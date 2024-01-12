Good Duggan article on The Athletic about Dabs Wink divorce.

Duggan seems to have a relationship with Wink or his staff so this article is going to be slanted to that perspective.
Duggan is the guy that claimed Wink was being forced out even though his D was 'good'. Remember this gem from him:
Quote:
With Martindale and his protégés gone, the pressure on Daboll intensifies. The honeymoon already was over, but now he needs to find an upgrade on one of the most respected defensive coordinators in the league.
It would be one thing if Martindale was fired for poor performance. But this relationship dissolved over a personality conflict. If Daboll could have made things work with Martindale, he wouldn’t have a major hole to fill on his coaching staff.
but one thing you have to imagine it was written probably more from Wink's sources than Daboll's. Daboll is a hot head, some like that in a football coach and some do not. I do think yelling and screaming rarely accomplishes anything when trying to get someone to do something as I have seen with my own children. But, on the other hand, it is part of the culture. My main issue with Daboll is not the yelling or screaming it is that he is so transparent in his outward emotions that he is basically showing people up and that is not going to work for a lot of people.
If Daboll could have made things work with Martindale, he wouldn’t have a major hole to fill on his coaching staff.
Particularly, if we're to accept Schwartz' version (which we should recognize as a NYG spin piece to some extent) that Daboll did try to squash the noise when he asked the defensive coaches if anyone had a problem and no one spoke up.
...earlier this week he was talking about how impressive his defenses have been the past 4 years (the past three years, including his last year in Baltimore, have been bad) and came up with some stat like in the past 7 games they've been the 13th best offense.
So yeah, factoring in two of the absolute worst offenses (NE, Was) and a Philly team that wasn't playing to win, and Wink finally looked mediocre!
exactly. all these beats stories are verbatim from wink the stink. he's ana asshole and his defense sucks
of the story in this article. Barely touched on the firing of the brothers and absolutely no mention of speculation as to who was speaking with Glazer and other reporters. Wouldn't be surprised if the "team source" in the quotes was one or both of the brothers. I'm sure Daboll is a tough taskmaster and perhaps even difficult to work for, but so was Bill. The players seem to love him and I find that much more important.
Raanan's podcast yesterday also pulled back on it being
1) One guy (Dabes) is a fiery maniac on gameday, but professional during week when teaching, game planning, and preparing with players and coaches.
2) One guy (Wink) is a calming force on gameday, but a cunt passive aggressive cunt during the week who tried to create a wedge.
Quote:
“Wink would just walk in (to a coaches’ meeting) and say something like, ‘When such and such did this, I stayed calm. I just went onto the next play,’” a team source said. “He’d throw stuff out there and see if he could get (Daboll) riled up. Dabes knows it. Dabes isn’t stupid. It would just float on by in the meeting, and nobody would say anything.”
I liked Wink's defense and am sorry to see it go. It's a fun style to watch and I'm not a fan of turning over the defensive personel to match a new style. That being said, I think there are enough signs out there that Wink took the gripe public and you can't have coaches on your staff that you don't trust. When that trust is broken, there is no going back, so a split was necessary.
I hope Daboll does some self reflecting this off-season, but also doesn't change too much. I like that he holds his staff and players accountable, although he should look to make some tweaks. Parenting comes to mind... If one parent yells at the kids for everything, you eventually tune that voice out, but the parent who targets their discipline has more force.
greatest strengths is his charisma. He's interesting. He knows how to schmooze. He knows how to flirt with the press and the fans. I fell for it too.
He talks a big game and has great quotes. Every press conference the media fell in love with some quote.
HOWEVER, as I started pointing out in my game previews post-bye, the results (other than the turnovers) weren't there. He talked a good game, but where was the run defense? Where was the pass rush? He would come each Thursday and say how proud he was of his guys and how great they did, but they just gave up a 4th quarter drive that was a big factor in losing the game.
I used to call Joe Judge a used car salesman... Wink probably worked at the same lot.
It can be true that both Wink and Daboll are assholes. It can also be true that one of them is more responsible for this than the other.
These guys didn't know each other before they started working together, and their styles and temperaments didn't mesh well. If Wink or his people made that known publicly, that is where he becomes mostly responsible for this.
I hope whoever comes in as DC understands how Daboll is and is ok with getting shown up publicly by Daboll on the sidelines. We all know McGaughey sucked, but that stare down on the sideline he gave him in the Detroit pre-season game is flat out disrespectful. You can be firey and hold people accountable without that bullshit.
Glad he’s gone. Defense was soft as butter, couldn’t stop the run. Plus, he revealed himself to be a snake and unprofessional. Still, where there’s smoke there’s fire - Daboll may need to tweak his leadership style with his staff. I think many of his coaches were unhappy and it showed up one way or another on game day and in the results.
Too much is made out of the sideline stuff unless you have Buddy Ryan punching out Kevin Gilbride.
I keep saying it but anyone who was here under Parcells saw this type of behavior every week. Parcells was such a dick to his players that the "beloved" Gatorade bath was first started by Jim Burt because he was so angry with Parcells for how he treated him all week in practice.
Parcells used to call his coaches and players all kinds of names on the sidelines, even when he was Mic'd up. Just imagine what it was like when he wasn't.
Coughlin also learned that he had to soften his approach a bit, and it sure seemed to have helped. Daboll could probably stand to do some self-reflection and tone it down some. And by some accounts, it seems he has compared to his past intensity. No reason he can't do a little more.
but Wink was dishonest in public (somewhat understandable) and behind the scenes (not acceptable and really undermines the entire team).
In a nutshell THIS.
The undermining of Daboll is a sin that cannot be forgiven, regardless of all of Wink's other positives a likable persona. The undermining behavior is like hemlock to the leader of our team (Daboll). He needed to be shit canned.
but one thing you have to imagine it was written probably more from Wink's sources than Daboll's. Daboll is a hot head, some like that in a football coach and some do not. I do think yelling and screaming rarely accomplishes anything when trying to get someone to do something as I have seen with my own children. But, on the other hand, it is part of the culture. My main issue with Daboll is not the yelling or screaming it is that he is so transparent in his outward emotions that he is basically showing people up and that is not going to work for a lot of people.
Bingo. As the HC you can always dress others down. But don't do it in front of the world. There are countless instances when Dabes embarrasses players in front of the cameras, shouting, "WTF was that?" That's not going to sit well with everyone.
"tough men win and pussies lose" is an idiotic over-simplification.
Tough men win when they have talent and a good game plan like Parcells. Tough men lose when they are just tough guys and idiots.
Staring down a guy who works for you and you can fire whenever you like isn't being tough. You want tough? Show me Daboll walking into John Mara's office and telling him Jones did everything he could to ruin the Giants and you want him gone. That's tough.
