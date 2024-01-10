January 10th, 2024
This Mock looks more rational to me than the one posted yesterday from The Athletic which had the Giants selecting OT Joe Alt at #6.
And unlike The Athletic, GBN Draft Report does NOT have QB Jayden Daniel slipping past New England at #3. So, by the time the Giants step up to the podium, the Big 3 QBs are off the Board. Nevertheless, the Giants still snag a QB at #6, but maybe not the one you were hoping for.
What I like about GBN's Giants Mock is that they take an OT at #37 and a DE at #47. Both prospects should buttress one of the weakest LOS teams in the NFL. And just to be sure, GBN doubles down with another DE at #70:
#6 Michael Penix QB Washington
#37 Patrick Paul OT Houston
#47 Darius Robinson DE Missouri
#70 Ashton Gillotte DE Louisville
Tankathon is constantly refreshing their 3-Round Mock Draft. I like their most recent one a little better than GBN's. True, they don't have the Giants taking a QB -- which is problematical -- but WR Malik Nabers is no consolation prize at #6. He is a difference-maker in a passing league and he exudes the confidence of a difference-maker. There's no such thing as a sure bet, but IMO Malik Nabers is more of a sure bet than Michael Penix.
Notice also that Tankathon does not neglect the Giants LOS with an OT and OG in Round Two. And maybe RB Blake Corrum in Round Four is part of the answer in case Saquon Barkley is playing somewhere else in 2024:
#6 Malik Nabers WR LSU
#37 Tyler Guyton OT Oklahoma
#47 Cooper Beebe IOL, Kansas State
#70 Blake Corrum RB Michigan
GBN Draft Report: 3-Round Mock Draft
Late second won't get it done for Penix. If you like him you have to get him by the time Minny picks (11), possibly by the time Atlanta picks (8).
It sucks, but there is a real cost to winning games too when you have a bad team.
But I bet your Atlanta is eyeing him and may even trade up.
Because there is a dearth of QBs in the NFL.
But hey, let's keep expanding the league!
Would be a bad pick.
But I bet your Atlanta is eyeing him and may even trade up.
Atlanta is a possibility for an aggressive trade up. So are Minnesota, Denver and Seattle.
THIS. WE could have had Drake Maye. Instead, we're in QB Purgatory.
Andrew Thomas vs Chase Young
is where the "I'd rather win and let the draft chips fall where they may" argument always loses steam.
Andrew Thomas vs Chase Young
If they picked at 2, they still could have taken Andrew Thomas. If you trust the front office to scout well, then it is always better to have a higher pick. This argument is dumb
Not to mention Odunze at #6 and Nix at #37 and Jeremiah Trotter at #70. Wrap it up with RB Tahj Brooks from Texas Tech at #185.
If only...
Yessir, especially when you desperately need a QB to build around.
Look at what the Browns gave up to get Watson, yet they will be competitive in the upcoming playoffs. Just because you trade assets and don't get it right doesn't mean you still can't compete. Getting a stud WR at 6, very possible, will make whoever is taking snaps that much better.
Link - ( New Window )
Just because something happened once, doesn't mean it will happen again.
But keep up with your Bagdad Bob role... it suits you.
Just because something happened once, doesn't mean it will happen again.
But keep up with your Bagdad Bob role... it suits you.
Don't be an asshole just because someone disagrees with you buddy.
Look at what the Browns gave up to get Watson, yet they will be competitive in the upcoming playoffs. Just because you trade assets and don't get it right doesn't mean you still can't compete. Getting a stud WR at 6, very possible, will make whoever is taking snaps that much better.
What if the stud WR is a total bust?
anyone who's been around for a while knows that none of the QBs talked about is a sure thing, so why bother wringing yours hands about it? If they have conviction on a guy, trade up and get him, happens every year.
Look at what the Browns gave up to get Watson, yet they will be competitive in the upcoming playoffs. Just because you trade assets and don't get it right doesn't mean you still can't compete. Getting a stud WR at 6, very possible, will make whoever is taking snaps that much better.
What if the stud WR is a total bust?
Impossible.
The Draft is only a crapshoot for QBs it seems.
Seriously I like the kid but not at No. 6 or even in the first round.
Bingo
In comment 16360725 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
is where the "I'd rather win and let the draft chips fall where they may" argument always loses steam.
