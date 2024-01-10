for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

GBN Draft Report: 3-Round Mock Draft

M.S. : 7:41 am

January 10th, 2024

This Mock looks more rational to me than the one posted yesterday from The Athletic which had the Giants selecting OT Joe Alt at #6.

And unlike The Athletic, GBN Draft Report does NOT have QB Jayden Daniel slipping past New England at #3. So, by the time the Giants step up to the podium, the Big 3 QBs are off the Board. Nevertheless, the Giants still snag a QB at #6, but maybe not the one you were hoping for.

What I like about GBN's Giants Mock is that they take an OT at #37 and a DE at #47. Both prospects should buttress one of the weakest LOS teams in the NFL. And just to be sure, GBN doubles down with another DE at #70:

#6 Michael Penix QB Washington
#37 Patrick Paul OT Houston
#47 Darius Robinson DE Missouri
#70 Ashton Gillotte DE Louisville


Tankathon is constantly refreshing their 3-Round Mock Draft. I like their most recent one a little better than GBN's. True, they don't have the Giants taking a QB -- which is problematical -- but WR Malik Nabers is no consolation prize at #6. He is a difference-maker in a passing league and he exudes the confidence of a difference-maker. There's no such thing as a sure bet, but IMO Malik Nabers is more of a sure bet than Michael Penix.

Notice also that Tankathon does not neglect the Giants LOS with an OT and OG in Round Two. And maybe RB Blake Corrum in Round Four is part of the answer in case Saquon Barkley is playing somewhere else in 2024:

#6 Malik Nabers WR LSU
#37 Tyler Guyton OT Oklahoma
#47 Cooper Beebe IOL, Kansas State
#70 Blake Corrum RB Michigan


GBN Draft Report: 3-Round Mock Draft - ( New Window )
If they take  
TommyWiseau : 7:46 am : link
Penix at 6 I will not be happy. I just don’t see it with the kid. Maybe a late 2nd but not a top 10 pick
RE: If they take  
Manhattan : 7:54 am : link
In comment 16360719 TommyWiseau said:
Quote:
Penix at 6 I will not be happy. I just don’t see it with the kid. Maybe a late 2nd but not a top 10 pick


Late second won't get it done for Penix. If you like him you have to get him by the time Minny picks (11), possibly by the time Atlanta picks (8).
I like Penix  
robbieballs2003 : 7:56 am : link
But I am not passing on all this elite talent at the top of the draft.
With Penix Jr Injury History...  
EddieNYG : 7:57 am : link
Why would anyone take him in the first round, let a lone top 10?
this  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 7:57 am : link
is where the "I'd rather win and let the draft chips fall where they may" argument always loses steam.

It sucks, but there is a real cost to winning games too when you have a bad team.
Penix at 6  
jeff57 : 8:00 am : link
Would be a bad pick.
weird that Nabers falls to 14  
Manhattan : 8:01 am : link
If there is a way to get Nabers/Odunze at 6 and trade back into the top half of the first round and get Penix/Nix, that would be exciting.
If QB isn't really an option  
robbieballs2003 : 8:01 am : link
WR is probably where they go. However, I don't see enough talk of a pass rusher here. This draft has a TON of quality WR.
RE: Penix at 6  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:03 am : link
In comment 16360728 jeff57 said:
Quote:
Would be a bad pick.


But I bet your Atlanta is eyeing him and may even trade up.
RE: With Penix Jr Injury History...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:04 am : link
In comment 16360724 EddieNYG said:
Quote:
Why would anyone take him in the first round, let a lone top 10?


Because there is a dearth of QBs in the NFL.

But hey, let's keep expanding the league!
RE: RE: Penix at 6  
Manhattan : 8:06 am : link
In comment 16360733 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16360728 jeff57 said:


Quote:


Would be a bad pick.



But I bet your Atlanta is eyeing him and may even trade up.


