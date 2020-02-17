Joe Schoen was at this Caleb Williams performance

I believe this is the game that may be the deciding factor in Schoen possibly trading up for the #1 pick.
-Faced pressure all night on a lot of drop backs
-Immediate quick release and quick decision making
-Scrambling ability not only inside the pocket but once he's on the move, able to juke defenders almost every time
-Anticipation throws from the pocket
-Step up ability to get to the second and third level from the pocket is elite
-Throwing the "give him a chance" ball where multiple times it ended up as a flag or a catch, or out of bounds, better than a sack
-Great accuracy on the move
-Competitive nature
This performance was just about the closest thing to Mahomes I've seen. Now - they lost - because of how horrific USC's defense was, and he did have a bad fumble, but this was against a team that ended up in the National Championship game. Caleb Williams vs Washington
True - but as Poles said they are in a unique situation. They have a QB they like and has shown great ability at times, with the right coaching could take off. And they could set their franchise up big time with a trade. Ya never know what GMs are thinking with "take the 1 player or turn this into 3 pro bowlers"
Compare that performance to what Fields has done in his first three years. If you were the Bears would you pass on him.
True - but as Poles said they are in a unique situation. They have a QB they like and has shown great ability at times, with the right coaching could take off. And they could set their franchise up big time with a trade. Ya never know what GMs are thinking with "take the 1 player or turn this into 3 pro bowlers"
Unique situation or the lying season. ?
Different position, I get it, but one set up a franchise for the decade, and it wasn't the Vikings.
I know you've been harping on this, and you may be right. But the fact is, they do have Justin Fields and I'm sure people in that building are torn.
So, could Schoen make Poles an offer he can't refuse? Maybe. What if Schoen offers Dexter Lawrence?
Who the hell knows what the Bears are thinking or what they will do. Hell, they likely don’t have an answer for that yet. But just because BillT, BBI poster, thinks they should draft Williams doesn’t mean that’s what they will do. I’m sure they respect your opinion and appreciate you looking out for their best interest but I’m not convinced they will make a decision based on it…
I'm just saying, you can't just say the Bears aren't trading it. Poles admitted he'll take calls.
I agree, if #1 is for sale, I think we are buying it
‘That’s how you become great man. Hang your balls out there.’-Random dude in ‘Jerry Maguire’.
I agree ::if:: Chicago wants to sell it.
Different position, I get it, but one set up a franchise for the decade, and it wasn't the Vikings.
Or the Eli trade, which is alot more comparable.
I'd take Fields in the QB room then. I bet he'd beat Jones out for the job. Jones has never had serious competition here in 6 years.
You have no clue what they're going to do.
Compare that performance to what Fields has done in his first three years. If you were the Bears would you pass on him.
True - but as Poles said they are in a unique situation. They have a QB they like and has shown great ability at times, with the right coaching could take off. And they could set their franchise up big time with a trade. Ya never know what GMs are thinking with "take the 1 player or turn this into 3 pro bowlers"
That’s true, you never do know, and Schoen should certainly inquire, but the value in drafting Williams goes beyond any perceived talent advantage, it also resets the QB contract on the cap. They would have 5 years of cheap QB v 2. I don’t see how they pass that up.
Good point. That's probably why he was at that game. 2 Birds, one stone....
Everything else was manufactured quick game around the line of scrimmage. How many times did he completely turn his back to the rush? How many times is he clearly panicking when his first read is covered?
My take certainly comes from a place of hating what college is doing to the game, so grain of salt. But none of these guys consistently get to their drop while reading the post snap coverage and letting it fly on time. It’s all chickens without heads bullshit.
Quality defenses in the NFL are going to abuse that QB if that’s his best. And he’s small.
If Gettleman taught us anything, falling in love with a QB based on a single game (in his case one that doesn't allow blitzing) is absolute idiocy.
They will HAVE to move to 1 for him. You work a deal with Poles that will be pretty much a king’s ransom.
Now, should Schoen? With all the holes on this team? Good questions!
Personally, until they get the QB right, they are just spinning their wheels.
Penix did win the game.
How that manifests itself is to be seen.
If Gettleman taught us anything, falling in love with a QB based on a single game (in his case one that doesn't allow blitzing) is absolute idiocy.
That's not at all what I'm saying. There has to be a "moment" where any GM comes to a final decision.
Different position, I get it, but one set up a franchise for the decade, and it wasn't the Vikings.
Wouldn't the Eli Manning trade more recent and relevant?
I want to keep both our 2's..
Steep price but, we can do a lot of maneuvering in the draft still. Jones could still possibly start or show enough to get someone to trade for him in 2024 season or right after.. Williams would take over mid to later on in the season.