Temper tantrums do not make anyone tough. It is a five year olds version of what tough is.
It is true Parcells was a first class jerk to his players and staff
and would do much of the same stuff that Daboll did with the stairs and the yelling at people. I remember one anecdote about Parcells in a book about Bellichick that when Bellichick was an assistant with the Jets, him and Parcells got into a fight on the headphones about a defensive call and Parcells said something like "that's why you never made it as a head coach." So, while we can acknowledge that Parcells and Coughlin were jerks on the sidelines, we also can acknowledge that the world is changing and people don't expect to be treated like that anymore in work environments. Now, I am not saying I agree with that or that is the way it should be, but we have to acknowledge that is the way it is. So, Daboll can do what he wants but it will rub some people the wrong way and ostensibly some of those people could be talented and helpful.
to be clear, some of you guys are really concerned that a coach yells and gets mad on the sideline?
Is that where we really are now?
If so, this sport doesn't have much of a future
Not me. If there is a concern I have with Daboll it's that he MIGHT be an ass behind closed doors and/or insecure. I don't know these things to be true but that's what I'd be worried about, if anything.
That's the big issue here... Wink was conspiring to promote himself at the expense of the team. Self-interest is universal, but what Wink did was CREATE this situation. He was the one who was maneuvering behind the scenes in November, not Daboll. It also appears Daboll extended an olive branch (the game ball). It was the equivalent of a parent catching a child doing something wrong but still saying I love ya.
It's why I like the way they eventually responded by firing Drew and Kevin. You want to play stupid games?
"tough men win and pussies lose" is an idiotic over-simplification.
Tough men win when they have talent and a good game plan like Parcells. Tough men lose when they are just tough guys and idiots.
Staring down a guy who works for you and you can fire whenever you like isn't being tough. You want tough? Show me Daboll walking into John Mara's office and telling him Jones did everything he could to ruin the Giants and you want him gone. That's tough.
Temper tantrums do not make anyone tough. It is a five year olds version of what tough is.
I agree, you know who yells and screams at me all day, my 13 year old son. When he screams and yells, do you know how much credence I give his point--virtually nothing. I try to tell him that all the time (and my hope is that he matures and grows out of it). When he is calm and reasons with me, I am very open to changing my opinion if he makes a good case.
I love it Eric.
And those same men, whether player or assistant coaches, that are dragged kicking and screaming by meanies Parcells, Belichick, Coughlin are the same people who years later finally understand that the character these coaches built in them made them much better players and people...
In almost every instance the players and coaches who worked under these legends are eternally grateful and bonded for life by being put through the ringer by a class of coach like these.
Toughness is a positive attribute. Daboll seems to be able to walk the fine line of demanding and beloved. It's a natural skill but also an incredibly unique one too, which is why I believe in him.
I also think it speaks incredibly well to his skills that he was able to navigate being undermined by Wink, and keeping the team together and playing hard. Any of our three previous coaches would have folded like cheap suits.
Hmm, I think I may have bought my old LeSabre from him.
and would do much of the same stuff that Daboll did with the stairs and the yelling at people. I remember one anecdote about Parcells in a book about Bellichick that when Bellichick was an assistant with the Jets, him and Parcells got into a fight on the headphones about a defensive call and Parcells said something like "that's why you never made it as a head coach." So, while we can acknowledge that Parcells and Coughlin were jerks on the sidelines, we also can acknowledge that the world is changing and people don't expect to be treated like that anymore in work environments. Now, I am not saying I agree with that or that is the way it should be, but we have to acknowledge that is the way it is. So, Daboll can do what he wants but it will rub some people the wrong way and ostensibly some of those people could be talented and helpful.
So "tough guy" Wink Martindale, who tries to sell the image of being a tough guy... is a softy at heart?
I don't think Coughlin changed as much as people think he did.
Folks love to bring up the players council he set up.
He still screamed and yelled at people.
Exactly. It was the drill sergeant style of TC that rubbed players the wrong way. And not the yelling part. It was his regimented demands (5 minutes early to meetings) and extremely rigid practice routines. Daboll on the other hand is reportedly a players coach that has a much more relaxed environment than TC had. I’m not saying there isn’t room for Daboll to self reflect and make some changes on things but yelling at players/coaches when they screw up is severely overstated by sensitive Giants fans
one of the things that Coughlin pulled back was how demonstrative he was on the sideline. He kept his harshness, but he did smooth out some of the rough edges.
I'm not really super worried about Daboll's sideline behavior, though. He seems to be able to keep players motivated just fine. And this year, some yelling was well-warranted. As long as he takes responsibility for his own shortcomings, he'll be fine. And if he doesn't, he'll be gone.
I agree, you know who yells and screams at me all day, my 13 year old son. When he screams and yells, do you know how much credence I give his point--virtually nothing. I try to tell him that all the time (and my hope is that he matures and grows out of it). When he is calm and reasons with me, I am very open to changing my opinion if he makes a good case.
Tough guys are tough with people in power. Anyone pussy can throw a tantrum at people who work for them.
Nothing in that article tells me Daboll is tough. It tells me he can't control himself, and he isn't afraid of his subordinates.
But some on here would suggest your 13 year old is a bad-ass for yelling, because tough guys yell?
Really? Just couldn’t resist fitting Jones in here somehow? Self reflection man.
I know what you are getting at and acting tough and being tough are two different things.
However, I've watched a lot of football in my 56 years on this planet and I've seen many HOF coaches stare down players and coaches on the sidelines, and scream at them.
Did you feel this way before you read the article?
That's the big issue here... Wink was conspiring to promote himself at the expense of the team. Self-interest is universal, but what Wink did was CREATE this situation. He was the one who was maneuvering behind the scenes in November, not Daboll. It also appears Daboll extended an olive branch (the game ball). It was the equivalent of a parent catching a child doing something wrong but still saying I love ya.
It's why I like the way they eventually responded by firing Drew and Kevin. You want to play stupid games?
Yup, and same.
I'm still not totally sure if that was an olive branch or a PR gesture for the sake of shoving that report under the rug, but regardless.
It shows that Daboll is tolerant to a point but won't put up with any stupid shit. If he wasn't tolerant he would have fired wink in-season and would have been justified in doing so.
Daboll is human but he's not going to stand there and get pissed on. Good for him. I commend him and I want that trait in our HC.
and would do much of the same stuff that Daboll did with the stairs and the yelling at people. I remember one anecdote about Parcells in a book about Bellichick that when Bellichick was an assistant with the Jets, him and Parcells got into a fight on the headphones about a defensive call and Parcells said something like "that's why you never made it as a head coach." So, while we can acknowledge that Parcells and Coughlin were jerks on the sidelines, we also can acknowledge that the world is changing and people don't expect to be treated like that anymore in work environments. Now, I am not saying I agree with that or that is the way it should be, but we have to acknowledge that is the way it is. So, Daboll can do what he wants but it will rub some people the wrong way and ostensibly some of those people could be talented and helpful.
