Tony Pauline w/ interesting NYG info in his most recent mock

Sean : 1/11/2024 8:44 pm
He has the Giants taking Jayden Daniels at 6, but found this interesting:
Quote:
6] NY Giants: Jayden Daniels/QB/LSU

This is a tough one. I didn’t think the Giants would go quarterback at this spot after the extension given to Daniel Jones last year, but people close to the organization keep telling me Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll will pick their quarterback this offseason.

Yep  
UberAlias : 1/11/2024 8:48 pm : link
Makes sense.
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/11/2024 8:51 pm : link
Sign me up for that.

I think Dabs wants a new QB.
RE: Yep  
robbieballs2003 : 1/11/2024 8:52 pm : link
In comment 16360454 UberAlias said:
Quote:
Makes sense.


Yep, especially with how much they traveled this year to check out the QBs. If I am not mistaken, they watched Maye a ton.
I'm still saying...  
bw in dc : 1/11/2024 8:54 pm : link
too good to be true.

On April 25 at around 9:10pm, I expect this from Goodell:

"With the 6th pick in the 2024 NFL draft, the New York Football Giants select...anyone except a QB."

thid is great of Daniels is there  
Dankbeerman : 1/11/2024 8:55 pm : link
but utterly stupid if they plan on taking a QB at 6 no matter what.
I feel like this guy  
Go Terps : 1/11/2024 8:56 pm : link
RE: RE: Yep  
Sammo85 : 1/11/2024 9:05 pm : link
In comment 16360460 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
In comment 16360454 UberAlias said:


Quote:


Makes sense.



Yep, especially with how much they traveled this year to check out the QBs. If I am not mistaken, they watched Maye a ton.


Not any more than Williams, Nix, Penix, McCarthy which were multiple times. In fact Daniels is the one QB it seems the braintrust went to see only once.
RE: I feel like this guy  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/11/2024 9:06 pm : link
In comment 16360468 Go Terps said:
Quote:


LOL
RE: RE: RE: Yep  
outeiroj : 1/11/2024 9:15 pm : link
In comment 16360488 Sammo85 said:
Quote:
In comment 16360460 robbieballs2003 said:


Quote:


In comment 16360454 UberAlias said:


Quote:


Makes sense.



Yep, especially with how much they traveled this year to check out the QBs. If I am not mistaken, they watched Maye a ton.



Not any more than Williams, Nix, Penix, McCarthy which were multiple times. In fact Daniels is the one QB it seems the braintrust went to see only once.


I love how people assume they traveled specifically to see the QBs. Forget about the other 21 people playing on each team.

quote from nfl.com

Schoen was not on the QB trail at that time -- it was just part of his Labor Day travel plans -- but his attendance afforded him the opportunity to watch Maye live.

Whose to say the washington game vs usc he wasn't there to scout washingtons top 10 receiver etc. Everyone assumed he was watching the qb's because thats what people want to believe
There is no way the Patriots pass on a QB .  
Blue21 : 1/11/2024 9:16 pm : link
.
RE: There is no way the Patriots pass on a QB .  
outeiroj : 1/11/2024 9:20 pm : link
In comment 16360506 Blue21 said:
Quote:
.


agreed, especially with a new coach and such a high draft pick
RE: There is no way the Patriots pass on a QB .  
BillT : 1/11/2024 9:21 pm : link
In comment 16360506 Blue21 said:
Quote:
.

Exactly. They may actually be in worse shape QB wise than we are.
RE: RE: There is no way the Patriots pass on a QB .  
bw in dc : 1/11/2024 9:23 pm : link
In comment 16360512 BillT said:
Quote:
In comment 16360506 Blue21 said:


Quote:


.


Exactly. They may actually be in worse shape QB wise than we are.


I agree. Mac Jones makes Daniel Jones look like Joe Montana.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Yep  
robbieballs2003 : 1/11/2024 9:24 pm : link
In comment 16360505 outeiroj said:
Quote:
In comment 16360488 Sammo85 said:


Quote:


In comment 16360460 robbieballs2003 said:


Quote:


In comment 16360454 UberAlias said:


Quote:


Makes sense.



Yep, especially with how much they traveled this year to check out the QBs. If I am not mistaken, they watched Maye a ton.



Not any more than Williams, Nix, Penix, McCarthy which were multiple times. In fact Daniels is the one QB it seems the braintrust went to see only once.



I love how people assume they traveled specifically to see the QBs. Forget about the other 21 people playing on each team.

quote from nfl.com

Schoen was not on the QB trail at that time -- it was just part of his Labor Day travel plans -- but his attendance afforded him the opportunity to watch Maye live.

