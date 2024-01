Joe Schoen was at this Caleb Williams performance

I believe this is the game that may be the deciding factor in Schoen possibly trading up for the #1 pick.-Faced pressure all night on a lot of drop backs-Immediate quick release and quick decision making-Scrambling ability not only inside the pocket but once he's on the move, able to juke defenders almost every time-Anticipation throws from the pocket-Step up ability to get to the second and third level from the pocket is elite-Throwing the "give him a chance" ball where multiple times it ended up as a flag or a catch, or out of bounds, better than a sack-Great accuracy on the move-Competitive natureThis performance was just about the closest thing to Mahomes I've seen. Now - they lost - because of how horrific USC's defense was, and he did have a bad fumble, but this was against a team that ended up in the National Championship game. Caleb Williams vs Washington - ( New Window