So "tough guy" Wink Martindale, who tries to sell the image of being a tough guy... is a softy at heart?
So much for the Rex Ryan tree.
No but just because Parcells and Coughlin were of that generation does not make it compatible to this generation. Wink is a fraud, I have written many times how I think his defense is the protypical bully defense, where you beat up on the Mac Jones and Zappe's of this world and getting shredded for nearly 700 yards against Dallas.
Coughlin's piece of advice to Daboll was to "win" so perhaps some sound advice for good reasons. Pointing fingers at the other side when your O stinks doesn't help matters.
6-1 start last season the offense was doing things that helped the D. High TOP with a very good running game (couple games the YPC was low but they had high carries). This season it was mostly poor. Wink also praised McVay, Shanny and McDaniel for innovative run games this season. I thought that was a little dig at BD.
BD can still turn it around but another obstacle to deal with.
I posted the same thing several days ago, so I don't think my weak mind fell victim to the unscrupulous MSM.
There is nothing wrong with yelling when it serves a purpose. Yelling all the time because you are always mad all the time just means you are too sensitive and out of control - like how a child yells all the time. I am not sure at what age you would say a petulant child who screams all the time crosses the line into "tough guy" as an adult.
I have been watching the Giants over the exact same time span as you. If you think the Giants won under Parcells because he yelled at people, I don't know what to tell you. There is no cause and effect relationship between yelling and winning. I think you know that.
Being a tough guy is standing up to those with power over you, not those whose livelihoods you hold in the palm of your hand.
it was an example of Daboll standing up to his superiors and their beliefs? What other example would you suggest where Daboll would challenge Mara, building a shitty stadium?
You are too sensitive.
Nice try. YOU don’t know how any of them truly feel about Jones. You simply are obsessed and found a way to shoehorn your obsession into a completely unrelated topic.
I explained it was a hypothetical. I can't help that you don't understand context when you try to read.
And yes, we do know Mara thinks Jones is a good QB. He has said it publicly. It would be pretty stupid to write a hypothetical confrontation with Mara where he storms into his office and agrees with his assessment.
it was an example of Daboll standing up to his superiors and their beliefs? What other example would you suggest where Daboll would challenge Mara, building a shitty stadium?
You are too sensitive.
You calling anyone sensitive I’d hysterical. You are bothered by a football coach yelling at players and coaches. You obviously have no idea what happens on a football field, at practice and in the locker room . Your sensitivities would be crushed if you had a behind the scenes look…
it was an example of Daboll standing up to his superiors and their beliefs? What other example would you suggest where Daboll would challenge Mara, building a shitty stadium?
You are too sensitive.
You calling anyone sensitive I’d hysterical. You are bothered by a football coach yelling at players and coaches. You obviously have no idea what happens on a football field, at practice and in the locker room . Your sensitivities would be crushed if you had a behind the scenes look…
Where did I say it bothered me? I said I don't think it is tough. Those aren't the same thing.
Go back and try reading what I wrote again. I said yelling absolutely has its place. You don't know jack shit about my sensibilities.
Because people don't like to be yelled at. That is the so what. If you are fine limiting your talent pool to people who don't mind it, that is fine. Not the way I would go about it, but "coaches yell" is such a old and dumb trope--the world and enviornment people grow up in and expect is different from the world Coughlin and Parcells and their generation inhabited.
A 12 year old who screams at and stares down 9 year olds is a bully.
A 12 year old who screams at and stares down a 15 year old is a tough guy.
Daboll has shown he is not afraid to shout down the people who he hired and who work for him. Maybe that is tough to you. I don't see it.
Why do you keep saying he’s try to be tough? Where the hell is that coming from? Daboll wears his emotions on his sleeve. This is fucking football, not some adolescents just trying to make it though math class so stop bringing children into the discussion. Everyone has different personalities. And not everyone completely melts down if they get yelled at, which I’m guessing you’ve done a time or two, which would explain your sensitivities to it. Football is an emotional sport. But I’m sure the players and coaches really appreciate a random dude sitting in his 9-5 office caring more about what happens on the team than they do. You’re a real hero
it was an example of Daboll standing up to his superiors and their beliefs? What other example would you suggest where Daboll would challenge Mara, building a shitty stadium?
You are too sensitive.
You calling anyone sensitive I’d hysterical. You are bothered by a football coach yelling at players and coaches. You obviously have no idea what happens on a football field, at practice and in the locker room . Your sensitivities would be crushed if you had a behind the scenes look…
Where did I say it bothered me? I said I don't think it is tough. Those aren't the same thing.
Go back and try reading what I wrote again. I said yelling absolutely has its place. You don't know jack shit about my sensibilities.
You’ve spent an awful lot of time complaining about the coach yelling for someone that isn’t bothered by it. You’ve spent weeks screaming at the clouds about it. But you’re not bothered by it? Hell outta here with that bulllshit
Never broken down once when getting yelled at, so sorry to disappoint you. I have never been upset by words, because they are words.
I will say it one more time and then acknowledge that you simply can't follow a thought that you don't hold yourself.
I have no problem with coaches/bosses/parents yelling at someone. None. Never have. I am not taking Daboll to task for yelling.
I made two points - 1) When you yell all the time, it doesn't mean anything. It is just noise. 2) Yelling DOES NOT mean someone is tough. Yelling at subordinates is easy and has no ramifications.
I think there are a lot of people on here in love with the vision of toughness who have no experience with it at all.
But Wink sounds like a d|ck. If you have issues with your boss, talk it out like a man, don't drop veiled comments in meetings.
Agree. Parcells, Coughlin also had to self-assess and make changes. I was a fan of Wink's hire and still hoped he would continue -- before the dam broke. The biggest issues, imo, were leaking to the media personally or through his acolytes, and throwing McKinney under the bus when Daboll tried to defuse this situation and move on. And bottom line, we were all waiting for the performance of the defense to catch up to Wink's reputation and persona.
Anyone as I scream at my TV watching the crap we put out there this year.
Yelling during the game doesn't bother me at all. If its a constant in meeting rooms and practices its an issue. But when your out there competing, and believe me that includes everyone on the sideline, Emotion should be high.
Unfortunately for all involved Wink barked way more then he bit.
Anyone as I scream at my TV watching the crap we put out there this year.
Yelling during the game doesn't bother me at all. If its a constant in meeting rooms and practices its an issue. But when your out there competing, and believe me that includes everyone on the sideline, Emotion should be high.
Unfortunately for all involved Wink barked way more then he bit.
I scream at the TV during the games too - way more than I should. But while it feels good, it doesn't accomplish anything.