Whose to say the washington game vs usc he wasn't there to scout washingtons top 10 receiver etc. Everyone assumed he was watching the qb's because thats what people want to believe


You don't go to a game to scout one player. They are there for multiple players.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Yep  
ajr2456 : 1/11/2024 9:24 pm : link
In comment 16360505 outeiroj said:
Quote:
In comment 16360488 Sammo85 said:


Quote:


In comment 16360460 robbieballs2003 said:


Quote:


In comment 16360454 UberAlias said:


Quote:


Makes sense.



Yep, especially with how much they traveled this year to check out the QBs. If I am not mistaken, they watched Maye a ton.



Not any more than Williams, Nix, Penix, McCarthy which were multiple times. In fact Daniels is the one QB it seems the braintrust went to see only once.



I love how people assume they traveled specifically to see the QBs. Forget about the other 21 people playing on each team.

quote from nfl.com

Schoen was not on the QB trail at that time -- it was just part of his Labor Day travel plans -- but his attendance afforded him the opportunity to watch Maye live.

Whose to say the washington game vs usc he wasn't there to scout washingtons top 10 receiver etc. Everyone assumed he was watching the qb's because thats what people want to believe


Or you’re hoping he wasn’t
RE: RE: RE: There is no way the Patriots pass on a QB .  
TommyWiseau : 1/11/2024 9:28 pm : link
In comment 16360516 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16360512 BillT said:


Quote:


In comment 16360506 Blue21 said:


Quote:


.


Exactly. They may actually be in worse shape QB wise than we are.



I agree. Mac Jones makes Daniel Jones look like Joe Montana.



Depending on who they hire as a head coach, I could see them going after Kirk Cousins and drafting Harrison or trading down to acquire more assets/picks for the new GM
RE: RE: RE: RE: There is no way the Patriots pass on a QB .  
ajr2456 : 1/11/2024 9:31 pm : link
In comment 16360522 TommyWiseau said:
Quote:
In comment 16360516 bw in dc said:


Quote:


In comment 16360512 BillT said:


Quote:


In comment 16360506 Blue21 said:


Quote:


.


Exactly. They may actually be in worse shape QB wise than we are.



I agree. Mac Jones makes Daniel Jones look like Joe Montana.




Depending on who they hire as a head coach, I could see them going after Kirk Cousins and drafting Harrison or trading down to acquire more assets/picks for the new GM


Russ is popular with Pats ownership
Want nothing to do with that bean pole at 6  
BlueHurricane : 1/11/2024 9:32 pm : link
Who had hours to sit back and throw with zero pressure on him. He is a bigger reach than Jones was.
RE: RE: RE: There is no way the Patriots pass on a QB .  
Mike in NY : 1/11/2024 9:32 pm : link
In comment 16360516 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16360512 BillT said:


Quote:


In comment 16360506 Blue21 said:


Quote:


.


Exactly. They may actually be in worse shape QB wise than we are.



I agree. Mac Jones makes Daniel Jones look like Joe Montana.


Did you mean him or Joe Montagna?
Ummm… with what pick?  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 1/11/2024 9:36 pm : link
I have trouble taking any mock seriously in which Jayden Daniels has dropped all the way to six and the Giants are in some sort of conundrum. Even a Laremy Tunsil video wouldn’t make him fall that far.
RE: RE: RE: RE: There is no way the Patriots pass on a QB .  
bw in dc : 1/11/2024 9:41 pm : link
In comment 16360522 TommyWiseau said:
Quote:


Depending on who they hire as a head coach, I could see them going after Kirk Cousins and drafting Harrison or trading down to acquire more assets/picks for the new GM


The Cousins sweepstakes are going to be fascinating.

He could be a very hot commodity. If BB ends up in ATL, I think he's all over Cousins.
I  
AcidTest : 1/11/2024 9:42 pm : link
still think the QBs will all be long gone by six.

I would look for the Giants to take a QB at the end of the first or top of the second, but we are a long way from the draft.
.  
Danny Kanell : 1/11/2024 9:48 pm : link
My hope is the Bears decide to commit to Fields and put the first pick up for sale. And we are enamored enough with Caleb Williams that we give up what it takes to get to 1.

That’s my dream. And I also think this is the best and only chance we get a top QB.
I love the no way this team  
jvm52106 : 1/11/2024 9:56 pm : link
Or that team passes on QB but you assume said team only looks at the draft to fill that need..
RE: .  
GiantGrit : 1/11/2024 10:04 pm : link
In comment 16360551 Danny Kanell said:
Quote:
My hope is the Bears decide to commit to Fields and put the first pick up for sale. And we are enamored enough with Caleb Williams that we give up what it takes to get to 1.