No and for a ton of other reasons as well.
in trading up for Williams, then we made a horrible mistake in hiring Joe Schoen.
If Gettleman taught us anything, falling in love with a QB based on a single game (in his case one that doesn't allow blitzing) is absolute idiocy.
That's not at all what I'm saying. There has to be a "moment" where any GM comes to a final decision.
I don't follow. You make a decision when you evaluate all of the evidence. The "moment" happens when you have assessed the last piece of relevant data. If your theory is correct, why would Schoen even interview Williams at the combine, or even watch his pro day?
Long way of saying - absolutely nothing should be decided this early in the process, so the deciding moment should not have happened yet. Gettleman made up his mind on Jones at the Senior Bowl, and that was idiotic.
I want to keep both our 2's..
Steep price but, we can do a lot of maneuvering in the draft still. Jones could still possibly start or show enough to get someone to trade for him in 2024 season or right after.. Williams would take over mid to later on in the season.
If you use the Bryce Young trade as a template, even this is not enough. The Panthers had to give up 2 first rounder and 2 second rounders plus a premium player. That's too rich for me, given how many need we have
Williams is reported to be 6-1 215. It's an inch short but his frame should be fine for the NFL.
With giving the Bears our 1, 3,this year, 1 and 3 next year and KT to get to #1.
I want to keep both our 2's..
Steep price but, we can do a lot of maneuvering in the draft still. Jones could still possibly start or show enough to get someone to trade for him in 2024 season or right after.. Williams would take over mid to later on in the season.
If you use the Bryce Young trade as a template, even this is not enough. The Panthers had to give up 2 first rounder and 2 second rounders plus a premium player. That's too rich for me, given how many need we have
That's not a good template. The cost was ridiculed around the NFL and it was largely a "Tepper" move even though he threw his GM under the bus and fired him to take the heat.
Also - keep in mind, Panthers were three picks further back and close to out of top 10, - the added cost is roughly around a 2nd round pick.
Very elusive under pressure and that will help in NFL or might get him hurt.
Different position, I get it, but one set up a franchise for the decade, and it wasn't the Vikings.
The Eli Manning trade should also be in the back of everyone's mind.
Very elusive under pressure and that will help in NFL or might get him hurt.
Unimpressed with the arm? Ok how about this? Hits a receiver in stride on a pass that is 66 air yards, and it's not a looping bomb, it's a laser.
Caleb Williams arm strength - ( New Window )
in trading up for Williams, then we made a horrible mistake in hiring Joe Schoen.
If Gettleman taught us anything, falling in love with a QB based on a single game (in his case one that doesn't allow blitzing) is absolute idiocy.
That's not at all what I'm saying. There has to be a "moment" where any GM comes to a final decision.
I don't follow. You make a decision when you evaluate all of the evidence. The "moment" happens when you have assessed the last piece of relevant data. If your theory is correct, why would Schoen even interview Williams at the combine, or even watch his pro day?
Long way of saying - absolutely nothing should be decided this early in the process, so the deciding moment should not have happened yet. Gettleman made up his mind on Jones at the Senior Bowl, and that was idiotic.
The repeated examples of the inability for some fans to understand sample size is probably why they say things like "I bet Joe Schoen agrees with me about the QB(s) I like and don't like."
I don't see the great throws. Maybe one at end of 3qtr where he throws it right on the sideline in the endzone for a TD. Otherwise unimpressed with the arm.
Very elusive under pressure and that will help in NFL or might get him hurt.
Unimpressed with the arm? Ok how about this? Hits a receiver in stride on a pass that is 66 air yards, and it's not a looping bomb, it's a laser. Caleb Williams arm strength - ( New Window )
Where in the original video are the great throws? What time stamp. I really didn't see anything. Where in the second video is the pass you are talking about?
Compare that performance to what Fields has done in his first three years. If you were the Bears would you pass on him.
Who the hell knows what the Bears are thinking or what they will do. Hell, they likely don’t have an answer for that yet. But just because BillT, BBI poster, thinks they should draft Williams doesn’t mean that’s what they will do. I’m sure they respect your opinion and appreciate you looking out for their best interest but I’m not convinced they will make a decision based on it…
Oh, the I shouldn’t have an opinion but you should.
Very elusive under pressure and that will help in NFL or might get him hurt.
Congratulations. You are the first person on the planet to say that.
Plus which, as good as that QB class is, I am not convinced the pick at No. 6, or wherever, will definitely be a QB if one of the top 3 is sitting there. (Doesn't Sy, for one, feel like that wouldn't necessarily be the best possible move? Have to check me on that).
