Joe Schoen was at this Caleb Williams performance

ryanmkeane : 8:41 am
I believe this is the game that may be the deciding factor in Schoen possibly trading up for the #1 pick.

-Faced pressure all night on a lot of drop backs
-Immediate quick release and quick decision making
-Scrambling ability not only inside the pocket but once he's on the move, able to juke defenders almost every time
-Anticipation throws from the pocket
-Step up ability to get to the second and third level from the pocket is elite
-Throwing the "give him a chance" ball where multiple times it ended up as a flag or a catch, or out of bounds, better than a sack
-Great accuracy on the move
-Competitive nature

This performance was just about the closest thing to Mahomes I've seen. Now - they lost - because of how horrific USC's defense was, and he did have a bad fumble, but this was against a team that ended up in the National Championship game.
Caleb Williams vs Washington - ( New Window )
Just a gut feel and purely speculative  
Sean : 8:42 am : link
But, I think the Giants are trading up to 1. It'll be a huge cost, but I think Schoen takes his big swing this offseason.
Do you think the Bears didn’t see that as well  
BillT : 8:46 am : link
Compare that performance to what Fields has done in his first three years. If you were the Bears would you pass on him.
RE: Do you think the Bears didn’t see that as well  
ryanmkeane : 8:48 am : link
In comment 16360801 BillT said:
Quote:
Compare that performance to what Fields has done in his first three years. If you were the Bears would you pass on him.

True - but as Poles said they are in a unique situation. They have a QB they like and has shown great ability at times, with the right coaching could take off. And they could set their franchise up big time with a trade. Ya never know what GMs are thinking with "take the 1 player or turn this into 3 pro bowlers"
RE: RE: Do you think the Bears didn’t see that as well  
BillT : 8:49 am : link
In comment 16360806 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
In comment 16360801 BillT said:


Quote:


Compare that performance to what Fields has done in his first three years. If you were the Bears would you pass on him.


True - but as Poles said they are in a unique situation. They have a QB they like and has shown great ability at times, with the right coaching could take off. And they could set their franchise up big time with a trade. Ya never know what GMs are thinking with "take the 1 player or turn this into 3 pro bowlers"

Unique situation or the lying season. ?
The Herschel Walker trade  
Blueworm : 8:50 am : link
should be in the back of everyone's mind.

Different position, I get it, but one set up a franchise for the decade, and it wasn't the Vikings.
...  
ryanmkeane : 8:51 am : link
If it's lying season they are doing a damn good job of it - they fired their entire offensive staff and kept everyone else. That to me would signal that they still believe in Fields and are going to hire folks who can get the best out of him. Their OC was pretty brutal.
RE: Do you think the Bears didn’t see that as well  
Sean : 8:51 am : link
In comment 16360801 BillT said:
Quote:
Compare that performance to what Fields has done in his first three years. If you were the Bears would you pass on him.

I know you've been harping on this, and you may be right. But the fact is, they do have Justin Fields and I'm sure people in that building are torn.

So, could Schoen make Poles an offer he can't refuse? Maybe. What if Schoen offers Dexter Lawrence?
RE: Do you think the Bears didn’t see that as well  
BigBlueShock : 8:51 am : link
In comment 16360801 BillT said:
Quote:
Compare that performance to what Fields has done in his first three years. If you were the Bears would you pass on him.

Who the hell knows what the Bears are thinking or what they will do. Hell, they likely don’t have an answer for that yet. But just because BillT, BBI poster, thinks they should draft Williams doesn’t mean that’s what they will do. I’m sure they respect your opinion and appreciate you looking out for their best interest but I’m not convinced they will make a decision based on it…
...  
ryanmkeane : 8:52 am : link
Schoen is not offering Dexter Lawrence.
how do you he's not in love with Penix  
Giantsfan79 : 8:55 am : link
maybe GBN has some inside knowledge when they mocked Penix to the Giants, and he was playing in that game too.
RE: ...  
Sean : 8:55 am : link
In comment 16360823 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
Schoen is not offering Dexter Lawrence.

I'm just saying, you can't just say the Bears aren't trading it. Poles admitted he'll take calls.
RE: Just a gut feel and purely speculative  
Kevin in Annapolis : 8:58 am : link
In comment 16360794 Sean said:
Quote:
But, I think the Giants are trading up to 1. It'll be a huge cost, but I think Schoen takes his big swing this offseason.