That’s my dream. And I also think this is the best and only chance we get a top QB.


There's smoke in this chimney. Lets see if Chicago is willing to deal though.
I don't think he makes it to 6  
David B. : 1/11/2024 10:07 pm : link
If he does, and they take him, I'm fine with that.

But I don't think he'll be there. I'm fine with them taking another OT over a WR.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Yep  
Sammo85 : 1/11/2024 10:09 pm : link
In comment 16360505 outeiroj said:
Quote:
In comment 16360488 Sammo85 said:


Quote:


In comment 16360460 robbieballs2003 said:


Quote:


In comment 16360454 UberAlias said:


Quote:


Makes sense.



Yep, especially with how much they traveled this year to check out the QBs. If I am not mistaken, they watched Maye a ton.



Not any more than Williams, Nix, Penix, McCarthy which were multiple times. In fact Daniels is the one QB it seems the braintrust went to see only once.



I love how people assume they traveled specifically to see the QBs. Forget about the other 21 people playing on each team.

quote from nfl.com

Schoen was not on the QB trail at that time -- it was just part of his Labor Day travel plans -- but his attendance afforded him the opportunity to watch Maye live.

Whose to say the washington game vs usc he wasn't there to scout washingtons top 10 receiver etc. Everyone assumed he was watching the qb's because thats what people want to believe


You don’t send multiple front office execs to games to enjoy the pretzels.
Unless Some New Negative Information Comes Out  
Trainmaster : 1/11/2024 10:13 pm : link
from the Combine, a Pro Day or a "scandal", I think the top three ranked QBs will be gone by the 4th overall pick (i.e. Marvin Harrison Jr taken by a team not needing a QB).

The Giants will have to trade into the top 4 to get one of the top QBs

1 Chicago - Trade down or QB

2 Wash - Very likely taking a QB at 2 or trading up to 1

3 NE - Very likely taking a QB at 3 or trading up to 1 or 2

4 Ariz - Taking Harrison or trading down to QB hungry team

3 Months of speculation, obfuscation, dissimilation,  
ConsistentGiantFan : 1/11/2024 10:18 pm : link
innuendo, red herrings, opinions, click bait, story telling inside rumors, outside rumors, projections, polls, evaluations, guesses, surmises, polls, hearings, scuttlebutt,.......

Ain't it wonderful.
I’m calling it  
BleedBlue : 1/11/2024 10:18 pm : link
If bears wanna move out of 1 Joe will make the trade. They know they need a qb
From his lips  
Scooter185 : 1/11/2024 10:23 pm : link
To God's ears
I’m prepared to give up multiple picks to move up.  
The_Boss : 1/11/2024 10:32 pm : link
Williams, Maye, and Daniels will be gone by 6. If we want one of them, and I would think we do, go get him.
RE: RE: I feel like this guy  
section125 : 1/11/2024 10:43 pm : link
In comment 16360468 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 16360468 Go Terps said:


Quote:






LOL


Some days I have no hope.
Pauline was one first to say wink was not returning  
bigbluewillrise : 1/11/2024 11:01 pm : link
he knows!!!
RE: There is no way the Patriots pass on a QB .  
BH28 : 1/11/2024 11:49 pm : link
In comment 16360506 Blue21 said:
Quote:
.


Never say never. They hire the next Dave Gettleman at GM and he might have him convinced they can win now with Mac and draft a RB at 3.
Seen NE not go QB in a few mocks, but why...  
Blue Dog : 1/11/2024 11:59 pm : link
There's nothing tying the new HC/GM to Mac Jones and they're picking #3. Why would they pass on a QB?
RE: Schoen was not on the QB trail at that time  
Blue Dog : 12:05 am : link
Quote:
It was just part of his Labor Day travel plans -- but his attendance afforded him the opportunity to watch Maye live.


According to who? Giants scouted UNC 6 times this year, more than any other team.
I'm thinking Pauline is putting his own spin to...  
Milton : 12:08 am : link
Schoen and Dabol will be targeting a QB with an early pick (which is something that's been kind of understood). Does it make him "their" QB? Not if Jones performs as expected when they gave him $82M in guaranteed money. Their QB will be the QB who is winning football games.