Finally, if I am wrong, I would probably be happy with Williams or Daniels (I don't know enough about Maye), but I would not be happy with the cost of trading up to get one of them.
ryan, I don’t know either but if Fields’ stats aren’t enough go on look at the “should we trade for Fields” thread. Almost no one here wants him. Do you? So, we think Poles will keep him even though we don’t think he’s good enough to be our QB. Just trying to add up the pieces.
I don't see the great throws. Maybe one at end of 3qtr where he throws it right on the sideline in the endzone for a TD. Otherwise unimpressed with the arm.
Very elusive under pressure and that will help in NFL or might get him hurt.
Unimpressed with the arm? Ok how about this? Hits a receiver in stride on a pass that is 66 air yards, and it's not a looping bomb, it's a laser. Caleb Williams arm strength - ( New Window )
Where in the original video are the great throws? What time stamp. I really didn't see anything. Where in the second video is the pass you are talking about?
On the link I posted, I set it to go to the correct time, which is about 20 seconds in, in case it doesn't work, it's the first throw he shows.
No more bunt singles. Go big or don't even bother.
Different position, I get it, but one set up a franchise for the decade, and it wasn't the Vikings.
The Eli Manning trade says don't you... forget about me...
USC vs. UCLA: Who will win at the Rose Bowl? - ( New Window )
I don't see the great throws. Maybe one at end of 3qtr where he throws it right on the sideline in the endzone for a TD. Otherwise unimpressed with the arm.
Very elusive under pressure and that will help in NFL or might get him hurt.
Unimpressed with the arm? Ok how about this? Hits a receiver in stride on a pass that is 66 air yards, and it's not a looping bomb, it's a laser. Caleb Williams arm strength - ( New Window )
Where in the original video are the great throws? What time stamp. I really didn't see anything. Where in the second video is the pass you are talking about?
On the link I posted, I set it to go to the correct time, which is about 20 seconds in, in case it doesn't work, it's the first throw he shows.
You are right it was a great throw and I'm sure there is more throughout the season but I still don't see anything spectacular passing-wise in the first video. Some good throws and elusiveness but not banging the table good.
great video. The Williams discussion starts around 4 minutes in. Those two 40 yard lasers were immense. Thanks for sharing.
But, I think the Giants are trading up to 1. It'll be a huge cost, but I think Schoen takes his big swing this offseason.
I agree ::if:: Chicago wants to sell it.
I agree too. If Chicago sells giants r buying
Compare that performance to what Fields has done in his first three years. If you were the Bears would you pass on him.
Who the hell knows what the Bears are thinking or what they will do. Hell, they likely don’t have an answer for that yet. But just because BillT, BBI poster, thinks they should draft Williams doesn’t mean that’s what they will do. I’m sure they respect your opinion and appreciate you looking out for their best interest but I’m not convinced they will make a decision based on it…
And just because internet tough guy BBI poster Big Blue Shock hates Jones and wants to trade up what can't a poster ask a simple question without one of you tough guys getting all menstrual. Jones needs to go. But you anti Jones guys are so eof the biggest nut jobs ever. It's a valid point. And Fields sucks more than your post.
Good God. Relax. Maybe some TRT or when your balls drop shit like this won't upset you so much.
If it's lying season they are doing a damn good job of it - they fired their entire offensive staff and kept everyone else. That to me would signal that they still believe in Fields and are going to hire folks who can get the best out of him. Their OC was pretty brutal.
ryan, I don’t know either but if Fields’ stats aren’t enough go on look at the “should we trade for Fields” thread. Almost no one here wants him. Do you? So, we think Poles will keep him even though we don’t think he’s good enough to be our QB. Just trying to add up the pieces.
I don't think people here have watched much Justin Fields. He is much better than Giants fans think. Go watch Chase Daniel's breakdown of him from this year. He said he's convinced Fields is the QB of the future for the Chicago Bears.
Good God. Relax. Maybe some TRT or when your balls drop shit like this won't upset you so much.
Calls someone an "internet tough guy" and then proceeds to suggest that they're "getting all menstrual" and have testosterone issues.
Your self-awareness is something to behold.
Glad to see ryan moving off the Daniel Jones bandwagon though. Took long enough.
Really? Did Penix's jersey have any grass stains that game? ;)
That USC D was a sieve all year. They allowed 35 PPG. Johnson ran for like 280 that night. And UDub didn't punt.
Everything else was manufactured quick game around the line of scrimmage. How many times did he completely turn his back to the rush? How many times is he clearly panicking when his first read is covered?
My take certainly comes from a place of hating what college is doing to the game, so grain of salt. But none of these guys consistently get to their drop while reading the post snap coverage and letting it fly on time. It’s all chickens without heads bullshit.
Quality defenses in the NFL are going to abuse that QB if that’s his best. And he’s small.
This is what I saw as well. I'm not as big a fan as some on the forum. I hope we do not make a big trade for him.