Atlanta is a possibility for an aggressive trade up. So are Minnesota, Denver and Seattle.
RE: this  
Optimus-NY : 8:11 am : link
In comment 16360725 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
is where the "I'd rather win and let the draft chips fall where they may" argument always loses steam.

It sucks, but there is a real cost to winning games too when you have a bad team.


THIS. WE could have had Drake Maye. Instead, we're in QB Purgatory.
RE: this  
ryanmkeane : 8:22 am : link
In comment 16360725 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
is where the "I'd rather win and let the draft chips fall where they may" argument always loses steam.

It sucks, but there is a real cost to winning games too when you have a bad team.

Andrew Thomas vs Chase Young
RE: RE: this  
Blue The Dog : 8:28 am : link
In comment 16360762 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
In comment 16360725 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


is where the "I'd rather win and let the draft chips fall where they may" argument always loses steam.

It sucks, but there is a real cost to winning games too when you have a bad team.


Andrew Thomas vs Chase Young


If they picked at 2, they still could have taken Andrew Thomas. If you trust the front office to scout well, then it is always better to have a higher pick. This argument is dumb
Looks good to me  
averagejoe : 8:37 am : link
add a RB in round 4 . I am all for a draft that signals the end of Jones/Barkley . Penix may get injured ? Who cares ? Jones WILL be injured. Also - he will suck. What do Giants have to lose. I would rather lose with new faces and some hope for the future .
I got a few OL in a mock  
X : 8:38 am : link
and picked Patrick Paul at 47, Zak Minter from Michigan at 107 and Cooper Beebe at 143.

Not to mention Odunze at #6 and Nix at #37 and Jeremiah Trotter at #70. Wrap it up with RB Tahj Brooks from Texas Tech at #185.

If only...
I  
mdthedream : 8:41 am : link
would have no problem if we trade back with a team at 10ish/12is area for a boat load of picks.Drop back 6 picks and load up with this years picks and future.
I like Penix, but at 6, I don't think I like him that much.  
barens : 8:44 am : link
I do think having a prospect like Cameron Ward in the draft will allow the Giants to go in another direction at #6 if they can't get Penix in round 2.
RE: this  
JonC : 8:50 am : link
In comment 16360725 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
is where the "I'd rather win and let the draft chips fall where they may" argument always loses steam.

It sucks, but there is a real cost to winning games too when you have a bad team.


Yessir, especially when you desperately need a QB to build around.
The draft is still a crap shoot  
RollBlue : 8:50 am : link
anyone who's been around for a while knows that none of the QBs talked about is a sure thing, so why bother wringing yours hands about it? If they have conviction on a guy, trade up and get him, happens every year.

Look at what the Browns gave up to get Watson, yet they will be competitive in the upcoming playoffs. Just because you trade assets and don't get it right doesn't mean you still can't compete. Getting a stud WR at 6, very possible, will make whoever is taking snaps that much better.
Gillotte is headed back to Louisville  
Angel Eyes : 8:51 am : link
for 2024.
Link - ( New Window )
ryanmkeane  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:53 am : link
And Evan Neal will follow the same path as Andrew Thomas.

Just because something happened once, doesn't mean it will happen again.

But keep up with your Bagdad Bob role... it suits you.
RE: ryanmkeane  
ryanmkeane : 8:54 am : link
In comment 16360825 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
And Evan Neal will follow the same path as Andrew Thomas.

Just because something happened once, doesn't mean it will happen again.

But keep up with your Bagdad Bob role... it suits you.

Don't be an asshole just because someone disagrees with you buddy.
ryanmkeane  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:56 am : link
But I'm so good at it.
RE: The draft is still a crap shoot  
Sammo85 : 9:06 am : link
In comment 16360816 RollBlue said:
Quote:
anyone who's been around for a while knows that none of the QBs talked about is a sure thing, so why bother wringing yours hands about it? If they have conviction on a guy, trade up and get him, happens every year.

Look at what the Browns gave up to get Watson, yet they will be competitive in the upcoming playoffs. Just because you trade assets and don't get it right doesn't mean you still can't compete. Getting a stud WR at 6, very possible, will make whoever is taking snaps that much better.