Andrew Thomas vs Chase Young
If they picked at 2, they still could have taken Andrew Thomas. If you trust the front office to scout well, then it is always better to have a higher pick. This argument is dumb
Talk about a rewriting of history. The Giants were ripped for winning a late season game because they "miss out on Chase Young." Instead, they got Andrew Thomas.
Are people here seriously advocating for intentionally losing games, or just throwing fits because the Giants won a game that moved them from 5 to 6?
2018 draft:
1. Mayfield
3. Darnold
7. Josh Allen
10.Rosen
32.Lamar Jackson
2017 draft:
2. Trubisky
10.Mahomes
Countless other examples.
I don't disagree but it's a fault in the NFL's system. You should never be rewarded for losing, ever. It's the antithesis of good competition.
But for anyone mad about the "meaningless wins" with DeVito. Don't be, because we could just as easily be picking in the mid-teens if not for the Jets, Bills and Rams games. We are where we are.
Picking top-4 in this draft would have been excellent but the Cardinals blew their week 18 game anyway so we weren't moving up with a loss.
Schoen could use #6, their own 2nd, and a future 1st and I feel like that could do it.
The way I look at it is, if the DeVito wins had never happened, Daboll's seat would be megahot right now and it would make matters worse heading into 2024.
Maybe take a look at Penix on day 2 but he's a non-mobile QB with two ACL injuries. Not really a good bet to have a productive NFL career as a top QB which is what you're trying to make at #6.
For the Giants, if Daniels falls to #6, then their BEST move would be to trade down with a desperate team like Atlanta or someone else in the top 10. Pick up a day 2 pick plus a high pick next year. If Daniels get pushed to #6, then other QBs get pushed down as well- you can get someone else with a top 10 pick while strengthening the team.
I will almost guarantee- not based on bias for any QB (though I am unashamedly convinced that Nix is a high end QB)- but based on history, that as the draft process moves forward, both Penix and Nix will rise in the first round for a reason a number here have already pointed out- there is a dearth of QBs in the league- and teams will get desperate for anyone new.
The way I look at it is, if the DeVito wins had never happened, Daboll's seat would be megahot right now and it would make matters worse heading into 2024.
Yep, that is definitely another consideration. What does the fallout look like if the team was 2-15 or 3-14 as it looked like they would be after the game @ Dallas.
It sucks, but there is a real cost to winning games too when you have a bad team.
And its the same fans who then say the cost to move up is too rich. Rinse and repeat...
is where the "I'd rather win and let the draft chips fall where they may" argument always loses steam.
It sucks, but there is a real cost to winning games too when you have a bad team.
And its the same fans who then say the cost to move up is too rich. Rinse and repeat...
ok...there is nothing inconsistent about the following two positions:
1. Being against intentionally losing games to secure better draft position; and
2. Not wanting to trade an arm and a leg for a top draft pick
Do you advocates for tanking seriously think you are going to get entire coaching staffs and players who are playing for their jobs and careers to intentionally lose?
Since we need everything, we have lots of options. Face it we're not one player away from being a contender, much less the Super Bowl. (And it looks like not one coach away either.)
He will draft one on the later rounds or sign TT back.
Schoen cannot just walk away from his decisions and think he is going to keep his job
He will double down on Neal for the same reason. He has already said he reviewed Neal again and said he is a tackle. He is relying on the new o line coach to get Neal on track. Although I think this year he will have a better backup plan.
We have to look at decisions through the lens of Joe Schoen trying to keep his job.
He will draft another offensive weapon. Try to upgrade the line. And hope Jones can at least be serviceable.
He will draft one on the later rounds or sign TT back.
Schoen cannot just walk away from his decisions and think he is going to keep his job
He will double down on Neal for the same reason. He has already said he reviewed Neal again and said he is a tackle. He is relying on the new o line coach to get Neal on track. Although I think this year he will have a better backup plan.
We have to look at decisions through the lens of Joe Schoen trying to keep his job.
He will draft another offensive weapon. Try to upgrade the line. And hope Jones can at least be serviceable.
If Schoen is "Hoping" for Jones to be serviceable, he should get fired.
In comment 16360725 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
is where the "I'd rather win and let the draft chips fall where they may" argument always loses steam.
It sucks, but there is a real cost to winning games too when you have a bad team.
And its the same fans who then say the cost to move up is too rich. Rinse and repeat...
ok...there is nothing inconsistent about the following two positions:
1. Being against intentionally losing games to secure better draft position; and
2. Not wanting to trade an arm and a leg for a top draft pick
Do you advocates for tanking seriously think you are going to get entire coaching staffs and players who are playing for their jobs and careers to intentionally lose?