I hope Schoen and Daboll land the QB of their choice in this draft. I also hope that Jones plays well enough to keep the guy on the bench. Then we can all feel good about the QB depth chart.
There’s  
darren in pdx : 1:38 am : link
no way one of the top 3 QBs gets past the Patriots.
When it comes to QB  
Fifty Six : 3:29 am : link
I'm looking for Andrew Luck or Peyton Manning type of prospects and I don't see one here. Maybe Sy's scouting reports change my mind, but for now I'm hoping for a line of scrimmage player at the top of round 1. If Joe Shoen trades up for a QB I'd feel more comfortable taking one because at least I know he got his guy.
I dont like Daniels  
Fifty Six : 3:31 am : link
At all. Daniel Jones 2.0 imo
RE: When it comes to QB  
section125 : 6:01 am : link
In comment 16360695 Fifty Six said:
Quote:
I'm looking for Andrew Luck or Peyton Manning type of prospects and I don't see one here. Maybe Sy's scouting reports change my mind, but for now I'm hoping for a line of scrimmage player at the top of round 1. If Joe Shoen trades up for a QB I'd feel more comfortable taking one because at least I know he got his guy.


I never thought much of Andrew Luck.
RE: When it comes to QB  
Sean : 6:03 am : link
In comment 16360695 Fifty Six said:
Quote:
I'm looking for Andrew Luck or Peyton Manning type of prospects and I don't see one here. Maybe Sy's scouting reports change my mind, but for now I'm hoping for a line of scrimmage player at the top of round 1. If Joe Shoen trades up for a QB I'd feel more comfortable taking one because at least I know he got his guy.

You'll be waiting a long time for those prospects to come around.
Sean  
Maijay : 6:09 am : link
From your mouth to God's ear
I would do backflips  
GiantTuff1 : 7:03 am : link
if we got Jayden Daniels at 6.

I might also have a heart attack with the suspense waiting to see if he drops that far.

Giants should consider ways to get a QB and kill less fans this off-season..
RE: I would do backflips  
MojoEd : 7:38 am : link
In comment 16360713 GiantTuff1 said:
Quote:
if we got Jayden Daniels at 6.

I might also have a heart attack with the suspense waiting to see if he drops that far.

Giants should consider ways to get a QB and kill less fans this off-season..

Agreed on wanting Daniels. I might have to pass on watching the draft. Not only stress of him coming close but just missing NYG, but dread of legit chance of NYG passing on him as well.
I still like Maye more for NYG  
Rjanyg : 8:16 am : link
If we are moving up. This creates another issue with the comparison between William’s and Maye.

It’s amazing how we won enough games to potentially keep us in “ QB Hell”!
For those who say  
Dave on the UWS : 9:27 am : link
“Pick Daniels if he falls to 6”, it doesn’t work that way.
They have to identify WHO is their guy, THEN determine if he’s worth the price of trading to #1 for. That’s the ONLY correct way to play it.
Based on comments Schoen and Daboll have made, I’m betting Maye is the guy they would want.
Is he worth a king’s ransom? They would have to START with a package of this year’s and next year’s 1 and 2. Then go from there. Chicago may want a QB, but offer them a sweet enough package, they’ll trade.
I'd be very happy with Daniels at 6  
cjac : 9:28 am : link
that would mean MHJr and Odunze are already off the board
RE: RE: I would do backflips  
GiantTuff1 : 10:53 am : link
In comment 16360717 MojoEd said:
Quote:
In comment 16360713 GiantTuff1 said:


Quote:


if we got Jayden Daniels at 6.

I might also have a heart attack with the suspense waiting to see if he drops that far.

Giants should consider ways to get a QB and kill less fans this off-season..


Agreed on wanting Daniels. I might have to pass on watching the draft. Not only stress of him coming close but just missing NYG, but dread of legit chance of NYG passing on him as well.

Yup.

Knowing our luck he falls and Giants pass 🤦

My TV would have a remove through it so fast I'm already adding the repair guy on speed dial.
The only way that NE skipping QB would make sense is if they  
Heisenberg : 11:08 am : link
acquire another QB elsewhere. So, almost certainly not gonna happen.
I'm encouraged by these words:  
Jim in Tampa : 11:15 am : link
"...people close to the organization keep telling me Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll will pick their quarterback this offseason."

Pauline has ties throughout the NFL and he does a draft podcast with John Schmeelk. If he's hearing that the Giants will get a new QB this offseason, then it has some validity.

Whether Daniels will actually be available at 6 and also whether the Giants actually like him, is a different story.
RE: RE: .  
The Dude : 2:16 pm : link
In comment 16360568 GiantGrit said:
Quote:
In comment 16360551 Danny Kanell said:


Quote:


My hope is the Bears decide to commit to Fields and put the first pick up for sale. And we are enamored enough with Caleb Williams that we give up what it takes to get to 1.

That’s my dream. And I also think this is the best and only chance we get a top QB.



There's smoke in this chimney. Lets see if Chicago is willing to deal though.


Grit... can you expand alittle bit? :)