What if the stud WR is a total bust?
RE: RE: The draft is still a crap shoot  
nygiantfan : 9:08 am : link
In comment 16360850 Sammo85 said:
Quote:
In comment 16360816 RollBlue said:


Quote:


anyone who's been around for a while knows that none of the QBs talked about is a sure thing, so why bother wringing yours hands about it? If they have conviction on a guy, trade up and get him, happens every year.

Look at what the Browns gave up to get Watson, yet they will be competitive in the upcoming playoffs. Just because you trade assets and don't get it right doesn't mean you still can't compete. Getting a stud WR at 6, very possible, will make whoever is taking snaps that much better.



What if the stud WR is a total bust?


Impossible.

The Draft is only a crapshoot for QBs it seems.
Having Watched Penix Against Michigan  
Jeffrey : 9:11 am : link
he would be perfect for our offense. Already has significant experience running for his life after opponents break through the OL, throws off the back foot under pressure and an an injury waiting to happen.

Seriously I like the kid but not at No. 6 or even in the first round.
RE: this  
Scooter185 : 9:11 am : link
In comment 16360725 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
is where the "I'd rather win and let the draft chips fall where they may" argument always loses steam.

It sucks, but there is a real cost to winning games too when you have a bad team.


Bingo
...  
ryanmkeane : 9:12 am : link
That would be awful.
RE: RE: RE: this  
KDavies : 9:12 am : link
In comment 16360769 Blue The Dog said:
Quote:
In comment 16360762 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


In comment 16360725 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


is where the "I'd rather win and let the draft chips fall where they may" argument always loses steam.

It sucks, but there is a real cost to winning games too when you have a bad team.


Andrew Thomas vs Chase Young



If they picked at 2, they still could have taken Andrew Thomas. If you trust the front office to scout well, then it is always better to have a higher pick. This argument is dumb


Talk about a rewriting of history. The Giants were ripped for winning a late season game because they "miss out on Chase Young." Instead, they got Andrew Thomas.

Are people here seriously advocating for intentionally losing games, or just throwing fits because the Giants won a game that moved them from 5 to 6?

2018 draft:

1. Mayfield
3. Darnold
7. Josh Allen
10.Rosen
32.Lamar Jackson

2017 draft:
2. Trubisky
10.Mahomes

Countless other examples.
RE: this  
Chris684 : 9:13 am : link
In comment 16360725 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
is where the "I'd rather win and let the draft chips fall where they may" argument always loses steam.

It sucks, but there is a real cost to winning games too when you have a bad team.


I don't disagree but it's a fault in the NFL's system. You should never be rewarded for losing, ever. It's the antithesis of good competition.

But for anyone mad about the "meaningless wins" with DeVito. Don't be, because we could just as easily be picking in the mid-teens if not for the Jets, Bills and Rams games. We are where we are.

Picking top-4 in this draft would have been excellent but the Cardinals blew their week 18 game anyway so we weren't moving up with a loss.
I’m not gonna get upset at that pick.  
DonnieD89 : 9:13 am : link
If they really like Penix, so be it. It does tell me, though, that they are comfortable with the medicals. Who am I to say that that is a bad pic? My preference, if this goes that way is getting an elite receiver.
A  
Toth029 : 9:13 am : link
Trade up from 6 won't be as drastic as what Carolina did. Remember they traded up from 9 and also had a late 2nd round pick, as well as future picks & DJ Moore.

Schoen could use #6, their own 2nd, and a future 1st and I feel like that could do it.
Chris684  
Toth029 : 9:15 am : link
Right.

The way I look at it is, if the DeVito wins had never happened, Daboll's seat would be megahot right now and it would make matters worse heading into 2024.
Penix at #6 would be a throw the remote pick  
Metnut : 9:17 am : link
Better off taking the best WR or Edge and rolling with Jones another year and addressing QB in 2025.