Purely speaking from a fan perspective, no coach or nfl player is going to tank or care about draft position. In a season like this, I want more losses to secure a higher draft pick. It dramatically helps the team.
Do you think Tua would be successful here with Jason Garrett calling plays? Survive the brutal punishment behind a suspect line with God knows at Left Tackle. Look at how he's been under Brian Flores. Truth is, Tua is in a fantastic system with a great, one of the best, offensive minds in the league. And not only that, he has a track team around him with a Pro Bowl caliber LT. Eye test tells me he's limited as a passer and needs to be in a specific system to thrive.
Herbert, who I love, still hasn't had success many feel he has the potential to be leading to. Blame his support cast or coaching, but again, if he was set up with Joe Judge, Jason Garrett and a worse support cast in NYG, how's he look? I'd take him in a heartbeat but he still has to win and win important games, otherwise he's not in the top echelon group of QBs.
Chase Young was this supposed top pass rusher prospect and lot of folks here wanted him badly. Some wanted Herbert but I don't recall any cries for Tua whatsoever.
It sucks, but there is a real cost to winning games too when you have a bad team.
Is there? It hasn't helped us before and quite frankly I have seen other teams have the same issue in the past (Colts one year had picks 1 and 2), Houston until this past year failed regularly, Detroit year in and year out until Campbell, Browns etc..
However, Pennix at 6 is a huge no go for me. Overrated by some here (one in particular) and with his negatives he is a left handed QB on a team with a huge issue at RT already.. Combination for a very bad result PLUS we pay a ton for our LT who now would not be protecting the QB's blind side.
Nobody is arguing it was remotely close to the Super Bowl. It is the draft position worshippers who are acting like it was a reverse Super Bowl, and that the Giants winning was the end of the world. In reality, the game didn't matter, as the Giants got a much better player than the one people were flipping out on that they didn't get.
The Giants have had opportunities to get QBs. They just haven't been interested.
The Giants have had opportunities to get QBs. They just haven't been interested.
They have also passed on numerous worse QB's. Hell they got better QB play out of a UDFA this year. Have Tua or Herbert or Love even won a playoff game?
Since 2018 the Giants have passed on Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, Tua, Justin Herbert, Jordan Love, and Brock Purdy. Despite being one of the worst quarterbacked teams in the NFL, they've drafted only Kyle Lauletta and Daniel Jones in those six drafts. They've drafted none in the four drafts since they picked Jones, because presumably his performance has been so good as to make the Giants feel as though he should not feel endangered in his job.
The Giants have had opportunities to get QBs. They just haven't been interested.
They have also passed on numerous worse QB's. Hell they got better QB play out of a UDFA this year. Have Tua or Herbert or Love even won a playoff game?
Wait…is this a Minnesota game reference?
Holy shit. Tua and Herbert may have much, much, much more talent and production but they didn’t beat a completely inept defense in the playoffs! So take that!
The Giants have had opportunities to get QBs. They just haven't been interested.
Jordan Love? So, we are simultaneously criticizing the Giants for not drafting Tua or Hebert a year after getting a QB with a top 6 pick, while praising the Packers for drafting a QB who barely played his 1st 3 years?
You are simply looking at the QBs playing well right now and saying, "The Giants should have drafted him." Can you get me a lotto ticket with last week's winning numbers as well?
In comment 16360762 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
In comment 16360725 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
is where the "I'd rather win and let the draft chips fall where they may" argument always loses steam.
It sucks, but there is a real cost to winning games too when you have a bad team.
Andrew Thomas vs Chase Young
If they picked at 2, they still could have taken Andrew Thomas. If you trust the front office to scout well, then it is always better to have a higher pick. This argument is dumb
Talk about a rewriting of history. The Giants were ripped for winning a late season game because they "miss out on Chase Young." Instead, they got Andrew Thomas.
Are people here seriously advocating for intentionally losing games, or just throwing fits because the Giants won a game that moved them from 5 to 6?
2018 draft:
1. Mayfield
3. Darnold
7. Josh Allen
10.Rosen
32.Lamar Jackson
2017 draft:
2. Trubisky
10.Mahomes
Countless other examples.
How did I rewrite history? If the Giants picked at 2, they could have chosen Andrew Thomas. It's not like number 2 overall was required to pick Chase Young. If you believe your front office is good at scouting, why would you want them to have less choices? For all we know, they had Andrew Thomas as the number 1 player on their board, and would have picked him no matter where they slotted.