I agree, if #1 is for sale, I think we are buying it
RE: Just a gut feel and purely speculative  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 9:01 am : link
In comment 16360794 Sean said:
Quote:
But, I think the Giants are trading up to 1. It'll be a huge cost, but I think Schoen takes his big swing this offseason.


‘That’s how you become great man. Hang your balls out there.’-Random dude in ‘Jerry Maguire’.
RE: Just a gut feel and purely speculative  
Danny Kanell : 9:02 am : link
In comment 16360794 Sean said:
Quote:
But, I think the Giants are trading up to 1. It'll be a huge cost, but I think Schoen takes his big swing this offseason.


I agree ::if:: Chicago wants to sell it.
RE: The Herschel Walker trade  
Danny Kanell : 9:03 am : link
In comment 16360814 Blueworm said:
Quote:
should be in the back of everyone's mind.

Different position, I get it, but one set up a franchise for the decade, and it wasn't the Vikings.


Or the Eli trade, which is alot more comparable.
He's a complete stud  
Metnut : 9:03 am : link
Better prospect than Lawrence. I'd recommend everyone not get their hopes up. The Bears aren't going to trade Williams to keep Justin Fields.
RE: He's a complete stud  
Sammo85 : 9:07 am : link
In comment 16360847 Metnut said:
Quote:
Better prospect than Lawrence. I'd recommend everyone not get their hopes up. The Bears aren't going to trade Williams to keep Justin Fields.


I'd take Fields in the QB room then. I bet he'd beat Jones out for the job. Jones has never had serious competition here in 6 years.
The Bears are taking Williams.  
Ron Johnson : 9:15 am : link
Anything they say is to try and boost Fields value.
RE: The Bears are taking Williams.  
Sammo85 : 9:18 am : link
In comment 16360876 Ron Johnson said:
Quote:
Anything they say is to try and boost Fields value.


You have no clue what they're going to do.
Giants  
Giants : 9:22 am : link
Are not drafting a QB in the first.
RE: RE: Do you think the Bears didn’t see that as well  
Section331 : 9:26 am : link
In comment 16360806 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
In comment 16360801 BillT said:


Quote:


Compare that performance to what Fields has done in his first three years. If you were the Bears would you pass on him.


True - but as Poles said they are in a unique situation. They have a QB they like and has shown great ability at times, with the right coaching could take off. And they could set their franchise up big time with a trade. Ya never know what GMs are thinking with "take the 1 player or turn this into 3 pro bowlers"


That’s true, you never do know, and Schoen should certainly inquire, but the value in drafting Williams goes beyond any perceived talent advantage, it also resets the QB contract on the cap. They would have 5 years of cheap QB v 2. I don’t see how they pass that up.
And maybe Schoen was there to watch  
Section331 : 9:27 am : link
Penix? 😄
RE: And maybe Schoen was there to watch  
ZogZerg : 9:39 am : link
In comment 16360916 Section331 said:
Quote:
Penix? 😄


Good point. That's probably why he was at that game. 2 Birds, one stone....
So this is the tape we’re supposed to be fawning over?  
mako J : 9:42 am : link
Yuck. He made three good throws. Three. One was after climbing the pocket, one his TE dropped up the seam, and the on schedule strike along the sideline for the score.

Everything else was manufactured quick game around the line of scrimmage. How many times did he completely turn his back to the rush? How many times is he clearly panicking when his first read is covered?

My take certainly comes from a place of hating what college is doing to the game, so grain of salt. But none of these guys consistently get to their drop while reading the post snap coverage and letting it fly on time. It’s all chickens without heads bullshit.

Quality defenses in the NFL are going to abuse that QB if that’s his best. And he’s small.
If this one game he was at is a deciding factor  
Mike from Ohio : 9:42 am : link
in trading up for Williams, then we made a horrible mistake in hiring Joe Schoen.

If Gettleman taught us anything, falling in love with a QB based on a single game (in his case one that doesn't allow blitzing) is absolute idiocy.

Everyone has a price  
Dave on the UWS : 9:43 am : link
I maintain that IF Schoen wants HIS QB, it will be ONE guy.
They will HAVE to move to 1 for him. You work a deal with Poles that will be pretty much a king’s ransom.
Now, should Schoen? With all the holes on this team? Good questions!
Personally, until they get the QB right, they are just spinning their wheels.
RE: And maybe Schoen was there to watch  
Giantsfan79 : 9:46 am : link
In comment 16360916 Section331 said:
Quote:
Penix? 😄


Penix did win the game.
If Schoen trades up to #1 and drafts Caleb  
Manhattan : 9:54 am : link
that would be exciting.
I firmly believe  
Dave on the UWS : 9:56 am : link
that Schoen and Daboll know they have to have a new QB from this draft. (Because of Jones’ injuries if for no other reason).
How that manifests itself is to be seen.
RE: If this one game he was at is a deciding factor  
ryanmkeane : 9:57 am : link
In comment 16360958 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
in trading up for Williams, then we made a horrible mistake in hiring Joe Schoen.