Anyone as I scream at my TV watching the crap we put out there this year.
Yelling during the game doesn't bother me at all. If its a constant in meeting rooms and practices its an issue. But when your out there competing, and believe me that includes everyone on the sideline, Emotion should be high.
Unfortunately for all involved Wink barked way more then he bit.
I scream at the TV during the games too - way more than I should. But while it feels good, it doesn't accomplish anything.
So it doesn’t make you feel “tough”?
Huh. Because apparently that’s the only reason people scream according to you. It has absolutely nothing to do with thinking you’re “tough” but that hasn’t stopped you from say it 1000 times.
So long as that's the case, I think this is just a bunch of noise spurred by Wink Martindale.
I dunno....I was a Marine. One of my shop chiefs in Okinawa was the best boss I've ever had. He could be absolutely blistering when you screwed up, I'm talking ass-chewings that would make you pray for a sinkhole to swallow you up into the earth. However, he was still respected and loved by his guys, including me, because he was a straight shooter, always would have your back, and worked harder than any of us. When your boss works his ass off, it makes it easier to take when he expects you to move mountains.
I'm just saying that, at this point, Daboll's demeanor is the football equivalent of a McGuffin. The only thing to indicate otherwise flows from a bitter, disgruntled ex-employee.
Anyone as I scream at my TV watching the crap we put out there this year.
Yelling during the game doesn't bother me at all. If its a constant in meeting rooms and practices its an issue. But when your out there competing, and believe me that includes everyone on the sideline, Emotion should be high.
Unfortunately for all involved Wink barked way more then he bit.
I scream at the TV during the games too - way more than I should. But while it feels good, it doesn't accomplish anything.
So it doesn’t make you feel “tough”?
Huh. Because apparently that’s the only reason people scream according to you. It has absolutely nothing to do with thinking you’re “tough” but that hasn’t stopped you from say it 1000 times.
I say this in an effort to help you. Learn to read, son.
I posted before last season Martindale is the type of personality you like when he's winning, and detest when you're losing. He proved to be exactly that.
He's an egomaniac and a trouble maker. Daboll is better off with out him. And I'm not the least bit scared of him joining an NFCE opponent, because he's going to bring his brand of dysfunction there too.
This whole charade was unnecessary. The Giants should have just fired him in the middle of the season when he was upstaging Daboll and/or his boys started leaking bullshit to Glazer. They didn't need to try and force him out by firing his staff or turning up the heat on him.
There's no chance in hell the Giants did all of that to save 3M, they did all of that because if he quit they had more control on where he worked next.
Anyone as I scream at my TV watching the crap we put out there this year.
Yelling during the game doesn't bother me at all. If its a constant in meeting rooms and practices its an issue. But when your out there competing, and believe me that includes everyone on the sideline, Emotion should be high.
Unfortunately for all involved Wink barked way more then he bit.
I scream at the TV during the games too - way more than I should. But while it feels good, it doesn't accomplish anything.
So it doesn’t make you feel “tough”?
Huh. Because apparently that’s the only reason people scream according to you. It has absolutely nothing to do with thinking you’re “tough” but that hasn’t stopped you from say it 1000 times.
I say this in an effort to help you. Learn to read, son.
the “source” who said that they couldn’t hear themselves think because Daboll was screaming in their ears so much. Even if that “source” was one of the Wilkins bros, BD should back down on that part of it a bit. Don’t muddy up communications when a unit is on the field trying to get ready for the next play.
Other than that, I thought the piece was, and I like Duggan a lot, really slanted in Wink’s direction. That gives me pause to wonder who those sources really were.
Look, there may be areas where BD could dial it back a bit, but if that’s your main take away after this circus, I have to wonder about one’s judgement. Wink’s efforts to undermine the HC CANNOT BE TOLERATED in any way, shape or form. It was wildly unprofessional and amounted to an attempted coup. To NFL teams considering hiring him, buyer beware.
the “source” who said that they couldn’t hear themselves think because Daboll was screaming in their ears so much. Even if that “source” was one of the Wilkins bros, BD should back down on that part of it a bit. Don’t muddy up communications when a unit is on the field trying to get ready for the next play.
Other than that, I thought the piece was, and I like Duggan a lot, really slanted in Wink’s direction. That gives me pause to wonder who those sources really were.
Look, there may be areas where BD could dial it back a bit, but if that’s your main take away after this circus, I have to wonder about one’s judgement. Wink’s efforts to undermine the HC CANNOT BE TOLERATED in any way, shape or form. It was wildly unprofessional and amounted to an attempted coup. To NFL teams considering hiring him, buyer beware.
I don't think anyone's "main takeaway" was that Daboll was the primary problem. Wink is gone and who cares about him anymore.
The focus in more on Daboll in this thread because he still here and what he does matter. Wink is a dirtbag so who cares what or who he is anymore?
the “source” who said that they couldn’t hear themselves think because Daboll was screaming in their ears so much. Even if that “source” was one of the Wilkins bros, BD should back down on that part of it a bit. Don’t muddy up communications when a unit is on the field trying to get ready for the next play.
Other than that, I thought the piece was, and I like Duggan a lot, really slanted in Wink’s direction. That gives me pause to wonder who those sources really were.
Look, there may be areas where BD could dial it back a bit, but if that’s your main take away after this circus, I have to wonder about one’s judgement. Wink’s efforts to undermine the HC CANNOT BE TOLERATED in any way, shape or form. It was wildly unprofessional and amounted to an attempted coup. To NFL teams considering hiring him, buyer beware.
I don't think anyone's "main takeaway" was that Daboll was the primary problem. Wink is gone and who cares about him anymore.
The focus in more on Daboll in this thread because he still here and what he does matter. Wink is a dirtbag so who cares what or who he is anymore?
Because everything blew up over what Wink did. I’m sure there is at least some truth to the fact that Daboll gets in people’s faces on game day, my main concern is that he isn’t yelling in the headsets so much that coordinators can’t call the game. So sure, he may have to temper his emotions a bit, big deal. Most young HC’s go through growing pains on the job.
This is only a big deal because of Wink’s heresy, THAT is my pint.
The thing I liked about the Daboll and Wink pairing is their authenticity and balance, whereby their combined personal chemistry was much greater than the sum of the two parts. I have zero issue with the personal styles of either coach. Both have been very successful in the league and will likely continue to have success as coaches in the future. It has reminded me almost precisely of the chemistry between the prodigal son Buddy Ryan and the good son Mike Ditka, who were never as good apart as they were together, despite the fact they couldn't stand each other.