Maybe take a look at Penix on day 2 but he's a non-mobile QB with two ACL injuries. Not really a good bet to have a productive NFL career as a top QB which is what you're trying to make at #6.
A lot of this hand-wringing in January is pointless  
rich in DC : 9:19 am : link
We have not even been through the Senior Bowl, the combine, the school workouts, scouting reviews, etc. A LOT will change over the next 3+ months as teams dig deeper and get to put the players in pro-style environments or interviews.

For the Giants, if Daniels falls to #6, then their BEST move would be to trade down with a desperate team like Atlanta or someone else in the top 10. Pick up a day 2 pick plus a high pick next year. If Daniels get pushed to #6, then other QBs get pushed down as well- you can get someone else with a top 10 pick while strengthening the team.

I will almost guarantee- not based on bias for any QB (though I am unashamedly convinced that Nix is a high end QB)- but based on history, that as the draft process moves forward, both Penix and Nix will rise in the first round for a reason a number here have already pointed out- there is a dearth of QBs in the league- and teams will get desperate for anyone new.
RE: Chris684  
Chris684 : 9:20 am : link
In comment 16360874 Toth029 said:
Quote:
Right.

The way I look at it is, if the DeVito wins had never happened, Daboll's seat would be megahot right now and it would make matters worse heading into 2024.


Yep, that is definitely another consideration. What does the fallout look like if the team was 2-15 or 3-14 as it looked like they would be after the game @ Dallas.
RE: this  
TyreeHelmet : 9:21 am : link
In comment 16360725 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
is where the "I'd rather win and let the draft chips fall where they may" argument always loses steam.

It sucks, but there is a real cost to winning games too when you have a bad team.


And its the same fans who then say the cost to move up is too rich. Rinse and repeat...
If Schoen is on Penix at 6 then I m all for it. As I ve said many  
Blue21 : 9:45 am : link
times before I m not a QB guru and I don't watch much CFB I even mentioned I wasn't impressed with his Bowl game but if the Giants are I m all in. Get him and let's move on.
RE: RE: this  
KDavies : 9:56 am : link
In comment 16360899 TyreeHelmet said:
Quote:
In comment 16360725 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


is where the "I'd rather win and let the draft chips fall where they may" argument always loses steam.

It sucks, but there is a real cost to winning games too when you have a bad team.



And its the same fans who then say the cost to move up is too rich. Rinse and repeat...


ok...there is nothing inconsistent about the following two positions:

1. Being against intentionally losing games to secure better draft position; and
2. Not wanting to trade an arm and a leg for a top draft pick

Do you advocates for tanking seriously think you are going to get entire coaching staffs and players who are playing for their jobs and careers to intentionally lose?
Outside of K, P, and LS, what position would NOT be dramatically  
Marty in Albany : 10:05 am : link
improved with a first or second round pick?

Since we need everything, we have lots of options. Face it we're not one player away from being a contender, much less the Super Bowl. (And it looks like not one coach away either.)
Schoen will double down on Jones  
kelly : 10:15 am : link
no way he drafts a QB high after giving out that big contract.
He will draft one on the later rounds or sign TT back.

Schoen cannot just walk away from his decisions and think he is going to keep his job

He will double down on Neal for the same reason. He has already said he reviewed Neal again and said he is a tackle. He is relying on the new o line coach to get Neal on track. Although I think this year he will have a better backup plan.

We have to look at decisions through the lens of Joe Schoen trying to keep his job.

He will draft another offensive weapon. Try to upgrade the line. And hope Jones can at least be serviceable.
RE: Schoen will double down on Jones  
SirLoinOfBeef : 10:23 am : link
In comment 16361026 kelly said:
Quote:
no way he drafts a QB high after giving out that big contract.
He will draft one on the later rounds or sign TT back.

Schoen cannot just walk away from his decisions and think he is going to keep his job

He will double down on Neal for the same reason. He has already said he reviewed Neal again and said he is a tackle. He is relying on the new o line coach to get Neal on track. Although I think this year he will have a better backup plan.