And yes, picks further in the draft are better sometimes, what does that matter? The Bears didn't fuck up by picking in the 2 slot, they fucked by picking Trubisky over Mahomes. They could have had him, but they didn't scout well enough.
At the end of the day, the higher pick you have, the more likely you are to have the ability to draft a player that is higher on your board. If you don't trust your front office to scout and rank players well enough, that's a problem with your front office, not with the slot you are drafting in.
And they won't admit they were wrong.
I do agree with you scouting is important. The hemming and hawing over draft position is borderline pathetic. Plenty of examples of better players going later in the draft than the top picks.
It's the same vapid mentality that has plagued many Giants fans. Cedric Jones draft was a "4 player draft" yet later in the 1st at least 2 future HOFers in Ray Lewis and Marvin Harrison were drafted.
The Giants have had shitty QB play since 2018, and they haven't really tried to improve it despite many opportunities to do so without having to trade up at all.
My point is draft slot is irrelevant if there is no desire to improve.
The Giants have had shitty QB play since 2018, and they haven't really tried to improve it despite many opportunities to do so without having to trade up at all.
My point is draft slot is irrelevant if there is no desire to improve.
I agree draft slot doesn't matter so much as who you draft, particularly with people hemming and hawing about winning a game and moving from 5 to 6 draft slot.
My point was the Packers had a lot of patience with Love and brought him along slowly. 3 years on the bench. Yet the Giants were supposed to draft Tua or Herbert the year after drafting a QB in the top 6?
The Giants have had shitty QB play since 2018, and they haven't really tried to improve it despite many opportunities to do so without having to trade up at all.
My point is draft slot is irrelevant if there is no desire to improve.
It is mind boggling that Jordan Love threw 32 TDs in 2023 and we gave a 15 TD guy $90M+ for two years of service.
Yeah, but aren't you concerned about being a "real fan"?
I've only watched every game for almost forty years, but I need to keep that status in the eyes of message board gatekeepers.
It's quite a conundrum.
For scale, Daniel Jones has thrown 62 in his 5 year career.
The Giants have had shitty QB play since 2018, and they haven't really tried to improve it despite many opportunities to do so without having to trade up at all.
My point is draft slot is irrelevant if there is no desire to improve.
It is mind boggling that Jordan Love threw 32 TDs in 2023 and we gave a 15 TD guy $90M+ for two years of service.
Love will be paid this offseason (or tagged again). Either way he's getting paid.
like it’s the fifth Super Bowl - maybe we should hang a banner for it? We left Tua and Herbert on the board when we took Thomas (who I love as a player) because we inexplicably took Jones sixth overall the year before and inexplicably took Saquon second overall the year before that. Didn’t get nearly enough out of those three consecutive top six draft picks. Nothing to celebrate there.
Nobody is arguing it was remotely close to the Super Bowl. It is the draft position worshippers who are acting like it was a reverse Super Bowl, and that the Giants winning was the end of the world. In reality, the game didn't matter, as the Giants got a much better player than the one people were flipping out on that they didn't get.
A GM isn't forced to pick any player. They easily could have taken Thomas at 2 or traded back for him and gotten more assets by trading the 2nd pick ( a crazy concept to Gettleman and this franchise).
To me its just weird for fans to root for meaningless wins in a shitty season that cost the team incredibly valuable draft position and draft capital.
I'm not saying the team did anything wrong this year, but imagine how different it would feel right now sitting at 2nd overall? Why wouldn't you want that as a fan?
Look at what the Browns gave up to get Watson, yet they will be competitive in the upcoming playoffs. Just because you trade assets and don't get it right doesn't mean you still can't compete. Getting a stud WR at 6, very possible, will make whoever is taking snaps that much better.
No prospect is a sure thing. But no position can have as much impact on a team, or for as long, as a top QB. You can get a damn good receiver any year and not set your offense back. Same with OL. But if you keep having to change QBs your team won't be a perennial contender. When you have the chance to draft one you do it.
So now, a year later, and some excellent WRs on the top of the board ready to move the needle for the New York Giants. But does GBN project one to help Jones? No, now it's time to dump Daniel Jones and let's draft a new QB.
Enlightening.
That having been said, I do not think Penix at 6 is the answer. Either trade up for Daniels or trade back a couple of picks and select Nix. I think Dabbs can turn him into a winning QB.