And this is why I think this outcome will likely not be good for Daboll. He will undoubtedly insert a true "good son" disciple and thereby lose that important balance. I suspect he will hire a "Belichick tree" DC (ie a Patrick Graham, Matt Patricia type) and my guess is it will produce a defense that is not nearly as dynamic or interesting as what it has been under Wink. Was it good this year? No. But it could have been a lot worse given the level of talent he had to work with as well as the absolute lack of any complementary competence whatsoever on the offensive side of the ball. My guess is Wink will have no trouble getting hired again as an NFL DC.
Well, Daboll hasn't even hired the new DC yet, so I wouldn't jump to conclusions about the new guy being "undoubtedly" a "good son." I think the fact he hired Wink and Kafka in the first place shows that he's open to differing viewpoints, and he doesn't strike me as the type to get scared off that approach based on one bad experience.
I also question whether Wink's defense was as "dynamic and interesting" as he played it up to be (and he gives good soundbites, I'll credit him for that). When you blitz an overwhelming amount of the time and your pressure numbers aren't there (this happened in Baltimore too, so he has no excuse there), and your D no-shows almost every time it faces a high-level offense, I'll take "solid and boring" over "dynamic and interesting."
Wink will probably get another shot, but I don't think it's a slam dunk that his defenses will fare much better than they have here. Rex Ryan was a defensive genius for a while, and then he wasn't. The NFL changes fast, you have to keep up. Does Wink have the humility and self-awareness to adapt? Given his coaching roots, I have my doubts.
There's no chance in hell the Giants did all of that to save 3M, they did all of that because if he quit they had more control on where he worked next.
A bit confused - he quit, and supposedly there are no restrictions on where he can work. Are you saying there are restrictions and they’re just not being reported?
I'd be careful to use the word quit. They negotiated a termination.
If he resigned on the spot without a negotiation, my guess is he obviously wouldn't get paid and there was a clause that made it very painful for him to go work for a rival. Probably a cash penalty he had to pay the Giants. That's what the Giants seemed to want.
If he was fired for performance, he probably would've been paid, but was released to work wherever he wanted with no penalty.
The only scenario I can imagine he didn't get paid and was prohibited/penalized for working somewhere, is if he was fired for cause. Proving that would have been ugly, expensive, and time consuming.
Ultimately they came to an agreement where everyone gave up something.
I think the Giants should have just eaten the 3M, and fired him when he acted up.
I can't believe we're having an argument over if a head coach stares or yells on sidelines.
Welcome to 2024.
Exatly. Who exactly is "rubbed the wrong way" by a football HC being pissed off on the sidelines when someone fucks up royally? And especially when a mental mistake? He doesn't seem to get upset when there are just physical mistakes. But avoidable ones (i.e. wrong read, wrong call, not knowing the snap count, not knowing coverage assignment, etc.)...no problem. And let's not forget, he's also the first person to greet guys when they come to the sideline after a positive. Fuck all these pansies if they are upset that an NFL HC yells. If these are players and coaches, I don't want them around.
tools on different players. He would rage on Burt so bad that Jim would throw dumbbells against the wall. He shit on Simms and Taylor on the sidelines using severe sarcasm despite the fact they went fishing together. He also would cut a starter or borderline starter every year(someone expected to make the team) in what I suspect was to point out that no one was safe.
Some people answer to cajoling, some to a good reprimand, some to a pat on the back. I have seen Daboll get in someone's face about three times. One was Jones(two occasions) one was the olineman that jumped after he was brought in as the TE on a third and one and there was another that I don't remember the specifics of. There were probably a couple more we did not see. BFD.
As with any issue, there are the two sides to every story and the truth lies somewhere in the middle. I think it is likely that Daboll probably got after Wink for some shoddy defensive calls(like the Jets last :28 seconds) and Wink thought he was above reproach and should not be questioned.
reading this article is the idea that there is only one Bad Guy in this story.
It's entirely possible that both Daboll and Wink are both assholes - Daboll being more of an upfront asshole and Wink being more of an undercover asshole.
Forced to choose, I'll take the guy who's upfront about it - at least he's not being a duplicitous snake. But being an upfront asshole hardly precludes one from from behaving in ways that completely undermines whatever "toughness" culture he's trying to build.
I can easily see some of Daboll's act wearing thin quickly. Death stares do not impress me - it's phony tough-guy bullshit.
to be clear, some of you guys are really concerned that a coach yells and gets mad on the sideline?
Is that where we really are now?
If so, this sport doesn't have much of a future
The very best people I ever worked for, were ones people feared. You don't want the wrath, so you do your job as well as you possibly can. The flip side, when you do succeed, it feels good to have the angry guy pat you on the back and tell you...this is why I push you so hard, because you can be great at this. PLEASE NOTE, I am not calling myself great, but I've had a few mentors who kicked my ass into shape and I appreciate every one of them. This is what I see in Daboll, and that's why I'm 100% behind him.
RE: Raanan's podcast yesterday also pulled back on it being
mainly Wink's fault. There are two sides to every story, and Wink's side is now getting out.
Raanan is another one that had been getting fed stories from one of the Wink/Wilkins trio. Remember his podcast just recently about how both Wink and Kafka wanted out? That was just the same pro-Wink source doubling down to make Daboll look bad.
Has anyone heard a peep about Kafka being unhappy since the Wink stuff started to erupt this week? The only other reporter mentioning Kafka is - surprise, surprise - Duggan, whose recent coverage reads like it was ghostwritten on behalf of Team Wink/Wilkins.
End of the day, Daboll is the head coach and Wink did everything he was able to do to undermine his authority. The right guy is no longer in the building, IMO.
Particularly, if we're to accept Schwartz' version (which we should recognize as a NYG spin piece to some extent) that Daboll did try to squash the noise when he asked the defensive coaches if anyone had a problem and no one spoke up.
So yeah, factoring in two of the absolute worst offenses (NE, Was) and a Philly team that wasn't playing to win, and Wink finally looked mediocre!
Someone in house has loose lips, it didn’t sound like this was all coming from Wink’s guys. Not thrilled about that.
Atletic article - ( New Window )
Someone in house has loose lips, it didn’t sound like this was all coming from Wink’s guys. Not thrilled about that.
If Wink thought he had a responsibility to ownership more than to Daboll, that would hint that he had allies in upper management somewhere.
Agree with this. Obvious Bias here.
Quote:
Someone in house has loose lips, it didn’t sound like this was all coming from Wink’s guys. Not thrilled about that.
If Wink thought he had a responsibility to ownership more than to Daboll, that would hint that he had allies in upper management somewhere.
It wasn’t all negative towards Daboll. Seemed like an honest take on both Wink and Daboll. Just don’t like someone in there is chirping away this much, may be nothing but doesn’t sit right with me.
So yeah, factoring in two of the absolute worst offenses (NE, Was) and a Philly team that wasn't playing to win, and Wink finally looked mediocre!
exactly. all these beats stories are verbatim from wink the stink. he's ana asshole and his defense sucks
I would think coaches get more info from the coaching grapevine than reporters
I’d say a counter to that is the reports McKinney (a top talent) didn’t want to return if Wink was still here.