If Gettleman taught us anything, falling in love with a QB based on a single game (in his case one that doesn't allow blitzing) is absolute idiocy.

That's not at all what I'm saying. There has to be a "moment" where any GM comes to a final decision.
RE: The Herschel Walker trade  
widmerseyebrow : 10:03 am : link
In comment 16360814 Blueworm said:
Quote:
should be in the back of everyone's mind.

Different position, I get it, but one set up a franchise for the decade, and it wasn't the Vikings.


Wouldn't the Eli Manning trade more recent and relevant?
I would be ok  
jvm52106 : 10:05 am : link
With giving the Bears our 1, 3,this year, 1 and 3 next year and KT to get to #1.

I want to keep both our 2's..



Steep price but, we can do a lot of maneuvering in the draft still. Jones could still possibly start or show enough to get someone to trade for him in 2024 season or right after.. Williams would take over mid to later on in the season.
For the Pennix  
jvm52106 : 10:07 am : link
People, that means our RT is blind side protector. You pay Tjomas a ton to now not be blind side and Neal, who has been shit to date the blindside protector..


No and for a ton of other reasons as well.
RE: RE: If this one game he was at is a deciding factor  
Mike from Ohio : 10:19 am : link
In comment 16361000 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
In comment 16360958 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


in trading up for Williams, then we made a horrible mistake in hiring Joe Schoen.

If Gettleman taught us anything, falling in love with a QB based on a single game (in his case one that doesn't allow blitzing) is absolute idiocy.



That's not at all what I'm saying. There has to be a "moment" where any GM comes to a final decision.


I don't follow. You make a decision when you evaluate all of the evidence. The "moment" happens when you have assessed the last piece of relevant data. If your theory is correct, why would Schoen even interview Williams at the combine, or even watch his pro day?

Long way of saying - absolutely nothing should be decided this early in the process, so the deciding moment should not have happened yet. Gettleman made up his mind on Jones at the Senior Bowl, and that was idiotic.
Well...  
Johnny5 : 10:26 am : link
It's impossible to not like him... but his size is a huge concern for me.
RE: I would be ok  
DaveInTampa : 10:29 am : link
In comment 16361013 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
With giving the Bears our 1, 3,this year, 1 and 3 next year and KT to get to #1.

I want to keep both our 2's..



Steep price but, we can do a lot of maneuvering in the draft still. Jones could still possibly start or show enough to get someone to trade for him in 2024 season or right after.. Williams would take over mid to later on in the season.


If you use the Bryce Young trade as a template, even this is not enough. The Panthers had to give up 2 first rounder and 2 second rounders plus a premium player. That's too rich for me, given how many need we have
Notre Dame game was a red flag for me  
Paulie Walnuts : 10:31 am : link
Watching pressure destroy that kid all I could think of was giants VS eagles in a couple years. I'm passing on on Williams, I think I would take a receiver and a quarterback with later on. Read back up into the first round with my 2 seconds. Picks take up my car. They're pennings. Is there a suit o goes, but if Marvin Harrison or the other receiver? Is there a probably gonna take them 1
RE: Well...  
Manhattan : 10:31 am : link
In comment 16361049 Johnny5 said:
Quote:
It's impossible to not like him... but his size is a huge concern for me.


Williams is reported to be 6-1 215. It's an inch short but his frame should be fine for the NFL.
RE: RE: I would be ok  
Sammo85 : 10:34 am : link
In comment 16361056 DaveInTampa said:
Quote:
In comment 16361013 jvm52106 said:


Quote:


With giving the Bears our 1, 3,this year, 1 and 3 next year and KT to get to #1.

I want to keep both our 2's..



Steep price but, we can do a lot of maneuvering in the draft still. Jones could still possibly start or show enough to get someone to trade for him in 2024 season or right after.. Williams would take over mid to later on in the season.



If you use the Bryce Young trade as a template, even this is not enough. The Panthers had to give up 2 first rounder and 2 second rounders plus a premium player. That's too rich for me, given how many need we have


That's not a good template. The cost was ridiculed around the NFL and it was largely a "Tepper" move even though he threw his GM under the bus and fired him to take the heat.

