Agreed on wanting Daniels. I might have to pass on watching the draft. Not only stress of him coming close but just missing NYG, but dread of legit chance of NYG passing on him as well.
It’s amazing how we won enough games to potentially keep us in “ QB Hell”!
They have to identify WHO is their guy, THEN determine if he’s worth the price of trading to #1 for. That’s the ONLY correct way to play it.
Based on comments Schoen and Daboll have made, I’m betting Maye is the guy they would want.
Is he worth a king’s ransom? They would have to START with a package of this year’s and next year’s 1 and 2. Then go from there. Chicago may want a QB, but offer them a sweet enough package, they’ll trade.
Quote:
if we got Jayden Daniels at 6.
I might also have a heart attack with the suspense waiting to see if he drops that far.
Giants should consider ways to get a QB and kill less fans this off-season..
Agreed on wanting Daniels. I might have to pass on watching the draft. Not only stress of him coming close but just missing NYG, but dread of legit chance of NYG passing on him as well.
Yup.
Knowing our luck he falls and Giants pass 🤦
My TV would have a remove through it so fast I'm already adding the repair guy on speed dial.
Pauline has ties throughout the NFL and he does a draft podcast with John Schmeelk. If he's hearing that the Giants will get a new QB this offseason, then it has some validity.
Whether Daniels will actually be available at 6 and also whether the Giants actually like him, is a different story.
Quote:
My hope is the Bears decide to commit to Fields and put the first pick up for sale. And we are enamored enough with Caleb Williams that we give up what it takes to get to 1.
That’s my dream. And I also think this is the best and only chance we get a top QB.
There's smoke in this chimney. Lets see if Chicago is willing to deal though.
Grit... can you expand alittle bit? :)