We have to look at decisions through the lens of Joe Schoen trying to keep his job.

He will draft another offensive weapon. Try to upgrade the line. And hope Jones can at least be serviceable.


If Schoen is "Hoping" for Jones to be serviceable, he should get fired.
RE: RE: RE: this  
TyreeHelmet : 10:26 am : link
In comment 16360997 KDavies said:
Quote:
In comment 16360899 TyreeHelmet said:


Quote:


In comment 16360725 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


is where the "I'd rather win and let the draft chips fall where they may" argument always loses steam.

It sucks, but there is a real cost to winning games too when you have a bad team.



And its the same fans who then say the cost to move up is too rich. Rinse and repeat...



ok...there is nothing inconsistent about the following two positions:

1. Being against intentionally losing games to secure better draft position; and
2. Not wanting to trade an arm and a leg for a top draft pick

Do you advocates for tanking seriously think you are going to get entire coaching staffs and players who are playing for their jobs and careers to intentionally lose?


Purely speaking from a fan perspective, no coach or nfl player is going to tank or care about draft position. In a season like this, I want more losses to secure a higher draft pick. It dramatically helps the team.
People talk up the Chase Young Bowl  
bceagle05 : 10:33 am : link
like it’s the fifth Super Bowl - maybe we should hang a banner for it? We left Tua and Herbert on the board when we took Thomas (who I love as a player) because we inexplicably took Jones sixth overall the year before and inexplicably took Saquon second overall the year before that. Didn’t get nearly enough out of those three consecutive top six draft picks. Nothing to celebrate there.
RE: People talk up the Chase Young Bowl  
Toth029 : 10:43 am : link
In comment 16361067 bceagle05 said:
Quote:
like it’s the fifth Super Bowl - maybe we should hang a banner for it? We left Tua and Herbert on the board when we took Thomas (who I love as a player) because we inexplicably took Jones sixth overall the year before and inexplicably took Saquon second overall the year before that. Didn’t get nearly enough out of those three consecutive top six draft picks. Nothing to celebrate there.


Do you think Tua would be successful here with Jason Garrett calling plays? Survive the brutal punishment behind a suspect line with God knows at Left Tackle. Look at how he's been under Brian Flores. Truth is, Tua is in a fantastic system with a great, one of the best, offensive minds in the league. And not only that, he has a track team around him with a Pro Bowl caliber LT. Eye test tells me he's limited as a passer and needs to be in a specific system to thrive.

Herbert, who I love, still hasn't had success many feel he has the potential to be leading to. Blame his support cast or coaching, but again, if he was set up with Joe Judge, Jason Garrett and a worse support cast in NYG, how's he look? I'd take him in a heartbeat but he still has to win and win important games, otherwise he's not in the top echelon group of QBs.

Chase Young was this supposed top pass rusher prospect and lot of folks here wanted him badly. Some wanted Herbert but I don't recall any cries for Tua whatsoever.
RE: this  
jvm52106 : 10:44 am : link
In comment 16360725 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
is where the "I'd rather win and let the draft chips fall where they may" argument always loses steam.

It sucks, but there is a real cost to winning games too when you have a bad team.


Is there? It hasn't helped us before and quite frankly I have seen other teams have the same issue in the past (Colts one year had picks 1 and 2), Houston until this past year failed regularly, Detroit year in and year out until Campbell, Browns etc..

However, Pennix at 6 is a huge no go for me. Overrated by some here (one in particular) and with his negatives he is a left handed QB on a team with a huge issue at RT already.. Combination for a very bad result PLUS we pay a ton for our LT who now would not be protecting the QB's blind side.
RE: People talk up the Chase Young Bowl  
KDavies : 10:55 am : link
In comment 16361067 bceagle05 said:
Quote:
like it’s the fifth Super Bowl - maybe we should hang a banner for it? We left Tua and Herbert on the board when we took Thomas (who I love as a player) because we inexplicably took Jones sixth overall the year before and inexplicably took Saquon second overall the year before that. Didn’t get nearly enough out of those three consecutive top six draft picks. Nothing to celebrate there.