Also - keep in mind, Panthers were three picks further back and close to out of top 10, - the added cost is roughly around a 2nd round pick.
Just watched that whole video  
give66 : 10:40 am : link
I don't see the great throws. Maybe one at end of 3qtr where he throws it right on the sideline in the endzone for a TD. Otherwise unimpressed with the arm.
Very elusive under pressure and that will help in NFL or might get him hurt.
RE: The Herschel Walker trade  
Gatorade Dunk : 10:46 am : link
In comment 16360814 Blueworm said:
Quote:
should be in the back of everyone's mind.

Different position, I get it, but one set up a franchise for the decade, and it wasn't the Vikings.

The Eli Manning trade should also be in the back of everyone's mind.
RE: Just watched that whole video  
Manhattan : 10:50 am : link
In comment 16361094 give66 said:
Quote:
I don't see the great throws. Maybe one at end of 3qtr where he throws it right on the sideline in the endzone for a TD. Otherwise unimpressed with the arm.
Very elusive under pressure and that will help in NFL or might get him hurt.


Unimpressed with the arm? Ok how about this? Hits a receiver in stride on a pass that is 66 air yards, and it's not a looping bomb, it's a laser.
Caleb Williams arm strength - ( New Window )
RE: RE: RE: If this one game he was at is a deciding factor  
Gatorade Dunk : 10:51 am : link
In comment 16361033 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
In comment 16361000 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


In comment 16360958 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


in trading up for Williams, then we made a horrible mistake in hiring Joe Schoen.

If Gettleman taught us anything, falling in love with a QB based on a single game (in his case one that doesn't allow blitzing) is absolute idiocy.



That's not at all what I'm saying. There has to be a "moment" where any GM comes to a final decision.



I don't follow. You make a decision when you evaluate all of the evidence. The "moment" happens when you have assessed the last piece of relevant data. If your theory is correct, why would Schoen even interview Williams at the combine, or even watch his pro day?

Long way of saying - absolutely nothing should be decided this early in the process, so the deciding moment should not have happened yet. Gettleman made up his mind on Jones at the Senior Bowl, and that was idiotic.

The repeated examples of the inability for some fans to understand sample size is probably why they say things like "I bet Joe Schoen agrees with me about the QB(s) I like and don't like."
RE: RE: Just watched that whole video  
give66 : 10:56 am : link
In comment 16361114 Manhattan said:
Quote:
In comment 16361094 give66 said:


Quote:


I don't see the great throws. Maybe one at end of 3qtr where he throws it right on the sideline in the endzone for a TD. Otherwise unimpressed with the arm.
Very elusive under pressure and that will help in NFL or might get him hurt.



Unimpressed with the arm? Ok how about this? Hits a receiver in stride on a pass that is 66 air yards, and it's not a looping bomb, it's a laser. Caleb Williams arm strength - ( New Window )

Where in the original video are the great throws? What time stamp. I really didn't see anything. Where in the second video is the pass you are talking about?
RE: RE: Do you think the Bears didn’t see that as well  
BillT : 11:00 am : link
In comment 16360819 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
In comment 16360801 BillT said:


Quote:


Compare that performance to what Fields has done in his first three years. If you were the Bears would you pass on him.


Who the hell knows what the Bears are thinking or what they will do. Hell, they likely don’t have an answer for that yet. But just because BillT, BBI poster, thinks they should draft Williams doesn’t mean that’s what they will do. I’m sure they respect your opinion and appreciate you looking out for their best interest but I’m not convinced they will make a decision based on it…

Oh, the I shouldn’t have an opinion but you should.
RE: Just watched that whole video  
bw in dc : 11:01 am : link
In comment 16361094 give66 said:
Quote:
I don't see the great throws. Maybe one at end of 3qtr where he throws it right on the sideline in the endzone for a TD. Otherwise unimpressed with the arm.
Very elusive under pressure and that will help in NFL or might get him hurt.


