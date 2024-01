January 10th, 2024This Mock looks more rational to me than the one posted yesterday from The Athletic which had the Giants selecting OT Joe Alt at #6.And unlike The Athletic, GBN Draft Report does NOT have QB Jayden Daniel slipping past New England at #3. So, by the time the Giants step up to the podium, the Big 3 QBs are off the Board. Nevertheless, the Giants still snag a QB at #6, but maybe not the one you were hoping for.What I like about GBN's Giants Mock is that they take an OT at #37 and a DE at #47. Both prospects should buttress one of the weakest LOS teams in the NFL. And just to be sure, GBN doubles down with another DE at #70:#6 Michael Penix QB Washington#37 Patrick Paul OT Houston#47 Darius Robinson DE Missouri#70 Ashton Gillotte DE LouisvilleTankathon is constantly refreshing their 3-Round Mock Draft. I like their most recent one a little better than GBN's. True, they don't have the Giants taking a QB -- which is problematical -- but WR Malik Nabers is no consolation prize at #6. He is a difference-maker in a passing league and he exudes the confidence of a difference-maker. There's no such thing as a sure bet, but IMO Malik Nabers is more of a sure bet than Michael Penix.Notice also that Tankathon does not neglect the Giants LOS with an OT and OG in Round Two. And maybe RB Blake Corrum in Round Four is part of the answer in case Saquon Barkley is playing somewhere else in 2024:#6 Malik Nabers WR LSU#37 Tyler Guyton OT Oklahoma#47 Cooper Beebe IOL, Kansas State#70 Blake Corrum RB Michigan GBN Draft Report: 3-Round Mock Draft - ( New Window