Nobody is arguing it was remotely close to the Super Bowl. It is the draft position worshippers who are acting like it was a reverse Super Bowl, and that the Giants winning was the end of the world. In reality, the game didn't matter, as the Giants got a much better player than the one people were flipping out on that they didn't get.
Eric  
Go Terps : 11:06 am : link
Since 2018 the Giants have passed on Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, Tua, Justin Herbert, Jordan Love, and Brock Purdy. Despite being one of the worst quarterbacked teams in the NFL, they've drafted only Kyle Lauletta and Daniel Jones in those six drafts. They've drafted none in the four drafts since they picked Jones, because presumably his performance has been so good as to make the Giants feel as though he should not feel endangered in his job.

The Giants have had opportunities to get QBs. They just haven't been interested.
RE: Eric  
Mike in NY : 11:08 am : link
In comment 16361142 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Since 2018 the Giants have passed on Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, Tua, Justin Herbert, Jordan Love, and Brock Purdy. Despite being one of the worst quarterbacked teams in the NFL, they've drafted only Kyle Lauletta and Daniel Jones in those six drafts. They've drafted none in the four drafts since they picked Jones, because presumably his performance has been so good as to make the Giants feel as though he should not feel endangered in his job.

The Giants have had opportunities to get QBs. They just haven't been interested.


They have also passed on numerous worse QB's. Hell they got better QB play out of a UDFA this year. Have Tua or Herbert or Love even won a playoff game?
RE: RE: Eric  
BigBlueShock : 11:12 am : link
In comment 16361148 Mike in NY said:
Quote:
In comment 16361142 Go Terps said:


Quote:


Since 2018 the Giants have passed on Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, Tua, Justin Herbert, Jordan Love, and Brock Purdy. Despite being one of the worst quarterbacked teams in the NFL, they've drafted only Kyle Lauletta and Daniel Jones in those six drafts. They've drafted none in the four drafts since they picked Jones, because presumably his performance has been so good as to make the Giants feel as though he should not feel endangered in his job.

The Giants have had opportunities to get QBs. They just haven't been interested.



They have also passed on numerous worse QB's. Hell they got better QB play out of a UDFA this year. Have Tua or Herbert or Love even won a playoff game?

Wait…is this a Minnesota game reference?

Holy shit. Tua and Herbert may have much, much, much more talent and production but they didn’t beat a completely inept defense in the playoffs! So take that!
RE: Eric  
KDavies : 11:14 am : link
In comment 16361142 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Since 2018 the Giants have passed on Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, Tua, Justin Herbert, Jordan Love, and Brock Purdy. Despite being one of the worst quarterbacked teams in the NFL, they've drafted only Kyle Lauletta and Daniel Jones in those six drafts. They've drafted none in the four drafts since they picked Jones, because presumably his performance has been so good as to make the Giants feel as though he should not feel endangered in his job.

The Giants have had opportunities to get QBs. They just haven't been interested.


Jordan Love? So, we are simultaneously criticizing the Giants for not drafting Tua or Hebert a year after getting a QB with a top 6 pick, while praising the Packers for drafting a QB who barely played his 1st 3 years?

You are simply looking at the QBs playing well right now and saying, "The Giants should have drafted him." Can you get me a lotto ticket with last week's winning numbers as well?
RE: RE: RE: RE: this  
Blue The Dog : 11:17 am : link
In comment 16360861 KDavies said:
Quote:
In comment 16360769 Blue The Dog said:


Quote:


In comment 16360762 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


In comment 16360725 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


is where the "I'd rather win and let the draft chips fall where they may" argument always loses steam.

It sucks, but there is a real cost to winning games too when you have a bad team.


Andrew Thomas vs Chase Young



If they picked at 2, they still could have taken Andrew Thomas. If you trust the front office to scout well, then it is always better to have a higher pick. This argument is dumb



Talk about a rewriting of history. The Giants were ripped for winning a late season game because they "miss out on Chase Young." Instead, they got Andrew Thomas.