Congratulations. You are the first person on the planet to say that.
Gut feeling that ...  
BronxBob : 11:02 am : link
... regardless of every factor that could possibly be relevant between now and April, Schoen does not trade up to No. 1 because of Jones's contract ... not because of what it specifically means going forward, but because it is the elephant in the room (sitting down and not moving).
Plus which, as good as that QB class is, I am not convinced the pick at No. 6, or wherever, will definitely be a QB if one of the top 3 is sitting there. (Doesn't Sy, for one, feel like that wouldn't necessarily be the best possible move? Have to check me on that).
Finally, if I am wrong, I would probably be happy with Williams or Daniels (I don't know enough about Maye), but I would not be happy with the cost of trading up to get one of them.
RE: ...  
BillT : 11:07 am : link
In comment 16360817 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
If it's lying season they are doing a damn good job of it - they fired their entire offensive staff and kept everyone else. That to me would signal that they still believe in Fields and are going to hire folks who can get the best out of him. Their OC was pretty brutal.

ryan, I don’t know either but if Fields’ stats aren’t enough go on look at the “should we trade for Fields” thread. Almost no one here wants him. Do you? So, we think Poles will keep him even though we don’t think he’s good enough to be our QB. Just trying to add up the pieces.
RE: RE: RE: Just watched that whole video  
Manhattan : 11:16 am : link
In comment 16361129 give66 said:
Quote:
In comment 16361114 Manhattan said:


Quote:


In comment 16361094 give66 said:


Quote:


I don't see the great throws. Maybe one at end of 3qtr where he throws it right on the sideline in the endzone for a TD. Otherwise unimpressed with the arm.
Very elusive under pressure and that will help in NFL or might get him hurt.



Unimpressed with the arm? Ok how about this? Hits a receiver in stride on a pass that is 66 air yards, and it's not a looping bomb, it's a laser. Caleb Williams arm strength - ( New Window )


Where in the original video are the great throws? What time stamp. I really didn't see anything. Where in the second video is the pass you are talking about?


On the link I posted, I set it to go to the correct time, which is about 20 seconds in, in case it doesn't work, it's the first throw he shows.
RE: Just a gut feel and purely speculative  
djm : 11:17 am : link
In comment 16360794 Sean said:
Quote:
But, I think the Giants are trading up to 1. It'll be a huge cost, but I think Schoen takes his big swing this offseason.


No more bunt singles. Go big or don't even bother.
RE: The Herschel Walker trade  
djm : 11:17 am : link
In comment 16360814 Blueworm said:
Quote:
should be in the back of everyone's mind.

Different position, I get it, but one set up a franchise for the decade, and it wasn't the Vikings.


The Eli Manning trade says don't you... forget about me...
Oldie ... "Golden"? ...  
BronxBob : 11:21 am : link
Here's an 8-minute look at last (as in previous) college season's USC vs. UCLA matchup previewed by Joel Klatt. He focuses on Zach Charbonnet (whom Seattle had the good sense to draft) and Caleb Williams. This is college; all the surrounding factors will be different in the NFL, especially personnel. But I think this is interesting nevertheless.
USC vs. UCLA: Who will win at the Rose Bowl? - ( New Window )
RE: RE: RE: RE: Just watched that whole video  
give66 : 11:26 am : link
In comment 16361161 Manhattan said:
Quote:
In comment 16361129 give66 said:


Quote:


In comment 16361114 Manhattan said:


Quote:


In comment 16361094 give66 said:


Quote:


I don't see the great throws. Maybe one at end of 3qtr where he throws it right on the sideline in the endzone for a TD. Otherwise unimpressed with the arm.
Very elusive under pressure and that will help in NFL or might get him hurt.



Unimpressed with the arm? Ok how about this? Hits a receiver in stride on a pass that is 66 air yards, and it's not a looping bomb, it's a laser. Caleb Williams arm strength - ( New Window )


Where in the original video are the great throws? What time stamp. I really didn't see anything. Where in the second video is the pass you are talking about?



On the link I posted, I set it to go to the correct time, which is about 20 seconds in, in case it doesn't work, it's the first throw he shows.

You are right it was a great throw and I'm sure there is more throughout the season but I still don't see anything spectacular passing-wise in the first video. Some good throws and elusiveness but not banging the table good.
RE: Oldie ...  
Manhattan : 11:44 am : link
In comment 16361172 BronxBob said:
Quote:
Here's an 8-minute look at last (as in previous) college season's USC vs. UCLA matchup previewed by Joel Klatt. He focuses on Zach Charbonnet (whom Seattle had the good sense to draft) and Caleb Williams. This is college; all the surrounding factors will be different in the NFL, especially personnel. But I think this is interesting nevertheless. USC vs. UCLA: Who will win at the Rose Bowl? - ( New Window )


great video. The Williams discussion starts around 4 minutes in. Those two 40 yard lasers were immense. Thanks for sharing.
RE: RE: Just a gut feel and purely speculative  
BleedBlue : 1:32 pm : link
In comment 16360844 Danny Kanell said:
Quote:
In comment 16360794 Sean said:


Quote:


But, I think the Giants are trading up to 1. It'll be a huge cost, but I think Schoen takes his big swing this offseason.