2) One guy (Wink) is a calming force on gameday, but a cunt passive aggressive cunt during the week who tried to create a wedge.
@art_stapleton
·
29m
I'll put this out there again. Just as a note for all those emailing me telling me that Wink was honest and Daboll was not.
*****
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
On Dec. 8, when Wink Martindale was asked about Jay Glazer's report for the first time, I had the final question of that presser.
Q: Do you still believe in what you guys are trying to build here?
A: Yes. Without a doubt.
I hope Daboll does some self reflecting this off-season, but also doesn't change too much. I like that he holds his staff and players accountable, although he should look to make some tweaks. Parenting comes to mind... If one parent yells at the kids for everything, you eventually tune that voice out, but the parent who targets their discipline has more force.
Glad he’s gone. Defense was soft as butter, couldn’t stop the run. Plus, he revealed himself to be a snake and unprofessional. Still, where there’s smoke there’s fire - Daboll may need to tweak his leadership style with his staff. I think many of his coaches were unhappy and it showed up one way or another on game day and in the results.
Wink has to convince the rest of the NFL he isn't toxic. Same with the Giants.
Coughlin also learned that he had to soften his approach a bit, and it sure seemed to have helped. Daboll could probably stand to do some self-reflection and tone it down some. And by some accounts, it seems he has compared to his past intensity. No reason he can't do a little more.
Is it ideal? No. Should he work on scaling the outbursts back some? Yes.
However, even the players anonymously suggest the positives outweigh his negatives.
He did. But it was less and the players seemed to understand why he was they way he was after that.
That said, Daboll appears to have the players' support, and that's far more important than some coaches' getting their feelings hurt
Is that where we really are now?
If so, this sport doesn't have much of a future
Ultimately the head man is the head man and he just has to be himself. Everyone else can either fall in or get out.
Bingo. As the HC you can always dress others down. But don't do it in front of the world. There are countless instances when Dabes embarrasses players in front of the cameras, shouting, "WTF was that?" That's not going to sit well with everyone.
Not me. If there is a concern I have with Daboll it's that he MIGHT be an ass behind closed doors and/or insecure. I don't know these things to be true but that's what I'd be worried about, if anything.
I agree, you know who yells and screams at me all day, my 13 year old son. When he screams and yells, do you know how much credence I give his point--virtually nothing. I try to tell him that all the time (and my hope is that he matures and grows out of it). When he is calm and reasons with me, I am very open to changing my opinion if he makes a good case.
I love it Eric.
And those same men, whether player or assistant coaches, that are dragged kicking and screaming by meanies Parcells, Belichick, Coughlin are the same people who years later finally understand that the character these coaches built in them made them much better players and people...
In almost every instance the players and coaches who worked under these legends are eternally grateful and bonded for life by being put through the ringer by a class of coach like these.
Toughness is a positive attribute. Daboll seems to be able to walk the fine line of demanding and beloved. It's a natural skill but also an incredibly unique one too, which is why I believe in him.
I also think it speaks incredibly well to his skills that he was able to navigate being undermined by Wink, and keeping the team together and playing hard. Any of our three previous coaches would have folded like cheap suits.
Hmm, I think I may have bought my old LeSabre from him.
So "tough guy" Wink Martindale, who tries to sell the image of being a tough guy... is a softy at heart?
So much for the Rex Ryan tree.
Exactly. It was the drill sergeant style of TC that rubbed players the wrong way. And not the yelling part. It was his regimented demands (5 minutes early to meetings) and extremely rigid practice routines. Daboll on the other hand is reportedly a players coach that has a much more relaxed environment than TC had. I’m not saying there isn’t room for Daboll to self reflect and make some changes on things but yelling at players/coaches when they screw up is severely overstated by sensitive Giants fans
I'm not really super worried about Daboll's sideline behavior, though. He seems to be able to keep players motivated just fine. And this year, some yelling was well-warranted. As long as he takes responsibility for his own shortcomings, he'll be fine. And if he doesn't, he'll be gone.
I agree, you know who yells and screams at me all day, my 13 year old son. When he screams and yells, do you know how much credence I give his point--virtually nothing. I try to tell him that all the time (and my hope is that he matures and grows out of it). When he is calm and reasons with me, I am very open to changing my opinion if he makes a good case.
Tough guys are tough with people in power. Anyone pussy can throw a tantrum at people who work for them.
Nothing in that article tells me Daboll is tough. It tells me he can't control himself, and he isn't afraid of his subordinates.
But some on here would suggest your 13 year old is a bad-ass for yelling, because tough guys yell?
Really? Just couldn’t resist fitting Jones in here somehow? Self reflection man.
I know what you are getting at and acting tough and being tough are two different things.
However, I've watched a lot of football in my 56 years on this planet and I've seen many HOF coaches stare down players and coaches on the sidelines, and scream at them.
Did you feel this way before you read the article?
If not, the PR spin worked on you.
Yup, and same.
I'm still not totally sure if that was an olive branch or a PR gesture for the sake of shoving that report under the rug, but regardless.
It shows that Daboll is tolerant to a point but won't put up with any stupid shit. If he wasn't tolerant he would have fired wink in-season and would have been justified in doing so.
Daboll is human but he's not going to stand there and get pissed on. Good for him. I commend him and I want that trait in our HC.
You are too sensitive.
No but just because Parcells and Coughlin were of that generation does not make it compatible to this generation. Wink is a fraud, I have written many times how I think his defense is the protypical bully defense, where you beat up on the Mac Jones and Zappe's of this world and getting shredded for nearly 700 yards against Dallas.
6-1 start last season the offense was doing things that helped the D. High TOP with a very good running game (couple games the YPC was low but they had high carries). This season it was mostly poor. Wink also praised McVay, Shanny and McDaniel for innovative run games this season. I thought that was a little dig at BD.
BD can still turn it around but another obstacle to deal with.
Welcome to 2024.
You are too sensitive.
Nice try. YOU don’t know how any of them truly feel about Jones. You simply are obsessed and found a way to shoehorn your obsession into a completely unrelated topic.
There is nothing wrong with yelling when it serves a purpose. Yelling all the time because you are always mad all the time just means you are too sensitive and out of control - like how a child yells all the time. I am not sure at what age you would say a petulant child who screams all the time crosses the line into "tough guy" as an adult.
I have been watching the Giants over the exact same time span as you. If you think the Giants won under Parcells because he yelled at people, I don't know what to tell you. There is no cause and effect relationship between yelling and winning. I think you know that.
Being a tough guy is standing up to those with power over you, not those whose livelihoods you hold in the palm of your hand.