Are people here seriously advocating for intentionally losing games, or just throwing fits because the Giants won a game that moved them from 5 to 6?

2018 draft:

1. Mayfield
3. Darnold
7. Josh Allen
10.Rosen
32.Lamar Jackson

2017 draft:
2. Trubisky
10.Mahomes

Countless other examples.


How did I rewrite history? If the Giants picked at 2, they could have chosen Andrew Thomas. It's not like number 2 overall was required to pick Chase Young. If you believe your front office is good at scouting, why would you want them to have less choices? For all we know, they had Andrew Thomas as the number 1 player on their board, and would have picked him no matter where they slotted.

And yes, picks further in the draft are better sometimes, what does that matter? The Bears didn't fuck up by picking in the 2 slot, they fucked by picking Trubisky over Mahomes. They could have had him, but they didn't scout well enough.

At the end of the day, the higher pick you have, the more likely you are to have the ability to draft a player that is higher on your board. If you don't trust your front office to scout and rank players well enough, that's a problem with your front office, not with the slot you are drafting in.
The  
Toth029 : 11:19 am : link
Number of posters who were clamoring for Malik Willis in the first rd or Dwayne Haskins was, and still is, surreal.

And they won't admit they were wrong.
ah yes, Blue the Dog  
KDavies : 11:23 am : link
those going apeshit about the Giants winning a game because they lose out on Chase Young would have been perfectly fine with the Giants losing the game, "winning" the Chase Young sweepstakes, and passing on Chase Young.

I do agree with you scouting is important. The hemming and hawing over draft position is borderline pathetic. Plenty of examples of better players going later in the draft than the top picks.

It's the same vapid mentality that has plagued many Giants fans. Cedric Jones draft was a "4 player draft" yet later in the 1st at least 2 future HOFers in Ray Lewis and Marvin Harrison were drafted.
Jordan Love threw 32 TDs this year  
Go Terps : 11:27 am : link
For scale, Daniel Jones has thrown 62 in his 5 year career.

The Giants have had shitty QB play since 2018, and they haven't really tried to improve it despite many opportunities to do so without having to trade up at all.

My point is draft slot is irrelevant if there is no desire to improve.

RE: Jordan Love threw 32 TDs this year  
KDavies : 11:32 am : link
In comment 16361183 Go Terps said:
Quote:
For scale, Daniel Jones has thrown 62 in his 5 year career.

The Giants have had shitty QB play since 2018, and they haven't really tried to improve it despite many opportunities to do so without having to trade up at all.

My point is draft slot is irrelevant if there is no desire to improve.


I agree draft slot doesn't matter so much as who you draft, particularly with people hemming and hawing about winning a game and moving from 5 to 6 draft slot.

My point was the Packers had a lot of patience with Love and brought him along slowly. 3 years on the bench. Yet the Giants were supposed to draft Tua or Herbert the year after drafting a QB in the top 6?
Including  
Toth029 : 11:45 am : link
Coming off a 26 total TD rookie season with Nate Solder at LT and his best WR being an being Golden Tate.
RE: Jordan Love threw 32 TDs this year  
Manhattan : 11:46 am : link
In comment 16361183 Go Terps said:
Quote:
For scale, Daniel Jones has thrown 62 in his 5 year career.

The Giants have had shitty QB play since 2018, and they haven't really tried to improve it despite many opportunities to do so without having to trade up at all.

My point is draft slot is irrelevant if there is no desire to improve.


It is mind boggling that Jordan Love threw 32 TDs in 2023 and we gave a 15 TD guy $90M+ for two years of service.
RE: this  
rsjem1979 : 11:47 am : link
In comment 16360725 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
is where the "I'd rather win and let the draft chips fall where they may" argument always loses steam.

It sucks, but there is a real cost to winning games too when you have a bad team.