I agree ::if:: Chicago wants to sell it.


I agree too. If Chicago sells giants r buying
RE: RE: Do you think the Bears didn’t see that as well  
LauderdaleMatty : 1:42 pm : link
In comment 16360819 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
In comment 16360801 BillT said:


Quote:


Compare that performance to what Fields has done in his first three years. If you were the Bears would you pass on him.


Who the hell knows what the Bears are thinking or what they will do. Hell, they likely don’t have an answer for that yet. But just because BillT, BBI poster, thinks they should draft Williams doesn’t mean that’s what they will do. I’m sure they respect your opinion and appreciate you looking out for their best interest but I’m not convinced they will make a decision based on it…


And just because internet tough guy BBI poster Big Blue Shock hates Jones and wants to trade up what can't a poster ask a simple question without one of you tough guys getting all menstrual. Jones needs to go. But you anti Jones guys are so eof the biggest nut jobs ever. It's a valid point. And Fields sucks more than your post.

Good God. Relax. Maybe some TRT or when your balls drop shit like this won't upset you so much.
RE: RE: ...  
Big Rick in FL : 3:00 pm : link
In comment 16361144 BillT said:
Quote:
In comment 16360817 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


If it's lying season they are doing a damn good job of it - they fired their entire offensive staff and kept everyone else. That to me would signal that they still believe in Fields and are going to hire folks who can get the best out of him. Their OC was pretty brutal.


ryan, I don’t know either but if Fields’ stats aren’t enough go on look at the “should we trade for Fields” thread. Almost no one here wants him. Do you? So, we think Poles will keep him even though we don’t think he’s good enough to be our QB. Just trying to add up the pieces.


I don't think people here have watched much Justin Fields. He is much better than Giants fans think. Go watch Chase Daniel's breakdown of him from this year. He said he's convinced Fields is the QB of the future for the Chicago Bears.
re:Penix  
Bill in UT : 3:15 pm : link
I'm pretty sure that at his EOS presser, Schoen said one of the things they're going to take into account is players' injury history. I hadn't heard him list that as a criterion previously
RE: RE: RE: Do you think the Bears didn’t see that as well  
Gatorade Dunk : 3:35 pm : link
In comment 16361461 LauderdaleMatty said:
Quote:
And just because internet tough guy BBI poster Big Blue Shock hates Jones and wants to trade up what can't a poster ask a simple question without one of you tough guys getting all menstrual. Jones needs to go. But you anti Jones guys are so eof the biggest nut jobs ever. It's a valid point. And Fields sucks more than your post.

Good God. Relax. Maybe some TRT or when your balls drop shit like this won't upset you so much.

Calls someone an "internet tough guy" and then proceeds to suggest that they're "getting all menstrual" and have testosterone issues.

Your self-awareness is something to behold.
I watched every snap of this game  
Go Terps : 3:41 pm : link
In this game Williams was the second best quarterback on the field.

Glad to see ryan moving off the Daniel Jones bandwagon though. Took long enough.
RE: I watched every snap of this game  
bw in dc : 3:48 pm : link
In comment 16361648 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In this game Williams was the second best quarterback on the field.


Really? Did Penix's jersey have any grass stains that game? ;)

That USC D was a sieve all year. They allowed 35 PPG. Johnson ran for like 280 that night. And UDub didn't punt.
RE: So this is the tape we’re supposed to be fawning over?  
JFIB : 4:15 pm : link
In comment 16360956 mako J said:
Quote:
Yuck. He made three good throws. Three. One was after climbing the pocket, one his TE dropped up the seam, and the on schedule strike along the sideline for the score.

Everything else was manufactured quick game around the line of scrimmage. How many times did he completely turn his back to the rush? How many times is he clearly panicking when his first read is covered?

My take certainly comes from a place of hating what college is doing to the game, so grain of salt. But none of these guys consistently get to their drop while reading the post snap coverage and letting it fly on time. It’s all chickens without heads bullshit.

Quality defenses in the NFL are going to abuse that QB if that’s his best. And he’s small.


This is what I saw as well. I'm not as big a fan as some on the forum. I hope we do not make a big trade for him.