I explained it was a hypothetical. I can't help that you don't understand context when you try to read.
And yes, we do know Mara thinks Jones is a good QB. He has said it publicly. It would be pretty stupid to write a hypothetical confrontation with Mara where he storms into his office and agrees with his assessment.
You get that, right?
This is what coughlin changed. He didn’t stop being the hard driving taskmaster but he ensured the players understood why he was doing it and it was that he wanted them to succeed..
A 12 year old who screams at and stares down a 15 year old is a tough guy.
Daboll has shown he is not afraid to shout down the people who he hired and who work for him. Maybe that is tough to you. I don't see it.
You are too sensitive.
You calling anyone sensitive I’d hysterical. You are bothered by a football coach yelling at players and coaches. You obviously have no idea what happens on a football field, at practice and in the locker room . Your sensitivities would be crushed if you had a behind the scenes look…
Ugh.
Where did I say it bothered me? I said I don't think it is tough. Those aren't the same thing.
Go back and try reading what I wrote again. I said yelling absolutely has its place. You don't know jack shit about my sensibilities.
Because people don't like to be yelled at. That is the so what. If you are fine limiting your talent pool to people who don't mind it, that is fine. Not the way I would go about it, but "coaches yell" is such a old and dumb trope--the world and enviornment people grow up in and expect is different from the world Coughlin and Parcells and their generation inhabited.
This is what coughlin changed. He didn’t stop being the hard driving taskmaster but he ensured the players understood why he was doing it and it was that he wanted them to succeed..
That is an excellent post. Yelling for the sake of yelling made Coughlin a lesser coach and almost cost him his job before he fixed it.
He didn't stop yelling. He realized that yelling can't be the only option. People who yell all the time are easy to ignore.
A 12 year old who screams at and stares down a 15 year old is a tough guy.
Daboll has shown he is not afraid to shout down the people who he hired and who work for him. Maybe that is tough to you. I don't see it.
Why do you keep saying he’s try to be tough? Where the hell is that coming from? Daboll wears his emotions on his sleeve. This is fucking football, not some adolescents just trying to make it though math class so stop bringing children into the discussion. Everyone has different personalities. And not everyone completely melts down if they get yelled at, which I’m guessing you’ve done a time or two, which would explain your sensitivities to it. Football is an emotional sport. But I’m sure the players and coaches really appreciate a random dude sitting in his 9-5 office caring more about what happens on the team than they do. You’re a real hero
You’ve spent an awful lot of time complaining about the coach yelling for someone that isn’t bothered by it. You’ve spent weeks screaming at the clouds about it. But you’re not bothered by it? Hell outta here with that bulllshit
Maybe Eric’s daughter can come up with an “Ex Giants Coaches Car Lot” photoshop:
Judge
Wink
McAdoo (slick hair and Chinese menu call sheet)
R*y H*ndl*y
Never broken down once when getting yelled at, so sorry to disappoint you. I have never been upset by words, because they are words.
I will say it one more time and then acknowledge that you simply can't follow a thought that you don't hold yourself.
I have no problem with coaches/bosses/parents yelling at someone. None. Never have. I am not taking Daboll to task for yelling.
I made two points - 1) When you yell all the time, it doesn't mean anything. It is just noise. 2) Yelling DOES NOT mean someone is tough. Yelling at subordinates is easy and has no ramifications.
I think there are a lot of people on here in love with the vision of toughness who have no experience with it at all.
Agree. Parcells, Coughlin also had to self-assess and make changes. I was a fan of Wink's hire and still hoped he would continue -- before the dam broke. The biggest issues, imo, were leaking to the media personally or through his acolytes, and throwing McKinney under the bus when Daboll tried to defuse this situation and move on. And bottom line, we were all waiting for the performance of the defense to catch up to Wink's reputation and persona.
These guys didn't know each other before they started working together, and their styles and temperaments didn't mesh well. If Wink or his people made that known publicly, that is where he becomes mostly responsible for this.
I hope whoever comes in as DC understands how Daboll is and is ok with getting shown up publicly by Daboll on the sidelines. We all know McGaughey sucked, but that stare down on the sideline he gave him in the Detroit pre-season game is flat out disrespectful. You can be firey and hold people accountable without that bullshit.
Excellent summation
He talks a big game and has great quotes. Every press conference the media fell in love with some quote.
HOWEVER, as I started pointing out in my game previews post-bye, the results (other than the turnovers) weren't there. He talked a good game, but where was the run defense? Where was the pass rush? He would come each Thursday and say how proud he was of his guys and how great they did, but they just gave up a 4th quarter drive that was a big factor in losing the game.
I used to call Joe Judge a used car salesman... Wink probably worked at the same lot.
+1
Yelling during the game doesn't bother me at all. If its a constant in meeting rooms and practices its an issue. But when your out there competing, and believe me that includes everyone on the sideline, Emotion should be high.
Unfortunately for all involved Wink barked way more then he bit.
Yelling during the game doesn't bother me at all. If its a constant in meeting rooms and practices its an issue. But when your out there competing, and believe me that includes everyone on the sideline, Emotion should be high.
Unfortunately for all involved Wink barked way more then he bit.
I scream at the TV during the games too - way more than I should. But while it feels good, it doesn't accomplish anything.
...beat writer's
I saw what you did there.
I dunno....I was a Marine. One of my shop chiefs in Okinawa was the best boss I've ever had. He could be absolutely blistering when you screwed up, I'm talking ass-chewings that would make you pray for a sinkhole to swallow you up into the earth. However, he was still respected and loved by his guys, including me, because he was a straight shooter, always would have your back, and worked harder than any of us. When your boss works his ass off, it makes it easier to take when he expects you to move mountains.
I'm just saying that, at this point, Daboll's demeanor is the football equivalent of a McGuffin. The only thing to indicate otherwise flows from a bitter, disgruntled ex-employee.
I say this in an effort to help you. Learn to read, son.
He's an egomaniac and a trouble maker. Daboll is better off with out him. And I'm not the least bit scared of him joining an NFCE opponent, because he's going to bring his brand of dysfunction there too.
This whole charade was unnecessary. The Giants should have just fired him in the middle of the season when he was upstaging Daboll and/or his boys started leaking bullshit to Glazer. They didn't need to try and force him out by firing his staff or turning up the heat on him.
There's no chance in hell the Giants did all of that to save 3M, they did all of that because if he quit they had more control on where he worked next.
I’ve read just fine. Son.
Other than that, I thought the piece was, and I like Duggan a lot, really slanted in Wink’s direction. That gives me pause to wonder who those sources really were.
Look, there may be areas where BD could dial it back a bit, but if that’s your main take away after this circus, I have to wonder about one’s judgement. Wink’s efforts to undermine the HC CANNOT BE TOLERATED in any way, shape or form. It was wildly unprofessional and amounted to an attempted coup. To NFL teams considering hiring him, buyer beware.