Yeah, but aren't you concerned about being a "real fan"?

I've only watched every game for almost forty years, but I need to keep that status in the eyes of message board gatekeepers.

It's quite a conundrum.
RE: RE: Jordan Love threw 32 TDs this year  
Toth029 : 12:01 pm : link
In comment 16361204 Manhattan said:
Quote:
In comment 16361183 Go Terps said:


Quote:


For scale, Daniel Jones has thrown 62 in his 5 year career.

The Giants have had shitty QB play since 2018, and they haven't really tried to improve it despite many opportunities to do so without having to trade up at all.

My point is draft slot is irrelevant if there is no desire to improve.




It is mind boggling that Jordan Love threw 32 TDs in 2023 and we gave a 15 TD guy $90M+ for two years of service.


Love will be paid this offseason (or tagged again). Either way he's getting paid.
RE: RE: People talk up the Chase Young Bowl  
TyreeHelmet : 12:09 pm : link
In comment 16361126 KDavies said:
Quote:
In comment 16361067 bceagle05 said:


Quote:


like it’s the fifth Super Bowl - maybe we should hang a banner for it? We left Tua and Herbert on the board when we took Thomas (who I love as a player) because we inexplicably took Jones sixth overall the year before and inexplicably took Saquon second overall the year before that. Didn’t get nearly enough out of those three consecutive top six draft picks. Nothing to celebrate there.



Nobody is arguing it was remotely close to the Super Bowl. It is the draft position worshippers who are acting like it was a reverse Super Bowl, and that the Giants winning was the end of the world. In reality, the game didn't matter, as the Giants got a much better player than the one people were flipping out on that they didn't get.


A GM isn't forced to pick any player. They easily could have taken Thomas at 2 or traded back for him and gotten more assets by trading the 2nd pick ( a crazy concept to Gettleman and this franchise).

To me its just weird for fans to root for meaningless wins in a shitty season that cost the team incredibly valuable draft position and draft capital.

I'm not saying the team did anything wrong this year, but imagine how different it would feel right now sitting at 2nd overall? Why wouldn't you want that as a fan?
RE: The draft is still a crap shoot  
k2tampa : 1:28 pm : link
In comment 16360816 RollBlue said:
Quote:
anyone who's been around for a while knows that none of the QBs talked about is a sure thing, so why bother wringing yours hands about it? If they have conviction on a guy, trade up and get him, happens every year.

Look at what the Browns gave up to get Watson, yet they will be competitive in the upcoming playoffs. Just because you trade assets and don't get it right doesn't mean you still can't compete. Getting a stud WR at 6, very possible, will make whoever is taking snaps that much better.


No prospect is a sure thing. But no position can have as much impact on a team, or for as long, as a top QB. You can get a damn good receiver any year and not set your offense back. Same with OL. But if you keep having to change QBs your team won't be a perennial contender. When you have the chance to draft one you do it.
So last year GBN was adamant that the NYG had to draft the best WR  
ThomasG : 2:27 pm : link
they could in Rd1 for Daniel Jones, even if it meant they had to move up for one. Nothing else would move the needle like a WR was their mantra, and they convinced themselves the Giants felt the same.

So now, a year later, and some excellent WRs on the top of the board ready to move the needle for the New York Giants. But does GBN project one to help Jones? No, now it's time to dump Daniel Jones and let's draft a new QB.

Enlightening.

God awful  
BigBlue7 : 2:38 pm : link
No way Penix should be taken in the top half of round 1. This would be a nightmare scenario
I'll admit I was torn watching those Tommy DeVito games  
JFIB : 5:42 pm : link
I honestly started to hope he might have been a diamond in the rough. I wouldn't have been upset with losing them knowing we were in the hunt for a top 4 pick in the draft. I will never be upset with beating the Eagles no matter what the ramifications.

That having been said, I do not think Penix at 6 is the answer. Either trade up for Daniels or trade back a couple of picks and select Nix. I think Dabbs can turn him into a winning QB.
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2024
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 