There's no chance in hell the Giants did all of that to save 3M, they did all of that because if he quit they had more control on where he worked next.
A bit confused - he quit, and supposedly there are no restrictions on where he can work. Are you saying there are restrictions and they’re just not being reported?
BTW, I don’t care where he works…one trick pony in my book whose body of work is overrated.
Other than that, I thought the piece was, and I like Duggan a lot, really slanted in Wink’s direction. That gives me pause to wonder who those sources really were.
Look, there may be areas where BD could dial it back a bit, but if that’s your main take away after this circus, I have to wonder about one’s judgement. Wink’s efforts to undermine the HC CANNOT BE TOLERATED in any way, shape or form. It was wildly unprofessional and amounted to an attempted coup. To NFL teams considering hiring him, buyer beware.
I don't think anyone's "main takeaway" was that Daboll was the primary problem. Wink is gone and who cares about him anymore.
The focus in more on Daboll in this thread because he still here and what he does matter. Wink is a dirtbag so who cares what or who he is anymore?
I guess one can conclude Daboll needs to dial it back some, and Wink struggles to adjust to different styles. Wink is now out and hopefully Daboll learns from the experience.
I still maintain Wink should have been fired on Monday with no concern about where his next stop is. He's not Dick LeBeau. It was disappointing how that was handled.
Regardless, time to find new replacements.
This was a good divorce to happen, justifiable.
Giants handled this fine in my opinion. Key is what they on DC now, OL and then QB.
Because everything blew up over what Wink did. I’m sure there is at least some truth to the fact that Daboll gets in people’s faces on game day, my main concern is that he isn’t yelling in the headsets so much that coordinators can’t call the game. So sure, he may have to temper his emotions a bit, big deal. Most young HC’s go through growing pains on the job.
This is only a big deal because of Wink’s heresy, THAT is my pint.
And this is why I think this outcome will likely not be good for Daboll. He will undoubtedly insert a true "good son" disciple and thereby lose that important balance. I suspect he will hire a "Belichick tree" DC (ie a Patrick Graham, Matt Patricia type) and my guess is it will produce a defense that is not nearly as dynamic or interesting as what it has been under Wink. Was it good this year? No. But it could have been a lot worse given the level of talent he had to work with as well as the absolute lack of any complementary competence whatsoever on the offensive side of the ball. My guess is Wink will have no trouble getting hired again as an NFL DC.
he was reporting to an inferior or a junior. That tends to build up resentment over things that would otherwise be unremarkable.
And this is why I think this outcome will likely not be good for Daboll. He will undoubtedly insert a true "good son" disciple and thereby lose that important balance. I suspect he will hire a "Belichick tree" DC (ie a Patrick Graham, Matt Patricia type) and my guess is it will produce a defense that is not nearly as dynamic or interesting as what it has been under Wink. Was it good this year? No. But it could have been a lot worse given the level of talent he had to work with as well as the absolute lack of any complementary competence whatsoever on the offensive side of the ball. My guess is Wink will have no trouble getting hired again as an NFL DC.
Well, Daboll hasn't even hired the new DC yet, so I wouldn't jump to conclusions about the new guy being "undoubtedly" a "good son." I think the fact he hired Wink and Kafka in the first place shows that he's open to differing viewpoints, and he doesn't strike me as the type to get scared off that approach based on one bad experience.
I also question whether Wink's defense was as "dynamic and interesting" as he played it up to be (and he gives good soundbites, I'll credit him for that). When you blitz an overwhelming amount of the time and your pressure numbers aren't there (this happened in Baltimore too, so he has no excuse there), and your D no-shows almost every time it faces a high-level offense, I'll take "solid and boring" over "dynamic and interesting."
Wink will probably get another shot, but I don't think it's a slam dunk that his defenses will fare much better than they have here. Rex Ryan was a defensive genius for a while, and then he wasn't. The NFL changes fast, you have to keep up. Does Wink have the humility and self-awareness to adapt? Given his coaching roots, I have my doubts.
A bit confused - he quit, and supposedly there are no restrictions on where he can work. Are you saying there are restrictions and they’re just not being reported?
I'd be careful to use the word quit. They negotiated a termination.
If he resigned on the spot without a negotiation, my guess is he obviously wouldn't get paid and there was a clause that made it very painful for him to go work for a rival. Probably a cash penalty he had to pay the Giants. That's what the Giants seemed to want.
If he was fired for performance, he probably would've been paid, but was released to work wherever he wanted with no penalty.
The only scenario I can imagine he didn't get paid and was prohibited/penalized for working somewhere, is if he was fired for cause. Proving that would have been ugly, expensive, and time consuming.
Ultimately they came to an agreement where everyone gave up something.
I think the Giants should have just eaten the 3M, and fired him when he acted up.
Wink wants to blitz whether it works or not. And our run defense was trash.
I mean as a defensive coordinator can we at least be good against the run or the pass?
I wanted Wink here. But after two years of shitty defense don't let the door hit him on the way out.
And I for one do not believe our defense played any where nears our talent level.
I would hire the DC form Michigan if he was available.
Welcome to 2024.
Some people answer to cajoling, some to a good reprimand, some to a pat on the back. I have seen Daboll get in someone's face about three times. One was Jones(two occasions) one was the olineman that jumped after he was brought in as the TE on a third and one and there was another that I don't remember the specifics of. There were probably a couple more we did not see. BFD.
As with any issue, there are the two sides to every story and the truth lies somewhere in the middle. I think it is likely that Daboll probably got after Wink for some shoddy defensive calls(like the Jets last :28 seconds) and Wink thought he was above reproach and should not be questioned.
It's entirely possible that both Daboll and Wink are both assholes - Daboll being more of an upfront asshole and Wink being more of an undercover asshole.
Forced to choose, I'll take the guy who's upfront about it - at least he's not being a duplicitous snake. But being an upfront asshole hardly precludes one from from behaving in ways that completely undermines whatever "toughness" culture he's trying to build.
I can easily see some of Daboll's act wearing thin quickly. Death stares do not impress me - it's phony tough-guy bullshit.
Of course someone who works for him could get sick of it.
Is that where we really are now?
If so, this sport doesn't have much of a future
Raanan is another one that had been getting fed stories from one of the Wink/Wilkins trio. Remember his podcast just recently about how both Wink and Kafka wanted out? That was just the same pro-Wink source doubling down to make Daboll look bad.
Has anyone heard a peep about Kafka being unhappy since the Wink stuff started to erupt this week? The only other reporter mentioning Kafka is - surprise, surprise - Duggan, whose recent coverage reads like it was ghostwritten on behalf of Team Wink/Wilkins.